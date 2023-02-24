The “Happy Birthday” song is one of the most recognized and beloved songs in the world. The melody was composed by two sisters, Mildred and Patty Hill, in 1893, with the original lyrics being “Good Morning to All.” It wasn’t until 1912 that the now-famous “Happy Birthday” lyrics were added.

The song has become a tradition in many cultures, with people singing it to celebrate their loved ones’ birthdays. The song is often accompanied by a birthday cake, candles, and presents, making it a joyful occasion.

In recent years, the song has been the subject of controversy due to copyright laws. The song was under copyright protection until 2016, which meant that any public performance or commercial use of the song required payment of royalties. This led to many restaurants and other businesses creating their own birthday songs to avoid paying the royalties.

Despite the copyright issues, the “Happy Birthday” song remains a beloved and integral part of birthday celebrations around the world. It’s a song that brings people together and creates a sense of unity and joy, no matter where they are from. Whether it’s sung in a large group or whispered in a loved one’s ear, the “Happy Birthday” song will continue to be a cherished tradition for generations to come.

1. Happy Birthday – Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder’s version of the “Happy Birthday” song is a joyful and upbeat rendition that perfectly captures the celebratory spirit of the occasion. Released in 1981, the song was written in honor of the late civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., whose birthday is celebrated on January 15th. Wonder’s version features his signature soulful voice and lively instrumentation, including horns, electric piano, and a driving rhythm section. The song has become a popular alternative to the traditional “Happy Birthday” song, and is often played at birthday celebrations and other special events.

2. Birthday – The Beatles

Birthday is a high-energy rock song by the legendary British band, The Beatles. It was released in 1968 on their self-titled album, also known as the “White Album”. The song features a catchy guitar riff, prominent drums and bass, and playful lyrics about the joy and excitement of celebrating one’s birthday. The vocal harmonies between John Lennon, Paul McCartney, and George Harrison are particularly noteworthy in this song, creating a lively and infectious atmosphere that is perfect for any birthday party. Birthday remains a beloved and popular song among Beatles fans and is often played at celebratory events.

3. Birthday – Katy Perry

Birthday is a upbeat pop song by American singer Katy Perry. Released in 2014 as part of her fourth studio album “Prism”, the song is a playful and lively celebration of birthdays and the joy of growing older. The track features a danceable beat, catchy chorus, and Perry’s signature powerful vocals, which soar over the upbeat instrumentation. The accompanying music video features Perry disguised as various eccentric characters, surprising people with birthday celebrations, and captures the fun and whimsical nature of the song. Birthday is a fan favorite and has become a staple of Perry’s live performances.

4. Unhappy Birthday – The Smiths

“Unhappy Birthday” is a melancholic and introspective song by the English rock band The Smiths. Released in 1987, the song explores the bittersweet nature of birthdays, and the feelings of disappointment and loneliness that can accompany the occasion. Morrissey’s lyrics are poetic and evocative, while Johnny Marr’s guitar work is haunting and atmospheric. The song is a departure from the band’s more upbeat and energetic sound, and showcases their ability to convey complex emotions through music. “Unhappy Birthday” remains a fan favorite and a testament to The Smiths’ enduring influence on alternative and indie rock.

5. Birthday Cake – Rihanna

Birthday Cake is a sultry and provocative song by Barbadian singer Rihanna, released in 2011 as part of her sixth studio album, “Talk That Talk”. The track features a sparse, pulsing beat, with Rihanna’s breathy vocals layered over the top. The lyrics are explicit and suggestive, with Rihanna singing about wanting her lover to “lick the icing off” her “birthday cake”. The song’s provocative nature caused some controversy upon its release, but it also earned praise for its boldness and willingness to push boundaries. Birthday Cake remains a popular track among Rihanna fans, and its sensual vibe makes it a go-to choice for intimate moments.

6. Happy Birthday – Loretta Lynn

Loretta Lynn’s rendition of “Happy Birthday” is a classic country tune that exudes warmth and sincerity. Released in 1964, the song is a straightforward tribute to a loved one on their special day, with Lynn’s distinctive voice delivering the simple yet heartfelt lyrics. The song features twangy guitars, upbeat drums, and catchy melodies, all hallmarks of Lynn’s traditional country sound. Lynn’s version of the song has become a staple of country music, often played at birthday celebrations and other special events. It’s a timeless classic that showcases Lynn’s talent as a singer and songwriter, and her ability to connect with audiences through music.

7. Birthday Song – Don McLean

Birthday Song is a touching and sentimental track by American singer-songwriter Don McLean, released in 1972 on his second album, “American Pie”. The song is a heartfelt tribute to McLean’s young daughter, who is celebrating her birthday. The lyrics speak to the joy and wonder of childhood, with McLean promising to take his daughter “to the circus and to the zoo” and “sing a birthday song” for her. The track features McLean’s gentle acoustic guitar and earnest vocals, which perfectly capture the emotion and tenderness of the lyrics. Birthday Song remains a beloved track among McLean fans and is often played at birthdays and other special occasions.

8. Birthday – Selena Gomez

“Birthday” by Selena Gomez is a catchy and upbeat pop song that celebrates the joy and excitement of birthdays. Released in 2013, the song features a danceable beat and a memorable chorus that’s perfect for a party or celebration. Gomez’s vocals are confident and sassy, while the lyrics express the desire to let loose and have fun on one’s special day. The song showcases Gomez’s growth as an artist and her ability to create infectious pop anthems that resonate with fans. “Birthday” is a perfect addition to any birthday playlist, and a testament to Gomez’s talent as a pop star.

9. Birthday Boy – Ween

Birthday Boy is a raw and gritty track by American alternative rock band Ween, released in 1990 on their debut album “GodWeenSatan: The Oneness”. The song features a distorted guitar riff and pounding drums, with lead vocalist Gene Ween’s gruff vocals delivering the cryptic and surreal lyrics. The song’s lyrics are enigmatic and open to interpretation, but seem to center around the idea of the protagonist being a “birthday boy” who is struggling to come to terms with his place in the world. Birthday Boy is a standout track on Ween’s debut album and is often cited as one of the band’s best early works.

10. Happy Birthday, Johnny – St. Vincent

“Happy Birthday, Johnny” by St. Vincent is a melancholic and poignant song that pays tribute to a dear friend on their birthday. Released in 2011, the song features St. Vincent’s signature intricate guitar work and haunting vocals, as she sings about the passing of time and the memories shared with the titular Johnny. The song is a departure from the typical upbeat birthday song, and instead reflects on the bittersweet nature of growing older and the importance of cherishing the moments we have with loved ones. “Happy Birthday, Johnny” is a beautiful and heartfelt tribute, and a testament to St. Vincent’s talent as a songwriter and musician.

11. Happy Birthday Mr. President – Marilyn Monroe

“Happy Birthday Mr. President” is an iconic and sultry rendition of the traditional birthday song, performed by the legendary actress and singer Marilyn Monroe. The song was famously sung to President John F. Kennedy at a birthday celebration in 1962, with Monroe’s breathy vocals and seductive performance capturing the attention of the audience and the world at large. The song is a testament to Monroe’s talent as a performer, and her ability to captivate and enthrall audiences with her charm and charisma. “Happy Birthday Mr. President” remains an enduring part of American cultural history, and a testament to Monroe’s enduring legacy.

12. Happy Birthday – Kygo Ft. John Legend

“Happy Birthday” by Kygo featuring John Legend is a contemporary and soulful take on the classic birthday song. Released in 2021, the song features Kygo’s signature electronic production and John Legend’s soulful vocals, resulting in a dynamic and celebratory track that’s perfect for any birthday celebration. The song’s catchy melody and uplifting lyrics convey a message of love and gratitude, while the modern production and smooth vocals create a warm and inviting atmosphere. “Happy Birthday” is a perfect addition to any birthday playlist, and a testament to Kygo and John Legend’s ability to create uplifting and inspiring music.

13. Sunday (The Day Before My Birthday) – Moby

Sunday (The Day Before My Birthday) is a dreamy and introspective track by American musician Moby, released in 2005 on his album “Hotel”. The song features Moby’s signature blend of electronic and acoustic instrumentation, with his delicate vocals layered over the top. The lyrics speak to the melancholic and contemplative feelings that often come with aging and the passing of time, with Moby reflecting on the joys and sorrows of his past and present. Sunday (The Day Before My Birthday) is a poignant and reflective track that showcases Moby’s skill for crafting emotive and introspective music.

14. Happy Birthday, Sweet Sixteen – Neil Sedaka

“Happy Birthday, Sweet Sixteen” is a charming and upbeat song by Neil Sedaka, released in 1961. The song celebrates the milestone of turning sixteen, and Sedaka’s smooth vocals and catchy melody perfectly capture the joy and excitement of the occasion. The song features lush orchestration, including horns and strings, which add to the nostalgic and romantic feel of the track. “Happy Birthday, Sweet Sixteen” is a beloved classic, and a testament to Sedaka’s talent as a singer and songwriter. The song has become a staple of birthday celebrations, and remains a favorite of music fans of all ages.

15. 16 Candles – The Crests

16 Candles is a classic doo-wop song by American vocal group The Crests, released in 1958. The song is a romantic ballad, with lead vocalist Johnny Maestro’s smooth vocals crooning over the gentle instrumentation. The lyrics speak to the magic and excitement of a young couple’s sixteenth birthday, with Maestro promising to “love you till the end of time” and “hold you in my arms tonight”. 16 Candles became an instant classic upon its release and remains a beloved track to this day, epitomizing the innocence and romance of 1950s doo-wop music.

16. Happy Birthday to You – New Kids On The Block

Happy Birthday to You is a lively and upbeat track by American boy band New Kids on the Block, released in 1988 on their album “Merry, Merry Christmas”. The song is a cheerful and fun take on the classic “Happy Birthday” tune, with the band’s members taking turns singing playful and silly lines to the birthday girl or boy. The track features the band’s signature harmonies and catchy hooks, making it a great choice for a festive birthday celebration. Happy Birthday to You remains a popular track among New Kids on the Block fans and is often played at birthday parties and other special events.

17. B-Day Song – Madonna

“B-Day Song” is a fun and festive pop song by Madonna, released in 2012. The song features a catchy beat and memorable chorus, with Madonna’s confident vocals delivering playful and cheeky lyrics that are perfect for a birthday celebration. The song also features playful and lighthearted verses from rapper M.I.A, adding to the festive and upbeat feel of the track. “B-Day Song” is a testament to Madonna’s enduring talent as a pop icon, and her ability to create infectious and memorable pop anthems that continue to captivate audiences. The song is a perfect addition to any birthday playlist, and a testament to Madonna’s enduring legacy as a pop superstar.

18. Happy, Happy Birthday Baby – The Tune Weavers

“Happy, Happy Birthday Baby” is a classic doo-wop ballad that was released in 1957 by The Tune Weavers. The song features a simple but memorable melody and lyrics that express a romantic sentiment to a lover on their birthday. The lead singer’s smooth and emotive vocals are backed by a lush orchestral arrangement and the group’s harmonies create a dreamy atmosphere. The song became a huge hit and is considered a quintessential example of 1950s doo-wop music. “Happy, Happy Birthday Baby” continues to be a beloved classic and is often played at birthday celebrations and on oldies radio stations.

19. In Da Club – 50 Cent

“In Da Club” is a hip-hop song by rapper 50 Cent, released in 2003 as the lead single from his debut album, “Get Rich or Die Tryin'”. The song is characterized by its catchy synth melody and pounding bassline, with 50 Cent’s confident and aggressive lyrics about his rise to fame and wealth. The chorus, with its repeated refrain of “go, go, go, go”, has become iconic in popular culture. “In Da Club” was a massive commercial success, topping the charts in multiple countries and earning critical acclaim for its innovative production and 50 Cent’s undeniable charisma on the mic.

20. Birthday – Destiny’s Child

“Birthday” is an R&B song by the American girl group Destiny’s Child, released in 2005. The track features a groovy and upbeat rhythm, with infectious vocal harmonies and an empowering message about taking control of one’s own birthday celebration. The lyrics encourage listeners to embrace their individuality and to celebrate themselves, with the catchy chorus stating “It’s your birthday, you don’t have to do nothin’.” The song showcases the group’s signature vocal prowess, with each member taking turns to deliver playful and soulful verses. “Birthday” is a fun and uplifting addition to any party playlist, and has become a fan favorite in the group’s discography.

21. Happy Birthday – Carly Simon

“Happy Birthday” is a song by Carly Simon, released in 1981 as part of her album “Spy”. The song, as the title suggests, is a celebratory and upbeat tribute to birthdays, with Simon’s signature breathy vocals delivering the catchy melody and playful lyrics. The track is layered with a diverse mix of instruments, including saxophones, drums, and synthesizers, adding to the festive atmosphere. “Happy Birthday” became a popular choice for birthday parties and celebrations, and Simon’s version remains a beloved classic to this day.

22. Trip Around the Sun – Jimmy Buffet And Martina McBride

“Trip Around the Sun” is a duet by Jimmy Buffet and Martina McBride, released in 2004 as part of Buffet’s album “License to Chill”. The song is a mellow and reflective ballad, with Buffet and McBride’s voices blending seamlessly as they trade verses about the passage of time and the importance of cherishing each moment. The gentle acoustic guitar and piano instrumentation add to the song’s contemplative mood. “Trip Around the Sun” is a reminder to appreciate life’s journey, and its uplifting message and beautiful harmonies make it a standout track on the album.

23. Happy Birthday Darlin’ – Conway Twitty

“Happy Birthday Darlin'” is a country ballad by Conway Twitty, released in 1979 as a single from his album “Cross Winds”. The song is a heartfelt tribute to a loved one on their special day, with Twitty’s smooth and emotive vocals delivering the romantic lyrics. The slow and tender melody, featuring acoustic guitar and piano, perfectly captures the sentiment of the song. “Happy Birthday Darlin'” became a popular choice for couples celebrating birthdays or anniversaries, and remains one of Twitty’s most beloved and enduring hits. The song is a timeless testament to the power of love and devotion.

24. It’s My Birthday – Will.I.Am And Cody Wise

“It’s My Birthday” is a catchy pop song by American musicians will.i.am and Cody Wise, released in 2014. The track features a vibrant and energetic beat, with a fusion of electronic dance music and hip-hop elements. The song’s lyrics celebrate the joy of one’s birthday, with the hook proclaiming “It’s my birthday, it’s my birthday, I’mma spend my money”. will.i.am’s rap verses are punctuated by Wise’s soulful vocals, creating a playful and upbeat vibe. The song’s music video features an elaborate party scene with extravagant costumes and choreography. “It’s My Birthday” is a fun and lighthearted anthem for anyone looking to celebrate their special day in style.

25. Happy Birthday – Weird Al Yankovic

“Happy Birthday” is a humorous parody song by Weird Al Yankovic, released in 1983 as part of his self-titled debut album. The song takes the traditional “Happy Birthday” tune and replaces the lyrics with a satirical take on the struggles and disappointments of aging. Yankovic’s signature wit and irreverence are on full display, as he pokes fun at everything from hair loss to wrinkles to failing eyesight. The musical arrangement is also tongue-in-cheek, with a cheesy synth backing and comically exaggerated vocal delivery. “Happy Birthday” showcases Yankovic’s talent for crafting clever and entertaining parody songs.

26. Birthday Dethday – Dethklok

“Birthday Dethday” is a heavy metal song by the fictional band Dethklok, created for the animated television show “Metalocalypse”. The song, released in 2007 as part of the album “The Dethalbum”, is a satirical take on traditional birthday songs, with lyrics that celebrate death and destruction instead of joy and celebration. The band’s trademark growling vocals and blistering guitar riffs, coupled with the over-the-top lyrics, create a dark and menacing atmosphere that is typical of the show’s humor. “Birthday Dethday” is a hilarious and unconventional addition to the birthday song canon, and a favorite among fans of the show.