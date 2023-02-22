Songs about being strong can inspire and motivate us to overcome life’s challenges. These songs often have powerful lyrics and uplifting melodies that remind us to never give up and to keep pushing forward. One of the most iconic songs about being strong is “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor. This song was featured in the movie “Rocky III” and became an instant hit with its infectious guitar riffs and inspiring lyrics.

Another great song about being strong is “Stronger” by Kelly Clarkson. This upbeat pop anthem encourages listeners to rise above adversity and to believe in themselves. Other notable songs about being strong include “Roar” by Katy Perry, “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor, and “What Doesn’t Kill You (Stronger)” by Kelly Clarkson.

These songs can serve as a source of strength and inspiration during difficult times. They remind us that we have the strength to overcome obstacles and to keep moving forward. Whether it’s through the power of music or through the support of loved ones, we can find the strength to face life’s challenges and to come out stronger on the other side.

1. Sun Comes Up – Rudimental ft. James Arthur

“Sun Comes Up” is an uplifting and empowering song about finding the strength to move on after a difficult experience. Sung by British singer James Arthur and produced by electronic music group Rudimental, the song’s powerful beat and soaring vocals convey a sense of hope and resilience. The lyrics describe the struggle of getting through tough times, but also the realization that things will eventually get better. With lines like “the sun comes up and the sun goes down, but I know I will be okay,” the song encourages listeners to keep going and find strength in their own resilience.

2. Glorious – Macklemore feat. Skylar Grey

“Glorious” is a hip-hop song by Macklemore featuring Skylar Grey. The song is an uplifting anthem that celebrates personal triumph and perseverance in the face of adversity. In the track, Macklemore reflects on his own life experiences and acknowledges the struggles he faced on his journey to success. He pays tribute to his grandparents, who are featured in the music video, and their unwavering love and support. Skylar Grey’s soaring vocals add an ethereal quality to the chorus, which underscores the song’s message of hope and determination. Overall, “Glorious” is a powerful and inspiring track that encourages listeners to pursue their dreams.

3. The Harder They Come – Jimmy Cliff

“The Harder They Come” is a reggae classic by Jimmy Cliff, released in 1972. The song is inspired by the struggles of the Jamaican working class, and tells the story of a man who is pushed to the brink by poverty and oppression, and decides to fight back against the system. The song’s powerful message and catchy melody made it an instant hit in Jamaica and around the world. “The Harder They Come” has since become an anthem of resistance and rebellion, and is considered one of the most important songs in the history of reggae music.

4. You’re Gonna Be Okay – Brian & Jenn Johnson

“You’re Gonna Be Okay” is a heartfelt song by Brian & Jenn Johnson that serves as a reminder that life can be tough, but there is always hope. The track opens with a soft piano melody, followed by Jenn’s soothing voice, singing that even when life is hard, we can find strength in the present moment. The chorus is an affirmation that things will get better, and that we are capable of overcoming our struggles. As the song progresses, it builds in energy and instrumentation, adding layers of drums and guitars to the mix, creating a powerful anthem of strength and resilience.

5. Hold On – Shawn Mendes

“Hold On” is a pop-rock song by Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes, released in 2021. The song is about holding on to hope and finding strength in difficult times, as Mendes sings about feeling overwhelmed and unsure but finding solace in the support of others. The song’s anthemic chorus builds to a crescendo, with Mendes’s powerful vocals driving the message home. The song’s music video features Mendes driving a vintage car through the desert, representing a journey towards self-discovery and resilience. With its uplifting message and catchy melody, “Hold On” is a powerful reminder to persevere in the face of adversity.

6. I Can’t Keep Up (feat. Will Heard) – Tourist

“I Can’t Keep Up” is an electronic dance track by British producer and songwriter Tourist, featuring the vocals of Will Heard. Released in 2014, the song is characterized by its intricate layers of percussion, sweeping synths, and Heard’s soulful vocal delivery. The lyrics describe the fast pace of modern life and the difficulty of keeping up with it all, a sentiment that is reflected in the song’s frenetic energy and driving beat. The track has been well received by critics and has helped establish Tourist as one of the leading figures in the UK’s vibrant electronic music scene.

7. Fight Song – Rachel Platten

“Fight Song” is a power-pop anthem by American singer-songwriter Rachel Platten. The song encourages listeners to find the strength within themselves to overcome adversity and fight for their dreams. The lyrics inspire resilience and determination, as Platten sings about not giving up and staying true to oneself. The upbeat tempo and catchy melody are combined with an emotional vocal performance, making “Fight Song” a popular choice for those needing a boost of confidence. It has been used in various contexts, including as an anthem for cancer survivors, and its message of hope and strength has resonated with many.

8. The Climb – Miley Cyrus

“The Climb” is an uplifting power ballad sung by Miley Cyrus, which talks about facing challenges, embracing struggles, and learning from them. The song encourages listeners to keep pushing forward even when things get tough, and to believe in themselves and their capabilities. The lyrics of the song highlight the importance of perseverance and the journey towards achieving one’s goals. The song’s chorus encourages the listener to keep climbing and to enjoy the journey along the way. With its positive message and inspiring melody, “The Climb” has become an anthem for those who are striving to overcome obstacles and achieve their dreams.

9. Fighter – Christina Aguilera

“Fighter” is a song by Christina Aguilera, released in 2002 as a single from her album, “Stripped”. The song is an empowering anthem about strength, resilience and moving on from a difficult experience. The lyrics describe a woman who has been hurt by a past relationship and is determined to overcome the pain and emerge stronger than before. The chorus, with its bold declaration of “I am a fighter”, encourages listeners to stand up for themselves and never give up, even in the face of adversity. With its powerful vocals and driving beat, “Fighter” remains a popular inspirational song.

10. Confident – Demi Lovato

Confident is a powerful and uplifting pop anthem by Demi Lovato, released in 2015. The song encourages listeners to embrace their strength and independence, and not let anyone bring them down. Lovato’s strong and soulful vocals are complemented by a driving beat and catchy hooks. The lyrics inspire confidence and resilience, as Lovato sings about overcoming obstacles and standing up for oneself. The song’s message of self-empowerment and positivity has resonated with many fans, making it a popular choice for motivational playlists and workout routines.

11. Roar – Katy Perry

“Roar” is an empowering pop anthem by Katy Perry that encourages listeners to find their voice and stand up for themselves. The song’s powerful lyrics encourage individuals to believe in themselves, embrace their inner strength, and overcome obstacles. Perry’s strong vocals and the upbeat production make “Roar” a catchy and uplifting song that can help listeners feel more confident and resilient. The song was a commercial success, topping the charts in multiple countries and earning several award nominations. “Roar” has become an inspirational song for many, and a reminder to never give up and to always roar.

12. Stronger – Kelly Clarkson

“Stronger” is a powerful pop song by Kelly Clarkson that celebrates overcoming adversity and becoming a stronger person because of it. The song features an infectious beat, catchy lyrics, and an empowering chorus that encourages listeners to “what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.” Clarkson’s soaring vocals deliver a message of resilience and determination, inspiring fans to rise above challenges and persevere through difficult times. “Stronger” has become a popular anthem for people facing personal struggles or difficult situations, and its uplifting message and catchy melody have made it a beloved hit since its release in 2011.

13. Let it Go – Idina Menzel

“Let It Go” is a powerful anthem of self-acceptance and empowerment from the Disney animated film Frozen. Sung by Idina Menzel, who plays the character Elsa, the song has become a cultural phenomenon and a symbol of breaking free from self-doubt and societal constraints. The lyrics encourage listeners to let go of their fears, embrace their true selves, and forge their own paths. The soaring chorus, accompanied by lush orchestration, is a cathartic release of pent-up emotions and an affirmation of personal strength. “Let It Go” has inspired countless covers and parodies and has become a modern classic.

14. Hall of Fame – The Script

“Hall of Fame” by The Script is a motivational anthem that encourages listeners to pursue their dreams and achieve greatness. Featuring the vocals of will.i.am, the song celebrates perseverance and the power of self-belief. The upbeat tempo and catchy chorus make it an inspiring and uplifting tune that’s perfect for anyone in need of a boost of confidence. With lyrics like “You could go the distance / You could run the mile / You could walk straight through hell with a smile,” “Hall of Fame” is a reminder that anything is possible if you put your mind to it.

15. (Something Inside) So Strong – Labi Siffre

(Something Inside) So Strong is a powerful song by Labi Siffre, released in 1987. The song has a strong message about resilience and inner strength. It was inspired by the apartheid system in South Africa, but its message resonates with people facing all kinds of challenges. The lyrics speak of the strength that comes from believing in oneself, even in the face of adversity, and encourage listeners to hold on and keep fighting. The song’s uplifting melody and empowering lyrics have made it a popular choice for inspirational events and speeches, as well as a timeless classic in its own right.

16. Never Give Up – Sia

“Never Give Up” is an empowering and uplifting song by the Australian singer and songwriter, Sia. The song encourages listeners to persevere through difficult times and not give up on their dreams. Sia’s powerful vocals are supported by a driving beat and electronic instrumentation, creating an anthemic and motivational sound. The lyrics are deeply inspiring, reminding us that even in the darkest moments, we have the strength to overcome obstacles and achieve our goals. Overall, “Never Give Up” is a heartfelt and powerful anthem that inspires listeners to keep pushing forward, no matter what challenges they may face.