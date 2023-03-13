Turning 65 is a significant milestone in one’s life, marking the transition into retirement and the golden years of life. It’s a time for reflection, contemplation, and celebration of a life well-lived. Music has the power to capture the complex emotions and experiences that come with aging, and there are countless songs that speak to the joys and challenges of reaching this stage of life.

In this list, we will explore the 10 best songs about being 65, from classic rock anthems to soulful ballads and everything in between. These songs capture the universal themes of aging, from the wisdom gained through experience to the bittersweet nostalgia for youth, and offer a powerful reminder of the richness and depth of the human experience.

Whether you’re approaching this milestone yourself or simply seeking to understand the complexities of aging, these songs are sure to resonate and inspire.

1.The Who – “My Generation”.

“My Generation” is a seminal song by British rock band The Who, released in 1965. It is a rebellious anthem that captured the frustration and energy of young people during the mid-60s, and has since become a classic of rock and roll history. The song opens with a distinctive stuttering vocal from frontman Roger Daltrey, and is driven by Keith Moon’s explosive drumming and Pete Townshend’s jagged guitar riffs. The lyrics speak of the alienation and anger felt by young people of the time, and famously include the line “hope I die before I get old”. The song’s raw, aggressive sound and anti-establishment attitude helped establish The Who as one of the most important and influential bands of the era, and its enduring popularity has seen it used in films, TV shows, and commercials for decades. “My Generation” remains a touchstone of rock music, and a powerful expression of youth culture and rebellion.

2.David Bowie- “Changes”.

“Changes” is a song by the iconic English musician and songwriter David Bowie, released in 1971 as a single from his album “Hunky Dory”. It is a powerful and introspective song that reflects on the constantly shifting nature of life and the need for self-reinvention. The song features a dynamic piano riff, soaring saxophone solos, and Bowie’s distinctive and expressive vocals. The lyrics speak of the need to embrace change and let go of the past, urging the listener to be flexible and adaptable in the face of life’s challenges. The song’s infectious energy and uplifting message have made it one of Bowie’s most beloved and enduring works, and it has been covered by numerous artists over the years. “Changes” is a timeless and inspiring anthem that continues to resonate with audiences today, and stands as a testament to Bowie’s enduring influence and musical legacy.

3.Neil Young – “Old Man”.

“Old Man” is a classic song by Canadian singer-songwriter Neil Young, released in 1972 on his album “Harvest”. The song features Young’s signature acoustic guitar work and plaintive vocals, as well as a haunting pedal steel guitar solo. The lyrics tell the story of a young man who befriends an older man, learning valuable lessons about life and aging through their interactions. The song’s poignant and reflective tone captures the bittersweet nature of growing older, and the challenges of reconciling the idealism of youth with the realities of aging. “Old Man” has become a staple of Young’s live performances, and remains one of his most beloved and enduring works. The song’s timeless themes and memorable melodies have cemented its place in the canon of classic rock music, and it continues to inspire and resonate with listeners of all ages.

4.The Grateful Dead – “A Touch of Grey”

“A Touch of Grey” is a song by the legendary American rock band The Grateful Dead, released in 1987 on their album “In the Dark”. It is a catchy and upbeat track that features a memorable guitar riff, intricate vocal harmonies, and a playful synthesizer solo. The lyrics speak of the ups and downs of life, and the importance of finding joy and meaning in the face of adversity. The song’s chorus, “I will get by, I will survive”, has become a mantra for the band’s fans, known as Deadheads, and embodies the spirit of resilience and optimism that has characterized the band’s music for decades. “A Touch of Grey” was a major commercial success for The Grateful Dead, becoming their first and only top 10 hit, and introducing the band to a whole new generation of fans. The song’s infectious energy and uplifting message have made it a beloved and enduring classic of the band’s repertoire, and a symbol of the enduring power of rock and roll.

5.The Beatles – “When I’m 64”.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HCTunqv1Xt4

“When I’m Sixty-Four” is a charming and whimsical song by the legendary British rock band The Beatles, released in 1967 on their album “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band”. The song features Paul McCartney’s playful vocals, accompanied by a jaunty piano melody and a lively clarinet solo. The lyrics speak of the joys of growing old with a loved one, imagining a future where the couple will still be together and enjoying life at the age of 64. The song’s light-hearted and nostalgic tone captures the innocence and optimism of the 1960s, and showcases the band’s versatile musical talents. “When I’m Sixty-Four” has become a beloved classic of The Beatles’ discography, and is often cited as one of McCartney’s most endearing compositions. The song’s enduring popularity is a testament to its timeless appeal, and to the band’s enduring legacy as one of the most important and influential acts in the history of popular music.

6.Alphaville –“Forever Young”.

“Forever Young” is a synth-pop classic by German band Alphaville, released in 1984. The song features a soaring melody, dreamy synthesizer textures, and frontman Marian Gold’s distinctive vocals. The lyrics speak of the desire to live life to the fullest and never grow old, embracing the spirit of youth and the hope for a better future. The song’s timeless message has made it an enduring favorite among fans of 80s pop music, and it has been covered by numerous artists in the decades since its release. “Forever Young” is a shining example of the power of pop music to capture universal emotions and aspirations, and remains a beloved classic of the genre to this day.

7.Bruce Springsteen – “Glory Days”.

“Glory Days” is a classic rock song by American singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen, released in 1984 on his album “Born in the U.S.A.”. The song features Springsteen’s signature storytelling style, accompanied by a driving rhythm section and a catchy guitar riff. The lyrics speak of the longing for the days of youth and the passage of time, as the narrator reflects on past accomplishments and missed opportunities. The song’s memorable chorus, “Glory days, they’ll pass you by”, has become an anthem for those who yearn for the past and struggle with the challenges of aging. “Glory Days” is a powerful and relatable portrait of the human experience, and a testament to Springsteen’s enduring status as one of the most important and influential artists in the history of rock and roll.

8.The Byrds –“Turn, Turn, Turn”.

“Turn, Turn, Turn” is a classic folk-rock song by American band The Byrds, released in 1965 on their album “Turn! Turn! Turn!”. The song features lush vocal harmonies, chiming 12-string guitar, and a driving rhythm section. The lyrics are adapted from the biblical book of Ecclesiastes and speak of the cyclical nature of life, and the inevitability of change and renewal. The song’s message of hope and resilience in the face of adversity has made it a beloved classic of the 1960s counterculture, and it has been covered by numerous artists in the decades since its release. “Turn, Turn, Turn” is a testament to the power of music to inspire and uplift, and remains a timeless anthem of peace and unity.

9.Simon and Garfunkel- “A Hazy Shade of Winter”.

“A Hazy Shade of Winter” is a rock song by the American folk-rock duo Simon and Garfunkel, released in 1966. The song features driving electric guitars, propulsive drums, and the duo’s signature vocal harmonies. The lyrics are a reflection on the passage of time and the fleeting nature of youth, contrasting the brightness and energy of youth with the cold and darkness of winter. The song’s powerful melody and evocative lyrics capture the spirit of the 1960s counterculture, and have made it a classic of the era. “A Hazy Shade of Winter” has been covered by numerous artists, including The Bangles, and its enduring popularity is a testament to the timeless appeal of Simon and Garfunkel’s music.

10.Elvis Costello – “Veronica”.

“Veronica” is a touching and introspective song by British singer-songwriter Elvis Costello, released in 1989. The song features a melancholic melody, understated instrumentation, and Costello’s emotive vocals. The lyrics speak of an elderly woman named Veronica, whose fading memory serves as a metaphor for the passage of time and the loss of youthful innocence. The song was co-written with legendary Beatles producer and songwriter Paul McCartney, and showcases Costello’s ability to craft poignant and introspective lyrics. “Veronica” is a powerful testament to the human experience, and a reminder of the importance of cherishing memories and holding onto the fleeting moments of life. The song’s enduring popularity is a testament to Costello’s lasting influence as one of the most important and influential artists of the 20th century.