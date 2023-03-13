Turning 60 is a significant milestone in life, marking the transition from middle age to senior status. It can be a time of reflection, contemplation, and celebration, as one looks back on the joys, challenges, and accomplishments of a lifetime. Many songwriters have been inspired by the themes of aging, wisdom, and life experience, and have created music that speaks to the unique perspective of those who have reached the age of 60.

In this list, we have compiled the 10 best songs about being 60, ranging from classic rock ballads to soulful blues tunes, from poignant reflections on life to raucous celebrations of the joys of growing older. Each of these songs offers a unique perspective on what it means to reach this milestone, and celebrates the resilience, wisdom, and vitality of those who have lived through six decades of life.

Whether you are turning 60 yourself, or simply looking to appreciate the insights and experiences of those who have, these songs offer a powerful and moving tribute to the joys and challenges of growing older.

1. “7 Years” by Lukas Graham

“7 Years” by Lukas Graham is a poignant ballad that reflects on the passage of time and the changes that come with growing older. The song’s lyrics are deeply introspective, as the singer muses on his past, present, and future, and considers the relationships and experiences that have shaped him as a person. The melody is somber and introspective, featuring gentle piano and guitar chords that create a melancholy atmosphere. The chorus is particularly powerful, with the singer’s emotive vocals rising to a crescendo as he contemplates the brevity of life and the importance of cherishing the moments we have. Ultimately, “7 Years” is a heartfelt meditation on the human experience, and a reminder to appreciate the people and moments that make life worth living.

2. “She Only Meant to Use Him” by Conway Twitty

“She Only Meant to Use Him” is a classic country song by Conway Twitty that tells the story of a woman who enters into a relationship with a man solely for her own selfish gain. Twitty’s rich baritone voice sets the mood for this tale of heartbreak and betrayal, as he sings of the man’s initial excitement at the prospect of love, only to realize too late that he was being used. The song’s lyrics are poignant and emotional, as Twitty captures the pain and confusion of a man who has been taken advantage of by someone he thought cared for him. The melody is classic country, with twangy guitar riffs and a simple drum beat that accentuate the song’s raw emotional power. Ultimately, “She Only Meant to Use Him” is a timeless tale of love gone wrong, and a testament to the enduring power of country music to tell stories of the human experience.

3. “Runaway Love” by Justin Bieber

“Runaway Love” by Justin Bieber is a powerful R&B ballad that explores the theme of teenage love and the struggles that come with it. The song features a guest appearance by rapper Kanye West, whose distinctive flow adds a layer of depth and intensity to the track. Bieber’s vocals are smooth and soulful, as he sings of a young girl who feels trapped in a loveless and abusive home, and dreams of running away with her boyfriend to start a new life. The lyrics are poignant and heartfelt, addressing serious issues such as poverty, domestic violence, and neglect, while still maintaining a sense of hope and resilience. The melody is upbeat and infectious, with a catchy chorus that sticks in your head long after the song is over. Overall, “Runaway Love” is a moving and inspiring anthem for anyone who has ever felt trapped or alone, and a reminder of the transformative power of love and determination.

4. “Free The Madness” by Steve Aoki

“Free The Madness” by Steve Aoki is a high-energy electronic dance music (EDM) track that is sure to get any party started. Featuring the powerful vocals of rapper Machine Gun Kelly, the song is a bold and infectious mix of pulsating beats, futuristic synths, and catchy hooks. The lyrics are all about breaking free from the constraints of everyday life and losing yourself in the music, with Machine Gun Kelly’s rapid-fire rhymes urging the listener to let go and “free the madness.” The song’s melody is intense and frenetic, building to a euphoric climax that is sure to get audiences jumping and dancing. Aoki’s signature production style is on full display, with his characteristic drops and build-ups creating a sense of anticipation and release that is at the heart of the EDM experience. Overall, “Free The Madness” is a thrilling and uplifting celebration of the power of music to transport us to another world, and an ode to the wild and untamed spirit that lies within us all.

5. “Why Oh Why” by Warren

“Why Oh Why” by Warren is a soulful and introspective R&B ballad that explores the complexities of love and heartbreak. The song features Warren’s smooth and emotive vocals, as he sings of the pain and confusion of a relationship that has fallen apart. The lyrics are raw and honest, addressing the common questions that arise after a breakup: why did it end, and what could have been done differently? The melody is slow and mournful, with melancholy piano chords and gentle guitar riffs creating a sense of sorrow and regret. Despite the sadness of the lyrics, there is a sense of hope and resilience in the song, with Warren’s vocals rising to a powerful crescendo as he declares his determination to move on and find love again. Overall, “Why Oh Why” is a moving and relatable reflection on the ups and downs of romantic relationships, and a testament to the healing power of music in times of heartbreak.

6. “Underrated” by Offset

“Underrated” by Offset is a rap song that features the Atlanta-based artist delivering hard-hitting verses about his rise to fame and the struggles he has faced along the way. The track is characterized by a heavy bassline and a catchy melody that gives the song a strong, anthemic quality. In the lyrics, Offset addresses the criticism and doubters he has faced throughout his career, boldly declaring himself as “underrated” and asserting his dominance in the rap game. The song is a testament to Offset’s skill as a lyricist, with his clever wordplay and confident flow showcasing his talents as a rapper. The overall mood of the song is defiant and triumphant, with Offset using his music as a means of reclaiming his place in the spotlight and proving his worth to those who have underestimated him. Overall, “Underrated” is a powerful statement from one of the most exciting artists in contemporary rap, and a reminder of the importance of perseverance and self-belief in the face of adversity.

7. Sixty Years On by Elton John

“Sixty Years On” is a classic rock ballad by Elton John that features his signature piano playing and soaring vocals. The song’s lyrics are a meditation on the passage of time and the fleeting nature of life, with John reflecting on the changes that have occurred over the course of a lifetime. The melody is haunting and introspective, with delicate piano chords and mournful strings creating a sense of nostalgia and longing. John’s vocals are powerful and emotive, imbuing the lyrics with a sense of wisdom and experience that comes with age. The song builds to a rousing chorus that celebrates the resilience of the human spirit in the face of the challenges that life can bring. Overall, “Sixty Years On” is a poignant and reflective song that speaks to the universal human experience of growing older, and a testament to the enduring power of Elton John’s music.

8. “Eternal Light” by Teenage Fanclub

“Eternal Light” by Teenage Fanclub is a dreamy and melodic indie rock song that showcases the band’s signature harmonies and jangly guitar riffs. The track features a lush and expansive sound, with layers of guitars, keyboards, and drums building to a warm and uplifting chorus. The lyrics are poetic and introspective, exploring themes of love, loss, and the search for meaning in life. The song’s melody is infectious and catchy, with the band’s vocal harmonies adding a sense of depth and beauty to the music. Overall, “Eternal Light” is a celebration of the power of music to connect us to something larger than ourselves, and a testament to Teenage Fanclub’s skill as songwriters and musicians.

9. “You Can’t Make the Grade” by Washboard Sam

“You Can’t Make the Grade” by Washboard Sam is a classic blues song that showcases the Chicago blues style of the 1930s and 1940s. The track features Sam’s gritty vocals and driving rhythm on the washboard, accompanied by a blues band with a honky-tonk piano, guitars, and drums. The lyrics are a warning to a woman who is trying to deceive Sam, telling her that she won’t be able to “make the grade” and that he sees through her lies. The song’s melody is upbeat and catchy, with a swinging rhythm that is typical of the Chicago blues sound. Overall, “You Can’t Make the Grade” is a classic example of the blues genre, with its raw and authentic sound capturing the spirit of the African American musical tradition and the struggles of everyday life.

10. “Ain’t My Day” by Wall of Voodoo

“Ain’t My Day” by Wall of Voodoo is a post-punk rock song that showcases the band’s eclectic and experimental style. The track features a mix of electronic and acoustic instruments, with jagged guitar riffs, synthesizer melodies, and a driving rhythm section. The lyrics are cryptic and enigmatic, with singer Stan Ridgway delivering his lines in a detached and deadpan manner, creating a sense of alienation and disorientation. The song’s melody is insistent and relentless, with the band’s use of unconventional instruments and rhythms adding to the song’s sense of unpredictability and experimentation. Overall, “Ain’t My Day” is a challenging and complex song that reflects the spirit of the post-punk era, with its rejection of traditional rock and roll conventions in favor of a more avant-garde and daring approach to music-making.