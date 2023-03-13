Turning 40 is a significant milestone in life, marking a transition from young adulthood to middle age. It can be a time of reflection, introspection, and celebration of all that has been accomplished thus far. Music has always been a powerful medium for expressing our thoughts, feelings, and emotions, and there are plenty of songs that capture the essence of what it means to be 40. From classic rock anthems to soulful ballads, these songs offer a range of perspectives on the challenges and joys of reaching this important milestone.

In this list, we have compiled the 10 best songs about being 40, each one offering a unique and insightful take on this transformative stage of life. Whether you’re turning 40 yourself or simply looking for some inspiration and reflection, these songs are sure to resonate with you and capture the essence of this important milestone.

So sit back, relax, and let these songs take you on a journey through the joys and challenges of being 40.

1. “Can’t Hold Us” by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

“Can’t Hold Us” is an energetic and uplifting song by the American hip-hop duo, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis. Released in 2013, the track features strong beats, catchy hooks, and an explosive horn section that creates an electrifying atmosphere. Macklemore’s fast-paced rapping is complemented by the soulful vocals of Ray Dalton, which adds an extra layer of emotion to the song. The lyrics are a celebration of Macklemore’s success and his determination to keep pushing forward despite the challenges he faces. The chorus is particularly powerful, with the repeated line “Can’t hold us” serving as a mantra for anyone who feels like they’re facing insurmountable obstacles. The song’s music video is just as exciting as the song itself, featuring a wild and adventurous journey through different locations around the world. Overall, “Can’t Hold Us” is an anthemic and motivational song that encourages listeners to chase their dreams and never give up.

2. “Young at Heart” by Frank Sinatra

“Young at Heart” is a timeless classic by the legendary American singer, Frank Sinatra. Originally released in 1953, the song features a gentle and soothing melody that perfectly complements Sinatra’s smooth and soulful vocals. The lyrics speak to the idea that age is just a number, and that one can maintain a youthful spirit and outlook on life regardless of their age. Sinatra’s performance is particularly poignant, as his own struggles with aging and the passing of time were well-known to his fans. The song has since become a popular anthem for people of all ages who embrace a youthful mindset and strive to live life to the fullest. Its message has been embraced by many generations and remains just as relevant today as it was when it was first released. Overall, “Young at Heart” is a beautifully crafted song that celebrates the joy of living and reminds us that age is nothing but a number.

3. “Wonderwall” by Oasis

“Wonderwall” is an iconic song by the British rock band, Oasis. Released in 1995, the song is characterized by its distinctive acoustic guitar riff, catchy melody, and emotionally charged lyrics. The track has become a staple of 90s rock and has since achieved cult status, with many considering it one of the greatest songs of all time. The lyrics speak to the idea of needing someone to lean on and the desire for a deeper connection with another person. Lead singer Liam Gallagher’s delivery is both vulnerable and powerful, adding to the song’s emotional impact. The chorus, with its repeated line “You’re gonna be the one that saves me,” has become a classic sing-along moment at concerts and parties. The song’s music video, featuring the band performing in front of a blank wall, has also become an iconic image associated with the track. Overall, “Wonderwall” is a timeless song that speaks to the universal desire for human connection and has resonated with fans for decades.

4. “Happy Birthday Darlin” by Conway Twitty

“Happy Birthday Darlin” is a romantic country ballad by the legendary American singer, Conway Twitty. Released in 1979, the song is a celebration of love and devotion, with Twitty’s smooth and soulful vocals perfectly capturing the passion and tenderness of the lyrics. The track features a gentle melody, with the piano and Twitty’s voice taking center stage. The lyrics speak to the deep affection that the singer feels for his beloved, with lines like “And every year that comes and goes, my love for you just grows and grows” expressing the timeless nature of their love. The chorus, with its repeated refrain of “Happy birthday darlin'”, is a sweet and simple expression of the singer’s love and appreciation for his partner. The song has since become a popular choice for couples celebrating birthdays and anniversaries, and remains a beloved classic in the country music canon. Overall, “Happy Birthday Darlin” is a heartfelt tribute to the power of love, and a testament to Twitty’s skill as a master storyteller and vocalist.

5. “100 Years” by Five For Fighting

“100 Years” is a poignant and introspective song by the American singer-songwriter, Five For Fighting. Released in 2003, the track features a simple yet moving piano melody that sets the tone for the song’s thoughtful and introspective lyrics. The song is a reflection on the fleeting nature of time and the importance of living life to the fullest. The lyrics speak to the different stages of life, from the innocence and wonder of childhood to the challenges and wisdom of old age. The chorus, with its repeated refrain of “I’m 15 for a moment, caught in between 10 and 20”, captures the bittersweet feeling of being in a moment that will soon pass. The song’s music video, which features the singer growing older in reverse, adds an extra layer of poignancy to the track. Overall, “100 Years” is a deeply affecting song that reminds listeners to cherish every moment and live their lives to the fullest, as time waits for no one.

6. “Now and Forever” by Carole King

“Now and Forever” is a timeless love song by the legendary American singer-songwriter, Carole King. Released in 1992, the track features a melodic and romantic piano arrangement that perfectly captures the song’s sentimental and heartfelt lyrics. The song speaks to the enduring nature of love and the importance of commitment and dedication in a relationship. King’s soulful and emotive vocals add an extra layer of emotion to the lyrics, making the song a popular choice for weddings and other romantic occasions. The chorus, with its repeated refrain of “Now and forever, I will be your man”, is a powerful expression of love and devotion that has resonated with audiences for decades. Overall, “Now and Forever” is a beautiful and timeless song that speaks to the power of love and the importance of staying committed to the ones we love, no matter what life may bring.

7. “I’ll Melt With You” by Modern English

“I’ll Melt With You” is an iconic song by the British new wave band, Modern English. Released in 1982, the track features a catchy guitar riff and an upbeat and energetic rhythm that perfectly captures the carefree and optimistic spirit of the early 80s. The song’s lyrics speak to the idea of embracing the present moment and living life to the fullest, with the repeated refrain of “I’ll stop the world and melt with you” expressing a desire for a deeper and more meaningful connection with another person. The song’s music video, featuring the band performing in a colorful and surrealistic setting, has become a classic representation of the early 80s new wave era. “I’ll Melt With You” has since become a beloved classic, with its infectious melody and optimistic lyrics resonating with audiences of all ages. Overall, “I’ll Melt With You” is a feel-good and uplifting song that celebrates the power of living in the present and cherishing the moments that matter most.

8. “This Is How We Do It” by Montell Jordan

“This Is How We Do It” is a popular R&B and hip-hop song by American singer Montell Jordan. Released in 1995, the track features a funky and upbeat groove that is sure to get people up and dancing. The song’s lyrics celebrate the joys of partying and having a good time, with Jordan’s smooth and soulful vocals adding an extra layer of coolness to the track. The song’s catchy chorus, with its repeated refrain of “This is how we do it”, has become a popular catchphrase and anthem for those looking to let loose and have a good time. The song’s music video, featuring Jordan and his crew partying in a luxurious mansion, adds an extra layer of fun and excitement to the track. “This Is How We Do It” has since become a beloved classic, with its infectious groove and carefree lyrics continuing to inspire and entertain audiences around the world. Overall, “This Is How We Do It” is a fun and feel-good song that celebrates the joys of living in the moment and having a good time with friends.

9. “My Next 30 Years” by Tim McGraw

“My Next 30 Years” is a reflective and introspective song by American country music superstar Tim McGraw. Released in 2000, the track features a mellow and contemplative melody that sets the tone for the song’s thoughtful lyrics. The song is a meditation on the passing of time and the importance of making the most of every moment. The lyrics speak to the idea of taking stock of one’s life and making the necessary changes to ensure a happy and fulfilling future. The chorus, with its repeated refrain of “My next 30 years, I’m gonna watch my weight, eat a few more salads and not stay up so late”, captures the spirit of self-reflection and the desire for personal growth that is at the heart of the song. McGraw’s emotive and heartfelt vocals add an extra layer of emotion to the lyrics, making the song a popular choice for those looking for inspiration and motivation to live their best lives. Overall, “My Next 30 Years” is a touching and introspective song that reminds listeners of the importance of living with purpose and making every moment count.

10. “American Pie” by Don McClean

“American Pie” is a classic rock song by American singer-songwriter Don McLean. Released in 1971, the song is an epic and poetic tribute to the golden era of rock and roll in the 1950s and 60s. The song’s lyrics are filled with references to some of the most iconic figures and events of the era, including Buddy Holly, the Beatles, Bob Dylan, and the tragic plane crash that claimed the lives of Holly, Ritchie Valens, and the Big Bopper in 1959. The song’s signature chorus, with its repeated refrain of “Bye, bye, Miss American Pie”, has become one of the most famous in rock history. The song’s length and intricate lyrics have made it a favorite of music aficionados and casual listeners alike, with its themes of loss, nostalgia, and cultural change resonating with audiences of all ages. “American Pie” has since become a beloved classic, with its timeless appeal continuing to inspire and move listeners around the world. Overall, “American Pie” is a masterful and poetic tribute to the power of music and its ability to capture the spirit of a generation.