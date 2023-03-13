Turning 30 can be a daunting milestone for many. It’s the age when you’re expected to have it all figured out and have your life together. It can be a time of reflection, where you think about the decisions you’ve made and the path you’re on. At the same time, it’s a time to celebrate your achievements and the person you’ve become. Music has a way of capturing these complex emotions, and there are plenty of songs that speak to the experience of turning 30.

In this article, we will explore the 10 best songs about being 30. These songs cover a range of genres, from pop to rock to country, and they all capture different aspects of this important milestone. Some of the songs celebrate the freedom and confidence that come with being in your thirties, while others lament the loss of youth and the passing of time. Some songs offer words of wisdom, while others are simply great tunes to dance to.

Whether you’re dreading turning 30 or embracing it with open arms, these songs will help you navigate this important stage in your life. So sit back, turn up the volume, and let the music speak to you.

1. Time Crisis – Sammus

“Time Crisis” by Sammus is a powerful hip-hop track that addresses issues of race, police brutality, and social justice. Sammus’s rapid-fire flow is matched by an urgent beat and haunting vocal samples that add to the sense of urgency and tension. Through her lyrics, Sammus explores the trauma and pain caused by systemic racism, while also expressing hope for a better future. The song is a call to action, urging listeners to join in the fight for racial justice and to never stop striving for change.

2. Vienna – Billy Joel

“Vienna” by Billy Joel is a poignant ballad that speaks to the pressures and expectations of modern life. Joel’s rich, emotive vocals are set against a gentle piano melody, creating a sense of intimacy and vulnerability. The song encourages listeners to slow down and appreciate the simple pleasures in life, rather than constantly striving for success and accomplishment. Joel’s lyrics suggest that taking time for oneself and finding balance is essential for a fulfilling life, and that sometimes it’s necessary to step back and reevaluate one’s priorities.

3. Landslide – Fleetwood Mac

“Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac is a beautiful, introspective folk-rock song that explores the themes of change, growth, and self-discovery. Stevie Nicks’s ethereal vocals are accompanied by acoustic guitar and gentle percussion, creating a sense of warmth and intimacy. The song reflects on the passage of time and the ways in which life can be unpredictable and challenging, but also transformative. Through her lyrics, Nicks encourages listeners to embrace change and to have faith in their own journey, even in the face of uncertainty. The song is a timeless classic that has resonated with generations of listeners.

3. My Next 30 Years – Tim McGraw

“My Next 30 Years” by Tim McGraw is a reflective country ballad about aging and personal growth. The song speaks of the desire to live life with purpose and intention, and to make the most of every moment. The lyrics express the need to leave behind past mistakes and move forward with renewed hope and optimism. McGraw’s smooth and emotive vocals are accompanied by a soft acoustic guitar and gentle piano, creating a contemplative and uplifting atmosphere that perfectly complements the song’s themes of self-reflection and personal growth.

4. Turning 30 – Burnham

“Turning 30” by Burnham is a reflective and introspective song about the journey of growing older and the changing perspectives that come with it. The lyrics paint a picture of the struggles and uncertainty that often accompany the transition from the carefree days of youth to the responsibilities and challenges of adulthood. The melancholic melody and haunting vocals capture the bittersweet feeling of nostalgia and the longing for simpler times. With lines like “I don’t know who I’m supposed to be”, the song touches on the universal feeling of uncertainty that comes with growing up and reminds us that it’s okay to feel lost and unsure at times.

5. A Place in this World – Taylor Swift

“A Place in This World” is a country pop song by Taylor Swift, released in 2006 as the second single from her debut studio album. The song is about finding one’s place in the world and feeling lost or uncertain in the process. Swift’s youthful voice is accompanied by catchy guitar riffs and upbeat drums, creating a feel-good and optimistic atmosphere. The lyrics speak to the universal human experience of searching for identity and purpose, and the song has become a fan favorite due to its relatable themes and upbeat energy.

6. Baby Girl – Sugarland

“Baby Girl” by Sugarland is a country pop song about pursuing one’s dreams and overcoming obstacles. The song tells the story of a young woman who moves to the big city to chase her dreams, but faces setbacks and challenges along the way. Jennifer Nettles’ powerful vocals are accompanied by a driving beat and catchy guitar riffs, creating an energetic and uplifting sound that perfectly captures the song’s themes of perseverance and determination. The lyrics speak to anyone who has faced setbacks or challenges in pursuit of their goals, and the song has become a beloved anthem of empowerment and resilience.

7. 29/31 by Garfunkel and Oates

“29/31” by Garfunkel and Oates is a witty and humorous song about the societal pressure on women to get married and have children by a certain age. The song’s lyrics mock the societal norms that dictate a woman’s worth based on her marital status and age. The catchy melody and the playful vocals of the duo make it a fun and enjoyable listen. The song highlights the absurdity of the expectation that a woman’s life should follow a predetermined timeline and the struggle of those who feel the pressure to conform to it. With lines like “the clock is ticking and my eggs are rotting”, the song brings attention to the anxiety that many women feel about their biological clocks ticking away.

8. John Mayer – Dear Marie

“Dear Marie” by John Mayer is a heartfelt and melancholic song about lost love and the regret that comes with it. The song’s lyrics are a letter to an old flame, expressing Mayer’s remorse for the way he treated her and his yearning to reconnect. The gentle melody and Mayer’s soulful vocals create a sense of longing and nostalgia that’s relatable to anyone who’s experienced a breakup or lost touch with someone they care about. With lines like “I was just a boy who couldn’t say goodbye”, the song speaks to the struggle of letting go and moving on, even when it’s necessary for personal growth. Overall, “Dear Marie” is a touching and emotional song that captures the pain and beauty of lost love.

9. Sinead O’Connor (with Enya) – Never Get Old

“Never Get Old” is a hauntingly beautiful song by Sinead O’Connor featuring Enya’s enchanting vocals. The track has a slow, contemplative pace with Enya’s ethereal harmonies seamlessly blending with O’Connor’s emotional and powerful delivery. The lyrics are a reflection on the fleeting nature of life and the desire to hold on to youth, while also recognizing the beauty and value of growing old. The arrangement of the song has a mystical quality, with gentle percussion and haunting strings creating a dreamy and introspective atmosphere.

10. The Smashing Pumpkins – 1979

“1979” by The Smashing Pumpkins is a nostalgic and dreamy song that captures the essence of teenage life in the 1990s. The song’s lyrics describe the aimlessness and ennui of suburban youth, longing for something more but unsure of what that something might be. The laid-back melody and Billy Corgan’s ethereal vocals create a dreamy and hazy atmosphere that’s perfect for the song’s reflective tone. With lines like “we don’t even care, to shake these zipper blues”, the song speaks to the apathy and disconnection that can come with adolescence, but also to the beauty and freedom of that time in life. Overall, “1979” is a timeless anthem of youth and rebellion.