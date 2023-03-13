Turning 28 can be a daunting experience for many people. It is an age where one starts to feel the pressure of adulthood, while still navigating the complexities of youth. It is a time of self-discovery, reflection, and growth. This transitional period has inspired many musicians to write about the unique experiences of being 28, resulting in a plethora of songs that capture the essence of this time in one’s life.

In this article, we will explore the 10 best songs about being 28. Each song on this list offers a unique perspective on what it means to be in this stage of life. Some songs celebrate the joys of newfound independence and self-discovery, while others delve into the struggles of navigating the complexities of relationships and adulthood. The artists behind these songs range from up-and-coming indie musicians to established icons in the music industry, showcasing the diverse perspectives on this universal experience.

Whether you are approaching your 28th birthday or simply looking for songs that capture the complexities of this age, this list has something for everyone. From introspective ballads to upbeat anthems, these songs offer a soundtrack for the journey of self-discovery that comes with being 28. So, put on your headphones and join us as we explore the 10 best songs about being 28.

1.”Freedom of Preach” by Ludacris

“Freedom of Preach” is a powerful and thought-provoking hip-hop track by Ludacris. Released in 2021, the song explores the theme of free speech and its importance in society. The lyrics are filled with clever wordplay and vivid imagery, as Ludacris raps about the power of words and the responsibility that comes with using them. The beat is upbeat and energetic, with a catchy chorus that is sure to get stuck in your head. The song is a call to action, urging listeners to exercise their right to free speech and speak out against injustice. Ludacris’ delivery is confident and passionate, making “Freedom of Preach” a standout track that is sure to resonate with anyone who values the freedom of expression.

2.”28″ by Steppenwolf

“28” is a rock ballad by the American rock band Steppenwolf, released in 1970. The song is a nostalgic reflection on the passing of time and the realization that life is short. The lyrics are introspective and poetic, with lead singer John Kay’s vocals conveying a sense of longing and melancholy. The musical arrangement is lush and emotive, with acoustic guitar and piano providing a mellow backdrop to Kay’s vocals. The song’s title refers to the age of the narrator, who is contemplating the passing of another year of life. “28” is a poignant and introspective track that speaks to the universal human experience of mortality and the fleeting nature of time.

3.”Fallen” by Upchurch

“Fallen” is a powerful and emotional country rap song by the American artist Upchurch, released in 2020. The song explores the theme of loss and grief, with Upchurch delivering heartfelt lyrics about the pain of losing someone close to him. The musical arrangement is melancholic, with acoustic guitar and piano providing a somber backdrop to Upchurch’s vocals. The chorus is particularly impactful, with Upchurch’s voice soaring over the music as he sings about the struggle to carry on after losing someone. The song is deeply personal, with Upchurch drawing on his own experiences of loss to create a moving tribute to those who have passed away. “Fallen” is a poignant and powerful track that speaks to the universal experience of grief and the resilience of the human spirit in the face of tragedy.

4.”Twenty 8″ by Kodak Black

Twenty 8″ is a hip-hop track by the American rapper Kodak Black, released in 2017. The song is a reflective and introspective look at Kodak Black’s life and the struggles he has faced on his path to success. The lyrics are poignant and vulnerable, with Kodak Black rapping about the challenges of growing up in poverty and the pressure to succeed in the music industry. The beat is slow and melodic, with a mournful piano melody underscoring Kodak Black’s vocals. The chorus is particularly poignant, with Kodak Black reflecting on the passing of time and the fleeting nature of life. “Twenty 8” is a raw and honest track that showcases Kodak Black’s lyrical skill and emotional depth as an artist.

5.”Colors” by Halsey

“Colors” is a hauntingly beautiful pop song by American singer Halsey, released in 2015. The song is a mesmerizing love ballad that explores the complexities and nuances of a passionate relationship. The lyrics are poetic and evocative, with Halsey’s haunting vocals painting a vivid picture of a tumultuous love affair. The musical arrangement is dreamy and atmospheric, with a lush backdrop of synths and subtle percussion creating a sense of ethereal beauty. The chorus is particularly memorable, with Halsey’s voice soaring over the music as she sings about the intensity of her feelings. “Colors” is a captivating and emotionally charged track that showcases Halsey’s vocal range and songwriting talent, cementing her as one of the most exciting artists in the pop music landscape.

6.”28″ by Lorene Scafaria

“28” by Lorene Scafaria is a hauntingly beautiful ballad that tells the story of a woman’s journey through love, heartbreak, and self-discovery. The song begins with a gentle guitar melody and Scafaria’s soft, ethereal vocals, drawing the listener in with its intimate and introspective tone.

As the song progresses, the instrumentation builds in intensity, with haunting strings and atmospheric synths adding to the emotional weight of the lyrics. Scafaria’s voice soars, expressing both vulnerability and strength as she sings about the pain of lost love and the struggle to move on.

But ultimately, “28” is a song about resilience and growth. Scafaria acknowledges the pain of her past relationships but also celebrates the person she has become through those experiences. The lyrics are poetic and introspective, with lines like “I’m still healing from the war that you left inside” and “I’m a story that’s still being written” expressing the depth of Scafaria’s emotional journey.

Overall, “28” is a stunningly beautiful and deeply personal song that speaks to the universal experiences of love, loss, and self-discovery.

7.”True love” by Prof

“True Love” is an upbeat and infectious hip-hop track by the American rapper Prof, released in 2019. The song is a playful and humorous exploration of the ups and downs of romantic relationships, with Prof delivering clever and witty lyrics about the joys and challenges of falling in love. The musical arrangement is lively and energetic, with a bouncy beat and catchy hooks that are sure to get listeners moving. The chorus is particularly memorable, with Prof’s voice soaring over the music as he sings about the search for true love. “True Love” is a fun and engaging track that showcases Prof’s charisma and lyrical talent, making it a standout in his discography.

8.”A little while” by Claywalker and Upchurch

“A Little While” is a heartfelt country ballad by Clay Walker featuring guest vocals by Upchurch. The song tells the story of a man who is struggling to come to terms with the end of a relationship. He sings of the pain he feels as he tries to move on, admitting that it’s going to take him “a little while” to get over his former love.

The song is driven by a gentle acoustic guitar melody and simple, yet powerful lyrics that speak to anyone who has experienced heartbreak. Clay Walker’s smooth vocals perfectly capture the raw emotion of the lyrics, while Upchurch’s guest verse adds an extra layer of authenticity and vulnerability to the song.

Despite the sad subject matter, “A Little While” is ultimately a hopeful and uplifting song. The chorus emphasizes the message that, even though the healing process may take time, eventually the pain will fade and the heart will mend. It’s a beautiful and touching song that showcases the talent and emotional depth of both Clay Walker and Upchurch.

9.”Frogs” by Alice in Chain

“Frogs” is a haunting and introspective rock song by the American band Alice in Chains, released in 1995. The song is a brooding exploration of themes such as isolation, disillusionment, and addiction, with lead singer Layne Staley’s haunting vocals conveying a sense of deep despair and hopelessness. The musical arrangement is atmospheric and emotive, with distorted guitars and haunting melodies creating a sense of unease and tension. The chorus is particularly memorable, with Staley’s voice rising above the music as he sings about the feeling of being trapped and alone. “Frogs” is a powerful and poignant track that speaks to the struggles of the human condition, making it a standout in Alice in Chains’ discography.

10.”The Book of Soul” by Ab-Soul

“The Book of Soul” is a deeply personal and emotional hip-hop track by the American rapper Ab-Soul, released in 2012. The song is a reflective and introspective exploration of grief and loss, with Ab-Soul rapping about the death of his long-time girlfriend and the impact it had on his life. The lyrics are raw and vulnerable, with Ab-Soul’s voice cracking with emotion as he delves into his deepest thoughts and feelings. The musical arrangement is soulful and mournful, with a melancholic piano melody underscoring Ab-Soul’s vocals. The chorus is particularly poignant, with Ab-Soul’s voice rising above the music as he sings about the pain of losing someone you love. “The Book of Soul” is a deeply moving and powerful track that showcases Ab-Soul’s lyrical skill and emotional depth as an artist, making it a standout in his discography.