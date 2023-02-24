Arizona is a state steeped in natural beauty, cultural heritage, and a rich history. From the breathtaking Grand Canyon to the red rocks of Sedona, Arizona boasts a diverse landscape that has inspired artists, musicians, and writers for generations. As a result, it’s no surprise that numerous songs have been written about this stunning state. In this article, we will explore the top 28 best songs about Arizona, the Grand Canyon State. Whether you’re a resident or just passing through, these songs capture the essence of Arizona and all it has to offer. From country to rock to folk, this list has something for everyone. So sit back, relax, and let these songs take you on a musical journey through the heart of Arizona.

1. Take It Easy – Eagles

“Take It Easy” by Eagles is an upbeat and catchy rock song that celebrates the laid-back lifestyle of Arizona. Written by Jackson Browne and Glenn Frey, the song tells the story of a man who is “standing on a corner in Winslow, Arizona” and trying to find his way. The song is full of memorable lyrics and a catchy chorus that is sure to get stuck in your head. It’s a perfect anthem for anyone looking to slow down and enjoy the simple pleasures of life.

2. Arizona – Kings Of Leon

“Arizona” by Kings of Leon is a bluesy, guitar-driven rock song that captures the rugged and wild spirit of the Grand Canyon State. With its driving rhythm and soaring vocals, the song is a tribute to the raw beauty of Arizona’s landscapes and the resilience of its people. The lyrics are both poetic and honest, capturing the harsh realities of life in the desert while celebrating the sense of freedom and adventure that comes with living in such a stunning place.

3. By the Time I Get to Phoenix – Glen Campbell

“By the Time I Get to Phoenix” by Glen Campbell is a classic country ballad that tells the story of a man leaving his lover in Phoenix and driving across the country. The song is full of vivid imagery and heartfelt emotion, as Campbell’s rich voice carries the listener on a journey through the vast and varied landscapes of America. The song has become a timeless classic, known for its powerful storytelling and Campbell’s impeccable vocal performance.

4. Ocean Front Property – George Strait

“Ocean Front Property” by George Strait is a classic country song that tells the story of a man who is trying to sell his ex-lover on the idea of owning a piece of land that doesn’t actually exist. With its catchy melody and clever wordplay, the song is a lighthearted take on the ups and downs of love and heartbreak. George Strait’s smooth vocals and the song’s playful lyrics make it a fan favorite and a staple of country radio.

5. The Ballad of Boot Hill – Johnny Cash

“The Ballad of Boot Hill” by Johnny Cash is a haunting and powerful song that tells the story of a man who is killed in a gunfight and buried in Boot Hill cemetery. With its sparse instrumentation and Cash’s deep, mournful vocals, the song captures the darkness and violence of the Old West. The lyrics are both poetic and chilling, painting a vivid picture of life and death on the frontier.

6. By the Time I Get to Arizona – Public Enemy

“By the Time I Get to Arizona” by Public Enemy is a politically charged hip-hop song that addresses issues of racism and police brutality in the state of Arizona. With its aggressive beat and confrontational lyrics, the song is a powerful call to action for social justice. Public Enemy’s signature style of sampling and scratching is on full display in this track, which has become a classic of the genre and a rallying cry for those fighting against injustice.

7. There is No Arizona – Jamie O’Neal

“There Is No Arizona” is a country song by Jamie O’Neal that tells the story of a woman who falls for a man who promises her the world, but it turns out to be all talk. The title refers to a metaphor the woman uses to describe the man’s empty promises, saying that there is no Arizona, meaning that there is no chance of them living the life he’s promised her. The song’s upbeat melody contrasts with the bittersweet lyrics, making it a catchy tune that tells a relatable story of disappointment and heartbreak.

8. Big Iron – Marty Robbins

“Big Iron” is a classic western ballad by Marty Robbins that tells the story of a legendary cowboy named Texas Red, who meets his end in a showdown with a ranger who carries a big iron on his hip. The song’s narrative structure, vivid imagery, and catchy chorus make it an iconic example of the western genre, and it has been covered by many artists over the years. Robbins’ smooth vocals and twangy guitar add to the song’s nostalgic appeal, making it a favorite of western enthusiasts and music lovers alike.

9. Get Back – The Beatles

“Get Back” is a rock and roll song by The Beatles that features a driving beat, catchy melody, and witty lyrics. The song’s story revolves around a man named Jojo who leaves his home in Tucson, Arizona, to pursue fame and fortune in California, but ends up getting lost and disillusioned. The chorus encourages him to “get back to where he once belonged,” a sentiment that is echoed in the song’s energetic guitar riff and call-and-response vocals. “Get Back” is a timeless classic that showcases The Beatles’ signature sound and playful attitude, making it a fan favorite for generations.

10. Arizona – Rex Allen Jr.

“Arizona” by Rex Allen Jr. is a country song that pays tribute to the state of Arizona. The lyrics describe the beauty of the desert landscape, the allure of the western lifestyle, and the pride of the people who call it home. Allen’s smooth vocals and twangy guitar add to the song’s nostalgic appeal, making it a classic example of the country genre. “Arizona” is a love letter to a state that has inspired countless songs and stories, and its sentimental lyrics make it a favorite of Arizonans and country music fans alike.

11. Tune Out – The Format

“Tune Out” by The Format is an alternative rock song that explores the theme of disconnection in the modern world. The lyrics describe a sense of isolation and detachment, as the protagonist feels disconnected from the people around him and the world at large. The song’s catchy melody and upbeat rhythm provide a contrast to the melancholy lyrics, making it a bittersweet tune that speaks to the experiences of many young people. “Tune Out” is a reflection on the challenges of finding meaning and connection in a fast-paced, technology-driven society.

12. Arizona Skies – Los Lobos

“Arizona Skies” by Los Lobos is a folk rock song that tells the story of a man who leaves his home in Arizona to find a better life in California. The lyrics describe the beauty of the Arizona skies and the sense of longing that the protagonist feels for his home. The song’s melancholy melody and plaintive vocals add to its wistful tone, making it a poignant reflection on the struggles of leaving one’s roots behind. “Arizona Skies” is a tribute to the state of Arizona and the people who love it, capturing the sense of nostalgia and longing that many feel for the places they call home.

13. Mesa Town – Authority Zero

“Mesa Town” by Authority Zero is a punk rock song that pays tribute to the band’s hometown of Mesa, Arizona. The lyrics describe the people, places, and culture of the city, highlighting its unique identity and the pride that its residents feel. The song’s fast-paced rhythm and driving guitars add to its energetic and rebellious tone, making it a favorite of punk rock fans and Arizonans alike. “Mesa Town” is a celebration of the spirit of Mesa and the tight-knit community that makes it special.

14. Route 66 – Nat King Cole

“Route 66” by Nat King Cole is a classic jazz and pop song that pays tribute to the iconic highway that stretches from Chicago to Los Angeles. The lyrics describe the journey along the road, highlighting the landmarks and attractions that have made it a symbol of American freedom and adventure. Cole’s smooth vocals and swinging rhythm add to the song’s nostalgia and charm, making it a beloved classic of the American songbook. “Route 66” is a celebration of the American road trip and the spirit of exploration and discovery that it embodies.

15. June on the West Coast – Bright Eyes

“June on the West Coast” by Bright Eyes is an indie folk song that tells the story of a man who travels to the West Coast to escape his troubles and find a new beginning. The lyrics describe the beauty of the California landscape and the sense of freedom and possibility that it inspires. The song’s dreamy melody and haunting vocals add to its wistful and contemplative tone, making it a favorite of indie music fans and wanderers alike. “June on the West Coast” is a meditation on the power of travel and the search for meaning and fulfillment in life.

16. Yuma, AZ – Damien Jurado

“Yuma, AZ” by Damien Jurado is a folk song that tells the story of a man who is stuck in the desert town of Yuma, Arizona. The lyrics describe the protagonist’s struggle to escape his past and find a new beginning, as he navigates the harsh landscape and the people who inhabit it. The song’s haunting melody and melancholy vocals add to its sense of longing and despair, making it a favorite of folk and indie music fans. “Yuma, AZ” is a meditation on the human condition and the search for meaning in a harsh and unforgiving world.

17. American Nights – Chase Rice

“American Nights” by Chase Rice is a country rock song that celebrates the freedom and adventure of the American road trip. The lyrics describe the thrill of the open road, the beauty of the American landscape, and the joy of spending time with friends and loved ones. The song’s upbeat rhythm and catchy melody add to its sense of exuberance and fun, making it a favorite of country music fans and travelers alike. “American Nights” is a celebration of the American spirit of adventure and the joys of exploring the vast and diverse country that we call home.

18. Sissyneck – Beck

“Sissyneck” by Beck is an alternative rock and hip-hop song that playfully explores the theme of identity and self-expression. The lyrics describe a man who is unapologetic about his unconventional tastes and style, and who refuses to conform to the expectations of others. The song’s funky groove and catchy melody add to its sense of irreverence and humor, making it a favorite of alternative music fans and non-conformists. “Sissyneck” is a tongue-in-cheek tribute to the power of individuality and the importance of being true to oneself.

19. Furnace Fan – Robert Earl Keen

“Furnace Fan” by Robert Earl Keen is a country rock song that tells the story of a man who is trapped in a small town and yearns for escape. The lyrics describe the monotony and boredom of everyday life, as the protagonist struggles to find meaning and purpose. The song’s driving rhythm and twangy guitar add to its sense of restlessness and urgency, making it a favorite of country and rock fans. “Furnace Fan” is a tribute to the power of music to lift the spirits and inspire the soul, even in the most mundane and oppressive of circumstances.

20. Thumbelina – The Pretenders

“Thumbelina” by The Pretenders is a charming and playful song that tells the story of a little girl named Thumbelina, who is so tiny that she fits in the palm of someone’s hand. The lyrics are filled with whimsical imagery, describing Thumbelina’s adventures in the meadow, where she meets a beetle, a mouse, and a mole. The melody is light and upbeat, with a bouncy rhythm and jangly guitar riffs. Lead singer Chrissie Hynde’s voice is sweet and wistful, perfectly capturing the innocence and wonder of the story. Overall, “Thumbelina” is a delightful and enchanting tune that is sure to put a smile on your face.

21. Painted Desert – Pat Benatar

“Painted Desert” by Pat Benatar is a rock song that pays tribute to the beauty and mystery of the American Southwest. The lyrics describe the breathtaking landscape of the Painted Desert and the sense of wonder and awe that it inspires. The song’s driving rhythm and Benatar’s powerful vocals add to its sense of passion and intensity, making it a favorite of rock fans. “Painted Desert” is a celebration of the natural beauty of the American landscape and the power of music to evoke its majesty and grandeur.

22. …Your Arizona Room – Everclear

“…Your Arizona Room” by Everclear is a punk rock song that tells the story of a man who is reminiscing about his past in Arizona. The lyrics describe the protagonist’s memories of his youth, including the desert landscape, the sunsets, and the struggles he faced growing up. The song’s energetic rhythm and loud guitar riffs add to its sense of rebellion and defiance, making it a favorite of punk rock fans. “…Your Arizona Room” is a tribute to the power of nostalgia and the enduring appeal of one’s hometown, even after years of living elsewhere.

23. Surprise, AZ – Richard Buckner

“Surprise, AZ” by Richard Buckner is a folk song that tells the story of a man who is struggling to find his place in the world. The lyrics describe the protagonist’s journey through life, including his travels across the country and his search for love and meaning. The song’s gentle melody and Buckner’s heartfelt vocals add to its sense of introspection and longing, making it a favorite of folk and indie fans. “Surprise, AZ” is a meditation on the human experience and the universal search for love, meaning, and purpose.

24. Scottsdale – Chronic Future

“Scottsdale” by Chronic Future is a rap rock song that pays tribute to the city of Scottsdale, Arizona. The lyrics describe the city’s nightlife, including its bars, clubs, and parties, as well as the challenges of growing up in a city that values material wealth and social status. The song’s driving rhythm and fast-paced lyrics add to its sense of energy and urgency, making it a favorite of rap and rock fans. “Scottsdale” is a celebration of the vibrant culture and nightlife of the city of Scottsdale, and a critique of the social pressures that come with it.

25. Send Me Down to Tucson – Mel Tillis

“Send Me Down to Tucson” by Mel Tillis is a country song that tells the story of a man who is longing for the simple life and the freedom of the open road. The lyrics describe the protagonist’s desire to leave the city behind and head out west to Arizona, where he can ride his horse, watch the sunset, and forget about his troubles. The song’s gentle melody and Tillis’ twangy vocals add to its sense of nostalgia and longing, making it a favorite of country music fans. “Send Me Down to Tucson” is a celebration of the freedom and romance of the western lifestyle.

26. Alone in Arizona – Exene Cervenka

“Alone in Arizona” by Exene Cervenka is a punk rock song that describes the feelings of isolation and loneliness that can come with living in a new place. The lyrics describe the protagonist’s struggles to adjust to life in the desert, including the intense heat and the feeling of being cut off from the rest of the world. The song’s driving rhythm and Cervenka’s raw vocals add to its sense of urgency and desperation, making it a favorite of punk rock and alternative fans. “Alone in Arizona” is a tribute to the challenges of starting over in a new place and the strength it takes to persevere.

27. God Love Her – Toby Keith

“God Love Her” by Toby Keith is a country rock song that tells the story of a rebellious young woman who lives life on her own terms. The lyrics describe the protagonist’s love of motorcycles, heavy metal music, and partying, and the way that her wild spirit draws people to her. The song’s catchy melody and Keith’s powerful vocals add to its sense of energy and excitement, making it a favorite of country and rock fans alike. “God Love Her” is a celebration of individuality and the power of living life to the fullest.

28. King of Arizona – Clutch

“King of Arizona” by Clutch is a heavy metal song that tells the story of a gunslinger who rules over the lawless towns of the western frontier. The lyrics describe the protagonist’s love of violence and his brutal control over the people of the region, as well as the way that his reign comes to an end when he is finally brought down by a lone gunman. The song’s driving rhythm and aggressive vocals add to its sense of danger and menace, making it a favorite of heavy metal fans. “King of Arizona” is a tribute to the lawless and dangerous world of the Wild West.