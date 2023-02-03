A steady beat is one of the most important elements of music, and it’s what gives a song its rhythm and makes it easy to dance to. Over the years, many popular songs have been written with a steady beat that makes them irresistible to listeners. In this article, we’ll be exploring the top 20 songs about popular songs with a steady beat. From classic rock to modern pop, these songs are guaranteed to get your foot tapping and your body moving. Whether you’re a fan of upbeat dance tracks or slow and steady ballads, there’s something for everyone on this list. From the rolling drums of “Billie Jean” to the pulsing bass of “Stayin’ Alive,” these songs have stood the test of time and remain some of the most popular tunes of all time. So, turn up the volume and get ready to dance to the beat of the best songs about popular songs with a steady beat.

1. “Stereo Hearts” by Gym Class Heroes

“Stereo Hearts” is a popular song by the American band Gym Class Heroes, featuring Adam Levine of Maroon 5. It was released in 2011 and became a hit, reaching the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song is a mix of pop, rap, and alternative rock and features a catchy hook sung by Levine. The lyrics are about a love interest who has become the protagonist’s heart and stereo, and how they are inseparable. The song received positive reviews for its catchy beat and upbeat energy, and it remains a popular song to this day, especially in the alternative rock and pop-rap genres.

2. “Are You Gonna Go My Way” by Lenny Kravitz

“Are You Gonna Go My Way” is a classic rock song by Lenny Kravitz, released in 1993. The song became a hit, reaching the top 40 in several countries and earning Kravitz a Grammy nomination. The song has a distinctive guitar riff and strong drumbeat, creating a powerful and energetic sound. The lyrics are about standing up for oneself and embracing one’s individuality. The song was well-received by fans and critics alike, and it remains one of Kravitz’s most recognizable and beloved songs to this day. “Are You Gonna Go My Way” is considered a classic rock anthem and continues to be a staple of rock radio to this day.

3. “Uptown Funk” by KidzBop

“Uptown Funk” is a popular funk and pop song originally performed by Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars. It was released in 2014 and became a massive global hit, reaching number one in many countries. The KidzBop version is a cover of the original song performed by a children’s choir. The song features a catchy beat, funky bassline, and upbeat lyrics about feeling good and having a good time. The music video features Mars and Ronson dancing and performing in an uptown neighborhood, adding to the song’s energetic and fun vibe. “Uptown Funk” is widely considered one of the catchiest and most iconic pop songs of the 2010s, and it continues to be a popular dance and party song to this day.

4. “Rebel Rebel” by David Bowie

“Rebel Rebel” is a classic rock song by the legendary artist David Bowie. It was released in 1974 as a single from his album “Diamond Dogs.” The song is a mix of rock, glam, and pop and features a distinctive guitar riff and Bowie’s distinctive vocals. The lyrics are about a rebel who is breaking away from society’s norms and expectations. The song was well-received by fans and critics and is considered one of Bowie’s signature songs. “Rebel Rebel” continues to be a staple of classic rock radio and is widely regarded as one of Bowie’s best and most iconic songs. It remains a popular choice for fans and musicians to cover and is a testament to Bowie’s enduring influence and impact on the rock music genre.

5. “Seven Nation Army” by White Stripes

“Seven Nation Army” is an alternative rock song by the American rock duo The White Stripes. It was released in 2003 as the lead single from their fourth studio album, “Elephant.” The song is characterized by its simple yet powerful bassline and catchy guitar riff, and its minimalist instrumentation, featuring only guitar and drums. The lyrics are sparse, but the song’s repetitive and catchy melody has made it one of The White Stripes’ most recognizable and beloved songs. “Seven Nation Army” has been widely covered and has been used in various films, TV shows, and commercials, making it one of the most recognizable and influential alternative rock songs of the 2000s. It continues to be a staple of alternative rock radio and remains a popular choice for fans and musicians to cover to this day.

6. “Lust For Life” by Iggy Pop

“Lust For Life” is a classic punk rock song by Iggy Pop, released in 1977. The song was written by Pop and David Bowie and features a fast-paced beat and energetic, driving guitar riff. The lyrics are about living life to the fullest and embracing one’s wild and rebellious side. “Lust For Life” was a hit for Pop and is considered one of his signature songs. It has been covered by many artists and has been used in various films, TV shows, and commercials, making it one of the most recognizable and influential punk rock songs of all time. The song remains a staple of classic rock and punk rock radio, and it continues to be a popular choice for fans and musicians to cover to this day.

7. “Paper Planes” by M.I.A.

“Paper Planes” is a pop and hip-hop song by the British rapper and singer M.I.A. It was released in 2008 and was a critical and commercial success, reaching the top 20 in several countries and earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song. The song features a mix of electronic and world music elements, with a catchy chorus and a sample from the classic Bollywood film “Nanha Munna Rahi Hoon.” The lyrics are about immigration and cultural identity, with M.I.A. rapping about her experiences as an immigrant and her desire to succeed in a new country. “Paper Planes” is widely regarded as one of the most innovative and influential pop songs of the 2000s, and it continues to be a popular choice for fans and musicians to cover to this day.

8. “Ho Hey” by This Lumineers

“Ho Hey” is a folk rock song by the American band The Lumineers. It was released in 2012 as the lead single from their self-titled debut album. The song is characterized by its upbeat energy, catchy chorus, and simple yet powerful instrumentation, featuring only guitar, drums, and vocals. The lyrics are about a love interest and the singer’s desire to be with her. “Ho Hey” was a massive hit for The Lumineers, reaching the top 10 in several countries and earning a Grammy nomination. The song’s catchy chorus and upbeat energy made it a popular choice for commercials and television shows, solidifying its place as one of the most recognizable and beloved folk rock songs of the 2010s. It continues to be a staple of alternative rock and folk rock radio and remains a popular choice for fans and musicians to cover to this day.

9. “Needy” by Ariana Grande

“Needy” is a pop and R&B song by American singer Ariana Grande. It was released in 2019 as a track from her fifth studio album “Thank U, Next.” The song is characterized by its emotional lyrics and powerful vocal performance, with Grande singing about her insecurities and emotional needs in a relationship. The song features a mix of R&B, pop, and hip-hop elements, with a catchy beat and a memorable chorus. “Needy” was well-received by fans and critics and was a commercial success, reaching the top 40 in several countries. The song is considered one of Grande’s standout tracks and is a testament to her ability to blend emotional depth with pop and R&B elements to create a powerful and memorable song.

10. “When the Levee Breaks” by Led Zeppelin

“When the Levee Breaks” is a blues rock song by the legendary English rock band Led Zeppelin. It was released in 1971 on their fourth studio album, “Led Zeppelin IV.” The song is a cover of a blues song by Memphis Minnie and Kansas Joe McCoy and features a powerful drumbeat and distinctive electric guitar riff. The lyrics are about the aftermath of a flood, with the singer lamenting the loss and destruction caused by the rising waters. “When the Levee Breaks” is considered one of Led Zeppelin’s best and most iconic songs, and it remains a staple of classic rock radio to this day. The song’s powerful blues and rock influences, combined with its memorable melody and lyrics, make it a standout track in Led Zeppelin’s illustrious discography.

11. “Pass That Dutch” by Missy Elliott

“Pass That Dutch” is a hip-hop and rap song by American rapper Missy Elliott. It was released in 2003 as a single from her fifth studio album, “This Is Not a Test!” The song is characterized by its infectious beat, catchy chorus, and Elliott’s distinctive rap style. The lyrics are about dancing and having a good time, with Elliott encouraging the listener to “pass that dutch” and enjoy the party. “Pass That Dutch” was a commercial success, reaching the top 40 in several countries and earning Elliott a Grammy nomination. The song’s upbeat energy and catchy chorus made it a popular choice for dance parties and clubs, solidifying its place as one of the most recognizable and beloved hip-hop and rap songs of the 2000s.

12. “Hollaback Girl” by Gwen Stefani

“Hollaback Girl” is a pop and dance song by American singer Gwen Stefani. It was released in 2005 as a track from her debut solo album, “Love. Angel. Music. Baby.” The song is characterized by its upbeat energy, catchy chorus, and memorable beat, with Stefani singing about a girl who is not going to take any nonsense from anyone. The song was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 in several countries and earning Stefani a Grammy nomination. “Hollaback Girl” is considered one of Stefani’s signature songs and is widely regarded as one of the most iconic pop and dance songs of the 2000s. The song’s upbeat energy and catchy chorus made it a popular choice for dance parties and clubs, and it continues to be a staple of pop and dance radio to this day.

13. “Fingers” by Zayn

“Fingers” is a R&B and soul song by English singer and songwriter Zayn. It was released in 2021 as a track from his third studio album, “Nobody Is Listening.” The song is characterized by its emotional lyrics and powerful vocal performance, with Zayn singing about a past relationship and the lingering memories that still affect him. The song features a mix of R&B, soul, and pop elements, with a smooth beat and a memorable chorus. “Fingers” was well-received by fans and critics and was a commercial success, reaching the top 40 in several countries. The song is considered one of Zayn’s standout tracks and is a testament to his ability to blend emotional depth with R&B and pop elements to create a powerful and memorable song.

14. “Believer” by Imagine Dragons

“Believer” is a rock and alternative song by American band Imagine Dragons. It was released in 2017 as a single from their third studio album, “Evolve.” The song is characterized by its upbeat energy, catchy chorus, and driving beat, with the band singing about the power of belief and determination to overcome obstacles. “Believer” was a massive hit for Imagine Dragons, reaching the top 10 in several countries and earning a Grammy nomination. The song’s catchy chorus and upbeat energy made it a popular choice for commercials and television shows, solidifying its place as one of the most recognizable and beloved rock and alternative songs of the 2010s. It continues to be a staple of alternative rock and modern rock radio and remains a popular choice for fans and musicians to cover to this day.

15. “Can’t Stop The Feeling” by Justin Timberlake

“Can’t Stop the Feeling!” is a pop and dance song by American singer Justin Timberlake. It was released in 2016 as a single from the soundtrack of the animated film “Trolls.” The song is characterized by its upbeat energy, catchy chorus, and memorable beat, with Timberlake singing about the joy and excitement of living in the moment. “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” was a massive commercial success, reaching the top 10 in several countries and earning Timberlake a Grammy nomination. The song’s upbeat energy and catchy chorus made it a popular choice for dance parties and clubs, and it quickly became one of the most recognizable and beloved pop and dance songs of the 2010s. It continues to be a staple of pop and dance radio to this day.

16. “Immigrant Song” by Led Zeppelin

“Immigrant Song” is a hard rock and heavy metal song by English rock band Led Zeppelin. It was released in 1970 as a single from their third studio album, “Led Zeppelin III.” The song is characterized by its driving beat, powerful guitar riff, and distinctive vocals, with the band singing about the search for new lands and the thrill of adventure. “Immigrant Song” is considered one of Led Zeppelin’s best and most iconic songs, and it remains a staple of classic rock radio to this day. The song’s hard rock and heavy metal influences, combined with its memorable melody and lyrics, make it a standout track in Led Zeppelin’s illustrious discography. “Immigrant Song” continues to be a popular choice for fans and musicians to cover, and it remains an enduring classic of rock and heavy metal music.

17. “Love Song” by Selena Gomez

“Love Song” is a pop song by American singer Selena Gomez. It was released in 2020 as a single from her third studio album, “Rare.” The song is characterized by its emotional lyrics and powerful vocal performance, with Gomez singing about the ups and downs of love and the importance of being true to oneself. The song features a mix of pop and R&B elements, with a smooth beat and a memorable chorus. “Love Song” was well-received by fans and critics and was a commercial success, reaching the top 40 in several countries. The song is considered one of Gomez’s standout tracks and is a testament to her ability to blend emotional depth with pop and R&B elements to create a powerful and memorable song.

18. “Barracuda” by Heart

“Barracuda” is a rock song by American rock band Heart. It was released in 1977 as a single from their second studio album, “Little Queen.” The song is characterized by its driving beat, powerful guitar riff, and distinctive vocals, with the band singing about a strong and confident woman who is unafraid to stand up for herself. “Barracuda” was a commercial success, reaching the top 40 in several countries and becoming one of Heart’s best-known and most beloved songs. The song’s rock and roll influences, combined with its memorable melody and lyrics, make it a standout track in Heart’s discography. “Barracuda” continues to be a popular choice for fans and musicians to cover, and it remains an enduring classic of rock and roll music.

19. “Better” by Khalid

“Better” is a pop and R&B song by American singer Khalid. It was released in 2018 as a single from his second studio album, “Free Spirit.” The song is characterized by its emotional lyrics and powerful vocal performance, with Khalid singing about the search for happiness and the importance of self-love. The song features a mix of pop and R&B elements, with a smooth beat and a memorable chorus. “Better” was well-received by fans and critics and was a commercial success, reaching the top 40 in several countries. The song is considered one of Khalid’s standout tracks and is a testament to his ability to blend emotional depth with pop and R&B elements to create a powerful and memorable song.

20. “Summertime in Paris” by Jaden ft. Willow

“Summertime in Paris” is a hip-hop and rap song by American rapper Jaden, featuring vocals from his sister Willow. It was released in 2021 as a single from Jaden’s second studio album. The song is characterized by its upbeat energy, catchy chorus, and memorable beat, with Jaden and Willow singing about the thrill of spending summer in Paris and the excitement of living life to the fullest. “Summertime in Paris” is a playful and lighthearted track that showcases the siblings’ chemistry and musical talent. The song’s catchy chorus and upbeat energy make it a popular choice for summer playlists and parties, and it continues to be a favorite among fans of Jaden and Willow.