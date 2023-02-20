Math can be a challenging subject for kids, but that doesn’t mean it has to be boring. Incorporating music into the learning process can help make math more engaging and accessible, and that’s why we’ve put together a list of the top 20 math songs for kids. Each track on our list is designed to make learning math concepts fun and memorable, whether it’s through catchy melodies, entertaining lyrics, or clever wordplay.

Our list features songs for kids of all ages, from simple counting rhymes for preschoolers to more advanced tracks that explore topics like fractions, geometry, and algebra. Whether your child is struggling with math or just needs a fun way to reinforce what they’ve learned in class, these songs are sure to help. So get ready to sing and dance your way to math success with our list of the top 20 math songs for kids.

1. “I LOVE MATH” by Teacher Jenny’s TV

“I LOVE MATH” is an upbeat and educational song by Teacher Jenny’s TV, released in 2019. The song is a fun and engaging way to learn about mathematics, with lyrics that introduce basic math concepts and encourage listeners to appreciate the wonders of numbers. The track features Teacher Jenny’s enthusiastic vocals and a catchy melody that makes learning math fun and entertaining. The song’s use of visual aids and playful animation adds to its appeal and makes it an effective learning tool for young children. “I LOVE MATH” is a great example of how music can be used to make learning fun and engaging for kids.

2. “Let’s Count 1 to 20” by Dream English Kid

“Let’s Count 1 to 20” is a fun and educational song by Dream English Kid, released in 2013. The song is a great way to introduce young children to numbers and counting, with a catchy melody and simple, easy-to-follow lyrics. The track features Dream English Kid’s friendly and enthusiastic vocals, and a cheerful piano accompaniment that makes learning to count fun and engaging. The song’s use of visual aids, such as on-screen numbers and animations, helps to reinforce the counting process and makes it easier for kids to follow along. “Let’s Count 1 to 20” is a great tool for parents and educators looking for a fun and effective way to teach kids how to count.

3. “The Addition Math Song” by KLT

“The Addition Math Song” by KLT is an educational song that teaches children how to add, with catchy lyrics and a fun melody that make math fun and engaging. The song features simple, easy-to-follow lyrics that introduce the basics of addition, and a cheerful guitar accompaniment that keeps kids engaged and interested. The song is a great way to introduce young children to the world of mathematics and help them develop their skills and confidence in this important subject.

4. “Counting and Matching Song” by Kids Academy

“Counting and Matching Song” by Kids Academy is an educational song that teaches young children how to count and match objects. The song features a simple, catchy melody and colorful visuals that make learning to count and match fun and engaging. The song’s use of repetition and visual aids help reinforce the concepts of counting and matching, and make it easier for children to learn and remember. “Counting and Matching Song” is a great tool for parents and educators looking to teach young children the basics of math in a fun and effective way.

5. “The Patterns Practice Song” by Scratch Garden

“The Patterns Practice Song” by Scratch Garden is an educational song that helps children learn about patterns, with a catchy melody and fun, colorful visuals that make learning engaging and fun. The song features simple, easy-to-follow lyrics that introduce the concept of patterns, and a lively guitar accompaniment that keeps kids interested and motivated. The song’s use of repetition and visual aids make it easy for kids to learn and remember the basics of patterns, and is a great tool for parents and educators looking to introduce children to this important math concept.

6. “Greater Than Less Than Song for Kids” by NUMBEROCK

“Greater Than Less Than Song for Kids” by NUMBEROCK is an educational song that helps children learn about the concepts of greater than and less than. The song features a fun, upbeat melody and colorful animations that help make learning math concepts fun and engaging. The song’s simple, easy-to-follow lyrics introduce the basic concepts of greater than and less than, and its use of visual aids and repetition help reinforce the concepts and make them easier for kids to understand. “Greater Than Less Than Song for Kids” is a great tool for parents and educators looking to introduce young children to important math concepts.

7. “Break it Down” by Math Mania

“Break it Down” by Math Mania is an educational song that teaches children how to break down numbers into smaller parts, with a fun and engaging melody and colorful visuals that make learning math enjoyable. The song’s simple, easy-to-follow lyrics introduce the basics of breaking down numbers, and its use of repetition and visual aids help reinforce the concepts and make them easier for kids to remember. “Break it Down” is a great tool for parents and educators looking to teach young children important math skills in a fun and interactive way.

8. “Patterns and shapes” by Badanamu

“Patterns and shapes” by Badanamu is an educational song that helps children learn about patterns and shapes, with a cheerful melody and colorful animations that make learning fun and engaging. The song’s use of repetition and visual aids helps reinforce the concepts of patterns and shapes, and makes it easier for children to remember and understand. The song is a great tool for parents and educators looking to introduce young children to the world of mathematics and help them develop their skills and confidence in this important subject.

9. “Learn to Count from 1 to 20” by ChuChu TV Numbers Song

“Learn to Count from 1 to 20” by ChuChu TV Numbers Song is an educational song designed to help children learn to count from 1 to 20. The song features a fun and catchy melody, colorful visuals, and easy-to-remember lyrics that make learning to count enjoyable for kids. The use of repetition and visual aids helps reinforce the numbers and makes them easier to remember. The song is a great tool for parents and educators looking to teach young children the basics of counting in a fun and interactive way.

10. “I Can Say My Number Pairs 2” by Jack Hartmann

“I Can Say My Number Pairs 2” by Jack Hartmann is an educational song that helps children learn their number pairs 2, with a fun and upbeat melody and colorful visuals. The song’s simple and easy-to-remember lyrics introduce the concept of number pairs and the relationship between them, making it easier for kids to understand and remember. The use of repetition and visual aids helps reinforce the concepts and makes them more accessible for young children. “I Can Say My Number Pairs 2” is a great tool for parents and educators looking to teach young children important math skills in a fun and engaging way.

11. “Polygons Song For Kids” by NUMBEROCK

The “Polygons Song for Kids” by NUMBEROCK is a fun and educational song that teaches children about polygons. Through catchy lyrics and colorful visuals, the song introduces different types of polygons, their names, and their properties. The use of repetition and visual aids helps reinforce the concepts and makes them easier to remember for young learners. The song is a great tool for parents and educators looking to introduce geometry to children in a fun and engaging way.

12. “Add 4 Song” by Dream English Kids

The “Add 4 Song” by Dream English Kids is an upbeat and interactive song that helps children learn to add four. Through a catchy melody and simple lyrics, the song helps young learners understand the concept of addition and reinforces basic math skills. The use of repetition and visual aids helps children remember the numbers and develop a strong foundation for future math learning. The song is an excellent tool for parents and educators looking to teach young children math in a fun and interactive way.

13. “When You Subtract the Same Number” by Jack Hartmann

“When You Subtract the Same Number” by Jack Hartmann is a fun song that teaches children about subtraction. The song uses repetition and visualization to help children understand the concept of subtracting the same number from different numbers. The song is fun and engaging, and it helps children develop their subtraction skills. The song is a great tool for teachers and parents to use in the classroom or at home to teach children about subtraction.

14. “Count by 1’s to 20 NOW!” by Jack Hartmann

“Count by 1’s to 20 NOW!” by Jack Hartmann is a fun and catchy song that helps young learners practice counting by ones. The song features upbeat music and simple lyrics that encourage children to count from one to twenty, while also providing visual cues to help reinforce the numbers. Hartmann uses repetition and rhyming to make the song easy for kids to remember, and even incorporates movements and clapping to make it interactive and engaging. Overall, “Count by 1’s to 20 NOW!” is a great tool for teachers and parents looking to help children build their counting skills in a fun and memorable way.

15. “Math Song for Children” by Miss Patty

“Math Song for Children” is a fun and catchy song by Miss Patty that helps young children learn basic math concepts. The song features an upbeat melody and simple lyrics that make it easy for children to follow along and sing along to. With bright and colorful visuals, the music video helps reinforce the concepts being taught in the song, including counting, addition, and subtraction. The song also features plenty of repetition and opportunities for children to practice their math skills, making it an engaging and effective tool for early math education.

16. “Ones, Tens, & Hundreds” by NUMBEROCK

“Ones, Tens, & Hundreds” by NUMBEROCK is an educational math song for kids that teaches the concept of place value by using colorful animations and catchy tunes. The song starts by defining each place value and then goes on to demonstrate how they work together. It also includes an easy-to-follow chorus that helps children to remember the three main place values and their functions.

17. “Let’s Learn Our Addition Facts 1” by Jack Hartmann

“Let’s Learn Our Addition Facts 1” by Jack Hartmann is a lively and fun math song that helps kids to learn basic addition facts. The song incorporates movements and repetition to engage young learners, and provides opportunities for them to practice adding numbers from 0 to 5. The upbeat music and simple lyrics help to make math learning fun and enjoyable.

18 “Tall and Short” by Badanamu

“Tall and Short” is an upbeat song from the educational series Badanamu, which introduces young children to the concept of size and height. The catchy melody and simple lyrics make it a fun way for kids to learn about comparison and measurement. The accompanying video features adorable animated characters and colorful visuals that will capture the attention of young learners.

19. “Mr. Alligator Can Chomp” by Jack Hartmann

In “Mr. Alligator Can Chomp,” Jack Hartmann introduces children to the concept of greater than and less than using a fun alligator theme. The song is accompanied by engaging visuals that show children how to use the symbols for greater than and less than, and how to compare numbers. The repetition of the chorus and the catchy tune make the song easy for children to remember, and the lyrics teach them an important math skill that they will use throughout their academic career.

20. “Even and Odd Numbers Song for Kids” by NUMBEROCK

The “Even and Odd Numbers Song for Kids” by NUMBEROCK is a fun and catchy tune that helps children distinguish between even and odd numbers. Through the use of engaging visuals and lyrics, the song explains the concept of even and odd numbers in a way that is easy for children to understand. The song provides a great way for children to learn the concept of numbers and is an excellent resource for teachers and parents looking to teach math to children.