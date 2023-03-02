The year 2017 saw a wide range of musical styles and genres, from pop and hip hop to indie and rock. The 100 greatest songs from that year capture the essence of what made the music of 2017 so special. Some of the biggest names in music released hits that topped the charts, such as Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You,” Kendrick Lamar’s “HUMBLE.,” and Bruno Mars’ “That’s What I Like.” These tracks became instant classics, with their catchy hooks and memorable lyrics that made them perfect for singing along.

In addition to these popular hits, the list of 100 greatest songs from 2017 also features a number of tracks that helped to define the year in music. Lorde’s “Green Light” and SZA’s “Love Galore” both showcase powerful female vocals and poetic lyrics, while Harry Styles’ “Sign of the Times” offers a dramatic and emotional ballad that resonated with fans. Meanwhile, artists like Khalid, Cardi B, and Post Malone burst onto the scene with fresh, exciting sounds that helped to define the year in music.

The 100 greatest songs from 2017 are a testament to the power of music to connect people and capture the spirit of a particular moment in time. These tracks continue to be played and enjoyed years after their release, proving that great music has a lasting impact on both individuals and society as a whole.

1. Run- Foo Fighters

“Run” is a hard-hitting rock anthem by the Foo Fighters, released in 2017 as the lead single from their ninth studio album “Concrete and Gold”. The song features thunderous drumming, distorted guitar riffs, and Dave Grohl’s signature raspy vocals. The lyrics are filled with energy and urgency, urging the listener to run and never look back. The chorus is particularly memorable, with Grohl shouting “Run for your life with me!” The music video, directed by Dave Grohl himself, features the band as aging action heroes who break out of a retirement home and cause chaos in the streets. “Run” is a powerful and exhilarating showcase of the Foo Fighters’ enduring talent and energy.

2. Everything Now- Arcade Fire

“Everything Now” by Arcade Fire is a catchy and upbeat indie rock anthem that captures the spirit of our current digital age. The song’s lyrics explore themes of consumerism and the never-ending pursuit of instant gratification, with lines like “Every inch of sky’s got a star / Every inch of skin’s got a scar.” The infectious melody and driving rhythm make it a song that’s hard to resist dancing to, while the underlying message encourages listeners to reflect on their own relationship with technology and material possessions. Overall, “Everything Now” is a timely and thought-provoking addition to Arcade Fire’s impressive discography.

3. Nimble Bastard- Incubus

“Nimble Bastard” is a lively rock song by the American band Incubus, released in 2017 as the lead single from their eighth studio album “8”. The song features funky basslines, catchy guitar hooks, and Brandon Boyd’s distinctive vocals. The lyrics seem to be a critique of society’s obsession with instant gratification and superficiality, urging the listener to stay sharp and nimble in a world that constantly tries to dull our senses. The music video features the band performing in front of a giant, ever-changing wall of TV screens, adding to the song’s commentary on media saturation. “Nimble Bastard” is a fun and thought-provoking track that showcases Incubus’ unique blend of rock, funk, and pop.

4. Thunder- Imagine Dragons

“Thunder” by Imagine Dragons is a high-energy pop-rock song that blends catchy hooks with powerful lyrics. The song’s opening line, “Just a young gun with a quick fuse,” sets the tone for an anthem about embracing individuality and finding strength in oneself. The chorus, with its repetition of the word “Thunder,” is an earworm that sticks in your head long after the song has ended. The song’s upbeat tempo and driving rhythm make it an excellent addition to any workout or party playlist. Overall, “Thunder” is a fun and uplifting song that celebrates the power of being true to oneself.

5. The Man- The Killers

“The Man” by The Killers is a funky and upbeat rock track that showcases lead singer Brandon Flowers’ swagger and charisma. The song’s lyrics explore themes of self-confidence and ego, with lines like “Don’t you mess with me, I’m a big deal” and “I got gas in the tank, I got money in the bank.” The song’s disco-infused sound and catchy chorus make it a fan favorite, while its tongue-in-cheek lyrics invite listeners to join in on the fun. Overall, “The Man” is a playful and energetic addition to The Killers’ impressive discography.

6. Highway Tune- Greta Van Fleet

“Highway Tune” is a bluesy hard rock song by the American band Greta Van Fleet, released in 2017 as the lead single from their debut EP “Black Smoke Rising”. The song features Josh Kiszka’s powerful vocals, with a raspy quality reminiscent of classic rock icons such as Robert Plant. The instrumentation is tight and driving, with a catchy guitar riff and pounding drums. The lyrics evoke a sense of freedom and adventure, as the narrator sings about hitting the road and leaving his troubles behind. “Highway Tune” was a breakout hit for Greta Van Fleet, showcasing their retro-inspired sound and solidifying their status as a rising force in rock music.

7. Feel it Still- Portugal. The Man

“Feel It Still” by Portugal. The Man is a funky and infectious indie-pop track that took the music world by storm in 2017. The song’s memorable guitar riff and groovy bassline make it a standout, while the lyrics deliver a message of rebellion and non-conformity. With lines like “Ooh woo, I’m a rebel just for kicks,” the song encourages listeners to embrace their individuality and resist societal norms. Its catchy melody and infectious energy make “Feel It Still” a perfect addition to any party or road trip playlist, cementing its status as a modern classic.

8. Hard Times- Paramore

“Hard Times” is an upbeat pop-rock song by the American band Paramore, released in 2017 as the lead single from their fifth studio album “After Laughter”. The song features a vibrant mix of 80s-inspired synth-pop and driving guitars, with Hayley Williams’ dynamic vocals delivering lyrics that deal with the struggle of coping with difficult times. The music video showcases a colorful, retro-inspired aesthetic, with the band members dancing and performing in a surreal, dreamlike environment. “Hard Times” marked a new direction for Paramore, embracing a more danceable sound while maintaining their signature emotional depth and introspection.

9. American Dream- LCD Soundsystem

“American Dream” by LCD Soundsystem is a haunting and introspective track that reflects on the state of the American Dream in modern society. The song’s melancholic melody and introspective lyrics create a sense of unease and uncertainty, with lines like “You took acid and looked in the mirror / Watched the beard crawl around on your face.” Despite its somber tone, the song’s hypnotic rhythm and memorable chorus make it a compelling and memorable addition to LCD Soundsystem’s impressive discography. Overall, “American Dream” is a poignant reflection on the state of the world and the human condition.

10. The Doomed- A Perfect Circle

“The Doomed” is a haunting and introspective song by the American rock band A Perfect Circle, released in 2017 as the lead single from their fourth studio album “Eat the Elephant”. The song features a sparse, atmospheric arrangement with delicate piano chords, haunting vocal harmonies, and occasional bursts of distorted guitar. Maynard James Keenan’s vocals deliver lyrics that seem to question humanity’s willingness to repeat past mistakes and ignore the consequences of our actions. The music video features surreal and abstract imagery, adding to the song’s haunting and thought-provoking atmosphere. “The Doomed” is a powerful and timely reflection on humanity’s self-destructive tendencies.

11. One More Light- Linkin Park

“One More Light” by Linkin Park is a powerful and emotional ballad that deals with the pain and sadness of loss. The song’s delicate melody and somber lyrics create a sense of vulnerability and intimacy, with lines like “Who cares if one more light goes out? / Well, I do.” The track’s stripped-down instrumentation and Chester Bennington’s emotive vocals make it a standout on the band’s discography. Following the tragic death of Bennington in 2017, the song took on added poignancy and became a touching tribute to his memory. Overall, “One More Light” is a heartbreaking and beautiful track that showcases Linkin Park’s ability to connect with their audience on a deep emotional level.

12. Strangest Thing- The War on Drugs

“Strangest Thing” is a dreamy and introspective song by the American indie rock band The War on Drugs, released in 2017 as part of their fourth studio album “A Deeper Understanding”. The song features a lush arrangement, with shimmering guitar lines, atmospheric synths, and Adam Granduciel’s soft and plaintive vocals. The lyrics reflect on the complexities of relationships, as the narrator expresses a sense of longing and confusion about the person he loves. The music video features nostalgic footage of the band on tour, adding to the song’s wistful and reflective mood. “Strangest Thing” is a beautiful and emotional track that showcases The War on Drugs’ unique blend of indie rock and Americana.

13. Alone- I Prevail

“Alone” by I Prevail is a powerful and emotionally charged rock anthem that deals with the pain of isolation and the desire for connection. The song’s thunderous guitars and soaring vocals create a sense of urgency and intensity, with lines like “Everybody’s got somebody / But me, I’m all alone.” The chorus is an anthemic call to action, urging listeners to break free from their loneliness and find their tribe. With its raw energy and heartfelt lyrics, “Alone” is a standout track on I Prevail’s impressive debut album and has become a fan favorite. Overall, the song is a testament to the power of music to bring people together and offer comfort in difficult times.

“One Foot” is a catchy and upbeat song by the American indie pop band Walk The Moon, released in 2017 as the lead single from their third studio album “What If Nothing”. The song features a lively mix of pop hooks, driving guitar riffs, and infectious synths, with Nicholas Petricca’s dynamic vocals delivering lyrics that celebrate living in the moment and taking risks. The music video features colorful and surreal imagery, with the band members performing in a variety of imaginative and whimsical settings. “One Foot” is a fun and energetic track that captures Walk The Moon’s signature mix of pop sensibility and indie rock spirit.

15. The Way You Used To Do- Queens of the Stone Age

“The Way You Used To Do” by Queens of the Stone Age is a groovy and energetic rock track that captures the band’s signature sound. The song’s catchy guitar riff and driving rhythm create a sense of urgency and excitement, while the lyrics celebrate the joys of spontaneity and living in the moment. With lines like “When you dance, do your hips get weak? / Spin around and make a scene,” the song invites listeners to let loose and have some fun. Overall, “The Way You Used To Do” is a fun and infectious addition to Queens of the Stone Age’s impressive discography.

16. Go To War- Nothing More

“Go To War” is a powerful and hard-hitting rock song by the American band Nothing More, released in 2017 as the lead single from their fifth studio album “The Stories We Tell Ourselves”. The song features intense guitar riffs, thunderous drums, and Jonny Hawkins’ soaring vocals, with lyrics that speak of the fight and determination necessary to overcome challenges and obstacles. The music video features striking imagery and cinematic storytelling, with Hawkins embodying different archetypes of strength and resilience throughout history. “Go To War” is a visceral and inspiring track that showcases Nothing More’s ability to combine heavy music with emotional depth and social commentary.

17. American Dreams- Papa Roach

“American Dreams” by Papa Roach is a hard-hitting and politically charged rock track that takes aim at the state of the world today. The song’s driving guitars and powerful vocals create a sense of urgency and intensity, while the lyrics tackle issues like gun violence and political corruption. With lines like “Another school shooting, another senseless act of hate / Another casualty, do you know how to appreciate?” the song urges listeners to take action and fight for change. Overall, “American Dreams” is a powerful and timely addition to Papa Roach’s impressive discography, and a rallying cry for those who refuse to accept the status quo.

18. You’re Still My Sugar- Maddie Ross

“You’re Still My Sugar” is a sweet and catchy pop song by American singer-songwriter Maddie Ross, released in 2019 as part of her debut album “Never Have I Ever”. The song features a lively and upbeat arrangement, with Ross’ charming vocals delivering lyrics that express affection and nostalgia for a past relationship. The music video features colorful and retro-inspired visuals, with Ross performing alongside dancers in bright costumes. “You’re Still My Sugar” is a fun and playful track that showcases Maddie Ross’ talent for crafting catchy and relatable pop tunes with a touch of nostalgia.

19. Song # 3- Stone Sour

“Song #3” is a melodic hard rock song by the American band Stone Sour, released in 2017 as the lead single from their sixth studio album “Hydrograd”. The song features a driving rhythm section, crunchy guitars, and Corey Taylor’s dynamic vocals, delivering lyrics that reflect on a tumultuous relationship and the conflicting emotions that come with it. The music video features the band performing in a stylized and colorful setting, with Taylor delivering an energetic and emotive performance. “Song #3” showcases Stone Sour’s ability to blend heavy rock riffs with melodic hooks and introspective lyrics, creating a powerful and memorable track.

20. Believer- Imagine Dragons

“Believer” is an anthemic and energetic rock song by the American band Imagine Dragons, released in 2017 as the lead single from their third studio album “Evolve”. The song features a driving rhythm section, electronic beats, and Dan Reynolds’ passionate vocals, delivering lyrics that reflect on overcoming personal struggles and finding inner strength. The music video features Reynolds engaged in a fierce and dramatic battle with actor Dolph Lundgren, adding to the song’s empowering and cinematic atmosphere. “Believer” is a powerful and inspiring track that showcases Imagine Dragons’ ability to create high-energy and emotionally resonant rock music.

21. The Violence- Rise Against

“The Violence” is a politically charged and hard-hitting punk rock song by the American band Rise Against, released in 2017 as the lead single from their eighth studio album “Wolves”. The song features fast and furious guitar riffs, pounding drums, and Tim McIlrath’s urgent vocals, delivering lyrics that speak of the frustration and anger towards the state of society and the world. The music video features imagery of protests and riots, adding to the song’s powerful and socially conscious message. “The Violence” is a visceral and intense track that showcases Rise Against’s talent for blending punk energy with thoughtful social commentary.

22. You’re the Best Thing About Me- U2

“You’re the Best Thing About Me” is a vibrant and catchy rock song by the Irish band U2, released in 2017 as the lead single from their fourteenth studio album “Songs of Experience”. The song features an upbeat and rhythmic melody, with Bono’s distinctive vocals delivering lyrics that express gratitude and affection for a loved one. The music video features the band performing on a barge sailing along the Hudson River in New York City, with scenes of Bono and his wife Ali Hewson dancing on the streets of Brooklyn. “You’re the Best Thing About Me” is a joyful and heartfelt track that showcases U2’s ability to create uplifting and memorable rock anthems.

23. Back in the USA- Green Day

“Back in the USA” is a raucous and politically charged punk rock song by the American band Green Day, released in 2017 as a single. The song features fast-paced guitar riffs, driving drums, and Billie Joe Armstrong’s energetic vocals, delivering lyrics that reflect on the state of the nation and the need for change. The music video features animated visuals that satirize the current political climate in the United States. “Back in the USA” is a powerful and defiant track that showcases Green Day’s talent for blending punk rock energy with sharp social commentary.

24. Illuminant- Quicksand

“Illuminant” by Quicksand is a fierce and dynamic post-hardcore track that showcases the band’s signature sound. The song’s explosive guitars and driving rhythm create a sense of urgency and intensity, while the lyrics deal with themes of self-discovery and personal growth. With lines like “It’s time to find out what’s real / Take a stand and see what you feel,” the song encourages listeners to embrace change and take control of their lives. Overall, “Illuminant” is a standout track on Quicksand’s impressive comeback album, and a testament to the band’s enduring influence on the post-hardcore genre.

25. Los Ageless- St. Vincent

“Los Ageless” is an art-pop gem by the American musician St. Vincent, released in 2017 as the second single from her fifth studio album “Masseduction”. The song features a pulsating electronic beat, jagged guitar riffs, and Annie Clark’s haunting vocals, delivering lyrics that explore the facade and superficiality of modern society. The music video features Clark performing in a futuristic beauty salon, with surreal and unsettling imagery adding to the song’s dark and introspective atmosphere. “Los Ageless” is a mesmerizing and thought-provoking track that showcases St. Vincent’s unique artistic vision and experimental approach to pop music.

26. Walk on Water- Thirty Seconds to Mars

“Walk on Water” by Thirty Seconds to Mars is a powerful and anthemic rock track that celebrates the resilience of the human spirit. The song’s soaring guitars and emotive vocals create a sense of hope and triumph, while the lyrics deal with themes of perseverance and resilience in the face of adversity. With lines like “Do you believe that you can walk on water? / Do you believe that you can win this fight tonight?” the song urges listeners to believe in themselves and their ability to overcome any obstacle. Overall, “Walk on Water” is a motivational and uplifting addition to Thirty Seconds to Mars’ impressive discography.

27. Betray and Degrade- Seether

“Betray and Degrade” by Seether is a hard-hitting and emotionally charged rock track that deals with the pain and disillusionment of broken trust. The song’s heavy guitars and powerful vocals create a sense of anger and frustration, while the lyrics confront the betrayal and deception that can come with relationships. With lines like “You promised me the world and then you let me down / And now you wonder why I wear this frown,” the song captures the sense of hurt and disappointment that can come with betrayal. Overall, “Betray and Degrade” is a powerful and relatable addition to Seether’s impressive discography.

28. Scary Love- The Neighborhood

“Scary Love” is a moody and atmospheric synth-pop song by the American band The Neighborhood, released in 2017 as the lead single from their self-titled third studio album. The song features a brooding electronic melody, sparse beats, and Jesse Rutherford’s haunting vocals, delivering lyrics that reflect on a toxic and destructive relationship. The music video features the band performing in a dimly lit room, with psychedelic visuals adding to the song’s dark and dreamlike atmosphere. “Scary Love” is a captivating and haunting track that showcases The Neighborhood’s talent for creating emotionally resonant and atmospheric pop music.

29. Kill4Me- Marilyn Manson

“Kill4Me” is a provocative and seductive rock song by the American musician Marilyn Manson, released in 2017 as the second single from his tenth studio album “Heaven Upside Down”. The song features a pulsating electronic beat, industrial guitar riffs, and Manson’s distinctive vocals, delivering lyrics that explore the dark and dangerous side of desire. The music video features Manson engaging in a provocative and surreal dance with model-actress Jocelyn Binder, adding to the song’s intense and erotic atmosphere. “Kill4Me” is a bold and daring track that showcases Manson’s talent for pushing boundaries and challenging societal norms.

30. Turn Out the Lights- Julien Baker

“Turn Out the Lights” by Julien Baker is a hauntingly beautiful and introspective track that showcases the singer’s raw talent and emotional depth. The song’s sparse instrumentation and delicate vocals create a sense of intimacy and vulnerability, while the lyrics deal with themes of isolation and self-doubt. With lines like “There’s a hole in the drywall still not fixed / I just haven’t gotten around to it,” the song captures the sense of ennui and stagnation that can come with depression. Overall, “Turn Out the Lights” is a poignant and deeply personal addition to Julien Baker’s impressive discography.

31. Sit Next To Me- Foster the People

“Sit Next to Me” by Foster the People is an upbeat and infectious pop track that captures the band’s signature sound. The song’s groovy bassline and catchy chorus create a sense of joy and optimism, while the lyrics celebrate the thrill of new beginnings and the potential of a budding relationship. With lines like “So come over now and talk me down / You and me can shake it down,” the song invites listeners to let go and enjoy the moment. Overall, “Sit Next to Me” is a fun and catchy addition to Foster the People’s impressive discography, and a perfect soundtrack for a carefree summer day.

32. Hydrograd- Stone Sour

“Hydrograd” is the title track and opening song from the American rock band Stone Sour’s sixth studio album of the same name, released in 2017. The song features a heavy and thunderous riff, with Corey Taylor’s powerful vocals delivering lyrics that express a sense of freedom and rebellion. The music video features the band performing in a psychedelic and colorful setting, with surreal imagery adding to the song’s trippy atmosphere. “Hydrograd” is a high-energy and anthemic track that showcases Stone Sour’s talent for creating hard-hitting and catchy rock music with a touch of psychedelic flair.

33. Slow Awakening- Gone is Gone

“Slow Awakening” by Gone is Gone is a brooding and atmospheric rock track that showcases the band’s diverse influences and dynamic sound. The song’s ethereal guitars and haunting vocals create a sense of mystery and introspection, while the lyrics deal with themes of personal growth and awakening. With lines like “I’m ready for the change / I’m ready for the shift,” the song captures the sense of transformation and rebirth that can come with self-discovery. Overall, “Slow Awakening” is a captivating and thought-provoking addition to Gone is Gone’s impressive discography, and a testament to the band’s musical prowess.

34. The Last of the Real Ones- Fall Out Boy

“The Last of the Real Ones” by Fall Out Boy is an anthemic and bold pop-rock track that showcases the band’s infectious energy and irreverent spirit. The song’s catchy chorus and bombastic instrumentation create a sense of excitement and urgency, while the lyrics deal with themes of identity and self-worth. With lines like “I am a collapsing star with tunnel vision / But only for you,” the song celebrates the uniqueness and individuality of the listener. Overall, “The Last of the Real Ones” is a powerful and memorable addition to Fall Out Boy’s impressive discography, and a perfect soundtrack for a night out with friends.

35. Every Day’s The Weekend- Alex Lahey

“Every Day’s The Weekend” is a catchy and upbeat indie rock song by the Australian musician Alex Lahey, released in 2017 as the lead single from her debut album “I Love You Like a Brother”. The song features jangly guitar riffs, driving drums, and Lahey’s energetic vocals, delivering lyrics that express a sense of restlessness and longing for escape. The music video features Lahey performing in a variety of quirky and colorful settings, with playful and humorous imagery adding to the song’s carefree and joyful atmosphere. “Every Day’s The Weekend” is a fun and infectious track that showcases Lahey’s talent for crafting irresistible indie pop anthems.

36. Sign of the Times- Harry Styles

“Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles is a powerful and emotive pop ballad that showcases the singer’s impressive range and musical maturity. The song’s soaring vocals and sweeping instrumentation create a sense of grandeur and drama, while the lyrics deal with themes of grief and hope. With lines like “Just stop your crying, it’s a sign of the times / We gotta get away from here,” the song captures the sense of uncertainty and longing that can come with difficult times. Overall, “Sign of the Times” is a standout track from Harry Styles’ solo debut, and a testament to his artistic vision and talent.

37. Fabuless- Stone Sour

“Fabuless” by Stone Sour is a hard-hitting and energetic rock track that showcases the band’s heavy sound and infectious energy. The song’s driving rhythm section and powerful vocals create a sense of aggression and defiance, while the lyrics deal with themes of rebellion and self-empowerment. With lines like “I’m the enemy, the instigator of doubt / I’m the last one you should trust,” the song celebrates the listener’s inner strength and resilience. Overall, “Fabuless” is a standout track from Stone Sour’s impressive discography, and a perfect soundtrack for a high-octane workout or a night out with friends.

38. Vampires- Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes

“Vampires” is a gritty and intense punk rock song by the British band Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes, released in 2017 as the lead single from their third studio album “Modern Ruin”. The song features ferocious guitar riffs, thunderous drums, and Carter’s snarling vocals, delivering lyrics that reflect on the destructive and manipulative nature of fame and celebrity. The music video features the band performing in a dark and sinister setting, with eerie and unsettling imagery adding to the song’s menacing and confrontational atmosphere. “Vampires” is a raw and powerful track that showcases the Rattlesnakes’ talent for creating explosive and unapologetic punk rock.

39. The Heart From Your Hate- Trivium

“The Heart From Your Hate” is a hard-hitting and melodic metal song by the American band Trivium, released in 2017 as the second single from their eighth studio album “The Sin and the Sentence”. The song features thunderous drums, heavy guitar riffs, and soaring vocals, delivering lyrics that explore the themes of betrayal, forgiveness, and redemption. The music video features the band performing in a variety of dark and atmospheric settings, with vivid and striking imagery adding to the song’s emotional and intense atmosphere. “The Heart From Your Hate” is a powerful and cathartic track that showcases Trivium’s talent for blending aggression and melody in their music.

40. North East South West- Japandroids

“North East South West” by Japandroids is an anthemic and raucous rock track that showcases the band’s infectious energy and DIY spirit. The song’s propulsive guitars and pounding drums create a sense of urgency and excitement, while the lyrics deal with themes of wanderlust and adventure. With lines like “North, east, south, west / Every direction is the best,” the song celebrates the freedom and exhilaration of travel and exploration. Overall, “North East South West” is a standout track from Japandroids’ impressive discography, and a perfect soundtrack for a road trip or a night out with friends.

41. Run For Cover- The Killers

“Run For Cover” is a catchy and energetic rock song by the American band The Killers, released in 2017 as the second single from their fifth studio album “Wonderful Wonderful”. The song features driving guitar riffs, pounding drums, and Brandon Flowers’ soaring vocals, delivering lyrics that reflect on the dangers of corruption and greed in society. The music video features the band performing in a retro and colorful setting, with surreal and imaginative imagery adding to the song’s upbeat and optimistic atmosphere. “Run For Cover” is a dynamic and infectious track that showcases The Killers’ talent for creating anthemic and catchy rock songs.

42. Into the Fire- Asking Alexandria

“Into the Fire” by Asking Alexandria is a powerful and intense metalcore track that showcases the band’s signature sound and emotional depth. The song’s explosive guitars and pounding drums create a sense of chaos and aggression, while the lyrics deal with themes of pain and redemption. With lines like “I’m not the same, this isn’t love / We’re both to blame for the path that we’ve chosen,” the song captures the sense of turmoil and conflict that can arise in relationships. Overall, “Into the Fire” is a standout track from Asking Alexandria’s impressive discography, and a perfect soundtrack for a high-energy workout or a cathartic release.

43. Don’t Take the Money- Bleachers

“Don’t Take the Money” by Bleachers is a catchy and upbeat indie-pop track that showcases the band’s infectious energy and playful spirit. The song’s infectious melody and driving rhythm section create a sense of joy and celebration, while the lyrics deal with themes of risk and reward. With lines like “We could put on a show / We could write all the wrongs / We could laugh in the face of defeat,” the song celebrates the power of taking chances and pursuing your dreams. Overall, “Don’t Take the Money” is a standout track from Bleachers’ impressive discography, and a perfect soundtrack for a carefree summer day.

44. Want You Back- HAIM

“Want You Back” by HAIM is a catchy and upbeat pop track that showcases the band’s tight harmonies and infectious melodies. The song’s driving rhythm section and catchy guitar riffs create a sense of nostalgia and longing, while the lyrics deal with themes of heartbreak and regret. With lines like “I know I’ve been mistaken / But just give me a break and see the changes that I’ve made,” the song captures the feeling of wanting to make amends and win back a lost love. Overall, “Want You Back” is a standout track from HAIM’s impressive discography, and a perfect soundtrack for a summer drive or a dance party with friends.

45. The Promise- Chris Cornell

“The Promise” is a haunting and emotive rock ballad by the American musician Chris Cornell, released in 2017 as a standalone single. The song features delicate acoustic guitar, lush orchestration, and Cornell’s soaring vocals, delivering lyrics that reflect on the themes of hope, love, and redemption in the face of tragedy and adversity. The music video features footage of Cornell performing the song interspersed with scenes of refugees and war-torn regions, adding to the song’s poignant and compassionate message. “The Promise” is a beautiful and powerful track that showcases Cornell’s talent for creating deeply moving and poignant music.

46. The Sky is a Neighborhood- Foo Fighters

“The Sky is a Neighborhood” is a dynamic and powerful rock song by the American band Foo Fighters, released in 2017 as the second single from their ninth studio album “Concrete and Gold”. The song features a thunderous drum beat, melodic guitar riffs, and Dave Grohl’s raw and passionate vocals, delivering lyrics that reflect on the power and beauty of the universe and the interconnectedness of all things. The music video features the band performing in a cabin in the woods, with surreal and psychedelic imagery adding to the song’s cosmic and mystical atmosphere. “The Sky is a Neighborhood” is a powerful and uplifting track that showcases Foo Fighters’ talent for creating epic and anthemic rock music.

47. White Offerings- AFI

“White Offerings” by AFI is a dark and brooding post-punk track that showcases the band’s haunting vocals and ominous instrumentation. The song’s driving bassline and pounding drums create a sense of tension and urgency, while the lyrics deal with themes of loss and desperation. With lines like “Can’t you see that I’m dying here? / Bring me something new to believe in,” the song captures the feeling of being trapped in a cycle of pain and longing for a way out. Overall, “White Offerings” is a standout track from AFI’s impressive discography, and a perfect soundtrack for a moody and introspective night.

48. Ran- Future Islands

“Ran” is a synthpop song by the American band Future Islands, released in 2017 as the lead single from their fifth studio album “The Far Field”. The song features pulsing synthesizers, driving basslines, and Samuel T. Herring’s distinctive and passionate vocals, delivering lyrics that reflect on the themes of love, loss, and longing. The music video features the band performing in a dark and atmospheric setting, with Herring’s energetic and emotive dance moves adding to the song’s intense and cathartic energy. “Ran” is a captivating and emotionally charged track that showcases Future Islands’ unique blend of electronic and rock music.

49. Walking the Wire- Imagine Dragons

“Walking the Wire” by Imagine Dragons is a powerful and emotional pop-rock ballad that showcases the band’s signature blend of anthemic choruses and introspective lyrics. The song’s sweeping instrumentation and soaring vocals create a sense of determination and perseverance, while the lyrics deal with themes of love and devotion. With lines like “I’ll keep you safe in my arms / Build a bridge to your heart every time I come around,” the song captures the feeling of being willing to do whatever it takes to protect and support the people we love. Overall, “Walking the Wire” is a standout track from Imagine Dragons’ impressive discography, and a perfect soundtrack for a romantic and inspiring moment.

50. The Gold- Manchester Orchestra

“The Gold” is a compelling and introspective indie rock song by the American band Manchester Orchestra, released in 2017 as the lead single from their fifth studio album “A Black Mile to the Surface”. The song features soaring guitar riffs, driving drums, and Andy Hull’s emotive and expressive vocals, delivering lyrics that reflect on the themes of self-discovery, growth, and transformation. The music video features surreal and dreamlike imagery, with Hull’s son playing the lead role, adding to the song’s introspective and meditative atmosphere. “The Gold” is a powerful and poignant track that showcases Manchester Orchestra’s talent for creating emotionally charged and thought-provoking music.

51. Well Done- IDLES

“Well Done” is a raucous and explosive post-punk anthem by the British band IDLES, released in 2018 as the second single from their second studio album “Joy as an Act of Resistance”. The song features driving basslines, pounding drums, and Joe Talbot’s fierce and confrontational vocals, delivering lyrics that challenge toxic masculinity and celebrate vulnerability and emotional intelligence. The music video features Talbot performing shirtless, with the rest of the band members cooking a barbecue behind him, adding to the song’s irreverent and subversive energy. “Well Done” is a powerful and incendiary track that showcases IDLES’ uncompromising and unapologetic approach to punk rock.

52. Rx- Theory of a Deadman

“Rx (Medicate)” is a hard-hitting and socially-conscious rock song by the Canadian band Theory of a Deadman, released in 2017 as the lead single from their sixth studio album “Wake Up Call”. The song features heavy guitar riffs, driving drums, and Tyler Connolly’s gritty and powerful vocals, delivering lyrics that criticize the over-prescription of medication in modern society and its impact on mental health. The music video features Connolly and the band performing in a hospital setting, juxtaposed with footage of people struggling with addiction and substance abuse. “Rx (Medicate)” is a thought-provoking and impactful track that highlights the importance of mental health awareness and the need for change in the medical industry.

53. What’s Wrong- PVRIS

“What’s Wrong” is a brooding and atmospheric rock song by the American band PVRIS, released in 2017 as the lead single from their second studio album “All We Know of Heaven, All We Need of Hell”. The song features pulsing synths, soaring guitars, and Lynn Gunn’s haunting and ethereal vocals, delivering lyrics that explore themes of self-doubt, inner turmoil, and the struggle to find one’s identity. The music video features Gunn walking through a surreal and otherworldly landscape, adding to the song’s dreamlike and introspective atmosphere. “What’s Wrong” is a powerful and evocative track that showcases PVRIS’ talent for creating haunting and emotional music.

54. Black is the Soul- Korn

“Black is the Soul” by Korn is a heavy and intense metal track that showcases the band’s signature blend of aggressive instrumentation and emotive lyrics. The song’s thunderous guitar riffs and pounding drums create a sense of chaos and darkness, while the lyrics deal with themes of pain and inner turmoil. With lines like “And now I see the world through different eyes / And I’ll never go back to the way I was before,” the song captures the feeling of undergoing a profound and transformative experience. Overall, “Black is the Soul” is a standout track from Korn’s impressive discography, and a perfect soundtrack for a cathartic and visceral listening experience.

55. The Spaniards- William Patrick Corgan

“The Spaniards” by William Patrick Corgan is a dreamy and melodic indie rock track that showcases the artist’s evocative vocals and intricate instrumentation. The song’s ethereal guitar riffs and swirling synths create a sense of nostalgia and longing, while the lyrics deal with themes of travel and self-discovery. With lines like “I am the Spaniard, no one can take that away / And I’ll travel the world and I’ll speak it until my dying day,” the song captures the feeling of wanderlust and the desire to explore new horizons. Overall, “The Spaniards” is a standout track from Corgan’s impressive discography, and a perfect soundtrack for a contemplative and introspective moment.

56. Hurricane- Thrice

“Hurricane” is an explosive and intense rock song by the American band Thrice, released in 2018 as the lead single from their tenth studio album “Palms”. The song features driving guitar riffs, pounding drums, and Dustin Kensrue’s soaring vocals, delivering lyrics that explore themes of inner turmoil, struggle, and the search for hope in difficult times. The music video features Kensrue and the band performing in a surreal and otherworldly setting, adding to the song’s atmospheric and introspective vibe. “Hurricane” is a powerful and emotive track that showcases Thrice’s talent for creating hard-hitting and impactful music.

57. Born for Greatness- Papa Roach

“Born for Greatness” by Papa Roach is an empowering and anthemic rock track that showcases the band’s signature blend of raw energy and uplifting lyrics. The song’s driving guitar riffs and pounding drums create a sense of determination and resilience, while the lyrics deal with themes of overcoming adversity and embracing one’s potential. With lines like “I am the one, no, I won’t become undone / I am a warrior, and this is my battle song,” the song captures the feeling of inner strength and the desire to reach one’s full potential. Overall, “Born for Greatness” is a standout track from Papa Roach’s impressive discography, and a perfect soundtrack for a motivational and empowering moment.

58. The Sinking Chair- The Royal Thunder

“The Sinking Chair” is a haunting and atmospheric rock song by the American band Royal Thunder, released in 2015 as a single from their album “Crooked Doors”. The song features soft and dreamlike guitar melodies, accompanied by Mlny Parsonz’s ethereal and emotive vocals, delivering lyrics that explore themes of loneliness, despair, and the search for inner peace. The music video features Parsonz and the band performing in an abandoned house, adding to the song’s eerie and introspective vibe. “The Sinking Chair” is a captivating and emotionally-charged track that showcases Royal Thunder’s unique blend of heavy rock and ethereal melodies.

59. Show Yourself- Mastodon

“Show Yourself” is an upbeat and catchy rock song by the American band Mastodon, released in 2017 as the lead single from their album “Emperor of Sand”. The song features energetic and driving guitar riffs, complemented by Brann Dailor’s dynamic and powerful vocals, delivering lyrics that explore themes of self-discovery, transformation, and the courage to face one’s fears. The music video features the band performing in a colorful and surreal setting, adding to the song’s vibrant and uplifting vibe. “Show Yourself” is a fun and empowering track that showcases Mastodon’s ability to create infectious and memorable music.

60. Light’s Out- Royal Blood

“Light’s Out” by Royal Blood is a high-energy and hard-hitting rock track that showcases the band’s powerful sound and infectious energy. The song’s heavy guitar riffs and pounding drums create a sense of urgency and intensity, while the lyrics deal with themes of power and control. With lines like “I’ve got a gun for a mouth and a bullet with your name on it / But a trigger for a heart beating blood from an empty pocket,” the song captures the feeling of rebellion and resistance against the status quo. Overall, “Light’s Out” is a standout track from Royal Blood’s impressive discography, and a perfect soundtrack for a fierce and intense moment.

61. Hostage Stamps- At the Drive-In

“Hostage Stamps” by At the Drive-In is an explosive and intense rock track that showcases the band’s signature blend of chaotic energy and intricate musicianship. The song’s driving guitar riffs and pounding drums create a sense of urgency and chaos, while the lyrics deal with themes of resistance and rebellion against oppressive forces. With lines like “A counterfeit empire, the hostages on sale / From a ghost nation, with phantom limbs for sale,” the song captures the feeling of fighting against an unjust system. Overall, “Hostage Stamps” is a standout track from At the Drive-In’s impressive discography, and a perfect soundtrack for a rebellious and intense moment.

62. Mercy is Asleep at the Wheel- The Movielife

“Mercy is Asleep at the Wheel” is a hard-hitting punk rock track by the American band The Movielife, released in 2017 as a single from their album “Cities in Search of a Heart”. The song features fast-paced and aggressive guitar riffs, complemented by Vinnie Caruana’s intense and raw vocals, delivering lyrics that touch on themes of disillusionment, apathy, and the struggle to find meaning and purpose in life. The track showcases the band’s signature sound, characterized by its raw energy and emotional intensity, and is a standout addition to their discography. “Mercy is Asleep at the Wheel” is a powerful and thought-provoking track that will resonate with fans of punk rock and hardcore music.

63. World Gone Mad- Bastille

“World Gone Mad” by Bastille is a powerful and emotive track that explores the chaotic and confusing state of the world. The song’s haunting melody and introspective lyrics create a sense of unease and uncertainty, while the driving beats and dynamic instrumentation build towards a cathartic climax. The song deals with themes of isolation, disillusionment, and the struggle to find meaning in a world that feels like it’s falling apart. Overall, “World Gone Mad” is a standout track from Bastille’s impressive discography, and a poignant commentary on the current state of the world.

64. Swell Love- Honeyblood

“Swell Love” by Honeyblood is a dreamy and infectious indie pop track that showcases the band’s signature blend of sweet melodies and powerful guitar riffs. The song features a driving rhythm section and shimmering synths that perfectly complement Stina Tweeddale’s soaring vocals. With lyrics like “Swell love, don’t let go of me / Swell love, don’t you ever leave,” the song explores themes of love, longing, and vulnerability. The chorus is catchy and anthemic, inviting the listener to sing along and lose themselves in the infectious energy of the music. Overall, “Swell Love” is a standout track from Honeyblood’s impressive catalog, and a testament to their unique sound and style.

65. The Amulet- Crica Survive

“The Amulet” is the title track and lead single from the 2017 album by the American rock band Circa Survive. The song begins with a soft and ambient soundscape, which gradually builds up to a powerful and soaring chorus, marked by Anthony Green’s emotive and dynamic vocals. The track showcases the band’s signature blend of post-hardcore and progressive rock, characterized by intricate guitar work, complex rhythms, and introspective lyrics. “The Amulet” is a captivating and dynamic track that sets the tone for the album, exploring themes of transformation, spirituality, and the search for inner peace in a chaotic and uncertain world.

66. Black Rain- Creeper

“Black Rain” by Creeper is a haunting and emotive rock ballad that showcases the band’s impressive songwriting skills and dynamic range. The song features atmospheric instrumentation and haunting vocals that perfectly capture the melancholic tone of the lyrics. With lines like “But I hear a voice, it’s calling out to me / In the black rain,” the song explores themes of loss, longing, and isolation. The chorus builds to a powerful climax, with the band’s soaring harmonies and driving rhythm section creating a sense of catharsis and release. Overall, “Black Rain” is a standout track from Creeper’s impressive discography, and a testament to their talent and vision.

67. Scatterbrain- KMX

Scatterbrain was an American eclectic thrash metal band founded in 1989 by Tommy Christ and Glen Cummings, after their Long Island, New York hardcore group Ludichrist broke up.

The band performed distinctive live shows in which they would incorporate a Mozart medley mixed with Motörhead, cross-dressing, and giant chickens.

68. Waking Lions- Pop Evil

“Waking Lions” by Pop Evil is a hard-hitting and anthemic rock track that encourages listeners to embrace their inner strength and fight for what they believe in. The song’s powerful lyrics and driving instrumentation create a sense of determination and resilience, while the soaring chorus inspires listeners to rise up and take action. With lines like “We are the ones that will open up the skies / We are the giants that will walk you through the night,” the song captures the feeling of standing up against adversity and refusing to back down. Overall, “Waking Lions” is a standout track from Pop Evil’s impressive discography, and a perfect anthem for anyone looking to take on the world.

69. Green Light- Lorde

“Green Light” is a dynamic pop song by New Zealand artist Lorde. The track features upbeat production, complete with danceable piano chords and pulsing percussion, juxtaposed with the introspective and introspective lyricism. The chorus, which finds Lorde repeatedly singing the titular phrase, serves as a triumphant call to action to leave behind the past and embrace new opportunities. The song’s accompanying music video captures the energy and urgency of the song, featuring Lorde dancing and singing through the streets of New York City at night. Overall, “Green Light” is a powerful anthem about moving forward and seizing the moment.

70. Sweet Loretta- The Virginmarys

“Sweet Loretta” by The Virginmarys is a gritty and soulful rock song that showcases the band’s dynamic sound and powerful songwriting. The song features driving drums, explosive guitar riffs, and frontman Ally Dickaty’s raw and emotive vocals. With lyrics like “Sweet Loretta, what’s your name? / I’m just a lost boy, can you take the blame?,” the song explores themes of love, loss, and longing. The chorus is anthemic and memorable, showcasing the band’s ability to craft unforgettable hooks and melodies. Overall, “Sweet Loretta” is a standout track from The Virginmarys’ impressive catalog, and a testament to their unique sound and style.

71. Live in the Moment- Portugal. The Man

“Live in the Moment” by Portugal. The Man is an upbeat indie rock anthem about the importance of living in the present and enjoying life to the fullest. The song features catchy guitar riffs and a groovy bassline, along with the band’s signature vocal harmonies. The lyrics encourage listeners to let go of their worries and fears and focus on the present moment, singing, “Oh, don’t you hesitate, there ain’t no need to wait, all we got is right now, love’s worth the fall.” The song’s infectious energy and positive message make it a feel-good favorite for fans of indie rock.

72. So Tied Up- Cold War Kids

“So Tied Up” is a love song by American indie rock band Cold War Kids. Featuring Bishop Briggs on vocals, the song explores the intense feelings of being in love and the desire to be bound to someone, even when it’s challenging. The track blends indie rock with pop and electronic influences, with driving drums and catchy hooks. Briggs’ soulful voice complements the raw emotion in the lyrics, adding a layer of intensity to the already powerful track. Overall, “So Tied Up” is a romantic and energetic song that captures the passion and vulnerability of love.

73. Moonbow- Black Moth

“Moobow” is a heavy rock song by British band Black Moth. It starts with a heavy riff that sets the mood for the rest of the track, which features powerful vocals and intense guitar work. The lyrics speak about finding hope and a sense of direction during difficult times, with lines like “I’m a vessel, I’m a conduit, I’m the bringer of the moonbow.” The song builds up to a climactic chorus that is both catchy and anthemic, making it a standout track on the band’s album “Anatomical Venus.” Overall, “Moonbow” is a great showcase of Black Moth’s heavy sound and songwriting skills.

74. Call the Police- LCD Soundsystem

LCD Soundsystem’s “Call the Police” is an energetic and politically charged post-punk revival track. The song features a driving bassline, propulsive drums, and James Murphy’s distinctive vocals, which express a sense of urgency and call to action. The lyrics seem to speak to the current political climate, with lines like “we all know this is nothing,” conveying a sense of disillusionment and frustration. The chorus builds to a cathartic release, with Murphy repeating the phrase “we’re not the same, but we like to pretend.” Overall, “Call the Police” is an explosive and thought-provoking track that showcases LCD Soundsystem’s continued relevance in the music world.

75. Monster- Starset

“Monster” is an explosive and emotive rock track by the American band Starset. The song features a blend of heavy guitar riffs, electronic elements, and lead vocalist Dustin Bates’ powerful and dynamic vocals. The lyrics are introspective, exploring themes of personal struggles, inner demons, and finding strength to overcome them. The chorus is particularly catchy and anthemic, with a soaring melody that stays with the listener. “Monster” showcases the band’s ability to create a unique and captivating sound that blurs the lines between rock, electronic, and cinematic music.

76. Bleeding in the Blur- Code Orange

“Bleeding in the Blur” is a powerful and dynamic rock song by Code Orange. The track features a mix of heavy, distorted guitars and melodic, clean vocals, with lyrics that touch on themes of pain, confusion, and self-destruction. The contrast between the harsh, aggressive instrumentation and the more introspective vocals creates a unique and compelling sound that sets this track apart. The song’s dynamic shifts and unpredictable structure keep the listener engaged and interested from start to finish, making it a standout track from Code Orange’s already impressive discography.

77. Judas- Fozzy

“Judas” by Fozzy is a hard-hitting rock anthem with catchy hooks and heavy guitar riffs. The song’s lyrics touch on themes of betrayal and deception, with frontman Chris Jericho comparing his own struggles to those of the biblical figure Judas. The driving beat and powerful vocals make it an excellent choice for fans of classic metal and hard rock. With a memorable chorus and a driving energy that doesn’t let up, “Judas” is a must-listen for anyone who loves high-octane rock music with a powerful message.

78. Demon in Profile- Afghan Whigs

“Demon in Profile” is a track from the Afghan Whigs’ 2017 album, “In Spades.” The song features the band’s signature sound, blending elements of alternative rock, soul, and blues. It begins with a haunting guitar riff that sets the mood for the dark and brooding lyrics. The chorus is catchy and memorable, with frontman Greg Dulli’s powerful vocals commanding attention. The song’s theme explores the struggle with inner demons and self-destructive behavior. Overall, “Demon in Profile” showcases the Afghan Whigs’ ability to create complex, emotional music that resonates with listeners.

79. Suspect- Fireburn

“Suspect” is a powerful hardcore punk rock track from the American band Fireburn. The song is fueled by a frenetic and aggressive rhythm section with explosive guitar riffs and raw, raspy vocals that capture the intense energy of the punk scene. Lyrically, the song is a commentary on the current state of society, with lines like “I’m losing faith in this system that’s been built on lies” expressing the band’s frustration with the political and social injustices they see around them. The song’s raw and authentic sound, combined with its socially conscious message, makes it a standout in the punk rock genre.

80. Motion Sickness- Phoebe Bridgers

“Motion Sickness” by Phoebe Bridgers is a indie rock track from her debut album “Stranger in the Alps”. The song is a candid exploration of a failed relationship and the conflicting emotions that arise after the end of a significant connection. Bridgers’ raw and introspective lyrics, accompanied by delicate guitar and drum arrangements, evoke a sense of longing and sadness. The chorus, in particular, stands out with its catchy melody and cathartic release. “Motion Sickness” is a testament to Bridgers’ songwriting ability and emotional honesty, making it a standout track in the indie rock genre.

81. Whatever it Takes- Imagine Dragons

“Whatever It Takes” by Imagine Dragons is a powerful anthem that encourages listeners to push past their limits and overcome obstacles to achieve their dreams. The song features pounding drums, catchy melodies, and soaring vocals, with lyrics that inspire perseverance and determination. Frontman Dan Reynolds sings about his willingness to do whatever it takes to succeed, even if it means facing fears and taking risks. The track’s high-energy instrumentation and motivational message make it a popular choice for sports events, workout playlists, and other occasions that call for a boost of confidence and motivation.

82. Creep in Slowly- Gold Key

“Creep in Slowly” by Gold Key is an intense rock song that slowly builds into a climactic explosion of sound. With raw and emotional vocals, heavy guitar riffs, and pounding drums, the song captures the feeling of being trapped in a suffocating situation and the desperation to break free. The haunting lyrics and eerie instrumentals create a dark and unsettling atmosphere that perfectly fits the theme of the song. Gold Key’s unique sound and powerful performance make “Creep in Slowly” a standout track that will leave a lasting impression on listeners.

83. Wait in the Car- The Breeders

“Wait in the Car” by The Breeders is a fast-paced, grungy, and energetic track that marks their first new release in a decade. With pounding drums, driving basslines, and distorted guitars, the song harks back to the band’s signature sound from the 90s. The vocals are raw and powerful, with Kim Deal’s trademark snarl cutting through the mix. The lyrics are cryptic and enigmatic, with lines like “Wait in the car, I got business” leaving listeners to wonder what’s going on. Overall, “Wait in the Car” is a raucous and thrilling return from one of alternative rock’s most iconic bands.

84. Generator- Turnstile

“Generator” by Turnstile is a high-energy punk rock song that will have you thrashing around in no time. The song features fast-paced guitar riffs, hard-hitting drums, and vocals that are full of attitude. The lyrics speak to the power of music and the importance of letting go and enjoying life. The song is just over two minutes long but packs a punch from beginning to end. If you’re a fan of old-school punk or just need a jolt of energy, “Generator” is definitely worth a listen.

85. Feed the Machine- Nickelback

“Feed the Machine” is a song by Canadian rock band Nickelback, released in 2017 as the lead single from their ninth studio album of the same name. The song opens with a driving riff and powerful drumming before transitioning to a catchy chorus with lyrics about society’s obsession with technology and the dangers of losing touch with humanity. Lead vocalist Chad Kroeger’s powerful delivery and the band’s tight instrumentation make for an impactful and energetic performance. The song’s themes of social commentary and resistance against conformity are a staple of Nickelback’s music and make “Feed the Machine” a standout track on the album.

86. Novacaine- 10 Years

“Novacaine” is a hard-hitting alternative metal track by the American band 10 Years. The song features a dynamic interplay between crushing riffs, atmospheric synths, and soaring vocal melodies, creating a sense of raw energy and emotional intensity. Lyrically, the song touches on themes of addiction, pain, and self-destruction, with lead singer Jesse Hasek’s passionate delivery lending the words a sense of urgency and catharsis. “Novacaine” showcases 10 Years’ skillful musicianship and songwriting prowess, making it a standout track on their discography and a must-listen for fans of heavy, emotionally-charged rock music.

87. Oh Lord- In This Moment

“Oh Lord” by In This Moment is a powerful and emotional rock ballad that features haunting piano and guitar riffs, soaring vocals, and introspective lyrics. The song explores themes of inner struggle, self-doubt, and the search for meaning in life. Lead singer Maria Brink’s passionate and soulful vocals add an extra layer of intensity to the track, while the heavy guitar riffs and thundering drums drive home the song’s emotional impact. “Oh Lord” showcases In This Moment’s signature blend of metal, hard rock, and gothic elements, and is a standout track from their album “Ritual”.

88. Westermarck- Charly Bliss

“Westermarck” by Charly Bliss is a catchy, upbeat pop-punk track that delves into the complexities of relationships and the challenges of moving on. Lead singer Eva Hendricks’ powerful vocals soar over the energetic instrumentation, showcasing the band’s signature style. The song’s lyrics examine the concept of the “Westermarck effect,” which suggests that people are less likely to be romantically attracted to someone they grew up with. Hendricks grapples with this idea as she reflects on a past relationship, ultimately deciding to let go and move forward. “Westermarck” is a dynamic and memorable addition to Charly Bliss’ discography.

89. Up All Night- Beck

“Up All Night” by Beck is an upbeat and energetic dance-rock song that is full of groovy beats, funky bass lines, and catchy synth melodies. The lyrics talk about the never-ending search for a good time, with the narrator proclaiming that they’re not ready to go to bed yet because the night is still young and they’re not done having fun. The chorus is especially memorable, with Beck’s signature falsetto singing “I wanna stay up all night with you” over a pulsing beat. Overall, the song is a fun and infectious party anthem that is perfect for getting people on their feet and dancing.

90. Dirty Laundry- All Time Low

“Dirty Laundry” by All Time Low is a fast-paced pop punk anthem that tells the story of a toxic relationship. The lyrics describe a feeling of suffocation and the struggle to break free from a partner who only causes pain and trouble. The chorus is catchy and upbeat, with a catchy guitar riff and sing-along lyrics that are sure to get stuck in your head. The song ends with a powerful bridge that showcases lead singer Alex Gaskarth’s vocal range and emotional depth. “Dirty Laundry” is a relatable and high-energy track that fans of the genre are sure to love.

91. Phantom- Weirds

“Phantom” by Weirds is a haunting and electrifying song that’s infused with elements of psychedelic and grunge rock. It starts off with a sinister guitar riff before exploding into a thunderous chorus that’s impossible not to headbang along to. The vocals are raw and emotive, adding an extra layer of intensity to the already powerful instrumentation. The song maintains a steady, driving rhythm throughout, making it the perfect track to rock out to at a live show. With its dark and heavy sound, “Phantom” is a standout track that showcases Weirds’ unique blend of genres and musical influences.

92. Let You Down- Seether

“Let You Down” is a powerful rock ballad by the South African rock band Seether. The song showcases Shaun Morgan’s gritty vocals and melancholic lyrics, exploring themes of regret and pain in a relationship. The verses are stripped back, allowing the emotional weight of the lyrics to shine through, before building into a powerful chorus with soaring guitar riffs and a pounding rhythm section. The song’s intensity and honesty are sure to resonate with anyone who has ever experienced heartbreak or loss. Overall, “Let You Down” is a cathartic and memorable addition to Seether’s discography.

“The Gold” by Manchester Orchestra is an introspective, emotional track that explores themes of self-doubt and perseverance. The song begins with a gentle acoustic guitar riff before building into a soaring, anthemic chorus that features lead singer Andy Hull’s powerful vocals. The lyrics are deeply personal, with Hull singing about the struggle to find meaning and purpose in life. Despite the heavy subject matter, “The Gold” manages to be both cathartic and uplifting, leaving the listener with a sense of hope and determination to keep pushing forward. It’s a standout track from the band’s acclaimed album, “A Black Mile to the Surface.”

94. Freedom is Mine- Wolfmother

“Freedom is Mine” by Wolfmother is a classic rock-inspired song with heavy guitar riffs, driving drums, and dynamic vocals. The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy chorus make it an instant head-banging hit. The lyrics speak to the desire for freedom and the power of individuality, with lines like “I won’t be a puppet on a string” and “I’ll break these chains and run free.” The guitar solo towards the end of the song brings the energy to a climax, leaving the listener feeling empowered and ready to take on the world. Overall, “Freedom is Mine” is a rock anthem that will leave you feeling energized and liberated.

95. Unbreakable- Of Men and Mice

“Unbreakable” is a powerful and emotional rock song by the Icelandic band, Of Men and Mice. The song features heartfelt lyrics that address the struggle of overcoming difficult times and the importance of not giving up. The instrumentation consists of driving drums, melodic guitar riffs, and soaring vocals that all come together to create an uplifting and anthemic sound. The chorus is particularly memorable, with a catchy melody that encourages the listener to sing along. Overall, “Unbreakable” is a motivational and inspiring song that resonates with anyone who has faced challenges and emerged stronger on the other side.

96. A Gentleman’s Gentleman- Oxbow

“A Gentleman’s Gentleman” by Oxbow is a haunting and intense piece that melds elements of rock, blues and experimental music. The track is built around a hypnotic guitar riff and Eugene S. Robinson’s haunting vocals, which deliver dark and poetic lyrics about obsession and violence. The music shifts between quiet, brooding passages and explosive bursts of noise, with the band’s skilled musicianship and unconventional approach to songwriting making for an unpredictable and thrilling listening experience. “A Gentleman’s Gentleman” showcases Oxbow at their most primal and intense, crafting a sound that is both deeply unsettling and undeniably powerful.

97. No Roots- Alice Merton

“No Roots” by Alice Merton is an anthemic indie-pop song about being a nomad and feeling like an outsider. Merton’s distinctive voice and catchy melody drive the song forward, as she sings about moving from place to place and never feeling settled. The lyrics are relatable for anyone who has struggled to find a sense of belonging or felt disconnected from their roots. The chorus is particularly memorable, with Merton declaring that she has “no roots, but my home was never on the ground.” It’s a song that celebrates the freedom of being unattached while acknowledging the challenges that come with it.

98. Ghost of a Chance- Rancid

“Ghost of a Chance” is a track off of Rancid’s ninth studio album, Trouble Maker. The song starts off with a catchy, distorted guitar riff that sets the tone for the energetic punk rock anthem that follows. The lyrics explore themes of resilience and determination in the face of adversity, as vocalist Tim Armstrong sings about “taking chances when there’s none to take” and “fighting through the fear.” The chorus is simple yet powerful, with the band shouting in unison “Give me a ghost of a chance / That’s all I need to make something happen.” Overall, “Ghost of a Chance” is a great addition to Rancid’s impressive discography.

99. Springfield- Anathema

“Springfield” is a beautiful and emotional track by British band Anathema, which takes the listener on a journey of self-reflection and introspection. The song starts off with soft guitar strums and delicate piano melodies, building up into a crescendo of atmospheric soundscapes and soaring vocals. The lyrics speak of searching for meaning and purpose in life, while dealing with the pain of loss and regret. The instrumentation is lush and layered, with strings, synths, and percussion adding depth and texture to the song. “Springfield” is a hauntingly beautiful and thought-provoking piece of music that stays with the listener long after it’s over.

100. A Single Tear- Converge

“A Single Tear” is a haunting, intense track from Converge’s 2017 album “The Dusk in Us.” The song features the band’s signature blend of aggressive hardcore punk and melodic metalcore, with lead vocalist Jacob Bannon’s passionate and guttural screams driving the frenetic energy of the track. The lyrics are introspective and emotional, exploring themes of regret, loss, and redemption. The track builds to a cathartic climax with a soaring, melodic chorus and a blistering guitar solo. “A Single Tear” showcases Converge’s ability to craft complex, emotionally charged music that pushes the boundaries of the hardcore punk genre.