The year 2007 saw the rise of numerous music sensations that set the stage for the pop culture revolution of the next decade. From the chart-topping hits of R&B and pop to the legendary anthems of rock and alternative music, the year 2007 was a hallmark for the music industry. With the emergence of new artists and bands, the music scene was forever changed with the fusion of diverse genres, creating a new era of music. The iconic releases of 2007 became timeless classics that continue to be celebrated today. This article will explore the top 20 greatest songs from 2007 that defined the year and went on to become some of the most beloved tracks of all time. These songs, which have stood the test of time, continue to captivate audiences worldwide and will forever be remembered as a defining moment in music history.

1. “Apologize” by Timbaland

“Apologize” is a song by American rapper and producer Timbaland featuring OneRepublic’s lead vocalist Ryan Tedder. Released in 2007, the track is a powerful blend of pop and R&B sounds with a touch of electronic elements that takes the listener on a heart-rending journey of unrequited love. The song’s opening piano riff, coupled with Tedder’s soaring vocals, sets a melancholic tone, with the lyrics reflecting on a failed relationship and the singer’s yearning for reconciliation. The chorus, with its catchy melody and the repetition of the line “It’s too late to apologize,” adds to the emotional depth of the song. Tedder’s soulful voice captures the pain and regret of a lover who knows the relationship is beyond repair, but still hopes for a chance to make amends. “Apologize” was an instant hit, topping the charts in over 20 countries, and it remains one of the most memorable songs of the late 2000s.

2. “Umbrella” by Rihanna featuring Jay Z

“Umbrella” is a song by Barbadian singer Rihanna featuring American rapper Jay Z. Released as the lead single from Rihanna’s third studio album “Good Girl Gone Bad”, the song became an instant hit and was widely regarded as one of the biggest songs of 2007. With its catchy hook and unforgettable lyrics, the song quickly climbed to the top of the charts and stayed there for several weeks. The song’s chorus, “ella, ella, ella” became a cultural phenomenon and was even parodied in several comedy sketches. The song’s music video featured Rihanna in a skin-tight silver outfit, dancing in the rain while holding a transparent umbrella, and has since become iconic. The song’s success earned Rihanna her first Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration. With its blend of pop, R&B, and hip hop, “Umbrella” was a defining song of 2007 and a testament to Rihanna’s growing influence as a pop superstar.

3. “This Is Why I’m Hot” by Mims

“This Is Why I’m Hot” is a song by American rapper Mims, released as the lead single from his debut album, “Music Is My Savior.” The song features a catchy chorus over a sparse, minimalistic beat with a prominent bassline, and Mims rapping about his success and how his lifestyle has changed since becoming a famous rapper. The track became a massive commercial success, peaking at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and reaching the top ten in several other countries. It also gained notoriety for its distinctive use of a Roland TR-808 drum machine and the “This is why I’m hot” refrain, which became a popular catchphrase at the time. The song’s success helped establish Mims as a rising star in the hip-hop world, and he went on to release several more chart-topping singles in the following years. Despite some criticism for its simplistic lyrics, “This Is Why I’m Hot” remains a memorable and nostalgic anthem from the late 2000s.

4. “Bleeding Love” by Leona Lewis

“Bleeding Love” is a song by British singer Leona Lewis, released in 2007. It became an instant hit, reaching number one in several countries and earning Lewis international recognition. The song is a heartfelt ballad about the pain and vulnerability of being in love, with Lewis’s powerful vocals conveying the emotion of the lyrics. The melody is a blend of pop and R&B elements, with a prominent piano riff and a driving beat that builds to a powerful chorus. The song’s lyrics were written by Ryan Tedder, who also produced the track along with Jesse McCartney. “Bleeding Love” received critical acclaim for its emotional resonance and Lewis’s vocal performance, with many critics praising it as one of the best songs of the year. It was nominated for several awards, including a Grammy for Record of the Year, and won the Best Single award at the 2008 BRIT Awards. The song’s success helped establish Lewis as a major force in the music industry, and it remains one of her most beloved and well-known songs.

5. “Girlfriend” by Avril Lavigne

Released in 2007, “Girlfriend” is a pop-punk song by Canadian singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne. The song is about a girl who is interested in a boy who is currently dating someone else. It features catchy lyrics and an upbeat melody that are typical of Lavigne’s style, and it became a commercial success around the world, reaching the top of the charts in many countries, including the United States, Canada, and Australia.

The song’s lyrics are full of attitude, with Lavigne urging the boy to ditch his current girlfriend and choose her instead. It has been praised for its empowering message for young women and became a popular anthem for teenage girls at the time of its release.

The music video for “Girlfriend” features Lavigne in a variety of colorful outfits, showing off her signature punk rock style. It also features a fun, cheerleader-inspired dance routine that has become a memorable aspect of the song. Overall, “Girlfriend” remains one of Lavigne’s most successful and iconic songs, and a defining song of the pop-punk genre in the late 2000s.

6. “Thnks fr th Mmrs” by Fall Out Boy

“Thnks fr th Mmrs” by Fall Out Boy is a hit song from their third studio album, “Infinity on High”. It was released as a single in 2007 and became a commercial success, reaching the top 10 on several international charts. The song features upbeat pop punk instrumentals with catchy guitar riffs and an infectious chorus that is easy to sing along to. The lyrics are about a broken relationship, with the title being an abbreviation for “Thanks for the memories”. The song was praised for its catchy tune, energetic performance, and relatable lyrics, making it one of the standout tracks of 2007. It was also a major hit on MTV and VH1 and the music video was nominated for a MTV Video Music Award for Best Pop Video. Overall, “Thnks fr th Mmrs” showcases the best of Fall Out Boy’s signature sound and has remained a fan-favorite and radio staple since its release over a decade ago.

7. “The Way I Are” by Timbaland featuring Keri Hilson

“The Way I Are” by Timbaland featuring Keri Hilson is an upbeat and catchy pop/R&B song that dominated the airwaves in 2007. The song’s infectious melody and memorable chorus are accompanied by Timbaland’s signature electronic beats and Keri Hilson’s soulful vocals. The lyrics focus on being true to oneself and not needing to change for anyone, encouraging listeners to embrace their individuality and be confident in who they are. The track is a celebration of self-acceptance and encourages people to let their personalities shine through. With its irresistible rhythm and relatable lyrics, “The Way I Are” became an instant hit and remains a popular party anthem to this day.

8. “What I’ve Done” by Linkin Park

“What I’ve Done” is a powerful rock song by American band Linkin Park, released in 2007. It was the first single from their third studio album, “Minutes to Midnight,” and quickly became a fan favorite. The song features a driving beat, edgy guitar riffs, and passionate vocals from lead singer Chester Bennington. The lyrics are introspective and reflective, touching on themes of regret and redemption. Bennington sings about the mistakes he has made in his life and the desire to make amends for them, while also questioning whether he is capable of truly changing his ways. The chorus is particularly catchy and memorable, with Bennington repeating the refrain “What I’ve done” several times. The song was a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts in several countries, including the US and the UK. It was also featured in several movies, TV shows, and video games, further cementing its place as one of the defining songs of 2007.

9. “Because of You” by Ne-Yo

“Because of You” is a soulful R&B song by American singer-songwriter Ne-Yo, released in 2007. The song talks about a broken relationship where the protagonist is hurt and can’t seem to move on. The lyrics describe the pain of being reminded of the lost love in everything around him and how it’s affecting him. Ne-Yo’s powerful vocals along with the emotionally charged lyrics make for a captivating experience. The song is elevated by a poignant piano melody, accompanied by strings and percussion that help convey the depth of the song’s message. The production is sleek and well-balanced, allowing the vocals to shine. The chorus is particularly memorable, with Ne-Yo’s passionate delivery adding to the song’s impact. The song’s relatable theme and Ne-Yo’s vocal delivery earned “Because of You” commercial success, with the track reaching the top ten on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and various international charts. The song also earned Ne-Yo a nomination for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards.

10. “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” by Soulja Boy Tell ‘Em

“Crank That (Soulja Boy)” is a catchy rap and hip-hop song by Soulja Boy Tell ‘Em that was a massive hit in 2007. The song features simple and repetitive lyrics with a unique dance that became a viral sensation on social media. The beat is based on a simple, catchy melody that is sure to get stuck in your head. The song’s lyrics tell a story of a young man looking for his perfect girl and bragging about his style and success. The song’s title is also a reference to Soulja Boy’s stage name and his dance moves that went viral. The song’s music video features Soulja Boy and his friends performing the dance in front of a white backdrop, while the chorus is sung by an animated character. “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” is a classic example of a viral hit that dominated the charts and radio stations in 2007, and its popularity has continued to this day, making it a must-play at parties and events.

11. “Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin’)” by T-Pain featuring Yung Joc

Released in 2007, “Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin’)” by T-Pain featuring Yung Joc is a catchy R&B song with a mid-tempo beat and Auto-Tuned vocals. The track was a massive commercial success, peaking at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and receiving a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group. The song’s lyrics revolve around T-Pain’s desire to buy a drink for a woman he finds attractive and the various ways he plans to woo her throughout the night. The track features T-Pain’s signature use of Auto-Tune, which became synonymous with his music and a defining characteristic of many R&B and hip-hop songs in the late 2000s. The song also features Yung Joc’s smooth rap verses, which complement T-Pain’s singing and add another layer to the track’s infectious melody. “Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin’)” remains a beloved classic of the era and a go-to track for any nostalgic 2000s playlist.

12. “Beautiful Girls” by Sean Kingston

Released in 2007, “Beautiful Girls” by Sean Kingston was an international hit that blended reggae and pop influences. The song samples Ben E. King’s “Stand by Me” and features a catchy hook that sings, “You’re way too beautiful girl / That’s why it’ll never work / You’ll have me suicidal, suicidal / When you say it’s over.” The song explores the feelings of a man who is drawn to a woman who is beautiful but ultimately unable to make their relationship work. The track was well-received for its smooth melody and Kingston’s reggae-inflected delivery, with the song topping the charts in several countries. The music video for “Beautiful Girls” was also popular, featuring Kingston performing the song on a beach while surrounded by beautiful women. The song’s blend of reggae, pop, and R&B elements helped establish Kingston as a breakout artist in 2007, and the song continues to be a popular track for nostalgic throwback playlists.

13. “With You” by Chris Brown

“With You” by Chris Brown was released in 2007 and quickly became one of the most popular love songs of the year. The R&B ballad, co-written by Brown, Ryan Tedder and Andre Merritt, features smooth vocals over a simple, catchy beat. The song speaks about the deep love and connection between two people, with Brown singing about how his love has transformed his life and how he can’t imagine living without his partner.

The song’s music video, which shows Brown dancing with his then-girlfriend, helped to cement the song’s popularity. The video features Brown’s signature smooth moves, and the chemistry between him and his partner makes for a visually stunning performance. The song’s catchy melody, relatable lyrics, and Brown’s silky smooth vocals, helped to make “With You” an instant classic and solidified Chris Brown’s place as one of the biggest R&B stars of the 2000s.

14. “All My Friends” by LCD Soundsystem

“All My Friends” is a melancholic indie rock song by the American band LCD Soundsystem. The song features elements of post-punk, dance-punk, and electronic music, and was released in 2007 as part of the band’s second album, “Sound of Silver”. The song tells a nostalgic story of growing older and losing touch with friends, while reminiscing about the good times shared with them. The song builds up slowly, starting with a simple piano melody and gradually adding layers of synths, drums, and guitars until it reaches a soaring climax. The lyrics are delivered in a half-sung, half-spoken style by lead singer James Murphy, who pours his heart out over the poignant melodies. “All My Friends” has been praised for its emotional resonance and honest portrayal of aging and friendship, and has become one of the band’s most beloved and iconic songs. It has been covered and remixed by various artists and has also been featured in TV shows and films, cementing its place as a timeless classic of the indie rock genre.

15. “I Tried” by Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

“I Tried” is a song by American hip-hop group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony featuring Akon. Released in 2007, the track deals with themes of perseverance and loss, with its emotional lyrics and melodies resonating with audiences worldwide. The music video features the group paying tribute to the late Eazy-E, who was a mentor to the group during their early days. The song was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and becoming a staple on radio stations and playlists in the late 2000s. “I Tried” showcases the group’s signature harmonizing style and features Akon’s memorable chorus, which adds a soulful and melodic touch to the track. The song has since become a fan favorite and a staple in Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s discography, demonstrating their ability to produce heartfelt and powerful music that resonates with audiences of all backgrounds.

16. “Makes Me Wonder” by Maroon 5

“Makes Me Wonder” is a song by American pop-rock band Maroon 5, released in 2007 as the lead single from their second studio album “It Won’t Be Soon Before Long”. The song features a dance-pop sound with an upbeat and catchy melody, accompanied by funky basslines and guitar riffs. Lyrically, the song explores the frustration and confusion that comes with a partner’s sudden change in behavior and the need for clarity and honesty in a relationship. The song’s upbeat and energetic production contrasts with its more serious and introspective lyrics. The track was a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts in several countries, including the US Billboard Hot 100. “Makes Me Wonder” was praised by critics for its infectious sound and memorable hooks, and remains a fan favorite and classic for Maroon 5. The track also received a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.

17. “Stronger” by Ye

“Stronger” by Kanye West was released on July 31, 2007. The song samples the melody and vocals from Daft Punk’s “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger” and is famous for its upbeat rhythm and energetic chorus. West’s lyrics talk about overcoming adversity and becoming stronger, both physically and emotionally. The song’s music video pays homage to the 1988 anime film Akira and features West as a cyborg in a futuristic city. The song’s popularity and unique sound have made it an anthem for many people and have cemented West’s place in the music industry as a true innovator.

18. “Party Like a Rockstar” by Shop Boyz

“Party Like a Rockstar” by Shop Boyz is a hip hop song that became a major hit in 2007. It features a unique combination of trap beats and rock instrumentation, and its chorus is catchy and infectious. The song has a fast-paced rhythm, with the Shop Boyz rapping about partying and living life like a rockstar. The lyrics describe the lavish lifestyle of famous rockstars, with references to expensive cars, women, and alcohol. The chorus of the song features a memorable chant of “Party like a rockstar”, which became a popular catchphrase at the time of the song’s release. The song became a cultural phenomenon and was widely played on radio stations, in clubs, and at parties. It received critical acclaim and was nominated for several awards, including a Grammy for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group. “Party Like a Rockstar” has become a classic of the era and is still played at parties and in pop culture references today.

19. “Don’t Stop the Music” by Rihanna

“Don’t Stop the Music” is an upbeat dance-pop song by Barbadian singer Rihanna. Released in 2007, the song was a massive hit around the world, peaking at number three on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and topping the charts in several countries. The song features a prominent sample of Michael Jackson’s hit “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’,” with Rihanna’s vocals layered over an infectious beat and a catchy chorus. The song’s lyrics invite listeners to let go of their worries and dance the night away. The song’s music video shows Rihanna in a club setting, dancing with friends and encouraging others to join in. The song’s infectious beat, memorable hook, and Rihanna’s confident vocals make “Don’t Stop the Music” a classic party anthem that remains popular today.

20. “Kiss Kiss” by Chris Brown

“Kiss Kiss” is a catchy R&B and hip-hop influenced track by American singer Chris Brown featuring rapper T-Pain. It was released as the lead single from Brown’s second studio album “Exclusive” in 2007. The song’s upbeat tempo, club-ready beats, and playful lyrics make it a fun and infectious party anthem. T-Pain’s auto-tuned vocals add a unique touch to the chorus, making it instantly recognizable. The song reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming Chris Brown’s second number-one hit after his debut single “Run It!” The song also charted well internationally, peaking within the top ten in several countries. The music video for “Kiss Kiss” features Brown and T-Pain performing the song in various colorful and playful settings, including a roller skating rink and a retro-style diner. The video also showcases Brown’s impressive dance moves, which became one of his signature elements as an artist. With its infectious beat and catchy hooks, “Kiss Kiss” remains a beloved hit from the mid-2000s and a standout track from Brown’s career.