The year 2000 was a time of cultural transformation, and the music world was not left behind. It saw an influx of new genres and innovative styles that transformed the music industry. From pop to hip-hop, rock to R&B, there was no shortage of talent in the airwaves.

As we approach the 20th anniversary of the year 2000, it’s the perfect time to look back and appreciate the greatest songs that defined the era. These songs have transcended the test of time, and their lyrics and melodies still resonate with listeners today. Join us as we take a trip down memory lane and count down the top 20 greatest songs from 2000 that made us dance, cry, and sing along.

1. “Ms. Jackson” by Outkast

Ms. Jackson” is a classic hip-hop track by the duo Outkast, released in 2000. The song tells a story of a tumultuous romantic relationship and the struggles that come with navigating family dynamics. The beat is a catchy mix of handclaps and percussion, with a distinct guitar riff throughout. The chorus, “I’m sorry Ms. Jackson, I am for real,” has become a popular cultural reference, and the song’s introspective lyrics have resonated with fans for over two decades. “Ms. Jackson” won the Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group in 2002 and has been celebrated as one of the greatest hip-hop songs of all time.

2. “Try Again” by Aaliyah

“Try Again” is a hip-hop and R&B song by the late American singer Aaliyah, released in 2000 for the soundtrack of the film “Romeo Must Die.” The song was written by Static Major and Timbaland, who also produced the track. It features Aaliyah’s signature smooth vocals, complemented by Timbaland’s infectious beats and futuristic soundscapes. The lyrics revolve around second chances and not giving up on love, with Aaliyah’s sweet vocals adding a touch of romance to the track. The song was a commercial success, topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart and receiving a Grammy nomination for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance.

3. “The Real Slim Shady” by Eminem

“The Real Slim Shady” is a hip hop song by American rapper Eminem, released in 2000 as the lead single from his third studio album, “The Marshall Mathers LP”. The song features the rapper’s signature rapid-fire delivery and controversial lyrics, with Eminem taking aim at several celebrities and cultural phenomena of the time. The chorus, with the refrain “Will the real Slim Shady please stand up?” became an instant classic and the song was a huge commercial success, reaching the top of the charts in several countries. It also helped to establish Eminem as one of the most important figures in hip hop music of the early 2000s.

4. “Beautiful Day” by U2

“Beautiful Day” by U2 is a timeless classic that celebrates the beauty of life and the joy of living in the present moment. With a soaring melody, uplifting lyrics, and an energetic instrumental backing, the song is an anthem of hope and positivity. The lyrics reflect on the struggles and challenges of life, but ultimately express a sense of optimism and gratitude for the beauty that surrounds us. The song’s catchy chorus and memorable hook make it a beloved staple of popular music and a go-to feel-good track for listeners of all ages.

5. “He Wasn’t Man Enough” by Toni Braxton

“He Wasn’t Man Enough” by Toni Braxton is a classic R&B track from the late 90s that tells the story of a woman who discovers that her partner is cheating on her. The song features Braxton’s powerful vocals, as she confronts her unfaithful lover with a fierce confidence and sass. With its catchy hook, infectious groove, and soulful instrumentation, the song became a hit and cemented Braxton’s status as a leading female artist in the genre. “He Wasn’t Man Enough” remains a beloved track, with its themes of self-respect and empowerment continuing to resonate with listeners today.

6. “Bye Bye Bye” by NSYNC

“Bye Bye Bye” is a classic pop song by the boy band NSYNC. Released in 2000, the song features catchy melodies, upbeat rhythms, and memorable lyrics about breaking up with someone who’s been unfaithful. The music video showcases the band’s impressive dance moves and was a massive hit on MTV during its heyday. The song became a chart-topper and one of NSYNC’s most popular tracks. Even two decades later, it remains a beloved and nostalgic song that’s frequently played at parties and events. Its catchy chorus and iconic music video are recognizable to many who grew up in the 2000s.

7. “There You Go” by P!nk

“There You Go” is a catchy R&B/pop song by American singer P!nk. The song was released in 2000 and was one of P!nk’s early hits. It features a strong beat, an infectious chorus, and P!nk’s signature powerful vocals. The lyrics tell the story of a woman who is done with a relationship that’s going nowhere and is ready to move on. The song was a commercial success and reached the top 10 on the charts in several countries. Its upbeat energy and message of empowerment continue to make it a popular choice for fans of early 2000s pop music.

8. “Shape of My Heart” by Backstreet Boys

“Shape of My Heart” by Backstreet Boys is a mid-tempo pop ballad that combines a catchy melody with introspective lyrics. The song tells the story of a man who has been hurt in love and is trying to make sense of his emotions. The title is a reference to the shape that a heart takes when it’s broken, and the lyrics suggest that the pain of love can be transformative. The arrangement features acoustic guitars, strings, and a subtle electronic beat that creates a contemplative and melancholic mood. Overall, “Shape of My Heart” is a thoughtful and emotional song that showcases the Backstreet Boys’ vocal harmonies and songwriting skills.

9. “Yellow” by Coldplay

“Yellow” is a 2000 song by British rock band Coldplay. The song’s simple, catchy melody and lyrics about love and devotion helped it become one of the band’s most iconic and beloved tracks. Lead vocalist Chris Martin wrote the song about the color yellow, which he associated with happiness and positivity. The music video, directed by Jamie Thraves, features Martin singing the song as he walks through the streets and is showered with confetti. The song’s success helped launch Coldplay’s career and remains a fan favorite to this day, often being performed at the band’s live shows.

10. “It Wasn’t Me” by Shaggy featuring Rikrok

Released in 2000, “It Wasn’t Me” is a catchy reggae-inspired song by Jamaican-American artist Shaggy, featuring vocals from Rikrok. The song tells the story of a man who has been caught cheating by his partner, but refuses to take responsibility for his actions. The chorus famously repeats the phrase “It wasn’t me” as the narrator tries to deny his infidelity. The song’s upbeat melody and sing-along chorus made it a massive commercial success, reaching number one in several countries and cementing Shaggy’s status as a popular artist in the early 2000s.

11. “Follow Me” by Uncle Kracker

“Follow Me” is a song by American singer-songwriter Uncle Kracker, released in 2001 as the second single from his debut album “Double Wide.” The song is a mid-tempo track that blends elements of country, pop, and rock music. The lyrics describe the narrator’s desire for a woman to leave her troubles behind and join him on a carefree adventure. The catchy chorus and upbeat melody make it a feel-good anthem that encourages listeners to let loose and enjoy the present moment. With its radio-friendly sound and relatable lyrics, “Follow Me” became a hit and remains a popular classic of early 2000s pop music.

12. “Bent” by Matchbox Twenty

“Bent” is a popular rock song by American band Matchbox Twenty, released in 2000 as the lead single from their album “Mad Season”. The song’s catchy guitar riffs and powerful vocals made it an instant hit, reaching the top of the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and becoming one of the band’s most successful songs. The song’s lyrics describe a person who is struggling with their identity and trying to find their way in the world. With its relatable themes and infectious melody, “Bent” remains a fan favorite and a classic in the alternative rock genre.

13. “Kryptonite” by 3 Doors Down

“Kryptonite” is a song by American rock band 3 Doors Down, released in 2000 as the lead single from their debut album “The Better Life.” The song is a hard-hitting rock track with a catchy guitar riff and a powerful vocal performance by lead singer Brad Arnold. The lyrics describe the feeling of vulnerability and weakness that the narrator experiences in a relationship, using the metaphor of Superman’s weakness to kryptonite. “Kryptonite” quickly became a hit, reaching the top 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and establishing 3 Doors Down as one of the leading rock bands of the early 2000s.

14. “The Next Episode” by Dr. Dre featuring Snoop Dogg

“The Next Episode” is a rap song by American producer and rapper Dr. Dre featuring fellow rapper Snoop Dogg. Released in 2000 as the third single from Dr. Dre’s second album “2001,” the song is known for its infectious beat and memorable lyrics. The track features an iconic opening riff, a driving bassline, and a catchy chorus that celebrates the hedonistic lifestyle of West Coast rap culture. Snoop Dogg’s smooth flow and Dre’s production skills add to the song’s appeal, making it an instant classic of early 2000s rap music. “The Next Episode” remains a fan favorite and is often played at parties and clubs to this day.

15. “Oops!… I Did It Again” by Britney Spears

“Oops!… I Did It Again” is a pop song by American singer Britney Spears, released in 2000 as the lead single from her second studio album of the same name. The song features a catchy pop melody, an upbeat tempo, and a playful vocal performance by Spears. The lyrics describe the narrator teasing a potential love interest by claiming she did not mean to break his heart, even though she knew what she was doing all along. The song became a smash hit, reaching the top 10 in several countries and solidifying Spears’ position as one of the leading pop stars of the early 2000s.

16. “Doesn’t Really Matter” by Janet Jackson

“Doesn’t Really Matter” is a pop and R&B song by American singer Janet Jackson, released in 2000 as the lead single from the soundtrack to the film “Nutty Professor II: The Klumps.” The song is known for its upbeat and catchy melody, as well as its positive and empowering lyrics. The track encourages listeners to be themselves and not worry about what others think, embracing their unique qualities and flaws. The song’s success helped propel the soundtrack album to the top of the charts, and it remains a fan favorite and a testament to Jackson’s status as a pop music icon.

17. “One More Time” by Daft Punk

“One More Time” is a dance and electronic song by French duo Daft Punk, released in 2000 as the lead single from their album “Discovery.” The track features a pulsating beat, infectious synthesizer riffs, and a memorable vocoder-assisted vocal performance. The lyrics encourage listeners to let loose and dance the night away, making it a classic of the French house music genre. The song’s success helped propel “Discovery” to commercial and critical acclaim, solidifying Daft Punk’s status as pioneers of electronic music. “One More Time” remains a fan favorite and a testament to the duo’s musical legacy.

18. “It’s Gonna Be Me” by NSYNC

“It’s Gonna Be Me” is a popular boy band song by American group NSYNC. Released in 2000 as the second single from their album “No Strings Attached,” the song features upbeat pop rhythms and catchy lyrics. The song’s chorus, in which the band members declare “It’s gonna be me,” quickly became a cultural phenomenon, inspiring countless memes and social media posts. The song’s success helped solidify NSYNC’s status as one of the most successful boy bands of all time, and remains a beloved classic in the pop music genre. Its high energy beats and catchy chorus continue to be a favorite among fans of all ages.

19. “Stan” by Eminem

“Stan” is a hauntingly powerful song by American rapper Eminem, released in 2000 as a single from his third album, “The Marshall Mathers LP”. The song tells the story of a fictional character named Stan, an obsessed fan who becomes increasingly unstable in his attempts to get Eminem’s attention. Through the song’s powerful verses and haunting chorus, Eminem explores themes of fame, obsession, and the dark side of stardom. The song’s impact was far-reaching, becoming a cultural touchstone and inspiring a new term, “stan”, to describe an overly obsessed fan. “Stan” remains one of Eminem’s most critically acclaimed and beloved songs.

20. “Put It on Me” by Ja Rule featuring Lil’ Mo and Vita

“Put It on Me” is a popular hip-hop and R&B song by American rapper Ja Rule featuring Lil’ Mo and Vita. Released in 2000, the song was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and becoming one of Ja Rule’s signature hits. The song’s romantic lyrics and catchy chorus, which is sung by Lil’ Mo, describe a man who is devoted to his partner and promises to be there for her through thick and thin. The song’s smooth beats and powerful vocals make it a timeless classic in the hip-hop and R&B genre.