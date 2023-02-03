When it comes to expressing your love and affection for your son, there’s nothing quite like a great song. Whether you’re looking to dedicate a special song to your son on his birthday, graduation, or just because, there are plenty of great options out there. From emotional ballads to uplifting anthems, these songs all share a common theme: the unbreakable bond between a parent and their child. In this article, we’ll be taking a look at the top 20 songs about great songs to dedicate to your son. From classic hits to contemporary favorites, these songs are sure to bring a tear to your eye and a smile to your face. Whether you prefer a heartfelt ballad or an upbeat tune, there’s something for everyone on this list. So sit back, relax, and enjoy some of the most touching and emotional songs about the love between a parent and their child.

1. “Anyway” by Martina McBride

“Anyway” is a powerful ballad by Martina McBride. The song reflects on the power of positivity and encourages listeners to choose love and kindness, even in the face of adversity. The lyrics remind us that we have the power to make a difference in the world, no matter how small, and to not let negativity bring us down. The emotional and uplifting melody, combined with McBride’s powerful vocals, make this song a timeless anthem of hope and resilience. It’s a reminder to choose love and kindness, even in the hardest of times, and to make the world a better place through our actions and attitudes.

2. “Butterfly Kisses” by Bob Carlisle

“Butterfly Kisses” is a touching ballad by Bob Carlisle. The song reflects on the special bond between a father and daughter, and the memories they create throughout her life. The lyrics are filled with nostalgia and tenderness, as the singer recalls the milestones and experiences they shared, from her birth to her wedding day. The melody is slow and emotional, capturing the essence of the relationship between a father and daughter, and the deep love and affection they share. The song has become a popular choice for father-daughter dances at weddings and is a timeless tribute to the love between a parent and child.

3. “The Man You’ve Become” by Molly Pasutti

“The Man You’ve Become” by Molly Pasutti is a touching ballad about love and growth. The song is a tribute to a partner who has changed and grown over the course of their relationship, and the singer’s admiration and love for who they have become. The lyrics are emotional and heartfelt, expressing the singer’s pride and love for the person they are with. The melody is soft and gentle, accompanying the tender lyrics and creating a warm and intimate atmosphere. This song is a beautiful tribute to the transformative power of love, and the impact it can have on someone’s life. It’s a reminder of the journey we take with the people we love, and the person they become because of it.

4. “Priceless” by King & Country

“Priceless” is an upbeat and powerful song by King & Country. The song encourages listeners to see themselves as valuable and worthy of love, regardless of their background or circumstances. The lyrics are full of positivity and hope, reminding us that we are all priceless in the eyes of God and that we should never let anyone make us feel otherwise. The melody is catchy and upbeat, creating an energetic and empowering atmosphere. The song is a timely reminder of the importance of self-worth and the impact that our beliefs about ourselves can have on our lives. It’s a powerful anthem that inspires listeners to see their own value and to embrace their worth, regardless of what the world may say.

5. “A New Day Has Come” by Celine Dion

“A New Day Has Come” is a ballad by Canadian singer Celine Dion, released in 2002. It is a mid-tempo song with a tender and uplifting melody, accompanied by a simple piano and orchestral arrangement. The lyrics express hope and renewal, as the singer celebrates a new beginning in her life and the arrival of a brighter future. The song’s message of optimism and strength in the face of adversity makes it a popular choice for special moments, such as weddings and graduations. Overall, “A New Day Has Come” is a classic Celine Dion ballad that showcases her powerful voice and ability to convey emotion through her music.

6. “Baby Mine” by Alison Krauss

“Baby Mine” is a gentle and touching song performed by American bluegrass-country singer Alison Krauss. Originally featured in the Disney animated film “Dumbo”, the song has been covered by many artists over the years. Krauss’ version is a delicate and haunting rendition, featuring her signature clear and sweet vocals. The song’s simple and tender melody is accompanied by the soft strumming of an acoustic guitar, creating a warm and nurturing atmosphere. The lyrics express a mother’s love for her child, and the longing she feels when they are apart. Overall, “Baby Mine” is a beautiful and timeless song that speaks to the deep bond between a parent and their child, and the love that endures even in separation.

7. “God Only Knows” by The Beach Boys

“God Only Knows” by The Beach Boys is a classic love ballad released in 1966. It features harmonious vocals and a lush orchestral arrangement. The lyrics express the singer’s devotion to his significant other, declaring that he can’t imagine life without them and that “God only knows what I’d be without you.” The song has been widely praised for its heartfelt sentiment and musical sophistication, and is considered one of the greatest pop songs of all time.

8. “Beautiful Boy” by John Lennon

“Beautiful Boy” by John Lennon is a touching tribute to his son, Sean Lennon. Released in 1980, the song features soft acoustic guitar and gentle vocals from Lennon, as he reflects on the joy and wonder of fatherhood. The lyrics express his love and admiration for his son, and his wish for him to live a happy and fulfilling life. “Beautiful Boy” is considered a classic in Lennon’s solo catalog, and is widely regarded as one of his most heartfelt and personal songs.

9. “Like Father, Like Son” by The Game

“Like Father, Like Son” by The Game is a rap song that reflects on the relationship between fathers and sons. Released in 2006, the song features a hard-hitting beat and aggressive rhymes from The Game, as he raps about his own experiences growing up without a father and the impact it had on his life. The lyrics are introspective and emotional, as The Game reflects on the lessons he’s learned and the hope he has for his own son. “Like Father, Like Son” is considered a powerful and thought-provoking song that highlights the important role fathers play in their children’s lives.

10. “You Are the Sunshine of My Life” by Stevie Wonder

“You Are the Sunshine of My Life” by Stevie Wonder is a soulful love song released in 1973. With its upbeat rhythm and optimistic lyrics, the song celebrates the joy and happiness that comes from being in love. The song features Stevie Wonder’s signature soulful vocals and keyboard work, as he sings about the special someone who has brought sunshine into his life. “You Are the Sunshine of My Life” is considered a classic in Stevie Wonder’s discography and remains a popular love song to this day.

11. “Humble and Kind” by Tim McGraw

“Humble and Kind” by Tim McGraw is a country ballad that encourages listeners to live with kindness and humility. The song, released in 2015, features Tim McGraw’s distinctive vocal style and a heartfelt message about the importance of being compassionate towards others. The lyrics encourage listeners to be thankful for what they have, to be honest, and to always treat others with dignity and respect. “Humble and Kind” has been widely praised for its positive message and timeless appeal, and has become a fan favorite for its message of hope and kindness.

12. “Amazing” by Janelle

“Amazing” by Janelle is a soulful R&B ballad that celebrates the power of love. The song, released in 2010, features Janelle’s powerful vocals and a smooth, mellow beat. The lyrics express Janelle’s gratitude and awe at the love she has found, and how it has changed her life for the better. “Amazing” is a song about the transformative power of love, and how it can bring happiness, hope, and joy into one’s life. It is considered a standout track in Janelle’s discography and a testament to the singer’s talent and emotional resonance.

13. “I Hope You Dance” by Lee Ann Womack

“I Hope You Dance” by Lee Ann Womack is a country ballad that encourages listeners to embrace life and take risks. The song, released in 2000, features a heartfelt message about the importance of following your dreams and living life to the fullest. The lyrics express the singer’s wish for the listener to take chances, be brave, and never give up on their dreams. “I Hope You Dance” is a song about hope and inspiration, and has become a popular anthem for anyone looking for a little encouragement and motivation. With its powerful lyrics and emotional delivery, the song is considered a classic in Lee Ann Womack’s discography and a staple of country music.

14. “You Had to Be There” by Tim McGraw

“You Had to Be There” by Tim McGraw is a country ballad that reflects on the memories and experiences that can only be truly understood by those who were there. The song, released in 2011, features Tim McGraw’s distinctive vocal style and a nostalgic message about the power of shared experiences. The lyrics express the idea that certain moments in life can only be truly appreciated by those who were present, and that these memories will always hold a special place in their hearts. “You Had to Be There” is a song about the importance of shared experiences and the memories that are created along the way, and is considered a standout track in Tim McGraw’s discography.

15. “Ablaze” by Alanis Morissette

“Ablaze” by Alanis Morissette is a rock song that expresses a desire for passion and intensity in life. The song, released in 2020, features Alanis Morissette’s powerful vocals and a driving beat. The lyrics express a longing for a life filled with excitement and purpose, and for a connection with something greater than oneself. “Ablaze” is a song about the search for meaning and fulfillment, and is considered a standout track in Alanis Morissette’s discography. With its strong vocals and uplifting message, the song has resonated with listeners looking for inspiration and motivation in their own lives.

16. “Mother to Child” by Rosita Stone

“Mother to Child” by Rosita Stone is a heartfelt ballad that showcases the singer’s emotional and soulful voice. The song is about the love and devotion a mother has for her child, and the message she wants to pass down from generation to generation. With gentle guitar strumming and soft piano accompaniment, the song creates a warm and comforting atmosphere that perfectly complements the lyrics. The chorus is uplifting and hopeful, emphasizing the bond between a mother and her child. Overall, “Mother to Child” is a beautiful tribute to motherhood and the unbreakable connection between a parent and their child.

17. “You Are Loved (Don’t Give Up)” by Josh Groban

“You Are Loved (Don’t Give Up)” by Josh Groban is a powerful and uplifting ballad that inspires listeners to never give up on their dreams and to always remember that they are loved. Groban’s rich, operatic voice carries the emotional message of the song, delivering the lyrics with sincerity and passion. The song features a simple yet haunting melody accompanied by a delicate piano and soaring strings that add to the emotional intensity of the piece. The lyrics are encouraging and offer a message of hope and reassurance, reminding listeners that they are not alone and that they have the strength to overcome any obstacle. “You Are Loved (Don’t Give Up)” is a beautiful and inspiring song that will touch the hearts of anyone who hears it.

18. “Because You Loved Me” by Celine Dion

“Because You Loved Me” by Celine Dion is a powerful ballad that showcases the singer’s incredible vocal range and emotional delivery. The song is a tribute to a loved one who has provided support and guidance throughout the singer’s life. The melody is sweeping and grand, with orchestral instrumentation and sweeping strings that build to a dramatic crescendo. Dion’s voice is strong and confident, conveying the gratitude and love she feels for the person she is singing about. The lyrics are touching and heartfelt, expressing the singer’s gratitude for the love and support she has received. Overall, “Because You Loved Me” is a beautiful and moving tribute to the power of love and the impact it can have on our lives.

19. “You Will Always Be My Son” by Anthem Lights

“You Will Always Be My Son” by Anthem Lights is a touching and emotional ballad that celebrates the bond between a parent and their child. The song features tight harmonies and a simple acoustic guitar accompaniment, allowing the lyrics and vocals to take center stage. The lyrics are a heartfelt message from a parent to their son, expressing unconditional love and support no matter what the future may hold. The song is uplifting and nostalgic, with a chorus that is both tender and triumphant. Anthem Lights’ vocal performance is powerful and sincere, conveying the depth of feeling in the song’s message. Overall, “You Will Always Be My Son” is a beautiful tribute to the unbreakable bond between a parent and their child.

20. “Child of Mine” by Carole King

“Child of Mine” by Carole King is a tender and nostalgic song that celebrates the bond between a parent and their child. The song features King’s signature piano playing and warm, folksy vocals. The melody is simple and melodic, with a folksy rhythm that creates a comforting atmosphere. The lyrics are a message of love and support from a parent to their child, expressing the joy and pride that come with being a parent. The song is uplifting and heartwarming, with a chorus that is both joyful and bittersweet. King’s performance is sincere and emotional, conveying the depth of feeling in the song’s message. Overall, “Child of Mine” is a beautiful tribute to the joys and challenges of parenthood and the unbreakable bond between a parent and their child.