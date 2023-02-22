Snow and snowfall have long been a source of inspiration for musicians, who have used this winter wonderland as a canvas to create some truly great songs. From tender and introspective ballads to upbeat and joyful anthems, these songs capture the many moods and emotions that come with the winter season. Whether it’s the feeling of nostalgia and longing for the past, the sense of joy and wonder at the beauty of the snow, or the introspective and contemplative mood that comes with the cold and darkness, the songs about snow have something for everyone.

In this collection of 13 great songs about snow and snowfall, we’ll explore some of the best examples of this genre, spanning a variety of styles and eras. From classic rock and folk to indie and pop, these songs showcase the rich and diverse musical landscape of snow-themed music. Whether you’re snuggled up by the fire with a cup of cocoa or braving the cold for a brisk winter walk, these songs will provide the perfect soundtrack to your winter adventures. So sit back, relax, and let the snow and the music carry you away to a magical and unforgettable winter wonderland.

1.Goodbye England (Covered in Snow) – Laura Marling

“Goodbye England (Covered in Snow)” by Laura Marling is a hauntingly beautiful folk song that evokes a sense of longing and nostalgia. Marling’s soft and delicate vocals, accompanied by her acoustic guitar, create a peaceful and introspective atmosphere. The lyrics speak of leaving behind a place that was once home, as the snow covers everything and the memories start to fade. The song’s melancholic tone captures the bittersweet feelings of letting go of the past and moving on. Overall, “Goodbye England (Covered in Snow)” is a poignant and emotional piece of music that touches the heart and soul of the listener.

2.Snow (Hey Ho) – Red Hot Chili Peppers

“Snow (Hey Oh)” by Red Hot Chili Peppers is an energetic and uplifting rock song that blends together a mix of genres including alternative rock and funk. The song’s catchy and rhythmic guitar riffs, driving bass lines, and dynamic drum beats create an infectious groove that is hard to resist. Anthony Kiedis’ vocals are full of emotion and energy, as he sings about the challenges of life and the hope of overcoming them. The song’s chorus is particularly memorable, with the repetition of the phrase “hey oh” adding to its catchy and anthemic quality. Overall, “Snow (Hey Oh)” is a fun and uplifting song that is sure to get listeners moving and singing along.

3.White Winter Hymnal – Fleet Foxes

“White Winter Hymnal” by Fleet Foxes is a hauntingly beautiful and atmospheric folk song that transports the listener to a serene winter wonderland. The song’s intricate vocal harmonies and delicate guitar plucking create a peaceful and introspective mood. The lyrics speak of the passing of time and the beauty of nature, with images of snow and birds adding to the wistful and nostalgic feel. The song’s structure is both simple and complex, with multiple overlapping vocal melodies that build to a beautiful crescendo. Overall, “White Winter Hymnal” is a breathtaking and evocative piece of music that showcases Fleet Foxes’ exceptional musicianship and songwriting.

4.50 Words for Snow – Kate Bush

“50 Words for Snow” by Kate Bush is a mesmerizing and ethereal song that captures the quiet magic of a snowy landscape. The song’s sparse piano arrangement and Kate Bush’s haunting vocals create a dreamlike atmosphere that draws the listener into the winter world she is describing. The lyrics play with the idea of language and the power of words, as she imagines 50 different words to describe the snow. The song’s slow tempo and gradual buildup create a sense of anticipation and wonder, culminating in a stunning and otherworldly vocal performance. Overall, “50 Words for Snow” is a stunning and evocative masterpiece that showcases Kate Bush’s unique artistic vision and creative genius.

5.Cold Rain and Snow – Grateful Dead

“Cold Rain and Snow” by the Grateful Dead is an energetic and lively bluegrass-influenced folk song that showcases the band’s exceptional musicianship and improvisational abilities. The song’s upbeat tempo and driving rhythm section, anchored by Phil Lesh’s thumping bass, create an infectious groove that is hard to resist. Jerry Garcia’s vocals are full of raw emotion and energy, as he sings about the cold and lonely experience of being caught in a rainstorm. The song’s instrumental breaks allow each band member to showcase their musical prowess, with lively fiddle and banjo solos adding to its dynamic and playful quality. Overall, “Cold Rain and Snow” is a fun and lively song that perfectly captures the spirit of the Grateful Dead’s live performances.

6.Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow! – Frank Sinatra

“Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow!” by Frank Sinatra is a classic and timeless holiday song that captures the cozy and romantic atmosphere of a snowy winter evening. The song’s upbeat tempo and swing-inspired arrangement, complete with lively brass and string sections, create a fun and festive mood that is sure to get listeners in the holiday spirit. Sinatra’s smooth and velvety vocals perfectly capture the joy and excitement of spending a cozy night in with a loved one, while the playful lyrics add to the song’s whimsical and cheerful feel. Overall, “Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow!” is a timeless classic that never fails to bring a smile to listeners’ faces.

7.I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm – Billie Holiday

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hs4AUuZ9TKk.

“I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm” by Billie Holiday is a timeless and soulful jazz standard that celebrates the warmth and comfort of love during the winter season. The song’s mellow tempo and richly orchestrated arrangement, complete with a lush string section and mellow brass, create a cozy and intimate atmosphere that is perfect for snuggling up with a loved one. Holiday’s velvety and emotive vocals perfectly capture the joy and comfort that comes with being in love, while the playful lyrics add to the song’s whimsical and romantic feel. Overall, “I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm” is a beautiful and timeless love song that perfectly captures the spirit of the winter season.

8.Fifteen Feet of Pure White Snow – Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds

“Fifteen Feet of Pure White Snow” by Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds is a dark and atmospheric rock song that tells the story of a town consumed by a relentless and deadly snowstorm. The song’s brooding and ominous arrangement, complete with mournful organ and pounding drums, creates a sense of impending doom that is hard to shake. Cave’s haunting vocals are full of despair and desperation, as he sings about the townspeople struggling to survive against the relentless force of nature. The song’s haunting and apocalyptic quality is both unsettling and captivating, making it a powerful and memorable piece of music.

9.Velvet Snow – Kings of Leon

“Velvet Snow” by Kings of Leon is a dreamy and introspective rock ballad that captures the bittersweet feeling of a fleeting love. The song’s mellow and ethereal arrangement, complete with a melodic guitar riff and moody synth, create a contemplative and nostalgic atmosphere that perfectly suits the reflective nature of the lyrics. The vocals, delivered by frontman Caleb Followill, are tender and emotive, conveying a sense of longing and loss as he sings about the memory of a past love that continues to haunt him. Overall, “Velvet Snow” is a poignant and introspective song that showcases Kings of Leon’s ability to create heartfelt and intimate music.

10.Hazy Shade of Winter – Simon & Garfunkel

“Hazy Shade of Winter” by Simon & Garfunkel is a dynamic and electrifying rock song that captures the sense of disorientation and confusion that can come with the changing seasons. The song’s driving and insistent rhythm section, complete with punchy guitars and pounding drums, create a sense of urgency and restlessness that perfectly captures the feeling of a winter that seems to drag on endlessly. The vocals, delivered with characteristic clarity and precision by the duo, convey a sense of frustration and disillusionment as they sing about the struggle to find meaning and purpose in the face of life’s challenges. Overall, “Hazy Shade of Winter” is a powerful and thought-provoking song that showcases Simon & Garfunkel’s unique and timeless sound.

11.Angel in the Snow – Elliott Smith

“Angel in the Snow” by Elliott Smith is a hauntingly beautiful acoustic ballad that showcases the singer-songwriter’s exceptional talent for crafting deeply emotional and introspective music. The song’s gentle and delicate guitar work, coupled with Smith’s soft and vulnerable vocals, create a fragile and intimate atmosphere that perfectly suits the vulnerable and confessional nature of the lyrics. The song is a reflection on the complexities of love and relationships, with Smith’s lyrics expressing a mix of tenderness and heartbreak. Overall, “Angel in the Snow” is a poignant and heartfelt song that showcases Elliott Smith’s ability to create powerful and deeply affecting music.

12.Valley Winter Song – Fountains Of Wayne

“Valley Winter Song” by Fountains of Wayne is a charming and upbeat indie-pop song that captures the nostalgic feeling of a winter’s day spent with friends and loved ones. The song’s catchy melody and cheerful arrangement, complete with jangly guitars and a lively drumbeat, create a warm and inviting atmosphere that perfectly suits the playful and upbeat nature of the lyrics. The vocals, delivered with a touch of wistful longing by lead singer Chris Collingwood, celebrate the simple joys of the winter season, from ice-skating and hot cocoa to spending time with those closest to us. Overall, “Valley Winter Song” is a delightful and heartwarming song that perfectly captures the spirit of the winter season.

13.The Fox in the Snow – Belle and Sebastian

“The Fox in the Snow” by Belle and Sebastian is a sweet and melancholic indie-pop song that tells the story of a lonely and isolated individual seeking solace in the beauty of the winter landscape. The song’s gentle and understated arrangement, complete with delicate acoustic guitars and softly shimmering strings, create a serene and introspective atmosphere that perfectly suits the intimate and contemplative nature of the lyrics. The vocals, delivered with a mix of sensitivity and vulnerability by lead singer Stuart Murdoch, express a sense of longing and isolation, as the protagonist seeks a way to connect with the world around them. Overall, “The Fox in the Snow” is a poignant and evocative song that perfectly captures the delicate beauty and melancholic mood of the winter season.