The year 2013 was an exceptional year for music lovers, with countless groundbreaking releases and notable debuts from a diverse range of artists. From pop to hip-hop, electronic to rock, the year saw an influx of creative and innovative sounds that would go on to shape the music landscape for years to come. The top 100 songs from this year showcase the best of the best, featuring chart-toppers, cult classics, and hidden gems that continue to inspire and influence music fans to this day.

This list of the top 100 greatest songs from 2013 is a celebration of the year’s most memorable tracks, which captured the zeitgeist and cultural mood of the time. These songs represent a wide range of emotions, from the high-energy and anthemic to the introspective and somber, and reflect the many different styles and sounds that defined the year. Whether it’s the infectious hooks and beats of pop hits like “Blurred Lines” and “Roar,” the edgy rap verses of “Started from the Bottom” and “Thrift Shop,” or the soulful ballads of “Stay” and “Wrecking Ball,” these songs will transport you back to the exciting and dynamic music scene of 2013. So sit back, grab your headphones, and let’s take a trip down memory lane as we explore the top 100 greatest songs from 2013.

1. Get Lucky – Daft Punk (Feat. Pharrell & Nile Rodgers)

“Get Lucky” is a chart-topping disco-inspired dance track by French electronic duo Daft Punk featuring Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers. Released in 2013, the song quickly became a worldwide hit, topping charts in multiple countries and earning critical acclaim for its catchy hook and retro-futuristic production. The song’s upbeat tempo, funky guitar riffs, and infectious melody make it an instant party anthem, while Pharrell’s smooth vocals add an element of soulful sophistication. Nile Rodgers’ signature guitar work provides the track with an irresistible groove that will get any listener moving. “Get Lucky” is a timeless classic that continues to be a popular choice for DJs, dancefloors, and casual listeners alike.

2. Blurred Lines – Robin Thicke (Feat. T.I. & Pharrell)

“Blurred Lines” is a controversial pop song by American singer Robin Thicke featuring T.I. and Pharrell. Released in 2013, the track became a massive hit, topping charts worldwide and earning a nomination for Record of the Year at the Grammy Awards. The song’s catchy melody and infectious beat, coupled with Thicke’s smooth vocals and Pharrell’s falsetto harmonies, made it an instant dancefloor filler. However, the song drew criticism for its lyrics and music video, which some deemed sexist and objectifying towards women. Despite the controversy, “Blurred Lines” remains a popular song and has been covered and sampled by other artists in various genres.

3. Happy – Pharrell Williams

“Happy” is a feel-good pop song by American musician Pharrell Williams. Released in 2013 as part of the soundtrack for the animated film “Despicable Me 2,” the song quickly became a massive hit, topping charts worldwide and earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song. The song’s catchy melody, upbeat tempo, and positive lyrics about happiness and joy make it an instant mood lifter and crowd pleaser. The accompanying music video, featuring Williams and a diverse cast of people dancing and singing along to the song, became a viral sensation, inspiring countless fan-made videos and dance routines. “Happy” continues to be a popular choice for weddings, parties, and other celebrations, and has cemented its place as a modern pop classic.

4. Royals – Lorde

“Royals” is a breakthrough single by New Zealand singer-songwriter Lorde. Released in 2013, the song became an instant hit, topping charts worldwide and earning numerous awards and nominations, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year at the Grammy Awards. The song’s minimalist production and Lorde’s distinctive vocals, coupled with its critique of materialism and consumer culture, set it apart from other pop songs of the time. The track’s memorable chorus, with the iconic line “And we’ll never be royals,” became a cultural touchstone, inspiring countless covers and remixes. “Royals” propelled Lorde to international fame and cemented her reputation as a unique and insightful artist with a distinct vision.

5. The Monster – Eminem (feat. Rihanna)

“The Monster” is a powerful hip-hop collaboration between American rapper Eminem and Barbadian singer Rihanna. Released in 2013, the song became a commercial success, topping charts worldwide and earning multiple awards and nominations, including a Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration. The song’s catchy melody, hard-hitting beats, and emotionally charged lyrics about battling one’s inner demons and fears, resonate with listeners on a deep level. Rihanna’s soaring vocals on the chorus add an element of vulnerability and catharsis to the track, while Eminem’s raw and introspective verses showcase his skills as a lyricist and storyteller. “The Monster” is a standout track from both artists and showcases their ability to create meaningful and impactful music that speaks to a broad audience.

6. Mirrors – Justin Timberlake

“Mirrors” is a heartfelt and emotional ballad by American singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake. Released in 2013, the song quickly became a hit, topping charts worldwide and earning critical acclaim for its powerful lyrics and Timberlake’s soulful vocals. The song’s romantic theme, with lyrics like “Cause I don’t wanna lose you now, I’m looking right at the other half of me,” resonated with listeners and made it a popular choice for weddings and other romantic occasions. The song’s production, with its lush strings and soaring chorus, creates a cinematic and grandiose feel, adding to the song’s emotional impact. “Mirrors” is a standout track from Timberlake’s extensive discography and showcases his versatility as an artist, with a track that can make listeners both dance and cry.

7. Timber – Pitbull (feat. Ke$ha)

“Timber” is a high-energy dance track by American rapper Pitbull featuring pop singer Ke$ha. Released in 2013, the song quickly became a hit, topping charts worldwide and becoming a go-to party anthem. The song’s upbeat tempo, catchy chorus, and infectious melody make it impossible not to dance along to. The track’s production, with its blend of country and EDM influences, creates a unique and irresistible sound that appeals to a broad audience. Ke$ha’s vocals on the chorus add an element of playfulness and fun to the track, while Pitbull’s signature rap verses showcase his skills as a wordsmith and entertainer. “Timber” is a standout track from both artists and showcases their ability to create infectious and memorable pop songs that bring people together on the dancefloor.

8. Roar – Katy Perry

“Roar” is an empowering and anthemic pop song by American singer-songwriter Katy Perry. Released in 2013, the song quickly became a hit, topping charts worldwide and earning critical acclaim for its positive message and catchy melody. The song’s lyrics, which encourage listeners to stand up for themselves and speak their truth, resonated with fans and made it an instant favorite. The song’s production, with its soaring chorus and driving beat, creates a triumphant and uplifting feel, adding to the song’s empowering message. “Roar” is a standout track from Perry’s extensive discography and showcases her ability to create pop songs that are both fun and meaningful. The song has become an anthem for self-empowerment and has inspired countless fans to stand up for themselves and pursue their dreams with confidence.

9. Counting Stars – OneRepublic

“Counting Stars” is an upbeat and infectious pop-rock song by American band OneRepublic. Released in 2013, the song quickly became a hit, topping charts worldwide and earning critical acclaim for its catchy melody and uplifting lyrics. The song’s optimistic message, with lyrics like “Lately I’ve been, I’ve been losing sleep, dreaming about the things that we could be,” resonated with listeners and made it a popular choice for motivational playlists. The song’s production, with its driving beat and memorable chorus, creates a feel-good and energetic vibe that is perfect for singing along and dancing to. “Counting Stars” is a standout track from OneRepublic’s extensive discography and showcases their ability to create pop songs that are both meaningful and catchy. The song has become a fan favorite and a staple of their live shows, with audiences singing along to every word.

10. Hold On, We’re Going Home – Drake (feat. Majid Jordan)

“Hold On, We’re Going Home” is a smooth and soulful R&B track by Canadian rapper Drake featuring the duo Majid Jordan. Released in 2013, the song quickly became a hit, topping charts worldwide and earning critical acclaim for its laid-back vibe and romantic lyrics. The song’s lyrics, with lines like “I got my eyes on you, you’re everything that I see,” capture the feeling of being deeply in love and willing to do anything for that person. The song’s production, with its nostalgic ’80s-inspired synths and grooving bassline, creates a dreamy and romantic atmosphere, adding to the song’s emotional impact. “Hold On, We’re Going Home” is a standout track from Drake’s extensive discography and showcases his ability to create R&B-infused hip-hop tracks that resonate with listeners. The song has become a fan favorite and a staple of Drake’s live shows, with audiences swaying along to its smooth groove.

11. All Of Me – John Legend

“All of Me” is a soulful and emotional ballad by American singer-songwriter John Legend. Released in 2013, the song quickly became a hit, topping charts worldwide and earning critical acclaim for its heartfelt lyrics and beautiful melody. The song’s lyrics, with lines like “Cause all of me loves all of you, love your curves and all your edges,” capture the feeling of being deeply in love and accepting someone for who they are. The song’s production, with its piano-driven melody and stirring string arrangement, creates a romantic and intimate atmosphere, adding to the song’s emotional impact. “All of Me” is a standout track from Legend’s extensive discography and showcases his ability to create beautiful and moving love songs that resonate with listeners. The song has become a wedding favorite and a go-to choice for romantic playlists, with audiences moved by its raw and authentic expression of love.

12. Pompeii – Bastille

“Pompeii” is an anthemic and energetic indie-pop song by British band Bastille. Released in 2013, the song quickly became a hit, topping charts worldwide and earning critical acclaim for its infectious chorus and driving beat. The song’s lyrics, with lines like “But if you close your eyes, does it almost feel like nothing changed at all?” capture the feeling of being stuck in the past and the desire to move on. The song’s production, with its pounding drums and soaring vocal harmonies, creates a powerful and uplifting atmosphere, adding to the song’s emotional impact. “Pompeii” is a standout track from Bastille’s extensive discography and showcases their ability to create anthemic and inspiring indie-pop songs that resonate with listeners. The song has become a fan favorite and a staple of their live shows, with audiences jumping and singing along to its rousing chorus.

13. Talk Dirty – Jason Derulo (feat. 2 Chainz)

“Talk Dirty” is a high-energy and catchy hip-hop track by American singer Jason Derulo featuring rapper 2 Chainz. Released in 2013, the song quickly became a hit, topping charts worldwide and earning critical acclaim for its infectious beat and playful lyrics. The song’s lyrics, with lines like “Been around the world, don’t speak the language, but your booty don’t need explaining,” capture the feeling of being attracted to someone despite cultural differences. The song’s production, with its Middle Eastern-inspired melody and upbeat tempo, creates a lively and danceable atmosphere, adding to the song’s party vibe. “Talk Dirty” is a standout track from Derulo’s extensive discography and showcases his ability to create hip-hop tracks that blend multiple genres and cultures. The song has become a club favorite and a go-to choice for dance playlists, with audiences drawn to its upbeat and fun-loving energy.

14. Wake Me Up – Avicii

“Wake Me Up” is a genre-blending and uplifting electronic dance track by Swedish DJ and producer Avicii. Released in 2013, the song quickly became a hit, topping charts worldwide and earning critical acclaim for its unique fusion of country and EDM elements. The song’s lyrics, with lines like “So wake me up when it’s all over, when I’m wiser and I’m older,” capture the feeling of wanting to escape and start over. The song’s production, with its acoustic guitar riff and driving beat, creates a dynamic and energetic atmosphere, adding to the song’s uplifting vibe. “Wake Me Up” is a standout track from Avicii’s extensive discography and showcases his ability to create electronic dance tracks that push genre boundaries. The song has become an anthem for living in the moment and taking risks, with audiences drawn to its positive and inspiring message.

15. Dark Horse – Katy Perry (feat. Juicy J)

“Dark Horse” is a dark and seductive pop track by American singer Katy Perry featuring rapper Juicy J. Released in 2013, the song quickly became a hit, topping charts worldwide and earning critical acclaim for its eerie and captivating production. The song’s lyrics, with lines like “Make me your Aphrodite, make me your one and only,” capture the feeling of being drawn to someone who may be dangerous or unpredictable. The song’s production, with its brooding beat and Middle Eastern-inspired melody, creates a hypnotic and alluring atmosphere, adding to the song’s seductive vibe. “Dark Horse” is a standout track from Perry’s extensive discography and showcases her ability to create pop tracks that push boundaries and experiment with different genres. The song has become a fan favorite and a staple of her live shows, with audiences drawn to its powerful and captivating energy.

16. Wrecking Ball – Miley Cyrus

“Wrecking Ball” is a powerful and emotional pop ballad by American singer Miley Cyrus. Released in 2013, the song quickly became a hit, topping charts worldwide and earning critical acclaim for its raw and vulnerable lyrics. The song’s lyrics, with lines like “I came in like a wrecking ball, I never hit so hard in love,” capture the feeling of being heartbroken and vulnerable after a relationship has ended. The song’s production, with its stripped-down piano and soaring chorus, creates a powerful and emotional atmosphere, adding to the song’s raw and vulnerable vibe. “Wrecking Ball” is a standout track from Cyrus’s extensive discography and showcases her ability to deliver emotionally charged performances that resonate with audiences. The song has become an anthem for heartbreak and resilience, with fans drawn to its honesty and vulnerability.

17. Brave – Sara Bareilles

“Brave” is an empowering and uplifting pop track by American singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles. Released in 2013, the song quickly became a hit, earning critical acclaim for its message of courage and self-acceptance. The song’s lyrics, with lines like “Say what you wanna say and let the words fall out, honestly, I wanna see you be brave,” encourage listeners to speak their truth and be true to themselves, no matter the consequences. The song’s production, with its catchy melody and upbeat tempo, creates a positive and empowering atmosphere, adding to the song’s message of self-confidence. “Brave” is a standout track from Bareilles’s extensive discography and has become an anthem for empowerment and self-acceptance, inspiring listeners to be their best selves and chase their dreams. The song has resonated with audiences around the world, cementing Bareilles’s place as a powerful and inspiring voice in the pop music scene.

18. Story Of My Life – One Direction

“Story of My Life” is a heartfelt and emotional pop-rock track by British-Irish boy band One Direction. Released in 2013, the song quickly became a fan favorite, earning critical acclaim for its nostalgic lyrics and catchy melody. The song’s lyrics, with lines like “The story of my life, I take her home, I drive all night to keep her warm,” capture the feeling of longing and nostalgia for a past love. The song’s production, with its acoustic guitars and soaring harmonies, creates a warm and nostalgic atmosphere, adding to the song’s emotional resonance. “Story of My Life” is a standout track from One Direction’s extensive discography and showcases their ability to deliver heartfelt and relatable performances that resonate with audiences. The song has become an anthem for nostalgia and lost love, with fans drawn to its raw and emotional honesty.

19. Suit & Tie – Justin Timberlake (feat. Jay-Z)

“Suit & Tie” is a suave and sophisticated R&B track by American singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake, featuring rapper Jay-Z. Released in 2013, the song quickly became a hit, earning critical acclaim for its smooth production and infectious groove. The song’s lyrics, with lines like “Let me show you a few things, all pressed up in black and white,” celebrate the joys of dressing up and looking your best. The song’s production, with its jazzy horns and funky bassline, creates a cool and sophisticated atmosphere, adding to the song’s smooth and polished sound. “Suit & Tie” is a standout track from Timberlake’s extensive discography and showcases his versatility as an artist, effortlessly blending elements of R&B, pop, and hip-hop into a seamless and infectious track. The song has become an anthem for style and sophistication, with fans drawn to its timeless sound and classic appeal.

20. Drunk In Love – Beyoncé (feat. Jay-Z)

“Drunk In Love” is a sensual and seductive R&B track by American singer Beyoncé, featuring her husband, rapper Jay-Z. Released in 2013, the song quickly became a hit, earning critical acclaim for its explicit lyrics and sultry production. The song’s lyrics, with lines like “We woke up in the kitchen, saying ‘How the hell did this s**t happen?'”, describe the intense passion and desire between two lovers. The song’s production, with its heavy beats and atmospheric synths, creates a moody and seductive vibe, adding to the song’s raw and intimate sound. “Drunk In Love” is a standout track from Beyoncé’s extensive discography and showcases her impressive vocal range and ability to deliver an emotionally charged performance. The song has become a fan favorite, with listeners drawn to its unapologetic sensuality and powerful message of love and desire.

21. Do I Wanna Know? – Arctic Monkeys

“Do I Wanna Know?” is a 2013 hit song by the English rock band Arctic Monkeys. The song features a hypnotic guitar riff, catchy drumbeat, and frontman Alex Turner’s distinct vocals, creating a moody and introspective vibe. The lyrics speak to the confusion and mixed emotions that come with the end of a relationship, with lines like “Crawling back to you / Ever thought of calling when you’ve had a few?” The song’s production, with its heavy use of reverb and distortion, adds to the song’s atmospheric and brooding sound. “Do I Wanna Know?” was a critical and commercial success, with many fans and critics calling it one of Arctic Monkeys’ best tracks. The song’s memorable guitar riff and moody lyrics have made it a popular choice for fans and a staple in the band’s live shows.

22. Started from the Bottom – Drake

“Started from the Bottom” is a 2013 song by Canadian rapper Drake. The song features a catchy beat and a simple yet memorable chorus that repeats the phrase “Started from the bottom now we’re here.” The lyrics speak to Drake’s rise to fame and success, with him reflecting on his humble beginnings and how he worked hard to get where he is today. The song’s production features heavy use of bass and percussion, giving it a strong and energetic feel that makes it a popular choice for parties and clubs. “Started from the Bottom” was a commercial success and helped solidify Drake’s status as one of the biggest rappers in the game. The song’s catchy hook and motivational lyrics have made it a favorite among fans and a go-to anthem for those looking to celebrate their own accomplishments.

23. Reflektor – Arcade Fire

“Reflektor” is a 2013 song by the Canadian indie rock band Arcade Fire. The song is the title track from their fourth studio album and features a dance-rock style with a driving beat and catchy guitar riffs. The lyrics speak to themes of self-reflection and societal critique, with the band calling on listeners to question the roles they play in the world and the ways in which they are influenced by technology and media. The song’s production features layers of instruments, including synths and horns, giving it a rich and textured sound that builds to an epic crescendo. “Reflektor” has been widely praised for its creativity and experimentation, with many critics calling it one of Arcade Fire’s best works. The song’s dynamic sound and thought-provoking lyrics have made it a fan favorite and a standout track in the band’s discography.

24. Burn – Ellie Goulding

Ellie Goulding’s “Burn” is an upbeat pop song that captures the essence of moving on from a past relationship and embracing new beginnings. The song starts with a catchy and rhythmic synth-pop beat that leads to Ellie’s soaring vocals. The chorus is a standout moment, with a powerful melody that encourages the listener to let go of the past and live in the moment. The lyrics are uplifting and empowering, reminding the listener that they are strong and capable of achieving great things. The song’s high energy and inspiring message make it an instant hit that will get stuck in your head for days.

25. We Can’t Stop – Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus’s “We Can’t Stop” is a pop song that embodies the rebellious spirit of youth culture. The song starts with a simple and catchy beat that builds up to Miley’s distinctive vocals. The lyrics describe a wild and carefree party scene, with references to drugs, alcohol, and other taboo topics. The chorus is a standout moment, with an infectious hook that encourages the listener to let loose and have fun. The song’s controversial lyrics and music video sparked a lot of controversy, but it also helped establish Miley as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. “We Can’t Stop” is a party anthem that celebrates individuality and self-expression, making it an instant hit with young audiences everywhere.

26. Applause – Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga’s “Applause” is an energetic and upbeat pop song that invites listeners to celebrate and applaud creativity and artistry. The track features thumping beats and catchy synth-pop melodies, with Gaga’s powerful vocals taking center stage as she delivers an inspiring message about the importance of self-expression and the power of artistic passion. The song’s lyrics celebrate the joy and freedom that comes with performing and creating, and its driving rhythms and infectious hooks make it a favorite for fans of dance-pop and electronic music. With its powerful message and irresistible energy, “Applause” is a true highlight of Gaga’s discography and a testament to her ability to create uplifting, empowering anthems that inspire fans around the world.

27. Holy Grail – Jay-Z (feat. Justin Timberlake)

“Holy Grail” is a song by American rapper Jay-Z featuring Justin Timberlake. It was released as the lead single from Jay-Z’s twelfth studio album, “Magna Carta Holy Grail.” The song samples Nirvana’s iconic “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and interpolates the lyrics of the band’s chorus into its own hook. The track is an introspective reflection on fame, addiction, and Jay-Z’s life in the public eye. Timberlake delivers the infectious and soulful chorus over a moody and atmospheric beat, while Jay-Z’s verses touch on personal struggles and the price of success. The song became a commercial success, reaching the top 5 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and being certified 4x Platinum. It received critical acclaim, with many praising its sampling and Justin Timberlake’s contributions.

28. Hey Porsche – Nelly

“Hey Porsche” is a 2013 upbeat pop rap song by American rapper Nelly. The track is an ode to his love for fast cars, particularly Porsche. With its catchy hook and electrifying beats, “Hey Porsche” combines elements of pop, hip-hop, and rock. The song features heavy use of auto-tune to create a smooth, catchy, and memorable chorus that sticks in your head long after listening to it. Nelly’s rap verses are confident and assertive, boasting his car’s speed and power. The overall effect of “Hey Porsche” is a feel-good, summery track that you can’t help but dance along to.

29. Berzerk – Eminem

Eminem’s “Berzerk” is a high-energy rap-rock song that pays homage to the early days of hip-hop. The song features a sample from Billy Squier’s “The Stroke” and a heavy guitar riff, creating a raw and intense sound. Eminem’s lyrics are fast-paced and aggressive, showcasing his unique flow and wordplay. He raps about his love for rap music and the importance of staying true to oneself in the face of criticism. The chorus is catchy and anthemic, urging listeners to let loose and go “berzerk.” The overall vibe of the song is rebellious and energetic, making it a standout track in Eminem’s discography.

30. Best Song Ever – One Direction

“Best Song Ever” by One Direction is a catchy pop-rock track that features an infectious chorus and upbeat instrumentals. The song’s lyrics describe a romantic encounter that the protagonist feels is the best thing that has ever happened to them. The song has a distinct energy that is sure to get listeners dancing and singing along, with the band’s signature vocal harmonies and catchy hooks. The chorus is particularly memorable, with the repetition of the phrase “we danced all night to the best song ever” creating a memorable sing-along moment. The song is a fan favorite and has become one of the band’s most iconic hits.

31. Here’s To Never Growing Up – Avril Lavigne

“Here’s to Never Growing Up” by Avril Lavigne is a high-energy pop-rock anthem that encourages listeners to hold onto their youthful spirit and enjoy life to the fullest. The song features Lavigne’s signature punk rock vocal style and catchy guitar riffs, along with upbeat drums and synthesizers. The lyrics speak to the feeling of nostalgia and the desire to stay young at heart, with Lavigne singing about never wanting to grow up and always wanting to stay in the moment. The chorus is especially catchy, with Lavigne proclaiming that “we’ll be running down the street yelling kiss my ass” and celebrating the carefree nature of youth.

32. The Walker – Fitz and The Tantrums

“The Walker” by Fitz and The Tantrums is a catchy indie-pop song that celebrates individuality and self-confidence. The upbeat tempo, handclaps, and funky bassline create an irresistible groove that makes you want to dance. The lyrics encourage listeners to “put one foot in front of the other” and keep moving forward in life, despite any obstacles that may arise. The song’s chorus is an infectious call-to-action to embrace your uniqueness and be proud of who you are. The combination of the fun instrumentation and positive message makes “The Walker” an uplifting anthem that is hard to resist singing along to.

33. Still Into You – Paramore

“Still Into You” by Paramore is a vibrant pop-rock anthem about the beauty of long-lasting love. The catchy guitar riff and upbeat tempo make for an energetic track that’s impossible not to dance along to. Lead vocalist Hayley Williams’ powerful voice brings a raw, emotional element to the song as she sings about how the little things in a relationship can keep the love alive. The lyrics express a sense of wonder and amazement at how love can continue to grow stronger over time. Overall, “Still Into You” is a feel-good love song that celebrates the beauty of committed, long-term relationships.

34. The Other Side – Jason Derulo

“The Other Side” is an upbeat pop song by American singer Jason Derulo. With a catchy chorus and danceable beat, the song tells the story of a man who is trying to convince a woman to take a chance on him and explore a new relationship. Derulo’s smooth vocals are complemented by a driving guitar riff and pulsing electronic beats. The lyrics are full of playful innuendos and references to taking risks, making it a fun and lighthearted addition to any party playlist. Overall, “The Other Side” is a pop gem that showcases Derulo’s signature sound and irresistible charm.

35. Hey Brother – Avicii

“Hey Brother” by Avicii is a heartwarming tribute to the bond between siblings. It starts with a country-inspired guitar riff before building into an anthemic, electronic dance beat. The lyrics speak of a deep connection between two brothers who have each other’s backs no matter what. The chorus is uplifting and catchy, encouraging listeners to sing along and celebrate the strength of familial love. The song showcases Avicii’s ability to blend different genres and create something unique and memorable. Overall, “Hey Brother” is an emotional and powerful song that touches the heart and inspires the soul.

36. Team – Lorde

“Team” by Lorde is a powerful and thought-provoking track that showcases the young singer’s signature sound. The song is built around a simple, yet infectious melody and features Lorde’s distinctive vocals, which are at once ethereal and grounded. Lyrically, the track speaks to the desire to belong and be part of something greater than oneself, but also acknowledges the loneliness and isolation that can come with individuality. The production is understated but effective, featuring subtle electronic beats and lush, atmospheric synths that build to a satisfying climax. Overall, “Team” is a standout track from Lorde’s impressive debut album and a testament to her talent as a songwriter and performer.

37. One Way Or Another (Teenage Kicks) – One Direction

“One Way Or Another (Teenage Kicks)” is a catchy pop-rock cover by One Direction, originally by Blondie and The Undertones. The song’s upbeat melody is driven by electric guitar and drums, with infectious “na-na-na” backing vocals adding to the energetic chorus. The lyrics are playful and fun, with the band singing about their desire to track down a love interest “one way or another”. The song’s youthful exuberance and catchy hooks make it a perfect summer anthem, with One Direction putting their own spin on a classic track and delivering an infectiously upbeat performance.

38. Of The Night – Bastille

“Of the Night” is an energetic mashup of two 90s dance hits by Snap! and Corona, reimagined by Bastille. The song begins with haunting acapella harmonies before launching into an explosive dance beat, complete with upbeat synths, guitar riffs, and a catchy chorus. The lyrics touch on themes of escapism and partying, inviting the listener to join in on the fun. Lead singer Dan Smith’s powerful vocals add an anthemic quality to the track, making it impossible to resist singing along and getting lost in the infectious energy of the song.

39. The Wire – Haim

“The Wire” by Haim is an indie-pop anthem that combines catchy guitar riffs, pulsing beats, and the trio’s signature harmonies. The song tells a story of a tumultuous relationship on the brink of collapse, with lyrics like “You know I’m bad at communication, it’s the hardest thing for me to do.” Despite the somber tone of the lyrics, the song’s upbeat tempo and sing-along chorus create a sense of hopefulness and resilience. With its irresistible hooks and infectious energy, “The Wire” showcases Haim’s ability to craft irresistible pop songs that still feel deeply personal and authentic.

40. My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark (Light Em Up) – Fall Out Boy

“My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark (Light Em Up)” by Fall Out Boy is a rock anthem with an explosive chorus. The song opens with a haunting melody before transitioning into a hard-hitting guitar riff and driving drums. The lyrics speak of rising from the ashes and setting the world on fire with a new energy and determination. The infectious chorus is delivered with raw passion, and the overall production is packed with explosive energy that makes it an instant hit. This song became one of Fall Out Boy’s biggest hits, and it’s a staple in their live shows to this day.

41. Bonfire Heart – James Blunt

“Bonfire Heart” by James Blunt is a folksy pop track about finding love in unexpected places. With his signature smooth vocals and guitar strums, Blunt sings about the power of love to ignite like a bonfire, and how it can light up even the darkest moments. The song builds to a lively, upbeat chorus with a catchy melody that encourages listeners to sing along. It’s an uplifting and hopeful song that celebrates the warmth and joy of love, and Blunt’s earnest delivery makes it easy to feel the emotion behind the lyrics.

42. Wings – Birdy

“Wings” by Birdy is an uplifting and inspiring song that encourages listeners to spread their wings and chase their dreams. Birdy’s haunting vocals soar over a backdrop of piano, drums, and strings, creating a captivating and emotional experience. The lyrics speak of embracing change and taking risks, while acknowledging the challenges and struggles that come with growth. The chorus is particularly powerful, with Birdy repeating the phrase “I’ll fly, I’ll fly, I’ll fly” as the music swells around her. Overall, “Wings” is a beautiful and empowering song that reminds us to never give up on our aspirations.

43. White Noise – Disclosure (feat. AlunaGeorge)

“White Noise” is an electrifying dance track by British electronic music duo Disclosure, featuring the soaring vocals of Aluna Francis from AlunaGeorge. The song combines the duo’s signature garage-house sound with Francis’ seductive and soulful vocals, creating an irresistible club banger. The chorus hook “I’m losing you in the white noise” is repeated throughout the song, creating a hypnotic effect that draws the listener in. With its pulsating beats, infectious melody, and irresistible energy, “White Noise” is a standout track that showcases Disclosure’s production prowess and Francis’ vocal talent.

44. Unconditionally – Katy Perry

“Unconditionally” by Katy Perry is an uplifting pop ballad about the transformative power of unconditional love. The song features Perry’s signature soaring vocals over a lush instrumental arrangement, with lyrics that express a commitment to loving someone regardless of their flaws or mistakes. The chorus is particularly memorable, with Perry proclaiming “Unconditional, unconditionally / I will love you unconditionally / There is no fear now / Let go and just be free / I will love you unconditionally.” The song’s message of acceptance and forgiveness is sure to resonate with anyone who has ever experienced the highs and lows of a romantic relationship.

45. Love Runs Out – OneRepublic

“Love Runs Out” by OneRepublic is an upbeat and soulful track that combines rock and pop elements to create an energetic sound. The song’s driving beat and catchy guitar riffs provide a strong foundation for Ryan Tedder’s powerful vocals, which deliver lyrics about chasing love and the excitement that comes with it. With its uplifting melody and anthemic chorus, “Love Runs Out” is a perfect anthem for those looking to let go and enjoy the thrill of new love.

46. XO – Beyoncé

Beyoncé’s “XO” is a powerful love song that showcases her strong vocal range and emotion. The track opens with an ethereal synth and electronic beat, building into an anthemic chorus that declares the singer’s love for her partner. The lyrics are romantic and heartfelt, expressing a desire to be close to and support the person she loves through all of life’s ups and downs. The song’s production is a seamless blend of electronic and acoustic elements, with Beyoncé’s voice soaring above it all. It’s a beautiful, uplifting track that will leave listeners feeling inspired and optimistic about love.

47. Power Trip – J. Cole (feat. Miguel)

“Power Trip” is a hip-hop and R&B track by J. Cole, featuring soulful vocals by Miguel. The song tells a story of a man who is deeply in love with a woman and is willing to do anything for her. The beat is laid-back, with a smooth, groovy bassline that complements the lyrics perfectly. J. Cole’s verses are introspective and raw, while Miguel’s soaring chorus adds an emotional touch to the song. The track’s minimalist production and catchy hook make it a standout hit, and it’s easy to see why “Power Trip” became one of J. Cole’s most popular songs.

48. Diane Young – Vampire Weekend

“Diane Young” is a fast-paced indie rock song by American band Vampire Weekend. It features choppy, distorted guitar riffs and a catchy chorus with energetic vocals. The lyrics are cryptic and abstract, with references to death, rebirth, and the fleeting nature of life. The song’s title is a play on words, as “Diane Young” sounds like “dyin’ young,” adding to the theme of mortality. The track’s production is raw and unpolished, giving it a rough-around-the-edges charm. “Diane Young” was a critical and commercial success, becoming one of Vampire Weekend’s most popular songs.

49. Wait for Me – Kings of Leon

“Wait for Me” is a melancholic indie rock ballad by Kings of Leon. The song features Caleb Followill’s emotive vocals accompanied by the band’s signature sound of heavy guitar riffs, solid drums, and deep basslines. The lyrics express a sense of longing and the fear of losing someone close to them. The chorus is anthemic, with Followill pleading for his loved one to wait for him and promising to do anything to keep their relationship alive. The song’s slow tempo and moody atmosphere capture the feeling of desperation and heartbreak, making it a standout track from the band’s album “Mechanical Bull.”

50. Control – Big Sean, (feat. Kendrick Lamar & Jay Electronica)

“Control” is a rap song that features Big Sean, Kendrick Lamar, and Jay Electronica, known for its controversial lyrics and intense beat. The song is driven by the powerful and confident delivery of the rappers’ verses, who use clever wordplay and metaphors to showcase their lyrical prowess. Kendrick Lamar’s verse, in particular, received much attention for his bold call-out of other rappers in the industry. The production features a prominent sample from the 1970s soul hit “The Donkey Walk” and incorporates various electronic and hip-hop elements. The track is a dynamic and memorable contribution to the rap genre.

51. Trumpets – Jason Derulo

“Trumpets” is a catchy pop song by American singer Jason Derulo, released in 2013. The song features a blend of pop, R&B, and electronic music, with Derulo’s smooth vocals singing about the joys of being in love and the “music” that surrounds him whenever he’s with his significant other. The lyrics are playful and upbeat, with a catchy chorus that is sure to get stuck in your head. The use of brass instruments throughout the song gives it a lively and celebratory feel, adding to the overall joyous vibe of the track.

52. Sirens – Pearl Jam

“Sirens” by Pearl Jam is a moving rock ballad with an emotional message about the fragility of life and the importance of love. Eddie Vedder’s distinctive voice soars over a backdrop of lush guitars and pounding drums, as he sings about a man grappling with his own mortality and reflecting on the love he has shared with his partner. The song builds to a powerful crescendo, with Vedder delivering a heart-wrenching vocal performance. With its poignant lyrics and soaring melody, “Sirens” is a stirring testament to the power of love in the face of mortality.

53. Do What U Want – Lady Gaga (feat. R. Kelly)

“Do What U Want” by Lady Gaga featuring R. Kelly is an upbeat and seductive pop song with a hint of R&B. The track features strong vocals from both Lady Gaga and R. Kelly, along with a catchy chorus and pulsing beats that will have you dancing along in no time. The lyrics of the song center around the idea of giving in to desire and letting go of inhibitions, making it a sultry and empowering anthem for anyone looking to embrace their wild side. Overall, “Do What U Want” is a bold and unapologetic track that showcases Lady Gaga’s powerhouse vocals and fierce attitude.

54. We Own It (Fast & Furious) – 2 Chainz (with Wiz Khalifa)

“We Own It (Fast & Furious)” is a hip-hop anthem from the Fast & Furious movie franchise. The song features 2 Chainz and Wiz Khalifa, and it’s all about living life in the fast lane. The lyrics are packed with references to the high-speed action of the films, and the energetic beat will have you ready to hit the gas pedal. The chorus is a catchy call to action, declaring that they own the game and will never back down. It’s a great pump-up song for anyone who loves the thrill of the ride, and it perfectly captures the spirit of the Fast & Furious movies.

55. Body Party – Ciara

“Body Party” is a sensual R&B song by Ciara that captures the intimate moments shared between two lovers. With its smooth beat and sultry vocals, the song encourages listeners to let loose and enjoy the moment with their partner. The lyrics describe the passionate attraction between two people and the desire to explore each other’s bodies. The chorus, in particular, is catchy and has a seductive vibe that adds to the song’s appeal. Overall, “Body Party” is a perfect slow jam for those looking to set the mood and get lost in the moment with their significant other.

56. Came Back Haunted – Nine Inch Nails

“Came Back Haunted” is a haunting and intense track from Nine Inch Nails, characterized by driving beats and a distorted, glitchy sound. Trent Reznor’s signature vocals add to the song’s eerie vibe, while the lyrics speak of the pull of an addictive, toxic relationship. The chorus is catchy and anthemic, with a distorted guitar riff driving the melody forward. The song also features some intricate electronic production work, with layered synths and glitchy sound effects adding depth and texture to the overall sound. It’s a standout track from Nine Inch Nails’ 2013 album, “Hesitation Marks.”

57. Black Skinhead – Kanye West

“Black Skinhead” is an aggressive and powerful rap song by Kanye West, featuring thumping beats and distorted vocals. The song opens with a sinister chanting intro before launching into a frenzied drumbeat, synths, and electric guitars, creating a chaotic atmosphere. The lyrics address themes of race, power, and fame, with West’s delivery switching between rapid-fire rapping and angry yelling. The song’s dark and intense energy has made it a fan favorite and a staple in West’s discography, showcasing his raw and unapologetic style.

58. Tennis Court – Lorde

“Tennis Court” by Lorde is a moody and rhythmic song that showcases the artist’s unique style and voice. The track is driven by a minimalistic beat and layers of synth and bass, creating a sense of tension and anticipation. Lorde’s haunting vocals and cryptic lyrics add to the atmospheric vibe of the song, which is all about the pressure and scrutiny that comes with fame and success. With its catchy chorus and dark undertones, “Tennis Court” is a standout track from Lorde’s debut album and a testament to her talent as a songwriter and performer.

59. All Me – Drake (feat. Big Sean and 2 Chainz)

“All Me” is a hip-hop song by Canadian rapper Drake, featuring verses from American rappers Big Sean and 2 Chainz. The song is known for its catchy beat, with an eerie piano loop and a heavy bassline that sets the tone for Drake’s boastful and confident lyrics. The chorus samples a line from a speech by comedian Aziz Ansari, adding to the song’s playful and self-referential tone. The three rappers take turns delivering verses about their success, wealth, and status in the music industry, with Drake’s introspective and introspective lines contrasting with 2 Chainz and Big Sean’s more bombastic and flashy rhymes.

60. Rap God – Eminem

Eminem’s “Rap God” is a six-minute lyrical masterpiece that showcases the rapper’s incredible flow and wordplay. The track begins with a spoken intro before launching into a barrage of rapid-fire rhymes that leave listeners in awe of his technical skill. Throughout the song, Eminem touches on a range of topics, from his own career to his place in the rap game, all while dropping references to other rappers and pop culture icons. The beat is a combination of hard-hitting drums and synths that keep the energy up from start to finish. Overall, “Rap God” is a testament to Eminem’s talent as a wordsmith and one of the standout tracks of his career.

61. Beware – Big Sean (feat. Jhené Aiko & Lil Wayne)

“Beware” by Big Sean (feat. Jhené Aiko & Lil Wayne) is a dark and introspective hip-hop track that explores themes of betrayal and heartbreak. The production is minimalistic, with a haunting piano melody and sparse drums creating an ominous atmosphere. Big Sean delivers his verses with a raw and emotional intensity, detailing his experience of being cheated on by a former lover. Jhené Aiko provides a soothing and melancholic chorus, adding a layer of vulnerability to the song. Lil Wayne’s guest verse offers a contrasting energy, with his trademark rapid-fire flow and witty wordplay. Overall, “Beware” is a powerful and personal song that showcases the artists’ lyrical and emotional depth.

62. I Hope You Suffer – AFI

“I Hope You Suffer” by AFI is a brooding, post-punk rock song that features lead singer Davey Havok’s signature emotive vocals. The track starts with a haunting piano riff before exploding into a driving beat and distorted guitars. The lyrics are a raw and emotional depiction of a toxic relationship, with lines like “I hope you suffer, I hope you feel the pain” expressing intense anger and bitterness. The chorus is a catchy and anthemic refrain, with Havok shouting “I hope you suffer” over a powerful drumbeat. The song’s dark, atmospheric sound and raw emotional delivery make it a standout track in AFI’s discography.

63. The Way – Ariana Grande (feat. Mac Miller)

“The Way” is a 2013 song by American singer Ariana Grande featuring rapper Mac Miller. The upbeat track blends pop and R&B elements with a catchy hook and smooth verses, showcasing Grande’s powerful vocals and Miller’s laid-back flow. The song became a commercial success, reaching the top ten on the US Billboard Hot 100 and earning critical acclaim for its infectious melody and playful lyrics. “The Way” was also notable for its nostalgic music video, which paid homage to the classic 90s film “Mean Girls” and helped cement Grande’s status as a rising star in the music industry.

64. Shake – The Head and the Heart

“The Head and the Heart” is an indie folk band known for their warm, nostalgic sound. In “Shake,” they bring a driving beat and catchy melody to create an upbeat, danceable track. The song’s lyrics explore the tension between staying in a relationship or moving on, with the chorus encouraging the listener to “shake it off” and take action. The band’s signature harmonies and instrumentals create a full, lively sound that builds to a satisfying climax. Overall, “Shake” is an energetic and uplifting addition to the band’s discography.

65. Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High? – Arctic Monkeys

“Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?” by Arctic Monkeys is a moody and introspective indie rock song that explores the complicated nature of romantic relationships. With its hypnotic guitar riffs and Alex Turner’s signature crooning vocals, the track captures the frustration and longing of someone who feels used and confused by a lover who only reaches out when they’re under the influence. The song’s melancholy lyrics and sultry beat make it a standout from the band’s acclaimed album “AM,” showcasing their ability to craft emotionally charged and introspective rock anthems.

66. Out Of My League – Fitz and The Tantrums

“Out Of My League” is a catchy and upbeat indie-pop song by Fitz and The Tantrums. The song features a fun and energetic beat with a mix of horns, handclaps, and a driving bassline. The lyrics describe the singer’s feelings of being enamored with someone who they feel is out of their league, yet they can’t help but pursue them. The chorus is infectious and sure to get stuck in your head, with lead singer Michael Fitzpatrick’s soulful vocals shining through. Overall, “Out Of My League” is a feel-good track that is perfect for dancing and singing along to.

67. Partition – Beyoncé

“Partition” is a seductive R&B track from Beyoncé’s self-titled album. The song starts with a mellow piano melody that later evolves into a hypnotic and sultry beat. Beyoncé’s vocals are sultry and confident, as she sings about a steamy encounter with her lover in the back of a limousine. The lyrics are explicit and provocative, adding to the song’s overall sensuality. The song’s production is minimalistic yet effective, with a heavy bassline and minimal percussion creating a groovy and intimate atmosphere. Overall, “Partition” is a standout track that showcases Beyoncé’s ability to seamlessly blend R&B, hip-hop, and pop genres while delivering a powerful and captivating performance.

68. Bounce It – Juicy J (feat. Wale and Trey Songz)

“Bounce It” is a high-energy hip-hop track by Juicy J featuring Wale and Trey Songz. The song has a catchy chorus with a pulsating beat that is guaranteed to make listeners want to dance. The lyrics are all about having a good time, with each rapper taking turns to boast about their wealth and success, while Trey Songz provides a smooth and sultry hook. The song is filled with clever wordplay and plenty of punchlines, making it a favorite among fans of the genre. “Bounce It” is a fun and lively track that will get you pumped up and ready to party.

69. Ohm – Yo La Tengo

“Ohm” by Yo La Tengo is a beautifully mellow song that gently washes over you with its warm, fuzzy guitar and soothing vocals. The song has a dreamy quality to it, with its hypnotic melody and gentle percussion creating a sense of calm and relaxation. The lyrics are simple but poignant, with the repetition of the phrase “Ohm” adding to the meditative quality of the song. It’s the perfect track to unwind to after a long day, or to simply lose yourself in its tranquil ambiance.

70. Alive – Empire of the Sun

“Alive” by Empire of the Sun is an electrifying and euphoric song that is sure to get you moving. The track starts with a steady drumbeat and builds up to an explosive chorus filled with soaring vocals and pulsing synths. The lyrics speak to the power of self-discovery and the joy of living life to the fullest. The song’s production is layered and dynamic, with multiple musical elements weaving in and out of each other to create a rich and textured sound. “Alive” is a feel-good anthem that celebrates the endless possibilities of the human spirit.

71. Where Are We Now? – David Bowie

David Bowie’s “Where Are We Now?” is a reflective and melancholic track that speaks to the experience of aging and nostalgia. Released after a decade-long hiatus, the song is a haunting meditation on the passage of time and the search for meaning in the present. Bowie’s voice is tender and vulnerable, perfectly capturing the sense of longing and uncertainty that pervades the lyrics. The music is spare and atmospheric, with a haunting piano melody that underscores the song’s sense of sadness and introspection. Overall, “Where Are We Now?” is a poignant and deeply affecting track that showcases Bowie’s singular talent for creating emotional and evocative music.

72. Adore You – Miley Cyrus

“Adore You” is a heartfelt ballad by Miley Cyrus that showcases her soulful vocals and vulnerable lyrics. The song starts with a slow, sensual beat, as Cyrus sings about her love for someone who has changed her life. The chorus explodes with a catchy melody that showcases her powerful range, as she sings about how much she adores this person. The song’s emotional depth is heightened by the music video, which shows Cyrus in an intimate setting, expressing her love through subtle movements and expressions. Overall, “Adore You” is a beautifully written and performed track that highlights Cyrus’ growth as an artist.

73. Let Me Go – Avril Lavigne (feat. Chad Kroeger)

“Let Me Go” is a poignant and heart-wrenching ballad by Canadian singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne featuring her husband and Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger. The song speaks about a love that’s coming to an end and the painful realization of having to let go of someone you still love. Lavigne’s emotive vocals are backed by soft piano chords, soaring strings, and poignant acoustic guitar lines, creating a beautiful soundscape that perfectly captures the song’s melancholic mood. The couple’s chemistry is palpable in the lyrics and their harmonies, making “Let Me Go” a touching ode to the complexities of love and relationships.

74. All Night – Icona Pop

“All Night” by Icona Pop is an upbeat and energetic pop anthem that will have you dancing from the first beat. The song is an ode to living in the moment and enjoying life to the fullest, with its infectious chorus urging listeners to “we can do this all night.” The electro-pop beats and catchy lyrics create an irresistible vibe that will make you want to turn up the volume and dance along. Icona Pop’s vocals are full of attitude and swagger, adding to the song’s carefree and fun-loving vibe. “All Night” is the perfect party anthem that will make you feel like you’re unstoppable and ready to take on the world. Whether you’re out on the town with your friends or just need a pick-me-up, “All Night” is sure to get you in the mood for a good time.

75. Falling – Haim

“Falling” by Haim is a beautifully crafted indie pop ballad that showcases the trio’s stunning harmonies and songwriting skills. The song’s melancholic melody and introspective lyrics capture the feeling of falling out of love and the struggle to move on. The lead vocals are hauntingly vulnerable, with the lyrics painting a vivid picture of heartbreak and longing. The stripped-back instrumentation, consisting of guitar and drums, allows the focus to remain on the heartfelt vocals and poignant lyrics. As the song progresses, the emotions build and the harmonies become more intricate, culminating in a powerful climax that will leave you breathless. “Falling” is a heart-wrenching and relatable song that captures the pain of a broken heart and the journey towards healing. It is a testament to Haim’s talent as musicians and their ability to craft emotionally charged and captivating music.

76. How Long Will I Love You – Ellie Goulding

“How Long Will I Love You” by Ellie Goulding is a heartfelt and romantic ballad that captures the enduring nature of true love. The song’s gentle acoustic guitar and Goulding’s delicate vocals create a soothing and intimate atmosphere, while the lyrics express a deep and abiding love. The song asks the question of how long the love will last, with the answer being that it will endure until the end of time. The simplicity of the melody and instrumentation allows the focus to remain on the sincerity of the lyrics and the emotion in Goulding’s voice. “How Long Will I Love You” is a beautiful and timeless love song that will resonate with anyone who has experienced the joy and beauty of true love. It is a testament to Goulding’s talent as a singer and songwriter and her ability to create music that touches the heart and soul.

77. Lose Yourself To Dance – Daft Punk (feat. Pharrell Williams)

“Lose Yourself To Dance” by Daft Punk (feat. Pharrell Williams) is a funky and groovy dance track that will get you moving from the first note. The song’s infectious disco-inspired beats, catchy guitar riffs, and smooth vocals create a nostalgic and upbeat vibe that will transport you back to the 70s. Pharrell Williams’ smooth vocals perfectly complement the retro instrumentation, while Daft Punk’s signature production style adds a modern touch to the track. The lyrics encourage listeners to let loose and lose themselves to the music, making it the perfect party anthem. “Lose Yourself To Dance” is a fun and playful song that captures the joy and energy of dance music. It is a testament to Daft Punk’s ability to blend different genres and create music that is both innovative and timeless.

78. Supersoaker – Kings of Leon

“Supersoaker” by Kings of Leon is a high-energy rock anthem that showcases the band’s signature sound and electrifying guitar riffs. The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy lyrics create a sense of euphoria that will have you tapping your feet and singing along. The lead vocals are full of grit and passion, with the lyrics expressing a sense of youthful rebellion and freedom. The guitar riffs are explosive and intricate, adding to the song’s raw and unbridled energy. “Supersoaker” is a testament to Kings of Leon’s talent as musicians and their ability to create music that is both hard-hitting and infectious. It is a perfect song to listen to while driving with the windows down or to get pumped up for a night out. “Supersoaker” is a reminder of the power of rock music to make you feel alive and invincible.

79. Walks Like Rihanna – The Wanted

“Walks Like Rihanna” by The Wanted is a playful and fun pop track that pays homage to the legendary pop icon. The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy chorus create an infectious and lively vibe that will have you dancing along in no time. The lyrics playfully describe a girl who walks and moves like Rihanna, expressing the admiration and attraction felt towards her. The vocals are smooth and polished, perfectly complementing the song’s playful and carefree tone. The instrumentation is simple but effective, with the focus remaining on the vocal harmonies and catchy melody. “Walks Like Rihanna” is a fun and flirty song that captures the spirit of summer and youthful infatuation. It is a perfect song to blast at a party or to listen to when you need a pick-me-up. The song is a testament to The Wanted’s talent as musicians and their ability to create infectious pop anthems.

80. What Doesn’t Kill You – Jake Bugg

“What Doesn’t Kill You” by Jake Bugg is a powerful and emotive indie rock ballad that showcases Bugg’s raw and soulful vocals. The song’s haunting melody and introspective lyrics capture the feeling of resilience and survival in the face of adversity. The lead vocals are full of passion and pain, with the lyrics expressing the struggles and hardships of life. The stripped-back instrumentation, consisting of acoustic guitar and drums, allows the focus to remain on the heartfelt vocals and poignant lyrics. As the song progresses, the emotions build and the vocals become more intense, culminating in a powerful climax that will leave you moved. “What Doesn’t Kill You” is a moving and relatable song that captures the strength and determination of the human spirit. It is a testament to Bugg’s talent as a songwriter and his ability to create emotionally charged and captivating music.

81. Survival – Eminem

“Survival” by Eminem is a hard-hitting and intense rap track that showcases the rapper’s signature style and lyrical prowess. The song’s aggressive beat and pounding drums create a sense of urgency and intensity that is matched by Eminem’s fast-paced flow and powerful delivery. The lyrics express a sense of defiance and determination in the face of adversity, encouraging listeners to rise up and fight for what they believe in. The song features a catchy and anthemic chorus that adds to its empowering and motivational message. “Survival” is a testament to Eminem’s talent as a rapper and his ability to create music that is both socially relevant and commercially successful. It is a perfect song to listen to when you need a boost of energy and motivation, or when you need to unleash your inner fighter. “Survival” is a reminder of the power of music to inspire and empower.

82. If I Lose Myself – OneRepublic

“If I Lose Myself” by OneRepublic is a beautiful and uplifting pop rock ballad that showcases the band’s talent for crafting emotionally charged and captivating music. The song’s stirring melody and heartfelt lyrics express a sense of hope and resilience in the face of uncertainty and fear. The lead vocals are powerful and soulful, conveying the song’s message of perseverance and strength. The instrumentation is lush and atmospheric, featuring soaring guitars and driving drums that build to an epic climax. The song’s chorus is anthemic and catchy, with a soaring melody that will stay with you long after the song ends. “If I Lose Myself” is a testament to OneRepublic’s ability to create music that is both relatable and inspiring. It is a perfect song to listen to when you need a reminder of the power of hope and determination. “If I Lose Myself” is a beautiful and timeless ballad that will touch your heart and lift your spirits.

83. Trampoline – Tinie Tempah (feat. 2 Chainz)

“Trampoline” by Tinie Tempah (feat. 2 Chainz) is a high-energy hip-hop track that will have you bouncing along to its infectious beat. The song’s bouncy rhythm and catchy hook create an upbeat and energetic vibe that is perfectly complemented by the dynamic vocals of both Tinie Tempah and 2 Chainz. The lyrics are playful and fun, describing a night of partying and letting loose. The instrumental is lively and dynamic, featuring a mix of electronic and acoustic elements that create a unique and distinctive sound. “Trampoline” is a perfect song to blast at a party or to get you pumped up for a workout. It is a testament to Tinie Tempah’s talent as a rapper and his ability to create music that is both catchy and memorable. The song’s collaboration with 2 Chainz adds an extra layer of depth and energy, making it a standout track in Tinie Tempah’s discography. “Trampoline” is a fun and energetic hip-hop anthem that will get you moving and grooving.

84. Entertainment – Phoenix

“Entertainment” by Phoenix is a catchy and upbeat indie pop rock song that immediately grabs your attention with its infectious melody and catchy chorus. The song features a unique blend of electronic and organic instrumentation, with pulsing synths and driving guitar riffs creating a dynamic and energetic sound. The lyrics are equally captivating, with themes of fame, fortune, and the pursuit of happiness woven throughout. The lead vocals are smooth and confident, with a hint of swagger that perfectly complements the song’s catchy hooks and grooves. “Entertainment” is a standout track on Phoenix’s album “Bankrupt!” and showcases the band’s talent for crafting catchy and memorable indie pop anthems. It’s a perfect song to blast on a summer road trip or to dance along to at a party.

85. PrimeTime – Janelle Monáe (feat. Miguel)

“PrimeTime” by Janelle Monáe (feat. Miguel) is a smooth and soulful R&B track that showcases the vocal prowess of both artists. The song’s romantic lyrics and sultry instrumental create a sensual and intimate atmosphere that is perfectly suited for a late-night listening session. The lead vocals are stunning, with Janelle Monáe’s rich and powerful voice blending seamlessly with Miguel’s smooth and seductive delivery. The instrumentation is lush and atmospheric, featuring a mix of electronic and organic elements that create a warm and inviting sound. The song’s chorus is catchy and memorable, with a sing-along melody that will stay with you long after the song ends. “PrimeTime” is a standout track on Janelle Monáe’s “The Electric Lady” album and is a perfect showcase of her talent as a songwriter and performer. The collaboration with Miguel adds an extra layer of depth and emotion, making it a standout track in both artists’ discographies. “PrimeTime” is a must-listen for fans of R&B and soul music.

86. Unbelievers – Vampire Weekend

“Unbelievers” by Vampire Weekend is a vibrant indie rock song that features the band’s signature blend of eclectic instrumentation and clever lyrics. The song’s driving drumbeat and upbeat guitar riffs create a lively and infectious rhythm that will have you tapping your feet and nodding your head in no time. The lyrics touch on themes of doubt, faith, and acceptance, with the chorus declaring “I’m not excited, but should I be? Is this the fate that half of the world has planned for me?” The lead vocals are delivered with a charming and witty delivery, adding an extra layer of personality to the already captivating sound. “Unbelievers” is a standout track on Vampire Weekend’s album “Modern Vampires of the City” and is a perfect example of the band’s ability to blend thoughtful lyrics with catchy and vibrant instrumentation. It’s a song that will have you singing along and feeling good.

87. My Story – R. Kelly (feat. 2 Chainz)

“My Story” by R. Kelly featuring 2 Chainz is a hard-hitting hip-hop track that showcases R. Kelly’s smooth vocals and 2 Chainz’s signature flow. The song features a driving beat and a heavy bassline, creating a gritty and intense sound that is perfect for pumping up the energy in any room. The lyrics are a personal account of R. Kelly’s journey from humble beginnings to stardom, with lines like “I’m from that Chi-town dirt where the stones don’t shine” and “I went from rags to riches, n**a, now I’m the sht”. The guest verse from 2 Chainz adds an extra layer of intensity, with his braggadocious lyrics and confident delivery. “My Story” is a standout track on R. Kelly’s album “Black Panties” and is a perfect example of the artist’s ability to blend hip-hop and R&B styles to create a unique and powerful sound.

88. Work Bitch – Britney Spears

“Work Bitch” by Britney Spears is an energetic and empowering dance-pop anthem that encourages listeners to work hard and go after their goals. The song features a driving beat and a catchy, pulsating electronic melody, creating a high-energy atmosphere that is perfect for hitting the dance floor. The lyrics urge listeners to “work, work, work” and to “put in work”, with lines like “You want a hot body? You want a Bugatti? You want a Maserati? You better work, bitch”. Britney’s vocals are strong and confident, delivering the lyrics with conviction and attitude. “Work Bitch” is a standout track on Britney’s album “Britney Jean” and is a perfect example of her ability to create catchy and empowering pop music that inspires listeners to be their best selves.

89. Give It 2 U – Robin Thicke (feat. Kendrick Lamar)

“Give It 2 U” is a catchy and upbeat pop and R&B track by Robin Thicke, featuring a guest verse from Kendrick Lamar. The song features a groovy and infectious beat, with Thicke’s smooth vocals and Lamar’s impressive rhymes seamlessly blending together. The lyrics are suggestive and playful, with Thicke singing about giving his partner everything they desire, while Kendrick Lamar adds his own unique flair with a confident and powerful verse. The chorus is catchy and memorable, with Thicke encouraging his partner to “shake it, shake it, baby, shake it like a Polaroid picture”. “Give It 2 U” is a standout track on Thicke’s album “Blurred Lines” and is a perfect example of his ability to create fun and catchy pop music that is both sensual and playful.

90. Mind Your Manners – Pearl Jam

“Mind Your Manners” is a high-energy and hard-hitting rock song by Pearl Jam. The track features a driving rhythm section and intense guitar riffs, with frontman Eddie Vedder’s raw vocals adding an extra layer of aggression and intensity. The lyrics are politically charged, with Vedder taking aim at the current state of politics and society, urging listeners to wake up and take action. Lines like “Facts are fact and fiction’s fiction, gonna see it’s all statistics, so keep calm and mind your manners” highlight the frustration and anger present in the song. “Mind Your Manners” is a standout track on Pearl Jam’s album “Lightning Bolt” and is a perfect example of their ability to create hard-hitting and socially relevant rock music that resonates with fans.

91. Dope – Tyga (feat. Rick Ross)

“Dope” is a hip-hop track by Tyga featuring Rick Ross, with a heavy bassline and trap-influenced beat. The song is characterized by Tyga’s confident flow and braggadocious lyrics, with Rick Ross adding his own signature touch with a boastful and gritty verse. The chorus is catchy and memorable, with Tyga repeating the phrase “I’m the king of the world, you the lamest” over and over again. The lyrics are explicit and often graphic, with references to drug use and sexual activity. “Dope” is a standout track on Tyga’s album “Hotel California” and is a perfect example of his ability to create hard-hitting and catchy hip-hop music that is both brash and infectious.

92. Another Is Waiting – The Avett Brothers

“Another Is Waiting” is a folk-rock song by The Avett Brothers, featuring a lively melody and infectious sing-along chorus. The track begins with a banjo and handclaps before bursting into a full band arrangement, with tight harmonies and upbeat percussion. The lyrics are introspective, with the band exploring themes of self-doubt and anxiety, while also highlighting the importance of community and finding hope in difficult times. Lines like “Take whatever you can carry and remember the words that were spoken, keep giving life to the hopes and the dreams that you hold” showcase the band’s ability to create uplifting and optimistic music that resonates with listeners. “Another Is Waiting” is a standout track on The Avett Brothers’ album “Magpie and the Dandelion” and is a perfect example of their ability to create folk-inspired music that is both heartfelt and hopeful.

93. Demons – The National

“Demons” by The National is a hauntingly beautiful indie rock song with emotionally raw lyrics and a brooding melody. Lead singer Matt Berninger’s distinctive baritone vocals are complemented by atmospheric guitars, steady drums, and a subdued piano. The song explores themes of self-doubt, insecurity, and personal demons, with Berninger singing, “I stay down with my demons” in the chorus. The track builds in intensity throughout, culminating in a powerful outro that leaves a lasting impression. “Demons” is a standout track on The National’s acclaimed album “Trouble Will Find Me,” and showcases the band’s ability to create introspective and emotionally impactful music.

94. Come to Me – Goo Goo Dolls

“Come to Me” by Goo Goo Dolls is a tender and romantic ballad with a dreamy melody and heartfelt lyrics. Lead singer John Rzeznik’s vocals are gentle and emotive, supported by acoustic guitars and a gentle drumbeat. The song is a declaration of love and commitment, with Rzeznik singing, “When you’re lost and you’re alone and you can’t get back again, I will find you, darling, and I’ll bring you home.” The track is beautifully produced, with lush harmonies and a soaring chorus that is sure to tug at the heartstrings. “Come to Me” is a standout track on the Goo Goo Dolls’ album “Magnetic,” and a touching ode to the power of love.

95. Afterlife – Arcade Fire

“Afterlife” by Arcade Fire is an anthemic indie rock track with a pulsating beat and soaring chorus. The song is propelled forward by a driving bassline and synth arpeggios, while lead singer Win Butler delivers impassioned vocals that speak to themes of death, redemption, and rebirth. The chorus is a rousing call to action, with Butler repeating the refrain “Can we work it out? If we scream and shout, ’til we work it out.” The track builds to a euphoric climax, with layered harmonies and a soaring guitar solo that elevates the song to new heights. “Afterlife” is a powerful and uplifting track, and a standout on Arcade Fire’s critically acclaimed album “Reflektor.”

96. Miss Jackson – Panic! at the Disco

“Miss Jackson” by Panic! at the Disco is a catchy and upbeat pop rock track with an infectious chorus. The song’s upbeat tempo is contrasted with dark lyrics that speak to themes of betrayal and regret. Frontman Brendon Urie delivers the lyrics with a smooth and sultry vocal delivery that adds a touch of seduction to the song. The chorus is particularly memorable, with Urie repeating the refrain “Miss Jackson, are you nasty?” The track also features a standout bridge section, with a call-and-response between Urie and a female vocal sample. The song’s combination of catchy hooks and dark undertones make it a standout track in Panic! at the Disco’s discography.

97. Replay – Zendaya

“Replay” is an upbeat pop song by Zendaya, showcasing her powerful vocals and confident attitude. The catchy chorus and playful lyrics invite listeners to dance and sing along. The song’s message revolves around the idea of not dwelling on the past and enjoying the present moment. The production features electronic beats and synth sounds that create an energetic atmosphere. Overall, “Replay” is a fun and infectious track that showcases Zendaya’s talents as a singer and performer, and its positive message makes it a great addition to any upbeat playlist.

98. Q.U.E.E.N. – Janelle Monáe (feat. Erykah Badu)

“Q.U.E.E.N.” by Janelle Monáe featuring Erykah Badu is a funky, soulful and empowering anthem that celebrates individuality and rejects societal norms. Monáe and Badu’s vocals blend effortlessly over a catchy bass line and groovy beats, creating an irresistible danceable tune. The lyrics are thought-provoking and explore themes of sexuality, race, and identity, challenging listeners to embrace their authentic selves and not conform to narrow-minded views of what is considered acceptable. The song also features a memorable spoken-word section by Badu that adds a layer of depth and introspection. Overall, “Q.U.E.E.N.” is an inspiring and uplifting track that encourages listeners to live their lives boldly and unapologetically.

99. New – Paul McCartney

“New” by Paul McCartney is an upbeat and energetic pop rock song that showcases McCartney’s songwriting and vocal abilities. The song opens with a catchy guitar riff and a driving beat, leading into McCartney’s vocals that are full of optimism and excitement. The lyrics speak of starting fresh and embarking on a new adventure in life, with the chorus repeating the mantra “don’t look back, don’t look back, it’s a new day”. The song is a testament to McCartney’s timeless sound and his ability to create music that speaks to people of all generations.

100. Waiting For Superman – Daughtry

“Waiting For Superman” is a heartfelt rock ballad by American rock band Daughtry. The song tells the story of someone searching for a hero to save them, just like Superman would do in a comic book. With its soaring melody and emotional lyrics, it captures the feeling of being lost and alone while holding onto hope for a better future. Frontman Chris Daughtry’s powerful vocals, backed by the band’s driving instrumentation, create a sense of urgency and longing that builds to a cathartic climax. “Waiting For Superman” is a poignant reminder that even in our darkest moments, there is always a glimmer of hope.