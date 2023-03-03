The year 2006 was a memorable one for music lovers, with a diverse range of hits that dominated the charts and captured the hearts of listeners around the world. Pop, rock, hip-hop, and R&B were all well represented, showcasing the variety of genres and styles that made the year so special.

One of the most popular songs of 2006 was “SexyBack” by Justin Timberlake, a club anthem that blended electronic beats with Timberlake’s smooth vocals. The Black Eyed Peas also made a splash with “My Humps,” a catchy tune that combined playful lyrics with a memorable hook.

Rock fans had plenty to celebrate as well, with bands like Red Hot Chili Peppers and Nickelback releasing hit singles like “Dani California” and “Rockstar,” respectively. Meanwhile, hip-hop aficionados were treated to new tracks from Jay-Z, Nas, and Kanye West, whose “Gold Digger” became one of the year’s biggest hits.

Of course, no discussion of 2006’s music would be complete without mentioning Beyoncé’s iconic “Irreplaceable,” which topped the charts for weeks and solidified her status as a superstar. Other notable hits from the year include Shakira’s “Hips Don’t Lie,” Gnarls Barkley’s “Crazy,” and Nelly Furtado’s “Promiscuous,” all of which remain popular to this day.

In short, 2006 was a year of unforgettable hits and groundbreaking music, with something for everyone to enjoy.

1. Bad Day – Daniel Powter

“Bad Day” is a pop rock song by Canadian singer-songwriter Daniel Powter. Released in 2005, the song gained massive popularity in 2006, becoming an international hit and reaching number one on the charts in several countries. The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy melody contrast with its melancholy lyrics, which describe the feeling of having a bad day and the desire to escape from it all. With its relatable theme and sing-along chorus, “Bad Day” became an anthem for those going through tough times, and its popularity has endured over the years as a reminder that everyone has bad days, but they will pass.

2. Temperature – Sean Paul

“Temperature” is a dancehall-infused pop song by Jamaican artist Sean Paul, released in 2005. The track features a high-energy beat and catchy lyrics that encourage listeners to let loose on the dance floor. The song’s infectious chorus, “Can’t believe yuh turn me on, yuh send me crazee, can’t get enough,” became an instant hit and helped solidify Sean Paul’s place as a top-tier artist in the early 2000s. “Temperature” also features Sean Paul’s signature style of blending Jamaican patois with English, giving the song a distinct and authentic feel. It remains a beloved party anthem and a staple of Sean Paul’s discography.

3. Promiscuous – Nelly Furtado featuring Timbaland

“Promiscuous” is a song by Canadian singer Nelly Furtado featuring American rapper and producer Timbaland. Released in 2006, the song became a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts in several countries. The song’s catchy melody and upbeat tempo, combined with its flirtatious lyrics, make it an infectious dance-pop hit. Furtado’s smooth vocals are complemented by Timbaland’s rap verses, creating a dynamic interplay between the two artists. “Promiscuous” remains a popular club and party song, and its success helped solidify Furtado’s status as a pop superstar.

4. You’re Beautiful – James Blunt

“You’re Beautiful” is a melancholic ballad by British singer-songwriter James Blunt, released in 2005. The song tells the story of a chance encounter between the singer and a woman on a train, and the deep infatuation he feels for her. With its simple acoustic guitar melody and Blunt’s emotive vocals, “You’re Beautiful” struck a chord with audiences around the world and quickly became a commercial success. The song’s romantic themes and relatable lyrics make it a popular choice for weddings and other romantic occasions. It remains one of James Blunt’s most iconic and recognizable songs to date.

5. Hips Don’t Lie – Shakira featuring Wyclef Jean

“Hips Don’t Lie” is an upbeat, Latin-inspired pop song by Colombian singer Shakira featuring Haitian rapper Wyclef Jean, released in 2006. The track features an infectious beat and a catchy chorus that encourages listeners to let loose and move their bodies. Shakira’s distinctive vocals and Wyclef Jean’s smooth rap verse complement each other perfectly, creating a dynamic and energetic duet. The song’s video features Shakira’s iconic belly dancing and has become a cultural phenomenon. “Hips Don’t Lie” is a perfect example of Shakira’s unique ability to blend different genres and cultures, creating music that is both fun and meaningful.

6. Unwritten – Natasha Bedingfield

“Unwritten” is a pop song by British singer-songwriter Natasha Bedingfield. Released in 2004, the song gained international popularity in 2006, reaching the top of the charts in several countries. The song’s uplifting lyrics and catchy melody, coupled with Bedingfield’s powerful vocals, make it an inspirational anthem for following one’s dreams and embracing the unknown. The song’s music video features Bedingfield singing in various locations, including a desert and a cityscape, further emphasizing the song’s theme of limitless possibilities. “Unwritten” remains a beloved pop classic, and its message of living life to the fullest continues to inspire listeners around the world.

7. Crazy – Gnarls Barkley

“Crazy” is a soul-pop song by American duo Gnarls Barkley, composed of singer-songwriter CeeLo Green and producer Danger Mouse. Released in 2006, the song was an instant hit, topping charts in several countries and earning critical acclaim. The song’s haunting melody and Green’s soulful vocals, coupled with Danger Mouse’s inventive production, make it a memorable and distinctive track. The song’s lyrics describe the feeling of being “crazy” in love, and its theme of emotional turmoil resonated with listeners around the world. “Crazy” remains a beloved pop classic, and its influence can be heard in countless songs that followed.

8. Ridin’ – Chamillionaire featuring Krayzie Bone

“Ridin'” is a Grammy-winning hip-hop song by American rapper Chamillionaire featuring Krayzie Bone, released in 2006. The track features a catchy piano melody and a memorable chorus that became a cultural phenomenon, with its opening line, “They see me rollin’, they hatin’.” The song’s lyrics address the issue of racial profiling and police harassment, making it a powerful social commentary as well as a hit song. Chamillionaire’s smooth flow and Krayzie Bone’s unique vocal style create a perfect blend of Texas and Midwest rap. “Ridin'” remains a classic hip-hop anthem and a testament to Chamillionaire’s talent as an artist.

9. SexyBack – Justin Timberlake

“SexyBack” is a dance-pop song by American singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake. Released in 2006, the song was an instant hit, reaching the top of the charts in several countries and earning critical acclaim. The song’s minimalist production, featuring a sparse beat and electronic sounds, combined with Timberlake’s confident vocals, create a seductive and irresistible track. The song’s lyrics describe Timberlake’s desire to bring “sexy” back to the dance floor, and its bold and daring attitude helped establish Timberlake as one of the biggest pop stars of his generation. “SexyBack” remains a popular club and party anthem, and its influence can be heard in contemporary pop music.

10. Check On It – Beyoncé featuring Slim Thug

“Check On It” is a flirty R&B and hip-hop song by American singer Beyoncé featuring rapper Slim Thug, released in 2006. The track features a bouncy beat and a playful chorus that encourages a love interest to “check on it.” The song was originally included on the soundtrack of the film “The Pink Panther” but became a hit in its own right. Beyoncé’s sultry vocals and Slim Thug’s confident rhymes complement each other perfectly, creating a perfect party anthem. The song’s music video showcases Beyoncé’s dance skills and has become a fan favorite. “Check On It” is a testament to Beyoncé’s ability to blend different genres and create infectious pop hits.

11. Be Without You – Mary J. Blige

“Be Without You” is a soulful R&B ballad by American singer Mary J. Blige, released in 2005. The track features a powerful vocal performance by Blige and a stirring chorus that speaks to the depth of love and commitment in a relationship. The song’s lyrics address the ups and downs of love, acknowledging the struggles but ultimately asserting that the love is worth fighting for. Blige’s emotive vocals and the song’s lush production make it a standout in her discography and a fan favorite. “Be Without You” remains a classic R&B song and a testament to Mary J. Blige’s talent as a vocalist and songwriter.

12. Grillz – Nelly featuring Paul Wall, Ali & Gipp

“Grillz” is a hip-hop song by American rapper Nelly, featuring Paul Wall, Ali & Gipp. Released in 2005, the song was a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts and becoming a cultural phenomenon. The song’s catchy melody and heavy beats, combined with the rappers’ braggadocious verses about their diamond-encrusted teeth grillz, create a fun and playful track. The song’s music video features the rappers showing off their elaborate grillz, further emphasizing the song’s theme of bling and opulence. “Grillz” remains a beloved hip-hop classic, and its influence can be seen in the continued popularity of grillz in hip-hop fashion.

13. Over My Head (Cable Car) – The Fray

“Over My Head (Cable Car)” is a rock ballad by American band The Fray, released in 2006. The track features a plaintive piano melody and emotive vocals by lead singer Isaac Slade. The song’s lyrics address a failing relationship, with Slade expressing frustration and confusion about the other person’s behavior. The chorus, with its soaring harmonies and powerful vocals, has become a fan favorite and an iconic moment in the band’s live performances. “Over My Head (Cable Car)” showcases The Fray’s talent for blending rock and pop influences with poignant lyrics, making it a standout in their discography.

14. Me & U – Cassie

“Me & U” is an R&B song by American singer Cassie. Released in 2006, the song was a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts and becoming a breakout hit for the singer. The song’s simple but infectious melody, combined with Cassie’s breathy vocals and the song’s understated production, create a sultry and intimate atmosphere. The song’s lyrics describe a romantic connection between two people, and its seductive tone and smooth grooves helped establish Cassie as a promising new voice in contemporary R&B. “Me & U” remains a beloved R&B classic, and its influence can be heard in contemporary R&B and pop music.

15. Buttons – The Pussycat Dolls featuring Snoop Dogg

“Buttons” is a sassy pop and R&B song by American girl group The Pussycat Dolls featuring rapper Snoop Dogg, released in 2006. The track features a pulsing beat and seductive lyrics that playfully tease a love interest, encouraging him to “push the button” and take the relationship to the next level. The song’s video features the group’s signature choreography and has become a fan favorite. The Pussycat Dolls’ harmonies and Snoop Dogg’s smooth rap verse create a perfect blend of pop and hip-hop. “Buttons” remains a classic party song and a testament to The Pussycat Dolls’ talent as performers.

16. Run It! – Chris Brown

“Run It!” is an R&B and hip-hop song by American singer Chris Brown. Released in 2005, the song was Brown’s debut single and was an instant hit, reaching the top of the charts and earning critical acclaim. The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy melody, coupled with Brown’s smooth vocals and the song’s hip-hop beats, create a lively and danceable track. The song’s lyrics describe Brown’s desire to impress a girl and his confident attitude, and its youthful energy and infectious hooks helped establish Brown as one of the biggest stars of his generation. “Run It!” remains a beloved R&B and hip-hop classic, and its influence can be heard in contemporary pop music.

17. So Sick – Ne-Yo

“So Sick” is a heart-wrenching R&B ballad by American singer-songwriter Ne-Yo, released in 2005. The track features a minimalistic piano melody and emotive vocals by Ne-Yo, who sings about the pain and heartbreak of a failed relationship. The song’s lyrics are relatable and poignant, expressing the universal feeling of being unable to let go of someone even though they have caused you pain. “So Sick” showcases Ne-Yo’s talent as a songwriter and vocalist, and became a commercial success, cementing his status as a rising star in the R&B genre. The song remains a fan favorite and a classic R&B ballad.

18. It’s Goin’ Down – Yung Joc

“It’s Goin’ Down” is a hip-hop song by American rapper Yung Joc. Released in 2006, the song was a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts and becoming a club and party favorite. The song’s catchy melody, coupled with Yung Joc’s confident flow and the song’s heavy bass and electronic sounds, create a lively and energetic track. The song’s lyrics describe a party scene and the excitement of being on the dance floor, and its upbeat tempo and party vibe helped make it a beloved hip-hop classic. “It’s Goin’ Down” remains a popular club and party anthem, and its influence can be heard in contemporary hip-hop and pop music.

19. SOS – Rihanna

“SOS” is an infectious dance-pop song by Barbadian singer Rihanna, released in 2006. The track features a sample from the 1981 hit “Tainted Love” by Soft Cell and a catchy chorus that has become a staple in the pop culture lexicon. The song’s lyrics address a desperate plea for help in a failing relationship, with Rihanna asking her lover to “save her soul” and take action. “SOS” was a commercial success and marked Rihanna’s transition from a young Caribbean singer to a global pop sensation. The song remains a fan favorite and a testament to Rihanna’s talent as a performer.

20. I Write Sins Not Tragedies – Panic! At The Disco

“I Write Sins Not Tragedies” is a pop-punk and emo anthem by American band Panic! At The Disco, released in 2005. The track features a driving beat and a catchy chorus that has become a cult classic in the alternative rock genre. The song’s lyrics address a tumultuous relationship, with lead singer Brendon Urie singing about the drama and chaos surrounding a wedding. The song’s music video features a circus theme and has become a fan favorite. “I Write Sins Not Tragedies” cemented Panic! At The Disco’s status as a leading band in the emo and pop-punk scene, and remains a staple in their discography.

21. Move Along – The All-American Rejects

“Move Along” is an alternative rock song by American rock band The All-American Rejects. Released in 2005, the song was a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts and becoming a popular radio hit. The song’s driving guitar riffs and energetic drums, combined with lead singer Tyson Ritter’s powerful vocals, create an anthemic and inspiring track. The song’s lyrics encourage listeners to persevere through difficult times and to keep moving forward, and its hopeful message and catchy melody resonated with audiences around the world. “Move Along” remains a beloved alternative rock classic, and its influence can be heard in contemporary rock music.

22. London Bridge – Fergie

“London Bridge” is a pop and hip-hop song by American singer Fergie. Released in 2006, the song was a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts and becoming a club and party favorite. The song’s catchy melody, combined with Fergie’s bold vocals and the song’s electronic beats and synths, create a playful and infectious track. The song’s lyrics describe Fergie’s party lifestyle and her desire to have a good time, and its upbeat tempo and party vibe helped make it a beloved pop and hip-hop classic. “London Bridge” remains a popular club and party anthem, and its influence can be heard in contemporary pop and hip-hop music.

23. Dani California – Red Hot Chili Peppers

“Dani California” is a rock song by American rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers. Released in 2006, the song was a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts and earning critical acclaim. The song’s driving guitar riffs, funky bassline, and powerful drums, combined with lead singer Anthony Kiedis’s energetic vocals, create an explosive and dynamic track. The song’s lyrics describe the life and adventures of the titular character, and its high-energy sound and anthemic chorus helped make it a beloved rock classic. “Dani California” remains a popular rock anthem, and its influence can be heard in contemporary rock music.

24. Snap Yo Fingers – Lil Jon featuring E-40 & Sean Paul Of The YoungBloodZ

“Snap Yo Fingers” is a high-energy hip-hop and crunk song by American rapper Lil Jon, featuring E-40 and Sean Paul of The YoungBloodZ, released in 2006. The track features Lil Jon’s signature call and response style, with a catchy hook and infectious beat. The song’s lyrics encourage listeners to snap their fingers and dance, and have become a popular party anthem. “Snap Yo Fingers” showcases Lil Jon’s talent as a producer and rapper, and remains a fan favorite in the crunk and hip-hop genres. The song also features standout verses by E-40 and Sean Paul, making it a standout collaboration in the genre.

25. Lean Wit It, Rock Wit It – Dem Franchize Boyz featuring Lil Peanut & Charlay

“Lean Wit It, Rock Wit It” is an upbeat hip-hop song by American rap group Dem Franchize Boyz, featuring Lil Peanut and Charlay, released in 2006. The track features a catchy beat and a playful hook that encourages listeners to “lean and rock” to the music. The song’s lyrics address party culture and having fun with friends, making it a popular choice for clubs and parties. “Lean Wit It, Rock Wit It” showcases Dem Franchize Boyz’s talent as rappers and producers, and remains a fan favorite in the crunk and hip-hop genres. The song’s catchy chorus and danceable beat make it a classic party anthem.

26. What Hurts the Most – Rascal Flatts

“What Hurts the Most” is a country pop song by American band Rascal Flatts. Released in 2006, the song was a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts and becoming one of the band’s most popular and beloved hits. The song’s gentle guitar and piano melodies, combined with lead singer Gary LeVox’s emotional vocals, create a poignant and heart-wrenching track. The song’s lyrics describe the pain of losing someone and the regret of not expressing one’s feelings, and its bittersweet message and powerful chorus resonated with audiences around the world. “What Hurts the Most” remains a beloved country pop classic, and its influence can be heard in contemporary country and pop music.

27. How to Save a Life – The Fray

“How to Save a Life” is an alternative rock song by American band The Fray. Released in 2005, the song was a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts and becoming one of the band’s most popular and beloved hits. The song’s gentle piano melodies, combined with lead singer Isaac Slade’s emotional vocals, create a poignant and introspective track. The song’s lyrics describe the struggle to help someone in need and the importance of reaching out and offering support, and its message of empathy and compassion resonated with audiences around the world. “How to Save a Life” remains a beloved alternative rock classic, and its influence can be heard in contemporary rock and pop music.

28. Unfaithful – Rihanna

“Unfaithful” is a haunting ballad by Barbadian singer Rihanna, released in 2006. The track features a slow piano melody and emotive vocals by Rihanna, who sings about being unfaithful in a relationship and the guilt and shame that comes with it. The song’s lyrics address the complexities of infidelity and the painful repercussions it can have on a relationship. “Unfaithful” showcases Rihanna’s range as a vocalist and songwriter, and became a commercial success, cementing her status as a rising star in the pop music scene. The song remains a fan favorite and a testament to Rihanna’s talent as a performer.

29. Chasing Cars – Snow Patrol

“Chasing Cars” is an alternative rock song by Northern Irish-Scottish band Snow Patrol. Released in 2006, the song was a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts and becoming one of the band’s most popular and beloved hits. The song’s gentle guitar melody, combined with lead singer Gary Lightbody’s emotional vocals, create a haunting and beautiful track. The song’s lyrics describe the feeling of being lost and the desire to escape with someone you love, and its message of longing and connection resonated with audiences around the world. “Chasing Cars” remains a beloved alternative rock classic, and its influence can be heard in contemporary rock and pop music.

30. Lips of an Angel – Hinder

“Lips of an Angel” is a power ballad by American rock band Hinder, released in 2006. The track features a melodic guitar riff and emotive vocals by lead singer Austin Winkler, who sings about an ex-girlfriend who has called him while in a new relationship. The song’s lyrics address the conflicting emotions of wanting to reconnect with an old flame while in a new relationship, making it a relatable and poignant love song. “Lips of an Angel” showcases Hinder’s talent as a rock band and became a commercial success, cementing their status as a leading band in the post-grunge and hard rock genre.

31. Everytime We Touch – Cascada

“Everytime We Touch” is a Eurodance and trance song by German group Cascada, released in 2005. The track features a catchy synthesizer melody and soaring vocals by lead singer Natalie Horler, who sings about the overwhelming feeling of falling in love. The song’s lyrics address the rush of emotions that come with falling in love and the power of physical touch. “Everytime We Touch” showcases Cascada’s talent as a dance group and became a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts in several countries. The song remains a fan favorite and a testament to Cascada’s talent as a dance group.

32. Ain’t No Other Man – Christina Aguilera

“Ain’t No Other Man” is a soulful pop song by American singer Christina Aguilera. Released in 2006, the song was a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts and earning critical acclaim. The song’s upbeat rhythm, combined with Aguilera’s powerful vocals and the song’s brass and horns section, create a lively and energetic track. The song’s lyrics describe the excitement of being with someone special and the feeling of being one-of-a-kind, and its message of self-confidence and empowerment resonated with audiences around the world. “Ain’t No Other Man” remains a popular pop classic, and its influence can be heard in contemporary pop and soul music.

33. Dance, Dance – Fall Out Boy

“Dance, Dance” is an emo-pop punk song by American band Fall Out Boy. Released in 2005, the song was a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts and becoming one of the band’s most popular and beloved hits. The song’s driving guitar riffs, combined with lead singer Patrick Stump’s energetic vocals, create an explosive and catchy track. The song’s lyrics describe the joys and frustrations of love and relationships, and its high-energy sound and anthemic chorus helped make it a beloved emo-pop punk classic. “Dance, Dance” remains a popular rock anthem, and its influence can be heard in contemporary rock and pop-punk music.

34. Gold Digger – Kanye West featuring Jamie Foxx

“Gold Digger” is a hip-hop song by American rapper Kanye West featuring Jamie Foxx, released in 2005. The track features a catchy sample of Ray Charles’ “I Got a Woman” and clever lyrics that criticize women who pursue men for their wealth and status. The song’s lyrics address the culture of materialism and the desire for wealth and status, making it a relevant and poignant critique of contemporary society. “Gold Digger” showcases Kanye West’s talent as a rapper and producer, and became a commercial and critical success, winning several awards and cementing West’s status as a leading artist in the hip-hop genre.

35. Money Maker – Ludacris featuring Pharrell

“Money Maker” is an upbeat hip-hop song by American rapper Ludacris featuring Pharrell, released in 2006. The track features a funky beat and playful lyrics that celebrate the female form and the power of money. The song’s lyrics address themes of wealth, power, and sexuality, making it a quintessential hip-hop party anthem. “Money Maker” showcases Ludacris and Pharrell’s talent as rappers and producers, and became a commercial success, cementing Ludacris’s status as a leading artist in the hip-hop genre. The song remains a fan favorite and a testament to the power and influence of hip-hop music.

36. Ms. New Booty – Bubba Sparxxx featuring Ying Yang Twins & Mr. ColliPark

“Ms. New Booty” is a crunk hip-hop song by American rapper Bubba Sparxxx featuring the Ying Yang Twins and Mr. ColliPark. Released in 2005, the song was a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts and becoming a party anthem. The song’s fast-paced beat, combined with the Ying Yang Twins’ high-energy rap verses and Sparxxx’s Southern drawl, create a raucous and infectious track. The song’s lyrics celebrate the female form and the joy of dancing, and its upbeat sound and catchy chorus helped make it a popular hip-hop classic. “Ms. New Booty” remains a staple of dance clubs and parties, and its influence can be heard in contemporary crunk and party hip-hop music.

37. (When You Gonna) Give It Up to Me – Sean Paul featuring Keyshia Cole

“(When You Gonna) Give It Up to Me” is a dancehall reggae song by Jamaican singer Sean Paul featuring American R&B singer Keyshia Cole. Released in 2006, the song was a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts and becoming a popular club hit. The song’s infectious rhythm, combined with Sean Paul’s trademark patois and Cole’s soulful vocals, create a smooth and sultry track. The song’s lyrics describe the desire for physical intimacy, and its seductive sound and catchy chorus helped make it a popular dancehall classic. “(When You Gonna) Give It Up to Me” remains a staple of dancehall and reggae playlists, and its influence can be heard in contemporary Caribbean and hip-hop music.

38. Photograph – Nickelback

“Photograph” is a rock ballad by Canadian band Nickelback, released in 2005. The track features a nostalgic melody and lyrics that evoke memories of the past, including childhood, adolescence, and relationships. The song’s lyrics address themes of nostalgia and the power of memories, making it a relatable and poignant rock ballad. “Photograph” showcases Nickelback’s talent as a rock band and became a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts in several countries. The song remains a fan favorite and a testament to the power of music to evoke emotion and connect people through shared experiences.

39. Because of You – Kelly Clarkson

“Because of You” is a power ballad by American singer Kelly Clarkson, released in 2005. The track features a soulful melody and lyrics that address the pain and emotional impact of a broken relationship. The song’s lyrics address themes of heartbreak, self-reflection, and personal growth, making it a relatable and poignant ballad. “Because of You” showcases Clarkson’s talent as a singer and songwriter and became a commercial and critical success, cementing Clarkson’s status as a leading artist in the pop and rock genres. The song remains a fan favorite and a testament to the power of music to heal and empower.

40. Stickwitu – The Pussycat Dolls

“Stickwitu” is a pop ballad by American girl group The Pussycat Dolls. Released in 2005, the song was a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts and becoming a popular slow dance track. The song’s romantic lyrics, combined with the group’s harmonies and lead singer Nicole Scherzinger’s emotive vocals, create a tender and heartfelt track. The song’s message of love and commitment, and its lush sound and soaring chorus helped make it a beloved pop classic. “Stickwitu” remains a popular wedding song, and its influence can be heard in contemporary pop ballads and girl group music.

41. I’m N Luv (Wit a Stripper) – T-Pain featuring Mike Jones

“I’m N Luv (Wit a Stripper)” is a hip-hop and R&B song by American rapper T-Pain featuring Mike Jones, released in 2005. The track features a catchy beat and playful lyrics that celebrate the allure of strip club culture and the women who work in it. The song’s lyrics address themes of attraction, temptation, and the taboo, making it a quintessential hip-hop anthem. “I’m N Luv (Wit a Stripper)” showcases T-Pain’s talent as a rapper and producer and became a commercial success, cementing T-Pain’s status as a leading artist in the hip-hop and R&B genres. The song remains a fan favorite and a testament to the power of music to celebrate diverse experiences and perspectives.

42. My Humps – The Black Eyed Peas

“My Humps” is a hip-hop song by American group The Black Eyed Peas. Released in 2005, the song was a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts and becoming a club hit. The song’s infectious beat, combined with lead singer Fergie’s playful vocals and provocative lyrics, create a raunchy and tongue-in-cheek track. The song’s lyrics describe the female form, and its catchy chorus and addictive rhythm helped make it a controversial but beloved pop classic. “My Humps” remains a staple of dance clubs and parties, and its influence can be heard in contemporary pop and hip-hop music.

43. Where’d You Go – Fort Minor featuring Holly Brook

“Where’d You Go” is a hip-hop and alternative rock song by Fort Minor, the side project of Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda, featuring singer Holly Brook. The track was released in 2006 and features a melancholy melody and lyrics that explore the theme of loss and separation. The song’s lyrics address themes of longing, regret, and the search for connection, making it a relatable and poignant ballad. “Where’d You Go” showcases Shinoda’s versatility as a musician and Brook’s vocal talent, and became a commercial success, cementing Fort Minor’s status as a leading artist in the hip-hop and alternative rock genres. The song remains a fan favorite and a testament to the power of music to evoke emotion and connect people through shared experiences.

44. Yo (Excuse Me Miss) – Chris Brown

“Yo (Excuse Me Miss)” is a contemporary R&B song by American singer Chris Brown, released in 2005. The track features a smooth melody and romantic lyrics that celebrate the beauty of a woman and the thrill of attraction. The song’s lyrics address themes of love, infatuation, and the pursuit of a romantic interest, making it a quintessential R&B ballad. “Yo (Excuse Me Miss)” showcases Brown’s vocal talent and became a commercial success, cementing Brown’s status as a leading artist in the R&B genre. The song remains a fan favorite and a testament to the power of music to celebrate love and romance.

45. Walk Away – Kelly Clarkson

“Walk Away” is a rock song by American singer Kelly Clarkson. Released in 2006, the song was a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts and becoming a popular radio hit. The song’s energetic guitar riffs, combined with Clarkson’s powerful vocals and assertive lyrics, create an empowering and anthemic track. The song’s lyrics describe a relationship that has run its course, and its catchy chorus and driving beat helped make it a fan favorite. “Walk Away” remains a staple of Clarkson’s discography, and its influence can be heard in contemporary rock and pop music.

46. Laffy Taffy – D4L

“Laffy Taffy” is a hip-hop song by American rap group D4L, released in 2005. The track features a catchy beat and playful lyrics that celebrate the culture of strip clubs and the women who work in them. The song’s lyrics address themes of pleasure, excess, and the celebration of materialism, making it a quintessential hip-hop anthem. “Laffy Taffy” showcases D4L’s talent as a rap group and became a commercial success, cementing their status as leading artists in the hip-hop genre. The song remains a fan favorite and a testament to the power of music to express diverse perspectives and experiences.

47. What You Know – T.I.

“What You Know” is a hip-hop song by American rapper T.I. Released in 2006, the song was a critical and commercial success, reaching the top of the charts and becoming a defining track in the Southern rap genre. The song’s smooth beat, combined with T.I.’s confident flow and braggadocious lyrics, create a swaggering and powerful track. The song’s lyrics describe T.I.’s rise to fame and success, and its catchy chorus and hypnotic rhythm helped make it a hip-hop classic. “What You Know” remains a staple of T.I.’s discography, and its influence can be heard in contemporary hip-hop music.

48. Dirty Little Secret – The All-American Rejects

“Dirty Little Secret” is a pop-rock song by American band The All-American Rejects, released in 2005. The track features a catchy melody and introspective lyrics that explore the themes of secrecy, guilt, and emotional turmoil. The song’s lyrics address the pain of holding a secret that is eating away at someone’s conscience and the need for emotional release. “Dirty Little Secret” showcases the band’s ability to blend pop and rock sounds and became a commercial success, cementing their status as leading artists in the pop-rock genre. The song remains a fan favorite and a testament to the power of music to express personal struggles and emotions.

49. Savin’ Me – Nickelback

“Savin’ Me” is a rock song by Canadian band Nickelback. Released in 2006, the song was a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts and becoming a popular radio hit. The song’s emotional lyrics, combined with lead singer Chad Kroeger’s powerful vocals and the band’s signature rock sound, create a poignant and moving track. The song’s lyrics describe a person struggling to find purpose and meaning in their life, and its soaring chorus and stirring guitar solos helped make it a fan favorite. “Savin’ Me” remains a staple of Nickelback’s discography, and its influence can be heard in contemporary rock music.

50. Don’t Forget About Us – Mariah Carey

“Don’t Forget About Us” is a pop and R&B song by American singer Mariah Carey. Released in 2005, the song was a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts and becoming a popular radio hit. The song’s catchy melody, combined with Carey’s soaring vocals and emotional lyrics, create a powerful and heartfelt track. The song’s lyrics describe a person who is struggling to move on from a past relationship, and its memorable chorus and poignant bridge helped make it a fan favorite. “Don’t Forget About Us” remains a classic in Carey’s discography, and its influence can be heard in contemporary pop and R&B music.

51. Sexy Love – Ne-Yo

“Sexy Love” is a pop and R&B song by American singer Ne-Yo. Released in 2006, the song was a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts and becoming a popular radio hit. The song’s smooth beat, combined with Ne-Yo’s soulful vocals and romantic lyrics, create a seductive and irresistible track. The song’s lyrics describe a man who is deeply in love with his partner, and its catchy chorus and sultry melody helped make it a fan favorite. “Sexy Love” remains a staple of Ne-Yo’s discography, and its influence can be heard in contemporary R&B and pop music.

52. U and Dat – E-40 featuring T-Pain & Kandi Girl

“U and Dat” is a hip-hop song by American rapper E-40, featuring T-Pain and Kandi Girl, released in 2006. The track features a catchy beat and lyrics that celebrate the beauty and sex appeal of women. The song’s lyrics address themes of attraction, desire, and sexual appeal, making it a quintessential hip-hop anthem. “U and Dat” showcases E-40’s talent as a rapper and became a commercial success, cementing his status as a leading artist in the hip-hop genre. The song remains a fan favorite and a testament to the power of music to express diverse perspectives and experiences.

53. Far Away – Nickelback

“Far Away” is a power ballad by Canadian rock band Nickelback, released in 2005. The song features emotional lyrics that address the pain of being separated from someone you love and the longing to be reunited. The track showcases the band’s ability to create a compelling blend of rock and ballad sounds, complete with powerful vocals and guitar riffs. “Far Away” was a commercial success and remains one of Nickelback’s most popular songs. The track’s emotional impact has resonated with fans worldwide, making it a quintessential love song and a testament to the enduring power of rock ballads.

54. What’s Left of Me – Nick Lachey

“What’s Left of Me” is a pop ballad by American singer Nick Lachey, released in 2006. The song features introspective lyrics that reflect on the aftermath of a failed relationship and the struggle to move on. The track showcases Lachey’s powerful vocals and emotional range, as well as his talent for crafting heartfelt ballads. “What’s Left of Me” became a commercial success, solidifying Lachey’s status as a leading pop artist. The track remains a fan favorite and a testament to the enduring power of pop ballads to convey complex emotions and experiences.

55. So What – Field Mob featuring Ciara

“So What” is a collaboration between American hip-hop duo Field Mob and R&B singer Ciara. Released in 2006, the song features a lively and infectious beat, with catchy lyrics and memorable hooks. The song’s upbeat tempo and lively production create a celebratory and positive mood, while the lyrics describe the artists’ confidence and determination to succeed despite any obstacles. The inclusion of Ciara’s smooth and soulful vocals add depth and texture to the track, creating a well-rounded and engaging song. “So What” remains a popular and beloved song of the mid-2000s, with its influence felt across contemporary hip-hop and R&B music.

56. Do It to It – Cherish featuring Sean Paul Of The YoungBloodZ

“Do It to It” is a catchy and upbeat R&B and hip-hop song by American girl group Cherish, featuring Sean Paul of the YoungBloodZ. Released in 2006, the song was a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts and becoming a popular club and dance hit. The song’s memorable hook, infectious beats, and confident lyrics create a fun and energetic track that encourages listeners to let loose and dance. “Do It to It” remains a popular and iconic song of the mid-2000s, with its influence felt across contemporary R&B and hip-hop music.

57. Black Horse and the Cherry Tree – KT Tunstall

“Black Horse and the Cherry Tree” is a folk rock song by Scottish singer-songwriter KT Tunstall. Released in 2005, the song features a distinctive riff played on a small-bodied acoustic guitar, accompanied by Tunstall’s powerful vocals and harmonies. The lyrics are playful and poetic, with a surrealistic quality that reflects the song’s title. “Black Horse and the Cherry Tree” became an international hit, propelling Tunstall to fame and earning her critical acclaim. The track remains a favorite among fans of folk rock and singer-songwriter music, known for its infectious energy and memorable hooks.

58. There It Go (The Whistle Song) – Juelz Santana

“There It Go (The Whistle Song)” is a 2005 single by American rapper Juelz Santana. The song features a catchy, high-pitched whistle that serves as the main melody throughout the track. The production is driven by a bouncy beat and infectious hooks, with Santana’s slick rhymes and confident flow adding to the song’s appeal. The lyrics describe Santana’s lavish lifestyle and romantic pursuits, while the whistle creates a memorable and distinctive sound that has become synonymous with the song. “There It Go (The Whistle Song)” remains a beloved and iconic track of the mid-2000s hip-hop era.

59. Shoulder Lean – Young Dro featuring T.I.

“Shoulder Lean” is a 2006 trap hit by American rapper Young Dro, featuring T.I. The song’s production is characterized by its heavy bassline and sparse, repetitive instrumentation, which allows for Dro’s nimble flow and catchy lyrics to take center stage. The chorus, with its memorable refrain “shoulder lean,” became a viral sensation, popularized by dance videos and social media challenges. T.I.’s guest verse adds an extra layer of swagger to the track, cementing “Shoulder Lean” as a classic of the early 2000s Southern hip-hop scene. The song’s popularity helped launch Young Dro’s career and remains a beloved party anthem.

60. Unpredictable – Jamie Foxx featuring Ludacris

“Unpredictable” is a 2005 R&B/hip-hop hit by American singer and actor Jamie Foxx, featuring Ludacris. The song features a smooth, mid-tempo beat, with Foxx crooning about the irresistible attraction he has for a woman. Ludacris’s verse provides a lively contrast, bringing his signature brash energy and clever wordplay to the track. The song’s catchy chorus, which samples the iconic riff from “Wild Thing” by Tone Lōc, adds to its infectious appeal. “Unpredictable” was a hit on both the R&B and hip-hop charts and helped cement Foxx’s reputation as a multi-talented artist.

61. My Love – Justin Timberlake featuring T.I.

“My Love” is a 2006 hit single by American singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake, featuring rapper T.I. The song features a smooth and sultry R&B beat with a catchy synth hook and Timberlake’s signature falsetto vocals. T.I.’s verse adds a touch of grit to the song, which tells a story of a man who is deeply in love with his partner. “My Love” was a commercial and critical success, reaching the top of the charts in multiple countries and earning Timberlake and T.I. several award nominations. It remains a beloved classic of the mid-2000s pop/R&B era.

62. Shake That – Eminem featuring Nate Dogg

“Shake That” is a 2006 hip-hop single by American rapper Eminem, featuring Nate Dogg. The song features a bouncy, party-ready beat and a catchy hook that encourages listeners to get up and dance. Eminem delivers his signature clever, provocative rhymes while Nate Dogg handles the chorus with his soulful, smooth vocals. “Shake That” was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 on various charts and earning Eminem and Nate Dogg several award nominations. The song’s playful lyrics and upbeat energy have made it a popular choice for parties and clubs over the years.

63. Pullin’ Me Back – Chingy featuring Tyrese

“Pullin’ Me Back” is a smooth R&B/hip-hop track that features Chingy and Tyrese. The song is about the complications of love and the struggle of being in a relationship. The catchy chorus and the smooth beat make this song a great addition to any playlist. Chingy’s verses are introspective and emotional, while Tyrese adds his own soulful touch to the track. The song became a hit upon its release, and it remains a classic in the R&B/hip-hop genre.

64. Bossy – Kelis featuring Too $hort

Released in 2006, “Bossy” is a hip-hop and R&B track by American singer Kelis featuring rapper Too $hort. The song features a heavy bassline and catchy hook, with Kelis showcasing her confident and assertive attitude in the lyrics. The chorus and the bridge feature Kelis’ powerful vocals, while Too $hort’s rap verses add an edginess to the track. The song was a commercial success, peaking at number 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and reaching the top 10 in several other countries. Its music video, featuring Kelis in various bossy scenarios, also received critical acclaim.

65. Chain Hang Low – Jibbs

“Chain Hang Low” is a 2006 hip-hop single by American rapper Jibbs. The song features a simple but catchy beat, with Jibbs rapping about his chain and the attention it brings him. The song’s title references the long, hanging chains popularized in hip-hop fashion. “Chain Hang Low” was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 on various charts and earning Jibbs several award nominations. The song’s infectious energy and playful lyrics have made it a popular choice for parties and clubs over the years, and it continues to be a favorite among hip-hop fans.

66. Smack That – Akon featuring Eminem

“Smack That” is a song by Akon featuring Eminem, released in 2006. The song is a playful and explicit tribute to women who enjoy being spanked during sex. The beat is dominated by a catchy synth riff and heavy bassline, with Eminem contributing a verse about his own sexual escapades. The chorus features Akon singing about a woman who’s “looking at my pants, now she’s hypnotized,” and encouraging her to “smack that all on the floor.” The song became a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts in several countries and cementing Akon and Eminem’s place as major hip-hop stars.

67. One Wish – Ray J

Released in 2005, “One Wish” is a ballad by American singer Ray J. The song features soft, melodic verses with a catchy, upbeat chorus that showcases Ray J’s vocal range. The lyrics speak of a desire for love and the hope of finding the perfect partner, making it a relatable and sentimental song for many listeners. The song’s music video, which features Ray J longing for his lost love, became popular on MTV and other music channels. “One Wish” was well-received by both critics and fans and remains one of Ray J’s most popular songs to date.

68. Sugar, We’re Goin Down – Fall Out Boy

Released in 2005 but still popular in 2006, “Sugar, We’re Goin Down” is a pop punk anthem that put Fall Out Boy on the map. The song’s catchy melody, pounding drums, and anthemic chorus made it a staple on alternative radio and a favorite among fans of the genre. The lyrics tell the story of a boy who is in love with a girl, but struggles to communicate his feelings to her. Despite the song’s upbeat tempo and infectious chorus, the lyrics hint at the melancholy of unrequited love, making it a relatable and timeless song for many listeners.

69. Gimme That – Chris Brown featuring Lil’ Wayne

“Gimme That” is a high-energy R&B song performed by American singer Chris Brown, featuring rapper Lil Wayne. The song was released in 2006 and became a hit in the US, peaking at number 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It features a catchy beat and Brown’s smooth vocals, accompanied by Lil Wayne’s hard-hitting rap verses. The lyrics tell the story of a man who is determined to win the affections of a woman, using his charm and dance moves to impress her. The song showcases Brown’s dance skills and his ability to create infectious, upbeat music.

70. I Know You See It – Yung Joc featuring Brandy ‘Ms. B.’ Hambrick

“I Know You See It” is a hip-hop track by Yung Joc featuring Brandy ‘Ms. B.’ Hambrick. The song was released as the third single from Joc’s debut studio album, “New Joc City” in 2006. The beat is a classic Southern banger with hard-hitting drums and snappy snares. Joc delivers confident rhymes about his hustle and success, while Brandy provides the catchy hook that will have listeners singing along. The track was a moderate hit and showcases Yung Joc’s ability to create catchy, club-friendly tracks that are guaranteed to get people moving.

71. Who Says You Can’t Go Home – Bon Jovi

“Who Says You Can’t Go Home” is a country rock song by American rock band Bon Jovi. It was released in 2006 as the second single from their ninth studio album, “Have a Nice Day.” The song features the unmistakable voice of Bon Jovi’s lead singer, Jon Bon Jovi, alongside country singer Jennifer Nettles. The lyrics describe a person’s longing to return to their hometown and reunite with old friends and family. The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy chorus make it a feel-good anthem that has resonated with audiences worldwide, earning it a Grammy Award for Best Country Collaboration with Vocals.

72. Too Little, Too Late – JoJo

“Too Little, Too Late” is a song by American singer JoJo, released as the lead single from her second studio album, “The High Road.” The song is an uptempo pop and R&B track with a catchy hook and empowering lyrics. JoJo’s powerful vocals shine as she sings about moving on from a past relationship and realizing that it’s too late for her ex to make things right. The song was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and earning JoJo her first platinum certification. Its relatable message and infectious melody have made it a staple of early 2000s pop music.

73. Touch It – Busta Rhymes

“Touch It” is a high-energy hip-hop track by Busta Rhymes. Released in 2006, the song features a pulsing beat and aggressive delivery from the rapper, with a chorus that encourages listeners to “touch it, bring it, babe, watch it, turn it, leave it, stop, format it.” The song has been remixed multiple times by other artists and is known for its catchy hook and memorable beat. Its music video features futuristic visuals and showcases Busta Rhymes’ impressive dance skills. “Touch It” remains a popular party anthem and a staple of 2000s hip-hop.

74. Rompe – Daddy Yankee

“Rompe” is a reggaeton song by Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee. The song’s catchy rhythm, infectious chorus, and upbeat tempo make it a perfect dance floor filler. The lyrics speak of a woman who has caught Daddy Yankee’s eye, and he tries to convince her to leave her man and come to him. The music video features a lot of street dancing and has a colorful, vibrant feel. “Rompe” was a massive hit in Latin America and on the Billboard Latin charts, solidifying Daddy Yankee’s position as one of the leading artists in the reggaeton genre.

75. Déjà-vu – Beyonce featuring Jay-Z

“Deja Vu” is a hip-hop and R&B-infused track by Beyoncé featuring her husband Jay-Z. The song features an upbeat and funky instrumental with prominent horns and drum beats. Beyoncé’s powerful vocals are showcased throughout the track as she sings about a love that feels familiar but new at the same time. Jay-Z delivers a strong verse that complements Beyoncé’s vocals perfectly. The music video features Beyoncé and her dancers in a variety of colorful and energetic dance sequences. “Deja Vu” was a commercial success, peaking at number four on the US Billboard Hot 100 and earning Beyoncé a Grammy nomination.

76. Life Is a Highway – Rascal Flatts

“Life is a Highway” is a lively country-rock song performed by American country music band Rascal Flatts. The song was released in 2006 and became an instant hit, reaching the top of the US country charts and the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song features upbeat instrumentation, including guitar riffs and a steady drumbeat, and an uplifting chorus that encourages listeners to embrace life’s journey. The lyrics describe the twists and turns of life, with the singer vowing to never give up and to keep moving forward. The song’s catchy melody and positive message make it a popular anthem for road trips and personal growth.

77. Call Me When You’re Sober – Evanescence

“Call Me When You’re Sober” is a powerful rock ballad by American rock band Evanescence. Released in 2006, the song was written by lead singer Amy Lee and guitarist Terry Balsamo. It tells the story of a tumultuous relationship where the narrator sets boundaries and stands up for herself, demanding that her partner sober up and take responsibility for their actions. Lee’s haunting vocals, combined with the song’s intense instrumentals, create a sense of raw emotion and vulnerability. “Call Me When You’re Sober” remains one of Evanescence’s most iconic and impactful songs, showcasing the band’s signature blend of rock and gothic influences.

78. Jesus, Take the Wheel – Carrie Underwood

“Jesus, Take the Wheel” is a country ballad by American singer Carrie Underwood. The song tells the story of a young mother driving on a snowy road with her baby, feeling overwhelmed and lost in her life’s direction. As she loses control of her car, she lets go of the steering wheel and prays for Jesus to take control. The song’s message is one of faith, surrender, and redemption, as the woman realizes she needs to let go of her worries and let God guide her path. The song became a massive hit, earning Underwood several awards and nominations.

79. Show Stopper – Danity Kane

“Show Stopper” is an upbeat pop and R&B song performed by the girl group Danity Kane. The song features a catchy chorus and strong vocal harmonies, as well as a rap verse from group member D. Woods. The lyrics focus on the group’s confidence and ability to captivate their audience, with lines like “When we up in the club, all eyes on us” and “We’re the life of the party, everybody’s looking at us.” The song’s production features a driving beat and electronic elements, giving it a modern and danceable feel. “Show Stopper” was a hit for Danity Kane, peaking at number 8 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

80. Get Up – Ciara featuring Chamillionaire

Released in 2006, “Get Up” is an upbeat dance-pop song by American singer Ciara featuring rapper Chamillionaire. The track is known for its catchy beat and Ciara’s signature choreography in the accompanying music video. The lyrics focus on Ciara encouraging her partner to let loose and dance with her. Chamillionaire adds a rap verse to the track, adding a new layer to the catchy pop production. “Get Up” was a commercial success, peaking at number seven on the US Billboard Hot 100 and becoming a top 20 hit in several other countries.

81. We Be Burnin’ (Recognize It) – Sean Paul

“We Be Burnin’ (Recognize It)” is a reggae-dancehall track by Jamaican artist Sean Paul. Released in 2005, it became a hit in several countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The song is known for its catchy chorus and upbeat rhythm, which is typical of Sean Paul’s music. The lyrics are about partying and having a good time, with a nod to smoking marijuana, which is a recurring theme in Sean Paul’s music. “We Be Burnin'” was one of the most successful singles from Sean Paul’s album “The Trinity,” which cemented his status as a leading artist in the reggae-dancehall genre.

82. Hate Me – Blue October

“Hate Me” is a song by American rock band Blue October, released in 2006 as the lead single from their fifth studio album, “Foiled.” The song was written by the band’s lead singer, Justin Furstenfeld, and it describes the troubled relationship between him and his mother due to his drug addiction. It is a haunting and emotional ballad that deals with themes of love, loss, and regret. The song became a commercial success, peaking at number two on the Billboard Modern Rock chart and helping to bring the band to a wider audience.

83. You and Me – Lifehouse

“You and Me” is a romantic ballad by American rock band Lifehouse. It was released in 2005 as the second single from their self-titled third studio album. The song is known for its heartfelt lyrics and the soft, melodic vocals of lead singer Jason Wade. The simple guitar melody and piano accompaniment complement the song’s intimate feel. It became a commercial success, peaking at number 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and becoming a staple for weddings and romantic moments. The song has since been covered and used in various movies and television shows, solidifying its place as a timeless love song.

84. Beep – The Pussycat Dolls featuring will.i.am

“Beep” is a song by the American girl group, The Pussycat Dolls, featuring rapper will.i.am. The song was released in 2006 as the second single from their album, “PCD.” The catchy electro-pop track features a pulsing beat, sassy lyrics, and will.i.am’s signature rap. The song’s lyrics focus on a woman’s confidence and the power of her sexuality, with the chorus repeating the phrase “beep beep.” The music video for “Beep” showcases the group’s iconic choreography, as well as futuristic sets and outfits. The song became a hit, reaching the top 10 in several countries and becoming a staple of the group’s live performances.

85. I Think They Like Me – Dem Franchize Boyz featuring Jermaine Dupri, Da Brat & Bow Wow

“I Think They Like Me” is a 2005 hip-hop anthem by Atlanta rap group Dem Franchize Boyz, featuring Jermaine Dupri, Da Brat, and Bow Wow. The song’s catchy hook, “I think they like me when they heard me on the other one,” is a nod to the group’s previous hit “White Tee,” and the track’s playful lyrics and energetic beat have made it a club staple. The remix, featuring the additional star power of Jermaine Dupri, Da Brat, and Bow Wow, further cemented the song’s place in hip-hop history, and it remains a popular party track to this day.

86. Say Goodbye – Chris Brown

“Say Goodbye” by Chris Brown is a heart-wrenching ballad that explores the pain and emotional turmoil of a broken relationship. The song features Brown’s soulful vocals over a simple piano melody and a slow, steady beat. The lyrics depict a man struggling to let go of the love he once had, reminiscing about the good times and expressing his sadness and regret. The song’s melancholic tone is amplified by Brown’s powerful vocal performance, making it a powerful and emotional experience for anyone who has ever had to say goodbye to someone they loved.

87. Waiting On the World to Change – John Mayer

“Waiting on the World to Change” is a song by American singer-songwriter John Mayer, released in 2006. The song is a commentary on the apathy and disillusionment felt by many young people towards the political system and social issues. Mayer laments the lack of progress being made in society and the feeling that one person’s actions can’t make a difference. The song features a catchy melody, with Mayer’s signature guitar style and smooth vocals. It reached the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was a critical and commercial success, resonating with many listeners who share its message of frustration and hope.

88. Soul Survivor – Young Jeezy featuring Akon

Released in 2005, “Soul Survivor” is a collaboration between rapper Young Jeezy and R&B artist Akon. The song, which was produced by Akon, features a catchy hook and hard-hitting verses about surviving in the tough streets of Atlanta. The track was a commercial success, peaking at number four on the US Billboard Hot 100 and receiving a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group. With its dark, gritty sound and lyrics that highlight the harsh realities of life, “Soul Survivor” remains a popular track in the world of hip-hop.

89. Pump It – The Black Eyed Peas

“Pump It” by The Black Eyed Peas is an up-tempo dance track with a sample of the classic song “Misirlou,” made famous by Dick Dale in the 1960s. The song features a heavy bassline, electronic beats, and catchy lyrics encouraging listeners to dance and have fun. The chorus is particularly infectious, with the repetitive phrase “Pump it louder” driving the energy of the song. The Black Eyed Peas’ trademark style of blending hip-hop, pop, and electronic elements is on full display, making “Pump It” a fun and energetic addition to any party or workout playlist.

90. When I’m Gone – Eminem

“When I’m Gone” is a powerful song by Eminem that explores the rapper’s fear of losing his daughter and the toll his fame takes on his personal life. The chorus features haunting vocals by Nate Ruess of Fun, as Eminem raps about the pain of leaving his daughter behind while he goes on tour. The song is accompanied by a moving music video that shows Eminem grappling with his inner demons and struggling to balance his personal and professional life. Overall, “When I’m Gone” is a powerful reflection on the sacrifices and challenges that come with fame and success.

91. Hung Up – Madonna

“Hung Up” is a dance-pop song by American singer Madonna. It was released as the lead single from her tenth studio album, “Confessions on a Dance Floor”. The song features a sample from ABBA’s hit song “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)”, which serves as its primary musical element. The lyrics speak of the feeling of being unable to let go of a relationship, with the phrase “time goes by so slowly” repeated throughout the chorus. The upbeat tempo, catchy melody, and Madonna’s confident vocals make “Hung Up” a memorable dance hit that topped the charts in many countries.

92. Stay Fly – Three 6 Mafia featuring Young Buck & Eightball & MJG

“Stay Fly” is a Southern hip-hop anthem by Three 6 Mafia featuring Young Buck, Eightball & MJG. The song’s infectious beat, driven by a funky guitar riff, serves as the perfect backdrop for the crew’s boastful verses about their luxurious lifestyles and unapologetic approach to the rap game. The chorus, sung by a soulful choir, adds to the track’s gritty yet triumphant vibe. “Stay Fly” became a massive hit, reaching the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 and cementing Three 6 Mafia’s status as legends in the genre.

93. Love – Keyshia Cole

“Love” is a powerful R&B ballad performed by Keyshia Cole. Released in 2006, the song features Cole’s soulful vocals and a simple yet emotional piano melody. The lyrics describe the pain and heartbreak of a failed relationship, with Cole lamenting the loss of a lover who did not reciprocate her feelings. The chorus is particularly memorable, with Cole passionately singing “Love, never knew what I was missing, but I knew once we started kissin’, I found… love.” The song became one of Cole’s most successful singles, earning her a Grammy nomination for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance.

94. When You’re Mad – Ne-Yo

“When You’re Mad” is a mid-tempo R&B song performed by American singer-songwriter Ne-Yo. The song talks about a couple’s argument and the feeling of frustration that comes with it. The smooth melody and Ne-Yo’s soulful vocals create a perfect backdrop for the song’s emotional lyrics. The chorus is particularly catchy, with Ne-Yo’s vocal runs adding a nice touch. The production is polished and features elements of both classic and contemporary R&B. Overall, “When You’re Mad” showcases Ne-Yo’s versatility as an artist and his ability to craft a song that is both emotional and entertaining.

95. Why You Wanna – King – T.I.

“Why You Wanna” is a hit single by American rapper T.I., taken from his fourth studio album “King”. The song samples “Human Nature” by Michael Jackson and features a smooth, mid-tempo beat that complements T.I.’s relaxed flow. The lyrics are a reflection on a past relationship and the question of why his partner left him. The chorus is catchy and the song’s melody is easy to sing along to, making it a popular track in clubs and on radio stations. “Why You Wanna” became one of T.I.’s biggest hits, peaking at number 29 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

96. Stupid Girls – Pink

“Stupid Girls” is an upbeat pop-rock song by Pink that criticizes the stereotypical portrayal of women in the media. With clever wordplay and catchy hooks, Pink sarcastically asks why anyone would want to be a “stupid girl” who values looks over substance. The music video features Pink parodying famous female icons like Paris Hilton and Jessica Simpson, poking fun at their shallow and materialistic behavior. The song became a hit in several countries and was praised for its feminist message, encouraging young girls to prioritize their intelligence and individuality over conforming to societal beauty standards.

97. Feel Good Inc – Gorillaz

“Feel Good Inc” is a hit song by British virtual band Gorillaz, released in 2005. It is a perfect blend of alternative rock, hip-hop, and electronic music. The song features a prominent bassline, catchy melody, and vocals that alternate between the lead singer Damon Albarn and the hip-hop group De La Soul. The lyrics express a sense of disillusionment with the state of the world and encourage listeners to escape from their problems by losing themselves in music. The track became a commercial success, charting at number two in the UK and number fourteen in the US.

98. I’m Sprung – T-Pain

“I’m Sprung” is a 2005 hit single by T-Pain from his debut album “Rappa Ternt Sanga”. The song is an up-tempo R&B track with a catchy hook and a bouncing beat that captures the attention of listeners. It tells the story of a man who has fallen in love and is helplessly “sprung” on a woman who has captured his heart. The use of T-Pain’s signature autotune in the chorus and the verses became a defining characteristic of his music, and “I’m Sprung” helped launch his career as one of the most successful R&B artists of the mid-2000s.

99. Do I Make You Proud – Taylor Hicks

“Do I Make You Proud” is a pop-rock ballad by American Idol Season 5 winner Taylor Hicks. Released as Hicks’ debut single in 2006, the song showcases his soulful voice and draws from his background in blues and R&B music. The lyrics express gratitude to a significant other for their support and encouragement throughout life’s ups and downs. The song’s simple melody and heartfelt delivery resonate with fans and helped it reach #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Do I Make You Proud” has since become a fan favorite and a defining moment in Hicks’ career.

100. For You I Will (Confidence) – Teddy Geiger

“For You I Will (Confidence)” is a pop-rock ballad performed by Teddy Geiger. It was released as the lead single from his debut album “Underage Thinking” in 2006. The song’s lyrics convey a message of unwavering love and support, promising to stand by someone through all of life’s ups and downs. The gentle guitar melodies and Geiger’s emotional vocals create a poignant and uplifting atmosphere. “For You I Will (Confidence)” became a hit, reaching the top 30 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning Geiger critical acclaim for his songwriting and vocal abilities.