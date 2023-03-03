The year 2005 saw the release of a number of memorable songs across a variety of genres. One of the biggest hits of the year was “We Belong Together” by Mariah Carey, a soulful ballad that topped the charts for several weeks. The year also saw the rise of Chris Brown, who burst onto the scene with his debut single “Run It!” which featured a memorable hook and an infectious beat. Another popular R&B song was “Let Me Hold You” by Bow Wow featuring Omarion, which showcased the smooth vocals of both artists.

Rock and alternative music also had a strong showing in 2005, with songs like “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” by Green Day, which became an instant classic and earned the band a Grammy Award for Record of the Year. The All-American Rejects also made a splash with their hit “Dirty Little Secret,” while “Sugar, We’re Goin’ Down” by Fall Out Boy became an anthem for emo kids everywhere.

Hip-hop and rap continued to dominate the charts in 2005, with hits like “Gold Digger” by Kanye West featuring Jamie Foxx and “Lose Control” by Missy Elliott featuring Ciara and Fatman Scoop. T-Pain also made a name for himself with his debut single “I’m Sprung,” which introduced his signature use of autotune.

Overall, 2005 was a year of diverse and memorable music, with songs that still resonate with listeners today.

1. We Belong Together – Mariah Carey

“We Belong Together” is a timeless R&B ballad by Mariah Carey. Released in 2005 as the second single from her tenth studio album, “The Emancipation of Mimi,” the song became a massive commercial success and one of Carey’s signature tunes. The track showcases Carey’s powerful vocals, as she sings about a lost love and the longing to be reunited with her former partner. The lyrics are emotive and relatable, touching on themes of heartbreak, regret, and the desire for second chances. The song’s catchy melody, soulful instrumentation, and Carey’s dynamic vocal range make it a classic in the genre of contemporary R&B.

2. Hollaback Girl – Gwen Stefani

“Hollaback Girl” is an upbeat and energetic pop song by American singer Gwen Stefani. It was released in 2005 and quickly became a hit, reaching the top of the charts in several countries. The song’s title and lyrics refer to Stefani’s experience of being called a “hollaback girl” by another girl, which she interprets as a derogatory term. In response, Stefani asserts her confidence and independence, proclaiming that she’s “no hollaback girl.” The song’s catchy chorus, infectious beat, and Stefani’s bold vocals make it an anthem of female empowerment and self-assertion, and a standout track in Stefani’s discography.

3. Let Me Love You – Mario

“Let Me Love You” is a mid-tempo R&B song by American singer Mario. Released in 2004 as the lead single from his second studio album, “Turning Point,” the song was a major commercial success, topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart for several weeks. The track features a smooth, catchy melody and romantic lyrics, with Mario singing about his desire to love and take care of his significant other. The song’s polished production and Mario’s soulful vocals make it an enduring classic in the genre of modern R&B. “Let Me Love You” remains a beloved favorite among fans of the genre and a staple on many romantic playlists.

4. Since U Been Gone – Kelly Clarkson

“Since U Been Gone” is an iconic pop-rock song by American singer Kelly Clarkson, released in 2004. The song is known for its energetic chorus and powerful vocals, which showcase Clarkson’s range and strength as a singer. The lyrics describe the narrator’s liberation and newfound confidence after ending a toxic relationship, with lines such as “But since you been gone, I can breathe for the first time.” The song’s catchy melody and relatable message made it an instant hit and a staple of early 2000s pop culture. It remains a beloved classic and a testament to Clarkson’s talent and influence in the music industry.

5. One, Two Step – Ciara featuring Missy Elliott

“One, Two Step” is a dance-pop song by American singer Ciara featuring rapper Missy Elliott, released in 2004. The song’s catchy beat and infectious chorus make it a popular dancefloor hit, with lyrics encouraging listeners to move their feet and follow Ciara’s lead: “Rock it, don’t stop it, everybody get on the floor.” The collaboration with Missy Elliott adds an extra layer of energy and personality to the track, with her signature rap style complementing Ciara’s smooth vocals. “One, Two Step” remains a beloved classic and a testament to the power of female-led collaborations in pop music.

6. Gold Digger – Kanye West featuring Jamie Foxx

“Gold Digger” is a hip-hop song by American rapper Kanye West, featuring vocals by Jamie Foxx. Released in 2005 as the second single from West’s album “Late Registration,” the track became a massive commercial success, reaching the top of the charts in several countries. The song samples Ray Charles’ “I Got a Woman,” and the lyrics tell the story of a man who is warning other men about the dangers of dating a woman who is only interested in his money. The catchy hook and playful lyrics, combined with West’s confident flow, make “Gold Digger” a quintessential hit in the genre of hip-hop.

7. Boulevard of Broken Dreams – Green Day

“Boulevard of Broken Dreams” is a melancholic rock song by American punk rock band Green Day, released in 2004. The song’s slow and haunting melody, accompanied by Billie Joe Armstrong’s emotive vocals, convey the feelings of loneliness and isolation. The lyrics describe a sense of aimlessness and confusion, as the narrator walks alone on a deserted street. The chorus, “I walk a lonely road, the only one that I have ever known,” has become an anthem for those struggling with feelings of detachment and disillusionment. The song’s introspective and relatable lyrics and its iconic sound have made it a classic in the rock genre.

8. Candy Shop – 50 Cent featuring Olivia

“Candy Shop” is a hip-hop/R&B song by American rapper 50 Cent, featuring vocals by Olivia. Released in 2005 as the second single from 50 Cent’s album “The Massacre,” the track became a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts in several countries. The song’s lyrics are suggestive and risqué, using candy as a metaphor for sexual pleasure. Olivia’s sultry vocals on the chorus complement 50 Cent’s smooth flow, making “Candy Shop” a seductive and catchy track. Despite some controversy surrounding its content, the song remains a popular party anthem and a notable hit in the genre of hip-hop/R&B.

9. Don’t Cha – The Pussycat Dolls featuring Busta Rhymes

“Don’t Cha” is an upbeat R&B/hip-hop song by American girl group The Pussycat Dolls, featuring rapper Busta Rhymes. Released in 2005 as the lead single from their debut album “PCD,” the track was a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts in several countries. The song’s lyrics are flirty and confident, with the group boasting about their beauty and desirability. The infectious beat and catchy hook, coupled with Busta Rhymes’ explosive verse, make “Don’t Cha” a fun and empowering party anthem. The song remains a popular favorite and a notable hit in the genre of contemporary R&B/hip-hop.

10. Behind These Hazel Eyes – Kelly Clarkson

“Behind These Hazel Eyes” is a powerful rock ballad by American pop singer Kelly Clarkson. The song, released in 2005, showcases Clarkson’s vocal range and emotional depth, as she sings about the pain of a broken relationship. The lyrics describe the singer’s frustration and hurt over being deceived by a former lover, with the chorus expressing her desire to move on and leave the past behind. The powerful instrumentals, including driving guitar riffs and a soaring chorus, add to the song’s emotional intensity. “Behind These Hazel Eyes” remains a fan favorite and a testament to Clarkson’s talents as a performer and songwriter.

11. Disco Inferno – 50 Cent

“Disco Inferno” is an energetic hip-hop song by American rapper 50 Cent. Released in 2004 as the lead single from his album “The Massacre,” the track became a commercial success, peaking at number three on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song features a sample from The Trammps’ 1976 disco hit “Disco Inferno,” and the lyrics are confident and braggadocious, with 50 Cent boasting about his wealth and success. The song’s catchy beat and 50 Cent’s aggressive flow make “Disco Inferno” a standout track in the genre of hip-hop, and a popular choice for parties and workouts.

12. You and Me – Lifehouse

“You and Me” is a sentimental alternative rock song by American band Lifehouse. Released in 2005 as the lead single from their self-titled third album, the track became a commercial success, peaking at number five on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song’s lyrics are romantic and emotive, with lead singer Jason Wade singing about the deep connection he shares with his partner. The simple acoustic guitar melody and Wade’s soulful vocals make “You and Me” a heartfelt and timeless ballad, often played at weddings and romantic occasions. The song remains a beloved classic in the genre of alternative rock.

13. Don’t Phunk With My Heart – The Black Eyed Peas

“Don’t Phunk With My Heart” is an upbeat hip-hop/pop song by American group The Black Eyed Peas. Released in 2005 as the lead single from their album “Monkey Business,” the track was a commercial success, reaching the top ten on charts in several countries. The song features a sample from Indian film composer Asha Bhosle’s 1982 song “Meri Jaan” and the lyrics are playful and flirtatious, with the group warning potential love interests not to toy with their hearts. The infectious beat and catchy hook make “Don’t Phunk With My Heart” a fun and memorable track in the genre of hip-hop/pop.

14. Lose Control – Missy Elliott featuring Ciara & Fat Man Scoop

“Lose Control” is an upbeat hip-hop and dance-pop song by American rapper and producer Missy Elliott, featuring Ciara and Fatman Scoop. Released in 2005, the song features high-energy beats and catchy hooks, as well as Missy Elliott’s trademark witty lyrics and unique vocal delivery. The song’s chorus, performed by Ciara, encourages listeners to let loose and dance, while Fatman Scoop’s hype-man style adds to the track’s party vibe. The song’s music video, directed by Elliott herself, features a futuristic dance-off between the three artists, further cementing its status as a dancefloor favorite.

15. Shake It Off – Mariah Carey

“Shake It Off” is an upbeat pop/R&B song by American singer Mariah Carey. Released in 2005 as the lead single from her album “The Emancipation of Mimi,” the track was a commercial success, reaching the top ten on charts in several countries. The song’s lyrics are about letting go of negative energy and moving on from a bad situation. The catchy hook and upbeat melody, coupled with Carey’s powerful vocals, make “Shake It Off” a fun and empowering anthem for anyone going through a tough time. The song remains a popular favorite and a notable hit in the genre of pop/R&B.

16. Mr. Brightside – The Killers

“Mr. Brightside” is a rock and new wave song by American band The Killers. Released in 2004, the song tells the story of a man struggling with jealousy and paranoia as he watches his girlfriend dance with another man. The song’s driving guitar riffs, soaring chorus, and Brandon Flowers’ emotive vocals capture the intensity of the protagonist’s emotions, making it an anthem of sorts for those dealing with unrequited love. The song’s popularity has only grown over the years, with its catchy hooks and relatable lyrics making it a staple of indie rock and alternative radio stations.

17. Just a Lil Bit – 50 Cent

“Just a Lil Bit” is a hip-hop song by American rapper 50 Cent. Released in 2005 as the third single from his album “The Massacre,” the track was a commercial success, reaching the top ten on charts in several countries. The song’s lyrics are confident and boastful, with 50 Cent asserting his wealth and sexual prowess. The catchy beat and infectious melody, coupled with 50 Cent’s smooth flow, make “Just a Lil Bit” a standout track in the genre of hip-hop. The song remains a popular favorite and a notable hit in 50 Cent’s discography.

18. Pon de Replay – Rihanna

“Pon de Replay” is the debut single by Barbadian singer Rihanna, released in 2005. The song combines reggae and dance-pop beats, showcasing Rihanna’s unique vocal style and infectious energy. The song’s lyrics encourage listeners to dance and let go of their worries, with the title “Pon de Replay” meaning “play it again” in Bajan dialect. The song’s catchy hooks and driving rhythms helped it become an international hit, propelling Rihanna to stardom. The song’s music video, set in a nightclub and featuring Rihanna’s signature style, further added to its appeal and solidified its status as a classic pop track.

19. How We Do – The Game featuring 50 Cent

“How We Do” is a hip-hop song by American rapper The Game featuring 50 Cent. Released in 2005, the song’s catchy beat, synth hook and simple yet effective lyrics helped it become a commercial success. The song’s lyrics talk about the extravagant lifestyles of the rappers, with both The Game and 50 Cent boasting about their wealth and fame. The song’s music video, set in the streets of Los Angeles, features the two rappers performing with a group of dancers and cars, further adding to the song’s party vibe. “How We Do” remains a popular track in the hip-hop canon.

20. Beverly Hills – Weezer

“Beverly Hills” is an alternative rock song by American band Weezer. Released in 2005 as the lead single from their album “Make Believe,” the track was a commercial success, peaking at number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song’s lyrics are about the lifestyle of the rich and famous in Beverly Hills, with lead singer Rivers Cuomo expressing a mix of envy and disdain. The catchy melody and singalong chorus, coupled with Cuomo’s deadpan delivery, make “Beverly Hills” a memorable and playful track in the genre of alternative rock. The song remains a fan favorite and a notable hit in Weezer’s discography.

21. Oh – Ciara featuring Ludacris

“Oh” is an R&B and hip-hop song by American singer Ciara featuring Ludacris. Released in 2005, the song features Ciara’s smooth vocals and Ludacris’ signature rap style. The song’s lyrics describe a romantic encounter between two people, with Ciara singing about the intensity of the moment and Ludacris adding to the song’s seductive vibes with his verse. The song’s catchy beat, melodic hooks, and sensual lyrics helped it become a commercial success, and it remains a favorite among R&B and hip-hop fans. The song’s music video, featuring Ciara’s impressive dance moves, further added to its appeal.

22. Lonely No More – Rob Thomas

“Lonely No More” is a pop/rock song by American musician Rob Thomas. Released in 2005 as the lead single from his debut album “Something to Be,” the track was a commercial success, reaching the top ten on charts in several countries. The song’s lyrics are about the importance of moving on from a toxic relationship and finding happiness on one’s own. The upbeat melody and catchy chorus, coupled with Thomas’s soulful vocals, make “Lonely No More” a fun and empowering anthem for anyone looking to break free from negative cycles. The song remains a popular favorite and a notable hit in the genre of pop/rock.

23. Drop It Like It’s Hot – Snoop Dogg featuring Pharrell

“Drop It Like It’s Hot” is a hip-hop song by American rapper Snoop Dogg featuring producer and singer Pharrell Williams. Released in 2004, the song features a stripped-down beat and minimal instrumentation, with Snoop Dogg’s laidback flow and Pharrell’s falsetto adding to the song’s smooth vibe. The song’s lyrics encourage listeners to dance and let loose, with the memorable hook “drop it like it’s hot” becoming a popular catchphrase. The song’s music video, featuring Snoop Dogg and Pharrell in a futuristic setting, further added to the song’s appeal. “Drop It Like It’s Hot” remains a classic in the hip-hop canon.

24. Hate It or Love It – The Game featuring 50 Cent

“Hate It or Love It” is a hip-hop song by American rapper The Game featuring 50 Cent. Released in 2005 as the second single from his debut album “The Documentary,” the track was a commercial success, reaching the top ten on charts in several countries. The song’s lyrics are autobiographical, with The Game and 50 Cent rapping about their struggles growing up and their rise to fame in the music industry. The infectious beat and catchy hook, coupled with the two rappers’ dynamic flow, make “Hate It or Love It” a standout track in the genre of hip-hop. The song remains a popular favorite and a notable hit in The Game’s discography.

25. Lovers and Friends – Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz featuring Usher & Ludacris

“Lovers and Friends” is a R&B and hip-hop song by Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz featuring Usher and Ludacris. Released in 2004, the song features a slow and sensual beat, with Usher’s smooth vocals and Ludacris’ rap verse adding to the song’s seductive vibe. The song’s lyrics describe a romantic encounter between two people who want to be more than just friends. The song’s memorable hook and melodic chorus helped it become a commercial success, and it remains a favorite among R&B and hip-hop fans. The song’s music video, featuring the three artists in a luxurious mansion, further added to its appeal.

26. Soldier – Destiny’s Child featuring T.I. & Lil Wayne

“Soldier” is an R&B/hip-hop song by American girl group Destiny’s Child featuring T.I. and Lil Wayne. Released in 2004 as the second single from their album “Destiny Fulfilled,” the track was a commercial success, reaching the top ten on charts in several countries. The song’s lyrics are about being confident and independent, with the members of Destiny’s Child singing about their ability to take care of themselves and their partners. The infectious beat and catchy chorus, coupled with T.I. and Lil Wayne’s dynamic rap verses, make “Soldier” a standout track in the genre of R&B/hip-hop. The song remains a popular favorite and a notable hit in Destiny’s Child’s discography.

27. Breakaway – Kelly Clarkson

“Breakaway” is a pop/rock song by American singer Kelly Clarkson. Released in 2004 as the title track of her second studio album, the track was a commercial success, reaching the top ten on charts in several countries. The song’s lyrics are about breaking free from a stagnant life and pursuing one’s dreams and aspirations. The uplifting melody and inspiring lyrics, coupled with Clarkson’s powerful vocals, make “Breakaway” an empowering anthem for anyone looking to take control of their life and make a change. The song remains a fan favorite and a notable hit in the genre of pop/rock.

28. Switch – Will Smith

“Switch” is a hip-hop and R&B song by American rapper and actor Will Smith. Released in 2005, the song features a funky beat and catchy chorus, with Smith’s signature flow and charisma adding to its appeal. The song’s lyrics encourage listeners to dance and let loose, with Smith playfully boasting about his wealth and fame. The song’s music video, featuring Smith in various settings and costumes, further added to its appeal. “Switch” was a commercial success, becoming a popular track in clubs and on radio stations, and it remains a favorite among fans of Will Smith’s music.

29. Let Me Hold You – Bow Wow featuring Omarion

“Let Me Hold You” is an R&B and hip-hop song by American rapper Bow Wow featuring singer Omarion. Released in 2005, the song features a smooth beat and melodic chorus, with Bow Wow and Omarion showcasing their vocal and rapping skills. The song’s lyrics describe a romantic encounter between two people who want to be together. The song’s music video, featuring Bow Wow and Omarion in various locations, added to its popularity. “Let Me Hold You” was a commercial success, becoming a popular track in clubs and on radio stations, and it remains a favorite among R&B and hip-hop fans.

30. Like You – Bow Wow featuring Ciara

“Like You” is a hip-hop/R&B song by American rapper Bow Wow featuring Ciara. Released in 2005 as the lead single from his album “Wanted,” the track was a commercial success, reaching the top ten on charts in several countries. The song’s lyrics are about a romantic relationship, with Bow Wow and Ciara singing about their attraction and affection for each other. The catchy beat and melodic chorus, coupled with the two artists’ smooth vocals, make “Like You” a standout track in the genre of hip-hop/R&B. The song remains a popular favorite and a notable hit in Bow Wow’s discography.

31. Rich Girl – Gwen Stefani featuring Eve

“Rich Girl” is a pop/hip-hop song by American singer Gwen Stefani featuring rapper Eve. Released in 2004 as the second single from her debut solo album “Love. Angel. Music. Baby,” the track was a commercial success, reaching the top ten on charts in several countries. The song’s lyrics are about the pitfalls of wealthy living, with Stefani and Eve singing about the problems that come with having too much money. The catchy beat and infectious chorus, coupled with Stefani and Eve’s dynamic vocals, make “Rich Girl” a standout track in the genre of pop/hip-hop. The song remains a popular favorite and a notable hit in Stefani’s discography.

32. My Humps – The Black Eyed Peas

“My Humps” is an R&B and hip-hop song by American group The Black Eyed Peas. Released in 2005, the song features a catchy beat and playful lyrics, with lead vocalist Fergie singing about her physical assets. The song’s chorus, with its repetition of the phrase “my humps,” became a popular catchphrase. The song’s music video, featuring Fergie and the other members of the group in various outfits and settings, added to its appeal. “My Humps” was a commercial success, becoming a popular track in clubs and on radio stations, and it remains a favorite among fans of The Black Eyed Peas’ music.

33. Obsession (No Es Amor) – Frankie J featuring Baby Bash

34. Caught Up – Usher

“Caught Up” is an R&B and hip-hop song by American singer Usher. Released in 2004, the song features a smooth beat and catchy chorus, with Usher’s signature falsetto adding to its appeal. The song’s lyrics describe a romantic encounter between two people who can’t get enough of each other. The song’s music video, featuring Usher in a club and other settings, added to its popularity. “Caught Up” was a commercial success, becoming a popular track in clubs and on radio stations, and it remains a favorite among fans of Usher’s music.

35. Listen to Your Heart – D.H.T.

“Listen to Your Heart” is a trance cover of the classic song by Swedish pop duo Roxette, performed by Belgian dance group D.H.T. Released in 2004, the track was a commercial success, reaching the top ten on charts in several countries. The song’s lyrics are about following your heart and trusting your feelings, with the lead vocalist singing powerfully about the pain of unrequited love. The pulsating beat and driving rhythm, coupled with the soaring vocals, make “Listen to Your Heart” a standout track in the genre of trance and dance-pop. The song remains a popular favorite and a notable hit in D.H.T.’s discography.

36. Scars – Papa Roach

“Scars” is a rock song by American band Papa Roach. Released in 2005, the song features a melodic chorus and emotional lyrics, with lead singer Jacoby Shaddix singing about the pain of past relationships. The song’s stripped-down instrumentation, with acoustic guitar and piano, adds to its raw and vulnerable feel. The song’s music video, featuring Shaddix and a female lead in a dramatic and emotional storyline, added to its popularity. “Scars” was a commercial success, becoming a hit on rock radio stations, and it remains a favorite among fans of Papa Roach’s music.

37. Feel Good Inc – Gorillaz

“Feel Good Inc.” is a song by virtual British band Gorillaz, featuring American hip-hop group De La Soul. Released in 2005 as the lead single from their second album “Demon Days,” the track was a commercial and critical success, earning multiple awards and nominations. The song’s lyrics are a social commentary on the mass media and consumerism, with a catchy chorus urging listeners to “feel good” despite the world’s problems. The innovative blend of rock, hip-hop, and electronic music, coupled with the unique animated music video, make “Feel Good Inc.” a standout track in the genre of alternative and experimental music. The song remains a popular favorite and a defining hit in Gorillaz’s discography.

38. Let Me Go – 3 Doors Down

“Let Me Go” is a rock song by American band 3 Doors Down. Released in 2005, the song features a driving beat and soaring chorus, with lead vocalist Brad Arnold singing about the difficulty of letting go of a past love. The song’s catchy melody and relatable lyrics made it a popular track on rock radio stations. The song’s music video, featuring the band performing in a dark and moody setting, added to its appeal. “Let Me Go” was a commercial success, becoming a hit on rock charts, and it remains a favorite among fans of 3 Doors Down’s music.

39. Holiday – Green Day

“Holiday” is a punk rock song by American band Green Day. Released in 2005, the song features a fast-paced beat and anthemic chorus, with lead vocalist Billie Joe Armstrong singing about the state of the world and the need for change. The song’s political and social commentary, coupled with its catchy melody, made it a popular track on rock radio stations. The song’s music video, featuring the band performing in front of a large American flag and images of political figures, added to its appeal. “Holiday” was a commercial success, becoming a hit on rock charts, and it remains a favorite among fans of Green Day’s music.

40. Sugar, We’re Goin Down – Fall Out Boy

“Sugar, We’re Goin Down” is a song by American rock band Fall Out Boy. Released in 2005 as the lead single from their album “From Under the Cork Tree,” the track was a commercial success, reaching the top ten on charts in several countries. The song’s lyrics are about teenage romance and heartbreak, with lead vocalist Patrick Stump singing about the ups and downs of falling in love. The catchy guitar riff and memorable chorus, coupled with Stump’s emotive vocals, make “Sugar, We’re Goin Down” a standout track in the genre of pop punk and emo. The song remains a popular favorite and a defining hit in Fall Out Boy’s discography.

41. Grind With Me – Pretty Ricky

“Grind With Me” is an R&B and hip-hop song by American group Pretty Ricky. Released in 2005, the song features a slow and sensual beat, with lead vocalist Pleasure P singing about grinding and dancing with a romantic interest. The song’s explicit lyrics and suggestive themes made it a popular track in clubs and on radio stations. The song’s music video, featuring the group in a dimly lit setting surrounded by women, added to its appeal. “Grind With Me” was a commercial success, becoming a hit on R&B and hip-hop charts, and it remains a favorite among fans of Pretty Ricky’s music.

42. Run It! – Chris Brown

“Run It!” is a debut single by American singer Chris Brown. Released in 2005, the song was a commercial success, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and making Brown the first male artist to achieve this feat with a debut single since Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It” in 1995. The song’s lyrics are about a teenage boy trying to convince a girl to dance with him, with Brown’s smooth vocals and confident delivery adding to the charm of the song. The catchy beat and danceable rhythm, coupled with Brown’s impressive dance moves, make “Run It!” a standout track in the genre of R&B and hip hop. The song remains a popular favorite and a defining hit in Chris Brown’s discography.

43. Photograph – Nickelback

“Photograph” is a rock ballad by Canadian band Nickelback. Released in 2005, the song features a slow tempo and emotional lyrics, with lead vocalist Chad Kroeger singing about memories and nostalgia. The song’s catchy chorus and relatable theme made it a popular track on rock and pop radio stations. The song’s music video, featuring the band in various settings with old photos and videos, added to its appeal. “Photograph” was a commercial success, becoming a hit on rock and pop charts, and it remains one of Nickelback’s most recognizable and beloved songs.

44. Lonely – Akon

“Lonely” is a song by Senegalese-American singer Akon, released in 2005 as the third single from his debut studio album “Trouble.” The song was a commercial success, reaching the top five on charts in several countries. The song’s lyrics are about the pain of being alone and missing a former lover, with Akon’s emotive vocals conveying a sense of heartbreak and longing. The memorable chorus, coupled with the catchy melody and simple beat, make “Lonely” a standout track in the genre of R&B and hip hop. The song remains a popular favorite and a defining hit in Akon’s discography.

45. Collide – Howie Day

“Collide” is a song by American singer-songwriter Howie Day, released in 2004 as the lead single from his album “Stop All the World Now.” The song was a commercial success, reaching the top 20 on charts in several countries. The song’s lyrics are about falling in love unexpectedly, with Day’s emotive vocals and acoustic guitar adding to the emotional intensity of the song. The catchy chorus and memorable melody, coupled with the atmospheric production, make “Collide” a standout track in the genre of acoustic pop and adult contemporary music. The song remains a popular favorite and a defining hit in Howie Day’s discography.

46. Wake Me Up When September Ends – Green Day

“Wake Me Up When September Ends” is a rock ballad by American band Green Day. Released in 2004, the song features a slow tempo and emotional lyrics, with lead vocalist Billie Joe Armstrong singing about the death of his father and the struggle to move on. The song’s haunting melody and relatable theme made it a popular track on rock and pop radio stations. The song’s music video, featuring a story of a young couple separated by war, added to its appeal. “Wake Me Up When September Ends” was a commercial success, becoming a hit on rock and pop charts, and it remains a poignant and powerful song about loss and grief.

47. Slow Down – Bobby Valentino

“Slow Down” is an R&B song by American singer Bobby Valentino. Released in 2005, the song features a mid-tempo beat and romantic lyrics, with Valentino singing about his attraction to a woman and his desire to take things slow. The song’s smooth melody and catchy chorus made it a popular track on R&B and pop radio stations. The song’s music video, featuring Valentino pursuing a woman in various settings, added to its appeal. “Slow Down” was a commercial success, becoming a hit on R&B and pop charts, and it remains a favorite among fans of Valentino’s music.

48. Over and Over – Nelly featuring Tim McGraw

“Over and Over” is a song by American rapper Nelly, featuring country music singer Tim McGraw. Released in 2004 as the lead single from Nelly’s album “Sweat,” the song was a commercial success, reaching the top ten on charts in several countries. The song’s lyrics are about persevering through adversity and overcoming obstacles in life, with Nelly’s smooth rap delivery and McGraw’s emotive vocals adding to the emotional depth of the song. The memorable chorus, coupled with the catchy melody and simple beat, make “Over and Over” a standout track in the genre of hip hop and country music fusion. The song remains a popular favorite and a defining hit in Nelly’s discography.

49. Some Cut – Trillville featuring Cutty

“Some Cut” is a hip-hop song by American group Trillville featuring rapper Cutty. Released in 2004, the song features a fast tempo and explicit lyrics, with the group and Cutty rapping about sexual encounters and the act of “cutting” or having sex. The song’s catchy chorus and hard-hitting beats made it a popular track in clubs and on hip-hop radio stations. The song’s music video, featuring the group and Cutty in a dimly lit strip club, added to its appeal. “Some Cut” was a commercial success, becoming a hit on hip-hop and rap charts, and it remains a popular party anthem among fans of southern hip-hop.

50. Get It Poppin’ – Fat Joe featuring Nelly

“Get It Poppin'” is a song by American rapper Fat Joe, featuring Nelly. Released in 2005 as the lead single from Fat Joe’s album “All or Nothing,” the song was a commercial success, reaching the top twenty on charts in several countries. The song’s lyrics are about dancing and having a good time in the club, with Fat Joe and Nelly’s playful rhymes adding to the upbeat energy of the song. The catchy chorus, coupled with the infectious melody and lively beat, make “Get It Poppin'” a standout track in the genre of hip hop and dance music. The song remains a popular favorite and a defining hit in Fat Joe’s discography.

51. Play – David Banner

“Play” is a song by American rapper David Banner, released in 2005 as the lead single from his album “Certified.” The song features a sample from the classic funk track “Funky President” by James Brown, with Banner’s hard-hitting lyrics and aggressive delivery adding a modern edge to the track. The song’s lyrics are about living life to the fullest and taking risks, with Banner’s confident swagger and bold personality shining through in every verse. The catchy chorus, coupled with the driving beat and infectious melody, make “Play” a standout track in the genre of southern hip hop. The song remains a popular favorite and a defining hit in David Banner’s discography.

52. Soul Survivor – Young Jeezy featuring Akon

“Soul Survivor” is a hip-hop song by American rapper Young Jeezy featuring singer Akon. Released in 2005, the song features a mid-tempo beat and motivational lyrics, with Jeezy rapping about his struggles and triumphs in the music industry, while Akon sings the chorus. The song’s catchy hook and relatable lyrics made it a popular track on hip-hop and pop radio stations. The song’s music video, featuring Jeezy and Akon performing in a club, added to its appeal. “Soul Survivor” was a commercial success, becoming a hit on hip-hop and pop charts, and it remains a favorite among fans of Jeezy’s music.

53. Pimpin’ All Over the World – Ludacris featuring Bobby Valentino

“Pimpin’ All Over the World” is a song by American rapper Ludacris, featuring R&B singer Bobby Valentino. The track was released in 2005 as the third single from Ludacris’ album “The Red Light District.” The song’s lyrics are about the pair’s globe-trotting adventures, with Ludacris and Valentino bragging about their luxurious lifestyles and romantic conquests across the world. The catchy chorus and the smooth R&B vocals of Bobby Valentino, combined with Ludacris’ characteristic wit and energy, make “Pimpin’ All Over the World” an irresistible party anthem. The song remains a beloved hit in both artists’ catalogues.

54. My Boo – Usher And Alicia Keys

“My Boo” is an R&B duet by American singers Usher and Alicia Keys. Released in 2004, the song features a slow-tempo beat and romantic lyrics, with Usher and Keys singing about their feelings for each other and reminiscing about their past relationship. The song’s smooth melody and heartfelt lyrics made it a popular track on R&B and pop radio stations. The song’s music video, featuring Usher and Keys in different locations, added to its appeal. “My Boo” was a commercial success, becoming a hit on R&B and pop charts, and it remains a popular love song among fans of both singers.

55. Sugar (Gimme Some) – Trick Daddy featuring Ludacris, Lil’ Kim & Cee-Lo

“Sugar (Gimme Some)” is a 2005 song by American rapper Trick Daddy, featuring verses from Ludacris, Lil’ Kim, and Cee-Lo Green. The song is an upbeat, catchy ode to the pleasures of sexual intimacy and is built around a sample of the classic song “The Message” by Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five. Trick Daddy, Ludacris, and Lil’ Kim all deliver high-energy, explicit verses, while Cee-Lo’s soulful chorus adds a touch of melody to the track. The song’s fun-loving, party-ready vibe and star-studded cast make it a standout in the genre of southern hip hop.

56. Karma – Alicia Keys

“Karma” is an R&B song by American singer Alicia Keys. Released in 2004, the song features a mid-tempo beat and introspective lyrics, with Keys singing about the consequences of bad behavior and the importance of treating others well. The song’s catchy hook and emotional lyrics made it a popular track on R&B and pop radio stations. The song’s music video, featuring Keys in a variety of settings, added to its appeal. “Karma” was a commercial success, becoming a hit on R&B and pop charts, and it remains a fan favorite among those who appreciate Keys’ soulful and thoughtful music.

57. Speed of Sound – Coldplay

“Speed of Sound” is a 2005 song by British rock band Coldplay, released as the lead single from their third studio album “X&Y”. The song features a driving beat and anthemic chorus, anchored by Chris Martin’s soaring vocals and Jonny Buckland’s intricate guitar work. Lyrically, the song explores themes of change, growth, and uncertainty, with Martin’s poetic verses asking the listener to “how long am I gonna stand/with my head stuck under the sand”. The song’s uplifting, hopeful tone and soaring instrumentation make it a classic in the Coldplay canon and a beloved staple of modern rock music.

58. I Don’t Want to Be – Gavin DeGraw

“I Don’t Want to Be” is a pop rock song by American singer-songwriter Gavin DeGraw. Released in 2004, the song features an upbeat tempo and optimistic lyrics, with DeGraw singing about his desire to live life on his own terms and avoid conforming to others’ expectations. The song’s catchy melody and empowering lyrics made it a popular track on rock and pop radio stations. The song’s music video, featuring DeGraw performing on a city street, added to its appeal. “I Don’t Want to Be” was a commercial success, becoming a hit on rock and pop charts, and it remains a favorite among fans of DeGraw’s music.

59. Mockingbird – Eminem

“Mockingbird” is a 2004 song by American rapper Eminem. It was released as a single from his fifth studio album, “Encore”. The song features a sample of the lullaby “Hush, Little Baby” and is a poignant tribute to his daughter Hailie and her relationship with her mother, Eminem’s ex-wife. The lyrics deal with themes of love, loss, regret and the struggles of family life, and Eminem’s raw and emotional delivery gives the song a deeply personal and relatable feel. “Mockingbird” is considered one of Eminem’s most introspective and mature songs, and has become a fan favorite and a staple of his live shows.

60. La Tortura – Shakira featuring Alejandro Sanz

“La Tortura” is a Latin pop song by Colombian singer-songwriter Shakira, featuring Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz. Released in 2005, the song features a Latin-infused beat and emotive lyrics, with Shakira singing about a tumultuous relationship and the pain of love. Sanz adds to the song’s emotional depth with his harmonies and Spanish-language verses. The song’s music video, featuring Shakira dancing in a variety of colorful settings, added to its appeal. “La Tortura” was a commercial success, becoming a hit on Latin and pop charts around the world, and it remains a beloved track among fans of Latin pop music.

61. She Will Be Loved – Maroon 5

“She Will Be Loved” is a hit song by American pop rock band Maroon 5, released in 2004 as the third single from their debut album, “Songs About Jane”. The song features lead vocalist Adam Levine’s signature falsetto and a catchy guitar riff. The lyrics describe a complicated relationship between a young man and an older woman, and the pain and heartbreak that comes with unrequited love. The song’s emotional chorus and memorable melody have made it a beloved classic, and it remains one of Maroon 5’s most popular and recognizable songs.

62. Baby, I’m Back – Baby Bash featuring Akon

“Baby, I’m Back” is a hip hop song by American rapper Baby Bash, featuring Senegalese-American singer Akon. Released in 2005, the song features a catchy beat and playful lyrics, with Baby Bash singing about his return to a lover who has been waiting for him. Akon adds to the song’s appeal with his smooth vocals on the chorus. The song’s music video, featuring Baby Bash and Akon partying with friends and enjoying the company of beautiful women, added to its popularity. “Baby, I’m Back” was a hit on hip hop and R&B charts and remains a favorite among fans of the genre.

63. Wait (The Whisper Song) – Ying Yang Twins

“Wait (The Whisper Song)” is a crunk hip hop song by American duo Ying Yang Twins. Released in 2005, the song features a provocative and explicit chorus, with the Twins whispering suggestive lyrics to a potential partner. The song’s beat is heavy and bass-driven, with the duo’s trademark call-and-response style adding to its appeal. The song’s music video, featuring the Ying Yang Twins performing in a strip club and interacting with dancers, added to its controversial nature. “Wait (The Whisper Song)” was a hit on hip hop and R&B charts and remains a polarizing track among fans of the genre.

64. Incomplete – Backstreet Boys

“Incomplete” is a power ballad by American boy band Backstreet Boys, released in 2005 as the lead single from their album “Never Gone”. The song was co-written by group member AJ McLean, and features a powerful, emotional performance by lead vocalist Brian Littrell. The lyrics describe the pain and heartbreak of a failed relationship, with the chorus lamenting the feeling of being “incomplete” without the other person. The song’s soaring melody and stirring harmonies have made it a fan favorite, and it remains one of the Backstreet Boys’ most iconic and memorable songs.

65. Bring Em Out – T.I.

“Bring Em Out” is a hip hop song by American rapper T.I., released in 2004. The song features a catchy horn-driven beat, with T.I. rapping about his success and status in the music industry. The chorus features a sample from “Top Gun (Anthem)” by Harold Faltermeyer, adding to the song’s energetic feel. The song’s music video, featuring T.I. performing in front of a large crowd and driving a sports car, added to its popularity. “Bring Em Out” was a hit on hip hop and R&B charts and remains a favorite among fans of the genre.

66. Cater 2 U – Destiny’s Child

“Cater 2 U” is a romantic R&B ballad by American girl group Destiny’s Child, released in 2004 as the fourth and final single from their album “Destiny Fulfilled”. The song features the group’s signature harmonies and soulful vocals, and is a tribute to the men they love. The lyrics describe the lengths the women are willing to go to cater to their partners, both emotionally and physically, with promises to “brush your hair, help you put your do-rag on” and “cook your dinner too”. The song became a hit for the group, and is often cited as a classic example of their sensual, romantic side.

67. 1 Thing – Amerie

“1 Thing” is a 2005 R&B and funk-influenced song by American singer Amerie. The track is driven by a percussive, horn-driven beat that immediately hooks the listener. Amerie’s dynamic vocals weave seamlessly into the production, as she sings about being captivated by a certain someone. The song’s catchy hook and danceable rhythm made it a hit, reaching the top ten on charts worldwide. The song was also notable for its sample of the Meters’ 1970 funk classic “Oh, Calcutta!”, which Amerie and her team seamlessly reworked into a modern pop hit. “1 Thing” remains a favorite among R&B fans and is regarded as a standout song in Amerie’s discography.

68. Best of You – Foo Fighters

“Best of You” is a rock song by the American band Foo Fighters. Released in 2005, it is the lead single from their fifth studio album, “In Your Honor.” The song starts with a soft guitar riff, gradually building up to a powerful chorus backed by Dave Grohl’s passionate vocals. The lyrics are about overcoming challenges and finding strength in difficult times, with lines like “Is someone getting the best, the best, the best, the best of you?” The song’s intense energy and emotional depth have made it a fan favorite and a staple of the band’s live shows.

69. It’s Like That – Mariah Carey

“It’s Like That” is a dance-pop song by Mariah Carey that features upbeat rhythms and catchy beats. The song’s lyrics convey a message of resilience and self-empowerment, encouraging listeners to take control of their lives and let go of negativity. The track’s music video features Carey and a group of dancers performing choreographed moves in an energetic party scene. “It’s Like That” received critical acclaim upon release and became a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts in several countries. The song remains a popular choice for dance parties and is regarded as one of Carey’s signature tracks.

70. Goin’ Crazy – Natalie

“Goin’ Crazy” is a catchy pop song performed by Natalie from her self-titled debut album released in 2005. The song features a bouncy beat and an infectious chorus that showcases the singer’s impressive vocals. Lyrically, the song tells the story of a girl who has fallen for a guy and is unable to contain her feelings. Natalie’s emotive delivery perfectly captures the excitement and giddiness of new love. “Goin’ Crazy” was a hit upon its release, charting high on the Billboard Hot 100 and receiving regular radio play. The song remains a fan favorite and is remembered as one of Natalie’s signature tracks.

71. Inside Your Heaven – Carrie Underwood

“Inside Your Heaven” is a power ballad originally performed by Bo Bice during the fourth season of American Idol. Carrie Underwood’s rendition of the song was released as her debut single after winning the show’s competition in 2005. The song features emotive vocals and soaring strings that create a grand, anthemic feel. Lyrically, the song is a love ballad about the speaker’s desire to be the center of their lover’s world. “Inside Your Heaven” was a commercial success, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning Underwood a legion of devoted fans. The song remains a beloved classic of early 2000s pop.

72. Because of You – Kelly Clarkson

“Because of You” is a powerful ballad performed by Kelly Clarkson that describes the painful effects of a broken relationship. With heartfelt vocals, Clarkson expresses her frustration, hurt, and anger towards the person who caused her pain. The song builds up gradually with a simple piano melody before reaching a powerful chorus, where the drums and electric guitar come in. The lyrics are relatable, capturing the feelings of anyone who has gone through a difficult breakup. Overall, “Because of You” is a beautifully crafted song that showcases Kelly Clarkson’s incredible voice and songwriting skills.

73. Truth Is – Fantasia

“Truth Is” is a soulful ballad by American singer Fantasia, released in 2004 as the second single from her debut studio album, “Free Yourself.” The song features Fantasia’s powerful vocals that effortlessly convey the emotional intensity of the lyrics. It speaks of a troubled relationship and the realization that the love has faded away. The song’s production is simple and minimalist, allowing Fantasia’s voice to take center stage. “Truth Is” became a commercial success, reaching the top five on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and earning Fantasia critical acclaim for her vocal performance. It remains a standout track in her discography.

74. Your Body – Pretty Ricky

“Your Body” is a sensual R&B track by American group Pretty Ricky. Released in 2005, the song features sultry lyrics and a smooth melody that perfectly captures the mood of a late-night encounter. The vocals are delivered in a seductive, whisper-like manner that complements the slow, bass-heavy beat. The chorus features a catchy hook that stays with the listener long after the song is over. The track was a commercial success, reaching the top 20 of the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and helping establish Pretty Ricky as a leading act in the R&B genre.

75. Beautiful Soul – Jesse McCartney

“Beautiful Soul” is a pop song by American singer Jesse McCartney. The song was released in 2004 as the lead single from his debut studio album of the same name. The upbeat, catchy tune features McCartney’s smooth vocals and a bright, guitar-driven melody. The song’s lyrics focus on the beauty of a person’s inner qualities and encourage listeners to embrace their own unique selves. “Beautiful Soul” quickly became a hit, reaching the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart and earning McCartney a loyal fanbase. Its positive message and infectious melody have made it a beloved pop classic.

76. Cool – Gwen Stefani

“Cool” is a mid-tempo pop song by Gwen Stefani, which was released in 2005 as the second single from her debut solo album, “Love. Angel. Music. Baby.” The song features Stefani reminiscing about her past relationship with her former bandmate, Tony Kanal, and how they have remained close despite their breakup. The track is heavily influenced by ’80s pop and new wave music, with its upbeat melody and catchy chorus. The music video for “Cool” features Stefani and Kanal recreating moments from their past relationship, adding a nostalgic and personal touch to the song.

77. Get Back – Ludacris

“Get Back” is a high-energy hip hop song by Ludacris that was released in 2004 as the lead single from his album “The Red Light District”. The track features a booming beat with heavy bass, and the lyrics are filled with braggadocious boasts and confident declarations. Ludacris’ flow is on point as he rides the beat with ease, and the catchy chorus is sure to get listeners bouncing along. The song was a commercial success, peaking at number thirteen on the Billboard Hot 100, and its memorable video featuring Ludacris as a superhero fighting crime in the streets only added to its popularity.

78. Outta Control – 50 Cent featuring Mobb Deep

“Outta Control” is a hip-hop track from 50 Cent’s album “The Massacre.” The song features Mobb Deep and samples the horns from “Shook Ones Part II,” which gives the beat a gritty and raw feel. 50 Cent raps about his power and success while Mobb Deep delivers a menacing verse that complements the tone of the song. The chorus is catchy and memorable, making it a popular club and radio hit. The production is strong, and the combination of 50 Cent’s flow and Mobb Deep’s gritty delivery makes “Outta Control” a classic track in the genre.

79. U Don’t Know Me – T.I.

Released in 2004, “U Don’t Know Me” is a single by American rapper T.I. The song features heavy bass and piano instrumentation along with T.I.’s smooth flow and confident rhymes, delivering a message about his success and his disregard for critics who doubt him. The chorus, which samples the chorus from the 1977 song “Flashing Lights” by Chic, adds a catchy and anthemic quality to the track. The song was a commercial success, reaching the top 25 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and earning T.I. a nomination for Best Rap Solo Performance at the 48th Grammy Awards.

80. These Words – Natasha Bedingfield

“These Words” is a pop song by British singer-songwriter Natasha Bedingfield. Released in 2004, it features upbeat and catchy pop melodies with lyrics that revolve around the singer’s struggles as a songwriter. The song’s production is driven by a strong beat and a lively piano melody, complementing Bedingfield’s powerful vocals. The chorus is particularly infectious, with a repetitive hook that is easy to sing along to. “These Words” was a commercial success, peaking at number one on the UK Singles Chart and earning Bedingfield a nomination for Best British Female Solo Artist at the BRIT Awards.

81. Don’t Lie – The Black Eyed Peas

“Don’t Lie” is an upbeat pop song by the Black Eyed Peas. It features a catchy chorus and a danceable beat that invites listeners to move along. The lyrics talk about a relationship that has lost its honesty and how the protagonist is fed up with the lies. They sing about the importance of being truthful in a relationship and not pretending to be someone you’re not. The song’s message is delivered in a fun, energetic way that makes it perfect for dancing along and singing out loud. Overall, “Don’t Lie” is a fun, catchy song with a relatable message.

82. Get Right – Jennifer Lopez

“Get Right” is a dance-pop and R&B track by Jennifer Lopez, featuring heavy beats, catchy hooks, and a confident vocal delivery. The song samples the horn riff from the 1979 disco hit “Soul Makossa” by Cameroonian saxophonist Manu Dibango. The lyrics see JLo exuding confidence, as she tells her love interest to “get right” before they can be together. The song’s music video features JLo in various outfits and hairstyles, showcasing her dance moves. “Get Right” was a commercial success, charting high in several countries, including the US, where it peaked at number 12 on the Billboard Hot 100.

83. Daughters – John Mayer

“Daughters” by John Mayer is a heartfelt ballad that explores the emotional complexities of fatherhood and relationships. The lyrics speak to the struggles of raising daughters in a world that can often be cruel and unforgiving, encouraging fathers to be present and supportive in their daughters’ lives. Mayer’s signature guitar work adds to the emotional depth of the song, with a simple yet effective melody that perfectly matches the tone of the lyrics. “Daughters” won the Grammy Award for Song of the Year in 2005, solidifying its place as a classic in Mayer’s repertoire.

84. As Good As I Once Was – Toby Keith

“As Good As I Once Was” is a country song performed by Toby Keith, released in 2005. The song is a humorous take on aging and feeling the effects of getting older. The lyrics describe the narrator’s desire to relive his glory days and prove to himself and others that he’s still got it. The song features a catchy chorus with a sing-along quality, and Keith’s deep voice and country twang add to its charm. It became a hit on country radio, peaking at number one on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and becoming one of Keith’s most popular songs.

85. Girlfight – Brooke Valentine featuring Lil Jon & Big Boi

“Girlfight” is an R&B and hip-hop song by Brooke Valentine featuring Lil Jon and Big Boi. The track features hard-hitting beats and lyrics about standing up for oneself in a fight, both physically and emotionally. The chorus is sung with a powerful and assertive delivery, emphasizing the message of the song. The song also contains a sample of the song “Self-Destruction” by the Stop the Violence Movement. “Girlfight” became a hit upon its release, reaching the top 30 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remaining a popular party anthem for years to come.

86. Lose My Breath – Destiny’s Child

“Lose My Breath” is an upbeat and empowering song by American girl group Destiny’s Child. The song features powerful vocal performances by the group members, Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé Knowles, and Michelle Williams. It is a fierce and energetic dance-pop anthem that features a pulsing beat, electric guitar riffs, and an unforgettable chorus. The lyrics talk about being confident and strong-willed, refusing to settle for anything less than the best. The track was a commercial success, reaching the top ten on charts worldwide and earning a Grammy nomination. “Lose My Breath” remains a fan favorite and a classic example of Destiny’s Child’s iconic sound.

87. Ordinary People – John Legend

“Ordinary People” is a soulful ballad by American singer-songwriter John Legend. It was released in 2005 as the second single from his debut album, “Get Lifted.” The song is a stripped-down piano-driven track that showcases Legend’s raw vocal talent and emotional depth. Its lyrics tell the story of a relationship falling apart due to the pressures of everyday life, and the struggle to hold onto love in the face of adversity. The song was a critical and commercial success, winning the Grammy Award for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance and establishing Legend as a leading voice in contemporary R&B music.

88. We’ll Be Burning – Sean Paul

“We’ll Be Burning” is a dancehall hit by Jamaican artist Sean Paul. It was released in 2005 as the lead single from his third studio album, “The Trinity.” The song’s catchy beat and Sean Paul’s energetic delivery make it a favorite for parties and dance clubs. The lyrics are about having fun and living life to the fullest, with references to smoking and drinking. The song was a commercial success, reaching the top ten in several countries and earning Sean Paul a Billboard Music Award for Top Selling Reggae Artist.

89. Just the Girl – The Click Five

“Just the Girl” is an upbeat pop rock song by the American band The Click Five. The song features catchy guitar riffs, upbeat drums, and energetic vocals that make it a perfect sing-along anthem. The lyrics are about a guy who has a crush on a girl and is willing to do anything to impress her. The song was released in 2005 and quickly became a hit, reaching the top 10 on the Billboard Pop 100 chart. It’s a feel-good song that’s perfect for dancing and singing along, and it’s sure to get stuck in your head.

90. True – Ryan Cabrera

“True” is a pop-rock song by American singer-songwriter Ryan Cabrera. It was released in 2004 as the lead single from his second studio album, “You Stand Watching.” The song features a guitar-driven melody with catchy hooks and heartfelt lyrics about wanting to be honest and true to oneself and the person they love. Cabrera’s smooth vocals and upbeat energy give the track a youthful, carefree vibe that’s perfect for summer. “True” became a hit on Top 40 radio, peaking at number 18 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and receiving widespread acclaim for its infectious melody and relatable lyrics.

91. O – Omarion

Released in 2005, “O” is a smooth R&B track by American singer Omarion. The song features a catchy melody and romantic lyrics that tell the story of a man who can’t resist the charms of his love interest. The song’s instrumentation includes a bouncy beat, smooth guitar riffs, and subtle piano chords, which create a laid-back atmosphere that perfectly complements Omarion’s vocals. “O” became a huge hit for Omarion, reaching number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and receiving widespread critical acclaim. The song remains a beloved classic in the R&B genre to this day.

92. Back Then – Mike Jones

“Back Then” is a hit single by American rapper Mike Jones. The song was released in 2005 and is known for its catchy hook and Mike Jones’ distinct voice. The song tells the story of Mike Jones’ rise to fame and his success with women after he became a popular rapper. The music video features Jones rapping and driving around his hometown in a candy-painted car. “Back Then” was a commercial success, peaking at number 22 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and has since become a nostalgic anthem for hip hop fans of the mid-2000s.

93. Numb / Encore – Jay-Z/Linkin Park

“Numb/Encore” is a song by rapper Jay-Z and rock band Linkin Park, which was released in 2004 as a single from their collaboration album “Collision Course.” The track features samples from two Linkin Park songs, “Numb” and “Encore,” and combines Jay-Z’s rap verses with the rock sound of Linkin Park’s instrumentation. The lyrics talk about the fame, success, and struggles that come with being a musician. “Numb/Encore” was a commercial success, reaching the top ten in several countries, and received critical acclaim for its unique fusion of rap and rock genres.

94. Wonderful – Ja Rule featuring R. Kelly & Ashanti

“Wonderful” is a 2004 hip-hop/R&B track by American rapper Ja Rule, featuring guest vocals by R. Kelly and Ashanti. The song is known for its catchy chorus and smooth production that blends R&B and rap elements. It tells the story of a wealthy lifestyle and the pleasures that come with it, with each artist reflecting on their success and the material possessions they enjoy. The track was a commercial success, peaking at #5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was nominated for a Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration in 2005.

95. I’m Sprung – T-Pain

“I’m Sprung” is a hit song by American singer T-Pain. Released in 2005, it marked the beginning of T-Pain’s career and introduced the world to his unique sound, which incorporated heavy use of Auto-Tune. The song is an upbeat and catchy R&B track that tells the story of T-Pain’s infatuation with a woman who has him completely under her spell. With its infectious chorus and memorable melody, “I’m Sprung” quickly became a chart-topping hit and a staple of mid-2000s R&B music. It is widely considered one of T-Pain’s most iconic songs and a defining moment of his career.

96. Chariot – Gavin DeGraw

“Chariot” by Gavin DeGraw is a pop-rock song from his debut studio album of the same name. The song features a catchy piano melody and upbeat rhythm, with DeGraw’s distinctive vocals delivering lyrics about escaping from the mundane aspects of life and going on an adventure. The chorus features the memorable line “Won’t you guide my sleigh tonight?” which has become a fan favorite. “Chariot” received significant airplay on mainstream radio and was a commercial success, peaking at number 30 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It remains one of DeGraw’s most popular and recognizable songs.

97. U Already Know – 112 featuring Foxy Brown

“U Already Know” is a catchy R&B and hip-hop collaboration between 112 and Foxy Brown. The song is about the attraction and chemistry between two people who are drawn to each other despite their differences. The track features a sultry and seductive vocal performance by 112, backed by a thumping beat and smooth production. Foxy Brown’s rap verse adds a bit of edge and attitude to the song, making it a perfect blend of classic R&B and contemporary hip-hop. “U Already Know” was a hit in 2005 and remains a fan favorite for its groovy and infectious vibe.

98. Mississippi Girl – Faith Hill

“Mississippi Girl” is a country song performed by American singer Faith Hill. The song was written by John Rich and Adam Shoenfield, and it was released in 2005 as the lead single from Hill’s album “Fireflies”. The song is an autobiographical tribute to Hill’s upbringing in the state of Mississippi, with lyrics that celebrate her southern roots and country upbringing. The track features a lively country sound and Hill’s powerhouse vocals, making it a standout hit on the country music scene. “Mississippi Girl” quickly became a fan favorite and a staple in Hill’s discography.

99. Number One Spot – Ludacris

“Number One Spot” is a single from Ludacris’ 2004 album “The Red Light District”. The song is a playful tribute to Austin Powers, and features a sample from Quincy Jones’ “Soul Bossa Nova”, which was also used in the Austin Powers movies. The track has a heavy beat and catchy hook, with Ludacris rapping about his rise to the top of the rap game and his plans to stay there. The song was a commercial success, peaking at number 19 on the Billboard Hot 100 and reaching the top 10 on the Hot Rap Tracks chart.

100. Give Me That – Webbie featuring Bun B

“Give Me That” is a Southern hip-hop song by Webbie featuring Bun B. The song was released as a single from Webbie’s album “Savage Life” in 2005. The song features a hard-hitting beat with catchy lyrics about the duo’s desires for success and wealth. Bun B’s verses are particularly noteworthy, featuring his signature Southern flow and intricate wordplay. The track was a commercial success, reaching number 70 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and peaking at number 12 on the US Hot Rap Tracks chart. It remains a classic in the Southern hip-hop genre to this day.