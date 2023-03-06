The year 2004 was a notable year for music, with a diverse range of popular genres from hip hop to rock, R&B to pop dominating the airwaves. It was a year marked by the emergence of several new stars and iconic songs that still resonate with listeners today.

One of the most popular genres of the year was hip hop, with hits like “Lean Back” by Terror Squad, “Goodies” by Ciara featuring Petey Pablo, and “Drop It Like It’s Hot” by Snoop Dogg featuring Pharrell Williams. R&B was also a big genre in 2004, with “Yeah!” by Usher featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris, “My Boo” by Usher and Alicia Keys, and “Let Me Love You” by Mario all topping the charts.

In the world of rock music, Green Day’s “American Idiot” and “Holiday” were hits, along with Linkin Park and Jay-Z’s mash-up “Numb/Encore”. Pop music was also a big part of 2004, with catchy songs like “Toxic” by Britney Spears, “Since U Been Gone” by Kelly Clarkson, and “Just Like a Pill” by Pink.

Other notable hits of 2004 include “Yeah, Yeah, Yeah” by The Pussycat Dolls featuring Busta Rhymes, “Slow Motion” by Juvenile featuring Soulja Slim, “I Don’t Wanna Know” by Mario Winans featuring P. Diddy and “My Happy Ending” by Avril Lavigne.

Overall, 2004 was a year that produced many memorable songs that continue to be beloved by music fans.

1. Yeah! – Usher featuring Lil Jon & Ludacris

“Yeah!” is a 2004 hit single by American R&B artist Usher, featuring rapper Lil Jon and Ludacris. The song has a high-energy, uptempo beat with catchy lyrics and a memorable chorus that encourages listeners to get up and dance. The song’s infectious rhythm and club-friendly vibe made it a massive hit, reaching the top of the charts in several countries and cementing Usher’s status as a pop icon. Lil Jon and Ludacris provide standout verses, showcasing their distinctive styles and complementing Usher’s smooth vocals. “Yeah!” remains a beloved classic in the R&B and hip-hop canon and a staple of party playlists worldwide.

2. Burn – Usher

“Burn” is a powerful R&B ballad by Usher that was released in 2004. The song was written by Usher, Jermaine Dupri, Bryan-Michael Cox, and produced by the latter two. It’s a breakup song that explores the pain and anguish of letting go of someone you love. Usher’s smooth vocals are accompanied by a haunting piano melody and a mid-tempo beat that slowly builds to an emotional crescendo. The lyrics are poignant and relatable, as Usher sings about the struggle to move on after a painful breakup. “Burn” was a massive commercial success, reaching the top of the charts in the US and around the world.

3. If I Ain’t Got You – Alicia Keys

“If I Ain’t Got You” is a soulful ballad by American singer-songwriter Alicia Keys. The song features a simple yet powerful arrangement, with Keys’ piano and vocals taking center stage. The lyrics express the idea that material possessions and success don’t matter if one doesn’t have love and a genuine connection with someone special. Keys’ soulful delivery and heartfelt lyrics make “If I Ain’t Got You” a timeless classic that resonates with listeners of all ages. The song became a commercial success, reaching the top 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and earning a Grammy nomination for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance.

4. This Love – Maroon 5

“This Love” is a catchy pop-rock song by Maroon 5, released in 2004 as the second single from their debut album “Songs About Jane”. The song was written by lead singer Adam Levine and Jesse Carmichael, and produced by Matt Wallace. It features a funky guitar riff, a groovy bassline, and upbeat drums that make it impossible not to dance along. The lyrics describe a toxic and passionate relationship that is addictive but ultimately destructive. Levine’s soulful vocals and falsetto add a sense of urgency and desperation to the song. “This Love” was a huge commercial success, reaching the top 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and becoming one of Maroon 5’s signature hits.

5. The Way You Move – OutKast featuring Sleepy Brown

“The Way You Move” is a 2003 hit single by the American hip-hop duo OutKast, featuring Sleepy Brown. The song has a funky, up-tempo beat with catchy horns and guitar riffs that make it a dancefloor favorite. The lyrics are flirty and suggestive, with OutKast’s Andre 3000 and Big Boi taking turns praising a woman’s moves and expressing their desire to dance with her. Sleepy Brown’s smooth vocals provide the hook that sticks in your head long after the song ends. “The Way You Move” was a massive commercial success, reaching the top of the charts and earning a Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration.

6. The Reason – Hoobastank

“The Reason” is an emotional alternative rock ballad by Hoobastank, released in 2003 as the second single from their album of the same name. The song was written by the band’s lead vocalist Doug Robb, and produced by Howard Benson. It features a soft piano intro that builds into a powerful chorus with Robb’s soaring vocals. The lyrics explore the theme of regret and the desire to make amends for past mistakes. The song’s raw and honest approach resonated with fans, making it a commercial and critical success. “The Reason” topped several charts around the world and earned Hoobastank a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.

7. I Don’t Wanna Know – Mario Winans featuring Enya & P. Diddy

“I Don’t Wanna Know” is a 2004 R&B and hip-hop track by Mario Winans featuring Enya and P. Diddy. The song was produced by Winans, who also wrote the lyrics alongside Diddy, Michael Jones, and Keisha Spivey. The track samples Enya’s 1988 hit “Boadicea,” which provides a haunting backdrop to the heartbreak and regret expressed in the lyrics. Winans’ smooth and soulful vocals blend perfectly with Enya’s ethereal chorus, while Diddy’s rap verse adds a touch of edge to the song. “I Don’t Wanna Know” became a massive commercial success, topping charts around the world and earning Winans and Diddy several award nominations.

8. Hey Ya! – OutKast

“Hey Ya!” is a 2003 hit single by the American hip-hop duo OutKast. The song has a playful, upbeat tempo with a catchy hook that encourages listeners to get up and dance. The lyrics are fun and lighthearted, with OutKast’s Andre 3000 playfully singing about the ups and downs of relationships. The song’s infectious rhythm, unique sound, and quirky music video made it a massive hit, topping charts worldwide and earning a Grammy for Best Urban/Alternative Performance. “Hey Ya!” remains a beloved classic and a testament to OutKast’s creativity and versatility.

9. Goodies – Ciara featuring Petey Pablo

“Goodies” is a 2004 R&B and crunk song by Ciara featuring Petey Pablo. The song was written by Ciara, Sean Garrett, LaMarquis Jefferson, and Craig Love, and produced by Lil Jon. It features a pulsating beat, catchy hook, and Ciara’s sultry vocals, with Petey Pablo’s rap adding a gritty edge to the track. The lyrics explore the theme of female empowerment and sexual liberation, with Ciara declaring that she is in control of her own desires and choosing who she wants to be with. “Goodies” was a commercial success, reaching the top of several charts and earning Ciara her first Grammy nomination.

10. Lean Back – Terror Squad

“Lean Back” is a 2004 hit single by the American hip-hop group Terror Squad. The song has a simple, yet instantly recognizable beat with a catchy hook that encourages listeners to “lean back” and relax. The lyrics are brash and boastful, with Terror Squad members Fat Joe and Remy Ma confidently rapping about their success and dominance in the music industry. “Lean Back” became a massive commercial success, reaching the top of the charts and earning a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group. The song remains a staple of the early 2000s hip-hop scene and a classic party anthem.

11. Tipsy – J-Kwon

“Tipsy” is a popular party anthem by American rapper J-Kwon, released in 2004. The track features a catchy beat with a repetitive hook that is sure to get listeners dancing and singing along. The lyrics boast about the rapper’s party lifestyle, with references to alcohol, clubbing, and socializing. “Tipsy” became a commercial success, reaching number two on the Billboard Hot 100 and charting in several other countries. The song’s upbeat energy and fun lyrics make it a favorite among party-goers and a nostalgic throwback for those who remember it from its early 2000s heyday.

12. Confessions, Pt. II – Usher

“Confessions Part II” is a 2004 R&B track by Usher, serving as the second part of his Confessions album’s title track. The song was written by Usher, Jermaine Dupri, Bryan-Michael Cox, and James Lackey, and produced by the latter two. It features a mid-tempo beat, smooth melody, and Usher’s emotive vocals, expressing regret for cheating on his partner and confessing to his mistakes. The lyrics describe the aftermath of infidelity, the impact it has on a relationship, and the struggle to earn forgiveness. “Confessions Part II” was a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts and becoming one of Usher’s signature hits.

13. Slow Motion – Juvenile featuring Soulja Slim

“Slow Motion” is a 2004 hip-hop track by Juvenile featuring Soulja Slim. The song was produced by Dani Kartel and Mannie Fresh, and written by Juvenile and Soulja Slim. It features a slow, hypnotic beat with Juvenile’s deep drawl and Soulja Slim’s raspy vocals painting a vivid picture of the New Orleans nightlife. The lyrics explore the hedonistic and gritty nature of the city’s underground scene, with explicit descriptions of sex, drugs, and violence. “Slow Motion” was a commercial success, reaching the top of several charts and cementing Juvenile and Soulja Slim as influential figures in the Southern rap genre.

14. Freek-A-Leek – Petey Pablo

“Freek-A-Leek” is a 2004 Southern hip-hop track by Petey Pablo. The song was produced by Lil Jon and written by Pablo, Craig Love, and Johnathon Smith. It features a catchy beat with Lil Jon’s signature crunk sound and Pablo’s playful and provocative lyrics, celebrating the beauty and sexual prowess of women from different backgrounds. The chorus, with its infectious refrain of “Freak a leak, let your body leak,” became a popular catchphrase and dance meme. “Freek-A-Leek” was a commercial success, reaching the top of several charts and earning Petey Pablo a reputation as a leading figure in the Southern rap scene.

15. Here Without You – 3 Doors Down

“Here Without You” is a touching ballad by American rock band 3 Doors Down, released in 2003. The song features lead vocalist Brad Arnold’s emotional vocals over a melodic guitar-driven instrumental. The lyrics describe the pain of being separated from a loved one and the struggle of coping with their absence. “Here Without You” became a commercial success, peaking at number five on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning the band a Grammy nomination. The song’s poignant message and heartfelt delivery have made it a beloved classic for fans of 2000s rock music and beyond.

16. Slow Jamz – Twista featuring Kanye West & Jamie Foxx

“Slow Jamz” is a 2003 R&B and hip-hop song by Twista featuring Kanye West and Jamie Foxx. The song was produced by Kanye West and written by Twista, West, and Carl Mitchell. It features a sample from Luther Vandross’s “A House Is Not a Home,” with Twista’s fast-paced flow, West’s witty and confident bars, and Foxx’s soulful vocals creating a perfect blend of old-school and modern sounds. The lyrics pay homage to the slow jams of the past and the role music plays in romance and seduction. “Slow Jamz” was a commercial success, topping several charts and earning Twista and West critical acclaim.

17. Someday – Nickelback

“Someday” is a popular rock ballad by Canadian band Nickelback, released in 2003. The song features a powerful vocal performance by lead singer Chad Kroeger, with an infectious guitar riff and strong drum beat. The lyrics describe a hopeful longing for a better future, with a message of resilience and perseverance in the face of adversity. “Someday” was a commercial success, peaking at number seven on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning the band a Juno Award for Single of the Year. The song’s catchy melody and uplifting message have made it a fan favorite and a staple of modern rock radio.

18. Naughty Girl – Beyoncé

“Naughty Girl” is a sultry R&B track by American singer Beyoncé, released in 2004. The song features a groovy beat and catchy hook, with Beyoncé’s powerful vocals delivering lyrics about seduction and flirtation. The instrumental incorporates a sample from Donna Summer’s “Love to Love You Baby,” adding to the song’s retro vibe. “Naughty Girl” was a commercial success, reaching the top ten in several countries and earning Beyoncé a Grammy nomination. The song’s confident and playful lyrics, combined with Beyoncé’s irresistible charm, make it a standout track in her discography and a favorite among fans of early 2000s R&B.

19. My Immortal – Evanescence

“My Immortal” is a haunting ballad by American rock band Evanescence, released in 2003. The song features lead singer Amy Lee’s powerful vocals over a stripped-down instrumental, with piano and strings providing a melancholic backdrop. The lyrics describe the pain of losing a loved one and the struggle to move on from the memories that haunt us. “My Immortal” was a commercial success, reaching the top ten in several countries and becoming one of the band’s most beloved songs. The song’s emotional depth and raw vulnerability have made it a staple of modern rock ballads and a favorite among fans of Evanescence.

20. Sunshine – Lil’ Flip featuring Lea

“Sunshine” is a laid-back hip-hop track by American rapper Lil’ Flip, featuring singer Lea, released in 2004. The song features a smooth beat and a melodic hook, with Lil’ Flip delivering lyrics about enjoying the good life and celebrating success. Lea’s vocals on the chorus add a touch of sweetness to the track. “Sunshine” was a commercial success, reaching the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning Lil’ Flip a BET Award for Best Collaboration. The song’s chill vibe and positive message have made it a fan favorite and a popular throwback track for fans of early 2000s hip-hop.

21. Dirt Off Your Shoulder – Jay-Z

“Dirt Off Your Shoulder” is a popular hip-hop track by American rapper Jay-Z, released in 2004. The song features a hard-hitting beat and a catchy chorus, with Jay-Z delivering confident lyrics about overcoming obstacles and rising to success. The instrumental incorporates a sample from the electronic track “Bucky Done Gun” by M.I.A., adding to the song’s unique sound. “Dirt Off Your Shoulder” was a commercial success, reaching the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning Jay-Z a Grammy nomination. The song’s confident swagger and empowering message have made it a fan favorite and a staple of Jay-Z’s discography.

22. Move Ya Body – Nina Sky featuring Jabba

“Move Ya Body” is an upbeat dance-pop track by American duo Nina Sky, featuring Jamaican rapper Jabba, released in 2004. The song features a pulsing beat and catchy chorus, with Nina Sky’s infectious vocals encouraging listeners to let loose and dance. The instrumental incorporates a sample from the classic reggae track “The Roof Is on Fire” by Rock Master Scott & the Dynamic Three, adding to the song’s fun and playful vibe. “Move Ya Body” was a commercial success, reaching the top five on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming a popular club anthem. The song’s infectious energy and upbeat tempo have made it a favorite among fans of early 2000s dance-pop.

23. Dip It Low – Christina Milian

“Dip It Low” is a 2004 R&B and hip-hop song by Christina Milian. The song was produced by Poli Paul and Teedra Moses and written by Paul, Moses, and Milian. It features a catchy and upbeat rhythm with Milian’s smooth and sultry vocals, celebrating female confidence and sensuality. The lyrics encourage women to embrace their bodies and enjoy their sexuality without shame or fear of judgment. “Dip It Low” was a commercial success, reaching the top of several charts and earning Milian a reputation as a talented and versatile artist in the R&B and hip-hop genre. The music video, featuring Milian’s iconic dance moves, became a fan favorite.

24. My Boo – Usher And Alicia Keys

“My Boo” is a duet by American singers Usher and Alicia Keys, released in 2004. The song features a gentle beat and a melodic piano riff, with Usher and Alicia Keys trading verses about the memories of a past love. The two artists’ vocal chemistry is undeniable, with their voices blending seamlessly on the song’s harmonies. “My Boo” was a commercial success, reaching the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning Usher and Alicia Keys a Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals. The song’s nostalgic lyrics and soulful delivery have made it a timeless classic and a favorite among fans of R&B music.

25. One Call Away – Chingy featuring J. Weav

“One Call Away” is a 2004 hip-hop and R&B song by Chingy featuring J. Weav. The song was produced by Jermaine Dupri and written by Chingy, Dupri, J. Weav, and Jazze Pha. It features a laid-back beat with Chingy’s smooth delivery and J. Weav’s soulful vocals, expressing a desire to be there for a loved one no matter what. The lyrics describe the ups and downs of a relationship and the importance of trust and communication. “One Call Away” was a commercial success, reaching the top of several charts and earning Chingy and J. Weav a reputation as talented and versatile artists in the hip-hop and R&B genre.

26. Me, Myself and I – Beyoncé

“Me, Myself and I” is a 2003 R&B song by Beyoncé, released as the third single from her debut studio album, “Dangerously in Love.” The song was written by Beyoncé, Scott Storch, and Robert Waller and produced by Storch. It features a mid-tempo beat with Beyoncé’s powerful and emotive vocals, expressing her strength and independence after a tumultuous relationship. The lyrics describe the journey of self-discovery and empowerment and the importance of self-love and self-care. “Me, Myself and I” was a commercial success, reaching the top of several charts and earning Beyoncé critical acclaim as a songwriter and performer.

27. Turn Me On – Kevin Lyttle featuring Spragga Benz

“Turn Me On” is a popular soca-influenced dancehall track by Vincentian artist Kevin Lyttle, featuring Jamaican deejay Spragga Benz, released in 2003. The song features a pulsing beat and a catchy chorus, with Lyttle’s smooth vocals and Spragga Benz’s fast-paced rap creating a unique sound. The instrumental incorporates elements of traditional Caribbean music, including steel drum and reggae rhythms, giving the song a distinct island vibe. “Turn Me On” was a commercial success, reaching the top ten in several countries and becoming a popular club anthem. The song’s infectious energy and Caribbean flavor have made it a favorite among fans of soca and dancehall music.

28. The First Cut Is the Deepest – Sheryl Crow

“The First Cut Is the Deepest” is a 2003 folk-rock song by Sheryl Crow, released as the lead single from her compilation album, “The Very Best of Sheryl Crow.” The song was written by Cat Stevens and produced by Crow and Jeff Trott. It features a stripped-down and emotional arrangement with Crow’s raw and vulnerable vocals, expressing the pain and heartache of a first love. The lyrics describe the intensity and lasting impact of that first cut and the struggle to move on. “The First Cut Is the Deepest” was a commercial success, reaching the top of several charts and earning Crow critical acclaim as a singer and songwriter.

29. You Don’t Know My Name – Alicia Keys

“You Don’t Know My Name” is a soulful R&B track by American singer Alicia Keys, released in 2003. The song features a jazzy beat and a memorable piano riff, with Keys’ powerful vocals delivering lyrics about a secret crush. The song also features a spoken-word interlude, where Keys pretends to be a waitress taking an order from her crush. “You Don’t Know My Name” was a commercial success, reaching the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning Keys a Grammy nomination. The song’s nostalgic vibe and unique storytelling have made it a fan favorite and a standout track in Keys’ discography.

30. My Place – Nelly featuring Jaheim

“My Place” is a 2004 hip-hop and R&B song by Nelly featuring Jaheim. The song was produced by St. Lunatics member Waiel “Wally” Yaghnam and written by Nelly and Yaghnam. It features a smooth and romantic beat with Nelly’s laid-back delivery and Jaheim’s soulful vocals, expressing the desire to spend time with a loved one in a special place. The lyrics describe the joy and comfort of being with someone special and the importance of taking time to enjoy life’s simple pleasures. “My Place” was a commercial success, reaching the top of several charts and earning Nelly and Jaheim critical acclaim as talented and versatile artists.

31. Overnight Celebrity – Twista

“Overnight Celebrity” is a popular hip-hop track by American rapper Twista, released in 2004. The song features a bouncy beat and a catchy chorus, with Twista delivering fast-paced lyrics about a woman who wants to be with him for his fame and success. The instrumental incorporates a sample from the classic disco track “Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now” by McFadden & Whitehead, adding to the song’s infectious energy. “Overnight Celebrity” was a commercial success, reaching the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming a fan favorite. The song’s braggadocious lyrics and upbeat tempo have made it a staple of early 2000s hip-hop.

32. Hotel – Cassidy featuring R. Kelly

“Hotel” is a 2004 hip-hop and R&B song by Cassidy featuring R. Kelly. The song was produced by Swizz Beatz and written by Cassidy and Kelly. It features a catchy beat with Cassidy’s clever wordplay and R. Kelly’s smooth vocals, describing the seduction and pleasure of a one-night stand. The lyrics detail the excitement of a steamy encounter in a hotel room and the promise of pleasure without any strings attached. “Hotel” was a commercial success, reaching the top of several charts and earning Cassidy and R. Kelly a reputation as talented and versatile artists in the hip-hop and R&B genre.

33. Numb – Linkin Park

“Numb” is an emotional rock ballad by American rock band Linkin Park, released in 2003. The song features a haunting piano melody and a powerful vocal performance by lead singer Chester Bennington, delivering lyrics about feeling disconnected and numb to the world around him. The instrumental builds throughout the song, adding layers of guitar and drums for a climactic finale. “Numb” was a commercial success, reaching the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming one of Linkin Park’s signature tracks. The song’s introspective lyrics and powerful delivery have made it a fan favorite and a standout in the band’s discography.

34. Diary – Alicia Keys featuring Tony! Toni! Tone!

“Diary” is a 2004 R&B song by Alicia Keys featuring Tony! Toni! Tone!. The song was produced by Keys and Kerry “Krucial” Brothers and written by Keys, Tariq Trotter, Raphael Saadiq, and Glenn Standridge. It features a soulful beat with Keys’ emotive and powerful vocals and the smooth harmonies of Tony! Toni! Tone!. The lyrics describe the intimacy and vulnerability of a personal diary, exploring the ups and downs of a relationship and the importance of communication and trust. “Diary” was a commercial success, reaching the top of several charts and earning Keys and Tony! Toni! Tone! critical acclaim as talented and versatile artists in the R&B genre.

35. She Will Be Loved – Maroon 5

“She Will Be Loved” is a tender pop-rock ballad by American band Maroon 5, released in 2004. The song features a soothing melody and a heartfelt vocal performance by lead singer Adam Levine, delivering lyrics about unrequited love and longing. The instrumental incorporates elements of acoustic guitar and piano, adding to the song’s emotional impact. “She Will Be Loved” was a commercial success, reaching the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming one of Maroon 5’s most beloved songs. The song’s relatable lyrics and romantic tone have made it a fan favorite and a timeless classic in the pop-rock genre.

36. White Flag – Dido

“White Flag” is a 2003 pop song by Dido, released as the lead single from her second studio album, “Life for Rent.” The song was produced by Dido and Rollo Armstrong and written by Dido, Armstrong, and Richard Nowels. It features a melancholic and emotive melody with Dido’s haunting vocals, expressing the pain and heartbreak of a failed relationship. The lyrics describe the struggle to let go and move on and the strength it takes to surrender and accept defeat. “White Flag” was a commercial success, reaching the top of several charts and earning Dido critical acclaim as a singer and songwriter.

37. Heaven – Los Lonely Boys

“Heaven” is a popular rock and blues track by American Chicano rock band Los Lonely Boys, released in 2004. The song features a catchy guitar riff and a soulful vocal performance by lead singer Henry Garza, delivering lyrics about finding true love and happiness. The instrumental incorporates elements of Tex-Mex and Latin music, adding to the song’s unique sound. “Heaven” was a commercial success, reaching the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning Los Lonely Boys a Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal. The song’s joyful lyrics and infectious energy have made it a fan favorite and a standout in the band’s discography.

38. It’s My Life – No Doubt

“It’s My Life” is a 2003 pop-rock song by No Doubt, originally recorded by the new wave band Talk Talk in 1984. The song was produced by Nellee Hooper and No Doubt and written by Mark Hollis and Tim Friese-Greene. It features a catchy and upbeat melody with Gwen Stefani’s powerful vocals, expressing the determination to live life on one’s own terms and take control of one’s destiny. The lyrics describe the struggle to break free from the expectations and limitations of others and pursue one’s dreams and desires. “It’s My Life” was a commercial success, reaching the top of several charts and earning No Doubt critical acclaim as a talented and versatile band.

39. Pieces of Me – Ashlee Simpson

“Pieces of Me” is a pop-rock track by American singer Ashlee Simpson, released in 2004. The song features a catchy guitar riff and a confident vocal performance by Simpson, delivering lyrics about staying true to oneself and being open with loved ones. The instrumental incorporates elements of rock and punk music, adding to the song’s rebellious spirit. “Pieces of Me” was a commercial success, reaching the top five on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming Simpson’s breakthrough single. The song’s empowering lyrics and energetic sound have made it a fan favorite and a standout in Simpson’s discography.

40. Leave (Get Out) – JoJo

“Leave (Get Out)” is a 2004 pop song by JoJo, released as the lead single from her debut studio album, “JoJo.” The song was produced by Soulshock and Karlin and written by JoJo, Soulshock, Karlin, and Alex Cantrell. It features a catchy and upbeat melody with JoJo’s powerful vocals, expressing the pain and betrayal of a failed relationship. The lyrics describe the struggle to move on and find strength in oneself after being hurt by someone else. “Leave (Get Out)” was a commercial success, reaching the top of several charts and earning JoJo critical acclaim as a talented and expressive young artist.

41. Milkshake – Kelis

“Milkshake” is a popular R&B track by American singer Kelis, released in 2003. The song features a groovy beat and a playful vocal performance by Kelis, delivering lyrics about her ability to attract attention with her “milkshake” and confidence. The instrumental incorporates elements of funk and hip-hop music, adding to the song’s infectious energy. “Milkshake” was a commercial success, reaching the top three on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming one of Kelis’s most recognizable hits. The song’s bold lyrics and catchy chorus have made it a fan favorite and a standout in the R&B and pop music genres.

42. Splash Waterfalls – Ludacris

“Splash Waterfalls” is a 2003 hip-hop song by Ludacris, released as the second single from his fourth studio album, “Chicken-n-Beer.” The song was produced by Timbaland and written by Ludacris and Timbaland. It features a catchy and sensual melody with Ludacris’ confident and provocative lyrics, describing his sexual escapades and celebrating pleasure and intimacy. The song also addresses issues of gender roles and double standards in sexual relationships. “Splash Waterfalls” was a commercial success, reaching the top of several charts and earning Ludacris critical acclaim as a talented and provocative rapper.

43. Jesus Walks – Kanye West

“Jesus Walks” is a 2004 hip-hop song by Kanye West, released as the fourth single from his debut studio album, “The College Dropout.” The song was produced by West and written by West, Rhymefest, and Miri Ben-Ari. It features a soulful and gospel-inspired melody with West’s confident and introspective lyrics, expressing his personal struggle with faith and spirituality in a world full of sin and temptation. The song also addresses social issues and the role of religion in black communities. “Jesus Walks” was a critical and commercial success, earning West multiple awards and establishing him as a groundbreaking and innovative artist.

44. Locked Up – Akon featuring Styles P.

“Locked Up” is a popular hip-hop and R&B track by Senegalese-American singer Akon, featuring rapper Styles P. The song was released in 2004 and tells the story of Akon’s experiences being incarcerated. The track features a mid-tempo beat and a soulful vocal performance by Akon, delivering lyrics about the struggle and hardship of being behind bars. Styles P’s verse adds an additional layer of grit to the song’s narrative. “Locked Up” was a commercial success, reaching the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming one of Akon’s most iconic tracks. The song’s raw lyrics and powerful vocal delivery have made it a fan favorite in the hip-hop and R&B genres.

45. Stand Up – Ludacris featuring Shawnna

“Stand Up” is an upbeat hip-hop track by American rapper Ludacris, featuring Shawnna. The song was released in 2003 and features a catchy hook and driving beat, with Ludacris and Shawnna trading verses about their success and status in the music industry. The instrumental incorporates elements of funk and R&B music, adding to the song’s infectious energy. “Stand Up” was a commercial success, reaching the top five on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming one of Ludacris’s most recognizable hits. The song’s memorable hook and dynamic verses have made it a fan favorite and a staple in the hip-hop genre.

46. Suga Suga – Baby Bash featuring Frankie J

“Suga Suga” is a 2003 hip-hop/R&B song by Baby Bash, featuring Frankie J, released as the second single from his album, “Tha Smokin’ Nephew.” The song was produced by Happy Perez and written by Baby Bash, Frankie J, and Happy Perez. It features a smooth and romantic melody with Baby Bash’s laid-back and poetic lyrics, describing his infatuation with a woman’s beauty and charm. Frankie J provides the soulful and melodic chorus, enhancing the song’s romantic and dreamy atmosphere. “Suga Suga” was a commercial success, reaching the top of several charts and earning Baby Bash critical acclaim as a talented and versatile artist.

47. All Falls Down – Kanye West featuring Syleena Johnson

“All Falls Down” is a 2004 hip-hop song by Kanye West, featuring Syleena Johnson, released as the third single from his debut studio album, “The College Dropout.” The song was produced by West and written by West, Lauryn Hill, and Miri Ben-Ari. It features a melodic and soulful instrumental with West’s introspective and self-critical lyrics, describing the societal pressures and materialistic culture that lead to personal insecurities and struggles. Syleena Johnson provides the soulful and emotional vocals on the chorus, enhancing the song’s reflective and poignant tone. “All Falls Down” was a critical and commercial success, earning West multiple awards and establishing him as a groundbreaking and insightful artist.

48. Toxic – Britney Spears

“Toxic” is an iconic dance-pop track by American singer Britney Spears, released in 2004. The song features a driving electronic beat and Spears’ sultry vocal performance, delivering lyrics about being unable to resist the allure of a toxic relationship. The instrumental incorporates elements of disco and techno music, adding to the song’s infectious energy. “Toxic” was a commercial success, reaching the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming one of Spears’ most popular tracks. The song’s edgy lyrics and provocative music video have made it a fan favorite and a standout in the pop music genre.

49. Salt Shaker – Ying Yang Twins featuring Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz

“Salt Shaker” is a raunchy hip-hop track by American duo Ying Yang Twins, featuring Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz. The song was released in 2003 and features a driving beat and the Twins’ trademark call-and-response style, with Lil Jon’s explosive ad-libs adding to the song’s energy. The instrumental incorporates elements of crunk and Southern hip-hop music, adding to the song’s infectiousness. “Salt Shaker” was a commercial success, reaching the top twenty on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming one of the Ying Yang Twins’ most recognizable hits. The song’s raunchy lyrics and party-friendly beat have made it a fan favorite in the hip-hop genre.

50. With You – Jessica Simpson

“With You” is a 2004 pop ballad by Jessica Simpson, released as the third single from her fourth studio album, “In This Skin.” The song was produced by Billy Mann and written by Mann and Simpson. It features a slow and emotional melody with Simpson’s heartfelt and vulnerable lyrics, expressing her love and devotion to her partner. The song also showcases Simpson’s powerful vocals and passionate delivery, capturing the intensity and depth of her emotions. “With You” was a commercial success, reaching the top of several charts and establishing Simpson as a talented and expressive pop artist.

“Meant to Live” is a 2003 alternative rock song by American band Switchfoot, released as the lead single from their fourth studio album, “The Beautiful Letdown.” The song was produced by John Fields and written by Jon Foreman and Tim Foreman. It features a dynamic and energetic instrumental with Jon Foreman’s passionate and introspective lyrics, reflecting on the human struggle for meaning and purpose in life. The song also showcases the band’s signature sound and style, characterized by catchy hooks, soaring guitar riffs, and driving rhythms. “Meant to Live” was a critical and commercial success, reaching the top of several rock charts and establishing Switchfoot as a leading alternative rock band.

52. I Like That – Houston featuring Chingy, Nate Dogg & I-20

“I Like That” is a hip-hop and R&B track by American singer Houston, featuring rappers Chingy and I-20, as well as Nate Dogg on the hook. The song was released in 2004 and features a mid-tempo beat and a smooth vocal performance by Houston, delivering lyrics about his love for a particular woman. The instrumental incorporates elements of funk and soul music, adding to the song’s smooth vibe. “I Like That” was a commercial success, reaching the top twenty on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming one of Houston’s most recognizable hits. The song’s catchy hook and smooth delivery have made it a fan favorite in the R&B and hip-hop genres.

53. Sorry 2004 – Ruben Studdard

“Sorry 2004” is a 2004 R&B and soul song by American singer Ruben Studdard, released as the lead single from his second studio album, “I Need an Angel.” The song was produced by Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis and written by Studdard, Kenneth Edmonds, and Antonio Dixon. It features a smooth and soulful instrumental with Studdard’s emotive and apologetic lyrics, expressing regret for his mistakes and asking for forgiveness. The song also showcases Studdard’s powerful and expressive vocals, highlighting his range and versatility as a singer. “Sorry 2004” was a commercial success, reaching the top of several R&B charts and establishing Studdard as a talented and charismatic R&B artist.

54. My Happy Ending – Avril Lavigne

“My Happy Ending” is an angsty pop-punk ballad by Canadian singer Avril Lavigne, released in 2004. The song features Lavigne’s signature raw vocal delivery and guitar-driven instrumental, delivering lyrics about the end of a relationship and the struggle to move on. The track builds to an emotional climax, with Lavigne belting out the chorus and pouring her heart out. “My Happy Ending” was a commercial success, reaching the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming one of Lavigne’s most popular tracks. The song’s emotional lyrics and relatable themes have made it a fan favorite and a standout in the pop-punk genre.

55. On Fire – Lloyd Banks

“On Fire” is a hard-hitting rap track by American rapper Lloyd Banks, released in 2004. The song features an ominous instrumental, built around a haunting piano melody and thumping bassline. Banks’ raw, aggressive delivery and clever wordplay are on full display, delivering lyrics about his prowess as a rapper and his rise to success. “On Fire” was a commercial success, reaching the top twenty on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming one of Banks’ most recognizable hits. The song’s dark instrumental and Banks’ menacing flow have made it a fan favorite in the hip-hop genre.

56. Roses – OutKast

“Roses” is a 2003 hip-hop and funk song by American duo OutKast, released as the third single from their fifth studio album, “Speakerboxxx/The Love Below.” The song was produced by Andre 3000 and Carl Mo and written by Andre 3000, Antwan Patton, and Kevin Kendricks. It features a groovy and funky instrumental with Andre 3000’s clever and humorous lyrics, telling the story of a failed romantic relationship and the consequences of infidelity. The song also showcases OutKast’s unique and eclectic sound, combining elements of hip-hop, funk, and pop music. “Roses” was a critical and commercial success, reaching the top of several charts and solidifying OutKast’s position as one of the most innovative and influential hip-hop acts of all time.

57. Walked Outta Heaven – Jagged Edge

“Walked Outta Heaven” is a 2003 R&B ballad by American group Jagged Edge. Written and produced by Jermaine Dupri, Bryan Michael Cox, and Johnta Austin, the song features a slow and emotional melody accompanied by the group’s smooth harmonies. The lyrics describe the pain and confusion of a man who has just ended a relationship and is struggling to move on. The song’s powerful vocals and relatable lyrics struck a chord with listeners and helped propel it to become a top 10 hit on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Walked Outta Heaven” remains one of Jagged Edge’s most beloved and memorable songs.

58. Lose My Breath – Destiny’s Child

“Lose My Breath” is a high-energy R&B and dance-pop track by American girl group Destiny’s Child, released in 2004. The song features a pulsing beat and a catchy horn riff, along with the signature vocal harmonies and powerful vocals of the group. The lyrics talk about leaving everything on the dance floor and giving it all they have. “Lose My Breath” was a commercial success, reaching the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming one of Destiny’s Child’s most popular hits. The song’s infectious beat and upbeat lyrics have made it a favorite in the R&B and pop genres.

59. My Band – D12

“My Band” is a satirical rap track by American hip-hop group D12, released in 2004. The song features a comedic instrumental and tongue-in-cheek lyrics, poking fun at the group’s members and their rise to fame. The chorus, sung by Eminem, declares “I’m the lead singer of my band,” and the verses detail the group’s experiences dealing with fame, groupies, and public scrutiny. “My Band” was a commercial success, reaching the top five on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming one of D12’s most recognizable hits. The song’s humorous lyrics and catchy chorus have made it a fan favorite in the hip-hop genre.

60. I’m Still In Love With You – Sean Paul featuring Sasha

“I’m Still In Love With You” is a 2002 reggae love song by Jamaican artist Sean Paul, featuring fellow Jamaican singer Sasha. Produced by Jeremy Harding, the song features a catchy rhythm and romantic lyrics expressing the enduring love of a man for his partner. The song’s infectious melody and smooth vocals became an instant hit, topping the charts in several countries including the US Billboard Hot 100, and earning the artists widespread recognition and acclaim. “I’m Still In Love With You” remains a timeless classic and a popular choice for lovers and fans of reggae music alike.

61. Through the Wire – Kanye West

“Through the Wire” is a song by American rapper Kanye West, released in 2003 as the lead single from his debut studio album “The College Dropout”. The song is a reflection of the aftermath of a near-fatal car accident West experienced in 2002, which resulted in his jaw being wired shut for several weeks. Despite this, West recorded the song with his jaw still wired shut, giving it a unique and raw sound. The song features a sample from Chaka Khan’s song “Through the Fire” and is known for its soulful production, introspective lyrics, and West’s signature flow. “Through the Wire” is considered one of West’s most iconic songs and played a significant role in establishing him as a major force in the music industry.

62. Why? – Jadakiss featuring Anthony Hamilton

“Why?” is a soulful and introspective song by Jadakiss featuring Anthony Hamilton. The song explores the struggles and injustices faced by black people in America, and questions why these problems persist despite centuries of fighting for equality. Jadakiss delivers powerful lyrics that touch on topics such as police brutality, systemic racism, and poverty, while Hamilton’s soulful vocals provide a haunting and emotional backdrop. With its poignant message and powerful delivery, “Why?” serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle for social justice and the need for continued efforts towards true equality.

63. F**k It (I Don’t Want You Back) – Eamon

“Fk It (I Don’t Want You Back)” is a song by American singer Eamon, released in 2003 as the lead single from his debut studio album “I Don’t Want You Back”. The song features a profanity-laced chorus and is known for its raw and explicit lyrics, which detail the end of a toxic relationship. The song’s production is relatively simple, featuring a piano-driven melody and minimal instrumentation, allowing Eamon’s vocals and lyrics to take center stage. “Fk It” became an instant commercial success, reaching the top of the charts in several countries and earning a reputation as an anthem for those going through a tough breakup.

64. Read Your Mind – Avant

“Read Your Mind” is a seductive R&B song by Avant that is all about understanding and satisfying a partner’s desires. The smooth and sultry vocals, combined with a catchy beat and sensual lyrics, create a steamy atmosphere that captures the essence of intimacy. The song is about the desire to be connected with a lover in every way possible, physically and emotionally. Avant’s voice effortlessly flows over the silky melody, making the song a perfect addition to any romantic playlist. “Read Your Mind” is an R&B classic that perfectly captures the allure of physical attraction and the power of understanding between lovers.

65. Game Over (Flip) – Lil’ Flip

“Game Over (Flip)” is a song by American rapper Lil’ Flip, released in 2004 as the lead single from his fourth studio album “U Gotta Feel Me”. The song features a catchy hook and an upbeat production, driven by a sample of the 1980s video game Pac-Man. Lyrically, Lil’ Flip boasts about his success in the rap game, while also taking shots at his haters and rivals. The song’s popularity was fueled by its appearance in several video games and its use in popular culture, becoming one of Lil’ Flip’s most recognizable hits and a staple of early 2000s hip-hop.

66. One Thing – Finger Eleven

“One Thing” by Finger Eleven is a powerful rock ballad that explores the complexities of relationships and the power of vulnerability. The song features emotive and soaring vocals, coupled with a driving guitar riff that gradually builds towards an explosive chorus. The lyrics speak to the struggle of letting down emotional walls and admitting to needing someone. The band’s passion and energy are palpable, making “One Thing” a stirring and emotional listening experience. With its raw emotion and relatable themes, “One Thing” is a standout track that has resonated with fans of rock music for years.

67. Headsprung – LL Cool J

“Headsprung” is a song by American rapper LL Cool J, released in 2004 as the lead single from his eleventh studio album “The DEFinition”. The song features a sample from the 1981 song “Let’s Get Serious” by Jermaine Jackson and is known for its infectious beat and catchy chorus. Lyrically, LL Cool J raps about his ability to get people dancing and having a good time. The song’s music video, directed by Hype Williams, features a party scene with LL Cool J performing and surrounded by dancers. “Headsprung” became a commercial success, reaching the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 and earning LL Cool J a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Solo Performance.

68. Damn! – YoungBloodZ featuring Lil Jon

“Damn!” by YoungBloodZ featuring Lil Jon is a high-energy hip-hop anthem that is sure to get anyone hyped up. The song features a catchy hook, a driving beat, and Lil Jon’s signature ad-libs, creating an infectious party vibe. The lyrics are all about having a good time, getting wild, and leaving all worries behind. The energy of the song is so contagious that it’s impossible not to want to jump up and dance. With its upbeat and fun-loving nature, “Damn!” has become a staple of any party playlist, showcasing the dynamic nature of the hip-hop genre.

69. Baby Boy – Beyoncé featuring Sean Paul

“Baby Boy” by Beyoncé featuring Sean Paul is an iconic R&B and dancehall fusion track that showcases Beyoncé’s versatility as an artist. The song features a catchy hook, pulsing drums, and Sean Paul’s distinctive Jamaican patois, creating a unique and infectious sound. The lyrics speak to a powerful attraction between two people, and the irresistible pull of physical desire. Beyoncé’s vocal performance is sultry and alluring, while Sean Paul’s energetic delivery brings a dancehall flavor to the track. “Baby Boy” is a true classic of the early 2000s R&B scene and a standout hit for both Beyoncé and Sean Paul.

70. Get Low – Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz featuring Ying Yang Twins

“Get Low” is a song by American hip-hop group Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz featuring Ying Yang Twins, released in 2003 as the lead single from their fourth studio album “Kings of Crunk”. The song is known for its catchy hook and sexually charged lyrics, encouraging listeners to dance and “get low” on the dance floor. The production features a heavy bassline and a driving beat, with Lil Jon’s signature ad-libs and the Ying Yang Twins’ rapid-fire verses adding to the song’s energy. “Get Low” became a commercial success, reaching the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and solidifying Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz and Ying Yang Twins as leading figures in the crunk subgenre of hip-hop.

71. Drop It Like It’s Hot – Snoop Dogg featuring Pharrell

“Drop It Like It’s Hot” by Snoop Dogg featuring Pharrell is an iconic hip-hop track that perfectly captures the cool and laid-back vibe of the West Coast. The song features minimalist production, with a simple beat and a sparse melody, allowing Snoop Dogg’s smooth and effortless flow to take center stage. Pharrell’s falsetto vocals provide a catchy and memorable hook that has become a hip-hop classic. The lyrics are all about the art of being cool, and the confidence that comes with it. “Drop It Like It’s Hot” is a timeless hit that showcases Snoop Dogg’s lyrical prowess and Pharrell’s production skills.

72. U Should’ve Known Better – Monica

“U Should’ve Known Better” is a song by American singer Monica, released in 2004 as the lead single from her fourth studio album “After the Storm”. The song features a sample from the 1988 song “You Should Have Known Better” by American R&B group The Jets and is known for its soulful production and Monica’s powerful vocals. The lyrics detail a failed relationship and the realization that the singer’s partner was never truly committed. The song’s music video, directed by Chris Robinson, features Monica in various vignettes, reflecting on the relationship. “U Should’ve Known Better” became a moderate commercial success, reaching the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 and earning Monica a Grammy nomination for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance.

73. On the Way Down – Ryan Cabrera

“On the Way Down” by Ryan Cabrera is an emotional and introspective pop-rock ballad that became a hit in the early 2000s. The song features a delicate piano melody, accompanied by acoustic guitar and string arrangements, creating a melancholic and intimate atmosphere. The lyrics explore the pain of a failed relationship and the struggle to move on. Cabrera’s vocals are raw and emotive, conveying the heartbreak and vulnerability of the lyrics. “On the Way Down” is a timeless ballad that resonates with anyone who has experienced the pain of a breakup and the difficulty of letting go.

74. Breakaway – Kelly Clarkson

“Breakaway” is a song by American singer Kelly Clarkson, released in 2004 as the title track from her second studio album. The song is known for its uplifting message of empowerment and its anthemic production, featuring a driving beat and soaring vocals from Clarkson. The lyrics detail a desire for independence and the courage to pursue one’s dreams, resonating with listeners of all ages. The song’s music video, directed by Dave Meyers, features Clarkson performing on a rooftop, intercut with scenes of individuals breaking away from their mundane lives. “Breakaway” became a commercial success, reaching the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 and earning Clarkson a Grammy nomination for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

75. Why Don’t You & I – Santana featuring Alex Band Or Chad Kroeger

“Why Don’t You & I” is a song by Latin rock band Santana featuring Alex Band or Chad Kroeger, released in 2003 as a single from their album “Shaman”. The song features a smooth, melodic guitar riff and a catchy chorus, with the addition of either Alex Band or Chad Kroeger’s vocals adding to the song’s accessibility. The lyrics detail a desire for connection and the hesitation that often comes with pursuing a romantic interest. The song’s music video features Santana and either Band or Kroeger performing in a studio, intercut with scenes of couples in romantic settings. “Why Don’t You & I” became a moderate commercial success, reaching the top 10 of the Billboard Adult Top 40 chart.

76. Are You Gonna Be My Girl – Jet

“Are You Gonna Be My Girl” is a song by Australian rock band Jet, released in 2003 as the lead single from their debut studio album “Get Born”. The song features a catchy guitar riff and driving drumbeat, drawing inspiration from classic rock and roll. The lyrics detail the singer’s pursuit of a romantic interest and the excitement and anticipation that comes with new love. The song’s music video, directed by Joseph Kahn, features the band performing in a black-and-white studio, with energetic dancers accompanying the music. “Are You Gonna Be My Girl” became a commercial success, reaching the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 and earning Jet a reputation as one of the most promising rock acts of the early 2000s.

77. 100 Years – Five For Fighting

“100 Years” by Five For Fighting is a poignant and introspective song that contemplates the passage of time and the transience of life. The song features a gentle piano melody, accompanied by strings and acoustic guitar, creating a soft and contemplative atmosphere. The lyrics explore the stages of life and the inevitability of aging, urging listeners to cherish every moment and make the most of their time. Five For Fighting’s emotive and powerful vocals add to the song’s heartfelt and nostalgic quality, making “100 Years” a timeless classic that reminds us of the fleeting nature of life.

78. Step In the Name of Love – R. Kelly

“Step In the Name of Love” by R. Kelly is an infectious R&B track that celebrates the joy of dancing and the power of music to bring people together. The song features a groovy bassline, funky guitar riffs, and a catchy chorus, creating a party atmosphere that is impossible not to dance to. The lyrics are all about letting loose and having a good time on the dance floor. R. Kelly’s smooth and soulful vocals are the perfect accompaniment to the song’s lively beat, making “Step In the Name of Love” a timeless hit that will get people up and moving.

79. Breaking the Habit – Linkin Park

“Breaking the Habit” is a song by American rock band Linkin Park, released in 2004 as the fifth and final single from their second studio album “Meteora”. The song features a somber, piano-driven melody and emotional vocals from lead singer Chester Bennington. The lyrics detail a struggle with addiction and the desire to break free from harmful patterns. The song’s music video, directed by Joe Hahn, features a combination of anime and live-action footage, depicting a young woman’s struggle with self-harm and addiction. “Breaking the Habit” became a moderate commercial success, reaching the top 20 of the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart and earning critical acclaim for its emotional depth and musical experimentation.

80. Gigolo – Nick Cannon featuring R. Kelly

“Gigolo” by Nick Cannon featuring R. Kelly is a catchy and upbeat R&B track that showcases Cannon’s charisma and personality. The song features a groovy bassline, bouncy beats, and R. Kelly’s infectious chorus, creating a fun and lighthearted party vibe. The lyrics are all about living the high life as a “gigolo” and enjoying the finer things in life. Cannon’s smooth flow and confident delivery add to the song’s playful and carefree nature, while R. Kelly’s soulful vocals provide a catchy and memorable hook. “Gigolo” is a standout hit from Cannon’s debut album, showcasing his talent as a rapper and entertainer.

81. Live Like You Were Dying – Tim McGraw

“Live Like You Were Dying” by Tim McGraw is a powerful and emotional country ballad that urges listeners to appreciate life and make the most of every moment. The song features acoustic guitar and piano, creating a stripped-down and intimate sound. The lyrics tell the story of a man who finds out he has a life-threatening illness and decides to live life to the fullest. McGraw’s heartfelt and emotive vocals convey the song’s message of living in the present and cherishing every moment. “Live Like You Were Dying” is a timeless classic that has touched the hearts of countless listeners with its powerful message.

82. Remember When – Alan Jackson

“Remember When” is a song by American country singer Alan Jackson, released in 2003 as the second single from his album “Greatest Hits Volume II”. The song features a gentle acoustic guitar melody and Jackson’s heartfelt vocals, with the lyrics detailing a nostalgic look back at a long-term relationship. The song’s music video features Jackson performing on a stage, intercut with footage of couples from different stages of life. “Remember When” became a commercial success, reaching the top 10 of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and becoming a staple of weddings and anniversary celebrations. The song’s timeless message of enduring love continues to resonate with listeners today.

83. Everytime – Britney Spears

“Everytime” is a song by American singer Britney Spears, released in 2004 as the third single from her fourth studio album “In the Zone”. The song features a soft piano melody and Spears’ vulnerable vocals, with the lyrics detailing a regretful plea for forgiveness after a failed relationship. The song’s music video, directed by David LaChapelle, features Spears drowning in a bathtub and subsequently being reincarnated as a bird. “Everytime” became a moderate commercial success, reaching the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 and earning critical acclaim for its introspective lyrics and stripped-down production. The song remains a fan favorite and a highlight of Spears’ discography.

84. Lloyd – Southside ft. Ashanti

“Southside” by Lloyd featuring Ashanti is a smooth and seductive R&B track that showcases both artists’ vocal prowess. The song features a slow and sultry beat, accompanied by a simple piano melody and hypnotic background vocals, creating an intimate and sensual atmosphere. The lyrics tell the story of a man who is entranced by a woman’s beauty and sensuality. Lloyd’s smooth and soulful vocals blend perfectly with Ashanti’s silky and seductive voice, adding to the song’s sensual and intimate nature. “Southside” is a standout hit from Lloyd’s debut album, showcasing his talent as an R&B artist and solidifying Ashanti’s status as an R&B icon.

85. Dude – Beenie Man featuring Ms. Thing

“Dude” by Beenie Man featuring Ms. Thing is a high-energy dancehall track that became a hit in the early 2000s. The song features a driving beat, catchy melody, and infectious chorus, creating a party atmosphere that is impossible not to dance to. The lyrics are all about having fun on the dance floor and being confident and sexy. Beenie Man’s charismatic flow and Ms. Thing’s sassy vocals complement each other perfectly, adding to the song’s playful and flirtatious nature. “Dude” is a standout hit from Beenie Man’s discography, showcasing his talent as a dancehall artist and entertainer.

86. Wanna Get to Know You – G-Unit featuring Joe

“Wanna Get to Know You” is a song by American hip-hop group G-Unit featuring Joe, released in 2004 as the second single from their debut album “Beg for Mercy”. The song features a mellow, R&B-influenced beat and verses from G-Unit members 50 Cent, Lloyd Banks, and Young Buck, with Joe providing the melodic chorus. The lyrics detail the group’s romantic interest in a woman and their desire to get to know her better. The song’s music video features the group performing in a nightclub setting, with Joe and a love interest also appearing in the video. “Wanna Get to Know You” became a moderate commercial success, reaching the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 and earning critical acclaim for its catchy melody and smooth production.

87. Holidae In – Chingy featuring Ludacris & Snoop Dogg

“Holidae In” by Chingy featuring Ludacris and Snoop Dogg is a fun and upbeat hip-hop track that celebrates partying and having a good time. The song features a catchy and playful beat, accompanied by infectious hooks and verses from all three artists. The lyrics are all about living in the moment and enjoying the holiday spirit, whether it’s Christmas, Thanksgiving, or any other festive occasion. Chingy’s confident flow and Ludacris and Snoop Dogg’s charismatic performances create a lively and energetic vibe that will get listeners up and dancing. “Holidae In” is a standout hit from Chingy’s discography, showcasing his talent as a rapper and entertainer.

88. Let’s Get It Started – Black Eyed Peas

“Let’s Get It Started” by Black Eyed Peas is an energetic and uplifting hip-hop track that encourages listeners to get up and dance. The song features a catchy and upbeat rhythm, accompanied by the group’s signature electronic sound and Will.i.am’s charismatic vocals. The lyrics are all about having fun and enjoying the moment, and the chorus “Let’s get it started, ha!” has become a well-known catchphrase. “Let’s Get It Started” became a huge hit for the Black Eyed Peas, earning them a Grammy Award and cementing their status as one of the most popular hip-hop groups of the 2000s.

89. When the Sun Goes Down – Kenny Chesney & Uncle Kracker

“When the Sun Goes Down” is a song by American country singer Kenny Chesney and American musician Uncle Kracker, released in 2004 as the second single from Chesney’s album of the same name. The song features a laid-back, beachy vibe with a reggae-inspired beat and Uncle Kracker’s vocals providing a smooth contrast to Chesney’s twang. The lyrics detail the carefree nature of beach life and the joy of being surrounded by good friends and great music. The song’s music video features Chesney and Uncle Kracker performing on a beach, intercut with footage of beachgoers having fun. “When the Sun Goes Down” became a commercial success, reaching the top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and becoming a staple of summer playlists.

90. American Soldier – Toby Keith

“American Soldier” by Toby Keith is a patriotic country ballad that pays tribute to the men and women who serve in the United States Armed Forces. The song features acoustic guitar, strings, and a simple melody that allows Keith’s emotive vocals to shine. The lyrics tell the story of a soldier’s sacrifices and dedication to their country, and express gratitude for their service. “American Soldier” is a heartfelt tribute to the brave men and women who serve in the military, and has become an anthem for patriotism and support of the armed forces. The song is a standout hit in Keith’s discography and a beloved country classic.

91. Change Clothes – Jay-Z

“Change Clothes” is a song by American rapper Jay-Z, released in 2003 as the first single from his album “The Black Album”. The song features a funky, upbeat groove with a sample from David Bowie’s “Fame” and Pharrell Williams providing the catchy chorus. The lyrics detail Jay-Z’s love for fashion and his desire to switch up his style, with references to luxury brands such as Gucci and Prada. The song’s music video features Jay-Z and Williams modeling various outfits in a high-end fashion boutique. “Change Clothes” became a commercial success, reaching the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 and earning critical acclaim for its playful lyrics and infectious production.

92. Don’t Tell Me – Avril Lavigne

“Don’t Tell Me” by Avril Lavigne is an empowering and energetic pop-punk track that showcases Lavigne’s signature rebellious spirit. The song features a driving guitar riff, pounding drums, and Lavigne’s powerful vocals, creating a dynamic and catchy melody. The lyrics are all about standing up for oneself and refusing to be controlled or manipulated in a relationship, making the song a powerful anthem for young women. “Don’t Tell Me” was a commercial and critical success for Lavigne, earning her a spot as a leading voice in the pop-punk genre and solidifying her status as an icon of early 2000s music.

93. You’ll Think Of Me – Keith Urban

“You’ll Think of Me” is a song by Australian country singer Keith Urban, released in 2004 as the fourth single from his album “Golden Road”. The song features a moody, acoustic guitar-driven melody and Urban’s emotive vocals, with the lyrics detailing a bitter breakup and the hope that the protagonist will eventually move on. The song’s music video features Urban performing in a dimly lit room, intercut with footage of a couple’s turbulent relationship. “You’ll Think of Me” became a commercial success, reaching the top 10 of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and earning critical acclaim for its poignant lyrics and heartfelt delivery. The song remains a fan favorite and a highlight of Urban’s discography.

94. U Saved Me – R. Kelly

“U Saved Me” by R. Kelly is a soulful and emotional gospel ballad that explores themes of redemption and faith. The song features a simple yet powerful melody, accompanied by a choir and Kelly’s impassioned vocals. The lyrics express gratitude to God for saving the singer from personal struggles and hardships, and for giving him strength to overcome adversity. “U Saved Me” is a departure from Kelly’s usual style, showcasing his versatility as a musician and highlighting his talent for creating emotionally resonant songs. The track was a hit with fans and critics, and remains a beloved entry in Kelly’s discography.

95. Hey Mama – Black Eyed Peas

“Hey Mama” is a song by American hip-hop group Black Eyed Peas, released in 2004 as the third single from their album “Elephunk”. The song features a lively, Latin-inspired beat with rapper will.i.am and singer Fergie trading verses and the rest of the group providing catchy backup vocals. The lyrics are an ode to the group’s mothers and the sacrifices they made to raise their children. The song’s music video features the group performing in a colorful, carnival-like setting. “Hey Mama” became a commercial success, reaching the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 and earning critical acclaim for its infectious energy and upbeat message.

96. Over and Over – Nelly featuring Tim McGraw

“Over and Over” is a crossover hip-hop/country track by Nelly featuring Tim McGraw. The song features a melodic and catchy chorus, with Nelly’s smooth rap verses contrasting with McGraw’s soulful country vocals. The lyrics explore themes of perseverance and overcoming adversity, as Nelly and McGraw both reflect on their respective struggles and how they have persevered through difficult times. “Over and Over” was a commercial and critical success, reaching the top 10 on charts in several countries and earning praise for its unlikely yet effective genre fusion. The song has become a beloved classic in both the hip-hop and country genres.

97. Redneck Woman – Gretchen Wilson

“Redneck Woman” is a song by American country singer Gretchen Wilson, released in 2004 as the lead single from her debut album “Here for the Party”. The song features a rebellious, rock-influenced sound with Wilson’s brash vocals delivering lyrics that celebrate the country lifestyle and reject societal expectations of femininity. The song’s music video features Wilson performing in various rural settings, such as a honky-tonk bar and a pickup truck. “Redneck Woman” became a massive commercial success, reaching the top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and earning critical acclaim for its empowering message and bold style. The song remains a beloved anthem of country culture.

98. Just Lose It – Eminem

“Just Lose It” is a song by American rapper Eminem, released in 2004 as the lead single from his album “Encore”. The song features a bouncy, cartoonish beat with Eminem delivering playful and irreverent lyrics that satirize various pop culture figures, including Michael Jackson and Madonna. The song’s music video features Eminem in a variety of wacky costumes and settings, including a Jackson impersonation and a recreation of the iconic “Thriller” dance. “Just Lose It” became a commercial success, reaching the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 and earning controversy for its irreverent tone and its depiction of Jackson. The song remains a polarizing but popular entry in Eminem’s discography.

99. Letters from Home – John Michael Montgomery

“Letters from Home” by John Michael Montgomery is a poignant country ballad that tells the story of a soldier receiving letters from his family while serving overseas. The song features a stripped-down melody with acoustic guitar and Montgomery’s emotive vocals, creating a simple yet powerful musical backdrop for the emotional lyrics. The song explores themes of love, sacrifice, and the importance of family, making it a touching tribute to the men and women who serve in the military and the families who support them. “Letters from Home” is a classic country hit and a beloved entry in Montgomery’s discography.

100. I Go Back – Kenny Chesney

“I Go Back” by Kenny Chesney is a nostalgic country rock track that reflects on the power of music to transport us back in time. The song features a driving guitar riff and Chesney’s signature laid-back vocals, creating a catchy and upbeat melody. The lyrics explore themes of memory and nostalgia, as Chesney reminisces about his past and the songs that shaped his life. “I Go Back” is a fan favorite and a classic entry in Chesney’s discography, showcasing his talent for crafting songs that speak to the heart and soul of the country music experience.