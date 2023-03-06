1985 was a memorable year in music, with a diverse range of genres and artists dominating the charts. One of the most iconic songs of the year was “We Are the World” by USA for Africa, a supergroup composed of some of the biggest names in music at the time, including Michael Jackson, Lionel Richie, and Stevie Wonder. The song was a charity single to raise money for famine relief in Africa and became a massive commercial success, topping the charts around the world.

Another significant hit of 1985 was “Take on Me” by Norwegian synth-pop band A-ha, with its memorable music video featuring a mix of live-action and animation. The song’s catchy melody and distinctive falsetto vocals propelled it to the top of the charts in numerous countries.

In the rock genre, “Money for Nothing” by British band Dire Straits was a massive hit, with its distinctive guitar riff and commentary on the music industry. The song’s music video, featuring early computer animation, also became iconic.

Other notable hits of the year included “Like a Virgin” by Madonna, “Careless Whisper” by George Michael, “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears, and “The Power of Love” by Huey Lewis and the News.

In the hip-hop genre, the emergence of the West Coast sound was evident with the release of “La Di Da Di” by Doug E. Fresh and Slick Rick and “Funky Cold Medina” by Tone Loc.

Overall, 1985 was a significant year in music, with numerous timeless classics and influential hits that continue to resonate with audiences today.

1. Careless Whisper – Wham!

“Careless Whisper” by Wham! is a classic 80s pop ballad that features a smooth saxophone riff, catchy melody, and George Michael’s emotive vocals. The song’s lyrics explore themes of love and betrayal, as Michael laments a past relationship and the mistakes that led to its end. “Careless Whisper” was a commercial and critical success, topping charts in several countries and becoming one of Wham!’s most enduring hits. The song has since become a beloved classic, regularly featured in movies, TV shows, and commercials, and continues to be a popular choice for covers and reinterpretations.

2. Like a Virgin – Madonna

“Like a Virgin” is a pop classic by American singer Madonna, released in 1984 as the lead single from her album of the same name. The song’s lyrics describe the feeling of new love and sexual awakening, using the metaphor of a virgin. Its upbeat, catchy melody and Madonna’s distinctive vocals helped it become a massive commercial success, reaching the top of the charts in numerous countries. The song’s music video, which features Madonna in a wedding dress and dancing around Venice, Italy, also became iconic and helped solidify Madonna’s status as a pop culture icon. “Like a Virgin” remains one of Madonna’s most recognizable and enduring songs.

3. Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go – Wham!

“Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” by Wham! is an upbeat and catchy pop hit from the 80s that features a lively and energetic melody, bright synth instrumentation, and George Michael’s lively vocals. The song’s lyrics are playful and flirty, urging the listener to wake up the singer before they go out to dance and have fun. The song was a commercial and critical success, topping charts in several countries and becoming one of Wham!’s most recognizable hits. “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” remains a beloved classic and a staple of 80s pop culture.

4. I Want to Know What Love Is – Foreigner

“I Want to Know What Love Is” is a power ballad by British-American rock band Foreigner, released in 1984. The song’s lyrics express a yearning for genuine love and connection, and its soaring vocals and dramatic orchestration add to its emotional impact. The song’s commercial success was massive, reaching the top of the charts in numerous countries and becoming one of Foreigner’s most enduring hits. Its message and popularity have led to numerous covers and references in popular culture, cementing its status as a classic love song that continues to resonate with audiences today.

5. I Feel for You – Chaka Khan

“I Feel for You” is a classic funk and R&B track performed by Chaka Khan, originally released in 1984. The song features a vibrant blend of funk and electronic elements, with a catchy synth melody, groovy bassline, and Khan’s powerful vocals. The song’s lyrics express feelings of love and desire, with Khan singing passionately about her attraction to someone. “I Feel for You” was a huge commercial success, earning Khan a Grammy Award for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance, and the song has since become an enduring classic, regularly covered and sampled in popular music.

6. Out of Touch – Daryl Hall and John Oates

“Out of Touch” is a dance-pop and R&B song by American musical duo Daryl Hall and John Oates, released in 1984 as the lead single from their album “Big Bam Boom”. The song features a catchy melody, strong beat, and synthesizer-driven instrumentation, and its lyrics speak to the difficulty of communication and connection in a modern world. “Out of Touch” was a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts in several countries and becoming one of Hall and Oates’ most popular and recognizable hits. Its memorable music video, featuring futuristic imagery and choreography, also contributed to its lasting cultural impact.

7. Everybody Wants to Rule the World – Tears For Fears

“Everybody Wants to Rule the World” is a new wave and synth-pop song by English band Tears For Fears, released in 1985 as the third single from their album “Songs from the Big Chair”. The song’s lyrics reflect on the desire for power and control in the modern world, with an emphasis on the negative consequences of such aspirations. Its soaring chorus, driving beat, and memorable melody make it one of Tears For Fears’ most iconic and recognizable songs. “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” was a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts in several countries and becoming a beloved anthem of the 1980s.

8. Money for Nothing – Dire Straits

“Money for Nothing” is a classic rock song by British band Dire Straits, released in 1985. The song features a distinctive guitar riff and Mark Knopfler’s unique vocal style, and tells the story of two working-class men watching music videos on TV and commenting on the lavish lifestyles of the musicians. The song’s lyrics explore themes of consumerism, fame, and the culture of the music industry. “Money for Nothing” was a huge commercial success, reaching number one in several countries and earning the band several Grammy Awards. The song has since become a classic rock anthem, regularly featured in movies, TV shows, and commercials.

9. Crazy for You – Madonna

“Crazy for You” is a ballad by American pop icon Madonna, released in 1985 as a single from the soundtrack of the film “Vision Quest”. The song showcases Madonna’s vocal range and features a lush, romantic melody with a prominent guitar riff. Its lyrics speak to the intensity and passion of young love, with a focus on the desire to be close to someone and the fear of losing that connection. “Crazy for You” was a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts in several countries and becoming one of Madonna’s most enduring and beloved songs. Its enduring popularity and emotional resonance have made it a classic love song.

10. Take On Me – A-Ha

“Take On Me” is an iconic synth-pop song by Norwegian band A-Ha, released in 1985. The song features a catchy melody and soaring vocals by lead singer Morten Harket, as well as a groundbreaking music video featuring a mix of live-action and animation. The song’s lyrics express feelings of love and desire, with the singer urging the object of his affection to take a chance on him. “Take On Me” was a massive commercial success, topping charts in several countries and earning the band a Grammy Award nomination. The song remains a beloved classic and a staple of 80s pop culture.

11. Everytime You Go Away – Paul Young

“Everytime You Go Away” is a soulful ballad by English pop singer Paul Young, released in 1985 as a single from his album “The Secret of Association”. The song features a heartfelt vocal performance and a sweeping, emotional melody. Its lyrics speak to the pain of separation and the desire to hold onto a love that is slipping away. “Everytime You Go Away” was a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts in several countries and becoming one of Young’s most popular and enduring songs. Its emotional resonance and universal themes have made it a classic love song of the 1980s.

12. Easy Lover – Phil Collins and Philip Bailey

“Easy Lover” is a popular 80s pop-rock song by Phil Collins and Philip Bailey, released in 1984. The song features upbeat instrumentation, catchy hooks, and the distinctive vocals of both singers. The lyrics describe the allure and excitement of a passionate yet tumultuous relationship, with the singer expressing his inability to resist the charms of his lover. “Easy Lover” was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 in several countries and earning the duo a Grammy Award nomination. The song’s memorable chorus and infectious energy have ensured its enduring popularity and continued use in movies, TV shows, and commercials.

13. Can’t Fight This Feeling – REO Speedwagon

“Can’t Fight This Feeling” is a classic rock ballad by REO Speedwagon, released in 1984. The song features heartfelt vocals, emotional lyrics, and soaring guitar solos, all contributing to its power ballad status. The lyrics express the vulnerability and uncertainty of falling in love, with the singer admitting his feelings and acknowledging the risks involved. “Can’t Fight This Feeling” was a massive commercial success, reaching the top of the charts in the US and earning the band a Grammy Award nomination. The song remains a beloved classic and a staple of 80s soft rock radio.

14. We Built This City – Starship

“We Built This City” is a pop-rock anthem by American band Starship, released in 1985 as the lead single from their album “Knee Deep in the Hoopla”. The song features an upbeat tempo, driving guitar riffs, and a memorable chorus. Its lyrics celebrate the power of music and the creative energy of artists and performers. “We Built This City” was a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts in several countries and becoming one of Starship’s most well-known and iconic songs. Its catchy melody and positive message have made it a beloved classic of the 1980s.

15. The Power of Love – Huey Lewis and The News

“The Power of Love” is a 1985 hit song by Huey Lewis and The News. The track’s upbeat pop-rock sound is paired with catchy hooks and uplifting lyrics that describe the overwhelming feeling of love’s transformative power. The song was originally written for the blockbuster film “Back to the Future” and went on to become one of the band’s most iconic tracks, peaking at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. “The Power of Love” is notable for its infectious energy, memorable melody, and optimistic message, making it a beloved classic of the 80s pop-rock genre.

16. Don’t You (Forget About Me) – Simple Minds

“Don’t You (Forget About Me)” is a 1985 hit song by Scottish rock band Simple Minds. The track’s memorable opening melody and catchy chorus have made it an enduring classic of the 80s pop-rock era. The song was famously used in the iconic movie “The Breakfast Club” and has since become synonymous with the film’s themes of teenage angst and self-discovery. “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” is a testament to the power of pop music to connect with audiences on a deeply emotional level and has cemented Simple Minds’ place as one of the defining bands of their generation.

17. Cherish – Kool and The Gang

“Cherish” is a romantic ballad by American funk and R&B band Kool and The Gang, released in 1985 as the third single from their album “Emergency”. The song features a soft, smooth melody and heartfelt lyrics that express deep love and devotion. Its chorus, with the refrain “Cherish the love we have”, has become a memorable and enduring part of the song. “Cherish” was a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts in several countries and becoming one of Kool and The Gang’s most beloved and enduring songs. Its timeless message of love and commitment has made it a classic ballad of the 1980s.

18. St. Elmos Fire (Man In Motion) – John Parr

“St. Elmo’s Fire (Man in Motion)” is a rock song by British musician John Parr, released in 1985 as the theme song for the film “St. Elmo’s Fire”. The song features a powerful guitar riff and an energetic melody that perfectly captures the youthful exuberance and hope of the film’s characters. Its lyrics are inspiring and uplifting, urging listeners to keep moving forward and never give up on their dreams. “St. Elmo’s Fire (Man in Motion)” was a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts in several countries and becoming one of John Parr’s most popular and enduring songs. Its infectious energy and positive message have made it a beloved anthem of the 1980s.

19. The Heat Is On – Glenn Frey

“The Heat Is On” is a classic 80s song by Glenn Frey, released in 1984 as a soundtrack for the movie “Beverly Hills Cop”. It’s a high-energy track with an infectious beat, catchy chorus and memorable saxophone solo. The song became a massive hit, reaching the top 5 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and helping to launch Frey’s solo career after his successful run with the Eagles. “The Heat Is On” is a quintessential 80s anthem that captures the spirit and energy of the decade, and remains a popular choice for parties, sports events and movie soundtracks to this day.

20. We Are the World – U.S.A. For Africa

“We Are the World” is a charity single by the supergroup U.S.A. for Africa, released in 1985 to raise funds for famine relief in Africa. The song features an all-star lineup of some of the biggest names in American music, including Michael Jackson, Lionel Richie, and Bruce Springsteen. Its lyrics speak of hope, unity, and the power of collective action to make a difference in the world. “We Are the World” was a critical and commercial success, topping charts around the world and raising millions of dollars for the cause. Its message of compassion and solidarity has resonated with generations of listeners, making it one of the most iconic and influential songs of the 1980s.

21. Shout – Tears For Fears

“Shout” is a synth-pop classic by Tears For Fears, released in 1984 as the second single from their album “Songs from the Big Chair”. The song is driven by a pulsing beat, anthemic chorus and powerful vocals, and features lyrics that explore the themes of personal and political change. “Shout” became an instant hit, reaching the top 5 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and helping to establish Tears For Fears as one of the leading bands of the 80s. It remains an enduring classic of the era, with its message of empowerment and self-expression resonating with listeners to this day.

22. Part-Time Lover – Stevie Wonder

“Part-Time Lover” is a 1985 single by the legendary Stevie Wonder, released as a part of his album “In Square Circle”. The song is a mix of R&B, funk, and pop, featuring a catchy melody and upbeat tempo that makes it impossible not to dance along. The lyrics describe a secret affair between two lovers who can’t seem to get enough of each other despite their separate lives. “Part-Time Lover” was a massive hit, reaching the top spot on the US Billboard Hot 100, and becoming one of Wonder’s most successful songs of the 1980s.

23. Saving All My Love for You – Whitney Houston

“Saving All My Love for You” is a classic ballad by Whitney Houston, released in 1985. The song tells the story of a woman who is in love with a married man and willing to wait for him, despite knowing that their love is taboo. Houston’s powerful and emotive vocals combined with the song’s sweeping orchestration create a deeply romantic and stirring atmosphere. The song won a Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance, solidifying Houston’s status as one of the greatest vocalists of all time. “Saving All My Love for You” remains a beloved classic and a testament to Houston’s unparalleled talent.

24. Heaven – Bryan Adams

“Heaven” is a power ballad by Canadian musician Bryan Adams, released in 1985. The song begins with a simple acoustic guitar riff and builds to a powerful climax, with Adams’ signature raspy vocals and soaring guitar solos. The lyrics speak of a deep and intense love, with Adams declaring that he feels like he’s in heaven when he’s with the object of his affection. “Heaven” was a commercial and critical success, reaching the top of the charts in several countries and cementing Adams’ status as a leading figure in the world of rock ballads. Today, it remains a beloved classic and a staple of classic rock radio.

25. Everything She Wants – Wham!

“Everything She Wants” is a 1984 hit single by British pop duo Wham!. The song has an upbeat dance-pop sound and features George Michael’s signature soulful vocals. The lyrics speak of a woman who wants everything, including material possessions and love, and her partner’s struggles to meet her demands. The song was a commercial success, reaching number one on the UK charts and earning Wham! their third number-one hit in a row. “Everything She Wants” is still considered one of the duo’s most popular and recognizable songs, and is a classic of the 80s pop genre.

26. Cool It Now – New Edition

“Cool It Now” is a classic R&B song by the American group New Edition, released in 1984. The track features smooth vocals, catchy hooks, and a funky groove that perfectly captures the sound of 80s R&B. The song tells the story of a young man who is struggling to keep his emotions in check and control his infatuation with a woman. It was a commercial success and became one of New Edition’s most popular songs, reaching the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Cool It Now” remains a beloved hit that is still played on radio stations and at parties today.

27. Miami Vice Theme – Jan Hammer

The “Miami Vice Theme” is an instrumental piece composed by Czech-American musician Jan Hammer. It was originally featured as the theme song for the popular 1980s television show “Miami Vice,” which followed two Miami detectives as they took on organized crime. The song is known for its catchy, synthesizer-driven melody and energetic beats, which became synonymous with the show’s fast-paced action sequences and neon-drenched aesthetic. The “Miami Vice Theme” was a commercial success, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1985 and solidifying Hammer’s status as a leading composer in the electronic music genre.

28. Loverboy – Billy Ocean

“Loverboy” is a classic 80s pop song by Trinidadian-British singer Billy Ocean. The track, which features a memorable synth hook and infectious chorus, was released in 1984 as the lead single from Ocean’s album “Suddenly.” The song is an upbeat celebration of love and romance, with Ocean’s smooth vocals delivering lyrics about the joys of falling in love with that special someone. “Loverboy” was a major commercial success, reaching the top 10 on the charts in the UK, US, and several other countries. It remains a beloved example of the pop music of the era.

29. Lovergirl – Teena Marie

“Lovergirl” is a danceable R&B/funk song by American singer-songwriter Teena Marie, released in 1984. It features a catchy synth riff and Marie’s powerful vocals as she sings about being captivated by a new lover. The song’s groove is driven by a funk-inspired bassline, with additional elements such as guitar and horn sections adding to the overall energy. “Lovergirl” became a hit for Marie, peaking at number four on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and topping the R&B chart. It remains a classic ’80s dance track and a testament to Marie’s musical prowess and contributions to the R&B genre.

30. You Belong to the City – Glenn Frey

“You Belong to the City” is a song by Glenn Frey, released in 1985. It was featured on the television series Miami Vice, which helped popularize the song. The track has a cool, atmospheric vibe with a steady, pulsing beat and a memorable saxophone riff. The lyrics speak of the allure of the city and the desire to be part of its energy and excitement. Frey’s smooth vocals perfectly complement the song’s urban feel, making it a classic example of 80s pop rock. “You Belong to the City” was a commercial success, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

31. Oh Sheila – Ready For The World

“Oh Sheila” is a synth-funk classic by American R&B group Ready for the World. Released in 1984, the song quickly rose to fame, reaching number one on the US Billboard R&B chart and number six on the Hot 100. The infectious beat, funky bassline, and catchy chorus make this song a staple of 80s dance parties. The lyrics tell the story of a man who has fallen for a beautiful woman named Sheila and is willing to do anything to win her love. The song’s popularity has endured for decades, with numerous covers and references in popular culture.

32. Rhythm of the Night – Debarge

“Rhythm of the Night” is a feel-good dance-pop hit by the American band DeBarge. Released in 1985, the song features upbeat synthesizers and catchy hooks that make it an instant party classic. The lyrics urge listeners to let go of their worries and dance the night away, as the infectious rhythm takes over their bodies. The song has been covered and remixed multiple times over the years, cementing its place in pop culture as a timeless dance anthem. Whether you’re at a club or just dancing in your living room, “Rhythm of the Night” is sure to get you moving and feeling good.

33. One More Night – Phil Collins

“One More Night” is a soft rock ballad by English musician Phil Collins. It was released as a single in 1985 from his third studio album, “No Jacket Required.” The song became a huge commercial success, topping the charts in the United States, Canada, and several other countries. The lyrics describe a man trying to convince his partner to stay with him for one more night, despite knowing that their relationship is ultimately doomed. The song’s catchy melody, smooth vocals, and emotive delivery by Collins make it a classic example of 80s soft rock and a fan favorite to this day.

34. Sea of Love – The Honeydrippers

“Sea of Love” is a classic love song by the supergroup The Honeydrippers, led by Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin. Released in 1984, it reached the top 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song features a slow, sensual groove with Plant’s distinctive vocals crooning over the top. The lyrics express a yearning for love and an invitation to share an intimate experience. The song’s popularity has endured over the years and has been covered by numerous artists, including Tom Waits and Cat Power. “Sea of Love” remains a timeless classic that captures the essence of romantic longing.

35. A View to a Kill – Duran Duran

“A View to a Kill” is a song by British pop rock band Duran Duran, recorded for the 1985 James Bond film of the same name. The song is a high-energy, synth-heavy track with catchy hooks and an instantly recognizable guitar riff. Lead singer Simon Le Bon’s vocals are powerful and dynamic, perfectly capturing the film’s high-octane action and adventure. The song was a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts in both the United States and the United Kingdom. Its iconic music video features the band performing in a variety of futuristic settings, cementing the song’s status as a beloved ’80s classic.

36. The Wild Boys – Duran Duran

“The Wild Boys” is a 1984 single by the British pop band Duran Duran, taken from their album “Arena”. The song features an energetic rhythm and catchy guitar riffs, layered with synthesizers and tribal percussion. The lyrics were inspired by William Burroughs’ novel “The Wild Boys: A Book of the Dead” and depict a post-apocalyptic world where a gang of boys rule the streets. The music video, directed by Russell Mulcahy, features futuristic imagery, intense choreography, and innovative special effects. “The Wild Boys” became a commercial success, reaching the top ten in the UK, US, and several other countries.

37. You’re the Inspiration – Chicago

“You’re the Inspiration” is a classic power ballad by the American rock band Chicago. Released in 1984, it reached the top 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and has remained a staple of soft rock radio ever since. The song features smooth vocals, lush orchestration, and a soaring chorus that celebrates the power of love and the joy of being with the right person. It’s a timeless anthem that captures the essence of the ’80s and remains an enduring tribute to the enduring power of true love.

38. Neutron Dance – The Pointer Sisters

“Neutron Dance” is an upbeat and funky track by The Pointer Sisters released in 1985. The song starts with an electronic beat and is followed by the Sisters’ distinct harmonies. The chorus features catchy and repetitive lyrics that encourage listeners to dance and move to the music. The song was featured in the movie “Beverly Hills Cop” and gained massive popularity thanks to its energetic and fun nature. “Neutron Dance” was a commercial success, reaching the top ten in various music charts around the world. Its legacy continues to this day, and the song is considered a quintessential ’80s track.

39. We Belong – Pat Benatar

“We Belong” is a power ballad by American singer Pat Benatar, released in 1984. The song is an anthem for lovers who feel like they don’t fit in with society’s expectations. With its soaring melody and Benatar’s powerful vocals, “We Belong” quickly became a hit, reaching the top 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song’s lyrics describe the intense connection between two people who have found a sense of belonging with each other, despite the world’s disapproval. “We Belong” remains a beloved classic, known for its emotional resonance and memorable chorus that continues to inspire listeners today.

40. Nightshift – The Commodores

Released in 1985, “Nightshift” by The Commodores is a soulful tribute to two iconic musicians who had recently passed away: Marvin Gaye and Jackie Wilson. The song features a smooth blend of funk and R&B, with the signature vocal harmonies that The Commodores were known for. The lyrics pay homage to the legacy of Gaye and Wilson, with lines like “Marvin, he was a friend of mine” and “Jackie (Mr. Excitement), we miss you.” The song was a commercial success, reaching the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning The Commodores a Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.

41. Things Can Only Get Better – Howard Jones

“Things Can Only Get Better” is a lively, uplifting song by British pop artist Howard Jones. Released in 1985, the song quickly became an international hit, reaching the top ten in several countries including the UK and US. The song’s upbeat synth-pop sound and motivational lyrics about looking on the bright side and staying optimistic in the face of adversity made it an instant classic of the genre. The catchy chorus and Jones’ distinctive vocal style make “Things Can Only Get Better” a feel-good anthem that continues to be beloved by fans of 80s pop music to this day.

42. All I Need – Jack Wagner

“All I Need” is a romantic ballad by American actor and singer Jack Wagner, released in 1984. The song features a catchy melody and Wagner’s smooth vocals, expressing his undying love for his significant other. The lyrics evoke a sense of vulnerability and longing, as Wagner sings about the importance of his partner in his life. The song became a hit, reaching No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 1 on the Adult Contemporary chart. Its success catapulted Wagner’s music career, as he continued to release popular ballads throughout the 1980s and 1990s.

43. Freeway of Love – Aretha Franklin

“Freeway of Love” is a lively 1985 hit by the legendary Aretha Franklin. The song features a funky, upbeat sound with a prominent horn section, backing vocals, and Franklin’s soulful, powerful voice. The lyrics speak of a woman’s love for her man and their adventures on the open road. The catchy chorus and Franklin’s passionate delivery make the song a crowd-pleaser and a staple of her live performances. The song was a commercial success, reaching the top five on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and winning a Grammy Award for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance.

44. Never Surrender – Corey Hart

“Never Surrender” is a power ballad by Canadian singer-songwriter Corey Hart. The song was released as a single from his album “Fields of Fire” in 1985, and became one of his most popular songs. The song’s lyrics encourage listeners to never give up and keep fighting for their dreams, with the chorus repeating the line “Never surrender”. The song features a driving beat, soaring guitar solos, and Hart’s emotive vocals. “Never Surrender” peaked at number three on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and became a top 10 hit in several other countries. The song remains a favorite of 80s music fans and has been covered by other artists.

45. Sussudio – Phil Collins

“Sussudio” is an upbeat pop rock song by Phil Collins. Released in 1985, the song features a catchy horn riff and Collins’ signature drum sound. The lyrics are somewhat nonsensical, with “sussudio” being a made-up word that Collins has said was inspired by a friend’s joke. The song became a hit, reaching the top 10 in several countries and helping Collins cement his status as a solo artist after his successful tenure as the drummer and lead singer of Genesis. “Sussudio” remains a beloved classic of ’80s pop music and is often included on retrospective compilations of the era.

46. Strut – Sheena Easton

“Strut” is a 1984 hit song by Scottish singer Sheena Easton. The song is characterized by its catchy synthesizer riff and a confident, empowering message. In the lyrics, Easton encourages women to embrace their femininity and feel good about themselves, singing lines like “Don’t be afraid to strut your stuff, wear the dress, the shoes, the hat, and the gloves.” The song became one of Easton’s biggest hits, reaching the top 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and becoming a staple of 80s pop culture. “Strut” is still remembered today for its fun, upbeat energy and empowering message.

47. You Give Good Love – Whitney Houston

“You Give Good Love” is a classic R&B love song from Whitney Houston’s debut album. Released in 1985, the song is a smooth, mid-tempo ballad that showcases Houston’s stunning vocals and range. The track features a simple yet effective instrumentation, including a catchy bassline, light guitar strums, and a steady drumbeat. The lyrics speak of the joy and comfort found in a new relationship and the gratitude one feels for being loved unconditionally. With its memorable chorus and Houston’s powerhouse vocals, “You Give Good Love” became an instant hit and cemented the singer’s status as a rising star in the music industry.

48. The Search Is Over – Survivor

“The Search Is Over” is a power ballad by the American rock band Survivor, released in 1985. The song was a commercial success, reaching #4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming one of the band’s most popular songs. The lyrics speak of finding true love after a long search, with powerful vocals and a soaring guitar solo that adds to the emotional impact of the song. The song is a quintessential example of 80s rock ballads and is a fan favorite at concerts and on classic rock radio stations. It continues to be a popular choice for wedding first dances and romantic playlists.

49. Missing You – Diana Ross

“Missing You” is a ballad by Diana Ross dedicated to the memory of her friend Marvin Gaye, who passed away in 1984. It was released in 1985 and became a top 10 hit on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song is a poignant tribute to Gaye and reflects on the sadness and longing for his presence. Ross’s powerful and emotional vocals, along with the melancholic melody, convey a sense of loss and grief that resonated with listeners. The song has since become a classic and continues to be a testament to the enduring legacy of both Ross and Gaye in the music world.

50. Separate Lives – Phil Collins and Marilyn Martin

“Separate Lives” is a duet ballad by Phil Collins and Marilyn Martin, released in 1985. The song talks about the struggles of a couple trying to keep their relationship intact despite their differences. Collins’ and Martin’s vocals blend beautifully, making the song an emotional experience for the listener. The song was a hit, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100, and was also featured in the film “White Nights”. The powerful lyrics and Collins’ signature drumming make “Separate Lives” a classic love song that still resonates with listeners today.

51. Raspberry Beret – Prince and The Revolution

“Raspberry Beret” is a funky and upbeat song by Prince and The Revolution, released in 1985. The song features Prince’s signature pop-rock sound with a catchy melody, funky guitar riffs, and lively percussion. The lyrics describe the singer’s infatuation with a woman who wears a “raspberry beret,” and the excitement and anticipation he feels when he’s with her. The song was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, and is considered one of Prince’s most popular and memorable songs, showcasing his unique musical style and infectious energy.

52. Suddenly – Billy Ocean

“Suddenly” is a romantic ballad by British singer Billy Ocean. Released in 1985, the song was written by Ocean along with Keith Diamond and features lush arrangements of strings and keyboards. The song tells the story of a man who has found love, expressing his feelings of joy and amazement at having finally found his soulmate. The chorus is memorable, with Ocean passionately singing the line “Suddenly, life has new meaning to me” over a soaring melody. The song was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 in several countries and becoming one of Ocean’s signature hits.

53. The Boys of Summer – Don Henley

“The Boys of Summer” is a nostalgic rock track by Don Henley, released in 1984. The song’s memorable opening guitar riff immediately draws the listener in, leading to the smooth vocals and lyrics about lost love and reminiscing about summer days gone by. The chorus’s melody is catchy, and the song’s lyrics are vivid and relatable, perfectly capturing the feelings of longing and nostalgia. The synthesizer-heavy production is quintessentially ’80s, but the song’s timeless themes and Henley’s emotive vocal performance ensure its place as a classic of the era and a staple of classic rock radio.

54. One Night In Bangkok – Murray Head

“One Night In Bangkok” is a catchy and rhythmic pop song performed by British actor and singer Murray Head. Released in 1984, the song became a hit worldwide and reached the top of the charts in several countries. The song’s lyrics describe the experiences of a chess player visiting the city of Bangkok for a tournament, and his encounters with the city’s nightlife and culture. The upbeat melody, combined with the song’s exotic and mysterious themes, makes it a memorable and popular tune. “One Night In Bangkok” remains a timeless classic and an iconic representation of 80s pop culture.

55. If You Love Somebody Set Them Free – Sting

“If You Love Somebody Set Them Free” is a classic song by English musician Sting, released in 1985 as the lead single from his album “The Dream of the Blue Turtles”. The song features a lively and upbeat tempo, with a catchy chorus and Sting’s distinctive vocals. The lyrics advocate for freedom in relationships, encouraging listeners to let go of possessiveness and control and trust in the power of love. The song’s message of selflessness and acceptance has resonated with audiences for decades, making it one of Sting’s most enduring and beloved tracks.

56. Obsession – Animotion

“Obsession” is a popular new wave song by American band Animotion, released in 1984 as the lead single from their self-titled debut album. The song features a distinctive electronic beat and catchy hooks, with lead vocalist Astrid Plane delivering a sultry and passionate performance. The lyrics describe the all-consuming nature of obsession, with the singer unable to escape the grip of her desire for someone. The song’s dramatic and intense tone, combined with its memorable synth-pop sound, made it a staple of 80s pop culture and a beloved hit for the band.

57. We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome) – Tina Turner

“We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)” is a powerful and emotive song performed by the legendary Tina Turner. The song was released in 1985 as the theme for the hit movie “Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome”. The lyrics speak of a post-apocalyptic world where hope and courage are necessary to survive, and where people need to rise above their fears and stand together. Turner’s signature raspy voice and commanding presence give the song an added sense of urgency and determination. “We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)” is an anthem of strength and resilience that still resonates with audiences today.

58. Material Girl – Madonna

“Material Girl” is an iconic pop song by American singer Madonna, released in 1985 as the second single from her album “Like a Virgin”. The song features a catchy melody and upbeat tempo, with Madonna’s signature vocals and provocative lyrics. The song’s lyrics satirize materialism and the pursuit of wealth and status, with Madonna declaring that she may be a “material girl” but she’s still searching for love and romance. The song’s accompanying music video, featuring Madonna in a pink gown and diamonds, became a cultural phenomenon and cemented her status as a pop superstar.

59. Better Be Good to Me – Tina Turner

“Better Be Good to Me” is a rock and roll classic performed by the legendary Tina Turner. The song was released in 1984 as a single from her album “Private Dancer” and became one of her biggest hits. The lyrics speak of a woman demanding respect and loyalty from her lover, warning him that he better treat her right or she’ll be gone. Turner’s powerful vocals and the song’s upbeat rhythm create a dynamic and irresistible energy that perfectly captures the essence of 80s pop rock. “Better Be Good to Me” remains a timeless favorite and a testament to Turner’s enduring talent.

60. Head Over Heels – Tears For Fears

“Head Over Heels” is a classic song by British band Tears for Fears, released in 1985 as the second single from their album “Songs from the Big Chair”. The song features a lush and atmospheric sound, with haunting vocals and a memorable synthesizer riff. The lyrics describe the dizzying feeling of falling in love, with the singer overcome by his emotions and willing to do anything for his beloved. The song’s dreamy and romantic tone, combined with its haunting melody and soaring chorus, have made it one of the band’s most enduring and beloved hits.

61. Axel F – Harold Faltermeyer

“Axel F” is an iconic instrumental track composed by German musician Harold Faltermeyer. Released in 1984, the song was originally the theme for the hit movie “Beverly Hills Cop” and became an instant sensation. The song’s catchy melody and upbeat rhythm, featuring synthesizers and drum machines, make it a memorable and infectious tune. “Axel F” has since become a cultural touchstone and has been featured in numerous films, TV shows, and commercials. The song’s enduring popularity is a testament to its unique and timeless sound, as well as Faltermeyer’s impressive musical talent.

62. Smooth Operator – Sade

“Smooth Operator” is a sultry and sophisticated song performed by the British band Sade. Released in 1984, the song became a major hit, reaching the top 10 in several countries. The song’s lyrics tell the story of a smooth-talking and elusive man who woos and seduces women with ease. The smooth and groovy jazz-infused melody, combined with Sade’s mesmerizing vocals, creates a mood of intrigue and sensuality that is both captivating and alluring. “Smooth Operator” is a timeless classic that has earned its place as one of the most beloved songs of the 80s.

63. In My House – Mary Jane Girls

“In My House” is a classic 80s R&B song by American girl group the Mary Jane Girls, released in 1985 as the lead single from their album “Only Four You”. The song features a funky bassline, groovy rhythm, and sultry vocals from the group’s lead singer, Joanne “Jojo” McDuffie. The lyrics describe a lover’s invitation to their partner, enticing them to come to their house and spend some intimate time together. The song’s sensual and catchy sound, combined with its playful and suggestive lyrics, made it a hit for the Mary Jane Girls and a beloved classic of the era.

64. Don’t Lose My Number – Phil Collins

“Don’t Lose My Number” is an energetic and catchy song performed by British musician Phil Collins. Released in 1985, the song was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 in several countries. The song’s lyrics describe a man warning someone not to lose his phone number, emphasizing the importance of staying connected. The upbeat melody, featuring Collins’ signature drum sound and catchy guitar riffs, makes the song a fun and lively addition to any 80s playlist. “Don’t Lose My Number” is a testament to Collins’ musical talent and enduring popularity.

65. All Through the Night – Cyndi Lauper

“All Through the Night” is a classic song by American singer Cyndi Lauper, released in 1984 as the fourth single from her debut album “She’s So Unusual”. The song features a whimsical and dreamy sound, with Lauper’s distinctive vocals and an infectious synthesizer melody. The lyrics describe the comfort and security of being with a loved one, with Lauper singing that she can “feel your heartbeat/all through the night”. The song’s romantic and innocent tone, combined with its catchy melody and Lauper’s unique vocal style, have made it a beloved hit for the singer and a classic of 80s pop music.

66. Run to You – Bryan Adams

“Run to You” is a classic rock song by Canadian singer Bryan Adams, released in 1984 as the lead single from his album “Reckless”. The song features a driving guitar riff and powerful vocals from Adams, as he sings about a conflicted love affair. The lyrics describe a man torn between his loyalty to his current partner and his desire for someone new, with the chorus imploring his lover to “run to him” if she needs him. The song’s anthemic sound, combined with its themes of passion and heartbreak, have made it a beloved classic of 80s rock music.

67. Glory Days – Bruce Springsteen

“Glory Days” is a classic rock song performed by American singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen. Released in 1985, the song became a hit, reaching the top 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song’s lyrics describe a man reminiscing about his youthful days of glory and the past experiences that have shaped him into who he is today. Springsteen’s raspy vocals and the song’s driving rhythm, featuring the iconic saxophone solo, create a dynamic and uplifting sound that perfectly captures the spirit of nostalgia and celebration. “Glory Days” is a timeless classic and a staple of Springsteen’s legendary career.

68. Voices Carry – ‘Til Tuesday

“Voices Carry” is a haunting and powerful song performed by American band ‘Til Tuesday. Released in 1985, the song became the band’s biggest hit, reaching the top 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song’s lyrics describe a woman struggling to express her true feelings to her lover, and feeling silenced by his judgment and disapproval. The song’s memorable melody, featuring lead singer Aimee Mann’s ethereal vocals and the band’s melancholy sound, creates a mood of vulnerability and emotional intensity that is both captivating and heartbreaking. “Voices Carry” is a timeless classic that still resonates with audiences today.

69. Misled – Kool and The Gang

“Misled” is a funky and upbeat song performed by the American band Kool and The Gang. Released in 1984, the song was a hit, reaching the top 10 on the US R&B chart. The song’s lyrics speak of a man realizing that he has been deceived by his lover, and warning her that he’s not going to take it anymore. The groovy rhythm, featuring the band’s trademark horns and catchy guitar riffs, creates a lively and danceable sound that perfectly captures the essence of 80s funk. “Misled” is a classic Kool and The Gang song that still gets people moving today.

70. Would I Lie to You? – The Eurythmics

“Would I Lie to You?” is an upbeat and catchy song performed by the British pop duo The Eurythmics. Released in 1985, the song became a hit worldwide and reached the top 10 in several countries. The song’s lyrics speak of a woman challenging her lover’s trust and loyalty, questioning whether he would believe her lies. The song’s memorable melody, featuring Annie Lennox’s powerful vocals and the band’s electronic sound, creates a lively and infectious energy that is both fun and provocative. “Would I Lie to You?” remains a beloved 80s classic that still resonates with audiences today.

71. Be Near Me – ABC

“Be Near Me” is a classic synth-pop song by English band ABC, released in 1985 as the second single from their album “How to Be a Zillionaire!”. The song features a catchy and upbeat melody, with lead singer Martin Fry’s distinctive vocals and a memorable synthesizer riff. The lyrics describe the singer’s longing for his lover to be close to him, with Fry singing “be near me/don’t fear me”. The song’s catchy sound, combined with its romantic and introspective lyrics, have made it a beloved hit for ABC and a classic of 80s synth-pop music.

72. No More Lonely Nights – Paul McCartney

“No More Lonely Nights” is a sentimental and romantic song performed by British musician Paul McCartney. Released in 1984, the song became a hit, reaching the top 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song’s lyrics speak of a man feeling the pain of loneliness and longing for his lover’s return. The beautiful melody, featuring McCartney’s emotive vocals and the song’s sweeping orchestration, creates a mood of tender vulnerability and emotional depth that is both powerful and captivating. “No More Lonely Nights” is a classic McCartney song that showcases his talent as a songwriter and performer.

73. I Can’t Hold Back – Survivor

“I Can’t Hold Back” is a classic rock song by American band Survivor, released in 1984 as the lead single from their album “Vital Signs”. The song features a soaring guitar riff and powerful vocals from lead singer Jimi Jamison, as he sings about the intensity of his emotions for his lover. The lyrics describe the singer’s inability to control his feelings, with him declaring “I can’t hold back/I’m on the edge”. The song’s anthemic sound, combined with its themes of passion and desire, have made it a beloved classic of 80s rock music and a signature song for Survivor.

74. Summer Of ’69 – Bryan Adams

“Summer of ’69” is a classic rock song performed by Canadian musician Bryan Adams. Released in 1985, the song became a hit, reaching the top 5 in several countries. The song’s lyrics describe Adams’ nostalgic memories of the summer of 1969, when he formed his first band and fell in love. The song’s infectious melody, featuring Adams’ gravelly vocals and catchy guitar riffs, creates a mood of joyous celebration and youthful exuberance that is both timeless and irresistible. “Summer of ’69” is a beloved classic that has earned its place as one of the greatest songs of the 80s.

75. Walking On Sunshine – Katrina and The Waves

“Walking On Sunshine” is an iconic 80s pop song by British band Katrina and the Waves, released in 1985 as the lead single from their self-titled album. The song features a bright and sunny sound, with an upbeat rhythm and catchy guitar riff. The lyrics describe the singer’s joy and happiness, as she declares that she’s “walking on sunshine” after finding love. The song’s infectious and uplifting sound, combined with its positive and upbeat lyrics, have made it a beloved hit for Katrina and the Waves and a classic of 80s pop music that continues to be popular today.

76. Freedom – Wham!

“Freedom” is an upbeat and energetic song performed by British pop duo Wham! Released in 1984, the song became a hit, reaching the top 10 in several countries. The song’s lyrics speak of a man embracing his newfound freedom after a breakup, and rejoicing in the opportunities and possibilities that lie ahead. The song’s catchy melody, featuring George Michael’s dynamic vocals and the band’s vibrant sound, creates a mood of liberation and empowerment that is both exhilarating and infectious. “Freedom” is a classic Wham! song that captures the spirit of the 80s and remains a fan favorite today.

77. Too Late for Goodbyes – Julian Lennon

“Too Late for Goodbyes” is a classic pop song by English singer-songwriter Julian Lennon, released in 1984 as the lead single from his debut album “Valotte”. The song features a catchy and upbeat melody, with Lennon’s vocals and a memorable guitar riff. The lyrics describe the singer’s regret over a failed relationship, as he realizes that it’s “too late for goodbyes”. The song’s catchy sound, combined with its themes of love and loss, have made it a beloved hit for Julian Lennon and a classic of 80s pop music that still resonates with audiences today.

78. Valotte – Julian Lennon

“Valotte” is a tender and melodic song performed by British musician Julian Lennon. Released in 1984, the song became a hit, reaching the top 10 in several countries. The song’s lyrics describe a man’s longing for his lover’s return, and his desire to hold her in his arms once again. The song’s beautiful melody, featuring Lennon’s emotive vocals and the song’s gentle instrumentation, creates a mood of wistful yearning and romantic longing that is both poignant and heartwarming. “Valotte” is a classic song that showcases Lennon’s talent as a songwriter and performer, and remains a beloved 80s classic today.

79. Some Like It Hot – The Power Station

“Some Like It Hot” is a classic rock song by English-American supergroup The Power Station, released in 1985 as the lead single from their self-titled debut album. The song features a hard-driving rhythm, with funky guitar riffs and a pounding drum beat. The lyrics describe the singer’s desire for a passionate and intense relationship, as he declares that “some like it hot, and some sweat when the heat is on”. The song’s high-energy sound, combined with its themes of desire and sensuality, have made it a beloved hit for The Power Station and a classic of 80s rock music.

80. Solid – Ashford and Simpson

“Solid” is a soulful and upbeat song performed by American husband-and-wife songwriting duo Ashford and Simpson. Released in 1984, the song became a hit, reaching the top 20 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song’s lyrics speak of a couple’s commitment to each other, and their determination to weather the storms of life together. The song’s infectious melody, featuring Nick Ashford and Valerie Simpson’s powerful vocals and the song’s lively instrumentation, creates a mood of joyous celebration and romantic devotion that is both inspiring and uplifting. “Solid” is a classic song that remains a beloved 80s classic and a testament to enduring love.

81. Angel – Madonna

“Angel” is a classic pop song by American singer-songwriter Madonna, released in 1985 as the second single from her album “Like a Virgin”. The song features a catchy and upbeat melody, with Madonna’s distinctive vocals and a memorable synthesizer riff. The lyrics describe the singer’s desire to find love and be swept away by the passion of a new relationship, as she sings “you’re an angel, sent to me”. The song’s catchy sound, combined with its themes of love and romance, have made it a beloved hit for Madonna and a classic of 80s pop music that continues to be popular today.

82. I’m On Fire – Bruce Springsteen

“I’m on Fire” is a haunting and sensual song performed by American rock musician Bruce Springsteen. Released in 1984, the song became a hit, reaching the top 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song’s lyrics speak of a man’s intense desire for a woman, and the overwhelming passion he feels when he is with her. The song’s sparse melody, featuring Springsteen’s haunting vocals and the song’s minimal instrumentation, creates a mood of raw and intense emotion that is both captivating and evocative. “I’m on Fire” is a classic Springsteen song that showcases his talent as a songwriter and storyteller, and remains a fan favorite today.

83. Method of Modern Love – Daryl Hall and John Oates

“Method of Modern Love” is a classic pop song by American duo Daryl Hall and John Oates, released in 1985 as the lead single from their album “Big Bam Boom”. The song features a catchy and upbeat melody, with Hall’s soulful vocals and Oates’ signature guitar riffs. The lyrics describe the complexities of modern relationships and the need for communication and understanding, as the duo sings “it’s just a method of modern love”. The song’s catchy sound, combined with its themes of love and communication, have made it a beloved hit for Hall and Oates and a classic of 80s pop music.

84. Lay Your Hands On Me – The Thompson Twins

“Lay Your Hands on Me” is a lively and uplifting song performed by British pop group The Thompson Twins. Released in 1985, the song became a hit, reaching the top 10 in several countries. The song’s lyrics speak of the power of human touch and the healing it can bring, and encourages listeners to reach out and connect with others. The song’s infectious melody, featuring Tom Bailey’s dynamic vocals and the band’s vibrant sound, creates a mood of joyous celebration and communal uplift that is both inspiring and exhilarating. “Lay Your Hands on Me” is a classic Thompson Twins song that remains a beloved 80s classic today.

85. Who’s Holding Donna Now? – Debarge

“Who’s Holding Donna Now?” is a classic R&B ballad by American group DeBarge, released in 1985 as the third single from their album “Rhythm of the Night”. The song features a soulful and romantic sound, with lead singer El DeBarge’s powerful vocals and a memorable piano riff. The lyrics describe the singer’s heartbreak over losing his love, as he wonders who is holding her now and yearns for her to return. The song’s emotional depth, combined with its themes of love and loss, have made it a beloved hit for DeBarge and a classic of 80s R&B music that continues to resonate with audiences today.

86. Lonely Ol’ Night – John Cougar Mellencamp

“Lonely Ol’ Night” is a classic rock song by American singer-songwriter John Cougar Mellencamp, released in 1985 as the second single from his album “Scarecrow”. The song features a driving and energetic sound, with Mellencamp’s rough-edged vocals and a catchy guitar riff. The lyrics describe the singer’s loneliness and yearning for love, as he sings “I ain’t got nobody on my side”. The song’s gritty sound, combined with its themes of heartache and longing, have made it a beloved hit for Mellencamp and a classic of 80s rock music that still resonates with audiences today.

87. What About Love – Heart

“What About Love” is a powerful and emotional song performed by American rock band Heart. Released in 1985, the song became a hit, reaching the top 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song’s lyrics speak of the pain and confusion of a failing relationship, and the desperation to hold on to the love that once existed. The song’s soaring melody, featuring Ann Wilson’s powerful vocals and the band’s dynamic sound, creates a mood of intense passion and heartbreak that is both cathartic and inspiring. “What About Love” is a classic Heart song that showcases their talent as musicians and songwriters, and remains a fan favorite today.

88. California Girls – David Lee Roth

“California Girls” is an upbeat and catchy song performed by American rock musician David Lee Roth. Released in 1985, the song became a hit, reaching the top 5 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song’s lyrics speak of the beauty and allure of California girls, and the laid-back lifestyle of the West Coast. The song’s lively melody, featuring Roth’s energetic vocals and the song’s bright and breezy instrumentation, creates a mood of carefree fun and celebration that is both infectious and irresistible. “California Girls” is a classic Roth song that captures the spirit of the 80s and remains a beloved classic rock staple today.

89. Fresh – Kool and The Gang

“Fresh” is a classic funk song by American band Kool & the Gang, released in 1985 as the lead single from their album “Emergency”. The song features a catchy and upbeat rhythm, with a funky bassline and horn section that is instantly recognizable. The lyrics describe the singer’s desire for a fresh start in life, as he declares “I want to be fresh, I want to be new”. The song’s infectious sound, combined with its positive message and themes of self-improvement, have made it a beloved hit for Kool & the Gang and a classic of 80s funk music that continues to be popular today.

90. Do What You Do – Jermaine Jackson

“Do What You Do” is a smooth and soulful song performed by American singer Jermaine Jackson. Released in 1984, the song became a hit, reaching the top 20 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song’s lyrics speak of the importance of being true to oneself and following one’s own path in life. The song’s mellow groove, featuring Jackson’s smooth vocals and the song’s jazzy instrumentation, creates a mood of relaxation and introspection that is both soothing and inspiring. “Do What You Do” is a classic Jackson song that showcases his talent as a singer and songwriter, and remains a favorite among fans of 80s R&B music.

91. Jungle Love – The Time

“Jungle Love” is a classic funk and R&B song by American band The Time, released in 1984 as the second single from their album “Ice Cream Castle”. The song features a funky and danceable beat, with a catchy guitar riff and a strong vocal performance by lead singer Morris Day. The lyrics describe the singer’s infatuation with a woman who drives him wild, as he sings “I think I want to know ya, know ya”. The song’s energetic sound, combined with its playful lyrics and infectious groove, have made it a beloved hit for The Time and a classic of 80s funk and R&B music.

92. Born In the U.S.A. – Bruce Springsteen

“Born in the U.S.A.” is a classic rock song by American singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen, released in 1984 as the lead single from his album of the same name. The song features a driving and anthemic sound, with a strong drumbeat and a catchy guitar riff. Despite its upbeat melody, the lyrics describe the struggles and hardships faced by Vietnam War veterans upon their return to the United States. The song’s powerful message of disillusionment and betrayal, combined with its rousing sound, have made it a beloved hit for Springsteen and a classic of 80s rock music that still resonates with audiences today.

93. Private Dancer – Tina Turner

“Private Dancer” is a haunting and powerful song performed by American singer Tina Turner. Released in 1984, the song became a hit, reaching the top 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song’s lyrics speak of the loneliness and despair of a woman working as a dancer in a seedy club, and the inner strength she finds to overcome her circumstances. The song’s melancholy melody, featuring Turner’s raw and emotional vocals and the song’s haunting instrumentation, creates a mood of intense drama and heartbreak that is both poignant and inspiring. “Private Dancer” is a classic Turner song that remains a powerful testament to her talent and resilience today.

94. Who’s Zoomin’ Who? – Aretha Franklin

“Who’s Zoomin’ Who?” is a classic R&B and dance-pop song by American singer Aretha Franklin, released in 1985 as the title track of her album of the same name. The song features a catchy and upbeat sound, with a funky bassline and synth-heavy production. The lyrics describe the singer’s suspicion of a new love interest who may not be who they seem, as she asks “Who’s zoomin’ who, take another look and tell me, baby, who’s zoomin’ who?”. The song’s energetic sound, combined with Franklin’s powerful vocals, have made it a beloved hit for the Queen of Soul and a classic of 80s R&B and dance music.

95. Fortress Around Your Heart – Sting

“Fortress Around Your Heart” is a classic rock song by British musician Sting, released in 1985 as the third single from his album “The Dream of the Blue Turtles”. The song features a mellow and atmospheric sound, with a gentle guitar melody and Sting’s distinctive vocals. The lyrics describe the singer’s plea to a lover to let him in, as he sings “If I have to, I will put a fortress around your heart”. The song’s emotional resonance, combined with its beautiful melody and Sting’s poetic lyrics, have made it a beloved hit and a classic of 80s rock music.

96. Penny Lover – Lionel Richie

“Penny Lover” is a classic R&B and pop ballad by American singer-songwriter Lionel Richie, released in 1984 as the third single from his album “Can’t Slow Down”. The song features a romantic and nostalgic sound, with a mellow guitar riff and Richie’s smooth vocals. The lyrics describe the singer’s desire to be with a lover who values their relationship over material possessions, as he sings “Penny lover, don’t you walk on by, don’t you make me cry”. The song’s heartfelt message, combined with its beautiful melody and Richie’s soulful delivery, have made it a beloved hit and a classic of 80s R&B and pop music.

97. All She Wants to Do Is Dance – Don Henley

“All She Wants to Do Is Dance” is an infectious and lively song performed by American singer-songwriter Don Henley. Released in 1985, the song became a hit, reaching the top 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song’s lyrics speak of a woman who is obsessed with dancing and the party lifestyle, and the dangers of losing oneself in the pursuit of pleasure. The song’s upbeat melody, featuring Henley’s signature vocal style and the song’s funky instrumentation, creates a mood of fun and excitement that is both irresistible and cautionary. “All She Wants to Do Is Dance” is a classic Henley song that captures the spirit of the 80s and remains a favorite among fans of pop rock music.

98. Dress You Up – Madonna

“Dress You Up” is a high-energy and upbeat song performed by American singer Madonna. Released in 1985, the song became a hit, reaching the top 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song’s lyrics speak of a woman who is determined to dress her lover up in the latest fashions and show him off to the world. The song’s catchy melody, featuring Madonna’s distinctive vocals and the song’s pulsing dance beat, creates a mood of fun and flirtation that is both irresistible and empowering. “Dress You Up” is a classic Madonna song that showcases her talent as a performer and remains a favorite among fans of 80s pop music.

99. Sentimental Street – Night Ranger

“Sentimental Street” is a power ballad performed by American rock band Night Ranger. Released in 1985, the song became a hit, reaching the top 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song’s lyrics speak of the nostalgia and longing that can arise when one thinks back on the innocence and simplicity of the past. The song’s soaring melody, featuring lead vocalist Jack Blades’ emotive singing and the song’s lush instrumentation, creates a mood of wistfulness and bittersweet emotion that is both touching and powerful. “Sentimental Street” is a classic Night Ranger song that showcases the band’s talent as songwriters and musicians and remains a favorite among fans of 80s rock music.

100. Sugar Walls – Sheena Easton

“Sugar Walls” is an upbeat and sensual song performed by Scottish singer Sheena Easton. Released in 1984, the song became a hit, reaching the top 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song’s lyrics speak of a woman’s sexual desires and the pleasures of intimacy. The song’s catchy melody, featuring Easton’s sultry vocals and the song’s pop-driven beat, creates a mood of seduction and excitement that is both tantalizing and liberating. “Sugar Walls” is a classic Easton song that showcases her talent as a performer and remains a favorite among fans of 80s pop music.