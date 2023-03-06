1983 was a year of diversity in music, with several genres experiencing significant popularity. Pop music continued to dominate the charts, with Madonna, Michael Jackson, and Lionel Richie all enjoying enormous success with hit songs like “Holiday”, “Billie Jean”, and “All Night Long”. Synth-pop, a subgenre of new wave, also continued to grow in popularity, with bands like Duran Duran, Eurythmics, and Culture Club releasing hit songs such as “Hungry Like the Wolf”, “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)”, and “Karma Chameleon”. The year also saw the rise of rock bands like The Police, U2, and Journey, whose songs “Every Breath You Take”, “New Year’s Day”, and “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” respectively, all became hits.

In addition to pop, new wave, and rock, 1983 was also a big year for R&B music. Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” album was released and became one of the best-selling albums of all time, thanks to hit songs like “Thriller”, “Beat It”, and “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’”. Other R&B acts like Prince, Patti Austin, and Peabo Bryson also had hit songs with “Little Red Corvette”, “Baby, Come to Me”, and “If Ever You’re in My Arms Again” respectively. The year also saw the emergence of rap music, with the release of “Rapper’s Delight” by The Sugarhill Gang, which is considered the first commercially successful rap song.

Overall, 1983 was a year marked by a diverse range of popular music, with a blend of different genres enjoying significant success.

1. Every Breath You Take – The Police

“Every Breath You Take” is a hauntingly beautiful ballad by British rock band, The Police. Released in 1983, the song became an instant classic and remains one of the most popular songs of all time. The track features a memorable melody and a pulsating rhythm that perfectly complement the lyrics, which are about a possessive lover who is watching their every move. Sting’s vocal performance is impeccable and he delivers the lyrics with a sense of urgency and passion that is hard to ignore. The song’s timeless appeal lies in its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from love and longing to fear and desperation.

2. Billie Jean – Michael Jackson

“Billie Jean” is a timeless classic by the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson. Released in 1983, the song tells the story of an obsessive fan who claims that Jackson is the father of her child. The smooth beats and catchy melody make it impossible not to move along to the rhythm. Jackson’s mesmerizing vocals and impeccable dance moves have made “Billie Jean” an iconic piece of music history. The song was a commercial and critical success, topping charts around the world and cementing Jackson’s status as a pop music legend. Even today, “Billie Jean” remains a favorite among fans of all ages.

3. Flashdance…What A Feeling – Irene Cara

“Flashdance…What A Feeling” is a hit song by Irene Cara from the soundtrack of the 1983 film “Flashdance.” The song is a feel-good, inspirational anthem that encourages listeners to chase their dreams and never give up. The uplifting lyrics, combined with Cara’s powerful vocals and the catchy synth-pop melody, make it an iconic piece of music from the 80s. “Flashdance…What A Feeling” was a commercial success, topping the charts in several countries and winning an Academy Award for Best Original Song. Even today, it remains a popular choice for dance parties and workout playlists.

4. Down Under – Men At Work

“Down Under” is an upbeat and catchy song by Australian band Men at Work, released in 1981. The track is known for its distinctive flute riff and lyrics that celebrate the Australian culture and landscape. The song’s lyrics also touch on themes of travel and adventure, as the protagonist embarks on a journey around the world. With its upbeat tempo and infectious melody, “Down Under” quickly became a hit, topping charts around the world. The song’s enduring popularity lies in its ability to capture the carefree spirit of the Australian lifestyle, making it a timeless classic that continues to be enjoyed by fans around the world.

5. Beat It – Michael Jackson

“Beat It” is a classic hit by the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, released in 1983. The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy guitar riff are instantly recognizable and have made it a staple in pop culture. “Beat It” features strong themes of rebellion and standing up to bullies, and its music video, featuring a dance battle between rival gangs, is just as iconic as the song itself. With its powerful vocals, infectious melody, and powerful message, “Beat It” is a timeless classic that has stood the test of time and continues to be enjoyed by music lovers of all ages.

6. Total Eclipse of the Heart – Bonnie Tyler

“Total Eclipse of the Heart” is a power ballad by Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler, released in 1983. The song’s haunting melody and Tyler’s powerful vocals make it an emotional and unforgettable piece of music. The lyrics tell the story of a love that has gone wrong and the pain that comes with it. The song’s music video, featuring Tyler singing in a Gothic castle, has also become a classic of the era. “Total Eclipse of the Heart” has been covered and sampled by countless artists and remains a beloved favorite among fans of 80s music.

7. Maneater – Daryl Hall and John Oates

“Maneater” is a catchy pop-rock song by American duo Daryl Hall and John Oates, released in 1982. The track is known for its driving beat, hooky melody, and memorable chorus. The lyrics are about a seductive and dangerous woman who preys on men, with the “maneater” metaphor suggesting a carnivorous animal that devours its prey. The song’s appeal lies in its infectious groove and catchy chorus, as well as the duo’s signature harmonies and soulful vocals. With its memorable hooks and danceable beat, “Maneater” remains a classic of the 80s pop-rock era that continues to be enjoyed by fans today.

8. Baby, Come to Me – Patti Austin and James Ingram

“Baby, Come to Me” is a romantic duet by Patti Austin and James Ingram, released in 1981. The smooth, jazzy melody and the soulful vocals of both artists make it a timeless classic of the era. The lyrics tell the story of two people who have been friends for a long time, but their feelings for each other have grown into something more. “Baby, Come to Me” became a commercial success, topping the charts in the US and earning both Austin and Ingram Grammy nominations. Even today, it remains a beloved favorite among fans of 80s love songs.

9. Maniac – Michael Sembello

“Maniac” is a high-energy pop-rock song by American singer-songwriter Michael Sembello, released in 1983. The track is known for its pulsating beat, electrifying guitar riffs, and dynamic vocal performance. The lyrics are about a woman who is consumed by her passion and intensity, with the “maniac” metaphor suggesting a person who is driven to the brink of insanity by their desires. The song’s appeal lies in its catchy chorus, memorable hooks, and Sembello’s electrifying guitar work. With its energetic vibe and infectious melody, “Maniac” remains a classic of the 80s pop-rock era that continues to be enjoyed by fans of all ages.

10. Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) – The Eurythmics

“Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” is a synth-pop masterpiece by British duo The Eurythmics, released in 1983. The track features a distinctive melody, with Annie Lennox’s haunting vocals accompanied by Dave Stewart’s hypnotic synth work. The lyrics are about the power of dreams and the subconscious, with Lennox singing about a desire to find meaning and purpose in life. The song’s enduring popularity lies in its innovative sound, catchy hook, and Lennox’s mesmerizing vocal performance. With its blend of new wave, pop, and electronic music, “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” remains a classic of the 80s era that continues to inspire new generations of fans.

11. Do You Really Want to Hurt Me – Culture Club

“Do You Really Want to Hurt Me” is a hit song by British band Culture Club, released in 1982. The song’s smooth and mellow melody, combined with Boy George’s distinctive vocals, make it an unforgettable piece of music. The lyrics tell the story of a relationship falling apart and the pain that comes with it. The song’s music video, with its colorful and gender-bending imagery, also made it a cultural phenomenon of the era. “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me” became a commercial success, topping the charts in several countries, and remains a beloved classic of 80s music.

12. You and I – Eddie Rabbitt and Crystal Gayle

“You and I” is a classic country duet by Eddie Rabbitt and Crystal Gayle, released in 1982. The song features a simple yet beautiful melody, with Rabbitt and Gayle’s voices harmonizing perfectly. The lyrics are about the enduring power of love and the joy of being in a committed relationship. The song’s appeal lies in its timeless message and heartfelt delivery, with Rabbitt and Gayle conveying a genuine sense of affection and devotion. With its charming melody and moving lyrics, “You and I” remains a beloved country classic that continues to resonate with fans of all ages.

13. Come on Eileen – Dexy’s Midnight Runners

“Come on Eileen” is a lively and energetic song by British band Dexys Midnight Runners, released in 1982. The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy melody are impossible not to dance along to. The lyrics tell the story of a young man’s infatuation with a girl named Eileen and his attempts to win her over. The song’s unique sound, with its use of fiddles and accordion, has made it stand out among the music of the era. “Come on Eileen” became a commercial success, topping the charts in several countries, and remains a beloved classic of 80s music.

14. Shame On the Moon – Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band

“Shame On the Moon” is a popular song by Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band, released in 1982. The song’s soothing and mellow melody, along with Seger’s powerful vocals, make it a beautiful and emotional piece of music. The lyrics tell the story of lost love and the nostalgia that comes with it. “Shame On the Moon” became a commercial success, peaking at number two on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, and it remains a beloved classic of 80s soft rock. Its popularity was also bolstered by the fact that it was covered by several other notable artists over the years.

15. She Works Hard for the Money – Donna Summer

“She Works Hard for the Money” is a powerful disco anthem by American singer Donna Summer, released in 1983. The track features a driving beat, catchy hooks, and Summer’s soulful vocals. The lyrics are about a hardworking woman who struggles to make ends meet, with Summer singing about the sacrifices and challenges that come with working long hours to support oneself and one’s family. The song’s appeal lies in its message of empowerment and its celebration of the resilience and determination of working women. With its upbeat tempo and inspiring lyrics, “She Works Hard for the Money” remains a classic of the 80s disco era that continues to inspire listeners today.

16. Never Gonna Let You Go – Sergio Mendes

“Never Gonna Let You Go” is a romantic ballad by Brazilian musician Sergio Mendes, released in 1983. The track features a smooth melody, Mendes’ signature bossa nova style, and vocals by American singer Joe Pizzulo. The lyrics are about a deep and abiding love, with the singer promising to always be there for his beloved. The song’s appeal lies in its beautiful melody and heartfelt lyrics, as well as Mendes’ impeccable musicality and Pizzulo’s soulful delivery. With its timeless message of love and commitment, “Never Gonna Let You Go” remains a classic of the 80s era that continues to touch the hearts of listeners.

17. Hungry Like the Wolf – Duran Duran

“Hungry Like the Wolf” is a hit song by British band Duran Duran, released in 1982. The song’s fast-paced rhythm and catchy melody, combined with Simon Le Bon’s unique vocals, make it a classic of the era. The lyrics tell the story of a man on the hunt for a woman, using the imagery of a predator hunting its prey. The song’s music video, set in the jungles of Sri Lanka, features a wild and adventurous storyline that perfectly captures the spirit of the song. “Hungry Like the Wolf” remains a beloved favorite among fans of 80s music and continues to be played frequently on radio and in pop culture.

18. Let’s Dance – David Bowie

“Let’s Dance” is a classic dance-rock song by English musician David Bowie, released in 1983. The track features a catchy guitar riff, driving beat, and Bowie’s signature vocals. The lyrics are about the joy of dancing and the freedom of letting loose on the dance floor. The song’s appeal lies in its infectious melody and upbeat tempo, as well as Bowie’s charismatic performance. With its blend of rock, funk, and pop, “Let’s Dance” remains a timeless classic of the 80s era that continues to inspire new generations of music fans to get up and dance.

19. Twilight Zone – Golden Earring

“Twilight Zone” is a classic rock song by Dutch band Golden Earring, released in 1982. The song’s ominous and haunting melody, combined with Barry Hay’s distinctive vocals, make it a unique and memorable piece of music. The lyrics tell the story of a man caught in the strange and unsettling world of the Twilight Zone, a popular TV series at the time. The song’s music video, featuring surreal and dreamlike imagery, also contributed to its popularity. “Twilight Zone” remains a beloved favorite among fans of 80s rock and continues to be played frequently on radio and in pop culture.

20. I Know There’s Something Going On – Frida

“I Know There’s Something Going On” is a hauntingly beautiful rock ballad by Swedish singer Anni-Frid Lyngstad, also known as Frida, released in 1982. The track features a moody melody, haunting synths, and Frida’s powerful vocals. The lyrics are about a woman who suspects her lover of infidelity, with Frida singing about the pain and uncertainty of being in a troubled relationship. The song’s appeal lies in its emotional intensity and the raw vulnerability of Frida’s performance. With its atmospheric sound and powerful lyrics, “I Know There’s Something Going On” remains a classic of the 80s era that continues to resonate with listeners.

21. Jeopardy – Greg Kihn Band

“Jeopardy” is a hit song by the Greg Kihn Band, released in 1983. The song’s upbeat and catchy melody, combined with Kihn’s distinctive vocals, make it an unforgettable piece of music. The lyrics tell the story of a man who has been wronged by his lover and is left with nothing but uncertainty and doubt. The song’s music video, featuring an intense and dramatic storyline, also contributed to its popularity. “Jeopardy” became a commercial success, peaking at number two on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, and it remains a beloved classic of 80s rock.

22. Electric Avenue – Eddy Grant

“Electric Avenue” is an electrifying dance-pop hit by Guyanese-British musician Eddy Grant, released in 1982. The track features a catchy melody, funky bassline, and Grant’s reggae-influenced vocals. The lyrics are about the social and economic unrest in Brixton, London, at the time, with Grant singing about the riots and the struggle for social justice. The song’s appeal lies in its infectious beat and catchy hook, as well as its socially conscious message. With its blend of pop, reggae, and funk, “Electric Avenue” remains a classic of the 80s era that continues to get people dancing and thinking.

23. She Blinded Me With Science – Thomas Dolby

“She Blinded Me With Science” is a hit song by British musician Thomas Dolby, released in 1982. The song’s quirky and upbeat melody, combined with Dolby’s unique vocals and use of electronic instruments, make it an iconic piece of 80s music. The lyrics, which playfully explore the intersection of science and romance, are catchy and fun to sing along to. The song’s music video, featuring surreal and science-fiction inspired visuals, also contributed to its popularity. “She Blinded Me With Science” became a commercial success, reaching the top 5 on several charts, and it remains a beloved classic of the era.

24. Africa – Toto

“Africa” is a classic hit song by American rock band Toto, released in 1982. The song’s iconic opening riff, combined with its smooth and melodic sound, make it a timeless piece of music. The lyrics, which evoke a sense of adventure and the mystery of Africa, are poetic and captivating. The song’s music video, which featured stunning visuals of the continent, also helped to establish it as a cultural phenomenon of the era. “Africa” became a commercial success, reaching the top of several charts and earning critical acclaim. It remains a beloved favorite among fans of 80s music and continues to be played frequently on radio and in pop culture.

25. Little Red Corvette – Prince

“Little Red Corvette” is a classic rock and pop song by American musician Prince, released in 1983. The track features a funky guitar riff, synth-pop beats, and Prince’s seductive vocals. The lyrics are about a woman who is likened to a fast car, with Prince singing about the thrill of the ride and the fleeting nature of relationships. The song’s appeal lies in its catchy hook, Prince’s show-stopping performance, and the infectious energy of the music. With its blend of rock, funk, and pop, “Little Red Corvette” remains a timeless classic of the 80s era that continues to captivate music fans.

26. Back On the Chain Gang – The Pretenders

“Back On the Chain Gang” is a hit song by British-American rock band The Pretenders, released in 1982. The song’s catchy melody, combined with Chrissie Hynde’s raw and emotional vocals, make it a powerful and memorable piece of music. The lyrics tell the story of a woman who is trying to move on from a failed relationship, but finds herself constantly reminded of the pain of loss. The song’s music video, featuring the band performing on a rooftop, also contributed to its popularity. “Back On the Chain Gang” remains a beloved classic of 80s rock and continues to be played frequently on radio and in pop culture.

27. Up Where We Belong – Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes

“Up Where We Belong” is a romantic ballad by English musician Joe Cocker and American singer Jennifer Warnes, released in 1982. The track features a beautiful melody, soaring vocals, and lush orchestration. The lyrics are about the power of love to overcome obstacles and bring people together, with Cocker and Warnes singing about the joy and hope that love can bring. The song’s appeal lies in its timeless message of love and unity, as well as the stunning vocal performances by Cocker and Warnes. With its emotional resonance and musical beauty, “Up Where We Belong” remains a classic of the 80s era that continues to touch the hearts of listeners.

28. Mr. Roboto – Styx

“Mr. Roboto” is a science-fiction-themed rock song by American band Styx, released in 1983. The track features a distinctive synthesizer melody, driving beat, and the band’s signature harmonies. The lyrics are about a futuristic society where robots have taken over and the protagonist, who is a robot himself, is struggling to find his humanity. The song’s appeal lies in its catchy hook, innovative sound, and the band’s creative vision. With its blend of rock, new wave, and progressive rock, “Mr. Roboto” remains a cult classic of the 80s era that continues to inspire fans of science fiction and music alike.

29. You Are – Lionel Richie

“You Are” is a classic love song by American singer-songwriter Lionel Richie, released in 1983. The song’s slow and soulful melody, combined with Richie’s smooth and emotive vocals, make it a timeless piece of music. The lyrics, which express a deep and enduring love, are heartfelt and sincere. The song’s romantic sentiment and universal appeal have made it a popular choice for weddings and other romantic occasions. “You Are” remains a beloved favorite among fans of 80s music and continues to be played frequently on radio and in pop culture. It is widely regarded as one of Richie’s signature songs.

30. Der Kommissar – After The Fire

“Der Kommissar” is an infectious synth-pop hit by British band After the Fire, released in 1982. The track features a catchy synth riff, driving beat, and lead vocalist Andy Piercy’s distinctive voice. The lyrics are about a police commissioner investigating a crime, with Piercy singing about the power and responsibility of the law. The song’s appeal lies in its energetic sound, catchy hook, and the band’s skillful fusion of rock and new wave. With its mix of German and English lyrics, “Der Kommissar” became an instant international hit and remains a beloved classic of the 80s era that continues to get people dancing.

31. Puttin On The Ritz – Taco

“Puttin’ On the Ritz” is a popular song originally written by Irving Berlin in 1927, but it gained renewed fame with a cover by German musician Taco in 1982. The song’s catchy melody, combined with Taco’s theatrical vocals and the upbeat synth-pop arrangement, make it a memorable and enjoyable piece of music. The song’s lyrics describe the high life and luxury of the upper-class society, with the phrase “puttin’ on the Ritz” referring to dressing in formal attire. Taco’s version of the song became a commercial success, reaching the top 10 on several charts, and remains a beloved classic of 80s pop.

32. Sexual Healing – Marvin Gaye

“Sexual Healing” is a classic R&B song by American singer Marvin Gaye, released in 1982. The song’s smooth and seductive melody, combined with Gaye’s soulful vocals, make it an iconic and sensual piece of music. The lyrics, which explore the power of physical intimacy to heal emotional wounds, are provocative and romantic. The song’s music video, featuring Gaye performing with a band in a neon-lit nightclub, also contributed to its popularity. “Sexual Healing” became a commercial success, reaching the top of several charts, and is widely regarded as one of Gaye’s signature songs. It remains a beloved classic of 80s music and continues to be played frequently on radio and in pop culture.

33. (Keep Feeling) Fascination – Human League

“(Keep Feeling) Fascination” is an upbeat synth-pop hit by British band Human League, released in 1983. The track features a catchy melody, bouncy beats, and the band’s signature vocals. The lyrics are about the allure and excitement of falling in love, with lead singer Philip Oakey singing about the dizzying rush of emotions that come with infatuation. The song’s appeal lies in its infectious sound, catchy chorus, and the band’s skillful blending of pop, funk, and electronic music. With its irresistible hooks and infectious energy, “(Keep Feeling) Fascination” remains a classic of the 80s era that continues to inspire fans of synth-pop and dance music.

34. Time (Clock of the Heart) – Culture Club

“Time (Clock of the Heart)” is a hit song by British band Culture Club, released in 1982. The song’s infectious pop melody, combined with Boy George’s distinctive vocals and the band’s eclectic instrumentation, make it a catchy and memorable piece of music. The lyrics, which reflect on the passage of time and the ups and downs of relationships, are introspective and poetic. The song’s music video, featuring the band performing on a colorful set with dancers in various costumes, also helped to establish it as a cultural phenomenon of the era. “Time (Clock of the Heart)” remains a beloved classic of 80s pop and continues to be played frequently on radio and in pop culture.

35. The Safety Dance – Men Without Hats

“The Safety Dance” is a catchy new wave and synth-pop song by Canadian band Men Without Hats, released in 1982. The track features a bouncy melody, catchy chorus, and lead singer Ivan Doroschuk’s distinctive vocals. The lyrics are about the need for individuality and freedom of expression, with Doroschuk singing about the importance of dancing and having fun in a society that values conformity. The song’s appeal lies in its infectious sound, playful lyrics, and the band’s unique blend of pop, rock, and electronic music. With its iconic chorus and irresistible dance beat, “The Safety Dance” remains a beloved classic of the 80s era that continues to get people moving.

36. Mickey – Toni Basil

“Mickey” is a hit song by American singer Toni Basil, released in 1981. The song’s upbeat pop melody, combined with Basil’s energetic vocals and the catchy cheerleader-inspired chorus, make it a fun and lively piece of music. The lyrics, which encourage listeners to “put on a show” and dance along, are simple and motivational. The song’s music video, featuring Basil leading a group of cheerleaders in a high-energy dance routine, also helped to establish it as a cultural phenomenon of the era. “Mickey” became a commercial success, reaching the top of several charts, and remains a beloved classic of 80s pop. It continues to be played frequently on radio and in pop culture.

37. You Can’t Hurry Love – Phil Collins

“You Can’t Hurry Love” is a classic Motown and soul hit originally performed by The Supremes in 1966. Phil Collins released his version of the song in 1982, as part of his second studio album “Hello, I Must Be Going!”. Collins’ version features a more upbeat and rock-oriented sound, with his signature drumming style and soulful vocals. The lyrics are about the need for patience and the inevitability of true love, with Collins singing about the importance of waiting for the right person. With its catchy hooks and Collins’ dynamic performance, “You Can’t Hurry Love” remains a beloved classic that continues to inspire fans of Motown and rock music.

38. Separate Ways (Worlds Apart) – Journey

“Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” is a classic rock anthem by American band Journey, released in 1983. The track features a driving beat, powerful vocals by lead singer Steve Perry, and Neal Schon’s iconic guitar riffs. The lyrics are about a relationship falling apart, with Perry singing about the pain and heartache of separation. The song’s appeal lies in its soaring melodies, emotive lyrics, and the band’s signature sound of arena rock. With its powerful chorus and electrifying guitar solos, “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” remains a timeless classic of the 80s era that continues to inspire fans of classic rock and hard rock.

39. One On One – Daryl Hall and John Oates

“One on One” is a classic rock song by American duo Daryl Hall and John Oates, released in 1983. The track features a funky bassline, catchy hooks, and Hall’s signature soulful vocals. The lyrics are about a romantic encounter between two people, with Hall and Oates singing about the thrill of the moment and the desire for a deeper connection. The song’s appeal lies in its infectious groove, catchy chorus, and the duo’s distinctive sound of blue-eyed soul and pop-rock. With its upbeat tempo and Hall and Oates’ dynamic performance, “One on One” remains a fan favorite and a staple of 80s radio.

40. We’ve Got Tonight – Kenny Rogers and Sheena Easton

“We’ve Got Tonight” is a classic duet by American country music legend Kenny Rogers and Scottish singer Sheena Easton, released in 1983. The track features a beautiful melody, lush arrangements, and Rogers and Easton’s emotive vocals. The lyrics are about two lovers coming together and cherishing the moment they have, with Rogers and Easton singing about the power of love and the importance of living in the present. With its romantic lyrics and heartfelt performance, “We’ve Got Tonight” remains a timeless classic that continues to inspire fans of country and pop music.

41. 1999 – Prince

“1999” is a classic party anthem and one of Prince’s most iconic songs, released in 1982. The track features a driving beat, synthesizer hooks, and Prince’s electrifying vocals. The lyrics are about celebrating the end of the world and the arrival of a new era in the year 1999, with Prince singing about dancing and partying like there’s no tomorrow. With its catchy hooks and futuristic sound, “1999” became a massive hit and a cultural touchstone of the 80s, influencing a generation of musicians and inspiring countless dance parties around the world.

42. Stray Cat Strut – Stray Cats

“Stray Cat Strut” is a classic rockabilly song by American band Stray Cats, released in 1981. The track features a lively tempo, catchy guitar riffs, and lead singer Brian Setzer’s smooth vocals. The lyrics are about a stray cat that wanders the city streets, living life on its own terms and charming everyone it meets. With its retro sound and playful lyrics, “Stray Cat Strut” became a hit and a fan favorite, showcasing the Stray Cats’ unique blend of rockabilly, punk, and swing music. The song remains a timeless classic and a staple of 80s rock radio.

43. Allentown – Billy Joel

“Allentown” is a song by American singer-songwriter Billy Joel, released in 1982 as a single from his album “The Nylon Curtain”. The song speaks about the decline of the American manufacturing industry, specifically focusing on the city of Allentown, Pennsylvania, and its struggling blue-collar workers. Joel’s lyrics poignantly capture the frustrations and feelings of despair experienced by those whose livelihoods were affected by the changes in the economy. The song’s chorus, with its memorable refrain of “Well, we’re living here in Allentown, and they’re closing all the factories down,” remains a powerful commentary on the impact of globalization and deindustrialization on working-class communities.

44. Stand Back – Stevie Nicks

“Stand Back” is a high-energy, synth-driven pop rock anthem by the legendary singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks. Released in 1983, the track features Nicks’ powerful vocals and a pulsing beat that is guaranteed to get listeners on their feet. The song was inspired by Prince’s “Little Red Corvette,” which Nicks heard while driving and felt compelled to write a song around. The result is a catchy, danceable track that has become a staple of 80s radio and a fan favorite at Nicks’ live shows. “Stand Back” is a testament to Nicks’ ability to capture the spirit of the times while staying true to her unique artistic vision.

45. Tell Her About It – Billy Joel

“Tell Her About It” is a song by American singer-songwriter Billy Joel, released in 1983 as the lead single from his album “An Innocent Man”. The song is an upbeat and catchy tribute to the music of the 1960s, particularly the Motown sound. The lyrics urge a young man to be more forthcoming with his feelings and to communicate openly with the woman he loves, encouraging him to “tell her about it, let her know how you feel.” Joel’s energetic vocals and the song’s lively instrumentation, including horn and string arrangements, make it a fun and nostalgic addition to his repertoire.

46. Always Something There to Remind Me – Naked Eyes

“Always Something There to Remind Me” is a classic synth-pop hit by the British duo Naked Eyes. Originally written by Burt Bacharach and Hal David in the 1960s, the song was reworked by Naked Eyes in 1982 and became an instant success. Featuring a driving beat, catchy melody, and lush synthesizer arrangements, the track showcases the band’s talent for creating infectiously danceable pop music. The lyrics describe the lingering memories of lost love and the ways in which even the smallest things can bring those memories rushing back. “Always Something There to Remind Me” is a timeless reminder of the power of nostalgia and the enduring appeal of 80s pop music.

47. Truly – Lionel Richie

“Truly” is a classic love ballad by American singer-songwriter Lionel Richie, released in 1982 as a single from his self-titled debut album. The song features Richie’s smooth and soulful vocals over a simple yet elegant melody, highlighted by a delicate piano accompaniment and subtle backing vocals. The lyrics express deep affection and devotion, with Richie singing “I love you, truly, truly do / I love you more than ever, truly, truly do.” “Truly” became one of Richie’s most popular and enduring hits, earning him a Grammy nomination and cementing his reputation as a master of romantic ballads.

48. Dirty Laundry – Don Henley

“Dirty Laundry” is a hard-hitting rock song by American musician Don Henley. Released in 1982, the track is a scathing critique of the sensationalism and moral decay of the news media. The lyrics describe the tabloid-like obsession with scandal and salacious stories, and the ways in which this obsession has corrupted the values of society. Musically, “Dirty Laundry” features a driving beat, searing guitar riffs, and Henley’s powerful vocals. The track has become a classic of 80s rock, and its message remains relevant in today’s media-saturated world. “Dirty Laundry” is a bold and unapologetic call to action for responsible journalism and ethical reporting.

49. The Girl Is Mine – Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney

“The Girl Is Mine” is a duet by American singer-songwriters Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, released in 1982 as the lead single from Jackson’s album “Thriller”. The song features the two iconic artists playfully vying for the attention of a woman, with Jackson singing “I’m a lover, not a fighter / I’ve got my mind on my woman, now.” The upbeat and catchy melody, along with the charismatic performances by Jackson and McCartney, made the song a chart-topping hit. “The Girl Is Mine” was also notable for being the first collaboration between two of the biggest names in popular music at the time.

50. Too Shy – Kajagoogoo

“Too Shy” is an infectious new wave pop song by the British band Kajagoogoo. Released in 1983, the track features a catchy melody, bouncy rhythm, and a memorable chorus that showcases lead singer Limahl’s distinctive falsetto. The lyrics describe the anxiety and hesitation that come with expressing one’s feelings to a potential romantic partner. The song’s upbeat tempo and lively instrumentation, including the prominent use of synthesizers, capture the optimistic and carefree spirit of the early 80s. “Too Shy” remains a beloved classic of the era and a testament to the enduring appeal of synth-pop.

51. Goody Two Shoes – Adam Ant

“Goody Two Shoes” is a song by English musician Adam Ant, released in 1982 as a single from his album “Friend or Foe”. The song’s catchy and upbeat melody is paired with lyrics that express Ant’s frustration with those who conform to society’s expectations, particularly in terms of fashion and behavior. The song’s chorus, with its memorable refrain of “Don’t drink, don’t smoke, what do you do? / Don’t drink, don’t smoke, what do you do?” became a popular catchphrase and cultural reference. “Goody Two Shoes” remains one of Ant’s most popular and recognizable hits.

52. Rock the Casbah – The Clash

“Rock the Casbah” is a classic rock anthem by the English punk rock band The Clash. Released in 1982, the track features a driving beat, catchy guitar riffs, and a memorable chorus that encourages listeners to let loose and dance. The lyrics are a political satire, criticizing the strict Islamic laws in Iran and imagining a scenario where a rebellious DJ causes the conservative society to embrace rock and roll. “Rock the Casbah” is a testament to The Clash’s ability to blend punk rock with other genres, creating a unique and powerful sound that has become a staple of rock radio.

53. Our House – Madness

“Our House” is a song by British ska-pop band Madness, released in 1982 as a single from their album “The Rise and Fall”. The song’s bouncy and infectious melody is paired with lyrics that celebrate the joys and chaos of family life, with lead singer Suggs singing “Father gets up late for work / Mother has to iron his shirt.” The catchy chorus, with its repeated refrain of “Our house, in the middle of our street,” became an instant hit and remains a staple of 1980s pop culture. “Our House” is widely regarded as one of Madness’s signature songs.

54. Overkill – Men At Work

“Overkill” is a song by Australian rock band Men At Work, released in 1983 as a single from their album “Cargo”. The song’s brooding and introspective melody is paired with lyrics that explore the anxieties and pressures of modern life, with lead singer Colin Hay singing “I can’t get to sleep / I think about the implications / Of diving in too deep.” The song’s haunting chorus, with its repeated refrain of “I can’t get to sleep / I think about the implications,” captures a sense of unease and vulnerability that resonates with listeners. “Overkill” is widely regarded as one of Men At Work’s most powerful and enduring songs.

55. Is There Something I Should Know? – Duran Duran

“Is There Something I Should Know?” is a synth-driven pop rock hit by the British band Duran Duran. Released in 1983, the track features a catchy melody, pulsing beat, and the signature combination of Simon Le Bon’s smooth vocals and the band’s lush instrumentation. The lyrics describe the uncertainty and anxiety of a relationship on the brink of collapse, and the frustration of not knowing where things stand. “Is There Something I Should Know?” is a testament to Duran Duran’s ability to craft songs that are both musically and lyrically compelling, and remains a beloved classic of 80s pop rock.

56. Gloria – Laura Branigan

“Gloria” is a song by American singer Laura Branigan, released in 1982 as the lead single from her self-titled album. The song’s catchy and upbeat melody, with its driving percussion and pulsating bassline, is paired with Branigan’s powerful and emotive vocals. The song’s lyrics, originally written by Italian singer Umberto Tozzi and translated into English by Jonathan King, tell the story of a woman named Gloria who is searching for love and meaning in her life. “Gloria” became a smash hit and a signature song for Branigan, earning her a Grammy nomination and solidifying her status as a rising pop star.

57. Affair of the Heart – Rick Springfield

“Affair of the Heart” is a rock hit by the Australian musician Rick Springfield. Released in 1983, the track features Springfield’s signature guitar riffs and gritty vocals, as well as a catchy melody and a pulsing beat. The lyrics describe the intense passion and emotional intensity of a new romantic relationship, and the ways in which love can be all-consuming. “Affair of the Heart” is a testament to Springfield’s ability to craft memorable and emotionally resonant songs, and has become a classic of 80s rock radio. The track remains a fan favorite at Springfield’s live shows and a beloved anthem of the era.

58. She’s a Beauty – The Tubes

“She’s a Beauty” is a song by American rock band The Tubes, released in 1983 as the lead single from their album “Outside Inside”. The song’s upbeat and energetic melody, with its driving guitar riffs and lively percussion, is paired with lyrics that celebrate the allure and mystique of a beautiful woman. Lead singer Fee Waybill’s charismatic and theatrical performance brings the lyrics to life, with memorable lines such as “She’s a beauty, one in a million girls / She’s a beauty, why would I lie?” “She’s a Beauty” became one of The Tubes’ biggest hits and remains a popular classic rock song.

59. Solitare – Laura Branigan

“Solitaire” is a song by American singer Laura Branigan, released in 1983 as a single from her album “Branigan 2”. The song’s haunting and melancholic melody, with its lush orchestration and Branigan’s emotive vocals, is paired with lyrics that express the pain and loneliness of a broken heart. The song’s chorus, with its repeated refrain of “Lost in a dream of you / Where nothing is what it seems / Still I can’t believe that you / Came like a hero in a dream,” captures a sense of yearning and longing that resonates with listeners. “Solitaire” remains one of Branigan’s most beloved and powerful ballads.

60. Don’t Let It End – Styx

“Don’t Let It End” is a song by American rock band Styx, released in 1983 as the lead single from their album “Kilroy Was Here”. The song’s melodic and soaring chorus, with its repeated refrain of “Don’t let it end, I’m begging you, don’t let it end,” captures a sense of desperation and longing for a relationship that is slipping away. The song’s guitar-driven rock sound is coupled with the soulful and impassioned vocals of lead singer Dennis DeYoung. “Don’t Let It End” became a hit for Styx and remains a fan favorite and classic rock staple.

61. How Am I Supposed to Live Without You – Laura Branigan

“How Am I Supposed to Live Without You” is a power ballad by American singer Laura Branigan. Released in 1983, the track features Branigan’s powerful vocals and a soaring melody, making it a perfect showcase for her considerable vocal range. The lyrics describe the heartbreak of a failed relationship, and the struggle to move on and rebuild a life without the one you love. “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You” is a timeless reminder of the power of love and loss, and remains a beloved classic of 80s pop ballads. Branigan’s emotive performance makes the song an enduring favorite among fans of the era.

62. China Girl – David Bowie

“China Girl” is a song by British musician David Bowie, released in 1983 as a single from his album “Let’s Dance”. The song’s driving and pulsating rhythm, with its prominent use of guitar and percussion, is paired with lyrics that explore themes of lust, desire, and cultural imperialism. The song’s chorus, with its repeated refrain of “Oh, oh, oh, little China girl / Oh, oh, oh, little China girl,” captures a sense of exoticism and mystery. “China Girl” became a hit for Bowie and remains one of his most iconic and controversial songs, showcasing his unique ability to blend different musical and cultural influences.

63. Come Dancing – The Kinks

“Come Dancing” is a classic rock song by British band The Kinks, released in 1983. The song is a nostalgic tribute to singer Ray Davies’ older sister, who used to take him to dance halls in the 1950s before she died of a heart attack. The upbeat, catchy melody and lyrics describe the joy and excitement of the dance hall culture of the time, while also lamenting the passing of a loved one. The song features prominent saxophone and piano parts and is one of The Kinks’ most popular and enduring hits, capturing a moment in time and celebrating the power of music to bring people together.

64. Promises, Promises – Naked Eyes

“Promises, Promises” is a song by British synth-pop duo Naked Eyes, released in 1983 as a single from their album “Burning Bridges”. The song’s catchy and upbeat melody, with its prominent use of synthesizers and drum machines, is paired with lyrics that express the frustration and disappointment of unfulfilled promises. Lead singer Pete Byrne’s emotive vocals capture a sense of longing and regret, with memorable lines such as “You made me promises, promises / Knowing I’d believe / Promises, promises / You knew you’d never keep”. “Promises, Promises” became a hit for Naked Eyes and remains a popular synth-pop classic.

65. The Other Guy – The Little River Band

“The Other Guy” is a classic soft rock ballad by Australian band The Little River Band, released in 1983. The song tells the story of a man who has lost his lover to another man, and struggles to come to terms with the pain and heartbreak of the situation. The lyrics are poignant and introspective, with a sense of longing and regret that is underscored by the band’s gentle instrumentation and harmonies. With its soaring chorus and emotional depth, “The Other Guy” remains one of the Little River Band’s most beloved and enduring songs, and a staple of 1980s soft rock.

66. Making Love Out of Nothing At All – Air Supply

“Making Love Out of Nothing At All” is a power ballad by Australian soft rock duo Air Supply, released in 1983 as a single from their album “Greatest Hits”. The song’s soaring and dramatic melody, with its prominent use of piano and orchestration, is paired with lyrics that express the transformative power of love. Lead singer Russell Hitchcock’s emotive vocals capture a sense of passion and intensity, with memorable lines such as “I know just how to whisper / And I know just how to cry / I know just where to find the answers / And I know just how to lie”. “Making Love Out of Nothing At All” became a massive hit for Air Supply, earning them a Grammy nomination and cementing their status as soft rock legends.

67. Family Man – Daryl Hall and John Oates

“Family Man” is a hit song by the American pop duo Daryl Hall and John Oates, released in 1983. The song tells the story of a man who seems to have it all – a successful career, a happy marriage, and a beautiful family – but secretly longs for the freedom and excitement of his younger days. The upbeat, danceable tune is fueled by a driving bassline and catchy chorus, and features Hall’s distinctive vocals and Oates’ guitar work. With its relatable lyrics and infectious melody, “Family Man” became one of Hall and Oates’ biggest hits, and remains a classic of 1980s pop-rock.

68. Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’ – Michael Jackson

“Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin'” is a song by American musician Michael Jackson, released in 1983 as a single from his album “Thriller”. The song’s infectious and energetic rhythm, with its prominent use of percussion and horns, is paired with lyrics that celebrate the joy and exuberance of life. Jackson’s signature falsetto vocals are complemented by an infectious chorus, with memorable lines such as “Mama say, mama sa, mama coosa” and “You’re a vegetable, you’re a vegetable, still they hate you, you’re a vegetable”. “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin'” became a hit for Jackson and remains a beloved classic, showcasing his unique ability to fuse different musical genres and cultures.

69. I Won’t Hold You Back – Toto

“I Won’t Hold You Back” is a soft rock ballad by American band Toto, released in 1982. The song is a powerful declaration of love and understanding, with lead vocalist Steve Lukather’s tender vocals perfectly complementing the soaring guitar solo and lush keyboard arrangement. The lyrics express a willingness to let go of a loved one and allow them to pursue their own dreams, even if it means letting them go. The song’s emotional depth and heartfelt delivery make it a standout track in Toto’s impressive catalogue, showcasing the band’s ability to craft meaningful and memorable songs that resonate with listeners.

70. All Right – Christopher Cross

“All Right” is a classic soft rock song by Christopher Cross, released in 1983. The song features a catchy melody, smooth vocals, and uplifting lyrics that are sure to put a smile on your face. It’s a perfect example of the kind of easy-listening music that dominated the airwaves in the 1980s, with a mix of electric and acoustic instruments that create a warm and inviting sound. The song’s message is one of hope and positivity, reminding us that everything will be okay in the end, and encouraging us to keep moving forward no matter what life throws our way.

71. Straight from the Heart – Bryan Adams

“Straight from the Heart” is a power ballad by Canadian rock artist Bryan Adams, released in 1983. The song is a heartfelt and honest declaration of love, with Adams’ distinctive gravelly vocals conveying a sense of raw emotion and vulnerability. The melody is both tender and powerful, with a soaring guitar solo that perfectly captures the song’s message of love and devotion. “Straight from the Heart” remains one of Adams’ most enduring and beloved songs, a testament to his ability to craft powerful, emotionally resonant music that has touched the hearts of fans around the world.

72. Heart to Heart – Kenny Loggins

“Heart to Heart” is a classic soft rock song by American singer-songwriter Kenny Loggins, released in 1982. The song’s upbeat melody, catchy chorus, and Loggins’ signature smooth vocals create a sense of joy and optimism that’s impossible not to tap your foot to. Lyrically, the song is about the power of honest communication in a relationship, urging the listener to open their heart to their partner and trust in the power of love. With its timeless message and infectious sound, “Heart to Heart” remains a beloved example of Loggins’ mastery of the soft rock genre, and a classic of 1980s pop.

73. My Love – Lionel Richie

“My Love” is a romantic ballad by American singer-songwriter Lionel Richie, released in 1983. The song is a tender declaration of love, with Richie’s smooth vocals conveying a sense of passion and devotion. The melody is understated but powerful, with a simple piano accompaniment and a memorable chorus that captures the essence of the song’s message. The lyrics express a deep and abiding love that is both enduring and transformative, a sentiment that has resonated with generations of fans. “My Love” is a timeless classic that showcases Richie’s incredible talent as a songwriter and performer.

74. I’m Still Standing – Elton John

“I’m Still Standing” is a classic pop-rock song by British singer-songwriter Elton John, released in 1983. The song’s upbeat tempo, catchy piano riff, and John’s soaring vocals create an anthem of resilience and strength in the face of adversity. Lyrically, the song is a triumphant declaration of personal independence and determination to overcome obstacles, and its message of perseverance has resonated with fans for decades. With its infectious energy and powerful message, “I’m Still Standing” remains one of Elton John’s most iconic and beloved hits, and a classic of 1980s pop music.

75. Hot Girls In Love – Loverboy

“Hot Girls In Love” is a rock song by Canadian band Loverboy, released in 1983. The song is an upbeat and energetic celebration of the allure and excitement of young love, with lead singer Mike Reno’s distinctive vocals perfectly capturing the band’s infectious enthusiasm. The melody is driven by a catchy guitar riff and propulsive drumbeat, creating a danceable rhythm that perfectly captures the song’s message of youthful exuberance. “Hot Girls In Love” remains a beloved classic rock anthem, a testament to Loverboy’s ability to craft memorable and energetic music that continues to resonate with fans decades later.

76. It’s a Mistake – Men At Work

“It’s a Mistake” is a satirical new wave song by Australian band Men At Work, released in 1983. The song’s catchy melody and upbeat rhythm contrast with its darkly humorous lyrics, which address the absurdity of war and the dangers of nuclear weapons. The band’s trademark use of unconventional instrumentation, including a horn section and a didgeridoo, add to the song’s unique sound. With its thought-provoking lyrics and catchy sound, “It’s a Mistake” became one of Men At Work’s most popular hits, and a testament to the band’s ability to address serious social issues with a lighthearted touch.

77. I’ll Tumble 4 Ya – Culture Club

“I’ll Tumble 4 Ya” is a catchy and upbeat pop song by British band Culture Club, released in 1982. The song features lead singer Boy George’s distinctive vocals, with a playful and infectious melody that invites listeners to dance along. The lyrics express a desire to be close to someone and take risks in the pursuit of love, with a carefree and joyful spirit that perfectly captures the band’s signature style. “I’ll Tumble 4 Ya” remains a beloved classic from the early 80s, a testament to Culture Club’s ability to create music that is both fun and meaningful.

78. All This Love – Debarge

“All This Love” is a soulful R&B ballad by American band Debarge, released in 1982. The song is a heartfelt declaration of love, with lead singer El DeBarge’s smooth and silky vocals conveying a sense of passion and longing. The melody is understated but powerful, with a beautiful arrangement of piano, strings and percussion that perfectly complement the song’s message. The lyrics express a deep and abiding love that is both tender and transformative, a sentiment that has resonated with fans for decades. “All This Love” remains a classic R&B ballad, a testament to Debarge’s incredible talent as musicians and performers.

79. Your Love Is Driving Me Crazy – Sammy Hagar

“Your Love Is Driving Me Crazy” is a high-energy rock song by American singer-songwriter Sammy Hagar, released in 1982. The song features Hagar’s powerful vocals, with a driving guitar riff and pulsating rhythm section that perfectly capture the intensity and urgency of the lyrics. The melody is catchy and memorable, with a sing-along chorus that invites listeners to join in. The lyrics express a sense of passion and obsession, with Hagar singing of the irresistible pull of a love that is both thrilling and dangerous. “Your Love Is Driving Me Crazy” remains a classic rock anthem, a testament to Hagar’s ability to create music that is both powerful and fun.

80. Heartbreaker – Dionne Warwick

“Heartbreaker” is a classic pop song by American singer Dionne Warwick, released in 1982. Written by the Bee Gees, the song features Warwick’s soaring vocals over a driving disco beat and catchy melody. The lyrics tell the story of a woman who has been hurt by love and warns others to stay away from her heart. The song’s infectious chorus and Warwick’s soulful performance made it a hit on both sides of the Atlantic, and it remains one of Warwick’s most popular songs, a classic of 1980s pop, and a testament to the enduring power of disco-infused pop music.

81. Faithfully – Journey

“Faithfully” is a classic rock ballad by American band Journey, released in 1983. The song’s emotional lyrics and soaring melody, combined with Steve Perry’s powerful vocals, create a heartfelt ode to long-distance relationships and the sacrifices made for love. The song’s distinctive piano intro and guitar solo by Neal Schon add to its memorable sound, making it a staple of 1980s rock. With its timeless message and beautiful sound, “Faithfully” remains one of Journey’s most beloved and enduring hits, a classic of rock ballads, and a testament to the power of love and commitment.

82. Steppin’ Out – Joe Jackson

“Steppin’ Out” is a classic pop song by British musician Joe Jackson, released in 1982. The song features Jackson’s signature piano playing and a catchy synthesizer riff, blended with upbeat drum rhythms and smooth bass lines. The lyrics depict the excitement of going out on the town and escaping the mundane routine of everyday life. “Steppin’ Out” became a hit in the US, reaching the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and remains a beloved classic of the 80s era. Its infectious melody and relatable lyrics continue to make it a favorite among fans of pop music.

83. Take Me to Heart – Quarterflash

“Take Me to Heart” is a rock song by American band Quarterflash, released in 1983. The song features lead singer Rindy Ross’s distinctive vocals, with a catchy melody that showcases the band’s unique blend of rock, pop and new wave influences. The song’s upbeat tempo is propelled by a driving rhythm section and punctuated by a memorable saxophone solo. The lyrics express a desire to be swept away by love, with a sense of longing and vulnerability that is both relatable and emotive. “Take Me to Heart” remains a beloved classic from the early 80s, a testament to Quarterflash’s ability to create music that is both heartfelt and energetic.

84. (She’s) Sexy + 17 – Stray Cats

“(She’s) Sexy + 17” is a high-energy rockabilly song by American band Stray Cats, released in 1983. The song features a classic rockabilly rhythm, with twangy guitar riffs, slapping bass lines, and a driving drum beat. The lyrics describe the singer’s infatuation with a young woman who is not only beautiful but also “cool and cruel”. “Sexy + 17” became a hit on both the US and UK charts and has since become a signature song for the Stray Cats, known for their unique fusion of 50s rock and roll and punk rock. Its upbeat tempo and playful lyrics continue to make it a fan favorite.

85. Try Again – Champaign

“Try Again” is a soulful ballad by American R&B band Champaign, released in 1983. The song features the band’s signature smooth harmonies and a groovy bassline, complimented by soft piano and saxophone melodies. The lyrics tell a story of heartbreak and the struggle to move on from a past relationship, with the singer expressing their desire to give love another chance. “Try Again” became a hit on the US R&B and pop charts, and remains a favorite of fans of 80s soul music. Its emotive vocals and catchy melody continue to make it a timeless classic.

86. Dead Giveaway – Shalamar

“Dead Giveaway” is a danceable R&B song by American group Shalamar, released in 1983. The song features lead vocalist Howard Hewett’s smooth vocals, with a catchy melody that showcases the group’s signature blend of funk, soul and disco. The song’s funky bassline and upbeat rhythm section are complimented by a catchy chorus that is both memorable and infectious. The lyrics express a sense of excitement and anticipation, with a message that invites listeners to let loose and dance. “Dead Giveaway” remains a classic R&B hit from the early 80s, a testament to Shalamar’s ability to create music that is both groovy and fun.

87. Lawyers In Love – Jackson Browne

“Lawyers In Love” is a satirical pop song by American singer-songwriter Jackson Browne, released in 1983. The song features Browne’s trademark smooth vocals, with a catchy melody that blends elements of rock and new wave. The song’s witty lyrics poke fun at the superficiality of modern life, with a message that warns of the dangers of a society focused on consumerism and materialism. The chorus features a memorable hook that perfectly captures the song’s playful and irreverent tone. “Lawyers In Love” remains a beloved classic from the early 80s, a testament to Browne’s ability to create music that is both thought-provoking and entertaining.

88. What About Me – Moving Pictures

“What About Me” is an emotional rock ballad by Australian band Moving Pictures, released in 1982. The song features lead vocalist Alex Smith’s powerful vocals, with a soaring melody that conveys a sense of vulnerability and longing. The song’s instrumentation is understated but effective, with a memorable guitar riff and driving rhythm section that provide the perfect accompaniment to the song’s emotive lyrics. The song’s message is one of pain and disappointment, with Smith singing of feeling neglected and forgotten in a relationship. “What About Me” remains a classic rock ballad, a testament to Moving Pictures’ ability to create music that is both poignant and powerful.

89. Human Nature – Michael Jackson

“Human Nature” is a smooth and soulful pop song by American singer Michael Jackson, released in 1983. The song features a mellow melody, with soft synths and guitar lines that perfectly complement Jackson’s tender vocals. The lyrics explore the complexities of human behavior, particularly the tendency to seek comfort and love from others. “Human Nature” was a top 10 hit in the US and a favorite among fans of Jackson’s music, known for its timeless appeal and relatable message. Its serene and soothing sound continues to make it a beloved classic in the pop music genre.

90. Photograph – Def Leppard

“Photograph” is a rock classic by English band Def Leppard, released in 1983. The song features Joe Elliott’s powerful vocals, with a catchy melody that blends hard rock and pop sensibilities. The song’s iconic guitar riff is instantly recognizable, and the driving rhythm section provides a perfect foundation for the song’s memorable chorus. The lyrics express a sense of yearning and nostalgia, with Elliott singing of a lost love that he still longs for. “Photograph” remains one of Def Leppard’s most enduring hits, a testament to their ability to create music that is both anthemic and emotional.

91. Pass the Dutchie – Musical Youth

“Pass the Dutchie” is a reggae song by British group Musical Youth, released in 1982. The song features the group’s youthful vocals, with a catchy melody that incorporates elements of ska and dancehall. The song’s upbeat tempo is propelled by a driving rhythm section and punctuated by a memorable horn section. The lyrics express a sense of joy and celebration, with a message that encourages listeners to come together and share in the good times. “Pass the Dutchie” remains a beloved classic from the early 80s, a testament to Musical Youth’s ability to create music that is both fun and socially conscious.

92. True – Spandau Ballet

“True” is a romantic ballad by British band Spandau Ballet, released in 1983. The song features a hauntingly beautiful melody, with dreamy synths, soulful saxophone, and a smooth bassline. The lyrics express the singer’s devotion to their loved one, with a message of eternal love and commitment. “True” became a massive hit on both sides of the Atlantic, reaching the top 5 in the UK and the US. Its timeless melody and heartfelt lyrics continue to resonate with audiences, making it a beloved classic of the 80s era and one of Spandau Ballet’s most enduring songs.

93. Far from Over – Frank Stallone

“Far from Over” is an upbeat disco song by American singer Frank Stallone, released in 1983. The song features a lively tempo with driving drums, funky basslines, and catchy guitar riffs. The lyrics celebrate the triumph of the human spirit over adversity, with the singer proclaiming that he is “far from over” despite any setbacks he has faced. “Far from Over” became a hit on the US charts and was featured in the film “Staying Alive,” adding to its popularity. Its infectious beat and inspiring lyrics continue to make it a favorite among fans of 80s disco music.

94. I’ve Got a Rock ‘N’ Roll Heart – Eric Clapton

“I’ve Got a Rock ‘N’ Roll Heart” is an upbeat rock song by British musician Eric Clapton, released in 1983. The song features a classic rock sound, with lively guitar riffs, driving drums, and a catchy chorus. The lyrics express the singer’s love for rock and roll music and the joy it brings him, with Clapton proclaiming that he has “got a rock ‘n’ roll heart” that beats to the rhythm of the music. “I’ve Got a Rock ‘N’ Roll Heart” became a hit on the US charts and remains a beloved classic of Clapton’s discography. Its infectious energy and relatable lyrics continue to make it a fan favorite.

95. It Might Be You – Stephen Bishop

“It Might Be You” is a soft and gentle ballad by American singer-songwriter Stephen Bishop, released in 1982. The song features a melodic piano arrangement, acoustic guitar strums, and Bishop’s smooth and emotive vocals. The lyrics express the feelings of hope and uncertainty that come with falling in love, with the singer wondering if the person they’ve been waiting for might finally be coming into their life. “It Might Be You” became a hit on the US charts and was featured in the film “Tootsie,” adding to its popularity. Its heartfelt lyrics and tender melody continue to make it a beloved classic.

96. Tonight, I Celebrate My Love – Peabo Bryson and Roberta Flack

“Tonight, I Celebrate My Love” is a romantic ballad by American singers Peabo Bryson and Roberta Flack, released in 1983. The song features Bryson and Flack’s soulful vocals, with a gentle melody that is both emotive and uplifting. The song’s instrumentation is understated but effective, with a piano-driven arrangement that perfectly complements the song’s romantic lyrics. The chorus features a memorable hook that expresses a sense of joy and gratitude for a love that is worth celebrating. “Tonight, I Celebrate My Love” remains a timeless classic from the early 80s, a testament to Bryson and Flack’s ability to create music that is both passionate and sincere.

97. You Got Lucky – Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers

“You Got Lucky” is a classic rock song by American band Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, released in 1982. The song features Petty’s distinctive vocals, with a driving guitar riff and pounding rhythm section that create an instantly recognizable sound. The lyrics express a sense of caution and mistrust, with Petty singing of the dangers of taking things for granted in a relationship. The song’s chorus features a memorable hook that perfectly captures the song’s message of standing up for oneself and not settling for less. “You Got Lucky” remains a beloved classic from the early 80s, a testament to Petty and The Heartbreakers’ ability to create music that is both powerful and thought-provoking.

98. Don’t Cry – Asia

“Don’t Cry” is a power ballad by English supergroup Asia, released in 1983. The song features John Wetton’s emotive vocals, with a soaring melody that is both anthemic and heartfelt. The song’s instrumentation is grand and epic, with a lush orchestral arrangement that adds to the song’s sense of drama and emotion. The lyrics express a sense of longing and regret, with Wetton singing of the pain of a failed relationship and the hope of a second chance. “Don’t Cry” remains a classic example of the power ballad genre, a testament to Asia’s ability to create music that is both bombastic and deeply personal.

99. Breaking Us in Two – Joe Jackson

“Breaking Us in Two” is a melancholic love song by British musician Joe Jackson, released in 1982. The song features a slow and soulful melody, with a gentle piano arrangement, melodic saxophone, and Jackson’s expressive vocals. The lyrics express the pain and frustration of a failing relationship, with the singer questioning why the couple can’t seem to make things work. “Breaking Us in Two” became a hit on both sides of the Atlantic and remains one of Jackson’s most beloved songs. Its relatable message and poignant sound continue to resonate with audiences, making it a timeless classic.

100. Fall in Love with Me – Earth, Wind and Fire

“Fall in Love with Me” is a funk and R&B song by American band Earth, Wind & Fire, released in 1982. The song features lead vocals by lead singer Philip Bailey, with a catchy melody that blends funk and disco elements. The song’s instrumentation is characterized by a strong bassline, dynamic horns, and Bailey’s soaring falsetto, which gives the song an infectious energy. The lyrics express a sense of confidence and charm, with Bailey singing of his desire to win over his love interest. “Fall in Love with Me” remains a beloved classic from the early 80s, a testament to Earth, Wind & Fire’s ability to create music that is both groovy and uplifting.