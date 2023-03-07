The year 1971 was a turning point in the history of popular music. It was a year that saw the emergence of new genres and sub-genres, the rise of influential artists, and the release of some of the most iconic songs that still resonate with listeners today. From rock and folk to soul and funk, the music of 1971 was diverse, complex, and reflective of the turbulent times that marked the era.

In this article, we have compiled a list of the 100 greatest songs from 1971. We have looked at the impact these songs had on music, their cultural significance, and their lasting legacy. We have taken into account the critical acclaim and commercial success of these songs, as well as their influence on subsequent generations of musicians.

The list features songs from a variety of artists, from established legends like The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, and Marvin Gaye, to rising stars like Carole King, Elton John, and Joni Mitchell. It also includes songs from lesser-known artists who made their mark in 1971, like Curtis Mayfield, Gil Scott-Heron, and Funkadelic.

Our list is not meant to be definitive or exhaustive, but rather a celebration of the music that defined a pivotal year in popular culture. We hope that our selection will inspire readers to revisit these songs, discover new favorites, and appreciate the enduring power of the music of 1971.

“Stairway To Heaven” by Led Zeppelin

“Stairway to Heaven” is a legendary song by the British rock band Led Zeppelin, released in 1971. It is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential songs in rock history. The song is characterized by its unique structure, starting with a gentle acoustic guitar and building up to a powerful climax with electric guitar solos and orchestral arrangements. The lyrics, written by the band’s guitarist Jimmy Page and vocalist Robert Plant, are filled with mystical and philosophical themes, drawing from various sources such as Norse mythology and English folklore. “Stairway to Heaven” remains a timeless classic and a staple of classic rock radio.

2. “Imagine” by John Lennon

“Imagine” is a classic song by British musician John Lennon, released in 1971. It is a powerful and thought-provoking ballad that advocates for peace, love, and unity among people. The song’s simple yet profound lyrics encourage listeners to imagine a world without borders, religion, or material possessions, and instead focus on the universal values that bind humanity together. The song’s iconic melody, sung by Lennon’s distinctive voice, is accompanied by a piano and a simple, stripped-down arrangement. “Imagine” has become a timeless anthem for peace and remains one of the most beloved and influential songs in popular music history.

3. “What’s Going On” by Marvin Gaye

“What’s Going On” is a socially conscious and soulful song by American musician Marvin Gaye, released in 1971. It was a departure from his previous romantic ballads and tackled issues such as poverty, war, and police brutality. The song’s lyrics and Gaye’s smooth vocals ask poignant questions about the state of the world and the need for compassion and understanding. The song’s instrumental arrangements include a grooving bass line, strings, and a chorus of voices. “What’s Going On” has become a timeless classic and a landmark of Motown and soul music, inspiring generations of artists and activists alike.

4. “Let’s Stay Together” by Al Green

“Let’s Stay Together” is a soulful and romantic song by American musician Al Green, released in 1971. It is a classic slow jam that expresses a deep love and commitment to a partner. Green’s smooth and emotive vocals are backed by a laid-back groove, featuring a memorable bass line and a subtle horn section. The song’s lyrics are simple and direct, conveying a sincere desire to make a relationship work despite the ups and downs of life. “Let’s Stay Together” has become an enduring classic of soul and R&B music, beloved for its smooth and timeless sound.

5. “Maggie May” by Rod Stewart

“Maggie May” is a folk-rock song by British musician Rod Stewart, released in 1971. It is a story of a young man’s infatuation with an older woman, and the bittersweet memories of their brief romance. The song’s catchy melody is driven by a memorable acoustic guitar riff and a lively fiddle solo. Stewart’s raspy and emotive vocals perfectly capture the wistful and nostalgic tone of the lyrics. “Maggie May” was a breakout hit for Stewart, launching him to international stardom and becoming one of the defining songs of the early 1970s.

6. “American Pie” by Don McLean

“American Pie” is an iconic song by American singer-songwriter Don McLean, released in 1971. It is a nostalgic and allegorical tribute to the early years of rock and roll and its impact on American culture. The song’s lyrics are filled with references to significant events and personalities of the time, from the death of Buddy Holly to the counterculture of the 1960s. The song’s memorable melody is driven by acoustic guitar and piano, and features a sing-along chorus. “American Pie” has become a timeless classic and a symbol of American cultural identity, inspiring generations of musicians and listeners.

7. “Won’t Get Fooled Again” by The Who

“Won’t Get Fooled Again” is a hard-rock anthem by British band The Who, released in 1971. The song is characterized by its powerful and explosive instrumental arrangements, featuring Keith Moon’s thunderous drumming and Pete Townshend’s iconic guitar riff. Roger Daltrey’s passionate vocals convey a sense of anger and disillusionment with the political and social establishment of the time. The song’s famous chorus, “Meet the new boss, same as the old boss,” has become a rallying cry for those who seek to challenge the status quo. “Won’t Get Fooled Again” remains a landmark of rock and roll and a cultural touchstone for generations of fans.

8. “Brown Sugar” by Rolling Stones

“Brown Sugar” is a blues-rock song by British band the Rolling Stones, released in 1971. The song’s driving rhythm, gritty guitar riffs, and Mick Jagger’s raw and sensual vocals create a raucous and infectious energy. The song’s lyrics are controversial, dealing with themes of slavery and interracial relationships. Despite the controversy, the song became a massive hit, cementing the Rolling Stones’ reputation as one of the most provocative and influential bands of the time. “Brown Sugar” has become a classic of rock and roll, regularly featured in the band’s live shows and ranking among the greatest rock songs of all time.

9. “Just My Imagination” by Temptations

“Just My Imagination” is a soulful and romantic song by American vocal group The Temptations, released in 1971. The song’s gentle and melodic instrumentation, featuring strings, piano, and guitar, provides a serene backdrop for the group’s smooth and harmonious vocals. The song’s lyrics tell the story of a man’s daydreams about a woman he loves, despite the reality that they cannot be together. The song’s bittersweet sentiment and universal theme of unrequited love have made it a timeless classic of soul and R&B music, and one of the Temptations’ most beloved hits.

10. “Family Affair” by Sly and the Family Stone

“Family Affair” is a funky and groovy song by American band Sly and the Family Stone, released in 1971. The song’s catchy bassline, electronic beats, and soulful vocals create an irresistible and danceable vibe. The song’s lyrics explore the complex dynamics of family relationships, expressing both the joys and the struggles of being part of a family. “Family Affair” was a huge commercial success, becoming the band’s third number one hit in the United States. The song’s innovative and genre-bending sound has made it a classic of funk, soul, and R&B music, influencing countless artists in the decades that followed.

11. “Theme From Shaft” by Isaac Hayes

“Theme From Shaft” is a classic funk and soul instrumental by American musician Isaac Hayes, released in 1971. The song’s funky bassline, wah-wah guitar, and horn section create an iconic and memorable sound. The song’s titular character, Shaft, was a fictional private detective in the 1971 film of the same name. Hayes’ smooth and soulful vocals provide a perfect complement to the song’s infectious groove. “Theme From Shaft” was a huge commercial and critical success, winning the Academy Award for Best Original Song Score and becoming a cultural touchstone of the blaxploitation genre. The song’s influence on funk, soul, and hip-hop music cannot be overstated.

12. “Me And Bobby McGee” by Janis Joplin

“Me and Bobby McGee” is a country rock song originally written by Kris Kristofferson and Fred Foster, but it is the version recorded by American singer Janis Joplin that is most famous. The song’s gentle and folksy instrumentation, featuring acoustic guitar and harmonica, provides a tender and emotive backdrop for Joplin’s raw and powerful vocals. The song’s lyrics tell the story of two lovers on a road trip, expressing a sense of freedom and longing for adventure. Joplin’s heartfelt rendition of the song, recorded shortly before her death, has made it a beloved classic of folk rock music and a testament to her exceptional talent as a performer.

13. “Baba O’Riley” by The Who

“Baba O’Riley” is a classic rock song by British band The Who, released in 1971. The song’s iconic intro, featuring a swirling synthesizer and delayed guitar riff, has become one of the most recognizable and beloved in rock history. The song’s lyrics explore the themes of teenage rebellion, isolation, and the search for meaning in life. The song’s explosive chorus, featuring the repeated refrain of “teenage wasteland,” has become a rallying cry for disaffected youth around the world. “Baba O’Riley” remains one of The Who’s most enduring and popular songs, a testament to the band’s songwriting prowess and innovative sound.

14. “It’s Too Late” by Carole King

“It’s Too Late” is a soft rock song by American singer-songwriter Carole King, released in 1971. The song’s smooth and mellow instrumentation, featuring piano, bass, and drums, provides a gentle and relaxing backdrop for King’s soulful vocals. The song’s lyrics explore the themes of heartbreak and loss, expressing a sense of resignation and acceptance of the end of a relationship. The song’s memorable chorus, featuring the repeated refrain of “it’s too late,” has become a classic of 1970s pop music, a testament to King’s exceptional songwriting talent and timeless appeal. “It’s Too Late” remains one of King’s most beloved and enduring songs.

15. “Riders On The Storm” byoors

“Riders on the Storm” is a haunting and atmospheric song by American rock band The Doors, released in 1971. The song’s hypnotic and eerie instrumentation, featuring a driving bassline and atmospheric sound effects, creates a sense of unease and foreboding. Jim Morrison’s haunting vocals add to the song’s ominous mood, as the lyrics explore themes of darkness, danger, and uncertainty. The song’s memorable chorus, featuring the repeated refrain of “riders on the storm,” has become a classic of psychedelic rock music, a testament to The Doors’ innovative sound and Morrison’s exceptional talent as a lyricist and performer.

16. “Ain’t No Sunshine” by Bill Withers

“Ain’t No Sunshine” is a soulful and melancholic song by American singer-songwriter Bill Withers, released in 1971. The song’s simple and understated instrumentation, featuring Withers’ emotive vocals, a guitar, and a minimal drumbeat, creates an intimate and emotional atmosphere. The song’s lyrics express the pain and sadness of losing someone you love, as the repeated refrain of “ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone” conveys a sense of longing and emptiness. The song has become a timeless classic of soul music, a testament to Withers’ exceptional songwriting and vocal abilities, and his ability to connect with audiences on a deep emotional level.

17. “Rock And Roll” by Led Zeppelin

“Rock and Roll” is a classic rock song by British band Led Zeppelin, released in 1971. The song’s energetic and upbeat instrumentation, featuring a driving guitar riff, pounding drums, and a catchy chorus, captures the raw energy and excitement of early rock and roll music. Robert Plant’s powerful and dynamic vocals add to the song’s infectious energy, as the lyrics pay tribute to the joys and thrills of rock and roll music. The song has become a staple of classic rock radio and a fan favorite, a testament to Led Zeppelin’s enduring legacy as one of the greatest rock bands of all time.

18. “Changes” by David Bowie

“Changes” is a song by English musician David Bowie, released in 1971. The song features a piano-based melody and an instantly recognizable opening riff. Bowie’s distinct vocals, accompanied by strings and brass instruments, add to the song’s emotional and introspective tone. The lyrics describe the inevitability of change and the uncertainty that comes with it, as Bowie reflects on his own personal and artistic evolution. The song has become one of Bowie’s most beloved and enduring hits, a testament to his ability to connect with audiences through his music and his willingness to explore new artistic directions.

19. “Black Dog” by Led Zeppelin

“Black Dog” is a classic rock song by British band Led Zeppelin, released in 1971. The song is driven by a heavy and intricate guitar riff, accompanied by powerful drumming and Robert Plant’s iconic vocals. The lyrics reference a mysterious and seductive woman, adding to the song’s dark and alluring energy. “Black Dog” has become a staple of classic rock radio and is considered one of Led Zeppelin’s most recognizable and beloved hits. The song’s complex instrumentation and dynamic vocal performance continue to inspire and influence musicians and fans alike to this day.

20. “Tired Of Being Alone” by Al Green

“Tired of Being Alone” is a soulful and emotional song by Al Green, released in 1971. The song features Green’s signature falsetto vocals over a lush arrangement of strings and horns, creating a dreamy and romantic atmosphere. The lyrics express feelings of loneliness and the desire to find love and companionship. Green’s raw and heartfelt delivery makes the song relatable and emotionally powerful. “Tired of Being Alone” has become one of Al Green’s most popular and enduring songs, showcasing his unique blend of soul, gospel, and R&B influences that have made him a legendary figure in music history.

21. “Mercy Mercy Me” by Marvin Gaye

“Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology)” is a soulful and socially conscious song by Marvin Gaye, released in 1971. The song features Gaye’s smooth and emotive vocals over a sparse and minimalistic arrangement of percussion and horns, creating a haunting and melancholic atmosphere. The lyrics address the issues of environmental degradation and pollution, expressing concern for the future of the planet and the impact of human activities on the natural world. “Mercy Mercy Me” has become a timeless classic and a powerful reminder of the importance of protecting the environment and preserving the natural beauty of our planet.

22. “Bang A Gong (Get It On)” by T. Rex

Released in 1971, “Bang A Gong (Get It On)” by T. Rex is a classic glam rock anthem with a catchy guitar riff and electrifying energy. The song features Marc Bolan’s signature vocal style, which oozes with charisma and seduction, and the hypnotic rhythm section that makes it impossible to resist dancing along. The lyrics are suggestive and playful, urging listeners to let loose and embrace their primal desires. The song’s impact can still be heard today, as it has been covered by numerous artists and featured in several films and television shows, cementing its place in rock history.

23. “Roundabout” by Yes

“Roundabout” is a progressive rock song by British band Yes, released in 1971. The song is known for its intricate instrumentation and unique time signatures, featuring a memorable guitar riff and virtuosic keyboard solos. The lyrics, written by lead singer Jon Anderson, are somewhat cryptic and surreal, reflecting the psychedelic and mystical themes that were prevalent in rock music at the time. “Roundabout” has been praised as a masterpiece of progressive rock, and has become one of Yes’s signature songs, remaining popular to this day and frequently cited as an influential track in the genre.

24. “Aqualung” by Jethro Tull

“Aqualung” is a hard-hitting rock song by British band Jethro Tull, released in 1971. The song tells the story of a homeless man, Aqualung, and his struggles to survive in the face of social and economic inequality. The song is characterized by its powerful riff, dynamic changes in tempo, and Ian Anderson’s distinctive vocal style, as well as the flute solo that provides a striking contrast to the heavy guitar and drums. “Aqualung” is considered one of Jethro Tull’s signature songs, and has become a classic of progressive rock, known for its raw energy and socially conscious lyrics.

25. “Long Cool Woman (In A Black Dress)” by Hollies

“Long Cool Woman (In A Black Dress)” is a classic rock song by the British band The Hollies. Released in 1972, it has a distinct blues-rock feel and features a catchy guitar riff and a driving beat. The lyrics tell the story of a mysterious woman in a black dress and her allure. The song was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 in both the UK and the US charts. Its popularity has endured, with the song being featured in several films and TV shows. Its memorable opening guitar riff and catchy chorus have made it a beloved classic rock staple.

26. “Have You Seen Her” by Chi-Lites

“Have You Seen Her” by the Chi-Lites is a soulful ballad about a man searching for a lost love. The song features the rich, emotive vocals of Eugene Record as he pleads for information about the whereabouts of his lost love. The mournful horns and strings add to the melancholy mood of the song. The poignant lyrics and heartfelt performance make this song a classic of the soul genre, and it has been covered by many artists over the years. “Have You Seen Her” is a timeless love song that continues to touch the hearts of listeners.

27. “Tiny Dancer” by Elton John

“Tiny Dancer” is a classic rock ballad by Elton John, known for its memorable piano melody and soaring chorus. The song features poetic lyrics by Bernie Taupin, telling the story of a Hollywood actress and her journey to stardom. The song has become a beloved classic, often used in movies and television to capture a feeling of nostalgia and romanticism. “Tiny Dancer” is widely regarded as one of Elton John’s greatest hits, with its timeless melody and emotional lyrics capturing the essence of 1970s rock and roll.

28. “Respect Yourself” by Staple Singers

“Respect Yourself” is a soulful anthem of empowerment and self-respect by the Staple Singers. The song opens with a gritty guitar riff and the groovy rhythm section sets the pace for the powerful vocals of Mavis Staples, who commands respect and dignity in both the lyrics and delivery. The gospel-infused chorus features the iconic refrain “Respect Yourself” which becomes a call-to-action for listeners to take pride in themselves and their actions. The song’s message of self-empowerment and social consciousness continues to resonate today, making it a timeless classic that inspires and uplifts.

29. “Without You” by Nilsson

“Without You” is a soulful ballad originally written and recorded by the British band Badfinger, but it was Nilsson’s version that became a huge hit in 1972. The song features powerful and emotional vocals, accompanied by a lush orchestral arrangement, creating a hauntingly beautiful sound that captures the pain of heartbreak and the emptiness of losing someone you love. The lyrics describe the profound loneliness and despair one feels when they are left alone without the person they love. It’s a timeless classic that continues to resonate with listeners today and is regarded as one of the greatest ballads of all time.

30. “Smiling Faces Sometimes” by Undisputed Truth

“Smiling Faces Sometimes” is a soul classic by the Undisputed Truth that delivers a powerful message. The song is about deceit and betrayal, with lyrics that warn against trusting people who smile to your face but harbor ulterior motives. The funky bassline and driving beat create a sense of urgency and tension that complement the lyrics perfectly. The song’s chorus is instantly recognizable, with the memorable line “smiling faces sometimes pretend to be your friend.” This song has been covered by many artists over the years, but the Undisputed Truth’s original version remains the definitive version.

31. “Behind Blue Eyes” by The Who

“Behind Blue Eyes” is a haunting rock ballad by The Who, featuring powerful vocals by lead singer Roger Daltrey. The song showcases the struggles of a misunderstood character who feels isolated and judged by society, despite his good intentions. The guitar-driven melody, backed by a dramatic string arrangement, heightens the emotion of the song, and the lyrics are introspective and poignant. The song’s climax, with Daltrey’s soaring vocals and a blistering guitar solo, captures the character’s emotional turmoil and desperation. “Behind Blue Eyes” has become a classic rock staple and a beloved track in The Who’s repertoire.

32. “LA Woman” by Doors

“LA Woman” is a classic rock song by The Doors that serves as the title track of their final album with frontman Jim Morrison. The song features a bluesy sound, with Morrison’s distinctive vocals and Ray Manzarek’s keyboard work taking center stage. The lyrics evoke the imagery and atmosphere of Los Angeles, with references to the city’s people, landmarks, and culture. The song builds to a climactic finale with a driving rhythm and a memorable guitar solo by Robbie Krieger. “LA Woman” remains a beloved song by fans of The Doors and a quintessential representation of the band’s sound and style.

33. “Mr. Big Stuff” by Jean Knight

“Mr. Big Stuff” by Jean Knight is a classic funk and soul song that became a massive hit in the early 1970s. The song’s catchy groove and Knight’s powerful vocals make it an infectious and empowering anthem for women everywhere. The lyrics tell the story of a man who thinks he’s better than everyone else because he has money and status, but Knight refuses to be impressed by his shallow displays of wealth. With its memorable horn section, funky bass line, and sing-along chorus, “Mr. Big Stuff” remains a timeless classic and a testament to the power of soulful music.

34. “Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)” by Marvin Gaye

“Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)” is a powerful protest song by Marvin Gaye that speaks to the struggles of urban poverty and social injustice in America. The lyrics paint a bleak picture of life in the inner city, with poverty, crime, and corruption causing widespread suffering and despair. Gaye’s soulful vocals are backed by a haunting melody and a sparse, rhythmic arrangement that perfectly captures the mood of the lyrics. The song’s message is as relevant today as it was when it was released in 1971, making it a timeless classic of social commentary and musical artistry.

35. “A Horse With No Name” by America

“A Horse with No Name” is a folk-rock classic by American rock band America, released in 1971. Written by band member Dewey Bunnell, the song has a distinctive acoustic guitar riff and a dreamy, desert-like atmosphere. The lyrics tell the story of a journey through the desert, and the ambiguous nature of the horse and the journey have made the song a source of interpretation and speculation for decades. With its catchy melody and iconic sound, “A Horse with No Name” has become one of the most recognizable and beloved songs of the 1970s.

36. “Locomotive Breath” by Jethro Tull

“Locomotive Breath” is a classic rock song by Jethro Tull, released in 1971 as part of their album “Aqualung.” The song is a hard-hitting blend of bluesy guitar riffs, driving basslines, and pounding drums, anchored by Ian Anderson’s distinctive vocals and flute-playing. The lyrics are a bleak commentary on the modern world, with themes of urban decay, isolation, and desperation, expressed through vivid metaphors and dark imagery. Despite its somber message, the song is an undeniable rock anthem, with a catchy chorus and an electrifying instrumental section that showcases the band’s technical virtuosity. “Locomotive Breath” remains a staple of classic rock radio and a beloved fan favorite.

37. “Rock Steady” by Aretha Franklin

“Rock Steady” is a funky soul anthem by the Queen of Soul herself, Aretha Franklin, released in 1971. The song is characterized by a groovy bassline, infectious horn section, and Franklin’s powerful vocals, as she sings about the power of rhythm and dance to bring people together. The lyrics also reference a variety of musical styles, from gospel to blues to rock and roll, showcasing Franklin’s versatility as an artist. “Rock Steady” became an instant classic upon its release, and has since been covered by numerous artists. It remains a beloved hit and a testament to Franklin’s enduring musical legacy.

38. “Wild Horses” by Rolling Stones

“Wild Horses” is a timeless classic by the Rolling Stones, released in 1971 as part of their album “Sticky Fingers.” The song is a haunting ballad, with Keith Richards’ iconic guitar riff setting the tone for Mick Jagger’s tender vocals, as he sings about the pain of lost love and the yearning to hold on to what is slipping away. The lyrics are simple and poignant, evoking a sense of nostalgia and longing that resonates with listeners across generations. “Wild Horses” has been covered by numerous artists and has become a beloved staple of the Stones’ catalog.

39. “Life On Mars?” by David Bowie

“Life on Mars?” is a classic song by David Bowie, released in 1971 as part of his album “Hunky Dory.” The song is a theatrical, grandiose ode to the power of imagination and the possibilities of the human spirit. Bowie’s vocals are commanding and emotional, accompanied by sweeping orchestral arrangements and a catchy piano melody. The lyrics are surreal and evocative, painting a vivid picture of a world beyond our own, where anything is possible. “Life on Mars?” has since become a signature song for Bowie and a touchstone for fans of his music, with its message of hope and creativity remaining relevant to this day.

40. “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver

“Take Me Home, Country Roads” is a classic country-folk song by John Denver, released in 1971. The song is characterized by Denver’s soothing vocals, accompanied by gentle acoustic guitar and harmonica, as he sings about the longing for the simple life and the comfort of home. The lyrics evoke a sense of nostalgia and a love for the natural world, with references to the mountains and rivers of West Virginia. “Take Me Home, Country Roads” has become an enduring classic and a beloved anthem of Americana, capturing the essence of the American spirit and the beauty of the country’s landscape.

41. “Vincent” by Don McLean

“Vincent” is a poignant and moving song by Don McLean, released in 1971. The song is a tribute to the life and art of Vincent van Gogh, with McLean’s tender vocals accompanied by gentle acoustic guitar and orchestral arrangements. The lyrics are filled with vivid imagery, evoking the beauty and sadness of van Gogh’s paintings, as well as the struggles and loneliness that defined his life. “Vincent” is a heartfelt tribute to one of the world’s greatest artists, and has become a beloved classic, inspiring listeners to appreciate the power and beauty of art and creativity.

42. “You’ve Got A Friend” by James Taylor

“You’ve Got a Friend” is a classic song by James Taylor, released in 1971 as part of his album “Mud Slide Slim and the Blue Horizon.” The song is a heartfelt expression of love and support, with Taylor’s soothing vocals accompanied by gentle acoustic guitar and piano. The lyrics are simple and comforting, offering a message of reassurance to a friend in need. “You’ve Got a Friend” has become an enduring classic and a beloved anthem of friendship, inspiring listeners to appreciate the power of human connection and the importance of being there for each other.

43. “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” by John & Yoko & The Plastic Ono Band

“Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” is a classic Christmas song by John Lennon, Yoko Ono, and the Plastic Ono Band, released in 1971. The song is a powerful anti-war anthem, with Lennon and Ono’s haunting vocals accompanied by a children’s choir and a festive, upbeat melody. The lyrics are a call for peace and understanding, urging listeners to put aside their differences and work towards a better world. “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” has become an enduring classic, inspiring listeners to embrace the spirit of the holiday season and strive for a more peaceful and just world.

44. “Slipping into Darkness” by War

“Slipping into Darkness” is a funky and soulful track by War, released in 1971. The song is characterized by a driving bassline, lively percussion, and powerful vocals, with lyrics that speak to the darkness that can overtake us in life. The song is a powerful reflection on the challenges and struggles of the human experience, with a sense of urgency and a call to action. “Slipping into Darkness” has become an enduring classic of the funk and soul genres, inspiring listeners to embrace the highs and lows of life and find strength in the midst of adversity.

45. “Superstar” by Carpenters

“Superstar” is a classic ballad by the Carpenters, released in 1971. The song is characterized by Karen Carpenter’s emotive vocals, accompanied by gentle piano and orchestral arrangements, with lyrics that speak to the pain and loneliness of unrequited love. The song’s melancholic melody and heartfelt lyrics have made it a timeless classic, with its themes of heartbreak and longing resonating with listeners of all generations. “Superstar” is a testament to the power of music to capture the deepest emotions of the human experience, and remains a beloved favorite of fans of the Carpenters and the soft rock genre.

46. “Clean Up Woman” by Betty Wright

“Clean Up Woman” is a funky and upbeat track by Betty Wright, released in 1971. The song is characterized by a lively bassline, funky guitar riffs, and Wright’s powerful and soulful vocals. The lyrics tell the story of a woman who is confident and independent, with a strong sense of self and a no-nonsense attitude. “Clean Up Woman” has become a classic of the funk and soul genres, inspiring listeners to embrace their own power and stand up for themselves. The song’s infectious groove and powerful vocals make it an enduring favorite of fans of 70s R&B.

47. “Betcha By Golly Wow” by Stylistics

“Betcha By Golly Wow” is a classic ballad by the Stylistics, released in 1972. The song is characterized by lush orchestration, soaring falsetto vocals, and romantic lyrics, with a timeless melody that has made it a favorite of fans of the soul and R&B genres. The lyrics express the joy and wonder of falling in love, with a sense of reverence and awe at the power of romantic connection. “Betcha By Golly Wow” has become an enduring classic, inspiring listeners to embrace the power of love and appreciate the beauty of the human heart.

48. “Hocus Pocus” by Focus

“Hocus Pocus” is a progressive rock track by the Dutch band Focus, released in 1971. The song is characterized by its driving rhythm, powerful guitar riffs, and yodeling vocals, with a frenetic energy that has made it a favorite of fans of the progressive and psychedelic rock genres. The song’s instrumental passages showcase the band’s virtuosic musicianship, with innovative guitar and keyboard solos that push the boundaries of rock music. “Hocus Pocus” has become an enduring classic, inspiring generations of musicians and listeners to embrace the experimental and boundary-pushing spirit of rock music.

49. “Morning Has Broken” by Cat Stevens

“Morning Has Broken” is a popular hymn that was covered by Cat Stevens and released as a single in 1971. The song is based on a traditional Gaelic melody called “Bunessan” and features Stevens’ soothing vocals and acoustic guitar, along with gentle piano accompaniment. The lyrics celebrate the beauty and wonder of a new day, with themes of renewal, gratitude, and hope. Stevens’ version of “Morning Has Broken” has become an enduring classic, loved for its simplicity and the comfort it brings to listeners. The song remains a staple of contemporary Christian and folk music.

50. “I Feel The Earth Move” by Carole King

“I Feel The Earth Move” is a classic rock track by singer-songwriter Carole King, released in 1971. The song features a driving rhythm section, infectious piano riffs, and King’s soulful vocals, which convey a sense of joy and excitement. The lyrics celebrate the physical and emotional power of love, with an energetic chorus that encourages listeners to dance and move with the music. “I Feel The Earth Move” has become a staple of classic rock radio and remains a beloved favorite of King’s extensive discography, showcasing her talent as both a songwriter and performer.

51. “You Are Everything” by Stylistics

“You Are Everything” is a classic soul ballad by the Stylistics, released in 1971. The song features the group’s trademark harmonies, with lead singer Russell Thompkins Jr.’s soaring vocals conveying a sense of deep emotion and passion. The lyrics express a powerful message of love and devotion, with a chorus that declares the importance of the person being addressed in the song. “You Are Everything” is a timeless example of the Stylistics’ smooth, romantic sound and remains a beloved favorite of fans of classic soul and R&B. The song’s heartfelt message continues to resonate with listeners today.

52. “Love Her Madly” by Doors

“Love Her Madly” is a classic rock song by the Doors, released in 1971. The track features the band’s trademark sound, with Jim Morrison’s deep, expressive vocals and Ray Manzarek’s iconic keyboard riffs. The lyrics are a heartfelt plea to a lover, with the chorus urging the listener to “love her madly.” The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy melody make it one of the Doors’ most accessible tracks, while its raw emotional power and poetic lyrics are a testament to the band’s enduring legacy. “Love Her Madly” remains a staple of classic rock radio and a favorite of Doors fans worldwide.

53. “It Don’t Come Easy” by Ringo Starr

“It Don’t Come Easy” is a classic rock song by Ringo Starr, released in 1971. The track features a catchy guitar riff and Starr’s distinctive vocals, with lyrics that speak to the challenges of life and the struggle to achieve one’s dreams. The song’s chorus is a memorable refrain that encourages listeners to keep pushing forward, even when the going gets tough. “It Don’t Come Easy” is a testament to Starr’s songwriting talent and his enduring influence as a member of the Beatles. The track remains a beloved classic rock staple and a favorite of Starr’s fans worldwide.

54. “Stay With Me” by Faces

“Stay With Me” is a classic rock song by the British band Faces, released in 1971. The track features Rod Stewart’s signature raspy vocals, backed by a rollicking guitar riff and a driving rhythm section. The lyrics tell the story of a night of passion and desire, with Stewart pleading with his lover to stay with him until morning. The song’s memorable chorus and energetic performance make it a classic of the era, with a sound that is instantly recognizable and still beloved by fans of classic rock today. “Stay With Me” is a true rock anthem that has stood the test of time.

55. “Jealous Guy” by John Lennon

“Jealous Guy” is a hauntingly beautiful ballad by former Beatle John Lennon. Released in 1971, the song features Lennon’s introspective lyrics and a sparse arrangement of piano, bass, and drums. The lyrics reflect on feelings of jealousy and regret in a relationship, with Lennon admitting his own flaws and expressing a desire to make amends. The song has been covered by many artists over the years, but Lennon’s original remains a standout, showcasing his unique songwriting talents and emotive vocals. “Jealous Guy” is a timeless classic that continues to resonate with listeners today.

56. “Never Can Say Goodbye” by Jackson 5

“Never Can Say Goodbye” is a classic disco-era hit by the Jackson 5, released in 1971. The song features the signature soulful vocals and catchy hooks of the group, with a driving beat and funky bassline that typify the era’s disco sound. The lyrics speak to the difficulty of letting go of a past love, with the chorus repeating the titular phrase “never can say goodbye.” The song’s upbeat tempo and infectious melody have made it a favorite among fans of both disco and pop music, and it remains a classic of the genre to this day.

57. “Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get” by Dramatics

Released in 1971, “Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get” by The Dramatics is a soulful R&B track that topped the charts and established the group’s reputation. The song is known for its signature opening line, “Some people are made of plastic”, which sets the tone for its message of authenticity and the importance of being true to oneself. The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy chorus make it a staple of the 1970s soul and funk scene, while its timeless message still resonates with listeners today. The Dramatics went on to become one of the most influential and successful soul groups of the era.

58. “When The Levee Breaks” by Led Zeppelin

“When the Levee Breaks” is a blues-influenced rock song by Led Zeppelin, released in 1971. The song features a distinctive, heavy drum beat that sets the tone for the track. The lyrics are inspired by the Great Mississippi Flood of 1927, which devastated many Southern states. The song’s raw, gritty sound and powerful vocals, combined with its evocative lyrics, make it a standout track in Led Zeppelin’s catalogue. “When the Levee Breaks” has been covered by numerous artists over the years and remains a classic example of the band’s hard rock sound and impressive musicianship.

59. “If” by Bread

“If” is a classic soft rock ballad by the American band Bread, released in 1971. The song features David Gates’ signature gentle vocals and acoustic guitar work, along with prominent use of the Mellotron and strings. The lyrics explore the uncertainty and vulnerability that come with falling in love and admitting one’s feelings. The chorus, with its memorable melody and harmonies, has become one of the most recognizable and beloved parts of the song. “If” is a timeless example of the kind of romantic, introspective balladry that defined much of Bread’s output and influenced countless other artists in the years that followed.

60. “Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey” by Paul & Linda McCartney

“Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey” is a medley of two songs by Paul and Linda McCartney, released in 1971. The song features Paul McCartney’s distinctive vocals, along with layered harmonies, playful instrumentation, and sound effects. The song is a tribute to McCartney’s late uncle, Albert Kendall, and the World War II Admiral William “Bull” Halsey, with a playful and surreal storyline. The song is a prime example of McCartney’s innovative approach to pop songwriting, combining traditional rock and roll instrumentation with sound effects and unusual studio techniques. It became a hit and is now considered a classic of McCartney’s solo career.

61. “Maggot Brain” by Funkadelic

“Maggot Brain” is a psychedelic rock masterpiece by Funkadelic, led by guitarist Eddie Hazel. The song is a haunting and emotional instrumental that showcases Hazel’s incredible guitar skills, creating a soundscape that is both otherworldly and deeply moving. The song starts with a spoken introduction that sets the tone for the journey ahead. Hazel’s guitar weaves in and out of the track, ranging from soft and mournful to intense and explosive. The track is an embodiment of the psychedelic era and is still celebrated as a classic today, inspiring countless musicians and listeners to connect with its message.

62. “How Can You Mend A Broken Heart” by Bee Gees

Released in 1971, “How Can You Mend a Broken Heart” is a soulful ballad by the Bee Gees that showcases the group’s signature harmonies and emotional delivery. The song is a reflection on the pain and confusion of a broken relationship and the desire to heal and move on. The memorable chorus, “How can you mend a broken heart? How can you stop the rain from falling down?” conveys the feeling of hopelessness and heartbreak. With its powerful vocal performances and lush instrumental arrangements, “How Can You Mend a Broken Heart” has become a timeless classic and a staple of the Bee Gees’ repertoire.

63. “Can’t You Hear Me Knocking” by Rolling Stones

“Can’t You Hear Me Knocking” by the Rolling Stones is a classic rock song that showcases the band’s signature blues-inspired sound. The song features a catchy guitar riff that is often considered one of the greatest in rock history. It starts off with a bluesy guitar melody, and then transitions into a high-energy rock jam with powerful drum beats and a driving bassline. The song’s length allows for a lengthy guitar solo, which showcases Mick Taylor’s impressive musicianship. The song has become a staple of classic rock radio and is often cited as one of the Rolling Stones’ best songs.

64. “Sylvia’s Mother” by Dr. Hook & the Medicine Show

Released in 1972, “Sylvia’s Mother” by Dr. Hook & the Medicine Show is a ballad that tells a story of a man trying to get in touch with his ex-girlfriend, Sylvia, to tell her he’s moving on. The song features a strong narrative structure, with lead vocalist Dennis Locorriere’s emotive and raspy voice conveying the sense of desperation and longing in the lyrics. The backing harmonies and twangy guitar lines add to the overall melancholic feel of the song, making it a memorable classic. “Sylvia’s Mother” remains one of Dr. Hook & the Medicine Show’s most enduring and beloved songs.

65. “Gypsies, Tramps & Thieves” by Cher

“Gypsies, Tramps & Thieves” is a song by American singer Cher, released in 1971 as the lead single from her seventh studio album “Chér”. The song is a story about a girl who grew up in a traveling family of gypsies and fell in love with a boy from a wealthy family. Despite their love, they were forbidden to be together and eventually separated. The song is characterized by its catchy melody, strong vocals by Cher, and a prominent use of brass instruments. It became a commercial success, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming one of Cher’s signature songs.

66. “Thin Line Between Love And Hate” by Persuaders

The Persuaders’ “Thin Line Between Love and Hate” is a soulful ballad that tells a tale of love and betrayal. The smooth, romantic vocals of the lead singer are accompanied by a soothing instrumental arrangement, featuring guitar riffs and gentle horns. The lyrics paint a picture of a man who falls deeply in love with a woman who turns out to be unfaithful and deceitful. The song’s emotional intensity builds to a climax as the narrator’s anger and hurt rise to the surface. “Thin Line Between Love and Hate” is a timeless classic that captures the complexities of human relationships.

67. “I’ve Seen All Good People” by Yes

“I’ve Seen All Good People” by Yes is a classic progressive rock track that showcases the band’s impeccable musicianship and songwriting abilities. The song is divided into two parts – “Your Move” and “All Good People.” The first part features catchy vocal harmonies and acoustic guitar, while the second part has a more upbeat and energetic feel, with a driving rhythm section and intricate keyboard work. The lyrics are philosophical in nature, touching on themes of unity, morality, and personal growth. Overall, “I’ve Seen All Good People” is a must-listen for fans of progressive rock and classic rock alike.

68. “I Am, I Said” by Neil Diamond

“I Am, I Said” is a introspective ballad by Neil Diamond, released in 1971. The song features Diamond’s signature storytelling and poetic lyrics, exploring themes of loneliness, identity and the search for meaning. The melody is simple and memorable, with a piano-driven arrangement and occasional orchestral flourishes. Diamond’s emotive vocals shine on this track, conveying a sense of longing and vulnerability. The song’s poignant chorus, “I am, I said, to no one there. And no one heard at all, not even the chair,” has become an iconic line in Diamond’s catalogue, solidifying the song’s place in popular music history.

69. “Got To Be There” by Michael Jackson

“Got To Be There” is a soulful ballad by Michael Jackson, released in 1971 as his debut solo single. The song features Jackson’s youthful and emotive vocals, expressing his longing and desire to be with his love interest. The lush orchestral arrangement and the catchy melody make the song an instant classic. The lyrics tell a story of a young man who will do whatever it takes to be with the one he loves. The song was a commercial success, reaching the top 5 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and becoming a staple of Jackson’s early career.

70. “Rainy Days and Mondays” by Carpenters

“Rainy Days and Mondays” is a melancholic yet soothing song performed by the American duo The Carpenters. Released in 1971, it features Karen Carpenter’s soft, vulnerable vocals over a simple melody and a gentle rhythm. The lyrics, written by Paul Williams and Roger Nichols, speak to the universal experience of feeling down and overwhelmed, offering a relatable message of hope and comfort. With its understated instrumentation, emotive vocal performance, and introspective lyrics, “Rainy Days and Mondays” captures the essence of 1970s soft rock and has become an enduring classic that continues to resonate with listeners today.

71. “Peace Train” by Cat Stevens

“Peace Train” is a timeless classic song by British singer-songwriter Cat Stevens, released in 1971. The song is a heartfelt plea for peace and unity in a world torn apart by conflict, war and division. The catchy melody, coupled with Stevens’ soulful voice and meaningful lyrics, has made it a popular anthem for generations of peace activists.

The song starts with an acoustic guitar riff that quickly draws listeners into a rhythm of hope and optimism. Throughout the song, Stevens uses vivid imagery and metaphors to convey his message of peace, such as a “train” that travels through different nations and cultures, carrying people towards a brighter future.

“Peace Train” is not only a timeless classic, but also a reminder that music has the power to inspire change and unite people across the globe.

72. “Case Of You” by Joni Mitchell

“Case of You” is a soul-stirring ballad by Canadian singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell, released in 1971. The song is a hauntingly beautiful reflection on love, longing and the pain of heartbreak. The simple yet powerful acoustic guitar accompaniment serves to accentuate the vulnerability and raw emotion in Mitchell’s voice.

Through her poetic lyrics, Mitchell expresses the depth of her love for a past partner and the lingering ache of their separation. The song has become a timeless classic and is widely regarded as one of Mitchell’s greatest works, with its universal themes resonating with listeners across generations. “Case of You” is a true masterpiece that continues to captivate and move listeners with its timeless beauty.

73. “I Gotcha” by Joe Tex

“I Gotcha” is a funky and soulful song by American singer Joe Tex, released in 1972. The song is characterized by its catchy bassline, driving horns and Tex’s smooth and powerful vocals. The lyrics of the song depict a man who is confident in his ability to satisfy and please his lover, promising to “take care” of her in every way.

“I Gotcha” quickly became a hit upon its release and remains a beloved classic of the funk and soul genres. Its upbeat tempo and playful lyrics make it an irresistible dancefloor filler, while also capturing the essence of the era’s musical and cultural trends.

74. “Spanish Harlem” by Aretha Franklin

“Spanish Harlem” is a soulful and sensual song by American singer Aretha Franklin, released in 1971. The song is a tribute to the vibrant and diverse Hispanic community of New York City’s Harlem neighborhood, where Franklin herself spent much of her childhood.

The song’s lush instrumentation, including a prominent Latin percussion section and a sultry saxophone solo, perfectly complements Franklin’s rich and emotive vocals. The lyrics describe the beauty and allure of Spanish Harlem and the deep connection that Franklin feels to the community.

“Spanish Harlem” is a timeless classic that showcases Franklin’s remarkable talent and musical range, while also celebrating the cultural richness of one of New York City’s most iconic neighborhoods.

75. “Mercedes Benz” by Janis Joplin

“Mercedes Benz” is a humorous and satirical song by American singer Janis Joplin, released in 1971. The song’s lyrics were inspired by a poem written by Joplin’s friend, Bob Neuwirth, and were later adapted by Joplin into a song.

The song is a witty commentary on the consumer culture and materialism of the time, with Joplin playfully and sarcastically singing about her desire for a high-end luxury car. The song’s stripped-down arrangement, with Joplin’s raw and unadorned vocals accompanied only by a simple piano accompaniment, adds to its charm and simplicity.

“Mercedes Benz” is a classic example of Joplin’s unique style and irreverent approach to music, and has become a beloved anthem for those who reject the trappings of consumer culture and value simplicity and authenticity above all else.

76. “Day After Day” by Badfinger

“Day After Day” is a melodic and introspective song by British rock band Badfinger, released in 1971. The song’s opening piano riff and guitar solo, both played by guitarist Pete Ham, are instantly recognizable and help to establish the song’s somber yet uplifting mood.

The lyrics of the song describe the feelings of loneliness and isolation that can accompany success and fame, with lead vocalist and songwriter, Tom Evans, singing about the need for human connection and the hope for a brighter future.

“Day After Day” is a timeless classic that showcases Badfinger’s exceptional musicianship and songwriting talent, and has remained a favorite among rock fans for decades. The song’s themes of hope and perseverance in the face of adversity continue to resonate with listeners today.

77. “Wild Night” by Van Morrison

“Wild Night” is a lively and energetic song by Northern Irish singer-songwriter Van Morrison, released in 1971. The song’s upbeat tempo, lively horn section, and catchy chorus make it a classic of the rock and roll genre.

The lyrics of the song describe the excitement and joy of a wild night spent with a lover, with Morrison’s soulful and expressive vocals adding to the song’s infectious energy.

“Wild Night” is a feel-good anthem that showcases Morrison’s exceptional talent as a songwriter and performer, and has remained a favorite among fans of rock and roll and blues music for decades. The song’s exuberant spirit and playful lyrics continue to inspire and uplift listeners today.

78. “Hot Pants” by James Brown

“Hot Pants” is a funky and groovy song by American musician James Brown, released in 1971. The song’s infectious bassline, upbeat tempo, and driving horns make it a classic of the funk and soul genres.

The lyrics of the song describe the appeal of a woman’s hot pants, with Brown’s trademark shouts and ad-libs adding to the song’s energetic and playful vibe.

“Hot Pants” is a testament to Brown’s exceptional talent as a bandleader and performer, and has remained a favorite among funk and soul fans for decades. The song’s catchy groove and irresistible rhythm continue to inspire and excite listeners today.

79. “Jeepster” by T. Rex

“Jeepster” is a rock and roll classic by British band T. Rex, released in 1971. The song’s catchy guitar riff, driving rhythm, and memorable chorus make it an essential part of the glam rock canon.

The lyrics of the song describe the singer’s infatuation with a woman he compares to a Jeepster, with lead vocalist Marc Bolan’s distinctive vocals adding to the song’s playful and seductive vibe.

“Jeepster” is a testament to T. Rex’s unique style and musical vision, and has remained a beloved favorite among rock and roll fans for decades. The song’s infectious energy and catchy hooks continue to captivate and inspire listeners today.

80. “If You Really Love Me” by Stevie Wonder

“If You Really Love Me” is a soulful and romantic song by American musician Stevie Wonder, released in 1971. The song’s upbeat tempo, groovy bassline, and catchy chorus make it an essential part of the Motown sound.

The lyrics of the song describe the singer’s longing for a lover who he hopes will reciprocate his feelings, with Wonder’s smooth and soulful vocals adding to the song’s emotional depth.

“If You Really Love Me” is a classic example of Wonder’s exceptional talent as a songwriter and performer, and has remained a favorite among Motown and soul music fans for decades. The song’s timeless message of love and devotion continues to resonate with listeners today.

81. “Another Day” by Paul McCartney

“Another Day” is a melodic and melancholic song by English musician Paul McCartney, released in 1971. The song’s memorable piano riff, gentle guitar strumming, and emotional vocals make it an essential part of McCartney’s solo repertoire.

The lyrics of the song describe the monotony and isolation of everyday life, with McCartney’s lyrics painting a vivid picture of a woman’s struggles and frustrations.

“Another Day” is a testament to McCartney’s exceptional songwriting skills, and has remained a beloved favorite among fans of his solo work for decades. The song’s haunting melody and poignant lyrics continue to touch and inspire listeners today.

82. “In the Rain” by Dramatics

“In the Rain” is a soulful and romantic song by American R&B group The Dramatics, released in 1972. The song’s slow tempo, lush instrumentation, and emotive vocals make it an essential part of the soul and R&B canon.

The lyrics of the song describe a couple’s love for each other, even in the midst of a rainy day, with the group’s harmonies and lead vocalist Ron Banks’ smooth and soulful delivery adding to the song’s emotional depth.

“In the Rain” is a testament to The Dramatics’ exceptional talent as a vocal group, and has remained a beloved classic among soul and R&B fans for decades. The song’s timeless message of enduring love continues to touch and inspire listeners today.

83. “Brand New Key” by Melanie

“Brand New Key” is a playful and whimsical song by American singer-songwriter Melanie, released in 1971. The song’s upbeat tempo, memorable melody, and quirky lyrics make it an essential part of the folk-pop canon.

The lyrics of the song describe the singer’s desire for a pair of roller skates and a “brand new key” to go with them, with Melanie’s unique vocal delivery adding to the song’s charm and humor.

“Brand New Key” is a testament to Melanie’s exceptional songwriting skills and distinctive voice, and has remained a beloved favorite among fans of folk-pop and 70s music for decades. The song’s infectious energy and catchy hooks continue to delight and inspire listeners today.

84. “Indian Reservation” by Raiders

“Indian Reservation” is a powerful and socially conscious song by American rock band Raiders, released in 1971. The song’s driving rhythm, catchy chorus, and emotional vocals make it an essential part of the rock and pop canon.

The lyrics of the song describe the plight of Native Americans, with the group’s harmonies and lead vocalist Mark Lindsay’s impassioned delivery adding to the song’s emotional resonance.

“Indian Reservation” is a testament to Raiders’ exceptional talent as a band and their commitment to addressing important social issues through their music. The song’s timeless message of justice and equality continues to inspire and move listeners today.

85. “Want Ads” by Honey Cone

“Want Ads” is a soulful and catchy song by American girl group Honey Cone, released in 1971. The song’s upbeat tempo, groovy instrumentation, and strong vocals make it an essential part of the soul and R&B canon.

The lyrics of the song describe a woman’s search for love and companionship, with the group’s harmonies and lead vocalist Edna Wright’s powerful delivery adding to the song’s emotional depth.

“Want Ads” is a testament to Honey Cone’s exceptional talent as a vocal group, and has remained a beloved classic among soul and R&B fans for decades. The song’s timeless message of love and longing continues to resonate with listeners today.

86. “Coat Of Many Colors” by Dolly Parton

“Coat of Many Colors” is a heartfelt and deeply personal song by American country music legend Dolly Parton, released in 1971. The song’s simple acoustic guitar melody, poignant lyrics, and Parton’s expressive vocals make it an essential part of the country music canon.

The lyrics of the song describe Parton’s childhood memories of growing up in a poor family in the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee, and the comfort and pride she took in the handmade coat her mother made for her.

“Coat of Many Colors” is a testament to Parton’s exceptional songwriting skills and unique voice, and has remained a beloved classic among country music fans for decades. The song’s timeless message of love, family, and resilience continues to inspire and uplift listeners today.

87. “I’d Love To Change The World” by Ten Years After

“I’d Love to Change the World” is a classic rock song by British band Ten Years After, released in 1971. The song’s haunting guitar riffs, powerful vocals, and socially conscious lyrics make it an essential part of the rock canon.

The lyrics of the song describe the desire for change and a better world, with the band’s driving rhythm and lead guitarist Alvin Lee’s exceptional solos adding to the song’s emotional intensity.

“I’d Love to Change the World” is a testament to Ten Years After’s exceptional talent as a rock band, and has remained a beloved classic among rock fans for decades. The song’s timeless message of hope and social justice continues to resonate with listeners today.

88. “She’s A Lady” by Tom Jones

“She’s A Lady” by Tom Jones is a classic pop song that was released in 1971. The song features Jones’ signature smooth, powerful vocals and a catchy, upbeat melody. The lyrics pay tribute to a woman who is confident, strong, and elegant, and who deserves to be treated with respect and admiration. The song has become a beloved classic and is often used in movies, TV shows, and commercials. With its infectious melody and uplifting message, “She’s A Lady” remains a timeless classic that continues to inspire and entertain audiences around the world.

89. “Treat Her Like A Lady” by Cornelius Brothers & Sister Rose

“Treat Her Like A Lady” by Cornelius Brothers & Sister Rose is a soulful, R&B song that was released in 1971. The song features a groovy beat, soulful vocals, and a catchy chorus that encourages men to treat the women in their lives with respect and kindness. The lyrics remind men that women deserve to be treated like queens, and that a little bit of chivalry can go a long way in any relationship. The song has become a classic in the R&B and soul genres, and its message of respect and equality continues to resonate with listeners today.

90. “So Far Away” by Carole King

“So Far Away” by Carole King is a classic folk-pop ballad that was released in 1971. The song features King’s soulful, emotive vocals and a simple yet beautiful melody that is both haunting and heartwarming. The lyrics are a poignant reflection on the pain of separation and distance in relationships, with King lamenting the physical and emotional distance between her and her loved one. The song has become a beloved classic and is considered one of King’s signature tunes. Its themes of love, loss, and longing continue to resonate with audiences today, making it a timeless classic in the world of pop music.

91. “Grandma’s Hands” by Bill Withers

“Grandma’s Hands” by Bill Withers is a soulful and emotional song that was released in 1971. The song features Withers’ powerful and emotive vocals, accompanied by a simple yet beautiful acoustic guitar melody. The lyrics pay tribute to the special bond between a grandmother and her grandchild, with Withers singing about the love, care, and guidance that he received from his own grandmother. The song is a heartfelt ode to the power of family and the importance of the relationships we form with our loved ones. With its timeless melody and heartfelt lyrics, “Grandma’s Hands” continues to resonate with audiences today.

92. “Baby Blue” by Badfinger

“Baby Blue” by Badfinger is a classic rock song that was released in 1971. The song features a catchy guitar riff, melodic harmonies, and emotive vocals that tell a story of lost love and regret. The lyrics describe a man who is reflecting on a past relationship that ended abruptly and unexpectedly, leaving him with feelings of sadness and longing. The song has become a beloved classic in the rock genre, and its catchy melody and heartfelt lyrics continue to resonate with audiences today. “Baby Blue” is a testament to the enduring power of rock music to capture the essence of the human experience.

93. “Baby I’m-a Want You” by Bread

“Baby I’m-a Want You” by Bread is a classic soft rock song that was released in 1971. The song features a gentle, melodic guitar riff, soothing vocals, and sweet harmonies that tell a story of love and devotion. The lyrics describe a man who is confessing his feelings to the woman he loves, promising to be there for her through thick and thin. The song has become a beloved classic in the soft rock genre, and its gentle melody and heartfelt lyrics continue to inspire romantic feelings in listeners today. “Baby I’m-a Want You” is a testament to the enduring power of love songs to capture the essence of human emotion.

94. “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised” by Gil Scott-Heron

“The Revolution Will Not Be Televised” by Gil Scott-Heron is a politically charged spoken word poem set to music that was released in 1970. The song features a powerful, rhythmic delivery and a catchy jazz-funk beat that emphasizes the urgency of the message. The lyrics critique the role of the media in shaping public opinion and call for a grassroots movement to effect social change. The song has become an iconic anthem of the civil rights movement and continues to inspire activists and musicians today. “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised” is a powerful reminder of the importance of political engagement and social justice activism.

95. “Echoes” by Pink Floyd

“Echoes” by Pink Floyd is a 23-minute long psychedelic rock masterpiece that was released in 1971. The song features intricate instrumentation, atmospheric sound effects, and ethereal vocals that create a dreamlike sonic landscape. The lyrics reflect on the human condition, exploring themes of life, death, and the passage of time. The song has become an iconic work of art rock and is often considered one of Pink Floyd’s greatest achievements. “Echoes” is a testament to the power of music to transport listeners to new worlds and explore the mysteries of the human experience. Its sprawling, otherworldly soundscapes continue to inspire awe and wonder in audiences today.

96. “Drowning In The Sea Of Love” by Joe Simon

“Drowning in the Sea of Love” by Joe Simon is a soulful and emotional song that was released in 1971. The song features Simon’s powerful and emotive vocals, accompanied by a groovy rhythm section and soaring horns. The lyrics describe a man who is overwhelmed by his feelings of love for a woman, feeling as though he is “drowning” in the intensity of his emotions. The song has become a beloved classic in the soul genre, and its catchy melody and heartfelt lyrics continue to resonate with audiences today. “Drowning in the Sea of Love” is a testament to the enduring power of soul music to express the depths of human emotion.

97. “Famous Blue Raincoat” by Leonard Cohen

“Famous Blue Raincoat” by Leonard Cohen is a hauntingly beautiful song that was released in 1971. The song features Cohen’s distinctive baritone vocals, accompanied by a gentle acoustic guitar and melancholic violin. The lyrics are written in the form of a letter from a man named “Lenny” to his estranged friend, discussing his affair with Lenny’s wife and expressing regret for the pain he has caused. The song has become a beloved classic in the folk genre, and its introspective lyrics and haunting melody continue to captivate listeners today. “Famous Blue Raincoat” is a testament to the enduring power of folk music to express complex emotions and experiences.

98. “Sweet City Woman” by Stampeders

“Sweet City Woman” by Stampeders is an upbeat and catchy rock song that was released in 1971. The song features a memorable guitar riff, a groovy bassline, and soaring harmonies that create a joyful and celebratory sound. The lyrics describe a man who is enamored with a woman he meets in the city, singing about the excitement and energy of urban life. The song has become a beloved classic in the rock genre, and its infectious melody and upbeat lyrics continue to inspire listeners to dance and sing along. “Sweet City Woman” is a testament to the enduring power of rock music to bring joy and energy to people’s lives.

99. “Never Been To Spain” by Three Dog Night

“Never Been to Spain” by Three Dog Night is a bluesy rock song that was released in 1971. The song features a groovy rhythm section, soulful vocals, and a catchy melody that captures the spirit of the era. The lyrics describe the singer’s longing to visit Spain and experience the culture, while also reflecting on his struggles and uncertainties in life. The song has become a beloved classic in the rock genre, and its timeless message of wanderlust and self-discovery continues to resonate with audiences today. “Never Been to Spain” is a testament to the enduring power of music to capture the human experience and inspire us to explore the world.

100. “Bridge Over Troubled Water” by Aretha Franklin

“Bridge Over Troubled Water” is a gospel-infused ballad originally written by Simon & Garfunkel, but it was famously covered by Aretha Franklin in 1971. Franklin’s rendition is a soulful and powerful take on the song, featuring her signature vocals accompanied by a lush orchestra and gospel choir. The lyrics offer comfort and support to a friend in need, urging them to lean on the singer during difficult times. Franklin’s version of the song has become a classic in the gospel and soul genres, and its uplifting message of support and solidarity continues to inspire listeners today. “Bridge Over Troubled Water” is a testament to the enduring power of music to offer hope and comfort to those in need.