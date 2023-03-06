The 1970s were a time of great musical innovation and experimentation. The decade saw the emergence of a wide range of genres, from classic rock to disco, funk, and soul. In this context, compiling a list of the Top 100 Greatest Songs from 1970 is no easy feat. Nonetheless, it is an important undertaking that provides us with a snapshot of the most popular and influential music of the era. The songs on this list are timeless classics that have stood the test of time and continue to resonate with audiences today. From legendary artists like The Beatles and The Rolling Stones to up-and-coming acts like Black Sabbath and Led Zeppelin, the songs on this list represent the very best of 1970s music. So whether you’re a die-hard music fan or simply looking to broaden your horizons, this list is sure to provide you with a comprehensive overview of the best songs from one of the most influential decades in musical history.

1. Bridge Over Troubled Water – Simon and Garfunkel

“Bridge Over Troubled Water” by Simon & Garfunkel is considered one of the greatest songs of all time. Released in 1970, the song was written by Paul Simon and features Art Garfunkel’s powerful vocals. The emotional and uplifting lyrics convey a message of comfort and support during difficult times, making it a timeless classic. The song won multiple Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Its popularity and influence have only grown over the years, with countless covers and tributes paying homage to its enduring impact on music and culture.

2. (They Long to Be) Close to You – The Carpenters

“(They Long to Be) Close to You” is a romantic ballad performed by American pop duo The Carpenters. Written by Burt Bacharach and Hal David, the song was released in 1970 and became a massive hit, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song’s beautiful melody and heartfelt lyrics about longing for closeness with a loved one resonated with audiences, making it one of the most popular love songs of all time. Karen Carpenter’s powerful vocals and the song’s lush orchestration have cemented its place in music history and continue to captivate listeners today.

3. American Woman / No Sugar Tonight – The Guess Who

“American Woman/No Sugar Tonight” is a classic rock song by Canadian band The Guess Who, released in 1970. The song begins with a catchy guitar riff and a powerful vocal delivery, setting the tone for the song’s hard-hitting lyrics that criticize American society and its culture of war. The song was a massive success, reaching the top of the charts in both Canada and the United States. Its popularity has endured over the years, and it has been covered by many artists, including Lenny Kravitz, who had a hit with his version of the song in 1999.

4. Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head – B.J. Thomas

“Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head” is a 1970 single by B.J. Thomas that served as the theme song for the film Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. The song was composed by Burt Bacharach with lyrics by Hal David and is known for its cheerful melody and optimistic lyrics. The song was a commercial success, topping the Billboard Hot 100 and earning an Academy Award for Best Original Song. It has been covered by numerous artists over the years and remains a beloved classic of the era.

5. War – Edwin Starr

“War” is a politically charged and powerful song by Edwin Starr, released in 1970 during the height of the Vietnam War. The song highlights the devastating impact of war on society and individuals, and it quickly became a protest anthem for those opposed to the conflict. The catchy chorus, “War, what is it good for? Absolutely nothing,” resonated with listeners and continues to be a cultural touchstone today. “War” has been covered by numerous artists, and its message remains relevant in the face of ongoing global conflicts and the ongoing push for peace and diplomacy.

6. Ain’t No Mountain High Enough – Diana Ross

“Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” is a classic soul song originally performed by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell in 1967, but was later recorded by Diana Ross in 1970. The song’s lyrics convey the idea of unconditional love and the belief that nothing can keep two people who love each other apart. Ross’s rendition of the song became a huge commercial success, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and becoming her first solo number one hit. The song has been covered numerous times by various artists, and remains a timeless classic that continues to inspire and evoke feelings of love and unity.

7. I’ll Be There – The Jackson 5

“I’ll Be There” by The Jackson 5 was released in August 1970 and was an instant hit, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100. The song was written by Motown’s top songwriting team, Berry Gordy and Hal Davis, and features Michael Jackson on lead vocals. The lyrics, which are about the importance of being there for someone in their time of need, resonated with audiences and helped cement The Jackson 5’s status as one of the top acts of the decade. The song’s catchy melody, soulful harmonies, and Michael’s powerful vocals make it a classic of the era.

8. Get Ready – Rare Earth

“Get Ready” by Rare Earth was a hit in 1970, reaching the top 5 in the US and Canada. The song is a cover of a song originally recorded by The Temptations. However, Rare Earth’s version is known for its extended instrumental section, featuring prominent percussion and guitar solos, which helped make it a standout among other songs of the time. The song’s energetic and catchy sound has continued to make it a popular choice for sports events and commercials, as well as a classic example of the Motown sound of the era.

9. Let It Be – The Beatles

“Let It Be” by The Beatles was released in March 1970 and became an instant classic. It is a moving and emotional song about finding hope and strength in difficult times, with lyrics that urge listeners to let go of their worries and trust in a higher power. The song’s gospel-inspired melody, combined with Paul McCartney’s soulful vocals and stirring piano playing, creates a powerful sense of uplift and redemption. “Let It Be” is widely considered to be one of the Beatles’ greatest songs and continues to be a beloved classic nearly 50 years after its initial release.

10. Band of Gold – Freda Payne

“Band of Gold” by Freda Payne was one of the biggest hits of 1970. Written by Holland-Dozier-Holland, the song tells the story of a woman whose marriage has fallen apart, leaving her with only her wedding band. The song’s catchy melody and relatable lyrics made it a chart-topper, and it remains a beloved classic to this day. Payne’s powerful vocals and emotive delivery perfectly capture the heartbreak and resilience of the song’s protagonist, making “Band of Gold” a timeless anthem of love lost and the strength to move on.

11. Mama Told Me (Not to Come) – Three Dog Night

“Mama Told Me (Not to Come)” is a 1970 song by American rock band Three Dog Night. The song was written by Randy Newman, and it features a unique blend of rock and jazz-influenced sound. The lyrics of the song describe the protagonist’s experience at a party where he is exposed to drugs and debauchery, something his mother warned him about. The song was a commercial success and reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It also earned Three Dog Night their first Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary Vocal Performance by a Group. Today, the song is considered a classic rock anthem.

12. Everything Is Beautiful – Ray Stevens

“Everything Is Beautiful” is a 1970 hit song written and performed by American country music artist Ray Stevens. The song’s message is simple but powerful – that despite the turmoil and chaos in the world, there is still beauty and love to be found. It became a crossover hit, reaching No. 1 on both the Billboard Hot 100 and Easy Listening charts. The song’s uplifting message and catchy melody have made it a timeless classic that continues to be played on the radio and at events around the world.

13. Make It With You – Bread

“Make It With You” by Bread is a soft rock song that was released in 1970. It became the band’s first and only No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song features gentle acoustic guitar chords and a soothing melody that has been described as “romantic” and “dreamy.” The lyrics describe the singer’s desire to build a meaningful relationship with someone special and create a life together. “Make It With You” is often regarded as a classic love song and has been covered by various artists over the years, solidifying its place in pop music history.

14. Hitchin’ A Ride – Vanity Fair

15. Abc – The Jackson 5

Released in 1970, “ABC” by the Jackson 5 is a soulful, energetic and catchy song. It became the group’s second number-one hit in the US and helped to establish them as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. With its uplifting melody, playful lyrics and impressive harmonies, “ABC” has remained a beloved classic and has been covered by many artists over the years. The song was written by The Corporation, a group of songwriters and producers who were responsible for many of the Jackson 5’s early hits, and it continues to be a fan favorite today.

16. The Love You Save / I Found That Girl – The Jackson 5

“The Love You Save / I Found That Girl” by The Jackson 5 is a dynamic and energetic song that showcases the band’s signature sound of harmonized vocals, catchy beats, and funky instrumentals. Released in 1970, it was a hit single from their album ABC and became one of their most popular songs. The lyrics encourage a girl to break free from a bad relationship and seek a better life with the protagonist. The song’s upbeat rhythm, danceable beat, and unforgettable melody make it a classic that still enjoys airplay on oldies radio stations today.

17. Cracklin’ Rosie – Neil Diamond

“Cracklin’ Rosie” is a song by American singer-songwriter Neil Diamond, released in 1970. It was Diamond’s first American #1 hit on the pop charts, reaching the top of the Billboard Hot 100 in September of that year. The song is about a bottle of wine named “Cracklin’ Rosie” that Diamond and his friends enjoyed drinking. It features a lively and upbeat tempo, with a memorable chorus that is easy to sing along to. “Cracklin’ Rosie” has become a classic rock staple and remains one of Diamond’s most popular and recognizable songs.

18. Candida – Dawn

“Candida” is a pop song by Dawn, a vocal group from New York City. It was released in 1970 and became a major hit, reaching the top of the charts in the US and Canada. The song was written and produced by Tony Orlando and Hank Medress, who were both members of Dawn. “Candida” features an upbeat melody and catchy lyrics that make it a favorite among fans of 1970s pop music. It has been covered by several artists over the years and remains a popular song to this day.

19. Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin) / Everybody Is a Star – Sly and The Family Stone

“Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin) / Everybody Is a Star” by Sly and The Family Stone is a 1970 classic that’s known for its funky grooves and upbeat lyrics. The song features infectious rhythms, a catchy chorus, and dynamic vocal harmonies, making it a feel-good anthem that still resonates with listeners today. Its uplifting message of unity and positivity is a hallmark of the era, and the song has been covered by numerous artists over the years. “Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin) / Everybody Is a Star” is a timeless classic that captures the spirit of the 1970s.

20. Spill the Wine – Eric Burdon and War

“Spill the Wine” is a song recorded by Eric Burdon and War in 1970. The song has an upbeat rhythm with a fusion of rock and funk music. Its lyrics talk about a guy having too much wine and hallucinating a woman in a jungle. The song is known for its memorable instrumental break with the sound of the guitar, keyboard, and bass blending together perfectly. “Spill the Wine” reached the third position on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and was one of the biggest hits for both Eric Burdon and War. It has been covered by several artists over the years and remains a popular tune.

21. O-O-H Child – The Five Stairsteps

The song “O-O-H Child” by The Five Stairsteps was released in 1970 and quickly became a hit, with its uplifting melody and positive lyrics. It was written by Stan Vincent and is a message of hope and encouragement to those facing difficult times. The song’s lyrics encourage listeners to “things are gonna get easier,” and “brighter days are ahead,” which resonated with audiences during a time of great social and political upheaval in the United States. Today, “O-O-H Child” remains a beloved classic and is often included in lists of the greatest songs of the 1970s.

22. Spirit In the Sky – Norman Greenbaum

“Spirit in the Sky” by Norman Greenbaum was released in 1969 but peaked in popularity in 1970. The song is known for its infectious groove and its use of psychedelic rock and gospel elements. The lyrics express a desire to “go to the place that’s the best,” and Greenbaum attributes his inspiration to his Jewish faith, as well as his love of rock and roll. “Spirit in the Sky” has been covered by numerous artists and has been featured in various films and television shows. It is widely considered a classic of the era and a timeless rock anthem.

23. Lay Down (Candles In the Rain) – Melanie and The Edwin Hawkins Singers

“Lay Down (Candles in the Rain)” is a song by Melanie and The Edwin Hawkins Singers that was released in 1970. The song was inspired by Melanie’s experience performing at the 1969 Woodstock Festival and the sight of thousands of people holding up candles in the rain. The song features a gospel choir and has a powerful and uplifting message of hope and unity. “Lay Down (Candles in the Rain)” became a top 10 hit in the United States and has since become a classic and beloved song of the era.

24. Ball of Confusion (That’s What the World Is Today) – The Temptations

“Ball of Confusion (That’s What the World Is Today)” by The Temptations is a socially conscious and politically charged song that reflects on the turmoil of the late 1960s, addressing issues such as war, racism, poverty, and environmental degradation. The song features a driving rhythm, powerful horn section, and impassioned vocals from lead singer Dennis Edwards. It was written by Norman Whitfield and Barrett Strong and released in 1970. The song became an anthem of the era, and its message still resonates today as a reminder of the need for unity and action to address the challenges facing society.

25. Love On a Two Way Street – The Moments

“Love On a Two Way Street” by The Moments was a soulful ballad that reached number one on the Billboard R&B chart and number three on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1970. The song features emotional vocals and a smooth, romantic melody that has become a classic of the era. “Love On a Two Way Street” has been covered by several artists, including Stacy Lattisaw, and was sampled in Jay-Z’s hit song “Empire State of Mind” featuring Alicia Keys. The song’s enduring popularity is a testament to its timeless quality and its ability to evoke feelings of love and longing.

26. Which Way You Goin’ Billy? – The Poppy Family

“Which Way You Goin’ Billy?” is a folk-pop song by Canadian group The Poppy Family, released in 1970. The song was written by the husband and wife duo Terry and Susan Jacks, who also performed together as part of the group. It became a huge hit in Canada and the United States, reaching the top ten on both countries’ charts. The song’s catchy melody and easy-to-sing lyrics make it a memorable and beloved tune from the early 1970s. The song’s success helped launch the Poppy Family’s career, and it remains a classic example of the era’s folk-pop sound.

27. All Right Now – Free

“All Right Now” by Free was released in 1970 and quickly became a classic rock anthem. The song features a catchy guitar riff, powerful vocals, and an energetic rhythm section. Its lyrics are about a man who is trying to convince a woman to forget her worries and enjoy life with him. The song’s popularity has endured, with its memorable chorus and guitar solo being frequently played on classic rock radio stations. “All Right Now” has been covered by numerous artists over the years, and it remains a beloved classic rock song that continues to inspire new generations of rock fans.

28. I Want You Back – The Jackson 5

“I Want You Back” by The Jackson 5 is a classic Motown song from 1970. This song is a feel-good tune with catchy beats and memorable lyrics. It features lead vocals by Michael Jackson, who was only 11 years old when the song was recorded. “I Want You Back” became a massive hit, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in early 1970. It’s known for its upbeat rhythm, fun lyrics, and the unique falsetto voice of Michael Jackson. The song’s popularity endures today, and it’s still a favorite among fans of Motown and classic pop music.

29. Julie, Do Ya Love Me – Bobby Sherman

“Julie, Do Ya Love Me” is a classic pop song by American singer and actor Bobby Sherman, released in 1970. The song, which was written by Tom Bahler, was a major hit, reaching the top ten on both the US Billboard Hot 100 and the Canadian RPM charts. Its catchy chorus and romantic lyrics about a man’s persistent pursuit of a woman have made it a beloved song among fans of the era. Sherman’s smooth vocals and the song’s upbeat instrumentation, complete with brass section and handclaps, have helped to make it a memorable tune that has stood the test of time.

30. Green-Eyed Lady – Sugarloaf

“Green-Eyed Lady” by Sugarloaf is a classic rock song that reached #3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1970. The song features a distinctive and memorable keyboard riff, which is one of its most recognizable features. The lyrics describe the singer’s admiration for a woman with green eyes, and the song’s catchy melody and upbeat tempo make it a great choice for dancing or singing along. “Green-Eyed Lady” remains a beloved classic rock song and is frequently included on compilation albums featuring hits from the 1970s.

31. Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours – Stevie Wonder

“Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours” is a hit soul single by Stevie Wonder released in 1970. The song has an upbeat, funky rhythm and a catchy chorus, making it an instant classic. The lyrics are all about commitment and devotion, and Wonder’s powerful vocals perfectly capture the joy and excitement of being in love. The song was a huge commercial success, reaching the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and has been covered by many other artists over the years. “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours” remains a beloved classic of 1970s soul music.

32. Ride Captain Ride – Blues Image

“Ride Captain Ride” is a song by American rock band Blues Image, released in 1970. The song features a distinctive intro riff and catchy melody that made it a hit, reaching number four on the Billboard Hot 100. The lyrics tell the story of a ship’s journey to “the land of the midnight sun” and the various characters on board. “Ride Captain Ride” is known for its fusion of rock, Latin, and jazz influences, with the use of horns and organ adding to its unique sound. The song remains a popular classic rock radio staple and is considered a one-hit wonder for Blues Image.

33. Venus – Shocking Blue

“Venus” is a 1970 hit song by Dutch rock band Shocking Blue. It is known for its catchy guitar riff and lead singer Mariska Veres’ distinctive vocals. The song was a commercial success worldwide, reaching the top of the charts in several countries, including the US. Its popularity led to many cover versions by other artists. The lyrics are about a woman who is compared to the goddess of love, Venus. The song’s popularity has endured, and it has been featured in various films, TV shows, and commercials over the years.

34. Instant Karma! (We All Shine On) – John Lennon/Yoko Ono

“Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)” is a song by John Lennon, released as a single in 1970. The song was recorded in just one day and features a lively, upbeat sound with a catchy chorus. The lyrics promote the idea of taking action to make positive changes in the world, urging listeners to “get yourself together” and “join the human race.” The song’s success helped establish Lennon’s solo career after leaving The Beatles, and it remains a beloved and influential track in rock music history, known for its infectious energy and uplifting message.

35. Patches – Clarence Carter

“Patches” is a soulful ballad by Clarence Carter, released in 1970. The song tells the story of two young lovers, Patches and his girlfriend, who are forced to part ways due to their parents’ disapproval. The song is a tearjerker, with Carter’s emotive voice conveying the pain of young love lost. “Patches” was a commercial success, reaching number two on the Billboard R&B chart and number four on the pop chart. The song has been covered by numerous artists over the years, including George Jones, Marvin Gaye, and Bobby Goldsboro, cementing its status as a soul and pop classic.

36. Lookin’ Out My Back Door / Long As I Can See the Light – Creedence Clearwater Revival

“Lookin’ Out My Back Door” is a song by American rock band Creedence Clearwater Revival, released in 1970. It is one of the most popular and recognizable songs from the band, with its upbeat melody and whimsical lyrics. The song was written by the band’s lead singer and guitarist, John Fogerty, and was inspired by Dr. Seuss books. The song reached number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and remains a beloved classic rock tune. Its catchy tune and playful lyrics make it a timeless hit that continues to be enjoyed by listeners today.

37. Rainy Night In Georgia – Brook Benton

“Rainy Night in Georgia” by Brook Benton was released in 1970 and quickly became a classic. The song is a soulful and melancholic ballad about a man who is lost and lonely on a rainy night in Georgia. Benton’s smooth and emotive vocals, along with the song’s haunting melody and poignant lyrics, create a somber yet beautiful atmosphere that perfectly captures the feeling of heartbreak and longing. The song has been covered by many artists over the years and remains a beloved classic that continues to touch the hearts of listeners today.

38. Something’s Burning – Kenny Rogers and The First Edition

“Something’s Burning” is a song by Kenny Rogers and The First Edition, released in 1970. The song became a hit and reached number 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song is a powerful ballad that features Rogers’ signature vocals and tells the story of a couple who have grown apart and are on the brink of separation. The lyrics are poignant and relatable, as they capture the feelings of heartbreak and uncertainty that can arise in any relationship. The song is a classic example of the country-pop genre that Rogers and The First Edition were known for.

39. Give Me Just a Little More Time – The Chairmen Of The Board

“Give Me Just a Little More Time” is a 1970 soul classic by American band Chairmen of the Board. Written by Holland–Dozier–Holland, the song became an international hit, reaching the top 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and topping the R&B chart. The song features a driving bassline and infectious chorus, with lead singer General Johnson’s pleading vocals urging his lover to stay just a little longer. The song’s production and arrangement reflect the signature Motown sound, with horns, strings, and backing vocals providing a lush, soulful accompaniment. “Give Me Just a Little More Time” remains a timeless classic of the era.

40. Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes) – Edison Lighthouse

“Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes)” by Edison Lighthouse is a catchy pop song that dominated the charts in 1970. With its upbeat melody and catchy chorus, it’s no surprise that this song was a hit. The song’s lyrics speak about falling in love with a woman named Rosemary and how she makes the singer’s heart skip a beat. The song’s popularity was not limited to its initial release, as it has since been covered by various artists and used in several movies and TV shows. Even today, “Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes)” remains a beloved classic from the early 70s.

41. The Long and Winding Road / For You Blue – The Beatles

“The Long and Winding Road/For You Blue” is a medley of two songs released by the Beatles in 1970 as a single, and included in their album “Let It Be.” The song was written by Paul McCartney, and it features his signature heartfelt lyrics and intricate melody. The first part, “The Long and Winding Road,” is a melancholic ballad that reflects on the struggles and hardships of life. The second part, “For You Blue,” is a bluesy, upbeat tune that McCartney wrote for his wife Linda. The combination of these two songs creates a unique and memorable listening experience.

42. Snowbird – Anne Murray

“Snowbird” is a song by Canadian singer Anne Murray, which was released in 1970. The song was written by Gene MacLellan and became one of Murray’s biggest hits. It’s a soft, folk-influenced ballad that speaks about the search for a place where one feels free and content, much like a migratory bird in search of warmer weather. Murray’s gentle and expressive voice, coupled with the song’s nostalgic lyrics and melodies, have made “Snowbird” an enduring classic, with the song’s themes of escape and freedom continuing to resonate with audiences to this day.

43. Reflections of My Life – Marmalade

“Reflections of My Life” is a soulful ballad by Scottish pop-rock band Marmalade. Released in 1969, it became the group’s biggest hit, reaching #10 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and #3 on the UK Singles Chart. The song features a poignant melody and lyrics that reflect on the fleeting nature of life and the search for deeper meaning. With its lush orchestration and heartfelt vocals, “Reflections of My Life” has endured as a classic example of the introspective pop-rock ballads of the late 1960s. The song has been covered by numerous artists over the years, cementing its place in popular culture.

44. Hey There Lonely Girl – Eddie Holman

Hey There Lonely Girl by Eddie Holman was released in 1969 and became a hit in the US, reaching number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song was written by Leon Carr and Earl Shuman and features a smooth, soulful sound with Holman’s falsetto vocals leading the way. The lyrics tell the story of a man who sees a lonely girl and tries to comfort her, assuring her that he will always be there for her. Hey There Lonely Girl has become a classic soul song and has been covered by many artists over the years.

45. The Rapper – The Jaggerz

“The Rapper” is a song by the American rock band The Jaggerz, released in 1970. It became a hit, reaching number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the United States. The song features a distinctive opening riff and funky horn section, which became a signature sound of the group. It also features lead vocalist Donnie Iris, who would later go on to have a successful solo career. “The Rapper” is considered a classic of the early 1970s pop and rock scene, and has been covered by a variety of artists over the years.

46. He Ain’t Heavy… He’s My Brother – The Hollies

“He Ain’t Heavy… He’s My Brother” is a classic song by The Hollies released in 1969. The song is a heartfelt ballad about brotherly love and support, inspired by a painting of a young boy carrying an older boy on his back. The song’s title and chorus lyrics became a popular saying, representing the idea of helping others in need, regardless of the cost. The song has been covered by many artists over the years and remains a timeless classic that continues to inspire and touch listeners with its powerful message of love and compassion.

47. Tighter, Tighter – Alive N Kicking

“Tighter, Tighter” is a song by American rock band Alive N Kickin’, released in 1970. The song was written by Tommy James of the Shondells and Bob King and was a commercial success, reaching number seven on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The upbeat song features a catchy melody and driving rhythm, and is notable for its prominent use of brass instruments. The lyrics describe the excitement and energy of a young couple in love, and the tightness of their connection. “Tighter, Tighter” has since become a classic of the era and is still played on classic rock radio stations today.

48. Come and Get It – Badfinger

“Come and Get It” is a song by the British rock band Badfinger. The song was written by Paul McCartney and produced by George Martin. It was released in 1970 and became a hit in several countries. The song features catchy hooks, harmonies, and a memorable guitar riff. Its upbeat tempo and catchy chorus make it a classic example of the power pop genre. The song’s lyrics convey a sense of urgency and desire, encouraging the listener to take action and seize the moment. “Come and Get It” remains a beloved classic and a testament to McCartney’s songwriting prowess.

49. Cecilia – Simon and Garfunkel

“Cecilia” is a folk rock song by Simon & Garfunkel, released in 1970. It is a catchy tune with a strong rhythm and memorable chorus. The lyrics describe the protagonist’s relationship with the titular Cecilia, who “breaks [his] heart” and leaves him feeling “down.” Despite this, he can’t help but love her, and the chorus is an upbeat declaration of his desire to see her again. The song features upbeat acoustic guitar and percussion, as well as vocal harmonies typical of Simon & Garfunkel’s style. It became a hit in the US and around the world, and remains a popular classic rock staple today.

50. Love Land – Charles Wright and The Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band

“Love Land” is a funky soul track by Charles Wright and The Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band, released in 1970. The song features lively brass instrumentation and Wright’s smooth, raspy vocals singing about a utopian world where love prevails over hate and war. The rhythm section, composed of bass, drums, and guitar, drives the song with a catchy groove, and the horns add a bright, danceable melody. “Love Land” was a popular hit for the band, reaching number 16 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, and it remains a beloved classic of the funk and soul genre.

51. Turn Back the Hands of Time – Tyrone Davis

“Turn Back the Hands of Time” is a soulful ballad by American R&B singer Tyrone Davis. The song was released in 1970 and became a hit, reaching number one on the Billboard R&B chart and number three on the Billboard Hot 100. The lyrics express the desire to relive a past relationship and the regret of letting it slip away. The song’s smooth melody and Davis’ emotive vocals make it a timeless classic, with its themes of love, loss, and longing resonating with audiences across generations. “Turn Back the Hands of Time” remains a beloved favorite among soul and R&B fans.

52. Lola – The Kinks

“Lola” is a song by English rock band The Kinks, released in 1970. The song tells the story of a young man who meets a woman named Lola in a club and they dance together. However, the man later realizes that Lola is not a woman but a transvestite. The song’s catchy melody and clever lyrics made it an instant hit and a classic rock staple. “Lola” is widely considered one of The Kinks’ most popular and enduring songs, showcasing the band’s signature sound of wry social commentary and memorable hooks.

53. In the Summertime – Mungo Jerry

“In the Summertime” is a hit song by the British band Mungo Jerry. It was released in 1970 and quickly became a worldwide hit. The song is known for its catchy, upbeat melody and playful lyrics about enjoying life during the summer months. The song features a distinctive jug band sound, with a prominent banjo riff and a kazoo solo. The song’s success helped to popularize the jug band genre and inspired numerous covers and adaptations over the years. “In the Summertime” remains a beloved summertime anthem, still enjoyed by audiences around the world today.

54. Indiana Wants Me – R. Dean Taylor

“Indiana Wants Me” is a song by R. Dean Taylor, released in 1970. The song is about a man who has committed a crime and is on the run from the police. He feels that he is being unjustly pursued and that the law is out to get him. The song features a catchy melody and memorable chorus, and Taylor’s soulful vocals add to the emotional intensity of the lyrics. “Indiana Wants Me” was a hit in both the United States and Canada, and remains a classic of 1970s rock and soul music.

55. (I Know) I’m Losing You – Rare Earth

“(I Know) I’m Losing You” is a song by American rock band Rare Earth. Released in 1970, it became one of the band’s most popular hits, reaching number seven on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song features a dynamic guitar riff, powerful vocals, and an energetic rhythm section, making it a quintessential example of the “Motown sound” for which the label was famous. The lyrics are about a man who is losing his love and desperately trying to hold on, and the emotion in the delivery of the song perfectly captures the sentiment. The track has since been covered by numerous artists.

56. Easy Come, Easy Go – Bobby Sherman

“Easy Come, Easy Go” is a pop song by Bobby Sherman, released in 1970. The song features upbeat and lively instrumentation with catchy lyrics that tell the story of a brief romance that quickly fades away. Sherman’s smooth and youthful voice perfectly captures the carefree and optimistic spirit of the era. “Easy Come, Easy Go” was a hit for Sherman, reaching #9 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and cementing his status as a teen idol. Today, the song remains a beloved example of the upbeat and infectious pop music of the early 1970s.

57. Express Yourself – Charles Wright and The Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band

“Express Yourself” by Charles Wright and The Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band is a soul/funk classic released in 1970. The song is a call to action for people to express themselves and be true to who they are. It features a driving bassline, horns, and catchy lyrics that make it a dancefloor favorite. The song’s message is still relevant today and has been sampled by numerous artists in various genres. The track became a Top 40 hit in the US and has been covered by artists such as Madonna and N.W.A. “Express Yourself” is considered one of the band’s signature songs.

58. Still Water (Love) – The Four Tops

“Still Water (Love)” is a soulful track by The Four Tops that was released in 1970. It features a smooth and groovy melody with strong vocal harmonies that are characteristic of the Motown sound. The lyrics talk about the power of love to overcome difficulties and how it can provide the support and strength needed to endure life’s challenges. The song was a big hit for the group, reaching number 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and has since become a classic in the Motown and soul music canon.

59. Make Me Smile – Chicago

“Make Me Smile” is a song by the American rock band Chicago, released in 1970. It was written by James Pankow, one of the band’s trombone players, and features a distinctively upbeat sound, characterized by its horn section and catchy lyrics. The song’s arrangement and instrumentation showcase the band’s talents and helped it become a major hit, reaching number 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song’s lyrics, which are about a relationship that has gone sour, are delivered with a sense of humor and optimism that make it a standout track in Chicago’s extensive discography.

60. House Of The Rising Sun, Frijid Pink

“House of the Rising Sun” is a traditional folk song that has been performed by many artists. Frijid Pink’s version of the song, released in 1970, is a hard rock rendition that features distorted guitar riffs and a powerful vocal performance. The song starts with a slow, haunting guitar intro that builds into a powerful rock beat, with the lead singer belting out the lyrics with great intensity. The song has been hailed as a classic of the psychedelic era and remains popular among fans of hard rock and classic rock.

61. 25 or 6 to 4 – Chicago

“25 or 6 to 4” is a song by the American rock band Chicago, released in 1970. The song features a distinct horn section and a driving rhythm guitar riff that is instantly recognizable. The title refers to the time of day as either 25 or 26 minutes to 4 in the morning, during which the songwriter Robert Lamm was struggling to write a song. The song became one of Chicago’s most popular hits, reaching number 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It has since become a classic rock staple and a favorite of horn bands and guitarists alike.

62. My Baby Loves Lovin’ – White Plains

“My Baby Loves Lovin'” is a song by White Plains, a British pop group that was active in the late 1960s and early 1970s. The song was released in 1970 and became a hit in several countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom. It features catchy hooks and a lighthearted pop sound, with lyrics about the joys of being in love. “My Baby Loves Lovin'” was written by Roger Cook and Roger Greenaway, who also wrote several other popular songs in the era. The song remains a nostalgic favorite of the era and a classic example of early 70s pop.

63. Love or Let Me Be Lonely – Friends Of Distinction

“Love or Let Me Be Lonely” is a 1970 hit by the Friends of Distinction. It is a soulful and melancholic song that speaks about the uncertainties of love and the fear of being alone. The track features a haunting melody and harmonious vocals that capture the essence of the era’s music. It was a commercial success, reaching number six on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and earned a gold record certification. The Friends of Distinction’s unique sound and style continue to be celebrated as a part of the 1970s soul and R&B music landscape.

64. United We Stand – The Brotherhood Of Man

“United We Stand” by The Brotherhood of Man was released in 1970 as a single and became a major hit in several countries. The song’s upbeat and optimistic lyrics about unity and togetherness, combined with its catchy melody and harmonies, helped to make it a popular anthem of its time. It features a distinctive “na-na-na-na-na-na” refrain that is easy to sing along to and has become an enduring pop classic. The song’s positive message continues to resonate with audiences today, making it a favorite for nostalgic playlists and sing-alongs.

65. We’ve Only Just Begun – The Carpenters

“We’ve Only Just Begun” is a popular song by American duo The Carpenters, released in 1970. The song was originally commissioned for a TV commercial for a bank, but it became a hit and was subsequently released as a single. The lyrics, written by Paul Williams, speak of the optimism and hopefulness of a newlywed couple’s future together. The song’s gentle melody, Karen Carpenter’s soothing vocals, and Richard Carpenter’s skillful arrangement all contributed to its success. It became one of The Carpenters’ signature songs, and remains a beloved classic in the pop music canon.

66. Arizona – Mark Lindsay

“Arizona” is a song performed by Mark Lindsay, the lead singer of Paul Revere & The Raiders, released in 1970. The song is a tribute to the state of Arizona and is known for its catchy melody and guitar riffs. The song features Lindsay’s signature raspy voice, and the lyrics tell a story about a man who leaves his troubles behind to start a new life in Arizona. “Arizona” reached the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100 and became one of Lindsay’s biggest hits as a solo artist. The song continues to be a popular classic rock staple today.

67. Fire and Rain – James Taylor

“Fire and Rain” is a song by James Taylor that was released in 1970. It is a poignant and introspective piece that deals with themes of loneliness, depression, addiction, and loss. The song’s lyrics are based on the struggles that Taylor faced during his early years as a musician, including his drug addiction and the suicide of a close friend. The melody is simple yet powerful, with Taylor’s distinctive voice and acoustic guitar providing the backbone of the song. “Fire and Rain” remains one of Taylor’s most enduring and beloved works, and it is often cited as a classic of the singer-songwriter genre.

68. Groovy Situation – Gene Chandler

“Groovy Situation” is a soulful and funky song by Gene Chandler, released in 1970. The song features a lively and upbeat melody, backed by brass horns and a groovy bassline. The lyrics describe a man who is caught in a groovy situation with a woman who he can’t resist. The catchy chorus is sure to get you dancing along, and the song’s retro sound is a perfect throwback to the era of disco and funk. “Groovy Situation” remains a popular song to this day, and is an essential track for fans of classic funk and soul music.

69. Evil Ways – Santana

“Evil Ways” is a hit song by the Latin rock band Santana. It was written by Clarence “Sonny” Henry and released as a single from their self-titled debut album in 1969. The song features a blend of Latin percussion, blues guitar, and soulful vocals that became a signature sound of Santana’s music. “Evil Ways” was a commercial success and peaked at No. 9 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. It has since become one of Santana’s most popular and recognizable songs, known for its infectious grooves and Carlos Santana’s virtuosic guitar solos.

70. No Time – The Guess Who

“No Time” is a rock song by the Canadian band The Guess Who, released in 1970. It features a hard-driving beat, catchy guitar riffs, and memorable lyrics that deal with the theme of living life in the fast lane. The song quickly became a hit, reaching the top five on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the United States. Its success helped establish The Guess Who as one of the most popular and influential rock bands of the era. “No Time” remains a staple of classic rock radio to this day, and its infectious energy continues to thrill listeners.

71. Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time) – The Delfonics

“Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time)” is a soulful ballad by The Delfonics, released in 1970. The song is characterized by the group’s signature vocal harmonies, lush orchestration, and heart-wrenching lyrics about a relationship that has ended. The song was written by Thom Bell and William Hart and won a Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals. It has since become a classic of the Philadelphia soul genre and has been covered by several other artists, including New Kids on the Block and Alicia Keys.

72. The Wonder of You / Mama Liked the Roses – Elvis Presley

“The Wonder of You / Mama Liked the Roses” is a 1970 single by Elvis Presley, which reached the top of the UK charts. The song was written by Baker Knight and originally recorded by Ray Peterson in 1959. The song was a tribute to his mother, Gladys, who passed away in 1958. The song features Presley’s signature vocals, backed by a full orchestra and a choir. “Mama Liked the Roses” is a slower, emotional ballad that tells the story of a son who is remembering his mother and the roses she loved. The song is considered one of Presley’s most heartfelt and touching recordings.

73. Up Around the Bend / Run Through the Jungle – Creedence Clearwater Revival

“Up Around the Bend / Run Through the Jungle” is a double A-side single by American rock band Creedence Clearwater Revival, released in 1970. “Up Around the Bend” is a fast-paced rock song that features memorable guitar riffs and a catchy chorus. It was written by CCR’s frontman John Fogerty and became a top 10 hit in the US and UK. “Run Through the Jungle” is a darker and more somber tune, with lyrics that evoke the Vietnam War. It was also written by Fogerty and became one of CCR’s most recognizable songs, with its ominous guitar riff and powerful vocals.

74. If You Let Me Make Love to You (Then Why Can’t I Touch You) – Ronnie Dyson

“If You Let Me Make Love to You (Then Why Can’t I Touch You)” is a soulful love ballad performed by American singer Ronnie Dyson. Released in 1970, the song became a Top 10 hit on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, as well as on the R&B and Adult Contemporary charts. The song features a strong vocal performance from Dyson, with emotive lyrics about a man who is yearning for physical and emotional intimacy with his lover. With its smooth melody and heartfelt lyrics, the song has become a classic soul ballad and a popular choice for romantic playlists.

75. I Just Can’t Help Believing – B.J. Thomas

“I Just Can’t Help Believing” is a song by B.J. Thomas, written by Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil. It was released in 1970 and became one of Thomas’s most successful hits, reaching No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song is a romantic ballad with a soulful feel, with Thomas’s powerful vocals adding to the emotional impact. The lyrics tell of the deep love and affection the singer has for his partner, expressing his inability to help but believe in their love. The song has since become a classic and has been covered by many other artists over the years.

76. It’s a Shame – The Spinners

“It’s a Shame” by The Spinners is a soulful song released in 1970 that tells a story of heartbreak and disappointment in love. The smooth vocals of the group, accompanied by the driving rhythm and horns, make for an irresistible blend that is sure to get anyone grooving. The lyrics convey a feeling of betrayal and hurt, as the singer laments the fact that his lover has moved on to someone else. Despite the sadness of the lyrics, the upbeat melody makes the song an anthem of resilience and the strength to move on from a broken heart.

77. For The Love Of Him – Bobbi Martin

“For The Love Of Him” is a soulful ballad by American singer Bobbi Martin. The song was released in 1970 and quickly became a hit, reaching the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The emotional lyrics describe the singer’s deep love and devotion for her significant other, expressing her willingness to do anything to make him happy. Martin’s soulful delivery and powerful voice capture the intensity of the song’s message, making it a timeless classic. “For The Love Of Him” has been covered by various artists over the years, cementing its place as a beloved classic in the world of soul music.

78. Mississippi Queen – Mountain

“Mississippi Queen” is a hard rock song by the American rock band Mountain, released in 1970. It is one of their most recognizable and popular songs. The song is characterized by its driving guitar riff and heavy drumbeat, and features a powerful vocal performance by lead singer Leslie West. The lyrics tell the story of a woman from Mississippi who is known for her wild and reckless ways, and the narrator’s admiration for her. The song has been covered by various artists over the years and remains a staple of classic rock radio stations.

79. I Want to Take You Higher – Ike and Tina Turner

80. The Letter – Joe Cocker

“The Letter” is a song by Joe Cocker, originally written and recorded by the Box Tops. Cocker’s version was released in 1970 as a single from his album “Mad Dogs & Englishmen”. The song is an energetic rock and roll track with a soulful vocal performance by Cocker. It features a prominent horn section and a driving rhythm section, making it a classic of the era. “The Letter” became one of Cocker’s most popular and well-known songs, reaching the top ten on both the US and UK charts. Its enduring popularity has ensured its inclusion on many classic rock radio stations and playlists.

81. Ma Belle Amie, The Tee Set

“Ma Belle Amie” is a song by Dutch band Tee Set, released in 1969. It became the band’s biggest hit and a classic example of late 60s pop-rock. The song features an upbeat rhythm and catchy melody, with lead singer Peter Tetteroo’s vocals standing out with their distinctive accent. “Ma Belle Amie” topped the charts in the Netherlands and reached the top ten in several other countries, including the UK and the US. The song’s title is French for “my beautiful friend”, and the lyrics tell a story of a romantic relationship and the narrator’s feelings of love and admiration for his partner.

82. The Bells – Originals

“The Bells” by The Originals is a soulful song that was released in 1970. It features lead vocalist Freddie Gorman, who was one of the co-writers of the classic hit “Please Mr. Postman.” “The Bells” is known for its distinctive opening, which features the sound of chiming bells. The song’s lyrics tell the story of a man who is haunted by the sound of the bells, which remind him of his lost love. The Originals’ smooth harmonies and Gorman’s emotive delivery make “The Bells” a classic soul ballad that still resonates with listeners today.

83. Yellow River – Christie

“Yellow River” is a song by the British band Christie. The song is about a man who has been away from home for a long time and is looking forward to returning to the Yellow River in his homeland. It was released in 1970 and became a hit in several countries, including the UK and the US. The song’s catchy melody, upbeat tempo, and sing-along chorus made it a popular tune, and it has been covered by many artists over the years. “Yellow River” is often associated with the nostalgia of the 1970s and remains a classic rock song to this day.

84. Somebody’s Been Sleeping In My Bed – 100 Proof and Aged In Soul

“Somebody’s Been Sleeping in My Bed” is a soulful R&B song by the American group 100 Proof (Aged in Soul). It was released in 1970 and reached #8 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song features a driving bassline and powerful vocals from lead singer Joe Stubbs, who delivers a strong message about a cheating lover. The song is a testament to the enduring popularity of the Motown sound in the early 1970s, and remains a beloved classic of the era.

85. Vehicle – The Ides Of March

“Vehicle” by The Ides of March is a classic rock song from 1970, featuring a horn section and a catchy chorus. The song became the band’s biggest hit, reaching number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The upbeat, energetic tune was praised for its groovy, soulful sound and became a staple on radio stations during the era. “Vehicle” has since been covered by numerous artists and featured in various films and TV shows. The Ides of March continue to perform the song in their live shows and it remains a beloved classic rock tune that represents the sound of the 1970s.

86. Gimme Dat Ding – The Pipkins

“Gimme Dat Ding” by The Pipkins is a fun and upbeat song with a catchy melody that was released in 1970. The song features a fusion of pop and rock with a tinge of psychedelic elements. The lyrics are playful and playful, and the chorus is particularly catchy, with the repetition of the title phrase. The song became a hit in several countries, including the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. It remains a favorite among fans of 70s pop and rock, with its infectious rhythm and fun, uplifting vibe that is sure to get listeners moving and grooving.

87. Lay a Little Lovin’ On Me – Robin Mcnamara

“Lay a Little Lovin’ on Me” is a 1970 single by American singer Robin McNamara, written by Jeff Barry and Andy Kim. The song became a top 40 hit, reaching No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 8 on the Cashbox Top 100. McNamara had previously achieved success with his 1969 hit “Got To Believe In Love”. “Lay a Little Lovin’ on Me” features a catchy upbeat melody with a bubblegum pop feel, and McNamara’s distinctive voice adds a touch of soulfulness to the track. It remains a popular favorite from the early 1970s, and has been covered by various artists over the years.

88. Up the Ladder to the Roof – The Supremes

“Up the Ladder to the Roof” is a classic soul single by The Supremes, released in 1970. It was the first single released under the group’s new name, “The Supremes” (previously “Diana Ross & The Supremes”), and marked a new beginning for the group. The song was a commercial success, reaching the top ten of the US Billboard Hot 100 and becoming one of the group’s signature hits. It features a catchy melody and strong vocals by Jean Terrell, who had recently replaced Diana Ross as lead singer. The song remains a favorite of Motown and soul music fans to this day.

89. Travelin’ Band / Who’ll Stop the Rain – Creedence Clearwater Revival

“Travelin’ Band/Who’ll Stop the Rain” is a double A-side single by American rock band Creedence Clearwater Revival, released in 1970. “Travelin’ Band” is a high-energy rock and roll song with catchy guitar riffs and an infectious chorus, while “Who’ll Stop the Rain” is a slower, more introspective track with a strong anti-war message. Both songs became big hits for the band, with “Travelin’ Band” reaching #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and “Who’ll Stop the Rain” peaking at #2 on the Canadian Singles Chart. The single is often cited as a classic example of CCR’s signature sound and songwriting style.

90. Come Saturday Morning – The Sandpipers

“Come Saturday Morning” by The Sandpipers is a soft rock song that was featured in the 1969 film “The Sterile Cuckoo”. The song was written by Fred Karlin and Dory Previn and was originally performed by Liza Minnelli in the film. The Sandpipers’ version became a hit in 1970 and peaked at number 17 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song features soothing vocals and a mellow melody that perfectly capture the feeling of a lazy Saturday morning. The song’s popularity led to it being covered by several other artists, including Tony Bennett and Harry Belafonte.

91. Psychedelic Shack – The Temptations

“Psychedelic Shack” is a song by The Temptations, released in 1970. The song is known for its infectious groove, with a pulsating bassline and funky guitar riff. It also features the group’s trademark five-part harmonies and psychedelic-inspired lyrics, with references to peace, love, and liberation. The song was written by Norman Whitfield and Barrett Strong, who were also responsible for many of The Temptations’ other hits. “Psychedelic Shack” became a top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and remains a beloved classic of the Motown sound, known for its catchy melody and groovy vibe.

92. Without Love – Tom Jones

“Without Love” is a song by Welsh singer Tom Jones, released in 1970. The song was written by Danny Small and was one of the singles from Jones’ album “Tom”, which also featured the hit song “Daughter of Darkness.” “Without Love” became a top 5 hit in the UK and Canada and also charted in the US. It has been covered by several artists, including Elvis Presley and Aretha Franklin. The song features a catchy chorus and a strong vocal performance by Jones, making it one of his most memorable tracks of the early 70s.

93. Are You Ready? – Pacific Gas and Electric

“Are You Ready?” by Pacific Gas & Electric is a high-energy, blues-rock song released in 1970. The song was the band’s biggest hit, peaking at #14 on the Billboard Hot 100. With a driving beat, powerful horns, and soulful vocals, the song is an anthem that encourages listeners to live life to the fullest and be ready for whatever comes their way. The song’s message of seizing the day and taking action resonated with audiences during a time of social and political upheaval, and it remains a popular classic rock staple today.

94. Woodstock – Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young

“Woodstock” is a song by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young that was released in 1970. It is based on their experiences of the Woodstock Festival, a music festival that took place in 1969 in upstate New York. The song became an anthem for the counterculture movement and was an instant hit, reaching number 11 on the Billboard Hot 100. The lyrics of the song describe the festival as a place where people came together to celebrate peace, love, and music. The song features intricate harmonies and acoustic guitar work and is considered one of the band’s most famous songs.

95. I’ll Never Fall In Love Again – Dionne Warwick

“I’ll Never Fall In Love Again” is a song by American singer Dionne Warwick, written by composer Burt Bacharach and lyricist Hal David. Released in 1970, the song became a top 10 hit in the United States, reaching number 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The melancholic ballad features Warwick’s soulful vocals accompanied by a rich orchestration of strings and horns. The song’s lyrics speak of the singer’s reluctance to fall in love again after experiencing heartbreak, yet also convey a hopeful message about the possibility of finding love once more. The song has since become a classic of its era.

96. Look What They’ve Done to My Song, Ma – The New Seekers

“Look What They’ve Done to My Song, Ma” is a song by Melanie Safka that was later covered by The New Seekers. The New Seekers’ version was released in 1970 and became a hit, reaching number 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song is about the changes that have been made to the singer’s music and how they have affected her. It is a powerful and emotional song with beautiful harmonies and a catchy melody. The New Seekers’ version has become a classic of the era and is still played on radio stations around the world today.

97. Walk a Mile In My Shoes – Joe South

“Walk a Mile in My Shoes” by Joe South is a classic soul song that explores themes of empathy and understanding. Released in 1970, the song encourages listeners to see the world through someone else’s eyes before passing judgment. South’s smooth, powerful vocals and driving beat create a captivating groove that will get you up and moving. The song’s message of compassion and kindness is as relevant today as it was when it was first released. “Walk a Mile in My Shoes” is a timeless classic that reminds us to be compassionate and understanding towards others.

98. The Thrill Is Gone – B.B. King

“The Thrill Is Gone” is a blues classic by B.B. King that was released in 1970. The song is notable for King’s soulful guitar playing, and his powerful vocal performance that conveys the emotion of a relationship ending. The track features a simple, yet effective blues structure with a catchy guitar riff and a memorable chorus. “The Thrill Is Gone” was a crossover hit, reaching #15 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning King his first Grammy award. The song has since become a blues standard and has been covered by many artists, solidifying its place in music history.

99. It’s Only Make Believe – Glen Campbell

“It’s Only Make Believe” is a classic rock and roll song by Conway Twitty, covered by numerous artists over the years. Glen Campbell’s version reached #10 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1970. The song is a ballad about a man who is in love with a woman who does not feel the same way about him. He knows that their love is not real, but he still wishes to be with her. The song’s emotional lyrics and Campbell’s rich, smooth vocals make it a memorable and moving addition to the music of the era.

100. Call Me – Aretha Franklin

“Call Me” by Aretha Franklin is a soulful ballad that was released in 1970. The song features Franklin’s powerful vocals and a captivating orchestral arrangement. It tells the story of someone who is longing for their lover to come back and to “call” them, and how they will always be there for them. The song was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 on the US R&B chart and the top 20 on the US pop chart. “Call Me” has since become a classic and one of Franklin’s most beloved songs, showcasing her ability to convey emotion through her music.