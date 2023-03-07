1969 was a year that will always be remembered as a pivotal moment in music history. It was a year of significant social, political, and cultural changes that inspired a new wave of creativity and musical innovation. From rock and roll to soul and pop, the music scene was bursting with talent and creativity, and it produced some of the greatest songs of all time. In this article, we will take a look back at the top 100 greatest songs from 1969, and celebrate the incredible music that shaped the year and the generations to come. We will explore the iconic classics that defined the sound of the late 60s, and discover the hidden gems that are often overlooked but still hold a special place in our hearts. Join us on a journey through the rich and vibrant music scene of 1969, and experience the magic and wonder of the music that changed the world forever.

1. Sugar, Sugar – The Archies

“Sugar, Sugar” is a 1969 bubblegum pop song by the fictional band The Archies, created for the animated TV series “The Archie Show.” It was written by Jeff Barry and Andy Kim, and produced by Don Kirshner. The song features catchy, upbeat lyrics that celebrate the sweet, simple pleasures of love and romance, set to a lively, upbeat melody that’s impossible not to dance to. The song was an instant hit, topping the charts in the United States and Canada, and earning a gold certification for sales of over one million copies. Its enduring popularity has made it a beloved classic of the bubblegum pop genre, and it remains a staple of oldies radio and pop culture to this day.

2. Aquarius / Let the Sunshine In – The Fifth Dimension

“Aquarius / Let the Sunshine In” is a medley of two songs from the rock musical “Hair,” originally written by James Rado, Gerome Ragni, and Galt MacDermot. The medley was recorded by the American pop group The Fifth Dimension in 1969 and released as a single, becoming one of the biggest hits of the year. The song features a powerful, uplifting chorus that celebrates the dawning of a new era of love, peace, and freedom, set to a catchy, upbeat melody that fuses elements of pop, rock, and soul. The song’s optimistic message and infectious energy captured the spirit of the late 1960s counterculture movement and has made it a beloved anthem of that era. The song also won the Grammy Award for Record of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Performance by a Group in 1970.

3. I Can’t Get Next to You – The Temptations

“I Can’t Get Next to You” is a classic soul song by The Temptations, released in 1969. The song was written by Norman Whitfield and Barrett Strong and features a driving, funky beat and energetic vocal performances by the group. The lyrics express the frustration of a man who can’t seem to win the affections of the woman he loves, despite his best efforts. The song’s infectious groove and catchy chorus helped make it a big hit for the group, reaching the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart and earning a Grammy Award nomination for Best R&B Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group.

4. Honky Tonk Women – The Rolling Stones

“Honky Tonk Women” is a classic rock song by The Rolling Stones, released in 1969. The song features a signature riff by guitarist Keith Richards and a raunchy, bluesy vocal performance by Mick Jagger. The lyrics tell the story of a wild and promiscuous woman, set to a catchy, foot-stomping rhythm that draws on the band’s roots in blues and country music. The song was a huge commercial success, reaching the top of the charts in both the US and UK, and has since become one of the most iconic and enduring hits of The Rolling Stones’ career.

5. Everyday People – Sly and The Family Stone

“Everyday People” is a 1968 funk and soul song by Sly and The Family Stone. The song features a funky, upbeat groove and catchy chorus that celebrates diversity and unity among people of all races and backgrounds. The lyrics express a message of acceptance and equality, urging listeners to embrace their differences and work together to build a better world. The song’s positive message and infectious energy helped make it a big hit for the group, reaching the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart and earning a Grammy Award nomination for Best R&B Song. The song’s enduring popularity has made it a beloved classic of the funk and soul genres and a staple of pop culture.

6. Dizzy – Tommy Roe

“Dizzy” is a 1969 pop song by American singer Tommy Roe. The song was written by Roe and Freddy Weller and features a catchy, upbeat melody and humorous lyrics about a girl who drives the narrator crazy with her flirtatious behavior. The song’s infectious energy and sing-along chorus helped make it a big hit for Roe, reaching the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart and earning a gold certification for sales of over one million copies. The song remains a beloved classic of the bubblegum pop genre and a staple of oldies radio.

7. Hot Fun In the Summertime – Sly and The Family Stone

“Hot Fun In the Summertime” is a 1969 funk and soul song by Sly and The Family Stone. The song features a laid-back, groove-driven melody and sunny lyrics that celebrate the joys of summertime, from lazy days at the beach to backyard barbecues and pool parties. The song’s feel-good vibe and catchy chorus helped make it a big hit for the group, reaching the top five on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and earning a gold certification for sales of over one million copies. The song remains a beloved classic of the funk and soul genres and a perfect soundtrack for summer fun.

8. (It Looks Like) I’ll Never Fall In Love Again – Tom Jones

“(It Looks Like) I’ll Never Fall In Love Again” is a 1969 pop ballad by Welsh singer Tom Jones. The song was written by Burt Bacharach and Hal David and features a heartfelt, emotional vocal performance by Jones, backed by lush orchestration. The lyrics express the pain and disillusionment of a man who has been hurt in love and has given up on finding happiness. The song’s poignant melody and Jones’ powerful vocals helped make it a big hit for the singer, reaching the top of the UK Singles Chart and earning a gold certification for sales of over 500,000 copies. The song remains a beloved classic of the pop ballad genre and a testament to the enduring power of heartbreak and loss.

9. Build Me Up Buttercup – The Foundations

“Build Me Up Buttercup” is a 1968 soul and pop song by British group The Foundations. The song was written by Tony Macaulay and Mike d’Abo and features a catchy, upbeat melody and lyrics about a man who longs for the attention and affection of his love interest. The song’s cheerful vibe and sing-along chorus helped make it a big hit for the group, reaching the top of the UK Singles Chart and the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song has since become a beloved classic of the pop and soul genres and a staple of oldies radio.

10. Crimson and Clover – Tommy James and The Shondells

“Crimson and Clover” is a 1968 psychedelic rock song by American group Tommy James and The Shondells. The song features a dreamy, hypnotic melody and hazy, impressionistic lyrics that evoke a sense of nostalgia and longing. The song’s distinctive sound was achieved through the use of experimental recording techniques, including a phasing effect that gave the song its otherworldly sound. The song was a huge commercial success, reaching the top of the charts in both the US and UK and becoming one of the most iconic and enduring hits of the psychedelic rock era.

11. One – Three Dog Night

“One” is a 1969 rock ballad by American group Three Dog Night. The song was written by Harry Nilsson and features a hauntingly beautiful melody and emotive vocal performances by the group. The lyrics express a sense of loneliness and isolation, as the narrator longs for the companionship of someone who understands him. The song’s poignant melody and powerful lyrics helped make it a big hit for the group, reaching the top five on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and earning a gold certification for sales of over one million copies. The song remains a beloved classic of the rock ballad genre and a testament to the enduring power of human connection.

12. Crystal Blue Persuasion – Tommy James and The Shondells

“Crystal Blue Persuasion” by Tommy James and The Shondells is a psychedelic rock song that was released in 1969. The song features a catchy guitar riff and a soulful chorus, with James’ distinct vocals adding a dreamy quality to the overall sound. The lyrics are about finding peace and harmony through love and spirituality, with lines like “It’s a new vibration / And a lovely sensation / Oh, what a creation.” The use of the phrase “crystal blue persuasion” is a nod to the psychedelic movement and the use of drugs like LSD. The song was a hit at the time of its release and continues to be a beloved classic today.

13. Hair – The Cowsills

“Hair” by The Cowsills is a rock musical number that was released in 1969. The song is known for its upbeat and catchy melody, with the band’s harmonies blending seamlessly together. The lyrics are a celebration of long hair as a symbol of rebellion and counterculture, with lines like “Give me a head with hair / Long beautiful hair / Shining, gleaming, streaming, flaxen, waxen.” The song became an anthem for the hippie movement, and its message of individuality and freedom is still relevant today. The song was so popular that it was adapted into a musical of the same name, which ran on Broadway and spawned numerous revivals. The Cowsills’ version remains the most well-known and beloved rendition of the song.

14. Too Busy Thinking About My Baby – Marvin Gaye

“Too Busy Thinking About My Baby” by Marvin Gaye is a soulful and upbeat song released in 1969. The song features Gaye’s smooth and emotive vocals, backed by a lively brass section and a catchy guitar riff. The lyrics are about being too preoccupied with thoughts of a lover to focus on anything else, with lines like “I’m too busy thinking ’bout my baby / And I ain’t got time for nothin’ else.” The song became a hit upon its release and has since become a classic, showcasing Gaye’s talent as a vocalist and songwriter.

15. Love Theme from “Romeo and Juliet” – Henry Mancini and His Orchestra

“Love Theme from ‘Romeo and Juliet'” by Henry Mancini and His Orchestra is a beautiful instrumental piece released in 1968. The song features a lush orchestration, with strings, woodwinds, and a piano creating a romantic and dreamy atmosphere. The melody is instantly recognizable and has been used in numerous films and TV shows over the years. The song perfectly captures the passion and tragedy of Shakespeare’s famous play, and Mancini’s arrangement is a testament to his skill as a composer and arranger.

16. Get Together – The Youngbloods

“Get Together” by The Youngbloods is a folk-rock song released in 1967. The song features a simple yet catchy melody, with the band’s harmonies blending together seamlessly. The lyrics are a call for unity and peace, with lines like “Come on people now / Smile on your brother / Everybody get together / Try to love one another right now.” The song became an anthem for the counterculture movement, with its message of peace and love resonating with a generation of young people. The song remains a classic today, reminding us of the power of music to bring people together.

17. Grazing In the Grass – The Friends Of Distinction

“Grazing In the Grass” by The Friends Of Distinction is an upbeat and catchy song released in 1969. The song features a lively brass section, a funky bass line, and the band’s signature harmonies. The lyrics are about enjoying life and being carefree, with lines like “Grazing in the grass is a gas, baby, can you dig it?” The song was a hit upon its release and has since become a beloved classic, known for its infectious groove and uplifting message.

18. Suspicious Minds – Elvis Presley

“Suspicious Minds” by Elvis Presley is a soulful and dramatic song released in 1969. The song features Presley’s powerful vocals, backed by a full band and a chorus of backup singers. The lyrics are about a troubled relationship and the fear of losing someone, with lines like “We’re caught in a trap / I can’t walk out / Because I love you too much, baby.” The song showcases Presley’s talent as a vocalist and his ability to convey deep emotion through his music. The song became one of Presley’s biggest hits and is considered a classic of his catalog.

19. Proud Mary – Creedence Clearwater Revival

“Proud Mary” by Creedence Clearwater Revival is a rock and roll classic released in 1969. The song features a driving rhythm section, a memorable guitar riff, and frontman John Fogerty’s distinct vocals. The lyrics are about a woman named Mary who works on a riverboat, with lines like “Left a good job in the city / Workin’ for the man every night and day / And I never lost one minute of sleepin’ / Worryin’ ’bout the way things might have been.” The song became a hit upon its release and has since been covered by numerous artists, cementing its status as a rock and roll classic.

20. What Does It Take (To Win Your Love) – Jr. Walker & The All Stars

“What Does It Take (To Win Your Love)” by Jr. Walker & The All Stars is a soulful and upbeat song released in 1969. The song features Walker’s distinctive saxophone playing, backed by a tight rhythm section and the band’s smooth vocal harmonies. The lyrics are about trying to win the love of someone, with lines like “What does it take to win your love for me? / How can I make this dream come true for me?” The song became a hit upon its release and has since become a classic of the Motown sound, showcasing the talent and energy of Jr. Walker & The All Stars.

21. It’s Your Thing – The Isley Brothers

“It’s Your Thing” by The Isley Brothers is a funky and upbeat song released in 1969. The song features a catchy guitar riff, a tight rhythm section, and the band’s signature harmonies. The lyrics are about doing your own thing and being true to yourself, with lines like “It’s your thing / Do what you wanna do / I can’t tell you / Who to sock it to.” The song became a hit upon its release and has since become a classic of funk and soul music, showcasing the Isley Brothers’ unique sound and style.

22. Sweet Caroline – Neil Diamond

“Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond is a classic pop song released in 1969. The song features a memorable melody, with Diamond’s distinct vocals backed by a full band and a chorus of backup singers. The lyrics are about a woman named Caroline, with lines like “Where it began / I can’t begin to knowin’ / But then I know it’s growin’ strong.” The song became a hit upon its release and has since become a beloved classic, known for its sing-along chorus and upbeat energy. The song has become a staple at sporting events and parties, showcasing its enduring popularity.

23. Jean – Oliver

“Jean” is a 1969 pop song by American singer-songwriter Oliver. The song tells the story of a man who falls in love with a woman named Jean and promises to be by her side through thick and thin. The song’s gentle, romantic melody and heartfelt lyrics helped make it a big hit for Oliver, reaching the top five on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and earning a gold certification for sales of over one million copies. The song has since become a beloved classic of the pop genre and a popular choice for wedding dances and romantic occasions.

24. Bad Moon Rising – Creedence Clearwater Revival

“Bad Moon Rising” is a 1969 rock song by American group Creedence Clearwater Revival. The song features a driving, upbeat melody and apocalyptic lyrics that speak to the anxieties of the late 1960s. The song’s catchy chorus and ominous tone helped make it a big hit for the group, reaching the top five on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and earning a gold certification for sales of over one million copies. The song has since become a classic of the rock genre and a popular choice for movie soundtracks and sporting events.

25. Get Back – The Beatles

“Get Back” is a 1969 rock song by British group The Beatles. The song features a funky, bluesy groove and playful, improvisational lyrics that tell the story of a man named Jojo who “left his home in Tucson, Arizona for some California grass.” The song’s infectious beat and memorable guitar riff helped make it a big hit for the group, reaching the top of the charts in multiple countries and earning a gold certification for sales of over one million copies. The song remains a beloved classic of the rock genre and a testament to The Beatles’ enduring musical legacy.

26. In the Year 2525 (Exordium & Terminus) – Zager and Evans

“In the Year 2525 (Exordium & Terminus)” is a 1969 sci-fi-themed song by American duo Zager and Evans. The song features a haunting, futuristic melody and dystopian lyrics that describe a bleak vision of the future, where technology has advanced to the point of rendering humanity obsolete. The song’s stark imagery and ominous tone helped make it a big hit, reaching the top of the charts in multiple countries and earning a gold certification for sales of over one million copies. The song has since become a classic of the sci-fi genre and a powerful commentary on the potential dangers of progress and innovation.

27. Spinning Wheel – Blood, Sweat and Tears

“Spinning Wheel” is a 1969 jazz-rock song by American group Blood, Sweat and Tears. The song features a propulsive, upbeat melody and lyrics that touch on themes of fate, luck, and the circular nature of life. The song’s infectious horn riffs and catchy chorus helped make it a big hit for the group, reaching the top of the charts in multiple countries and earning a gold certification for sales of over one million copies. The song remains a beloved classic of the jazz-rock genre and a testament to Blood, Sweat and Tears’ innovative sound.

28. Baby, I Love You – Andy Kim

“Baby, I Love You” is a 1969 pop song by Canadian singer-songwriter Andy Kim. The song features a romantic, soulful melody and heartfelt lyrics that express the depth of the singer’s love for his partner. The song’s lush orchestration and soaring vocals helped make it a big hit for Kim, reaching the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and earning a gold certification for sales of over one million copies. The song has since become a cherished classic of the pop genre and a staple of romantic playlists.

29. Going In Circles – The Friends Of Distinction

“Going In Circles” is a 1969 soul song by American vocal group The Friends Of Distinction. The song features a laid-back, groovy melody and introspective lyrics that touch on themes of loneliness, heartbreak, and the cyclical nature of life. The song’s smooth harmonies and jazz-inspired instrumentation helped make it a big hit for the group, reaching the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and earning a gold certification for sales of over one million copies. The song remains a classic of the soul genre and a testament to The Friends Of Distinction’s unique sound.

30. Hurt So Bad – The Lettermen

“Hurt So Bad” is a 1969 pop song by American vocal group The Lettermen. The song features a tender, romantic melody and lyrics that express the pain of lost love and the lingering effects of heartbreak. The song’s lush orchestration and harmonious vocals helped make it a big hit for the group, reaching the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and earning a gold certification for sales of over one million copies. The song remains a beloved classic of the pop genre and a testament to The Lettermen’s distinctive sound.

31. Green River – Creedence Clearwater Revival

“Green River” is a 1969 roots rock song by American band Creedence Clearwater Revival. The song features a rollicking, bluesy melody and lyrics that evoke the sights and sounds of the southern United States, particularly the Louisiana bayou. The song’s driving rhythm and catchy guitar riffs helped make it a big hit for the band, reaching the top five on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and earning a gold certification for sales of over one million copies. The song remains a classic of the roots rock genre and a testament to Creedence Clearwater Revival’s unique sound.

32. My Cherie Amour – Stevie Wonder

“My Cherie Amour” by Stevie Wonder is a soulful and romantic song released in 1969. The song features Wonder’s smooth vocals, backed by a full band and a chorus of backup singers. The lyrics are about a man in love with a woman named Cherie Amour, with lines like “My cherie amour, lovely as a summer day / My cherie amour, distant as the milky way.” The song became a hit upon its release and has since become a classic of Wonder’s catalog, showcasing his talent as a vocalist and songwriter.

33. Easy to Be Hard – Three Dog Night

“Easy to Be Hard” by Three Dog Night is a poignant and introspective song released in 1969. The song features a sparse arrangement, with lead singer Chuck Negron’s emotive vocals backed by a simple guitar line. The lyrics are about the challenges of being true to oneself in a world that can be harsh and unforgiving, with lines like “How can people be so heartless? / How can people be so cruel? / Easy to be hard, easy to be cold.” The song became a hit upon its release and has since become a classic of the era, showcasing the power of simplicity in music.

34. Baby It’s You – Smith

“Baby It’s You” by Smith is a soulful and sultry song released in 1969. The song features lead singer Gayle McCormick’s powerful vocals, backed by a full band and a chorus of backup singers. The lyrics are about being in love with someone, with lines like “It doesn’t matter what they say / I know I’m gonna love you any old way.” The song became a hit upon its release and has since become a classic of the era, showcasing McCormick’s talent as a vocalist and the band’s ability to create a compelling and memorable sound.

35. In the Ghetto – Elvis Presley

“In the Ghetto” is a 1969 song by Elvis Presley that tells the story of a young boy who grows up in poverty in the inner city and ultimately dies in a violent confrontation. The song features a poignant melody and powerful lyrics that highlight the cycle of poverty and despair that can afflict disadvantaged communities. The song’s emotional impact helped make it a big hit for Presley, reaching the top three on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and becoming one of his signature songs. The song remains a classic of the pop and rock genres and a testament to Presley’s enduring influence.

36. A Boy Named Sue – Johnny Cash

“A Boy Named Sue” is a 1969 country song by Johnny Cash that tells the story of a man who grows up with an unusual name and seeks to exact revenge on his absent father. The song features a catchy melody and humorous lyrics that satirize traditional gender roles and family dynamics. The song’s irreverent tone and memorable chorus helped make it a big hit for Cash, reaching the top two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and becoming one of his most famous songs. The song remains a classic of the country genre and a testament to Cash’s storytelling ability.

37. Baby, Baby Don’t Cry – Smokey Robinson and The Miracles

“Baby, Baby Don’t Cry” is a 1969 soul song by American vocal group Smokey Robinson and The Miracles. The song features a smooth, romantic melody and lyrics that express the depth of the singer’s love for his partner. The song’s lush orchestration and Robinson’s soulful vocals helped make it a big hit for the group, reaching the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and becoming one of their signature songs. The song remains a classic of the soul genre and a testament to The Miracles’ unique sound.

38. Only the Strong Survive – Jerry Butler

“Only the Strong Survive” by Jerry Butler is a soulful and empowering song released in 1969. The song features Butler’s smooth vocals, backed by a full band and a chorus of backup singers. The lyrics are about the challenges of life and the need to be strong in the face of adversity, with lines like “Only the strong survive / I’m telling you, only the strong survive.” The song became a hit upon its release and has since become a classic of the genre, showcasing Butler’s talent as a vocalist and the power of soul music.

39. Time of the Season – The Zombies

“Time of the Season” by The Zombies is a psychedelic and groovy song released in 1968. The song features lead singer Colin Blunstone’s smooth vocals, backed by a full band and a groovy bassline. The lyrics are about a romantic encounter, with lines like “It’s the time of the season for loving.” The song became a hit upon its release and has since become a classic of the era, showcasing the band’s talent for creating a unique and compelling sound.

40. Wedding Bell Blues – The Fifth Dimension

“Wedding Bell Blues” by The Fifth Dimension is a soulful and romantic song released in 1969. The song features lead singer Marilyn McCoo’s powerful vocals, backed by a full band and a chorus of backup singers. The lyrics are about a woman waiting for her partner to propose, with lines like “Marry me, Bill, I got the wedding bell blues.” The song became a hit upon its release and has since become a classic of the era, showcasing McCoo’s talent as a vocalist and the band’s ability to create a romantic and memorable sound.

41. Little Woman – Bobby Sherman

“Little Woman” by Bobby Sherman is an upbeat and catchy song released in 1969. The song features Sherman’s youthful vocals, backed by a full band and a chorus of backup singers. The lyrics are about a young man’s infatuation with a woman, with lines like “Little woman, you’re the answer to my dreams.” The song became a hit upon its release and has since become a classic of the era, showcasing Sherman’s talent as a performer and the power of pop music.

42. Love Can Make You Happy – Mercy

“Love Can Make You Happy” by Mercy is a soulful and romantic song released in 1969. The song features lead singer Bob Schroeck’s smooth vocals, backed by a full band and a chorus of backup singers. The lyrics are about the transformative power of love, with lines like “Love can make you happy if you find someone who cares.” The song became a hit upon its release and has since become a classic of the era, showcasing the band’s talent for creating a soulful and romantic sound.

43. Good Morning Starshine – Oliver

“Good Morning Starshine” by Oliver is a psychedelic and uplifting song released in 1969. The song features Oliver’s smooth vocals, backed by a full band and a chorus of backup singers. The lyrics are about the beauty of the world and the importance of staying positive, with lines like “Gliddy glub gloopy, nibby nabby noopy, la la la lo lo.” The song became a hit upon its release and has since become a classic of the era, showcasing Oliver’s unique style and the power of psychedelic music.

44. These Eyes – The Guess Who

“These Eyes” by The Guess Who is a powerful and emotional song released in 1969. The song features lead singer Burton Cummings’ powerful vocals, backed by a full band and a chorus of backup singers. The lyrics are about a man’s regret over losing the love of his life, with lines like “These eyes cry every night for you.” The song became a hit upon its release and has since become a classic of the era, showcasing the band’s talent for creating emotional and powerful music.

45. You’ve Made Me So Very Happy – Blood, Sweat and Tears

“You’ve Made Me So Very Happy” by Blood, Sweat and Tears is a soulful and uplifting song released in 1969. The song features lead singer David Clayton-Thomas’ smooth vocals, backed by a full band and a chorus of backup singers. The lyrics are about the transformative power of love, with lines like “I’m so glad you came into my life.” The song became a hit upon its release and has since become a classic of the era, showcasing the band’s talent for creating a soulful and uplifting sound.

46. Put a Little Love In Your Heart – Jackie DeShannon

“Put a Little Love In Your Heart” by Jackie DeShannon is a hopeful and optimistic song released in 1969. The song features DeShannon’s uplifting vocals, backed by a full band and a chorus of backup singers. The lyrics are about the importance of spreading love and positivity, with lines like “Think of your fellow man, lend him a helping hand.” The song became a hit upon its release and has since become a classic of the era, showcasing DeShannon’s talent for creating uplifting and inspiring music.

47. Do Your Thing, The Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band

“Do Your Thing” by The Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band is a funky and groovy instrumental track released in 1969. The song features a driving rhythm section, horns, and organ, all of which combine to create an infectious groove that is impossible not to dance to. The song has been sampled numerous times in hip-hop and other genres and has become a classic of the era, showcasing the band’s talent for creating funky and danceable music.

48. I’d Wait a Million Years – The Grass Roots

“I’d Wait a Million Years” by The Grass Roots is a catchy and upbeat song released in 1969. The song features lead singer Rob Grill’s smooth vocals, backed by a full band and a chorus of backup singers. The lyrics are about a man’s undying love for a woman, with lines like “I’d wait a million years, walk a million miles.” The song became a hit upon its release and has since become a classic of the era, showcasing the band’s talent for creating catchy and memorable pop songs.

49. Touch Me – The Doors

“Touch Me” by The Doors is a sultry and sensual song released in 1968. The song features lead singer Jim Morrison’s haunting vocals, backed by a full band and a chorus of backup singers. The lyrics are about the physical and emotional connection between two people, with lines like “Can’t you see that I am not afraid?” The song became a hit upon its release and has since become a classic of the era, showcasing the band’s talent for creating moody and atmospheric music.

50. More Today Than Yesterday – The Spiral Starecase

“More Today Than Yesterday” by The Spiral Starecase is a popular love song from 1969. The upbeat track features a memorable horn section and catchy chorus that has made it a staple of oldies radio stations. The song tells the story of a couple who are deeply in love, with the singer expressing his gratitude for his partner’s love and how it makes him feel. The lyrics are simple and sweet, and the catchy melody is sure to get stuck in your head.

51. I’ve Gotta Be Me – Sammy Davis Jr.

“I’ve Gotta Be Me” by Sammy Davis Jr. is a classic song about individuality and self-empowerment. Originally written for a Broadway musical, the song became a hit for Davis in 1968. The lyrics encourage listeners to be true to themselves, even if it means going against the norm or facing criticism. Davis’ smooth vocals and the song’s catchy melody have made it a favorite of audiences for over 50 years. “I’ve Gotta Be Me” is an uplifting and inspiring song that continues to resonate with listeners today.

52. Lay, Lady, Lay – Bob Dylan

“Lay, Lady, Lay” by Bob Dylan is a romantic and atmospheric track that features his signature poetic lyrics and distinctive vocals. Released in 1969, the song features a slow and sultry melody, with Dylan crooning about wanting to be with his lover. The song’s title is a play on words, with “lay” being a slang term for sex. The song has been covered by numerous artists over the years and is considered a classic of Dylan’s catalog. “Lay, Lady, Lay” is a beautifully crafted love song that showcases Dylan’s songwriting talent and unique style.

53. Atlantis – Donovan

“Atlantis” by Donovan is a mystical folk-rock song released in 1969 that tells the story of a mythical lost city. The song features Donovan’s unique vocals and intricate fingerpicking guitar style, with added sound effects of crashing waves and seagulls in the background. The lyrics describe the wonders and treasures of the city and the fate of its inhabitants, who were doomed to disappear forever into the sea. The chorus is memorable and catchy, with Donovan’s voice soaring high as he sings “Way down below the ocean, where I wanna be, she may be”. The song is also notable for its use of unconventional instruments such as a triangle and an Indian drone instrument called a tambura, which adds to its otherworldly feel. “Atlantis” was a hit in many countries and helped to establish Donovan as one of the leading figures of the psychedelic and folk-rock movements of the 1960s.

54. Traces – Dennis Yost and The Classics IV

“Traces” by Dennis Yost and The Classics IV is a soulful ballad released in 1969 that became a chart-topping hit. The song is driven by Yost’s emotive vocals and features a prominent horn section, lush strings, and a simple but effective piano melody. The lyrics tell the story of a man who is haunted by the memories of a lost love, with lines such as “Faded pictures in my scrapbook, just thought I’d take one more look, and recall the love we took from each other”. The chorus is powerful and heartfelt, with Yost singing “Traces of love long ago, that didn’t work out right, traces of love, with me tonight”. The song’s romantic and nostalgic themes struck a chord with listeners, and it has since become a classic of the era.

55. It’s Getting Better – Mama Cass Elliot

“It’s Getting Better” by Mama Cass Elliot is an upbeat pop song released in 1969 that celebrates the joys of falling in love. The song features Elliot’s soulful and powerful voice, along with lively horns, a groovy bassline, and catchy handclaps. The lyrics describe the narrator’s growing happiness and confidence as she falls deeper in love, with lines such as “Once I believed that when love came to me, it would come with rockets, bells, and poetry, but with me and you it just started quietly, and grew”. The chorus is fun and optimistic, with Elliot belting out “It’s getting better all the time, I used to get mad at my school, the teacher’s that taught me weren’t cool”. The song’s upbeat tempo and positive message make it a perfect example of the upbeat and optimistic pop songs of the late 1960s.

56. This Magic Moment – Jay and The Americans

“This Magic Moment” by Jay and The Americans is a romantic ballad that tells the story of falling in love and cherishing the special moments shared between two people. The song’s melody is carried by a beautiful piano riff and a simple yet powerful drum beat, while the vocals soar with emotion and sincerity. The lyrics describe the transformative power of love, as the singer realizes that he has found someone special who has changed his life forever. The chorus is particularly memorable, with the repeated refrain of “This magic moment, so different and so new, was like any other until I kissed you” capturing the essence of the song’s message.

57. Runaway Child, Running Wild – The Temptations

“Runaway Child, Running Wild” by The Temptations is a soulful and energetic track that showcases the group’s signature harmonies and powerful vocals. The song is an anthem for freedom and self-expression, with lyrics that encourage listeners to break free from society’s constraints and follow their own path. The upbeat tempo and catchy melody create an infectious groove that is impossible not to dance to, while the lyrics offer a message of hope and encouragement to anyone struggling to find their place in the world. The song’s powerful message of liberation and individuality has made it a timeless classic that continues to resonate with audiences to this day.

58. Hawaii Five-O – The Ventures

“Hawaii Five-O” by The Ventures is a classic instrumental track that features driving drums, electrifying guitar riffs, and a catchy melody that is instantly recognizable. The song was written as the theme for the popular television show of the same name, and its fast-paced, action-packed sound perfectly captures the excitement and adventure of the show’s setting in Hawaii. The song’s surf-rock vibe and catchy hooks have made it a staple of pop culture, with countless covers and references appearing in movies, TV shows, and commercials over the years. Whether you’re a fan of the show or just love classic rock instrumentals, “Hawaii Five-O” is a must-listen track that is sure to get your toes tapping.

59. Galveston – Glen Campbell

“Galveston” is a song by American singer and guitarist Glen Campbell, released in 1969. The song was written by Jimmy Webb and tells the story of a soldier who is serving in the Vietnam War and dreaming of returning to his hometown of Galveston, Texas. The song’s melancholy lyrics and Campbell’s emotive vocals perfectly capture the feelings of homesickness and longing that many soldiers experience when serving overseas. The song was a commercial success, reaching number four on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and number one on the Easy Listening chart. “Galveston” remains one of Campbell’s most beloved and enduring songs.

60. I’m Gonna Make You Mine – Lou Christie

“I’m Gonna Make You Mine” is a song by American singer Lou Christie, released in 1969. The song was written by Tony Romeo and features Christie’s signature falsetto vocals and catchy pop melodies. The song’s lyrics describe a man who is determined to win the heart of the woman he loves, promising to do whatever it takes to make her his. The song’s upbeat tempo and infectious chorus made it a hit, reaching number ten on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “I’m Gonna Make You Mine” was one of Christie’s biggest hits and helped cement his status as a pop music icon of the 1960s. The song has since been covered by numerous artists, including The Shadows of Knight and The Cowsills.

61. Gitarzan – Ray Stevens

“Gitarzan” is a novelty song by American comedian and musician Ray Stevens. The song, released in 1969, tells the story of a fictional character named Gitarzan, who is half man and half guitar. The song features Stevens’ signature comedic style, with silly lyrics and catchy melodies. The lyrics describe Gitarzan’s life in the jungle, where he lives with his girlfriend, Jane, and their pet monkey. The song is filled with humorous descriptions of Gitarzan’s activities, such as swinging from vines and communicating with his guitar.

62. Can I Change My Mind – Tyrone Davis

“Can I Change My Mind” by Tyrone Davis is a classic soul song that was released in 1968. It was written by Barry Despenza and Carl Wolfolk and became a hit for Davis, reaching number one on the R&B charts and number five on the pop charts. The song tells the story of a man who regrets breaking up with his lover and wants to come back to her. Davis’s smooth, soulful voice and the song’s catchy melody make it a timeless classic that continues to be played on radio stations and in films today. The song has been covered by many artists over the years, including Rod Stewart, the Spinners, and B.B. King.

63. Time Is Tight – Booker T and The MG’s

“Time Is Tight” by Booker T and The MG’s is a soulful instrumental track that was released in 1968. It was written by the band’s keyboardist, Booker T. Jones, and became one of their most popular songs. The track features a catchy organ riff, funky bassline, and tight drumming, all performed by the band’s talented musicians. “Time Is Tight” has been used in many films and TV shows, including the iconic car chase scene in the 1994 film “Pulp Fiction.” The song’s upbeat tempo and infectious groove make it a classic example of the soul and funk music that was popular in the 1960s and 1970s. Today, it continues to be a favorite among music fans and a staple of classic soul playlists.

64. This Girl’s In Love With You – Dionne Warwick

Topping the charts in 1969, “This Girl’s In Love With You” by Dionne Warwick is a classic soul ballad. The song was written by Burt Bacharach and Hal David, who had previously collaborated with Warwick on many of her biggest hits. The song starts with a soft, acoustic guitar intro before Warwick’s soulful voice takes center stage. The lyrics speak of a woman who is unashamedly in love and can’t keep her feelings to herself. The instrumentation is lush, featuring strings, horns, and a gentle rhythm section, all perfectly complementing Warwick’s vocals.

65. Color Him Father – The Winstons

“Color Him Father” is a 1969 soul song by The Winstons. The song was written by Richard Spencer and tells the story of a young boy who is adopted by a loving stepfather. The song’s title refers to the boy’s relationship with his stepfather, whom he sees as his true father. The song’s catchy melody and heartfelt lyrics struck a chord with listeners and it quickly became a hit, reaching number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The Winstons went on to have a successful career in music, but “Color Him Father” remains their most popular and enduring song.

66. Black Pearl – Sonny Charles and The Checkmates, Ltd.

“Black Pearl” by Sonny Charles and The Checkmates, Ltd. is a soulful ballad that was released in 1969. The song was written by Phil Spector, Toni Wine, and Irwin Levine and tells the story of a man who compares his lover to a precious black pearl. The song’s smooth vocals and lush orchestration create a dreamy, romantic atmosphere that perfectly captures the sentiment of the lyrics. “Black Pearl” was a hit for The Checkmates, reaching number 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song has been covered by many artists over the years, including Sonny Turner, former lead singer of The Platters.

67. Indian Giver – The 1910 Fruitgum Company

“Indian Giver” is a bubblegum pop song by The 1910 Fruitgum Company. The song was written by Joey Levine, Artie Resnick, and Kris Resnick and was released in 1969. The song’s title refers to the term used to describe someone who gives a gift and then takes it back. The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy chorus made it a hit, reaching number five on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song’s lyrics and title have been criticized for their offensive and derogatory nature towards Native Americans, and it is no longer played on many radio stations today. Despite this controversy, “Indian Giver” remains a nostalgic reminder of the bubblegum pop music that was popular in the late 1960s.

68. Mother Popcorn, Pt. 1 – James Brown

“Mother Popcorn, Pt. 1” is a funk song by American singer James Brown. The song was released in 1969 and was written by Brown and Pee Wee Ellis. The song’s title refers to the slang term for a woman who is attractive and confident. The song’s infectious groove, hard-hitting horn section, and Brown’s energetic vocals make it a classic example of his signature sound. “Mother Popcorn, Pt. 1” was a hit for Brown, reaching number eleven on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and number one on the R&B chart. The song’s popularity and influence have earned it a place in the pantheon of funk music and made it a must-listen for fans of the genre.

69. Twenty Five Miles – Edwin Starr

“Twenty Five Miles” is a soul song by American singer Edwin Starr. The song was released in 1968 and was written by Johnny Bristol, Harvey Fuqua, and Edwin Starr. The song’s lyrics describe a man who is determined to travel twenty-five miles to be reunited with his lover. The song’s catchy melody, driving rhythm, and Starr’s powerful vocals create an irresistible groove that has made it a staple of soul and R&B radio stations for decades. “Twenty Five Miles” was a hit for Starr, reaching number six on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and number three on the R&B chart. The song’s popularity has continued to endure, and it has been covered by many artists over the years, including Ike & Tina Turner and Michael McDonald.

70. Things I’d Like To Say – New Colony Six

“Things I’d Like To Say” is a song by American rock band New Colony Six, released in 1969. The song was written by Ray Graffia and features the band’s trademark vocal harmonies and catchy pop melodies. The song’s lyrics describe a man who is struggling to express his feelings to the woman he loves, but who is determined to find a way to communicate with her. The song’s upbeat tempo and sunny vibe made it a hit, reaching number sixteen on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Things I’d Like To Say” remains one of New Colony Six’s most beloved songs and a testament to the enduring popularity of 1960s pop music.

71. When I Die – Motherlode

“When I Die” is a song by Canadian rock band Motherlode, released in 1969. The song was written by keyboardist Kenny Marco and features a mix of rock, soul, and gospel influences. The song’s lyrics describe the singer’s acceptance of death and his desire to leave behind a legacy of love and kindness. The song’s uplifting message and soaring vocals made it a hit, reaching number sixteen on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “When I Die” remains one of Motherlode’s most enduring songs and a classic example of the optimistic spirit of late 1960s rock music.

72. That’s the Way Love Is – Marvin Gaye

“That’s the Way Love Is” is a soul song by American singer Marvin Gaye, released in 1969. The song was written by Norman Whitfield and Barrett Strong and features Gaye’s silky smooth vocals and a lush orchestral arrangement. The song’s lyrics describe the ups and downs of love, acknowledging the pain and heartache that come with it but also celebrating the joy and happiness that it brings. The song was a hit for Gaye, reaching number seven on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and number two on the R&B chart. “That’s the Way Love Is” remains a beloved classic of soul music and a testament to Gaye’s enduring talent and influence.

73. Everybody’s Talkin’ (From “Midnight Cowboy”) – Nilsson

“Everybody’s Talkin’ (From ‘Midnight Cowboy’)” is a folk rock song by American singer-songwriter Nilsson, released in 1968. The song was written by Fred Neil and originally appeared on his 1966 album “Fred Neil.” The song’s lyrics describe a man who is feeling lost and disconnected from the world around him, and who is searching for a sense of belonging and purpose. The song’s simple, haunting melody and Nilsson’s plaintive vocals perfectly capture the song’s themes of loneliness and alienation. The song was a hit for Nilsson, reaching number six on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Its inclusion in the iconic film “Midnight Cowboy” helped cement its status as a classic of late 1960s folk rock music.

74. Worst That Could Happen – The Brooklyn Bridge

“Worst That Could Happen” is a song by American rock band The Brooklyn Bridge, released in 1969. The song was written by Jimmy Webb and features the band’s signature harmonies and a lush orchestral arrangement. The song’s lyrics describe the pain of lost love and the regret of not doing enough to keep a relationship together. The song’s melancholic melody and powerful vocal performance by lead singer Johnny Maestro helped make it a hit, reaching number three on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Worst That Could Happen” remains one of The Brooklyn Bridge’s most enduring songs and a classic example of the band’s soulful rock sound.

75. The Chokin’ Kind – Joe Simon

“The Chokin’ Kind” is a soul song by American singer Joe Simon, released in 1969. The song was written by Harlan Howard and features Simon’s deep, soulful vocals and a slow-burning groove. The song’s lyrics describe a man who is trapped in a loveless relationship and feels suffocated by the demands of his partner. The song’s bluesy melody and Simon’s emotional delivery helped make it a hit, reaching number thirteen on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and number one on the R&B chart. “The Chokin’ Kind” remains a classic example of late 1960s soul music and a testament to Simon’s powerful vocal talent.

76. Smile a Little Smile for Me – The Flying Machine

“Smile a Little Smile for Me” is a pop song by British band The Flying Machine, released in 1969. The song was written by Tony Macaulay and Geoff Stephens and features a catchy, upbeat melody and the band’s harmonies. The song’s lyrics describe a man who is trying to win back the affections of a woman he loves, and who asks her to smile for him as a sign of her affection. The song’s infectious energy and sing-along chorus helped make it a hit, reaching number five on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Smile a Little Smile for Me” remains a classic example of 1960s bubblegum pop music and a beloved song of the era.

77. Polk Salad Annie – Tony Joe White

“Polk Salad Annie” is a bluesy rock song by American singer-songwriter Tony Joe White, released in 1969. The song’s distinctive sound comes from its swamp rock groove, complete with a heavy bass line and White’s gritty, southern-style vocals. The song’s lyrics tell the story of a girl named Annie who gathers polk salad greens in the Louisiana bayou, and the song has become a classic of Southern rock music. “Polk Salad Annie” was a hit for White, reaching number eight on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

78. Ruby, Don’t Take Your Love to Town – Kenny Rogers and The First Edition

“Ruby, Don’t Take Your Love to Town” is a country ballad by American band Kenny Rogers and The First Edition, released in 1969. The song was written by Mel Tillis and tells the story of a disabled Vietnam War veteran pleading with his wife not to leave him for another man. The song’s heartfelt lyrics and Rogers’ emotive vocal performance helped make it a hit, reaching number six on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Ruby, Don’t Take Your Love to Town” remains a classic example of country storytelling and a beloved song of the era.

79. Games People Play – Joe South

“Games People Play” is a pop song by American singer-songwriter Joe South, released in 1969. The song’s lyrics address themes of social conflict and the games people play in their relationships and interactions with others. The song’s catchy melody and South’s smooth vocal delivery helped make it a hit, reaching number twelve on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Games People Play” won a Grammy Award for Song of the Year and remains a classic example of late 1960s pop music with a socially conscious message.

80. You Showed Me – The Turtles

“You Showed Me” is a folk-rock song by American band The Turtles, released in 1969. The song features a catchy melody, tight vocal harmonies, and a memorable guitar riff. It was written by the American duo of Gene Clark and Roger McGuinn, formerly of the Byrds, and tells the story of a man who has been shown a new perspective on love. “You Showed Me” was a hit for The Turtles, reaching number six on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“Tracy” is a 1969 pop song by the American band The Cuff Links. The song was written by Ron Dante, who was also the lead vocalist on the track. The song features a catchy melody and upbeat instrumentation, with a prominent horn section and a driving rhythm guitar. Lyrically, the song tells the story of the singer’s infatuation with a girl named Tracy. He describes her as “the talk of the town” and confesses his love for her, promising to always be there for her. The song’s lyrics are straightforward and romantic, with a simple yet effective message of love.

82. Oh, What a Night – The Dells

“Oh, What a Night” is a soul song by American group The Dells, released in 1969. The song tells the story of a man who meets a woman at a party and falls in love with her. The song features the group’s smooth vocal harmonies and a catchy melody. “Oh, What a Night” was a hit for The Dells, reaching number ten on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and remains a classic example of 1960s soul music. The song has been covered by numerous artists and has been featured in several films and television shows.

83. Something – The Beatles

“Something” is a classic love song by The Beatles, written by George Harrison and released in 1969. It’s known for its iconic opening line, “Something in the way she moves, attracts me like no other lover.” The song features a slow and romantic melody, with Harrison’s vocals backed by a string arrangement. The lyrics express Harrison’s feelings of love and admiration for a woman who he cannot quite put into words, with lines such as “I don’t want to leave her now, you know I believe and how.” “Something” is widely regarded as one of Harrison’s best compositions, and has been covered by numerous artists over the years. It’s a testament to The Beatles’ ability to create timeless music that still resonates with listeners today.

84. This Girl is a Woman Now – Gary Puckett and The Union Gap

“This Girl is a Woman Now” is a hit song by Gary Puckett and The Union Gap, released in 1969. The song has a catchy melody and features Puckett’s distinctive vocals. The lyrics describe a young girl growing up and coming of age, with lines such as “This girl was a child, only yesterday, but lives in the world that’s fading away.” The song’s theme of growing up and facing the challenges of adulthood struck a chord with audiences in the late 1960s. “This Girl is a Woman Now” was a commercial success, reaching number two on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. It remains a beloved classic today, with its memorable melody and relatable lyrics.

85. Come Together – The Beatles

“Come Together” is a classic rock song by The Beatles, released in 1969. The song’s distinctive bass line and John Lennon’s gritty vocals make it instantly recognizable. The lyrics are cryptic and surreal, with lines such as “He shoot Coca-Cola, he say, I know you, you know me” and “One and one and one is three.” Despite the enigmatic nature of the lyrics, “Come Together” is a classic rock anthem that still resonates with listeners today. It’s been covered by numerous artists over the years, and its influence can be heard in many later rock songs. “Come Together” is a testament to The Beatles’ ability to create music that defies categorization and continues to captivate audiences decades after its initial release.

86. Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man – The Bob Seger System

“Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man” is a classic rock song by The Bob Seger System, released in 1968. The song’s driving guitar riff and Seger’s raw vocals create a powerful rock anthem. The lyrics describe a life on the road, with lines such as “I’m a ramblin’ gamblin’ man, I gamble wherever I please” and “I’m gonna tell my tale come on, come on.” The song was a breakthrough hit for Seger, and helped establish him as a major force in the rock music scene. “Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man” remains a beloved classic today, with its timeless rock sound and relatable lyrics.

87. I’m Gonna Make You Love Me – Diana Ross and The Supremes

“I’m Gonna Make You Love Me” is a classic soul song by Diana Ross and The Supremes, featuring The Temptations. Released in 1968, the song features Ross’s soaring vocals and The Temptations’ smooth harmonies. The lyrics describe a love that is uncertain and unrequited, with lines such as “I’m gonna do all the things for you a man wants a girl to do” and “Every minute, every hour, I’m gonna shower you with love and affection.” The song’s blend of soul and pop influences, along with the powerful vocals of Ross and The Temptations, helped make it a hit. “I’m Gonna Make You Love Me” remains a beloved classic of the Motown era, and a testament to the enduring power of soul music.

88. I Heard It Through the Grapevine – Marvin Gaye

“I Heard It Through the Grapevine” is a classic soul song by Marvin Gaye, released in 1968. The song’s powerful vocals, driving beat, and memorable guitar riff create an iconic sound that has influenced countless musicians over the years. The lyrics describe a man who hears rumors that his lover is cheating on him, with lines such as “Ooh, I bet you’re wondering how I knew about your plans to make me blue” and “Don’t you know that I heard it through the grapevine?” Gaye’s soulful vocals bring an emotional intensity to the song, making it a powerful expression of heartbreak and betrayal. “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” remains a classic of the Motown era, and a testament to Gaye’s talent as a singer and songwriter.

89. Gimme Gimme Good Lovin’ – Crazy Elephant

“Gimme Gimme Good Lovin'” is a classic rock song by Crazy Elephant, released in 1969. The song’s driving guitar riff and catchy chorus create an infectious rock anthem that has become a beloved classic. The lyrics describe a desire for physical affection, with lines such as “Gimme, gimme good lovin’ every night” and “I need your lovin’ and I’m feeling alright.” The song’s upbeat energy and infectious sound helped make it a hit, and it remains a beloved classic of the rock music genre.

90. Hang ‘Em High – Booker T and The MG’s

“Hang ‘Em High” is a classic instrumental track by Booker T and The MG’s, released in 1968. The song’s memorable guitar riff, driving beat, and funky organ create a dynamic sound that has influenced countless musicians over the years. The song was originally written as the theme for the western movie of the same name, and its cinematic sound has made it a favorite among fans of instrumental music. “Hang ‘Em High” remains a classic of the soul and funk genres, and a testament to the musical talent of Booker T and The MG’s.

91. Your Good Thing (Is About to End) – Lou Rawls

“Your Good Thing (Is About to End)” is a classic soul song by Lou Rawls, released in 1969. The song’s powerful vocals and emotional lyrics create a poignant expression of heartbreak and loss. The lyrics describe a love that is ending, with lines such as “I can tell by the way you hold me, darlin’, that it won’t be long before it’s gone.” Rawls’s soulful vocals bring an emotional intensity to the song, making it a powerful expression of the pain of lost love. “Your Good Thing (Is About to End)” remains a classic of the soul genre, and a testament to Rawls’s talent as a singer and songwriter.

92. Baby, I’m for Real – The Originals

“Baby, I’m for Real” is a soul classic by The Originals, released in 1969. The song’s smooth vocals and catchy melody create a timeless sound that has become a beloved classic of the soul genre. The lyrics describe a man’s love and commitment to his partner, with lines such as “I’m the one who wants to love you more and more,” and “I’m for real, and the way I feel about you, baby, I’m for real.” The song’s emotional depth and musical complexity have made it a favorite among soul music fans.

93. Oh Happy Day – Edwin Hawkins Singers

“Oh Happy Day” is a gospel classic by the Edwin Hawkins Singers, released in 1968. The song’s uplifting message and joyful melody create a powerful expression of faith and hope. The lyrics describe the joy of salvation and the promise of eternal life, with lines such as “Oh happy day, when Jesus washed my sins away.” The song’s unique sound, blending gospel with pop and rock influences, helped it reach a wide audience and become a beloved classic of the gospel music genre. “Oh Happy Day” remains a powerful expression of faith and hope, and a testament to the talent of the Edwin Hawkins Singers.

94. Love Me Tonight – Tom Jones

“Love Me Tonight” is a classic ballad by Tom Jones, released in 1969. The song’s lush orchestration and Jones’s powerful vocals create a romantic sound that has become a beloved classic of the pop music genre. The lyrics describe a man’s desire for his partner’s love and affection, with lines such as “Hold me close and love me, give my heart a smile.” The song’s emotional depth and Jones’s dynamic vocal performance have made it a favorite among fans of romantic ballads. “Love Me Tonight” remains a classic of the pop music genre, and a testament to Jones’s talent as a singer and performer.

95. Mr. Sun, Mr. Moon – Paul Revere and The Raiders

“Mr. Sun, Mr. Moon” is a psychedelic rock classic by Paul Revere and The Raiders, released in 1969. The song’s catchy melody, trippy instrumentation, and poetic lyrics create a dreamy, otherworldly sound that captures the essence of the late 60s psychedelic era. The lyrics describe a surreal encounter with the sun and the moon, with lines such as “Mr. Sun, he’s a loner, he’s a rolling stone, and he’s waiting for the day when he can shine,” and “Mr. Moon, he’s a dreamer, he’s a mystery, and he’s waiting for the night to set him free.” “Mr. Sun, Mr. Moon” remains a beloved classic of the psychedelic rock genre, and a testament to Paul Revere and The Raiders’ talent as a band.

96. Laughing – The Guess Who

“Laughing” is a rock classic by The Guess Who, released in 1969. The song’s infectious melody, tight harmonies, and guitar-driven sound create a timeless rock and roll sound that has made it a beloved classic of the genre. The lyrics describe the ups and downs of life, with lines such as “When life is good, it’s just a miracle, and when things go wrong, it’s just a bump in the road.” The song’s relatable lyrics and catchy sound have made it a favorite among rock music fans, and a testament to The Guess Who’s talent as a band.

97. My Whole World Ended (The Moment You Left Me) – David Ruffin

“My Whole World Ended (The Moment You Left Me)” is a soul classic by David Ruffin, released in 1969. The song’s soulful vocals, powerful strings, and heart-wrenching lyrics create a powerful expression of heartbreak and loss. The lyrics describe the devastation of a breakup, with lines such as “My whole world ended the moment you left me, it tumbled down to the ground like a house of cards.” Ruffin’s dynamic vocal performance and the song’s emotional depth have made it a beloved classic of the soul genre, and a testament to Ruffin’s talent as a singer.

98. Soul Deep – The Box Tops

“Soul Deep” is a soul classic by The Box Tops, released in 1969. The song’s soulful vocals, catchy horns, and driving beat create a perfect blend of soul and rock that captures the essence of the late 60s music scene. The lyrics describe the power of love, with lines such as “Your love is soul deep, it’s a love I can’t keep, it’s a love that will always be mine.” The Box Tops’ signature sound and lead singer Alex Chilton’s powerful vocals have made “Soul Deep” a beloved classic of the soul genre, and a testament to the band’s talent.

99. Hooked On a Feeling – B.J. Thomas

“Hooked on a Feeling” is a pop classic by B.J. Thomas, released in 1968. The song’s iconic “ooga chaka” opening, catchy melody, and upbeat sound have made it a favorite among pop music fans. The lyrics describe the feeling of being in love, with lines such as “I’m hooked on a feeling, and I’m high on believing, that you’re in love with me.” Thomas’ smooth vocals and the song’s infectious sound have made it a timeless classic of the pop genre, and a testament to Thomas’ talent as a singer.

100. Sweet Cream Ladies, Forward March – The Box Tops

“Sweet Cream Ladies, Forward March” is a rock classic by The Box Tops, released in 1969. The song’s driving beat, catchy horns, and psychedelic sound create a unique blend of rock and soul that captures the essence of the late 60s music scene. The lyrics describe the wild party scene, with lines such as “Sweet cream ladies, forward march, the world owes you a living, and you can have your cake and eat it too.” The Box Tops’ signature sound and Alex Chilton’s powerful vocals have made “Sweet Cream Ladies, Forward March” a beloved classic of the rock and soul genres, and a testament to the band’s talent.