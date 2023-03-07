The year 1968 was a tumultuous time in American history, marked by protests, social unrest, and political upheaval. Despite this, the music of the time reflected a diverse range of styles and sounds, from the soulful melodies of Aretha Franklin to the psychedelic rock of The Doors. In this article, we will explore the top 100 greatest songs from 1968, showcasing the best of what the era had to offer. These songs have stood the test of time, remaining popular and relevant decades after their initial release. From the politically charged anthems of James Brown and Bob Dylan to the romantic ballads of The Bee Gees and The Turtles, this list represents a snapshot of the musical landscape of the late 1960s. Whether you were there to experience the era firsthand or are discovering these songs for the first time, they continue to captivate and inspire listeners with their enduring melodies and timeless messages. So sit back, relax, and join us on a journey through the greatest songs of 1968.

1. Hey Jude – The Beatles

Hey Jude is a classic rock song by The Beatles, released in 1968. It’s a ballad that begins with a slow piano and evolves into a powerful chorus with an unforgettable melody. The song was written by Paul McCartney for John Lennon’s son, Julian, who was going through a difficult time because his parents were getting a divorce. McCartney wrote the song as a way to comfort Julian and remind him that things will get better. The chorus “Hey Jude, don’t make it bad. Take a sad song and make it better” became an anthem of hope and inspiration for generations to come. The song features a long coda with a repeated “na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na” chant, which became a trademark of the Beatles’ style. Hey Jude is considered one of the greatest songs of all time and has been covered by countless artists. Its timeless message of hope and the power of music to heal makes it a universal favorite.

2. Love is Blue – Paul Mauriat

Love is Blue is an instrumental piece by French conductor Paul Mauriat, released in 1968. It’s a cover of the French song “L’amour est bleu” by André Popp, with new lyrics added by Bryan Blackburn. The song features a distinctive melody played on a solo trumpet, accompanied by a lush orchestral arrangement. Love is Blue became an international hit and topped the charts in many countries, including the United States. The song’s romantic and melancholic atmosphere captured the mood of the late 1960s, a time of social and cultural change. Love is Blue has been used in many films and TV shows and has been covered by numerous artists, including Jeff Beck and Vicky Leandros. Its haunting melody and emotional impact have made it a timeless classic.

3. Honey – Bobby Goldsboro

Honey is a heart-wrenching ballad by American singer Bobby Goldsboro, released in 1968. The song tells the story of a man mourning the loss of his wife, who passed away after a long illness. The lyrics are emotional and personal, describing the little things that the man misses about his wife, like the way she laughed or the way she looked in the morning. The song’s melody is simple and catchy, with a soft guitar and piano accompaniment. Honey became a massive hit, topping the charts in many countries, and became one of the most popular songs of the late 1960s. Its poignant message of love and loss resonated with audiences of all ages and still touches hearts today.

4. (Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay – Otis Redding

(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay is a soulful song by American singer Otis Redding, released in 1968, shortly after his death. The song was co-written by Redding and Steve Cropper and tells the story of a man sitting on the dock of the bay, watching the ships go by and reflecting on his life. The song’s melody is gentle and bluesy, with a memorable whistle solo at the end. (Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay became a posthumous hit, topping the charts in the US and the UK, and became one of Redding’s signature songs. Its mellow vibe and introspective lyrics captured the spirit of the late 1960s, a time of social and political upheaval. The song’s enduring popularity is a testament to Redding’s talent and legacy as one of the greatest soul singers of all time.

5. People Got to Be Free – The Rascals

People Got to Be Free is an uplifting song by American rock band The Rascals, released in 1968. The song was written by band member Felix Cavaliere and his wife, Eddie Brigati, in response to the civil rights movement and the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. The song’s lyrics call for unity, love, and understanding, and speak to the need for social justice and equality. The song’s melody is upbeat and catchy, with a driving rhythm and powerful vocal harmonies. People Got to Be Free became a hit and became an anthem of the civil rights movement, inspiring hope and unity during a turbulent time. Its message of peace and equality still resonates today, making it a timeless classic and a testament to the power of music to inspire change.

6. Sunshine of Your Love – Cream

Sunshine of Your Love is a classic rock song by the British power trio Cream, released in 1967. The song’s riff is instantly recognizable, with Eric Clapton’s distorted guitar leading the way. The song’s lyrics are inspired by a book of poetry by Scottish author George Barker and describe the beauty of being in love. The song’s melody is intense and powerful, with a pounding rhythm section and Clapton’s fiery solo. Sunshine of Your Love became one of Cream’s signature songs and a classic of the psychedelic era. Its influence can be heard in countless rock and metal songs since its release, making it a timeless classic.

7. This Guy’s In Love With You – Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass

This Guy’s In Love With You is a romantic ballad by American musician Herb Alpert, released in 1968. The song’s melody is gentle and lush, with a soft trumpet solo by Alpert. The lyrics speak of a man confessing his love to a woman, telling her that he’s been in love with her for a long time. The song’s simple and heartfelt message resonated with audiences and became a hit, reaching the top of the charts in the US. This Guy’s In Love With You has been covered by many artists, including Dionne Warwick and Harry Connick Jr., and has become a timeless classic of the easy listening genre.

8. The Good, The Bad and the Ugly – Hugo Montenegro

The Good, The Bad and the Ugly is an instrumental piece by American composer and arranger Hugo Montenegro, released in 1968. The song is a cover of the theme from the 1966 spaghetti western film of the same name, composed by Ennio Morricone. The song’s melody is iconic, with a twangy guitar and whistling leading the way. The song’s arrangement is lush and cinematic, with a full orchestra and choir. The Good, The Bad and the Ugly became a hit and a classic of the western genre, capturing the mood of the film and becoming a staple of pop culture. Its influence can be heard in many films and TV shows since its release, making it a timeless classic.

9. Mrs. Robinson – Simon and Garfunkel

Mrs. Robinson is a classic folk-rock song by American duo Simon and Garfunkel, released in 1968. The song was written for the film The Graduate and became an instant hit, reaching the top of the charts in the US and winning a Grammy Award. The song’s lyrics tell the story of Mrs. Robinson, a seductive and mysterious woman, and her relationship with a younger man. The song’s melody is upbeat and catchy, with Simon’s acoustic guitar and Garfunkel’s harmonies creating a timeless sound. Mrs. Robinson became an anthem of the counterculture and a classic of the 1960s, its influence can still be heard in pop culture today.

10. Tighten Up, Pt. 1 – Archie Bell and The Drells

Tighten Up, Pt. 1 is a funk and soul song by American group Archie Bell and The Drells, released in 1968. The song’s melody is funky and danceable, with a tight rhythm section and catchy horns. The song’s lyrics are simple, encouraging people to dance and have a good time. Tighten Up, Pt. 1 became a hit, reaching the top of the charts in the US and becoming an anthem of the funk and soul genres. Its influence can be heard in many later funk and hip hop songs, making it a classic of the genre.

11. Harper Valley P.T.A. – Jeannie C. Riley

Harper Valley P.T.A. is a country music song by American singer Jeannie C. Riley, released in 1968. The song’s melody is twangy and upbeat, with a catchy chorus and Riley’s strong vocals. The song’s lyrics tell the story of a single mother who is criticized by the local Parent-Teacher Association for her behavior. The song’s message of standing up against conformity and judgment resonated with audiences, making it a hit and winning a Grammy Award. Harper Valley P.T.A. became a classic of the country genre and has been covered by many artists, including Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn.

12. Little Green Apples – O.C. Smith

“Little Green Apples” is a classic country song performed by O.C. Smith. The song was written by Bobby Russell and originally recorded by Roger Miller. Smith’s version was released in 1968 and quickly became a hit, reaching number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song tells the story of a man who realizes that the simple things in life are the most important. The metaphor of “little green apples” is used to represent the things in life that matter most, such as love, family, and friendship. Smith’s smooth voice and the gentle melody make this song a timeless classic.

13. Mony Mony – Tommy James and The Shondells

“Mony Mony” is a 1968 hit song by Tommy James and The Shondells. The song was written by Tommy James and Bo Gentry and was inspired by the name of a New York City street sign. The song’s catchy hook, “Mony Mony,” is repeated throughout the song, making it a popular sing-along tune. The song’s upbeat rhythm and energetic vocals make it a favorite for parties and dance floors. The song’s popularity has led to numerous cover versions by other artists, including a live version by Billy Idol that became a hit in the 1980s.

14. Hello, I Love You – The Doors

“Hello, I Love You” is a psychedelic rock song by The Doors, released in 1968. The song was written by Jim Morrison and is based on his encounter with a beautiful woman on the streets of Los Angeles. The song’s repetitive chorus and driving beat make it a classic example of the band’s signature sound. The song’s lyrics, which are both romantic and somewhat menacing, reflect the turbulent times in which it was written. The song was a commercial success, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and remains a favorite of classic rock fans to this day.

15. Young Girl – Gary Puckett and The Union Gap

“Young Girl” is a 1968 hit song by Gary Puckett and The Union Gap. The song was written by Jerry Fuller and tells the story of a man who is attracted to a young girl but knows that their relationship can never be. The song’s haunting melody and Puckett’s emotive vocals create a sense of sadness and longing. The song was controversial when it was released due to its subject matter, but it became a commercial success, reaching number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

16. Cry Like a Baby – The Box Tops

“Cry Like a Baby” is a 1968 hit song by The Box Tops. The song was written by Dan Penn and Spooner Oldham and features the soulful vocals of lead singer Alex Chilton. The song’s catchy melody and upbeat rhythm make it a favorite of fans of 1960s pop and soul music. The song’s lyrics tell the story of a man who is heartbroken after a breakup and encourages others to cry if they need to. The song was a commercial success, reaching number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

17. Stoned Soul Picnic – The Fifth Dimension

“Stoned Soul Picnic” is a 1968 hit song by The Fifth Dimension. The song was written by Laura Nyro and features the group’s signature harmonies and a catchy melody. The song’s lyrics describe a summer gathering of friends and lovers, set to a groove that is both laid-back and energetic. The song’s unique blend of pop, soul, and jazz elements made it a favorite of music fans and critics alike. The song was a commercial success, reaching number three on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and it remains a classic example of 1960s pop music.

18. Grazing In the Grass – Hugh Masekela

“Grazing In the Grass” is a 1968 instrumental hit song by Hugh Masekela, a South African jazz trumpeter and composer. The song features a catchy melody and a vibrant Afrobeat rhythm, incorporating elements of jazz, funk, and pop music. The song’s title and lyrics were inspired by Masekela’s childhood memories of watching cows grazing in the fields of his hometown. The song became a commercial success, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and becoming a classic example of 1960s instrumental music.

19. Midnight Confessions – The Grass Roots

“Midnight Confessions” is a 1968 hit song by The Grass Roots. The song was written by Lou T. Josie and features the group’s signature harmonies and a catchy melody. The song’s lyrics describe a man who is confessing his love to a woman in the middle of the night, and the song’s upbeat rhythm and catchy chorus make it a favorite of fans of 1960s pop music. The song was a commercial success, reaching number five on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

20. Dance to the Music – Sly and The Family Stone

“Dance to the Music” is a 1968 hit song by Sly and The Family Stone. The song was written by Sly Stone and features the group’s signature blend of funk, soul, and rock music. The song’s upbeat rhythm and catchy chorus encourage listeners to dance and have a good time, while the song’s lyrics celebrate the power of music to bring people together. The song became a commercial success, reaching number eight on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and becoming a classic example of 1960s funk and soul music.

21. The Horse – Cliff Nobles & Co.

“The Horse” is a 1968 instrumental hit song by Cliff Nobles & Co. The song features a catchy melody and a driving beat, incorporating elements of funk, soul, and rock music. The song’s title and lyrics were inspired by the popular dance craze “The Horse,” which involved a series of synchronized steps and arm movements. The song became a commercial success, reaching number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and becoming a classic example of 1960s instrumental music.

22. I Wish it Would Rain – The Temptations

“I Wish it Would Rain” is a 1968 hit song by The Temptations. The song was written by Norman Whitfield, Barrett Strong, and Rodger Penzabene and features the group’s signature harmonies and a soulful melody. The song’s lyrics describe a man who is heartbroken after a breakup and wishes that the rain would hide his tears. The song’s emotional depth and powerful vocals make it a favorite of fans of 1960s soul music. The song was a commercial success, reaching number four on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

23. La-La Means I Love You – The Delfonics

“La-La Means I Love You” is a 1968 hit song by The Delfonics. The song was written by Thom Bell and William Hart and features the group’s signature falsetto vocals and a romantic melody. The song’s lyrics describe a man who is declaring his love for a woman and using the phrase “la-la” as a metaphor for his feelings. The song’s unique blend of soul, pop, and doo-wop elements made it a favorite of music fans and critics alike. The song was a commercial success, reaching number four on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and it remains a classic example of 1960s R&B music.

24. Turn Around, Look At Me – The Vogues

“Turn Around, Look At Me” is a 1968 hit song by The Vogues. The song was written by Jerry Capehart and features the group’s signature harmonies and a romantic melody. The song’s lyrics describe a man who is trying to win back the love of a woman who has left him. The song’s catchy chorus and lush production make it a favorite of fans of 1960s pop music. The song was a commercial success, reaching number seven on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

25. Judy In Disguise (With Glasses) – John Fred & His Playboy Band

“Judy In Disguise (With Glasses)” is a 1968 hit song by John Fred & His Playboy Band. The song was written by Fred and Andrew Bernard and is a parody of The Beatles’ hit song “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds.” The song’s upbeat rhythm, catchy chorus, and playful lyrics make it a favorite of fans of 1960s pop music. The song was a commercial success, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and becoming a classic example of 1960s novelty music.

26. Spooky – The Classics IV

“Spooky” is a 1968 hit song by The Classics IV. The song was written by Mike Shapiro and Harry Middlebrooks Jr. and features a haunting melody and ethereal vocals. The song’s lyrics describe a man who is enchanted by a mysterious woman and her supernatural powers. The song’s unique blend of soul, pop, and rock elements made it a favorite of music fans and critics alike. The song was a commercial success, reaching number three on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and it remains a classic example of 1960s pop music.

27. Love Child – Diana Ross and The Supremes

“Love Child” is a 1968 hit song by Diana Ross and The Supremes. The song was written by Pam Sawyer, Deke Richards, R. Dean Taylor, and Frank Wilson and features a soulful melody and powerful vocals from Ross. The song’s lyrics describe a woman who is rejected by society because she was born out of wedlock. The song’s themes of social injustice and resilience made it a favorite of fans of 1960s soul music. The song was a commercial success, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and it remains a classic example of the Motown sound.

28. Angel of the Morning – Merrilee Rush

“Angel of the Morning” is a 1968 hit song by Merrilee Rush. The song was written by Chip Taylor and features a gentle melody and emotional vocals from Rush. The song’s lyrics describe a woman who is grappling with the aftermath of a one-night stand. The song’s themes of love, regret, and empowerment make it a favorite of fans of 1960s pop music. The song was a commercial success, reaching number seven on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and it remains a classic example of 1960s folk-pop.

29. The Ballad of Bonnie & Clyde – Georgie Fame

“The Ballad of Bonnie & Clyde” is a 1968 hit song by Georgie Fame. The song was written by Mitch Murray and Peter Callander and features a groovy beat and jazzy instrumentation. The song’s lyrics describe the infamous criminal couple Bonnie and Clyde and their violent exploits. The song’s themes of rebellion and outlaw culture made it a favorite of fans of 1960s rock and roll. The song was a commercial success, reaching number seven on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and it remains a classic example of 1960s British pop music.

30. Those Were the Days – Mary Hopkin

“Those Were the Days” is a 1968 hit song by Mary Hopkin. The song was written by Gene Raskin and features a nostalgic melody and Hopkin’s clear, beautiful vocals. The song’s lyrics describe a woman who is reminiscing about her youth and the happy memories of her past. The song’s themes of nostalgia and wistfulness made it a favorite of fans of 1960s folk-pop. The song was a commercial success, reaching number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and it remains a classic example of the 1960s music scene.

31. Born to Be Wild – Steppenwolf

“Born to Be Wild” is a 1968 hit song by Steppenwolf. The song was written by Mars Bonfire and features a driving beat and powerful vocals from John Kay. The song’s lyrics describe the thrill of the open road and the joy of riding a motorcycle. The song’s themes of freedom and rebellion made it a favorite of fans of 1960s rock and roll. The song was a commercial success, reaching number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and it remains a classic example of the 1960s counterculture.

32. Cowboys to Girls – The Intruders

“Cowboys to Girls” is a 1968 hit song by The Intruders. The song was written by Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff and features a funky beat and smooth harmonies. The song’s lyrics describe a man who is trying to impress a woman by becoming more sensitive and romantic. The song’s themes of love and masculinity made it a favorite of fans of 1960s soul music. The song was a commercial success, reaching number six on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and it remains a classic example of 1960s R&B.

33. Simon Says – The 1910 Fruitgum Company

“Simon Says” is a 1968 hit song by The 1910 Fruitgum Company. The song was written by Elliot Chiprut and features an upbeat and catchy tune with a sing-along chorus. The song’s lyrics describe a children’s game where players follow commands given by the leader. The song’s themes of fun and playfulness made it a favorite of fans of 1960s bubblegum pop. The song was a commercial success, reaching number four on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and it remains a classic example of the 1960s music scene.

34. Lady Willpower – Gary Puckett and The Union Gap

“Lady Willpower” is a 1968 hit song by Gary Puckett and The Union Gap. The song was written by Jerry Fuller and features Puckett’s powerful vocals and the band’s signature horn section. The song’s lyrics describe a man who is trying to resist the temptation of a woman’s charms. The song’s themes of desire and self-control made it a favorite of fans of 1960s pop rock. The song was a commercial success, reaching number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and it remains a classic example of 1960s music.

35. It’s A Beautiful Morning – The Rascals

“It’s A Beautiful Morning” is a 1968 hit song by The Rascals. The song was written by Felix Cavaliere and Eddie Brigati and features a joyous melody and soulful vocals. The song’s lyrics describe the beauty of a new day and the hope it brings. The song’s themes of optimism and positivity made it a favorite of fans of 1960s rock and roll. The song was a commercial success, reaching number three on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and it remains a classic example of the 1960s music scene.

36. The Look of Love – Sergio Mendes and Brasil ’66

The Look of Love by Sergio Mendes and Brasil ’66 is a timeless classic that embodies the essence of smooth jazz and bossa nova. The song starts with a soft piano intro that soon gives way to a mellow guitar riff and a steady drum beat. Lani Hall’s ethereal vocals blend seamlessly with the instrumental arrangement, creating a dreamy and romantic atmosphere. The lyrics, written by legendary songwriter Burt Bacharach, speak of the euphoric feeling of being in love and the joy it brings. The song’s popularity has endured over the years, with countless covers and samples used in films, TV shows, and commercials.

37. Hold Me Tight – Johnny Nash

Hold Me Tight by Johnny Nash is a classic hit from the late 1960s that blends elements of reggae, pop, and soul. The song’s catchy melody, upbeat tempo, and joyful lyrics make it a perfect choice for dancing and singing along. Nash’s smooth vocals and charming delivery add to the song’s appeal, and the infectious chorus is sure to get stuck in your head. The lyrics express the singer’s desire to hold onto his lover tightly and never let go, creating a sense of warmth and intimacy that is relatable to anyone in love. Hold Me Tight is a timeless classic that has stood the test of time, remaining a beloved favorite among music fans of all ages.

38. Yummy, Yummy, Yummy – The Ohio Express

Yummy, Yummy, Yummy by The Ohio Express is a bubblegum pop hit that is impossible to resist. The song’s simple and repetitive lyrics, combined with a catchy melody and upbeat tempo, make it a fun and playful tune that is sure to get stuck in your head. The use of a kazoo and a cowbell adds to the song’s quirky charm, and the chorus is guaranteed to have you singing along in no time. The Ohio Express was a one-hit wonder, but Yummy, Yummy, Yummy remains a beloved classic that never fails to put a smile on your face.

39. Fire – The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown

Fire by The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown is a psychedelic rock classic that was a huge hit in the late 1960s. The song starts with a haunting organ intro that soon gives way to a wild and frenzied performance by Brown, who delivers the lyrics with an intense and theatrical flair. The use of pyrotechnics and elaborate stage costumes added to the song’s visual impact and helped to cement its status as a groundbreaking and influential masterpiece. Fire is a must-listen for fans of classic rock and psychedelic music, and its legacy can be heard in the work of countless artists who were inspired by its daring and experimental sound.

40. Love Is All Around – The Troggs

Love Is All Around by The Troggs is a timeless classic that has become a staple of romantic playlists everywhere. The song’s simple yet powerful message of love and devotion is conveyed through the band’s signature raw and gritty sound. The melody is catchy and memorable, and the lyrics are heartfelt and sincere. Love Is All Around has been covered by numerous artists and featured in films and TV shows, cementing its status as a beloved classic.

41. Playboy – Gene and Debbe

Playboy by Gene and Debbe is a delightful slice of country pop that captures the essence of the 1960s. The song’s upbeat tempo, catchy melody, and charming vocals make it a joy to listen to. The lyrics describe a playful and flirtatious encounter between two lovers, creating a sense of fun and carefree romance. Playboy is a testament to the enduring popularity of country music and its ability to cross over into the mainstream.

42. Theme from “Valley of the Dolls” – Dionne Warwick

Theme from “Valley of the Dolls” by Dionne Warwick is a hauntingly beautiful composition that perfectly captures the drama and intensity of the classic film. The song’s orchestration is lush and dramatic, with Warwick’s soulful vocals providing a sense of longing and heartbreak. The lyrics speak of the allure and danger of fame and fortune, creating a sense of tragedy and melancholy that is both haunting and poignant. Theme from “Valley of the Dolls” is a masterpiece of film music and a testament to the power of music to convey complex emotions and ideas.

43. Classical Gas – Mason Williams

Classical Gas by Mason Williams is a beautiful instrumental piece that showcases the virtuosity and creativity of the composer. The song’s intricate guitar work and intricate arrangements make it a favorite among music lovers and guitar enthusiasts alike. The melody is both catchy and complex, and the song’s use of different musical styles and influences creates a sense of innovation and experimentation. Classical Gas is a masterpiece of instrumental music and a testament to the enduring power of creativity and innovation.

44. Slip Away – Clarence Carter

Slip Away by Clarence Carter is a soulful and moving ballad that speaks to the pain and heartbreak of lost love. The song’s slow and mournful tempo, combined with Carter’s emotive and powerful vocals, creates a sense of sorrow and longing that is palpable. The lyrics speak of the desperate need to hold onto love even as it slips away, creating a sense of vulnerability and raw emotion that is both heartbreaking and beautiful. Slip Away is a classic example of the power of soul music to convey complex emotions and experiences.

45. Girl Watcher – The O’Kaysions

Girl Watcher by The O’Kaysions is a catchy and playful song that captures the spirit of the 1960s. The song’s upbeat tempo, catchy melody, and clever lyrics make it a favorite among fans of classic pop music. The lyrics describe the singer’s admiration for beautiful women and his desire to watch them from afar, creating a sense of playful and innocent romance. Girl Watcher is a classic example of the fun and lighthearted side of pop music and a testament to the enduring popularity of the genre.

46. Since You’ve Been Gone (Sweet Sweet Baby) – Aretha Franklin

Since You’ve Been Gone (Sweet Sweet Baby) by Aretha Franklin is a soulful and upbeat song that showcases the Queen of Soul’s incredible talent and versatility. The song’s catchy melody, coupled with Franklin’s powerful and emotive vocals, creates a sense of joy and happiness that is infectious. The lyrics speak of the singer’s newfound sense of freedom and happiness since her lover left, creating a sense of empowerment and strength. Since You’ve Been Gone (Sweet Sweet Baby) is a classic example of the power of soul music to uplift and inspire.

47. Green Tambourine – The Lemon Pipers

Green Tambourine by The Lemon Pipers is a catchy and psychedelic song that captures the spirit of the late 1960s. The song’s use of trippy instrumentation and whimsical lyrics creates a sense of fun and whimsy that is both charming and infectious. The lyrics describe a world where everything is painted in psychedelic colors, creating a sense of escapism and wonder. Green Tambourine is a classic example of the playful and experimental side of pop music and a testament to the enduring influence of the psychedelic era.

48. 1,2,3 Red Light – The 1910 Fruitgum Company

1,2,3 Red Light by The 1910 Fruitgum Company is a catchy and upbeat song that captures the spirit of the bubblegum pop era. The song’s catchy melody, combined with its playful lyrics, creates a sense of fun and joy that is both infectious and uplifting. The lyrics speak of the singer’s love for a girl who keeps teasing him, creating a sense of playful romance and innocence. 1,2,3 Red Light is a classic example of the playful and lighthearted side of pop music and a testament to the enduring popularity of the genre.

49. Reach Out Of The Darkness – Friend & Lover

Reach Out Of The Darkness by Friend & Lover is a classic anti-war song that captures the spirit of the late 1960s. The song’s catchy melody, combined with its powerful lyrics, creates a sense of hope and optimism in the face of violence and conflict. The lyrics speak of the need for people to come together and embrace love and understanding, creating a sense of unity and community. Reach Out Of The Darkness is a classic example of the power of music to inspire and uplift in times of trouble.

50. Jumpin’ Jack Flash – The Rolling Stones

Jumpin’ Jack Flash by The Rolling Stones is a classic rock song that showcases the band’s raw energy and charisma. The song’s catchy guitar riff, coupled with Mick Jagger’s powerful and electrifying vocals, creates a sense of excitement and energy that is infectious. The lyrics speak of a mysterious and elusive character named Jumpin’ Jack Flash, creating a sense of intrigue and excitement. Jumpin’ Jack Flash is a classic example of the power of rock music to ignite passion and energy in its listeners.

51. MacArthur Park – Richard Harris

MacArthur Park by Richard Harris is a haunting and beautiful song that captures the complexity and emotion of love and loss. The song’s sweeping orchestration, combined with Harris’s emotive and powerful vocals, creates a sense of grandeur and epic scope. The lyrics speak of a failed romance, set against the backdrop of the titular park, creating a sense of sadness and longing that is palpable. MacArthur Park is a classic example of the power of music to convey complex emotions and experiences, and a testament to the enduring appeal of grandiose ballads.

52. Light My Fire – Jose Feliciano

Light My Fire by Jose Feliciano is a cover of The Doors’ classic song, and it showcases Feliciano’s unique and soulful style. The song’s Latin-inspired guitar riff, coupled with Feliciano’s emotive and powerful vocals, creates a sense of passion and energy that is both intimate and universal. The lyrics speak of the desire for love and connection, creating a sense of longing and yearning that is palpable. Light My Fire is a classic example of the power of music to transcend boundaries and connect people across cultures and languages.

53. I Love You – People

I Love You by People is a classic pop song that captures the romantic spirit of the 1960s. The song’s catchy melody, combined with its upbeat tempo and harmonies, creates a sense of joy and celebration. The lyrics speak of the power of love and the joy of being with someone special, creating a sense of warmth and intimacy that is relatable and heartfelt. I Love You is a classic example of the power of music to express emotions and create connections between people.

54. Take Time to Know Her – Percy Sledge

Take Time to Know Her by Percy Sledge is a soulful and powerful ballad that captures the complexity and depth of human relationships. The song’s sweeping orchestration, combined with Sledge’s emotive and powerful vocals, creates a sense of grandeur and epic scope. The lyrics speak of the need to take the time to truly understand and appreciate the people in our lives, creating a sense of depth and connection that is both moving and profound. Take Time to Know Her is a classic example of the power of music to convey complex emotions and experiences, and a testament to the enduring appeal of soulful ballads.

55. Pictures of Matchstick Men – Status Quo

Pictures of Matchstick Men by Status Quo is a psychedelic rock song that features an infectious guitar riff and haunting vocals. The song’s trippy and surreal lyrics create a sense of disorientation and dreamlike atmosphere that is both mesmerizing and unsettling. Pictures of Matchstick Men is a classic example of the power of psychedelic rock to transport listeners to new and unexpected sonic landscapes.

56. Summertime Blues – Blue Cheer

Summertime Blues by Blue Cheer is a hard-hitting and high-energy rock song that captures the rebellious spirit of the 1960s. The song’s pounding drums, searing guitar riffs, and aggressive vocals create a sense of urgency and intensity that is both exciting and cathartic. The lyrics speak of the frustrations and challenges of youth, creating a sense of camaraderie and solidarity with listeners. Summertime Blues is a classic example of the power of rock music to express and channel youthful energy and rebellion.

57. Ain’t Nothing Like the Real Thing – Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell

Ain’t Nothing Like the Real Thing by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell is a classic soul duet that captures the beauty and magic of true love. The song’s tender and soulful vocals, combined with its romantic lyrics, create a sense of warmth and intimacy that is both timeless and universal. The song speaks of the power of love to transform and elevate our lives, creating a sense of hope and inspiration that is both uplifting and profound. Ain’t Nothing Like the Real Thing is a classic example of the power of soul music to touch the hearts and souls of listeners, and a testament to the enduring appeal of love songs.

58. I Got the Feelin’ – James Brown and The Famous Flames

“I Got the Feelin'” is a 1968 hit single by James Brown and The Famous Flames. The track is a quintessential example of Brown’s funk style, featuring his signature rhythmic screams and a driving horn section. The song is built around a simple but infectious bassline that propels the groove forward, while Brown’s vocals add an element of raw, emotional intensity. The lyrics are a celebration of the power of music to make people feel good and get them dancing, with Brown urging the listener to “shake your money maker” and “get up offa that thing.” The song’s infectious groove and joyful energy make it one of Brown’s most enduring hits, and it has been covered and sampled by countless artists over the years.

59. I’ve Gotta Get a Message to You – The Bee Gees

I’ve Gotta Get a Message to You by The Bee Gees is a haunting and melodious ballad that showcases the group’s unique vocal harmonies and poetic lyrics. The song’s haunting melody and lyrics speak of the desperation and longing of a prisoner awaiting execution, creating a sense of melancholy and sadness that is both poignant and powerful. I’ve Gotta Get a Message to You is a classic example of the power of ballads to touch the hearts and souls of listeners.

60. Lady Madonna – The Beatles

Lady Madonna by The Beatles is a rollicking and fun-loving rock song that showcases the group’s musical versatility and sense of humor. The song’s infectious melody and witty lyrics celebrate the joys and struggles of everyday life, creating a sense of connection and camaraderie with listeners. Lady Madonna is a classic example of The Beatles’ ability to create music that is both entertaining and thought-provoking, and a testament to their enduring popularity and influence.

61. Hurdy Gurdy Man – Donovan

“Hurdy Gurdy Man” is a 1968 psychedelic folk rock song by Scottish singer-songwriter Donovan. The track features a distinctive droning guitar riff that gives the song a hypnotic, otherworldly quality, while Donovan’s lyrics are cryptic and mystical, evoking images of medieval troubadours and wandering minstrels. The song was produced by Mickie Most and features the bass playing of John Paul Jones, who would later become a founding member of Led Zeppelin. “Hurdy Gurdy Man” was a hit single for Donovan, reaching number four on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, and it remains one of his most popular and enduring songs. Its trippy, psychedelic sound has made it a favorite of fans of the era’s counterculture, and it has been covered by artists ranging from Butthole Surfers to Earth, Wind & Fire.

62. Magic Carpet Ride – Steppenwolf

“Magic Carpet Ride” is a classic rock song by the Canadian-American band Steppenwolf, released in 1968. The track is built around a driving, bluesy guitar riff and features a pounding rhythm section, with John Kay’s powerful vocals and a memorable organ solo adding to the song’s energetic sound. The lyrics are a celebration of the power of music to transport the listener to new and exciting places, with Kay exhorting the listener to “close your eyes, girl, look inside, girl, let the sound take you away.” “Magic Carpet Ride” has become an iconic rock anthem and has been featured in numerous films, TV shows, and commercials, cementing its place in the popular consciousness.

63. Bottle of Wine – The Fireballs

“Bottle of Wine” is a classic pop rock song by The Fireballs, released in 1967. The track features a catchy melody and upbeat, sing-along chorus, with the band’s signature harmonies and driving rhythm section creating an infectious sound. The lyrics are a tongue-in-cheek celebration of the pleasures of drinking and carousing, with the narrator extolling the virtues of “a bottle of wine, fruit of the vine, when you gonna let me get sober.” “Bottle of Wine” was a hit for The Fireballs and remains a beloved classic of the era, with its catchy hooks and good-natured humor capturing the spirit of the times.

64. Stay in My Corner – The Dells

“Stay in My Corner” is a soul classic by The Dells, released in 1965. The track features the group’s signature harmonies and lush orchestration, with lead vocalist Marvin Junior’s powerful vocals adding a sense of emotional urgency to the song’s lyrics. The track is a plea for fidelity and commitment, with Junior begging his lover to “stay in my corner, girl, stay in my corner, and I’ll never let you down.” The song’s mix of vulnerability and strength struck a chord with audiences and became one of The Dells’ most beloved and enduring hits. Its message of loyalty and devotion has resonated with generations of listeners and helped to cement The Dells’ place in the pantheon of soul music legends.

65. Soul Serenade – Willie Mitchell

“Soul Serenade” is an instrumental soul classic by Willie Mitchell, released in 1968. The track features Mitchell’s signature horn arrangements, with a soulful saxophone melody and a driving rhythm section creating a powerful groove. The song’s title evokes the emotional depth and intensity of the music, with the horns and drums building to a climax that feels like a cathartic release. “Soul Serenade” has become a beloved classic of the era, with its timeless sound and evocative melodies capturing the spirit of the times and inspiring countless musicians in the decades since its release.

66. Delilah – Tom Jones

“Delilah” is a classic pop hit by Welsh singer Tom Jones, released in 1968. The track features a dramatic, operatic arrangement and Jones’ powerful vocals, with the lyrics telling the story of a man driven to jealousy and violence by his love for a woman named Delilah. The song’s over-the-top drama and catchy chorus have made it a perennial favorite of fans of the era, with Jones’ charismatic stage presence and powerful voice helping to cement his place as one of the era’s most beloved performers.

67. Nobody But Me – The Human Beinz

“Nobody But Me” is a garage rock classic by The Human Beinz, released in 1967. The track features a driving, fuzzed-out guitar riff and a pounding rhythm section, with the band’s harmonies and call-and-response vocals adding to the song’s infectious sound. The lyrics are a celebration of youthful rebellion and individualism, with the band declaring that “there’s nobody in the world like me, I’m the one and only.” “Nobody But Me” was a hit for The Human Beinz and has since become a cult classic of the era, with its raw energy and catchy hooks capturing the spirit of the times and inspiring generations of rock musicians in the decades since its release.

68. I Thank You – Sam and Dave

“I Thank You” is a classic soul hit by the legendary duo Sam and Dave, released in 1968. The track features the duo’s signature call-and-response vocals, with a driving rhythm section and horns creating a powerful groove. The lyrics are a celebration of gratitude and love, with the duo expressing their appreciation for their partner and declaring that “you didn’t have to love me like you did, but you did, but you did, and I thank you.” “I Thank You” has become an enduring classic of the era, with its irresistible energy and infectious hooks capturing the spirit of the times and inspiring generations of soul and R&B musicians in the decades since its release.

69. The Fool On the Hill – Sergio Mendes and Brasil ’66

“The Fool On the Hill” is a classic bossa nova-inspired pop hit by Sergio Mendes and Brasil ’66, released in 1968. The track features the band’s signature blend of jazz, pop, and Latin rhythms, with Mendes’ piano and Lani Hall’s vocals adding to the song’s lush and dreamy sound. The lyrics are a contemplation of loneliness and the outsider’s perspective, with the narrator describing the titular fool as “a man of many words, he’s not the kind you’d think you’d listen to.” “The Fool On the Hill” has become a beloved classic of the era, with its evocative melodies and introspective lyrics capturing the spirit of the times and inspiring countless musicians in the decades since its release.

70. Sky Pilot – Eric Burdon and The Animals

“Sky Pilot” is a classic rock protest song by Eric Burdon and The Animals, released in 1968. The track features a driving guitar riff and a powerful rhythm section, with Burdon’s soulful vocals adding to the song’s sense of urgency. The lyrics are a scathing critique of the Vietnam War and the military-industrial complex, with Burdon describing the eponymous “sky pilot” as a “flying chaplain in Vietnam, aboard a military plane” who blesses the troops as they go off to war. “Sky Pilot” was a hit for The Animals and remains a powerful statement against war and violence, with its searing indictment of the horrors of war and the toll it takes on those who fight it still resonating with listeners today.

71. Indian Lake – The Cowsills

“Indian Lake” is a cheerful, upbeat pop hit by The Cowsills, released in 1968. The song features bright harmonies, catchy hooks, and a bouncy rhythm, with lyrics describing the joys of summer and young love. The titular Indian Lake serves as a backdrop for the song’s nostalgic reminiscence, with the narrator singing, “you take a bus marked ‘Lakewood Drive’ and you keep on ridin’ till you’re just about to cross the Jersey line to Indian Lake.” “Indian Lake” became a hit for The Cowsills and remains a beloved classic of the era, capturing the carefree spirit and optimism of the late 1960s.

72. I Wonder What She’s Doing Tonight? – Tommy Boyce and Bobby Hart

“I Wonder What She’s Doing Tonight?” is a catchy, upbeat pop hit by Tommy Boyce and Bobby Hart, released in 1968. The song features jangly guitars, bright harmonies, and catchy hooks, with lyrics describing the narrator’s wistful longing for a former flame. The chorus features the memorable refrain, “I wonder what she’s doing tonight, yeah, I wonder what she’s doing tonight, oh-oh-oh,” capturing the uncertainty and wistfulness of lost love. “I Wonder What She’s Doing Tonight?” was a hit for Boyce and Hart and remains a classic of the era, with its infectious energy and relatable lyrics continuing to resonate with listeners today.

73. Over You – Gary Puckett and The Union Gap

“Over You” is a powerful ballad by Gary Puckett and The Union Gap, released in 1968. The song features Puckett’s soulful vocals, with sweeping strings and a dramatic arrangement adding to the song’s emotional intensity. The lyrics describe the aftermath of a failed relationship, with Puckett singing, “Now that you’re gone, all that’s left is a band of gold, all that’s left of the dreams I hold is a band of gold.” “Over You” was a hit for Puckett and The Union Gap and remains a classic of the era, with its powerful vocals and emotive lyrics capturing the heartache and longing of lost love.

74. Medley: Goin’ Out Of My Head / Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You – The Lettermen

“Medley: Goin’ Out Of My Head / Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You” is a classic mashup by The Lettermen, released in 1968. The medley combines two popular songs, “Goin’ Out Of My Head” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You,” into a seamless blend of harmonies, catchy hooks, and memorable lyrics. The Lettermen’s signature harmonies are on full display in the medley, with the group’s smooth vocals perfectly complementing the lush orchestration. “Medley: Goin’ Out Of My Head / Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You” was a hit for The Lettermen and remains a beloved classic of the era, showcasing the group’s timeless appeal and musical prowess.

75. Shoo-Be-Doo-Be-Doo-Da-Day – Stevie Wonder

“Shoo-Be-Doo-Be-Doo-Da-Day” is a funky, upbeat soul hit by Stevie Wonder, released in 1968. The song features Wonder’s signature grooves, with a driving bassline, funky horns, and catchy hooks adding to the song’s infectious energy. The lyrics describe the narrator’s determination to move on from a toxic relationship, with Wonder singing, “I’ll be glad when you’re dead, you rascal you.” “Shoo-Be-Doo-Be-Doo-Da-Day” was a hit for Wonder and remains a classic of the era, showcasing the artist’s musical versatility and mastery of the funk and soul genres.

76. The Unicorn – The Irish Rovers

“The Unicorn” is a whimsical folk-pop hit by The Irish Rovers, released in 1968. The song features playful lyrics, catchy hooks, and an infectious melody, with the band’s use of traditional Irish instruments adding to the song’s charm. The lyrics describe a magical unicorn who is searching for his way in the world, with the narrator singing, “But they passed an ordinance, and it stated with a tear, that unicorns, no matter how pure, would all be arrested and in captivity endure.” “The Unicorn” was a hit for The Irish Rovers and remains a beloved classic of the era, capturing the playful spirit and imaginative storytelling of folk-pop music.

77. You Keep Me Hangin’ On – Vanilla Fudge

“You Keep Me Hangin’ On” is a psychedelic rock rendition of the classic Motown hit by Vanilla Fudge, released in 1968. The band’s version features a slowed-down tempo, heavy use of organ, and a dramatic, drawn-out vocal delivery that perfectly captures the song’s angst and heartache. The song was a hit for Vanilla Fudge and remains a classic of the era, showcasing the band’s innovative approach to rock music and their ability to infuse classic hits with a fresh, new sound.

78. Revolution – The Beatles

“Revolution” is a politically charged rock anthem by The Beatles, released in 1968. The song features a driving rhythm, scorching guitar riffs, and pointed lyrics that critique the state of society and the political establishment. The song’s lyrics were seen as controversial at the time, with some interpreting them as a call to violent revolution. “Revolution” was a hit for The Beatles and remains a classic of the era, showcasing the band’s willingness to take risks and explore new artistic territory.

79. Woman, Woman – Gary Puckett and The Union Gap

“Woman, Woman” is a soulful pop hit by Gary Puckett and The Union Gap, released in 1968. The song features Puckett’s smooth, emotive vocals and a catchy melody that perfectly captures the song’s romantic themes. The lyrics describe the narrator’s devotion to a woman, with Puckett singing, “Woman, woman, have you got cheating on your mind?” “Woman, Woman” was a hit for Gary Puckett and The Union Gap and remains a beloved classic of the era, showcasing the band’s ability to infuse pop music with soulful, heartfelt emotion.

80. Elenore – The Turtles

“Elenore” is a song by American rock band The Turtles, released in 1968. The song was written by the band’s lead vocalist, Howard Kaylan, as a parody of their previous hit single “Happy Together.” The song features upbeat, catchy instrumentation, with lively piano and guitar riffs, and a chorus that is impossible not to sing along to. The lyrics, however, are tongue-in-cheek and satirical, poking fun at the cliches and tropes of love songs of the time. Despite this, the song was a commercial success, peaking at number 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

81. White Room – Cream

“White Room” is a psychedelic rock song by British band Cream, released in 1968. The song features a distinctive, hypnotic riff played on a wah-wah guitar, which is accompanied by an intricate bassline and a driving drumbeat. The lyrics of the song are cryptic and enigmatic, with imagery that is both surreal and evocative. The chorus of the song features a soaring vocal melody, sung by Eric Clapton, which adds to the song’s sense of grandeur and drama. “White Room” has become one of Cream’s most iconic songs, and is considered a classic of the psychedelic rock genre. It was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 on both the UK and US charts. The song’s enduring popularity can be attributed to its memorable instrumentation, compelling lyrics, and powerful vocal performance.

82. You’re All I Need to Get By – Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell

“You’re All I Need to Get By” is a soulful duet by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell, released in 1968. The song features Gaye and Terrell’s smooth, emotive vocals and a lush, orchestral arrangement that perfectly captures the song’s romantic themes. The lyrics describe the narrator’s devotion to a partner, with Gaye and Terrell singing, “I need no money, fortune, or fame / And I may not be a star / I’m only one who cares / With your sweet love, darling / You’re all I need to get by.” “You’re All I Need to Get By” was a hit for Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell and remains a beloved classic of the era, showcasing the duo’s ability to infuse soul music with heartfelt emotion.

83. Baby, Now That I’ve Found You – The Foundations

“Baby, Now That I’ve Found You” is a song by British soul band The Foundations, released in 1967. The song is characterized by its catchy, upbeat melody and the soulful vocals of lead singer Colin Young. The lyrics tell the story of a person who has finally found love after a long search, and the joy and happiness that comes with it. The song was a commercial success, reaching number one on the UK charts and the top ten on the US charts. Its enduring popularity can be attributed to its infectious rhythm and positive message of love and happiness.

84. Sweet Inspiration – The Sweet Inspirations

“Sweet Inspiration” is a song by American soul group The Sweet Inspirations, released in 1968. The song features powerful vocals by lead singer Cissy Houston, and a funky, upbeat instrumental arrangement. The lyrics of the song speak of the inspiration and motivation that can be found in love, and the sense of purpose and direction it can provide. The song has become a classic of the soul genre, known for its catchy melody and energetic performance. It was a moderate commercial success, reaching the top 20 on the US charts.

85. If You Can Want – Smokey Robinson and The Miracles

“If You Can Want” is a song by American R&B group Smokey Robinson and The Miracles, released in 1968. The song features a classic Motown sound, with a catchy, upbeat melody and the smooth, soulful vocals of Smokey Robinson. The lyrics of the song speak of the importance of commitment and dedication in a relationship, and the rewards that can come from it. The song was a commercial success, reaching the top 40 on the US charts. Its enduring popularity can be attributed to its infectious rhythm and positive message of love and devotion.

86. Cab Driver – The Mills Brothers

“Cab Driver” is a song by American jazz and pop vocal group The Mills Brothers, released in 1968. The song tells the story of a cab driver who dreams of being a singer, but is resigned to his life driving a taxi. The song features smooth, soulful harmonies and a catchy, upbeat melody, making it a popular hit during its time. The Mills Brothers were known for their unique vocal stylings, and “Cab Driver” showcases their talent for blending jazz, pop, and R&B.

87. Time Has Come Today – The Chambers Brothers

“Time Has Come Today” is a psychedelic rock song by American soul group The Chambers Brothers, released in 1967. The song features a driving, repetitive guitar riff and a propulsive drumbeat, creating a hypnotic, trance-like effect. The lyrics of the song speak of the passage of time and the need for change, with a message of social and political activism. The song became an anthem for the counterculture movement of the late 1960s, and its influence can still be felt in the music of today.

88. Do You Know the Way to San Jose – Dionne Warwick

“Do You Know the Way to San Jose” is a song by American singer Dionne Warwick, released in 1968. The song features a catchy, upbeat melody and Warwick’s smooth, soulful vocals. The lyrics of the song tell the story of a woman who leaves her hometown in search of fame and fortune in San Jose, California. The song was written by Burt Bacharach and Hal David, two of the most successful songwriters of the era, and it became one of Warwick’s biggest hits. Its enduring popularity can be attributed to its catchy melody and relatable story of the pursuit of the American Dream.

89. Scarborough Fair / Canticle – Simon and Garfunkel

“Scarborough Fair/Canticle” is a song by American folk rock duo Simon and Garfunkel, released in 1966. The song is a reworking of the traditional English ballad “Scarborough Fair,” with new verses added by Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. The song features intricate vocal harmonies and a haunting melody, making it one of the duo’s most beloved songs. The lyrics of the song speak of lost love and the passing of time, with a melancholic tone that captures the mood of the era.

90. Say It Loud – I’m Black and I’m Proud – James Brown & The Famous Flames

“Say It Loud – I’m Black and I’m Proud” is a funk song by American singer James Brown and his band The Famous Flames, released in 1968. The song features a driving rhythm and Brown’s powerful vocals, with lyrics that celebrate black identity and pride. The song was written during the height of the civil rights movement, and it became an anthem for black empowerment and cultural identity. Its impact on popular music and the black community can still be felt today, making it one of the most important songs of the era.

91. The Mighty Quinn (Quinn the Eskimo) – Manfred Mann

“The Mighty Quinn (Quinn the Eskimo)” is a song by British rock band Manfred Mann, released in 1968. The song features a catchy, upbeat melody and the band’s signature organ sound. The lyrics of the song speak of a mysterious and elusive character named Quinn, with a sense of whimsy and fun. The song became a commercial success, reaching the top ten on the US charts, and it has remained a popular favorite of the era. Its infectious rhythm and playful lyrics make it a classic of the rock genre.

92. Here Comes the Judge – Shorty Long

“Here Comes the Judge” is a song by American soul singer Shorty Long, released in 1968. The song features a driving rhythm and Long’s signature rasp, with lyrics that playfully riff on the image of a judge dispensing justice. The song became a popular hit, reaching the top 10 on the US charts, and its influence can still be heard in the music of today. Long was known for his energetic performances and charismatic persona, making him a beloved figure of the soul music scene.

93. I Say a Little Prayer – Aretha Franklin

“I Say a Little Prayer” is a song by American singer Aretha Franklin, released in 1968. The song features a lush arrangement and Franklin’s powerful vocals, with lyrics that speak of love and devotion. The song was written by Burt Bacharach and Hal David, two of the most successful songwriters of the era, and it became one of Franklin’s biggest hits. Its enduring popularity can be attributed to its catchy melody and heartfelt sentiment, making it a classic of the soul genre.

94. Think – Aretha Franklin

“Think” is a song by American singer Aretha Franklin, released in 1968. The song features a driving rhythm and Franklin’s powerful vocals, with lyrics that speak of female empowerment and independence. The song became a feminist anthem, with its message of strength and self-reliance resonating with women around the world. Franklin’s dynamic performance, including her iconic spelling out of the song’s title, made it an instant classic. Its influence can still be heard in the music of today, making it one of the most important songs of the era.

95. Sealed With a Kiss – Gary Lewis and The Playboys

“Sealed With a Kiss” is a song by American band Gary Lewis and The Playboys, released in 1968. The song features a gentle melody and Lewis’s smooth vocals, with lyrics that speak of young love and romance. The song became a popular hit, reaching the top 20 on the US charts and becoming a staple of easy-listening radio. Its enduring popularity can be attributed to its timeless sentiment and catchy melody.

96. Piece of My Heart – Big Brother and The Holding Company

“Piece of My Heart” is a song by American rock band Big Brother and The Holding Company, featuring lead vocals by Janis Joplin. The song was released in 1968 and features a driving rhythm and Joplin’s raw, soulful vocals, with lyrics that speak of heartbreak and loss. The song became a cultural touchstone of the era, with Joplin’s performance capturing the spirit of the counterculture movement. Its enduring popularity can be attributed to its raw emotional power and Joplin’s iconic status as a pioneer of rock and roll.

97. Suzie Q – Creedence Clearwater Revival

“Suzie Q” is a song by American rock band Creedence Clearwater Revival, released in 1968. The song features a bluesy groove and John Fogerty’s distinctive vocals, with lyrics that speak of a mysterious woman named Suzie Q. The song became a popular hit, reaching the top 40 on the US charts and becoming a staple of classic rock radio. Its enduring popularity can be attributed to its infectious rhythm and Fogerty’s signature guitar work, making it one of the most beloved songs of the era.

98. Bend Me Shape Me – The American Breed

“Bend Me, Shape Me” is a song by American rock band The American Breed, released in 1967. The song features a catchy melody and upbeat tempo, with lyrics that speak of a lover’s desire to be shaped and molded by their partner. The song became a popular hit, reaching the top 10 on the US charts and becoming a staple of radio playlists. Its enduring popularity can be attributed to its catchy hooks and infectious rhythm, making it one of the most memorable songs of the era.

99. Hey, Western Union Man – Jerry Butler

“Hey, Western Union Man” is a song by American soul singer Jerry Butler, released in 1968. The song features Butler’s smooth, soulful vocals, with lyrics that speak of a man pleading with a Western Union worker to deliver a message to his lover. The song became a popular hit, reaching the top 20 on the US charts and becoming a signature song for Butler. Its enduring popularity can be attributed to its timeless sentiment and Butler’s emotive delivery, making it a classic of the era.

100. Never Give You Up – Jerry Butler

“Never Give You Up” is a song by American soul singer Jerry Butler, released in 1968. The song features Butler’s smooth, soulful vocals, with lyrics that speak of a man promising to never leave his lover. The song became a popular hit, reaching the top 20 on the US charts and becoming a staple of Butler’s live performances. Its enduring popularity can be attributed to its timeless sentiment and Butler’s emotive delivery, making it a classic of the era.