1967 was a pivotal year in the history of music, marked by a wave of cultural and social change that swept across the globe. From the psychedelic rock of San Francisco to the soulful sounds of Motown and Stax, the music of 1967 reflected the era’s optimism, activism, and experimentation. The year produced countless timeless classics, from The Beatles’ “A Day in the Life” to Jimi Hendrix’s “Purple Haze.” In this article, we will explore the top 100 greatest songs from 1967, including hits from some of the biggest names in music such as The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, and Aretha Franklin, as well as lesser-known gems from up-and-coming artists. We will delve into the stories behind these iconic tracks, examining the cultural and historical context in which they were created and analyzing their enduring impact on music and society. Whether you are a fan of rock, soul, pop, or folk, there is something for everyone in the unforgettable music of 1967.

1. To Sir With Love – Lulu

“To Sir With Love” is a classic song by Scottish singer Lulu that was released in 1967. The song was written for the film of the same name, which starred Sidney Poitier as a teacher in a tough London school. The song captures the feelings of gratitude and respect that the students in the film have for their teacher. With its upbeat melody and heartfelt lyrics, the song became an instant hit and remains a beloved classic today. Lulu’s powerful vocals perfectly convey the emotions of the song, making it a timeless tribute to great teachers everywhere.

2. The Letter – The Box Tops

“The Letter” is a song by American rock band The Box Tops, released in 1967. Written by Wayne Carson Thompson, the song is a classic example of blue-eyed soul and features the distinctive vocals of lead singer Alex Chilton. The song tells the story of a man who receives a letter from his girlfriend, telling him that she is leaving him. With its catchy melody and raw, emotional lyrics, the song was an instant hit and remains a classic today. The Box Tops’ powerful performance perfectly captures the heartbreak and despair of the song, making it a timeless classic of the rock and roll era. The song has been covered by many artists over the years, but the Box Tops’ original version remains the definitive recording.

3. Ode to Billie Joe – Bobby Gentry

“Ode to Billie Joe” is a haunting ballad by American singer-songwriter Bobby Gentry, released in 1967. The song tells the story of a young man who jumps off the Tallahatchie Bridge and the family’s reaction to the tragic event. The song’s lyrics are full of mystery and intrigue, leaving listeners to wonder what exactly happened on that bridge. Gentry’s delicate vocals and the sparse instrumentation create an eerie atmosphere that perfectly captures the melancholic tone of the song. “Ode to Billie Joe” was an instant hit and remains one of the most hauntingly beautiful songs of the 1960s.

4. Windy – The Association

“Windy” is a cheerful pop song by American band The Association, released in 1967. The song tells the story of a carefree woman named Windy, who brings happiness to everyone she meets. With its upbeat melody and catchy lyrics, “Windy” quickly became a hit and remains a beloved classic today. The Association’s harmonies and sunny instrumentation perfectly capture the carefree spirit of the song, making it a timeless anthem of the 1960s.

5. I’m a Believer – The Monkees

“I’m a Believer” is a classic pop song by American band The Monkees, released in 1966. The song tells the story of a man who has given up on love, only to find it unexpectedly. With its catchy melody and optimistic lyrics, “I’m a Believer” quickly became a hit and remains one of the most popular songs of the 1960s. The Monkees’ energetic performance and infectious harmonies make the song a timeless classic that continues to be loved by generations of music fans.

6. Light My Fire – The Doors

“Light My Fire” is a psychedelic rock song by American band The Doors, released in 1967. Written by band members Robby Krieger and Jim Morrison, the song is known for its catchy melody and memorable lyrics. With its driving guitar riff and Morrison’s powerful vocals, “Light My Fire” quickly became a hit and remains one of the most iconic songs of the 1960s. The Doors’ performance perfectly captures the rebellious spirit of the era, making “Light My Fire” a timeless classic of rock music.

7. Somethin’ Stupid – Nancy Sinatra and Frank Sinatra

“Somethin’ Stupid” is a duet by American singers Nancy Sinatra and Frank Sinatra, released in 1967. The song tells the story of a couple in love, who worry that their love may not be reciprocated. With its simple melody and heartfelt lyrics, “Somethin’ Stupid” quickly became a hit and remains a beloved classic today. The Sinatras’ duet is a masterful display of their vocal talents and chemistry, making the song a timeless classic of the 1960s.

8. Happy Together – The Turtles

“Happy Together” is a pop song by American band The Turtles, released in 1967. The song tells the story of a couple in love, who are so happy together that they feel like they’re in a dream. With its catchy melody and optimistic lyrics, “Happy Together” quickly became a hit and remains a beloved classic today. The Turtles’ vocal harmonies and upbeat instrumentation perfectly capture the carefree spirit of the song, making it a timeless anthem of the 1960s.

9. Groovin’ – The Young Rascals

“Groovin'” by The Young Rascals is a classic feel-good song from the 1960s that will have you tapping your feet and swaying to the rhythm. The song features a laid-back melody and catchy lyrics about the simple pleasures of life, such as taking a walk in the park and spending time with friends. The horn section and organ provide a funky groove that perfectly complements the smooth vocals of lead singer Felix Cavaliere. The song became an instant hit upon its release in 1967, reaching the top of the charts and solidifying The Young Rascals as one of the most popular bands of the era.

10. Can’t Take My Eyes Off You – Frankie Valli

“Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” by Frankie Valli is a timeless love song that has become a classic in its own right. Valli’s unmistakable falsetto vocals soar over a lush orchestration, creating a romantic and sweeping atmosphere. The song’s lyrics express an intense love and devotion, with lines like “I love you baby, and if it’s quite all right, I need you baby to warm the lonely night.” The song has been covered by numerous artists over the years, but Valli’s original remains the definitive version, cementing his status as one of the greatest singers of his generation.

11. Little Bit O’Soul – The Music Explosion

“Little Bit O’Soul” by The Music Explosion is a high-energy rock and roll track that is sure to get you moving. The song features a driving beat, catchy guitar riffs, and a memorable chorus that will have you singing along in no time. The lyrics are all about having a good time and letting loose, with lines like “you gotta make like a rock and roll singer, you gotta move like a king on a throne.” The song was a major hit upon its release in 1967, and remains a beloved classic of the era, known for its infectious energy and unbridled enthusiasm.

12. I Think We’re Alone Now – Tommy James and The Shondells

“I Think We’re Alone Now” by Tommy James and The Shondells is a classic rock song from the 1960s that is known for its catchy melody and upbeat rhythm. The song features a driving guitar riff and a memorable chorus that will have you singing along in no time. The lyrics are all about being in love and enjoying the simple pleasures of life, with lines like “we’re gonna have fun just the two of us, we can make it if we try.” The song became a major hit upon its release in 1967, and remains a beloved classic of the era, known for its infectious energy and upbeat vibe.

13. Respect – Aretha Franklin

“Respect” by Aretha Franklin is a timeless anthem of empowerment that has become a cultural touchstone. The song’s iconic opening riff and Franklin’s powerful vocals immediately grab your attention and never let go. The lyrics demand respect and recognition for women, with lines like “all I’m askin’ is for a little respect when you come home.” The song has been covered by countless artists over the years, but Franklin’s original remains the definitive version, cementing her status as the Queen of Soul and one of the greatest singers of all time.

14. I Was Made to Love Her – Stevie Wonder

“I Was Made to Love Her” by Stevie Wonder is a classic soul track that showcases Wonder’s incredible vocal range and musical talent. The song features a catchy melody and upbeat rhythm, with a horn section and driving bassline that perfectly complement Wonder’s vocals. The lyrics are all about falling in love and being unable to resist the pull of attraction, with lines like “I was born in Little Rock, had a childhood sweetheart, we were always hand in hand.” The song became a major hit upon its release in 1967, and remains a beloved classic of the era, known for its infectious energy and heartfelt lyrics.

15. Come Back When You Grow Up – Bobby Vee and The Strangers

“Come Back When You Grow Up” by Bobby Vee and The Strangers is a classic pop song from the 1960s that is known for its catchy melody and heartfelt lyrics. The song features a simple arrangement, with a guitar riff and piano providing the perfect backdrop for Vee’s smooth vocals. The lyrics are all about unrequited love and the hope that someday, the object of one’s affections will grow up and return the feelings, with lines like “come back when you grow up, girl, you’re still livin’ in a paper-doll world.” The song became a major hit upon its release in 1967, and remains a beloved classic of the era, known for its timeless message and catchy tune.

16. Kind of a Drag – The Buckinghams

“Kind of a Drag” by The Buckinghams is a classic rock song from the late 1960s that is known for its catchy melody and upbeat rhythm. The song features a horn section and driving beat that perfectly complement the soaring vocals of lead singer Dennis Tufano. The lyrics are all about the end of a relationship and the feeling of being adrift, with lines like “kind of a drag when your baby don’t love you.” The song became a major hit upon its release in 1967, and remains a beloved classic of the era, known for its infectious energy and catchy tune.

17. Sweet Soul Music – Arthur Conley

“Sweet Soul Music” by Arthur Conley is a classic soul song from the 1960s that is known for its upbeat rhythm and infectious groove. The song features a horn section and driving beat that perfectly complement Conley’s smooth vocals. The lyrics are all about celebrating the joy of soul music and its ability to bring people together, with lines like “spotlight on Lou Rawls, y’all got to feel him, he’s gonna move you if he has to groove you.” The song became a major hit upon its release in 1967, and remains a beloved classic of the era, known for its infectious energy and celebration of soul music.

18. Expressway to Your Heart – The Soul Survivors

“Expressway to Your Heart” by The Soul Survivors is a classic soul track from the late 1960s that is known for its driving beat and infectious energy. The song features a memorable guitar riff and horn section, with lead singer Charlie Ingui’s smooth vocals perfectly complementing the upbeat rhythm. The lyrics are all about the pursuit of love and the lengths one will go to reach it, with lines like “I’m takin’ the expressway to your heart, ’cause you’re the one I wanna please.” The song became a major hit upon its release in 1967, and remains a beloved classic of the era, known for its catchy tune and infectious energy.

19. Soul Man – Sam and Dave

“Soul Man” by Sam and Dave is a timeless soul track that has become a cultural touchstone. The song’s driving beat and powerful vocals immediately grab your attention and never let go. The lyrics celebrate the joys of soul music and the resilience of the human spirit, with lines like “I’m a soul man, I’m a soul man, I’m comin’ to you on a dusty road.” The song became a major hit upon its release in 1967, and remains a beloved classic of the era, known for its infectious energy and uplifting message.

20. Never My Love – The Association

“Never My Love” by The Association is a classic pop ballad from the late 1960s that is known for its beautiful melody and heartfelt lyrics. The song features lush orchestration and vocal harmonies that perfectly complement the tender lyrics, with lines like “you ask me if there’ll come a time when I grow tired of you, never my love.” The song became a major hit upon its release in 1967, and remains a beloved classic of the era, known for its timeless message and beautiful arrangement.

21. Apples, Peaches, Pumpkin Pie – Jay and The Techniques

“Apples, Peaches, Pumpkin Pie” by Jay and The Techniques is a classic soul track from the late 1960s that is known for its catchy hook and upbeat tempo. The song features a driving rhythm section and bright horn section, with lead singer Jay Proctor’s smooth vocals perfectly complementing the infectious melody. The lyrics are all about the joys of love and the pleasures of summer, with lines like “apples, peaches, pumpkin pie, who’s not ready, holler I!” The song became a major hit upon its release in 1967, and remains a beloved classic of the era, known for its catchy tune and infectious energy.

22. Come On Down to My Boat – Every Mothers’ Son

“Come On Down to My Boat” by Every Mothers’ Son is a classic pop-rock track from the late 1960s that is known for its upbeat tempo and catchy chorus. The song features jangly guitars and bright harmonies, with lead singer Schuyler Larsen’s energetic vocals perfectly complementing the infectious melody. The lyrics are all about the pleasures of spending time with someone special, with lines like “come on down to my boat, baby, we’ll sail away.” The song became a major hit upon its release in 1967, and remains a beloved classic of the era, known for its catchy tune and carefree vibe.

23. Incense and Peppermint – Strawberry Alarm Clock

“Incense and Peppermint” by Strawberry Alarm Clock is a psychedelic rock classic from the late 1960s that is known for its trippy lyrics and driving beat. The song features swirling organ and guitar lines, with lead singer Greg Munford’s dreamy vocals perfectly complementing the hallucinatory atmosphere. The lyrics are all about the sensory experience of being alive, with lines like “good sense, innocence, cripplin’ and kind, dead kings, many things I can’t define.” The song became a major hit upon its release in 1967, and remains a beloved classic of the era, known for its hypnotic sound and surreal imagery.

24. Ruby Tuesday – The Rolling Stones

“Ruby Tuesday” by The Rolling Stones is a classic rock ballad from the late 1960s that is known for its haunting melody and introspective lyrics. The song features delicate acoustic guitar lines and a subdued vocal performance by lead singer Mick Jagger, with backing vocals and piano adding to the melancholy atmosphere. The lyrics are all about the fleeting nature of love and the bittersweet memories of a past relationship, with lines like “she would never say where she came from, yesterday don’t matter if it’s gone.” The song became a major hit upon its release in 1967, and remains a beloved classic of the era, known for its beautiful melody and emotional depth.

25. It Must Be Him – Vicki Carr

“It Must Be Him” by Vicki Carr is a classic easy-listening ballad from the late 1960s that is known for its dramatic arrangement and powerful vocal performance. The song features sweeping strings and a lush orchestral arrangement, with Carr’s soaring vocals conveying the intensity of the lyrics. The song tells the story of a woman who believes that her true love is finally coming to find her, with lines like “it must be him, it must be him, or I shall die.” The song became a major hit upon its release in 1967, and remains a beloved classic of the era, known for its grandiose arrangement and emotional impact.

26. Love Is Here and Now You’re Gone – The Supremes

“Love Is Here and Now You’re Gone” by The Supremes is a classic soul track from the late 1960s that is known for its funky groove and passionate vocals. The song features a propulsive rhythm section and bright horn lines, with lead singer Diana Ross’s soulful vocals perfectly complementing the energetic arrangement. The lyrics are all about the pain of losing a lover and the struggle to move on, with lines like “love is here and oh my darling, now you’re gone.” The song became a major hit upon its release in 1967, and remains a beloved classic of the era, known for its catchy groove and emotional depth.

27. For What It’s Worth – Buffalo Springfield

“For What It’s Worth” by Buffalo Springfield is a classic protest song from the late 1960s that is known for its driving beat and powerful lyrics. The song features a simple, repetitive guitar riff and a straightforward rhythm section, with the vocals adding to the intensity of the message. The lyrics are all about the social unrest and political turmoil of the time, with lines like “there’s something happening here, what it is ain’t exactly clear.” The song became a major anthem of the era, and remains a beloved classic of the era, known for its timeless message and raw energy.

28. Gimme Little Sign – Brenton Wood

“Gimme Little Sign” by Brenton Wood is a classic soul track from the late 1960s that is known for its catchy melody and upbeat groove. The song features a bouncy rhythm section and bright horns, with Wood’s smooth vocals delivering the charming lyrics. The song tells the story of a man pleading with his lover to show him some sign of affection, with lines like “gimme little sign, girl and we can make it work out fine.” The song became a major hit upon its release in 1967, and remains a beloved classic of the era, known for its infectious energy and joyful spirit.

29. The Happening – The Supremes

“The Happening” by The Supremes is a classic Motown track from the late 1960s that is known for its catchy melody and infectious groove. The song features a driving rhythm section and bright horns, with lead singer Diana Ross’s powerful vocals perfectly capturing the excitement of the lyrics. The song tells the story of a man and a woman falling in love at a dance, with lines like “it happened on the dance floor when we heard the sound of the music playing.” The song became a major hit upon its release in 1967, and remains a beloved classic of the era, known for its irresistible beat and joyful message.

30. All You Need Is Love – The Beatles

“All You Need Is Love” by The Beatles is a classic anthem of the 1960s that is known for its uplifting message and sing-along chorus. The song features a bright, horn-heavy arrangement, with John Lennon’s lead vocals delivering the simple yet powerful lyrics. The song’s message of love and unity struck a chord with audiences of the era, and it remains a beloved classic of the era, known for its timeless message and joyful spirit.

31. Release Me (And Let Me Love Again) – Engelbert Humperdinck

“Release Me (And Let Me Love Again)” by Engelbert Humperdinck is a classic ballad from the late 1960s that is known for its emotional intensity and sweeping orchestration. The song features a lush, string-heavy arrangement, with Humperdinck’s powerful vocals delivering the heartbreaking lyrics. The song tells the story of a man pleading with his lover to let him go, with lines like “please release me, let me go, for I don’t love you anymore.” The song became a major hit upon its release in 1967, and remains a beloved classic of the era, known for its soaring melody and dramatic emotion.

32. Your Precious Love – Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell

“Your Precious Love” by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell is a classic duet from the late 1960s that is known for its lush harmonies and soulful vocals. The song features a smooth, jazzy arrangement, with Gaye and Terrell’s vocals blending together perfectly to deliver the tender lyrics. The song tells the story of a couple deeply in love, with lines like “your love is so precious, it’s so precious to me.” The song became a major hit upon its release in 1967, and remains a beloved classic of the era, known for its timeless beauty and heartfelt emotion.

33. Somebody to Love – Jefferson Airplane

“Somebody to Love” by Jefferson Airplane is a rock classic that has stood the test of time since its release in 1967. The song is characterized by its powerful vocals and psychedelic sound, which captures the spirit of the era. Written by Grace Slick, the lyrics express the longing for love and connection, and the desperation that can come from feeling alone. The iconic opening line “When the truth is found to be lies” sets the tone for the song’s exploration of the search for authenticity and meaning in life. The song’s catchy chorus, with its repeated refrain of “Don’t you want somebody to love?”, has become a cultural touchstone and is still a beloved anthem today.

34. Get On Up – The Esquires

“Get On Up” by The Esquires is a classic soul track from 1967 that features a lively, uptempo beat and catchy lyrics that encourage listeners to get up and dance. The song’s infectious energy and upbeat melody have made it a popular choice for parties and dance floors over the years. The Esquires’ smooth vocals and tight harmonies are a testament to the group’s musical talent, and their confident delivery gives the song a sense of joy and exuberance.

35. Brown Eyed Girl – Van Morrison

“Brown Eyed Girl” by Van Morrison is a timeless classic that has become a staple of the pop music canon since its release in 1967. The song’s upbeat rhythm, catchy melody, and cheerful lyrics capture the spirit of youth and the joys of summer love. The playful lyrics and lively instrumentation, which includes a memorable flute solo, create a sense of carefree abandon that is both infectious and nostalgic. The song’s enduring popularity is a testament to its timeless appeal and the enduring power of Morrison’s musical genius. “Brown Eyed Girl” remains a beloved classic that continues to inspire new generations of music lovers.

36. Jimmy Mack – Martha and The Vandellas

“Jimmy Mack” by Martha and The Vandellas is a classic Motown track that showcases the group’s signature sound of soulful vocals and catchy rhythms. Released in 1967, the song is a testament to the group’s enduring popularity and influence on the music industry. The upbeat melody and infectious chorus capture the joy of young love and the excitement of romance. The song’s lyrics express the longing for a distant lover and the hope that he will return soon. Martha Reeves’ powerhouse vocals and the group’s tight harmonies make “Jimmy Mack” a timeless classic that remains beloved by music fans of all ages.

37. I Got Rhythm – The Happenings

“I Got Rhythm” by The Happenings is a cheerful pop tune from 1967 that features the group’s signature harmonies and upbeat sound. The song’s catchy melody and lively rhythm capture the exuberance of youth and the joys of living in the moment. The lyrics encourage listeners to embrace life and enjoy every moment, with lines like “I got rhythm, I got music, I got my girl, who could ask for anything more?” The Happenings’ smooth vocals and the song’s catchy beat make it a favorite for dancing and singing along.

38. A Whiter Shade of Pale – Procol Harum

“A Whiter Shade of Pale” by Procol Harum is a hauntingly beautiful song that has become a classic of the psychedelic era. Released in 1967, the song’s melancholy melody and evocative lyrics captured the spirit of the time, with themes of love, loss, and nostalgia. The song’s organ intro and haunting melody, along with the poetic lyrics, have made it a beloved favorite of music fans around the world. The song’s enduring popularity is a testament to its timeless beauty and the emotional power of Procol Harum’s musical genius.

39. Don’t You Care – The Buckinghams

“Don’t You Care” by The Buckinghams is a classic pop rock tune from 1967 that showcases the group’s signature sound of catchy melodies and tight harmonies. The song’s upbeat rhythm and memorable chorus capture the excitement of young love and the hope for a happy future. The lyrics express the longing for a deeper connection with a lover, with lines like “Don’t you care about me? I know you do.” The Buckinghams’ smooth vocals and energetic sound make “Don’t You Care” a timeless classic that remains beloved by music fans of all ages.

40. Then You Can Tell Me Goodbye – The Casinos

“Then You Can Tell Me Goodbye” by The Casinos is a soulful ballad from 1967 that has become a classic of the genre. The song’s slow tempo and heartfelt lyrics capture the pain of a breakup and the longing for a chance to reconcile. The Casinos’ soulful vocals and the song’s simple yet powerful melody have made it a favorite for slow dances and romantic moments. The song’s enduring popularity is a testament to its timeless appeal and the emotional power of The Casinos’ musical talent.

41. Reflections – Diana Ross and The Supremes

“Reflections” by Diana Ross and The Supremes is a soulful ballad from 1967 that showcases the group’s signature sound of lush harmonies and elegant melodies. The song’s introspective lyrics and haunting melody capture the pain of heartbreak and the struggle to move on. The Supremes’ silky smooth vocals and the song’s sophisticated instrumentation, which includes a haunting harpsichord solo, make “Reflections” a timeless classic that remains a beloved favorite of music fans around the world. The song’s enduring popularity is a testament to its emotional power and the enduring legacy of Diana Ross and The Supremes.

42. On a Carousel – The Hollies

“On a Carousel” by The Hollies is a classic pop rock tune from 1967 that showcases the group’s signature sound of catchy melodies and tight harmonies. The song’s upbeat rhythm and memorable chorus capture the excitement of youthful freedom and the thrill of the carnival. The lyrics express the sense of adventure and the desire to escape from the routine of everyday life, with lines like “We’ll ride the day to sunset way, and turn our faces westward homeward bound.” The Hollies’ energetic sound and soaring harmonies make “On a Carousel” a timeless classic that remains beloved by music fans of all ages.

43. Please Love Me Forever – Bobby Vinton

“Please Love Me Forever” by Bobby Vinton is a romantic ballad from 1967 that showcases the singer’s smooth vocals and heartfelt lyrics. The song’s slow tempo and simple melody capture the pain of unrequited love and the desire for a deeper connection. The lyrics express the longing for a second chance and the hope for a brighter future, with lines like “I’ll give you love that’s pure and true, and I’ll never, ever make you blue.” Bobby Vinton’s soulful delivery and the song’s emotional power have made it a favorite for slow dances and romantic moments. The song’s enduring popularity is a testament to its timeless appeal and the emotional resonance of Bobby Vinton’s musical talent.

44. Alfie – Dionne Warwick

“Alfie” by Dionne Warwick is a soulful ballad from 1967 that has become a classic of the genre. The song’s introspective lyrics and haunting melody capture the pain of unrequited love and the struggle to find meaning in life. The lyrics pose a series of existential questions about the nature of love and the human condition, with lines like “What’s it all about, Alfie? Is it just for the moment we live?” Dionne Warwick’s silky smooth vocals and the song’s sophisticated instrumentation, which includes a haunting flute solo, make “Alfie” a timeless classic that remains a beloved favorite of music fans around the world. The song’s enduring popularity is a testament to its emotional power and the enduring legacy of Dionne Warwick’s musical genius.

45. Silence Is Golden – The Tremeloes

“Silence Is Golden” by The Tremeloes is a classic 1967 pop ballad that showcases the band’s smooth harmonies and heartfelt lyrics. The song’s gentle melody and slow tempo capture the melancholic beauty of lost love and the longing for what might have been. The lyrics express the pain of regret and the desire to turn back the clock, with lines like “But my eyes still see, and my ears still hear, and my heart still feels, so I must think of thee.” The Tremeloes’ gentle sound and wistful lyrics make “Silence Is Golden” a timeless classic that has resonated with music fans for over half a century.

46. My Cup Runneth Over – Ed Ames

“My Cup Runneth Over” by Ed Ames is a classic love ballad from 1967 that showcases the singer’s rich baritone voice and heartfelt delivery. The song’s simple melody and understated instrumentation capture the joy of new love and the sense of abundance that it brings. The lyrics express the depth of emotion and the sense of completeness that comes with true love, with lines like “At last I’ve found a dream come true, and honey, I owe it all to you.” Ed Ames’ soulful vocals and the song’s timeless message of love have made “My Cup Runneth Over” a favorite for romantic moments and special occasions.

47. Up, Up and Away – The Fifth Dimension

“Up, Up and Away” by The Fifth Dimension is a classic pop hit from 1967 that captures the optimism and hopefulness of the era. The song’s catchy melody and upbeat rhythm capture the sense of possibility and excitement that comes with new beginnings. The lyrics express the sense of adventure and the desire to soar to new heights, with lines like “We’ll float among the clouds together, and we’ll never come down.” The Fifth Dimension’s energetic sound and the song’s positive message have made “Up, Up and Away” a timeless classic that remains beloved by music fans of all ages.

48. San Francisco (Be Sure to Wear Flowers In Your Hair) – Scott Mckenzie

“San Francisco (Be Sure to Wear Flowers In Your Hair)” by Scott McKenzie is a classic 1967 pop song that captures the spirit of the Summer of Love and the hippie counterculture. The song’s gentle melody and easy-listening vibe, along with the lyrics’ advice to “wear some flowers in your hair,” embody the carefree, idealistic ethos of the era. The song has become an anthem for the city of San Francisco, and its enduring popularity is a testament to its message of peace, love, and unity.

49. The Rain, the Park and Other Things – The Cowsills

“The Rain, the Park and Other Things” by The Cowsills is a classic 1967 pop song that showcases the band’s signature harmonies and upbeat, bubblegum sound. The song’s catchy melody and sunny disposition capture the joy of young love and the simple pleasures of life. The lyrics express the feeling of being in love and the happiness that comes from spending time with that special someone, with lines like “I love the flower girl, oh, I don’t know just why, she simply caught my eye.” The Cowsills’ bright, optimistic sound and the song’s fun-loving lyrics have made “The Rain, the Park and Other Things” a beloved classic of the era.

50. There’s a Kind of Hush – Herman’s Hermits

“There’s a Kind of Hush” by Herman’s Hermits is a classic 1967 pop ballad that showcases the band’s gentle sound and emotive vocals. The song’s simple melody and understated instrumentation capture the sweetness of new love and the feeling of being swept away by its charms. The lyrics express the sense of wonder and awe that comes with falling in love, with lines like “All over the land, there’s a feeling in the air, of a promise everywhere.” Herman’s Hermits’ tender sound and the song’s timeless message of love have made “There’s a Kind of Hush” a beloved classic of the era.

51. Mercy, Mercy, Mercy – The Buckinghams

“Mercy, Mercy, Mercy” by The Buckinghams is a classic 1967 soul song that showcases the band’s powerful horn section and lead vocalist Dennis Tufano’s emotive vocals. The song’s driving rhythm and infectious melody capture the energy and excitement of soul music, while the lyrics express the joy of being in love and the hope it brings. The Buckinghams’ dynamic sound and the song’s uplifting message have made “Mercy, Mercy, Mercy” a beloved classic of the era.

52. This Is My Song – Petula Clark

“This Is My Song” by Petula Clark is a classic 1967 pop ballad that showcases the singer’s emotive vocals and the song’s haunting melody. The lyrics express the beauty of finding love and the joy it brings, with lines like “This is my song, this is my melody, love was the theme.” Petula Clark’s tender sound and the song’s timeless message of love have made “This Is My Song” a beloved classic of the era.

53. (Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher & Higher – Jackie Wilson

“(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher & Higher” by Jackie Wilson is a classic 1967 soul song that showcases the singer’s powerful vocals and the song’s infectious groove. The lyrics express the feeling of being swept away by love and the joy it brings, with lines like “Your love keeps lifting me higher, than I’ve ever been lifted before.” Jackie Wilson’s dynamic sound and the song’s uplifting message have made “(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher & Higher” a beloved classic of the era.

54. I’ve Been Lonely Too Long – The Young Rascals

“I’ve Been Lonely Too Long” by The Young Rascals is a classic 1967 soul rock song that showcases the band’s tight harmonies and lead singer Felix Cavaliere’s emotive vocals. The song’s driving rhythm and catchy melody capture the feeling of longing for love and connection, with lines like “I’ve been lonely too long, my heart feels pain, too long.” The Young Rascals’ dynamic sound and the song’s relatable message have made “I’ve Been Lonely Too Long” a beloved classic of the era.

55. Penny Lane – The Beatles

“Penny Lane” by The Beatles is a classic 1967 psychedelic pop song that showcases the band’s innovative sound and songwriter Paul McCartney’s vivid lyrics. The song’s whimsical melody and use of unconventional instruments like the piccolo trumpet and flugelhorn create a dreamlike soundscape, while the lyrics paint a vivid portrait of life in the titular street in Liverpool. The Beatles’ experimental sound and the song’s nostalgic message have made “Penny Lane” a beloved classic of the era.

56. You’re My Everything – The Temptations

“You’re My Everything” by The Temptations is a classic 1967 soul song that showcases the group’s powerful harmonies and lead singer Eddie Kendricks’ emotive vocals. The song’s lush instrumentation and romantic lyrics express the feeling of being completely devoted to a lover, with lines like “You’re my everything, the sun that shines above you makes the bluebird sing.” The Temptations’ dynamic sound and the song’s heartfelt message have made “You’re My Everything” a beloved classic of the era.

57. Georgy Girl – The Seekers

“Georgy Girl” by The Seekers is a classic 1967 pop song that became an international hit for the Australian folk-pop group. The song’s catchy melody and upbeat rhythm reflect the optimistic spirit of the era, while the lyrics tell the story of a woman who discovers her own independence and self-worth. The Seekers’ lush harmonies and lead singer Judith Durham’s clear vocals make “Georgy Girl” a beloved classic of the era.

58. Western Union – The Five Americans

“Western Union” by The Five Americans is a classic 1967 rock song that showcases the band’s tight musicianship and lead singer Mike Rabon’s gritty vocals. The song’s driving rhythm and catchy guitar riff capture the energy of the era, while the lyrics tell the story of a man who sends a telegram to his lover, imploring her to come back to him. The Five Americans’ dynamic sound and the song’s relatable message have made “Western Union” a beloved classic of the era.

59. Baby, I Love You – Aretha Franklin

“Baby, I Love You” by Aretha Franklin is a classic 1967 soul song that showcases the Queen of Soul’s powerful voice and emotive delivery. The song’s lush instrumentation and romantic lyrics express the feeling of being completely devoted to a lover, with lines like “If you want my lovin’, if you really do, don’t be afraid, baby, just ask me, you know I’m gonna give it to you.” Aretha Franklin’s dynamic sound and the song’s heartfelt message have made “Baby, I Love You” a beloved classic of the era.

60. A Little Bit Me, a Little Bit You – The Monkees

“A Little Bit Me, a Little Bit You” is a catchy pop song by The Monkees, released in 1967. Written by Neil Diamond, the song features upbeat instrumentation and harmonies that complement the playful lyrics about a love affair. The song starts with a memorable guitar riff and continues with a bouncy melody that will get listeners tapping their feet. The lyrics describe a relationship where both parties are equally invested, with each contributing something unique to the partnership. The catchy chorus with its sing-along quality makes it a classic that is still enjoyed today.

61. California Nights – Lesley Gore

“California Nights” is a classic song by Lesley Gore, released in 1967. The song showcases Gore’s rich, soulful voice and features dreamy, atmospheric instrumentation. Written by Marvin Hamlisch and Howard Liebling, the song is a tribute to the beautiful nights in California, describing the warm breezes and starry skies that make the state so special. The song’s melody is soothing and transports the listener to the west coast, where the magic of the night comes alive. The song’s romantic lyrics add to its appeal, making it a perfect choice for a quiet evening with a loved one.

62. Dedicated to the One I Love – The Mama’s and The Papa’s

“Dedicated to the One I Love” is a tender ballad by The Mama’s and The Papa’s, released in 1967. The song features the group’s signature harmonies, which blend beautifully with the slow, emotional melody. Written by Lowman Pauling and Ralph Bass, the song’s lyrics express devotion and commitment to a loved one, with the singers pouring their hearts out in each verse. The song’s simple yet powerful message and its soulful delivery make it an enduring classic that has been covered by countless artists over the years. Whether you’re in love or just feeling sentimental, this song will tug at your heartstrings and leave you with a warm, fuzzy feeling inside.

63. How Can I Be Sure – The Young Rascals

“How Can I Be Sure” is a song by The Young Rascals, released in 1967. The song features a soulful, bluesy melody that is accentuated by the band’s trademark horns and harmonies. Written by Felix Cavaliere and Eddie Brigati, the song’s lyrics express uncertainty in a relationship, with the singer questioning whether the love is real or just a fleeting attraction. The song’s passionate delivery and catchy chorus make it a classic that has stood the test of time, with its emotional appeal still resonating with listeners today.

64. Carrie Ann – The Hollies

“Carrie Anne” is a catchy pop song by The Hollies, released in 1967. Written by Graham Nash, Allan Clarke, and Tony Hicks, the song features a playful melody and upbeat instrumentation that is sure to get listeners moving. The lyrics describe a girl named Carrie Anne, with the singer expressing his infatuation with her and his desire to win her heart. The song’s catchy chorus and sing-along quality make it a fun, lighthearted tune that is perfect for a summer day or a road trip.

65. (We Ain’t Got) Nothing Yet – The Blue Magoos

“(We Ain’t Got) Nothing Yet” is a garage rock classic by The Blue Magoos, released in 1966. The song features a driving beat and gritty, distorted guitar riffs that define the genre. Written by Ralph Scala, the song’s lyrics express a rebellious attitude towards authority, with the singer declaring that they have nothing to lose and everything to gain by embracing their wild side. The song’s raw energy and intense delivery make it a perfect choice for fans of the genre, with its punchy riffs and infectious melody still resonating with listeners today.

66. Friday On My Mind – The Easy Beats

“Friday On My Mind” is a rock classic by The Easybeats, released in 1966. The song features a driving beat and catchy guitar riffs that will get any listener moving. Written by George Young and Harry Vanda, the song’s lyrics express the excitement and anticipation of the weekend, with the singer declaring his desire to let loose and have some fun. The song’s catchy chorus and upbeat melody make it a timeless classic that still gets airplay today.

67. Soul Finger – The Bar-Kays

“Soul Finger” is an instrumental track by The Bar-Kays, released in 1967. The song features a funky, upbeat melody that is driven by the band’s tight horn section and grooving rhythm section. The song’s catchy, danceable beat is perfect for getting the party started, with the band’s musicianship shining through in every note. The song’s lively energy and impressive instrumentation make it a must-listen for fans of funk and soul music.

68. Gimme Some Lovin’ – The Spencer Davis Group

“Gimme Some Lovin'” is a classic rock song by The Spencer Davis Group, released in 1966. The song features a driving beat and catchy, bluesy guitar riffs that showcase the band’s talent and musicianship. Written by Steve Winwood, Muff Winwood, and Spencer Davis, the song’s lyrics express the singer’s desire for love and affection, with the catchy chorus urging the listener to “gimme some lovin'”. The song’s upbeat energy and sing-along quality make it a timeless classic that is still enjoyed today by music lovers of all ages.

69. Let It Out (Let It All Hang Out) – The Hombres

“Let It Out (Let It All Hang Out)” is a rock song by The Hombres, released in 1967. The song features a catchy melody and driving beat, with its unique blend of rock, blues, and country influences creating a sound that is all their own. Written by members of the band, the song’s lyrics express a carefree, rebellious attitude towards life, with the singer urging the listener to let loose and embrace their wild side. The song’s infectious energy and fun-loving spirit make it a classic that is still enjoyed today.

70. Let’s Live for Today – The Grass Roots

“Let’s Live for Today” is a rock song by The Grass Roots, released in 1967. The song features a catchy melody and upbeat instrumentation, with its sing-along chorus urging the listener to live in the moment and embrace life to the fullest. Written by Michael Julien, David Shapiro, and Guido Caccienti, the song’s lyrics express a sense of urgency and a desire to make the most of every moment. The song’s upbeat energy and positive message make it a timeless classic that is still enjoyed today.

71. Close Your Eyes – Peaches and Herb

“Close Your Eyes” is a soulful ballad by Peaches and Herb, released in 1967. The song features a beautiful melody and lush instrumentation, with the singers’ harmonies blending together to create a sound that is both powerful and tender. Written by Chuck Willis, the song’s lyrics express the singers’ deep love for one another, with the chorus urging the listener to “close your eyes and we’ll kiss”. The song’s emotional depth and heartfelt delivery make it a classic that has stood the test of time, with its romantic message still resonating with listeners today.

72. Groovin’ – Booker T and The MG’s

“Groovin'” is a soulful instrumental track by Booker T and The MG’s that was released in 1967. The song features a catchy guitar riff and a groovy organ melody that’s backed by a tight rhythm section. The track’s simple but effective structure makes it a timeless classic that’s still loved by music fans today. The band’s ability to seamlessly blend different musical elements, from blues and jazz to rock and roll, is on full display in “Groovin'”. The track’s laid-back vibe and infectious rhythm make it the perfect song for dancing or just relaxing.

73. Funky Broadway – Wilson Pickett

“Funky Broadway” is a funky soul song by Wilson Pickett that was released in 1967. The song is characterized by its driving bassline, horns, and Pickett’s electrifying vocals. The track’s infectious groove and catchy chorus make it a classic of the genre. Pickett’s powerful voice and energetic performance bring the song to life, and the track’s memorable hooks ensure that it sticks in the listener’s mind long after it’s over. “Funky Broadway” is a testament to the power of soul music to move the body and the soul.

74. Pleasant Valley Sunday – The Monkees

“Pleasant Valley Sunday” is a pop-rock song by The Monkees that was released in 1967. The song features a memorable guitar riff, lush harmonies, and a catchy chorus that’s sure to get stuck in your head. The track’s lyrics criticize suburban life and the conformity that comes with it, making it a rebellious anthem for a generation that was coming of age in a time of social upheaval. The song’s upbeat tempo and infectious melody make it an enduring classic of the era, and it remains a staple of classic rock radio to this day.

75. I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You) – Aretha Franklin

“I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You)” is a soulful ballad by Aretha Franklin that was released in 1967. The song features Franklin’s powerful vocals, which are full of emotion and soul, and a lush orchestral arrangement that perfectly complements her voice. The track’s lyrics describe a love so strong that it’s never been felt before, and Franklin’s performance brings those words to life in a way that’s both intimate and universal. “I Never Loved a Man” is a testament to Franklin’s talent as a singer and her ability to connect with listeners on a deep emotional level.

76. Tell It Like It Is – Aaron Neville

“Tell It Like It Is” is a soulful ballad by Aaron Neville that was released in 1966. The song features Neville’s smooth vocals, which are full of passion and heart, and a simple but effective piano melody. The track’s lyrics encourage honesty in love and relationships, making it a timeless classic that’s still relevant today. Neville’s performance on “Tell It Like It Is” is a masterclass in soulful singing, and the song’s enduring popularity is a testament to his talent as an artist.

77. Cold Sweat, Pt. 2 – James Brown and The Famous Flames

“Cold Sweat, Pt. 2” is a funky track by James Brown and The Famous Flames that was released in 1967. The song features a driving bassline, a funky guitar riff, and Brown’s trademark vocals, which are full of energy and soul. The track’s infectious groove and catchy chorus make it a classic of the funk genre, and it’s been sampled and covered by countless artists over the years. “Cold Sweat, Pt. 2” is a testament to Brown’s talent as a bandleader and innovator, and it remains one of his most popular and enduring tracks.

78. She’d Rather Be With Me – The Turtles

“She’d Rather Be With Me” is a pop-rock song by The Turtles that was released in 1967. The song features a catchy guitar riff, lush harmonies, and a bouncy melody that’s sure to get stuck in your head. The track’s lyrics describe a girl who’s always looking for something better, but the singer doesn’t mind because he knows that she’d rather be with him. “She’d Rather Be With Me” is a fun, upbeat track that perfectly captures the carefree spirit of the 1960s.

79. 98.6 Degrees – Keith

“98.6 Degrees” is a pop-rock song by Keith that was released in 1967. The song features a catchy melody, a driving rhythm section, and Keith’s smooth vocals. The track’s lyrics describe the singer’s love interest, who he’s trying to win over by showing her how much he cares. “98.6 Degrees” is a classic of the era, with its upbeat tempo and infectious melody making it a favorite of fans of 1960s pop music.

80. Here We Go Again – Ray Charles

“Here We Go Again” is a soulful ballad by Ray Charles that was released in 1967. The song features Charles’ powerful vocals, which are full of emotion and soul, and a lush orchestral arrangement that perfectly complements his voice. The track’s lyrics describe a relationship that’s on the rocks, with the singer wondering if they’ll ever be able to find their way back to each other. “Here We Go Again” is a timeless classic that’s still loved by music fans today, and it’s a testament to Charles’ talent as a singer and songwriter.

81. White Rabbit – Jefferson Airplane

“White Rabbit” is a psychedelic rock song by Jefferson Airplane that was released in 1967. The song features Grace Slick’s powerful vocals, which are full of mystique and power, and a haunting melody that perfectly captures the trippy spirit of the era. The track’s lyrics draw on Lewis Carroll’s “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” and “Through the Looking Glass,” creating a surreal and dreamlike atmosphere that’s both unsettling and fascinating. “White Rabbit” is a classic of the psychedelic rock genre, and it remains one of Jefferson Airplane’s most beloved tracks.

82. Bernadette – The Four Tops

“Bernadette” is a soulful track by The Four Tops that was released in 1967. The song features Levi Stubbs’ powerful vocals, which are full of emotion and passion, and a catchy melody that’s sure to get stuck in your head. The track’s lyrics describe the singer’s love for a woman named Bernadette, and his determination to win her heart. “Bernadette” is a classic of the Motown sound, with its upbeat tempo and infectious energy making it a fan favorite.

83. The Beat Goes On – Sonny and Cher

“The Beat Goes On” is a pop track by Sonny and Cher that was released in 1967. The song features the duo’s signature harmonies, a catchy melody, and a bouncy rhythm section that’s sure to get you dancing. The track’s lyrics describe the never-ending cycle of life, with the “beat” representing the unstoppable flow of time. “The Beat Goes On” is a classic of the era, with its catchy chorus and upbeat tempo making it a favorite of fans of 1960s pop music.

84. Snoopy vs. The Red Baron – The Royal Guardsmen

“Snoopy vs. The Red Baron” is a novelty song by American rock band The Royal Guardsmen, released in 1966. The song tells the story of the famous comic strip character Snoopy, who imagines himself as a World War I flying ace battling against the infamous German pilot, The Red Baron. The catchy tune, upbeat guitar riffs, and playful lyrics make it an instant hit among listeners of all ages. The use of sound effects like machine guns and airplane engines in the background adds to the immersive experience of the song.

85. Society’s Child (Baby I’ve Been Thinking) – Janis Ian

“Society’s Child (Baby I’ve Been Thinking)” is a groundbreaking folk-pop song by American singer-songwriter Janis Ian, released in 1967. The song tackles the sensitive issue of interracial romance in a society where such relationships were taboo. The lyrics depict the emotional struggles of a teenage girl who falls in love with a boy from a different race, but is met with opposition and bigotry from her family and society. Ian’s soulful voice and honest lyrics make the song a powerful commentary on the racial divide in America during the 1960s.

86. Girl, You’ll Be a Woman Soon – Neil Diamond

“Girl, You’ll Be a Woman Soon” is a classic rock song by American singer-songwriter Neil Diamond, released in 1967. The song tells the story of a young girl who is growing up and about to enter adulthood. The catchy melody, Diamond’s signature baritone voice, and the haunting guitar riffs create a sense of nostalgia and melancholy that captures the essence of adolescence. The lyrics are a poignant reminder of the challenges and uncertainties of growing up, and the hope and excitement that come with it.

87. Ain’t No Mountain High Enough – Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell

“Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” is a soulful duet performed by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell, released in 1967. The song was written by Nickolas Ashford and Valerie Simpson, and it has since become a classic in the Motown genre. The song tells a story of two people who are deeply in love, and no matter how far they are apart or how difficult the journey may be, they will always find a way back to each other. The lyrics are inspiring, with a powerful chorus that encourages listeners to keep pushing through any obstacle to reach their goals. Gaye and Terrell’s vocals blend perfectly, creating a harmonious sound that resonates with listeners to this day.

88. I Take It Back – Sandy Posey

“I Take It Back” is a country ballad performed by Sandy Posey, released in 1967. The song was written by Clyde Otis and Joy Byers and tells the story of a woman who regrets breaking up with her lover and takes back all the hurtful things she said. Posey’s vocals are emotive, conveying the pain and regret of lost love. The gentle guitar and orchestral accompaniment add to the melancholic atmosphere of the song, making it a popular choice for slow dances at country music events. The song’s theme of remorse and reconciliation is relatable to anyone who has experienced the heartache of a breakup and the desire to make amends.

89. Here Comes My Baby – The Tremeloes

“Here Comes My Baby” is a pop song recorded by The Tremeloes in 1967, written by Cat Stevens, who also recorded his own version of the song. The song is a catchy and upbeat tune that captures the joy of falling in love for the first time. The lyrics describe the excitement and anticipation of seeing the object of one’s affection approaching, and the irresistible feeling of wanting to be close to them. The Tremeloes’ harmonies are tight and the instrumentation is bright, with prominent use of the piano and the guitar riff that is instantly recognizable.

90. Everlasting Love (Re-Record) – Robert Knight

“Everlasting Love” is a soulful classic that was originally recorded by Robert Knight in 1967. The song was written by Buzz Cason and Mac Gayden and has since been covered by numerous artists. Knight’s version features a driving rhythm, soulful horns, and his emotive vocals that bring the lyrics to life. The song speaks of a love that will never fade, and its message has resonated with audiences for generations. The song’s catchy chorus and upbeat melody make it a favorite for weddings and other celebrations.

91. I Dig Rock and Roll Music – Peter, Paul and Mary

“I Dig Rock and Roll Music” is a folk-rock song recorded by Peter, Paul and Mary in 1967. The song was written by Dave Dixon, Paul Stookey, and James Mason and is a tribute to the power of rock and roll music to bring people together. The song features playful harmonies and a lively guitar riff, capturing the energy and excitement of the rock and roll era. The lyrics reference various musicians and songs from the time, giving the song a nostalgic feel that still resonates with audiences today. The song’s message of unity and love for music has made it a timeless classic.

92. Little Old Man (Up Tight, Everything’s Alright) – Bill Cosby

“Little Old Man (Up Tight, Everything’s Alright)” is a 1967 single by Bill Cosby, best known for his stand-up comedy career but also a prolific actor and musician. The song tells the story of a grumpy, elderly man who refuses to let anyone or anything get him down, declaring “Up tight, everything’s alright!” in the face of any adversity. The catchy, upbeat melody and Cosby’s playful delivery make for a fun and lighthearted track, but the lyrics also contain a deeper message about the importance of resilience and positivity in the face of life’s challenges.

93. I Had Too Much to Dream (Last Night) – The Electric Prunes

“I Had Too Much to Dream (Last Night)” is a psychedelic rock classic by the Electric Prunes, released in 1967. The song’s haunting, ethereal sound is created through its use of reverb-drenched guitars, swirling organ, and dreamlike vocals, creating an otherworldly atmosphere that perfectly captures the psychedelic era. The lyrics tell of a vivid, surreal dream world where the singer experiences love, danger, and transcendence, but ultimately must wake up and face the mundane reality of everyday life. The song’s use of innovative studio techniques and bold experimentation make it a standout of its time, and its enduring popularity has made it a beloved classic of the psychedelic rock genre.

94. Daydream Believer – The Monkees

“Daydream Believer” is a 1967 hit single by The Monkees, an American rock band formed for a television series. The song, written by John Stewart, tells the story of a hopeful dreamer who believes that everything will work out in the end. The catchy, upbeat melody and sing-along chorus make it an enduring favorite, and it remains one of the Monkees’ most beloved hits. With its uplifting message and joyful energy, “Daydream Believer” is a timeless classic of the 1960s.

95. Baby, I Need Your Lovin’ – Johnny Rivers

“Baby, I Need Your Lovin'” is a 1967 hit single by Johnny Rivers, an American rock musician known for his soulful vocals and bluesy guitar playing. Originally recorded by The Four Tops, Rivers’ version adds a rock edge to the classic soul tune. The song’s romantic lyrics and infectious melody make it a favorite of love song enthusiasts, while Rivers’ raw, emotive performance adds a gritty edge to the track. “Baby, I Need Your Lovin'” showcases Rivers’ unique style and ability to infuse classic songs with his own brand of rock and roll energy.

96. Mirage – Tommy James and The Shondells

“Mirage” is a 1967 hit single by Tommy James and The Shondells, an American rock band known for their innovative use of studio techniques and catchy melodies. The song’s atmospheric sound is created through its use of echo and reverb effects, which give the track a dreamlike quality. The lyrics tell of a love that seems too good to be true, and the singer’s fear that it may be nothing but a mirage. The song’s memorable melody and imaginative arrangement make it a standout of its time, and it remains a favorite of fans of 1960s rock music.

97. Green Green Grass of Home – Tom Jones

“Green Green Grass of Home” is a 1966 hit single by Welsh singer Tom Jones. The song, written by Curly Putman, tells the story of a prisoner who dreams of returning home to his beloved town, family, and the “green green grass” of his childhood. Jones’ soulful, powerful voice brings the emotion of the song to life, and the memorable melody has made it a timeless classic. “Green Green Grass of Home” is a poignant and nostalgic reflection on the power of home and the importance of family.

98. I Can See for Miles – The Who

“I Can See for Miles” is a 1967 hit single by British rock band The Who. The song is known for its explosive guitar riff, complex arrangement, and innovative use of studio techniques such as overdubbing and distortion. The lyrics tell of a lover’s betrayal, and the singer’s determination to see through the lies and deception. “I Can See for Miles” is a powerful and intense track that showcases The Who’s raw energy and musical creativity.

99. Don’t Sleep In the Subway – Petula Clark

“Don’t Sleep in the Subway” is a 1967 hit single by British singer Petula Clark. The song’s upbeat, catchy melody and Clark’s bright vocals make it a quintessential example of the era’s pop music. The lyrics tell the story of a woman who urges her lover not to give up on their relationship and to stay with her instead of leaving. “Don’t Sleep in the Subway” is a fun and catchy song that captures the spirit of the 1960s.

100. Thank the Lord for the Night Time – Neil Diamond

“Thank the Lord for the Night Time” is a 1967 hit single by American singer-songwriter Neil Diamond. The song’s energetic melody and Diamond’s soulful vocals make it a classic example of his early work. The lyrics tell of a restless night owl who finds solace in the late-night hours and the freedom they bring. “Thank the Lord for the Night Time” is a joyful and upbeat celebration of living life on one’s own terms, and it remains a favorite of Diamond fans to this day.