The year 1966 was a time of great change and cultural revolution in the world of music. Many artists were pushing the boundaries of what was considered acceptable, and new genres were emerging. From soulful ballads to psychedelic rock, this year saw the release of some of the most memorable songs in history. In this article, we will be exploring the top 100 greatest songs from 1966. These songs not only defined the era but continue to inspire and influence musicians to this day.

From the Beatles’ masterpiece “Eleanor Rigby” to Simon & Garfunkel’s iconic “The Sound of Silence,” the year 1966 gave birth to some of the most enduring and beloved songs of all time. With the Vietnam War raging on, music became a means of protest and expression, as evidenced by Bob Dylan’s “Rainy Day Women #12 & 35” and Buffalo Springfield’s “For What It’s Worth.” Meanwhile, Motown was at the height of its popularity, churning out hits like the Supremes’ “You Can’t Hurry Love” and the Temptations’ “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg.”

In this article, we will take a closer look at the top 100 songs from this pivotal year, analyzing their significance and enduring appeal. Whether you were around to experience the 60s or are discovering these songs for the first time, we invite you to join us on a journey through some of the greatest music ever recorded.

1. The Ballad of the Green Berets – Sgt. Barry Sadler

“The Ballad of the Green Berets” by Sgt. Barry Sadler was the top song of 1966. This patriotic ballad, written by Sadler himself, pays tribute to the U.S. Army Special Forces, also known as the Green Berets. It became an instant hit, spending five weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart and becoming the No. 1 single of the year. The song’s popularity was fueled by its powerful lyrics and emotional melody, which resonated with audiences during the Vietnam War. “The Ballad of the Green Berets” remains an iconic song of the era and a lasting tribute to the courage and sacrifice of the military.

2. Cherish – The Association

“Cherish” by The Association was a soft rock ballad that captured the romantic spirit of the era. It was written by the band’s guitarist Terry Kirkman and became a chart-topping hit in 1966, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100. The song’s lush harmonies and Kirkman’s poetic lyrics created a dreamy and nostalgic atmosphere that resonated with listeners. “Cherish” became one of the most enduring songs of the 60s, covered by numerous artists and featured in movies and TV shows. Its timeless melody and sentimental message continue to captivate audiences today.

3. You’re My Soul and Inspiration – The Righteous Brothers

“You’re My Soul and Inspiration” by The Righteous Brothers was a soulful duet that showcased the duo’s powerful vocals and emotional range. The song was written by Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil and produced by Phil Spector, who added his signature “wall of sound” production technique. “You’re My Soul and Inspiration” topped the charts in 1966, becoming the Righteous Brothers’ biggest hit. The song’s soaring melody and heartfelt lyrics struck a chord with audiences and cemented the duo’s status as one of the greatest vocal groups of all time. It remains a beloved classic that continues to inspire and move listeners today.

4. Reach Out I’ll Be There – The Four Tops

“Reach Out I’ll Be There” by The Four Tops was a Motown classic that combined soulful vocals with an infectious beat. Written by the legendary songwriting team of Holland-Dozier-Holland, the song became a massive hit in 1966, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Its upbeat rhythm and memorable chorus made it a dance floor favorite, while its lyrics about standing by a loved one through thick and thin struck a chord with listeners. “Reach Out I’ll Be There” remains a timeless anthem of love and support that has stood the test of time.

5. 96 Tears – ? and The Mysterians

“96 Tears” by ? and The Mysterians was a garage rock anthem that became one of the biggest hits of 1966. Written by the band’s frontman Rudy Martinez, the song features a distinctive keyboard riff and Martinez’s impassioned vocals. “96 Tears” spent 14 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, peaking at number one in October 1966. Its driving rhythm and catchy melody made it a fan favorite and established ? and The Mysterians as one of the most exciting new bands of the era. “96 Tears” remains a quintessential rock classic that continues to inspire new generations of musicians.

6. Last Train to Clarksville – The Monkees

“Last Train to Clarksville” by The Monkees was a catchy and upbeat pop song that captured the carefree spirit of the 60s. Written by Bobby Hart and Tommy Boyce, the song tells the story of a soldier who must leave his girlfriend to go to war. “Last Train to Clarksville” became a smash hit in 1966, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Its memorable melody and infectious chorus made it a favorite among fans of the Monkees, who were at the height of their popularity at the time. The song remains a timeless classic that evokes the optimism and excitement of the era.

7. Monday, Monday – The Mama’s and The Papa’s

“Monday, Monday” by The Mamas and The Papas was a breezy and melodic pop song that captured the laid-back California vibe of the era. Written by John Phillips, the song features lush harmonies and a memorable guitar riff. “Monday, Monday” became a massive hit in 1966, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Its catchy chorus and relatable lyrics about the Monday blues struck a chord with listeners, making it a beloved classic. The song remains a testament to the talent and creativity of The Mamas and The Papas, one of the greatest vocal groups of all time.

8. You Can’t Hurry Love – The Supremes

“You Can’t Hurry Love” by The Supremes was a Motown classic that blended soulful vocals with a driving beat. Written by the legendary songwriting team of Holland-Dozier-Holland, the song tells the story of a woman who patiently waits for the right man to come along. “You Can’t Hurry Love” became a chart-topping hit in 1966, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100. Its catchy melody and uplifting lyrics made it a fan favorite and established The Supremes as one of the most successful acts of the era. The song remains a timeless anthem of love and patience that continues to inspire listeners.

9. The Poor Side of Town – Johnny Rivers

“The Poor Side of Town” by Johnny Rivers was a soulful ballad that captured the struggles of the working class. Written by Rivers and his frequent collaborator Lou Adler, the song features Rivers’ distinctive vocals and a haunting melody. “The Poor Side of Town” became a hit in 1966, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Its poignant lyrics about the hardships of poverty and the pain of lost love resonated with listeners, making it a timeless classic. The song remains a testament to Rivers’ talent as a songwriter and one of the most enduring songs of the era.

10. California Dreamin’ – The Mama’s and The Papa’s

“California Dreamin'” by The Mamas and The Papas was a wistful and atmospheric song that captured the yearning for a better life. Written by John and Michelle Phillips, the song features lush harmonies and a memorable flute riff. “California Dreamin'” became a smash hit in 1966, reaching number four on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Its evocative lyrics about the beauty and promise of California struck a chord with listeners, making it an anthem of the counterculture. The song remains a timeless classic that transports listeners to a time and place of hope and possibility.

11. Summer In the City – The Lovin’ Spoonful

“Summer in the City” by The Lovin’ Spoonful was a bluesy and soulful song that captured the heat and energy of urban life. Written by John Sebastian, the song features a memorable piano riff and a catchy chorus. “Summer in the City” became a chart-topping hit in 1966, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100. Its lyrics about the joys and frustrations of summer in the city resonated with listeners, making it a beloved classic. The song remains a testament to the talent and creativity of The Lovin’ Spoonful, one of the most innovative bands of the era.

12. Born Free – Roger Williams

“Born Free” by Roger Williams was a tender and uplifting instrumental that captured the beauty and majesty of nature. Written by John Barry and Don Black for the film of the same name, the song features Williams’ delicate piano playing and a soaring orchestral arrangement. “Born Free” became a hit in 1966, reaching number seven on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Its evocative melody and uplifting message made it a favorite among fans of instrumental music and nature lovers alike. The song remains a timeless classic that celebrates the wonder and freedom of the natural world.

13. These Boots Are Made for Walkin’ – Nancy Sinatra

“These Boots Are Made for Walkin'” by Nancy Sinatra was a sassy and empowering song that captured the feminist spirit of the era. Written by Lee Hazlewood, the song features Sinatra’s sultry vocals and a driving beat. “These Boots Are Made for Walkin'” became a massive hit in 1966, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Its bold lyrics about a woman who has had enough of her man’s lies struck a chord with female listeners, making it an anthem of female empowerment. The song remains a timeless classic that celebrates the power and independence of women.

14. What Becomes of the Brokenhearted – Jimmy Ruffin

“What Becomes of the Brokenhearted” by Jimmy Ruffin was a soulful and heartbreaking song that captured the pain of lost love. Written by William Weatherspoon, Paul Riser, and James Dean, the song features Ruffin’s emotive vocals and a mournful melody. “What Becomes of the Brokenhearted” became a hit in 1966, reaching number seven on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Its poignant lyrics about a man who is left alone and heartbroken struck a chord with listeners, making it a timeless classic that continues to move and inspire audiences today. The song remains a testament to the power of soulful music to express the deepest emotions of the human heart.

15. Strangers In the Night – Frank Sinatra

“Strangers in the Night” by Frank Sinatra was a romantic and unforgettable ballad that captured the magic of falling in love. Written by Bert Kaempfert, Charles Singleton, and Eddie Snyder, the song features Sinatra’s iconic vocals and a haunting melody. “Strangers in the Night” became a chart-topping hit in 1966, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100. Its evocative lyrics and lush orchestration made it a favorite among fans of romantic music, while Sinatra’s smooth delivery and magnetic presence made it a signature song of his career. The song remains a timeless classic that celebrates the power of love and romance.

16. We Can Work It Out – The Beatles

“We Can Work It Out” by The Beatles was a classic pop song that captured the optimism and hope of the era. Written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, the song features a memorable melody and a catchy chorus. “We Can Work It Out” became a hit in 1966, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Its lyrics about the importance of communication and compromise in relationships struck a chord with listeners, making it a beloved classic that remains a testament to the enduring appeal of The Beatles and their message of love and peace.

17. Good Lovin’ – The Young Rascals

“Good Lovin'” by The Young Rascals was a high-energy and infectious song that captured the excitement of falling in love. Written by Rudy Clark and Arthur Resnick, the song features a driving rhythm and a catchy chorus. “Good Lovin'” became a hit in 1966, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Its upbeat tempo and memorable melody made it a dance floor favorite, while its lyrics about the joys of love and romance made it a fan favorite. The song remains a classic of the era and a testament to the power of rock and roll to lift the spirit and ignite the soul.

18. Winchester Cathedral – The New Vaudeville Band

“Winchester Cathedral” by The New Vaudeville Band was a playful and whimsical song that captured the charm and humor of vaudeville-style music. Written by Geoff Stephens, the song features an infectious melody and clever wordplay. “Winchester Cathedral” became a hit in 1966, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Its catchy chorus and lighthearted lyrics about a man who falls in love with a building struck a chord with listeners, making it a favorite among fans of novelty music. The song remains a timeless classic that celebrates the joy of music and the power of humor to lift the spirit.

19. Hanky Panky – Tommy James and The Shondells

“Hanky Panky” by Tommy James and The Shondells was a fun and energetic song that captured the carefree spirit of the 60s. Written by Jeff Barry and Ellie Greenwich, the song features James’ dynamic vocals and a catchy guitar riff. “Hanky Panky” became a hit in 1966, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Its infectious rhythm and memorable lyrics about young love and lust made it a fan favorite and a staple of dance parties and jukeboxes across America. The song remains a testament to the enduring appeal of rock and roll and the power of music to lift the mood and get people moving.

20. When a Man Loves a Woman – Percy Sledge

“When a Man Loves a Woman” by Percy Sledge was a soulful and emotional song that captured the intensity of love and devotion. Written by Calvin Lewis and Andrew Wright, the song features Sledge’s powerful vocals and a sweeping orchestration. “When a Man Loves a Woman” became a massive hit in 1966, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Its heart-wrenching lyrics about a man who will do anything for the woman he loves struck a chord with listeners, making it a timeless classic that continues to inspire and move audiences today. The song remains a testament to the power of soul music to express the deepest emotions of the human heart.

21. Paint It Black – The Rolling Stones

“Paint It Black” by The Rolling Stones was a dark and haunting song that captured the angst and rebellion of the era. Written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, the song features a memorable sitar riff and a driving beat. “Paint It Black” became a hit in 1966, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Its edgy lyrics about death and mourning, combined with the innovative use of Eastern instrumentation, made it a landmark recording in the history of rock music. The song remains a powerful and provocative statement of the counterculture and the enduring influence of The Rolling Stones.

22. Goodnight My Love (from ‘Stowaway’) – Petula Clark

“Goodnight My Love (from ‘Stowaway’)” by Petula Clark was a tender and romantic song that captured the bittersweet emotions of parting. Written by George Motola and John Marascalco for the film “Stowaway,” the song features Clark’s lush vocals and a dreamy orchestration. “Goodnight My Love” became a hit in 1966, reaching number fifteen on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Its evocative lyrics and wistful melody made it a favorite among fans of romantic music, while Clark’s heartfelt delivery and impeccable phrasing made it a signature song of her career. The song remains a timeless classic that celebrates the power of love and the enduring spirit of romance.

23. Lightnin’ Strikes – Lou Christie

“Lightnin’ Strikes” by Lou Christie was a high-energy and catchy song that captured the thrill and excitement of falling in love. Written by Christie and Twyla Herbert, the song features Christie’s soaring vocals and a driving beat. “Lightnin’ Strikes” became a hit in 1966, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Its infectious rhythm and memorable chorus made it a favorite among fans of pop and rock music, while its lyrics about the irresistible attraction of passion and desire made it a timeless classic. The song remains a testament to the enduring appeal of upbeat and catchy music that lifts the spirit and ignites the soul.

24. Wild Thing – The Troggs

“Wild Thing” by The Troggs was a raucous and rebellious song that captured the raw energy and spirit of rock and roll. Written by Chip Taylor, the song features a distorted guitar riff and lead singer Reg Presley’s gruff vocals. “Wild Thing” became a hit in 1966, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Its primitive and primal sound, combined with its suggestive lyrics, made it a favorite among fans of garage rock and proto-punk music. The song remains a classic of the era and a testament to the enduring appeal of rock and roll as a symbol of rebellion and freedom.

25. Kicks – Paul Revere and The Raiders

“Kicks” by Paul Revere and The Raiders was a catchy and upbeat song that captured the anti-drug sentiment of the era. Written by Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil, the song features a memorable melody and a driving beat. “Kicks” became a hit in 1966, reaching number four on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Its lyrics about the dangers of drug use and the need to avoid peer pressure struck a chord with listeners, making it a favorite among fans of pop and rock music. The song remains a testament to the power of music to inspire and motivate positive social change.

26. Sunshine Superman – Donovan

“Sunshine Superman” by Donovan was a psychedelic and experimental song that captured the spirit of the 60s counterculture. Written by Donovan and Mickie Most, the song features a trippy and hypnotic melody and Donovan’s distinctive vocals. “Sunshine Superman” became a hit in 1966, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Its eclectic instrumentation and unconventional structure, combined with its lyrics about freedom and transcendence, made it a favorite among fans of the emerging psychedelic music scene. The song remains a landmark recording in the history of rock music and a testament to the creative and experimental spirit of the era.

27. Sunny – Bobby Hebb

“Sunny” by Bobby Hebb was a soulful and uplifting song that captured the joy and hope of the era. Written by Hebb, the song features a catchy melody and Hebb’s smooth and soulful vocals. “Sunny” became a hit in 1966, reaching number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Its optimistic lyrics about a bright and sunny day, combined with its infectious rhythm and feel-good vibe, made it a favorite among fans of soul and pop music. The song remains a classic of the era and a testament to the power of music to uplift the spirit and spread positivity.

28. Paperback Writer – The Beatles

“Paperback Writer” by The Beatles was a catchy and inventive song that showcased the band’s creative energy and musical prowess. Written by Paul McCartney and John Lennon, the song features a driving rhythm and McCartney’s signature bassline. “Paperback Writer” became a hit in 1966, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Its playful lyrics about a struggling author’s aspirations to become a paperback writer, combined with the band’s innovative use of harmonies and instrumentation, made it a favorite among fans of the Beatles and rock music in general. The song remains a timeless classic and a testament to the enduring influence of The Beatles on popular music.

29. See You In September – The Happenings

“See You In September” by The Happenings was a romantic and nostalgic song that captured the bittersweet emotions of summer love. Written by Sid Wayne and Sherman Edwards, the song features a gentle melody and lush harmonies. “See You In September” became a hit in 1966, reaching number three on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Its wistful lyrics about a summer romance that must come to an end, combined with the group’s soaring vocals and intricate harmonies, made it a favorite among fans of pop and vocal music. The song remains a classic of the era and a testament to the enduring power of romantic music.

30. You Keep Me Hangin’ On – The Supremes

“You Keep Me Hangin’ On” by The Supremes was a powerful and soulful song that showcased the group’s vocal talent and emotional range. Written by Holland-Dozier-Holland, the song features a driving beat and a memorable hook. “You Keep Me Hangin’ On” became a hit in 1966, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Its lyrics about a woman who refuses to let go of a toxic relationship, combined with the group’s stunning vocals and dynamic arrangement, made it a favorite among fans of soul and pop music. The song remains a classic of the era and a testament to the enduring influence of The Supremes on popular music.

31. Lil’ Red Riding Hood – Sam The Sham & The Pharaohs

“Lil’ Red Riding Hood” by Sam The Sham & The Pharaohs was a fun and catchy song that combined rock and roll with novelty and humor. Written by Ron Blackwell, the song features a bluesy melody, a driving beat, and playful lyrics. “Lil’ Red Riding Hood” became a hit in 1966, reaching number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Its playful and suggestive lyrics about a young woman and a seductive wolf, combined with the group’s energetic and tongue-in-cheek performance, made it a favorite among fans of rock and roll and novelty music. The song remains a classic of the era and a testament to the enduring power of humor and satire in popular music.

32. Devil With the Blue Dress On / Good Golly Miss Molly – Mitch Ryder and The Detroit Wheels

“Devil With the Blue Dress On / Good Golly Miss Molly” is a medley of two classic rock and roll songs performed by Mitch Ryder and The Detroit Wheels. Released in 1966, the song quickly became a hit, peaking at number four on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The medley features high-energy vocals, driving guitar riffs, and a pounding rhythm section, making it a favorite of fans of rock and roll and rhythm and blues. The song has since become a classic of the era, with its catchy hooks and infectious energy ensuring that it remains a popular choice for fans of classic rock and roll music.

33. Good Vibrations – The Beach Boys

“Good Vibrations” by The Beach Boys is a classic psychedelic pop song that was released in 1966. The song features complex harmonies, layered instrumentation, and innovative production techniques, including the use of a unique instrument called the theremin. “Good Vibrations” quickly became a cultural phenomenon, reaching the top of the charts in both the United States and the United Kingdom. It has since been widely recognized as a landmark recording, with its complex arrangements and inventive production techniques paving the way for the development of progressive rock and other forms of experimental music. The song’s enduring popularity has cemented its place in the pantheon of classic rock hits.

34. A Groovy Kind of Love – The Mindbenders

“A Groovy Kind of Love” by The Mindbenders is a classic love ballad that was released in 1966. The song has a simple yet infectious melody, and the lyrics express the joy and happiness of being in love. The song quickly became a popular hit, reaching the top of the charts in both the United States and the United Kingdom. It has since been covered by many other artists, including Phil Collins, who had a hit with the song in 1988. “A Groovy Kind of Love” remains a beloved classic, with its simple, heartfelt lyrics and catchy melody capturing the essence of 1960s pop music.

35. You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me – Dusty Springfield

“You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me” by Dusty Springfield is a powerful love ballad that was released in 1966. The song features Springfield’s stunning vocals, which are filled with emotion and heartbreak. The lyrics express the pain of a love that is not returned, and the chorus is a plea for the other person to be honest about their feelings. The song was a massive hit, reaching the top of the charts in both the UK and the US. Springfield’s performance remains one of the most iconic and powerful of the era, and the song remains a timeless classic.

36. Cool Jerk – The Capitols

“Cool Jerk” is a classic R&B dance track released by The Capitols in 1966. The song features a driving beat, catchy vocals, and an infectious horn section. The lyrics are about a dance called the “Cool Jerk,” which involves various steps and movements that the singer describes in detail. The song’s upbeat tempo and energetic rhythm quickly made it a popular dance track, and it remains a favorite of many music lovers today. “Cool Jerk” has been covered by numerous artists over the years, and its influence can still be heard in modern music.

37. Born a Woman – Sandy Posey

“Born a Woman” is a song originally recorded by Martha Sharp in 1962, but it was made famous by Sandy Posey’s version in 1966. The song’s lyrics deal with the societal expectations placed on women and the struggles they face in a male-dominated world. Posey’s version features a soulful and powerful vocal performance, backed by a country-influenced arrangement. The song’s message and Posey’s heartfelt delivery made it a popular track among women’s rights activists at the time, and it has since become a feminist anthem. “Born a Woman” remains a timeless classic that speaks to issues of gender equality and empowerment.

38. Red Rubber Ball – The Cyrkle

“Red Rubber Ball” is a catchy tune by American rock band The Cyrkle. Released in 1966, the song is known for its memorable melody and clever lyrics about a man’s struggle to move on from a past relationship. With jangly guitars, upbeat drums, and playful harmonies, the song perfectly captures the carefree and optimistic spirit of the era. “Red Rubber Ball” became a hit, peaking at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and remains a beloved classic of 1960s pop music. It is often included on lists of the best songs of the era and has been covered by many artists over the years.

39. B-A-B-Y – Carla Thomas

“B-A-B-Y” is a classic soul song recorded by American singer Carla Thomas in 1966. The song was written by Isaac Hayes and David Porter and produced by the legendary Stax Records house band, Booker T. & the M.G.’s. With its catchy melody, smooth vocals, and upbeat rhythm, “B-A-B-Y” became an instant hit and remains a beloved soul classic. The song has been covered by several artists over the years and has been featured in various films and TV shows. “B-A-B-Y” is an essential track from 1966 and a testament to the enduring popularity of classic soul music.

40. Walk Away Renee – The Left Banke

“Walk Away Renee” by The Left Banke is a poignant ballad that tells the story of a man trying to move on from a past love. The song’s haunting melody is driven by a lush string arrangement and lead singer Steve Martin’s emotive vocals. The song’s memorable hook, “And when I see the sign that points one way, the lot we used to pass by every day,” speaks to the difficulty of letting go of memories and moving on. “Walk Away Renee” is a classic example of the baroque pop genre and a standout track from 1966.

41. Daydream – The Lovin’ Spoonful

“Daydream” is a classic pop hit by The Lovin’ Spoonful that was released in 1966. The song features an upbeat, catchy melody with lyrics that describe the singer’s daydreams of being with his loved one. The harmonies in the song are particularly noteworthy and complement the uplifting nature of the tune. “Daydream” became one of the biggest hits for The Lovin’ Spoonful and helped cement their reputation as one of the most popular bands of the era. The song has since been covered by a number of artists and remains a beloved favorite among fans of 1960s pop music.

42. Time Won’t Let Me – The Outsiders

“Time Won’t Let Me” is a song by the American rock band The Outsiders, released in 1966. The song features a dynamic combination of garage rock and pop elements, with its catchy hooks and driving rhythm section. The lyrics describe the singer’s inability to commit to a relationship due to his busy schedule, with the chorus proclaiming “Time won’t let me.” The song was a commercial success, peaking at number five on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. Its enduring popularity has been cemented through numerous cover versions, including a notable rendition by Iggy Pop on his 1999 album, “Avenue B.”

43. Hooray for Hazel – Tommy Roe

“Hooray for Hazel” is a fun and upbeat song by Tommy Roe, released in 1966. The song is about a girl named Hazel who is the apple of the singer’s eye, and he can’t help but feel happy and excited when he’s around her. The catchy melody and joyful lyrics make it a great song for dancing and singing along. The song features a mix of traditional rock and roll instrumentation with a horn section that adds to the lively sound. Overall, “Hooray for Hazel” is a fun and lighthearted song that captures the spirit of the mid-1960s.

44. Sweet Pea – Tommy Roe

“Sweet Pea” is a song by Tommy Roe, released in 1966, which reached the top five in the United States and the UK. The song’s melody is catchy and upbeat, and the lyrics are about a girl named Sweet Pea who makes the singer’s heart skip a beat. The song features an infectious “do-do-do” hook and a lively rhythm. It has become a classic of the era and is often included in compilations of 1960s hits. Tommy Roe had several other hits during the 1960s, but “Sweet Pea” remains one of his most well-known and beloved songs.

45. Bus Stop – The Hollies

“Bus Stop” is a classic pop-rock song by the English group The Hollies. The song features catchy guitar riffs, hand claps, and strong harmonies, which made it a fan favorite and a chart-topping hit in 1966. The lyrics describe a chance meeting between two strangers at a bus stop, and their subsequent romance that blooms through the ups and downs of the changing seasons. “Bus Stop” remains a beloved classic, noted for its cheerful melody, danceable rhythm, and endearing lyrics that capture the joy and excitement of new love. It continues to be a staple of classic pop-rock radio to this day.

46. I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry – B.J. Thomas

“I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” is a melancholic country ballad originally recorded by Hank Williams in 1949. The song tells the story of a lonely man who is left to suffer in his own misery, as he reflects on his broken heart and the woman who left him behind. B.J. Thomas covered the song in 1966, bringing it to a new audience with his smooth and emotive voice. The song’s simple yet powerful lyrics and heartfelt delivery make it a classic in the country and pop genres, and it continues to be covered and performed by artists today.

47. I’m Your Puppet – James and Bobby Purify

“I’m Your Puppet” is a classic soul song by James and Bobby Purify, released in 1966. The song was written by Dan Penn and Spooner Oldham and became a top 10 hit on both the R&B and pop charts. It features the signature soulful sound of the Purify brothers’ vocals with a catchy, upbeat melody and rhythm. The song is about being in love with someone and feeling powerless to resist their commands. The catchy chorus and memorable lyrics make it a timeless favorite among soul and pop music fans, and it has been covered by many artists over the years.

48. Ain’t Too Proud to Beg – The Temptations

“Ain’t Too Proud to Beg” is a classic soul song performed by The Temptations. Written by Norman Whitfield and Edward Holland Jr., the song is about a man pleading with his lover to stay with him and not leave him. The song features the iconic and dynamic vocals of the group, as well as their signature choreography. The single was released in 1966 and became a hit, peaking at #13 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg” has since become a staple of the Motown sound and is widely regarded as one of The Temptations’ greatest hits.

49. Dirty Water – The Standells

“Dirty Water” by The Standells is a classic rock song that gained popularity in the mid-60s. The song is about the dirty water in the Charles River in Boston, Massachusetts, which was known for its pollution at the time. The song’s catchy beat and guitar riff, as well as the rebellious lyrics, quickly made it a favorite among young listeners. The Standells’ high-energy performance style helped to further popularize the song, making it a staple of garage rock and an enduring example of the musical style that defined the era.

50. Elusive Butterfly – Bob Lind

“Elusive Butterfly” is a song by Bob Lind, released in 1966, which tells a story of a person’s journey in search of something elusive and beautiful, like a butterfly. The lyrics are poetic and dreamlike, painting a picture of a world full of mystery and wonder. The melody is haunting and catchy, with a gentle acoustic guitar riff that perfectly complements the introspective lyrics. The song was a hit in the US and the UK, and it has been covered by various artists over the years, including Cher, Glen Campbell, and Aretha Franklin.

51. I Am a Rock – Simon and Garfunkel

“I Am a Rock” by Simon and Garfunkel is a melancholic song about isolation and loneliness. It was written by Paul Simon and released in 1965. The lyrics tell the story of a person who has built a wall around themselves to protect themselves from hurt and disappointment, cutting themselves off from the world. The song’s somber melody and poignant lyrics strike a chord with listeners who have experienced feelings of loneliness and rejection. The song became one of Simon and Garfunkel’s most popular hits, and its haunting melody and lyrics have made it a classic of the 1960s folk-rock era.

52. Crying Time – Ray Charles

“Crying Time” is a 1966 soulful country song by Ray Charles that was a hit for him. It tells a story of a man who is facing heartbreak after his lover has left him. The song begins with a melancholic piano and Ray Charles’ vocals that set the tone for the heart-wrenching lyrics. The melody is carried forward by the powerful backing vocals, horns, and a lively organ. The song’s emotional appeal is further enhanced by Charles’ soulful and bluesy voice. “Crying Time” is considered one of Ray Charles’ most powerful and emotive recordings and has been covered by several artists over the years.

53. Secret Agent Man – Johnny Rivers

“Secret Agent Man” by Johnny Rivers is a classic spy-themed rock song that was released in 1966. It features a catchy guitar riff and memorable lyrics that describe the life of a secret agent who is always on the move, traveling to exotic places and encountering danger along the way. The song was originally written for a TV show called “Danger Man,” but the lyrics were changed to fit the song’s melody. “Secret Agent Man” has been covered by numerous artists over the years and has become a staple of classic rock radio.

54. The Sound of Silence – Simon and Garfunkel

“The Sound of Silence” by Simon & Garfunkel was first released in 1964, but it wasn’t until 1965 when the song started receiving radio airplay and became a hit. The song is known for its haunting melody and poetic lyrics, which explore themes of loneliness, alienation, and the inability to communicate effectively. The song’s success helped establish Simon & Garfunkel as one of the most important folk rock acts of the era. In 1966, the duo would release their landmark album “Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Thyme,” which included other classic songs such as “Scarborough Fair/Canticle” and “Homeward Bound.”

55. Lady Godiva – Peter and Gordon

“Lady Godiva” is a song by British pop duo Peter and Gordon, released in 1966. The song was written by the legendary songwriting team of Burt Bacharach and Hal David. It tells the story of Lady Godiva, a noblewoman who rode naked through the streets of Coventry, England in the 11th century in order to protest her husband’s oppressive taxation of the townspeople. The song features a catchy melody, with Peter and Gordon’s smooth harmonies and acoustic guitar accompaniment. “Lady Godiva” was a hit for the duo, reaching the top ten on both sides of the Atlantic.

56. Homeward Bound – Simon and Garfunkel

“Homeward Bound” is a song by the American folk duo Simon & Garfunkel. It was written by Paul Simon and released on the album “Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Thyme” in 1966. The song is a melancholic reflection on the feeling of homesickness and longing to return to one’s loved ones. Simon’s lyrics are beautifully complemented by Garfunkel’s harmonies and the gentle acoustic guitar melody. “Homeward Bound” was a commercial success, peaking at #5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It has since become one of the most beloved and enduring songs in Simon & Garfunkel’s repertoire.

57. Did You Ever Have to Make Up Your Mind? – The Lovin’ Spoonful

“Did You Ever Have to Make Up Your Mind?” is a song by the American rock band The Lovin’ Spoonful, released in 1966. The song was written by the band’s guitarist and lead vocalist, John Sebastian, and is a classic example of the group’s folk-rock sound. The song features bright harmonies and catchy guitar riffs, and its upbeat tempo and playful lyrics make it a beloved classic of the 1960s. “Did You Ever Have to Make Up Your Mind?” was a commercial success, reaching the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and it remains a staple of classic rock radio to this day.

“Barefootin'” by Robert Parker was released in 1966 and became a hit, peaking at number seven on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song is a classic example of the New Orleans R&B sound, featuring a lively and upbeat rhythm that makes it perfect for dancing. The lyrics are also playful and fun, with Parker encouraging listeners to kick off their shoes and join him on the dance floor. “Barefootin'” has since become a staple of oldies radio stations and is still enjoyed by music lovers today for its infectious energy and feel-good vibes.

59. Uptight (Everything’s Alright) – Stevie Wonder

Released in 1966, “Uptight (Everything’s Alright)” is a song by the American musician Stevie Wonder. It became one of his first hits as a songwriter and performer. The song’s upbeat rhythm, catchy melody, and positive lyrics about overcoming obstacles and embracing life’s joys made it an instant classic. It features Wonder’s harmonica playing and his soulful, energetic vocals. “Uptight (Everything’s Alright)” was a significant departure from the more subdued sound of his earlier work and helped establish him as a major force in the Motown sound. The song remains a popular favorite and has been covered by many artists over the years.

60. Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down) – Cher

“Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)” is a classic pop song by American singer and actress Cher, released in 1966. It tells the story of a woman who was shot by her lover, and it is sung with a somber tone that reflects the emotional weight of the lyrics. The song was written by Sonny Bono, who was Cher’s husband and musical partner at the time. “Bang Bang” became a hit for Cher, reaching the top ten in several countries. The song has been covered by numerous artists over the years and remains a beloved classic of the 1960s era.

61. Sloop John B. – The Beach Boys

“Sloop John B” is a song by The Beach Boys, released in 1966 as a single from their album “Pet Sounds”. The song was originally a traditional folk song and was adapted by The Beach Boys. It tells the story of a sailor who wants to go home after experiencing a series of unfortunate events on a trip to the Bahamas. The song features the band’s signature harmonies and catchy melody, and has since become one of their most well-known and beloved tracks. It reached number three on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and was also a hit internationally.

62. 19th Nervous Breakdown – The Rolling Stones

“19th Nervous Breakdown” is a song by the English rock band The Rolling Stones. Released in 1966, the song is known for its upbeat, fast-paced tempo and catchy guitar riff. It features the band’s classic rock and roll sound with Mick Jagger’s vocals leading the way. Lyrically, the song is about the stresses of modern life and the feeling of being overwhelmed. “19th Nervous Breakdown” was a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts in multiple countries. It has since become a beloved classic rock song and a staple of The Rolling Stones’ live performances.

63. Wipe Out – The Surfaris

“Wipe Out” is a classic surf rock instrumental track by The Surfaris. Released in 1963, it features a distinctive drum solo that has become a defining characteristic of the surf rock genre. The song is known for its energetic guitar riffs, driving bassline, and catchy melody. It was a commercial success, peaking at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song has since been covered and referenced in popular culture, and remains a staple of the surf rock genre. Its popularity has endured over the years, and it is still widely recognized as a classic of 1960s rock music.

64. Psychotic Reaction – The Count Five

“Psychotic Reaction” by The Count Five was a garage rock hit released in 1966. The song is known for its raw, energetic sound, which is characterized by the fuzz guitar riff that drives the song. It features a catchy melody and lyrics about the protagonist experiencing a “psychotic reaction” to a girl who he can’t get out of his mind. The song became a cult classic and is considered an influential track in the garage rock genre. It has been covered by several artists and featured in numerous films, TV shows, and video games, cementing its place in rock history.

65. Beauty is Only Skin Deep – The Temptations

“Beauty is Only Skin Deep” is a song by American vocal group The Temptations, released in 1966. It was written by Norman Whitfield and Eddie Holland, and produced by Whitfield. The song is a celebration of inner beauty and encourages listeners to look beyond superficial appearances. It features a catchy melody and soulful vocals from the group. The song was a hit, reaching number three on the US Billboard Hot 100 and becoming one of The Temptations’ most popular songs. It has since been covered by numerous artists and is considered a classic of the Motown sound.

66. No Matter What Shape (Your Stomach’s In) – The T-Bones

“No Matter What Shape (Your Stomach’s In)” is a novelty instrumental song by the T-Bones, released in 1966. The song features a distinctive horn section and catchy melody. The title and lyrics are a reference to the Shape Up and Slim Down plan, a popular diet program of the time. The song’s success prompted the T-Bones to record a full album of similarly-themed instrumental tunes, which was also titled “No Matter What Shape (Your Stomach’s In).” While the T-Bones only had a brief period of success, “No Matter What Shape” remains a memorable and fun example of the 1960s instrumental rock genre.

67. Just Like Me – Paul Revere and The Raiders

“Just Like Me” is a song by American rock band Paul Revere & the Raiders, released in 1965. The song is a high-energy rock and roll number with catchy hooks and a driving beat. It features lead vocals by Mark Lindsay, and is notable for its use of horns, a signature element of the band’s sound. “Just Like Me” became a top 10 hit in the US and helped establish Paul Revere & the Raiders as one of the most popular rock acts of the mid-60s. The song has since been covered by several artists and continues to be a beloved classic of the era.

68. Love Makes the World Go Round – Deon Jackson

“Love Makes the World Go Round” is a soulful love ballad by American R&B singer Deon Jackson, released in 1966. The song features Jackson’s smooth vocals, backed by a lush instrumental arrangement, including a prominent horn section. The lyrics express the power of love to overcome any obstacle, making it a popular choice for wedding ceremonies and other romantic occasions. “Love Makes the World Go Round” became Jackson’s biggest hit, reaching the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and earning him a loyal following of fans who appreciated his soulful sound and heartfelt lyrics.

69. Pied Piper – Crispian St. Peters

“Pied Piper” is a 1966 song by Crispian St. Peters. The song was written by Steve Duboff and Artie Kornfeld, who were part of the songwriting team that also wrote “The Pied Piper of Hamelin,” a hit song by the group The Shondells. “Pied Piper” features a catchy melody and upbeat rhythm, with St. Peters delivering a charming vocal performance. The song became a hit in both the UK and the US, reaching the top 5 on the charts in both countries. It has since become a classic of the era and continues to be a popular oldies radio staple.

70. Coming On Strong – Brenda Lee

“Coming on Strong” is a song by Brenda Lee that was released in 1966. It was a top 30 hit in the US and UK and helped establish Lee as a rock and roll artist. The song features a driving beat and Lee’s powerful vocals, as she sings about a romantic pursuit. The lyrics describe the singer’s determination to win over her love interest, despite obstacles and competition. “Coming on Strong” has been covered by various artists over the years and remains a popular classic rock and roll song.

71. Somewhere, My Love (Lara’s Theme from “Doctor Zhivago”) – Ray Conniff and The Singers

“Somewhere, My Love (Lara’s Theme from “Doctor Zhivago”)” is a song by Ray Conniff and The Singers. The song was originally composed by Maurice Jarre and featured in the film “Doctor Zhivago”. The instrumental piece was popularized as a song with lyrics added by Paul Francis Webster. The song has a waltz-like rhythm and is known for its romantic and sentimental melody. The version by Ray Conniff and The Singers features lush harmonies and a full orchestral accompaniment. “Somewhere, My Love” was a hit in 1966, reaching number nine on the US Billboard Hot 100 and number six on the Easy Listening chart.

72. Almost Persuaded – David Houston

“Almost Persuaded” is a country song by David Houston, released in 1966. The song is about a man who is on the brink of cheating on his wife with another woman, but is “almost persuaded” not to do so. The song became a massive hit, spending nine weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart and crossing over to the pop charts. The song has been covered by various artists over the years, including Merle Haggard and George Jones. It is considered one of the greatest country songs of all time and has become a standard in the genre.

73. If I Were a Carpenter – Bobby Darin

“If I Were a Carpenter” is a song by Tim Hardin that became a hit after being covered by Bobby Darin in 1966. The song describes the life that Darin would lead if he were a carpenter, detailing how he would work, provide for his family, and love his wife. The song’s simple yet powerful message resonated with listeners, and it became one of Darin’s most popular songs. Over the years, “If I Were a Carpenter” has been covered by many artists, including Johnny Cash, Joan Baez, and The Four Tops, cementing its status as a classic folk song.

74. Don’t Mess With Bill – The Marvelettes

“Don’t Mess With Bill” is a 1966 hit song by The Marvelettes, written by Smokey Robinson and released by Motown Records. The song features a catchy melody, harmonies, and the soulful lead vocals of Wanda Young. The lyrics tell the story of a woman warning other women not to flirt with her boyfriend, Bill. The song became a top 10 hit on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and a top 20 hit in the UK. It has since become a classic Motown tune and has been covered by various artists, including The Supremes and The Boomtown Rats.

75. Cherry, Cherry – Neil Diamond

“Cherry, Cherry” is a song by Neil Diamond that was released in 1966. It was Diamond’s first big hit, reaching number six on the Billboard Hot 100. The song has an upbeat and energetic feel, with catchy guitar riffs and infectious lyrics. It has become a classic and a staple of Diamond’s live performances. The song’s lyrics are about the singer’s love for a girl named Cherry, and the joy she brings to his life. “Cherry, Cherry” has been covered by various artists over the years and has been featured in several films and TV shows.

76. Workin’ In a Coal Mine – Lee Dorsey

“Working in a Coal Mine” is a rhythm and blues song originally recorded by American singer Lee Dorsey. The song was written by Allen Toussaint, who was also Dorsey’s producer. Released in 1966, the song reached number eight on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and number five on the R&B chart. It has since been covered by numerous artists, including Devo, who had a hit with their version in 1981. The song’s lyrics tell the story of a man who wakes up early every day to work in a coal mine and reflects on the tough life of a miner.

77. Message to Michael (Message to Martha) – Dionne Warwick

“Message to Michael” is a 1966 single by Dionne Warwick. Written by Burt Bacharach and Hal David, the song is a tender message from a woman to her former love, wishing him happiness and encouraging him to move on with his life. The song was a Top 10 hit on the US Billboard Hot 100 and has been covered by many artists, including a version by Michael McDonald in 1997. Warwick’s soulful delivery, combined with Bacharach and David’s masterful songwriting, make “Message to Michael” a timeless classic that continues to resonate with audiences today.

78. Love Is a Hurtin’ Thing – Lou Rawls

“Love Is a Hurtin’ Thing” is a soulful ballad by American singer Lou Rawls, released in 1966. The song features Rawls’ smooth and velvety voice, delivering a heartfelt and emotional performance. The lyrics speak of the pain of lost love and the heartache that follows. The track is beautifully arranged with strings and horns, adding to the dramatic effect of the song. “Love Is a Hurtin’ Thing” became a top 10 hit on the Billboard R&B chart and also charted on the Billboard Hot 100. The song has since become a classic of soul music, with its timeless melody and poignant lyrics.

79. Barbara Ann – The Beach Boys

“Barbara Ann” is a classic rock song by The Beach Boys released in 1965, featuring lead vocals by drummer Dennis Wilson. The song is a cover of a 1958 single by The Regents, but The Beach Boys gave it their own unique sound by incorporating their signature harmonies and energetic instrumentation. The song was a commercial success, peaking at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and has since become a staple in the band’s live performances. Its catchy melody and upbeat rhythm have made it a favorite among fans of the band and the genre as a whole.

80. Gloria – The Shadows Of Knight

“GLORIA” by The Shadows of Knight is a high-energy rock song featuring fuzzed-out guitar riffs, driving drum beats, and aggressive vocals. The song was originally written and recorded by Van Morrison and his band Them, but The Shadows of Knight’s cover version became a huge hit in 1966, reaching #10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song’s rebellious spirit and catchy chorus made it a favorite among garage rock bands of the era and it continues to be a popular rock anthem. “GLORIA” has been covered by many artists over the years, including Patti Smith, The Doors, and Jimi Hendrix.

81. My World Is Empty Without You – The Supremes

“My World Is Empty Without You” is a song recorded by The Supremes in 1965. Written and produced by Motown’s main production team, Holland–Dozier–Holland, the song is a sorrowful ballad about the pain of heartbreak and loss. The Supremes’ harmonious vocals are at their finest, with Diana Ross’ lead vocals effortlessly conveying the heartache of the lyrics. The song became a Top 20 hit in the US and UK, and remains a classic example of the Motown sound. It was later covered by a number of artists, including Dusty Springfield and Cher, and remains a beloved song of the era.

82. Rainy Day Women #12 & 35 – Bob Dylan

“Rainy Day Women #12 & 35” is a 1966 song by Bob Dylan that features a distinctive brass sound and playful lyrics that have become a fan favorite. The song is famous for its recurring chorus of “everybody must get stoned,” which is a reference to drug use. Although the song is often interpreted as being about getting high, Dylan has denied that this was his intention. Instead, he has stated that the song is a parody of people who are quick to judge others. “Rainy Day Women #12 & 35” has since become a classic of Dylan’s catalog and a staple of classic rock radio.

83. Guantanamera – The Sandpipers

“Guantanamera” is a song of Cuban origin that has been covered by many artists worldwide. The Sandpipers’ version is one of the most popular and recognizable. The song features a traditional melody and lyrics that pay homage to the beauty and spirit of Cuba. Sung primarily in Spanish, it also includes some English lyrics that add to its universal appeal. With its catchy tune, lively rhythms, and joyful energy, “Guantanamera” is a classic that continues to be enjoyed by people of all ages and backgrounds. It remains a beloved cultural icon and a symbol of Cuba’s rich musical heritage.

84. Land of 1000 Dances – Wilson Pickett

“Land of 1000 Dances” is a classic soul and R&B song originally written by Chris Kenner. Wilson Pickett’s version of the song, released in 1966, is considered the definitive recording and reached number 6 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song features an irresistible rhythm, hand claps, and Pickett’s dynamic and powerful vocals. Its chorus, “Na na na na na”, has become a recognizable sing-along phrase. The song has been covered by many artists and has appeared in various films, TV shows, and commercials. It remains a beloved and influential track in the history of soul music.

85. Oh How Happy – Shades Of Blue

“Oh How Happy” is a 1966 hit song by the American vocal group Shades of Blue. Written by Edwin Starr, the song became a top 20 hit in the United States and the United Kingdom. The song features a catchy melody and upbeat lyrics about a man’s love for his partner, and the joy she brings to his life. It is notable for its use of the Hammond organ, which adds a soulful touch to the song’s pop sound. “Oh How Happy” remains a popular oldies classic and has been covered by various artists over the years.

86. Woman – Peter and Gordo

“Woman” is a folk-pop song by Peter and Gordon, a British duo composed of Peter Asher and Gordon Waller. It was written by Paul McCartney under the pseudonym “Bernard Webb” and produced by Norman Newell. The song was released in 1966 and reached number 28 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It features a catchy acoustic guitar melody, bouncy rhythm, and cheerful lyrics that celebrate the joy and wonder of being in love with a woman. The song showcases Peter and Gordon’s signature harmony vocals and laid-back style, which made them one of the most successful British pop duos of the 1960s.

87. You Baby – The Turtles

“You Baby” is a song by the American rock band The Turtles. It was released in 1966 as a single and later appeared on their album “You Baby.” The song features a catchy melody and upbeat instrumentation, including horns, handclaps, and a prominent bassline. The lyrics describe a narrator’s affection for a woman and his desire to be with her. The Turtles are known for their contributions to the folk rock movement and their unique vocal harmonies, which are on full display in “You Baby.” The song was a hit for the band, reaching #20 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

88. Five O’Clock World – The Vogues

“Five O’Clock World” is a song by the American rock group The Vogues. Released in 1965, it features a driving rhythm and catchy melody, propelled by jangling guitars and crisp percussion. The lyrics describe the monotony of the working week, with the protagonist counting down the hours until he can be with his lover. The song’s upbeat tempo and relatable lyrics struck a chord with listeners, and it became a hit for The Vogues, reaching #4 on the Billboard Hot 100. “Five O’Clock World” remains a classic example of 1960s pop music, evoking a sense of youthful energy and optimism.

89. Black Is Black – Los Bravos

“Black is Black” is a song by Spanish band Los Bravos, released in 1966. The song has a catchy, upbeat melody with a prominent bassline and horn section. The lyrics express the heartache and confusion of a man whose lover has left him, with the repetition of the title phrase emphasizing his despair. The song was a major hit in the United States and the UK, reaching the top 10 in both countries. It has since become a rock classic and has been covered by many artists. The song’s infectious groove and memorable hooks make it an enduring favorite of the 1960s.

90. Nowhere Man – The Beatles

“Nowhere Man” is a song by The Beatles, released in 1966 on their album “Rubber Soul.” The song was written and sung by John Lennon and features him on lead vocals, with harmonies provided by Paul McCartney and George Harrison. The lyrics explore themes of loneliness, confusion, and introspection, with Lennon questioning his place in the world and searching for meaning. The track’s instrumentation includes acoustic and electric guitars, bass, drums, and tambourine, with a distinct melody and harmonies that showcase the Beatles’ evolving sound and experimentation with new styles and instruments. “Nowhere Man” remains a beloved classic in the Beatles’ catalog.

91. Dandy – Herman’s Hermits

“Dandy” is a song by Herman’s Hermits, released in 1966. The song was written by Ray Davies of The Kinks, and it tells the story of a young man who is trying to impress a girl by pretending to be someone he’s not. The song features a catchy melody, upbeat rhythm, and humorous lyrics that poke fun at the idea of trying too hard to impress someone. “Dandy” was a commercial success for Herman’s Hermits, reaching number five on the US Billboard Hot 100 and number six on the UK Singles Chart. It remains a beloved classic of the British Invasion era.

92. Baby Scratch My Back – Slim Harpo

“Baby Scratch My Back” is a blues song by Slim Harpo, which was released in 1966. The song features Slim Harpo’s signature harmonica style and a groovy beat, making it an instant hit among blues fans. It was a chart-topping success and even inspired a new genre of music called “swamp blues,” which is characterized by its slow and funky sound. The song has since been covered by many artists, including The Yardbirds and The Who, and remains a staple in the blues and rock genres. “Baby Scratch My Back” is a true blues classic that continues to influence music to this day.

93. She’s Just My Style – Gary Lewis and The Playboys

“She’s Just My Style” is a 1966 pop rock song by American band Gary Lewis & the Playboys. Written by Leon Russell and Snuff Garrett, the song features catchy beats and upbeat rhythm guitar, typical of the mid-60s rock sound. The lyrics speak of a man who has found the perfect girl who fits his style and tastes in life. With its infectious melody and sing-along chorus, “She’s Just My Style” became a hit, reaching No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song remains a nostalgic favorite among fans of the era’s bubblegum pop and rock music.

94. The More I See You – Chris Montez

“The More I See You” is a romantic song by American singer Chris Montez that was released in 1966. The song is characterized by its smooth melody and Montez’s soulful vocals. It features a brass section that adds depth and texture to the arrangement. The song has been covered by several other artists over the years and has become a classic love song. It peaked at number 16 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and has since been included on numerous compilation albums. “The More I See You” is a timeless song that continues to capture the hearts of music lovers today.

95. I Fought the Law – The Bobby Fuller Four

“I Fought the Law” is a classic rock song originally written and recorded by the Crickets in 1959, but it was the Bobby Fuller Four’s 1966 cover that achieved greater commercial success. The song features a catchy guitar riff and lyrics that depict a criminal who challenges the law and ultimately meets a bad end. The song became a hit in the United States and Europe, and it has been covered by numerous other artists over the years. “I Fought the Law” is considered a rock and roll standard and has been featured in movies, television shows, and video games.

96. Yellow Submarine – The Beatles

“Yellow Submarine” is a popular song by the Beatles, released in 1966. The song was written by Paul McCartney and it became an instant hit. It is one of the band’s most popular and well-known songs, with its catchy chorus and upbeat melody. The song features a strong psychedelic influence, which was a hallmark of the Beatles’ work during this period. The lyrics are playful and whimsical, telling the story of a voyage in a yellow submarine. The song has been covered by many artists over the years and remains a classic of the Beatles’ repertoire.

97. Hungry – Paul Revere and The Raiders

“Hungry” is a song by American rock band Paul Revere & the Raiders. It was released in 1966 and became a hit in the United States, peaking at number 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song features a catchy guitar riff and a driving beat, with lead vocals by Mark Lindsay. The lyrics describe the band’s hunger for success and their determination to make it big in the music industry. “Hungry” is considered one of Paul Revere & the Raiders’ signature songs and helped to solidify their place in the pantheon of 1960s rock and roll bands.

98. Zorba the Greek – Herb Alpert and The Tijuana Brass

“Zorba the Greek” is a famous instrumental song by Herb Alpert and the Tijuana Brass, released in 1965. The song is a cover of a Greek instrumental that was made famous in the 1964 film “Zorba the Greek,” which tells the story of a free-spirited Greek man named Zorba. Herb Alpert and the Tijuana Brass’s rendition of the song features their signature horns and a lively tempo that captures the excitement and energy of Greek music. “Zorba the Greek” was a popular hit, reaching number 11 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and earning a Grammy Award for Best Pop Instrumental Performance in 1966.

99. Shapes of Things – The Yardbirds

“Shapes of Things” by The Yardbirds was released in 1966 and became one of their most popular hits, reaching the top 10 in the UK charts. It was notable for its innovative use of distortion and feedback, featuring a guitar solo by Jeff Beck that pushed the limits of what was possible on the instrument at the time. The lyrics were also ahead of their time, expressing a sense of disillusionment with the world and a desire for change. The song has since been covered by numerous artists and is widely regarded as a classic of the psychedelic rock genre.

100. 634-5789 – Wilson Pickett

“634-5789” is a rhythm and blues song recorded by Wilson Pickett in 1966. The song, which is about a phone number that the singer wants his lover to call when she’s lonely, features a driving beat, prominent horns, and Pickett’s soulful vocals. The song was a top 20 hit on both the R&B and pop charts, and has since become a classic of the genre. The catchy chorus and energetic performance have made it a favorite for dance parties and live performances, and it has been covered by a number of other artists over the years.