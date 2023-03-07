The year 1965 marked a significant moment in the history of music, with the emergence of various genres and artists that have left an indelible mark on the industry. From rock to pop, soul to folk, the music scene of 1965 was a melting pot of creativity and experimentation, and it gave birth to some of the most iconic songs of all time. In this article, we will be taking a trip down memory lane and revisiting some of the greatest songs from 1965.

From Bob Dylan’s “Like a Rolling Stone” to The Beatles’ “Yesterday,” this list will showcase 100 of the most beloved and influential songs from that year, as well as exploring the cultural, social, and political context in which they were created. These songs are not only a testament to the talent and creativity of the artists who wrote and performed them but also serve as a reflection of the events and ideas that defined the era. Whether you were alive during this time or are discovering these songs for the first time, this list will give you a glimpse into the musical landscape of 1965 and remind you why these songs have stood the test of time. So sit back, relax, and let’s take a journey back to one of the most exciting and transformative years in music history.

1. “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” by Rolling Stones

“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” is a classic rock song by the Rolling Stones, released in 1965. The track features a distinctive guitar riff and Mick Jagger’s signature vocals, which express frustration with consumerism and materialism. The song’s catchy melody and lyrics about the struggle for personal fulfillment and satisfaction resonated with audiences worldwide, making it one of the most famous and recognizable songs in rock history. With its rebellious spirit and catchy sound, “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” has become an enduring symbol of the 1960s counterculture and a timeless classic in the rock canon.

2. “Like A Rolling Stone” by Bob Dylan

“Like a Rolling Stone” is a seminal song by Bob Dylan, released in 1965. The track is notable for its unique structure and poetic lyrics, which speak to the disillusionment and alienation of youth culture in the 1960s. Dylan’s distinctive voice and distinctive harmonica playing are complemented by a driving beat and electric guitar riffs, creating a powerful and unforgettable sound. The song’s message of self-discovery and rebellion resonated with a generation of listeners and cemented Dylan’s status as a cultural icon. Today, “Like a Rolling Stone” remains one of Dylan’s most celebrated and enduring works.

3. “In The Midnight Hour” by Wilson Pickett

“In The Midnight Hour” is a soulful classic by Wilson Pickett, released in 1965. The song features Pickett’s passionate and gritty vocals, backed by a tight horn section and funky rhythm guitar. The track’s infectious groove and memorable chorus make it a staple of soul and R&B radio to this day. “In The Midnight Hour” was a commercial and critical success, cementing Pickett’s status as a leading figure in the soul music scene of the 1960s. With its timeless sound and universal appeal, “In The Midnight Hour” remains a beloved classic of the genre and a testament to Pickett’s legendary talent.

4. “Papa’s Got A Brand New Bag” by James Brown

“Papa’s Got A Brand New Bag” is a landmark funk song by James Brown, released in 1965. The track features a tight and infectious groove, anchored by Brown’s distinctive vocals and dynamic horn arrangements. The song’s innovative use of syncopation and repetition, as well as its catchy chorus and call-and-response structure, helped establish Brown as a leading figure in the emerging funk genre. “Papa’s Got A Brand New Bag” was a commercial and critical success, earning Brown his first Grammy Award and influencing countless musicians in the decades to come. Today, the song remains a classic of the funk and soul canon.

5. “My Generation” by The Who

“My Generation” is an iconic rock anthem by The Who, released in 1965. The track features a driving rhythm, a raw guitar riff, and Roger Daltrey’s rebellious and stuttering vocals. The song’s lyrics express frustration and defiance, with a chorus that has become an enduring symbol of youth rebellion and generational conflict. With its catchy melody, distorted guitar sound, and unforgettable lyrics, “My Generation” helped establish The Who as one of the most influential and innovative bands of the 1960s. Today, the song remains a beloved classic of the rock genre and a cultural touchstone of the era.

6. “Mr. Tambourine Man” by Byrds / Bob Dylan

“Mr. Tambourine Man” is a folk-rock classic originally written by Bob Dylan but famously covered by The Byrds in 1965. The track features jangly guitar riffs and tight harmonies that give it a unique and ethereal sound. The song’s lyrics are poetic and surreal, inviting the listener on a dreamlike journey through a mysterious landscape. The Byrds’ version of “Mr. Tambourine Man” was a commercial and critical success, helping to popularize the folk-rock genre and earning the band widespread acclaim. Today, the song remains a beloved classic of the era and a testament to Dylan’s enduring influence on popular music.

7. “Yesterday” by Beatles

“Yesterday” is a timeless ballad by The Beatles, released in 1965. The track features Paul McCartney’s plaintive vocals and a simple, haunting melody that has become one of the most famous and recognizable in the history of popular music. The song’s lyrics are wistful and introspective, expressing a sense of regret and loss that resonates with listeners of all ages. “Yesterday” was a commercial and critical success, topping the charts in both the UK and the US and earning a place in the cultural pantheon of the 20th century. Today, the song remains a beloved classic and a testament to The Beatles’ extraordinary talent and enduring influence.

8. “The Sounds Of Silence” by Simon & Garfunkel

“The Sound of Silence” is a hauntingly beautiful song by Simon & Garfunkel, released in 1965. The track features Paul Simon’s emotive lyrics and Art Garfunkel’s soaring harmonies, accompanied by acoustic guitar and gentle percussion. The song’s melody is melancholic, capturing the feeling of isolation and loneliness in the modern world. “The Sound of Silence” was a sleeper hit, initially failing to chart but ultimately becoming a cultural phenomenon. Its enduring popularity has been due to its timeless message and elegant composition. Today, the song remains a classic of the folk-rock genre and a touchstone of the 1960s counterculture.

9. “Ticket To Ride” by Beatles

“Ticket to Ride” is a rock classic by The Beatles, released in 1965. The track features a driving rhythm, a memorable guitar riff, and John Lennon’s distinctive vocals. The song’s lyrics are enigmatic, hinting at a troubled relationship and a journey that is both physical and emotional. “Ticket to Ride” was a commercial and critical success, topping the charts in multiple countries and helping to establish The Beatles as one of the most innovative and influential bands of the era. Today, the song remains a beloved classic of the rock genre and a testament to The Beatles’ extraordinary talent and creativity.

10. “The Tracks Of My Tears” by Miracles

“The Tracks of My Tears” is a soulful classic by The Miracles, released in 1965. The track features Smokey Robinson’s smooth vocals and a lush orchestral arrangement that underscores the song’s emotional depth. The song’s lyrics are poignant, exploring the theme of heartbreak and the masks we wear to hide our pain. “The Tracks of My Tears” was a commercial and critical success, earning the band widespread acclaim and establishing Smokey Robinson as one of the most talented songwriters and performers of the Motown era. Today, the song remains a beloved classic of the soul and R&B genres and a testament to The Miracles’ enduring legacy.

11. “California Dreamin'” by The Mamas & The Papas

“California Dreamin'” is a folk-pop classic by The Mamas & The Papas, released in 1965. The track features ethereal harmonies, a catchy melody, and an evocative arrangement that captures the mood of the era. The song’s lyrics are wistful and nostalgic, painting a picture of a perfect day in California that is both aspirational and bittersweet. “California Dreamin'” was a commercial and critical success, topping the charts in multiple countries and helping to establish The Mamas & The Papas as one of the most talented and influential groups of the 1960s. Today, the song remains a beloved classic and a testament to the enduring appeal of the California dream.

12. “Heart Full Of Soul” by Yardbirds

“Heart Full of Soul” is a psychedelic rock classic by The Yardbirds, released in 1965. The track features a driving beat, a distinctive guitar riff, and Keith Relf’s soulful vocals. The song’s lyrics are enigmatic, hinting at themes of love, loss, and transcendence. “Heart Full of Soul” was a commercial and critical success, helping to establish The Yardbirds as one of the most innovative and influential bands of the era. Today, the song remains a beloved classic of the rock genre and a testament to The Yardbirds’ extraordinary talent and creativity.

13. “People Get Ready” by Impressions

“People Get Ready” is a soulful classic by The Impressions, released in 1965. The track features Curtis Mayfield’s expressive vocals and an uplifting arrangement that blends gospel, R&B, and pop influences. The song’s lyrics are inspirational, invoking themes of hope, faith, and social justice. “People Get Ready” was a commercial and critical success, earning The Impressions widespread acclaim and helping to establish Curtis Mayfield as one of the most talented songwriters and performers of the era. Today, the song remains a beloved classic of the soul and R&B genres and a testament to The Impressions’ enduring legacy.

14. “Do You Believe In Magic” by Lovin’ Spoonful

“Do You Believe in Magic” is a fun and catchy pop song by The Lovin’ Spoonful, released in 1965. The track features a playful melody, upbeat rhythm, and catchy harmonies that capture the carefree spirit of the era. The song’s lyrics celebrate the joy and magic of music, urging listeners to let go of their worries and dance along. “Do You Believe in Magic” was a commercial and critical success, helping to establish The Lovin’ Spoonful as one of the most talented and innovative groups of the era. Today, the song remains a beloved classic of the pop and rock genres and a testament to the enduring appeal of 1960s music.

15. “In My Life” by Beatles

“In My Life” is a heartfelt and introspective ballad by The Beatles, released in 1965. The track features John Lennon’s emotive vocals, a memorable melody, and a beautifully arranged mix of acoustic and electric instruments. The song’s lyrics reflect on the people and experiences that have shaped Lennon’s life, weaving together themes of love, loss, and nostalgia. “In My Life” was a critical and commercial success, earning praise for its emotional depth and musical sophistication. Today, the song remains a beloved classic of the rock genre and a testament to The Beatles’ enduring legacy as one of the greatest bands of all time.

16. “I Got You (I Feel Good)” by James Brown

“I Got You (I Feel Good)” is an infectious and funky soul classic by James Brown, released in 1965. The track features Brown’s signature powerful vocals, a driving rhythm section, and a horn section that punctuates the song’s infectious groove. The song’s lyrics celebrate the joy and satisfaction of being in love, with Brown’s vocals conveying a sense of energy and exuberance. “I Got You (I Feel Good)” was a commercial and critical success, earning Brown widespread acclaim and helping to establish him as one of the most influential and innovative performers of the era. Today, the song remains a beloved classic of the soul and R&B genres and a testament to Brown’s enduring legacy.

17. “Get Off Of My Cloud” by Rolling Stones

“Get Off Of My Cloud” is a raucous and rebellious rock anthem by The Rolling Stones, released in 1965. The track features Mick Jagger’s distinctive vocals, Keith Richards’ driving guitar riff, and a propulsive rhythm section that creates a sense of urgency and energy. The song’s lyrics express frustration with the pressures of society and a desire for personal freedom, with Jagger’s vocals conveying a sense of defiance and rebellion. “Get Off Of My Cloud” was a commercial and critical success, cementing The Rolling Stones’ status as one of the most important and influential bands of the era. Today, the song remains a beloved classic of the rock genre and a testament to the band’s enduring legacy.

18. “I Fought The Law” by Bobby Fuller Four

“I Fought The Law” is an energetic and catchy rock and roll classic by Bobby Fuller Four, released in 1965. The track features a driving rhythm section, catchy guitar riffs, and Fuller’s distinctive vocals that convey a sense of urgency and rebellion. The song’s lyrics describe the consequences of breaking the law and the struggle to maintain personal freedom in the face of authority. “I Fought The Law” was a commercial success and has since become a staple of classic rock radio, a testament to Fuller’s enduring influence on the genre. Today, the song remains a beloved classic of the rock and roll genre and a testament to Fuller’s enduring legacy.

19. “I Can’t Help Myself” by Four Tops

“I Can’t Help Myself” is a classic Motown hit by the Four Tops that became an instant classic upon its release in 1965. The song is driven by an infectious bassline, crisp horn section, and lead singer Levi Stubbs’ soulful vocals, which convey a sense of urgency and pleading. The lyrics describe the irresistible attraction the singer feels towards his lover, even though he knows he should stay away. “I Can’t Help Myself” has become a beloved classic of the Motown and soul genres and is a testament to the Four Tops’ enduring legacy as one of the most influential vocal groups of the 1960s.

20. “California Girls” by Beach Boys

“California Girls” is an upbeat and lively pop song by the Beach Boys that celebrates the beauty and charm of California’s women. The song features catchy harmonies, bright guitar riffs, and a bouncing bassline that perfectly captures the fun and carefree spirit of the 1960s. The lyrics of the song paint a vivid picture of the ideal California girl, and the irresistible attraction that she holds. With its sunny melody and upbeat energy, “California Girls” has become a quintessential summer anthem that continues to captivate audiences and inspire new generations of music lovers to this day.

21. “For Your Love” by Yardbirds

“For Your Love” is a classic rock song by the Yardbirds that features a distinctive, jangly guitar riff and a catchy melody that perfectly captures the excitement and energy of the 1960s. The song’s lyrics express a yearning for the love and affection of another person, with a heartfelt sincerity that is both romantic and melancholic. With its memorable chorus and infectious rhythm, “For Your Love” has become a beloved classic of the era, inspiring countless cover versions and cementing the Yardbirds’ place as one of the most influential bands of the time.

22. “I’ve Been Loving You Too Long” by Otis Redding

“I’ve Been Loving You Too Long” is a soulful ballad by Otis Redding that showcases his powerful, emotive vocals. The song was written by Redding and Jerry Butler, and it became one of Redding’s signature songs, cementing his status as a soul icon. The song features a slow, bluesy tempo with the backing of a horn section and gospel-style organ. Redding’s voice is filled with emotion and passion as he sings about a love that has faded away, but he still can’t let go. The song is a classic example of the soul music that defined the era and remains a timeless classic today.

23. “Shotgun” by Jr. Walker & the All-stars

“Shotgun” by Jr. Walker & the All-stars is a high-energy, soulful instrumental that captures the essence of the Motown sound. The song features Walker’s gritty saxophone playing, which is backed by a driving rhythm section and a call-and-response vocal chorus. The song’s catchy melody and infectious groove make it a classic example of the upbeat, danceable music that dominated the airwaves in the mid-1960s. “Shotgun” has been covered by numerous artists over the years and remains a beloved staple of the soul and R&B genres.

24. “Unchained Melody” by Righteous Brothers

“Unchained Melody” is a classic love ballad originally written for a 1955 movie. The Righteous Brothers’ version from 1965 is widely considered the definitive rendition, with its soaring vocals, lush production, and iconic opening notes. The song’s emotional intensity and yearning melody make it a timeless classic that has endured through the decades. The powerful vocals of Bill Medley, combined with Bobby Hatfield’s soaring tenor, create a beautiful harmony that captures the essence of the song’s theme of unrequited love. “Unchained Melody” has become a staple of pop culture, featured in countless movies, TV shows, and commercials.

25. “Help!” by Beatles

“Help!” is a song by The Beatles, released in 1965. The song was written primarily by John Lennon and features a distinctive, urgent guitar riff, catchy melody and memorable chorus. The lyrics speak of the narrator’s feelings of inadequacy and the need for someone to help him, making the song an anthem for the helplessness and vulnerability that can be experienced in life. The song was a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts in both the US and UK. “Help!” is considered a classic of the Beatles’ repertoire and remains a popular and beloved song to this day.

26. “Subterranean Homesick Blues” by Bob Dylan

Released in 1965, “Subterranean Homesick Blues” is a pioneering song in the folk-rock genre that marked a departure for Bob Dylan’s music. It features Dylan’s signature cryptic lyrics and a fast-paced rock and roll beat, and is regarded as a precursor to rap music. The song’s music video, which features Dylan flipping and dropping cue cards with the song’s lyrics, is considered one of the first modern music videos. “Subterranean Homesick Blues” became a hit and a cultural phenomenon, cementing Dylan’s place as a countercultural icon and inspiring generations of musicians to follow in his footsteps.

27. “Turn, Turn, Turn” by Byrds

“Turn, Turn, Turn” is a folk rock classic by the Byrds that features lyrics adapted almost entirely from the Book of Ecclesiastes in the Bible. The song speaks to the cyclical nature of life, and the inevitability of change and transition. It became an anthem for the 1960s counterculture, with its call for peace and understanding in the face of war and turmoil. The song’s shimmering 12-string guitar and harmonies became hallmarks of the Byrds’ sound, and the song remains a beloved example of the intersection of folk, rock, and spirituality in popular music.

28. “We Gotta Get Out Of This Place” by Animals

“We Gotta Get Out Of This Place” is a 1965 song by British rock band, The Animals. The song is a powerful anthem that speaks to the frustration and disillusionment of young people at the time. With its pounding beat, gritty guitar riffs, and raw vocals, the song captures the angst and restlessness of a generation searching for meaning and purpose. The lyrics, written by the legendary songwriting duo Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil, express a sense of urgency and a desire to break free from the constraints of society and forge a new path. The song has become an enduring classic of the 1960s.

29. “Hang On Sloopy” by McCoys

“Hang On Sloopy” is a 1965 hit song by the McCoys, and it became an instant classic of the garage rock genre. The song’s simple but catchy melody, upbeat rhythm, and call-and-response chorus have made it a staple of rock music for decades. The lyrics, which urge a girl named Sloopy to “hang on” to the singer, are typical of the teenage romance songs of the era. The song’s popularity led to its adoption as the official rock song of Ohio, and it has been covered by numerous artists, including The Ramones and Bruce Springsteen.

30. “Wooly Bully” by Sam the Sham & the Pharaohs

“Wooly Bully” by Sam the Sham & the Pharaohs is a fun and upbeat rock ‘n’ roll song that became a hit in the mid-1960s. The song’s catchy melody and simple lyrics have made it a favorite for decades. The distinctive guitar riff and Sam the Sham’s lively vocals create an irresistible energy that invites listeners to dance along. The lyrics tell the story of a man and his dancing partner, who dance the “Wooly Bully” all night long. The song’s joyful spirit and infectious rhythm have made it a staple of classic rock radio and a beloved favorite for generations.

31. “Positively 4th Street” by Bob Dylan

“Positively 4th Street” is a biting, sarcastic and introspective song by Bob Dylan. It was released in 1965 as a single and became a hit. The lyrics are a response to the hostility and betrayal Dylan felt from people in the Greenwich Village folk scene, and are a seething rebuke to someone he knew well. The song’s chorus, “You got a lotta nerve to say you are my friend / When I was down you just stood there grinning,” is a scathing indictment of the hypocrisy of the counterculture movement. The song’s driving beat, bluesy guitar riffs, and Dylan’s signature voice make it a classic of the era.

32. “Uptight (Everything’s Alright)” by Stevie Wonder

“Uptight (Everything’s Alright)” is a Motown classic by Stevie Wonder, released in 1965. The upbeat, funky rhythm and catchy lyrics make this song a timeless hit that still gets people dancing today. The song’s lyrics are about a man who overcomes all obstacles and challenges in his life, and the upbeat melody and Stevie Wonder’s soulful vocals capture the message of resilience and optimism perfectly. “Uptight (Everything’s Alright)” became Stevie Wonder’s first number-one hit on the R&B charts and is considered one of his signature songs, showcasing his talent as a singer, songwriter, and musician.

33. “I Got You Babe” by Sonny & Cher

“I Got You Babe” is a timeless classic love song performed by the husband and wife duo, Sonny & Cher. The song features Sonny’s soft, gentle voice mixed with Cher’s powerful and soulful voice. The simple yet catchy melody and the romantic lyrics make this song one of the most memorable songs of the 60s. The song is about two lovers who pledge their love and commitment to each other despite any obstacles they may face. With its dreamy melody and heartfelt lyrics, “I Got You Babe” has become an iconic love song and a symbol of the era’s idealistic and hopeful view of love.

34. “We Can Work It Out” by Beatles

“We Can Work It Out” is a Beatles classic, released as a double A-side single with “Day Tripper” in 1965. Written by Paul McCartney with contributions from John Lennon, the song features a unique blend of rock, pop, and folk elements. With its catchy melody and sing-along chorus, the song conveys a message of hope and optimism, encouraging listeners to work together to solve their problems. The song’s use of harmonium, tambourine, and acoustic guitar, combined with McCartney’s lead vocals, gives it a distinctive sound. “We Can Work It Out” remains a beloved and enduring hit from the Beatles’ vast catalog.

35. “Nowhere To Run” by Martha & the Vandellas

“Nowhere to Run” by Martha and the Vandellas is a Motown classic that exudes energy and excitement. The driving beat and horns in the introduction set the tone for a fast-paced and exhilarating song. The lyrics, delivered with powerful vocals by lead singer Martha Reeves, tell a story of a woman feeling trapped and looking for a way out of a bad relationship. The catchy chorus, punctuated by the backup vocals, adds to the overall upbeat vibe of the song. “Nowhere to Run” is a timeless example of Motown’s ability to create songs that are both musically and lyrically captivating.

36. “Ooo Baby Baby” by Miracles

Released in 1965, “Ooo Baby Baby” by The Miracles is a soulful ballad about a man pleading for his lover to come back to him. The smooth falsetto vocals of lead singer Smokey Robinson deliver the heart-wrenching lyrics over a mellow instrumental track, featuring a gentle guitar riff and soulful horn section. The song’s emotional intensity builds to a climax with Robinson’s repeated refrain of “I need you” in the chorus. The song has been covered by many artists over the years, but the original remains a classic example of 1960s soul music and a testament to Robinson’s songwriting and vocal prowess.

37. “A Well Respected Man” by Kinks

“A Well Respected Man” by The Kinks is a satirical commentary on the upper-middle-class lifestyle and their obsession with status symbols. The song features a catchy guitar riff and a melody that is both upbeat and ironic, with lyrics that mock the pretensions and shallowness of the titular “well-respected man”. The song’s tongue-in-cheek humor is balanced by its incisive social critique, making it a quintessential example of the Kinks’ irreverent and idiosyncratic style. The song’s success helped establish The Kinks as a major force in the British Invasion and cemented their reputation as one of the most distinctive and innovative bands of the era.

38. “Day Tripper” by Beatles

Released in 1965, “Day Tripper” is a rock song by the Beatles that showcases the band’s signature guitar riffs and catchy melodies. The lyrics describe a woman who is not interested in a serious relationship and only wants a casual fling. The guitar riff, played by both John Lennon and Paul McCartney, is instantly recognizable and serves as the song’s driving force. “Day Tripper” became a hit, reaching #5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remains a fan favorite and staple of classic rock radio. The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy guitar hooks make it a must-listen for fans of 60s rock music.

39. “Stop! In The Name Of Love” by Supremes

“Stop! In The Name Of Love” by the Supremes is a classic Motown song that was released in 1965. The song is an upbeat and catchy tune that highlights the importance of loyalty and commitment in a relationship. The Supremes’ signature harmonies and Diana Ross’s powerful vocals make the song a timeless classic that continues to be loved by audiences of all ages. The song’s memorable chorus and dance moves have become iconic, cementing the Supremes’ status as one of the greatest girl groups of all time. “Stop! In The Name Of Love” remains a beloved and popular song over 50 years after its release.

40. “Help Me Rhonda” by Beach Boys

“Help Me Rhonda” is a classic Beach Boys hit from 1965. The song is about a man who is heartbroken after being dumped by his girlfriend, and he turns to Rhonda for comfort. The upbeat and catchy melody is typical of the Beach Boys’ signature sound, with harmonious vocals and a driving beat. The chorus is particularly memorable, with its repetition of the titular phrase, “Help me Rhonda, help, help me Rhonda”. The song was a massive commercial success, reaching #1 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, and remains a beloved classic of the 60s surf rock era.

41. “It’s The Same Old Song” by Four Tops

“It’s The Same Old Song” is a classic Motown hit by Four Tops that captures the pain of lost love. Written by the songwriting team Holland-Dozier-Holland, the song features a driving beat, catchy melody, and emotive vocals by lead singer Levi Stubbs. The lyrics describe the agony of hearing the same old love song that reminds the narrator of his lost love. Despite the heartbreak, the song maintains a hopeful tone and encourages the listener to keep on dancing and moving on. With its timeless sound and universal themes, “It’s The Same Old Song” remains a beloved classic of the Motown era.

42. “Respect” by Otis Redding

“Respect” is a soul classic originally written and performed by Otis Redding in 1965, but it was Aretha Franklin’s iconic 1967 cover that truly solidified it as a feminist anthem. The song has a powerful message of demanding respect from a lover and commands attention with its infectious rhythm, soaring vocals, and catchy “R-E-S-P-E-C-T” chorus. Franklin’s fiery interpretation elevated the song to new heights, with her signature powerhouse vocals and feminist message inspiring generations of women. “Respect” has become a timeless classic and an essential part of the cultural lexicon, celebrated for its empowering message and timeless musicality.

43. “Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)” by Beatles

“Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)” by The Beatles is a folk rock song, written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney. It was released in 1965 and is known for its distinctive sitar riff played by George Harrison. The song is about a casual encounter between the narrator and a girl, who invites him to her place. However, when he tries to make a move, she rebuffs him and he ends up spending the night on the floor. The song’s use of a sitar was groundbreaking for its time and contributed to the popularity of Indian classical music in the West.

44. “Back In My Arms Again” by Supremes

“Back In My Arms Again” is a classic Motown hit by The Supremes, released in 1965. It features Diana Ross’s strong vocals, backed by the tight harmonies of Mary Wilson and Florence Ballard. The song tells the story of a woman who has been reunited with her lover after a temporary breakup. The catchy and upbeat melody, along with the Motown house band’s signature horns and driving rhythm section, make it a dance floor favorite. “Back In My Arms Again” became The Supremes’ fifth consecutive number one single on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, cementing their status as Motown’s most successful act.

45. “Going To A Go-Go” by Miracles

“Going to a Go-Go” by the Miracles is a classic Motown hit with a vibrant rhythm and infectious groove. The song’s upbeat tempo is paired with catchy lyrics and a memorable chorus, making it a perfect dance track. The soulful lead vocals of Smokey Robinson, backed by the Miracles’ signature harmonies, add depth to the song’s lively atmosphere. The track’s instrumentation, including the driving drumbeat and prominent brass section, gives it a funky edge that sets it apart from other Motown hits of the time. “Going to a Go-Go” remains a timeless party anthem to this day.

46. “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood” by Animals

Released in 1965, “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood” by the Animals is a soulful blues rock ballad with an unforgettable opening riff. The song features the distinctive and emotive vocals of Eric Burdon, conveying the pain and confusion of being misunderstood in a relationship. The lyrics speak of a desire for clarity and understanding, with lines like “Sometimes it seems that all I have is worry, and then you’re bound to see my other side.” The song’s powerful instrumentation, featuring a soulful saxophone solo and driving rhythm, perfectly complements Burdon’s vocals and makes it a classic of the era.

47. “I Do Love You” by Billy Stewart

“I Do Love You” is a soulful ballad by American singer Billy Stewart. Released in 1965, the song features Stewart’s distinctive vocal style, characterized by his use of scat singing and falsetto. The track’s arrangement includes a lush string section and a prominent horn section, providing a perfect complement to Stewart’s emotive singing. The song’s lyrics speak of a deep, abiding love, with Stewart pleading with his lover to believe in his feelings. “I Do Love You” became one of Stewart’s most enduring hits and is widely regarded as one of the greatest soul ballads of the 1960s.

48. “Ask The Lonely” by Four Tops

“Ask The Lonely” by the Four Tops is a classic Motown ballad that captures the essence of heartbreak and loneliness. The soulful vocals of lead singer Levi Stubbs convey the pain and longing of a man desperate to reunite with his lost love. The song’s instrumentation is characterized by gentle piano, stirring strings, and mournful horns, which provide a perfect backdrop for Stubbs’ emotive performance. The powerful harmonies of the Four Tops make this track an enduring favorite among Motown fans, and it remains a testament to the group’s ability to capture the raw emotion of the human experience in their music.

49. “Double Shot (Of My Baby’s Love)” by Swingin’ Medallions

“Double Shot (Of My Baby’s Love)” is a 1966 hit single by the American band, Swingin’ Medallions. The song is a quintessential party anthem, complete with driving rhythm, upbeat horns, and catchy vocals. The lyrics are a playful ode to the joys of love and the pleasures of a good drink, inviting listeners to “give me one more chance, a-honey, to get along with you.” The song has since become a classic of the beach music genre and remains a favorite of fans of 60s rock and roll.

50. “Land Of 1,000 Dances” by Cannibal & the Headhunters

Originally recorded by Chris Kenner, “Land of 1,000 Dances” is a high-energy R&B tune that celebrates the joy of dancing. Cannibal & the Headhunters’ cover of the song became a hit in 1965 with its driving beat, catchy “na-na-na-na-na” chorus, and infectious horn section. The song’s popularity was further boosted by its use in popular culture, including in films like “Animal House” and “Forrest Gump.” With its upbeat rhythm and sing-along chorus, “Land of 1,000 Dances” remains a beloved classic of the 1960s and a staple of dance parties to this day.

51. “Dirty Water” by Standells

“Dirty Water” by Standells is a garage rock classic released in 1966 that is closely associated with the city of Boston. The song features catchy guitar riffs, gritty vocals, and a driving beat that captures the energy and attitude of the mid-1960s. The lyrics pay homage to the city’s Charles River, its bars and the Boston Strangler, and the song quickly became a fan favorite in Boston and across the US. The song’s popularity has endured over the decades, and it has been featured in numerous films and TV shows, cementing its place in the rock and roll canon.

52. “Nowhere Man” by Beatles

Released in 1966, “Nowhere Man” is a song by the Beatles that has since become a classic of the era. It was written by John Lennon and features a distinct melancholic tone with a catchy melody. The lyrics, while simple, convey a deep sense of isolation and confusion, asking “Doesn’t have a point of view / Knows not where he’s going to / Isn’t he a bit like you and me?” The use of the sitar and other Indian instruments adds a unique touch to the sound. “Nowhere Man” was a critical and commercial success, cementing the Beatles’ place in music history.

53. “The Last Time” by Rolling Stones

“The Last Time” by the Rolling Stones is a classic rock song released in 1965. The track features a catchy guitar riff and powerful vocals from Mick Jagger. The lyrics explore the theme of relationship issues, with Jagger warning his partner that it could be the “last time” they’ll have a chance to make things right. The song became a big hit in both the UK and the US, cementing the Rolling Stones’ place in the rock and roll hall of fame. “The Last Time” continues to be a favorite among fans of classic rock and the Rolling Stones.

54. “Eve Of Destruction” by Barry McGuire

Released in 1965, “Eve of Destruction” by Barry McGuire is a protest song that encapsulates the anxieties of the time. The song covers various societal issues, such as racism, war, and nuclear weapons, which were causing unrest in the United States during the mid-1960s. The lyrics of the song are raw and confrontational, and they call for change and a rejection of the status quo. The track reached number one on the US charts and became an anthem for the anti-war and civil rights movements. The song has been covered by several artists and remains relevant to this day.

55. “Ain’t That Peculiar” by Marvin Gaye

“Ain’t That Peculiar” by Marvin Gaye is a soulful classic that showcases the singer’s signature smooth vocals and powerful emotional range. Released in 1965, the song tells a tale of a man who is unable to escape his feelings for his former lover, despite her mistreatment and lies. The song’s catchy and upbeat melody contrasts with the melancholic lyrics, highlighting Gaye’s ability to bring depth and complexity to his music. With its unforgettable hook and soulful instrumental accompaniment, “Ain’t That Peculiar” has become a staple of 1960s R&B and remains a beloved classic to this day.

56. “She’s About A Mover” by Sir Douglas Quintet

“She’s About A Mover” is a high-energy rock song by the Sir Douglas Quintet, a band that emerged from Texas in the mid-1960s. The track is characterized by its driving rhythm, featuring pounding drums and bass, and an unforgettable melody. The song’s lyrics tell a story of a woman who is always on the move, never staying in one place for too long. The lead singer, Doug Sahm, delivers the lyrics with a playful and upbeat tone, backed by the band’s tight harmonies. “She’s About A Mover” is a quintessential example of the energetic and catchy rock music of the era.

57. “I’m A Man” by Yardbirds

“I’m a Man” is a classic rock song by the English rock band, The Yardbirds. Released in 1965, it features a catchy harmonica riff, a driving rhythm section, and fiery guitar work from Eric Clapton. The song is known for its energetic and infectious groove, which is highlighted by lead vocalist Keith Relf’s powerful and soulful performance. The lyrics are a celebration of masculinity, with the narrator proclaiming his toughness and independence. “I’m a Man” is considered one of the defining songs of the British Invasion, and its influence can still be heard in rock music today.

58. “The Kids Are Alright” by The Who

“The Kids Are Alright” is a classic rock anthem by British band The Who. Released in 1965, the song celebrates youth and the freedom of rebellion. It features a catchy guitar riff and driving beat, as well as the distinctive vocal harmonies of Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend. The lyrics reflect the rebellious spirit of the 1960s, with lines like “I don’t need no one to tell me about heaven, I look at my daughter and I believe.” The song has become an iconic rock anthem, and has been featured in numerous films and TV shows over the years.

59. “Catch Us If You Can” by Dave Clark Five

Released in 1965, “Catch Us If You Can” by Dave Clark Five is a catchy pop-rock tune with a driving beat and energetic vocals. The song was featured in the band’s debut film, also titled “Catch Us If You Can” (known as “Having a Wild Weekend” in the US), and quickly became a hit, reaching the top ten in both the UK and US charts. The upbeat lyrics and catchy melody are characteristic of the band’s signature sound, which helped make them one of the most popular British Invasion groups of the 1960s.

60. “Let’s Hang On” by Four Seasons

Released in 1965, “Let’s Hang On” by the Four Seasons is an upbeat and lively pop song that encourages listeners to persevere in their relationships. The song features a catchy melody with harmonious vocals from the group, punctuated by the prominent drum beat and horn section. The lyrics express a desire to keep the love alive through tough times and remind listeners that love is worth fighting for. With its infectious rhythm and optimistic message, “Let’s Hang On” became one of the Four Seasons’ most popular hits and remains a classic example of the group’s signature sound.

61. “I Do” by Marvelows

“I Do” is a timeless soul classic by The Marvelows, released in 1965. The song is a charming love ballad that showcases the group’s vocal harmonies and romantic lyrics. The lead singer’s smooth delivery perfectly captures the song’s sentimental nature, and the upbeat instrumental arrangement complements the overall mood of the track. The catchy chorus of “I do, I do, I do, I do, I do” has become an iconic sing-along moment for generations of music fans. “I Do” remains a beloved classic of the era, and it has been covered by several artists over the years, cementing its place in music history.

62. “Barbara Ann” by Beach Boys

“Barbara Ann” is a feel-good rock and roll song by the Beach Boys. Released in 1965, the song features catchy lyrics, hand clapping, and upbeat vocals. The song tells the story of a girl named Barbara Ann, with the chorus repeating her name and urging her to come out to party. The harmonies are tight and the instrumentation is simple, creating a fun and nostalgic atmosphere that is typical of the Beach Boys’ early work. “Barbara Ann” is a timeless classic that continues to be a favorite of fans and a staple of oldies radio stations.

63. “Hurt So Bad” by Little Anthony & the Imperials

Released in 1965, “Hurt So Bad” by Little Anthony & the Imperials is a soulful ballad that explores the pain and longing of a broken heart. Little Anthony’s emotive vocals are at the forefront, conveying the raw emotion of the lyrics. The song features a lush arrangement with soaring strings, powerful horns, and intricate harmonies. The melody is memorable, with a soaring chorus that sticks in the listener’s mind. “Hurt So Bad” is a timeless classic that has been covered by many artists, but it is the original version that remains the definitive rendition and a hallmark of the genre.

64. “Rescue Me” by Fontella Bass

“Rescue Me” by Fontella Bass is a soulful and energetic song that encourages listeners to find love and support from others when they’re feeling down. The song features a dynamic piano riff, catchy chorus, and Bass’s powerful vocals. With lyrics like “Rescue me, take me in your arms / Rescue me, I want your tender charms,” the song conveys a sense of vulnerability and the desire for emotional connection. “Rescue Me” became a huge hit upon its release in 1965, and it continues to be a beloved classic of the soul and R&B genres.

65. “It’s My Life” by Animals

“It’s My Life” by Animals is a classic rock song that speaks to individualism and self-determination. The song’s opening riff is instantly recognizable and sets the tone for the rest of the track. Eric Burdon’s vocals are powerful and expressive as he sings about taking control of his life and doing things his way. The lyrics express a rebellious spirit, urging listeners to break free from the constraints of society and live life on their own terms. The driving beat and guitar work make for an energetic and catchy tune that has become a rock classic.

66. “I’ll Be Doggone” by Marvin Gaye

“I’ll Be Doggone” is a classic soul song by Marvin Gaye, released in 1965. The song features Gaye’s smooth and soulful vocals, backed by an upbeat instrumental track with a memorable guitar riff. The lyrics tell the story of a man who is willing to do anything to keep his love interest, including leaving his bachelor ways behind. The song was a commercial success, reaching number 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and it became one of Gaye’s most popular hits of the 1960s. It’s a perfect example of Gaye’s ability to infuse a soulful sound with a pop sensibility.

67. “Yes, I’m Ready” by Barbara Mason

“Yes, I’m Ready” is a soulful love song by Barbara Mason, released in 1965. The song features a steady drum beat, soft piano, and Mason’s smooth vocals, which express her readiness to love and be loved. The lyrics convey a message of commitment and assurance, as Mason sings “If you wanna know if I love you so, it’s in the kiss that you’ll know.” The song was a hit, reaching #2 on the R&B chart and #5 on the Billboard Hot 100. It remains a classic of the era, with its timeless message of love and devotion.

68. “Sitting In The Park” by Billy Stewart

“Sitting in the Park” by Billy Stewart is a soulful ballad that has become a classic in the genre. The song features Stewart’s smooth, powerful vocals over a lush orchestration that includes strings, horns, and a prominent bassline. The lyrics tell the story of a man waiting in the park for his lover to arrive, expressing his anticipation and devotion to her. The melody is simple yet effective, and Stewart’s emotive delivery makes the song truly memorable. “Sitting in the Park” has become a staple of soul music and has been covered by many artists over the years.

69. “Liar, Liar” by Castaways

“Liar, Liar” by the Castaways is a high-energy rock song that features a catchy and repetitive chorus. The song is driven by a driving rhythm guitar and a pulsing bass line, while the lead singer delivers the lyrics with a gritty and raw vocal style. The song tells the story of a man who is trying to catch his lover in a lie, and the frustration and anger he feels when he discovers the truth. The infectious melody and upbeat tempo of the song have made it a classic example of 60s garage rock and continue to be enjoyed by audiences today.

70. “Just Like Me” by Paul Revere & the Raiders

Released in 1965, “Just Like Me” is a classic garage rock song performed by Paul Revere & the Raiders. The song opens with a driving guitar riff, followed by pounding drums and an energetic vocal performance from lead singer Mark Lindsay. The lyrics express the frustration of a young man who feels misunderstood and underestimated by others, declaring that he is just like everyone else and deserves to be recognized for his individuality. With its catchy melody, upbeat tempo, and rebellious attitude, “Just Like Me” became an instant hit and a staple of the garage rock genre.

71. “I’ll Feel A Whole Lot Better” by Byrds

“I’ll Feel A Whole Lot Better” is a folk rock song by the American band The Byrds, released in 1965. It is a classic example of the jangly guitar sound of the folk rock genre and features Roger McGuinn’s distinctive twelve-string Rickenbacker guitar. The song’s lyrics describe a person who has ended a relationship and is finally starting to move on. McGuinn’s melancholic vocal delivery and the song’s upbeat melody and harmonies give it a bittersweet quality that captures the complex emotions of moving on from a past love. It has since become a beloved classic of the folk rock genre.

72. “King Of The Road” by Roger Miller

“King of the Road” is a classic country-pop tune by Roger Miller. The song, released in 1964, features a simple yet catchy melody and playful lyrics about a vagabond traveling across the country. The track’s unique instrumentation features a finger-picked acoustic guitar and a prominent walking bassline that adds a touch of swing to the tune. The track was a commercial success, topping the country and adult contemporary charts, and became Miller’s signature song. “King of the Road” remains a beloved classic of country music, known for its infectious melody and playful lyrics that capture the spirit of adventure and freedom.

73. “Tired Of Waiting For You” by Kinks

“Tired of Waiting for You” is a classic rock song by British band The Kinks. Released in 1965, it features a distinctive guitar riff and Ray Davies’ emotive vocals. The lyrics express frustration and heartache over waiting for someone who may never return the singer’s affection. The chorus captures the song’s essence, with the repeated refrain “tired of waiting, tired of waiting for you.” The song’s upbeat tempo contrasts with the melancholic lyrics, creating a bittersweet atmosphere. “Tired of Waiting for You” has become a beloved classic and a quintessential example of the British Invasion sound of the 1960s.

74. “You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away” by Beatles

“You’ve Got to Hide Your Love Away” is a classic folk-inspired rock song by the legendary British band, The Beatles. Released in 1965, the song features John Lennon’s distinctive vocals, strummed acoustic guitars, and a simple yet powerful melody. The lyrics are introspective and confessional, expressing the pain and anguish of a secret love that cannot be revealed. The song’s emotional depth is enhanced by the haunting harmonies of Lennon and McCartney. “You’ve Got to Hide Your Love Away” is a testament to The Beatles’ songwriting prowess, and has become a beloved classic that continues to resonate with audiences to this day.

75. “Since I Lost My Baby” by Temptations

“Since I Lost My Baby” is a soulful ballad by the iconic Motown group, The Temptations. Released in 1965, the song features lead vocals by David Ruffin, who delivers a powerful and emotive performance. The lyrics express the pain and longing of a man who is struggling to cope with the loss of his love. The song is characterized by lush orchestration, smooth harmonies, and a soaring chorus that showcases the group’s vocal prowess. “Since I Lost My Baby” is a classic example of the Motown sound, and has become one of The Temptations’ most beloved and enduring hits.

76. “I Can’t Turn You Loose” by Otis Redding

“I Can’t Turn You Loose” is a high-energy soul anthem by the legendary Otis Redding. Released in 1965, the song features Redding’s electrifying vocals and a horn section that drives the rhythm with its powerful staccato blasts. The lyrics express Redding’s determination and passion, as he declares that he cannot let go of his lover. The song’s irresistible groove and Redding’s dynamic performance make it an instant classic, and it has since become a staple of soul and R&B music. “I Can’t Turn You Loose” showcases Redding’s unparalleled talent as a performer and cements his status as one of the greatest soul singers of all time.

77. “(I’m A) Road Runner” by Jr. Walker & the All-stars

“(I’m a) Road Runner” is a classic R&B hit by the American band Jr. Walker & the All-stars. Released in 1965, the song features a driving beat, a catchy horn riff, and lead singer Jr. Walker’s soulful vocals. The lyrics celebrate the freedom and excitement of the open road, as Walker sings about his love for fast cars and his constant urge to keep moving forward. The song’s upbeat tempo and energetic performance make it a favorite among fans of Motown and soul music. “(I’m a) Road Runner” is a timeless classic that continues to inspire and entertain listeners to this day.

78. “Baby I’m Yours” by Barbara Lewis

“Baby I’m Yours” is a classic soul ballad by American singer Barbara Lewis. Released in 1965, the song features Lewis’ smooth, understated vocals and a lush, romantic arrangement that highlights the beauty of the melody. The lyrics express the depth of the singer’s love and commitment to her partner, as she promises to be there for them through thick and thin. The song’s timeless quality and emotional resonance have made it a beloved classic that has been covered by numerous artists over the years. “Baby I’m Yours” is a testament to Lewis’ talent as a songwriter and performer, and to the enduring power of soul music.

79. “Got To Get You Off My Mind” by Solomon Burke

“Got to Get You Off My Mind” is a soulful R&B hit by American singer Solomon Burke. Released in 1965, the song features Burke’s powerful vocals and a lively arrangement that showcases the rhythmic interplay between the horns, drums, and guitar. The lyrics express the singer’s determination to move on from a past love, even as memories of them continue to linger. The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy chorus make it an instant classic that has been covered by numerous artists over the years. “Got to Get You Off My Mind” is a testament to Burke’s talent as a performer and songwriter, and to the enduring power of R&B music.

80. “We’re Gonna Make It” by Little Milton

“We’re Gonna Make It” is a powerful R&B anthem by American singer Little Milton. Released in 1965, the song features Milton’s soulful vocals and a driving arrangement that combines horns, strings, and a catchy guitar riff. The lyrics express the singer’s determination and optimism, as he declares his faith in the strength of his love and his belief in a brighter future. The song’s uplifting message and infectious energy make it a favorite among fans of R&B and soul music. “We’re Gonna Make It” is a testament to Little Milton’s talent as a performer and to the enduring power of music to inspire and uplift.

81. “It Ain’t Me Babe” by Turtles

“It Ain’t Me Babe” is a folk-rock classic by American band The Turtles. Released in 1965, the song features lead vocalist Howard Kaylan’s distinctive vocals and a driving beat that gives the song a sense of urgency. The lyrics, written by legendary songwriter Bob Dylan, express a sense of defiance and independence, as the singer declares that they cannot be the person their lover wants them to be. The Turtles’ cover of the song adds a rock edge to Dylan’s original, and has become a beloved classic in its own right. “It Ain’t Me Babe” is a testament to the enduring power of folk and rock music.

82. “You Didn’t Have To Be So Nice” by Lovin’ Spoonful

“You Didn’t Have to Be So Nice” is a classic folk-rock hit by American band The Lovin’ Spoonful. Released in 1965, the song features lead vocalist John Sebastian’s warm, inviting vocals and a catchy, upbeat melody that is impossible not to sing along to. The lyrics express gratitude for a lover’s kindness and consideration, even in the face of difficulties and challenges. The song’s joyful spirit and irresistible groove make it a favorite among fans of 60s pop and folk-rock. “You Didn’t Have to Be So Nice” is a testament to The Lovin’ Spoonful’s talent as songwriters and performers, and to the enduring appeal of great pop music.

83. “Five O’Clock World” by Vogues

“Five O’Clock World” is an upbeat pop classic by American vocal group The Vogues. Released in 1965, the song features tight harmonies and a catchy melody that perfectly capture the feeling of anticipation and excitement at the end of a long workday. The lyrics express the joy of leaving work behind and enjoying the pleasures of life, such as spending time with loved ones or going out on the town. The song’s irresistible energy and sing-along chorus have made it a beloved classic that still resonates with listeners today. “Five O’Clock World” is a testament to The Vogues’ talent as vocalists and to the enduring appeal of great pop music.

84. “Treat Her Right” by Roy Head

“Treat Her Right” is a classic R&B hit by American singer Roy Head. Released in 1965, the song features Head’s powerful vocals and a driving rhythm that is impossible not to dance to. The lyrics offer advice to men on how to treat their partners with respect and kindness, emphasizing the importance of communication and understanding in a healthy relationship. The song’s catchy chorus and infectious groove have made it a favorite among fans of R&B and soul music. “Treat Her Right” is a testament to Roy Head’s talent as a performer and to the enduring power of great rhythm and blues music.

85. “Drive My Car” by Beatles

“Drive My Car” is a classic rock hit by the iconic British band, The Beatles. Released in 1965, the song features a driving beat and catchy guitar riffs, along with lead vocals by Paul McCartney and harmonies by John Lennon. The lyrics depict a woman who seeks a job as a driver, and a man who offers her a job as his personal driver. However, it quickly becomes apparent that the woman is more interested in using the job to further her own career than in driving the man around. “Drive My Car” is a beloved classic of the Beatles’ early rock and roll period, and a testament to the enduring power of their music.

86. “I Want Candy” by Strangeloves

“I Want Candy” is a catchy and upbeat rock song by American band The Strangeloves. Released in 1965, the song features a driving beat, catchy guitar riffs, and energetic vocals that make it a perfect dance floor anthem. The lyrics are simple but effective, expressing the singer’s desire for the titular candy and comparing it to his desire for a romantic partner. The song’s infectious melody and playful lyrics have made it a favorite among fans of 60s pop and rock music, and it has been covered by many other artists over the years. “I Want Candy” is a classic of the era, and a testament to the enduring appeal of great pop music.

87. “A Lover’s Concerto” by Toys

“A Lover’s Concerto” is a beautiful and romantic pop song by American girl group, The Toys. Released in 1965, the song features lush orchestration and the harmonious vocals of the group’s members, who sing of the joys of being in love. The lyrics are based on a classical piece by Bach, but with updated lyrics and a modern arrangement that makes it perfect for 60s pop radio. The song became a huge hit and a beloved classic of the era, and has since been covered by many other artists. “A Lover’s Concerto” is a timeless ode to the joys of love, and a testament to the enduring power of great pop music.

88. “Desolation Row” by Bob Dylan

“Desolation Row” is a haunting and enigmatic song by legendary American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan. Released on his 1965 album “Highway 61 Revisited”, the song features Dylan’s distinctive nasal vocals and poetic lyrics that explore themes of disillusionment, corruption, and the human condition. The song is over eleven minutes long and features an array of strange and surreal imagery, including references to historical figures, literary characters, and pop culture icons. “Desolation Row” is widely regarded as one of Dylan’s greatest and most complex works, and a masterpiece of poetic songwriting that has inspired countless other artists over the years.

89. “Catch The Wind” by Donovan

“Catch The Wind” is a beautiful and gentle folk ballad by Scottish singer-songwriter Donovan. Released in 1965, the song features Donovan’s delicate vocals and fingerpicking guitar style, as he sings of the joys of young love and the fleeting nature of time. The song is characterized by its simple yet powerful melody and poetic lyrics, which capture the essence of the folk music revival of the era. “Catch The Wind” was a massive hit for Donovan, and helped establish him as one of the leading voices of the 1960s folk movement. It remains a beloved classic of the era, and a testament to the enduring power of great songwriting.

90. “These Boots Are Made For Walkin'” by Nancy Sinatra

“These Boots Are Made For Walkin'” is a classic pop song by American singer and actress Nancy Sinatra. Released in 1966, the song features Sinatra’s sultry vocals and a catchy, driving bass line that has become instantly recognizable. The lyrics tell the story of a woman who has grown tired of her partner’s infidelity and decides to leave him behind, symbolized by her “walking all over” him with her boots. The song was a massive hit for Sinatra, reaching number one on the charts in both the US and the UK, and remains an iconic anthem of female empowerment and liberation.

91. “Lightnin’ Strikes” by Lou Christie

“Lightnin’ Strikes” is a classic pop song by American singer Lou Christie, released in 1965. The song features Christie’s soaring falsetto vocals and a memorable hook that builds to a climactic chorus, where he sings of the intense passion and desire he feels for his lover. The song’s dramatic, cinematic sound and production helped make it a huge hit, reaching the top of the charts in both the US and the UK. “Lightnin’ Strikes” has since become a beloved classic of the era, known for its infectious energy and thrilling vocal performance.

92. “I Hear A Symphony” by Supremes

“I Hear a Symphony” is a classic Motown song by The Supremes, released in 1965. The song features the iconic vocals of lead singer Diana Ross, backed by the lush harmonies of Mary Wilson and Florence Ballard. The song’s powerful orchestral arrangement, featuring strings and horns, perfectly complements the Supremes’ vocal delivery, building to a climactic chorus that showcases their impressive vocal range. “I Hear a Symphony” was a huge success, reaching the top of the US charts and becoming a fan favorite of the group. The song remains a beloved classic of the Motown era and a testament to the Supremes’ enduring legacy.

93. “Don’t Mess With Bill” by Marvelettes

“Don’t Mess with Bill” is a classic Motown song by The Marvelettes, released in 1966. The song tells the story of a woman warning her friend not to pursue her ex-boyfriend, Bill. The song’s catchy melody is supported by a bouncy rhythm section, soulful harmonies, and memorable lyrics. The lead vocals by Gladys Horton convey a sense of strength and independence that was rare for women in popular music at the time. “Don’t Mess with Bill” was a hit for The Marvelettes, reaching the top 10 of the US charts and becoming a signature song for the group.

94. “Keep On Dancing” by Gentrys

“Keep On Dancing” is a lively and upbeat rock and roll song by The Gentrys. Released in 1965, the song features a driving beat and catchy guitar riffs that make it an instant dancefloor hit. The lyrics are simple and repetitive, encouraging listeners to keep dancing and having fun. The song’s infectious energy and catchy melody helped it to reach the top 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Keep On Dancing” is a classic example of 1960s rock and roll and remains a beloved tune to this day, inspiring generations to keep moving and enjoying life.

95. “Over And Over” by Dave Clark Five

“Over and Over” is a high-energy rock and roll song by the Dave Clark Five that was released in 1965. The song features a catchy beat, driving guitar riffs, and strong vocals from lead singer Mike Smith. The lyrics speak to the universal experience of heartbreak and the desire to move on from a painful relationship. With its upbeat tempo and infectious melody, “Over and Over” became a chart-topping hit in both the UK and the US, cementing the Dave Clark Five’s status as one of the most popular bands of the British Invasion era.

96. “Till The End Of The Day” by Kinks

“Till The End Of The Day” is a classic rock song by British band The Kinks. Released in 1965, the song features a distinctive guitar riff and catchy lyrics about a relationship that has gone through some ups and downs, but the singer is determined to make it work. The upbeat tempo and driving rhythm of the song perfectly capture the youthful energy of the mid-60s British Invasion era. With its memorable chorus and powerful guitar work, “Till The End Of The Day” remains a beloved classic in the Kinks’ extensive catalog of hits.

97. “You’re The One” by Vogues

Released in 1965, “You’re the One” by The Vogues is a classic love song with a charming melody and romantic lyrics. The smooth vocals, perfectly blended harmonies, and lush instrumentation of the song make it an easy listening favorite. The upbeat rhythm and catchy chorus make it a joy to sing and dance along with. With its timeless appeal, “You’re the One” has remained a favorite of music lovers for over half a century, and continues to be played on the radio and at weddings, proms, and other special occasions.

98. “I’m Henry The VIII, I Am” by Herman’s Hermits

“I’m Henry the VIII, I Am” is a novelty song by the British band Herman’s Hermits. The song tells the story of a man named Henry VIII who has been married several times and pronounces the famous line “I’m Henry the Eighth, I am, I am.” The catchy melody and upbeat rhythm made it a popular dance number in the 1960s. The song also features a distinctive call-and-response chorus that invites audience participation. “I’m Henry the Eighth, I Am” was a huge hit for Herman’s Hermits, reaching number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1965.

99. “A Groovy Kind Of Love” by Mindbenders

“A Groovy Kind of Love” is a classic love song that was originally written by the famous songwriting duo, Carole Bayer Sager and Toni Wine. The Mindbenders version of the song became a massive hit in the mid-60s with its catchy melody, lush harmonies, and charming vocals. The lyrics capture the joy and happiness of falling in love and express the desire to make the feeling last forever. With its optimistic and upbeat tone, “A Groovy Kind of Love” is a timeless classic that continues to be loved by music fans all over the world.

100. “Michelle” by Beatles

“Michelle” is a romantic ballad by the Beatles, originally released on their album “Rubber Soul” in 1965. Sung primarily in French, the song is notable for its unique melody and lush arrangement, featuring a classical guitar riff and a prominent bassline. The lyrics tell the story of a man expressing his love for a woman named Michelle, describing her as an enchanting and alluring muse. The song became a popular hit for the Beatles and has since been covered by numerous artists, cementing its place as a classic example of the band’s early work.