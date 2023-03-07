1964 was a pivotal year in music history, with the emergence of new genres, new artists, and new sounds that would transform the landscape of popular music forever. From the Beatles’ invasion of America to the rise of Motown, from the birth of surf rock to the explosion of folk music, 1964 was a year of incredible creativity and innovation, and the songs that emerged from that era continue to be beloved and influential to this day. In this article, we will explore the 100 greatest songs from 1964, a diverse and eclectic mix of classic tracks that define the spirit of the times. We’ll revisit the hits that topped the charts, like “I Want to Hold Your Hand” and “Oh, Pretty Woman,” as well as the underground gems that shaped the direction of music, such as Bob Dylan’s “The Times They Are A-Changin’” and The Beach Boys’ “Don’t Worry Baby.” Along the way, we’ll delve into the stories behind the songs, the artists who created them, and the impact they had on music history. So sit back, turn up the volume, and join us on a journey through the greatest songs of 1964.

1. “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling” by Righteous Brothers

“You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling” is a classic soulful ballad performed by the Righteous Brothers. Released in 1964, the song has become an enduring masterpiece, with its powerful vocals and emotive lyrics capturing the heartache of lost love. The haunting melody, composed by Phil Spector, draws listeners into a world of melancholy and longing, as the singers lament the loss of their partner’s affection. The soaring harmonies and soaring crescendos of the chorus create a sense of grandeur and passion that make the song unforgettable. “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling” is a timeless classic that has inspired countless covers and continues to be a favorite of music lovers around the world.

2. “My Girl” by Temptations

“My Girl” is a timeless classic performed by the Temptations. Released in 1964, the song features a catchy melody and uplifting lyrics that celebrate the beauty and joy of love. The smooth, soulful vocals of the Temptations blend perfectly with the upbeat instrumental accompaniment, creating an infectious rhythm that is impossible to resist. The lyrics, which express the singer’s deep affection for his girl, are simple yet sincere, making the song relatable to listeners of all ages. “My Girl” is a feel-good anthem that has stood the test of time, cementing its place in the pantheon of classic soul music.

3. “You Really Got Me” by Kinks

“You Really Got Me” is a rock classic performed by the Kinks. Released in 1964, the song is considered one of the earliest examples of heavy metal, with its powerful guitar riff and driving beat. The opening notes of the song immediately grab the listener’s attention, leading into a raucous and energetic performance that perfectly captures the rebellious spirit of rock and roll. The lyrics express the singer’s passion and desire for his lover, with a raw and unapologetic honesty that adds to the song’s appeal. “You Really Got Me” is a rock anthem that has inspired countless imitators and remains a beloved classic to this day.

4. “House Of The Rising Sun” by Animals

“House of the Rising Sun” is a folk classic performed by the Animals. Released in 1964, the song is a haunting tale of sin and redemption, with its sorrowful melody and poignant lyrics capturing the pain and suffering of a life gone wrong. The lead singer’s rich, soulful voice brings a depth of emotion to the song, while the band’s instrumental accompaniment, including a prominent electric guitar and organ, adds a unique and powerful dimension to the music. “House of the Rising Sun” is a timeless classic that continues to resonate with audiences around the world, its haunting melody and poignant lyrics speaking to the human experience in a profound way.

5. “Where Did Our Love Go” by Supremes

“Where Did Our Love Go” is a classic Motown hit performed by the Supremes. Released in 1964, the song is a catchy and upbeat reflection on a relationship gone wrong. The lead vocals, performed by Diana Ross, are accompanied by a bouncy instrumental track that perfectly captures the playful, danceable spirit of Motown music. The lyrics express the singer’s confusion and disappointment as their relationship falls apart, adding an emotional depth to the song that belies its upbeat tempo. “Where Did Our Love Go” is a quintessential Motown hit that has become a beloved classic of the genre.

6. “I Get Around” by Beach Boys

“I Get Around” is a classic surf rock hit performed by the Beach Boys. Released in 1964, the song features an infectious melody and upbeat lyrics that celebrate the joy and freedom of cruising in a car. The vocal harmonies, a signature of the Beach Boys’ sound, are tight and perfectly executed, while the instrumental accompaniment is filled with the driving rhythms and twangy guitars that are hallmarks of surf rock. “I Get Around” is a fun and energetic song that captures the carefree spirit of summer and has become a beloved classic of the genre.

7. “Dancing In The Street” by Martha & the Vandellas

“Dancing In The Street” is a classic Motown hit performed by Martha & the Vandellas. Released in 1964, the song features a catchy and upbeat rhythm that invites listeners to dance along. The lead vocals, performed by Martha Reeves, are powerful and soulful, while the harmonies provided by the Vandellas add depth and texture to the music. The lyrics celebrate the joy and freedom of dancing in the streets, bringing together people of all ages and backgrounds in a spirit of community and celebration. “Dancing In The Street” is a beloved Motown classic that continues to inspire listeners to get up and dance.

8. “Oh, Pretty Woman” by Roy Orbison

“Oh, Pretty Woman” is a classic rock and roll hit performed by Roy Orbison. Released in 1964, the song features a distinctive opening guitar riff that immediately catches the listener’s attention. Orbison’s powerful and expressive vocals bring a sense of yearning and desire to the song, while the catchy melody and upbeat tempo make it a joy to listen to. The lyrics, which describe the singer’s admiration for a beautiful woman, are simple yet effective, adding an emotional depth to the song that speaks to the human experience. “Oh, Pretty Woman” is a beloved classic that remains a favorite of rock and roll fans around the world.

9. “A Hard Day’s Night” by Beatles

“A Hard Day’s Night” is a classic rock hit performed by the Beatles. Released in 1964, the song features a distinctive opening guitar riff that sets the tone for the energetic and upbeat performance that follows. The vocal harmonies, a signature of the Beatles’ sound, are tight and perfectly executed, while the instrumental accompaniment is filled with the driving rhythms and catchy melodies that are hallmarks of the band’s early work. The lyrics, which describe the exhaustion of a long day’s work, are infused with the band’s trademark wit and humor. “A Hard Day’s Night” is a beloved classic that has become an iconic representation of the Beatles’ sound and style.

10. “She’s Not There” by Zombies

“She’s Not There” is a classic rock hit performed by the Zombies. Released in 1964, the song features a distinctive opening keyboard riff that sets the tone for the haunting and atmospheric performance that follows. The lead vocals, performed by Colin Blunstone, are moody and enigmatic, while the instrumental accompaniment is filled with lush, dreamy textures that create an otherworldly atmosphere. The lyrics, which describe a woman who has disappeared without a trace, add to the song’s sense of mystery and intrigue. “She’s Not There” is a beloved classic that continues to captivate listeners with its unique sound and style.

11. “I Feel Fine” by Beatles

“I Feel Fine” is a classic rock hit performed by the Beatles. Released in 1964, the song features a memorable opening guitar riff that immediately captures the listener’s attention. The vocal harmonies, a signature of the Beatles’ sound, are tight and perfectly executed, while the instrumental accompaniment is filled with the driving rhythms and catchy melodies that are hallmarks of the band’s early work. The lyrics, which describe the singer’s happiness and sense of well-being, are simple yet effective, capturing the joy and optimism of youth. “I Feel Fine” is a beloved classic that remains a favorite of Beatles fans around the world.

12. “The Times They Are A’Changin'” by Bob Dylan

“The Times They Are A’Changin'” is a classic folk protest song performed by Bob Dylan. Released in 1964, the song features Dylan’s signature acoustic guitar and harmonica sound, accompanied by his distinctively nasal and expressive vocals. The lyrics, which call for social and political change, are powerful and inspirational, speaking to the turbulent times of the 1960s and beyond. The song’s message of hope and optimism, coupled with its timeless quality and universal appeal, have made it a beloved classic that continues to resonate with listeners to this day. “The Times They Are A’Changin'” remains one of Bob Dylan’s most iconic and enduring songs.

13. “All Day And All Of The Night” by Kinks

“All Day and All of the Night” is a classic rock hit performed by the Kinks. Released in 1964, the song features a driving, hard-rocking guitar riff that is instantly recognizable and has become one of the most iconic guitar riffs in rock history. The vocals, performed by lead singer Ray Davies, are raw and energetic, perfectly complementing the frenetic pace of the song. The lyrics, which describe the singer’s obsession with a woman, are straightforward and catchy, making “All Day and All of the Night” a beloved classic that continues to rock audiences today.

14. “Under The Boardwalk” by Drifters

“Under the Boardwalk” is a classic R&B hit performed by the Drifters. Released in 1964, the song features a smooth and soulful vocal performance by lead singer Johnny Moore, backed by the group’s tight harmonies and a dreamy instrumental accompaniment. The lyrics, which describe a romantic rendezvous on the beach, evoke feelings of nostalgia and longing, making the song a favorite of audiences of all ages. “Under the Boardwalk” is a timeless classic that continues to capture the hearts and imaginations of music lovers around the world. Its enduring popularity has made it a beloved standard in the world of R&B and soul music.

15. “A Change Is Gonna Come” by Sam Cooke

“A Change Is Gonna Come” is a powerful and emotional song performed by the legendary Sam Cooke. Released in 1964, the song features Cooke’s soulful and stirring vocals, backed by a lush orchestral arrangement that perfectly complements the song’s message of hope and perseverance. The lyrics, which speak to the struggle for civil rights and racial equality, are poignant and impactful, speaking to the experiences of African Americans in the 1960s and beyond. “A Change Is Gonna Come” is a timeless classic that continues to resonate with audiences today, and is widely regarded as one of the greatest songs ever recorded.

16. “Gloria” by Them

“Gloria” is a classic rock hit performed by the Northern Irish band Them, led by frontman Van Morrison. Released in 1964, the song features Morrison’s raw and soulful vocals, backed by a driving rhythm section and a catchy guitar riff. The lyrics, which describe the singer’s infatuation with a woman named Gloria, are simple yet effective, with Morrison’s impassioned delivery adding an extra layer of intensity to the song. “Gloria” has become a staple of classic rock radio and continues to captivate audiences with its energy and raw power, making it one of the most beloved rock songs of all time.

17. “Don’t Worry Baby” by Beach Boys

“Don’t Worry Baby” is a classic Beach Boys song that was released in 1964. The song features a lush, harmonious arrangement that is emblematic of the band’s signature sound, with Brian Wilson’s vocals leading the way. The lyrics, which speak to the uncertainties and insecurities of love, are both heartfelt and relatable, and are delivered with an earnestness that only adds to the song’s emotional impact. “Don’t Worry Baby” has become one of the Beach Boys’ most enduring hits, and its timeless appeal continues to resonate with audiences of all ages, making it a beloved classic of the rock and roll canon.

18. “My Guy” by Mary Wells

“My Guy” is a classic Motown song that was recorded by Mary Wells in 1964. The song features a catchy, upbeat melody that is complemented by Wells’ smooth, soulful vocals. The lyrics, which celebrate the singer’s devotion to her lover, are both romantic and empowering, with Wells’ confident delivery adding an extra layer of passion to the song. “My Guy” became an instant hit upon its release, and its timeless appeal has made it a beloved classic of the Motown era. Today, the song remains a staple of oldies radio and continues to captivate audiences with its infectious groove and timeless message of love.

19. “Can’t Buy Me Love” by Beatles

“Can’t Buy Me Love” is a lively and upbeat rock and roll song by The Beatles, released in 1964 as a single and later included on their album “A Hard Day’s Night.” The song features an irresistible melody, catchy guitar riffs, and the unmistakable harmonies of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr. The lyrics speak to the idea that love and happiness can’t be bought with material possessions, and the song’s optimistic and upbeat message has made it a beloved classic of the Beatles’ catalog. “Can’t Buy Me Love” continues to be a popular and influential song, and its legacy lives on in the countless artists it has inspired over the years.

20. “Baby I Need Your Lovin'” by Four Tops

“Baby I Need Your Lovin'” is a soulful and romantic song by the Four Tops, released in 1964 as a single and later included on their album “Four Tops”. The song features the powerful and emotive vocals of lead singer Levi Stubbs, backed by the group’s signature harmonies and a driving rhythm section. The lyrics express the deep longing and desire for love and affection from a significant other, and the song’s catchy melody and memorable hook have made it a beloved classic of the Motown era. “Baby I Need Your Lovin'” continues to be a popular and influential song, and its impact on soul and R&B music is undeniable.

21. “Do Wah Diddy Diddy” by Manfred Mann

“Do Wah Diddy Diddy” is a catchy and upbeat song by British band Manfred Mann, released in 1964. The song’s infectious melody, sing-along chorus, and playful lyrics have made it a perennial favorite of the 1960s pop music era. The song features the distinctive vocals of lead singer Paul Jones and the band’s signature organ and guitar riffs. “Do Wah Diddy Diddy” became a smash hit in both the UK and US, reaching #1 on the charts in both countries. The song’s fun-loving spirit and memorable hook have ensured its lasting popularity and cultural impact.

22. “Hanky Panky” by Tommy James & the Shondells

“Hanky Panky” is a rock and roll song by Tommy James & the Shondells, released in 1966. The song features a driving beat, catchy guitar riffs, and James’ distinctive vocals. Its lyrics describe a romantic encounter with a woman who is “everything I ever wanted,” and whose “kisses are sweeter than wine.” “Hanky Panky” quickly became a sensation, reaching #1 on the US charts and propelling the band to fame. Its irresistible energy and infectious chorus have made it a beloved classic of the 1960s pop rock era and a staple of dance floors everywhere.

23. “No Particular Place To Go” by Chuck Berry

“No Particular Place To Go” is a rock and roll song by Chuck Berry that was released in 1964. The song is about a young couple who are out on a date in a car, but the seatbelt gets stuck and they are unable to leave. The lyrics describe their attempts to dislodge the seatbelt and continue their date, but ultimately they end up sitting there with “no particular place to go.” The song has a catchy guitar riff and Berry’s signature witty lyrics, making it a classic example of his influential rock and roll style.

24. “Fun, Fun, Fun” by Beach Boys

“Fun, Fun, Fun” by the Beach Boys is a classic surf rock song about a girl who deceives her father to use his car and go out with her friends to have fun. The upbeat tempo, the catchy melody, and the tight harmonies of the band make the song a timeless favorite. The guitar solo and the driving beat of the drums give it a classic surf rock sound that will get anyone tapping their feet. The song’s positive and carefree energy captures the spirit of youthful rebellion and is still enjoyed by fans of all ages.

25. “Needles And Pins” by Searchers

“Needles and Pins” by the Searchers is a classic rock song released in 1964 that has been covered by numerous artists. The track opens with a distinctive guitar riff that sets the tone for the rest of the song. The upbeat melody and catchy chorus create a feel-good vibe that perfectly complements the lyrics about heartbreak and moving on. The vocals are energetic and emotive, with the lead singer’s soaring voice driving the song forward. With its irresistible blend of catchy hooks, driving rhythm, and relatable lyrics, “Needles and Pins” remains a timeless rock classic beloved by generations of music fans.

26. “Rag Doll” by Four Seasons

“Rag Doll” by Four Seasons is a soulful pop song that tells the story of a man who falls in love with a woman who doesn’t reciprocate his feelings. The lyrics are vivid and poignant, with the lead singer’s voice carrying the emotional weight of the song. The song’s arrangement features a catchy melody, tight harmonies, and a dynamic chorus that is impossible not to sing along to. The use of strings and horns adds a touch of sophistication to the track, and the overall production showcases the group’s skillful musicianship and songwriting prowess.

27. “Memphis” by Johnny Rivers

“Memphis” by Johnny Rivers is an upbeat rock and roll song that tells the story of a man who leaves his home in Alabama to find his fortune in Memphis, Tennessee. The song has a distinctive guitar riff and catchy chorus that will have you tapping your feet and singing along. Rivers’ smooth vocals and the song’s tight instrumentation make it a standout track of the 1960s. The song’s lyrics celebrate the vibrant music scene in Memphis and the city’s importance in the history of rock and roll. “Memphis” is a classic song that captures the spirit of the era.

28. “Baby Love” by Supremes

“Baby Love” by The Supremes is a classic Motown song released in 1964. The song was written by the legendary songwriting team of Holland–Dozier–Holland and was a massive hit, reaching the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song features Diana Ross’s lead vocals and the signature harmonies of The Supremes. The song’s catchy melody, upbeat tempo, and memorable lyrics about young love make it a timeless classic. With its combination of soulful vocals and catchy pop hooks, “Baby Love” helped cement The Supremes’ status as one of the most successful groups of the 1960s.

29. “Remember (Walkin’ In The Sand)” by Shangri-Las

“Remember (Walkin’ In The Sand)” is a 1964 hit song by the American girl group, The Shangri-Las. The song is a melancholic ballad that tells the story of lost love and the painful memories that remain. The harmonies of the song are haunting and emotional, while the lyrics are filled with vivid imagery of the beach and the sea. The song is a classic example of the girl group sound of the early 1960s, with its dramatic vocals, spoken word interludes, and intricate instrumentation. It was a huge commercial success and remains one of the most iconic songs of the era.

30. “Walk On By” by Dionne Warwick

“Walk On By” by Dionne Warwick is a soulful and melancholic ballad that captures the pain of unrequited love. The song’s lyrics describe a woman who sees her former lover with someone new and can’t help but feel heartbroken. The track’s stirring melody and Warwick’s powerful vocals make for a heartbreaking yet beautiful listening experience. The song was written by the legendary songwriting team of Burt Bacharach and Hal David and became one of Warwick’s biggest hits. “Walk On By” has since become a classic and has been covered by numerous artists in a variety of genres.

31. “Chapel Of Love” by Dixie Cups

Released in 1964, “Chapel of Love” by The Dixie Cups is a classic pop song that celebrates the joy of love and marriage. The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy chorus invite listeners to join in and sing along. The catchy melody is accompanied by the sweet harmonies of the group, making for a pleasant listening experience. The song is about a couple who falls in love and decides to get married in the chapel, which is a symbol of love and commitment. It’s a timeless classic that remains popular even today, and it’s hard not to tap your feet and smile while listening to it.

32. “Walking In The Rain” by Ronettes

“Walking in the Rain” by Ronettes is a hauntingly beautiful love song, released in 1964. The Phil Spector-produced track features his signature “Wall of Sound” technique with layers of orchestration and instrumentation, creating a mesmerizing soundscape. Lead singer Veronica Bennett’s emotive vocals capture the essence of the song’s melancholic lyrics about longing for a lost love. The track’s soaring chorus and the doo-wop-inspired backing vocals add to the song’s timeless charm. It’s a testament to the Ronettes’ talent and Spector’s production skills that “Walking in the Rain” remains a classic of the girl group era and continues to enchant listeners even today.

33. “Tell Her No” by Zombies

“Tell Her No” by the Zombies is a melancholic, yet catchy song that features the band’s signature harmonies and pop sensibilities. The song’s lyrics describe a protagonist who is trying to convince his love interest not to leave him, begging her to stay with him and not “tell her no.” The song’s instrumentation features jangling guitars, a driving drum beat, and haunting organ riffs. Overall, “Tell Her No” is a classic example of the British Invasion sound, and a testament to the Zombies’ enduring influence on the pop music landscape of the 1960s and beyond.

34. “Eight Days A Week” by Beatles

“Eight Days A Week” is an upbeat rock song by the Beatles, written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney. The song features a catchy melody and lyrics about the devotion and love for a significant other that extends beyond the traditional five-day workweek. The song also includes a memorable guitar riff and harmonies that showcase the band’s vocal abilities. “Eight Days A Week” was a commercial success, reaching number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 and UK singles chart. Its upbeat energy and relatable lyrics have made it a classic rock anthem that continues to be popular today.

35. “Bits And Pieces” by Dave Clark Five

Released in 1964, “Bits and Pieces” is a high-energy rock and roll song by the British band Dave Clark Five. The song features driving guitar riffs, pounding drums, and catchy lyrics that make it a classic of the era. The song reached number two on the UK Singles Chart and number four on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, solidifying the band’s popularity on both sides of the Atlantic. “Bits and Pieces” showcases the band’s unique sound and style, which was characterized by upbeat, danceable music that became a hallmark of the British Invasion.

36. “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)” by Marvin Gaye

“How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)” is a classic soul song by Marvin Gaye that was released in 1964. The song features Gaye’s smooth, soulful vocals over an upbeat, pop-influenced melody with horns and backing vocals that add to the lively sound. The song is about the joy and happiness that comes with being in love with someone, and the comfort and security that comes from having that love reciprocated. Gaye’s energetic delivery and the catchy chorus make it an enduring classic that is still enjoyed by audiences today.

37. “I Can’t Explain” by The Who

“I Can’t Explain” by The Who is a classic rock song released in 1965, which is widely considered to be one of the band’s signature tracks. The song has an upbeat tempo with a catchy guitar riff, and its lyrics tell the story of a man who can’t explain the emotions he’s experiencing towards his significant other. The song’s energetic sound and youthful spirit helped set the standard for the emerging mod and punk rock scenes of the time. It remains a beloved track among fans of rock music, and has been covered by various artists over the years.

38. “Leader Of The Pack” by Shangri-Las

“Leader of the Pack” is a classic 60s pop hit by The Shangri-Las. The song tells a tragic story of forbidden love between a young girl and a motorcycle gang member, ending in a tragic accident. The iconic revving motorcycle sound at the beginning of the song sets the tone for the dramatic storytelling and emotional vocals that follow. With its catchy melody and unforgettable chorus, “Leader of the Pack” became a chart-topping hit and a cultural touchstone of the era. It’s a timeless classic that has continued to resonate with audiences and inspire new generations of musicians.

39. “Come See About Me” by Supremes

“Come See About Me” is a classic Motown song by The Supremes. The track is an upbeat and catchy tune with a driving drumbeat and handclaps. It features the trio’s signature harmonies and Diana Ross’s powerful lead vocals. The song is a plea for a lover to come back and shows the vulnerable side of the singer, with lyrics like “I’m so alone, don’t know what to do”. The track became the Supremes’ third consecutive number-one hit on the US Billboard Hot 100 in late 1964 and cemented their status as one of the most successful girl groups of all time.

40. “It Hurts To Be In Love” by Gene Pitney

“It Hurts to Be in Love” is a classic love song that was written by Howard Greenfield and Helen Miller and was popularized by Gene Pitney in 1964. The song expresses the pain and heartbreak of unrequited love, with Pitney’s soulful and emotive voice conveying the lyrics’ raw emotions. The gentle guitar riffs and orchestral strings add a layer of depth to the song, while the infectious melody and catchy chorus make it a timeless classic. “It Hurts to Be in Love” showcases Pitney’s vocal range and talent as a singer-songwriter and remains a beloved and enduring classic of the 1960s.

41. “Time Is On My Side” by Rolling Stones / Irma Thomas

“Time Is On My Side” is a song originally recorded by R&B singer Irma Thomas and later covered by The Rolling Stones. The song expresses the optimistic viewpoint that time is on the side of the narrator and that eventually, their love will be returned. The catchy melody and soulful vocals by both Irma Thomas and Mick Jagger, combined with the upbeat rhythm section and organ accompaniment, make for a timeless classic. The song became a hit for both artists, and its popularity has endured, with the Rolling Stones’ version being a staple of classic rock radio.

42. “The Way You Do The Things You Do” by Temptations

“The Way You Do The Things You Do” is a classic 1964 Motown hit by The Temptations. The song is a sweet and soulful tribute to a lover’s unique qualities, delivered with the Temptations’ signature harmonies and the unmistakable lead vocals of the legendary David Ruffin. The upbeat, danceable melody is accompanied by a funky bass line and catchy handclaps, making it a favorite among Motown fans. The song was written by Motown’s in-house songwriting team, Holland-Dozier-Holland, and it helped launch the Temptations’ career, paving the way for their future success as one of the most popular soul groups of all time.

43. “Goin’ Out Of My Head” by Little Anthony & the Imperials

Released in 1964, “Goin’ Out of My Head” is a soulful ballad by Little Anthony & the Imperials. The song features powerful vocals by lead singer Anthony Gourdine, backed by the group’s signature harmonies. The romantic lyrics express the feeling of being overwhelmed by love and unable to control one’s emotions. The lush orchestration with strings and horns adds to the emotional impact of the song. “Goin’ Out of My Head” became a chart-topping hit for the group and has been covered by many other artists, cementing its place as a classic of the era.

44. “Hold What You’ve Got” by Joe Tex

“Hold What You’ve Got” is a soulful track by American singer Joe Tex. It was released in 1965 and became his biggest hit, reaching number five on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song’s catchy melody and upbeat rhythm, along with Tex’s powerful vocals and motivational lyrics, make it a popular dance tune to this day. The lyrics encourage listeners to persevere and hold on to what they have, whether it be love, money, or success, and not give up or let go. With its infectious groove and inspiring message, “Hold What You’ve Got” is a timeless classic of the soul genre.

45. “Shake” by Sam Cooke

“Shake” is a vibrant and energetic soul song performed by Sam Cooke, released in 1965. It features a catchy guitar riff, driving rhythm section, and Cooke’s passionate vocals, all combining to create a sound that is both uplifting and danceable. The lyrics celebrate the joys of dancing and romance, urging listeners to “shake it baby, shake it” and let themselves go on the dancefloor. With its infectious groove and Cooke’s undeniable charisma, “Shake” remains a beloved classic of the soul genre, a testament to the enduring popularity of Cooke’s music and his status as one of the greatest performers of his time.

46. “Everybody Needs Somebody To Love” by Solomon Burke

Solomon Burke’s “Everybody Needs Somebody To Love” is a soulful and energetic track that inspires joy and dance. The song is characterized by its infectious rhythm and Burke’s powerful vocals that express the universal need for love and connection. The catchy chorus is instantly recognizable and has been covered by several artists over the years. The track features a brass section and a call-and-response vocal structure that adds to its lively and upbeat nature. “Everybody Needs Somebody To Love” is a soul classic that continues to be enjoyed by music lovers of all ages.

47. “Ain’t Nothing You Can Do” by Bobby “Blue” Bland

Released in 1964, “Ain’t Nothing You Can Do” is a classic soul song by Bobby “Blue” Bland. The song features Bland’s distinctive vocal style and soulful delivery, backed by a smooth and upbeat arrangement of horns, piano, and drums. The lyrics describe the heartbreak of a man who has been wronged by his lover and is trying to move on, but finds himself unable to escape his feelings. The song has become a staple of Bland’s repertoire and is regarded as one of his most enduring and beloved recordings, showcasing his soulful sound and bluesy approach to R&B.

48. “You Never Can Tell” by Chuck Berry

“You Never Can Tell” is a classic rock and roll song by Chuck Berry. It was released in 1964 and became one of his biggest hits, reaching #14 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song is a joyful celebration of young love and the unpredictable nature of life. It features Berry’s signature guitar riffs and upbeat piano accompaniment. The lyrics are filled with clever wordplay and references to popular culture. “You Never Can Tell” has been covered by numerous artists and was prominently featured in the movie “Pulp Fiction,” adding to its enduring popularity.

49. “The Little Old Lady (From Pasadena)” by Jan & Dean

“The Little Old Lady (From Pasadena)” is a fun, upbeat surf rock song by Jan & Dean that tells the story of a little old lady who is anything but ordinary. The song describes her as a fearless driver who races around town in her hot rod, much to the surprise and admiration of onlookers. The catchy melody and upbeat rhythm of the song are accompanied by classic rock and roll instrumentation, including electric guitar and drums. The song was a hit upon its release in 1964, and it remains a beloved classic of the surf rock genre.

50. “It’s All Over Now” by Rolling Stones / Valentinos

Originally written and performed by the Valentinos, “It’s All Over Now” was later covered by the Rolling Stones and became a massive hit in both the UK and the US. The song features the Stones’ signature bluesy rock sound, with Keith Richards’ distinctive guitar riff and Mick Jagger’s emotive vocals. The lyrics tell the story of a man who has lost his lover and is trying to move on, but is still haunted by memories of their relationship. With its catchy melody, powerful instrumentation, and Jagger’s dynamic vocal performance, “It’s All Over Now” remains a classic of the British Invasion era.

51. “Keep On Pushing” by Impressions

“Keep On Pushing” is a powerful anthem of hope and determination by the American soul group The Impressions. The song was released in 1964 during the height of the civil rights movement and served as a call to action for those fighting for equality and justice. With its upbeat melody and inspirational lyrics, “Keep On Pushing” encourages listeners to persevere through adversity and continue fighting for a better tomorrow. The song’s message of resilience and perseverance has resonated with generations of listeners, cementing its place as an enduring classic of the soul and R&B genre.

52. “Dawn (Go Away)” by Four Seasons

Released in 1964, “Dawn (Go Away)” by The Four Seasons was an upbeat and catchy tune that became a chart-topping hit. With its memorable melody and harmonies, the song features lead vocalist Frankie Valli singing about a lover who must leave him and how he tries to persuade her to stay. The classic sound of the Four Seasons is evident in the song’s use of strings, horns, and a driving beat, while Valli’s soaring falsetto adds an extra layer of emotion. “Dawn (Go Away)” is a timeless classic of the 1960s and remains a fan favorite to this day.

53. “Can’t You See That She’s Mine” by Dave Clark Five

“Can’t You See That She’s Mine” is an upbeat pop-rock song by the Dave Clark Five, released in 1964. The song features catchy guitar riffs and strong vocal harmonies, typical of the band’s signature sound. It tells the story of a man who is warning his friend to stay away from his girlfriend, emphasizing that she belongs to him. The song’s chorus is particularly catchy, with a repetitive hook that will have you humming it for hours. The Dave Clark Five’s energetic performance, coupled with the song’s catchy melody, makes it a classic example of 1960s pop-rock.

54. “A World Without Love” by Peter & Gordon

“A World Without Love” is a melancholic love song performed by British duo Peter & Gordon, written by Paul McCartney of The Beatles. Released in 1964, the song tells the story of a man who has lost the love of his life and is now contemplating a world without love. The gentle melody, beautiful harmonies, and simple yet powerful lyrics make this song a timeless classic. The song’s emotional depth and universal themes of love and loss have made it a popular choice for cover versions by numerous artists over the years.

55. “Because” by Dave Clark Five

“Because” by Dave Clark Five is a classic rock song that was released in 1964. The song features a catchy melody, driving rhythm, and strong vocals. The lyrics speak to the power of love, describing how it can change a person’s perspective and bring joy to their life. The song’s upbeat tempo and optimistic lyrics made it a popular hit, reaching number three on the US charts. With its timeless sound and message, “Because” continues to be a beloved classic that captures the spirit of the 1960s and remains relevant today.

56. “I Should Have Known Better” by Beatles

“I Should Have Known Better” is a song by The Beatles that was released in 1964 as part of their album “A Hard Day’s Night”. The song is a classic example of the band’s early rock and roll sound, with its catchy guitar riff and upbeat tempo. The lyrics speak to the regret of a failed relationship, with the narrator acknowledging that he should have known better than to fall for the person in the first place. The song’s catchy melody and relatable lyrics helped it become a popular hit, solidifying The Beatles’ place in music history as one of the greatest bands of all time.

57. “The Boy From New York City” by Ad-Libs

“The Boy from New York City” is a song by the Ad-Libs that was released in 1965. The song features a distinctive horn section and catchy vocal harmonies that make it a classic example of the mid-60s girl group sound. The lyrics describe a young woman’s infatuation with a boy from New York City, with her friends and family warning her about his big city ways. The song’s catchy melody and relatable lyrics helped it become a popular hit, reaching number eight on the US charts. “The Boy from New York City” remains a beloved classic that captures the essence of the mid-60s music scene.

58. “I Go To Pieces” by Peter & Gordon

“I Go to Pieces” is a heart-wrenching ballad by the British duo Peter and Gordon that was released in 1965. The song features gentle guitar strumming and tender vocals that perfectly capture the pain and sadness of a broken heart. The lyrics describe the narrator’s feelings of despair and loneliness after a breakup, with each verse building to a powerful and emotional chorus. The song’s poignant melody and relatable lyrics helped it become a popular hit, reaching the top 10 on both the US and UK charts. “I Go to Pieces” remains a timeless classic that showcases the duo’s talent for evoking deep emotions through their music.

59. “Go Now” by Moody Blues / Bessie Banks

“Go Now” is a soulful song that was originally recorded by Bessie Banks in 1964 but became a hit when The Moody Blues released their cover version in 1965. The song features powerful vocals and a haunting piano melody that creates a sense of urgency and longing. The lyrics speak to the pain of a failed relationship and the desperation to move on, with the narrator pleading for their lover to leave and not look back. The Moody Blues’ cover of “Go Now” helped to introduce the band to a wider audience and remains a beloved classic that showcases their emotive sound and skillful musicianship.

60. “When I Grow Up (To Be A Man)” by Beach Boys

“When I Grow Up (To Be A Man)” is a song by The Beach Boys that was released in 1964 as part of their album “The Beach Boys Today!”. The song features the band’s signature harmonies and a catchy melody, as well as lyrics that explore the anxieties and uncertainties of growing up. The lyrics describe the narrator’s hopes and fears about adulthood, including concerns about relationships, work, and responsibilities. The song’s upbeat tempo and relatable lyrics helped it become a popular hit, cementing The Beach Boys’ place in music history as one of the most innovative and influential bands of their time.

61. “Save It For Me” by Four Seasons

“Save It For Me” is a song by American vocal group The Four Seasons, released in 1964. The song features the group’s signature harmonies and a catchy melody, as well as lyrics that describe the narrator’s pleading with their lover to stay faithful while they are apart. The song’s upbeat tempo and impassioned vocals helped it become a popular hit, reaching the top 10 on the US charts. “Save It For Me” showcases the group’s skillful musicianship and the smooth vocal stylings of lead singer Frankie Valli, solidifying their place in music history as one of the most successful and enduring groups of the 1960s.

62. “Wishin’ And Hopin'” by Dusty Springfield

“Wishin’ and Hopin'” is a song by British singer Dusty Springfield, released in 1964. The song features a catchy, upbeat melody and optimistic lyrics that offer advice to young women about how to find love and keep a man interested. The lyrics suggest that women should be attentive, patient, and willing to compromise in order to win a man’s heart. The song’s timeless message of hope and determination, combined with Springfield’s soulful vocals, helped make it a hit and solidify her status as one of the most influential female vocalists of the 1960s. The song has since become a beloved classic of the era.

63. “(The Best Part Of) Breakin’ Up” by Ronettes

“(The Best Part Of) Breakin’ Up” is a classic song by American girl group The Ronettes, released in 1964. The song features a catchy, upbeat melody and soulful vocals, as well as lyrics that celebrate the freedom and excitement that comes with the end of a relationship. The song’s message of empowerment and the group’s confident performance helped make it a hit and solidify their status as one of the most popular girl groups of the era. “(The Best Part Of) Breakin’ Up” remains a beloved classic of the 1960s, showcasing the group’s talent for delivering upbeat, danceable hits with a powerful message.

64. “She’s A Woman” by Beatles

“She’s A Woman” is a rock and roll song by the legendary British band The Beatles, released in 1964. The song features a driving rhythm, screaming vocals, and a powerful guitar riff, showcasing the band’s signature sound and energy. The lyrics describe the narrator’s infatuation with a woman who is confident, independent, and irresistible. “She’s A Woman” is a testament to The Beatles’ enduring appeal and influence, with the song’s powerful instrumentation and memorable melody helping to cement the band’s status as one of the most important and groundbreaking musical acts of the 20th century.

65. “Tobacco Road” by Nashville Teens

“Tobacco Road” is a classic rock and roll song originally written and recorded by John D. Loudermilk in 1960. The Nashville Teens’ 1964 cover of the song is particularly notable for its raw energy and intense vocals. The song’s driving rhythm, blistering guitar solos, and gritty, bluesy vocals helped make it a hit and solidify the band’s status as one of the most influential garage rock bands of the 1960s. “Tobacco Road” has since become a beloved classic of the era, showcasing the raw, unfiltered sound of early rock and roll and the enduring appeal of classic garage rock.

66. “Out Of Sight” by James Brown

“Out of Sight” is a funk and soul song by the legendary James Brown, released in 1964. The song features a driving rhythm, catchy melody, and James Brown’s signature vocals, which blend elements of soul, gospel, and R&B. The song’s lyrics describe the narrator’s infatuation with a woman who is out of his league, and the electrifying performance captures the raw energy and charisma that made Brown one of the most influential performers of the era. “Out of Sight” remains a beloved classic of funk and soul, showcasing Brown’s talent for delivering irresistible grooves and unforgettable performances.

67. “Dance, Dance, Dance” by Beach Boys

“Dance, Dance, Dance” is a classic rock and roll song by the Beach Boys, released in 1964. The song features a catchy, upbeat melody and driving rhythm, with lyrics that celebrate the power of music to bring people together and lift their spirits. The song’s call-and-response structure and energetic vocals capture the fun and excitement of dancing, while the band’s signature harmonies and guitar riffs showcase their distinctive sound and style. “Dance, Dance, Dance” remains a beloved classic of the era, highlighting the Beach Boys’ talent for crafting catchy, upbeat hits with a timeless appeal.

68. “Last Kiss” by J. Frank Wilson & the Cavaliers

“Last Kiss” is a ballad originally recorded by Wayne Cochran in 1961, but it was the 1964 version by J. Frank Wilson & the Cavaliers that became a hit. The song tells the tragic story of a young couple’s final kiss before a fatal car crash, with the narrator pleading for his love to stay with him despite the accident. The song’s haunting melody, emotive vocals, and tragic storyline made it an instant classic, with its timeless appeal still resonating with listeners today. “Last Kiss” remains one of the most iconic ballads of the 1960s, showcasing the power of music to evoke deep emotions and tell powerful stories.

69. “Good Times” by Sam Cooke

“Good Times” is a classic rhythm and blues song by Sam Cooke, released in 1964. The song features Cooke’s signature smooth vocals and upbeat instrumentation. The lyrics celebrate the simple joys of life and encourage listeners to enjoy the moment and appreciate the good times, even in the face of adversity. The catchy chorus is especially memorable, with Cooke singing, “Good times, good times, ain’t we lucky we got ’em?” The song has become a timeless classic, known for its feel-good vibes and positive message. It remains a beloved favorite of Cooke’s extensive catalogue of hits.

70. “I’m Into Something Good” by Herman’s Hermits

“I’m Into Something Good” is a cheerful and catchy pop song by Herman’s Hermits, released in 1964. The song features lead singer Peter Noone’s distinctive vocals and a playful, upbeat melody. The lyrics are about falling in love and feeling optimistic about a new relationship. The infectious chorus is particularly memorable, with Noone singing, “I’m into something good, I feel so fine.” The song’s upbeat vibe and positive lyrics made it a hit, reaching the top of the charts in the US and UK. It remains a beloved classic of the 1960s British Invasion era.

71. “Have I The Right” by Honeycombs

“Have I The Right” is an energetic and catchy pop rock song by the Honeycombs, released in 1964. The song features lead singer Denis D’Ell’s powerful vocals and a driving beat, courtesy of the band’s unique combination of guitar, drums, and a distinctive use of foot-stomping percussion. The lyrics are about a person pleading for a chance to be with their lover and questioning if they have the right to love them. The song’s memorable chorus, with D’Ell singing, “Have I the right to hold you?” has made it a classic of the British Invasion era. The song’s distinctive sound and upbeat energy continue to delight audiences today.

72. “Nadine” by Chuck Berry

“Nadine” is a classic rock and roll song by Chuck Berry, released in 1964. The song features Berry’s signature guitar licks and his distinctive vocal style. The lyrics tell the story of a man named Nadine who the singer is chasing after. The catchy chorus, with Berry singing, “Oh Nadine, honey, is that you?” is particularly memorable. The song’s upbeat tempo and Berry’s guitar work make it a prime example of the rock and roll genre. “Nadine” remains a beloved favorite of Berry’s extensive catalogue of hits and a classic of the 1960s music scene.

73. “California Sun” by Rivieras

“California Sun” is a fun and upbeat surf rock song by the Rivieras, released in 1964. The song features a catchy guitar riff and harmonized vocals, creating a classic sound that is synonymous with the surf rock genre. The lyrics celebrate the sunny and carefree lifestyle of California, making it a perfect soundtrack for a day at the beach. The chorus, with the band singing “California, here we come!” is especially memorable. The song’s popularity has endured, with it being covered by many other artists and appearing in numerous films and television shows. It remains a beloved classic of the 1960s music scene.

74. “Heart Of Stone” by Rolling Stones

“Heart of Stone” is a classic rock ballad by the Rolling Stones, released in 1964. The song features Mick Jagger’s emotive vocals and a hauntingly beautiful melody, with a prominent piano and strings arrangement. The lyrics are about a person who has been hurt so many times that they have developed a heart of stone, unable to trust or love again. The chorus, with Jagger singing “Cause my heart of stone, wherever I go,” is particularly poignant. The song showcases the band’s versatility and maturity beyond their early rock and roll hits, and it remains a beloved favorite of the Stones’ extensive catalogue of hits.

75. “Hi-Heel Sneakers” by Tommy Tucker

“Hi-Heel Sneakers” is an energetic and upbeat blues song by Tommy Tucker, released in 1964. The song features Tucker’s soulful vocals and a catchy, bluesy guitar riff that drives the rhythm. The lyrics are about a man who is trying to win back his lover by offering her expensive gifts, including hi-heel sneakers. The chorus, with Tucker singing “Put on your hi-heel sneakers, put your wig hat on your head,” is especially memorable. The song’s upbeat energy and catchy melody have made it a classic of the blues and rock and roll genres, and it remains a beloved favorite of music fans today.

76. “Amen” by Impressions

“Amen” is a powerful and soulful gospel-influenced song by The Impressions, released in 1964. The song features Curtis Mayfield’s smooth vocals and a stirring brass section that adds to the song’s energy and impact. The lyrics are about seeking divine help and guidance during difficult times and acknowledging the power of faith in overcoming adversity. The chorus, with the group singing “Amen” in harmony, is particularly memorable. The song’s uplifting and inspirational message, combined with its catchy melody, have made it a beloved classic of the 1960s music scene and a timeless example of the power of gospel-infused soul music.

77. “It’s Over” by Roy Orbison

“It’s Over” is a heartbreaking and melancholy ballad by Roy Orbison, released in 1964. The song features Orbison’s soaring vocals and a lush orchestration that creates a hauntingly beautiful soundscape. The lyrics are about a man who has just lost his lover and is struggling to come to terms with the end of their relationship. The chorus, with Orbison singing “It’s over, it’s over, it’s over,” is particularly powerful. The song showcases Orbison’s mastery of the ballad form and his ability to convey intense emotions through his music, making it a beloved classic of the 1960s music scene and beyond.

78. “I’m A Loser” by Beatles

“I’m a Loser” is a introspective and melancholic song by the Beatles, released in 1964. The song features John Lennon’s distinctive vocals and a simple acoustic guitar accompaniment, creating a stripped-down and intimate atmosphere. The lyrics are about a man who has just been rejected by his lover and is struggling with feelings of inadequacy and self-doubt. The chorus, with Lennon singing “I’m a loser, and I’m not what I appear to be,” is particularly poignant. The song showcases the Beatles’ ability to write and perform more introspective and personal material, setting them apart from many of their contemporaries and contributing to their enduring popularity.

79. “(Just Like) Romeo And Juliet” by Reflections

“(Just Like) Romeo and Juliet” is an upbeat and catchy song by The Reflections, released in 1964. The song features a strong vocal performance and a lively arrangement that includes handclaps, horns, and a driving beat. The lyrics are about a couple who are deeply in love and willing to go to great lengths to be together, drawing parallels to the famous literary couple Romeo and Juliet. The chorus, with the group singing “Just like Romeo and Juliet, we’ll find a way,” is particularly memorable. The song remains a beloved classic of the Motown and 1960s pop music scenes, known for its infectious energy and romantic sentiment.

80. “Laugh, Laugh” by Beau Brummels

“Laugh, Laugh” is an energetic and catchy song by the Beau Brummels, released in 1964. The song features a jangling guitar riff and a driving beat, creating a lively and upbeat sound. The lyrics are about a man who is laughing in order to hide his pain and heartbreak, a theme that resonates with many listeners. The chorus, with the group singing “Laugh, laugh, I thought I’d die, it seemed so funny to me,” is particularly memorable. The song’s catchy melody and upbeat energy helped make it a hit, and it remains a beloved classic of the 1960s music scene.

81. “This Diamond Ring” by Gary Lewis & the Playboys

“This Diamond Ring” is a catchy and romantic song by Gary Lewis & the Playboys, released in 1965. The song features a distinctive guitar riff and Lewis’ smooth vocals, creating a memorable and uplifting sound. The lyrics are about a man who has bought a diamond ring for his lover and is asking her to marry him, expressing his love and devotion. The chorus, with Lewis singing “This diamond ring doesn’t mean what it did before,” is particularly memorable. The song’s catchy melody and romantic lyrics helped make it a hit, and it remains a beloved classic of the 1960s music scene.

82. “Funny” by Joe Hinton

“Funny” is a soulful and emotive song by Joe Hinton, released in 1964. The song features Hinton’s powerful and soulful vocals, accompanied by a lush and melodic orchestration, creating a rich and emotional sound. The lyrics are about a man who is feeling heartbroken and betrayed by his lover, and is struggling to come to terms with his feelings. The chorus, with Hinton singing “It’s funny what love can do,” is particularly poignant. The song’s soulful and emotional delivery helped make it a hit, and it remains a beloved classic of the 1960s soul music scene.

83. “Wish Someone Would Care” by Irma Thomas

“Wish Someone Would Care” is a powerful and emotional song by Irma Thomas, released in 1964. The song features Thomas’ soulful and passionate vocals, accompanied by a stirring and bluesy arrangement, creating a rich and evocative sound. The lyrics are about a woman who is feeling abandoned and heartbroken by her lover, and is yearning for someone to care for her. The chorus, with Thomas singing “Wish someone would care,” is particularly poignant. The song’s soulful delivery and emotional depth helped make it a hit, and it remains a beloved classic of the 1960s soul and blues music scenes.

84. “The “In” Crowd” by Dobie Gray

“The “In” Crowd” is a catchy and upbeat song by Dobie Gray, released in 1964. The song features Gray’s smooth and soulful vocals, accompanied by a lively and jazzy arrangement, creating a fun and infectious sound. The lyrics are about the social scene of the time, with Gray singing about the popular crowd and their exclusive clubs. The chorus, with Gray singing “I’m in with the in crowd,” is particularly memorable. The song’s catchy melody and upbeat tempo helped make it a hit, and it remains a beloved classic of the 1960s music scene.

85. “Ain’t That Good News” by Sam Cooke

“Ain’t That Good News” is a joyful and uplifting song by Sam Cooke, released in 1964. The song features Cooke’s smooth and soulful vocals, accompanied by a jubilant and rhythmic arrangement, creating a celebratory and catchy sound. The lyrics are about the good news of finding love and happiness, and Cooke sings with a sense of optimism and hopefulness. The chorus, with Cooke singing “Ain’t that good news,” is particularly infectious. The song’s upbeat tempo and positive message helped make it a hit, and it remains a beloved classic of the 1960s soul and gospel music scenes.

86. “Mountain Of Love” by Johnny Rivers

“Mountain of Love” is a classic rock and roll song by Johnny Rivers, released in 1964. The song features Rivers’ distinctive and energetic vocals, accompanied by a lively and upbeat arrangement, creating a dynamic and catchy sound. The lyrics are about a man who is determined to climb the “mountain of love” to be with the person he loves, and Rivers sings with a sense of determination and urgency. The chorus, with Rivers singing “Climb the mountain of love,” is particularly memorable. The song’s catchy melody and upbeat tempo helped make it a hit, and it remains a beloved classic of the 1960s music scene.

87. “Any Way You Want It” by Dave Clark Five

“Any Way You Want It” is a high-energy rock and roll song by the Dave Clark Five, released in 1964. The song features the band’s trademark driving rhythm, accompanied by catchy guitar riffs and lead singer Dave Clark’s raspy vocals, creating a lively and energetic sound. The lyrics are about a man who will do anything to win the heart of the woman he loves, and Clark sings with a sense of urgency and passion. The chorus, with Clark singing “Any way you want it, that’s the way it will be,” is particularly memorable. The song’s infectious melody and driving rhythm helped make it a hit, and it remains a beloved classic of the 1960s rock and roll scene.

88. “Saturday Night At The Movies” by Drifters

“Saturday Night at the Movies” by The Drifters is an upbeat and catchy tune that captures the essence of a night out at the movies in the 1960s. The song features the group’s signature harmonies and a memorable saxophone riff, as well as a lively rhythm that makes it impossible not to tap your feet. The lyrics describe the anticipation and excitement of going to the cinema with a special someone and getting lost in the magic of the silver screen. Released in 1964, the song quickly became a hit and remains a classic of the era, evoking memories of carefree days and youthful romance.

89. “Steal Away” by Jimmy Hughes

“Steal Away” by Jimmy Hughes is a soulful ballad that speaks to the heart of anyone who has ever been in love. The song features Hughes’ smooth and emotive vocals, backed by a gentle piano melody and a subdued rhythm section. The lyrics describe the feeling of being unable to resist the pull of a forbidden love, with Hughes pleading with his lover to steal away with him and start a new life together. Released in 1964, the song became an instant classic of the soul genre and continues to be celebrated for its powerful message and moving performance.

90. “Selfish One” by Jackie Ross

“Selfish One” by Jackie Ross is a classic soul song that tells the story of a woman who is tired of being treated poorly by her lover. The song features Ross’ powerful and soulful vocals, backed by a grooving rhythm section and a lively horn section. The lyrics describe the frustration of being with a selfish partner who only thinks about themselves, with Ross declaring that she deserves better and demanding that her lover treat her with respect. Released in 1964, the song became a hit and remains a beloved classic of the soul genre, showcasing Ross’ exceptional talent as a singer and performer.

91. “Come A Little Bit Closer” by Jay & the Americans

“Come a Little Bit Closer” is a romantic ballad by Jay & the Americans. The song features a catchy melody and beautiful harmonies that create a dreamy atmosphere. The lyrics describe a man’s desire for a woman and his hope that she will reciprocate his feelings. The powerful chorus, with its memorable refrain of “come a little bit closer,” is particularly impactful, evoking the emotion and longing of the song. The use of dramatic pauses and a powerful crescendo in the bridge adds to the song’s overall impact. It is a classic love song that continues to captivate listeners today.

92. “G.T.O.” by Ronny & the Daytonas

Released in 1964, “G.T.O.” by Ronny & the Daytonas is a fun and upbeat song that celebrates the love for cars and racing. The song has a catchy melody with a combination of guitar riffs and a memorable chorus that makes it easy to sing along. It became a hit in the US, reaching #4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The lyrics tell the story of the narrator’s love for his G.T.O. car, which he races against other vehicles in town. The song’s energy and excitement capture the spirit of the 1960s car culture and make it a classic of the era.

93. “Bread And Butter” by Newbeats

Released in 1964, “Bread and Butter” by the Newbeats is a playful pop song that has since become a beloved oldie. With its catchy melody, upbeat tempo, and lyrics about young love, the song is a timeless classic that remains a popular choice for radio stations and dance parties. The Newbeats’ harmonies and backing vocals add to the charm of the song, and the guitar and drums provide a simple yet effective accompaniment. “Bread and Butter” is a nostalgic trip back to the carefree days of the 60s and a reminder of the enduring appeal of pure, unadulterated pop music.

94. “You’re A Wonderful One” by Marvin Gaye

Released in 1964, “You’re A Wonderful One” is a soulful love song performed by the legendary Marvin Gaye. The song is known for its upbeat rhythm and catchy chorus, which showcases Gaye’s smooth and soulful voice. The lyrics express the singer’s admiration and appreciation for his significant other, declaring them as one of a kind and irreplaceable. The song’s infectious melody and Gaye’s passionate performance make it a classic of Motown’s golden era, showcasing the label’s signature sound and its ability to produce hit after hit.

95. “Oh Baby Don’t You Weep” by James Brown

“Oh Baby Don’t You Weep” is a soulful and passionate song by the Godfather of Soul, James Brown. The song begins with a mellow, bluesy guitar riff, and slowly builds into a powerful and energetic performance. Brown’s gritty, soulful vocals tell a story of heartbreak and sorrow, urging his lover not to cry over their lost love. The song is punctuated by intense bursts of horns, and the band’s tight, funky rhythm section drives the groove forward. With its powerful vocals, infectious rhythm, and heartfelt lyrics, “Oh Baby Don’t You Weep” is a classic example of James Brown’s iconic soul sound.

96. “C’Mon And Swim” by Bobby Freeman

“C’Mon And Swim” is a high-energy dance tune by American singer Bobby Freeman. The song’s infectious rhythm, catchy melody, and call-and-response vocals make it a perfect party anthem. The driving beat is augmented by a funky bassline, handclaps, and a blaring horn section, creating an irresistible groove that is impossible not to dance to. Freeman’s exuberant vocals urge the listener to join in the fun and “swim” along with the beat. Released in 1964, “C’Mon And Swim” was an instant hit and remains a beloved classic of the early days of rock and roll.

97. “A Summer Song” by Chad & Jeremy

“A Summer Song” is a gentle and romantic folk-pop tune by British duo Chad & Jeremy. The song captures the nostalgic feeling of a summer love affair, with its dreamy melodies and lyrics that speak of carefree days spent together. The duo’s harmonies are smooth and soothing, blending perfectly with the acoustic guitar and light percussion. The song’s uplifting chorus is catchy and joyful, capturing the essence of young love in the summertime. With its charming melody and sentimental lyrics, “A Summer Song” has become a timeless classic of the 1960s folk-pop era.

98. “Keep Searchin’ (We’ll Follow The Sun)” by Del Shannon

“Keep Searchin’ (We’ll Follow The Sun)” is a powerful and emotive rock and roll song by American singer Del Shannon. The song’s driving beat and insistent guitar riffs perfectly capture the sense of urgency and determination expressed in Shannon’s lyrics. His impassioned vocals express a desire to keep searching for love and happiness, even in the face of obstacles and setbacks. The soaring chorus is anthemic and inspiring, encouraging the listener to keep moving forward and never give up. With its raw energy and powerful message, “Keep Searchin’ (We’ll Follow The Sun)” is a classic example of 1960s rock and roll.

99. “I Wanna Love Him So Bad” by Jelly Beans

“I Wanna Love Him So Bad” is a lively and upbeat girl group song by American trio Jelly Beans. The song’s catchy melody, handclaps, and harmonies make it a fun and infectious tune that is impossible not to dance to. The lyrics express the longing of a young woman to be with the man she loves, and the group’s exuberant vocals perfectly capture the excitement and joy of young love. Released in 1964, “I Wanna Love Him So Bad” was a popular hit and has since become a beloved classic of the early days of the girl group era.

100. “Too Many Fish In The Sea” by Marvelettes

“Too Many Fish In The Sea” is a soulful and sassy song by American girl group the Marvelettes. The song’s driving beat and catchy chorus make it a fun and memorable tune, while the lyrics express a sentiment that is both empowering and cautionary. The Marvelettes warn their listeners not to settle for less in love, insisting that there are “too many fish in the sea” to waste time on someone who doesn’t treat them right. With its tight harmonies and powerful vocals, “Too Many Fish In The Sea” has become a classic example of 1960s girl group soul.