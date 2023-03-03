The early 1960s was a pivotal time in the history of music, with the emergence of new styles and sounds that would come to define the decade. The year 1962 was no exception, with some of the most iconic and enduring songs of the era being released during this time. From rock and roll to soul, country to pop, the diversity of musical genres was unmatched, making it a significant year in the evolution of popular music. In this article, we take a trip down memory lane and explore the 100 greatest songs from 1962. These songs have stood the test of time, transcending generations and remaining beloved classics to this day. Some of the artists who contributed to this legendary year in music include Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Ray Charles, and The Beach Boys, among many others. We delve into the stories behind the songs, examining the social and cultural context in which they were created and the impact they had on the music industry and society at large. So, join us on a journey back in time as we celebrate the 100 greatest songs from 1962, and remember the timeless music that continues to move us.

1. “Green Onions” by Booker T. & the MG’s

“Green Onions” is a timeless instrumental classic by Booker T. & the MG’s, released in 1962. The song features a distinctive organ riff that is instantly recognizable, and its funky, bluesy sound has made it a favorite among music lovers for decades. With its tight rhythm section and catchy melody, “Green Onions” has been covered by countless artists and has been featured in numerous films and TV shows. Its enduring popularity is a testament to the skill and creativity of Booker T. & the MG’s, who were one of the most influential and innovative groups of their time.

2. “Bring It On Home To Me” by Sam Cooke

“Bring It On Home To Me” is a soulful classic by Sam Cooke, released in 1962. The song features Cooke’s powerful vocals and heartfelt lyrics, which tell the story of a man pleading with his lover to come back to him. With its soulful melody and gospel-inspired backing vocals, “Bring It On Home To Me” has become a beloved classic and a staple of Cooke’s repertoire. The song has been covered by countless artists, including The Animals, Otis Redding, and Aretha Franklin, and has been featured in numerous films and TV shows. Its enduring popularity is a testament to Cooke’s timeless talent and enduring legacy.

3. “You’ve Really Got A Hold On Me” by Miracles

“You’ve Really Got A Hold On Me” is a classic Motown hit by The Miracles, released in 1962. The song features Smokey Robinson’s smooth, soulful vocals and tells the story of a man who is hopelessly in love with a woman who has a hold on his heart. With its catchy melody and tight harmonies, “You’ve Really Got A Hold On Me” has become a timeless classic and one of the defining songs of the Motown sound. The song has been covered by numerous artists, including The Beatles, and its influence can still be heard in modern music today.

4. “The Loco-Motion” by Little Eva

“The Loco-Motion” is a catchy, upbeat pop song by Little Eva, released in 1962. The song features Eva’s youthful, playful vocals and a danceable rhythm that inspired a popular dance craze of the same name. With its simple but infectious melody, “The Loco-Motion” quickly became a chart-topping hit and remains a beloved classic to this day. The song has been covered by numerous artists, including Grand Funk Railroad and Kylie Minogue, and has been featured in films, TV shows, and commercials. Its enduring popularity is a testament to the power of a great pop song and the infectious energy of Little Eva’s performance.

5. “Sherry” by Four Seasons

“Sherry” is a timeless classic by the American vocal group Four Seasons. Released in 1962, the song is an upbeat, catchy tune that tells the story of a boy who is head over heels in love with a girl named Sherry. With its signature falsetto vocals and lively doo-wop beat, “Sherry” captures the energy and excitement of young love. The song’s infectious chorus and catchy melody have made it a beloved favorite for generations and have cemented its place in music history as one of the greatest pop songs of all time.

6. “I Can’t Stop Loving You” by Ray Charles

“I Can’t Stop Loving You” is a soulful ballad by the legendary musician Ray Charles. Originally written by country singer Don Gibson, Charles transformed the song into a powerful, emotional masterpiece that showcases his unique vocal talent and musical versatility. The song’s lyrics speak to the pain and heartbreak of a love that just won’t fade away, and Charles delivers them with a raw, soulful intensity that is unmatched. With its stirring orchestral arrangement and Charles’ unforgettable vocals, “I Can’t Stop Loving You” is a timeless classic that continues to resonate with audiences today.

7. “Up On The Roof” by Drifters

“Up On The Roof” is a soulful classic by the American R&B group The Drifters. Released in 1962, the song paints a vivid picture of a city dweller’s desire to escape the chaos and find solace on a rooftop oasis. The Drifters’ smooth harmonies and the song’s gentle melody create a dreamy atmosphere that captures the yearning for a simpler, more peaceful existence. The song’s evocative lyrics and mellow, romantic vibe have made it a beloved favorite among fans of soul and R&B, and cemented its place as one of the most enduring hits of the era.

8. “Twist And Shout” by Isley Brothers

“Twist and Shout” is a high-energy, soulful classic by the Isley Brothers, originally written by Phil Medley and Bert Berns. Released in 1962, the song is characterized by its driving rhythm, catchy melody, and the Isley Brothers’ electrifying vocals. With its iconic “shake it up, baby!” chorus and infectious dance beat, “Twist and Shout” is a quintessential party anthem that has remained a beloved favorite for generations. The song has been covered by countless artists, including The Beatles, who famously recorded their own version in 1963, helping to cement its place as a rock and roll classic.

9. “These Arms Of Mine” by Otis Redding

“These Arms of Mine” is a soulful ballad by the legendary American singer-songwriter Otis Redding. Released in 1962, the song is a heartfelt ode to love and the longing that comes with it. Redding’s smooth, powerful vocals convey a depth of emotion that is palpable and poignant, and the song’s stripped-down arrangement allows his voice to shine. With its soulful melody and touching lyrics, “These Arms of Mine” has become a timeless classic that has been covered by countless artists and remains a staple of the soul and R&B genres.

10. “Do You Love Me” by Contours

“Do You Love Me” by Contours is a classic Motown song released in 1962. The song is an uptempo dance number that encourages listeners to get up and move with its infectious beat and catchy chorus. The lead singer asks his partner if they love him and implores them to show it through their dancing. The song became an instant hit and has been covered by various artists over the years. It’s a timeless classic that remains popular and recognizable to this day, thanks to its memorable melody and the Contours’ soulful vocal delivery.

11. “Wipe Out” by Surfaris

“Wipe Out” by the Surfaris is an iconic instrumental surf rock song released in 1963. The song is known for its catchy drum solo and simple, yet infectious guitar riff. The melody was inspired by the sound of waves crashing on the beach, and the title is a reference to the wipeouts that surfers experience while riding waves. The song became an instant hit and has since been featured in countless movies, TV shows, and commercials. Its enduring popularity is a testament to its catchy melody and the enduring appeal of surf rock music.

12. “Twisting The Night Away” by Sam Cooke

“Twisting the Night Away” by Sam Cooke is a classic R&B song released in 1962. The song features Cooke’s smooth, soulful vocals and a catchy, upbeat rhythm that encourages listeners to dance and have a good time. The lyrics describe a lively party atmosphere where people are twisting and shouting the night away. The song was a commercial success and remains a beloved classic to this day, thanks to Cooke’s timeless talent and the infectious energy of the music. “Twisting the Night Away” is a quintessential example of Cooke’s contributions to the soul and R&B genres.

13. “He’s A Rebel” by Crystals

“He’s a Rebel” by The Crystals is a classic girl group song released in 1962. The song was written by legendary songwriter Gene Pitney and produced by Phil Spector, featuring his signature “Wall of Sound” production style. The lyrics describe a rebellious and mysterious man who defies convention and captures the heart of the lead singer. The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy melody, combined with the Crystals’ harmonious vocals, helped make it a chart-topping hit. “He’s a Rebel” remains a timeless classic of the girl group genre, with its infectious energy and unforgettable chorus still resonating with listeners today.

14. “Surfin’ Safari” by Beach Boys

“Surfin’ Safari” is a classic Beach Boys hit that captures the excitement and freedom of surfing culture in the early 1960s. The upbeat song features catchy guitar riffs, harmonious vocals, and lyrics about loading up the car, grabbing the boards, and heading to the beach for a day of surfing fun. With its lively rhythm and carefree lyrics, “Surfin’ Safari” perfectly captures the carefree spirit of youth and the adventurous spirit of surfing. The song remains a beloved classic of the Beach Boys’ early era, and its popularity continues to inspire generations of surfers and music fans alike.

15. “Love Me Do” by Beatles

“Love Me Do” is a classic Beatles’ song from their debut album “Please Please Me” released in 1962. The track features a catchy harmonica riff that sets the upbeat, pop-rock tone of the song. The lyrics are simple but effective, expressing a plea for love and attention from the perspective of a lovestruck protagonist. The harmonies and vocal interplay between John Lennon and Paul McCartney add to the song’s charm and appeal, making it an enduring favorite among fans of the band’s early work. “Love Me Do” is a quintessential example of the Beatles’ signature sound and is regarded as a classic of the 1960s British Invasion era.

16. “The One Who Really Loves You” by Mary Wells

“The One Who Really Loves You” is a classic soul song by Mary Wells, released in 1962. The song features Wells’ soulful vocals over a lively arrangement of brass, percussion, and piano, creating a toe-tapping, head-nodding groove. The lyrics speak of a woman pleading with her lover to see that she is the one who truly loves him and will always be there for him. The track is an excellent showcase of Wells’ vocal range and ability to convey the emotion of the song through her singing. “The One Who Really Loves You” remains a beloved classic of the Motown era and a testament to Mary Wells’ talent and artistry.

17. “You Belong To Me” by Duprees

“You Belong To Me” is a timeless classic by the American doo-wop group, The Duprees, released in 1962. The song is a beautiful, romantic ballad with lush harmonies and smooth vocals that make it an instant hit. It features a slow, dreamy melody and poignant lyrics that speak of a love that transcends distance and time. The arrangement is simple yet effective, with the orchestral backing providing a perfect complement to the group’s harmonies. “You Belong To Me” is a masterpiece of the doo-wop genre, and its enduring popularity is a testament to its timeless appeal and the exceptional talent of The Duprees.

18. “Any Day Now” by Chuck Jackson

“Any Day Now” is a soulful classic by Chuck Jackson, released in 1962. The song features a powerful vocal performance from Jackson, backed by a lush arrangement of strings, horns, and piano. The lyrics speak of a man waiting for his lover to return to him, despite knowing deep down that she may never come back. The emotional intensity of the song is heightened by the soaring strings and Jackson’s impassioned delivery. “Any Day Now” is a soul masterpiece that showcases Jackson’s exceptional talent as a vocalist and remains a favorite of fans of the genre to this day.

19. “Big Girls Don’t Cry” by Four Seasons

“Big Girls Don’t Cry” is a classic pop song by the Four Seasons, released in 1962. The song features a catchy melody and the signature falsetto vocals of lead singer Frankie Valli, which became a defining element of the group’s sound. The lyrics speak of a man struggling to come to terms with a breakup and trying to convince himself that he doesn’t need his former lover. The upbeat tempo and infectious harmonies make the song a perfect dancefloor filler, while Valli’s vocal acrobatics ensure that it remains a beloved classic of the early 1960s pop era.

20. “Having A Party” by Sam Cooke

“Having A Party” is an upbeat and infectious R&B classic by Sam Cooke, released in 1962. The song features Cooke’s signature smooth and soulful vocals, backed by a lively arrangement of horns, piano, and drums. The lyrics describe a lively party with friends and loved ones, where everyone is dancing, having fun, and enjoying each other’s company. Cooke’s dynamic vocal performance and the energetic instrumental backing make the song a perfect party anthem that gets people up and dancing. “Having A Party” is a timeless classic that continues to be a beloved favorite of R&B and soul music fans.

21. “Sheila” by Tommy Roe

“Sheila” is a classic rock and roll song by Tommy Roe, released in 1962. The song features a catchy guitar riff and upbeat tempo, making it an instant hit with fans of the genre. The lyrics tell the story of a boy who is smitten with a girl named Sheila and is trying to win her over with his charm and personality. Roe’s vocal performance is full of youthful energy and enthusiasm, perfectly capturing the excitement and exuberance of young love. “Sheila” remains a beloved favorite of the early 1960s rock and roll era, with its timeless melody and infectious energy.

22. “Soldier Boy” by Shirelles

“Soldier Boy” is a classic R&B song by The Shirelles, released in 1962. The song features the group’s trademark harmonies and lead singer Shirley Owens’ powerful vocals. The lyrics speak of a woman who is waiting for her soldier boy to return from war and expressing her unwavering love and devotion to him. The track has a slow, dreamy melody that perfectly captures the longing and anticipation of the woman waiting for her loved one. “Soldier Boy” is a soulful and emotional ballad that remains a beloved classic of the early 1960s and a testament to The Shirelles’ talent and artistry.

23. “Palisades Park” by Freddy Cannon

“Palisades Park” is a fun and catchy rock and roll song by Freddy Cannon, released in 1962. The song features a lively rhythm and upbeat tempo, as well as Cannon’s energetic vocal performance. The lyrics describe a visit to the famous Palisades Park amusement park in New Jersey, with its various attractions and rides. The track has a carefree and youthful vibe that perfectly captures the spirit of summertime fun and adventure. “Palisades Park” remains a beloved classic of the early 1960s rock and roll era and a testament to Cannon’s talent as a performer and songwriter.

24. “Breaking Up Is Hard To Do” by Neil Sedaka

“Breaking Up Is Hard To Do” is a classic pop song by Neil Sedaka, released in 1962. The song features a memorable melody and Sedaka’s signature high-pitched vocals, which became a defining element of his sound. The lyrics describe the pain and difficulty of breaking up with a lover, and the emotional turmoil that comes with it. The track has a bittersweet and melancholic tone that perfectly captures the feelings of heartbreak and loss. “Breaking Up Is Hard To Do” is a timeless classic of the early 1960s pop era and remains a beloved favorite of fans of the genre.

25. “Our Day Will Come” by Ruby & the Romantics

“Our Day Will Come” is a soulful ballad by Ruby & the Romantics, released in 1963. The song features lead singer Ruby Nash’s silky-smooth vocals and the group’s lush harmonies. The lyrics speak of a couple who is looking forward to a bright and happy future together, expressing their belief that their love will prevail despite any obstacles they may face. The track has a slow, dreamy melody that perfectly captures the romantic and hopeful sentiment of the lyrics. “Our Day Will Come” is a timeless classic of the early 1960s and a testament to Ruby & the Romantics’ talent and artistry.

26. “You’ll Lose A Good Thing” by Barbara Lynn

“You’ll Lose A Good Thing” is a soulful R&B song by Barbara Lynn, released in 1962. The song features Lynn’s powerful vocals and a catchy melody that incorporates elements of blues and rock and roll. The lyrics speak of a woman who is warning her lover that he will regret losing her and will soon realize what a mistake he made. The track has a strong and confident tone that perfectly captures the determination and self-assuredness of the protagonist. “You’ll Lose A Good Thing” is a classic of the early 1960s R&B era and a testament to Lynn’s talent as a singer and songwriter.

27. “Return To Sender” by Elvis Presley

“Return To Sender” is a classic rock and roll song by Elvis Presley, released in 1962. The song features Presley’s signature swagger and powerful vocals, as well as a catchy melody and driving rhythm. The lyrics describe a man who is frustrated by his efforts to contact a former lover, as all of his letters are returned to him unopened. The track has a playful and upbeat tone that perfectly captures the lightheartedness and humor of the situation. “Return To Sender” is a beloved favorite of fans of the early 1960s rock and roll era and a testament to Presley’s enduring talent and popularity.

28. “Tell Him” by Exciters

“Tell Him” is a classic girl group song by the Exciters, released in 1962. The song features lead singer Brenda Reid’s powerful vocals and the group’s rich harmonies, as well as a driving beat and catchy melody. The lyrics speak of a woman who is determined to confess her love to a man and urges her friends to help her make the connection. The track has a joyful and upbeat tone that perfectly captures the exuberance and excitement of young love. “Tell Him” is a beloved classic of the early 1960s girl group era and a testament to the Exciters’ talent and charisma.

29. “Let’s Dance” by Chris Montez

“Let’s Dance” is an infectious rock and roll song by Chris Montez, released in 1962. The song features Montez’s smooth vocals and a lively beat that encourages listeners to get up and dance. The lyrics speak of the joy of letting go and enjoying life on the dance floor. The track has a playful and carefree tone that perfectly captures the fun and excitement of youth culture in the early 1960s. “Let’s Dance” is a classic of the era and a testament to Montez’s enduring talent and popularity as a singer and performer.

30. “Lovers Who Wander” by Dion

“Lovers Who Wander” is a classic rock and roll song by Dion, released in 1962. The song features Dion’s signature smooth vocals and a catchy melody that evokes the melancholic yearning of the lyrics. The track speaks of the pain of lost love and the search for a new connection. The song’s doo-wop harmonies and bluesy guitar riffs create a nostalgic and wistful atmosphere that perfectly captures the romanticism and longing of youth. “Lovers Who Wander” is a beloved favorite of fans of the early 1960s rock and roll era and a testament to Dion’s enduring talent and popularity.

31. “Chains” by Cookies

“Chains” is a classic R&B song by The Cookies, released in 1962. The song features the trio’s tight harmonies and a catchy melody that captures the longing and frustration of the lyrics. The track speaks of feeling trapped in a loveless relationship and the desire to break free. The song’s soulful vocal delivery and driving rhythm create a sense of urgency and passion that perfectly convey the emotional intensity of the lyrics. “Chains” is a timeless classic of the early 1960s R&B scene and a testament to The Cookies’ remarkable talent and influence on the genre.

32. “Cry To Me” by Solomon Burke

“Cry to Me” is a classic soul song by Solomon Burke, released in 1962. The song features Burke’s powerful and soulful vocals, accompanied by a smooth and groovy instrumental arrangement. The track speaks of the pain of lost love and the comfort that can be found in sharing that pain with someone else. The song’s haunting melody and emotional delivery create a sense of intimacy and vulnerability that perfectly capture the heartache and yearning of the lyrics. “Cry to Me” is a beloved classic of the early 1960s soul scene and a testament to Burke’s incredible talent and impact on the genre.

33. “Two Lovers” by Mary Wells

“Two Lovers” is a classic soul song by Mary Wells, released in 1962. The song features Wells’ emotive and expressive vocals, accompanied by a groovy and melodic instrumental arrangement. The lyrics describe the struggle of having feelings for two people at the same time and the emotional turmoil that comes with it. Wells’ delivery captures the passion and longing of the lyrics, and the catchy melody makes the song unforgettable. “Two Lovers” is a timeless classic of the early 1960s soul scene and a testament to Wells’ incredible talent and impact on the genre.

34. “Monster Mash” by Bobby “Boris” Pickett

“Monster Mash” is a Halloween-themed novelty song by Bobby “Boris” Pickett, released in 1962. The song features Pickett’s distinctive and theatrical vocals, imitating classic horror movie characters like Boris Karloff and Bela Lugosi. The lyrics describe a mad scientist’s creation of a dance craze called the “Monster Mash,” featuring popular monsters like Dracula and the Wolfman. The song’s catchy melody and playful lyrics made it an instant hit, and it has since become a Halloween classic, playing every year on radio stations and in costume parties. “Monster Mash” remains a beloved and enduring song of the Halloween season.

35. “Papa-Oom-Mow-Mow” by Rivingtons

“Papa-Oom-Mow-Mow” is a classic doo-wop song by the Rivingtons, released in 1962. The song is best known for its infectious nonsensical chorus, which is made up of various sounds and phrases, including the title itself. The song’s upbeat tempo and energetic vocal delivery make it a perfect dance tune that still gets people moving today. The song has been covered by numerous artists over the years, including the Beach Boys and the Trashmen, and has become a staple of 1960s rock and roll. Its playful and catchy melody ensures that it remains a popular oldies classic.

36. “Soul Twist” by King Curtis & the Noble Knights

Released in 1962, “Soul Twist” by King Curtis & the Noble Knights is a classic instrumental R&B/soul song that is sure to get you moving. The song features King Curtis on the saxophone, accompanied by a tight rhythm section that includes guitar, bass, drums, and piano. The catchy melody and infectious beat of “Soul Twist” have made it a favorite among fans of early soul and R&B music. The song’s success led to several sequels and spin-offs, solidifying its place in the canon of classic soul instrumentals. “Soul Twist” remains a beloved track that continues to inspire and delight listeners today.

37. “Ruby Baby” by Dion

“Ruby Baby” is a classic doo-wop song by Dion, originally released in 1963. The song tells the story of a man who is infatuated with a woman named Ruby and can’t stop thinking about her. The song features a catchy melody, tight harmonies, and a driving rhythm section that will make you want to dance. Dion’s soulful vocals are perfectly suited to the song, and the lyrics are both romantic and playful. “Ruby Baby” is a timeless classic that remains popular to this day, and it’s easy to see why – it’s a perfect example of the doo-wop genre at its finest.

38. “I Need Your Loving” by Don Gardner & Dee Dee Ford

“I Need Your Loving” is a soulful R&B track released by Don Gardner and Dee Dee Ford in 1962. The song features Ford’s passionate lead vocals accompanied by Gardner’s smooth harmonies, a driving rhythm section, and a horn section that adds to the song’s intensity. The lyrics speak of the desperate need for a loved one’s affection and attention, with lines like “I need your loving to keep me warm at night” and “I need your loving to make me feel all right.” The song became a hit, reaching number four on the R&B chart and number twenty-eight on the pop chart.

39. “I Found A Love” by Falcons

“I Found A Love” is a soulful and upbeat R&B song by The Falcons, featuring the powerful lead vocals of Wilson Pickett. The song begins with a catchy guitar riff and builds up to an explosive chorus, complete with horns and backing vocals. Pickett’s vocals are raw and impassioned, perfectly conveying the song’s message of finding true love after heartbreak. The track is an early example of the soul music that would become popular in the 1960s, and its infectious energy and powerful performances make it a standout in the genre’s early history.

40. “Uptown” by Crystals

“Uptown” is a classic 1960s R&B song by the girl group, The Crystals. The upbeat melody and powerful vocals lead by lead singer Barbara Alston, convey the longing for upward mobility and a better life in the city. The lyrics describe the desire to escape poverty and find happiness and success, as they proclaim the message of “moving on up” and achieving their dreams. The song’s driving rhythm and the use of horns and percussion create an infectious groove that will get anyone on their feet, making it a quintessential example of the soulful, energetic sound of the era.

41. “Don’t Make Me Over” by Dionne Warwick

“Don’t Make Me Over” by Dionne Warwick is a soulful ballad that showcases Warwick’s powerful vocal range. Written by Burt Bacharach and Hal David, the song deals with the emotions of rejection and the fear of losing love. Warwick’s emotive performance is complemented by the rich arrangement that features lush strings, horns, and a prominent piano riff. The song was a hit for Warwick, peaking at number 21 on the Billboard Hot 100, and is considered a classic of the era. Its enduring popularity is a testament to Warwick’s vocal talent and the timeless songwriting of Bacharach and David.

42. “409” by Beach Boys

“409” by the Beach Boys is a classic car song that celebrates the Chevrolet 409 engine. Released in 1962, the song showcases the Beach Boys’ signature harmonies and upbeat surf rock sound. With its catchy lyrics and driving beat, “409” became a hit among car enthusiasts and music fans alike. The song’s popularity helped establish the Beach Boys as one of the most successful American rock bands of the 1960s. “409” remains a favorite among fans of vintage cars and classic rock, a testament to its enduring appeal more than five decades after its release.

43. “Lover Please” by Clyde McPhatter

“Lover Please” is a 1962 rhythm and blues hit by Clyde McPhatter. The song is an upbeat and catchy love plea, with McPhatter’s smooth vocals front and center, backed by a soulful horn section and harmonizing background vocals. The lyrics depict a man begging his lover not to leave him, promising to do anything to keep her. The song features a dynamic arrangement that builds to a climax during the chorus, with McPhatter’s vocals reaching new heights of intensity. “Lover Please” was a top 10 hit on the R&B charts and a top 30 hit on the pop charts.

44. “What’s A Matter Baby” by Timi Yuro

“What’s a Matter Baby” is a soulful ballad sung by Timi Yuro, written by Louis C. Pegues and Clyde Otis. The song was released in 1962 and became a top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. Yuro’s powerful and emotive voice shines in this song as she sings about heartbreak and the pain of a lost love. The combination of Yuro’s powerful vocals and the song’s poignant lyrics creates a soulful masterpiece that has stood the test of time. “What’s a Matter Baby” remains one of Yuro’s most popular and enduring hits, and a classic of the early 1960s soul music era.

45. “You Don’t Know Me” by Ray Charles

“You Don’t Know Me” is a soulful ballad performed by Ray Charles that was released in 1962. The song features a gentle piano melody and Charles’ smooth and emotional vocals that tell the story of a man who is secretly in love with someone who does not know him as well as he thinks he knows her. The song’s lyrics are poignant and relatable, expressing the pain of unrequited love and the feeling of being invisible to the person one loves. Charles’ heartfelt delivery adds a layer of depth and emotion to the already powerful lyrics, making the song a classic in the soul genre.

46. “You Beat Me To The Punch” by Mary Wells

Released in 1962, “You Beat Me To The Punch” by Mary Wells is a soulful and emotional ballad about unrequited love. Wells’ smooth and powerful vocals perfectly capture the longing and heartache of the lyrics. The song features a simple yet effective melody, with a prominent piano riff and subtle backing instrumentation. The catchy chorus is a standout, with Wells’ pleading vocals adding an extra layer of emotion. “You Beat Me To The Punch” became Wells’ second Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, cementing her place as one of the leading female vocalists of the era.

47. “Pipeline” by Chantays

“Pipeline” by Chantays is a classic instrumental surf rock song that has become an iconic representation of the genre. The track is propelled by a catchy guitar riff that is both driving and melodic, with additional elements such as the drums, bass, and saxophone adding to the song’s upbeat and energetic feel. “Pipeline” is a timeless tune that remains popular to this day and has been covered by numerous artists. Its distinctive sound and high-energy performance make it a standout track in the surf rock genre and a must-listen for fans of instrumental rock music.

48. “Playboy” by Marvelettes

Released in 1962, “Playboy” by the Marvelettes is a catchy and upbeat R&B track with a catchy chorus that’s hard to resist. The song features strong harmonies and a groovy melody that keeps you hooked from start to finish. Lyrically, the song is about a girl who’s attracted to a playboy, but she knows that he’s no good for her. Despite this, she can’t resist his charms and continues to fall for him. The Marvelettes’ powerful vocals and tight instrumentation make “Playboy” a timeless classic that still stands the test of time today.

49. “Boom Boom” by John Lee Hooker

“Boom Boom” is a classic blues song by John Lee Hooker, released in 1962. With its steady, driving rhythm and hypnotic guitar riff, the song is a timeless example of Hooker’s signature boogie style. The lyrics are simple and repetitive, with Hooker singing about his woman leaving him, but the song’s energy and intensity more than make up for its lack of complexity. “Boom Boom” has been covered by countless musicians over the years and remains a staple of the blues canon, beloved for its raw power and Hooker’s gritty, expressive vocals.

50. “Little Town Flirt” by Del Shannon

“Little Town Flirt” is a song by American singer-songwriter Del Shannon. It was released in 1962 and reached the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song features Shannon’s distinctive falsetto vocals and a catchy melody that captures the innocence and excitement of young love. The lyrics tell the story of a boy who falls for a girl from a small town, despite warnings from his friends. With its upbeat rhythm and bittersweet lyrics, “Little Town Flirt” became a classic of the early 1960s and continues to be enjoyed by fans of rock and pop music.

51. “Love Came To Me” by Dion

“Love Came To Me” is a romantic pop ballad by Dion, released in 1962. The song’s soft and gentle melody is carried by Dion’s emotive vocals, perfectly capturing the feelings of falling in love. The song tells the story of a love that unexpectedly enters the singer’s life and changes everything for the better. The lyrics are simple yet profound, expressing the joy and wonder of finding love. The song is elevated by the lush orchestration, adding to the dreamy and romantic atmosphere. “Love Came To Me” is a timeless classic that continues to resonate with listeners today.

52. “Remember Then” by Earls

Released in 1962, “Remember Then” is a timeless doo-wop classic by the Earls that captures the nostalgia of youthful love and longing. The song features a catchy melody, intricate harmonies, and a charming lead vocal by Larry Chance. The lyrics recall memories of romance, including dancing under the moonlight, holding hands, and sweet kisses. With its upbeat tempo and bittersweet lyrics, “Remember Then” captures the innocence and idealism of teenage love. The song’s enduring popularity has made it a beloved oldies staple, and its smooth harmonies and catchy chorus continue to capture the hearts of listeners today.

53. “Beechwood 4-5789” by Marvelettes

“Beechwood 4-5789” by the Marvelettes is a classic doo-wop hit that tells the story of a girl who gives out her phone number to a boy she meets, but warns him not to share it with anyone else. The song features catchy harmonies, upbeat melodies, and the signature doo-wop “shoo-bee-doo” backing vocals. The Marvelettes’ strong vocal performance and Motown’s polished production make this song stand out in the genre. “Beechwood 4-5789” was a hit upon its release in 1962 and remains a beloved classic to this day, capturing the youthful spirit and romance of the era.

54. “Mashed Potato Time” by Dee Dee Sharp

Released in 1962, “Mashed Potato Time” by Dee Dee Sharp became an instant dance craze, with its catchy melody and simple but infectious “mashed potato” dance moves. The song features Sharp’s powerful and soulful vocals, backed by upbeat instrumentation with a prominent saxophone and guitar riff. The lyrics invite listeners to join the fun on the dance floor, making it a classic party anthem of its time. With its timeless appeal, “Mashed Potato Time” remains a popular choice for oldies radio stations and dance parties, and is often cited as one of the most memorable hits of the early 1960s.

55. “You Can’t Judge A Book By The Cover” by Bo Diddley

“You Can’t Judge a Book by the Cover” is a classic blues song by Bo Diddley that was released in 1962. The song has a driving beat with Diddley’s signature guitar sound and catchy lyrics that are delivered with his distinctive voice. The song is a commentary on the tendency of people to judge others by their outward appearances and warns against making assumptions. The song has been covered by numerous artists and has become a blues and rock standard. With its memorable chorus and upbeat tempo, “You Can’t Judge a Book by the Cover” remains a classic example of Bo Diddley’s unique sound and style.

56. “Party Lights” by Claudine Clark

“Party Lights” is a catchy R&B tune by Claudine Clark, released in 1962. The song features a blend of rock and roll with doo-wop harmonies and a groovy organ riff. The lyrics describe the protagonist’s love for dancing and partying, as she sings about staying up all night under the “party lights.” Clark’s powerful and soulful voice adds depth and emotion to the song, making it a classic party anthem. “Party Lights” reached number five on the US R&B charts and number 26 on the pop charts, cementing its place as one of the greatest hits of the early 1960s.

57. “He’s Sure The Boy I Love” by Crystals

“He’s Sure The Boy I Love” is a classic love song by The Crystals, released in 1962. The track is known for its smooth harmonies and romantic lyrics, telling the story of a girl who has found the perfect boy for her. The song was written by the legendary songwriting duo of Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil, and produced by Phil Spector, known for his iconic “Wall of Sound” production style. With its catchy melody and emotional vocals, “He’s Sure The Boy I Love” became a chart-topping hit and has remained a beloved classic of the era.

58. “Hitch Hike” by Marvin Gaye

“Hitch Hike” by Marvin Gaye is a classic Motown hit with an irresistible beat that urges listeners to dance along. Released in 1962, the song features Gaye’s smooth, soulful vocals over a driving rhythm and upbeat horns. The lyrics tell the story of a man who’s out on the road and trying to make it back to his girl, hitchhiking his way across the country. With its catchy melody and infectious groove, “Hitch Hike” became a fan favorite and cemented Gaye’s place in the pantheon of great soul artists of the era.

59. “Dream Baby” by Roy Orbison

“Dream Baby” is a classic rockabilly tune by the legendary Roy Orbison. The song was a commercial success for Orbison, reaching number 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1962. The song is characterized by Orbison’s smooth, soaring vocals and a catchy guitar riff that helps to create the song’s dreamy atmosphere. The lyrics describe the singer’s longing for a dream lover, one who seems almost too good to be true. Orbison’s powerful and emotive delivery of the song’s lyrics perfectly captures the longing and yearning at the heart of this classic rock and roll ballad.

60. “Rhythm Of The Rain” by Cascades

Released in 1963, “Rhythm of the Rain” by Cascades is a classic love ballad that has stood the test of time. With its simple melody and heartfelt lyrics, the song tells the story of a lost love and the longing that comes with it. The lead singer’s voice is tender and emotive, backed by lush harmonies and a gentle percussion track that evokes the sound of raindrops falling. It’s a timeless tune that captures the feeling of heartache and hope, and it remains a beloved favorite of listeners who appreciate the beauty and simplicity of classic pop ballads.

61. “Don’t Play That Song” by Ben E. King

Released in 1962, “Don’t Play That Song (You Lied)” by Ben E. King is a soulful plea for an end to a painful relationship. King’s powerful vocals and the backing of a lively, gospel-inspired chorus create a stirring emotional intensity that brings out the song’s heartfelt message. The song’s catchy melody and soulful rhythm make it an instant classic of the genre, with a timeless appeal that still resonates today. It’s a song about heartbreak and the power of music to evoke memories and emotions, and King’s impassioned delivery and raw vulnerability make it a standout among his many hits.

62. “Telstar” by The Tornadoes

“Telstar” by The Tornadoes is an iconic instrumental rock and roll track from the early 1960s. It features a distinctive lead melody played on an electronic keyboard, which gives the song its futuristic, space-age sound. The track’s title refers to the Telstar communications satellite, which was launched by NASA in 1962 and became the first-ever privately sponsored space launch. The song was a commercial success on both sides of the Atlantic, reaching #1 in the UK and the top 10 in the US. It has since been covered by many artists and is regarded as a classic of the genre.

63. “Slow Twistin'” by Chubby Checker (with Dee Dee Sharp)

Released in 1962, “Slow Twistin'” is a fun and upbeat dance song by Chubby Checker featuring Dee Dee Sharp. The song encourages listeners to hit the dance floor and move to the “slow twist” rhythm. With Checker’s iconic voice and Sharp’s smooth harmonies, the song delivers a groovy and catchy beat that will have anyone tapping their feet. The lyrics playfully suggest a romantic interest in someone who is “slow twistin'” on the dance floor, creating a lighthearted and fun atmosphere. Overall, “Slow Twistin'” captures the essence of the early 1960s dance craze and remains a classic to this day.

64. “P.S. I Love You” by Beatles

“P.S. I Love You” is a romantic ballad by the Beatles, written by Paul McCartney and released in 1962 as the B-side to their debut single, “Love Me Do.” The song features McCartney’s lead vocals and acoustic guitar, backed by harmonies from John Lennon and George Harrison, and a prominent bassline played by McCartney. The song is a tribute to the innocent, tender love of young couples, with the lyrics expressing the feelings of a boy writing a love letter to his sweetheart. The song’s simple yet charming melody and sentimental lyrics have made it a beloved classic in the Beatles’ catalog.

65. “Something’s Got A Hold On Me” by Etta James

“Something’s Got A Hold On Me” by Etta James is a soulful and powerful R&B classic that showcases James’ extraordinary vocal range and emotive delivery. Released in 1962, the song is driven by a dynamic rhythm section and a lively horn section that perfectly complement James’ dynamic vocals. With lyrics that express the feeling of being held captive by love, James’ performance is nothing short of electrifying. The song is a perfect example of the raw energy and emotion that defined the early days of R&B and soul music and remains a timeless classic that continues to inspire new generations of musicians and fans.

66. “Stormy Monday Blues” by Bobby “Blue” Bland

“Stormy Monday Blues” by Bobby “Blue” Bland is a classic blues song that was first recorded in 1947. The song features a slow and sultry groove that perfectly captures the feeling of a rainy Monday morning. Bland’s smooth and soulful vocals are backed by a tight and expressive horn section, creating a sound that is both passionate and deeply emotive. With lyrics that express the pain and struggle of a hardworking man trying to make ends meet, the song is a timeless classic that continues to resonate with listeners today. It’s a perfect example of Bland’s talent as a singer and songwriter and his enduring influence on the blues genre.

67. “Make It Easy On Yourself” by Jerry Butler

“Make It Easy On Yourself” is a soulful and poignant ballad by Jerry Butler that was released in 1962. The song features a stirring orchestral arrangement that perfectly complements Butler’s smooth and heartfelt vocals. With lyrics that express the pain of a broken heart and the struggle to move on, Butler delivers a powerful and emotional performance that resonates with listeners to this day. The song is a testament to Butler’s talent as both a singer and songwriter and is widely considered one of the greatest soul ballads of all time. Its timeless appeal has made it a beloved classic that continues to inspire and move audiences.

68. “Stubborn Kind Of Fellow” by Marvin Gaye

“Stubborn Kind of Fellow” by Marvin Gaye is a classic Motown hit from 1962. The song features a catchy melody, upbeat rhythm, and Gaye’s smooth and soulful vocals. With lyrics that express the determination of a man who won’t give up on love, the song is a testament to Gaye’s talent as both a singer and songwriter. The track showcases the distinctive Motown sound, with its driving beat, tight horn section, and infectious hooks. It’s a timeless classic that continues to be celebrated for its contribution to the Motown and soul genres and Gaye’s enduring legacy as one of the greatest musicians of all time.

69. “Rainbow” by Gene Chandler

“Rainbow” by Gene Chandler is a soulful and upbeat track from 1963 that features Chandler’s smooth and expressive vocals over a lively and danceable rhythm. The song’s lyrics speak to the promise of a brighter tomorrow, with its hopeful message of overcoming life’s challenges and finding happiness. The song’s infectious melody and catchy hooks make it a classic of the soul and R&B genres, with Chandler’s dynamic performance showcasing his talent as both a singer and showman. It’s a song that continues to be celebrated for its uplifting message and its enduring appeal as a dance floor classic.

70. “Shout” by Joey Dee & the Starliters

“Shout” by Joey Dee & the Starliters is an iconic party anthem from 1962 that has become a staple of dance floors and sporting events around the world. The song features a driving beat, infectious hooks, and a catchy call-and-response chorus that gets everyone on their feet. With lyrics that encourage listeners to let loose and have a good time, the song is a celebration of the joy and energy of youth culture in the early 1960s. Joey Dee & the Starliters’ dynamic performance on the track perfectly captures the excitement and exuberance of the era, making “Shout” a timeless classic that continues to inspire and entertain.

71. “Don’t Hang Up” by Orlons

“Don’t Hang Up” by the Orlons is a catchy and upbeat track from 1962 that showcases the group’s signature sound, featuring lively vocal harmonies and a driving rhythm. With lyrics that tell the story of a phone conversation gone wrong, the song is a fun and playful take on the classic breakup song. The track’s memorable hooks and catchy chorus make it a classic of the early 1960s pop and R&B scene, with the Orlons’ dynamic performance on the track showcasing their talents as both singers and entertainers. It’s a song that continues to be celebrated for its infectious energy and timeless appeal.

72. “Limbo Rock” by Chubby Checker

“Limbo Rock” by Chubby Checker is an infectious and upbeat dance track from 1962 that became a sensation around the world. The song features a catchy melody, an irresistible rhythm, and Chubby Checker’s distinctive vocals encouraging listeners to “limbo lower now.” With its simple but addictive dance moves, the track quickly became a cultural phenomenon, inspiring countless dance parties and limbo contests. Checker’s dynamic performance on the track perfectly captures the excitement and energy of the era, making “Limbo Rock” a timeless classic that continues to get people on their feet and dancing to this day.

73. “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah” by Bob B. Soxx & the Blue Jeans

“Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah” by Bob B. Soxx & the Blue Jeans is a classic track from 1963 that features a lively and upbeat arrangement and the group’s signature vocal harmonies. Originally featured in the Disney film “Song of the South,” the song’s catchy melody and positive lyrics about the joy of living make it a beloved classic that has stood the test of time. Bob B. Soxx & the Blue Jeans’ dynamic performance on the track perfectly captures the energy and enthusiasm of the era, making “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah” a timeless classic that continues to be celebrated and enjoyed by audiences of all ages.

74. “Let’s Go (Pony)” by Routers

“Let’s Go (Pony)” by the Routers is a lively and energetic instrumental track from 1962 that became a hit on both the pop and R&B charts. The song features a driving rhythm and catchy guitar riffs, with the memorable “pony” call-and-response chant adding to its infectious energy. The Routers’ dynamic performance on the track perfectly captures the excitement and exuberance of the early 1960s dance scene, making “Let’s Go (Pony)” a classic of the era that continues to inspire and entertain audiences to this day. It’s a song that gets people on their feet and dancing every time it’s played.

75. “Mama Didn’t Lie” by Jan Bradley

“Mama Didn’t Lie” by Jan Bradley is a soulful and powerful track from 1963 that showcases the singer’s dynamic vocal range and emotional depth. The song features a memorable melody and lyrics that tell the story of a woman who has been wronged in love and is determined to set the record straight. Bradley’s impassioned performance on the track perfectly captures the pain and frustration of the song’s protagonist, making “Mama Didn’t Lie” a classic of the era that continues to resonate with audiences today. It’s a song that showcases the power of soul music to convey deep emotions and tell powerful stories.

76. “Release Me” by Esther Phillips

“Release Me” by Esther Phillips is a soulful and heart-wrenching track from 1962 that showcases the singer’s powerful vocal range and emotional depth. The song features a haunting melody and lyrics that tell the story of a woman pleading with her lover to let her go and move on. Phillips’ soulful and passionate performance on the track perfectly captures the pain and desperation of the song’s protagonist, making “Release Me” a classic of the era that continues to resonate with audiences today. It’s a song that showcases the power of soul music to convey deep emotions and tell powerful stories.

77. “Nut Rocker” by B. Bumble & the Stingers

“Nut Rocker” by B. Bumble & the Stingers is a high-energy and playful instrumental track from 1962 that showcases the group’s instrumental prowess and dynamic arrangements. The song is a rock and roll adaptation of the classical music piece “The Nutcracker Suite” by Tchaikovsky, with the band adding a fast-paced and lively rock beat to the original melody. B. Bumble & the Stingers’ energetic performance on the track perfectly captures the fun and excitement of the era, making “Nut Rocker” a classic instrumental hit that continues to be enjoyed by audiences of all ages. It’s a song that celebrates the joy of rock and roll and the endless possibilities of musical experimentation.

78. “(The Man Who Shot) Liberty Valance” by Gene Pitney

“(The Man Who Shot) Liberty Valance” by Gene Pitney is a powerful and dramatic ballad from 1962 that tells the story of a man who is forced to confront a notorious outlaw in the Wild West. The song features a haunting melody and lyrics that convey the themes of courage, sacrifice, and justice. Pitney’s emotive and expressive performance on the track perfectly captures the tension and drama of the story, making “(The Man Who Shot) Liberty Valance” a classic of the era that continues to resonate with audiences today. It’s a song that showcases the power of storytelling in music and the enduring appeal of classic Western themes.

79. “Shout! Shout! (Knock Yourself Out)” by Ernie Maresca

“Shout! Shout! (Knock Yourself Out)” by Ernie Maresca is an upbeat and infectious rock and roll track from 1962 that showcases the singer’s dynamic vocal range and the driving beat of the era. The song features catchy lyrics and a fun melody that encourages listeners to let loose and dance along. Maresca’s energetic and enthusiastic performance on the track perfectly captures the spirit of the era, making “Shout! Shout! (Knock Yourself Out)” a classic hit that continues to be enjoyed by audiences today. It’s a song that celebrates the joy of rock and roll and the endless possibilities of youthful exuberance.

80. “All Alone Am I” by Brenda Lee

“All Alone Am I” by Brenda Lee is a poignant and emotional ballad from 1962 that showcases the singer’s powerful vocal range and expressive delivery. The song features a haunting melody and lyrics that convey the feelings of loneliness and heartbreak that can come with lost love. Lee’s emotive and heartfelt performance on the track perfectly captures the sadness and vulnerability of the song, making “All Alone Am I” a classic hit that continues to resonate with audiences today. It’s a song that speaks to the universal experience of love and loss, and the power of music to express the deepest emotions of the human heart.

81. “Good Luck Charm” by Elvis Presley

“Good Luck Charm” by Elvis Presley is an upbeat and catchy rock and roll track from 1962 that showcases the singer’s signature vocals and charisma. The song features a fun melody and lyrics that celebrate the power of good luck charms in attracting love and success. Presley’s energetic and playful performance on the track perfectly captures the carefree spirit of the era, making “Good Luck Charm” a classic hit that continues to be enjoyed by audiences today. It’s a song that celebrates the magic and mystery of superstition, and the fun and excitement of youthful optimism.

82. “Call On Me” by Bobby “Blue” Bland

“Call On Me” by Bobby “Blue” Bland is a soulful and bluesy ballad from 1963 that showcases the singer’s smooth and emotive vocals. The song features a slow and sultry melody and lyrics that convey the singer’s desire to be there for the one he loves. Bland’s heartfelt and powerful performance on the track perfectly captures the intensity and passion of the song, making “Call On Me” a classic hit that continues to be cherished by soul and blues fans today. It’s a song that speaks to the depth of love and commitment, and the importance of being there for one another through thick and thin.

83. “Keep Your Hands Off My Baby” by Little Eva

“Keep Your Hands Off My Baby” by Little Eva is an energetic and catchy pop track from 1962 that showcases the singer’s youthful and vibrant vocals. The song features a fun and upbeat melody and lyrics that warn potential suitors to stay away from the singer’s love interest. Little Eva’s spirited and playful performance on the track perfectly captures the carefree spirit of the era, making “Keep Your Hands Off My Baby” a classic hit that continues to be enjoyed by audiences today. It’s a song that celebrates the power of young love and the importance of setting boundaries and standing up for oneself.

84. “Lookin’ For A Love” by Valentinos

“Lookin’ For A Love” by The Valentinos is a soulful R&B track from 1962 that features lead vocals from the legendary Bobby Womack. The song’s upbeat and infectious melody is complemented by Womack’s passionate and emotive vocals, which express the universal search for love and companionship. The track’s upbeat tempo and catchy chorus make it a dancefloor favorite, while the heartfelt lyrics resonate with listeners on a deeper level. “Lookin’ For A Love” has become a classic of the genre and remains a testament to Womack’s immense talent as a singer and songwriter.

85. “The Wah Watusi” by Orlons

“The Wah Watusi” by The Orlons is a lively dance track that was released in 1962. The song’s energetic rhythm and catchy lyrics make it a perfect tune to dance to, and it quickly became a hit on the charts. The Orlons’ vocal harmonies and the driving beat of the music create an irresistible sound that still gets people moving today. The song is a perfect example of the early 1960s dance craze that swept across America, and its enduring popularity has made it a classic of the era. Overall, “The Wah Watusi” is a fun and upbeat tune that continues to get people grooving to this day.

86. “Wiggle Wobble” by Les Cooper

Les Cooper’s “Wiggle Wobble” is a lively instrumental track with a danceable beat and infectious rhythm. Released in 1962, the song features an upbeat melody played on horns, accompanied by driving drums and a prominent bassline. The song’s title is reflected in the playful sound effects and vocalizations that punctuate the track. “Wiggle Wobble” became a popular dance craze in its time and has continued to be a favorite at parties and events. The song’s energy and upbeat vibe make it a classic example of the exciting sound of early 1960s rhythm and blues.

87. “She Cried” by Jay & the Americans

“She Cried” is a haunting ballad by American rock group Jay & the Americans. Released in 1962, the song features soaring falsetto vocals from lead singer Jay Black and a dramatic string arrangement. The lyrics tell the story of a man pleading with his lost love to come back to him, expressing his anguish and desperation through emotive and poetic language. The song’s emotional depth and memorable melody made it a hit, reaching the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “She Cried” remains a beloved classic of the early 1960s, known for its romanticism and heart-wrenching beauty.

88. “Sealed With A Kiss” by Brian Hyland

“Sealed With A Kiss” is a classic love song by American singer Brian Hyland, released in 1962. The song is a nostalgic ode to a summer romance, with lyrics describing the bittersweet ending of a young love affair. Hyland’s smooth, romantic vocals are supported by a gentle arrangement of acoustic guitar, piano, and strings. The song became a chart-topping hit in both the US and the UK, and has since become a beloved classic. Its timeless message of love and longing has ensured its enduring popularity, and it remains a popular choice for weddings and other romantic occasions.

89. “Only Love Can Break A Heart” by Gene Pitney

“Only Love Can Break A Heart” is a classic ballad by Gene Pitney, released in 1962. The song, written by Hal David and Burt Bacharach, features Pitney’s powerful vocals and heartfelt lyrics about the pain of heartbreak. The lush orchestration and stirring melody make the song a timeless classic. It was a commercial success, reaching #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and becoming one of Pitney’s signature songs. The emotional resonance of the song has made it a favorite of fans for decades and cemented its place in the canon of classic love ballads.

90. “I Love You” by Volumes

“I Love You” by Volumes is a classic doo-wop love song released in 1962. The song features smooth harmonies and a catchy melody that will take you back to the golden age of rock and roll. The lead vocals are delivered with passion and sincerity, expressing the depth of the singer’s feelings for their beloved. The lush orchestration and romantic lyrics create a dreamy atmosphere that perfectly captures the essence of young love. With its heartfelt message and irresistible melody, “I Love You” is a timeless classic that continues to capture the hearts of music fans around the world.

91. “Little Diane” by Dion

Released in 1962, “Little Diane” is a classic doo-wop ballad by American singer Dion. The song was written by Dion, Ernie Maresca, and Warren Davis, and became a top 40 hit in the US. It features Dion’s signature falsetto and heartfelt lyrics about a lost love. The song is known for its simple but effective production, featuring an acoustic guitar and a subtle backing chorus. “Little Diane” showcases Dion’s ability to blend his rock and roll roots with the more romantic sounds of doo-wop, creating a timeless track that remains popular to this day.

92. “My Own True Love” by Duprees

“My Own True Love” is a soulful ballad by the Duprees, released in 1962. The song’s haunting melody and emotional lyrics are enhanced by the rich, smooth harmonies of the vocal group. The Duprees’ version is a cover of the instrumental theme from the movie “Gone with the Wind,” and the lyrics were added by Mack David. The song tells the story of a love lost and the longing for a chance to reunite. The dramatic orchestration and the Duprees’ impeccable vocal delivery make “My Own True Love” a classic ballad that has stood the test of time.

93. “I Wish That We Were Married” by Ronnie & the Hi-Lites

“I Wish That We Were Married” is a doo-wop classic released by Ronnie & the Hi-Lites in 1962. The song features sweet, romantic lyrics with a catchy melody that’s guaranteed to make you want to dance. Ronnie’s smooth vocals are backed by a group of harmonizing singers and a lively instrumental section. The song’s upbeat tempo and infectious rhythm make it a perfect addition to any party or playlist. The track’s popularity has endured over the years and is now considered a classic of the doo-wop genre, showcasing the innocence and charm of early 60s pop music.

94. “Our Anniversary” by Shep & the Limelites

“Our Anniversary” is a soulful doo-wop ballad by Shep & the Limelites, released in 1961. The song is about a man who reflects on the anniversary of the day he first met his love and all the memories they’ve shared. With Shep’s smooth lead vocals and the group’s harmonies, the song evokes a sense of nostalgia and longing. The lyrics are romantic and sentimental, capturing the essence of true love and commitment. The song’s gentle melody and emotive vocals have made it a timeless classic and a favorite among doo-wop enthusiasts.

95. “Dancin’ Party” by Chubby Checker

Released in 1962, “Dancin’ Party” is a lively dance tune by Chubby Checker. Known for his energetic twist dance moves, Checker sings about a party where everyone is dancing, having a good time, and living in the moment. The catchy chorus invites listeners to “come on and have a dancin’ party tonight!” The song features upbeat rock and roll instrumentation, including prominent saxophone and drums, which contribute to its lively, danceable sound. “Dancin’ Party” was a popular hit and remains a classic example of early 1960s dance music.

96. “I Sold My Heart To The Junkman” by Blue-Belles

“I Sold My Heart to the Junkman” by Blue-Belles is a soulful, upbeat tune that tells the story of a woman who has given her heart to a man who is not worthy of it. The song features a catchy melody and strong vocal harmonies that make it stand out from other songs of its time. The lyrics describe the woman’s feelings of betrayal and heartbreak as she realizes that her love was wasted on someone who did not appreciate it. With its catchy tune and emotional lyrics, “I Sold My Heart to the Junkman” remains a classic example of early 1960s R&B.

97. “Rinky Dink” by Dave “Baby” Cortez

Released in 1962, “Rinky Dink” by Dave “Baby” Cortez is a lively instrumental track featuring a prominent organ riff, lively drumming, and a catchy melody. The song features a boogie-woogie piano riff that underlies the organ and guitar solos, giving the song an upbeat and danceable feel. “Rinky Dink” reached the top ten on both the R&B and pop charts, making it one of Cortez’s most successful recordings. The song’s infectious energy and catchy melody continue to make it a popular selection for oldies radio stations and retro dance parties.

98. “Village Of Love” by Nathaniel Mayer & the Fabulous Twilights

Released in 1962, “Village of Love” by Nathaniel Mayer & the Fabulous Twilights is a fun and upbeat doo-wop song. The catchy melody and the tight harmonies of the group make it an instant classic. The song features a simple yet effective instrumental arrangement, with a prominent piano and saxophone, complemented by the energetic vocals of Nathaniel Mayer. The lyrics are playful and romantic, depicting the “village of love” as a place where everyone is happy and in love. “Village of Love” became a hit in the early 60s and remains a beloved classic of the doo-wop genre.

99. “Anna (Go To Him)” by Arthur Alexander

“Anna (Go To Him)” is a soulful ballad written and originally recorded by Arthur Alexander in 1962. The song tells the story of a man who is pleading with his lover, Anna, to come back to him after she has left him for another man. Alexander’s powerful and emotive vocals, backed by a simple but effective arrangement of piano, drums, and guitar, convey the raw emotion and heartbreak of the lyrics. The song has since been covered by numerous artists, including The Beatles, who included it on their debut album “Please Please Me” in 1963, helping to popularize the song even further.

100. “Miserlou” by Dick Dale & His Del-Tones

“Miserlou” is a classic instrumental surf rock song by Dick Dale & His Del-Tones that was originally released in 1962. The song is characterized by its driving rhythm, reverb-heavy guitar melodies, and Eastern-inspired scales, which give it a distinct exotic feel. “Miserlou” has become a pop culture staple, having been featured in numerous movies, TV shows, and commercials. It is perhaps best known for its use in the opening sequence of the movie “Pulp Fiction”. The song has been covered and reinterpreted by many artists over the years, but Dale’s original remains the definitive version.