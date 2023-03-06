The year 1959 is widely considered a pivotal moment in music history, with groundbreaking works from legendary artists paving the way for the future of popular music. From the emergence of rock and roll to the evolution of jazz and the birth of Motown, the year was filled with innovative and memorable songs that have stood the test of time. This article will explore the top 100 greatest songs from 1959, celebrating the cultural impact and enduring popularity of these classic tunes.

The list features a diverse range of musical styles and genres, from Elvis Presley’s “A Big Hunk o’ Love” and The Drifters’ “There Goes My Baby” to Dave Brubeck’s “Take Five” and Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B. Goode.” Each song on the list represents a unique moment in music history, capturing the spirit of the era and the creativity of the artists who created them.

Through a combination of critical acclaim, commercial success, and lasting influence, these songs have cemented their place in music history and continue to inspire new generations of musicians and fans. Whether you’re a die-hard fan of 1950s music or simply curious about the origins of modern pop culture, the top 100 greatest songs from 1959 offer a fascinating glimpse into a transformative year in music history.

1. The Battle of New Orleans – Johnny Horton

“The Battle of New Orleans” is a historical folk song recorded by Johnny Horton in 1959. The song tells the story of the Battle of New Orleans, which took place on January 8, 1815, during the War of 1812 between the United States and Great Britain. Horton’s version of the song became a commercial success, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and winning the Grammy Award for Best Country & Western Recording. The song’s catchy melody and vivid lyrics make it a classic American patriotic tune, as it celebrates the bravery and victory of the American troops against the British forces. The song’s popularity has endured over the years and has been covered by various artists, including the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and Johnny Cash. “The Battle of New Orleans” continues to be a beloved American folk song, and it remains a reminder of the country’s rich history and tradition of storytelling through music.

2. Mack the Knife – Bobby Darin

“Mack the Knife” is a popular jazz song originally written in German by Kurt Weill and Bertolt Brecht for their 1928 musical The Threepenny Opera. The song tells the story of a notorious criminal named Macheath (or “Mack the Knife”), who is wanted by the police for his crimes. Bobby Darin recorded a swing-jazz version of the song in 1959, which became a commercial success and earned him two Grammy Awards. Darin’s upbeat and charismatic performance of the song added a new layer of charm and excitement to the classic tune. “Mack the Knife” has since become a standard in jazz music and has been covered by numerous artists, including Louis Armstrong and Frank Sinatra. The song’s catchy melody and memorable lyrics make it a timeless classic that continues to captivate audiences today. “Mack the Knife” is a testament to the power of jazz music and its ability to tell captivating stories through song.

3. Personality – Lloyd Price

“Personality” is a classic rhythm and blues song recorded by Lloyd Price in 1959. The song’s catchy melody and playful lyrics celebrate the qualities that make a person unique and memorable. Price’s smooth vocals and the song’s upbeat tempo make it a perfect dance tune, and it quickly became a commercial success, reaching number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Personality” has since become a beloved classic of the R&B genre and has been covered by various artists, including Elvis Presley and Jerry Lee Lewis. The song’s enduring popularity is a testament to its timeless appeal and its ability to capture the essence of what makes people special.

4. Venus – Frankie Avalon

“Venus” is a classic pop song recorded by Frankie Avalon in 1959. The song’s catchy melody and romantic lyrics celebrate the beauty and allure of a woman. Avalon’s smooth vocals and the song’s upbeat tempo make it a perfect dance tune, and it quickly became a commercial success, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Venus” has since become a beloved classic of the pop genre and has been covered by various artists, including Bananarama and Shocking Blue. The song’s enduring popularity is a testament to its timeless appeal and its ability to capture the essence of love and romance.

5. Lonely Boy – Paul Anka

“Lonely Boy” is a classic pop song recorded by Paul Anka in 1959. The song’s melancholic melody and introspective lyrics reflect on the pain and loneliness of lost love. Anka’s emotive vocals and the song’s slow tempo make it a poignant and heartfelt ballad that resonates with listeners. “Lonely Boy” became a commercial success, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song has since become a beloved classic of the pop genre and has been covered by various artists, including Neil Sedaka and Andrew Gold. The song’s enduring popularity is a testament to its universal themes of heartbreak and the human experience of longing for connection and love.

6. Dream Lover – Bobby Darin

“Dream Lover” is a classic pop song recorded by Bobby Darin in 1959. The song’s catchy melody and romantic lyrics express the longing for an ideal lover. Darin’s smooth vocals and the song’s upbeat tempo make it a perfect dance tune, and it quickly became a commercial success, reaching number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Dream Lover” has since become a beloved classic of the pop genre and has been covered by various artists, including Mariah Carey and Dion. The song’s enduring popularity is a testament to its timeless appeal and its ability to capture the essence of love and romance.

7. The Three Bells (Les trois cloches) – The Browns

“The Three Bells (Les trois cloches)” is a classic country-pop song recorded by The Browns in 1959. The song’s poignant melody and touching lyrics tell the story of three bells ringing at different stages of life: birth, marriage, and death. The Browns’ harmonious vocals and the song’s slow tempo make it a poignant and heartfelt ballad that resonates with listeners. “The Three Bells” became a commercial success, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song has since become a beloved classic of the country-pop genre and has been covered by various artists, including Edith Piaf and The Andrews Sisters. The song’s enduring popularity is a testament to its universal themes of life, love, and loss.

8. Come Softly to Me – The Fleetwoods

“Come Softly to Me” is a classic doo-wop song recorded by The Fleetwoods in 1959. The song’s simple melody and romantic lyrics express the longing for a tender and loving relationship. The Fleetwoods’ harmonious vocals and the song’s slow tempo make it a soothing and intimate ballad that resonates with listeners. “Come Softly to Me” became a commercial success, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song has since become a beloved classic of the doo-wop genre and has been covered by various artists, including The Beach Boys and Bob Dylan. The song’s enduring popularity is a testament to its timeless appeal and its ability to capture the essence of love and romance.

9. Kansas City – Wilbert Harrison

“Kansas City” is a classic rhythm and blues song recorded by Wilbert Harrison in 1959. The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy lyrics celebrate the vibrant music scene of Kansas City. Harrison’s soulful vocals and the song’s driving rhythm make it a perfect dance tune, and it quickly became a commercial success, reaching number one on the Billboard R&B chart. “Kansas City” has since become a beloved classic of the R&B genre and has been covered by various artists, including The Beatles and Little Richard. The song’s enduring popularity is a testament to its infectious energy and its ability to capture the spirit of the city that inspired it.

10. Mr. Blue – The Fleetwoods

“Mr. Blue” is a classic pop song recorded by The Fleetwoods in 1959. The song’s simple melody and introspective lyrics express the sadness and longing of lost love. The Fleetwoods’ harmonious vocals and the song’s slow tempo make it a poignant and heartfelt ballad that resonates with listeners. “Mr. Blue” became a commercial success, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song has since become a beloved classic of the pop genre and has been covered by various artists, including Garth Brooks and The Mavericks. The song’s enduring popularity is a testament to its universal themes of heartbreak and the human experience of love and loss.

11. Sleep Walk – Santo & Johnny

“Sleep Walk” is a classic instrumental song recorded by Santo & Johnny in 1959. The song’s haunting melody and dreamy atmosphere evoke the feeling of a romantic and mysterious night. Santo & Johnny’s melodic guitar playing and the song’s slow tempo make it a soothing and mesmerizing tune that resonates with listeners. “Sleep Walk” became a commercial success, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song has since become a beloved classic of the instrumental genre and has been covered by various artists, including Jeff Beck and Brian Setzer. The song’s enduring popularity is a testament to its timeless appeal and its ability to capture the essence of love and longing through music.

12. Put Your Head On My Shoulder – Paul Anka

“Put Your Head On My Shoulder” is a classic love song recorded by Paul Anka in 1959. The song’s romantic lyrics and gentle melody express the tender affection between two people in love. Anka’s smooth vocals and the song’s slow tempo make it a beautiful and heartfelt ballad that resonates with listeners. “Put Your Head On My Shoulder” became a commercial success, reaching number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song has since become a beloved classic of the pop genre and has been covered by various artists, including The Lettermen and Michael Bublé. The song’s enduring popularity is a testament to its timeless appeal and its ability to capture the essence of love through music.

13. Stagger Lee – Lloyd Price

“Stagger Lee” is a classic blues song recorded by Lloyd Price in 1958. The song’s gritty lyrics and rough-edged sound tell the story of a real-life murder that took place in St. Louis, Missouri in 1895. Price’s raw vocals and the song’s driving rhythm make it a powerful and intense tune that captures the brutality of the crime. “Stagger Lee” became a commercial success, reaching number one on the Billboard R&B chart. The song has since become a beloved classic of the blues genre and has been covered by various artists, including The Black Keys and Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds. The song’s enduring popularity is a testament to its raw power and its ability to tell a compelling story through music.

14. Donna – Ritchie Valens

“Donna” is a classic rock and roll song recorded by Ritchie Valens in 1958. The song’s catchy melody and upbeat tempo celebrate the joy and excitement of young love. Valens’ energetic vocals and the song’s driving rhythm make it a fun and infectious tune that gets people dancing. “Donna” became a commercial success, reaching number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song has since become a beloved classic of the rock and roll genre and has been covered by various artists, including Los Lobos and The Beach Boys. The song’s enduring popularity is a testament to its youthful spirit and its ability to capture the exuberance of youth through music.

15. Pink Shoelaces – Dodie Stevens

“Pink Shoelaces” is a fun and catchy song recorded by Dodie Stevens in 1959. The song’s playful lyrics and upbeat melody celebrate the joys of being young and carefree. Stevens’ bubbly vocals and the song’s cheerful rhythm make it a light-hearted tune that brings a smile to listeners’ faces. “Pink Shoelaces” became a commercial success, reaching number three on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song has since become a beloved classic of the pop genre and has been covered by various artists, including Loretta Lynn and Gerry and the Pacemakers. The song’s enduring popularity is a testament to its infectious charm and its ability to capture the spirit of youthful innocence through music.

16. Smoke Gets in Your Eyes – The Platters

“Smoke Gets in Your Eyes” is a classic ballad recorded by The Platters in 1958. The song’s melancholic lyrics and slow tempo express the pain and sorrow of lost love. The Platters’ smooth harmonies and the song’s haunting melody make it a beautiful and poignant tune that touches listeners’ hearts. “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes” became a commercial success, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song has since become a beloved classic of the pop and soul genres and has been covered by various artists, including Nat King Cole and Bette Midler. The song’s enduring popularity is a testament to its timeless beauty and its ability to capture the pain of heartbreak through music.

17. Charlie Brown – The Coasters

“Charlie Brown” is a classic rock and roll song recorded by The Coasters in 1959. The song’s humorous lyrics and upbeat rhythm tell the story of a mischievous schoolboy who gets into all sorts of trouble. The Coasters’ playful vocals and the song’s catchy melody make it a fun and lively tune that gets people dancing. “Charlie Brown” became a commercial success, reaching number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song has since become a beloved classic of the rock and roll genre and has been covered by various artists, including The Beatles and The Beach Boys. The song’s enduring popularity is a testament to its lighthearted spirit and its ability to capture the joys of youthful mischief through music.

18. Quiet Village – Martin Denny

“Quiet Village” is a classic instrumental tune recorded by Martin Denny in 1959. The song’s exotic and mysterious melody is characterized by Denny’s use of Polynesian-style percussion, bird calls, and other sound effects. “Quiet Village” has a hypnotic quality that transports listeners to a far-off tropical paradise, evoking the image of swaying palm trees and serene sunsets. The song became a commercial success, reaching number four on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It has since become a beloved classic of the exotica genre and has been covered by various artists, including Herb Alpert and Sergio Mendes. The song’s enduring popularity is a testament to its ability to transport listeners to a world of musical escapism.

19. My Heart Is an Open Book – Carl Dobkins Jr.

“My Heart Is an Open Book” is a classic love song recorded by Carl Dobkins Jr. in 1959. The song’s simple yet powerful lyrics express the vulnerability and honesty of being in love. Dobkins’ heartfelt vocals and the song’s gentle melody make it a sweet and romantic tune that touches listeners’ hearts. “My Heart Is an Open Book” became a commercial success, reaching number three on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song has since become a beloved classic of the pop and rockabilly genres and has been covered by various artists, including Dean Martin and Engelbert Humperdinck. The song’s enduring popularity is a testament to its timeless message of love and honesty.

20. ‘Til I Kissed You – Everly Brothers

“‘Til I Kissed You” is a classic love song recorded by The Everly Brothers in 1959. The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy melody express the excitement and joy of falling in love. The Everly Brothers’ tight harmonies and the song’s lively rhythm make it a fun and romantic tune that gets people dancing. “‘Til I Kissed You” became a commercial success, reaching number four on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song has since become a beloved classic of the rock and roll and country genres and has been covered by various artists, including Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt. The song’s enduring popularity is a testament to its ability to capture the thrill of young love through music.

21. Sea Of Love – Phil Phillips & The Twilights

“Sea of Love” is a classic R&B ballad recorded by Phil Phillips and the Twilights in 1959. The song’s haunting melody and Phillips’ soulful vocals create a hypnotic atmosphere that draws listeners in. The song’s lyrics express the desire and longing of someone looking for true love, and the oceanic imagery adds a sense of mystery and wonder. “Sea of Love” became a commercial success, reaching number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song has since become a beloved classic of the R&B and soul genres and has been covered by various artists, including The Honeydrippers and Cat Power. The song’s enduring popularity is a testament to its timeless message of the power of love.

22. The Happy Organ – Dave “Baby” Cortez

“The Happy Organ” is an instrumental tune recorded by Dave “Baby” Cortez in 1959. The song’s catchy melody and upbeat rhythm make it a fun and energetic tune that gets people moving. The use of the electric organ as the lead instrument gives the song a unique sound that was popular in the early days of rock and roll. “The Happy Organ” became a commercial success, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song has since become a beloved classic of the rock and roll and pop genres and has been covered by various artists, including Bruce Springsteen and The Ventures. The song’s enduring popularity is a testament to its ability to make people feel happy and energetic through music.

23. I’m Gonna Get Married – Lloyd Price

“I’m Gonna Get Married” is a classic R&B tune recorded by Lloyd Price in 1959. The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy melody express the excitement and joy of someone who has found true love and is ready to settle down. Price’s powerful vocals and the song’s lively rhythm make it a fun and celebratory tune that gets people dancing. “I’m Gonna Get Married” became a commercial success, reaching number three on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song has since become a beloved classic of the R&B and soul genres and has been covered by various artists, including The Beatles and Buddy Holly. The song’s enduring popularity is a testament to its ability to capture the joy and excitement of love through music.

24. Sorry (I Ran All The Way Home) – The Impalas

“Sorry (I Ran All The Way Home)” by The Impalas is a doo-wop ballad that was released in 1959. The song tells the story of a young man who runs home after a date with his girlfriend, fearing that he may have committed a crime. The song’s catchy melody is backed by a simple guitar riff and doo-wop harmonies that add to its nostalgic charm. The lead singer’s emotional delivery conveys the song’s themes of youthful angst and confusion.

25. A Teenager In Love – Dion & The Belmonts

“A Teenager In Love” by Dion & The Belmonts is a classic doo-wop ballad that was released in 1959. The song’s lyrics explore the angst and vulnerability of teenage love, with the lead singer expressing his uncertainty and longing for his sweetheart. The song’s slow, romantic melody is accompanied by doo-wop harmonies and a simple instrumental arrangement that allows the vocals to take center stage. The song’s timeless lyrics and catchy melody have made it a classic of the doo-wop genre, and it continues to be beloved by audiences today.

26. 16 Candles – The Crests

“16 Candles” by The Crests is a doo-wop classic that was released in 1958. The song’s title and lyrics reference the tradition of lighting candles on a girl’s sixteenth birthday, a milestone that is celebrated in many cultures. The song’s melody is upbeat and catchy, with doo-wop harmonies and a lively instrumental arrangement. The lead singer’s expressive vocals convey the song’s themes of young love and romantic longing, making it a beloved classic of the doo-wop genre.

27. It’s Just a Matter of Time – Brook Benton

Brook Benton’s 1959 hit song “It’s Just a Matter of Time” is a soulful ballad that captures the essence of heartbreak and the inevitability of time. The song’s opening notes, played on a lone piano, set a somber tone that is matched by Benton’s deep, mournful vocals. The lyrics speak to the pain of losing a lover, and the realization that no matter how much one may try to hold on to love, it will eventually slip away. The chorus, with its repeated refrain of “it’s just a matter of time,” emphasizes this message, as Benton sings of the certainty of the end of a relationship.

28. Lipstick On Your Collar – Connie Francis

Connie Francis’s 1959 hit “Lipstick On Your Collar” is a classic rock and roll song that captures the carefree spirit of the era. The song’s upbeat tempo, infectious melody, and catchy lyrics make it an instant favorite, with Francis’s energetic vocals driving the song forward. The lyrics tell the story of a young woman who discovers evidence of her lover’s infidelity, in the form of lipstick on his collar. Rather than succumbing to heartbreak, she responds with a playful sense of defiance, dancing and laughing in the face of her lover’s betrayal.

29. There Goes My Baby – The Drifters

“There Goes My Baby” is a classic R&B ballad recorded by The Drifters in 1959. The song features a mixture of doo-wop and Latin rhythms, which makes it stand out from other R&B songs of its time. The lead vocals are provided by Ben E. King, who delivers a powerful and emotional performance. The song also features an iconic string arrangement, which was groundbreaking at the time and has since been imitated by many other artists. The lyrics describe a man who is heartbroken after his lover leaves him, and he is left alone to deal with his pain.

30. A Big Hunk O’ Love – Elvis Presley

Released in 1959, “A Big Hunk O’ Love” is a classic Elvis Presley rock and roll hit. The song’s driving rhythm and catchy melody make it an instant favorite, with Presley’s iconic vocals delivering the lyrics with passion and energy. The lyrics speak to the power of love, as Presley sings of a woman who has stolen his heart and captured his soul. The song’s instrumentation, featuring a lively horn section and upbeat drums, perfectly complements Presley’s vocals, creating an irresistible dance track that remains a favorite among fans to this day.

31. Red River Rock – Johnny & The Hurricanes

“Red River Rock” is a classic instrumental rock and roll hit from 1959, performed by Johnny & The Hurricanes. The song’s opening riff, played on a Hammond organ, is instantly recognizable, leading into a driving rhythm section and a catchy melody. The song’s title references the Red River, which separates Texas and Oklahoma, evoking images of the American West and the wild, free spirit of rock and roll. The instrumental format allows the musicians to showcase their talents, with each member contributing to the lively sound. “Red River Rock” became an instant classic upon its release, and remains a beloved song of the rock and roll era.

32. Waterloo – Stonewall Jackson

Stonewall Jackson’s 1959 hit “Waterloo” is a classic country song that tells the story of a soldier’s farewell to his lover before going off to battle. The song’s melody is hauntingly beautiful, with Jackson’s deep, rich voice delivering the lyrics with emotion and sincerity. The lyrics speak to the hardships of war and the sacrifice of those who serve, while also expressing the pain of separation and the longing for love. The song’s instrumentation is sparse, with acoustic guitar and fiddle providing a mournful accompaniment to Jackson’s vocals. “Waterloo” is a timeless classic that captures the spirit of love and sacrifice, making it a favorite among country music fans.

33. Lavender Blue (Dilly Dilly) – Sammy Turner

Sammy Turner’s 1959 rendition of the traditional folk song “Lavender Blue (Dilly Dilly)” is a soulful and romantic ballad that captures the spirit of the era. The song’s opening notes, played on a lone piano, set a wistful and dreamy tone that is matched by Turner’s smooth and emotive vocals. The lyrics speak to the power of love and the desire to find that one special person, with the repeated refrain of “lavender blue, dilly dilly” conveying a sense of longing and hope. The song’s orchestration is simple but effective, with strings and a gentle rhythm section providing a delicate and romantic accompaniment to Turner’s vocals. “Lavender Blue (Dilly Dilly)” is a timeless classic that continues to be covered and enjoyed by artists and audiences alike.

34. (Now and Then There’s) A Fool Such As I – Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley’s 1959 hit “(Now and Then There’s) A Fool Such As I” is a classic country ballad that showcases Presley’s soulful and emotive vocals. The song’s lyrics speak to the pain of lost love, as Presley sings of a man who has been betrayed and left alone. The melody is simple but powerful, with Presley’s vocals conveying a sense of heartbreak and vulnerability. The song’s instrumentation, featuring a gentle guitar and piano accompaniment, perfectly complements Presley’s vocals, creating a tender and melancholic atmosphere. “(Now and Then There’s) A Fool Such As I” became an instant classic upon its release, and remains a favorite among Elvis Presley fans and country music lovers.

35. Guitar Boogie Shuffle – The Virtues

The Virtues’ 1959 hit “Guitar Boogie Shuffle” is a lively and upbeat instrumental track that showcases the band’s impressive musical skills. The song’s opening riff, played on an electric guitar, is instantly recognizable and sets the tone for the lively and energetic melody that follows. The song’s driving rhythm and catchy melody make it a favorite among fans of rock and roll and instrumental music. The musicianship on display is impressive, with each member contributing to the lively and infectious sound. “Guitar Boogie Shuffle” remains a beloved classic of the era, and a testament to the enduring appeal of instrumental rock and roll.

36. Teen Beat ’65 – Sandy Nelson

Sandy Nelson’s “Teen Beat ’65” is a classic instrumental track that features Nelson’s impressive drumming skills. The song’s catchy and energetic beat is instantly recognizable, and the melody is infectious and upbeat. The song’s driving rhythm and lively percussion make it a favorite among fans of rock and roll and instrumental music. The musicianship on display is impressive, with Nelson’s drumming providing the backbone of the track. “Teen Beat ’65” is a beloved classic of the era and a testament to the enduring appeal of instrumental rock and roll.

37. Kookie, Kookie (Lend Me Your Comb) – Edward Byrnes & Connie Stevens

“Kookie, Kookie (Lend Me Your Comb)” is a playful and upbeat duet between actors Edward Byrnes and Connie Stevens. The song’s lyrics speak to the flirtatious banter between the two characters, with Byrnes’ smooth and suave vocals contrasting with Stevens’ playful and sassy delivery. The melody is catchy and fun, with a lively rhythm section and a playful saxophone solo adding to the song’s overall energy. “Kookie, Kookie (Lend Me Your Comb)” was a hit upon its release in 1959, and remains a beloved classic of the era, capturing the playful and lighthearted spirit of the time.

38. Tragedy – Thomas Wayne

Thomas Wayne’s 1959 hit “Tragedy” is a soulful and melancholic ballad that showcases Wayne’s emotive vocals. The song’s lyrics speak to the pain of lost love, with Wayne singing of a man who has been left alone and heartbroken. The melody is simple but effective, with Wayne’s vocals conveying a sense of heartbreak and vulnerability. The song’s instrumentation, featuring a gentle guitar and piano accompaniment, perfectly complements Wayne’s vocals, creating a tender and emotional atmosphere. “Tragedy” was a hit upon its release, and remains a favorite among fans of country and soul music, capturing the timeless themes of love and loss that have resonated with audiences for generations.

39. My Happiness – Connie Francis

Connie Francis’ 1958 hit “My Happiness” is a beautiful and romantic ballad that showcases Francis’ incredible vocal range. The song’s lyrics speak to the joy and happiness that can come from being in love, with Francis’ soaring vocals perfectly capturing the song’s sense of romance and passion. The melody is lush and sweeping, with Francis’ vocals soaring over a lush string accompaniment. “My Happiness” was a hit upon its release, and remains a beloved classic of the era, capturing the timeless themes of love and devotion that have resonated with audiences for generations.

40. Tallahassee Lassie – Freddie Cannon

Freddie Cannon’s “Tallahassee Lassie” is an upbeat and energetic rock and roll track that showcases Cannon’s powerful vocals and the song’s driving rhythm. The song’s lyrics speak to the joy and excitement of dancing, with Cannon’s dynamic vocals perfectly capturing the song’s sense of fun and energy. The melody is infectious, with a lively guitar riff and a catchy chorus adding to the song’s overall appeal. “Tallahassee Lassie” was a hit upon its release in 1959, and remains a favorite among fans of rock and roll music, capturing the vibrant spirit and excitement of the time.

41. Tiger – Fabian

Fabian’s 1959 hit “Tiger” is a classic rock and roll track that showcases Fabian’s powerful vocals and the song’s driving rhythm. The lyrics speak to the power and allure of the titular “tiger,” with Fabian’s dynamic vocals perfectly capturing the song’s sense of danger and excitement. The melody is catchy and upbeat, with a lively guitar riff and a memorable chorus adding to the song’s overall appeal. “Tiger” was a hit upon its release, and remains a beloved classic of the era, capturing the rebellious and energetic spirit of rock and roll music.

42. Never Be Anyone Else But You – Ricky Nelson

“Never Be Anyone Else But You” is a 1959 hit single by Ricky Nelson that showcases Nelson’s smooth and emotive vocals. The song’s lyrics speak to the idea of being true to oneself and remaining faithful to the one you love, with Nelson’s vocals perfectly capturing the song’s sense of romance and devotion. The melody is gentle and melodic, with a soothing guitar riff and a catchy chorus adding to the song’s overall appeal. “Never Be Anyone Else But You” was a hit upon its release, and remains a beloved classic of the era, capturing the timeless themes of love and fidelity that have resonated with audiences for generations.

43. Don’t You Know – Della Reese

Della Reese’s 1959 hit “Don’t You Know” is a soulful and passionate ballad that showcases Reese’s incredible vocal range. The song’s lyrics speak to the pain and heartbreak of unrequited love, with Reese’s emotive vocals perfectly capturing the song’s sense of longing and sorrow. The melody is haunting and beautiful, with a lush string accompaniment and a memorable chorus adding to the song’s overall appeal. “Don’t You Know” was a hit upon its release, and remains a beloved classic of the era, capturing the timeless themes of love and loss that have resonated with audiences for generations.

44. I Need Your Love Tonight – Elvis Presley

“I Need Your Love Tonight” is a 1959 hit single by Elvis Presley that showcases Presley’s powerful and dynamic vocals. The song’s lyrics speak to the urgency and intensity of desire, with Presley’s vocals perfectly capturing the song’s sense of passion and longing. The melody is upbeat and energetic, with a lively guitar riff and a catchy chorus adding to the song’s overall appeal. “I Need Your Love Tonight” was a hit upon its release, and remains a beloved classic of the era, capturing the vibrant and energetic spirit of rock and roll music.

45. What a Difference a Day Made – Dinah Washington

“What a Difference a Day Made” is a classic 1959 hit song originally written in Spanish by Mexican composer María Grever. It was later popularized by Dinah Washington, who delivered a soulful and emotive rendition of the song. The song’s lyrics speak to the transformative power of love, with Washington’s vocals perfectly capturing the song’s sense of wonder and amazement. The melody is soft and romantic, with a lush orchestral accompaniment and a beautiful chorus adding to the song’s overall appeal. “What a Difference a Day Made” was a hit upon its release and has since become a beloved classic, capturing the timeless themes of love and transformation that continue to resonate with audiences.

46. The All American Boy – Bill Parsons

“The All American Boy” is a 1959 hit song by Bill Parsons, an American country and rockabilly singer. The song tells the story of a young man who dreams of becoming a rock and roll star, only to have his hopes dashed when he is drafted into the military. The song’s lyrics are witty and playful, with Parsons’ vocals perfectly capturing the song’s sense of youthful energy and rebellion. The melody is catchy and upbeat, with a lively guitar riff and a memorable chorus adding to the song’s overall appeal. “The All American Boy” was a hit upon its release and has since become a cult classic, capturing the youthful spirit of the era and the dreams and aspirations of young people everywhere.

47. Primrose Lane – Jerry Wallace

“Primrose Lane” is a 1959 hit song by Jerry Wallace, an American country and pop singer. The song’s lyrics speak to the joys of young love, with Wallace’s emotive vocals perfectly capturing the song’s sense of innocence and wonder. The melody is soft and romantic, with a lush orchestral accompaniment and a beautiful chorus adding to the song’s overall appeal. “Primrose Lane” was a hit upon its release, and remains a beloved classic of the era, capturing the timeless themes of love and youthful innocence that continue to resonate with audiences.

48. Alvin’s Harmonica – David Seville and The Chipmunks

“Alvin’s Harmonica” is a classic song by David Seville and The Chipmunks, released in 1959. The song features Alvin, one of the three chipmunk characters, playing a harmonica. The tune is upbeat and catchy, with Alvin’s harmonica playing taking center stage. The song is a playful and light-hearted piece that is sure to put a smile on anyone’s face. David Seville, the creator of The Chipmunks, was a pioneer of the technique of speeding up the pitch of recordings to create a higher-pitched, cartoonish sound.

49. Ragtime Cowboy Joe – David Seville & The Chipmunks

“Ragtime Cowboy Joe” is a fun and lively song by David Seville and The Chipmunks, released in 1961. The song features the chipmunk characters singing a ragtime-style version of the classic cowboy song “Ragtime Cowboy Joe.” The chipmunks’ high-pitched, cartoonish voices lend a playful and whimsical feel to the song, making it a perfect tune for kids and adults alike. David Seville’s technique of speeding up the pitch of recordings to create the chipmunk voices is on full display in “Ragtime Cowboy Joe.” The chipmunks’ voices sound perfectly suited to the upbeat and jaunty melody of the song.

50. Lonely Street – Andy Williams

“Lonely Street” is a 1959 hit song by Andy Williams, an American pop and easy listening singer. The song’s lyrics speak to the pain of loneliness, with Williams’ emotive vocals perfectly capturing the song’s sense of sadness and longing. The melody is soft and melancholic, with a lush orchestral accompaniment and a beautiful chorus adding to the song’s overall appeal. “Lonely Street” was a hit upon its release and has since become a beloved classic, capturing the timeless theme of heartbreak and the pain of isolation that continue to resonate with audiences.

51. What’d I Say, Pts. I & 2 – Ray Charles

“What’d I Say” is a 1959 hit song by Ray Charles, an American singer and pianist. The song’s lyrics speak to the joy of dancing and the infectious energy of rhythm and blues music, with Charles’ powerful vocals and electric piano adding to the song’s overall appeal. The melody is upbeat and lively, with a catchy chorus and a driving rhythm section adding to the song’s infectious groove. “What’d I Say” was a groundbreaking hit upon its release, pushing the boundaries of popular music and cementing Charles’ place as one of the greatest artists of the era.

52. Broken Hearted Melody – Sarah Vaughan

“Broken Hearted Melody” is a 1959 hit song by Sarah Vaughan, an American jazz and pop singer. The song’s lyrics speak to the pain of a broken heart, with Vaughan’s emotive vocals perfectly capturing the song’s sense of sorrow and loss. The melody is soft and melancholic, with a lush orchestral accompaniment and a beautiful chorus adding to the song’s overall appeal. “Broken Hearted Melody” was a hit upon its release and has since become a beloved classic, capturing the timeless theme of heartbreak and the pain of lost love that continue to resonate with audiences.

53. Only You (And You Alone) – Franck Pourcel

“Only You (And You Alone)” is a classic love song originally recorded by The Platters in 1955. The song’s lyrics, written by Buck Ram, describe the feeling of being completely in love with one person, and how that person is the only one who can make the singer feel complete. Franck Pourcel’s instrumental version of the song, released in 1959, showcases his skill as a conductor and arranger, with lush strings and a smooth saxophone solo. Pourcel’s rendition adds an extra layer of romance and nostalgia to the already beloved song.

54. Gotta Travel On – Billy Grammer

“Gotta Travel On” is an upbeat country song written by Paul Clayton, Larry Ehrlich, David Lazar, and Tom Six, and recorded by Billy Grammer in 1958. The song is about a man who has to keep moving and can’t stay in one place for too long. The catchy chorus, “I’ve got a lot of traveling to do, baby, a lot of catching up to do, baby, I’m gonna travel, gonna travel, gonna travel on,” makes it a great sing-along song. The song’s lively rhythm and Grammer’s twangy vocals were a hit with audiences, and the song became Grammer’s biggest hit, reaching No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song has been covered by many artists over the years, including Bob Dylan and Joan Baez.

55. Poison Ivy – The Coasters

“Poison Ivy” is a rhythm and blues song by The Coasters, written by the songwriting team of Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller. The song’s lyrics describe the perils of falling for a seductive woman named Poison Ivy, who spreads her love around like a contagious disease. The song features a catchy guitar riff and a playful vocal delivery by lead singer Carl Gardner. “Poison Ivy” was a hit for The Coasters in 1959, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard R&B chart and No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song has been covered by many artists, including The Rolling Stones and The Hollies, and has become a rock and roll classic.

56. Turn Me Loose – Fabian

“Turn Me Loose” is a classic rock and roll song by Fabian, released in 1959. The song features a driving rhythm section and Fabian’s powerful vocals, which alternate between smooth crooning and raw, rock and roll shouting. The lyrics describe a passionate plea to be set free from a controlling relationship, and the song’s energy and urgency perfectly capture the rebellious spirit of the early rock and roll era. Fabian was one of the biggest teen idols of the late 1950s and early 1960s, and “Turn Me Loose” was one of his biggest hits. The song was a staple on radio and jukeboxes at the time, and it has since become a classic rock and roll tune that still gets audiences moving today.

57. Lonely Teardrops – Jackie Wilson

“Lonely Teardrops” is a soulful ballad by Jackie Wilson, released in 1958. The song features Wilson’s powerful vocals and a driving rhythm section, with a melody that is both melancholy and uplifting. The lyrics describe the pain of a broken heart, but also the hope and resilience that come with the promise of new love. Jackie Wilson was one of the greatest soul singers of his time, and “Lonely Teardrops” is one of his most enduring hits. The song has been covered by countless artists over the years, and its emotional intensity and uplifting message continue to resonate with audiences today.

58. The Hawaiian Wedding Song (Ke Kali Nei Au) – Andy Williams

“The Hawaiian Wedding Song” is a romantic ballad originally written in Hawaiian by Charles E. King in 1926, and later translated into English by Al Hoffman and Dick Manning. The song became a hit when it was recorded by Andy Williams in 1959, featuring lush orchestration and Williams’ smooth, crooning vocals. The song’s melody is sweeping and romantic, and the lyrics describe the beauty and joy of a traditional Hawaiian wedding ceremony. The song’s popularity helped to popularize Hawaiian music and culture in the United States, and it remains a beloved classic to this day.

59. Forty Miles of Bad Road – Duane Eddy

“Forty Miles of Bad Road” is an instrumental rock and roll track recorded by the renowned American guitarist Duane Eddy. Released in 1959, the song became one of Eddy’s signature hits and was inspired by a phrase used by his father to describe a treacherous stretch of road in Arizona. The track features Eddy’s signature “twangy” guitar sound, accompanied by a driving beat and simple but effective drumming. The song’s distinctive melody and catchy riff have made it a classic of the rock and roll genre, and it has been covered by numerous artists over the years.

60. Just Ask Your Heart – Frankie Avalon

“Just Ask Your Heart” is a classic doo-wop ballad recorded by the American singer and actor Frankie Avalon in 1959. The song features a gentle, romantic melody and heartfelt lyrics about the joys and uncertainties of young love. With its lush harmonies, soaring vocals, and tender instrumentation, “Just Ask Your Heart” has become a beloved classic of the doo-wop genre, and one of Avalon’s most enduring hits. The song’s poignant lyrics capture the universal experience of falling in love for the first time, with all its joys, anxieties, and uncertainties.

61. Tell Him No – Travis and Bob

“Tell Him No” by Travis and Bob is a classic doo-wop song released in 1959. The song features a simple yet catchy melody that perfectly complements the group’s smooth harmonies. The lyrics tell the story of a man who advises his friend to stay away from a woman he is interested in, as she is likely to break his heart. The song’s message is delivered in a straightforward and honest manner, and the melancholic tone of the vocals perfectly captures the bittersweet nature of the lyrics. “Tell Him No” became a huge hit upon its release, reaching number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

62. Frankie – Connie Francis

“Frankie” by Connie Francis is a tragic love ballad released in 1959. The song tells the story of a teenage girl named Frankie who falls in love with a boy named Johnny, only to find out that he has been unfaithful. The heartbroken Frankie confronts Johnny, and in the ensuing argument, Johnny accidentally shoots and kills Frankie. The song’s powerful lyrics are delivered with emotion and intensity by Francis, who perfectly captures the anguish and pain of the doomed lovers. The song’s haunting melody and lush orchestration add to the overall sense of melancholy and tragedy. “Frankie” became a huge hit upon its release, reaching number nine on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song has since become a classic of the era, and it remains a poignant reminder of the fleeting nature of young love.

63. I’ve Had It – The Bell Notes

“I’ve Had It” by The Bell Notes is an upbeat rock and roll song released in 1959. The song features a lively and energetic rhythm, with a catchy guitar riff and driving drums. The lyrics tell the story of a man who has had enough of his lover’s lies and deceit and is ready to walk away from the relationship. The lead singer’s raw and powerful vocals perfectly capture the frustration and anger of the lyrics. “I’ve Had It” became a minor hit upon its release, reaching number 39 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

64. I Cried a Tear – Lavern Baker

“I Cried a Tear” by Lavern Baker is a soulful ballad released in 1958. The song features a slow and sultry rhythm, with Baker’s powerful vocals taking center stage. The lyrics tell the story of a woman who is heartbroken after her lover leaves her, and she is left to cry alone. The emotion and passion in Baker’s voice perfectly capture the sadness and pain of the lyrics, making the song a classic of the era. “I Cried a Tear” became a moderate hit upon its release, reaching number six on the Billboard R&B chart.

65. Enchanted – The Platters

“Enchanted” by The Platters is a romantic ballad released in 1959. The song features a slow and dreamy melody, with the group’s trademark smooth harmonies and lush orchestration. The lyrics tell the story of a man who is enchanted by a woman’s beauty and charm and is hopelessly in love with her. The lead singer’s silky vocals perfectly capture the romantic and tender nature of the lyrics, making the song a classic of the era. “Enchanted” became a minor hit upon its release, reaching number 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

66. Since I Don’t Have You – The Skyliners

“Since I Don’t Have You” by The Skyliners is a doo-wop ballad released in 1959. The song features a slow and melancholic melody, with the group’s smooth harmonies and lush orchestration. The lyrics tell the story of a man who is heartbroken after losing his lover and is left to reminisce about the memories they shared. The lead singer’s soulful vocals perfectly capture the sadness and longing of the lyrics, making the song a classic of the era. “Since I Don’t Have You” became a moderate hit upon its release, reaching number 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

67. The Peter Gunn Theme – Ray Anthony

“The Peter Gunn Theme” by Ray Anthony is an instrumental jazz song released in 1959. The song features a catchy and upbeat melody, with a driving bass line and brass section. The song was originally composed by Henry Mancini for the television series “Peter Gunn,” and Anthony’s recording became a huge hit upon its release, reaching number eight on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song’s cool and sophisticated sound became synonymous with the era’s jazz and lounge music, and it remains a classic of the genre.

68. The Chipmunk Song – David Seville and The Chipmunks

“The Chipmunk Song” by David Seville and The Chipmunks is a novelty song released in 1958. The song features Seville’s distinctive falsetto vocals, along with the high-pitched voices of the chipmunk characters he created. The song tells the story of the chipmunks’ Christmas wishes and features a catchy and upbeat melody that became an instant hit upon its release. The song spent four weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making it one of the biggest hits of the era. The song’s unique sound and playful lyrics made it a beloved classic, and it remains a popular holiday staple to this day.

69. I Want To Walk You Home – Fats Domino

“I Want To Walk You Home” by Fats Domino is a romantic ballad released in 1959. The song features a slow and dreamy melody, with Domino’s trademark piano playing and smooth vocals. The lyrics tell the story of a man who is in love with a woman and wants to spend every moment with her. The song’s sweet and tender nature, along with Domino’s soulful delivery, made it a hit upon its release, reaching number eight on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

70. Bobby Sox to Stockings – Frankie Avalon

“Bobby Sox to Stockings” by Frankie Avalon is an upbeat pop song released in 1959. The song features a catchy and energetic melody, with Avalon’s smooth vocals and a lively brass section. The lyrics tell the story of a teenage girl who grows up and trades in her bobby socks for stockings, much to the delight of her admirer. The song’s fun and playful nature, along with Avalon’s charm, made it a hit upon its release, reaching number eight on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

71. Deck of Cards – Wink Martindale

“Deck of Cards” by Wink Martindale is a spoken-word recitation released in 1959. The song tells the story of a soldier who uses a deck of cards to convey his faith and devotion to God. Each card in the deck represents a different aspect of the soldier’s beliefs, and the song’s message of hope and inspiration resonated with listeners of the era. Martindale’s deep and commanding voice, along with the song’s powerful message, made it a hit upon its release, reaching number five on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song’s enduring popularity has made it a classic of the era and a staple of inspirational music.

72. A Lover’s Question – Clyde Mcphatter

“A Lover’s Question” by Clyde McPhatter is a soulful ballad released in 1958. The song features a slow and bluesy melody, with McPhatter’s soaring vocals and a lush orchestration. The lyrics tell the story of a man who is unsure of his lover’s feelings and is left with questions about the future of their relationship. McPhatter’s emotional delivery, along with the song’s powerful lyrics, made it a hit upon its release, reaching number six on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

73. I Only Have Eyes For You – The Flamingos

“I Only Have Eyes For You” by The Flamingos is a doo-wop classic released in 1959. The song features a haunting and dreamy melody, with the group’s smooth harmonies and a soft orchestration. The lyrics tell the story of a man who is completely enamored with his lover and sees no one else but her. The Flamingos’ ethereal vocals, along with the song’s romantic lyrics, made it a hit upon its release, reaching number 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song has since become a beloved classic of the era and has been covered by numerous artists.

74. It’s Late – Ricky Nelson

“It’s Late” by Ricky Nelson is an upbeat rock and roll song released in 1959. The song features a catchy and driving melody, with Nelson’s smooth vocals and a lively guitar riff. The lyrics tell the story of a man who is out all night with his lover and is worried about facing the consequences of being late. Nelson’s effortless charm and the song’s infectious energy made it a hit upon its release, reaching number nine on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song’s enduring popularity has made it a classic of the era and a favorite of rock and roll fans.

75. Petite fleur – Chris Barber’s Jazz Band

“Petite fleur” by Chris Barber’s Jazz Band is an instrumental jazz piece released in 1959. The song features a beautiful melody with a solo clarinet, backed by a swinging rhythm section. The song was composed by Sidney Bechet, one of the most influential clarinetists in the history of jazz. “Petite fleur” became a hit in Europe and the United States, introducing many listeners to the sound of traditional jazz. The song’s romantic and melancholic atmosphere made it a favorite of jazz fans and continues to be a beloved classic.

76. Tall Paul – Annette Funicello

“Tall Paul” by Annette Funicello is a lively pop song released in 1959. The song features a catchy and upbeat melody, with Funicello’s bubbly vocals and a driving rhythm section. The lyrics tell the story of a girl who falls in love with a tall, handsome boy named Paul. The song’s catchy tune and Funicello’s charming vocals made it a hit upon its release, reaching number seven on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song’s enduring popularity has made it a classic of the era and a favorite of fans of 1950s pop music.

77. Tijuana Jail – Kingston Trio

“Tijuana Jail” by Kingston Trio is a humorous folk song released in 1959. The song features a catchy and upbeat melody, with the trio’s tight harmonies and a lively acoustic guitar. The lyrics tell the story of a man who gets arrested in Tijuana for a minor offense and has to spend a night in jail. The song’s tongue-in-cheek humor and the trio’s infectious energy made it a hit upon its release, reaching number 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song’s playful lyrics and catchy tune have made it a favorite of folk music fans and a classic of the era.

78. Just a Little Too Much – Ricky Nelson

“Just a Little Too Much” by Ricky Nelson is a rock and roll song released in 1959. The song features a catchy and upbeat melody, with Nelson’s smooth vocals and a driving rhythm section. The lyrics tell the story of a man who falls in love with a woman but is afraid of falling too hard. The song’s catchy tune and Nelson’s effortless delivery made it a hit upon its release, reaching number nine on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song’s enduring popularity has made it a classic of the era and a favorite of fans of 1950s rock and roll.

79. Goodbye Baby – Jack Scott

“Goodbye Baby” by Jack Scott is a bluesy rock and roll song released in 1959. The song features a driving rhythm section, with Scott’s gritty vocals and a catchy guitar riff. The lyrics tell the story of a man who is saying goodbye to his lover, knowing that he will never see her again. The song’s raw energy and Scott’s powerful voice made it a hit upon its release, reaching number eight on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song’s enduring popularity has made it a classic of the era and a favorite of fans of rock and roll and blues music.

80. Along Came Jones – The Coasters

“Along Came Jones” by The Coasters is a humorous rock and roll song released in 1959. The song features a catchy and upbeat melody, with the Coasters’ tight harmonies and a lively rhythm section. The lyrics tell the story of a man named Jones who gets into trouble with the law and has to fight his way out. The song’s tongue-in-cheek humor and the Coasters’ infectious energy made it a hit upon its release, reaching number nine on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song’s playful lyrics and catchy tune have made it a favorite of rock and roll fans and a classic of the era.

81. Three Stars – Tommy Dee & Carol Kay

“Three Stars” by Tommy Dee & Carol Kay is a tribute song released in 1959. The song honors the memories of three famous rock and roll musicians who had died in a plane crash earlier that year: Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson. The song features a slow and melancholic melody, with Dee and Kay’s gentle vocals and a simple accompaniment. The lyrics reflect on the tragedy of the plane crash and pay tribute to the three stars who had died. The song’s heartfelt emotion and poignant lyrics made it a hit upon its release, reaching number eleven on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song’s enduring popularity has made it a classic of the era and a beloved tribute to the three musicians.

82. A Boy Without a Girl – Frankie Avalon

“A Boy Without a Girl” by Frankie Avalon is a romantic ballad released in 1960. The song features a slow and dreamy melody, with Avalon’s smooth vocals and a lush orchestration. The lyrics tell the story of a man who is lost without the love of his life and longs to be reunited with her. The song’s romantic lyrics and Avalon’s swooning voice made it a hit upon its release, reaching number ten on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song’s enduring popularity has made it a classic of the era and a favorite of fans of romantic ballads.

83. Sweeter Than You – Ricky Nelson

“Sweeter Than You” by Ricky Nelson is a romantic ballad released in 1959. The song features a slow and dreamy melody, with Nelson’s smooth vocals and a lush orchestration. The lyrics tell the story of a man who is in love with a woman who is sweeter than anything he has ever known. The song’s romantic lyrics and Nelson’s tender voice made it a hit upon its release, reaching number nine on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song’s enduring popularity has made it a classic of the era and a favorite of fans of romantic ballads.

84. It Was I – Skip & Flip

“It Was I” by Skip & Flip is a classic doo-wop song from 1959 that features a catchy melody and harmonies that will have you humming along. The song starts with a jangly guitar riff and a tambourine, setting the upbeat tone for the rest of the tune. The lyrics tell the story of a guy who is trying to convince his ex-girlfriend that he was the one who truly loved her and that he wants her back. The lead singer’s voice is full of emotion as he sings the chorus, “It was I who loved you, goodbye to you, I’m through”. The backing harmonies add depth and texture to the song, making it a true gem of the doo-wop era.

85. Goodbye Jimmy Goodbye – Kathy Linden

“Goodbye Jimmy Goodbye” by Kathy Linden is a sweet and nostalgic tune about saying farewell to a loved one. Released in 1959, the song features a slow and melodic piano melody that perfectly captures the sentimental mood of the lyrics. Linden’s voice is smooth and gentle, conveying the sadness and heartache of the song’s message. The lyrics are simple but poignant, describing the pain of saying goodbye to someone you love and the hope that one day you’ll be reunited. With its timeless melody and relatable lyrics, “Goodbye Jimmy Goodbye” is a classic ballad that still resonates with listeners today.

86. Manhattan Spiritual – Reg Owens Orchestra

“Manhattan Spiritual” by the Reg Owens Orchestra is an instrumental piece that combines elements of jazz, swing, and big band music. Released in 1959, the song features a lively and upbeat tempo, with a catchy melody that will have you tapping your feet. The brass section is particularly impressive, with trumpets and trombones taking turns riffing off each other. The saxophone solo in the middle of the song adds a touch of soulful elegance, while the piano and drums keep the rhythm steady. “Manhattan Spiritual” is a fun and energetic tune that perfectly captures the spirit of the swingin’ sixties.

87. Endlessly – Brook Benton

“Endlessly” is a classic love ballad that was originally recorded by Brook Benton in 1959. The song became a major hit for Benton, reaching number 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and number four on the R&B chart. The song features Benton’s smooth, soulful vocals, backed by a lush orchestral arrangement. The lyrics tell the story of a man who is deeply in love with a woman and promises to love her “endlessly” and always be there for her.

88. Heartaches By the Number – Guy Mitchell

“Heartaches By the Number” is a country-pop song originally written by Harlan Howard and recorded by Guy Mitchell in 1959. The song became a huge hit, reaching number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and number one on the country chart. The song features a catchy, upbeat melody and simple, relatable lyrics that tell the story of a man who has experienced many heartaches in his life but refuses to let them get him down. The song is a classic example of the “Nashville Sound,” which was a popular style of country music in the late 1950s and early 1960s that featured lush orchestral arrangements and smooth, polished vocals.

89. Sea Cruise – Frankie Ford

“Sea Cruise” is a rock and roll song recorded by Frankie Ford in 1959. The song features a catchy, upbeat melody and simple, repetitive lyrics that make it a classic party song. The song became a major hit, reaching number 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and number 11 on the R&B chart. The song’s popularity has endured over the years, and it has been covered by many other artists, including John Fogerty and Jerry Lee Lewis. The song’s simple but infectious chorus, which encourages listeners to “come on and take a sea cruise,” has made it a classic rock and roll anthem.

90. That’s Why (I Love You So) – Jackie Wilson

“That’s Why (I Love You So)” by Jackie Wilson was released in 1959 and became one of his biggest hits. The song, written by Wilson and Billy Ward, is a soulful ballad that showcases Wilson’s smooth, powerful vocals. The song features a slow, romantic melody with a prominent saxophone solo and simple lyrics that express the singer’s love and devotion to his partner. Wilson’s signature vocal style, which combines gospel, R&B, and pop influences, makes the song an unforgettable classic.

91. You’re So Fine – The Falcons

“You’re So Fine” by The Falcons is a doo-wop classic from 1959 that features the iconic falsetto lead vocals of Eddie Floyd. The song has a catchy melody with a simple, repetitive chorus that will have you singing along in no time. The catchy handclap rhythm and upbeat tempo make it a perfect song for dancing, and the soulful harmonies and energetic delivery make it a standout example of the doo-wop genre. The song was a major hit in 1959 and has since become a beloved classic of the era, frequently featured in films, commercials, and TV shows.

92. Kissing Time – Bobby Rydell

“Kissing Time” by Bobby Rydell was released in 1959 and became his first Top 20 hit. The song features a catchy melody and upbeat tempo, with lyrics that tell the story of a teenage romance. Rydell’s smooth, confident vocals and the song’s catchy chorus make it a fun, infectious pop song that captures the spirit of the era. The song’s popularity helped launch Rydell’s career, and he went on to become one of the most successful teen idols of the 1960s.

93. My Wish Came True – Elvis Presley

“My Wish Came True” by Elvis Presley is a slow ballad that was released in 1959. The song was written by Ivory Joe Hunter, a renowned R&B musician who was known for his soulful ballads. “My Wish Came True” is a romantic love song that showcases Presley’s vocal range and emotional depth. The song features a slow and steady beat, with soft instrumentation that creates a romantic and intimate atmosphere. The lyrics of the song are about a man who wishes for the love of his life to return to him, so that he can express his love and devotion to her. Presley’s emotional delivery of the lyrics adds to the sincerity and passion of the song.

94. Morgen – Ivo Robic

“Ivo Robic’s “Morgen” is a German song that was originally released in 1959. The song is a romantic ballad that showcases Robic’s smooth and soothing vocals. The song features a gentle melody that is characterized by the use of an accordion, which adds a European flair to the song. The lyrics of the song are about a man who is looking forward to spending the rest of his life with the woman he loves. The song has a dreamy and romantic quality, which has made it a popular choice for weddings and other romantic occasions.

95. Baby Talk – Jan & Dean

“Baby Talk” by Jan & Dean is an upbeat and lively song that was released in 1959. The song is a catchy rock and roll tune that features the signature harmonies of Jan & Dean. The song’s lyrics are about a girl who has a tendency to talk too much, and the frustration that her boyfriend feels as a result. The song features a fast-paced beat and driving instrumentation that make it a classic example of 1950s rock and roll. “Baby Talk” was a hit for Jan & Dean, and it remains a popular choice for retro radio stations and oldies compilations.

96. Bongo Rock – Preston Epps

“Bongo Rock” by Preston Epps is an instrumental track released in 1959. The song is a fusion of rock and roll and Latin percussion, featuring a catchy beat of bongos and cowbells. The song starts with a fast-paced rhythm of bongo drums that gradually builds up to a lively tempo, accompanied by a funky guitar riff and saxophone solos. The infectious beat of “Bongo Rock” became an instant hit and earned Preston Epps a spot on the Billboard charts.

97. Take A Message To Mary – The Everly Brothers

“Take a Message to Mary” is a classic song by the Everly Brothers, released in 1959. The song is a mournful ballad about a man who sends a message to his lost love through a passerby, hoping that she will return to him. The song’s lyrics are filled with emotion and longing, as the narrator expresses his regret and sorrow for the mistakes he’s made in his relationship. The gentle acoustic guitar, paired with the Everly Brothers’ harmonies, gives the song a haunting and melancholy quality, which perfectly captures the mood of the lyrics.

98. Battle Hymn of the Republic – Mormon Tabernacle Choir

“Battle Hymn of the Republic” performed by the Mormon Tabernacle Choir is a classic American hymn with a rich history. Written by Julia Ward Howe during the American Civil War, the song became an anthem for the Union Army and a symbol of hope for a nation divided. The stirring lyrics, combined with the powerful choral arrangement and orchestra, make for a truly inspiring rendition. The choir’s soaring vocals and impeccable timing are complemented by the expert instrumentation, resulting in a truly majestic performance. It’s a hymn that continues to resonate with Americans and remains an important part of our national identity.

99. In the Mood – Ernie Fields Orchestra

“In the Mood” by the Ernie Fields Orchestra is a classic swing tune that continues to captivate listeners with its upbeat tempo and infectious melody. Originally recorded in 1939 by the Glenn Miller Orchestra, the song quickly became a hit and has since been covered by countless artists. The Ernie Fields Orchestra’s rendition stays true to the original, with its lively brass section and swinging rhythm. The song’s enduring popularity can be attributed to its ability to transport listeners to a simpler time, evoking images of crowded dance floors and big band performances. It’s a timeless classic that never fails to get people moving and grooving.

100. Seven Little Girls Sitting In The Back Seat – Paul Evans & The Curls

“Seven Little Girls Sitting in the Back Seat” by Paul Evans & The Curls is a fun and playful rockabilly tune that captures the spirit of the 1950s. The catchy lyrics and upbeat tempo make for a song that’s impossible not to sing and dance along to. The song tells the story of a group of girls riding in the back seat of a car, each vying for the attention of the driver. The driving bass line and twangy guitar riffs add to the song’s charm, while the playful vocals give it a lighthearted feel. It’s a perfect example of the fun and carefree nature of early rock and roll, and a testament to the enduring popularity of the genre.