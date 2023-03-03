1957 was a pivotal year in the history of popular music, with the rise of rock and roll and the emergence of new styles and genres. From upbeat rockabilly tunes to romantic ballads and soulful doo-wop, the music of 1957 reflected the energy and spirit of a generation on the move. In this article, we explore the top 100 greatest songs from 1957, featuring the artists who shaped the sound of the era and defined the trends of the time. From Elvis Presley and Chuck Berry to Nat King Cole and Clyde McPhatter, we showcase the diverse range of musical talent that dominated the charts and captured the hearts of millions of fans around the world. Each song on our list represents a unique expression of the cultural, social, and political forces that shaped the music of the era, providing a fascinating glimpse into a pivotal moment in the history of popular music. So join us as we journey back in time to 1957, and rediscover the songs that continue to inspire and entertain us today.

1. Jailhouse Rock – Elvis Presley

Released in 1957, “Jailhouse Rock” is a classic rock and roll song performed by the legendary Elvis Presley. The song features Presley’s signature vocal style, backed by a grooving guitar riff and a driving beat. The lyrics tell the story of a prisoner who becomes a sensation with his dancing skills after he is released from jail. The song’s catchy melody and upbeat rhythm make it a timeless classic that continues to be popular with music fans of all ages. “Jailhouse Rock” was not only a hit song but also the title of a movie that starred Elvis Presley. The film was a huge success and helped cement Presley’s status as a rock and roll icon. The song’s popularity was further bolstered by its inclusion in various films and TV shows over the years, and it has been covered by countless artists.

2. Blueberry Hill – Fats Domino

“Blueberry Hill” is a classic love song recorded by Fats Domino in 1956. The song’s gentle melody and Domino’s distinctive voice make it an enduring favorite of many music fans. The lyrics tell the story of a man who reminisces about a romantic spot where he and his lover used to go. The song’s catchy chorus features the iconic line “I found my thrill on Blueberry Hill.” The song has been covered by many artists over the years, including Elvis Presley, Louis Armstrong, and Led Zeppelin. However, Fats Domino’s original recording remains the most beloved version of the song. In addition to its popularity with music fans, “Blueberry Hill” has also been featured in various films, TV shows, and commercials, cementing its status as a cultural touchstone. Overall, “Blueberry Hill” is a timeless classic that continues to evoke feelings of nostalgia and romance for listeners of all ages.

3. Whole Lotta Shakin Goin On – Jerry Lee Lewis

“Whole Lotta Shakin Goin On” is a classic rock and roll song performed by Jerry Lee Lewis in 1957. The song’s driving piano riff, coupled with Lewis’s powerful vocals, make it a quintessential example of early rock and roll music. The lyrics encourage listeners to dance and let loose, with Lewis declaring that “we got a whole lotta shakin’ goin’ on.” The song’s upbeat energy and infectious rhythm have made it a staple of rock and roll music for over 60 years. Jerry Lee Lewis’s performance of “Whole Lotta Shakin Goin On” was a major hit, reaching number three on the charts and helping to establish him as a rock and roll icon. The song has since been covered by numerous artists and has been featured in many films, TV shows, and commercials. Its timeless energy and joyful spirit make it a beloved classic that continues to inspire new generations of music fans.

4. Banana Boat Song (Day-O) – Harry Belafante

“Banana Boat Song (Day-O)” is a traditional Jamaican folk song that was made famous by Harry Belafonte in 1956. The song’s catchy melody and infectious rhythm, featuring the call and response of “Day-O” and “Daylight come and me wan’ go home,” make it an enduring favorite. The song’s lyrics tell the story of dock workers loading bananas onto boats, with the workers singing to pass the time. Harry Belafonte’s performance of “Banana Boat Song (Day-O)” helped to popularize calypso music in the United States and introduced many listeners to the music and culture of the Caribbean. The song has since been covered by numerous artists and has been featured in films, TV shows, and commercials. Its lively rhythm and joyful spirit make it a timeless classic that continues to be enjoyed by music fans of all ages.

5. Walkin’ After Midnight – Patsy Cline

“Walkin’ After Midnight” is a classic country song recorded by Patsy Cline in 1957. The song’s haunting melody and Cline’s powerful vocals make it a standout example of early country music. The lyrics tell the story of a woman who can’t sleep and takes to walking the streets at night, searching for her lost love. The song’s melancholy mood and heartfelt lyrics have made it a favorite of country music fans for over 60 years. Patsy Cline’s performance of “Walkin’ After Midnight” helped to establish her as one of the greatest country singers of all time. The song has since been covered by many artists and has been featured in films, TV shows, and commercials. Its timeless appeal and emotional resonance continue to make it a beloved classic of country music.

6. You Send Me – Sam Cooke

“You Send Me” is a classic R&B song performed by Sam Cooke in 1957. The song’s smooth, soulful melody and Cooke’s velvety vocals make it a standout example of early R&B music. The lyrics tell the story of a love that feels almost too good to be true, with Cooke singing, “Darling, you send me, I know you send me, honest, you do.” Sam Cooke’s performance of “You Send Me” helped to establish him as one of the greatest R&B singers of all time. The song has since been covered by numerous artists and has been featured in films, TV shows, and commercials. Its timeless appeal and romantic sentiment continue to make it a beloved classic of R&B music.

7. Chances Are – Johnny Mathis

“Chances Are” is a classic pop ballad performed by Johnny Mathis in 1957. The song’s lush orchestration and Mathis’s smooth, romantic vocals make it a standout example of early pop music. The lyrics tell the story of a love that has a chance of lasting forever, with Mathis singing, “Chances are your chances are awfully good.” Johnny Mathis’s performance of “Chances Are” helped to establish him as one of the greatest pop singers of all time. The song has since been covered by numerous artists and has been featured in films, TV shows, and commercials. Its timeless appeal and romantic sentiment continue to make it a beloved classic of pop music.

8. That’ll Be The Day – Buddy Holly”

“That’ll Be The Day” is a classic rock and roll song performed by Buddy Holly and the Crickets in 1957. The song’s catchy guitar riff and Holly’s signature vocal style make it a quintessential example of early rock and roll music. The lyrics tell the story of a love that has gone wrong, with Holly singing, “That’ll be the day when I die.” Buddy Holly’s performance of “That’ll Be The Day” helped to establish him as one of the greatest rock and roll singers and songwriters of all time. The song has since been covered by numerous artists and has been featured in films, TV shows, and commercials. Its timeless energy and rock and roll spirit continue to make it a beloved classic of the genre.

9. School Day – Chuck Berry

“School Day” is a classic rock and roll song performed by Chuck Berry in 1957. The song’s driving guitar riff and Berry’s signature vocal style make it a standout example of early rock and roll music. The lyrics celebrate the joys of being a teenager and going to school, with Berry singing, “Hail, hail, rock and roll, deliver me from the days of old.” Chuck Berry’s performance of “School Day” helped to establish him as one of the greatest rock and roll singers and songwriters of all time. The song has since been covered by numerous artists and has been featured in films, TV shows, and commercials. Its timeless appeal and celebration of youth culture continue to make it a beloved classic of rock and roll music.

10. Goody Goody – Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers

“Goody Goody” by Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers is a classic doo-wop song from the late 1950s. The song is a playful, upbeat tune that tells the story of a boy who has been hurt by a girl but refuses to let it get him down. The catchy chorus, “So you met someone who set you back on your heels, goody goody, so you gave him your heart too, just like I told you to, goody goody,” is a testament to the boy’s resilience and determination to move on from the heartbreak. The song is a prime example of the doo-wop genre, which was popular in the 1950s and early 1960s. Doo-wop music typically featured tight harmonies, simple melodies, and lyrics about love and romance. “Goody Goody” fits all these criteria, with its upbeat rhythm, memorable melody, and lyrics that are both playful and heartfelt.

11. Little Bitty Pretty One – Thurston Harris

“Little Bitty Pretty One” by Thurston Harris is another classic doo-wop song from the late 1950s. The song is a fun, energetic tune that celebrates the beauty and charm of a “little bitty” girl. The catchy chorus, “She’s my little bitty pretty one, pretty one,” is a testament to the girl’s irresistible allure. Like “Goody Goody,” “Little Bitty Pretty One” is a prime example of the doo-wop genre. The song features tight harmonies, a simple melody, and lyrics that are both playful and romantic. The song was a hit in its time and has since become a classic, beloved by generations of music lovers. Its infectious energy and catchy melody make it a perennial favorite on oldies radio stations and at dance parties.

12. All Shook Up – Elvis Presley

“All Shook Up” by Elvis Presley is a classic rock and roll song from the 1950s. It is a lively, uptempo tune that captures the energy and excitement of the early days of rock and roll. The song features Presley’s trademark vocals, which are both powerful and expressive, as well as a driving rhythm section that keeps the beat moving. The lyrics of “All Shook Up” are about the power of love to make someone feel dizzy and disoriented. The chorus, “I’m all shook up, mm mm oh, oh, yeah, yeah, yeah,” is a catchy, memorable hook that captures the song’s infectious energy.

13. Little Darlin’ – Diamonds

“Little Darlin'” by The Diamonds is a doo-wop classic from the late 1950s. The song features tight harmonies and a simple, catchy melody that have made it a perennial favorite. The lyrics are about a guy who is trying to win the heart of a girl who seems out of reach. The chorus, “Little Darlin’, oh, Little Darlin’, oh-oh-oh where-where are you-ooh,” is a memorable hook that captures the song’s wistful, romantic tone.

14. (Let Me Be) Your Teddy Bear – Elvis Presley

“(Let Me Be) Your Teddy Bear” is another classic Elvis Presley song from the late 1950s. The song is a sweet, romantic tune that showcases Presley’s tender side. The lyrics are about a guy who wants to be his girl’s “teddy bear,” someone who will always be there to comfort and protect her. The chorus, “Let me be your teddy bear, put a chain around my neck and lead me anywhere,” is a memorable hook that captures the song’s innocent, playful tone. Overall, “(Let Me Be) Your Teddy Bear” is a timeless love song that has remained popular for generations.

15. Come Go With Me – Dell-Vikings

“Come Go With Me” by the Dell-Vikings is a classic doo-wop love song that was first released in 1956. The song features a simple, yet catchy melody and smooth harmonies that are characteristic of doo-wop music. The lead singer’s voice is soulful and pleading, as he tries to persuade his lover to come away with him. The lyrics are sweet and romantic, conveying a sense of longing and desire. The song’s simple message of love and togetherness has resonated with listeners for generations, making it a timeless classic. “Come Go With Me” was a huge hit when it was first released and has since been covered by numerous artists, including the Beach Boys and the Del-Lords.

16. Rock and Roll Music – Chuck Berry

“Rock and Roll Music” by Chuck Berry is a timeless classic that has stood the test of time. The song features a catchy guitar riff and upbeat tempo that is guaranteed to get your foot tapping. The lyrics celebrate the power and influence of rock and roll music, describing it as a force that can bring people together and lift their spirits. The song’s energy and enthusiasm make it a quintessential rock and roll anthem that continues to inspire generations of musicians and fans alike.

17. Party Doll – Buddy Knox

“Party Doll” is a classic rock and roll song by Buddy Knox, released in 1957. The song features a catchy melody, simple yet effective lyrics, and a lively rhythm that will make anyone want to dance. The track was an instant hit upon its release, reaching the top of the charts in both the US and the UK. The song opens with a simple guitar riff that sets the tone for the rest of the track. Buddy Knox’s vocals are full of energy, delivering the lyrics in a playful and upbeat manner. The lyrics themselves are a testament to the carefree spirit of the 1950s, with lines like “I told her that I’d never dance / But I knew that I was taking a chance / When we danced to the rhythm of the jukebox glow.”

18. Silhouettes – The Rays

“Silhouettes” by The Rays is a classic doo-wop song that was released in 1957. The song is known for its catchy melody and the use of vocal harmonies that create a dreamy, romantic atmosphere. The lyrics of the song tell a story of a man who sees the silhouette of his girlfriend with another man and assumes she is cheating on him. However, he soon realizes that it was just a misunderstanding and they reconcile. The song is a great example of the doo-wop genre, which was popular in the 1950s and 60s, and is characterized by its close vocal harmonies and simple, catchy melodies.

19. Peggy Sue – Buddy Holly

Buddy Holly’s “Peggy Sue” is a rock and roll classic that was released in 1957. The song has become a staple of the genre and is often regarded as one of Holly’s most popular and memorable tracks. It features a distinctive guitar riff and a catchy chorus that has made it a favorite of many fans over the years. The lyrics of the song tell the story of a young man who is infatuated with a girl named Peggy Sue. The protagonist of the song is trying to win her over, singing about how he wishes she would notice him and give him a chance. Holly’s delivery of the lyrics is full of energy and enthusiasm, making it easy to imagine the character’s excitement and sense of longing.

20. Love Is Strange – Mickey & Sylvia

“Love Is Strange” is a duet by Mickey & Sylvia that was released in 1956. The song is known for its catchy guitar riff and the sultry vocal performances by both singers. The lyrics of the song speak of the strange and unpredictable nature of love, and the difficulties that can arise when two people are in love. The song is a great example of the R&B genre, which was popular in the 1950s and 60s and is characterized by its use of soulful vocals and rhythm-driven instrumentation. The song has since become a classic, with its catchy melody and memorable lyrics making it a favorite of many.

21. Wake Up Little Susie – The Everly Brothers

“Wake Up Little Susie” by The Everly Brothers is a classic rock and roll song that was released in 1957. The song tells the story of a young couple who fall asleep at a movie theater and wake up late at night, worrying about what their parents will think. The upbeat tempo and catchy chorus make the song a joy to listen to, while the lyrics capture the innocence and excitement of young love. The Everly Brothers’ close vocal harmonies are a hallmark of their music, and “Wake Up Little Susie” is a great example of their style.

22. I’m Walkin’ – Fats Domino

“I’m Walkin'” by Fats Domino is a rock and roll classic that was released in 1957. The song is known for its catchy piano riff and Domino’s signature boogie-woogie style. The lyrics of the song are simple and upbeat, telling the story of a man who is walking away from a bad relationship and feeling good about it. The song is a great example of Domino’s infectious energy and the way he blended R&B, blues, and jazz to create his own unique sound.

23. Be-Bop Baby – Ricky Nelson

“Be-Bop Baby” by Ricky Nelson is a rockabilly classic that was released in 1957. The song is characterized by its driving beat, twangy guitar riff, and Nelson’s smooth vocals. The lyrics of the song tell the story of a girl who loves to dance and is always the life of the party. The song is a great example of the rockabilly genre, which was popular in the 1950s and blended elements of country music with rock and roll. Nelson’s charm and charisma make “Be-Bop Baby” a joy to listen to, and the song remains a fan favorite to this day.

24. Mr. Lee – Bobbettes

“Mr. Lee” by The Bobbettes is a doo-wop classic that was released in 1957. The song features a catchy melody and fun, upbeat lyrics that tell the story of a girl who is searching for the perfect man. The chorus is especially memorable, with the group singing “Mr. Lee, Mr. Lee, oh Mr. Lee” in harmony. The song is a great example of the doo-wop genre, which was popular in the 1950s and blended R&B and gospel influences with tight vocal harmonies.

25. Long Lonely Nights – Lee Andrews and the Hearts

“Long Lonely Nights” by Lee Andrews and the Hearts is a soulful ballad that was released in 1957. The song is characterized by Andrews’ rich, emotive vocals and the simple, yet powerful, piano accompaniment. The lyrics tell the story of a man who is struggling with the pain of heartbreak, and Andrews’ delivery captures the raw emotion of the song. “Long Lonely Nights” is a great example of the doo-wop and R&B influences that were common in early soul music, and it remains a classic of the genre to this day.

26. Young Blood – The Coasters

“Young Blood” by The Coasters is a rock and roll classic that was released in 1957. The song features a catchy melody and witty, playful lyrics that tell the story of a man who is trying to win over a woman. The Coasters’ energetic performance and tight harmonies make the song a joy to listen to, and the upbeat tempo and driving beat make it a great dance track. “Young Blood” is a great example of the fun, lighthearted side of rock and roll, and it remains a fan favorite to this day.

27. Honeycomb – Jimmie Rodgers

“Honeycomb” by Jimmie Rodgers is a classic rock and roll song that was released in 1957. The song features a catchy melody and upbeat tempo, with Rodgers’ smooth vocals and simple guitar accompaniment creating a joyous, carefree atmosphere. The lyrics tell the story of a man who is in love with a woman and compares her to the sweetness of honeycomb. “Honeycomb” is a great example of the early rock and roll sound, with its blend of country, blues, and R&B influences.

28. Diana – Paul Anka

“Diana” by Paul Anka is a romantic ballad that was released in 1957. The song features a simple, yet beautiful melody, with Anka’s smooth vocals and gentle guitar accompaniment creating an intimate, romantic atmosphere. The lyrics tell the story of a man who is deeply in love with a woman named Diana, and Anka’s delivery captures the intensity of his emotions. “Diana” is a great example of the early rock and roll ballad, which emphasized emotional depth and heartfelt sincerity. The song was a massive hit upon its release and remains a classic of the genre to this day.

29. Bye Bye Love – The Everly Brothers

“Bye Bye Love” by The Everly Brothers is a classic rock and roll song that was released in 1957. The song features a catchy melody and simple, yet memorable, lyrics that tell the story of a man who has lost his love and is struggling to move on. The Everly Brothers’ tight vocal harmonies and energetic guitar work make the song a joy to listen to, and the upbeat tempo and driving beat make it a great dance track. “Bye Bye Love” is a great example of the early rock and roll sound, with its blend of country and R&B influences.

30. The Girl Can’t Help It – Little Richard

“The Girl Can’t Help It” by Little Richard is a raucous, high-energy rock and roll song that was released in 1956. The song features a driving beat, honking saxophone, and Little Richard’s explosive vocals, which combine to create a frenzied, exuberant atmosphere. The lyrics tell the story of a woman who is so beautiful that she drives men wild, and Little Richard’s delivery captures the wild abandon of the song. “The Girl Can’t Help It” is a great example of the raw, unbridled energy of early rock and roll, and it remains a fan favorite to this day.

31. It’s Not For Me To Say – Johnny Mathis

“It’s Not For Me To Say” by Johnny Mathis is a beautiful, romantic ballad that was released in 1957. The song features a lush orchestral arrangement, with Mathis’ smooth, velvety vocals gliding over the gentle instrumentation. The lyrics tell the story of a man who is deeply in love with a woman and is struggling to express his feelings, and Mathis’ delivery captures the emotional intensity of the song. “It’s Not For Me To Say” is a great example of the early rock and roll ballad, which emphasized emotional depth and heartfelt sincerity. The song was a massive hit upon its release and remains a classic of the genre to this day.

32. Ain’t Got No Home – Clarence ‘Frogman’ Henry

“Ain’t Got No Home” by Clarence “Frogman” Henry is a playful, upbeat rock and roll song that was released in 1956. The song features Henry’s distinctive falsetto vocals, which he uses to great effect to create a quirky, memorable sound. The lyrics tell the story of a man who is down on his luck and has no place to call his own, but who maintains a positive attitude despite his troubles. The song’s catchy melody and upbeat tempo make it a joy to listen to, and Henry’s unique vocal style sets it apart from other rock and roll songs of the era.

33. Rocking Pneumonia and the Boogie Woogie Flu – Huey Smith and The Clowns

“Rocking Pneumonia and the Boogie Woogie Flu” by Huey Smith and The Clowns is a rollicking, infectious rock and roll song that was released in 1957. The song features a driving beat, rollicking piano, and Smith’s raspy vocals, which combine to create a high-energy, danceable track. The lyrics tell the story of a man who is suffering from a terrible illness, but who can’t stop himself from dancing and having a good time. “Rocking Pneumonia and the Boogie Woogie Flu” is a great example of the fun, carefree spirit of early rock and roll, and it remains a classic of the genre to this day.

34. Wonderful! Wonderful! – Johnny Mathis

“Wonderful! Wonderful!” by Johnny Mathis is a gorgeous, romantic ballad that was released in 1957. The song features a lush orchestral arrangement, with Mathis’ smooth, velvety vocals soaring over the gentle instrumentation. The lyrics tell the story of a man who is deeply in love and who feels that his life is complete because of his beloved. Mathis’ delivery is heartfelt and sincere, and the song’s emotional depth and beauty make it a classic of the early rock and roll ballad. “Wonderful! Wonderful!” was a huge hit upon its release and remains a beloved song to this day.

35. Young Love – Tab Hunter (or Sonny James)

“Young Love” was originally recorded by Sonny James in 1956, but it was Tab Hunter’s version of the song that became a massive hit. Hunter’s smooth, crooning vocals were the perfect fit for this sweet, romantic ballad, which tells the story of two young lovers who are just starting out on their journey together. The song features a simple, but effective melody and a gentle, romantic arrangement that perfectly captures the innocence and excitement of first love. “Young Love” was a massive hit upon its release in 1957, and it remains a beloved classic of early rock and roll to this day.

36. Tear Drops – Lee Andrews and The Hearts

“Tear Drops” by Lee Andrews and The Hearts is a soulful, heartfelt ballad that was released in 1957. The song features Andrews’ powerful, emotive vocals, which convey a deep sense of heartache and longing. The lyrics tell the story of a man who has lost the love of his life and is struggling to cope with his grief. The song’s simple, but effective melody and arrangement add to the emotional impact of the lyrics, creating a beautiful and poignant ballad that is still powerful to this day.

37. April Love – Pat Boone

“April Love” by Pat Boone is a sweet, romantic ballad that was released in 1957. The song features Boone’s smooth, easygoing vocals, which perfectly capture the sense of joy and wonder that comes with falling in love. The lyrics tell the story of two young lovers who are enjoying the beauty of springtime together and reveling in their newfound happiness. The song’s gentle, romantic melody and arrangement add to its charm, creating a classic early rock and roll ballad that remains a beloved favorite to this day. “April Love” was a massive hit upon its release and helped to cement Boone’s status as one of the biggest stars of the era.

38. The Twelfth of Never – Johnny Mathis

“The Twelfth of Never” is a timeless love song that was originally recorded by Johnny Mathis in 1957. The song features Mathis’ signature smooth, silky vocals, which perfectly capture the tender, romantic sentiment of the lyrics. The song tells the story of a love that is so strong that it will last forever, a sentiment that is captured in the song’s beautiful melody and arrangement. “The Twelfth of Never” is a classic of early rock and roll and remains a beloved favorite to this day.

39. Treat Me Nice – Elvis Presley

“Treat Me Nice” by Elvis Presley is an upbeat, rock and roll number that was released in 1957. The song features Presley’s signature vocal style, which combines his raw, bluesy delivery with a sense of playful charm and energy. The lyrics of the song tell the story of a man who is tired of being mistreated by his lover and demands to be treated with respect. The song’s driving beat and catchy melody make it a classic of early rock and roll and a favorite of Elvis fans to this day.

40. Tonite, Tonite – Mello-Kings

“Tonite, Tonite” by the Mello-Kings is a doo-wop classic that was released in 1957. The song features the group’s rich, harmonious vocals and a classic doo-wop arrangement, complete with finger snaps and shoo-bops. The song’s lyrics tell the story of a young couple who are enjoying a magical night together, lost in the wonder and romance of the moment. “Tonite, Tonite” is a timeless classic of the doo-wop genre and remains a beloved favorite of music fans to this day.

41. Chicago – Frank Sinatra

“Chicago” is a classic song that was popularized by Frank Sinatra in 1957. The song features Sinatra’s smooth, velvety vocals and a big band arrangement that perfectly captures the spirit of the Windy City. The song’s lyrics celebrate the energy and excitement of Chicago, with its bustling streets and vibrant nightlife. “Chicago” is a beloved classic of Sinatra’s repertoire and remains a favorite of music fans to this day.

42. My Special Angel – Bobby Helms

“My Special Angel” by Bobby Helms is a romantic ballad that was released in 1957. The song features Helms’ warm, tender vocals and a lush, orchestral arrangement that perfectly captures the sentiment of the lyrics. The song tells the story of a man who has found his true love and is grateful for the gift of her presence in his life. “My Special Angel” is a timeless classic of early rock and roll and remains a beloved favorite of music fans to this day.

43. Love Letters In The Sand – Pat Boone

“Love Letters in the Sand” by Pat Boone is a beautiful ballad that was released in 1957. The song features Boone’s smooth, crooning vocals and a gentle, romantic arrangement that perfectly captures the sentiment of the lyrics. The song tells the story of a lost love, with the singer sending messages of love out to sea in the hopes that they will be carried back to his beloved. “Love Letters in the Sand” is a classic of early rock and roll and remains a beloved favorite of music fans to this day.

44. Bony Moronie – Larry Williams

“Bony Moronie” by Larry Williams is a 1957 rock and roll song that features a catchy melody, high energy, and a strong R&B influence. The song is a tribute to a girl named Bony Moronie, and the lyrics describe her as someone who knows how to party and have a good time. The song has a driving rhythm, with a prominent piano and saxophone, and Williams’ powerful vocals add to the energetic vibe of the song. “Bony Moronie” has been covered by many artists over the years and is considered a classic rock and roll song.

45. Kisses Sweeter Than Wine – Jimmy Rodgers

“Kisses Sweeter Than Wine” is a folk song originally written by The Weavers in 1950. The song tells the story of a man who falls in love with a woman and how their love is stronger than anything else. The melody is simple but catchy, and the lyrics are full of imagery and metaphors, making it a popular love song. Jimmy Rodgers covered the song in 1957, adding a rock and roll twist to the original folk melody. His version features upbeat instrumentation with a guitar and drums, and Rodgers’ smooth vocals add to the romantic vibe of the song. “Kisses Sweeter Than Wine” has been covered by many artists over the years and remains a popular love song.

46. One For My Baby (And One More For The Road) – Tony Bennett

“One for My Baby (And One More for the Road)” is a classic torch song, written by Harold Arlen and Johnny Mercer in 1943. However, the version on this list is the 1958 recording by Tony Bennett, which is widely considered to be one of the finest interpretations of the song. Bennett’s smoky, world-weary vocals perfectly capture the melancholy of the lyrics, which tell the story of a man drinking alone in a bar and reminiscing about a lost love. The song’s structure is unusual, with a spoken-word introduction that sets the scene and establishes the narrator’s character. The main melody then kicks in, accompanied by a gently swinging jazz arrangement, as Bennett begins to sing the first verse.

47. Searchin’ – The Coasters

“Searchin'” is a rhythm and blues song by the American vocal group The Coasters. The song was released in 1957 and was written by the famous songwriting duo of Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller. The song features a catchy call-and-response structure, with lead vocalist Carl Gardner calling out the lyrics and the other members of the group responding with the song’s title. The lyrics tell the story of a man who is looking for his lost love and trying to find her wherever she may be.

48. Little Bitty Pretty One – Bobby Day

“Little Bitty Pretty One” is a song written and originally performed by R&B artist Thurston Harris in 1957. However, it is Bobby Day’s version of the song that became the most popular and enduring. It was released in the same year and quickly became a hit, reaching the top ten on the R&B and pop charts. The song features a catchy melody and upbeat rhythm, with a prominent saxophone solo. The lyrics tell the story of a man who is in love with a woman and is smitten with her beauty and charm.

49. Stardust – Nat King Cole

“Stardust” is a jazz standard composed by Hoagy Carmichael with lyrics by Mitchell Parish. The song was originally recorded in 1927 by Carmichael’s band and has since been covered by countless artists in a variety of genres. Nat King Cole’s 1957 version of the song is one of the most well-known and beloved renditions. The song is a ballad that describes the feeling of nostalgia and romantic yearning that comes with remembering a past love. Cole’s smooth and soulful vocals, accompanied by lush orchestration, make this version of the song a timeless classic.

50. I Love My Girl – Cozy Morley

“I Love My Girl” by Cozy Morley is a classic love song that speaks to the depth of affection that a man has for his significant other. With a slow, romantic melody and tender lyrics, the song is a testament to the power of love and the joy it brings. Cozy Morley’s smooth, mellow voice delivers the lyrics with heartfelt sincerity, making it easy for listeners to feel the love and passion that inspired the song. The song’s simple structure and timeless message have made it a favorite for weddings, anniversaries, and other special occasions.

51. Blue Monday – Fats Domino

“Blue Monday” by Fats Domino is a classic rhythm and blues song that captures the mood of a man who is heartbroken and lonely. The song’s infectious beat and catchy melody belie the sadness and despair that the lyrics convey. Fats Domino’s distinctive voice and piano playing add to the song’s emotional depth, creating a poignant and unforgettable musical experience. The song’s universal themes of heartbreak and loneliness have made it a favorite of generations of music lovers, and its influence can be heard in countless blues, rock, and soul songs that followed in its wake. “Blue Monday” is a timeless classic that continues to resonate with listeners today, serving as a reminder that even in the depths of despair, there is still beauty to be found in music.

52. Jamaica Farewell – Harry Belafonte

“Jamaica Farewell” by Harry Belafonte is a classic calypso song that tells the story of a person who must leave the island of Jamaica and bid farewell to their loved ones. The song’s catchy melody and upbeat rhythm, combined with Belafonte’s smooth voice and Caribbean accents, create a sense of longing and nostalgia that captures the essence of the island’s culture and beauty. “Jamaica Farewell” has become an anthem for those who have left their homes behind and must say goodbye to the people and places they love.

53. Butterfly – Andy Williams

“Butterfly” by Andy Williams is a beautiful ballad that speaks to the power of love and the beauty of nature. The song’s gentle melody and Williams’ soothing voice create a sense of calm and serenity that transports the listener to a world of love and beauty. The lyrics speak of the fragile nature of love and the beauty of a butterfly that symbolizes the fleeting nature of life. “Butterfly” has become a timeless classic that continues to inspire and captivate listeners with its message of hope and beauty.

54. Jim danady – LaVern Baker

“Jim Dandy” by LaVern Baker is an energetic and playful rock and roll song that showcases Baker’s powerful voice and charismatic stage presence. The song’s catchy melody and upbeat rhythm create a sense of joy and excitement that captures the essence of the early rock and roll era. “Jim Dandy” has become an iconic song that has inspired generations of musicians and continues to be a favorite of rock and roll fans around the world. Baker’s exuberant performance and the song’s infectious energy make it a must-listen for anyone who loves rock and roll music.

55. Too Much – Elvis Presley

“Too Much” by Elvis Presley is an early rock and roll song that features Presley’s signature swagger and dynamic vocal range. The song’s driving rhythm and catchy melody, combined with Presley’s electrifying performance, create a sense of excitement and energy that captures the essence of the rock and roll era. The lyrics speak of the overwhelming feeling of love and desire, and Presley’s passionate delivery makes it easy for listeners to relate to the song’s message.

56. Fascination – Jane Morgan

“Fascination” by Jane Morgan is a classic romantic ballad that speaks to the power of love and the beauty of life. The song’s gentle melody and Morgan’s soothing voice create a sense of peace and tranquility that transports the listener to a world of love and beauty. The lyrics speak of the fascination of falling in love and the joy of being with someone who completes you. “Fascination” has become a timeless classic that continues to inspire and captivate listeners with its message of hope and beauty.

57. Round and Round – Perry Como

“Round and Round” by Perry Como is a fun and upbeat song that captures the spirit of the swing era. The song’s catchy melody and lively rhythm, combined with Como’s smooth voice and playful stage presence, create a sense of joy and energy that is infectious. The lyrics speak of the joy of dancing and the fun of being with friends, and Como’s charismatic performance makes it easy for listeners to get up and dance along. “Round and Round” has become an iconic song that continues to inspire and entertain listeners with its timeless message of joy and friendship.

58. I Dreamed – Betty Johnson

“I Dreamed” by Betty Johnson is a dreamy and romantic ballad that speaks to the power of love and the beauty of a shared dream. The song’s gentle melody and Johnson’s soothing voice create a sense of warmth and tenderness that transports the listener to a world of love and hope. The lyrics speak of the joy of being with someone who makes your dreams come true, and Johnson’s heartfelt performance makes it easy for listeners to relate to the song’s message.

59. Butterfly – Charlie Gracie

“Butterfly” is a classic rock and roll song recorded by American singer Charlie Gracie in 1957. It became a massive hit, reaching the top of the charts in both the United States and the United Kingdom, and helped to establish Gracie as a prominent figure in the early days of rock music. The song features upbeat, catchy melodies and Gracie’s smooth vocals, which perfectly capture the youthful spirit and energy of the era. Its lyrics are a whimsical tale of a young man who falls in love with a butterfly and dreams of flying away with her to a magical land. The song’s playful and romantic themes struck a chord with audiences and helped to define the innocence and optimism of the 1950s.

60. Around The World – Mantovani

“Around The World” by Mantovani is an orchestral masterpiece that captures the spirit of adventure and travel. The song’s sweeping melody and majestic arrangement create a sense of grandeur and excitement that transports the listener to a world of exotic locales and far-off destinations. “Around The World” has become an iconic song that continues to inspire and captivate audiences with its timeless message of exploration and discovery. Mantovani’s expert orchestration and masterful control of dynamics make this song a must-listen for anyone who appreciates the beauty and power of classical music.

61. So Rare – Jimmy Dorsey

“So Rare” is a classic jazz instrumental originally recorded by Jimmy Dorsey and His Orchestra in 1957. It is a timeless piece of music that has been covered by many artists over the years, including Sarah Vaughan and Ella Fitzgerald. The song is known for its smooth and sultry melody, which is carried by the saxophone, clarinet, and piano. The trumpet and trombone sections provide a rich and dynamic accompaniment, making the overall sound both lively and sophisticated.

62. Bernadine – Pat Boone

“Bernadine” is a 1957 rock and roll song by Pat Boone that became one of his most successful recordings. The song tells the story of a teenage boy who is head over heels in love with a girl named Bernadine. He sings about her charm and beauty and how he can’t get her out of his mind. The lyrics are playful and catchy, with a fun up-tempo beat that is characteristic of Boone’s early rock and roll style. The song’s chorus features Boone singing “Bernadine, Bernadine, you’re the sweetest little girl that I’ve ever seen,” which is sure to get stuck in your head. “Bernadine” was a big hit for Boone, peaking at number two on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

63. A Little White Sport Coat (And A Pink Carnation) – Marty Robbins

“A Little White Sport Coat (And a Pink Carnation)” is a classic country and western song by Marty Robbins, released in 1957. The song is a story of unrequited love and the heartbreak that comes with it. The narrator of the song is getting dressed up for a dance, wearing a little white sport coat and a pink carnation. He had hoped to wear the coat and carnation to impress his love interest, but instead, she goes to the dance with someone else. The song is a poignant reminder of the pain of rejection and the longing for lost love. Robbins’ smooth vocals and the simple melody create a timeless classic that is still enjoyed today.

64. Tammy – Debbie Reynolds

“Tammy” is a 1957 song by actress and singer Debbie Reynolds. The song was written for the movie Tammy and the Bachelor, in which Reynolds starred. The song tells the story of a girl named Tammy who lives by the river and falls in love with a boy from the city. The lyrics are sweet and romantic, with lines like “I hear the cottonwoods whisperin’ above, Tammy, Tammy, Tammy’s in love.” Reynolds’ clear and innocent vocals perfectly capture the character of Tammy, and the song became one of her biggest hits, reaching number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Tammy” is a timeless classic that has been covered by many artists over the years, but Reynolds’ version remains the definitive recording.

65. Raunchy – Bill Justis

“Raunchy” is a 1957 instrumental rock and roll song by Bill Justis. The song features a catchy guitar riff that has become iconic in the world of rock and roll. The tune has a distinct twangy sound that was influenced by the country and western music of the time. The song was a huge success, reaching number two on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Raunchy” is a classic example of the instrumental rock and roll genre that was popular in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

66. Almost Paradise – Roger Williams

“Almost Paradise” is a 1963 instrumental song by pianist Roger Williams. The song features Williams’ signature piano style, with a melody that is both romantic and dreamy. The song was originally composed for the movie Houseboat, starring Cary Grant and Sophia Loren, and was later released as a single. The song became a big hit, reaching number seven on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Almost Paradise” is a beautiful and timeless instrumental that captures the feeling of falling in love.

67. A Teenager’s Romance – Ricky Nelson

“A Teenager’s Romance” is a 1957 rock and roll song by Ricky Nelson. The song features Nelson’s smooth vocals and a catchy melody that is characteristic of his early recordings. The lyrics are a nostalgic look back at the innocence of teenage love, with lines like “Love is a promise that’s always new, a kiss is a vow that is never through.” The song was a big hit for Nelson, peaking at number two on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. “A Teenager’s Romance” is a classic example of the rock and roll music that was popular in the late 1950s and helped to establish Nelson as one of the biggest stars of the era.

68. Can I Steal a Little Love – Frank Sinatra

“Can I Steal a Little Love” is a 1956 jazz standard by Frank Sinatra. The song features Sinatra’s smooth and powerful vocals, backed by a swinging big band arrangement. The lyrics are playful and romantic, with lines like “Can I steal a little love, can I steal a little love from you?” The song was a moderate hit for Sinatra, reaching number 25 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Can I Steal a Little Love” is a classic example of the jazz-influenced pop music that Sinatra was known for and remains a beloved song to this day.

69. I’m Gonna Sit Right Down and Write Myself a Letter – Billy Williams

“I’m Gonna Sit Right Down and Write Myself a Letter” is a 1957 pop song by Billy Williams. The song features Williams’ smooth and soulful vocals, backed by a lush orchestral arrangement. The lyrics are a simple and timeless expression of love, with lines like “I’m gonna write words oh so sweet, they’re gonna knock me off my feet.” The song was a big hit for Williams, reaching number three on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. “I’m Gonna Sit Right Down and Write Myself a Letter” is a classic love song that has been covered by many artists over the years.

70. Liechtensteiner Polka – Will Glahe

“The Liechtensteiner Polka” is a 1957 instrumental song by German bandleader Will Glahe. The song features a lively and upbeat polka rhythm, played by Glahe’s accordion and backed by his orchestra. The song is named after Liechtenstein, a small country in Europe, and became a popular party tune in the late 1950s. The song’s catchy melody and infectious rhythm made it a hit, and it remains a popular tune for polka enthusiasts and party-goers alike. “The Liechtensteiner Polka” is a classic example of the lively and energetic polka music that was popular in the mid-20th century.

71. Old Cap Cod – Patti Page

“Old Cape Cod” is a 1957 pop song by Patti Page. The song features Page’s warm and inviting vocals, backed by a lush orchestral arrangement that includes strings and woodwinds. The lyrics describe the natural beauty and charm of Cape Cod, a popular vacation spot in Massachusetts, with lines like “If you’re fond of sand dunes and salty air, quaint little villages here and there.” The song was a big hit for Page, reaching number three on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Old Cape Cod” is a beloved song that captures the nostalgia and romance of summertime in New England.

72. He’s Mine – The Platters

“He’s Mine” is a 1957 doo-wop song by The Platters. The song features the group’s signature harmonies, with lead vocals by Tony Williams. The lyrics describe the singer’s love for a man who is already taken, with lines like “He belongs to someone else, but he’s mine.” The song was a moderate hit for The Platters, reaching number 23 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. “He’s Mine” is a classic example of the doo-wop genre that was popular in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

73. Moonlight gamber – Frankie Laine

“Moonlight Gambler” is a 1957 pop song by Frankie Laine. The song features Laine’s powerful and expressive vocals, backed by a swinging big band arrangement. The lyrics describe a gambler who can’t resist the thrill of the game, with lines like “Oh, Moonlight Gambler, you’ve gambled for so long, time to realize that all your cards were wrong.” The song was a big hit for Laine, reaching number three on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Moonlight Gambler” is a classic example of the pop music that was popular in the late 1950s and early 1960s and showcases Laine’s incredible vocal talent.

74. An Affair To Remember (Our Love Affair) – Vic Damone

“An Affair to Remember (Our Love Affair)” is a 1957 romantic ballad by Vic Damone. The song features Damone’s smooth and velvety vocals, backed by a lush orchestral arrangement. The lyrics describe a love affair that is passionate and unforgettable, with lines like “Our love affair is a wondrous thing, that we’ll rejoice in remembering.” The song was popularized by the 1957 film “An Affair to Remember” starring Cary Grant and Deborah Kerr, and became a classic romantic standard. “An Affair to Remember (Our Love Affair)” is a beautiful and timeless love song that has stood the test of time.

75. Hey! Jealous Lover – Frank Sinatra

“Hey! Jealous Lover” is a 1957 pop song by Frank Sinatra. The song features Sinatra’s powerful and emotive vocals, backed by a swinging big band arrangement. The lyrics describe a lover’s jealousy and possessiveness, with lines like “Hey! Jealous lover, you’re acting so strange. Hey! Jealous lover, what is making you change?” The song was a hit for Sinatra, reaching number 17 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Hey! Jealous Lover” is a classic example of the pop music that was popular in the late 1950s and showcases Sinatra’s incredible vocal range and charisma.

76. Remember You’re Mine – Pat Boone

“Remember You’re Mine” is a 1957 pop song by Pat Boone. The song features Boone’s smooth and easy-going vocals, backed by a simple and catchy arrangement that includes guitar and drums. The lyrics describe a lover’s devotion and commitment, with lines like “Remember, you’re mine, we’ll laugh and we’ll sing, in love’s sweet refrain.” The song was a hit for Boone, reaching number 15 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Remember You’re Mine” is a charming and romantic song that captures the innocence and optimism of the late 1950s.

77. Gone – Ferlin Husky

“Gone” is a 1957 country song by Ferlin Husky. The song features Husky’s smooth and emotive vocals, backed by a simple arrangement that includes guitar and drums. The lyrics describe a lover who has left without a trace, with lines like “Since you’ve gone, the moon, the sun, the stars in the sky know the reason why I cry.” The song was a hit for Husky, reaching number four on the US Billboard Hot Country Singles chart. “Gone” is a classic example of the country music that was popular in the late 1950s and showcases Husky’s incredible vocal range and emotional depth.

78. Black Slacks – Joe Bennett and the Sparkletones

“Black Slacks” is a 1957 rockabilly song by Joe Bennett and the Sparkletones. The song features Bennett’s energetic vocals, backed by a driving rhythm section that includes guitar and drums. The lyrics describe a girl who catches the singer’s eye with her black slacks and “long black hair.” The song was a hit for the Sparkletones, reaching number 17 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Black Slacks” is a classic example of the rockabilly music that was popular in the late 1950s and showcases the band’s raw and energetic sound.

79. Dark Moon – Gale Storm

“Dark Moon” is a 1957 pop song by Gale Storm. The song features Storm’s smooth and sultry vocals, backed by a dreamy orchestral arrangement. The lyrics describe a lover who has left and the sadness and loneliness that follows, with lines like “Dark moon, a way up high up in the sky, oh tell me why, oh tell me why you’ve lost your splendor.” The song was a hit for Storm, reaching number four on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Dark Moon” is a haunting and beautiful song that captures the melancholy and longing of lost love.

80. Rock Your Little Baby To Sleep – Buddy Knox

“Rock Your Little Baby To Sleep” is a 1957 rock and roll song by Buddy Knox. The song features Knox’s distinctive vocals, backed by a lively rhythm section that includes guitar and drums. The lyrics encourage listeners to rock their babies to sleep and features catchy lines like “Rock-a-bye baby, you can count on me, I’ll be with you for eternity.” The song was a hit for Knox, reaching number 17 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Rock Your Little Baby To Sleep” is a fun and upbeat song that captures the energy and excitement of early rock and roll.

81. Rainbow – Russ Hamilton

“Rainbow” is a 1957 pop song by Russ Hamilton. The song features Hamilton’s smooth and expressive vocals, backed by a lush orchestral arrangement that includes strings and piano. The lyrics describe a lover who brings color and joy to the singer’s life, with lines like “I’m no longer alone since you came into my life, you brought a rainbow.” The song was a hit for Hamilton, reaching number four on the UK Singles Chart. “Rainbow” is a classic example of the romantic ballads that were popular in the late 1950s and showcases Hamilton’s vocal range and emotional depth.

82. Gonna Find Me a Bluebird – Marvin Rainwater

“Gonna Find Me a Bluebird” is a 1957 country song by Marvin Rainwater. The song features Rainwater’s smooth and emotive vocals, backed by a simple arrangement that includes guitar and piano. The lyrics describe a lover who has left and the singer’s determination to find happiness again, with lines like “I’m gonna find me a bluebird, let him sing me a song, cause my heart’s been broken much too long.” The song was a hit for Rainwater, reaching number three on the US Billboard Hot Country Singles chart. “Gonna Find Me a Bluebird” is a classic example of the country music that was popular in the late 1950s and showcases Rainwater’s incredible vocal range and emotional depth.

83. Marianna – Terry Gilkyson and the Easy Riders

“Marianna” is a 1957 folk song by Terry Gilkyson and the Easy Riders. The song features a lively acoustic guitar melody, accompanied by Gilkyson’s smooth vocals and harmonies from the other band members. The lyrics describe a beautiful girl named Marianna, with lines like “Marianna, oh Marianna, with eyes like the dawn, and hair like the sun.” The song was a hit for Gilkyson and the Easy Riders, reaching number 14 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Marianna” is a classic example of the folk music that was popular in the late 1950s and showcases Gilkyson’s talent as a songwriter and vocalist.

84. Chantez-Chantez (Shant-Tay Sing) – Dinah Shore

“Chantez-Chantez” is a 1957 pop song by Dinah Shore. The song features Shore’s distinctive voice, backed by a lush orchestral arrangement that includes strings, horns, and percussion. The lyrics describe the power of singing and music to bring joy and happiness, with lines like “Shant-tay sing, sing your troubles away, let your heart be gay.” The song was a hit for Shore, reaching number six on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Chantez-Chantez” is a classic example of the upbeat and optimistic pop songs that were popular in the late 1950s and showcases Shore’s vocal range and charisma.

85. Raunchy – Ernie Freeman

“Raunchy” is a 1957 rock and roll instrumental by Ernie Freeman. The song features a catchy guitar riff and a lively rhythm section that includes piano and drums. The title of the song is a reference to the suggestive nature of the melody, which was considered risqué at the time. “Raunchy” was a hit for Freeman, reaching number two on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song is a classic example of the instrumental rock and roll that was popular in the late 1950s and showcases Freeman’s skill as a pianist and bandleader.

86. Loving You – Elvis Presley

“Loving You” is a romantic ballad performed by Elvis Presley, released in July 1957 as the title track for the film of the same name. The song was written by Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller, two songwriters known for their contributions to the rock and roll genre. “Loving You” features Presley’s signature vocals, accompanied by a gentle acoustic guitar and soft drums. The song is a heartfelt declaration of love, with Presley singing about the joy and happiness his lover brings to his life.

87. Tammy – The Ames Brothers

“Tammy” is a popular ballad performed by The Ames Brothers, released in 1957. The song was written by Jay Livingston and Ray Evans for the film “Tammy and the Bachelor”. The song became a hit and reached the top of the charts, and has since become a classic love song. “Tammy” features the brothers’ smooth vocal harmonies, accompanied by a simple piano melody and gentle strings. The lyrics tell the story of a man who falls in love with a woman named Tammy, and the joy and happiness she brings to his life.

88. Could This Be magic – The Dubs

“Could This Be Magic” is a doo-wop classic performed by The Dubs, released in 1957. The song was written by composer and producer George Goldner, and features the group’s signature harmonies and falsetto vocals. The song is a nostalgic reflection on the joys of falling in love, with the narrator expressing his amazement at the magic of love and wondering if it could be real. The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy melody helped make it a hit, and it has since become a staple of the doo-wop genre.

89. Melodie D’Amor (Melody Of Love) – The Ames Brothers

“Melodie D’Amor (Melody of Love)” is a romantic song performed by The Ames Brothers in the 1950s. It is a cover of an Italian song called “Melodia d’amore” by Enrico di Giuseppe. The Ames Brothers’ version is sung in both English and Italian, making it an instant hit with audiences all over the world. The song’s catchy melody and romantic lyrics, which speak of the power of love to overcome all obstacles, have made it a timeless classic that continues to be beloved to this day.

90. Fraulein – Bobby Helms

“Fraulein” is a classic country song by Bobby Helms, released in 1957. The song tells the story of a man who falls in love with a German girl named Fraulein while stationed in Germany. Despite the language barrier and the disapproval of others, the man continues to love Fraulein and dreams of a future with her. The song’s simple melody and Helms’ heartfelt vocals capture the longing and desire of the protagonist, making it a beloved classic in the country music genre.

91. Why Baby Why – Pat Boone

“Why Baby Why” is a classic rockabilly song by Pat Boone, released in 1957. The song’s lyrics tell the story of a man who is left wondering why his lover has left him, despite his best efforts to please her. The song’s upbeat melody and Boone’s smooth vocals make it a catchy and fun tune, while the bittersweet lyrics give it a relatable and emotional depth. The song’s success helped establish Boone as one of the leading artists of the era, and it remains a classic of the rockabilly genre to this day.

92. Further Up The Road – Bobby “Blue” Band

“Further Up The Road” is a classic blues song by Bobby “Blue” Band, released in 1957. The song’s lyrics speak of a man who is leaving his lover, but promises to return to her when he has made his fortune. The song’s simple melody and Band’s soulful vocals capture the emotional depth and longing of the protagonist, making it a timeless classic of the blues genre. The song has been covered by many artists over the years, including Eric Clapton, who released a popular version in 1975.

93. Short Fat Frannie – Larry Williams

“Short Fat Frannie” is a classic rock and roll song by American musician Larry Williams, released in 1957. The song features Williams’ signature energetic vocals and a lively piano-driven melody, creating a fun and catchy tune that was a hit with audiences in the 1950s. The song’s lyrics describe a short and chubby woman named Frannie who loves to dance and have a good time. Williams sings of Frannie’s various exploits, including her love of rock and roll music, her dancing skills, and her ability to drink like a fish. The song’s playful and humorous lyrics, combined with Williams’ dynamic vocal performance and the infectious melody, make it a beloved classic of the rock and roll genre.

94. Empty Arms – Ivory Joe Hunter

“Empty Arms” is a soulful ballad by Ivory Joe Hunter, released in 1957. The song’s lyrics describe the heartbreak and loneliness that come with being separated from a lover. Hunter’s smooth vocals and the song’s haunting melody create a mood of melancholy and longing, making it a powerful and emotional ballad that has stood the test of time. The song has been covered by many artists over the years, including Stevie Ray Vaughan, who released a popular version in 1985.

95. Party Doll – Steve Lawrence

“Party Doll” is a lively rock and roll song by American singer Steve Lawrence, released in 1957. The song’s upbeat melody and Lawrence’s energetic vocals capture the fun and excitement of a party, making it a popular dance tune during the early years of rock and roll. The song’s lyrics describe a beautiful girl who loves to dance and have a good time, making her the perfect companion for a party. Lawrence’s dynamic performance and the catchy melody helped make “Party Doll” a hit with audiences, and it remains a beloved classic of the rock and roll genre.

96. A Fallen Star – Ferlin Husky

“A Fallen Star” is a classic country song by Ferlin Husky, released in 1957. The song’s lyrics speak of a man who has lost his lover, who has left him for another man. The song’s slow and mournful melody, combined with Husky’s emotive vocals, create a mood of sadness and heartbreak, making it a powerful ballad that resonates with audiences to this day. The song’s success helped establish Husky as one of the leading artists in country music during the late 1950s and early 1960s.

97. Happy, Happy Birthday Baby – The Tune Weavers

“Happy, Happy Birthday Baby” is a romantic ballad by The Tune Weavers, released in 1957. The song’s lyrics speak of a man who is celebrating his lover’s birthday, and who wishes her all the happiness in the world. The song’s slow and gentle melody, combined with the group’s smooth harmonies, create a mood of tenderness and love, making it a popular slow dance tune during the early years of rock and roll. The song’s success helped establish The Tune Weavers as one of the leading vocal groups of the era, and it remains a beloved classic of the doo-wop genre.

98. Rebel – Carol Jarvis

“Rebel” is a rockabilly song by Carol Jarvis, released in 1958. The song’s driving rhythm and Jarvis’ energetic vocals create a mood of rebelliousness and defiance, making it a popular tune among teenagers during the early years of rock and roll. The song’s lyrics speak of a young man who rejects authority and prefers to live life on his own terms, making it an anthem for a generation of young people who were eager to break free from the constraints of traditional society.

99. Send For Me – Nat King Cole

“Send For Me” is a romantic ballad by Nat King Cole, released in 1957. The song’s slow and gentle melody, combined with Cole’s smooth and velvety vocals, create a mood of tenderness and longing, making it a popular slow dance tune during the early years of rock and roll. The song’s lyrics speak of a man who is waiting for his lover to send for him, expressing his desire to be with her and to share his love. The song’s success helped establish Cole as one of the leading vocalists of the era, and it remains a beloved classic of the romantic ballad genre.

100. Long Lonely Nights – Clyde McPhatter

“Long Lonely Nights” is a doo-wop song by Clyde McPhatter, released in 1958. The song’s slow and melancholy melody, combined with McPhatter’s emotive vocals, create a mood of loneliness and heartbreak, making it a powerful ballad that resonates with audiences to this day. The song’s lyrics speak of a man who is longing for his lover, who has left him behind, and who is now facing long and lonely nights without her. The song’s success helped establish McPhatter as one of the leading artists of the doo-wop genre, and it remains a beloved classic of the ballad genre.