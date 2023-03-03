The year 1955 is often regarded as a significant turning point in the history of popular music. It marked the emergence of a new sound that came to be known as rock and roll. This genre of music drew its roots from various musical traditions such as blues, rhythm, and blues, and country music. In this era, many legendary artists such as Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, Little Richard, and Fats Domino made their debut and went on to achieve unprecedented levels of success. Their music captured the imagination of an entire generation and laid the foundation for the evolution of popular music over the coming decades.

In this article, we take a look back at the 100 greatest songs from 1955. These songs represent the best of the era and provide a glimpse into the musical landscape of the time. We’ve scoured the archives and consulted with music experts to curate this list, which includes classics such as “Maybellene” by Chuck Berry, “Tutti Frutti” by Little Richard, and “Blueberry Hill” by Fats Domino. Each song on this list tells a story, capturing the essence of the times in which it was created.

As you journey through this list, you’ll discover how these songs have left an indelible mark on popular culture, influencing generations of musicians who followed in their footsteps. Whether you’re a die-hard fan of the era or a casual listener, this list is sure to take you on a trip down memory lane and remind you of the power of music to inspire, connect, and unite us all.

1. “Tutti-Frutti” by Little Richard

“Tutti Frutti” is a high-energy rock and roll classic by the legendary musician Little Richard. The song features a fast-paced piano intro, accompanied by Richard’s powerful and dynamic vocals. The lyrics are playful and full of double entendres, making it a popular dance track in its time. The song’s driving beat, catchy melody, and Richard’s dynamic stage presence have cemented it as a seminal piece of music in rock and roll history. “Tutti Frutti” has been covered by countless artists over the years and remains a beloved classic among fans of the genre.

2. “Maybellene” by Chuck Berry

“Maybellene” is a rock and roll classic by the legendary musician Chuck Berry. Released in 1955, the song features a driving beat, catchy guitar riff, and Berry’s signature vocals. The lyrics tell the story of a man pursuing a woman in his car, and the various obstacles he encounters along the way. The song’s energetic rhythm and Berry’s unique style helped to establish rock and roll as a force in popular music. “Maybellene” has been covered by numerous artists over the years and remains a beloved classic among fans of the genre.

3. “Bo Diddley” by Bo Diddley

“Bo Diddley” is a classic blues rock and roll song by the legendary musician Bo Diddley. The song, which was released in 1955, features Diddley’s signature guitar riff and a driving beat that has become synonymous with his style. The lyrics are simple yet catchy, with Diddley singing about himself in the third person. The song’s infectious rhythm and Diddley’s unique guitar playing style helped to establish him as a pioneer of rock and roll music. “Bo Diddley” has been covered by numerous artists over the years and remains a beloved classic among fans of the genre.

4. “Why Do Fools Fall In Love” by Teenagers

“Why Do Fools Fall In Love” is a classic doo-wop song by the group The Teenagers. Released in 1955, the song features the group’s signature harmonies and lead singer Frankie Lymon’s distinctive falsetto vocals. The lyrics explore the age-old question of why people continue to fall in love despite the potential for heartbreak. The song’s catchy melody and Lymon’s dynamic vocal performance helped to establish it as a staple of the doo-wop genre. “Why Do Fools Fall In Love” has been covered by numerous artists over the years and remains a beloved classic among fans of 1950s music.

5. “The Great Pretender” by Platters

“The Great Pretender” is a classic doo-wop ballad by the group The Platters. Released in 1955, the song features the group’s trademark harmonies and lead singer Tony Williams’ soulful vocals. The lyrics tell the story of a person who pretends to be happy after a breakup but is really struggling to move on. The song’s melancholy melody and Williams’ emotive performance have made it a timeless classic in the doo-wop genre. “The Great Pretender” has been covered by numerous artists over the years and remains a beloved favorite among fans of 1950s music.

6. “Ain’t It A Shame” by Fats Domino

“Ain’t It A Shame” is a classic rock and roll song by the legendary musician Fats Domino. Released in 1955, the song features Domino’s signature piano playing and soulful vocals. The lyrics tell the story of a man who is heartbroken after being betrayed by his lover. The song’s catchy melody and upbeat tempo have made it a beloved classic in the rock and roll genre. “Ain’t It A Shame” has been covered by numerous artists over the years and remains a testament to Fats Domino’s enduring legacy as a pioneer of rock and roll music.

7. “Folsom Prison Blues” by Johnny Cash and the Tennessee Two

“Folsom Prison Blues” is a classic country song by the legendary musician Johnny Cash and the Tennessee Two. Released in 1955, the song features Cash’s distinctive voice and the group’s signature rhythm. The lyrics tell the story of a man serving time in Folsom Prison and his desire to escape. The song’s haunting melody and Cash’s powerful performance have made it a timeless classic in the country music genre. “Folsom Prison Blues” has been covered by numerous artists over the years and remains a testament to Johnny Cash’s enduring legacy as one of the greatest musicians of all time.

8. “Speedoo” by Cadillacs

“Speedoo” is a classic doo-wop song by the group The Cadillacs. Released in 1955, the song features the group’s signature harmonies and lead singer Earl Carroll’s smooth vocals. The lyrics tell the story of a man who is known for his fast moves on the dance floor, earning him the nickname “Speedoo.” The song’s catchy melody and upbeat tempo have made it a beloved classic in the doo-wop genre. “Speedoo” has been covered by numerous artists over the years and remains a testament to The Cadillacs’ enduring legacy as one of the pioneers of doo-wop music.

9. “Story Untold” by Nutmegs

“Story Untold” is a classic doo-wop ballad by the group The Nutmegs. Released in 1955, the song features the group’s trademark harmonies and lead singer Leroy Griffin’s emotive vocals. The lyrics tell the story of a man who has lost the love of his life and is left with nothing but memories. The song’s melancholy melody and Griffin’s soulful performance have made it a timeless classic in the doo-wop genre. “Story Untold” has been covered by numerous artists over the years and remains a beloved favorite among fans of 1950s music.

10. “My Babe” by Little Walter

“My Babe” is a classic blues song by the legendary harmonica player Little Walter. Released in 1955, the song features Walter’s signature harmonica playing and soulful vocals. The lyrics tell the story of a man who is head over heels in love with his babe and will do anything to make her happy. The song’s catchy melody and Walter’s electrifying performance have made it a timeless classic in the blues genre. “My Babe” has been covered by numerous artists over the years and remains a testament to Little Walter’s enduring legacy as one of the greatest harmonica players of all time.

11. “At My Front Door” by El Dorados

“At My Front Door” is a classic doo-wop song by the group The El Dorados. Released in 1955, the song features the group’s signature harmonies and lead singer Pirkle Lee Moses’ smooth vocals. The lyrics tell the story of a man who is inviting his lover to come to his front door so they can spend some time together. The song’s catchy melody and upbeat tempo have made it a beloved classic in the doo-wop genre. “At My Front Door” has been covered by numerous artists over the years and remains a testament to The El Dorados’ enduring legacy as one of the pioneers of doo-wop music.

12. “Only You” by Platters

“Only You” is a classic love song by the iconic vocal group The Platters. Released in 1955, the song features the group’s trademark harmonies and lead singer Tony Williams’ emotive vocals. The lyrics tell the story of a man who is deeply in love with his partner and wants to spend the rest of his life with them. The song’s beautiful melody and Williams’ heartfelt performance have made it a timeless classic in the doo-wop genre. “Only You” has been covered by numerous artists over the years and remains a beloved favorite among fans of 1950s music.

13. “Baby Let’s Play House” by Elvis Presley with Scotty and Bill

“Baby Let’s Play House” is a classic rockabilly song by the legendary Elvis Presley with his backing band, Scotty and Bill. Released in 1955, the song features Presley’s trademark vocals and Scotty Moore’s memorable guitar riffs. The lyrics tell the story of a man who is telling his lover to come back to him so they can play house and be together again. The song’s catchy melody and Presley’s electrifying performance have made it a timeless classic in the rock and roll genre. “Baby Let’s Play House” has been covered by numerous artists over the years and remains a testament to Elvis Presley’s enduring legacy as the King of Rock and Roll.

14. “Mystery Train” by Elvis Presley with Scotty and Bill

“Mystery Train” is a classic rockabilly song by the legendary Elvis Presley with his backing band, Scotty and Bill. Released in 1955, the song features Presley’s powerful vocals and Scotty Moore’s driving guitar riffs. The lyrics tell the story of a man who is leaving his lover behind and riding on the mystery train, not knowing where it will take him. The song’s haunting melody and Presley’s emotive performance have made it a timeless classic in the rock and roll genre. “Mystery Train” has been covered by numerous artists over the years and remains a testament to Elvis Presley’s enduring legacy as one of the greatest musicians of all time.

15. “I’m A Man” by Bo Diddley

“I’m a Man” is a classic rhythm and blues song by the legendary musician Bo Diddley. Released in 1955, the song features Diddley’s signature guitar riffs and his powerful vocals. The lyrics tell the story of a confident and self-assured man who knows what he wants and isn’t afraid to go after it. The song’s catchy rhythm and Diddley’s electrifying performance have made it a timeless classic in the rock and roll genre. “I’m a Man” has been covered by numerous artists over the years and remains a testament to Bo Diddley’s influence on the development of rock and roll music.

16. “Unchained Melody” by Al Hibbler / Roy Hamilton

“Unchained Melody” is a timeless ballad that was originally recorded by Al Hibbler in 1955, and later popularized by Roy Hamilton in 1955. The song is characterized by its haunting melody, soulful lyrics, and beautiful orchestration. The lyrics express the longing of a lover who is separated from their significant other, and their desire to be reunited once again. The song has been covered by numerous artists over the years, and has become a beloved classic in the world of popular music. Its emotional resonance and timeless appeal have made it one of the greatest love songs of all time.

17. “See You Later, Alligator” by Bill Haley & His Comets

“See You Later, Alligator” is a classic rock and roll song by Bill Haley & His Comets, released in 1955. The song is characterized by its upbeat tempo, catchy chorus, and energetic performance by the band. The lyrics tell the story of a man who is trying to end a relationship with his girlfriend, telling her “see you later, alligator” as a way of saying goodbye. The song became a popular hit in the early days of rock and roll, and has since become a beloved classic in the genre. Its infectious energy and playful lyrics have made it a favorite among fans of rock and roll music.

18. “When You Dance” by Turbans

“When You Dance” is a classic doo-wop song by The Turbans, released in 1955. The song is characterized by its smooth harmonies, romantic lyrics, and upbeat tempo. The lyrics describe the joy of dancing with someone you love, and the desire to hold them close all night long. The song features a memorable chorus and a catchy melody that has made it a favorite among fans of doo-wop music. Its timeless appeal and romantic sentiment have ensured its place as one of the greatest love songs of the 1950s.

19. “The Wallflower” by Etta James

“The Wallflower” is a classic rhythm and blues song by Etta James, released in 1955. The song is characterized by its catchy melody, energetic rhythm, and James’ powerful vocals. The lyrics describe a dance that was popular at the time, known as “the wallflower”, and encourage the listener to let loose and join in. The song was a huge hit upon its release and helped to establish James as one of the leading voices of rhythm and blues. Its catchy chorus and infectious energy have ensured its place as a classic of the genre.

20. “Flip, Flop And Fly” by Joe Turner

“Flip, Flop and Fly” is a classic jump blues song by Joe Turner, released in 1955. The song is characterized by its driving rhythm, lively horn section, and Turner’s energetic vocals. The lyrics describe the joy of dancing and celebrating, encouraging the listener to let go and join in. The song was a major hit upon its release and has since become a classic of the jump blues genre. Its infectious energy and catchy melody have ensured its popularity through the years, with numerous covers and adaptations by other artists.

21. “I Forgot To Remember To Forget” by Elvis Presley with Scotty and Bill

“I Forgot to Remember to Forget” is a classic country and rockabilly song by Elvis Presley, released in 1955. The song is characterized by its upbeat rhythm, twangy guitar riffs, and Presley’s distinctive vocals. The lyrics describe the pain of lost love, with the narrator struggling to forget a past relationship. The song was a major hit upon its release and has since become a classic of the rockabilly genre. Its catchy melody and Presley’s emotive delivery have ensured its popularity through the years, with numerous covers and adaptations by other artists.

22. “Manish Boy” by Muddy Waters

“Manish Boy” is a classic blues song by Muddy Waters, released in 1955. It features Waters’ signature blues guitar playing and powerful vocals, accompanied by harmonica and drums. The song’s lyrics celebrate the confidence and virility of the “manish boy,” proclaiming his prowess with women and his refusal to be tied down by traditional social expectations. With its driving rhythm and raw energy, “Manish Boy” has become one of the most enduring and influential blues songs of all time, inspiring generations of musicians and earning a place in the pantheon of classic American music.

23. “Life Is But A Dream” by Harptones

“Life Is But A Dream” is a doo-wop classic from the Harptones. Released in 1955, the song is a romantic ballad featuring the group’s signature tight harmonies and smooth vocals. The lyrics speak of the power of love to transcend reality, with lines like “Life is but a dream, my love / And I dream of you.” The song’s dreamy melody and heartfelt delivery make it a standout in the doo-wop genre, and it remains a beloved classic to this day.

24. “I Hear You Knocking” by Smiley Lewis

“I Hear You Knocking” by Smiley Lewis is a classic R&B song from the 1950s that has since become a rock and roll standard. The song features Lewis’ smooth vocals and a catchy rhythm with a memorable guitar riff. The lyrics are about a man who keeps hearing someone knocking on his door, but when he answers, no one is there. The song has been covered by numerous artists over the years, including Dave Edmunds, who had a hit with his version in the 1970s. “I Hear You Knocking” remains a timeless classic and a testament to the enduring appeal of rhythm and blues.

25. “Feel So Good” by Shirley & Lee

“Feel So Good” by Shirley & Lee is a classic rock and roll duet from the 1950s, featuring the smooth harmonies of Shirley Goodman and Leonard Lee. The song is an upbeat, infectious tune with a driving rhythm section and a catchy chorus. The lyrics describe the excitement and joy of being in love and experiencing the euphoria of a new relationship. The song’s energy and optimistic message make it a perfect example of the carefree spirit of early rock and roll and its ability to lift the spirits and bring people together.

26. “What’cha Gonna Do” by Drifters featuring Clyde McPhatter

“What’cha Gonna Do” is a 1955 hit song by the Drifters featuring the soulful vocals of Clyde McPhatter. The song features a catchy rhythm and a driving beat that gets the listener’s toes tapping. The lyrics tell the story of a man who is fed up with his lover’s antics and decides to end the relationship. McPhatter’s emotive singing style conveys the sense of frustration and heartbreak that the protagonist is feeling. The song’s infectious groove and McPhatter’s powerful vocals make it an enduring classic of the R&B genre.

27. “Smokey Joe’s Cafe” by Robins

“Smokey Joe’s Cafe” is a doo-wop classic by The Robins. Released in 1955, the song features smooth harmonies and a catchy melody that make it an iconic example of the genre. The lyrics tell the story of a popular diner where the patrons dance and sing along to the jukebox, creating a lively and joyful atmosphere. The upbeat rhythm and lively energy of the song make it a beloved classic and a perfect representation of the carefree spirit of the era. The song has been covered by numerous artists over the years, cementing its status as a timeless classic.

28. “Need Your Love So Bad” by Little Willie John

“Need Your Love So Bad” by Little Willie John is a soulful and emotive song about the yearning for love and the pain of heartbreak. Willie John’s powerful vocals are accompanied by a simple yet effective arrangement featuring lush strings and subtle guitar work, which add to the song’s emotional impact. The lyrics speak to the universal experience of wanting someone to love and feeling lost without them. The song has been covered by numerous artists over the years, including Fleetwood Mac and Gary Moore, and its enduring popularity is a testament to its timeless appeal.

29. “A Fool For You” by Ray Charles

“A Fool For You” is a soulful blues ballad recorded by Ray Charles in 1955. The song features Charles’ signature blend of blues, gospel, and R&B, and showcases his emotive vocals and impressive piano playing. The lyrics tell the story of a man who is hopelessly in love with a woman who doesn’t return his affection, and the pain and heartbreak that comes with that unrequited love. Charles’ performance is both powerful and vulnerable, conveying the raw emotions of the lyrics with every note. “A Fool For You” is a timeless classic and a testament to Charles’ enduring legacy in American music.

30. “All By Myself” by Fats Domino

“All By Myself” is a classic R&B song by Fats Domino that features his signature piano sound and smooth vocals. Released in 1955, the song showcases the loneliness and heartbreak of unrequited love. Domino’s expressive voice emphasizes the emotion in the lyrics, while his piano playing adds a touch of melancholy. The song’s simple yet catchy melody, along with the driving rhythm section and the prominent saxophone solos, makes it a timeless classic. “All By Myself” has been covered by numerous artists and is considered a quintessential example of Fats Domino’s unique style and contribution to the evolution of rock and roll.

31. “Close Your Eyes” by Five Keys

“Close Your Eyes” by the Five Keys is a beautiful doo-wop ballad from the 1950s that showcases the group’s smooth vocal harmonies. The song is about a man who is deeply in love with his partner and asks her to close her eyes and think of him when he is away. The dreamy melody and gentle guitar accompaniment create a serene atmosphere, while the lyrics capture the longing and devotion of the singer. This song was a big hit for the Five Keys and remains a classic example of the doo-wop genre.

32. “Heaven And Paradise” by Don Julian & the Meadowlarks

“Heaven And Paradise” is a doo-wop classic by Don Julian & the Meadowlarks, released in 1957. The song features a smooth, romantic vocal performance from Don Julian, backed by the harmonizing voices of the Meadowlarks. The lyrics speak of the desire to be with a loved one in a place of eternal happiness and beauty, describing a paradise where they can be together forever. The simple, yet heartfelt melody is driven by a prominent bassline and soft guitar strumming, creating a dreamy atmosphere that perfectly complements the romantic themes of the song. “Heaven And Paradise” is a timeless classic that captures the essence of doo-wop music.

33. “Blue Velvet” by Clovers

“Blue Velvet” is a classic R&B song by the Clovers, released in 1955. The song features a smooth, soulful vocal performance from lead singer John “Buddy” Bailey, accompanied by the tight harmonies of the group. The lyrics describe the singer’s infatuation with a woman who wears a blue velvet dress, and the way he feels when he sees her. The melody is simple, yet infectious, with a memorable saxophone riff and a driving rhythm section. “Blue Velvet” is a timeless classic that perfectly captures the romantic and soulful spirit of 1950s R&B music.

34. “Don’t Start Me Talkin'” by Sonny Boy Williamson

“Don’t Start Me Talkin'” is a classic blues song by Sonny Boy Williamson, released in 1955. The song features Williamson’s signature blues harmonica playing and a raw, gritty vocal performance. The lyrics speak of the singer’s frustration with someone who won’t stop talking about him behind his back. The melody is driven by a bluesy guitar riff and a swinging rhythm section, creating a lively and energetic atmosphere. “Don’t Start Me Talkin'” is a classic example of Chicago-style blues, with its raw, unapologetic sound and down-to-earth lyrics. It remains a beloved classic of the genre to this day.

35. “Nite Owl” by Tony Allen & the Champs

“Nite Owl” is a classic R&B song by Tony Allen & the Champs, released in 1955. The song features a smooth, soulful vocal performance from Tony Allen, backed by the tight harmonies of the Champs. The lyrics describe the singer’s desire to stay out all night, enjoying the company of his lover under the moonlight. The melody is driven by a catchy saxophone riff and a swinging rhythm section, creating a lively and upbeat atmosphere. “Nite Owl” is a timeless classic that perfectly captures the romantic and carefree spirit of 1950s R&B music.

36. “Diddley Daddy” by Bo Diddley

“Diddley Daddy” is a classic blues song by Bo Diddley, released in 1955. The song features Diddley’s signature rhythmic guitar playing, accompanied by a driving beat and his distinctive vocal style. The lyrics speak of a man who is determined to win back the affection of his lover, despite her infidelity. The melody is simple yet infectious, with a memorable guitar riff and a pounding rhythm section that perfectly captures the raw energy of early rock and roll. “Diddley Daddy” is a timeless classic that remains a beloved example of Diddley’s innovative and influential style of blues and rock music.

37. “Why Don’t You Write Me” by Jacks / Feathers

“Why Don’t You Write Me” is a classic doo-wop song by the Jacks (later known as the Cadets), released in 1955. The song features tight harmonies and a smooth vocal performance, with a catchy melody that is instantly recognizable. The lyrics speak of a man who is longing to hear from his lover, asking why she hasn’t written to him. The simple yet infectious melody is driven by a lively rhythm section and a memorable saxophone solo, creating a joyful and upbeat atmosphere. “Why Don’t You Write Me” is a beloved classic of the doo-wop genre, capturing the romance and innocence of 1950s love songs.

38. “All Around The World” by Little Willie John

“All Around The World” is a classic R&B song by Little Willie John, released in 1955. The song features a soulful vocal performance from John, accompanied by a swinging rhythm section and lively horns. The lyrics speak of a man who is willing to travel the world to be with his lover, describing the various sights and sounds he encounters on his journey. The melody is infectious, with a catchy chorus and a memorable saxophone riff that perfectly captures the upbeat and optimistic spirit of 1950s R&B music. “All Around The World” is a timeless classic that remains a beloved example of John’s innovative and influential style of R&B.

39. “This Little Girl Of Mine” by Ray Charles

“This Little Girl of Mine” is a classic R&B song by Ray Charles, released in 1955. The song features Charles’ signature soulful vocals and piano playing, backed by a tight rhythm section and gospel-inspired backing vocals. The lyrics speak of a man’s deep love for his partner, describing her as his little girl and promising to love her forever. The melody is infectious, with a catchy chorus and a driving beat that perfectly captures the joyful and optimistic spirit of 1950s R&B music. “This Little Girl of Mine” is a timeless classic that remains a beloved example of Charles’ innovative and influential style of R&B and soul music.

40. “Seventeen” by Boyd Bennett & His Rockets

“Seventeen” is a classic rock and roll song by Boyd Bennett & His Rockets, released in 1955. The song features Bennett’s distinctive vocal style, accompanied by a lively rhythm section and a catchy saxophone riff. The lyrics speak of a man’s infatuation with a young woman who is only seventeen, describing her as a “teenage queen” and promising to love her forever. The melody is upbeat and infectious, with a memorable chorus that perfectly captures the youthful and carefree spirit of early rock and roll. “Seventeen” is a beloved classic that remains a quintessential example of the early rock and roll era.

41. “Who Will Be Next” by Howlin’ Wolf

“Who Will Be Next” is a classic blues song by Howlin’ Wolf, released in 1958. The song features Wolf’s powerful and soulful vocals, accompanied by a driving rhythm section and a memorable guitar riff. The lyrics speak of a man who is tired of being mistreated by his lover and warns her that she will soon be replaced by someone else. The melody is intense and gripping, with a sense of urgency that perfectly captures the emotional depth of the blues. “Who Will Be Next” is a timeless classic that remains a powerful example of Wolf’s influential style of blues music.

42. “Witchcraft” by Spiders

“Witchcraft” is a classic garage rock song by the Spiders, released in 1966. The song features a raw and gritty guitar riff, accompanied by a driving rhythm section and lead vocalist Hiroshi “Monsieur” Kamayatsu’s snarling vocals. The lyrics speak of a woman who has cast a spell on the singer, causing him to be hopelessly in love with her. The melody is infectious, with a catchy chorus and a sense of urgency that perfectly captures the raw energy of 1960s garage rock. “Witchcraft” is a beloved classic that remains a quintessential example of the garage rock genre.

43. “Greenbacks” by Ray Charles

“Greenbacks” is a bluesy, soulful track by the legendary Ray Charles. Released in 1955, the song features Charles’ signature raspy vocals and piano skills, accompanied by a lively horn section and a groovy rhythm section. The lyrics tell the story of a man who is in love with a woman, but realizes that money is the only thing she cares about. The catchy chorus emphasizes the importance of money, with Charles singing, “All I want is a whole lot of money, a Cadillac and a diamond ring.” “Greenbacks” is a classic example of Charles’ ability to blend blues, jazz, and R&B into a distinctive and timeless sound.

44. “Eddie My Love” by Teen Queens

“Eddie My Love” is a doo-wop classic by the Teen Queens, released in 1956. The song features the sisters Betty and Rosie Collins’ beautiful harmonies, backed by a simple yet effective instrumentation of piano, drums, and bass. The lyrics tell the story of a girl who is desperately missing her boyfriend Eddie, who has left her for another girl. The melancholic melody and heartfelt vocals make “Eddie My Love” a quintessential love song of the era. The song’s popularity has endured over the years, and it continues to be a favorite of doo-wop and oldies fans alike.

45. “Lily Maebelle” by Valentines

“Lily Maebelle” is a classic doo-wop track by the Valentines, released in 1955. The song features lead singer Richard Barrett’s smooth vocals, backed by the group’s tight harmonies and a catchy saxophone riff. The lyrics tell the story of a man who is trying to win the heart of Lily Maebelle, a girl who is desired by many. The infectious melody and playful lyrics make “Lily Maebelle” a classic example of the doo-wop genre. The song’s popularity has endured over the years, and it continues to be a favorite of doo-wop and oldies fans alike.

46. “You Baby You” by Cleftones

“You Baby You” is a doo-wop classic by the Cleftones, released in 1955. The song features lead singer Herb Cox’s smooth vocals, backed by the group’s harmonies and a groovy saxophone solo. The lyrics tell the story of a man who is deeply in love with his girl, and expresses his feelings through a catchy, upbeat melody. “You Baby You” is a quintessential doo-wop love song, with its catchy melody and heartfelt lyrics capturing the essence of the genre. The song’s popularity has endured over the years, and it continues to be a favorite of doo-wop and oldies fans alike.

47. “Sixteen Tons” by Tennessee Ernie Ford

“Sixteen Tons” is a classic country and western song by Tennessee Ernie Ford, released in 1955. The song features Ford’s deep, resonant vocals, accompanied by a simple yet powerful instrumentation of acoustic guitar, bass, and drums. The lyrics tell the story of a coal miner who is trapped in a cycle of debt and hard labor, unable to escape the grip of his employer. The haunting melody and powerful lyrics make “Sixteen Tons” a timeless protest song that speaks to the struggles of the working class. The song’s popularity has endured over the years, and it continues to be a classic of the country and western genre.

48. “Thirty Days” by Chuck Berry

“Thirty Days” is a classic rock and roll song by Chuck Berry, released in 1955. The song features Berry’s signature guitar riffs and energetic vocals, backed by a lively rhythm section. The lyrics tell the story of a man who is given thirty days to leave town by the sheriff, but instead decides to spend his remaining time having fun and causing trouble. The catchy melody and playful lyrics make “Thirty Days” a quintessential rock and roll song that captures the spirit of rebellion and youthful energy of the genre. The song’s popularity has endured over the years, and it continues to be a favorite of rock and roll fans.

49. “Don’t Be Angry” by Nappy Brown

“Don’t Be Angry” is a bluesy R&B song by Nappy Brown, released in 1955. The song features Brown’s soulful vocals, backed by a groovy rhythm section and a jazzy saxophone solo. The lyrics tell the story of a man who pleads with his lover not to be angry with him for his mistakes, promising to make things right. The infectious melody and heartfelt vocals make “Don’t Be Angry” a classic example of the R&B genre. The song’s popularity has endured over the years, and it continues to be a favorite of blues and R&B fans alike.

50. “Steamboat” by Drifters

“Steamboat” is a doo-wop classic by The Drifters, released in 1955. The song features lead singer Clyde McPhatter’s soulful vocals, backed by the group’s harmonies and a swinging rhythm section. The lyrics tell the story of a man who is trying to catch the last steamboat back home, but is worried he might miss it. The catchy melody and playful lyrics make “Steamboat” a quintessential doo-wop song that captures the spirit of youthful adventure and excitement. The song’s popularity has endured over the years, and it continues to be a favorite of doo-wop and oldies fans alike.

51. “The Door Is Still Open” by Cardinals

“The Door Is Still Open” is a soulful doo-wop ballad by The Cardinals, released in 1955. The song features lead singer Don Covay’s heartfelt vocals, backed by the group’s harmonies and a simple yet effective piano accompaniment. The lyrics tell the story of a man who has been rejected by his lover, but still leaves the door open for her to come back to him. The emotional melody and poignant lyrics make “The Door Is Still Open” a quintessential doo-wop love song that captures the pain and longing of unrequited love. The song’s popularity has endured over the years, and it continues to be a favorite of doo-wop and oldies fans alike.

52. “Mary Lou” by Young Jessie

“Mary Lou” is a classic R&B track by Young Jessie, released in 1955. The song features Jessie’s smooth vocals, backed by a swinging rhythm section and a catchy saxophone riff. The lyrics tell the story of a man who is infatuated with a girl named Mary Lou, who he describes as “the sweetest girl I know.” The infectious melody and playful lyrics make “Mary Lou” a quintessential R&B song that captures the spirit of youthful love and romance. The song’s popularity has endured over the years, and it continues to be a favorite of R&B and oldies fans alike.

53. “Bring It To Jerome” by Bo Diddley

“Bring It To Jerome” is a classic blues track by Bo Diddley, released in 1956. The song features Diddley’s signature guitar riffs, backed by a driving rhythm section and a lively harmonica solo. The lyrics tell the story of a man who is seeking advice from his friend Jerome on how to win back his lover. The infectious melody and raw energy make “Bring It To Jerome” a quintessential blues song that captures the soulful sound and feel of the genre. The song’s popularity has endured over the years, and it continues to be a favorite of blues and rock and roll fans alike.

54. “Crazy For You” by Heartbeats

“Crazy For You” by Heartbeats is a romantic pop ballad that captures the feeling of being hopelessly in love. The song begins with a soft and gentle piano melody, building up to a powerful chorus that showcases the impressive vocal range of the lead singer. The lyrics express a deep longing to be with someone and the overwhelming emotions that come with falling head over heels in love. The song’s heartfelt and relatable lyrics, combined with the emotional delivery of the vocals, make “Crazy For You” a timeless classic that tugs at the heartstrings of listeners.

55. “Most Of All” by Moonglows

“Most of All” by the Moonglows is a soulful doo-wop ballad that captures the pain of lost love. The song features the smooth harmonies of the group and a steady, slow tempo that emphasizes the heart-wrenching lyrics. The lead singer expresses his regret and longing for his lost love, lamenting that he misses everything about her “most of all.” The song’s emotional depth and sincerity, combined with the Moonglows’ soulful delivery, make “Most of All” a classic example of the doo-wop genre and a timeless representation of the human experience of heartbreak.

56. “Adorable” by Drifters / Colts

“Adorable” by The Drifters (originally released as “Adorable” by The Colts) is an upbeat doo-wop song that captures the excitement and joy of falling in love. The song features the signature harmonies of the doo-wop genre, with a lively and catchy melody that encourages listeners to dance along. The lyrics express the admiration and affection of the singer for his “adorable” love interest, with playful and charming lines that evoke the innocence and simplicity of young love. “Adorable” is a fun and lighthearted example of doo-wop music, with a timeless quality that continues to delight listeners today.

57. “Come Back My Love” by Wrens / Cardinals

“Come Back My Love” by The Wrens (originally released as “Come Back My Love” by The Cardinals) is a classic doo-wop ballad that captures the pain of lost love. The song features the signature harmonies and falsetto vocals of the doo-wop genre, with a slow and melancholy tempo that accentuates the emotional lyrics. The singer expresses his heartbreak and longing for his lost love, pleading with her to return to him. The song’s simple yet powerful message of love and loss, combined with the soulful delivery of the vocals, make “Come Back My Love” a timeless classic of the doo-wop era.

58. “Morning, Noon And Night” by Joe Turner

“Morning, Noon and Night” by Joe Turner is an upbeat and lively R&B track that will get you up and dancing. The song features Turner’s signature soulful vocals, backed by a swinging horn section and a driving rhythm. The lyrics express the singer’s desire for his lover, stating that he wants to be with her “morning, noon and night.” The song’s infectious energy and catchy melody, combined with Turner’s powerful voice and the tight instrumentation of the backing band, make “Morning, Noon and Night” a classic example of the R&B genre and a timeless party anthem that never fails to get people on their feet.

59. “WPLJ” by Four Deuces

“WPLJ” by Four Deuces is a high-energy rhythm and blues track that captures the spirit of the 1950s. The song features a driving beat, a catchy piano riff, and tight vocal harmonies that invite listeners to sing along. The lyrics playfully reference a popular brand of radio station at the time, with the chorus urging listeners to “tune your dial to WPLJ.” The song’s upbeat tempo, infectious energy, and fun lyrics make it a classic example of the rhythm and blues genre and a timeless reminder of the carefree spirit of the era in which it was created.

60. “Lonely Nights” by Hearts

“Lonely Nights” by Hearts is a haunting and emotional power ballad that captures the pain of loneliness and heartbreak. The song features powerful and passionate vocals, backed by a sweeping orchestral arrangement that accentuates the singer’s anguish. The lyrics express the singer’s desperation and longing for her lost love, describing the sleepless nights and endless tears that come with heartbreak. The song’s raw and authentic portrayal of the human experience of love and loss, combined with the soaring vocals and dramatic instrumentation, make “Lonely Nights” a timeless classic that continues to resonate with listeners today.

61. “This Is My Story” by Gene & Eunice

“This Is My Story” by Gene & Eunice is a soulful and intimate duet that captures the essence of the early R&B era. The song features the heartfelt vocals of both singers, backed by a simple yet effective arrangement of piano, bass, and drums. The lyrics express the personal struggles and triumphs of the singers, with lines like “this is my story, I have no other” conveying a sense of authenticity and vulnerability. The song’s genuine and relatable message, combined with the intimate and soulful delivery of the vocals, make “This Is My Story” a timeless classic of the R&B genre.

62. “Memories Are Made Of This” by Dean Martin

“Memories Are Made of This” is a classic pop song recorded by Dean Martin in 1955. The song features a catchy melody and upbeat tempo, complemented by Martin’s smooth vocals. The lyrics evoke nostalgic memories of youthful love and carefree days, with vivid descriptions of dancing, kissing, and driving under the stars. The song’s cheerful optimism and romanticism capture the spirit of the post-war era, when people were eager to leave behind the hardships of the past and embrace the possibilities of the future. “Memories Are Made of This” remains a beloved classic, a timeless reminder of the power of music to evoke emotion and transcend time.

63. “I Wish You Would” by Billy Boy

“I Wish You Would” by Billy Boy is a high-energy and fast-paced rock and roll track that captures the excitement and rebellion of the genre. The song features a driving rhythm section, catchy guitar riffs, and raw vocals that invite listeners to join in on the fun. The lyrics express the singer’s frustration with his lover, urging her to come back to him and stop playing games. The song’s infectious energy, combined with the rebellious spirit and youthful energy of rock and roll, make “I Wish You Would” a classic example of the genre and a timeless reminder of the excitement and rebellion of youth.

64. “April In Paris” by Count Basie

“April in Paris” is a classic jazz standard performed by Count Basie and his orchestra in 1955. The song is known for its elegant melody, featuring rich brass arrangements and Basie’s signature piano stylings. The lyrics paint a romantic picture of the city in springtime, with references to blooming flowers, sunny skies, and strolling lovers. The song has become an iconic representation of Parisian charm and joie de vivre, and has been covered by many other artists over the years. “April in Paris” remains a beloved classic of the jazz canon, a timeless tribute to the beauty of spring and the magic of romance.

65. “Pretty Thing” by Bo Diddley

“Pretty Thing” is a classic rock and roll song recorded by Bo Diddley in 1955. The song features Diddley’s signature beat, which he pioneered and which became a staple of rock music. The song’s driving rhythm is complemented by Diddley’s gritty vocals and bluesy guitar riffs. The lyrics describe a beautiful woman who catches the singer’s eye, and the song’s upbeat energy and catchy melody make it a danceable classic of the genre. “Pretty Thing” remains a beloved rock and roll standard, a testament to Diddley’s pioneering influence and enduring legacy in the history of popular music.

66. “Hand Clappin'” by Red Prysock

“Hand Clappin'” is a high-energy instrumental track recorded by Red Prysock in 1955. The song features a driving rhythm, propelled by Prysock’s honking saxophone and backed by a lively rhythm section. The song’s infectious beat and catchy melody encourage listeners to clap along, making it a party favorite and a popular choice for dance floors. “Hand Clappin'” captures the exuberant spirit of mid-century American music, blending elements of jazz, R&B, and rock and roll into a joyful and upbeat composition. The song remains a classic example of Prysock’s virtuosic saxophone playing and enduring influence on the development of rock and roll.

67. “I’ll Be Forever Loving You” by El Dorados

“I’ll Be Forever Loving You” is a doo-wop ballad recorded by the El Dorados in 1955. The song features smooth, harmonious vocals backed by a gentle instrumental arrangement. The lyrics express a deep and abiding love, with the singer promising to love his partner forever and always. The song’s romantic sentiment and lush melody capture the timeless appeal of doo-wop music, which remains a beloved genre for fans of classic R&B and soul. “I’ll Be Forever Loving You” is a timeless classic of the doo-wop canon, showcasing the El Dorados’ impeccable vocal harmonies and enduring legacy in the history of American music.

68. “See You Later Alligator” by Bobby Charles

“See You Later Alligator” is a classic rock and roll song recorded by Bobby Charles in 1955. The song features a catchy melody and upbeat rhythm, with Charles’ raspy vocals delivering the playful lyrics. The song’s memorable refrain, “See you later alligator, after while crocodile,” has become a beloved catchphrase of the era. The song’s lively energy and irreverent humor capture the spirit of the early days of rock and roll, when young people were eager to break free from the constraints of post-war society and embrace the possibilities of a new era. “See You Later Alligator” remains a classic of the genre, a testament to the enduring power of rock and roll.

69. “Those Lonely, Lonely Nights” by Earl King / Johnny “Guitar” Watson

“Those Lonely, Lonely Nights” is a blues ballad originally recorded by Earl King in 1955, and later covered by Johnny “Guitar” Watson in 1960. The song features soulful vocals and a slow, bluesy melody, with poignant lyrics that capture the pain of lost love and the longing for companionship. The song’s emotional depth and raw honesty make it a classic example of the blues genre, which has long been known for its ability to capture the universal human experiences of love, loss, and heartache. “Those Lonely, Lonely Nights” remains a beloved standard of the blues canon, a timeless testament to the enduring power of music to heal and connect us all.

70. “Chop Chop Boom” by Danderliers

“Chop Chop Boom” is an energetic doo-wop track recorded by the Danderliers in 1955. The song features a catchy melody and upbeat rhythm, with the group’s harmonious vocals delivering the playful lyrics. The song’s infectious chorus, “Chop chop boom, chop chop boom,” has become a memorable catchphrase of the era. The song’s lively energy and catchy hook capture the spirit of the early days of rock and roll, when young people were eager to dance and have fun. “Chop Chop Boom” remains a beloved classic of the doo-wop genre, a testament to the enduring appeal of vocal harmony and rhythm in popular music.

71. “Wee Wee Hours” by Chuck Berry

“Wee Wee Hours” is a bluesy rock and roll ballad recorded by Chuck Berry in 1955. The song features Berry’s distinctive guitar style, with intricate riffs and melodic solos woven throughout the song’s slow, smoky melody. The lyrics express a sense of late-night loneliness and longing, with the singer lamenting the loss of his lover and the empty hours that stretch ahead. The song’s emotional depth and musical virtuosity make it a classic example of Berry’s pioneering contribution to rock and roll, which would go on to shape the sound and style of popular music for generations to come. “Wee Wee Hours” remains a beloved standard of the genre, a testament to Berry’s enduring legacy as one of the greatest rock and roll musicians of all time.

72. “Rock-A-Beatin’ Boogie” by Bill Haley & His Comets

“Rock-A-Beatin’ Boogie” is an upbeat rock and roll track recorded by Bill Haley & His Comets in 1952. The song features a driving rhythm and catchy melody, with Haley’s distinctive vocals delivering the playful lyrics. The song’s infectious energy and danceable beat helped to define the sound and style of early rock and roll music, making it an instant hit with audiences of the era. “Rock-A-Beatin’ Boogie” remains a beloved classic of the genre, a testament to the enduring appeal of rock and roll as a joyful and exuberant expression of youth and rebellion.

73. “Hide And Seek” by Joe Turner

“Hide and Seek” is a bluesy R&B track recorded by Joe Turner in 1956. The song features Turner’s soulful vocals and a slow, sultry melody, with lyrics that express the longing and desire of a lover searching for their lost companion. The song’s emotional depth and musical richness make it a classic example of the blues and R&B genres, which have long been celebrated for their ability to capture the complex and varied experiences of human relationships. “Hide and Seek” remains a beloved standard of the era, a timeless testament to the enduring power of music to convey the deepest emotions and desires of the human heart.

74. “Seventh Son” by Willie Mabon

“Seventh Son” is a blues song recorded by Willie Mabon in 1955. The song features Mabon’s soulful vocals and a memorable piano riff, with lyrics that describe a supernatural figure known as the “seventh son of a seventh son,” who possesses magical powers and is able to cure illnesses and mend broken hearts. The song’s evocative lyrics and driving rhythm make it a classic example of the blues genre, which has long been celebrated for its ability to convey the struggles and joys of everyday life. “Seventh Son” remains a beloved standard of the era, a timeless tribute to the power of music to transcend the ordinary and touch the soul.

75. “The Verdict” by Five Keys

“The Verdict” is a classic doo-wop track recorded by the Five Keys in 1956. The song features the group’s smooth vocal harmonies and a catchy melody, with lyrics that describe a courtroom drama and the fate of the defendant. The song’s playful lyrics and upbeat tempo make it a memorable example of the doo-wop genre, which was characterized by its lively energy and rhythmic complexity. “The Verdict” remains a beloved classic of the era, a testament to the enduring appeal of vocal harmony and rhythm in popular music, and a timeless reminder of the music and culture of the 1950s.

76. “Soldier Boy” by Four Fellows

“Soldier Boy” by Four Fellows is a classic doo-wop ballad that tells the story of a soldier who has to leave his love behind to go to war. The smooth harmonies and romantic lyrics make it a timeless love song that has resonated with audiences for decades. The lead singer’s voice is emotive and passionate as he expresses his desire to come back to his love and be with her once again. The song’s nostalgic and sentimental feel is heightened by the lush string arrangement and gentle percussion. “Soldier Boy” is a touching tribute to the sacrifices of soldiers and the power of love to endure through separation and hardship.

77. “The Way You Dog Me Around” by Diablos

“The Way You Dog Me Around” by Diablos is a classic doo-wop song that expresses the heartache and frustration of a man who feels mistreated by his lover. The lead singer’s powerful and soulful voice is backed up by the group’s smooth harmonies and a lively musical arrangement. The lyrics are filled with clever wordplay and vivid imagery that paint a picture of a man who is at his wit’s end with his partner’s mistreatment. The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy melody provide a contrast to the somber lyrics, making it a danceable yet relatable song about the pains of love gone wrong.

78. “Good Rockin’ Daddy” by Etta James

“Good Rockin’ Daddy” by Etta James is a classic rhythm and blues track that showcases the singer’s powerful voice and captivating stage presence. The song’s driving beat and catchy guitar riff provide a perfect backdrop for James’ sultry vocals as she sings about her love for her “good rockin’ daddy.” The lyrics are playful and suggestive, and James’ delivery is full of energy and attitude. The song’s mix of blues, rock, and gospel influences make it a quintessential example of early American rock and roll. “Good Rockin’ Daddy” is a timeless classic that still sounds as fresh and exciting today as it did when it was first released.

79. “As Long As I’m Moving” by Ruth Brown

“As Long As I’m Moving” by Ruth Brown is a lively and infectious rhythm and blues track that captures the essence of the genre’s early years. The song’s driving beat and catchy horns provide a perfect backdrop for Brown’s soulful vocals as she sings about the joys of dancing and moving to the music. The lyrics are filled with clever wordplay and double entendres that add to the song’s playful and upbeat mood. Brown’s dynamic and expressive voice is a standout feature of the track, and her performance is full of passion and energy. “As Long As I’m Moving” is a classic example of early rhythm and blues and remains a beloved favorite among fans of the genre.

80. “Nip Sip” by Clovers

“Nip Sip” by The Clovers is a lively and upbeat doo-wop song that celebrates the pleasures of drinking and socializing with friends. The song’s catchy melody and lively rhythm are complemented by the group’s smooth harmonies and playful lyrics, which describe the joys of sharing a “nip” of alcohol with good company. The lead singer’s emotive and soulful voice is a standout feature of the track, conveying both the excitement and relaxation that comes with a good drink and good company. “Nip Sip” is a fun and catchy song that captures the playful and carefree spirit of 1950s doo-wop.

81. “So Doggone Lonesome” by Johnny Cash and the Tennessee Two

“So Doggone Lonesome” is a classic country song performed by Johnny Cash and the Tennessee Two. Released in 1955, the track is a perfect example of Cash’s early style, with his distinctive voice and the tight, twangy guitar playing of Luther Perkins and Marshall Grant. The song tells the story of a man who is heartbroken and alone after his lover has left him. With simple yet powerful lyrics and a driving rhythm, “So Doggone Lonesome” captures the raw emotions of heartbreak and loneliness that are at the core of many classic country songs. It’s a timeless track that continues to be beloved by fans of the genre.

82. “Rollin’ Stone” by Marigolds

“Rollin’ Stone” is a bluesy rock song by the American band Marigolds. Released in 2020, the track is a modern take on the classic blues sound, with driving guitar riffs, gritty vocals, and a stomping beat. The song’s lyrics tell the story of a restless wanderer who is always on the move, searching for his place in the world. With its catchy melody and infectious energy, “Rollin’ Stone” is a foot-stomping anthem for anyone who feels like they don’t quite fit in. It’s a testament to the power of rock and roll to capture the spirit of rebellion and adventure that lies at the heart of the genre.

83. “Johnny Has Gone” by Varetta Dillard

“Johnny Has Gone” is a classic R&B song by Varetta Dillard. Released in 1957, the track features Dillard’s powerful vocals backed by a driving rhythm section and a horn section that adds a touch of jazz to the mix. The song’s lyrics tell the story of a woman who has been left heartbroken after her lover Johnny has left her. With its catchy melody and upbeat tempo, “Johnny Has Gone” is a perfect example of the early R&B sound that dominated the charts in the late 1950s. It’s a timeless track that continues to be beloved by fans of classic R&B and soul music.

84. “Poor Me” by Fats Domino

“Poor Me” is a classic rhythm and blues song by Fats Domino. Released in 1955, the track features Domino’s smooth vocals and piano playing, backed by a swinging horn section and a driving rhythm section. The song’s lyrics tell the story of a man who is heartbroken after his lover has left him, and he is left feeling sorry for himself. With its catchy melody and infectious groove, “Poor Me” is a perfect example of the early R&B sound that dominated the charts in the 1950s. It’s a timeless track that continues to be beloved by fans of classic R&B and rock and roll.

85. “Anymore” by Johnny Ace

“Anymore” is a classic rhythm and blues ballad by Johnny Ace. Released in 1954, the track features Ace’s smooth and soulful vocals, backed by a lush string section that adds a touch of elegance to the song. The lyrics tell the story of a man who is heartbroken after his lover has left him, and he can’t go on without her. With its emotional intensity and beautiful melody, “Anymore” is a perfect example of the early R&B sound that influenced later soul and pop music. It’s a timeless track that continues to be beloved by fans of classic R&B and soul music.

86. “In My Diary” by Moonglows

“In My Diary” is a doo-wop classic by the Moonglows. Released in 1956, the track features the group’s signature harmonies and a beautiful melody that perfectly captures the bittersweet emotions of lost love. The lyrics tell the story of a man who keeps a diary of his memories with his former lover, unable to let go of the past. With its hauntingly beautiful melody and poignant lyrics, “In My Diary” is a perfect example of the doo-wop sound that dominated the charts in the 1950s. It’s a timeless track that continues to be beloved by fans of classic doo-wop and soul music.

87. “You Painted Pictures” by Spaniels

“You Painted Pictures” is a classic doo-wop ballad by the Spaniels. Released in 1957, the track features the group’s signature harmonies and a beautiful melody that perfectly captures the sadness and heartbreak of lost love. The lyrics tell the story of a man who is haunted by the memories of his former lover, unable to forget the love they once shared. With its emotive vocals and stunning harmonies, “You Painted Pictures” is a perfect example of the doo-wop sound that dominated the charts in the 1950s. It’s a timeless track that continues to be beloved by fans of classic doo-wop and soul music.

88. “That’s Your Mistake” by Charms

“That’s Your Mistake” is a classic doo-wop track by the Charms. Released in 1957, the song features the group’s smooth vocal harmonies, a catchy melody, and a swinging rhythm section. The lyrics tell the story of a man who warns his lover that if she leaves him, she’ll be making a big mistake. With its upbeat tempo and infectious groove, “That’s Your Mistake” is a perfect example of the doo-wop sound that dominated the charts in the 1950s. It’s a timeless track that continues to be beloved by fans of classic doo-wop and R&B music.

89. “Mardi Gras Mambo” by Hawkettes

“Mardi Gras Mambo” is a classic R&B track by the Hawkettes. Released in 1955, the song features a catchy melody, a lively rhythm section, and a horn section that captures the spirit of New Orleans. The lyrics celebrate the festive atmosphere of Mardi Gras, with calls to dance and enjoy the music. With its upbeat tempo and joyful vibe, “Mardi Gras Mambo” is a perfect example of the R&B sound that dominated the charts in the 1950s. It’s a timeless track that continues to be beloved by fans of classic R&B and soul music, particularly during the annual Mardi Gras celebrations.

90. “I’m Left, You’re Right, She’s Gone” by Elvis Presley with Scotty and Bill

“I’m Left, You’re Right, She’s Gone” is a classic rockabilly track by Elvis Presley with Scotty and Bill. Released in 1955, the song features Presley’s trademark vocals, a twangy guitar riff, and a thumping rhythm section. The lyrics tell the story of a man who has lost his lover to another man, leaving him heartbroken and alone. With its energetic tempo and raw, bluesy sound, “I’m Left, You’re Right, She’s Gone” is a perfect example of the rockabilly sound that helped to launch Presley’s career. It’s a timeless track that continues to be beloved by fans of classic rock and roll music.

91. “Whadaya Want” by Robins

“Whadaya Want” is a classic doo-wop track by the Robins. Released in 1955, the song features the group’s smooth vocal harmonies, a catchy melody, and a swinging rhythm section. The lyrics tell the story of a man who is frustrated by his lover’s constant demands, asking her “Whadaya want?” With its upbeat tempo and playful lyrics, “Whadaya Want” is a perfect example of the doo-wop sound that dominated the charts in the 1950s. It’s a timeless track that continues to be beloved by fans of classic doo-wop and R&B music.

92. “Hands Off” by Jay McShann (Priscilla Bowman)

“Hands Off” is a classic R&B track by pianist Jay McShann featuring vocalist Priscilla Bowman. Released in 1955, the song features McShann’s lively piano playing, Bowman’s powerful vocals, and a swinging horn section. The lyrics tell the story of a woman who warns her lover’s ex to keep her hands off him. With its upbeat tempo, catchy melody, and bluesy sound, “Hands Off” is a perfect example of the R&B sound that dominated the charts in the 1950s. It’s a timeless track that showcases the talents of both McShann and Bowman, two important figures in the history of R&B and soul music.

93. “Green Eyes” by Ravens

“Green Eyes” is a classic doo-wop track by the Ravens. Released in 1955, the song features the group’s smooth vocal harmonies, a swinging rhythm section, and a catchy melody. The lyrics tell the story of a man who is entranced by his lover’s green eyes, which remind him of a “jungle queen.” With its romantic lyrics, upbeat tempo, and sweet harmonies, “Green Eyes” is a perfect example of the doo-wop sound that dominated the charts in the 1950s. It’s a timeless track that continues to be beloved by fans of classic doo-wop and R&B music.

94. “Hey Bartender” by Floyd Dixon

“Hey Bartender” is a classic R&B track by Floyd Dixon. Released in 1954, the song features Dixon’s soulful vocals, a driving rhythm section, and a swinging horn section. The lyrics tell the story of a man who enters a bar and orders a drink from the bartender, asking him to “make it a double.” With its catchy melody and lively instrumentation, “Hey Bartender” is a perfect example of the R&B sound that dominated the charts in the 1950s. It’s a timeless track that showcases Dixon’s talents as a singer and pianist, and remains a favorite of fans of classic R&B and soul music.

95. “Cry, Cry, Cry” by Johnny Cash and the Tennessee Two

“Cry, Cry, Cry” is a classic country song by Johnny Cash and the Tennessee Two. Released in 1955, the song features Cash’s distinctive voice, Luther Perkins’ twangy guitar, and Marshall Grant’s solid bass playing. The lyrics tell the story of a man who warns his lover that he will leave her if she continues to mistreat him. With its catchy melody and stripped-down instrumentation, “Cry, Cry, Cry” is a perfect example of the country sound that Cash and his band helped to popularize in the 1950s. It’s a timeless track that continues to be beloved by fans of classic country and rockabilly music.

96. “The Chicken And The Hawk” by Joe Turner

“The Chicken and the Hawk” is a classic R&B song by Joe Turner, released in 1956. The song features Turner’s powerful vocals, backed by a lively horn section and a swinging rhythm section. The lyrics tell the story of a man who is torn between two women, one who is like a “chicken” and the other like a “hawk,” with the former being safer but less exciting, and the latter being more dangerous but more thrilling. With its upbeat tempo and catchy chorus, “The Chicken and the Hawk” is a quintessential R&B track that continues to be beloved by fans of classic R&B and soul music.

97. “Bop-Ting-A-Ling” by LaVern Baker

“Bop-Ting-A-Ling” is a classic R&B song by LaVern Baker, released in 1956. The song features Baker’s powerful and soulful vocals, backed by a lively horn section and a swinging rhythm section. The lyrics celebrate the joy and excitement of dancing, with the catchy chorus encouraging listeners to “bop-ting-a-ling” and “let your feet start to swing.” With its upbeat tempo and infectious groove, “Bop-Ting-A-Ling” is a quintessential R&B track that showcases Baker’s dynamic vocal style and continues to be a favorite among fans of classic R&B and soul music.

98. “It’s Love Baby (24 Hours A Day)” by Louis Brooks & Hi-Toppers / Midnighters / Ruth Brown

“It’s Love Baby (24 Hours A Day)” is a classic R&B song that has been recorded by several artists, including Louis Brooks & Hi-Toppers, Midnighters, and Ruth Brown. The song features a swinging rhythm section, lively horn section, and catchy vocals that celebrate the power of love. The lyrics highlight the intensity of the narrator’s love for their partner, emphasizing that it is a 24-hour-a-day feeling that never fades. With its infectious groove and soulful vocals, “It’s Love Baby (24 Hours A Day)” is a timeless R&B classic that continues to be enjoyed by fans of classic soul and R&B music.

99. “The House Of Blue Lights” by Chuck Miller

“The House of Blue Lights” is a classic rock and roll song written by Don Raye and Freddie Slack, and popularized by Chuck Miller in 1955. The song is characterized by its upbeat rhythm, catchy melody, and lively saxophone solos. The lyrics tell the story of a party at the titular house, which is described as a place of revelry and excitement, with a band playing the blues and a jukebox that never stops. The song’s lively energy and catchy chorus make it a beloved classic of early rock and roll, and it has been covered by numerous artists over the years.

100. “Everyday” by Count Basie (Joe Williams)

“Everyday” is a classic jazz and blues song, performed here by the legendary Count Basie Orchestra with vocals by Joe Williams. The song features a driving, swingin’ beat, with Basie’s trademark piano playing and Williams’ soulful vocals. The lyrics describe the ups and downs of a relationship, with the singer declaring that no matter what happens, he will always be there for his love. The song’s catchy melody and energetic performance make it a beloved classic of the jazz and blues repertoire, and a testament to the talents of Basie, Williams, and their bandmates.