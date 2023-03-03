The year 1947 was a significant year for music, with a number of influential and iconic songs being released that have stood the test of time. From jazz to blues to country to pop, the music of 1947 showcased a diverse range of styles and sounds. In this article, we will be exploring the top 100 greatest songs from 1947.

These songs not only reflect the cultural and social climate of the time, but also paved the way for future generations of musicians and songwriters. Many of these songs have been covered and sampled by modern artists, demonstrating their lasting impact on popular culture.

The list of top 100 greatest songs from 1947 includes classics such as “Nature Boy” by Nat King Cole, “Good Rockin’ Tonight” by Wynonie Harris, and “White Christmas” by Bing Crosby. Each song on this list has been selected based on its lasting impact and influence, as well as its popularity and critical acclaim.

Whether you’re a fan of jazz, blues, country, pop, or any other genre, the music of 1947 has something for everyone. Join us as we take a trip down memory lane and explore the top 100 greatest songs from this iconic year in music history.

1. Near You – Francis Craig

“Near You” is a classic love song that was written by Kermit Goell and Francis Craig. It was first recorded by Francis Craig and his Orchestra in 1947 and quickly became a hit, staying at the top of the charts for twelve weeks. The song features a slow, romantic melody with a gentle piano intro and smooth, dreamy vocals. The lyrics express the longing and desire to be near someone special, creating a nostalgic and sentimental mood that is still beloved by many today. With its timeless melody and heartfelt lyrics, “Near You” remains a timeless classic that continues to capture the hearts of listeners across generations.

2. Heartaches – Ted Weems

“Heartaches” is a melancholic song that was first recorded by Ted Weems and his Orchestra in 1933. The song features a slow, mournful melody with a haunting trumpet solo that perfectly captures the feeling of heartbreak and loss. The lyrics express the pain and sorrow of a broken heart, with lines like “heartaches, heartaches, my loving you meant only heartaches” striking a chord with anyone who has experienced the pain of lost love. Despite its sadness, “Heartaches” is a beautifully crafted song that showcases the talents of Weems and his orchestra. It has remained a beloved classic for over eighty years and continues to resonate with listeners today.

3. Smoke! Smoke! Smoke! (That Cigarette) – Tex Williams

“Smoke! Smoke! Smoke! (That Cigarette)” is a humorous song that was first recorded by Tex Williams and his Western Caravan in 1947. The song features a catchy, upbeat melody with witty lyrics that poke fun at the addiction to smoking. With lines like “Smoke, smoke, smoke that cigarette, puff, puff, puff and if you smoke yourself to death, tell St. Peter at the Golden Gate, that you hate to make him wait, but you’ve just got to have another cigarette,” the song became an instant hit, resonating with listeners who could relate to the struggles of trying to quit smoking. “Smoke! Smoke! Smoke! (That Cigarette)” remains a classic example of Western swing music and is still enjoyed by fans of the genre today.

4. Peg O’ My Heart – The Harmonicats

“Peg O’ My Heart” is a romantic ballad that was first recorded by The Harmonicats in 1947. The song features a beautiful melody with gentle harmonica and piano accompaniment that perfectly captures the sweetness of young love. The lyrics express the singer’s love and devotion to his sweetheart, with lines like “Peg o’ my heart, I love you, don’t let us part, I love you, I always knew it would be you, since I heard your lilting laughter.” The Harmonicats’ version of “Peg O’ My Heart” became a huge hit and remains a beloved classic to this day, with its nostalgic charm and sentimental lyrics appealing to listeners of all ages.

5. Mam’selle – Art Lund

“Mam’selle” is a romantic ballad that was first recorded by Art Lund in 1947. The song features a slow, dreamy melody with soft, romantic vocals that perfectly capture the longing and desire of a lover. The lyrics express the singer’s love and admiration for his sweetheart, with lines like “Mam’selle, I confess, I love you, Mam’selle, my sweet perfect angel divine.” The song’s French-inspired melody and romantic lyrics made it an instant hit, and it remains a beloved classic to this day, with its timeless charm and heartfelt sentiment appealing to listeners of all ages.

6. Linda – Ray Noble

“Linda” is a romantic ballad that was first recorded by Ray Noble and his Orchestra in 1947. The song features a slow, wistful melody with lush orchestration that perfectly captures the bittersweet feeling of lost love. The lyrics express the singer’s regret over letting his sweetheart go, with lines like “Linda, where are you, Linda, come back to me.” The song’s haunting melody and poignant lyrics made it a hit, and it remains a beloved classic to this day, with its nostalgic charm and emotional resonance appealing to listeners of all ages.

7. Chi-Baba, Chi-Baba (My Bambino Go to Sleep) – Perry Como

“Chi-Baba, Chi-Baba (My Bambino Go to Sleep)” is a playful and charming song that was first recorded by Perry Como in 1947. The song features a catchy melody with lively vocals and playful lyrics that are sure to put a smile on the listener’s face. The song’s title is derived from a popular children’s lullaby, and the lyrics express the singer’s desire to lull his baby to sleep with a catchy tune, with lines like “Chi-baba, chi-baba, everybody loves you, my bambino go to sleep.” The song’s catchy melody and fun lyrics made it a hit, and it remains a beloved classic to this day, with its joyful and whimsical spirit appealing to listeners of all ages.

8. Anniversary Song – Al Jolson

“Anniversary Song” is a beautiful ballad that was first recorded by Al Jolson in 1947. The song features a tender melody with emotive vocals and romantic lyrics that express the enduring love and devotion of a couple celebrating their anniversary. The lyrics begin with the line “Oh, how we danced on the night we were wed,” and continue with lines like “The angels were singing a hymn to your charms, two hearts gently beating, murmuring, ‘I love you, my darling, my dear.'” The song’s touching lyrics and beautiful melody made it an instant hit, and it remains a beloved classic to this day, with its heartfelt sentiment and romantic theme appealing to listeners of all ages.

9. I Wish I Didn’t Love You So – Vaughn Monroe

“I Wish I Didn’t Love You So” is a soulful ballad that was first recorded by Vaughn Monroe in 1947. The song features a slow, melancholic melody with deep, emotive vocals that express the pain and heartbreak of a lover who can’t help but love someone who doesn’t return their feelings. The lyrics express the singer’s longing to be free of the pain of unrequited love, with lines like “I wish I didn’t love you so, my love for you should have faded long ago.” The song’s poignant lyrics and beautiful melody made it a hit, and it remains a beloved classic to this day, with its universal theme of unrequited love resonating with listeners of all ages.

10. Open the Door, Richard! – Count Basie

“Open the Door, Richard!” is a lively and energetic song that was first recorded by Count Basie in 1947. The song features a catchy melody with lively vocals and upbeat lyrics that are sure to get the listener’s toes tapping. The lyrics tell the humorous tale of a man named Richard who is locked out of his house and can’t get in, with lines like “Richard, open the door, you’re tearing my clothes, you’re hurting my elbow, I’m beginning to freeze.” The song’s catchy melody and fun lyrics made it a hit, and it remains a beloved classic to this day, with its playful and lighthearted spirit appealing to listeners of all ages.

11. How Soon (Will I Be Seeing You) – Jack Owens

“How Soon (Will I Be Seeing You)” is a song written and originally performed by Jack Owens. The song has since been covered by various artists, including the Ink Spots. “How Soon (Will I Be Seeing You)” is a heartfelt ballad that conveys the yearning and longing for a loved one who is far away. The lyrics express the hope and anticipation of being reunited with the person they miss and the desire to know when that moment will come. The song’s slow tempo and melancholic melody create a somber atmosphere, capturing the emotions of the singer and the listener.

12. Ole Buttermilk Sky – Hoagy Carmichael

“Ole Buttermilk Sky” is a classic song written by Hoagy Carmichael and Jack Brooks. The song has a cheerful and upbeat melody, and the lyrics are about a beautiful sky that reminds the singer of buttermilk. It is a nostalgic tune that evokes memories of rural America, and it became a popular hit in the 1940s. Carmichael’s smooth and mellow voice perfectly captures the warmth and charm of the song, and the melody is guaranteed to lift your spirits and make you feel happy.

13. I Wonder Who’s Kissing Her Now – Perry Como

“I Wonder Who’s Kissing Her Now” is a romantic ballad recorded by Perry Como in 1947. The song’s nostalgic lyrics describe a man wondering about his former love and who she might be with now, evoking a sense of longing and melancholy. The melody is soft and melodic, with a gentle piano and lush orchestral accompaniment that perfectly complement Como’s smooth and expressive vocals. The song’s chorus is especially memorable, with Como’s rich voice soaring over the music and adding to the song’s emotional impact. “I Wonder Who’s Kissing Her Now” has become a beloved classic, often associated with the bittersweet feeling of lost love and the power of memories to linger on.

14. I Love You Because – Leon Payne

“I Love You Because” is a simple and tender love song that was written by Leon Payne. The song has a slow and romantic melody, and the lyrics express the reasons why the singer loves his partner. The song has been covered by many artists over the years, but Payne’s original version remains the most popular. His deep and soulful voice perfectly conveys the depth of emotion in the lyrics, making it a perfect song for weddings or romantic occasions.

15. Civilization (Bongo, Bongo, Bongo) – Andrews Sisters

“Civilization (Bongo, Bongo, Bongo)” is a lively and satirical song recorded by the Andrews Sisters in 1947. The song’s catchy melody and playful lyrics poke fun at the Western world’s view of so-called “primitive” cultures, suggesting that their way of life might be superior to modern society. The song’s upbeat tempo and jazzy instrumentation, featuring a driving beat and energetic horns, give the song a sense of joyful irreverence. The Andrews Sisters’ tight harmonies and lively vocals bring the song’s humorous lyrics to life, creating a playful and memorable performance that has become a beloved classic. “Civilization (Bongo, Bongo, Bongo)” remains a popular choice for those who enjoy a good laugh and appreciate the satirical spirit of classic swing music.

16. Linda – Buddy Clark

“Linda” is a romantic song recorded by Buddy Clark in 1947. The song features a warm and melodic arrangement, with a gentle piano and lush orchestral accompaniment that perfectly complement Clark’s smooth and expressive vocals. The lyrics describe the singer’s deep and passionate love for a woman named Linda, expressing a sense of awe and wonder at her beauty and charm. The song’s melody is simple yet beautiful, with a memorable chorus that highlights the emotional intensity of the lyrics. Clark’s interpretation of the song is heartfelt and sincere, imbuing the song with a timeless quality that has made it a beloved classic. “Linda” remains a popular choice for couples in love, capturing the essence of true romance and devotion.

17. My Gal Sal – Jerry Murad’s Harmonicats

“My Gal Sal” is a classic song that was first published in 1905. The song was popularized by Jerry Murad’s Harmonicats in the 1940s, and their version of the song remains one of the most well-known. The song is a cheerful and upbeat tune that tells the story of a man who is in love with a woman named Sal. The Harmonicats’ rendition of the song is lively and energetic, with the harmonica adding a unique and charming sound to the melody.

18. I’m Looking Over a Four Leaf Clover – Art Mooney

“I’m Looking Over a Four Leaf Clover” is a popular song that was written in 1927. The song has a lively and catchy melody, and the lyrics are about the good luck that comes with finding a four-leaf clover. Art Mooney’s version of the song, released in the 1940s, became a huge hit and remains a classic today. The song is a cheerful and uplifting tune that is guaranteed to put a smile on your face and get your toes tapping. Mooney’s vocals are playful and upbeat, perfectly capturing the joyful spirit of the song.

19. The Old Lamplighter – Sammy Kaye

“The Old Lamplighter” is a beautiful and sentimental song that was written by Nat Simon and Charles Tobias. The song tells the story of an old lamplighter who lights the lamps on a street every night, spreading light and warmth to the neighborhood. Sammy Kaye’s version of the song, released in the 1940s, is a nostalgic and emotional rendition that perfectly captures the tender spirit of the lyrics. Kaye’s soft and gentle vocals are accompanied by a gentle orchestra, creating a soothing and heartwarming atmosphere.

20. The Mole in the Hole – Terry Gilkyson

“The Mole in the Hole” is a fun and playful song that was written by Terry Gilkyson. The song tells the story of a mole who digs tunnels underground, causing trouble and mischief for the other animals. The song has a catchy melody and witty lyrics, and Gilkyson’s vocals are lighthearted and cheerful. The song is a perfect example of the playful and innocent songs that were popular in the 1940s.

21. For You – Gordon Jenkins

“For You” is a beautiful and romantic song that was written by Al Dubin and Joe Burke. The song has a slow and dreamy melody, and the lyrics express the depth of the singer’s love for his partner. Gordon Jenkins’ version of the song is a heartfelt and emotional rendition, with his rich and soulful voice perfectly conveying the passion and tenderness of the lyrics. The song is a timeless classic that is still popular today for weddings and romantic occasions.

22. Managua, Nicaragua – Freddy Martin

“Managua, Nicaragua” is a fun and upbeat song that was written by Irving Fields and Albert Gamse. The song tells the story of a man who travels to Managua, Nicaragua and falls in love with a local woman. Freddy Martin’s version of the song, released in the 1940s, is a lively and entertaining rendition that perfectly captures the festive and exotic spirit of the song. The song is guaranteed to get you dancing and singing along in no time.

23. Ballerina – Vaughn Monroe

“Ballerina” is a classic love song that was written by Carl Sigman and Sidney Keith Russell. The song has a slow and romantic melody, and the lyrics tell the story of a man who falls in love with a ballerina. Vaughn Monroe’s version of the song, released in the 1940s, is a soulful and emotional rendition that perfectly captures the depth of emotion in the lyrics. The song is a beautiful and timeless classic that is still popular today for weddings and romantic occasions.

24. Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah – James Baskett

“Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah” is a classic Disney song that was written by Allie Wrubel and Ray Gilbert for the 1946 film “Song of the South”. The song is upbeat and cheerful, with catchy lyrics and a lively melody. James Baskett’s version of the song, released in the same year as the film, is a delightful and joyful rendition that perfectly captures the spirit of the song. Baskett’s smooth and soulful vocals, combined with the lively orchestra, make the song an instant classic that is still enjoyed by audiences of all ages today.

25. That’s My Desire – Sammy Kaye

“That’s My Desire” is a classic love song that was written by Helmy Kresa and Carroll Loveday. The song has a slow and romantic melody, and the lyrics express the singer’s deep desire to be with their beloved. Sammy Kaye’s version of the song, released in the 1940s, is a beautiful and soulful rendition that perfectly captures the emotion and passion of the lyrics. Kaye’s smooth and silky vocals, accompanied by a lush orchestra, make the song a timeless classic that is still popular today for weddings and romantic occasions.

26. All I Want for Christmas (Is My Two Front Teeth) – Spike Jones

“All I Want for Christmas (Is My Two Front Teeth)” is a fun and playful Christmas song that was written by Donald Yetter Gardner. The song tells the story of a child who has lost their two front teeth and wants them back for Christmas. Spike Jones’ version of the song, released in the 1940s, is a whimsical and entertaining rendition that perfectly captures the lighthearted and joyful spirit of the song. Jones’ zany and irreverent style, combined with his talented band, make the song a beloved Christmas classic that is still played on the radio every year.

27. You Do – Dinah Shore

“You Do” is a beautiful and romantic love song that was written by Harry Warren and Mack Gordon. The song has a slow and dreamy melody, and the lyrics express the singer’s deep and passionate love for their partner. Dinah Shore’s version of the song, released in the 1940s, is a soulful and emotional rendition that perfectly captures the depth of emotion in the lyrics. Shore’s smooth and sultry vocals, accompanied by a lush orchestra, make the song a timeless classic that is still popular today for weddings and romantic occasions.

28. Whispering Wind (Blows On By) – Les Brown

“Whispering Wind (Blows On By)” is a beautiful and atmospheric instrumental song that was written by Don George and Ralph Blane. The song has a slow and dreamy melody, and the music evokes the feeling of a gentle breeze blowing through a peaceful landscape. Les Brown’s version of the song, released in the 1940s, is a haunting and evocative rendition that perfectly captures the mood and atmosphere of the music. Brown’s talented band, with its lush strings and haunting woodwinds, make the song a beautiful and unforgettable listening experience.

29. White Christmas – Bing Crosby

“White Christmas” is a classic holiday song recorded by Bing Crosby in 1942. Written by Irving Berlin, the song has become a beloved Christmas staple, with its nostalgic lyrics and soothing melody evoking feelings of warmth and comfort during the holiday season. The song describes a picturesque Christmas scene with snowflakes falling, decorations, and loved ones coming together. Crosby’s smooth and mellow voice, accompanied by a lush orchestral arrangement, perfectly captures the sentiment of the lyrics. The song’s popularity led to a film of the same name in 1954, starring Crosby and featuring the song as the centerpiece. “White Christmas” has been covered by countless artists over the years, but Crosby’s version remains the most well-known and beloved. The song has become a holiday tradition, and its popularity endures to this day, reminding us of the joy and magic of the Christmas season.

30. An Apple Blossom Wedding – Ray Charles

“An Apple Blossom Wedding” by Ray Charles is a delightful love song that captures the joy and happiness of a couple’s wedding day. Charles’ soulful voice, backed by a lively orchestra, infuses the song with a sense of celebration and optimism. The lyrics, which describe the wedding taking place amidst a beautiful apple orchard in full bloom, paint a vivid and romantic picture. With its catchy melody and upbeat tempo, “An Apple Blossom Wedding” is a charming and uplifting song that celebrates the joy of love and commitment.

31. My Adobe Hacienda – Eddy Howard

“My Adobe Hacienda” is a delightful song by Eddy Howard that captures the essence of a peaceful and serene life in a traditional Spanish-style adobe home. Howard’s smooth and soothing voice, accompanied by a lively melody, creates a sense of calm and tranquility that transports the listener to a rustic abode filled with warmth and comfort. The lyrics paint a vivid picture of a cozy home, complete with a fountain, a courtyard, and a garden. As Howard sings about sipping lemonade on the veranda and enjoying the company of loved ones, the listener is drawn into a world of simple pleasures and natural beauty. “My Adobe Hacienda” is a timeless classic that celebrates the joy of slowing down and savoring life’s simple pleasures.

32. The Whiffenpoof Song – Bing Crosby

“The Whiffenpoof Song” is a popular collegiate song that gained widespread recognition through Bing Crosby’s rendition. The tune’s lighthearted lyrics tell the story of a group of Yale University students who gather together to drink, sing, and reminisce about their days at the institution. The chorus, with its memorable melody, invites listeners to join in the festivities and become honorary members of the group. The song’s upbeat tempo and jovial lyrics make it a beloved classic that has endured for generations.

33. Time After Time – Frank Sinatra

“Time After Time” is a classic love song performed by Frank Sinatra that tells the story of a person who misses their former lover and wishes to be reunited with them. The song features Sinatra’s smooth and soulful voice, accompanied by a gentle piano and soft strings. The lyrics convey a sense of yearning and nostalgia, with lines like “Time after time, I tell myself that I’m / So lucky to be loving you” and “In your heart, I’ll always stay.” The song’s melancholic tone is a testament to Sinatra’s ability to convey deep emotions through his music, making it a timeless classic that resonates with audiences of all ages.

34. You Can’t Be True, Dear – Ken Griffin

“You Can’t Be True, Dear” is a whimsical and lighthearted tune performed by Ken Griffin that captures the essence of carefree innocence and youthful exuberance. The song features Griffin’s lively and playful organ playing, accompanied by cheerful bells and an upbeat rhythm. The lyrics speak of a young love that is pure and true, with lines like “You can’t be true, dear / There’s nothing more to say” and “You’re just too good to be true.” The song’s catchy melody and optimistic lyrics make it a joyful tune that transports listeners to a simpler time, where love was innocent and the world was full of possibility.

35. A Sunday Kind of Love – Claude Thornhill

“A Sunday Kind of Love” by Claude Thornhill is a classic love song that captures the essence of a perfect romantic Sunday. The song features Thornhill’s smooth and mellow orchestra playing, accompanied by a slow and sultry rhythm. The lyrics speak of a love that is so strong it can make any day feel like a Sunday, with lines like “I want a Sunday kind of love / A love to last, past Saturday night.” The song’s dreamy melody and nostalgic vibe make it a timeless classic that has been covered by various artists throughout the years.

36. The Anniversary Waltz – Bing Crosby

“The Anniversary Waltz” performed by Bing Crosby is a charming and romantic tune that celebrates the joy and love of a long-lasting marriage. The song features Crosby’s smooth and soothing voice, accompanied by a gentle piano and soft strings. The lyrics speak of the couple’s anniversary dance, with lines like “We’ll dance to the music of the band / And revel in our anniversary.” The song’s sweet melody and sentimental lyrics make it a perfect choice for couples celebrating their own anniversaries or any special occasion.

37. The Best Things in Life Are Free – Bing Crosby

“The Best Things in Life Are Free” by Bing Crosby is an upbeat and cheerful tune that reminds us of the simple pleasures of life. The song features Crosby’s joyful and lively voice, accompanied by a swinging brass section and a bouncy rhythm. The lyrics speak of the things that money can’t buy, with lines like “The moon belongs to everyone / The best things in life are free.” The song’s catchy melody and optimistic lyrics make it a timeless classic that celebrates the joy of living in the moment and appreciating the little things in life.

38. I Wish I Knew – Dick Haymes

“I Wish I Knew” by Dick Haymes is a heartfelt and emotional love song that expresses the pain of lost love. The song features Haymes’ smooth and soulful voice, accompanied by a gentle piano and soft strings. The lyrics speak of the regret and longing of a person who wishes they had known how to hold on to their former lover, with lines like “I wish I knew what it would be like to be / Holding you close to me.” The song’s melancholic tone and haunting melody make it a timeless classic that captures the essence of heartbreak.

39. Mam’selle – Dick Haymes

“Mam’selle” performed by Dick Haymes is a romantic and nostalgic tune that celebrates the beauty and charm of a French girl. The song features Haymes’ smooth and soothing voice, accompanied by a lush orchestra and a gentle rhythm. The lyrics speak of the allure and enchantment of a French girl, with lines like “Mam’selle, my little mam’selle / Who knew how to love and how to live.” The song’s dreamy melody and romantic lyrics make it a timeless classic that transports listeners to a world of beauty and elegance.

40. A Gal in Calico – Johnny Mercer

“A Gal in Calico” by Johnny Mercer is a playful and fun tune that celebrates the charm and beauty of a woman. The song features Mercer’s lively and upbeat voice, accompanied by a swinging brass section and a bouncy rhythm. The lyrics speak of a woman who is as lovely as a flower, with lines like “She was a gal in calico / The cutest chick you’d ever know.” The song’s catchy melody and optimistic lyrics make it a perfect choice for any occasion that calls for a joyful and lively tune.

41. The Man I Love – Lena Horne

“The Man I Love” performed by Lena Horne is a soulful and emotional love song that speaks of the search for true love. The song features Horne’s smooth and soulful voice, accompanied by a gentle piano and soft strings. The lyrics speak of the longing for a man who will be true and faithful, with lines like “Someday he’ll come along / The man I love.” The song’s poignant melody and heartfelt lyrics make it a timeless classic that speaks to the heart of anyone who has ever searched for love.

42. Near You – Andrews Sisters

“Near You” by Andrews Sisters is a sweet and romantic tune that celebrates the joy and closeness of being with someone you love. The song features the Andrews Sisters’ harmonious voices, accompanied by a gentle piano and soft strings. The lyrics speak of the happiness of being near the one you love, with lines like “There’s just one place for me / Near you.” The song’s gentle melody and sentimental lyrics make it a perfect choice for any occasion that calls for a romantic and nostalgic tune.

43. My Heart Cries for You – Dinah Shore

“My Heart Cries for You” by Dinah Shore is a beautiful and emotional love song that captures the pain of a broken heart. The song features Shore’s smooth and soulful voice, accompanied by a gentle piano and soft strings. The lyrics speak of the longing and sorrow of a person who is missing their former lover, with lines like “My heart cries for you / Sighs for you, just dies for you.” The song’s melancholic melody and heartfelt lyrics make it a timeless classic that speaks to the pain and sadness of lost love.

44. Temptation (Tim-Tayshun) – Red Ingle

“Temptation (Tim-Tayshun)” performed by Red Ingle is a playful and comedic tune that celebrates the joys and pitfalls of temptation. The song features Ingle’s lively and humorous voice, accompanied by a swinging brass section and a bouncy rhythm. The lyrics speak of the temptations that can lead a person astray, with lines like “Temptation, temptation / That’s all the nation craves.” The song’s catchy melody and witty lyrics make it a perfect choice for any occasion that calls for a lighthearted and humorous tune.

45. All I Want for Christmas is You – Spike Jones

“All I Want for Christmas is You” performed by Spike Jones is a quirky and festive twist on the classic holiday song. The song features Jones’ unique and comical voice, accompanied by a playful brass section and lively percussion. The lyrics speak of the joy and excitement of the holiday season, with lines like “I don’t want a lot for Christmas / There is just one thing I need.” The song’s fun and upbeat melody and cheerful lyrics make it a perfect choice for any holiday celebration or gathering.

46. You Do – Margaret Whiting

“You Do” by Margaret Whiting is a sweet and romantic love song that captures the beauty and intensity of true love. The song features Whiting’s soft and tender voice, accompanied by a gentle piano and strings. The lyrics speak of the power of love to overcome any obstacle, with lines like “You do something to me / Something that simply mystifies me.” The song’s gentle melody and heartfelt lyrics make it a timeless classic that speaks to the beauty and wonder of love.

47. I’m Beginning to See the Light – Duke Ellington

“I’m Beginning to See the Light” performed by Duke Ellington is a swinging and upbeat jazz tune that celebrates the joy and excitement of falling in love. The song features Ellington’s lively and energetic voice, accompanied by a vibrant brass section and bouncy rhythm. The lyrics speak of the exhilaration and happiness of finding true love, with lines like “I never knew the charm of spring / I never met it face to face / I never knew my heart could sing / I never missed a warm embrace.” The song’s lively melody and spirited lyrics make it a perfect choice for any occasion that calls for a joyful and upbeat tune.

48. That’s My Desire – Frankie Laine

“That’s My Desire” by Frankie Laine is a romantic and soulful love song that captures the intensity and passion of true love. The song features Laine’s deep and powerful voice, accompanied by a gentle piano and soft strings. The lyrics speak of the yearning and longing of a person who is deeply in love, with lines like “To spend one night with you / In our old rendezvous / And reminisce with you / That’s my desire.” The song’s emotive melody and heartfelt lyrics make it a timeless classic that speaks to the power and beauty of love.

49. Anniversary Song – Dinah Shore

“Anniversary Song” performed by Dinah Shore is a sentimental and tender love song that celebrates the enduring love and commitment of a couple. The song features Shore’s sweet and delicate voice, accompanied by a gentle piano and strings. The lyrics speak of the lasting love and devotion of a couple, with lines like “I love you more than ever, more than time and more than love / I love you more than money and more than the stars above.” The song’s gentle melody and touching lyrics make it a perfect choice for any anniversary celebration or romantic occasion.

50. Laura – Woody Herman

“Laura” by Woody Herman is a haunting and mysterious jazz tune that captures the beauty and allure of a woman. The song features Herman’s smooth and sultry voice, accompanied by a moody saxophone and muted trumpet. The lyrics speak of the fascination and intrigue that a woman named Laura inspires, with lines like “She gave your very first kiss to you / That was Laura / But she’s only a dream.” The song’s haunting melody and evocative lyrics make it a timeless classic that speaks to the power and allure of feminine beauty.

51. It’s Magic – Doris Day

“It’s Magic” performed by Doris Day is a dreamy and romantic love song that captures the enchantment and wonder of falling in love. The song features Day’s soft and tender voice, accompanied by a gentle piano and strings. The lyrics speak of the magical and transformative power of love, with lines like “You sigh and the song begins / You speak and I hear violins / It’s magic.” The song’s gentle melody and romantic lyrics make it a perfect choice for any occasion that calls for a dreamy and romantic tune.

52. How Are Things In Glocca Morra – Buddy Clark

“How Are Things In Glocca Morra” performed by Buddy Clark is a whimsical and lighthearted tune that celebrates the beauty and simplicity of life in the Irish countryside. The song features Clark’s warm and friendly voice, accompanied by a lively accordion and bouncy rhythm. The lyrics speak of the charm and magic of a small village in Ireland, with lines like “How are things in Glocca Morra? / Is that little brook still leaping there? / Does it still run down to Donny cove? / Through Killybegs, Kilkerry and Kildare?” The song’s playful melody and whimsical lyrics make it a perfect choice for any occasion that calls for a fun and cheerful tune.

53. The Lady From 29 Palms – Freddy Martin

“The Lady from 29 Palms” by Freddy Martin is a lively and playful tune that epitomizes the fun and carefree spirit of the 1940s. The song features a swinging big band sound that was popular at the time, with plenty of brass and percussion to drive the rhythm. The lyrics tell the story of a beautiful woman from the desert town of 29 Palms, California, who captures the attention of everyone around her. With its catchy melody and upbeat tempo, “The Lady from 29 Palms” is a perfect example of the kind of music that helped to define the era.

54. Blue Skies – Frank Sinatra

“Blue Skies” is a classic American song that has been covered by countless artists over the years, but perhaps none more iconic than Frank Sinatra. Originally written by Irving Berlin in 1926, the song is a celebration of hope and optimism, and Sinatra’s version captures that spirit perfectly. His smooth and silky vocals are backed by a lush orchestral arrangement that builds to a soaring climax. The song’s timeless message of looking on the bright side of life has made it a beloved classic for generations.

55. Worry Worry Worry – The Three Suns

“Worry Worry Worry” by The Three Suns is a jazzy instrumental piece that showcases the trio’s exceptional musicianship. The song features a swinging rhythm section and a bright, breezy melody that bounces along at a jaunty pace. The standout feature of the tune, however, is the virtuosic accordion playing of lead instrumentalist Artie Dunn. His nimble fingers dance across the keys, delivering a series of lightning-fast runs and intricate arpeggios that are nothing short of breathtaking.

56. (I Love You) For Sentimental Reasons – Nat King Cole

“(I Love You) For Sentimental Reasons” is a timeless romantic ballad written by Ivory “Deek” Watson and William “Pat” Best. Nat King Cole’s smooth, velvety voice and the lush string arrangement perfectly complement the intimate and heartfelt lyrics that express a deep and abiding love rooted in the past. The song has become a standard of the Great American Songbook and has been covered by many other artists, cementing its place as one of the most enduring love songs of all time.

57. You Do – Vic Damone

“You Do” by Vic Damone is a classic ballad that showcases the singer’s incredible vocal range and emotive delivery. The song features a lush orchestral arrangement that perfectly complements Damone’s soaring vocals, which build to a breathtaking climax in the song’s final moments. The lyrics tell the story of a love that is too strong to be denied, and Damone’s passionate performance captures the intensity of that emotion perfectly. With its haunting melody and evocative lyrics, “You Do” is a timeless classic that has been beloved by generations of listeners.

58. The Anniversary Song – Al Jolson

“The Anniversary Song” is a classic love song that was originally composed by Ivanovici and adapted by Al Jolson. The song was first released in 1946 and quickly became a popular tune for wedding anniversaries. Al Jolson’s version of the song features a delicate piano and violin arrangement that provides a soft, romantic atmosphere. The lyrics of the song describe the feeling of love that grows deeper with each passing year, making it a perfect fit for any celebration of enduring love. The song has since become a timeless classic and is often played at weddings, anniversaries, and other romantic occasions.

59. You Won’t Be Satisfied (Until You Break My Heart) – Les Brown

“You Won’t Be Satisfied (Until You Break My Heart)” is a song that was originally recorded by Les Brown and his orchestra in 1946. The song features a lively swing arrangement with a catchy melody and upbeat tempo. The lyrics describe the pain of unrequited love and the frustration of trying to please someone who cannot be satisfied. The song has become a classic of the big band era and is known for its lively rhythm and memorable chorus. Les Brown’s version of the song is especially noteworthy for the tight harmonies of his vocalists, which add to the overall energy of the recording.

60. I’m Looking Over a Four Leaf Clover – Russ Morgan

“I’m Looking Over a Four Leaf Clover” is a classic song that was first recorded by Russ Morgan and his orchestra in 1948. The song features a lively arrangement with a catchy melody and upbeat tempo that make it a popular tune for dancing. The lyrics of the song describe the joy of finding a four-leaf clover, which is considered a symbol of good luck. The song has since become a staple of the swing era and is often associated with the optimism and happiness of the post-war years.

61. Linda – Charlie Spivak

“Linda” is a classic love song that was first recorded by Charlie Spivak and his orchestra in 1947. The song features a delicate arrangement with soft, romantic vocals that create a dreamy atmosphere. The lyrics of the song describe the beauty of a woman named Linda and the singer’s longing to be with her. The song has since become a timeless classic and is often played at weddings and other romantic occasions. Charlie Spivak’s version of the song is especially notable for the smooth, understated quality of his vocals, which add to the overall elegance of the recording.

62. I Wonder Who’s Kissing Her Now – Russ Morgan

“I Wonder Who’s Kissing Her Now” is a classic song that was first recorded by Russ Morgan and his orchestra in 1947. The song features a gentle arrangement with a romantic melody that is perfect for slow dancing. The lyrics of the song describe the pain of lost love and the uncertainty of not knowing who is kissing the singer’s former lover. The song has since become a staple of the big band era and is often played at nostalgic events. Russ Morgan’s version of the song is especially notable for the wistful quality of his vocals, which capture the melancholy mood of the lyrics.

63. Zip-A-Dee-Doo

“Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah” is a cheerful and upbeat song originally featured in the 1946 Disney film, “Song of the South,” and recorded by several artists over the years, including James Baskett and Johnny Mercer. The song’s lyrics describe a carefree and joyful attitude towards life, encouraging listeners to embrace positivity and optimism in the face of challenges. The melody is catchy and playful, featuring a memorable chorus that has become a popular sing-along tune. The song’s instrumentation is lively and energetic, featuring a swinging big band sound that perfectly complements the song’s uplifting message. “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah” has become a beloved classic, often associated with the carefree spirit of childhood and the magic of Disney.

64. The Things We Did Last Summer – Vaughn Monroe

“The Things We Did Last Summer” is a classic song that was first recorded by Vaughn Monroe in 1946. The song features a gentle melody and soft, romantic vocals that capture the wistful nostalgia of summer memories. The lyrics of the song describe the passing of time and the bittersweet feelings that come with remembering happy times from the past. The song has since become a timeless classic and is often played at weddings, proms, and other romantic events. Vaughn Monroe’s version of the song is especially notable for the smooth, understated quality of his vocals, which add to the overall elegance of the recording.

65. You Keep Coming Back Like A Song – Bing Crosby

“You Keep Coming Back Like A Song” is a classic love song that was written by Irving Berlin and first recorded by Bing Crosby in 1946. The song features a gentle arrangement with a romantic melody and soft, soothing vocals that express the enduring nature of love. The lyrics of the song describe the feeling of constantly being reminded of a former love, even after they are gone. The song has since become a timeless classic and is often played at weddings and other romantic occasions. Bing Crosby’s version of the song is especially notable for the warm, comforting quality of his vocals, which capture the sentimentality of the lyrics.

66. Laura – Ray Anthony

“Laura” is a hauntingly beautiful jazz standard recorded by Ray Anthony in 1952. The song is known for its memorable melody, which features a melancholic and nostalgic quality that perfectly captures the essence of lost love. The song’s instrumentation is understated, with Anthony’s trumpet serving as the primary voice, accompanied by a gentle piano and subtle percussion. The song’s lyrics describe a woman named Laura, whose memory lingers on in the singer’s mind, even though she is no longer present. Anthony’s interpretation of the song is soulful and poignant, evoking a sense of longing and yearning that is both timeless and universal. “Laura” remains a beloved classic that has been covered by countless artists over the years, cementing its place in the Great American Songbook.

67. Heartaches – Jimmy Dorsey

“Heartaches” is a classic song that was first recorded by Jimmy Dorsey and his orchestra in 1947. The song features a gentle arrangement with a romantic melody and soft, sentimental vocals that express the pain of lost love. The lyrics of the song describe the heartache and longing that comes with a breakup, making it a popular tune for those experiencing the ups and downs of love. The song has since become a timeless classic and is often played at nostalgic events. Jimmy Dorsey’s version of the song is especially notable for the smooth, understated quality of his vocals, which capture the melancholy mood of the lyrics.

68. All Through the Day – Perry Como

“All Through the Day” is a classic love song that was written by Jerome Kern and Oscar Hammerstein II for the 1946 film “Centennial Summer.” The song features a gentle melody and romantic lyrics that express the joy and beauty of being in love. Perry Como’s version of the song is especially notable for the smooth, soothing quality of his vocals, which add to the overall elegance of the recording. The song has since become a timeless classic and is often played at weddings and other romantic events.

69. For You – Tommy Dorsey

“For You” is a beautiful and tender love song recorded by Tommy Dorsey in 1939. The song features a slow and dreamy tempo, with Dorsey’s signature smooth and elegant trombone playing. The lyrics express a deep and profound love for someone special, promising to always be there for them and cherish their every moment together. The song’s melody is soft and romantic, accompanied by a lush orchestral arrangement that adds to its emotional impact. Dorsey’s rich and expressive vocals give the song a sincere and heartfelt feel, making it a timeless classic that has been covered by many other artists over the years. “For You” is a timeless love song that captures the essence of true devotion and affection.

70. The Old Master Painter – Snooky Lanson

“The Old Master Painter” is a classic song that was first recorded by Dick Haymes and Snooky Lanson in 1950. The song features a lively melody and whimsical lyrics that describe an imaginary painter who can bring anything to life with his brush. Snooky Lanson’s version of the song is especially notable for the playful, upbeat quality of his vocals, which add to the overall charm of the recording. The song has since become a nostalgic favorite and is often played at events that celebrate creativity and imagination.

71. I’m Confessin’ (That I Love You) – Louis Armstrong

“I’m Confessin’ (That I Love You)” is a classic love song that was written by Al Neiburg, Doc Daugherty, and Ellis Reynolds in 1930. The song features a gentle melody and heartfelt lyrics that express the vulnerability and honesty of being in love. Louis Armstrong’s version of the song is especially notable for the warm, soulful quality of his vocals, which add to the overall emotional impact of the recording. The song has since become a timeless classic and is often played at weddings and other romantic events.

72. The Coffee Song (They’ve Got an Awful Lot of Coffee in Brazil) – Frank Sinatra

“The Coffee Song (They’ve Got an Awful Lot of Coffee in Brazil)” is a classic novelty song that was written by Bob Hilliard and Dick Miles in 1946. The song features a lively melody and humorous lyrics that describe the abundance of coffee in Brazil. Frank Sinatra’s version of the song is especially notable for the playful, upbeat quality of his vocals, which add to the overall fun and lightheartedness of the recording. The song has since become a nostalgic favorite and is often played at events that celebrate the joy and pleasure of coffee.

73. The Nearness of You – Glenn Miller

“The Nearness of You” by Glenn Miller is a romantic ballad that captures the essence of love and intimacy. The song’s slow tempo and soft melody create a dreamy and soothing atmosphere, as Miller’s orchestra provides a rich and lush background for the vocals. The lyrics, written by Ned Washington, evoke a sense of longing and desire, as the singer expresses his yearning for his lover’s presence. The phrase “the nearness of you” repeats throughout the song, emphasizing the importance of being close to the one you love. The song’s emotional depth and sincere delivery have made it a timeless classic that has been covered by numerous artists over the years.

74. Ole Buttermilk Sky – Kay Kyser

“Ole Buttermilk Sky” by Kay Kyser is an upbeat and whimsical tune that captures the carefree spirit of the 1940s. The song’s catchy melody and playful lyrics make it an instant crowd-pleaser, as Kyser’s orchestra provides a lively and energetic backdrop for the vocals. The lyrics, written by Jack Brooks, describe a picturesque scene of a sunny day with a bright blue sky and a “buttermilk” cloud floating by. The song’s cheerful and optimistic tone reflects the optimism and hope that characterized the post-war era, as people were eager to leave the past behind and embrace a brighter future.

75. (There’ll Be Bluebirds Over) The White Cliffs of Dover – Vera Lynn

“(There’ll Be Bluebirds Over) The White Cliffs of Dover” by Vera Lynn is a patriotic and uplifting song that became an anthem for the Allied forces during World War II. The song’s sentimental lyrics and nostalgic melody create a sense of longing and hope, as Lynn’s vocals evoke a feeling of national pride and unity. The lyrics, written by Nat Burton and Walter Kent, describe the iconic white cliffs of Dover as a symbol of Britain’s strength and resilience, and the bluebirds flying overhead as a sign of hope and peace. The song’s message of perseverance and courage has made it a beloved classic that has transcended generations and remains a symbol of hope and resilience.

76. When You Were Sweet Sixteen – Perry Como

“When You Were Sweet Sixteen” by Perry Como is a tender and heartfelt ballad that captures the essence of young love and nostalgia. The song’s gentle melody and Como’s warm vocals create a romantic and wistful atmosphere, as the singer reminisces about his lover’s youth and beauty. The lyrics, written by James Thornton, describe the singer’s memories of his sweetheart as a young girl, and how she has remained beautiful and charming over the years. The song’s sentimental and sincere delivery has made it a timeless classic that has been covered by numerous artists over the years.

77. I Don’t Want to Walk Without You – Harry James

“I Don’t Want to Walk Without You” by Harry James is a poignant and emotional ballad that captures the pain of separation and longing. The song’s slow tempo and melancholy melody create a somber and reflective mood, as James’s trumpet provides a haunting and mournful backdrop for the vocals. The lyrics, written by Frank Loesser, describe the singer’s feelings of loneliness and emptiness without his lover, and how he yearns for her presence to fill the void in his life. The song’s raw and honest depiction of heartbreak and loss has made it a powerful and enduring classic that has resonated with audiences for decades.

78. How Are Things in Glocca Morra? – Dick Haymes

“How Are Things in Glocca Morra?” by Dick Haymes is a classic tune from the 1947 musical “Finian’s Rainbow.” The song is a tender ballad, featuring Haymes’ smooth, expressive vocals and a simple, gentle melody that captures the wistful longing of the lyrics. The lyrics speak of a far-off place, Glocca Morra, and the sense of hope and promise it inspires in those who dream of it. The song has become a beloved standard, recorded by many artists over the years, but Haymes’ rendition remains one of the most definitive.

79. This Time the Dream’s on Me – Lena Horne

“This Time the Dream’s on Me” is a beautiful ballad made famous by the legendary jazz singer Lena Horne. Originally written for the 1941 film “Blues in the Night,” the song has since become a jazz standard, recorded by numerous artists. Horne’s rendition stands out for its emotional depth and her soulful, velvety vocals, which perfectly capture the song’s bittersweet sentiment. The arrangement features a lush, sweeping orchestration that creates a dreamlike atmosphere, perfectly complementing Horne’s powerful performance.

80. You Do – Dick Haymes

“You Do” by Dick Haymes is a beautiful love song that captures the essence of falling in love. The song features Haymes’ smooth and soulful vocals that perfectly complement the lyrics’ romantic tone. The melody is soft and slow, making it the perfect choice for a romantic evening. The lyrics express the feelings of a person who has found the love of their life and is willing to do anything to keep them happy. The song’s message is universal, and it speaks to anyone who has ever been in love. “You Do” is a timeless classic that has stood the test of time and continues to resonate with listeners today.

81. The Old Lamplighter – The Browns

“The Old Lamplighter” by The Browns is a nostalgic ballad that tells the story of a lamplighter who used to light the street lamps in the old town. The song is a beautiful tribute to a bygone era and features the Browns’ harmonious vocals that perfectly capture the song’s sentimental tone. The melody is soft and mellow, making it the perfect choice for a reflective evening. The lyrics are poignant and speak of a simpler time when life was less complicated. The song’s message is universal, and it speaks to anyone who has ever felt nostalgic about their childhood. “The Old Lamplighter” is a timeless classic that has been covered by several artists over the years and continues to evoke emotions in listeners today.

82. You Do – Margaret Whiting

Margaret Whiting’s rendition of “You Do” is a beautiful and soulful love song that captures the magic of falling in love. The song features Whiting’s rich and expressive vocals that perfectly complement the lyrics’ romantic tone. The melody is soft and gentle, making it the perfect choice for a romantic evening. The lyrics express the deep emotions of someone who has found the love of their life and is willing to do anything to keep them happy. The song’s message is universal and speaks to anyone who has ever been in love. Margaret Whiting’s interpretation of “You Do” is a timeless classic that continues to inspire listeners today.

83. Mam’selle – Art Lund

“Mam’selle” by Art Lund is a nostalgic and romantic ballad that tells the story of a soldier falling in love with a French girl. The song features Lund’s smooth and expressive vocals that perfectly capture the song’s sentimental tone. The melody is soft and gentle, making it the perfect choice for a romantic evening. The lyrics are poignant and speak of the soldier’s longing for his love, even when they are apart. The song’s message is universal and speaks to anyone who has ever been separated from their loved ones. “Mam’selle” is a timeless classic that has been covered by several artists over the years and continues to evoke emotions in listeners today.

84. I Wonder Who’s Kissing Her Now – Ray Noble

“I Wonder Who’s Kissing Her Now” by Ray Noble is a classic love song that tells the story of a man wondering who his former love is kissing now that they are apart. The song features Noble’s smooth and soulful vocals that perfectly capture the song’s nostalgic tone. The melody is soft and gentle, making it the perfect choice for a reflective evening. The lyrics are poignant and speak of the man’s sadness and longing for his former love. The song’s message is universal and speaks to anyone who has ever experienced heartbreak. “I Wonder Who’s Kissing Her Now” is a timeless classic that has been covered by several artists over the years and continues to resonate with listeners today.

85. Open the Door, Richard! – Three Flames

“Open the Door, Richard!” is a classic rhythm and blues song that has endured as a timeless piece of music. The song’s infectious beat and catchy chorus made it an instant hit and helped to influence the development of rock and roll. The Three Flames’ smooth harmonies and lively performances are showcased in this song, which tells the story of a man named Richard who is locked out of his own house by his wife. The song’s message of persistence and determination to overcome obstacles resonates with listeners even today, making it a true classic.

86. I Love You Because – Ernest Tubb

“I Love You Because” is a classic country love song performed by the legendary Ernest Tubb. The song’s simple and heartfelt lyrics, which express the deep and unconditional love of the narrator, have resonated with audiences for generations. Tubb’s performance is understated but powerful, conveying the sincerity and depth of emotions that the song evokes. The song’s twangy guitar accompaniment and gentle melody create a sense of warmth and intimacy that is truly captivating. With its timeless lyrics, emotive performance by Ernest Tubb, and classic country sound, “I Love You Because” remains a beloved standard in the world of country music.

87. I Love You – Jerry Murad’s Harmonicats

“I Love You” is a beautiful instrumental song performed by Jerry Murad’s Harmonicats. The song features the soothing sounds of the harmonica, which creates a warm and romantic atmosphere. The melody is gentle and uplifting, evoking feelings of love and tenderness. The harmonica playing is skillful and nuanced, showcasing the talents of the musicians. “I Love You” is a timeless classic that has stood the test of time and remains a beloved song in the hearts of listeners.

88. A Tree in the Meadow – Margaret Whiting

“A Tree in the Meadow” is a hauntingly beautiful song performed by Margaret Whiting. The song tells the story of a tree that has witnessed the ups and downs of life, from the happiness of a wedding to the sorrow of a funeral. The lyrics are poignant and emotional, and Whiting’s powerful voice conveys the sadness and longing of the song. The melody is simple and mournful, creating a mood of reflection and introspection. “A Tree in the Meadow” is a masterpiece of songwriting and performance that continues to move listeners to this day.

89. A Gal in Calico – Benny Goodman

“A Gal in Calico” is a classic swing song performed by Benny Goodman. The song features an upbeat and energetic melody that is sure to get your feet tapping. The lyrics are playful and fun, describing a girl who is the object of the singer’s affection. The brass section is prominent in this song, creating a lively and dynamic sound that captures the spirit of the swing era. Goodman’s clarinet playing is masterful and virtuosic, showcasing his talent as one of the greatest jazz musicians of all time. “A Gal in Calico” is a joyful and exuberant song that is guaranteed to put a smile on your face.

90. September Song – Harry James

“September Song” is a timeless classic performed by Harry James, one of the most renowned and influential trumpeters in the history of jazz music. The song features James’ signature virtuoso playing style, accompanied by a lush and romantic orchestration that perfectly captures the wistful and nostalgic mood of the lyrics. The song’s poignant melody and poignant lyrics, which tell the story of a fleeting love affair that must come to an end, have resonated with generations of listeners and continue to inspire new interpretations and covers to this day. With its timeless appeal and unforgettable performance by Harry James, “September Song” remains a beloved standard in the world of jazz and popular music.

91. Heartaches – Guy Lombardo

“Heartaches” by Guy Lombardo is a classic romantic ballad that has stood the test of time. Lombardo’s smooth and sentimental vocals are accompanied by a lush orchestration that perfectly captures the song’s bittersweet mood. The lyrics tell the story of a love that has ended, but the pain and heartaches still linger on. Lombardo’s delivery is understated but powerful, conveying the depth of emotions that the song evokes. With its timeless melody and heartfelt lyrics, “Heartaches” remains a beloved standard in the world of traditional pop and jazz music.

92. The Coffee Song (They’ve Got an Awful Lot of Coffee in Brazil) – Andrews Sisters

“The Coffee Song (They’ve Got an Awful Lot of Coffee in Brazil)” by the Andrews Sisters is a playful and upbeat tune that celebrates the love of coffee in Brazil. The song features the Andrews Sisters’ signature harmonies and energetic performance style, accompanied by a lively Latin-inspired arrangement. The lyrics are filled with clever wordplay and references to Brazilian culture, making for a fun and lighthearted listening experience. With its catchy melody and infectious energy, “The Coffee Song” is a classic example of the Andrews Sisters’ unique blend of swing and pop music, and remains a beloved favorite among fans of the genre.

93. Ole Buttermilk Sky – The Kay Kyser Orchestra

“Ole Buttermilk Sky” is a charming and whimsical tune performed by The Kay Kyser Orchestra, featuring the playful vocals of Harry Babbitt. The song’s catchy melody and upbeat tempo are accompanied by a lively and energetic orchestration, featuring a prominent banjo and trumpet section. The lyrics evoke a sense of nostalgia and rural Americana, painting a vivid picture of a simpler way of life under the “ole buttermilk sky.” Babbitt’s delivery is lighthearted and carefree, perfectly capturing the song’s playful and optimistic mood. With its catchy melody, cheerful lyrics, and infectious energy, “Ole Buttermilk Sky” remains a beloved classic of the swing era.

94. The Nearness of You – Dinah Shore

“The Nearness of You” is a beautiful and romantic ballad performed by Dinah Shore, one of the most popular and influential vocalists of the 20th century. The song’s lush orchestration and dreamy melody perfectly complement Shore’s smooth and soulful vocals, conveying the longing and passion of the lyrics. The song tells the story of a deep and intense love that transcends time and distance, evoking a sense of intimacy and connection that is truly timeless. With its heartfelt lyrics, memorable melody, and emotive performance by Dinah Shore, “The Nearness of You” remains a classic example of the power and beauty of traditional pop music.

95. It Had To Be You – Buddy Clark

“It Had to Be You” is a timeless classic performed by Buddy Clark, one of the most beloved and celebrated crooners of the 1940s. The song’s romantic and sentimental lyrics, paired with Clark’s smooth and expressive vocals, evoke a sense of longing and nostalgia that has resonated with listeners for generations. The lush orchestration, featuring a prominent saxophone and piano section, perfectly complements Clark’s performance, creating an atmosphere of warmth and intimacy that is truly unforgettable. With its memorable melody, heartfelt lyrics, and emotive performance by Buddy Clark, “It Had to Be You” remains a beloved standard in the world of traditional pop music.

96. Beatrice – The Three Suns

“Beatrice” by The Three Suns is a beautiful and atmospheric instrumental piece that showcases the group’s virtuoso musicianship and unique blend of traditional pop and jazz styles. The song’s haunting melody and lush orchestration, featuring a prominent accordion and guitar section, create a sense of mystery and nostalgia that is truly captivating. The Three Suns’ performance is understated but powerful, conveying the depth of emotions that the song evokes. With its evocative melody and emotive performance by The Three Suns, “Beatrice” remains a beloved classic in the world of instrumental pop and jazz music.

97. That’s My Desire – The Ink Spots

“That’s My Desire” by The Ink Spots is a classic love ballad that captures the essence of the group’s signature sound. The song features the Ink Spots’ distinctive harmonies and smooth vocal style, accompanied by a simple but effective orchestration that perfectly complements the lyrics. The song’s romantic and sentimental lyrics tell the story of a love that is so deep and intense that it becomes an all-consuming desire. The Ink Spots’ performance is heartfelt and emotive, conveying the sincerity and passion of the lyrics. With its timeless melody and unforgettable performance by The Ink Spots, “That’s My Desire” remains a beloved standard in the world of traditional pop and doo-wop music.

98. Near You – Larry Green

“Near You” is a romantic ballad originally composed by Francis Craig in 1947, and later recorded by Larry Green in 1958. Green’s version features a soft and soothing arrangement, with gentle piano chords and subtle orchestral accompaniment. His smooth and heartfelt vocals bring out the song’s tender lyrics, expressing the longing to be close to someone special. The song’s melody is simple yet memorable, and Green’s interpretation adds a sense of nostalgia and sincerity. “Near You” has become a classic love song, capturing the essence of sweet and innocent romance, and remains a timeless favorite for couples of all ages.

99. Managua, Nicaragua – Guy Lombardo

“Managua, Nicaragua” by Guy Lombardo is a lively and upbeat tune that captures the festive and exotic atmosphere of Latin America. The song’s catchy melody and playful lyrics, sung in both English and Spanish, evoke a sense of joy and celebration that is truly infectious. Lombardo’s performance is energetic and enthusiastic, conveying the sense of excitement and adventure that the song conveys. With its irresistible melody and lively performance by Guy Lombardo, “Managua, Nicaragua” remains a beloved classic in the world of Latin American music.

100. Open the Door, Richard! – Dusty Fletcher

“Open the Door, Richard!” by Dusty Fletcher is a humorous and irreverent tune that captures the playful and subversive spirit of early rock and roll. The song’s catchy melody and witty lyrics, delivered in Fletcher’s distinctive and humorous vocal style, create a sense of joy and lightheartedness that is truly irresistible. The song’s irreverent and playful lyrics, which tell the story of a man trying to get into a room where he is not wanted, have become a classic of American popular culture. With its catchy melody and humorous performance by Dusty Fletcher, “Open the Door, Richard!” remains a beloved classic in the world of early rock and roll and rhythm and blues music.