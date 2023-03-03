The year 1946 marked the end of World War II, and the beginning of a new era of optimism and prosperity in the United States. The music of the time reflected this newfound hope, with a surge in popular music that ranged from swing and big band to jazz and blues. In this article, we present the 100 greatest songs from 1946, a year that saw the rise of many legendary musicians and performers who helped shape the future of American music.

These songs are a testament to the cultural vibrancy of the time, as well as the innovative spirit of the musicians who created them. From classics such as “The Christmas Song” by Nat King Cole to lesser-known gems like “All the Things You Are” by Ella Fitzgerald, each song captures a unique moment in history and provides a glimpse into the musical landscape of post-war America.

With this list, we hope to celebrate the rich legacy of 1946’s music scene, and to pay tribute to the artists who left an indelible mark on the industry. Whether you’re a die-hard fan of jazz, blues, or pop, or simply looking to discover some new tunes, we invite you to join us on a journey through the greatest songs of 1946.

1. “The Christmas Song” by King Cole Trio

“The Christmas Song” is a timeless holiday classic originally performed by the King Cole Trio in 1946. With Nat King Cole’s smooth and velvety vocals and the gentle, soothing melody, the song captures the warmth and coziness of the Christmas season. The lyrics paint a vivid picture of a picturesque winter wonderland, with chestnuts roasting on an open fire and loved ones gathered near. The song’s enduring popularity is a testament to its ability to evoke feelings of nostalgia, love, and togetherness, making it a beloved holiday staple that continues to be cherished by generations.

2. “Choo Choo Ch’Boogie” by Louis Jordan

“Choo Choo Ch’Boogie” is a lively and infectious swing tune originally performed by Louis Jordan in 1946. With its upbeat rhythm, catchy lyrics, and upbeat horn section, the song is a celebration of the excitement and energy of the railroad culture that was a major part of American life in the mid-twentieth century. Jordan’s smooth and soulful vocals add to the overall festive and playful mood of the song, making it a classic example of the swing and jazz styles that were popular during the era. The song remains a beloved and timeless classic that continues to inspire and entertain listeners today.

3. “Ain’t Nobody Here But Us Chickens” by Louis Jordan

“Ain’t Nobody Here But Us Chickens” is a fun and upbeat rhythm and blues song by Louis Jordan and His Tympany Five, released in 1946. The song features Jordan’s distinctive vocals, backed by a lively horn section and infectious swing rhythm. The humorous lyrics tell the story of a farmer trying to sneak into his chicken coop unnoticed, only to be caught by the birds themselves. The song’s catchy melody and playful lyrics make it an enduring classic of the swing era, and its influence can be heard in later rock and roll and soul music.

4. “The Gypsy” by Ink Spots / Dinah Shore

“The Gypsy” is a hauntingly beautiful ballad that was recorded in 1946 by both the Ink Spots and Dinah Shore. The song tells the story of a wandering gypsy who falls in love with a woman but knows that he must eventually leave her behind. With its melancholy melody and poignant lyrics, the song captures the bittersweet emotions of love and loss, and the pain of having to say goodbye to someone you care about. The versions recorded by both the Ink Spots and Dinah Shore showcase the song’s timeless appeal and enduring popularity.

5. “Hey! Ba-Ba-Re-Bop” by Lionel Hampton / Tex Beneke

“Hey! Ba-Ba-Re-Bop” is an upbeat and infectious swing tune that was first recorded in 1946 by Lionel Hampton and His Orchestra, with vocals by Lionel Hampton himself. The song features a catchy melody, lively horn section, and Hampton’s energetic scatting. The lyrics tell the story of a man trying to impress a woman with his dance moves, and the song’s playful mood and upbeat tempo make it a classic example of the swing style that was popular during the era. The song was later covered by Tex Beneke and His Orchestra, further cementing its status as a beloved and enduring classic.

6. “Let The Good Times Roll” by Louis Jordan

“Let The Good Times Roll” is an upbeat and infectious rhythm and blues song by Louis Jordan and His Tympany Five, released in 1946. The song features Jordan’s distinctive vocals, backed by a lively horn section and infectious swing rhythm. The lyrics encourage listeners to let go of their worries and enjoy life to the fullest. With its catchy melody and lively beat, the song became a classic example of the jump blues style that Jordan helped pioneer. Its influence can be heard in later rock and roll and soul music, making it a timeless classic that continues to inspire and entertain listeners today.

7. “(Get Your Kicks On) Route 66” by King Cole Trio

“(Get Your Kicks On) Route 66” is a classic American song originally recorded in 1946 by the King Cole Trio. The song’s lyrics celebrate the allure of traveling along the famous Route 66, the iconic highway that stretched from Chicago to Los Angeles. With its catchy melody, jazzy piano accompaniment, and Nat King Cole’s smooth vocals, the song became a hit and has remained an enduring favorite of jazz and pop music lovers. The song has been covered by many artists over the years, cementing its status as an iconic part of American music history.

8. “That’s My Desire” by Frankie Laine

“That’s My Desire” is a romantic ballad originally recorded in 1946 by Frankie Laine. The song’s lyrics express the yearning of a lover to be with the object of their affection, and Laine’s soulful vocals bring the emotional depth of the song to life. With its slow, melodic tempo and lush orchestration, the song became a hit and has remained a beloved classic of the era. Its influence can be heard in later ballads and romantic songs, making it a timeless example of the power of music to capture the heart and soul.

9. “To Each His Own” by Ink Spots / Eddy Howard / Freddy Martin (Stuart Wade)

“To Each His Own” is a hauntingly beautiful ballad that was originally recorded in 1946 by the Ink Spots. The song’s lyrics express the universal human experience of love and loss, and the bittersweet emotions that come with it. The Ink Spots’ version of the song features their signature close harmonies and understated instrumentation, allowing the poignant lyrics and melody to shine through. The song has been covered by several artists, including Eddy Howard and Freddy Martin, but the Ink Spots’ version remains the most beloved and enduring example of this classic ballad.

10. “Sioux City Sue” by Bing Crosby / Zeke Manners / Hoosier Hot Shots / Tiny Hill

“Sioux City Sue” is a classic country-western song that was originally recorded in 1946 by Bing Crosby. The song’s upbeat melody and playful lyrics celebrate the beauty and charm of a young woman from Sioux City, Iowa. With its infectious rhythm and catchy chorus, the song became a hit and was covered by several artists, including Zeke Manners, Hoosier Hot Shots, and Tiny Hill. The song’s enduring popularity and influence can be heard in later country-western and rockabilly music, making it a beloved and iconic example of American music history.

11. “(I Love You) For Sentimental Reasons” by King Cole Trio

“(I Love You) For Sentimental Reasons” is a romantic ballad originally recorded in 1946 by the King Cole Trio. The song’s lyrics express the deep feelings of love and affection that one person has for another, and the trio’s smooth and soulful harmonies lend a sense of warmth and intimacy to the song. With its slow, melodic tempo and simple yet elegant instrumentation, the song became a hit and has remained a beloved classic of the era. Its influence can be heard in later ballads and romantic songs, making it a timeless example of the power of music to touch the heart and soul.

12. “The Old Lamplighter” by Sammy Kaye (Billy Williams) / Kay Kyser (Michael Douglas)

“The Old Lamplighter” is a sentimental ballad that was originally recorded in 1946 by Sammy Kaye and his orchestra, with vocals by Billy Williams. The song’s lyrics evoke a bygone era of gas lamps and cobblestone streets, and tell the story of a lamplighter who spends his nights lighting the lamps and brightening up the city. The song’s gentle melody and nostalgic lyrics struck a chord with listeners, and it became a hit. It was also covered by other artists, including Kay Kyser with vocals by Michael Douglas. The song remains a beloved classic of the era, evoking a simpler time and place.

13. “Prisoner Of Love” by Perry Como / Billy Eckstine / Ink Spots

“Prisoner of Love” is a melancholy ballad that was first recorded in 1946 by Perry Como, with later versions recorded by Billy Eckstine and the Ink Spots. The song’s lyrics express the pain and heartache of being in love with someone who doesn’t love you back, and the feeling of being trapped and unable to move on. The song’s slow and mournful melody, combined with the emotive vocals of the various artists who have covered it, create a haunting and poignant listening experience. The song has remained a classic of the era, capturing the essence of love and loss in its lyrics and music.

14. “The House of Blue Lights” by Freddie Slack (Ella Mae Morse)

“The House of Blue Lights” is an upbeat and jazzy song that was originally recorded in 1946 by Freddie Slack, with vocals by Ella Mae Morse. The song’s lyrics describe a wild party at a house that is lit up with blue lights, where everyone is dancing and having a good time. The song’s swinging rhythm and catchy melody make it a fun and lively tune that was popular among dancers and party-goers of the era. The song’s popularity has endured, with later versions recorded by other artists and its influence heard in various genres of music.

15. “Ain’t That Just Like A Woman” by Louis Jordan

“Ain’t That Just Like A Woman” is a lively and humorous song that was recorded in 1946 by Louis Jordan and his Tympany Five. The song’s lyrics poke fun at the behavior and quirks of women, with Jordan singing about how they can be unpredictable, fickle, and hard to understand. The song’s catchy melody, swinging rhythm, and Jordan’s playful vocals make it a fun and entertaining tune that was popular among listeners of the era. The song’s lighthearted humor and toe-tapping beat continue to make it a beloved classic of the era.

16. “Blow Top Blues” by Lionel Hampton (Dinah Washington)

“Blow Top Blues” is a soulful and emotional song that was recorded in 1946 by Lionel Hampton, with vocals by Dinah Washington. The song’s lyrics describe the pain and frustration of a woman dealing with her partner’s anger issues and emotional outbursts. Washington’s powerful vocals, combined with the song’s slow and mournful melody, create a moving and melancholic atmosphere. The song’s emotional depth and Washington’s soulful delivery have made it a beloved classic of the blues genre, and it continues to be covered and performed by artists to this day.

17. “Oh! What It Seemed To Be” by Frankie Carle / Frank Sinatra

“Oh! What It Seemed To Be” is a romantic ballad that was recorded in 1946 by pianist Frankie Carle, with vocals by Frank Sinatra. The song’s lyrics describe the beauty and magic of falling in love, and the feeling of time standing still when two people are together. Sinatra’s smooth and tender vocals, combined with Carle’s delicate piano accompaniment, create a dreamy and nostalgic atmosphere. The song’s romantic sentiment and Sinatra’s signature crooning style made it a hit at the time, and it continues to be a beloved classic of the era.

18. “Surrender” by Perry Como / Woody Herman (Blue Flames)

“Surrender” is a classic love song originally recorded by Perry Como in 1946. The song’s lyrics express the desire to give oneself completely to a lover and to let go of any reservations or fears. The melody, with its sweeping strings and lush orchestration, perfectly complements the romantic lyrics and Como’s smooth vocals. The song was also covered by Woody Herman and his Blue Flames, with a more uptempo and swingin’ arrangement. “Surrender” was a hit for both Como and Herman, and its timeless message of love and surrender continues to resonate with audiences today.

19. “Laughing on the Outside, Crying on the Inside” by Sammy Kaye / Dinah Shore / Andy Russell / Teddy Walters

“Laughing on the Outside, Crying on the Inside” is a melancholic ballad originally recorded by Sammy Kaye in 1946. The song’s lyrics tell the story of someone who is trying to put on a brave face and hide their true feelings after a breakup. The melody, with its wistful strings and Kaye’s gentle vocals, perfectly capture the song’s bittersweet sentiment. The song was also covered by Dinah Shore, Andy Russell, and Teddy Walters, and each artist brought their own unique interpretation to the song. “Laughing on the Outside, Crying on the Inside” remains a classic example of 1940s sentimental ballads.

20. “Ole Buttermilk Sky” by Kay Kyser / Hoagy Carmichael / Paul Weston

“Ole Buttermilk Sky” is a classic song from the 1940s, co-written by Hoagy Carmichael and Jack Brooks, and performed by various artists including Kay Kyser and his orchestra, as well as Carmichael himself. The song has a lively, upbeat tempo with a country-western feel and features lyrics that evoke images of a picturesque rural setting, including references to “a milky way upon a moonlit night” and “whippoorwills singing songs in the night.” The song’s popularity was boosted by the success of the 1946 film “Canyon Passage,” which featured it prominently in its soundtrack.

21. “Open The Door, Richard” by Jack McVea

“Open the Door, Richard” is a classic rhythm and blues song performed by Jack McVea and his orchestra in 1946. The song is known for its catchy melody and upbeat tempo that combines elements of swing and jazz. The lyrics are humorous and tell the story of a man pleading with his friend Richard to open the door after being locked out of a party. The song became a cultural phenomenon in the 1940s and was referenced in numerous comedy sketches and movies. “Open the Door, Richard” remains a beloved classic in the R&B genre and continues to be played and enjoyed today.

22. “Jole Blon” by Harry Choates / Moon Mullican

“Jole Blon” is a Cajun waltz that has become a classic in the traditional Louisiana French music genre. Originally recorded by Harry Choates in 1946, the song has since been covered by numerous artists, including Moon Mullican. The lyrics are sung in Cajun French and tell the story of a man pleading with Jole Blon to come back to him. The song features fiddle and accordion prominently, and the melody is known for its lively, upbeat rhythm that gets people up and dancing. “Jole Blon” has become an iconic song in Cajun culture and remains a beloved classic today.

23. “Rumors Are Flying” by Frankie Carle / Les Paul (Andrews Sisters) / Tony Martin / Three Suns

“Rumors Are Flying” is a romantic ballad that was originally recorded by Frankie Carle in 1946. The song tells the story of two people who are in love but face rumors and gossip from others. The song was covered by several artists, including Les Paul with the Andrews Sisters, Tony Martin, and the Three Suns. The melody features a soft, gentle piano and a gentle, dreamy guitar that complements the sweet lyrics. “Rumors Are Flying” was a hit in the 1940s and has since become a beloved classic in the pop ballad genre. It remains a popular song for romantic occasions and slow dancing.

24. “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah” by Johnny Mercer / Sammy Kaye

“Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah” is a cheerful and optimistic song written by Allie Wrubel and Ray Gilbert for the Disney movie “Song of the South” in 1946. The song was performed by Johnny Mercer and also covered by Sammy Kaye. The lyrics express the joy of living and the beauty of the world, encouraging listeners to keep a positive outlook and to always look on the bright side. The melody is upbeat and bouncy, featuring brass and percussion instruments, and the catchy chorus is easy to sing along to. “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah” has become a beloved classic, especially among children, and is still popular today.

25. “Winter Wonderland” by Johny Mercer / Perry Como

“Winter Wonderland” is a classic holiday song that was first recorded in 1934. The lyrics, written by Felix Bernard, describe the joy of winter activities like building a snowman and going sleighing with a loved one. The song has been covered by many artists, including Johnny Mercer and Perry Como. The melody is bright and cheerful, with jingling bells and light percussion, and the lyrics evoke a cozy and romantic winter atmosphere. “Winter Wonderland” has become a staple of holiday music and is played frequently during the winter season. It is a beloved classic that continues to spread holiday cheer every year.

26. “A Night In Tunisia” by Dizzy Gilespie / Charlie Parker

“A Night in Tunisia” is a jazz standard composed by Dizzy Gillespie and Frank Paparelli in 1942. The song has been performed by many jazz legends, including Gillespie himself and Charlie Parker. The melody is complex and dynamic, featuring a syncopated rhythm and prominent brass and percussion sections. The song is known for its improvisational solos and virtuoso performances. The lyrics, written by Jon Hendricks, describe the exotic and mysterious atmosphere of Tunisia at night. “A Night in Tunisia” has become an iconic piece of jazz music and is recognized as one of Gillespie’s greatest compositions. It remains popular in jazz circles today.

27. “As Time Goes By” by Dooley Wilson

“As Time Goes By” is a classic romantic ballad that was written by Herman Hupfeld in 1931. The song gained popularity after being featured in the 1942 movie “Casablanca” and was performed by Dooley Wilson, who played the character Sam in the film. The lyrics describe the enduring nature of love and the importance of holding on to memories. The melody is gentle and sweet, featuring a simple piano accompaniment and Wilson’s smooth vocals. “As Time Goes By” has become an iconic song in the romantic ballad genre and remains a popular choice for weddings and other romantic occasions.

28. “They Say It’s Wonderful” by Frank Sinatra / Perry Como / Bing Crosby

“They Say It’s Wonderful” is a classic romantic ballad that was written by Irving Berlin in 1946. The song has been covered by several artists, including Frank Sinatra, Perry Como, and Bing Crosby. The lyrics express the joy of being in love and the wonder of finding the perfect partner. The melody is gentle and sentimental, featuring soft orchestration and the crooning vocals of the performers. “They Say It’s Wonderful” has become an iconic song in the romantic ballad genre and remains a popular choice for weddings and other romantic occasions. It is a timeless classic that continues to touch the hearts of listeners today.

29. “Ko Ko” by Charlie Parker

“Ko Ko” is a classic bebop jazz composition by Charlie Parker, recorded in 1945. The song features Parker’s signature virtuosic saxophone playing, characterized by its lightning-fast runs, complex melodic lines, and dynamic solos. The title of the song is a reference to the melody of the opening riff, which Parker based on the sound of a rooster crowing. The song is considered one of Parker’s most influential compositions and a significant milestone in the development of bebop jazz. “Ko Ko” remains a beloved classic in the jazz genre and is recognized as a masterpiece of improvisation and virtuosity.

30. “R.M. Blues” by Roy Milton

“R.M. Blues” is a classic rhythm and blues song by Roy Milton, recorded in 1946. The song features a catchy shuffle rhythm and prominent horn section, accompanied by Milton’s soulful vocals. The lyrics describe the singer’s struggles and heartaches, lamenting the loss of a loved one and the pain of being alone. “R.M. Blues” became a hit record and helped establish Milton as one of the leading figures in the rhythm and blues genre. The song remains a beloved classic in the genre and is recognized as a milestone in the development of rhythm and blues music.

31. “Roly Poly” by Bob Wills & His Texas Playboys

“Roly Poly” is a classic Western swing song by Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys, recorded in 1946. The song features a catchy melody, lively rhythm, and playful lyrics that celebrate the pleasures of good food and drink. The song is characterized by Wills’ unique blend of country, swing, and blues styles, and his signature use of fiddles, steel guitars, and horns. “Roly Poly” became a hit record and helped establish Wills as one of the leading figures in the Western swing genre. The song remains a beloved classic in the country and Western swing genres and is recognized as a milestone in the development of American music.

32. “Les Trois Cloches” by Eidth Piaf

“Les Trois Cloches,” also known as “The Three Bells,” is a French ballad made famous by Edith Piaf in 1946. The song tells the story of a family living in a small village and the church bells that ring during significant moments in their lives, such as weddings, funerals, and baptisms. Piaf’s emotive vocals and the song’s poignant lyrics evoke feelings of nostalgia and sentimentality, capturing the essence of French chanson. “Les Trois Cloches” has become a beloved classic in the French music canon and remains a popular choice for weddings, funerals, and other significant occasions.

33. “Freight Train Boogie” by Delmore Brothers

“Freight Train Boogie” is a classic country boogie song by the Delmore Brothers, recorded in 1946. The song features a driving rhythm, catchy guitar riffs, and lyrics that describe the thrill and excitement of riding a train. The Delmore Brothers’ tight harmonies and skillful guitar playing established them as one of the leading acts in early country music, and “Freight Train Boogie” became a hit record, helping to popularize the boogie-woogie style in the genre. The song remains a beloved classic in the country music canon and is recognized as a milestone in the development of the genre.

34. “Stone Cold Dead In The Market (He Had It Coming)” by Louis Jordan & Ella Fitzgerald

“Stone Cold Dead in the Market (He Had It Coming)” is a lively and infectious duet by Louis Jordan and Ella Fitzgerald, recorded in 1946. The song tells the story of a woman who has had enough of her abusive husband and decides to take matters into her own hands. Jordan and Fitzgerald’s energetic and playful performances, combined with the song’s catchy melody and humorous lyrics, make for a memorable and enjoyable listening experience. “Stone Cold Dead in the Market” became a hit record and remains a beloved classic in the jazz and swing genres, highlighting the talents of two of the greatest performers of their time.

35. “The Anniversary Song” by Al Jolson

“The Anniversary Song,” also known as “Oh How We Danced,” is a romantic ballad originally composed by Ivanovici and adapted by Al Jolson and Saul Chaplin. Jolson’s 1946 recording of the song is a beautiful and sentimental tribute to lasting love, featuring his powerful and emotional vocals accompanied by a lush orchestral arrangement. The song’s timeless melody and heartfelt lyrics have made it a popular choice for weddings and anniversary celebrations. Jolson’s version of “The Anniversary Song” is considered a classic in the American pop music canon and remains a beloved standard in the genre.

36. “So Glad You’re Mine” by Arthur ‘Big Boy’ Crudup

“So Glad You’re Mine” is a blues song written and originally recorded by Arthur ‘Big Boy’ Crudup in 1946. The song is characterized by Crudup’s distinctive guitar playing and soulful vocals, as he expresses his joy and gratitude for the love of his life. Crudup’s raw and emotional performance, combined with the song’s infectious rhythm, make for a captivating listening experience that showcases his talent as a blues musician. “So Glad You’re Mine” has been covered by many artists over the years and remains a beloved classic in the blues genre.

37. “Huggin’ And Chalkin'” by Hoagy Carmichael / Kay Kyser

“Huggin’ and Chalkin'” is a playful and upbeat swing song written by Hoagy Carmichael and performed by Kay Kyser and his Orchestra in 1946. The song features whimsical lyrics about a man’s misadventures with a schoolteacher, set to a catchy melody and accompanied by Kyser’s lively vocal delivery and the band’s energetic instrumentation. “Huggin’ and Chalkin'” is a lighthearted and humorous tune that captures the spirit of post-war America, with its sense of optimism and carefree attitude. The song remains a popular choice for swing dance enthusiasts and fans of the Big Band era.

38. “Down The Road Apiece” by Amos Milburn

“Down the Road Apiece” is a boogie-woogie blues song originally recorded by Amos Milburn in 1950. The song features Milburn’s rollicking piano playing and soulful vocals, backed by a driving rhythm section and a swinging horn arrangement. The lyrics describe a party scene and the various activities taking place, adding to the song’s sense of excitement and joy. “Down the Road Apiece” became a hit and was later covered by various artists, including Chuck Berry and The Rolling Stones. The song is a quintessential example of the energetic and infectious sound of post-war blues and rhythm and blues music.

39. “Frim Fram Sauce” by Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong / King Cole Trio

“Frim Fram Sauce” is a jazzy and humorous song that was originally recorded in 1945 by the King Cole Trio, featuring the playful lyrics of Redd Evans and Joe Ricardel. The song describes a character who craves a meal of “ham and eggs in the pan” with the titular “frim fram sauce” on the side. The song has a fun and catchy melody, with Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong’s duet version being a popular interpretation of the song. Their playful banter and scatting add to the lightheartedness of the song, making it a beloved jazz standard.

40. “I Know Who Threw The Whiskey (In The Well)” by Bull Moose Jackson

“I Know Who Threw The Whiskey (In The Well)” is a lively rhythm and blues song recorded by Bull Moose Jackson in 1947. The song is a playful recounting of a wild party, with lyrics describing the chaos that ensues when someone throws whiskey in the well. The song features Jackson’s signature deep and rich vocals, along with a boisterous horn section and swinging piano riffs. The song was a popular hit and is considered a classic of the jump blues genre, with its catchy melody and fun lyrics making it a party favorite even today.

41. “Kentucky Waltz” by Bill Monroe

“Kentucky Waltz” is a classic bluegrass song written by Bill Monroe, the father of bluegrass music. It’s a slow and mournful tune, featuring Monroe’s signature mandolin playing and plaintive vocals. The song tells the story of a lost love and the longing for home in the state of Kentucky. The lyrics are simple but powerful, and the melody is hauntingly beautiful. “Kentucky Waltz” has become a standard in bluegrass music, and has been covered by many artists over the years. It’s a timeless classic that captures the essence of the bluegrass sound and the emotion of lost love.

42. “Someday (You’ll Want Me To Want You)” by Hoosier Hot Shots & Sally Foster / Elton Britt

“Someday (You’ll Want Me To Want You)” is a classic country ballad that has been recorded by many artists over the years. This particular version features the Hoosier Hot Shots and Sally Foster, as well as Elton Britt, and was recorded in 1946. The song is a melancholy reflection on lost love and the hope that someday the other person will come to regret their decision to leave. The vocals are emotive and the instrumentation is understated, allowing the lyrics to take center stage. It’s a timeless classic that captures the bittersweet nature of love and the pain of heartbreak.

43. “One-Zy, Two-Zy (I Love You-Zy)” by Freddy Martin / Phil Harris / Kay Kyser

“One-Zy, Two-Zy (I Love You-Zy)” is a cheerful and upbeat song that was popular in the 1940s. It was recorded by several artists, including Freddy Martin, Phil Harris, and Kay Kyser. The lyrics are playful and silly, with a catchy chorus that invites listeners to sing along. The song features a swing-style melody and jazzy instrumentation, with prominent horns and a lively rhythm section. “One-Zy, Two-Zy” captures the carefree spirit of the swing era and is a fun, feel-good song that is sure to get people dancing. It remains a beloved classic from the golden age of popular music.

44. “Shoo-Fly Pie And Apple Pan Dowdy” by Dinah Shore / Guy Lombardo / Stan Kenton (June Christy)

“Shoo-Fly Pie And Apple Pan Dowdy” is a fun and lively song that celebrates the joy of home cooking. It was popularized by several artists, including Dinah Shore, Guy Lombardo, and Stan Kenton with June Christy on vocals. The song features a swing-style melody and jazzy instrumentation, with playful lyrics that describe the pleasures of traditional American desserts. The chorus is catchy and memorable, making it easy for listeners to sing along. “Shoo-Fly Pie And Apple Pan Dowdy” captures the nostalgia of the post-war era and remains a beloved classic that is sure to put a smile on people’s faces.

45. “I Know” by Andy Kirk (Jubilaires)

“I Know” is a soulful and powerful gospel song that was popularized by Andy Kirk and the Jubilaires. The song features stirring vocals and harmonies, with a driving rhythm that builds to an emotional climax. The lyrics speak of faith and the strength that comes from knowing God is always there, even in times of struggle and hardship. “I Know” is a testament to the enduring power of gospel music and the comfort it can provide in difficult times. It remains a beloved classic that continues to inspire and uplift listeners to this day.

46. “Five Minutes More” by Frank Sinatra / Tex Beneke

“Five Minutes More” is a classic pop song that was popularized by Frank Sinatra and Tex Beneke. The song features a catchy melody and upbeat lyrics that celebrate the joy of spending time with a loved one. The arrangement is lively and features a big band sound, with prominent horns and a swinging rhythm section. The vocals are smooth and charming, with Sinatra’s signature phrasing and tone. “Five Minutes More” captures the optimism and romance of the post-war era and remains a beloved classic that is sure to get people singing and dancing along.

47. “Guitar Polka” by Al Dexter

“Guitar Polka” is a classic country song that was popularized by Al Dexter in the 1940s. The song features a catchy melody and upbeat lyrics that celebrate the joy of music and dancing. The instrumentation is simple and features a prominent guitar, with a driving rhythm that encourages listeners to get up and move. The vocals are cheerful and playful, with a twangy accent that is characteristic of traditional country music. “Guitar Polka” captures the spirit of the honky-tonk era and remains a beloved classic that is sure to get people tapping their toes and singing along.

48. “Reconversion Blues” by Louis Jordan

“Reconversion Blues” is a classic blues song that was popularized by Louis Jordan in the 1940s. The song features a slow, melancholy melody and lyrics that speak to the challenges of returning to civilian life after serving in the military. Jordan’s vocals are soulful and emotive, capturing the pain and uncertainty of those who struggled with the transition. The instrumentation is sparse and features a simple piano and guitar, with occasional horn flourishes that add to the emotional impact. “Reconversion Blues” remains a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by those who served their country and the challenges they faced upon returning home.

49. “Salt Pork, West Virginia” by Louis Jordan

“Salt Pork, West Virginia” is a humorous and playful song that was popularized by Louis Jordan in the 1940s. The song features a lively swing-style melody and lyrics that describe the quirks and idiosyncrasies of small-town life. Jordan’s vocals are energetic and spirited, with a playful tone that captures the humor and charm of the lyrics. The instrumentation is upbeat and features a jazzy rhythm section, with prominent horns and occasional piano flourishes. “Salt Pork, West Virginia” is a fun and feel-good song that celebrates the joys of everyday life and remains a beloved classic from the swing era.

50. “You Call It Madness (But I Call It Love)” by King Cole Trio / Billy Eckstine

“You Call It Madness (But I Call It Love)” is a classic love song that has been covered by numerous artists, including the King Cole Trio and Billy Eckstine. The song features a slow, romantic melody and heartfelt lyrics that describe the overwhelming feelings of love and devotion. The vocals are smooth and emotive, with a tender and vulnerable quality that captures the intensity of the emotions being expressed. The instrumentation is simple and features a prominent piano, with occasional strings that add to the emotional impact. “You Call It Madness (But I Call It Love)” is a timeless classic that continues to resonate with listeners to this day.

51. “Gotta Gimme Whatcha Got” by Julia Lee

“Gotta Gimme Whatcha Got” is a classic blues song that was popularized by Julia Lee in the 1940s. The song features a lively swing-style melody and lyrics that celebrate the pleasures of love and desire. Lee’s vocals are bold and sassy, with a playful and flirtatious tone that captures the sultry and seductive nature of the lyrics. The instrumentation is upbeat and features a jazzy rhythm section, with prominent horns and occasional piano flourishes. “Gotta Gimme Whatcha Got” is a fun and lively song that celebrates the joys of romance and remains a beloved classic from the swing era.

52. “It’s A Good Day” by Peggy Lee

“It’s A Good Day” is a classic feel-good song that was popularized by Peggy Lee in the 1940s. The song features an upbeat and cheerful melody and lyrics that celebrate the joy of living in the present moment. Lee’s vocals are smooth and confident, with a playful and optimistic tone that captures the carefree and positive spirit of the lyrics. The instrumentation is lively and features a jazzy rhythm section, with prominent horns and occasional piano flourishes. “It’s A Good Day” is a timeless classic that encourages listeners to embrace the present moment and find joy in the simple things in life.

53. “South America, Take It Away” by Andrews Sisters & Bing Crosby / Xavier Cugat (Buddy Clark)

“South America, Take It Away” is a lively and upbeat song that was popularized by the Andrews Sisters and Bing Crosby in the 1940s. The song features a Latin-inspired melody and lyrics that describe the excitement and vibrancy of South American culture. The vocals are energetic and playful, with a lively and joyful tone that captures the exuberance of the lyrics. The instrumentation features a lively and jazzy rhythm section, with prominent horns and occasional piano flourishes. “South America, Take It Away” is a fun and spirited song that celebrates the beauty and vitality of Latin American music and culture.

54. “Sunny Road” by Johnny Moore’s Three Blazers / Roosevelt Sykes

“Sunny Road” is a classic blues song that was popularized by Johnny Moore’s Three Blazers and Roosevelt Sykes in the 1940s. The song features a slow and soulful melody and lyrics that describe the struggles of life and the hope for a better future. The vocals are emotive and expressive, with a raw and powerful tone that captures the pain and longing of the lyrics. The instrumentation is sparse and features a bluesy guitar and piano, with occasional horns and drums adding depth and texture. “Sunny Road” is a moving and poignant song that speaks to the human experience of hardship and perseverance.

55. “Beware, Brother, Beware” by Louis Jordan

“Beware, Brother, Beware” is a classic jump blues song that was popularized by Louis Jordan in the 1940s. The song features a lively and energetic melody and lyrics that warn listeners about the dangers of falling in love with a deceitful woman. The vocals are playful and humorous, with Jordan’s signature high-pitched delivery adding a touch of whimsy to the lyrics. The instrumentation is upbeat and features a swinging rhythm section, with prominent horns and occasional piano flourishes. “Beware, Brother, Beware” is a fun and catchy song that showcases Jordan’s skill as a performer and his ability to entertain audiences with his unique blend of humor and music.

56. “Peace In The Valley” by Flying Clouds of Detroit

“Peace In The Valley” is a classic gospel song that was popularized by the Flying Clouds of Detroit in the 1940s. The song features a slow and soulful melody and lyrics that speak of finding peace and salvation in God. The vocals are powerful and emotive, with a raw and soulful tone that captures the spiritual essence of the song. The instrumentation is sparse and features a simple piano and guitar accompaniment, with occasional backing vocals adding depth and texture. “Peace In The Valley” is a moving and uplifting song that speaks to the human desire for spiritual connection and redemption.

57. “I Don’t Know Enough About You” by Benny Goodman (Art Lund) / Mills Brothers / Peggy Lee

“I Don’t Know Enough About You” is a classic jazz song that was popularized by Benny Goodman in the 1940s. The song features a swinging melody and lyrics that speak of the uncertainty and mystery surrounding a new romantic interest. The vocals are smooth and sultry, with a laid-back delivery that perfectly captures the casual flirtation of the lyrics. The instrumentation is understated and features a simple piano and guitar accompaniment, with occasional brass flourishes adding depth and texture. “I Don’t Know Enough About You” is a charming and sophisticated song that showcases the smooth and polished sound of the Big Band era.

58. “Wine Women And Song” by Al Dexter

“Wine Women And Song” is a classic country song that was popularized by Al Dexter in the 1940s. The song features a lively and upbeat melody and lyrics that speak of the pleasures of a carefree life filled with drinking, partying, and romantic adventures. The vocals are spirited and full of energy, with a playful delivery that perfectly captures the hedonistic spirit of the lyrics. The instrumentation is simple and features a twangy guitar and lively fiddle, with occasional backing vocals adding depth and texture. “Wine Women And Song” is a fun and catchy song that epitomizes the carefree spirit of traditional country music.

59. “I’ve Got A Right To Cry” by Erskine Hawkins

“I’ve Got A Right To Cry” is a classic blues ballad by Erskine Hawkins that was released in 1947. The song features a slow and mournful melody and lyrics that speak of heartbreak and emotional pain. The vocals are soulful and passionate, with a raw emotional power that perfectly captures the pain and despair of lost love. The instrumentation is minimal and features a haunting trumpet solo that adds to the melancholic mood of the song. “I’ve Got A Right To Cry” is a moving and powerful blues ballad that remains a beloved classic of the genre to this day.

60. “Day By Day” by Frank Sinatra / Joe Stafford

“Day By Day” is a classic love song that was popularized by Frank Sinatra and Joe Stafford in the 1940s. The song features a slow, romantic melody and lyrics that speak of the joy and happiness of being in love. The vocals are smooth and silky, with Sinatra and Stafford delivering the lyrics with tenderness and passion. The orchestration is lush and elegant, with sweeping strings and gentle piano providing a beautiful accompaniment to the vocals. “Day By Day” is a timeless love song that remains a beloved classic of the genre and a favorite of fans of Sinatra and Stafford.

61. “What Is Life Without Love?” by Eddy Arnold

“What Is Life Without Love?” is a heartfelt country ballad performed by Eddy Arnold. The song features a gentle guitar melody and Arnold’s signature smooth vocals, which evoke a sense of longing and contemplation. The lyrics ponder the meaning of life without the presence of love, emphasizing how love brings joy and meaning to our existence. Arnold’s delivery is sincere and emotional, capturing the essence of the song’s message. Overall, “What Is Life Without Love?” is a beautiful and poignant ode to the importance of love in our lives, delivered with Arnold’s signature style and grace.

62. “New Spanish Two Step” by Bob Wills & His Texas Playboys

“New Spanish Two Step” is a lively western swing instrumental performed by Bob Wills & His Texas Playboys. The song features a catchy, upbeat melody driven by fiddles, steel guitars, and a swinging rhythm section. The musicianship is impeccable, with each instrument complementing the others in perfect harmony. The track captures the essence of western swing music, blending elements of country, jazz, and blues into a uniquely American sound. Overall, “New Spanish Two Step” is a joyful and infectious piece of music that will get your toes tapping and put a smile on your face.

63. “No Vacancy” by Merle Travis

“No Vacancy” is a classic country blues song by Merle Travis. The track features a catchy, uptempo guitar riff and Travis’s smooth, twangy vocals. The lyrics tell the story of a man who is turned away from multiple hotels due to a lack of available rooms. Travis’s delivery is playful and lighthearted, with a touch of humor and wit that adds to the song’s charm. The track also features excellent musicianship, with Travis’s guitar work standing out in particular. Overall, “No Vacancy” is a fun and memorable country blues tune that showcases Travis’s unique style and talent.

64. “Swanee River Boogie” by Albert Ammons

“Swanee River Boogie” is a high-energy boogie-woogie piano instrumental by Albert Ammons. The song features a driving rhythm and an infectious melody, with Ammons’s piano playing at the forefront. His playing is dynamic and virtuosic, showcasing his skill and mastery of the boogie-woogie style. The song is a tribute to the famous “Swanee River,” a river in Florida that has been immortalized in song and literature. Overall, “Swanee River Boogie” is an exciting and impressive piece of music that will get your feet tapping and leave you in awe of Ammons’s talent and musicianship.

65. “Petootie Pie” by Louis Jordan & Ella Fitzgerald

“Petootie Pie” is a classic swing song by Louis Jordan and Ella Fitzgerald. The track features a catchy, upbeat melody with playful lyrics that tell the story of a man who loves his “petootie pie.” Jordan and Fitzgerald’s vocals are lively and energetic, with their voices blending together in perfect harmony. The song also features excellent musicianship, with a swinging rhythm section and some impressive horn work. Overall, “Petootie Pie” is a fun and memorable swing tune that showcases the chemistry between two of the genre’s greatest talents and leaves you tapping your feet and singing along.

66. “You Keep Coming Back Like A Song” by Dinah Shore / Joe Stafford / Bing Crosby

“You Keep Coming Back Like A Song” is a timeless classic performed by Dinah Shore, Joe Stafford, and Bing Crosby. The song features a beautiful melody and heartfelt lyrics that describe the way a lost love lingers on in the memory. The vocal performances are stunning, with each artist bringing their own unique style and interpretation to the song. The arrangement is lush and romantic, with strings, horns, and piano all working together to create a dreamy, nostalgic atmosphere. Overall, “You Keep Coming Back Like A Song” is a beautiful and timeless ballad that captures the bittersweet feelings of love and loss.

67. “The Coffee Song” by Frank Sinatra

“The Coffee Song” is a fun and upbeat song performed by Frank Sinatra. The track features a lively, Latin-inspired rhythm and playful lyrics that celebrate the joys of coffee. Sinatra’s smooth vocals are accompanied by a swinging horn section and a percussive beat, creating a festive and infectious atmosphere. The lyrics are filled with clever wordplay and witty humor, making the song a delight to listen to. Overall, “The Coffee Song” is a charming and entertaining tune that showcases Sinatra’s versatility as a performer and his ability to bring a smile to listeners’ faces.

68. “Shake The Boogie” by Sonny Boy Williamson

“Shake The Boogie” is an electrifying blues track performed by Sonny Boy Williamson. The song features a driving, uptempo rhythm and Williamson’s powerful harmonica playing, which gives the track a raw and intense energy. The lyrics are simple and repetitive, with Williamson encouraging the listener to “shake the boogie” and let loose. The song is a perfect example of the blues genre’s ability to capture raw emotions and convey them through music. Overall, “Shake The Boogie” is a thrilling and energetic blues tune that will get your blood pumping and leave you wanting more.

69. “Rainbow At Midnight” by Ernest Tubb

“Rainbow at Midnight” is a classic country ballad performed by Ernest Tubb. The song features a slow, mournful melody and heartfelt lyrics that describe the pain of lost love. Tubb’s vocals are emotive and expressive, conveying a sense of longing and sadness that is palpable. The lyrics use natural imagery, such as a rainbow appearing in the middle of the night, to convey the unexpectedness and beauty of love. Overall, “Rainbow at Midnight” is a beautiful and moving country ballad that showcases Tubb’s talent as a singer and his ability to convey deep emotions through music.

70. “Bobby Sox Blues” by T-Bone Walker

“Bobby Sox Blues” is a classic blues tune by T-Bone Walker, one of the most influential guitarists in blues history. The song was released in 1947 and became an instant hit, showcasing Walker’s smooth guitar style and soulful vocals. The lyrics describe a young woman who is wild and free, wearing bobby socks and causing trouble wherever she goes. The swinging rhythm and catchy guitar riffs make this song a true gem of the blues genre. T-Bone Walker’s innovative guitar playing, mixing jazz and blues styles, influenced countless musicians and helped shape the sound of blues for generations to come.

71. “I Guess I’ll Get The Papers (And Go Home)” by Mills Brothers

“I Guess I’ll Get The Papers (And Go Home)” is a melancholic yet catchy tune by the Mills Brothers, a legendary vocal group that dominated the charts in the 1930s and 1940s. Released in 1941, the song tells the story of a man who is heartbroken after being rejected by his lover. He decides to leave her and return to his mundane daily routine, symbolized by getting the papers and going home. The Mills Brothers’ signature harmonies and smooth vocal delivery, combined with the song’s relatable lyrics, create a poignant and memorable ballad. “I Guess I’ll Get The Papers (And Go Home)” is a timeless classic that still resonates with listeners today.

72. “A Gal In Calico” by Johnny Mercer / Tex Beneke (Crew Chiefs) / Benny Goodman (Eve Young)

“A Gal In Calico” is a playful and upbeat tune that was first introduced in the 1946 musical film “The Time, The Place and The Girl.” The song features the vocal talents of Johnny Mercer, accompanied by Tex Beneke and the Crew Chiefs, and Benny Goodman and Eve Young. The lyrics describe a charming woman in California who captures the attention of everyone around her. The swinging big band arrangement, with its lively brass and percussion, perfectly captures the energy and excitement of the era. “A Gal In Calico” is a fun and infectious song that showcases the talents of some of the greatest musicians of the time.

73. “Stay a Little Longer” by Bob Wills & His Texas Playboys

“Stay a Little Longer” is a classic western swing tune by Bob Wills & His Texas Playboys, released in 1945. The song features a lively blend of country and jazz music, with upbeat fiddle and steel guitar solos. The lyrics describe a party that is so much fun, the guests are encouraged to stay a little longer and keep the good times rolling. The catchy melody and energetic rhythm make “Stay a Little Longer” an instant toe-tapper and a favorite among fans of western swing music. Bob Wills & His Texas Playboys were instrumental in popularizing the western swing genre, and this song is a testament to their influence and legacy.

74. “Cement Mixer (Put-Ti, Put-Ti)” by Slim Gaillard Trio / Alvino Rey / Charlie Barnet (Art Robey)

“Cement Mixer (Put-Ti, Put-Ti)” is a fun and quirky song that was first recorded by the Slim Gaillard Trio in 1946. The song’s lyrics describe the sound of a cement mixer, accompanied by a catchy melody and scat singing. The song was popularized by several other artists, including Alvino Rey and Charlie Barnet, each putting their own spin on the tune. The upbeat rhythm and playful lyrics make “Cement Mixer (Put-Ti, Put-Ti)” a classic example of the novelty jazz genre. Slim Gaillard, known for his eccentric personality and unique musical style, was a pioneer of the bebop and swing scenes, and this song showcases his playful and imaginative approach to music.

75. “I’m Always Chasing Rainbows” by Harry James / Dick Haymes & Helen Forrest

“I’m Always Chasing Rainbows” is a classic ballad that was first introduced in the 1917 Broadway musical “Oh, Look!”. The song has been covered by countless artists over the years, including Harry James, Dick Haymes, and Helen Forrest in 1941. The lyrics describe a person who is constantly searching for happiness and fulfillment, represented by the elusive image of a rainbow. The slow and dreamy melody, combined with the lush orchestration and emotive vocals, create a nostalgic and sentimental mood. “I’m Always Chasing Rainbows” is a timeless classic that continues to resonate with listeners today, as it captures the universal experience of searching for meaning and purpose in life.

76. “The Rickety Rickshaw Man” by Eddy Howard

“The Rickety Rickshaw Man” is a charming and playful tune by Eddy Howard, released in 1947. The song tells the story of a rickshaw driver in the bustling streets of China, who carries passengers to their destinations while singing his heart out. The catchy melody, with its jaunty brass and percussion, perfectly captures the lively and exotic atmosphere of the setting. Eddy Howard’s smooth and expressive vocals add a touch of romance to the song, making it a delightful and memorable addition to the pop standards of the era. “The Rickety Rickshaw Man” is a fun and catchy tune that will make listeners want to dance along.

77. “The Whole World Is Singing My Song” by Les Brown (Doris Day)

“The Whole World Is Singing My Song” is an upbeat and cheerful tune by Les Brown and his Band of Renown, featuring the vocal talents of Doris Day. The song’s lyrics describe the feeling of being on top of the world and having everything go your way. The catchy melody, with its swinging horns and percussion, perfectly captures the joyful and celebratory mood of the lyrics. Doris Day’s bright and lively vocals add a touch of charm and charisma to the song, making it an instant classic. “The Whole World Is Singing My Song” is a fun and infectious tune that will lift listeners’ spirits and put a smile on their faces.

78. “Doin’ What Comes Natur’lly” by Freddy Martin (Glenn Hughes) / Dinah Shore / Jimmy Dorsey (Dee Parker) / Ethel Merman

“Doin’ What Comes Natur’lly” is a classic show tune from the 1946 musical “Annie Get Your Gun”. The song’s lyrics, sung by the character of Annie Oakley, describe the importance of embracing one’s natural abilities and talents. The tune has been covered by many artists over the years, including Freddy Martin, Dinah Shore, Jimmy Dorsey, and Ethel Merman. The upbeat and catchy melody, with its swinging brass and percussion, perfectly captures the spirit of the Wild West setting of the musical. “Doin’ What Comes Natur’lly” is a timeless classic that celebrates the importance of authenticity and individuality in pursuing one’s dreams.

79. “There’s Good Blues Tonight” by Lucky Millinder (Annisteen Allen)

“There’s Good Blues Tonight” is a swinging and soulful tune by Lucky Millinder, featuring the powerful vocals of Annisteen Allen. The song’s lyrics describe the anticipation and excitement of a night out at a club, where the music and atmosphere are electric. The catchy and upbeat melody, with its infectious horns and driving rhythm, perfectly capture the energy and vibe of the scene. Annisteen Allen’s passionate and expressive vocals add a touch of soul and emotion to the song, making it a memorable and timeless classic. “There’s Good Blues Tonight” is a must-listen for fans of big band and swing music.

80. “Blue Skies” by Benny Goodman (Art Lund) / Count Basie (Jimmy Rushing)

“Blue Skies” is a timeless and uplifting tune that has been covered by many artists over the years, including Benny Goodman and Count Basie. The song’s lyrics, written by Irving Berlin, describe the feeling of happiness and contentment that comes with a bright and sunny day. The melody, with its swinging horns and infectious rhythm, perfectly captures the joyful and optimistic mood of the lyrics. The vocals of Art Lund and Jimmy Rushing add a touch of soul and emotion to the song, making it a classic that has stood the test of time. “Blue Skies” is a feel-good tune that never fails to bring a smile to listeners’ faces.

81. “Boogie Blues” by Gene Krupa (Anita O’Day)

“Boogie Blues” is a classic jazz tune performed by renowned drummer Gene Krupa and singer Anita O’Day. The song features a lively and upbeat rhythm, with Krupa’s energetic drumming driving the melody forward. O’Day’s soulful vocals are a perfect match for the swinging rhythm, as she delivers the lyrics with passion and precision. The instrumental sections showcase Krupa’s virtuosity on the drums, with complex and dynamic solos that keep the energy high throughout the song. Overall, “Boogie Blues” is a joyful celebration of the improvisational spirit and musical mastery that define jazz music.

82. “Chicago Breakdown” by Big Maceo

“Chicago Breakdown” is a blues classic performed by pianist and singer Big Maceo. The song features a slow and soulful rhythm, with Maceo’s rich and expressive vocals accompanied by his own masterful piano playing. The lyrics tell a story of heartbreak and loss, with Maceo’s emotive delivery conveying a deep sense of pain and longing. The instrumental sections showcase Maceo’s virtuosity on the piano, with intricate and powerful solos that build in intensity and emotion as the song progresses. Overall, “Chicago Breakdown” is a haunting and beautiful example of the power of the blues to express complex and deeply-felt emotions.

83. “Passé” by Tex Beneke (Crew Chiefs) / Margaret Whiting

“Passé” is a classic big band tune performed by Tex Beneke and the Crew Chiefs, featuring vocalist Margaret Whiting. The song features a swinging rhythm, with Beneke’s smooth and melodic saxophone playing driving the melody forward. Whiting’s vocals are rich and expressive, delivering the lyrics with a sense of nostalgia and longing. The instrumental sections showcase the virtuosity of the Crew Chiefs, with tight and dynamic ensemble playing that keeps the energy high throughout the song. Overall, “Passé” is a delightful example of the golden era of big band music, evoking a sense of nostalgia for a bygone era of American popular culture.

84. “Good Morning Heartache” by Billie Holiday

“Good Morning Heartache” is a hauntingly beautiful jazz ballad performed by the legendary Billie Holiday. The song features a slow and melancholic rhythm, with Holiday’s emotive vocals conveying a deep sense of pain and heartbreak. The lyrics describe the experience of waking up to the reality of a lost love, with Holiday’s powerful delivery capturing the raw emotions of the moment. The instrumental sections are spare and understated, allowing Holiday’s vocals to take center stage and express the full weight of the song’s emotional impact. Overall, “Good Morning Heartache” is a masterpiece of the jazz genre, a poignant and unforgettable tribute to the enduring power of love and loss.

85. “Bumble Boogie” by Freddy Martin

“Bumble Boogie” is a lively and intricate instrumental piece by bandleader Freddy Martin. Originally released in 1946, the song gained popularity in the 1950s due to its inclusion in the Disney animated film “Melody Time.” The song is a jazz interpretation of Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Flight of the Bumblebee,” with Martin’s orchestra adding their own flourishes and improvisations to create a frenzied and upbeat sound. The song features impressive piano solos by Jack Fina, who showcases his technical prowess in a fast-paced and intricate performance. “Bumble Boogie” remains a beloved classic of the swing era, a testament to the creativity and skill of Martin and his band.

86. “Detour” by Spade Cooley / Elton Britt / Wesley Tuttle

“Detour” is a classic country song originally recorded by Spade Cooley in 1945, and later popularized by Elton Britt and Wesley Tuttle. The song features a twangy guitar and fiddle accompaniment, and tells the story of a man who takes a detour on his journey and ends up getting lost in the mountains. The lyrics are lighthearted and playful, with the protagonist lamenting his misfortune but ultimately finding joy in his unexpected adventure. The song’s catchy melody and relatable storyline have made it a beloved classic of the Western swing genre, and it continues to be a staple of country music to this day.

87. “It’s All Over Now” by Frankie Carle (Marjorie Hughes) / Peggy Lee

“It’s All Over Now” is a melancholy love song first recorded by bandleader Frankie Carle and vocalist Marjorie Hughes in 1947, and later covered by Peggy Lee. The song features a slow, romantic melody and poignant lyrics that express the pain of a relationship that has come to an end. The vocalist’s emotive delivery adds to the sense of heartbreak and longing conveyed by the song. Despite its somber subject matter, “It’s All Over Now” remains a timeless classic of the swing era, and has been covered by numerous artists over the years.

88. “Seems Like Old Times” by Vaughn Monroe / Guy Lombardo (Don Rodney)

“Seems Like Old Times” is a romantic ballad originally recorded by bandleader Guy Lombardo and vocalist Don Rodney in 1946, and later popularized by Vaughn Monroe. The song features a slow, dreamy melody and nostalgic lyrics that evoke memories of a past love. The vocalist’s smooth and soothing delivery perfectly captures the sentimentality of the song. The instrumental arrangements of the song also include a prominent saxophone and trumpet, adding to the romantic ambiance. “Seems Like Old Times” is a beloved classic of the swing era and remains a popular choice for romantic ballroom dancing.

89. “Divorce Me C.O.D.” by Merle Travis

“Divorce Me C.O.D.” is a humorous country song written and recorded by Merle Travis in 1946. The song features Travis’ signature fingerstyle guitar playing and clever lyrics that poke fun at the idea of a wife leaving her husband but only if she can get cash on delivery (C.O.D.). The song’s playful melody and tongue-in-cheek lyrics make it a lighthearted and enjoyable tune. “Divorce Me C.O.D.” was a popular hit for Travis and has been covered by many other country artists over the years. The song remains a classic of the Western swing genre and a testament to Travis’ skill as a songwriter and guitarist.

90. “Don’t Be a Baby, Baby” by Mills Brothers / Benny Goodman (Art Lund)

“Don’t Be a Baby, Baby” is a swing-era tune originally recorded by the Mills Brothers in 1946 and later covered by Benny Goodman with Art Lund on vocals. The song’s playful lyrics advise a lover not to act like a child or play games in their relationship. The catchy melody, upbeat tempo, and lively instrumental accompaniment make the song a joy to listen and dance to. The vocal harmonies of the Mills Brothers and Lund’s smooth delivery on Goodman’s recording add to the song’s charm. “Don’t Be a Baby, Baby” remains a beloved classic of the swing era and a testament to the genre’s lighthearted and fun-loving spirit.

91. “My Gal’s A Jockey” by Joe Turner

“My Gal’s A Jockey” is a fun and upbeat jump blues song originally recorded by Joe Turner in 1950. The song features Turner’s signature boisterous vocals and a swinging instrumental accompaniment, with prominent piano and horn sections. The playful lyrics describe the singer’s love for his girlfriend who works as a jockey and highlight her skills as a horse racer. The song’s catchy melody and lively rhythm make it a popular choice for dancing, and it remains a beloved classic of the jump blues genre. “My Gal’s A Jockey” is a testament to Turner’s talent as a singer and his contributions to the development of rock and roll.

92. “La Bamba” by Hermanos Huesca

“La Bamba” is a traditional Mexican folk song that has been performed by various artists over the years, including the Hermanos Huesca in 1948. The song features a lively and rhythmic melody with a distinctive beat provided by the guitar and percussion instruments. The lyrics tell the story of a man named Bamba and his efforts to win the heart of his lover. The song has become an iconic symbol of Mexican culture and has been covered by many artists in various styles, including rock and roll. “La Bamba” remains a beloved classic of traditional Mexican music and a testament to its rich musical heritage.

93. “You’re Gonna Miss Me (When I’m Gone)” by Lowell Fulson

“You’re Gonna Miss Me (When I’m Gone)” is a classic blues song recorded by Lowell Fulson in 1950. The song features a slow and soulful melody with Fulson’s signature guitar playing and heartfelt vocals. The lyrics describe the pain of a lover who is leaving and warns their partner that they will regret their decision to let them go. The song’s emotive delivery and poignant lyrics make it a timeless classic of the blues genre. “You’re Gonna Miss Me (When I’m Gone)” has been covered by many artists over the years and remains a testament to Fulson’s contributions to the development of modern blues music.

94. “September Song” by Frank Sinatra / Dardanelle Trio

“September Song” is a classic ballad that has been performed by many artists over the years, including Frank Sinatra and the Dardanelle Trio. The song features a slow and romantic melody with lyrics that reflect on the passing of time and the bittersweet memories of a love affair. Sinatra’s smooth vocals and the Dardanelle Trio’s lush harmonies add to the song’s emotional depth and beauty. “September Song” remains a beloved classic of the American songbook and a testament to the enduring power of timeless ballads. Its timeless lyrics and haunting melody continue to capture the hearts of listeners of all ages.

95. “Sneakin’ Out” by Erskine Hawkins

“Sneakin’ Out” is a lively and upbeat jazz tune recorded by Erskine Hawkins in 1952. The song features a swinging instrumental accompaniment with prominent saxophone and trumpet sections. The catchy melody and infectious rhythm make it a popular choice for dancing, and the improvisational solos showcase the musicians’ talent and skill. “Sneakin’ Out” is a testament to Hawkins’ contributions to the development of swing and jazz music and remains a beloved classic of the genre. The song’s infectious energy and lively instrumentation make it a joy to listen to and a testament to the enduring power of jazz music.

96. “Guilty” by Margaret Whiting

“Guilty” is a classic ballad recorded by Margaret Whiting in 1946. The song features a slow and mournful melody with Whiting’s emotive vocals conveying the pain and regret of a broken relationship. The lyrics describe the sense of guilt and remorse felt by the singer for causing the breakup and losing the love of their life. The song’s poignant lyrics and Whiting’s heartfelt delivery make it a timeless classic of the American songbook. “Guilty” has been covered by many artists over the years and remains a testament to Whiting’s contributions to the development of popular music in the mid-20th century.

97. “Pastures of Plenty” by Woody Guthrie

“Pastures of Plenty” is a folk song written and performed by Woody Guthrie in 1941. The song features a simple acoustic guitar accompaniment with Guthrie’s signature vocals delivering poignant lyrics that describe the struggles of migrant workers during the Great Depression. The song’s message of social justice and equality resonates strongly with Guthrie’s advocacy for the working class and marginalized communities. “Pastures of Plenty” remains a timeless classic of the folk genre and a testament to Guthrie’s influence on American music and culture. Its enduring message continues to inspire new generations of musicians and activists alike.

98. “Drivin’ Nails In My Coffin” by Floyd Tillman

“Drivin’ Nails In My Coffin” is a classic country song written and performed by Floyd Tillman in 1946. The song features a simple yet effective arrangement with Tillman’s emotive vocals and a twangy steel guitar accompaniment. The lyrics describe the heartbreak and pain of a failed relationship and the singer’s willingness to accept the blame for the breakup. Tillman’s signature yodel adds to the song’s charm and character, making it a beloved classic of the country music genre. “Drivin’ Nails In My Coffin” has been covered by many artists over the years and remains a testament to Tillman’s influence on country music.

99. “Miserlou” by Jan August

“Miserlou” is a Mediterranean folk song that gained popularity in the United States in the 20th century. Jan August’s rendition, released in 1946, features a lively piano solo with a Latin-inspired rhythm and an upbeat melody that evokes images of the vibrant and colorful cultures of the Mediterranean. The song’s distinctive melody and energetic rhythm have made it a popular choice for dance performances and have been covered by many artists in various genres, including rock and roll and surf music. “Miserlou” remains a beloved classic and a testament to the enduring appeal of folk music from around the world.

100. “Don’t Take Everybody To Be Your Friend” by Sister Rosetta Tharpe

“Don’t Take Everybody To Be Your Friend” is a gospel song performed by Sister Rosetta Tharpe, released in 1951. The song features Tharpe’s signature powerful vocals and guitar playing, accompanied by a backing choir that adds to the song’s intensity and emotion. The lyrics urge listeners to be cautious about who they trust and not to be deceived by false friends. Tharpe’s commanding presence and message of empowerment and self-reliance have made her a pioneer of gospel music and a trailblazer for women in the music industry. “Don’t Take Everybody To Be Your Friend” remains a testament to Tharpe’s talent and influence on American music.