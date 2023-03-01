The years following World War II saw an explosion of musical creativity, with the rise of new genres and styles that would go on to shape the sound of popular music for decades to come. From the birth of rock and roll to the golden age of jazz and the emergence of country music as a commercial force, the postwar era was a time of unprecedented innovation and experimentation in the world of music. In this article, we will take a look back at the Top 100 Greatest Songs from 1945, a year that saw the end of the war and the beginning of a new era of cultural and artistic expression. From classic standards to groundbreaking hits, these songs offer a glimpse into the vibrant and diverse musical landscape of the mid-1940s, showcasing the talents of some of the greatest artists of the era. Whether you are a music aficionado or simply a fan of the sounds of yesteryear, this list is sure to take you on a nostalgic journey through one of the most exciting and transformative periods in musical history.

1. Caldonia by Louis Jordan / Woody Herman

“Caldonia” by Louis Jordan and Woody Herman is a classic swing and jump blues tune that was originally recorded in 1945. The song tells the story of Caldonia, a woman who has captured the heart of the singer. The catchy and upbeat melody, along with Jordan and Herman’s powerful vocals, make “Caldonia” a joyous celebration of love and devotion. The song’s infectious rhythm and memorable lyrics have made it a staple of jazz and blues music, and it continues to be covered by musicians today.

2. The Honeydripper by Joe Liggins

“The Honeydripper” by Joe Liggins is a lively and energetic jump blues song that was first recorded in 1945. The song features Liggins’ driving piano playing and infectious vocals, and tells the story of a nightclub in which a band plays music that is so irresistible that people can’t help but dance. The song’s catchy melody and upbeat tempo make it a favorite among fans of jump blues, and its lyrics about the power of music to bring people together continue to resonate today. “The Honeydripper” has been covered by a wide range of artists over the years, cementing its place as a classic of the genre.

3. Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! by Vaughn Monroe

“Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!” by Vaughn Monroe is a classic holiday tune that has become a staple of Christmas music. The song features Monroe’s smooth baritone voice, backed by a big band and a choir, singing about the joys of winter and the warmth of being indoors with loved ones. The song’s catchy melody and upbeat tempo have made it a favorite for generations, and it continues to be covered by artists today.

4. On The Atchison, Topeka, And Santa Fe by Johnny Mercer / Bing Crosby / Tommy Dorsey (Sentimentalists)

“On The Atchison, Topeka, And Santa Fe” by Johnny Mercer, Bing Crosby, and Tommy Dorsey (Sentimentalists) is a lively and fun tune that tells the story of the famous railway line that ran through the American West. The song features Crosby’s warm vocals, backed by a swing band, singing about the sights and sounds of the train and the excitement of traveling across the country. The song’s catchy melody and upbeat tempo have made it a favorite of fans of big band and swing music, and it continues to be covered by artists today.

5. Driftin’ Blues by Johnny Moore’s Three Blazers (Charles Brown)

“Driftin’ Blues” by Johnny Moore’s Three Blazers (Charles Brown) is a classic blues tune that was first released in 1945. The song features Brown’s smooth and soulful vocals, backed by Moore’s bluesy guitar playing and a swinging rhythm section. The lyrics tell the story of a man who is feeling lost and alone, drifting through life without a sense of direction or purpose. The song’s melancholic melody and emotional lyrics have made it a favorite of blues enthusiasts and it continues to be covered by artists today.

6. Candy by Johnny Mercer & Jo Stafford

“Candy” by Johnny Mercer and Jo Stafford is a fun and playful tune that was first released in 1945. The song features Stafford’s sweet and charming vocals, backed by Mercer’s witty and clever lyrics. The lyrics tell the story of a man who is hopelessly in love with a woman named Candy, and can’t help but think about her all the time. The song’s catchy melody and clever lyrics have made it a favorite of swing and big band music fans and it continues to be covered by artists today.

7. Sentimental Journey by Les Brown (Doris Day)

“Sentimental Journey” by Les Brown (Doris Day) is a nostalgic and wistful tune that features Day’s warm and expressive vocals, backed by Brown’s swing band. The song tells the story of a person who is longing to return home after being away for a long time, and is filled with memories of the people and places they love. The song’s sentimental melody and emotional lyrics have made it a favorite of fans of big band and swing music, and it continues to be covered by artists today.

8. There! I’ve Said It Again by Vaughn Monroe

“There! I’ve Said It Again” by Vaughn Monroe is a classic pop ballad that was first released in 1945. The song features Monroe’s smooth and romantic vocals, backed by a lush orchestra. The lyrics tell the story of a person who is confessing their love to someone they’ve been keeping their feelings hidden from. The song’s sentimental melody and emotional lyrics have made it a favorite of pop music fans and it continues to be covered by artists today.

9. Who Threw The Whiskey In The Well? by Lucky Millinder (Wynonie Harris)

“Who Threw The Whiskey In The Well?” by Lucky Millinder (Wynonie Harris) is a lively and playful tune that was first released in 1945. The song features Harris’ energetic and soulful vocals, backed by Millinder’s swinging big band. The lyrics tell the story of a wild party where someone has thrown whiskey in the well, causing chaos and mayhem. The song’s catchy melody and humorous lyrics have made it a favorite of swing and rhythm and blues music fans and it continues to be covered by artists today.

10. Tippin’ In by Erskine Hawkins

“Tippin’ In” is a classic swing instrumental written and recorded by Erskine Hawkins in 1945. The song features a lively and infectious melody that is driven by a strong horn section and a swingin’ rhythm. The trumpet solos by Hawkins and his bandmate Joe Royal are particularly noteworthy and showcase their virtuosic playing skills. “Tippin’ In” became a hit in the swing and jump blues scene and remains a favorite among swing enthusiasts to this day.

11. Buzz Me by Louis Jordan

“Buzz Me” by Louis Jordan is a classic rhythm and blues tune that was first released in 1945. The song features Jordan’s energetic and soulful vocals, backed by a tight and swinging band. The lyrics tell the story of a person who is waiting for their lover to call them, and the anticipation and excitement of hearing the phone ring. The song’s catchy melody and energetic rhythm have made it a favorite of rhythm and blues and jump blues music fans and it continues to be covered by artists today.

12. Lover Man (Oh, Where Can You Be) by Billie Holiday

“Lover Man (Oh, Where Can You Be)” by Billie Holiday is a haunting and emotional ballad that was first released in 1945. The song features Holiday’s signature soulful and expressive vocals, backed by a sparse and moody arrangement. The lyrics tell the story of a person who is searching for their lover, and the longing and pain of being alone. The song’s melancholic melody and emotional lyrics have made it a favorite of jazz and blues music fans and it continues to be covered by artists today.

13. Till The End Of Time by Perry Como / Les Brown (Doris Day) / Dick Haymes

“Till the End of Time” is a ballad that was composed by Ted Mossman and Buddy Kaye in 1945. The song was a popular hit during the World War II era and was recorded by many popular artists including Perry Como, Les Brown featuring Doris Day, and Dick Haymes. The song’s sentimental lyrics and lush orchestration create a romantic and nostalgic atmosphere that captures the mood of the era. The song’s popularity continued into the 1950s and 1960s as it was covered by a variety of artists in different genres, including rock and roll, pop, and R&B.

14. I’m Beginning To See The Light by Ella Fitzgerald & Ink Spots

“I’m Beginning to See the Light” is a classic swing tune that was written by Duke Ellington, Don George, Johnny Hodges, and Harry James in 1944. The song’s upbeat melody and catchy lyrics make it a perfect example of the swing genre. The song has been covered by many artists, but the version by Ella Fitzgerald and the Ink Spots is particularly notable for its playful vocal interplay between Fitzgerald and the group. The song also features some excellent trumpet and saxophone solos, showcasing the virtuosity of the musicians involved.

15. It’s Been A Long, Long Time by Harry James (Kitty Kallen) / Les Paul (Bing Crosby)

“It’s Been a Long, Long Time” is a popular ballad that was written by Jule Styne and Sammy Cahn in 1945. The song was recorded by several popular artists, including Harry James featuring Kitty Kallen and Les Paul featuring Bing Crosby. The song’s sentimental lyrics and smooth melody captured the mood of the post-World War II era, and its popularity continued into the 1950s and 1960s. The song has since become a standard and has been covered by numerous artists in different genres, including jazz, pop, and R&B.

16. Chickery Chick by Sammy Kaye

“Chickery Chick” is a novelty song that was written by Sidney Lippman and Sylvia Dee in 1945. The song was recorded by Sammy Kaye and his orchestra and features a playful melody and catchy lyrics that are full of wordplay and puns. The song’s silly lyrics and upbeat tempo make it a fun and lighthearted addition to the swing and big band genres. The song’s popularity continued into the 1950s and 1960s, and it has been covered by several artists in different styles, including rock and roll and pop.

17. Strange Things Happening Every Day by Sister Rosetta Tharpe

“Strange Things Happening Every Day” is a gospel song written and performed by Sister Rosetta Tharpe in 1944. The song features Tharpe’s signature guitar style and soulful vocals. It was a groundbreaking song at the time as it combined religious themes with secular sounds and rhythms, making it an early example of the emerging rock and roll genre. The song also features an infectious call-and-response chorus that invites listeners to sing along. Tharpe’s unique sound and style influenced many later musicians, including Elvis Presley and Chuck Berry.

18. I Can’t Begin to Tell You by Bing Crosby

“I Can’t Begin to Tell You” is a romantic ballad recorded by Bing Crosby in 1945. The song features Crosby’s smooth vocals and a lush orchestral arrangement. It was written by James V. Monaco and Mack Gordon and was featured in the film “The Dolly Sisters.” The song was a major hit and spent several weeks at the top of the charts. It has since become a classic of the era and is a beloved example of the crooner style.

19. I’ll Buy That Dream by Helen Forrest & Dick Haymes / Harry James (Kitty Kallen)

“I’ll Buy That Dream” is a romantic ballad originally performed by Helen Forrest and Dick Haymes in 1945. The song features a lush orchestral arrangement and beautiful harmonies between the two vocalists. It was written by Herb Magidson, Allie Wrubel, and Bob Crosby and was featured in the film “Sing Your Way Home.” The song was a hit at the time and has since become a standard of the era, covered by many other artists.

20. It Might As Well Be Spring by Dick Haymes / Paul Weston (Margaret Whiting) / Sammy Kaye

“It Might As Well Be Spring” is a romantic ballad from the 1945 film “State Fair.” The song was written by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II and features a beautiful melody and poetic lyrics. The song has been covered by many artists, but the most popular version was recorded by Dick Haymes in 1945. The song features Haymes’ smooth vocals and a lush orchestral arrangement. It has since become a standard of the era and a beloved example of the romantic ballad.

21. My Dreams Are Getting Better All The Time by Les Brown (Doris Day)

“My Dreams Are Getting Better All the Time” is a romantic song originally recorded by Les Brown and his Band of Renown in 1945, with vocals by Doris Day. The song features a swinging big band arrangement and Day’s sweet and clear vocals. It was written by Mann Curtis and Vic Mizzy and was a hit at the time, spending several weeks at the top of the charts. The song has since become a standard of the era and is a beloved example of the upbeat, optimistic songs of the period.

22. Personality by Johnny Mercer

“Personality” by Johnny Mercer is a lively and upbeat song that was popularized in the late 1940s. The song is a celebration of individuality and encourages listeners to embrace their unique personalities. Johnny Mercer’s smooth and melodic voice perfectly captures the playful and carefree spirit of the song, while the catchy rhythm and brass instrumentation create a fun and danceable groove.

23. Laura by Woody Herman / Johnnie Johnston / Freddy Martin / Jerry Wald

“Laura” is a hauntingly beautiful melody that has become a timeless classic. The song was originally composed by David Raksin for the 1944 film of the same name and has since been covered by countless artists in various styles. The song’s haunting melody and mysterious lyrics perfectly capture the intrigue and allure of the film’s titular character. In the hands of Woody Herman, Johnnie Johnston, Freddy Martin, and Jerry Wald, “Laura” is transformed into a lush and dreamy instrumental piece with soaring orchestration and rich harmonies.

24. Just a-Sittin’ and a-Rockin’ by Delta Rhythm Boys / Stan Kenton (June Christy)

“Just a-Sittin’ and a-Rockin'” is a classic swing tune originally recorded by the Delta Rhythm Boys in 1941. The song’s simple yet catchy melody and upbeat tempo make it a perfect dance number, while the lyrics about daydreaming and rocking in a chair add a touch of nostalgia and sentimentality. Stan Kenton’s rendition of the song, featuring June Christy on vocals, transforms the tune into a smooth and sultry ballad with intricate harmonies and lush orchestration.

25. I Wonder by Louis Armstrong / Roosevelt Sykes / Warren Evans

“I Wonder” is a bluesy and introspective tune that showcases the talents of legendary jazz trumpeter Louis Armstrong, as well as blues pianist Roosevelt Sykes and guitarist Warren Evans. The song’s melancholic melody and poignant lyrics about lost love and regret perfectly capture the emotions of the blues. Armstrong’s soulful and heartfelt vocals, combined with Sykes’ and Evan’s soulful playing, create a powerful and moving rendition of the song.

26. Groovin’ High by Dizzy Gillespie

“Groovin’ High” is a bebop classic composed by jazz legend Dizzy Gillespie. The song’s intricate melody and complex harmonies reflect the adventurous spirit and technical mastery of bebop music. Gillespie’s explosive trumpet playing and scatting, combined with the dynamic drumming of Max Roach and the piano virtuosity of Bud Powell, create a thrilling and electrifying performance that highlights the innovation and excitement of bebop jazz.

27. Guitar Boogie by Rambler Trio (Arthur Smith)

“Guitar Boogie” by Rambler Trio (Arthur Smith) is an instrumental track that features intricate guitar playing and has become a staple of the country and western genre. The song was written and performed by Arthur Smith, who was known for his guitar prowess and innovative playing style. “Guitar Boogie” was a commercial success upon its release and has since been covered by numerous artists. The Rambler Trio’s version is known for its fast-paced and energetic performance, with each musician showcasing their impressive musical skills. The song’s popularity has also led to its inclusion in various movies and TV shows, further cementing its place in music history.

28. Bell-Bottom Trousers by Tony Pastor / Guy Lombardo (Jimmy Brown) / Kay Kyser

“Bell-Bottom Trousers” is a playful and lighthearted song that was popular during the World War II era. The song was recorded by several artists, including Tony Pastor, Guy Lombardo, and Kay Kyser. Its catchy tune and humorous lyrics about navy sailors and their distinctive attire made it a hit with audiences at the time. “Bell-Bottom Trousers” has since become a nostalgic classic, with its upbeat melody and fun lyrics still resonating with listeners today. The song’s popularity also highlights the impact that World War II had on popular culture, with songs like this one serving as a reflection of the times.

29. You’ll Never Walk Alone by Frank Sinatra

“You’ll Never Walk Alone” is a powerful and uplifting ballad that has become an iconic anthem of hope and encouragement. The song was originally written for the Broadway musical “Carousel” and has since been covered by countless artists, including Frank Sinatra. Sinatra’s version is known for its emotional delivery, with his smooth vocals conveying the song’s message of comfort and support. “You’ll Never Walk Alone” has become a beloved song of inspiration, often performed at graduation ceremonies, funerals, and other events where strength and perseverance are celebrated.

30. Tampico by Stan Kenton (June Christy)

“Tampico” is a Latin-inspired instrumental track that was popular during the big band era. The song was recorded by Stan Kenton, with vocals by June Christy. Its upbeat rhythm and catchy melody make it a lively and enjoyable track, with the addition of Christy’s vocals adding an extra layer of depth and character to the piece. “Tampico” showcases Kenton’s innovative and experimental approach to big band music, incorporating elements of Latin and jazz styles. The song’s popularity has endured over the years, with its infectious energy still captivating audiences today.

31. The Cattle Call by Eddy Arnold

“The Cattle Call” is a classic country song that was popularized by Eddy Arnold in the 1950s. The song’s mournful melody and poignant lyrics about a cowboy’s life on the range struck a chord with listeners at the time, with Arnold’s emotive delivery adding to the song’s impact. “The Cattle Call” has since become a standard of the country genre, with its haunting beauty and melancholic tone resonating with audiences across generations. The song’s imagery of wide-open spaces, cowboys, and the American West has also made it a cultural touchstone, evoking a sense of nostalgia and romanticism for a bygone era.

32. Sioux City Sue by Dick Thomas

“Sioux City Sue” is a classic Western swing song originally written in 1945 by Dick Thomas and Ray Freedman. The song’s lyrics describe a cowboy’s infatuation with a woman named Sioux City Sue, who he meets while in the town of Sioux City. The song became a hit for a number of artists, including the composer, Dick Thomas, and Gene Autry. With its catchy melody, upbeat rhythm, and cowboy-themed lyrics, “Sioux City Sue” remains a beloved classic of the Western swing genre.

33. You Can’t Get That No More by Louis Jordan

“You Can’t Get That No More” is a jump blues song by Louis Jordan, released in 1945. The song’s lyrics warn listeners that they won’t be able to get away with their usual tricks anymore. Jordan’s signature saxophone playing and energetic vocals make this song an example of his mastery of the jump blues style. With its catchy chorus and upbeat tempo, “You Can’t Get That No More” is a fun and lively song that showcases Jordan’s talent as a performer.

34. Salt Peanuts by Dizzie Gillespie

“Salt Peanuts” is a bebop jazz classic composed by Dizzy Gillespie and recorded in 1945. The song’s complex melody and fast-paced improvisations are characteristic of the bebop genre, which emerged in the 1940s as a reaction against the simpler melodies of swing music. The song’s title comes from the nonsensical lyrics, which Gillespie and his band members would shout during performances. “Salt Peanuts” has since become a staple of jazz repertoire and is often used as an example of the technical virtuosity and experimentalism of the bebop style.

35. Along The Navajo Trail by Bing Crosby & Andrews Sisters / Gene Krupa / Dinah Shore

“Along the Navajo Trail” is a popular Western song from 1945. It was first recorded by Bing Crosby and the Andrews Sisters, with additional notable versions by Gene Krupa and Dinah Shore. The song paints a vivid picture of the American Southwest, with lyrics describing the beauty of the desert and the Navajo people who inhabit it. The song’s catchy melody and playful lyrics have made it a beloved classic of the Western genre, and it continues to be covered by musicians to this day.

36. Dream by Frank Sinatra / Pied Pipers

“Dream” is a romantic ballad originally recorded by The Pied Pipers in 1945. However, it was Frank Sinatra’s 1945 cover that became the definitive version of the song. The song’s lush orchestration, beautiful melody, and Sinatra’s smooth vocals make it a timeless classic. The lyrics describe the dream of finding true love and the longing that comes with it. “Dream” remains one of Sinatra’s most beloved songs and is often cited as one of the greatest love songs of all time.

37. Mop! Mop! by Louis Jordan

“Mop! Mop!” is a lively and upbeat jump blues song by Louis Jordan, released in 1945. The song features Jordan’s signature saxophone playing and energetic vocals, as well as his band’s tight and infectious rhythm. The song’s lyrics describe a woman who loves to dance and clean, making the connection between the two activities. “Mop! Mop!” is a fun and playful song that showcases Jordan’s talent as a songwriter and performer.

38. Don’t Worry ‘Bout That Mule by Louis Jordan

“Don’t Worry ‘Bout That Mule” is another jump blues classic by Louis Jordan, released in 1945. The song’s lyrics describe a man who is trying to transport a mule across town, but keeps encountering various obstacles along the way. Jordan’s energetic vocals and the song’s infectious rhythm make it a memorable example of the jump blues style. The song’s lighthearted and humorous lyrics also make it a fun and enjoyable listen.

39. Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate The Positive by Bing Crosby & Andrews Sisters

“Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate The Positive” is a popular song from 1945, first recorded by Johnny Mercer with the Pied Pipers. However, it was Bing Crosby and the Andrews Sisters’ cover that became the most successful and enduring version of the song. The song’s upbeat melody and positive lyrics encourage listeners to focus on the good things in life and to not dwell on the negative. “Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate The Positive” remains a beloved classic of the swing era and is often cited as an example of the power of positive thinking.

40. Symphony by Freddy Martin (Clyde Rogers) / Benny Goodman (Liza Morrow)

“Symphony” is a popular song from 1945, with music by Freddy Martin and lyrics by Clyde Rogers. The song was recorded by Martin’s orchestra, featuring vocals by Liza Morrow, as well as by Benny Goodman and his orchestra, with vocals by Peggy Lee. The song’s sweeping melody and romantic lyrics describe the beauty and power of music, likening it to a symphony that can transport listeners to another world. “Symphony” remains a beloved classic of the swing era, showcasing the skillful orchestration and vocal performances that characterized the period.

41. Shame on You by Spade Cooley (Tex Williams) / Lawrence Welk (Red Foley)

“Shame on You” is a Western swing classic written by Spade Cooley and recorded in 1945 by Cooley’s band, featuring vocals by Tex Williams. The song became a major hit and remains one of the defining songs of the Western swing genre. The song’s catchy melody and playful lyrics describe a lover’s quarrel, with Williams scolding his partner for her behavior. “Shame on You” showcases the blend of country and swing music that characterized the Western swing style and helped make it a popular genre in the 1940s.

42. Gotta Be This Or That by Benny Goodman

“Gotta Be This Or That” is a swing jazz classic recorded by Benny Goodman in 1945. The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy melody make it a lively and enjoyable listen. The lyrics describe the singer’s preference for a partner who is decisive and knows what they want in life. The song features a memorable clarinet solo by Goodman, highlighting his skill as a musician and bandleader. “Gotta Be This Or That” remains a beloved classic of the swing era, showcasing the energy and vibrancy of the period.

43. Dig You Later (A Hubba-Hubba-Hubba) by Perry Como

“Dig You Later (A Hubba-Hubba-Hubba)” is a playful and lighthearted song recorded by Perry Como in 1945. The song’s catchy melody and humorous lyrics describe a man who is trying to get a date with a woman he finds attractive. The song’s title comes from a popular slang phrase of the time, “hubba-hubba,” which was used to express admiration or attraction. Como’s smooth vocals and the song’s upbeat tempo make it a fun and enjoyable listen. “Dig You Later (A Hubba-Hubba-Hubba)” remains a beloved example of the playful and romantic songs that characterized popular music in the 1940s.

44. Rock Me Mamma by Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup

“Rock Me Mamma” is a classic blues song written and performed by Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup. Released in 1944, it features Crudup’s distinctive guitar playing and soulful vocals. The song is a perfect example of the Mississippi Delta blues style, with its driving rhythm and raw emotion. Crudup’s lyrics tell the story of a man who is in love with a woman and begs her to “rock him all night long.” The song has been covered by many artists over the years, including Bob Dylan, who used the song’s melody for his hit “Wagon Wheel.” “Rock Me Mamma” remains a timeless classic in the world of blues music.

45. Doctor, Lawyer, Indian Chief by Betty Hutton

“Doctor, Lawyer, Indian Chief” is a lively and upbeat song by Betty Hutton, released in 1945. The song tells the story of a young woman who dreams of marrying a man who is a doctor, a lawyer, or an Indian chief. The lyrics are playful and humorous, and Hutton’s energetic performance perfectly captures the song’s whimsical spirit. The song became a hit upon its release and has remained a popular favorite over the years. “Doctor, Lawyer, Indian Chief” is a classic example of the swing and big band sound that dominated the music scene in the 1940s. Betty Hutton’s talent as a performer shines through in this catchy and fun song.

46. Somebody Done Changed the Lock on My Door by Louis Jordan

“Somebody Done Changed the Lock on My Door” is a blues song recorded by Louis Jordan in 1949. Known for his energetic and upbeat style, Jordan’s performance in this song is no exception. The lyrics tell the story of a man who has been locked out of his own house by an unfaithful lover. With his trademark saxophone playing and catchy rhythm, Jordan’s “Somebody Done Changed the Lock on My Door” remains a classic example of the jump blues sound.

47. I Should Care by Frank Sinatra / Tommy Dorsey (Bonnie Lou Williams) / Martha Tilton

“I Should Care” is a beautiful ballad that has been recorded by several artists, including Frank Sinatra, Tommy Dorsey, Bonnie Lou Williams, and Martha Tilton. The song’s melody is haunting and melancholic, and the lyrics speak of the pain of unrequited love. Each artist brings their own interpretation to the song, but all convey the deep emotions of the lyrics. “I Should Care” is a classic example of the Great American Songbook and continues to be a favorite among jazz and pop musicians and fans alike.

48. Twilight Time by Three Suns / Les Brown

“Twilight Time” is a romantic and dreamy ballad recorded by the Three Suns and Les Brown in the 1940s. The song’s lyrics evoke a sense of nostalgia and longing for the past, while the music creates a dreamlike atmosphere. The Three Suns’ version features lush, cascading harmonies and a gentle melody, while Les Brown’s version incorporates a more orchestral sound. “Twilight Time” remains a timeless classic that captures the romantic spirit of the era.

49. Oklahoma Hills by Jack Guthrie

“Oklahoma Hills” is a classic country song written and recorded by Jack Guthrie in 1945. The lyrics celebrate the beauty and simplicity of rural life in Oklahoma, and the melody is upbeat and catchy. Guthrie’s distinctive vocals and guitar playing give the song an authentic and rustic feel. “Oklahoma Hills” has been covered by many artists over the years, including Hank Thompson, Bill Monroe, and Arlo Guthrie, and remains a beloved classic of the country music genre.

50. Chopin’s Polonaise by Carmen Cavallaro

“Chopin’s Polonaise” is a piano piece composed by Frédéric Chopin, but in this case, it is interpreted by Carmen Cavallaro in his own unique style. Cavallaro’s arrangement of the piece adds a jazzy flavor to the classical melody, and his virtuosic piano playing showcases his incredible talent as a musician. “Chopin’s Polonaise” is a testament to the enduring appeal of classical music and the endless possibilities for interpretation and innovation in the hands of skilled musicians like Cavallaro.

51. The House I Live In by Frank Sinatra

“The House I Live In” is a patriotic song that was recorded by Frank Sinatra in 1945. The song was written by Earl Robinson with lyrics by Abel Meeropol, and was originally written as a poem that spoke out against racism and anti-Semitism. The song became popular during World War II as a message of unity and freedom, and Sinatra’s recording became an iconic representation of this sentiment. The song is a reflection on the beauty of America and the values that the country stands for, with lyrics such as “What is America to me? A name, a map, or a flag I see? A certain word, democracy? What is America to me?” The song is a reminder of the importance of coming together and standing up for what is right, and Sinatra’s smooth vocals add a sense of hope and optimism to the message.

52. Love Letters by Dick Haymes

“Love Letters” is a romantic ballad that was recorded by Dick Haymes in 1945. The song was written by Edward Heyman and Victor Young, and tells the story of a love that is expressed through letters. The song has a nostalgic feel to it, and Haymes’ smooth vocals add to the romantic atmosphere. The lyrics evoke a sense of longing and desire, with lines such as “Love letters straight from your heart, keep us so near while apart”. The song became a popular choice for couples in love, and is still considered a classic romantic ballad to this day. Haymes’ rendition of the song is a testament to the power of love and the impact that a heartfelt message can have.

53. Harlem Nocturne by Johnny Otis

“Harlem Nocturne” by Johnny Otis is a moody and evocative instrumental piece that captures the essence of the nighttime atmosphere in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City. The song features a prominent saxophone melody that is haunting and sensual, accompanied by a steady drum beat and bluesy guitar riffs. The melody builds and subsides throughout the song, creating a sense of tension and release, and the overall effect is mesmerizing.

54. That’s The Stuff You Gotta Watch by Buddy Johnson (Ella Johnson)

“That’s The Stuff You Gotta Watch” by Buddy Johnson (Ella Johnson) is a classic swing tune with a catchy melody and playful lyrics. The song features a lively horn section, a driving rhythm, and a vocal performance by Ella Johnson that is both sassy and sweet. The lyrics advise the listener to be cautious in matters of the heart, warning against falling for someone who might not have their best interests at heart. The song is a fun and upbeat reminder to stay on guard in matters of love.

55. I Cover The Waterfront by Billie Holiday / Cats ‘N Jammer Three

“I Cover The Waterfront” is a melancholy jazz standard that has been recorded by many artists over the years, including Billie Holiday and Cats ‘N Jammer Three. The song features a slow and mournful melody, with lyrics that speak of lost love and the sadness that comes with it. The vocals are emotive and heartfelt, and the overall effect is deeply moving. The song captures the bittersweet feeling of longing for someone who is no longer there.

56. It’s Only a Paper Moon by Ella Fitzgerald & Delta Rhythm Boys

“It’s Only a Paper Moon” is a classic song from the 1930s, performed here by Ella Fitzgerald and the Delta Rhythm Boys. The song features a bouncy and upbeat melody, with lyrics that speak of the power of imagination and the ability to create one’s own reality. The vocals are playful and joyful, and the song is a celebration of the human spirit and its capacity for hope and optimism. The song has a timeless quality that has made it a beloved standard in the jazz canon.

57. Ev’ry Time We Say Goodbye by Benny Goodman (Peggy Mann)

“Ev’ry Time We Say Goodbye” is a classic jazz standard originally composed by Cole Porter in 1944. The song has been performed by numerous artists over the years, but Benny Goodman’s version featuring Peggy Mann’s vocal is particularly notable for its beautiful and emotional rendition. Peggy Mann’s smooth and sultry voice perfectly captures the bittersweet feeling of saying goodbye to a loved one, and Goodman’s arrangement adds a touch of nostalgia to the song. The melancholic tone is highlighted by the soft, mellow tones of the saxophone and the delicate strumming of the guitar. “Ev’ry Time We Say Goodbye” is a timeless ballad that speaks to the heart, and Benny Goodman’s rendition remains one of the most memorable interpretations of this classic.

58. Can’t You Read Between The Lines by Jimmy Dorsey (Jean Cromwell) / Kay Kyser / Charlie Spivak

“Can’t You Read Between The Lines” is a charming and playful tune that was a popular hit in the 1940s. The song was recorded by several artists, including Jimmy Dorsey, Kay Kyser, and Charlie Spivak. The upbeat tempo and catchy melody make it a joy to listen to, while the clever lyrics tell a story of a woman who is trying to communicate her feelings to her lover without being too obvious. Jean Cromwell’s vocals on Jimmy Dorsey’s version are particularly noteworthy, as she effortlessly conveys the flirtatiousness and wit of the song. The playful instrumentation, including the jazzy horns and swinging rhythm section, perfectly complement the lyrics and add to the overall fun and lighthearted feel of the song.

59. Aren’t You Glad You’re You? by Bing Crosby / Les Brown (Doris Day)

“Aren’t You Glad You’re You?” is a cheerful and upbeat tune that was made famous by Bing Crosby and Les Brown in 1945. The song’s catchy melody and positive lyrics celebrate the joys of being alive and the simple pleasures of life. Doris Day’s version is particularly notable for her bright and infectious vocal performance, which perfectly captures the optimistic spirit of the song. The jazzy instrumentation, including the playful horns and swinging rhythm section, adds to the overall upbeat feel of the song. “Aren’t You Glad You’re You?” is a timeless classic that remains a beloved favorite, and Doris Day’s rendition is one of the most memorable interpretations of this happy tune.

60. Stars and Stripes on Iwo Jima by Bob Wills & His Texas Playboys / Sons of the Pioneers

“Stars and Stripes on Iwo Jima” is a patriotic country song that was first recorded by Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys in 1945. The song pays tribute to the brave soldiers who fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima during World War II, and the stirring melody and lively instrumentation perfectly capture the spirit of American heroism. The Sons of the Pioneers also recorded a memorable version of the song, featuring their signature harmonies and Western sound. “Stars and Stripes on Iwo Jima” is a timeless classic that celebrates the sacrifices of our nation’s veterans and remains a beloved favorite.

61. S.K. Blues by Pete Johnson (Joe Turner)

“S.K. Blues” is a classic blues tune that was originally recorded by pianist Pete Johnson in 1941, with vocals by Joe Turner. The song’s catchy melody and driving rhythm are perfectly suited to Turner’s powerful voice, and his lyrics tell a story of heartbreak and betrayal. The rollicking piano and swinging horns create a lively and energetic atmosphere, and the overall feel of the song is one of joyous celebration despite the subject matter. “S.K. Blues” is a classic example of the blues genre, and Turner’s performance is one of the most memorable interpretations of this timeless tune.

62. Voo-It! Voo-It! by Blues Woman

“Voo-It! Voo-It!” is a raucous and upbeat blues tune performed by an unknown female artist in the 1940s. The song’s catchy rhythm and infectious energy are sure to get your toes tapping, while the singer’s sassy and confident vocals add a touch of attitude to the lyrics. The rollicking piano and swinging horns create a lively and energetic atmosphere, and the overall feel of the song is one of unbridled joy and exuberance. “Voo-It! Voo-It!” is a testament to the power of the blues to lift our spirits and make us feel alive.

63. Stuff Like That There by Betty Hutton

“Stuff Like That There” is a playful and lighthearted tune that was made famous by Betty Hutton in the 1940s. The song’s catchy melody and clever lyrics tell a story of romantic infatuation and the confusion that comes with falling in love. Hutton’s energetic and lively vocal performance perfectly captures the playful spirit of the song, while the jazzy horns and swinging rhythm section create a fun and upbeat atmosphere. “Stuff Like That There” is a classic example of the big band sound of the 1940s, and Hutton’s rendition is one of the most memorable interpretations of this happy tune.

64. A Kiss Goodnight by Woody Herman / Freddie Slack

“A Kiss Goodnight” is a romantic and dreamy tune that was recorded by both Woody Herman and Freddie Slack in the 1940s. The song’s lilting melody and tender lyrics evoke the feeling of a gentle kiss goodnight, and the lush instrumentation, including the romantic strings and gentle piano, create a serene and peaceful atmosphere. Both versions of the song are notable for their smooth and polished sound, and the romantic sentiment of the lyrics makes it a timeless classic.

65. Chloe by Spike Jones & His City Slickers (Red Ingle)

“Chloe” is a playful and humorous tune performed by Spike Jones and His City Slickers, featuring vocals by Red Ingle. The song’s catchy melody and clever lyrics tell a story of romantic misadventures and the pitfalls of falling in love. The upbeat tempo and swinging horns create a lively and energetic atmosphere, while Ingle’s sassy and confident vocals add a touch of attitude to the lyrics. “Chloe” is a classic example of the novelty sound that was popular in the 1940s, and Spike Jones and His City Slickers’ rendition is one of the most memorable interpretations of this humorous tune.

66. Sleigh Ride In July by Dinah Shore / Bing Crosby / Tommy Dorsey (Bonnie Lou Williams)

“Sleigh Ride In July” is a charming and upbeat song performed by a number of notable artists including Dinah Shore, Bing Crosby, and Tommy Dorsey featuring Bonnie Lou Williams. The song has a catchy melody and playful lyrics that tell the story of a couple enjoying a romantic sleigh ride in the middle of summer. The contrast between the wintry image of a sleigh ride and the warm summer months creates a whimsical and lighthearted mood that is sure to put a smile on anyone’s face. The song is a great example of the kind of feel-good music that was popular during the post-war era.

67. Waitin’ For The Train To Come In by Peggy Lee / Harry James / Johnny Long

“Waitin’ For The Train To Come In” is a touching ballad performed by Peggy Lee, Harry James, and Johnny Long. The song tells the story of a woman who is anxiously waiting for her husband to return home from the war. The lyrics capture the uncertainty and longing that families experienced during this time, as they waited for loved ones to return from overseas. The music is tender and melancholic, evoking a sense of nostalgia and longing. Peggy Lee’s voice is particularly moving, conveying a depth of emotion that is both powerful and poignant. The song is a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by families during World War II and the emotional toll that war takes on those left behind.

68. A Little on The Lonely Side by Guy Lombardo (Jimmy Brown)

“A Little on The Lonely Side” is a classic song performed by Guy Lombardo featuring Jimmy Brown. The song has a simple melody and straightforward lyrics that capture the feeling of loneliness and isolation that many people experience at some point in their lives. Lombardo’s orchestra provides a gentle, soothing accompaniment that perfectly complements Brown’s plaintive vocals. The song is a reminder of the enduring popularity of big band music during the post-war era, and of the emotional resonance that simple, heartfelt songs can have.

69. Cocktails For Two by Spike Jones & His City Slickers

“Cocktails For Two” is a playful and humorous song performed by Spike Jones & His City Slickers. The song features an energetic and upbeat melody, punctuated by the sound of clinking glasses and other cocktail-related noises. The lyrics describe a romantic encounter in which the couple enjoys a variety of cocktails, culminating in the suggestion that they might “go out and paint the town”. The song is a lighthearted and whimsical celebration of the joys of romance and the pleasures of socializing.

70. 11:60 PM by Harry James

“11:60 PM” is a swinging jazz instrumental performed by Harry James. The song features an upbeat, toe-tapping melody and a driving rhythm section that is sure to get listeners moving. James’s trumpet playing is virtuosic, showcasing his skill as a soloist and bandleader. The song is a testament to the enduring popularity of jazz during the post-war era and the energy and vitality of this exciting musical genre.

71. The Bells of St. Mary’s by Bing Crosby

“The Bells of St. Mary’s” is a classic ballad performed by Bing Crosby. The song has a simple and beautiful melody that perfectly complements Crosby’s smooth and expressive vocals. The lyrics tell the story of a church and the role it plays in bringing people together and providing a sense of community. The song is a testament to the enduring power of music to inspire and uplift people, and to the importance of community and connection in our lives.

72. Got a Right to Cry by Joe Liggins

“Got a Right to Cry” by Joe Liggins is a classic blues song from the 1950s. The song features Liggins on vocals and piano, backed by a tight rhythm section and horn arrangement. The lyrics are about heartbreak and the pain of lost love, with Liggins singing about how he has the right to cry and feel sorry for himself. The song has a melancholic feel, with Liggins’ soulful vocals and the moody instrumentation creating a haunting atmosphere. “Got a Right to Cry” is a powerful and emotional song that captures the rawness and intensity of the blues.

73. Close as Pages In A Book by Benny Goodman (Jane Harvey)

“Close as Pages In A Book” is a beautiful ballad performed by Benny Goodman and Jane Harvey. The song has a nostalgic and romantic feel, with Harvey’s soft and emotive vocals perfectly complementing Goodman’s clarinet playing. The lyrics are about the closeness and intimacy between two people, with Harvey singing about how she feels as close to her lover as the pages in a book. The song has a dreamy and romantic quality that is both wistful and uplifting.

74. Good, Good, Good (That’s You-That’s You) by Xavier Cugat (Del Campo) / Sammy Kaye

“Good, Good, Good (That’s You-That’s You)” is a cheerful and upbeat swing number by Xavier Cugat and Sammy Kaye. The song features lively horns and percussion, with Cugat’s band providing a joyful and energetic backing for Kaye’s vocals. The lyrics are about a person’s positive attributes, with Kaye singing about how his lover is “good, good, good” in every way. The song is a fun and infectious celebration of love and happiness.

75. The Blond Sailor by Andrews Sisters

“The Blond Sailor” by Andrews Sisters is a catchy and upbeat swing tune from the 1940s. The song features the Andrews Sisters’ trademark harmonies, with a lively and jazzy arrangement that is perfect for dancing. The lyrics are about a sailor who catches the eye of a group of women, with the sisters singing about his handsome looks and charming personality. “The Blond Sailor” is a playful and fun song that captures the spirit of the swing era.

76. Artistry Jumps by Stan Kenton

“Artistry Jumps” by Stan Kenton is a classic jazz instrumental that features a bold and innovative arrangement. The song starts off with a simple piano melody before building into a complex and dynamic composition that showcases Kenton’s unique approach to orchestration. The horns and percussion are used to great effect, creating a dynamic and powerful sound that is both experimental and accessible. “Artistry Jumps” is a testament to Kenton’s genius as a composer and arranger.

77. Poor Little Rhode Island by Guy Lombardo

“Poor Little Rhode Island” by Guy Lombardo is a lively and upbeat novelty song from the 1930s. The song features Lombardo’s trademark vocals and a jazzy arrangement that is perfect for dancing. The lyrics are about Rhode Island’s small size and lack of recognition, with Lombardo singing about how the state is often overlooked in favor of its larger and more famous neighbors. “Poor Little Rhode Island” is a fun and catchy tune that celebrates the state’s unique charm and character.

78. Keep Your Arms Around Me by Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup

“Keep Your Arms Around Me” is a classic blues song by Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup. The song features Crudup’s soulful vocals and powerful guitar playing, with a simple yet effective arrangement that allows his talents to shine through. The lyrics are about love and the desire to be close to someone, with Crudup singing about how he wants his lover to keep their arms around him all night long. “Keep Your Arms Around Me” is a timeless blues ballad that showcases Crudup’s unique and powerful style.

79. Hong Kong Blues by Tommy Dorsey (Skeets Herfurt)

“Hong Kong Blues” is a swinging jazz tune by Tommy Dorsey featuring Skeets Herfurt on vocals. The song has a playful and upbeat feel, with a catchy melody and lively horn arrangements. The lyrics are about the joys and challenges of life in Hong Kong, with Herfurt singing about the sights and sounds of the city and the cultural differences he encounters. “Hong Kong Blues” is a fun and entertaining song that captures the spirit of adventure and exploration.

80. Put Another Chair at the Table by Mills Brothers

“Put Another Chair at the Table” by the Mills Brothers is a heartwarming and sentimental ballad. The song features the group’s signature harmonies and a gentle, lilting melody. The lyrics are about the love and support of family, with the brothers singing about how they wish their deceased loved ones could be with them at the dinner table. “Put Another Chair at the Table” is a touching and emotional song that celebrates the enduring bonds of family.

81. There Must Be A Way by Charlie Spivak / Johnnie Johnston

“There Must Be A Way” is a beautiful ballad by Charlie Spivak and Johnnie Johnston. The song has a romantic and wistful feel, with Spivak’s trumpet playing and Johnston’s vocals perfectly complementing each other. The lyrics are about the hope and longing for love, with Johnston singing about how there must be a way to find the one he’s been searching for. “There Must Be A Way” is a timeless love song that captures the bittersweet emotions of romantic longing.

82. If I Loved You by Perry Como

“If I Loved You” is a classic love ballad performed by Perry Como. The song has a gentle and tender feel, with Como’s soothing vocals and a simple, elegant arrangement. The lyrics are about the uncertainty and longing of love, with Como singing about how he would feel if he were in love with someone. “If I Loved You” is a timeless classic that captures the essence of romantic yearning and the beauty of falling in love.

83. Yah-Ta-Ta, Yah-Ta-Ta (Talk, Talk, Talk) by Bing Crosby & Judy Garland

“Yah-Ta-Ta, Yah-Ta-Ta (Talk, Talk, Talk)” is a cheerful and lively duet performed by Bing Crosby and Judy Garland. The song was composed by Johnny Mercer and Matty Malneck, and was released in 1940. The song’s upbeat melody and catchy lyrics make it a perfect example of the popular music of that era. The lyrics of the song describe a conversation between two people, who are chatting about their day, discussing their problems, and generally engaging in small talk. Crosby and Garland’s duet is characterized by their impeccable vocal harmony, and their ability to capture the playful and carefree spirit of the song.

84. Stuffy by Coleman Hawkins

“Stuffy” is a jazz composition by the legendary saxophonist, Coleman Hawkins. The song was recorded in 1946, during the height of the bebop era. The song’s melody is characterized by its intricate phrasing, and Hawkins’ virtuosic saxophone playing. The song features a lively and energetic rhythm section, with a driving bassline and dynamic drumming. Hawkins’ solos are a testament to his technical mastery of the saxophone, and his ability to improvise with skill and precision.

85. At Mail Call Today by Gene Autry

“At Mail Call Today” is a sentimental ballad performed by Gene Autry. The song was written by Johnny Marvin and Fred Rose, and was released in 1945, during the final years of World War II. The song’s lyrics describe the anticipation and excitement of soldiers waiting for their mail, and the joy they feel when receiving letters from their loved ones. Autry’s gentle and soothing voice perfectly captures the emotional resonance of the song, and the gentle acoustic guitar accompaniment adds to the song’s nostalgic feel.

86. I Wish I Knew by Dick Haymes

“I Wish I Knew” is a romantic ballad performed by Dick Haymes. The song was composed by Harry Warren and Mack Gordon, and was released in 1945. The song’s lyrics describe the pain of unrequited love, and the longing to be with the one you love. Haymes’ smooth and velvety voice perfectly captures the emotional depth of the song, and the lush orchestration adds to the song’s romantic feel.

87. Money is The Root Of All Evil by Andrews Sisters

“Money is The Root Of All Evil” is a swing song performed by the Andrews Sisters. The song was written by Sammy Cahn and Saul Chaplin, and was released in 1940. The song’s lyrics describe the corrupting influence of money, and the dangers of becoming too obsessed with wealth. The Andrews Sisters’ signature close harmony vocals perfectly capture the song’s catchy melody, and the lively swing beat makes it a perfect example of the popular music of the time.

88. (Did You Ever Get) That Feeling In The Moonlight by Perry Como

“(Did You Ever Get) That Feeling In The Moonlight” is a romantic ballad performed by Perry Como. The song was written by Irving Berlin and was released in 1950. The song’s lyrics describe the magic and enchantment of being in love under the moonlight. Como’s smooth and effortless vocals, coupled with the song’s lush orchestration, evoke a sense of dreaminess and nostalgia. The song’s gentle rhythm and the soft tones of the piano perfectly capture the mood of the lyrics, making it a classic love song that has stood the test of time.

89. Filipino Baby by Cowboy Copas / T. “Texas” Tyler

“Filipino Baby” is a country and western song that was first recorded in 1946 by T. Texas Tyler, and was later covered by Cowboy Copas. The song’s lyrics tell the story of a soldier who falls in love with a Filipina woman while serving in the Philippines during World War II. The soldier marries the woman and has a child with her, but is forced to leave her behind when he returns to the United States. The song’s poignant lyrics, combined with the melancholic melody, make it a touching tribute to the sacrifices made by soldiers and their families during times of war. Tyler’s deep and emotive vocals, as well as Copas’ heartfelt rendition, perfectly capture the song’s emotional resonance, making it a classic example of country music storytelling.

90. Triflin’ Gal by Al Dexter / Walter Shrum

“Triflin’ Gal” is a classic country song originally recorded by Al Dexter and co-written with Walter Shrum. The song features traditional country instrumentation including twangy guitars and a lively fiddle, along with Dexter’s distinctive vocals. The lyrics tell the story of a man who is fed up with his unfaithful lover and her constant lying and cheating. The chorus repeats the refrain “Triflin’ gal, you’re a triflin’ gal, you done me wrong and now you’re on the run,” emphasizing the sense of betrayal and frustration felt by the narrator. Despite the serious subject matter, the upbeat tempo and catchy melody make it a fun and memorable song.

91. Jimmy’s Blues by Count Basie (Jimmy Rushing)

“Jimmy’s Blues” is a classic jazz blues song performed by Count Basie and featuring vocals by Jimmy Rushing. The song begins with a simple piano introduction before Rushing’s smooth and soulful voice comes in, accompanied by the band’s swinging rhythm. The lyrics are a classic example of the blues genre, with Rushing singing about his troubles and heartache, including lines such as “Got those blues, I’m all alone, my woman left and now she’s gone.” The song features several instrumental breaks, allowing the band to showcase their skills, with solos by the saxophone and trumpet players. Despite the melancholy subject matter, the song maintains a lively and energetic feel, capturing the spirit of the classic jazz blues era.

92. I Wish by Mills Brothers

“I Wish” is a classic song recorded by the Mills Brothers, a vocal group known for their tight harmonies and innovative use of vocal effects. The song features a catchy melody and simple lyrics that express the narrator’s desire for a better life, including lines such as “I wish I had someone to love me, someone to call me their own.” The Mills Brothers’ signature vocal style, which includes imitating instruments and creating intricate vocal arrangements, is on full display in this song, adding to its charm and appeal. The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy melody make it a fun and memorable addition to the Mills Brothers’ repertoire.

93. The Moment I Met You by Tommy Dorsey (Sentimentalists)

“The Moment I Met You” is a classic big band song performed by Tommy Dorsey and his orchestra, featuring vocals by the Sentimentalists. The song begins with a smooth and romantic instrumental introduction, before the vocals come in, singing about the narrator’s feelings of love and longing. The lyrics, including lines such as “The moment I met you, my heart began to sing,” are typical of the romantic ballads of the era. The song features several instrumental breaks, allowing the band to showcase their talents, with solos by the saxophone and trumpet players. The overall effect is a romantic and dreamy song that captures the spirit of the big band era.

94. I Fall In Love Too Easily by Eugenie Baird & Mel Torme

“I Fall in Love Too Easily” is a classic jazz ballad performed by Eugenie Baird and Mel Torme. The song features a slow and melancholy melody, with lyrics that express the narrator’s feelings of vulnerability and tendency to fall in love too easily. The vocals are smooth and soulful, with Torme and Baird trading off verses and harmonizing on the chorus. The song features several instrumental breaks, allowing the band to showcase their skills, with a particularly poignant trumpet solo. The overall effect is a beautiful and haunting ballad that captures the bittersweet nature of love and relationships.

95. A Cottage For Sale by Billy Eckstine

“A Cottage for Sale” is a classic ballad performed by Billy Eckstine, known for his smooth and soulful vocals. The song features a slow and mournful melody, with lyrics that tell the story of a broken relationship and a home that is now empty and for sale. The vocals are rich and emotional, with Eckstine conveying a sense of heartache and loss. The song features several instrumental breaks, allowing the band to showcase their skills, with a particularly moving saxophone solo. The overall effect is a beautiful and poignant ballad that captures the pain of lost love and the hope for a new beginning.

96. With Tears in My Eyes by Wesley Tuttle

“With Tears in My Eyes” is a classic country song recorded by Wesley Tuttle. The song features a simple yet catchy melody, with lyrics that express the narrator’s feelings of heartbreak and sadness, including lines such as “With tears in my eyes, I’m saying goodbye to you.” Tuttle’s vocals are smooth and emotive, conveying a sense of loss and longing. The song features traditional country instrumentation, including acoustic guitar and pedal steel guitar, adding to its authenticity and charm. The overall effect is a beautiful and poignant country ballad that captures the pain of lost love.

97. Blues At Sunrise by Ivory Joe Hunter

“Blues at Sunrise” is a classic blues song recorded by Ivory Joe Hunter. The song features a slow and soulful melody, with Hunter’s smooth vocals conveying a sense of heartache and despair. The lyrics tell the story of a man who has lost his lover and is now alone and heartbroken. The song features several instrumental breaks, allowing Hunter to showcase his skills on the piano, with a particularly moving solo towards the end. The overall effect is a beautiful and haunting blues ballad that captures the pain and loneliness of lost love.

98. All of My Life by Bing Crosby / Sammy Kaye / Three Suns

“All of My Life” is a classic pop song recorded by Bing Crosby, Sammy Kaye, and the Three Suns. The song features a romantic and dreamy melody, with Crosby’s smooth vocals conveying a sense of love and devotion. The lyrics express the narrator’s feelings of love and the desire to spend his life with his beloved, including lines such as “All of my life, I’ve been waiting for someone like you.” The song features lush orchestration, including strings and horns, adding to its romantic and nostalgic feel. The overall effect is a beautiful and sentimental pop ballad that captures the spirit of the romantic ballads of the era.

99. I Ain’t Got Nothing But The Blues by Duke Ellington

“I Ain’t Got Nothing But The Blues” is a classic jazz song performed by Duke Ellington and his orchestra. The song features a catchy melody and swinging rhythm, with Ellington’s band showcasing their skills on their respective instruments. The lyrics express the narrator’s feelings of sadness and despair, including lines such as “Seems like the whole world’s wrong since my baby’s been gone.” The song features several instrumental breaks, allowing the band to showcase their talents, with solos by the saxophone and trumpet players. The overall effect is a fun and energetic jazz song that captures the spirit of the swing era.

100. Two-Timed Me One Time Too Often by Tex Ritter

“Two-Timed Me One Time Too Often” is a classic country song recorded by Tex Ritter. The song features a simple and catchy melody, with Ritter’s vocals conveying a sense of betrayal and anger. The lyrics tell the story of a man who has been cheated on by his lover one too many times, including lines such as “You two-timed me one time too often, I’m gonna find somebody new.” The song features traditional country instrumentation, including twangy guitars and a lively fiddle, adding to its authenticity and charm. The overall effect is a fun and upbeat country song that captures the spirit of the classic country ballads of the era.