43. Together – Helen Forrest & Dick Haymes / Guy Lombardo (Tony Craig)

“Together” is a popular song composed by Lew Brown, Buddy DeSylva, and Ray Henderson, and it was first introduced in the 1928 musical “Whoopee!” The song has been covered by many artists over the years, including Helen Forrest and Dick Haymes in 1944 and Guy Lombardo and Tony Craig in 1945. The melody is characterized by a bright and cheerful tempo, and the lyrics express the joy of being together with someone you love. Both versions feature the vocalists’ harmonies, creating a sweet and romantic mood.

44. Don’t Sweetheart Me- Lawrence Welk (Wayne Marsh)

“Don’t Sweetheart Me” is a popular song written by Cliff Friend and Charles Tobias, and it was first recorded by Lawrence Welk in 1943. The song has since been covered by many artists, including Wayne Marsh. The melody is characterized by a swinging rhythm and a catchy chorus that invites the listener to sing along. The lyrics playfully tease a lover who is not behaving properly, and the song’s upbeat mood makes it a classic example of the swing era.

45. Milkman, Keep Those Bottles Quiet Ella Mae Morse / Woody Herman / King Sisters

“Milkman, Keep Those Bottles Quiet” is a novelty song written by Don Raye and Gene De Paul, and it was first recorded by Ella Mae Morse in 1943. The song has since been covered by Woody Herman and his orchestra, as well as the King Sisters. The melody is characterized by a fast and playful tempo, with a catchy chorus that features the sounds of clinking milk bottles. The lyrics tell the story of a woman who is annoyed by the milkman’s early morning deliveries and ask him to keep the noise down. The song’s humorous lyrics and catchy melody make it a classic example of the novelty song genre.

46. I’m Wastin’ My Tears On You- Tex Ritter

“I’m Wastin’ My Tears on You” is a classic country song recorded by Tex Ritter in 1944. The song tells the story of a man who is heartbroken after a failed relationship and cannot stop crying over his lost love. The melody is characterized by a slow tempo and a simple chord progression that emphasizes the sadness of the lyrics. Tex Ritter’s smooth vocals and the backing instrumentation of guitar and steel guitar create a haunting and emotional atmosphere that resonates with listeners.

47. I’m Lost- Benny Carter (Dick Gray)

“I’m Lost” is a jazz standard composed by Benny Carter, and it was first recorded by him in 1941 with the vocals of Dick Gray. The song features a beautiful melody with a slow and melancholic tempo that perfectly captures the feeling of being lost and alone. The lyrics describe the narrator’s sense of displacement and uncertainty, and the vocals and arrangement convey a sense of longing and sadness. Benny Carter’s smooth saxophone playing and the elegant orchestration contribute to making “I’m Lost” a classic example of the romantic jazz ballad.

48. Poinciana (Song Of The Tree)- Bing Crosby / David Rose

“Poinciana (Song of the Tree)” is a popular song composed by Nat Simon and Buddy Bernier, and it was first recorded by Bing Crosby and David Rose in 1944. The song’s melody is characterized by a gentle and relaxing tempo that evokes the tropical setting of the tree that inspired the song. The lyrics describe the beauty of the tree and the romantic feelings it inspires. Bing Crosby’s smooth and warm vocals are perfectly complemented by David Rose’s lush orchestration, creating a dreamy and romantic atmosphere that has made “Poinciana” a beloved classic.

49. I’ll Get By (As Long As I Have You)- Ink Spots

“I’ll Get By (As Long as I Have You)” is a popular song composed by Fred E. Ahlert and Roy Turk, and it was first recorded by the Ink Spots in 1944. The song features a catchy melody with a swinging rhythm and a hopeful message. The lyrics describe the resilience of the human spirit and the power of love to overcome adversity. The Ink Spots’ harmonies and the backing instrumentation of guitar and piano create a joyful and uplifting atmosphere that has made “I’ll Get By” a timeless classic.

50. Moonlight In Vermont- Billy Butterfield (Margaret Whiting)

“Moonlight in Vermont” is a popular song composed by Karl Suessdorf with lyrics by John Blackburn, and it was first recorded by Billy Butterfield and Margaret Whiting in 1944. The song’s melody is characterized by a slow and romantic tempo that evokes the beauty of the Vermont landscape under the moonlight. The lyrics describe the magic of a romantic encounter in the serene setting of the Vermont mountains. Billy Butterfield’s trumpet playing and Margaret Whiting’s vocals are perfectly complemented by the elegant orchestration, creating a dreamy and romantic atmosphere that has made “Moonlight in Vermont” a classic example of the romantic jazz ballad.

51. Artistry In Rhythm- Stan Kenton

“Artistry in Rhythm” by Stan Kenton is a classic jazz piece that showcases the talents of the renowned bandleader and pianist. The song features a dynamic mix of instruments, including horns, woodwinds, and percussion, all arranged in a unique and sophisticated style. The piece is noted for its use of complex harmonies and unusual time signatures, as well as for its energetic and unpredictable rhythms. Kenton’s innovative approach to jazz influenced many musicians in the decades to come, making “Artistry in Rhythm” an important piece in the history of jazz music.

52. It Could Happen to You- Jo Stafford / Bing Crosby

“It Could Happen to You” is a popular song written by Johnny Burke and Jimmy Van Heusen. The song has been recorded by many artists, including Jo Stafford and Bing Crosby, and has become a standard in the jazz repertoire. The song’s lyrics describe the unpredictable nature of love and relationships, with the chorus repeating the phrase “It could happen to you” as a reminder that anyone can fall in love. The melody is simple and memorable, allowing for improvisation and interpretation by jazz musicians.

53. Main Stem- Duke Ellington

“Main Stem” is a classic jazz tune composed by Duke Ellington. The song was named after the street in Harlem where the Cotton Club, a famous jazz venue, was located. The tune features a driving swing rhythm and a catchy melody that is played by the horns and repeated throughout the song. Ellington’s arrangements for the piece allow for individual solos and improvisation by the band members, making “Main Stem” a great showcase for the talents of Ellington and his musicians.

54. Cherry- Erksine Hawkins (Jimmy Mitchelle)

“Cherry” is a jazz standard composed by Don Redman and first recorded by Erskine Hawkins and his orchestra. The song features a bluesy melody played by the horns, with solos by the saxophone and trumpet. The lyrics tell the story of a woman named Cherry who is loved by many men, but chooses to remain single. The song became a hit in the 1940s and has been recorded by many jazz musicians since then. “Cherry” is known for its catchy melody and lively rhythm, making it a popular tune for dancing.

55. Soldier’s Last Letter- Ernest Tubb

“Soldier’s Last Letter” is a country song written by Ernest Tubb and recorded by him in 1944. The song tells the story of a soldier who writes a letter to his family before he is killed in battle. The lyrics are poignant and emotional, describing the soldier’s longing to be reunited with his loved ones and his acceptance of his fate. The song was popular during World War II and became an anthem for soldiers and their families. Tubb’s simple and heartfelt performance of “Soldier’s Last Letter” captures the emotions of the song and makes it a classic in the country music genre.

56. My Mama Don’t Allow Me Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup

Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup’s “My Mama Don’t Allow Me” is a blues tune that was recorded in 1945. The song is a classic example of the Delta blues, which is a subgenre of the blues that originated in the Mississippi Delta region. Crudup’s raw and powerful vocals, coupled with his driving guitar playing, make this song a memorable and influential piece of music. The song features a simple chord progression and a catchy melody that has become a staple of the blues. The lyrics describe the narrator’s frustration with his mother, who won’t let him do what he wants. The song’s catchy chorus, “My mama don’t allow me to stay out all night long, oh Lord,” is repeated throughout the song and has become a classic blues refrain.

57. His Rocking Horse Ran Away- Betty Hutton

“His Rocking Horse Ran Away” is a playful and upbeat tune recorded by Betty Hutton in 1945. The song is a lighthearted reflection on the challenges of growing up and learning to navigate the world.

The song’s catchy melody and Hutton’s energetic vocals make it a fun and engaging piece of music. The lyrics are full of playful puns and clever wordplay, such as “His cow jumped over the moon, and his dish ran away with the spoon.” The song’s chorus, “His rocking horse ran away, with his heart right in its mane,” is a memorable and catchy refrain that has made the song a classic.

58. Dance With A Dolly (With A Hole In Her Stocking)- Russ Morgan / Evelyn Knight

“Dance With A Dolly (With A Hole In Her Stocking)” is a lively and playful tune that was recorded by Russ Morgan and Evelyn Knight in 1945. The song’s catchy melody and upbeat tempo make it a perfect dance tune. The song’s lyrics describe a fun and lighthearted scene at a dance hall, where everyone is having a good time. The song’s chorus, “Dance with a dolly with a hole in her stocking, and her knees keep a-knockin’ and her toes keep a-rockin’,” is a memorable and catchy refrain that has made the song a classic.

59. Hamp’s Boogie Woogie- Lionel Hampton

“Hamp’s Boogie Woogie” is a classic instrumental tune recorded by Lionel Hampton in 1945. The song is a fast-paced and energetic boogie-woogie that features Hampton’s virtuosic vibraphone playing.

The song’s driving rhythm and Hampton’s masterful improvisation make it a classic example of the boogie-woogie style. The song’s catchy melody and infectious groove have made it a popular piece of music for decades.

60. Pretty Kitty Blue Eyes- Merry Macs

“Pretty Kitty Blue Eyes” is a charming and whimsical tune recorded by the Merry Macs in 1945. The song’s catchy melody and lighthearted lyrics make it a delightful piece of music that is sure to put a smile on your face. The song’s lyrics describe a beautiful and alluring woman with “pretty kitty blue eyes.” The song’s chorus, “Pretty kitty blue eyes, oh what a heart she’s got, she’ll lead you on and on until you’re caught,” is a memorable and catchy refrain that has made the song a classic. The Merry Macs’ smooth vocal harmonies and playful delivery make “Pretty Kitty Blue Eyes” a timeless piece of music.

61. I Learned a Lesson, I’ll Never Forget- Five Red Caps

“I Learned a Lesson, I’ll Never Forget” is a 1945 song recorded by the Five Red Caps, an American popular music vocal group that was active in the 1930s and 1940s. The song features a lively and upbeat melody that is complemented by the group’s harmonious vocals. The lyrics tell the story of a man who learns a valuable lesson about love and relationships and vows never to forget it. The song has a positive and uplifting message that encourages listeners to learn from their mistakes and move forward with a positive attitude.

62. Do Nothin’ Till You Hear from Me- Woody Herman

“Do Nothin’ Till You Hear from Me” is a jazz standard composed by Duke Ellington, with lyrics written by Bob Russell. The song was first recorded by Ellington’s orchestra in 1940 and has since been covered by numerous artists, including Woody Herman in 1945. Herman’s rendition features a swinging, up-tempo arrangement that highlights the song’s catchy melody and memorable lyrics. The song’s title serves as a warning to a potential lover to not take any action until they hear from the singer, who is confident in their own abilities and wants to make sure they are not left waiting for a response.

63. Salty Papa Blues- Dinah Washington

“Salty Papa Blues” is a 1945 song performed by Dinah Washington, one of the most popular and influential jazz singers of the mid-20th century. The song has a slow, bluesy tempo that perfectly complements Washington’s soulful and emotive vocals. The lyrics tell the story of a woman who is frustrated with her lover’s infidelities and warns him that she will leave him if he doesn’t change his ways. The song’s melancholic tone and powerful lyrics make it a timeless classic of the blues genre.

64. Tess’ Torch Song- Ella Mae Morse / Cootie Williams (Pearl Bailey)

“Tess’ Torch Song” is a classic torch song that tells the story of a woman who is heartbroken and alone. The song was popularized by Ella Mae Morse in 1947, and later by Cootie Williams and Pearl Bailey. Morse’s version features a sultry, bluesy vocal performance that perfectly captures the song’s melancholy mood. Bailey’s rendition, on the other hand, is more upbeat, with a swinging jazz arrangement that adds a touch of optimism to the lyrics.

The song’s lyrics describe the feeling of being lost without someone, and the pain of knowing that they will never return. The singer begs her former lover to come back, but deep down, she knows it’s too late.

65. White Christmas- Frank Sinatra

“White Christmas” is one of the most beloved Christmas songs of all time. Originally written by Irving Berlin in 1942, it was made famous by Bing Crosby’s 1942 recording, which remains the best-selling single of all time. Frank Sinatra recorded his version of the song in 1944, and it has since become a classic in its own right. Sinatra’s version of “White Christmas” is a beautiful and nostalgic rendition of the song. His smooth and velvety voice perfectly captures the wistful longing for a white Christmas. The lyrics paint a picture of a perfect holiday, with snowflakes falling and loved ones gathered together. Sinatra’s version of the song has a timeless quality that still manages to bring joy to listeners more than 75 years after it was first recorded.

66. I Couldn’t Sleep A Wink Last Night Frank Sinatra

“I Couldn’t Sleep A Wink Last Night” is a classic ballad that tells the story of a man who can’t stop thinking about the woman he loves. The song was originally written for the 1943 film “Higher and Higher” and was performed by Frank Sinatra. Sinatra’s version of the song is a heartfelt and emotional performance that perfectly captures the yearning and longing in the lyrics.

The song’s lyrics describe the feeling of being consumed by love and unable to sleep or focus on anything else. The singer is completely consumed by his feelings and can’t escape them no matter how hard he tries. Sinatra’s version of the song is a beautiful and timeless performance that captures the essence of the romantic ballad.

67. The Patty Cake Man- Ella Mae Morse

“The Patty Cake Man” is a fun and upbeat song that was popularized by Ella Mae Morse in 1947. The song tells the story of a man who bakes delicious cakes and brings joy to the neighborhood children. The lyrics are playful and joyful, and Morse’s vocals are energetic and lively. The song’s catchy melody and playful lyrics make it a favorite among children and adults alike. Morse’s version of the song is a classic performance that captures the spirit of the song perfectly.

68. How Many Hearts Have You Broken?- Three Suns / Stan Kenton / Tiny Hill

“How Many Hearts Have You Broken?” is a classic big band tune that was popular in the 1940s. The song’s lyrics describe the pain and heartache caused by someone who has broken many hearts. The song has been recorded by various artists, including the Three Suns, Stan Kenton, and Tiny Hill. The song’s lyrics convey a sense of bitterness and resentment towards the person who has caused so much heartache. The singer questions how many hearts the person has broken and warns others to be wary of their charms. The song’s upbeat tempo and swinging jazz arrangement add a touch of irony to the lyrics, making it a classic example of the big band era.

69. Mexico Joe- Ivie Anderson

“Mexico Joe” is a classic song that tells the story of a charming and mysterious man named Joe, who steals the hearts of women wherever he goes. The song was popularized by Ivie Anderson, who was known for her work with the Duke Ellington Orchestra.

The song’s lyrics describe Joe’s exploits as he travels through Mexico, leaving a trail of broken hearts in his wake. The song’s catchy melody and lively Latin rhythm make it a fun and enjoyable tune to listen to. Anderson’s soulful vocals capture the spirit of the song perfectly, making it a classic example of the jazz and blues music of the 1940s.

70. When My Sugar Walks Down the Street- Ella Fitzgerald

When My Sugar Walks Down the Street” is a classic jazz standard that has been recorded by numerous artists over the years. The song’s lyrics describe the joy and excitement that the singer feels when their loved one walks down the street.

71. A Lovely Way To Spend An Evening Frank Sinatra / Ink Spots

“A Lovely Way to Spend an Evening” is a classic love song that has been covered by many artists over the years. Originally recorded by The Ink Spots in 1943, it was later popularized by Frank Sinatra. The song has a timeless quality that speaks to the romantic in all of us. The lyrics describe the perfect evening spent with someone special, where the worries of the world fade away and all that matters is the love between the two people. The melody is sweet and soothing, with gentle instrumentation that complements the lyrics perfectly. Sinatra’s rendition of the song is particularly noteworthy for his smooth, velvety vocals that capture the sentiment of the lyrics with great emotional depth. “A Lovely Way to Spend an Evening” is a classic love song that has stood the test of time and remains a favorite of romantics everywhere.

72. You’re From Texas Bob Wills & His Texas Playboys

“You’re From Texas” is a lively Western swing song by Bob Wills & His Texas Playboys. The song is a tribute to the state of Texas and its unique culture and heritage. The lyrics are filled with colorful imagery and references to the Lone Star State, from cowboys and oil rigs to the Alamo and the Gulf of Mexico. The song has a rollicking beat and infectious energy that makes it impossible not to tap your toes and nod your head along with the music. Wills’ vocal performance is full of personality and charm, capturing the spirit of Texas and its people. “You’re From Texas” is a fun and upbeat song that celebrates the rich history and culture of the great state of Texas.

73. Yesterday’s Tears- Ernest Tubb

“Yesterday’s Tears” is a classic country song by Ernest Tubb. The song tells the story of a man who has been left heartbroken and alone after his lover has left him. The lyrics are filled with regret and sadness, as the man looks back on the happy times they shared and wonders where it all went wrong. Tubb’s vocal performance is emotive and heartfelt, conveying the pain and sorrow of the lyrics with great intensity. The melody is slow and mournful, with simple instrumentation that allows the lyrics to take center stage. “Yesterday’s Tears” is a poignant reminder of the power of love and the pain of loss, and it remains a beloved classic in the country music canon.

74. Like Someone in Love- Bing Crosby

“Like Someone in Love” is a timeless jazz standard that has been covered by many artists over the years. The song was originally written by Jimmy Van Heusen and Johnny Burke in 1944 and first recorded by Bing Crosby. The lyrics describe the feeling of being in love and the way it can transform one’s perception of the world. The melody is gentle and dreamy, with a lilting quality that perfectly captures the sentiment of the lyrics. Crosby’s vocal performance is smooth and polished, with a warmth and sincerity that makes the listener feel as if he is singing directly to them. “Like Someone in Love” is a beautiful and romantic song that has stood the test of time and remains a beloved classic of the American songbook.

75. Saturday Night (Is the Loneliest Night in the Week) Frank Sinatra

“Saturday Night (Is the Loneliest Night in the Week)” is a classic Frank Sinatra song that captures the bittersweet feeling of being alone on a weekend night. The lyrics describe the hustle and bustle of the city on a Saturday night, with couples dancing and having fun, while the singer is left feeling lonely and isolated. The melody has a jaunty, upbeat quality that contrasts with the melancholy lyrics, creating a poignant and relatable mood. Sinatra’s vocal performance is masterful, imbuing the song with a sense of longing and resignation that is both heartbreaking and beautiful. “Saturday Night (Is the Loneliest Night in the Week)” is a classic Sinatra song that captures the essence of his unique style and remains a favorite of his fans to this day.

76. I Want Two Wings- Rev. Utah Smith

“I Want Two Wings” is a gospel song by Reverend Utah Smith that showcases the power and energy of traditional African American gospel music. The song is an exuberant celebration of the promise of salvation and the joy of eternal life. The lyrics describe the singer’s desire to spread his wings and fly away to be with God, free from the struggles and pains of this world. The melody is upbeat and lively, with a driving rhythm and soaring vocals that create a sense of uplift and transcendence. Smith’s vocal performance is electrifying, imbuing the song with a sense of spiritual fervor that is both thrilling and inspiring. “I Want Two Wings” is a powerful and uplifting gospel song that remains a testament to the power of faith and the human spirit.

77. There’s a New Moon Over My Shoulder- Tex Ritter

“There’s a New Moon Over My Shoulder” is a classic country song by Tex Ritter that captures the spirit of the American West. The song tells the story of a man who is leaving his troubles behind and starting a new life under the light of the new moon. The lyrics are filled with imagery of the open range and the freedom of the cowboy lifestyle, while the melody has a jaunty, upbeat quality that perfectly captures the adventurous spirit of the lyrics. Ritter’s vocal performance is full of personality and charm, with a warm and inviting tone that draws the listener in. “There’s a New Moon Over My Shoulder” is a classic country song that has stood the test of time and remains a beloved favorite of fans of the genre.

78. I Stay in the Mood for You- Billy Eckstine

“I Stay in the Mood for You” is a classic jazz song by Billy Eckstine that showcases his smooth and sophisticated vocal style. The song describes the singer’s infatuation with his lover, who he can’t seem to get out of his mind no matter where he goes or what he does. The lyrics are filled with clever wordplay and clever turns of phrase, while the melody has a sultry, seductive quality that perfectly complements the romantic sentiment of the lyrics. Eckstine’s vocal performance is masterful, with a rich and velvety tone that is both intimate and sophisticated. “I Stay in the Mood for You” is a classic jazz standard that remains a favorite of fans of the genre and a testament to Eckstine’s vocal talent.

79. Good Night, Wherever You Are- Russ Morgan

“Good Night, Wherever You Are” is a classic big band song by Russ Morgan that captures the spirit of wartime America. The song was written during World War II and became an instant hit with soldiers and their loved ones back home. The lyrics describe the longing and uncertainty of wartime separation, as the singer bids farewell to his loved ones and hopes for their safe return. The melody is gentle and comforting, with a slow and soothing quality that perfectly captures the mood of the lyrics. Morgan’s vocal performance is heartfelt and emotive, conveying the pain and sorrow of wartime separation with great sensitivity. “Good Night, Wherever You Are” is a classic big band song that remains a beloved favorite of fans of the genre and a testament to the power of music to bring comfort in times of hardship.

80. Holiday For Strings- Jimmy Dorsey / Fred Waring’s Pennsylvanians

“Holiday for Strings” is a classic instrumental composition that showcases the lush and elegant sound of the orchestral strings. The song was written by David Rose in 1942 and has since become a beloved favorite of fans of orchestral music. The melody is smooth and sophisticated, with a gentle and flowing quality that perfectly captures the elegance and refinement of the string section. The instrumentation is rich and varied, with the strings interweaving in intricate and beautiful patterns that create a sense of depth and texture. “Holiday for Strings” is a classic piece of orchestral music that remains a favorite of fans of the genre and a testament to the beauty and power of classical music.

81. The Music Stopped- Woody Herman (Frances Wayne)

“The Music Stopped” is a classic big band song by Woody Herman, featuring the vocals of Frances Wayne. The song describes the feelings of heartbreak and loss that come with the end of a relationship. The lyrics are filled with poignant imagery and metaphors, such as “the music stopped and we were gone” and “the band broke up, but we kept dancing on.” The melody is slow and melancholy, with a haunting quality that perfectly captures the emotional depth of the lyrics. Wayne’s vocal performance is powerful and emotive, conveying the pain and sadness of lost love with great sensitivity. “The Music Stopped” is a classic big band song that remains a beloved favorite of fans of the genre and a testament to the power of music to express the deepest emotions of the human heart.

82. Just You, Just Me- Lester Young

“Just You, Just Me” is a classic jazz standard by Lester Young that captures the romantic spirit of the swing era. The song describes the joy and excitement of being in love, with lyrics that celebrate the beauty and magic of human connection. The melody is light and bouncy, with a playful quality that perfectly captures the joyful sentiment of the lyrics. Young’s saxophone playing is masterful, with a smooth and effortless tone that perfectly complements the romantic mood of the song. “Just You, Just Me” is a classic jazz standard that remains a favorite of fans of the genre and a testament to Young’s musical talent and creativity.

83. Don’t Believe Everything You Dream- Ink Spots

“Don’t Believe Everything You Dream” is a classic song by the Ink Spots that warns against the dangers of letting one’s imagination run wild. The lyrics caution against believing everything one sees in their dreams, suggesting that the imagination can be a powerful and dangerous thing. The melody is slow and dreamy, with a soft and gentle quality that perfectly captures the mood of the lyrics. The Ink Spots’ vocal harmonies are masterful, with a rich and layered sound that is both soothing and haunting. “Don’t Believe Everything You Dream” is a classic song that remains a beloved favorite of fans of the Ink Spots and a testament to the enduring power of their unique vocal style.

84. Silver Wings In The Moonlight- Freddie Slack (Margaret Whiting)

“Silver Wings in the Moonlight” is a classic song by Freddie Slack featuring the vocals of Margaret Whiting. The song describes the feelings of joy and freedom that come with falling in love, with lyrics that celebrate the beauty and magic of romance. The melody is light and upbeat, with a jaunty quality that perfectly captures the happy sentiment of the lyrics. Whiting’s vocal performance is warm and inviting, with a rich and soulful tone that perfectly complements the romantic mood of the song. “Silver Wings in the Moonlight” is a classic song that remains a favorite of fans of the genre and a testament to the enduring power of love and romance.

85. One For My Baby (And One More For The Road)- Lena Horne

“One For My Baby (And One More For The Road)” is a classic song by Harold Arlen and Johnny Mercer, famously performed by Frank Sinatra, but in this case by Lena Horne. The song describes a man drowning his sorrows in a bar, as he reflects on lost love and the pain of moving on. The lyrics are filled with poignant imagery and metaphors, such as “the long, long road” and “the end of a love affair.” The melody is slow and melancholy, with a haunting quality that perfectly captures the emotional depth of the lyrics. Horne’s vocal performance is powerful and emotive, conveying the pain and sadness of lost love with great sensitivity. “One For My Baby” is a classic song that remains a beloved favorite of fans of the genre and a testament to the power of music to express the deepest emotions of the human heart.

86. It’s Only A Paper Moon- King Cole Trio

“It’s Only A Paper Moon” is a classic song by Harold Arlen, Billy Rose, and E.Y. Harburg, famously performed by the King Cole Trio. The song describes the power of imagination and the ability of the mind to create a world of beauty and wonder. The lyrics are filled with clever wordplay and metaphors, such as “it’s a Barnum and Bailey world” and “it’s a melody played in a penny arcade.” The melody is light and bouncy, with a playful quality that perfectly captures the joyful sentiment of the lyrics. The King Cole Trio’s performance is masterful, with a smooth and effortless groove that perfectly complements the whimsical mood of the song. “It’s Only A Paper Moon” is a classic song that remains a favorite of fans of the genre and a testament to the enduring power of imagination and creativity.

87. By The River Of Roses- Woody Herman

“By The River Of Roses” is a classic song by Woody Herman that describes the beauty and magic of nature. The lyrics paint a vivid picture of a peaceful riverbank, where flowers bloom and birds sing in harmony. The melody is slow and dreamy, with a soft and gentle quality that perfectly captures the mood of the lyrics. Herman’s saxophone playing is masterful, with a smooth and effortless tone that perfectly complements the serene mood of the song. “By The River Of Roses” is a classic song that remains a beloved favorite of fans of the genre and a testament to the enduring power of nature and beauty.

88. Estrellita- Harry James

“Estrellita” is a classic song by Manuel Ponce, famously performed by Harry James. The song is a beautiful love ballad that describes the beauty and magic of falling in love. The lyrics are filled with poetic imagery and metaphors, such as “my little star” and “my soul longs for you.” The melody is slow and romantic, with a dreamy quality that perfectly captures the amorous sentiment of the lyrics. James’ trumpet playing is masterful, with a smooth and mellow tone that perfectly complements the romantic mood of the song. “Estrellita” is a classic song that remains a favorite of fans of the genre and a testament to the enduring power of love and romance.

89. Tico Tico- Ethel Smith / Andrews Sisters

“Tico Tico” is a classic Latin American song by Zequinha de Abreu, famously performed by Ethel Smith and the Andrews Sisters. The song is a lively and infectious samba that combines elements of traditional Brazilian music with jazz and swing. The lyrics describe the playful antics of a bird (the “tico tico”), as it flits from tree to tree and spreads its wings in joy. The melody is fast-paced and energetic, with a driving rhythm and catchy hooks that make it impossible not to dance along. Ethel Smith’s organ playing is masterful, with lightning-fast runs and virtuosic flourishes that perfectly capture the frenetic energy of the song. The Andrews Sisters’ vocal harmonies are tight and polished, with a playful and mischievous quality that perfectly complements the playful mood of the song. “Tico Tico” is a classic song that remains a beloved favorite of fans of the genre and a testament to the enduring power of Latin American music.

90. Cuban Sugar Mill- Freddie Slack

“Cuban Sugar Mill” is a classic song by Freddie Slack that combines elements of jazz and Latin American music. The song is a lively and upbeat number that features a swinging rhythm and catchy hooks. The melody is bright and breezy, with a playful quality that perfectly captures the joyful mood of the song. Slack’s piano playing is masterful, with lightning-fast runs and virtuosic flourishes that perfectly complement the driving rhythm of the song. The song also features some impressive horn playing, with lively solos and tight arrangements that add to the overall energy of the piece. “Cuban Sugar Mill” is a classic song that remains a favorite of fans of the genre and a testament to the enduring power of jazz and Latin American music.

91. Lili Marline – Perry Como

“Lili Marlene” is a classic song by Norbert Schultze and Hans Leip, famously performed by Perry Como. The song is a romantic ballad that describes the bittersweet memories of a soldier as he thinks of his love back home. The lyrics are filled with poignant imagery and metaphors, such as “softly in the dark, you whispered so sweetly.” The melody is slow and melancholy, with a haunting quality that perfectly captures the emotional depth of the lyrics. Como’s vocal performance is powerful and emotive, conveying the pain and sadness of lost love with great sensitivity. “Lili Marlene” is a classic song that remains a beloved favorite of fans of the genre and a testament to the enduring power of music to express the deepest emotions of the human heart.

92. My Funny Valentine- Hal McIntyre (Ruth Gaylor)

“My Funny Valentine” is a classic song by Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart, famously performed by Hal McIntyre and Ruth Gaylor. The song is a beautiful love ballad that describes the beauty and magic of falling in love. The lyrics are filled with poetic imagery and metaphors, such as “you make me smile with my heart” and “your looks are laughable.” The melody is slow and romantic, with a dreamy quality that perfectly captures the amorous sentiment of the lyrics. McIntyre’s saxophone playing is masterful, with a smooth and effortless tone that perfectly complements the romantic mood of the song. Gaylor’s vocal performance is powerful and emotive, conveying the passion and intensity of falling in love with great sensitivity. “My Funny Valentine” is a classic song that remains a favorite of fans of the genre and a testament to the enduring power of love and romance.

93. A Fellow on A Furlough- Phill Hanna / Al Sack

“A Fellow on A Furlough” is a song about a soldier who is on leave from the military and is trying to make the most of his time before returning to duty. The song was popularized by Phill Hanna and Al Sack, and was released in 1943. The song captures the emotions and experiences of soldiers during World War II, and the struggles they faced when returning home on leave. The lyrics speak of the soldier’s longing for home, his desire to see his loved ones, and his hope for peace. The song also touches on the difficulties soldiers face when adjusting back to civilian life after being in combat. The melody is upbeat and catchy, which adds to the charm of the song.

94. An Hour Never Passes- Jimmy Dorsey

“An Hour Never Passes” is a romantic ballad recorded by Jimmy Dorsey in 1942. The song features the sweet and soulful voice of Helen O’Connell, who was one of the most popular female vocalists of the time. The lyrics of the song speak of the deep love that the narrator feels for someone, and how every moment without them feels like an eternity. The song’s melody is soft and soothing, with a gentle swing rhythm that perfectly complements O’Connell’s vocals. The song is a testament to the golden age of big band music, and is a true gem from the era.

95. Once Too Often- Ella Fitzgerald

“Once Too Often” is a beautiful ballad recorded by the legendary Ella Fitzgerald in 1946. The song’s lyrics speak of the pain of a broken heart and the regret that comes with losing someone you love. Fitzgerald’s vocals are full of emotion and soul, and she sings the song with such honesty and vulnerability that it’s impossible not to be moved. The melody of the song is slow and melancholic, with a simple piano accompaniment that allows Fitzgerald’s voice to shine. The song is a poignant reminder of the power of music to capture the most complex human emotions and experiences.

96. Memphis Blues- Harry James

“Memphis Blues” is a classic blues song recorded by Harry James in 1944. The song features the haunting and soulful voice of Willie Smith, who was one of the most renowned saxophonists of the time. The lyrics of the song speak of the hardships of life in the American South, and the struggles faced by African Americans during the era of segregation and discrimination. The melody of the song is slow and brooding, with a bluesy rhythm that perfectly complements Smith’s mournful saxophone playing. The song is a testament to the power of blues music to capture the raw emotions of life, and to provide a voice for those who have been silenced and marginalized.

97. Hurry, Hurry- Benny Carter (Savannah Churchill) / Lucky Millinder (Wynonie Harris)

“Hurry, Hurry,” which was recorded by Benny Carter and Lucky Millinder and features vocals by Savannah Churchill and Wynonie Harris, respectively. The song is a lively, uptempo swing number with catchy lyrics and a driving beat. The brass section is particularly impressive, with punchy horns and a swinging rhythm that will get anyone up and dancing.

98. Sam’s Got Him- Johnny Mercer

“Sam’s Got Him,” a jazzy tune from Johnny Mercer that features smooth vocals and a catchy melody. The song is a bit slower than “Hurry, Hurry,” but it still has a lively energy and a playful feel that will keep your toes tapping. Mercer’s voice is velvety smooth and full of character, and he delivers the lyrics with a charm and wit that is characteristic of his style.

99. D-Day- King Cole Trio

Moving on to “D-Day,” we have a patriotic ballad from the King Cole Trio. The song is a tribute to the soldiers who fought in World War II, and it has a solemn, reflective quality that captures the gravity of the moment. The lyrics are simple but powerful, and Nat King Cole’s smooth vocals add a sense of warmth and humanity to the song.

100. There’s a Blue Star Shining Bright (In a Window Tonight) Red Foley

Last but not least, we have “There’s a Blue Star Shining Bright (In a Window Tonight),” a sentimental ballad from Red Foley that pays tribute to the families of soldiers who were serving overseas during World War II. The song has a melancholy feel, with a slow, mournful melody and lyrics that are full of longing and hope. Foley’s voice is rich and emotive, and he delivers the lyrics with a sense of sincerity and depth that is truly moving.