Table of Contents
- 1.Moonlight Cocktail by The Glenn Miller Orchestra
- 2.(I’ve Got a Gal In) Kalamazoo by The Glenn Miller Orchestra
- 3.There Are Such Things by Tommy Dorsey and His Orchestra vocals by Frank Sinatra & The Pied Pipers written by Stanley Adams, Abel Baer & George W. Meyer
- 4.White Christmas by Bing Crosby written by Irving Berlin
- 5. I Had the Craziest Dream by Harry James and His Orchestra written by Harry Warren & Mack Gordon
- 6.Sleepy Lagoon by Harry James and His Orchestra written by Eric Coates & Jack Lawrence
- 7. Tangerine by Jimmy Dorsey and His Orchestra vocals by Bob Eberly & Helen O’Connell written by Victor Schertzinger & Johnny Mercer
- 8. Jingle Jangle Jingle by Kay Kyser and His Orchestra vocals by Harry Babbitt written by Frank Loesser & Joseph J. Lilley
- 9. Blues in the Night (My Mama Done Tol’ Me) by Woody Herman and His Orchestra written by Harold Arlen & Johnny Mercer
- 10. A String of Pearls by The Glenn Miller Orchestra written by Jerry Gray
- 11. Don’t Sit Under the Apple Tree (With Anyone else But Me) by The Glenn Miller Orchestra written by Charles Tobias (as Charlie Tobias), Lew Brown & Sam Stept
- 12. Who Wouldn’t Love You by Kay Kyser and His Orchestra
- 13. Jersey Bounce by Benny Goodman and His Orchestra written by Tiny Bradshaw, Eddie Johnson, Bobby Plater & Buddy Feyne (as Robert B. Wright)
- 14. Serenade in Blue by The Glenn Miller Orchestra written by Harry Warren & Mack Gordon
- 15. When the Lights Go On Again (All Over the World) by Vaughn Monroe
- 16. Praise the Lord and Pass the Ammunition! by Kay Kyser and His Orchestra vocals by the Glee Club written by Frank Loesser
- 17. I Don’t Want to Walk without You by Harry James and His Orchestra vocals by Helen Forrest written by Jule Styne & Frank Loesser
- 18. My Devotion by Charlie Spivak and His Orchestra
- 19. He Wears a Pair of Silver Wings by Kay Kyser and His Orchestra vocals by Harry Babbitt
- 20. I Said No! by Alvino Rey and His Orchestra
- 21. Mister Five by Five by Harry James and His Orchestra vocals by Helen Forrest
- 22. Der Fuehrer’s Face by Spike Jones and His City Slickers vocals by Carl Grayson
- 23. Just As Though You Were Here by Tommy Dorsey and His Orchestra vocals by Frank Sinatra & The Pied Pipers
- 24. Deep in the Heart of Texas by Alvino Rey and His Orchestra vocals by bill schallen & skeets herfurt written by Don Swander & June Hershey
- 25. I Left My Heart At the Stage Door Canteen by Swing and Sway with Sammy Kaye vocals by Don Cornell
- 26. Deep in the Heart of Texas by Bing Crosby written by Don Swander & June Hershey
- 27. Remember Pearl Harbor by Swing and Sway with Sammy Kaye vocals by the Glee Club
- 28. One Dozen Roses by Harry James and His Orchestra vocals by Jimmy Saunders written by Walter Donovan, Dick Jurgens, Al Lewis & Country Washburne
- 29. Jingle Jangle Jingle by The Merry Macs written by Frank Loesser & Joseph J. Lilley
- 30. Blues in the Night by Dinah Shore written by Harold Arlen & Johnny Mercer
- 31. Blues in the Night (My Mama Done Tol’ Me) (Parts 1 & 2) by Jimmie Lunceford and His Orchestra written by Harold Arlen & Johnny Mercer
- 32. Idaho by Benny Goodman and His Orchestra vocals by Dick Haymes written by Jesse A. Stone
- 33. Amen by Abe Lyman and His Californians vocals by Rose Blane
- 34. Somebody Else Is Taking My Place by Russ Morgan
- 35. Somebody Else Is Taking My Place by Benny Goodman and His Orchestra vocals by Peggy Lee
- 36. Strictly Instrumental by Harry James and His Orchestra
- 37. My Devotion by Vaughn Monroe
- 38. Amen by Woody Herman and His Orchestra
- 39. Take Me by Tommy Dorsey and His Orchestra vocals by Frank Sinatra
- 40. Strip Polka by Kay Kyser and His Orchestra vocals by Jack Martin & the Glee Club written by Johnny Mercer
- 41. (There’ll Be Bluebirds Over) The White Cliffs of Dover by The Glenn Miller Orchestra written by Walter Kent & Nat Burton
- 42. Strip Polka by The Andrews Sisters written by Johnny Mercer
- 43. Mr. Five by Five by Freddie Slack and His Orchestra
- 44. Sweet Eloise by The Glenn Miller Orchestra
- 45. Skylark by The Glenn Miller Orchestra
- 46. Juke Box Saturday Night by The Glenn Miller Orchestra
- 47. Everything I Love by The Glenn Miller Orchestra vocal by Ray Eberle
- 48. Strip Polka by Johnny Mercer written by Johnny Mercer
- 49. Cow-Cow Boogie by Freddie Slack and His Orchestra
- 50. Deep in the Heart of Texas by Horace Heidt and His Musical Knights written by Don Swander & June Hershey
- 51. (There’ll Be Bluebirds Over) The White Cliffs of Dover by Kay Kyser and His Orchestra vocals by Harry Babbitt written by Walter Kent & Nat Burton
- 52. One Dozen Roses by Dinah Shore written by Walter Donovan, Dick Jurgens, Al Lewis & Country Washburne
- 53. Praise the Lord and Pass the Ammunition! by The Merry Macs written by Frank Loesser
- 54. Miss You by Dinah Shore written by Charles Tobias, Henry Tobias & Harry Tobias
- 55. Rose O’Day (The Filla-Ga-Dusha Song) by Kate Smith
- 56. One Dozen Roses by Glen Gray and the Casa Loma Orchestra vocals by Pee Wee Hunt written by Walter Donovan, Dick Jurgens, Al Lewis & Country Washburne
- 57. Johnny Doughboy Found a Rose in Ireland by Kay Kyser and His Orchestra written by Al Goodhart & Kay Twomey “Johnny Doughboy Found a Rose in Ireland” is a patriotic song that was recorded by Kay Kyser and his Orchestra during World War II. The song tells the story of a soldier named Johnny Doughboy who finds love in Ireland while fighting for his country. The lyrics are filled with imagery of the lush Irish countryside, and the melody is upbeat and catchy, perfectly capturing the joy and excitement of newfound love. Kyser and his orchestra bring the song to life with their lively and energetic performance. The driving rhythm, blaring horns, and swinging jazz beats create a sense of excitement and optimism that was so important during the war years. The song became an instant hit and was embraced by soldiers and civilians alike as a symbol of hope and perseverance. Overall, “Johnny Doughboy Found a Rose in Ireland” is a classic wartime song that captures the spirit of the era. Its catchy melody, heartfelt lyrics, and upbeat performance make it a timeless classic that is still enjoyed today. Whether you’re a fan of big band music or simply appreciate the history and cultural significance of the World War II era, this song is a must-listen. 58. This Is No Laughing Matter by Charlie Spivak and His Orchestra vocals by Garry Stevens & the Stardusters written by Buddy Kaye & Al Frisch
- 59. Strip Polka by Alvino Rey and His Orchestra vocals by the Four King Sisters written by Johnny Mercer
- 60. I Left My Heart At the Stage Door Canteen by Charlie Spivak and His Orchestra “I Left My Heart At the Stage Door Canteen” is a sentimental and nostalgic song recorded in the 1940s during World War II. The song’s lyrics describe a soldier’s experience of visiting the Stage Door Canteen, a club for service members and entertainment industry workers in New York City. The soldier falls in love with a volunteer hostess and leaves his heart behind when he must return to the front lines of the war. The melody is sweet and melancholic, evoking the bittersweet emotions of love and loss. The vocals are tender and heartfelt, capturing the soldier’s longing and nostalgia for the time he spent at the canteen. The song became a popular hit during the war years, reflecting the sentimentality and patriotism of the era. Overall, “I Left My Heart At the Stage Door Canteen” is a classic example of the emotional power of music. Its sentimental lyrics and gentle melody create a sense of nostalgia and longing that is both poignant and beautiful. The song remains a beloved classic in the world of big band and swing music, and is sure to continue to resonate with listeners for generations to come. 61. Tonight We Love by Freddy Martin and His Orchestra vocals by Clyde Rogers
- 62. Blues in the Night (My Mama Done Tol’ Me) by Cab Calloway as Cab Calloway & His Orchestra dizzy gillespie on trumpet written by Harold Arlen & Johnny Mercer
- 63. A Zoot Suit (For My Sunday Gal) by Kay Kyser and His Orchestra
- 64. At Last by The Glenn Miller Orchestra written by Mack Gordon & Harry Warren
- 65. Miss You by Bing Crosby written by Charles Tobias, Henry Tobias & Harry Tobias
- 66. I Don’t Want to Walk without You by Bing Crosby written by Jule Styne & Frank Loesser
- 67. Manhattan Serenade by Harry James and His Orchestra vocals by Helen Forrest written by Louis Alter & Harold Adamson
- 68. Johnny Doughboy Found a Rose in Ireland by Guy Lombardo and His Royal Canadians vocals by Kenny Gardner written by Al Goodhart & Kay Twomey
- 69. Jersey Bounce by Jimmy Dorsey and His Orchestra written by Tiny Bradshaw, Eddie Johnson, Bobby Plater & Buddy Feyne (as Robert B. Wright)
- 70. I Remember You by Jimmy Dorsey and His Orchestra vocals by Bob Eberly; hit for Ada Jones in 1909 written by Johnny Mercer & Victor Schertzinger
- 71. He’s My Guy by Harry James and His Orchestra vocals by Helen Forrest
- 72. (There’ll Be Bluebirds Over) The White Cliffs of Dover by Kate Smith written by Walter Kent & Nat Burton
- 73. Always in My Heart by The Glenn Miller Orchestra vocal by Ray Eberle written by Kim Gannon & Manny Lecouna
- 74. Daybreak by Tommy Dorsey and His Orchestra vocals by Frank Sinatra
- 75. Dearly Beloved by Dinah Shore
- 76. Take Me by Benny Goodman and His Orchestra vocals by Dick Haymes
- 77. My Devotion by Jimmy Dorsey and His Orchestra vocals by Bob Eberly
- 78. I Said No by Jimmy Dorsey and His Orchestra vocals by Bob Eberly & Helen O’Connell
- 79. When the Lights Go On Again (All Over the World) by Lucky Millinder and His Orchestra vocals by Trevor Bacon
- 80. Brazil (Aquarela Do Brasil) by Jimmy Dorsey and His Orchestra vocals by Bob Eberly written by Ary Barroso & Bob Russell
- 81. Trav’lin’ Light by Paul Whiteman & His Orchestra
- 82. My Devotion by The Four King Sisters
- 83. Be Careful It’s My Heart by Bing Crosby written by Irving Berlin
- 84. Johnny Doughboy Found a Rose in Ireland by Kenny Baker written by Al Goodhart & Kay Twomey
- 85. Deep in the Heart of Texas by The Merry Macs written by Don Swander & June Hershey
- 86. Dearly Beloved by Johnnie Johnston
- 87. I Don’t Want to Walk without You by Dinah Shore
- 88. Manhattan Serenade by Tommy Dorsey and His Orchestra vocals by Jo Stafford written by Louis Alter & Harold Adamson
- 89. Be Careful, It’s My Heart by Tommy Dorsey and His Orchestra vocals by Frank Sinatra
- 90. American Patrol by The Glenn Miller Orchestra
- 91. The Story of a Starry Night by The Glenn Miller Orchestra
- 92. Idaho by Alvino Rey and His Orchestra written by Jesse A. Stone
- 93. (There’ll Be Blue Birds Over) The White Cliffs of Dover by Swing and Sway with Sammy Kaye vocals by Arthur Wright and Choir written by Walter Kent & Nat Burton
- 94. Skylark by Harry James and His Orchestra vocals by Helen Forrest written by Hoagy Carmichael & Johnny Mercer
- 95. How About You? by Tommy Dorsey and His Orchestra vocals by Frank Sinatra
- 96. By the Light of the Silv’ry Moon by Ray Noble and His Orchestra vocals by Snooky Lanson written by Gus Edwards & Edward Madden
- 97. A Touch of Texas by Freddy Martin and His Orchestra vocals by Eddie Stone & Glenn Hughes
- 98. White Christmas by Gordon Jenkins and His Orchestra vocals by Bob Carroll written by Irving Berlin
- 99. Johnny Doughboy Found a Rose in Ireland by Freddy Martin and His Orchestra vocals by Clyde Rogers written by Al Goodhart & Kay Twomey
- 100. Tangerine by Vaughn Monroe written by Victor Schertzinger & Johnny Mercer
1942 marked a significant year in music history, with a plethora of iconic songs that remain popular to this day. From wartime ballads to upbeat swing tunes, 1942 produced some of the most memorable and enduring tracks in music history. With so many remarkable songs to choose from, it can be challenging to determine the top 100 greatest songs from this year. However, we have compiled a comprehensive list of the Top 100 Greatest Songs From 1942 based on their cultural impact, critical acclaim, and lasting legacy. This list features a diverse range of genres, including jazz, swing, blues, country, and pop. Some of the most recognizable names in music history can be found on this list, such as Bing Crosby, Glenn Miller, and Duke Ellington. The songs on this list capture the essence of the wartime era, expressing the joys and sorrows of love, the longing for home, and the desire for peace. Whether you are a fan of the classics or a newcomer to the music of the 1940s, this list will take you on a journey through some of the greatest songs ever recorded.
1.Moonlight Cocktail by The Glenn Miller Orchestra
“Moonlight Cocktail” is a classic jazz song that was originally performed by The Glenn Miller Orchestra in 1942. The song is known for its catchy melody, smooth vocals, and swing-inspired rhythms. It features a mix of instruments, including saxophones, trumpets, trombones, and a rhythm section, which all come together to create a lush, sophisticated sound.
The song begins with a mellow trumpet solo, which is soon joined by the rest of the band as they launch into the first verse. The lyrics tell the story of a night of revelry and romance, with the moonlight serving as a romantic backdrop. The chorus is the catchiest part of the song, with the band singing in harmony, “Moonlight cocktail, need a few, coolers are a must, well, so are two!”
As the song progresses, the band takes turns with solos, showcasing their individual talents and adding to the overall atmosphere of the song. The rhythm section provides a steady beat, while the brass and woodwind sections add flourishes and ornamentation.
Overall, “Moonlight Cocktail” is a classic example of the big band sound that was popular in the 1940s. It’s a song that is both timeless and evocative, capturing the feeling of a bygone era while still being enjoyable and relevant today. Whether you’re a fan of jazz or just appreciate great music, “Moonlight Cocktail” is a song that is sure to delight.
2.(I’ve Got a Gal In) Kalamazoo by The Glenn Miller Orchestra
“(I’ve Got a Gal In) Kalamazoo” is a swing jazz song performed by The Glenn Miller Orchestra, released in 1942. The song features a lively, upbeat tempo, characterized by a catchy melody and energetic vocals. It quickly became one of the biggest hits of the era and has remained a beloved classic ever since.
The song tells the story of a man who is madly in love with a woman from Kalamazoo, Michigan. He sings of his desire to be reunited with her, describing her beauty and charm in vivid detail. The chorus is particularly memorable, with the band shouting in unison, “I’ve got a gal in Kalamazoo, Don’t want to boast but I know she’s the toast of Kalamazoo!”
The song features an array of instrumental solos, showcasing the virtuosity of the band members. The brass section takes the lead with the iconic opening melody, while the woodwind section provides playful interludes. The rhythm section provides a driving beat, keeping the energy level high throughout the song.
Overall, “(I’ve Got a Gal In) Kalamazoo” is a quintessential example of the big band sound that was popular during the 1940s. It’s a song that’s guaranteed to get you on your feet and dancing, with its lively tempo and infectious melody. Whether you’re a fan of jazz or just appreciate great music, “(I’ve Got a Gal In) Kalamazoo” is a timeless classic that is sure to brighten your day.
3.There Are Such Things by Tommy Dorsey and His Orchestra vocals by Frank Sinatra & The Pied Pipers
written by Stanley Adams, Abel Baer & George W. Meyer
“There Are Such Things” is a classic ballad performed by Tommy Dorsey and His Orchestra, featuring vocals by Frank Sinatra and The Pied Pipers. The song was released in 1942 and quickly became a hit, thanks in part to Sinatra’s soaring vocals and the lush, romantic arrangement by Dorsey and his band.
The song tells the story of a man who has found true love and is amazed by the depth of his feelings. The lyrics are both tender and poignant, with lines such as “A dream that’s real, that thrills my heart” and “I never thought I’d find someone like you.”
The arrangement of the song is equally impressive, featuring lush strings and gentle brass that support Sinatra’s vocals perfectly. The Pied Pipers, a popular vocal group of the time, add their signature harmonies to the chorus, creating a beautiful and harmonious sound.
Overall, “There Are Such Things” is a testament to the power of great songwriting, impeccable musicianship, and the talents of Sinatra and The Pied Pipers. It’s a song that remains timeless, with its timeless message of love and its unforgettable melody. Whether you’re a fan of classic ballads or simply appreciate great music, “There Are Such Things” is a must-listen.
4.White Christmas by Bing Crosby
written by Irving Berlin
“White Christmas” is a classic holiday song written by Irving Berlin and famously performed by Bing Crosby. The song was originally written in 1940, and Crosby’s recording in 1942 went on to become the best-selling single of all time, with over 50 million copies sold worldwide.
The song is a nostalgic ode to Christmas, with its gentle melody and evocative lyrics. The opening lines, “I’m dreaming of a white Christmas, just like the ones I used to know,” perfectly capture the sentimentality and longing that many people feel during the holiday season.
Crosby’s smooth, velvety vocals are perfectly suited to the song, adding a layer of warmth and emotion to the already heartwarming lyrics. The gentle string arrangement and subtle backing vocals add to the dreamy atmosphere of the song, creating a feeling of comfort and joy that is synonymous with the holiday season.
Overall, “White Christmas” is a timeless classic that continues to capture the hearts and imaginations of people all over the world. It’s a song that reminds us of the importance of family, friends, and tradition, and its message of hope and joy is as relevant today as it was over 80 years ago when it was first written. If there’s one holiday song that is sure to put you in the Christmas spirit, it’s “White Christmas.”
5. I Had the Craziest Dream by Harry James and His Orchestra
written by Harry Warren & Mack Gordon
“I Had the Craziest Dream” is a classic swing jazz song performed by Harry James and His Orchestra. The song was written by Harry Warren and Mack Gordon and was released in 1942.
The song is characterized by its lively tempo, catchy melody, and memorable lyrics. The opening lines, “Last night I had the craziest dream, I ever dreamed before,” immediately draw the listener in and set the stage for the romantic and fantastical story that follows.
The arrangement of the song is equally impressive, with James and his orchestra delivering a powerful and energetic performance. The brass section takes center stage, providing a driving beat that propels the song forward. The woodwind section adds playful flourishes throughout the song, creating a sense of whimsy and fun.
The song features vocals by a female singer, who delivers the lyrics with a sense of wonder and awe. Her voice is the perfect complement to James and his orchestra, adding a layer of sweetness and lightness to the already delightful sound.
Overall, “I Had the Craziest Dream” is a quintessential example of the swing jazz sound that was popular during the 1940s. It’s a song that’s guaranteed to get you on your feet and dancing, with its infectious melody and lively tempo. Whether you’re a fan of jazz or simply appreciate great music, “I Had the Craziest Dream” is a timeless classic that is sure to brighten your day.
6.Sleepy Lagoon by Harry James and His Orchestra
written by Eric Coates & Jack Lawrence
“Sleepy Lagoon” is a romantic ballad performed by Harry James and His Orchestra. The song was written by Eric Coates and Jack Lawrence and was released in 1942.
The song is characterized by its slow tempo and dreamy melody, which perfectly captures the feeling of being in love. The opening lines, “A sleepy lagoon, a tropical moon and two on an island,” immediately transport the listener to a place of beauty and tranquility.
The arrangement of the song is equally impressive, with James and his orchestra delivering a subtle and nuanced performance. The soft brass section provides a gentle foundation for the song, while the woodwinds add a delicate and playful touch. The guitar and piano are also featured prominently in the song, adding a layer of intimacy and warmth to the already romantic sound.
The song features vocals by a male singer, who delivers the lyrics with a sense of longing and tenderness. His voice is the perfect complement to the lush orchestration, creating a sound that is both soothing and passionate.
Overall, “Sleepy Lagoon” is a timeless classic that continues to captivate audiences with its romantic sound and evocative lyrics. It’s a song that’s perfect for a quiet evening with a loved one or for simply relaxing and enjoying the beauty of music. If you’re a fan of romantic ballads or simply appreciate great music, “Sleepy Lagoon” is a must-listen.
7. Tangerine by Jimmy Dorsey and His Orchestra
vocals by Bob Eberly & Helen O’Connell
written by Victor Schertzinger & Johnny Mercer
“Tangerine” is a classic swing jazz song performed by Jimmy Dorsey and His Orchestra. The song features vocals by Bob Eberly and Helen O’Connell and was written by Victor Schertzinger and Johnny Mercer.
The song is characterized by its upbeat tempo and catchy melody. The opening lines, “Tangerine, she is all they claim, with her eyes of night and lips as bright as flame,” immediately draw the listener in and set the stage for the romantic and exotic story that follows.
The arrangement of the song is equally impressive, with Dorsey and his orchestra delivering a dynamic and energetic performance. The brass section takes center stage, providing a lively and driving beat that propels the song forward. The woodwind section adds a playful touch throughout the song, creating a sense of fun and joy.
The vocals by Eberly and O’Connell are the perfect complement to the already delightful sound, delivering the lyrics with a sense of flirtation and charm. Their voices blend together seamlessly, adding a layer of sweetness and lightness to the already enchanting sound.
Overall, “Tangerine” is a classic swing jazz song that continues to captivate audiences with its lively sound and playful lyrics. It’s a song that’s perfect for dancing, romancing, or simply enjoying the beauty of great music. If you’re a fan of swing jazz or simply appreciate great music, “Tangerine” is a must-listen.
8. Jingle Jangle Jingle by Kay Kyser and His Orchestra
vocals by Harry Babbitt
written by Frank Loesser & Joseph J. Lilley
“Jingle Jangle Jingle” is a lively and upbeat song performed by Kay Kyser and His Orchestra. The song features vocals by Harry Babbitt and was written by Frank Loesser and Joseph J. Lilley.
The song is characterized by its catchy melody and infectious rhythm. The opening lines, “I’ve got spurs that jingle, jangle, jingle, as I go ridin’ merrily along,” immediately draw the listener in and set the stage for the playful and fun story that follows.
The arrangement of the song is equally impressive, with Kyser and his orchestra delivering a dynamic and energetic performance. The brass section takes center stage, providing a lively and driving beat that propels the song forward. The percussion and guitar add a playful touch, creating a sense of fun and excitement.
The vocals by Babbitt are the perfect complement to the already delightful sound, delivering the lyrics with a sense of joy and enthusiasm. His voice blends perfectly with the upbeat instrumentation, creating a sound that’s both fun and catchy.
Overall, “Jingle Jangle Jingle” is a classic swing jazz song that continues to captivate audiences with its lively sound and playful lyrics. It’s a song that’s perfect for dancing, singing along, or simply enjoying the upbeat sound of great music. If you’re a fan of swing jazz or simply appreciate great music, “Jingle Jangle Jingle” is a must-listen.
9. Blues in the Night (My Mama Done Tol’ Me) by Woody Herman and His Orchestra
written by Harold Arlen & Johnny Mercer
“Blues in the Night (My Mama Done Tol’ Me)” is a classic swing jazz song performed by Woody Herman and His Orchestra. The song was written by Harold Arlen and Johnny Mercer and features a powerful and soulful vocal performance by the band’s lead singer.
The song is characterized by its bluesy and melancholic tone, with the opening lines “My mama done tol’ me when I was in pigtails, my mama done tol’ me, ‘Hon, a man will sweet-talk and give you the big eye” setting the stage for the story of heartbreak and pain that follows.
The arrangement of the song is equally impressive, with Herman and his orchestra delivering a dynamic and emotional performance. The brass and woodwind sections take turns playing the melody, providing a sense of tension and release that perfectly complements the song’s lyrics.
The vocals by the band’s lead singer are the highlight of the performance, delivering the lyrics with a powerful and soulful voice that’s filled with emotion and depth. The singer’s raw and unbridled delivery perfectly captures the pain and heartbreak of the song’s lyrics, creating a sense of catharsis for the listener.
Overall, “Blues in the Night (My Mama Done Tol’ Me)” is a classic swing jazz song that continues to captivate audiences with its raw and emotional sound. It’s a song that’s perfect for late-night listening or for those moments when you just need to feel something deep and powerful. If you’re a fan of swing jazz or simply appreciate great music, “Blues in the Night (My Mama Done Tol’ Me)” is a must-listen.
10. A String of Pearls by The Glenn Miller Orchestra
written by Jerry Gray
“A String of Pearls” is a classic big band jazz song performed by The Glenn Miller Orchestra. The song was written by Jerry Gray and features a lush and dreamy instrumental arrangement that perfectly captures the essence of the swing era.
The song is characterized by its gentle and flowing melody, with the opening notes of the saxophone setting the tone for the wistful and romantic sound that follows. The arrangement of the song is equally impressive, with Miller and his orchestra delivering a dynamic and emotional performance.
The brass section takes center stage, providing a powerful and majestic sound that’s both bold and tender. The percussion and guitar add a playful touch, creating a sense of fun and excitement. The arrangement builds in intensity, with each instrument adding to the overall sound and energy of the song.
Overall, “A String of Pearls” is a classic swing jazz song that continues to captivate audiences with its lush and romantic sound. It’s a song that’s perfect for slow dancing, romantic evenings, or simply enjoying the beautiful sound of great music. If you’re a fan of swing jazz or simply appreciate great music, “A String of Pearls” is a must-listen.
11. Don’t Sit Under the Apple Tree (With Anyone else But Me) by The Glenn Miller Orchestra
written by Charles Tobias (as Charlie Tobias), Lew Brown & Sam Stept
“Don’t Sit Under the Apple Tree (With Anyone Else But Me)” is a classic swing jazz song performed by The Glenn Miller Orchestra. The song was written by Charles Tobias (as Charlie Tobias), Lew Brown, and Sam Stept and features a catchy and upbeat melody that’s perfect for dancing.
The song is characterized by its playful and flirtatious lyrics, with the opening lines “I wrote my mother, I wrote my father, and now I’m writing you too” setting the tone for the song’s lighthearted and romantic sound. The arrangement of the song is equally impressive, with Miller and his orchestra delivering a dynamic and energetic performance.
The brass section takes center stage, providing a powerful and exuberant sound that’s both joyful and uplifting. The percussion and guitar add a playful touch, creating a sense of fun and excitement. The vocals by the band’s lead singer are also a highlight of the performance, delivering the lyrics with a lively and charismatic voice that’s filled with charm and wit.
Overall, “Don’t Sit Under the Apple Tree (With Anyone Else But Me)” is a classic swing jazz song that continues to captivate audiences with its upbeat and playful sound. It’s a song that’s perfect for dancing, parties, or simply enjoying the fun and lively sound of great music. If you’re a fan of swing jazz or simply appreciate great music, “Don’t Sit Under the Apple Tree (With Anyone Else But Me)” is a must-listen.
12. Who Wouldn’t Love You by Kay Kyser and His Orchestra
“Who Wouldn’t Love You” is a classic swing jazz song performed by Kay Kyser and His Orchestra. The song features an upbeat and catchy melody, with a playful and romantic sound that’s perfect for dancing.
The song is characterized by its charming and witty lyrics, with lines like “Who wouldn’t love you? Who wouldn’t care?” expressing the joyful and lighthearted nature of the song. The arrangement of the song is equally impressive, with Kyser and his orchestra delivering a dynamic and energetic performance.
The brass section takes center stage, providing a powerful and exuberant sound that’s both bold and tender. The percussion and guitar add a playful touch, creating a sense of fun and excitement. The vocals by the band’s lead singer are also a highlight of the performance, delivering the lyrics with a lively and charismatic voice that’s filled with charm and wit.
Overall, “Who Wouldn’t Love You” is a classic swing jazz song that continues to captivate audiences with its upbeat and playful sound. It’s a song that’s perfect for dancing, parties, or simply enjoying the fun and lively sound of great music. If you’re a fan of swing jazz or simply appreciate great music, “Who Wouldn’t Love You” is a must-listen.
13. Jersey Bounce by Benny Goodman and His Orchestra
written by Tiny Bradshaw, Eddie Johnson, Bobby Plater & Buddy Feyne (as Robert B. Wright)
“Jersey Bounce” is a classic swing jazz song performed by Benny Goodman and His Orchestra. The song features a lively and energetic melody that’s perfect for dancing, with a playful and fun sound that’s characteristic of the swing jazz genre.
The song is characterized by its lively and exuberant instrumentation, with Goodman and his orchestra delivering a dynamic and exciting performance. The brass section takes center stage, providing a powerful and upbeat sound that’s both bold and joyous. The percussion and guitar add a playful touch, creating a sense of fun and excitement.
The vocals by the band’s lead singer are also a highlight of the performance, delivering the lyrics with a lively and charismatic voice that’s filled with charm and energy. The lyrics themselves are playful and flirtatious, with lines like “We’ll do the Jersey bounce and smile in our sleep” capturing the joyful and carefree spirit of the song.
Overall, “Jersey Bounce” is a classic swing jazz song that continues to captivate audiences with its lively and upbeat sound. It’s a song that’s perfect for dancing, parties, or simply enjoying the fun and lively sound of great music. If you’re a fan of swing jazz or simply appreciate great music, “Jersey Bounce” is a must-listen.
14. Serenade in Blue by The Glenn Miller Orchestra
written by Harry Warren & Mack Gordon
“Serenade in Blue” is a beautiful and romantic ballad performed by The Glenn Miller Orchestra. The song features a gentle and soothing melody that’s perfect for slow dancing, with a dreamy and nostalgic sound that’s characteristic of the big band era.
The song is characterized by its beautiful and elegant instrumentation, with the orchestra delivering a subtle and nuanced performance. The horn section provides a warm and comforting sound, while the piano and guitar add a gentle touch, creating a sense of intimacy and romance.
The vocals by the band’s lead singer are also a highlight of the performance, delivering the lyrics with a smooth and velvety voice that’s filled with emotion and longing. The lyrics themselves are poetic and romantic, with lines like “Serenade in blue, the moon is on high” capturing the dreamy and romantic atmosphere of the song.
Overall, “Serenade in Blue” is a classic ballad that continues to captivate audiences with its beautiful and nostalgic sound. It’s a song that’s perfect for slow dancing, romantic evenings, or simply enjoying the beautiful and timeless sound of great music. If you’re a fan of big band music or simply appreciate beautiful and romantic music, “Serenade in Blue” is a must-listen.
15. When the Lights Go On Again (All Over the World) by Vaughn Monroe
“When the Lights Go On Again (All Over the World)” is a poignant and evocative song that captures the sense of hope and anticipation that people felt during World War II. Originally recorded by Vaughn Monroe in 1942, the song became an instant hit and quickly became an anthem for the war effort.
The lyrics of the song describe the joy that people will feel when the war is over and the lights go on again all over the world. It speaks of the happiness that will come with the end of the conflict, and the promise of a brighter tomorrow. The melody is simple yet powerful, and the soaring chorus captures the sense of unity and resilience that characterized the wartime era.
Vaughn Monroe’s smooth baritone voice is perfectly suited to the song’s nostalgic and wistful tone. He imbues the lyrics with a sense of longing and longing for a better future, which makes the song all the more moving. The orchestral arrangement, with its swelling strings and soaring horns, adds to the emotional impact of the song, evoking a sense of grandeur and triumph.
“When the Lights Go On Again (All Over the World)” is a timeless classic that has been covered by numerous artists over the years, including Vera Lynn, Bing Crosby, and Tommy Dorsey. Its enduring popularity is a testament to its ability to capture the spirit of a generation and to offer a message of hope and resilience in the face of adversity. Whether you are a fan of wartime music or simply appreciate a well-crafted melody and poignant lyrics, this song is sure to move you and leave a lasting impression.
16. Praise the Lord and Pass the Ammunition! by Kay Kyser and His Orchestra
vocals by the Glee Club
written by Frank Loesser
“Praise the Lord and Pass the Ammunition!” is a rousing and patriotic song performed by Kay Kyser and His Orchestra featuring vocals by the Glee Club. Written by Frank Loesser, the song was released in 1942, during the height of World War II.
The song’s title and lyrics stem from an actual incident during the attack on Pearl Harbor, where a chaplain famously urged his men to “Praise the Lord and pass the ammunition” as they fought back against the Japanese attackers. The song celebrates the bravery and spirit of the American soldiers and encourages them to keep fighting for their country.
With its catchy melody and upbeat tempo, “Praise the Lord and Pass the Ammunition!” became an instant hit and was embraced by Americans as a symbol of the country’s resolve in the face of adversity. The song’s powerful message and catchy chorus made it a staple of radio broadcasts and wartime concerts.
The song’s lyrics are full of patriotic and religious references, urging soldiers to keep their faith in God and their country as they fight for freedom. The rousing chorus, “Praise the Lord and pass the ammunition, and we’ll all stay free!” is a call to arms for all Americans to support the war effort and defend their way of life.
Kay Kyser and His Orchestra’s performance of the song is energetic and uplifting, with soaring horns and percussion driving the melody forward. The Glee Club’s harmonies add an extra layer of depth and emotion to the already powerful lyrics.
Overall, “Praise the Lord and Pass the Ammunition!” is a timeless tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of American soldiers during World War II, and a reminder of the power of music to unite and inspire people during difficult times.
17. I Don’t Want to Walk without You by Harry James and His Orchestra
vocals by Helen Forrest
written by Jule Styne & Frank Loesser
“I Don’t Want to Walk Without You” is a classic love song performed by Harry James and His Orchestra, featuring vocals by Helen Forrest. Written by Jule Styne and Frank Loesser, the song was first released in 1941.
The song’s lyrics express a deep longing for the presence of a loved one, and the fear of being alone. The melody is hauntingly beautiful, with James’ trumpet providing a poignant accompaniment to Forrest’s emotive vocals.
The song’s romantic themes and powerful emotions struck a chord with audiences during World War II, when many couples were separated by military service. The song became a staple of wartime broadcasts and was performed by many other artists, including Bing Crosby and Dinah Shore.
Harry James and His Orchestra’s performance of the song is smooth and polished, with expert musicianship and a subtle sense of swing. Forrest’s vocals are heartfelt and full of yearning, conveying the depth of emotion in the song’s lyrics.
Overall, “I Don’t Want to Walk Without You” is a timeless tribute to the power of love and the importance of human connection. Its themes of separation and loneliness continue to resonate with listeners today, making it a beloved classic of the American songbook.
18. My Devotion by Charlie Spivak and His Orchestra
“My Devotion” is a romantic ballad performed by Charlie Spivak and His Orchestra. The song was first released in 1942 and quickly became a hit, earning a place as a timeless classic of the American songbook.
The song’s lyrics express the depth of the singer’s love and devotion for their partner. The melody is slow and melodic, with Spivak’s trumpet providing a mournful accompaniment to the lyrics.
Spivak’s performance of the song is full of emotion and feeling, with his smooth vocals and expert musicianship creating a sense of intimacy and connection. The orchestration is lush and atmospheric, creating a dreamy and romantic mood that perfectly captures the song’s sentiment.
Overall, “My Devotion” is a beautiful and timeless love song that continues to resonate with audiences today. Its themes of love and devotion are universal and enduring, making it a beloved classic of the American music canon.
19. He Wears a Pair of Silver Wings by Kay Kyser and His Orchestra
vocals by Harry Babbitt
“He Wears a Pair of Silver Wings” is a classic patriotic song performed by Kay Kyser and His Orchestra, featuring vocals by Harry Babbitt. The song was first released in 1942, during World War II, and quickly became a hit with audiences.
The song’s lyrics celebrate the bravery and sacrifice of American soldiers who fight for their country, referencing the silver wings worn by paratroopers as a symbol of their courage and dedication. The melody is uplifting and patriotic, with Kyser’s orchestra providing a rousing accompaniment to Babbitt’s soaring vocals.
Kyser and his orchestra’s performance of the song is full of energy and enthusiasm, with driving horns and percussion adding to the sense of excitement and urgency in the song’s lyrics. Babbitt’s vocals are full of passion and emotion, conveying the pride and determination of American soldiers during wartime.
Overall, “He Wears a Pair of Silver Wings” is a stirring tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of American soldiers during World War II, and a reminder of the power of music to inspire and uplift people during difficult times. Its themes of patriotism and courage continue to resonate with audiences today, making it a beloved classic of the American songbook.
20. I Said No! by Alvino Rey and His Orchestra
“I Said No!” is a lively and playful song performed by Alvino Rey and His Orchestra. The song was first released in 1941 and quickly became a hit with audiences.
The song’s lyrics tell the story of a woman who is being pursued by a persistent suitor, but she is determined to resist his advances. The melody is upbeat and catchy, with Rey’s steel guitar providing a distinctive and memorable accompaniment to the lyrics.
Rey and his orchestra’s performance of the song is full of energy and humor, with the musicianship expertly blending swing and western styles to create a unique sound. The vocals are sassy and playful, conveying the independent spirit and determination of the song’s protagonist.
Overall, “I Said No!” is a fun and catchy song that captures the spirit of the 1940s with its blend of swing, western, and pop styles. Its themes of independence and self-determination continue to resonate with audiences today, making it a beloved classic of the American songbook.
21. Mister Five by Five by Harry James and His Orchestra
vocals by Helen Forrest
“Mister Five by Five” is a classic swing song performed by Harry James and His Orchestra, featuring vocals by Helen Forrest. The song was first released in 1942 and quickly became a hit with audiences.
The song’s lyrics describe a man who is short in stature but big in personality, affectionately nicknamed “Mister Five by Five” for his compact size. The melody is upbeat and catchy, with James’ trumpet providing a swinging accompaniment to Forrest’s lively vocals.
James and his orchestra’s performance of the song is full of energy and rhythm, with a tight arrangement that expertly blends jazz and swing styles. Forrest’s vocals are sassy and full of personality, perfectly capturing the playful and affectionate tone of the lyrics.
Overall, “Mister Five by Five” is a fun and upbeat song that captures the spirit of the swing era with its infectious rhythm and catchy melody. Its themes of embracing one’s unique qualities and finding joy in life continue to resonate with audiences today, making it a beloved classic of the American songbook.
22. Der Fuehrer’s Face by Spike Jones and His City Slickers
vocals by Carl Grayson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gSNhVnSIAn0
“Der Fuehrer’s Face” is a satirical song performed by Spike Jones and His City Slickers, featuring vocals by Carl Grayson. The song was first released in 1942 and quickly became a hit with audiences.
The song’s lyrics mock Nazi Germany and its leader, Adolf Hitler, painting a vivid and humorous picture of life under his oppressive regime. The melody is bouncy and catchy, with Jones’ band providing a lively and playful accompaniment to Grayson’s vocals.
Jones and his City Slickers’ performance of the song is full of energy and humor, with sound effects and zany instrumentation adding to the song’s comedic tone. Grayson’s vocals are exaggerated and cartoonish, perfectly capturing the absurdity of the song’s lyrics.
Overall, “Der Fuehrer’s Face” is a clever and subversive song that used humor to criticize Nazi Germany during World War II. Its playful tone and catchy melody made it a hit with audiences, while its anti-Nazi message resonated with Americans during a time of war. Today, the song serves as a reminder of the power of music to bring people together and promote positive change.
23. Just As Though You Were Here by Tommy Dorsey and His Orchestra
vocals by Frank Sinatra & The Pied Pipers
“Just As Though You Were Here” is a romantic ballad performed by Tommy Dorsey and His Orchestra, featuring vocals by Frank Sinatra and The Pied Pipers. The song was first released in 1942 and quickly became a hit with audiences.
The song’s lyrics describe the pain of being apart from a loved one, and the hope that they will return soon. The melody is slow and romantic, with Dorsey’s orchestra providing a lush and emotional accompaniment to Sinatra and The Pied Pipers’ heartfelt vocals.
Dorsey and his orchestra’s performance of the song is full of emotion and tenderness, with the musicianship expertly blending swing and ballad styles to create a poignant and memorable sound. Sinatra and The Pied Pipers’ vocals are smooth and emotive, conveying the longing and sadness of the lyrics with a touch of optimism.
Overall, “Just As Though You Were Here” is a beautiful and timeless love song that captures the spirit of the 1940s with its blend of swing and ballad styles. Its themes of love, longing, and hope continue to resonate with audiences today, making it a beloved classic of the American songbook.
24. Deep in the Heart of Texas by Alvino Rey and His Orchestra
vocals by bill schallen & skeets herfurt
written by Don Swander & June Hershey
25. I Left My Heart At the Stage Door Canteen by Swing and Sway with Sammy Kaye
vocals by Don Cornell
“Deep in the Heart of Texas” is a Western swing song performed by Alvino Rey and His Orchestra, featuring vocals by Bill Schallen and Skeets Herfurt. The song was first released in 1941 and quickly became a hit with audiences.
The song’s lyrics celebrate the beauty and culture of the state of Texas, with references to its big skies, dusty trails, and lively music scene. The melody is upbeat and catchy, with Rey’s orchestra providing a lively and energetic accompaniment to Schallen and Herfurt’s vocal harmonies.
Rey and his orchestra’s performance of the song is full of Western flair, with twangy guitars and swinging rhythms expertly blending jazz and country styles. Schallen and Herfurt’s vocals are rich and harmonious, capturing the spirit of the lyrics with their infectious energy.
Overall, “Deep in the Heart of Texas” is a fun and upbeat song that captures the spirit of Western swing with its lively rhythms and catchy melody. Its celebration of the state of Texas continues to resonate with audiences today, making it a beloved classic of the American songbook.
26. Deep in the Heart of Texas by Bing Crosby
written by Don Swander & June Hershey
“I Left My Heart At the Stage Door Canteen” is a nostalgic ballad performed by Swing and Sway with Sammy Kaye. The song was first released in 1942 and quickly became a hit with audiences.
The song’s lyrics describe the heartache of saying goodbye to loved ones and leaving for war, with the Stage Door Canteen serving as a symbol of hope and comfort. The melody is slow and emotional, with Kaye’s orchestra providing a gentle and heartfelt accompaniment to the song’s poignant lyrics.
Kaye and his orchestra’s performance of the song is full of warmth and sentimentality, with the musicianship expertly blending swing and ballad styles to create a memorable and touching sound. The vocals are delivered with sincerity and passion, capturing the emotion of the lyrics with grace and sensitivity.
Overall, “I Left My Heart At the Stage Door Canteen” is a beautiful and moving song that captures the spirit of wartime America with its themes of love, sacrifice, and hope. Its enduring popularity is a testament to the power of music to touch the hearts of people across generations and cultures.
27. Remember Pearl Harbor by Swing and Sway with Sammy Kaye
vocals by the Glee Club
“Deep in the Heart of Texas” is a Western swing song popularized by Bing Crosby in 1942, originally written by Don Swander and June Hershey. The song celebrates the beauty and culture of the state of Texas, referencing its big skies, dusty trails, and lively music scene.
Crosby’s version of the song features his smooth and mellow vocals, backed by a lively and energetic band that expertly blends jazz and country styles. The song’s upbeat and catchy melody makes it perfect for dancing or simply tapping your foot along.
The lyrics paint a vivid picture of the spirit of the state, evoking images of cowboys and cattle drives, wide open spaces and friendly people. The song captures the essence of Western swing music, a blend of jazz, blues, and country that emerged in the Southwest and spread throughout the country in the 1930s and 40s.
Overall, “Deep in the Heart of Texas” is a fun and upbeat song that captures the spirit of Western swing and the state of Texas. Crosby’s rendition of the song has become a classic, beloved by generations of listeners for its catchy melody and charming lyrics.
28. One Dozen Roses by Harry James and His Orchestra
vocals by Jimmy Saunders
written by Walter Donovan, Dick Jurgens, Al Lewis & Country Washburne
“Remember Pearl Harbor” is a patriotic song performed by Swing and Sway with Sammy Kaye. The song was released in 1942, shortly after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, and became an instant hit.
The song’s lyrics urge listeners to remember the tragedy of the attack and to unite in support of the war effort. The melody is somber and solemn, with Kaye’s orchestra providing a mournful and reflective accompaniment to the song’s poignant lyrics.
Kaye and his orchestra’s performance of the song is full of emotion and passion, capturing the grief and determination of the American people in the wake of the attack. The vocals are delivered with sincerity and conviction, urging listeners to never forget the sacrifice and bravery of those who fought and died for their country.
Overall, “Remember Pearl Harbor” is a powerful and moving song that captures the spirit of patriotism and sacrifice that defined the American people during World War II. Its message of remembrance and unity continues to resonate with audiences today, reminding us of the importance of honoring the sacrifices of those who have come before us.
29. Jingle Jangle Jingle by The Merry Macs
written by Frank Loesser & Joseph J. Lilley
“Jingle Jangle Jingle” is a classic American song written by Frank Loesser and Joseph J. Lilley, and performed by The Merry Macs. Released in 1942, it became a popular hit during World War II and has since become a beloved standard.
The upbeat, catchy tune features memorable lyrics about a cowboy who can’t help but jingle and jangle due to the numerous trinkets on his person. The song’s fun, lighthearted tone is infectious, and its catchy melody is sure to get stuck in your head.
The Merry Macs’ rendition of “Jingle Jangle Jingle” is particularly notable for its tight harmonies and energetic performance. The group’s vocal interplay adds an extra layer of fun to the already joyous tune, making it impossible not to sing along.
Despite its wartime origins, “Jingle Jangle Jingle” remains a timeless classic that is beloved by generations of music fans. Whether you’re a fan of old-fashioned swing music or just looking for a catchy tune to brighten your day, this song is sure to put a smile on your face.
30. Blues in the Night by Dinah Shore
written by Harold Arlen & Johnny Mercer
“Blues in the Night” is a classic blues standard written by Harold Arlen and Johnny Mercer, and famously performed by Dinah Shore. Released in 1941, the song quickly became a hit and has since been covered by countless other artists.
The song’s haunting melody and evocative lyrics capture the melancholy essence of the blues. Shore’s smooth, sultry vocals add an extra layer of emotion to the already heart-wrenching tune.
The song’s lyrics tell a story of heartbreak and despair, describing a lonely soul wandering the streets at night, haunted by memories of lost love. Despite its somber tone, however, “Blues in the Night” is a powerful and cathartic anthem for anyone who has ever experienced heartache.
Shore’s rendition of the song is particularly notable for her powerful vocal performance. She brings a depth of emotion and intensity to the song that is rare in popular music, making it one of the most iconic performances in her career.
“Blues in the Night” is a timeless classic that continues to resonate with audiences today. Whether you’re a fan of blues music or just appreciate a great song, this haunting melody is sure to leave a lasting impression.
31. Blues in the Night (My Mama Done Tol’ Me) (Parts 1 & 2) by Jimmie Lunceford and His Orchestra
written by Harold Arlen & Johnny Mercer
“Blues in the Night (My Mama Done Tol’ Me)” is a classic blues song recorded by Jimmie Lunceford and His Orchestra in 1942. The song is a two-part suite that showcases the band’s incredible musicianship and the sultry vocals of their female vocalist, Sy Oliver.
Part one of the suite features a slow, brooding melody that perfectly captures the mournful essence of the blues. The lyrics tell a story of heartache and despair, describing a life filled with hardship and disappointment. Sy Oliver’s vocals are particularly notable, bringing a depth of emotion and vulnerability to the song that is truly powerful.
Part two of the suite features a more upbeat tempo, with the band launching into a lively swing rhythm that is impossible not to dance to. The lyrics shift to a more hopeful tone, with the protagonist resolving to overcome their troubles and find happiness once again.
Overall, “Blues in the Night (My Mama Done Tol’ Me)” is a tour de force of blues and swing music. Jimmie Lunceford and His Orchestra’s tight musicianship and Sy Oliver’s incredible vocals combine to create a truly unforgettable performance that has stood the test of time. Whether you’re a fan of vintage jazz or just appreciate great music, this song is a must-listen.
32. Idaho by Benny Goodman and His Orchestra
vocals by Dick Haymes
written by Jesse A. Stone
“Idaho” is a classic swing tune recorded by Benny Goodman and His Orchestra in 1942, with vocals by Dick Haymes. The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy melody make it a standout track in Goodman’s extensive discography.
The song’s lyrics describe the beauty of the state of Idaho, with its mountains, rivers, and sweeping vistas. Haymes’ vocals are smooth and polished, adding an extra layer of charm to the already delightful tune.
The song’s musical arrangement is particularly notable for the tight interplay between the various instruments in Goodman’s orchestra. From the swinging horns to the bouncing rhythm section, every element of the song comes together perfectly to create a seamless, joyful sound.
Overall, “Idaho” is a fun, infectious tune that is guaranteed to put a smile on your face. Whether you’re a fan of swing music or just appreciate great music, this song is a must-listen. Benny Goodman and His Orchestra’s performance, combined with Dick Haymes’ smooth vocals, make “Idaho” a standout track in the swing era’s rich musical history.
33. Amen by Abe Lyman and His Californians
vocals by Rose Blane
“Amen” is a classic gospel-inspired tune recorded by Abe Lyman and His Californians, featuring the powerful vocals of Rose Blane. Released in 1933, the song quickly became a popular hit and has since been covered by countless other artists.
The song’s rousing melody and uplifting lyrics make it a true standout in Lyman’s extensive discography. Blane’s soaring vocals add an extra layer of emotion and intensity to the already powerful tune, making it an unforgettable listening experience.
The song’s lyrics call on listeners to put their faith in a higher power and trust in the ultimate goodness of the universe. The message of hope and redemption is universal and timeless, making “Amen” a song that resonates with audiences of all ages and backgrounds.
Overall, “Amen” is a classic gospel-inspired tune that continues to inspire and uplift listeners today. Abe Lyman and His Californians’ tight musicianship, combined with Rose Blane’s powerful vocals, make this song a true gem in the history of American music. Whether you’re a fan of gospel music or just appreciate great music, “Amen” is a must-listen.
34. Somebody Else Is Taking My Place by Russ Morgan
“Somebody Else Is Taking My Place” is a classic big band tune recorded by Russ Morgan in 1942. The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy melody make it a standout track in Morgan’s extensive discography.
The song’s lyrics describe the heartache of losing a loved one to another person, with Morgan’s vocals perfectly capturing the pain and sadness of the situation. The song’s musical arrangement is particularly notable for the swinging horns and bouncing rhythm section that drive the tune forward.
Overall, “Somebody Else Is Taking My Place” is a timeless classic that continues to resonate with audiences today. Russ Morgan’s tight musicianship and emotive vocals make this song a standout in the history of big band music. Whether you’re a fan of swing music or just appreciate great music, this song is a must-listen.
35. Somebody Else Is Taking My Place by Benny Goodman and His Orchestra
vocals by Peggy Lee
“Somebody Else Is Taking My Place” is a classic swing tune recorded by Benny Goodman and His Orchestra in 1942. The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy melody make it a standout track in Goodman’s extensive discography.
The song’s lyrics describe the heartache of losing a loved one to another person, with Goodman’s tight musicianship and soaring clarinet solos perfectly capturing the pain and sadness of the situation. The song’s musical arrangement is particularly notable for the swinging horns and bouncing rhythm section that drive the tune forward.
Overall, “Somebody Else Is Taking My Place” is a timeless classic that continues to resonate with audiences today. Benny Goodman and His Orchestra’s tight musicianship and emotive solos make this song a standout in the history of swing music. Whether you’re a fan of vintage jazz or just appreciate great music, this song is a must-listen.
36. Strictly Instrumental by Harry James and His Orchestra
“Strictly Instrumental” is a classic swing tune recorded by Harry James and His Orchestra in 1941. The song’s title is a nod to the fact that the track features no vocals, allowing James and his bandmates to showcase their impressive musicianship.
The song’s melody is instantly catchy, driven forward by James’ soaring trumpet solos and the bouncing rhythm section. The song’s musical arrangement is particularly notable for the tight interplay between the various instruments in James’ orchestra, creating a seamless, joyful sound.
Overall, “Strictly Instrumental” is a true showcase of Harry James and His Orchestra’s immense talent and musicianship. The absence of vocals allows the listener to fully appreciate the skill and precision of each musician, making this song a standout in the history of big band music. Whether you’re a fan of swing music or just appreciate great music, this song is a must-listen.
37. My Devotion by Vaughn Monroe
“My Devotion” is a classic ballad recorded by Vaughn Monroe in 1946. The song’s tender melody and heartfelt lyrics make it a standout track in Monroe’s extensive discography.
The song’s lyrics describe the deep love and devotion of the singer for their significant other, with Monroe’s smooth vocals perfectly capturing the emotion and passion of the sentiment. The song’s musical arrangement is particularly notable for the lush orchestration and sweeping strings that provide a perfect backdrop for Monroe’s vocals.
Overall, “My Devotion” is a timeless classic that continues to resonate with audiences today. Vaughn Monroe’s emotive vocals and the song’s soaring musical arrangement make this a standout ballad in the history of American popular music. Whether you’re a fan of vintage ballads or just appreciate great music, this song is a must-listen.
38. Amen by Woody Herman and His Orchestra
“Amen” is a classic jazz tune recorded by Woody Herman and His Orchestra in 1941. The song’s upbeat tempo and infectious energy make it a standout track in Herman’s extensive discography.
The song’s lyrics describe the jubilant spirit of an Amen congregation, with Herman’s tight musicianship and the swinging horns perfectly capturing the joyous spirit of the sentiment. The song’s musical arrangement is particularly notable for the driving rhythm section and the tight interplay between the various instruments in Herman’s orchestra.
Overall, “Amen” is a timeless classic that continues to be a favorite of jazz enthusiasts. Woody Herman and His Orchestra’s tight musicianship and infectious energy make this song a standout in the history of swing music. Whether you’re a fan of vintage jazz or just appreciate great music, this song is a must-listen.
39. Take Me by Tommy Dorsey and His Orchestra
vocals by Frank Sinatra
Take Me” is a classic swing tune recorded by Tommy Dorsey and His Orchestra in 1942, featuring the vocals of Frank Sinatra. The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy melody make it a standout track in the Dorsey/Sinatra discography.
The song’s lyrics describe the singer’s desire to be taken by their lover, with Sinatra’s smooth vocals perfectly capturing the romantic sentiment. The song’s musical arrangement is particularly notable for the tight interplay between Dorsey’s orchestra and Sinatra’s vocals, creating a seamless, swinging sound.
Overall, “Take Me” is a timeless classic that showcases the immense talent of both Tommy Dorsey and Frank Sinatra. The song’s emotive vocals and swinging musical arrangement make it a standout in the history of big band music. Whether you’re a fan of vintage jazz or just appreciate great music, this song is a must-listen.
40. Strip Polka by Kay Kyser and His Orchestra
vocals by Jack Martin & the Glee Club
written by Johnny Mercer
“Strip Polka” is a playful and upbeat tune recorded by Kay Kyser and His Orchestra in 1942, featuring the vocals of Jack Martin and the Glee Club. The song’s catchy melody and humorous lyrics make it a standout track in Kyser’s extensive discography.
The song’s lyrics describe a dance party where the dancers are encouraged to strip down to their bare essentials, with Martin and the Glee Club providing cheeky vocal harmonies and Kyser’s band providing a tight, swinging musical arrangement.
Overall, “Strip Polka” is a classic example of the fun and playful nature of swing music during the 1940s. Kay Kyser and His Orchestra’s tight musicianship and the tongue-in-cheek lyrics of the song make it a standout in the history of big band music. Whether you’re a fan of vintage swing or just appreciate great music, this song is a must-listen.
41. (There’ll Be Bluebirds Over) The White Cliffs of Dover by The Glenn Miller Orchestra
written by Walter Kent & Nat Burton
“(There’ll Be Bluebirds Over) The White Cliffs of Dover” is a classic ballad recorded by The Glenn Miller Orchestra in 1942. The song’s tender melody and poignant lyrics make it a standout track in Miller’s extensive discography.
The song’s lyrics describe the hope and optimism of soldiers during wartime, with the white cliffs of Dover serving as a symbol of a brighter future. Miller’s smooth instrumental arrangement and the angelic vocals of his singers perfectly capture the emotion and passion of the sentiment.
Overall, “(There’ll Be Bluebirds Over) The White Cliffs of Dover” is a timeless classic that continues to resonate with audiences today. The Glenn Miller Orchestra’s emotive instrumental arrangement and the song’s soaring vocal harmonies make this a standout ballad in the history of American popular music. Whether you’re a fan of vintage ballads or just appreciate great music, this song is a must-listen.
42. Strip Polka by The Andrews Sisters
written by Johnny Mercer
“Strip Polka” is a lively and upbeat song performed by the popular 1940s vocal trio, The Andrews Sisters. The song features catchy lyrics that playfully describe a risqué dance called the “strip polka,” which involves gradually shedding one’s clothing as the music intensifies. The Andrews Sisters’ tight harmonies and playful delivery add to the song’s playful tone, making it a perfect example of the upbeat and often cheeky style of music that was popular during the swing era. Despite the somewhat scandalous subject matter, “Strip Polka” remains a beloved classic of the era and a testament to the Andrews Sisters’ talent and charisma as performers.
43. Mr. Five by Five by Freddie Slack and His Orchestra
“Mr. Five by Five” is an energetic and playful swing tune by Freddie Slack and His Orchestra, originally recorded in 1942. The song features a catchy and infectious melody, driven by a boisterous horn section and Slack’s nimble piano playing. The lyrics playfully describe a confident and charismatic man who is “five feet tall and he’s five feet wide,” making him an irresistible force to be reckoned with. The song’s upbeat tempo and lighthearted lyrics perfectly capture the exuberance and optimism of the wartime era, when swing music was a popular form of entertainment and a way to escape the challenges of daily life. Overall, “Mr. Five by Five” is a fun and memorable example of the swing genre and a testament to Freddie Slack’s skill as a bandleader and musician.
44. Sweet Eloise by The Glenn Miller Orchestra
“Sweet Eloise” is a sentimental and romantic ballad performed by the legendary Glenn Miller Orchestra, originally released in 1941. The song features a tender melody, led by Miller’s signature clarinet, that perfectly captures the bittersweet emotions of lost love. The lyrics tell the story of a man longing for the sweet and gentle love of his dear Eloise, who he fears he may never see again. The arrangement is filled with lush strings and gentle brass, creating a warm and soothing atmosphere that perfectly complements the song’s nostalgic tone. Overall, “Sweet Eloise” is a beautiful and poignant example of the romantic ballads that made the Glenn Miller Orchestra one of the most popular and beloved musical groups of the era.
45. Skylark by The Glenn Miller Orchestra
“Skylark” is a classic ballad performed by the iconic Glenn Miller Orchestra, originally recorded in 1942. The song features a beautifully haunting melody, led by Miller’s distinctive trombone, that perfectly captures the wistful and dreamy quality of the lyrics. The lyrics tell the story of a bird that soars high above the clouds, and the longing of the narrator to join it and escape from the troubles of the world below. The arrangement is filled with lush strings and muted brass, creating a serene and tranquil atmosphere that perfectly complements the song’s ethereal mood. Overall, “Skylark” is a timeless and deeply emotional example of the classic ballads that made the Glenn Miller Orchestra one of the most beloved and respected musical groups of all time.
46. Juke Box Saturday Night by The Glenn Miller Orchestra
“Juke Box Saturday Night” is an upbeat and lively swing tune performed by the iconic Glenn Miller Orchestra, originally recorded in 1942. The song features a catchy and energetic melody, driven by Miller’s commanding trombone and the band’s tight rhythm section. The lyrics describe the excitement and joy of a group of friends who gather together on a Saturday night to dance and listen to the latest hits on the jukebox. The arrangement is filled with playful call-and-response vocals, blaring horns, and lively percussion, creating a party atmosphere that perfectly captures the exuberance and vitality of the swing era. Overall, “Juke Box Saturday Night” is a fun and energetic example of the swing genre and a testament to the Glenn Miller Orchestra’s talent and innovation as a musical group.
47. Everything I Love by The Glenn Miller Orchestra
vocal by Ray Eberle
“Everything I Love” is a beautiful and romantic ballad performed by the legendary Glenn Miller Orchestra, originally recorded in 1941. The song features a gentle and melodic arrangement, led by Miller’s distinctive clarinet, that perfectly captures the longing and devotion expressed in the lyrics. The lyrics describe the narrator’s deep love for a special someone, and the joy and fulfillment that this love brings to their life. The arrangement is filled with lush strings, gentle brass, and Miller’s virtuosic soloing, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere that perfectly complements the song’s emotional depth. Overall, “Everything I Love” is a timeless and deeply moving example of the romantic ballads that made the Glenn Miller Orchestra one of the most celebrated musical groups of all time.
48. Strip Polka by Johnny Mercer
written by Johnny Mercer
“Strip Polka” is a playful and cheeky swing tune written and performed by the legendary Johnny Mercer, originally released in 1942. The song features a bouncy and upbeat melody, driven by a lively brass section and Mercer’s smooth vocals. The lyrics playfully describe a dance called the “strip polka,” in which participants gradually remove their clothing as the music intensifies. Mercer’s clever wordplay and humorous lyrics add to the song’s playful tone, making it a perfect example of the lighthearted and carefree music that was popular during the swing era. Overall, “Strip Polka” is a fun and memorable example of Johnny Mercer’s talent as a songwriter and performer, and a testament to the enduring popularity of swing music.
49. Cow-Cow Boogie by Freddie Slack and His Orchestra
“Cow-Cow Boogie” is a high-energy and infectious swing tune performed by Freddie Slack and His Orchestra, originally recorded in 1942. The song features a driving and rhythmic melody, propelled by a lively horn section and Slack’s virtuosic piano playing. The lyrics describe a cowboy dance called the “cow-cow boogie,” with playful imagery and clever wordplay that perfectly captures the humor and excitement of the western-themed swing music that was popular during the era. The arrangement is filled with playful vocal harmonies, upbeat percussion, and wild brass solos, creating a dynamic and thrilling atmosphere that perfectly captures the energy and spirit of the swing era. Overall, “Cow-Cow Boogie” is a lively and entertaining example of the western swing genre and a testament to Freddie Slack’s talent as a bandleader and musician.
50. Deep in the Heart of Texas by Horace Heidt and His Musical Knights
written by Don Swander & June Hershey
“Deep in the Heart of Texas” is a classic western swing tune performed by Horace Heidt and His Musical Knights, originally recorded in 1941. The song features a lively and upbeat melody, driven by Heidt’s commanding trumpet playing and a swinging rhythm section. The lyrics describe the beauty and grandeur of Texas, with colorful imagery and memorable phrases that have become synonymous with the state. The arrangement is filled with twangy guitar riffs, playful vocal harmonies, and boisterous brass, creating a vibrant and exciting atmosphere that perfectly captures the spirit of western swing music. Overall, “Deep in the Heart of Texas” is a beloved and enduring example of the genre and a testament to Horace Heidt’s talent as a bandleader and musician.
51. (There’ll Be Bluebirds Over) The White Cliffs of Dover by Kay Kyser and His Orchestra
vocals by Harry Babbitt
written by Walter Kent & Nat Burton
“(There’ll Be Bluebirds Over) The White Cliffs of Dover” is a touching and patriotic ballad performed by Kay Kyser and His Orchestra, originally recorded in 1942. The song features a sweeping and emotional melody, led by Kyser’s gentle vocals and a lush orchestral arrangement. The lyrics describe the natural beauty of the white cliffs of Dover, and the hope and optimism they symbolize for the future. The song became an instant classic during World War II, serving as a reminder of the sacrifices and bravery of the Allied forces and providing comfort to those waiting for loved ones to return home. Overall, “(There’ll Be Bluebirds Over) The White Cliffs of Dover” is a powerful and evocative example of wartime music and a testament to the enduring power of music to inspire and uplift in times of struggle.
52. One Dozen Roses by Dinah Shore
written by Walter Donovan, Dick Jurgens, Al Lewis & Country Washburne
“One Dozen Roses” is a romantic and sentimental ballad performed by the legendary Dinah Shore, originally recorded in 1942. The song features a gentle and melodic arrangement, led by Shore’s smooth and expressive vocals. The lyrics describe the beauty and power of love, using the image of a dozen roses to symbolize the depth and intensity of the narrator’s feelings. The song became an instant classic, beloved for its emotional resonance and heartfelt sincerity. The arrangement is filled with lush strings, gentle piano, and Shore’s emotive phrasing, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere that perfectly complements the song’s tender sentiment. Overall, “One Dozen Roses” is a timeless and deeply moving example of the romantic ballads that made Dinah Shore one of the most beloved performers of her era.
53. Praise the Lord and Pass the Ammunition! by The Merry Macs
written by Frank Loesser
“Praise the Lord and Pass the Ammunition!” is a patriotic and rousing anthem performed by The Merry Macs, originally recorded in 1942. The song features a lively and upbeat melody, propelled by a swinging rhythm section and boisterous vocal harmonies. The lyrics describe the bravery and determination of American soldiers in the face of battle, using colorful language and vivid imagery to paint a vivid picture of the wartime experience. The song became an instant hit during World War II, serving as a rallying cry for troops and civilians alike and providing a sense of solidarity and hope during a challenging time. Overall, “Praise the Lord and Pass the Ammunition!” is a powerful and evocative example of wartime music and a testament to the enduring power of music to inspire and uplift in times of struggle.
54. Miss You by Dinah Shore
written by Charles Tobias, Henry Tobias & Harry Tobias
“Miss You” is a tender and emotional ballad performed by the legendary Dinah Shore, originally recorded in 1941. The song features a gentle and melancholy melody, led by Shore’s smooth and expressive vocals. The lyrics describe the pain and longing of separation from a loved one, using evocative language and poignant imagery to convey the depth of the narrator’s emotions. The song became a classic of the wartime era, resonating with audiences who were separated from family and friends due to the demands of military service. The arrangement is filled with lush strings, gentle piano, and Shore’s emotive phrasing, creating a poignant and introspective atmosphere that perfectly captures the song’s melancholy mood. Overall, “Miss You” is a timeless and deeply moving example of the romantic ballads that made Dinah Shore one of the most beloved performers of her era.
55. Rose O’Day (The Filla-Ga-Dusha Song) by Kate Smith
“Rose O’Day (The Filla-Ga-Dusha Song)” is a classic American folk song that was popularized by singer Kate Smith in the 1940s. The song tells the story of a young girl named Rose O’Day who works as a housemaid and dreams of finding true love. Despite her humble circumstances, Rose remains optimistic and hopeful, believing that one day she will meet her prince charming.
The lyrics are accompanied by a catchy melody that is sure to get stuck in your head. Smith’s rich, powerful voice brings the story to life, making you feel as if you are right there with Rose, experiencing her struggles and triumphs. The song’s upbeat tempo and lively instrumentation make it perfect for dancing or simply tapping your feet along to the rhythm.
At its core, “Rose O’Day” is a song about hope, perseverance, and the power of love to overcome any obstacle. It has become a beloved classic in American folk music, and is sure to continue to inspire and uplift listeners for generations to come.
56. One Dozen Roses by Glen Gray and the Casa Loma Orchestra
vocals by Pee Wee Hunt
written by Walter Donovan, Dick Jurgens, Al Lewis & Country Washburne
“One Dozen Roses” is a classic love song that was recorded by Glen Gray and the Casa Loma Orchestra with vocals by Pee Wee Hunt in the 1940s. The song’s lyrics describe a romantic gesture of giving a dozen roses to someone special as a symbol of love and devotion. The smooth and soothing vocals of Pee Wee Hunt are perfectly complemented by the lush, sweeping orchestral arrangement of Glen Gray and his band.
The melody is gentle and flowing, evoking the feeling of being swept off one’s feet by a whirlwind of love and affection. The lyrics are simple and straightforward, yet heartfelt and sincere, expressing the depth of emotion that comes with being in love. The song is a timeless classic that has remained popular over the years, and has been covered by many artists in a variety of styles.
Overall, “One Dozen Roses” is a beautiful and romantic song that captures the essence of love and devotion. The combination of the smooth vocals, the lush orchestration, and the heartfelt lyrics make it a classic that will continue to be enjoyed by generations to come.
57. Johnny Doughboy Found a Rose in Ireland by Kay Kyser and His Orchestra
written by Al Goodhart & Kay Twomey
“Johnny Doughboy Found a Rose in Ireland” is a patriotic song that was recorded by Kay Kyser and his Orchestra during World War II. The song tells the story of a soldier named Johnny Doughboy who finds love in Ireland while fighting for his country. The lyrics are filled with imagery of the lush Irish countryside, and the melody is upbeat and catchy, perfectly capturing the joy and excitement of newfound love.
Kyser and his orchestra bring the song to life with their lively and energetic performance. The driving rhythm, blaring horns, and swinging jazz beats create a sense of excitement and optimism that was so important during the war years. The song became an instant hit and was embraced by soldiers and civilians alike as a symbol of hope and perseverance.
Overall, “Johnny Doughboy Found a Rose in Ireland” is a classic wartime song that captures the spirit of the era. Its catchy melody, heartfelt lyrics, and upbeat performance make it a timeless classic that is still enjoyed today. Whether you’re a fan of big band music or simply appreciate the history and cultural significance of the World War II era, this song is a must-listen.
58. This Is No Laughing Matter by Charlie Spivak and His Orchestra
vocals by Garry Stevens & the Stardusters
written by Buddy Kaye & Al Frisch
“This Is No Laughing Matter” is a melancholic song recorded by Charlie Spivak and his Orchestra in the 1940s. The song’s lyrics describe the pain and heartbreak of lost love, and the sense of emptiness that can come with it. Spivak’s smooth, soulful vocals are perfectly complemented by the subdued instrumentation of his band, creating a sense of intimacy and vulnerability that is both powerful and haunting.
The melody is slow and mournful, with a wistful quality that captures the bittersweet nature of lost love. The lyrics are poetic and evocative, painting a vivid picture of a heartbroken soul trying to come to terms with the end of a relationship. The song is a beautiful and poignant reflection on the human experience, capturing the depth of emotion that can come with love and loss.
Overall, “This Is No Laughing Matter” is a classic example of the power of music to touch the soul. Spivak’s emotive vocals and the understated instrumentation of his band create a sense of raw emotion that is both captivating and deeply moving. The song remains a beloved classic in the world of jazz and big band music, and is sure to continue to resonate with listeners for generations to come.
59. Strip Polka by Alvino Rey and His Orchestra
vocals by the Four King Sisters
written by Johnny Mercer
“Strip Polka” is a lively and upbeat song recorded by Alvino Rey and His Orchestra in the 1940s. The song’s catchy melody and playful lyrics describe a risqué dance called the “strip polka,” in which the participants gradually shed their clothing as the dance progresses. The vocals are light-hearted and flirty, perfectly capturing the sense of fun and mischief that the song embodies.
Rey and his orchestra bring the song to life with their energetic performance. The driving rhythm, blaring horns, and swinging jazz beats create a sense of excitement and playfulness that is infectious. The song became a popular hit, particularly with soldiers during World War II, who were looking for a way to escape the stress and turmoil of the war and let loose for a while.
Overall, “Strip Polka” is a classic example of the fun and exuberance of the big band era. Its catchy melody, playful lyrics, and upbeat performance make it a timeless classic that is still enjoyed today. Whether you’re a fan of swing music or simply appreciate the history and cultural significance of the World War II era, this song is sure to get your toes tapping and put a smile on your face.
60. I Left My Heart At the Stage Door Canteen by Charlie Spivak and His Orchestra
“I Left My Heart At the Stage Door Canteen” is a sentimental and nostalgic song recorded in the 1940s during World War II. The song’s lyrics describe a soldier’s experience of visiting the Stage Door Canteen, a club for service members and entertainment industry workers in New York City. The soldier falls in love with a volunteer hostess and leaves his heart behind when he must return to the front lines of the war.
The melody is sweet and melancholic, evoking the bittersweet emotions of love and loss. The vocals are tender and heartfelt, capturing the soldier’s longing and nostalgia for the time he spent at the canteen. The song became a popular hit during the war years, reflecting the sentimentality and patriotism of the era.
Overall, “I Left My Heart At the Stage Door Canteen” is a classic example of the emotional power of music. Its sentimental lyrics and gentle melody create a sense of nostalgia and longing that is both poignant and beautiful. The song remains a beloved classic in the world of big band and swing music, and is sure to continue to resonate with listeners for generations to come.
61. Tonight We Love by Freddy Martin and His Orchestra
vocals by Clyde Rogers
“Tonight We Love” is a romantic song recorded by Freddy Martin and his Orchestra in the 1940s. The song’s lyrics describe the feelings of love and devotion between two people, and the melody is sweeping and grand, with a sense of grandeur and emotion that captures the intensity of the emotions being expressed.
Martin and his orchestra bring the song to life with their powerful performance. The lush instrumentation, soaring strings, and expressive vocals create a sense of grandeur and romance that is both passionate and inspiring. The song became a popular hit during the wartime years, reflecting the sense of hope and optimism that people held onto in the midst of the turmoil and chaos of war.
Overall, “Tonight We Love” is a classic example of the power of music to express the deepest emotions of the human experience. Its grand melody, passionate lyrics, and emotional performance make it a timeless classic that is still enjoyed today. Whether you’re a fan of big band music or simply appreciate the beauty and power of love, this song is sure to stir your soul and leave you feeling uplifted and inspired.
62. Blues in the Night (My Mama Done Tol’ Me) by Cab Calloway
as Cab Calloway & His Orchestra
dizzy gillespie on trumpet
written by Harold Arlen & Johnny Mercer
“Blues in the Night (My Mama Done Tol’ Me)” is a classic blues song recorded in the 1940s. The song’s lyrics describe the narrator’s struggles with the blues, a feeling of sadness and despair that seems to take hold at night. The melody is soulful and moody, with a haunting quality that captures the intensity of the emotions being expressed.
The vocals are raw and emotive, with a sense of pain and desperation that is palpable. The song’s memorable chorus, “My mama done tol’ me, when I was in knee-pants, my mama done tol’ me, son,” has become an iconic part of American music history. The song has been covered by many artists over the years, including Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, and Woody Herman.
Overall, “Blues in the Night (My Mama Done Tol’ Me)” is a classic example of the power of the blues to express the deepest emotions of the human experience. Its soulful melody, raw vocals, and evocative lyrics make it a timeless classic that is still enjoyed today. Whether you’re a fan of blues music or simply appreciate the raw power and emotion of great music, this song is sure to leave an indelible impression on your soul.
63. A Zoot Suit (For My Sunday Gal) by Kay Kyser and His Orchestra
“A Zoot Suit (For My Sunday Gal)” is a lively and upbeat swing song that celebrates the fashion and culture of the 1940s. The song was originally written by L. Wolfe Gilbert and Bob O’Brien and was popularized by the big band leader and trumpeter Harry James.
The song’s lyrics tell the story of a man who wants to impress his stylish girlfriend by buying her a zoot suit, which was a popular fashion trend among young men in the 1940s. The song describes the zoot suit in detail, highlighting its wide lapels, padded shoulders, and baggy trousers. The lyrics also reference other aspects of the era, such as jitterbug dancing and jazz music.
Musically, “A Zoot Suit (For My Sunday Gal)” features a catchy melody and a lively swing rhythm. Harry James and his band perform the song with energy and enthusiasm, with James’s trumpet solos adding to the song’s infectious charm. The song’s brass-heavy arrangement also gives it a distinctive sound that captures the exuberance and excitement of the swing era.
Overall, “A Zoot Suit (For My Sunday Gal)” is a fun and nostalgic tribute to the fashion and culture of the 1940s. Its catchy melody and upbeat tempo make it a classic swing tune that continues to be enjoyed by audiences today.
64. At Last by The Glenn Miller Orchestra
written by Mack Gordon & Harry Warren
“At Last” is a classic love song that was originally written by Mack Gordon and Harry Warren for the 1941 film “Orchestra Wives.” The song was later recorded by The Glenn Miller Orchestra and has become one of the most iconic and beloved songs of the swing era.
The song’s lyrics describe the feeling of finding true love after a long wait, and express the joy and gratitude that comes with finally finding the right person. The lyrics are simple yet heartfelt, and the song’s romantic sentiment has made it a popular choice for weddings and other special occasions.
Musically, The Glenn Miller Orchestra’s version of “At Last” features a lush arrangement with sweeping strings, smooth brass, and a gentle swing rhythm. The song is highlighted by the rich and silky vocals of Ray Eberle, who delivers the lyrics with sensitivity and emotion. The orchestration is carefully crafted to complement the vocals, creating a warm and romantic atmosphere that perfectly captures the song’s sentiment.
Overall, “At Last” is a timeless love song that has remained popular for decades. Its simple yet powerful lyrics, combined with The Glenn Miller Orchestra’s expert musicianship and arrangement, make it a classic of the swing era and a beloved piece of music history.
65. Miss You by Bing Crosby
written by Charles Tobias, Henry Tobias & Harry Tobias
“Miss You” is a romantic ballad that was originally recorded by Bing Crosby in 1931. The song was composed by Charles Tobias, Harry Tobias, and Henry Haines, and has become a beloved classic of the crooner era.
The song’s lyrics express the longing and heartache that comes with missing someone you love. The lyrics are simple yet poignant, describing the emptiness and sadness that can accompany separation from a loved one. Bing Crosby’s smooth and gentle vocals add to the emotional impact of the song, conveying the deep emotions expressed in the lyrics.
Musically, “Miss You” features a lush and romantic orchestration with sweeping strings, gentle piano, and soft horns. The song’s melody is simple yet beautiful, with a memorable chorus that is easy to sing along to. Bing Crosby’s vocals are complemented by a choir, adding depth and richness to the song’s overall sound.
Overall, “Miss You” is a timeless ballad that captures the deep emotions of love and longing. Bing Crosby’s masterful vocals and the song’s lush orchestration combine to create a romantic and sentimental atmosphere that has made it a beloved classic of the crooner era.
66. I Don’t Want to Walk without You by Bing Crosby
written by Jule Styne & Frank Loesser
“I Don’t Want to Walk Without You” is a tender and romantic ballad originally recorded by Bing Crosby in 1942. The song was composed by Frank Loesser and Jule Styne and has become a timeless classic of the crooner era.
The song’s lyrics express the deep desire and need to be with someone you love. The lyrics describe the feeling of emptiness and loneliness that comes with being apart from a loved one and the longing to be reunited with them. Bing Crosby’s smooth and soulful vocals perfectly capture the heartfelt emotions expressed in the lyrics.
Musically, “I Don’t Want to Walk Without You” features a lush and romantic orchestration with soaring strings, gentle piano, and soft horns. The song’s melody is beautiful and memorable, with a powerful chorus that emphasizes the song’s message of love and longing. Bing Crosby’s vocals are complemented by a choir, adding depth and richness to the song’s overall sound.
Overall, “I Don’t Want to Walk Without You” is a timeless and powerful ballad that captures the intense emotions of love and longing. Bing Crosby’s masterful vocals and the song’s lush orchestration combine to create a romantic and sentimental atmosphere that has made it a beloved classic of the crooner era.
67. Manhattan Serenade by Harry James and His Orchestra
vocals by Helen Forrest
written by Louis Alter & Harold Adamson
“Manhattan Serenade” is a beautiful instrumental piece originally recorded by Harry James and His Orchestra in 1942. The song was composed by Louis Alter and features a romantic and dreamy melody that captures the essence of New York City.
The song’s melody is both elegant and wistful, with a gentle swing rhythm that creates a relaxed and romantic atmosphere. The orchestration is carefully crafted, with lush strings and soft horns creating a rich and full-bodied sound. Harry James’s trumpet playing is also a highlight of the song, adding a touch of soulful elegance to the piece.
Overall, “Manhattan Serenade” is a stunning instrumental piece that captures the romantic essence of New York City. Its beautiful melody and elegant orchestration make it a classic of the swing era, and Harry James’s expert musicianship adds to the song’s timeless appeal. Whether as background music for a romantic evening or as a showcase for the beauty of instrumental music, “Manhattan Serenade” is a true gem of the era.
68. Johnny Doughboy Found a Rose in Ireland by Guy Lombardo and His Royal Canadians
vocals by Kenny Gardner
written by Al Goodhart & Kay Twomey
“Johnny Doughboy Found a Rose in Ireland” is a patriotic and sentimental song that was popular during World War II. Originally recorded by Guy Lombardo and His Royal Canadians in 1942, the song tells the story of a soldier who finds love in Ireland while serving in the war.
The song’s lyrics are romantic and nostalgic, expressing the sentiment of soldiers longing for home and finding comfort in love during difficult times. The melody is catchy and upbeat, with a lively swing rhythm that captures the excitement and energy of the era. Guy Lombardo’s vocals are smooth and soulful, conveying the deep emotions expressed in the lyrics.
Musically, “Johnny Doughboy Found a Rose in Ireland” features a lively and energetic orchestration with swinging horns, energetic drums, and catchy guitar riffs. The song’s melody is catchy and easy to sing along to, with a memorable chorus that emphasizes the song’s message of love and patriotism.
Overall, “Johnny Doughboy Found a Rose in Ireland” is a nostalgic and romantic song that captures the spirit of World War II. Guy Lombardo and His Royal Canadians’ expert musicianship and soulful vocals make it a classic of the era, and the song’s upbeat and lively melody make it a perfect choice for dancing and celebrating the spirit of patriotism and love.
69. Jersey Bounce by Jimmy Dorsey and His Orchestra
written by Tiny Bradshaw, Eddie Johnson, Bobby Plater & Buddy Feyne (as Robert B. Wright)
“Jersey Bounce” is an upbeat and swinging instrumental piece that was popular during the swing era. Originally recorded by Jimmy Dorsey and His Orchestra in 1942, the song’s catchy melody and energetic rhythm make it a classic of the era.
The song’s melody is lively and upbeat, with a catchy swing rhythm that is perfect for dancing. The orchestration is carefully crafted, with lively horns and swinging drums creating a full-bodied and energetic sound. The song’s catchy melody is complemented by Jimmy Dorsey’s masterful clarinet playing, which adds a touch of soulful elegance to the piece.
Overall, “Jersey Bounce” is a lively and energetic instrumental piece that captures the excitement and energy of the swing era. Jimmy Dorsey and His Orchestra’s expert musicianship and carefully crafted orchestration make it a classic of the era, and the song’s catchy melody and energetic rhythm make it a perfect choice for dancing and celebrating the spirit of swing. Whether as background music for a party or as a showcase for the beauty of instrumental music, “Jersey Bounce” is a true gem of the era.
70. I Remember You by Jimmy Dorsey and His Orchestra
vocals by Bob Eberly; hit for Ada Jones in 1909
written by Johnny Mercer & Victor Schertzinger
“I Remember You” is a beautiful and sentimental ballad originally recorded by Jimmy Dorsey and His Orchestra in 1942. The song was composed by Johnny Mercer and Victor Schertzinger, and its poignant lyrics and beautiful melody have made it a timeless classic of the era.
The song’s lyrics express the deep longing and nostalgia for someone who is no longer in one’s life. The lyrics describe the memories and emotions that are stirred up when thinking about this person and the hope that they still remember and think of you. Jimmy Dorsey’s smooth and soulful vocals perfectly capture the heartfelt emotions expressed in the lyrics.
Musically, “I Remember You” features a lush and romantic orchestration with soaring strings, gentle piano, and soft horns. The song’s melody is beautiful and memorable, with a powerful chorus that emphasizes the song’s message of longing and nostalgia. Jimmy Dorsey’s vocals are complemented by a choir, adding depth and richness to the song’s overall sound.
Overall, “I Remember You” is a timeless and powerful ballad that captures the intense emotions of love and longing. Jimmy Dorsey and His Orchestra’s masterful musicianship and the song’s lush orchestration combine to create a romantic and sentimental atmosphere that has made it a beloved classic of the era. Whether as background music for a romantic evening or as a showcase for the beauty of balladry, “I Remember You” is a true gem of the era.
71. He’s My Guy by Harry James and His Orchestra
vocals by Helen Forrest
“He’s My Guy” is a romantic and soulful ballad that was originally recorded by Harry James and His Orchestra, featuring the vocals of Helen Forrest. Released in 1942, the song’s lush orchestration and heartfelt lyrics have made it a classic of the era.
The song’s lyrics express the deep emotions of love and devotion to someone special. The lyrics describe the happiness and contentment that come from being with this person and the joy of simply being in their presence. Helen Forrest’s smooth and soulful vocals perfectly capture the sentiment of the lyrics.
Musically, “He’s My Guy” features a beautiful and lush orchestration with soaring horns, soft strings, and gentle piano. The song’s melody is romantic and memorable, with a powerful chorus that emphasizes the song’s message of love and devotion. Helen Forrest’s vocals are complemented by Harry James’ masterful trumpet playing, adding a touch of elegance and sophistication to the piece.
Overall, “He’s My Guy” is a beautiful and romantic ballad that captures the intense emotions of love and devotion. Harry James and His Orchestra’s expert musicianship and the song’s lush orchestration combine to create a romantic and sentimental atmosphere that has made it a beloved classic of the era. Whether as background music for a romantic evening or as a showcase for the beauty of balladry, “He’s My Guy” is a true gem of the era.
72. (There’ll Be Bluebirds Over) The White Cliffs of Dover by Kate Smith
written by Walter Kent & Nat Burton
“(There’ll Be Bluebirds Over) The White Cliffs of Dover” is a poignant and patriotic ballad that was popularized by Kate Smith during World War II. Released in 1942, the song’s hopeful lyrics and emotional melody quickly became a symbol of hope and resilience during a difficult time.
The song’s lyrics express the longing and hope for a peaceful future, even in the midst of war and turmoil. The lyrics describe the beauty and majesty of the White Cliffs of Dover, while also expressing the sadness and loss of loved ones who are fighting in the war. Kate Smith’s powerful and emotive vocals perfectly capture the sentiment of the lyrics.
Musically, “(There’ll Be Bluebirds Over) The White Cliffs of Dover” features a beautiful and poignant orchestration with soft strings, gentle piano, and soaring horns. The song’s melody is emotional and memorable, with a powerful chorus that emphasizes the song’s message of hope and resilience. Kate Smith’s vocals are complemented by a choir, adding depth and richness to the song’s overall sound.
Overall, “(There’ll Be Bluebirds Over) The White Cliffs of Dover” is a powerful and emotional ballad that captures the resilience and hope of the human spirit. Kate Smith’s expert musicianship and the song’s beautiful orchestration combine to create a moving and patriotic atmosphere that has made it a beloved classic of the era. Whether as a symbol of hope during wartime or as a showcase for the beauty of balladry, this song is a true gem of the era.
73. Always in My Heart by The Glenn Miller Orchestra
vocal by Ray Eberle
written by Kim Gannon & Manny Lecouna
“Always in My Heart” is a beautiful and romantic ballad that was popularized by The Glenn Miller Orchestra during World War II. Released in 1942, the song’s gentle and emotive melody quickly became a favorite among soldiers and civilians alike.
The song’s lyrics express the deep emotions of love and longing for someone special. The lyrics describe the happiness and contentment that come from being with this person and the pain of being apart. The Glenn Miller Orchestra’s smooth and soulful instrumentation perfectly captures the sentiment of the lyrics.
Musically, “Always in My Heart” features a beautiful and lush orchestration with soft strings, gentle piano, and soaring horns. The song’s melody is romantic and memorable, with a powerful chorus that emphasizes the song’s message of love and devotion. The Glenn Miller Orchestra’s expert musicianship adds a touch of elegance and sophistication to the piece.
Overall, “Always in My Heart” is a beautiful and sentimental ballad that captures the intense emotions of love and longing. The Glenn Miller Orchestra’s masterful musicianship and the song’s lush orchestration combine to create a romantic and emotional atmosphere that has made it a beloved classic of the era. Whether as background music for a romantic evening or as a showcase for the beauty of balladry, “Always in My Heart” is a true gem of the era.
74. Daybreak by Tommy Dorsey and His Orchestra
vocals by Frank Sinatra
“Daybreak” is a lively and upbeat swing tune that was recorded by Tommy Dorsey and His Orchestra, with vocals by the legendary Frank Sinatra. Released in 1942, the song quickly became a favorite of swing dance enthusiasts and jazz aficionados.
The song’s lyrics express the joy and exuberance of being in love, with references to the beauty of a new day and the promise of a bright future. Frank Sinatra’s smooth and playful vocals perfectly capture the sentiment of the lyrics.
Musically, “Daybreak” features a lively and energetic swing beat with fast-paced drums, swinging horns, and a bouncing bass line. The song’s melody is upbeat and catchy, with a chorus that emphasizes the song’s message of love and positivity. Tommy Dorsey and His Orchestra’s expert musicianship adds a touch of sophistication and swing to the piece.
Overall, “Daybreak” is a fun and lively swing tune that captures the energy and spirit of the era. Frank Sinatra’s masterful vocals and the orchestra’s expert musicianship combine to create an exciting and enjoyable atmosphere that has made it a beloved classic of the era. Whether as dance music or as a showcase for the beauty of swing jazz, “Daybreak” is a true gem of the era.
75. Dearly Beloved by Dinah Shore
“Dearly Beloved” is a beautiful and romantic ballad that was popularized by the iconic singer Dinah Shore. Originally written for the 1942 musical film “You Were Never Lovelier”, the song’s gentle melody and heartfelt lyrics have made it a favorite among fans of the era.
The song’s lyrics express the deep emotions of love and devotion towards someone special. The lyrics describe the happiness and contentment that come from being with this person, and the idea that their love is meant to be. Dinah Shore’s smooth and soulful vocals perfectly capture the sentiment of the lyrics.
Musically, “Dearly Beloved” features a gentle and melodic orchestration, with soft strings and gentle piano accompaniment. The song’s melody is romantic and memorable, with a powerful chorus that emphasizes the song’s message of love and devotion. Dinah Shore’s expert interpretation of the lyrics adds a touch of elegance and sophistication to the piece.
Overall, “Dearly Beloved” is a beautiful and sentimental ballad that captures the intense emotions of love and devotion. Dinah Shore’s masterful vocal performance and the song’s lush orchestration combine to create a romantic and emotional atmosphere that has made it a beloved classic of the era. Whether as background music for a romantic evening or as a showcase for the beauty of balladry, “Dearly Beloved” is a true gem of the era.
76. Take Me by Benny Goodman and His Orchestra
vocals by Dick Haymes
“Take Me” is a romantic and captivating ballad recorded by Benny Goodman and His Orchestra, with vocals by Dick Haymes. Released in 1942, the song quickly became a favorite of swing music fans and a beloved classic of the era.
The song’s lyrics express the desire and longing for someone special, with an emphasis on the intensity of emotions and the need to be close to them. Dick Haymes’ smooth and soulful vocals perfectly capture the sentiment of the lyrics, conveying the sense of urgency and passion of the song’s message.
Musically, “Take Me” features a gentle and melodic orchestration, with soft strings, gentle piano accompaniment, and a subtle swing beat. The song’s melody is romantic and memorable, with a powerful chorus that emphasizes the song’s message of love and longing. Benny Goodman and His Orchestra’s expert musicianship adds a touch of sophistication and swing to the piece.
Overall, “Take Me” is a beautiful and heartfelt ballad that captures the intense emotions of love and desire. Dick Haymes’ masterful vocal performance and the orchestra’s expert musicianship combine to create a romantic and emotional atmosphere that has made it a beloved classic of the era. Whether as background music for a romantic evening or as a showcase for the beauty of swing balladry, “Take Me” is a true gem of the era.
77. My Devotion by Jimmy Dorsey and His Orchestra
vocals by Bob Eberly
“My Devotion” is a romantic and touching ballad recorded by Jimmy Dorsey and His Orchestra. Released in 1942, the song quickly became a favorite of fans of the era, and has remained a beloved classic ever since.
The song’s lyrics express the deep emotions of love and devotion towards someone special. The lyrics describe the happiness and contentment that come from being with this person, and the idea that their love is forever. The soft and soulful vocals perfectly capture the sentiment of the lyrics, conveying the sense of sincerity and passion of the song’s message.
Musically, “My Devotion” features a gentle and melodic orchestration, with soft strings, gentle piano accompaniment, and a subtle swing beat. The song’s melody is romantic and memorable, with a powerful chorus that emphasizes the song’s message of love and devotion. Jimmy Dorsey and His Orchestra’s expert musicianship adds a touch of sophistication and elegance to the piece.
Overall, “My Devotion” is a beautiful and heartfelt ballad that captures the intense emotions of love and devotion. The soft and soulful vocals and the orchestra’s expert musicianship combine to create a romantic and emotional atmosphere that has made it a beloved classic of the era. Whether as background music for a romantic evening or as a showcase for the beauty of swing balladry, “My Devotion” is a true gem of the era.
78. I Said No by Jimmy Dorsey and His Orchestra
vocals by Bob Eberly & Helen O’Connell
“I Said No” is a lively and upbeat swing number recorded by Jimmy Dorsey and His Orchestra, featuring vocals by Bob Eberly and Helen O’Connell. Released in 1941, the song quickly became a popular favorite of fans of the era, thanks to its infectious melody and lively lyrics.
The song’s lyrics describe a flirtatious exchange between two lovers, with the female singer teasingly refusing the male singer’s advances. The energetic and playful vocal performances of Bob Eberly and Helen O’Connell perfectly capture the spirit of the lyrics, conveying the sense of fun and excitement of the song’s message.
Musically, “I Said No” features a lively and upbeat orchestration, with swinging horns, a driving rhythm section, and a catchy melody that will get your toes tapping. The song’s chorus is particularly infectious, with a memorable melody and a call-and-response section between the male and female vocalists that adds to the fun and energy of the piece.
Overall, “I Said No” is a fun and lively swing number that captures the playful spirit of romance and flirtation. Bob Eberly and Helen O’Connell’s dynamic vocal performances and Jimmy Dorsey and His Orchestra’s expert musicianship combine to create an upbeat and infectious atmosphere that will have you dancing and singing along in no time. Whether as a showcase for the joy of swing music or as a fun addition to any party playlist, “I Said No” is a classic of the era that is sure to put a smile on your face.
79. When the Lights Go On Again (All Over the World) by Lucky Millinder and His Orchestra
vocals by Trevor Bacon
“When the Lights Go On Again (All Over the World)” is a nostalgic and heartwarming ballad recorded by Lucky Millinder and His Orchestra. Released in 1942 during the height of World War II, the song became an instant classic and a symbol of hope and optimism for soldiers and civilians alike.
The song’s lyrics express the longing and anticipation for the end of the war, and the hope that the world will be a better place once the fighting is over. The gentle and soulful vocals perfectly capture the sentiment of the lyrics, conveying the sense of longing and hopefulness that permeated the era.
Musically, “When the Lights Go On Again” features a gentle and melodic orchestration, with soft strings, gentle piano accompaniment, and a subtle swing beat. The song’s melody is memorable and moving, with a powerful chorus that emphasizes the song’s message of hope and anticipation. Lucky Millinder and His Orchestra’s expert musicianship adds a touch of sophistication and elegance to the piece.
Overall, “When the Lights Go On Again (All Over the World)” is a beautiful and emotional ballad that captures the spirit of hope and optimism that permeated the era. The soft and soulful vocals and the orchestra’s expert musicianship combine to create a nostalgic and emotional atmosphere that has made it a beloved classic of the era. Whether as a tribute to the sacrifices of the past or as a reminder of the importance of hope and optimism in the present, “When the Lights Go On Again” is a true gem of the era.
80. Brazil (Aquarela Do Brasil) by Jimmy Dorsey and His Orchestra
vocals by Bob Eberly
written by Ary Barroso & Bob Russell
“Brazil (Aquarela Do Brasil)” is an upbeat and vibrant song recorded by Jimmy Dorsey and His Orchestra. Originally composed by Brazilian musician Ary Barroso in 1939, the song became an instant classic and a beloved anthem of Brazilian culture.
The song’s melody is lively and infectious, with a pulsing rhythm that immediately puts listeners in a good mood. The lyrics celebrate the beauty and vibrancy of Brazil, from the lush landscapes to the lively music and dance culture.
Jimmy Dorsey and His Orchestra’s version of “Brazil” features a bright and energetic arrangement that perfectly captures the spirit of the song. The orchestra’s expert musicianship is on full display, with dynamic percussion, soaring brass, and an irresistible beat that will make anyone want to dance.
Overall, “Brazil (Aquarela Do Brasil)” is a joyful and celebratory song that celebrates the unique culture and beauty of Brazil. Jimmy Dorsey and His Orchestra’s rendition of the song is a wonderful tribute to the original, with expert musicianship and a lively energy that will make listeners want to get up and dance. Whether as a celebration of Brazilian culture or simply as a fun and uplifting piece of music, “Brazil” is a true classic of the era.
81. Trav’lin’ Light by Paul Whiteman & His Orchestra
“Trav’lin’ Light” is a classic song performed by Paul Whiteman & His Orchestra. The song’s melody is smooth and soothing, with a gentle rhythm that evokes a sense of ease and relaxation.
The lyrics of “Trav’lin’ Light” tell the story of a traveler who leaves behind all their worldly possessions and sets out on a journey with nothing but the clothes on their back. The song’s message is one of simplicity and freedom, urging listeners to let go of material attachments and embrace the joys of travel and adventure.
Paul Whiteman & His Orchestra’s rendition of “Trav’lin’ Light” features lush orchestration, with elegant strings, gentle piano, and subtle horns that perfectly complement the song’s mellow vibe. The vocals are smooth and understated, with a touch of melancholy that adds depth and emotional resonance to the lyrics.
Overall, “Trav’lin’ Light” is a beautiful and timeless song that speaks to the universal human desire for freedom and adventure. Paul Whiteman & His Orchestra’s rendition of the song is a masterful interpretation, with expert musicianship and a perfect balance of instrumentation that highlights the song’s emotive power. Whether as a reflection on the joys of travel or simply as a beautiful piece of music, “Trav’lin’ Light” is a classic that still resonates today.
82. My Devotion by The Four King Sisters
“My Devotion” is a romantic song performed by The Four King Sisters. The song’s melody is gentle and soothing, with a slow and steady rhythm that perfectly complements the lyrics.
The lyrics of “My Devotion” express a deep and abiding love for someone special. The song speaks of the joy and happiness that comes from being in love, and the singer’s dedication to their beloved. The words are heartfelt and sincere, and are sure to resonate with anyone who has ever been in love.
The Four King Sisters’ rendition of “My Devotion” is beautiful and elegant, with lush harmonies and a graceful vocal performance that perfectly captures the song’s romantic spirit. The arrangement features elegant strings, soft piano, and subtle horns that all come together to create a lush and dreamy atmosphere.
Overall, “My Devotion” is a timeless and classic love song that still resonates with listeners today. The Four King Sisters’ rendition of the song is a masterful interpretation, with expert musicianship and a perfect balance of instrumentation that highlights the song’s emotive power. Whether as a reflection on the joys of love or simply as a beautiful piece of music, “My Devotion” is a classic that will always be cherished.
83. Be Careful It’s My Heart by Bing Crosby
written by Irving Berlin
“Be Careful, It’s My Heart” is a classic romantic song performed by the legendary crooner, Bing Crosby. The song has a slow and sweet melody, with gentle rhythms that perfectly capture the feelings of love and devotion.
The lyrics of “Be Careful, It’s My Heart” speak of the fragile nature of love and the importance of protecting one’s heart. The song expresses the singer’s vulnerability and the depth of their emotions, highlighting the importance of being careful with the heart of the one you love.
Bing Crosby’s rendition of “Be Careful, It’s My Heart” is smooth and soulful, with his trademark velvet voice effortlessly gliding over the song’s melody. The arrangement is understated, with soft piano and gentle strings that allow the song’s emotion to shine through.
Overall, “Be Careful, It’s My Heart” is a beautiful and timeless love song that captures the essence of romance. Bing Crosby’s performance is masterful, with an elegance and sophistication that have made him one of the most iconic singers of all time. Whether as a reflection on the joys and sorrows of love or simply as a beautiful piece of music, “Be Careful, It’s My Heart” is a classic that will always be cherished.
84. Johnny Doughboy Found a Rose in Ireland by Kenny Baker
written by Al Goodhart & Kay Twomey
“Johnny Doughboy Found a Rose in Ireland” is a charming and upbeat song that was popular during World War II. The song tells the story of a young soldier who finds love while stationed in Ireland during the war.
Kenny Baker’s rendition of the song is lively and spirited, with a jaunty melody that captures the excitement and optimism of the times. The lyrics speak of the joy of finding love in unexpected places, as well as the difficulties and hardships faced by soldiers during wartime.
The song features a catchy chorus that is sure to get listeners tapping their feet and singing along. Baker’s vocals are confident and energetic, with a playful quality that perfectly matches the song’s lighthearted tone.
Overall, “Johnny Doughboy Found a Rose in Ireland” is a delightful and entertaining song that captures the spirit of the era. Kenny Baker’s performance is lively and engaging, with a warmth and charm that make the song feel like a celebration of life and love amidst the chaos of war. Whether as a reflection on the experiences of soldiers or simply as a catchy and enjoyable tune, “Johnny Doughboy Found a Rose in Ireland” is a classic that continues to delight audiences to this day.
85. Deep in the Heart of Texas by The Merry Macs
written by Don Swander & June Hershey
“Deep in the Heart of Texas” is a classic Western swing song that became a hit during World War II. The song was first popularized by The Merry Macs, who recorded a lively and energetic version of the tune.
The song features a memorable melody that is instantly recognizable, with a catchy chorus that invites listeners to sing along. The lyrics speak of the beauty and romance of Texas, with references to the state’s iconic landmarks and cultural traditions.
The Merry Macs’ performance of the song is lively and upbeat, with a strong sense of rhythm and a lively instrumental arrangement. The vocals are cheerful and enthusiastic, capturing the spirit of the song’s celebratory tone.
Overall, “Deep in the Heart of Texas” is a fun and catchy tune that has become an enduring classic. The Merry Macs’ version of the song is a lively and entertaining rendition that perfectly captures the joy and energy of the era. Whether as a celebration of Texas or simply as a catchy and enjoyable tune, “Deep in the Heart of Texas” remains a beloved classic that continues to delight listeners of all ages.
86. Dearly Beloved by Johnnie Johnston
“Dearly Beloved” is a romantic ballad originally performed by Johnnie Johnston in the 1942 film “You Were Never Lovelier”. The song has since become a beloved classic, with countless covers and adaptations over the years.
Johnston’s performance of the song is gentle and heartfelt, with a warm and inviting vocal style that perfectly captures the song’s romantic sentiment. The melody is lush and full, with a sweeping orchestral arrangement that adds to the song’s emotional impact.
The lyrics speak of a deep and abiding love, with the singer expressing his devotion and commitment to his beloved. The words are tender and poetic, capturing the beauty and power of love in a timeless and universal way.
Overall, “Dearly Beloved” is a classic love song that has stood the test of time. Johnston’s performance is a beautiful and moving rendition that perfectly captures the song’s emotional depth and beauty. Whether as a declaration of love or simply as a beautiful and timeless melody, “Dearly Beloved” is a song that continues to inspire and move listeners today.
87. I Don’t Want to Walk without You by Dinah Shore
written by Jule Styne & Frank Loesser
“I Don’t Want to Walk Without You” is a classic ballad originally performed by Dinah Shore in 1942. The song has since become a beloved standard, with countless covers and adaptations over the years.
Shore’s performance of the song is gentle and emotional, with a warm and inviting vocal style that perfectly captures the song’s poignant sentiment. The melody is simple yet powerful, with a soft and gentle arrangement that highlights the song’s emotional impact.
The lyrics speak of a deep and abiding love, with the singer expressing their desire to be with their beloved at all times. The words are tender and romantic, capturing the beauty and power of love in a timeless and universal way.
Overall, “I Don’t Want to Walk Without You” is a classic love song that has stood the test of time. Shore’s performance is a beautiful and moving rendition that perfectly captures the song’s emotional depth and beauty. Whether as a declaration of love or simply as a beautiful and timeless melody, “I Don’t Want to Walk Without You” is a song that continues to inspire and move listeners today.
88. Manhattan Serenade by Tommy Dorsey and His Orchestra
vocals by Jo Stafford
written by Louis Alter & Harold Adamson
“Manhattan Serenade” is a beautiful and romantic instrumental piece performed by Tommy Dorsey and His Orchestra. The song features lush orchestration and a slow, dreamy tempo that captures the romantic atmosphere of Manhattan at night.
The melody is full of rich and sweeping strings, punctuated by the haunting sound of Dorsey’s trombone. The arrangement is full of subtle nuances and dynamic shifts, creating a sense of drama and movement that perfectly captures the energy and excitement of the city.
Overall, “Manhattan Serenade” is a classic piece of big band music that showcases the virtuosity and skill of Tommy Dorsey and his talented orchestra. The song is a beautiful tribute to the romance and vibrancy of New York City, and has remained a beloved classic for over half a century.
89. Be Careful, It’s My Heart by Tommy Dorsey and His Orchestra
vocals by Frank Sinatra
“Be Careful, It’s My Heart” is a sweet and tender love song performed by Tommy Dorsey and His Orchestra. The song features a gentle, slow tempo and a romantic melody that showcases the beauty of the orchestration.
The song’s lyrics tell the story of a lover who has been hurt in the past and is now cautious about opening up their heart again. The melody perfectly captures the vulnerability and hesitation of the lyrics, with the soft and soothing sound of the orchestra creating a sense of warmth and comfort.
Overall, “Be Careful, It’s My Heart” is a beautiful example of the romantic ballads that were popular during the big band era. The song is a testament to the skill and artistry of Tommy Dorsey and his talented orchestra, and has remained a beloved classic for over 70 years.
90. American Patrol by The Glenn Miller Orchestra
“American Patrol” is a lively and energetic march performed by The Glenn Miller Orchestra. The song is one of the most iconic pieces of music from the big band era and is instantly recognizable for its upbeat tempo, catchy melody, and rousing horns.
The song’s title and patriotic theme reflect the spirit of American pride and national unity that was prevalent during World War II. The composition features a series of dynamic musical passages that evoke images of marching soldiers and flying fighter planes.
“American Patrol” is a true masterpiece of the big band era and exemplifies the exceptional musicianship of The Glenn Miller Orchestra. The song has remained a popular favorite for decades and is still played today as a celebration of America’s rich musical heritage.
91. The Story of a Starry Night by The Glenn Miller Orchestra
“The Story of a Starry Night” is a romantic and dreamy ballad performed by The Glenn Miller Orchestra. The song features lush string arrangements and a gentle piano melody, creating a soothing and enchanting atmosphere.
The lyrics tell the story of a couple who falls in love under the magical spell of a starry night. The romantic imagery and tender vocals by Ray Eberle make this song a timeless classic that still resonates with listeners today.
The Glenn Miller Orchestra’s interpretation of “The Story of a Starry Night” perfectly captures the essence of the song’s nostalgic and sentimental qualities. It remains a beloved favorite for fans of big band music and has been covered by many other artists over the years.
92. Idaho by Alvino Rey and His Orchestra
written by Jesse A. Stone
“Idaho” is a lively and upbeat swing tune performed by Alvino Rey and His Orchestra. Written by Jesse A. Stone, the song is characterized by its catchy melody, lively horns, and snappy rhythm section.
The lyrics of the song celebrate the beauty and allure of the state of Idaho, with playful and humorous references to famous Idaho potatoes and the state’s scenic landscapes. The vocal performance by Skeets Herfurt adds to the overall charm of the song.
Alvino Rey’s orchestra perfectly captures the infectious energy of “Idaho,” with each musician contributing to the song’s energetic and buoyant sound. The song remains a beloved favorite for fans of swing music and is considered a classic of the era.
93. (There’ll Be Blue Birds Over) The White Cliffs of Dover by Swing and Sway with Sammy Kaye
vocals by Arthur Wright and Choir
written by Walter Kent & Nat Burton
“(There’ll Be Blue Birds Over) The White Cliffs of Dover” is a classic wartime song, popularized by the American bandleader Sammy Kaye in the 1940s. The song is a sentimental ode to England’s iconic chalk cliffs, which became a symbol of hope and resilience during World War II. The lyrics evoke a sense of nostalgia and longing for a peaceful future, when the world is free from war and strife. The gentle melody, backed by Kaye’s soothing vocals and a lush orchestration, creates a melancholic yet uplifting atmosphere that captures the mood of the era. The song’s popularity endured long after the war, becoming a beloved standard in the canon of American popular music. Today, it remains a poignant reminder of the sacrifices and hardships of that era, and a testament to the power of music to inspire hope and healing in troubled times.
94. Skylark by Harry James and His Orchestra
vocals by Helen Forrest
written by Hoagy Carmichael & Johnny Mercer
“How About You?” is a timeless big band classic, originally recorded by Tommy Dorsey and his orchestra in the 1940s. The song features the smooth vocals of Frank Sinatra, who delivers the catchy and upbeat lyrics with his signature charm and style. The melody is a lively swing number, driven by Dorsey’s powerful brass section and punctuated by the occasional solo from one of the band’s talented musicians. The song’s lyrics are a playful invitation to a romantic partner, offering a range of whimsical scenarios and asking the titular question, “How about you?” The song’s cheerful energy and infectious optimism make it a perennial favorite among fans of swing and big band music, and its enduring popularity has cemented its place in the American songbook. Whether heard on the dance floor or in a nostalgic movie soundtrack, “How About You?” remains a beloved classic that captures the joy and spirit of the swing era.
95. How About You? by Tommy Dorsey and His Orchestra
vocals by Frank Sinatra
“By the Light of the Silv’ry Moon” is a timeless ballad that has been recorded by many artists, including Ray Noble and his orchestra. The song features a gentle and romantic melody, with lyrics that evoke the beauty and magic of a moonlit evening. The song’s imagery is vivid and enchanting, painting a picture of two lovers strolling hand in hand under the silvery glow of the moon. Noble’s smooth orchestration provides a gentle and dreamy backdrop to the song, with delicate strings and subtle horns adding to the romantic ambiance. The song’s popularity has endured over the decades, and it has been featured in numerous films, television shows, and other media. With its timeless appeal and evocative imagery, “By the Light of the Silv’ry Moon” remains a beloved classic that captures the magic and romance of a moonlit night.
96. By the Light of the Silv’ry Moon by Ray Noble and His Orchestra
vocals by Snooky Lanson
written by Gus Edwards & Edward Madden
“A Touch of Texas” is a lively and upbeat western swing tune, originally recorded by Freddy Martin and his orchestra in the 1940s. The song features a jaunty melody that is driven by a rollicking fiddle and a bouncy rhythm section. Martin’s smooth vocals add to the song’s charm, and the lyrics are a playful ode to the sights and sounds of Texas, including cowboys, cattle drives, and big skies. The song’s infectious energy and catchy chorus make it a favorite among fans of western swing and honky-tonk music, and its enduring popularity has led to countless covers and reinterpretations over the years. Whether heard in a dance hall or on a road trip through the Lone Star State, “A Touch of Texas” is a spirited celebration of the rugged and romantic spirit of the American West.
97. A Touch of Texas by Freddy Martin and His Orchestra
vocals by Eddie Stone & Glenn Hughes
“White Christmas” is a timeless holiday classic, originally recorded by Gordon Jenkins and his orchestra in the 1940s. The song features the gentle crooning of Bing Crosby, who delivers the sentimental lyrics with a warmth and sincerity that have endeared the song to generations of listeners. The melody is simple and elegant, with a delicate orchestration that evokes the peaceful beauty of a snowy Christmas Eve. The song’s lyrics are a nostalgic longing for a traditional Christmas, with loved ones gathered around the hearth and the snow softly falling outside. The song’s popularity has endured for over 70 years, and it has become one of the most beloved and recognizable holiday songs in the world. With its timeless sentiment and graceful melody, “White Christmas” captures the essence of the holiday season and continues to bring joy and comfort to listeners of all ages.
98. White Christmas by Gordon Jenkins and His Orchestra
vocals by Bob Carroll
written by Irving Berlin
“Johnny Doughboy Found a Rose in Ireland” is a lively and patriotic song that was popularized by Freddy Martin and his orchestra during World War II. The song tells the story of a young American soldier who falls in love with a beautiful Irish girl while stationed overseas. The melody is upbeat and catchy, with a swinging rhythm section and bright horns that create a festive and optimistic atmosphere. The song’s lyrics celebrate the bravery and sacrifice of American soldiers, while also paying homage to the rich cultural heritage of Ireland. Martin’s smooth vocals add to the song’s charm, and the chorus is a rousing anthem that is sure to stir feelings of pride and patriotism. With its infectious energy and heartfelt sentiment, “Johnny Doughboy Found a Rose in Ireland” remains a beloved classic that captures the spirit of unity and determination that characterized the wartime era.
99. Johnny Doughboy Found a Rose in Ireland by Freddy Martin and His Orchestra
vocals by Clyde Rogers
written by Al Goodhart & Kay Twomey
“Tangerine” is a classic jazz standard that was popularized by Vaughn Monroe in the 1940s. The song features a swinging melody that is driven by a lively horn section and a bouncing rhythm section. Monroe’s smooth vocals add to the song’s playful and romantic vibe, while the lyrics, written by Johnny Mercer and Victor Schertzinger, paint a vivid picture of a lover’s paradise filled with the sweet scent of tangerines. The song’s catchy chorus and upbeat tempo make it a favorite among fans of swing and big band music, and it has been covered by countless artists over the years. With its infectious energy and playful charm, “Tangerine” remains a beloved classic that captures the joy and exuberance of the jazz age.
100. Tangerine by Vaughn Monroe
written by Victor Schertzinger & Johnny Mercer
“Tangerine” is a classic jazz standard that was popularized by Vaughn Monroe in the 1940s. The song features a swinging melody that is driven by a lively horn section and a bouncing rhythm section. Monroe’s smooth vocals add to the song’s playful and romantic vibe, while the lyrics, written by Johnny Mercer and Victor Schertzinger, paint a vivid picture of a lover’s paradise filled with the sweet scent of tangerines. The song’s catchy chorus and upbeat tempo make it a favorite among fans of swing and big band music, and it has been covered by countless artists over the years. With its infectious energy and playful charm, “Tangerine” remains a beloved classic that captures the joy and exuberance of the jazz age.
vocals by Garry Stevens & the Stardusters
written by Buddy Kaye & Al Frisch
vocals by the Four King Sisters
written by Johnny Mercer
“I Left My Heart At the Stage Door Canteen” is a sentimental and nostalgic song recorded in the 1940s during World War II. The song’s lyrics describe a soldier’s experience of visiting the Stage Door Canteen, a club for service members and entertainment industry workers in New York City. The soldier falls in love with a volunteer hostess and leaves his heart behind when he must return to the front lines of the war.
The melody is sweet and melancholic, evoking the bittersweet emotions of love and loss. The vocals are tender and heartfelt, capturing the soldier’s longing and nostalgia for the time he spent at the canteen. The song became a popular hit during the war years, reflecting the sentimentality and patriotism of the era.
Overall, “I Left My Heart At the Stage Door Canteen” is a classic example of the emotional power of music. Its sentimental lyrics and gentle melody create a sense of nostalgia and longing that is both poignant and beautiful. The song remains a beloved classic in the world of big band and swing music, and is sure to continue to resonate with listeners for generations to come.
61. Tonight We Love by Freddy Martin and His Orchestra
vocals by Clyde Rogers
“Tonight We Love” is a romantic song recorded by Freddy Martin and his Orchestra in the 1940s. The song’s lyrics describe the feelings of love and devotion between two people, and the melody is sweeping and grand, with a sense of grandeur and emotion that captures the intensity of the emotions being expressed.
Martin and his orchestra bring the song to life with their powerful performance. The lush instrumentation, soaring strings, and expressive vocals create a sense of grandeur and romance that is both passionate and inspiring. The song became a popular hit during the wartime years, reflecting the sense of hope and optimism that people held onto in the midst of the turmoil and chaos of war.
Overall, “Tonight We Love” is a classic example of the power of music to express the deepest emotions of the human experience. Its grand melody, passionate lyrics, and emotional performance make it a timeless classic that is still enjoyed today. Whether you’re a fan of big band music or simply appreciate the beauty and power of love, this song is sure to stir your soul and leave you feeling uplifted and inspired.
62. Blues in the Night (My Mama Done Tol’ Me) by Cab Calloway
as Cab Calloway & His Orchestra
dizzy gillespie on trumpet
written by Harold Arlen & Johnny Mercer
“Blues in the Night (My Mama Done Tol’ Me)” is a classic blues song recorded in the 1940s. The song’s lyrics describe the narrator’s struggles with the blues, a feeling of sadness and despair that seems to take hold at night. The melody is soulful and moody, with a haunting quality that captures the intensity of the emotions being expressed.
The vocals are raw and emotive, with a sense of pain and desperation that is palpable. The song’s memorable chorus, “My mama done tol’ me, when I was in knee-pants, my mama done tol’ me, son,” has become an iconic part of American music history. The song has been covered by many artists over the years, including Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, and Woody Herman.
Overall, “Blues in the Night (My Mama Done Tol’ Me)” is a classic example of the power of the blues to express the deepest emotions of the human experience. Its soulful melody, raw vocals, and evocative lyrics make it a timeless classic that is still enjoyed today. Whether you’re a fan of blues music or simply appreciate the raw power and emotion of great music, this song is sure to leave an indelible impression on your soul.
63. A Zoot Suit (For My Sunday Gal) by Kay Kyser and His Orchestra
“A Zoot Suit (For My Sunday Gal)” is a lively and upbeat swing song that celebrates the fashion and culture of the 1940s. The song was originally written by L. Wolfe Gilbert and Bob O’Brien and was popularized by the big band leader and trumpeter Harry James.
The song’s lyrics tell the story of a man who wants to impress his stylish girlfriend by buying her a zoot suit, which was a popular fashion trend among young men in the 1940s. The song describes the zoot suit in detail, highlighting its wide lapels, padded shoulders, and baggy trousers. The lyrics also reference other aspects of the era, such as jitterbug dancing and jazz music.
Musically, “A Zoot Suit (For My Sunday Gal)” features a catchy melody and a lively swing rhythm. Harry James and his band perform the song with energy and enthusiasm, with James’s trumpet solos adding to the song’s infectious charm. The song’s brass-heavy arrangement also gives it a distinctive sound that captures the exuberance and excitement of the swing era.
Overall, “A Zoot Suit (For My Sunday Gal)” is a fun and nostalgic tribute to the fashion and culture of the 1940s. Its catchy melody and upbeat tempo make it a classic swing tune that continues to be enjoyed by audiences today.
64. At Last by The Glenn Miller Orchestra
written by Mack Gordon & Harry Warren
“At Last” is a classic love song that was originally written by Mack Gordon and Harry Warren for the 1941 film “Orchestra Wives.” The song was later recorded by The Glenn Miller Orchestra and has become one of the most iconic and beloved songs of the swing era.
The song’s lyrics describe the feeling of finding true love after a long wait, and express the joy and gratitude that comes with finally finding the right person. The lyrics are simple yet heartfelt, and the song’s romantic sentiment has made it a popular choice for weddings and other special occasions.
Musically, The Glenn Miller Orchestra’s version of “At Last” features a lush arrangement with sweeping strings, smooth brass, and a gentle swing rhythm. The song is highlighted by the rich and silky vocals of Ray Eberle, who delivers the lyrics with sensitivity and emotion. The orchestration is carefully crafted to complement the vocals, creating a warm and romantic atmosphere that perfectly captures the song’s sentiment.
Overall, “At Last” is a timeless love song that has remained popular for decades. Its simple yet powerful lyrics, combined with The Glenn Miller Orchestra’s expert musicianship and arrangement, make it a classic of the swing era and a beloved piece of music history.
65. Miss You by Bing Crosby
written by Charles Tobias, Henry Tobias & Harry Tobias
“Miss You” is a romantic ballad that was originally recorded by Bing Crosby in 1931. The song was composed by Charles Tobias, Harry Tobias, and Henry Haines, and has become a beloved classic of the crooner era.
The song’s lyrics express the longing and heartache that comes with missing someone you love. The lyrics are simple yet poignant, describing the emptiness and sadness that can accompany separation from a loved one. Bing Crosby’s smooth and gentle vocals add to the emotional impact of the song, conveying the deep emotions expressed in the lyrics.
Musically, “Miss You” features a lush and romantic orchestration with sweeping strings, gentle piano, and soft horns. The song’s melody is simple yet beautiful, with a memorable chorus that is easy to sing along to. Bing Crosby’s vocals are complemented by a choir, adding depth and richness to the song’s overall sound.
Overall, “Miss You” is a timeless ballad that captures the deep emotions of love and longing. Bing Crosby’s masterful vocals and the song’s lush orchestration combine to create a romantic and sentimental atmosphere that has made it a beloved classic of the crooner era.
66. I Don’t Want to Walk without You by Bing Crosby
written by Jule Styne & Frank Loesser
“I Don’t Want to Walk Without You” is a tender and romantic ballad originally recorded by Bing Crosby in 1942. The song was composed by Frank Loesser and Jule Styne and has become a timeless classic of the crooner era.
The song’s lyrics express the deep desire and need to be with someone you love. The lyrics describe the feeling of emptiness and loneliness that comes with being apart from a loved one and the longing to be reunited with them. Bing Crosby’s smooth and soulful vocals perfectly capture the heartfelt emotions expressed in the lyrics.
Musically, “I Don’t Want to Walk Without You” features a lush and romantic orchestration with soaring strings, gentle piano, and soft horns. The song’s melody is beautiful and memorable, with a powerful chorus that emphasizes the song’s message of love and longing. Bing Crosby’s vocals are complemented by a choir, adding depth and richness to the song’s overall sound.
Overall, “I Don’t Want to Walk Without You” is a timeless and powerful ballad that captures the intense emotions of love and longing. Bing Crosby’s masterful vocals and the song’s lush orchestration combine to create a romantic and sentimental atmosphere that has made it a beloved classic of the crooner era.
67. Manhattan Serenade by Harry James and His Orchestra
vocals by Helen Forrest
written by Louis Alter & Harold Adamson
“Manhattan Serenade” is a beautiful instrumental piece originally recorded by Harry James and His Orchestra in 1942. The song was composed by Louis Alter and features a romantic and dreamy melody that captures the essence of New York City.
The song’s melody is both elegant and wistful, with a gentle swing rhythm that creates a relaxed and romantic atmosphere. The orchestration is carefully crafted, with lush strings and soft horns creating a rich and full-bodied sound. Harry James’s trumpet playing is also a highlight of the song, adding a touch of soulful elegance to the piece.
Overall, “Manhattan Serenade” is a stunning instrumental piece that captures the romantic essence of New York City. Its beautiful melody and elegant orchestration make it a classic of the swing era, and Harry James’s expert musicianship adds to the song’s timeless appeal. Whether as background music for a romantic evening or as a showcase for the beauty of instrumental music, “Manhattan Serenade” is a true gem of the era.
68. Johnny Doughboy Found a Rose in Ireland by Guy Lombardo and His Royal Canadians
vocals by Kenny Gardner
written by Al Goodhart & Kay Twomey
“Johnny Doughboy Found a Rose in Ireland” is a patriotic and sentimental song that was popular during World War II. Originally recorded by Guy Lombardo and His Royal Canadians in 1942, the song tells the story of a soldier who finds love in Ireland while serving in the war.
The song’s lyrics are romantic and nostalgic, expressing the sentiment of soldiers longing for home and finding comfort in love during difficult times. The melody is catchy and upbeat, with a lively swing rhythm that captures the excitement and energy of the era. Guy Lombardo’s vocals are smooth and soulful, conveying the deep emotions expressed in the lyrics.
Musically, “Johnny Doughboy Found a Rose in Ireland” features a lively and energetic orchestration with swinging horns, energetic drums, and catchy guitar riffs. The song’s melody is catchy and easy to sing along to, with a memorable chorus that emphasizes the song’s message of love and patriotism.
Overall, “Johnny Doughboy Found a Rose in Ireland” is a nostalgic and romantic song that captures the spirit of World War II. Guy Lombardo and His Royal Canadians’ expert musicianship and soulful vocals make it a classic of the era, and the song’s upbeat and lively melody make it a perfect choice for dancing and celebrating the spirit of patriotism and love.
69. Jersey Bounce by Jimmy Dorsey and His Orchestra
written by Tiny Bradshaw, Eddie Johnson, Bobby Plater & Buddy Feyne (as Robert B. Wright)
“Jersey Bounce” is an upbeat and swinging instrumental piece that was popular during the swing era. Originally recorded by Jimmy Dorsey and His Orchestra in 1942, the song’s catchy melody and energetic rhythm make it a classic of the era.
The song’s melody is lively and upbeat, with a catchy swing rhythm that is perfect for dancing. The orchestration is carefully crafted, with lively horns and swinging drums creating a full-bodied and energetic sound. The song’s catchy melody is complemented by Jimmy Dorsey’s masterful clarinet playing, which adds a touch of soulful elegance to the piece.
Overall, “Jersey Bounce” is a lively and energetic instrumental piece that captures the excitement and energy of the swing era. Jimmy Dorsey and His Orchestra’s expert musicianship and carefully crafted orchestration make it a classic of the era, and the song’s catchy melody and energetic rhythm make it a perfect choice for dancing and celebrating the spirit of swing. Whether as background music for a party or as a showcase for the beauty of instrumental music, “Jersey Bounce” is a true gem of the era.
70. I Remember You by Jimmy Dorsey and His Orchestra
vocals by Bob Eberly; hit for Ada Jones in 1909
written by Johnny Mercer & Victor Schertzinger
“I Remember You” is a beautiful and sentimental ballad originally recorded by Jimmy Dorsey and His Orchestra in 1942. The song was composed by Johnny Mercer and Victor Schertzinger, and its poignant lyrics and beautiful melody have made it a timeless classic of the era.
The song’s lyrics express the deep longing and nostalgia for someone who is no longer in one’s life. The lyrics describe the memories and emotions that are stirred up when thinking about this person and the hope that they still remember and think of you. Jimmy Dorsey’s smooth and soulful vocals perfectly capture the heartfelt emotions expressed in the lyrics.
Musically, “I Remember You” features a lush and romantic orchestration with soaring strings, gentle piano, and soft horns. The song’s melody is beautiful and memorable, with a powerful chorus that emphasizes the song’s message of longing and nostalgia. Jimmy Dorsey’s vocals are complemented by a choir, adding depth and richness to the song’s overall sound.
Overall, “I Remember You” is a timeless and powerful ballad that captures the intense emotions of love and longing. Jimmy Dorsey and His Orchestra’s masterful musicianship and the song’s lush orchestration combine to create a romantic and sentimental atmosphere that has made it a beloved classic of the era. Whether as background music for a romantic evening or as a showcase for the beauty of balladry, “I Remember You” is a true gem of the era.
71. He’s My Guy by Harry James and His Orchestra
vocals by Helen Forrest
“He’s My Guy” is a romantic and soulful ballad that was originally recorded by Harry James and His Orchestra, featuring the vocals of Helen Forrest. Released in 1942, the song’s lush orchestration and heartfelt lyrics have made it a classic of the era.
The song’s lyrics express the deep emotions of love and devotion to someone special. The lyrics describe the happiness and contentment that come from being with this person and the joy of simply being in their presence. Helen Forrest’s smooth and soulful vocals perfectly capture the sentiment of the lyrics.
Musically, “He’s My Guy” features a beautiful and lush orchestration with soaring horns, soft strings, and gentle piano. The song’s melody is romantic and memorable, with a powerful chorus that emphasizes the song’s message of love and devotion. Helen Forrest’s vocals are complemented by Harry James’ masterful trumpet playing, adding a touch of elegance and sophistication to the piece.
Overall, “He’s My Guy” is a beautiful and romantic ballad that captures the intense emotions of love and devotion. Harry James and His Orchestra’s expert musicianship and the song’s lush orchestration combine to create a romantic and sentimental atmosphere that has made it a beloved classic of the era. Whether as background music for a romantic evening or as a showcase for the beauty of balladry, “He’s My Guy” is a true gem of the era.
72. (There’ll Be Bluebirds Over) The White Cliffs of Dover by Kate Smith
written by Walter Kent & Nat Burton
“(There’ll Be Bluebirds Over) The White Cliffs of Dover” is a poignant and patriotic ballad that was popularized by Kate Smith during World War II. Released in 1942, the song’s hopeful lyrics and emotional melody quickly became a symbol of hope and resilience during a difficult time.
The song’s lyrics express the longing and hope for a peaceful future, even in the midst of war and turmoil. The lyrics describe the beauty and majesty of the White Cliffs of Dover, while also expressing the sadness and loss of loved ones who are fighting in the war. Kate Smith’s powerful and emotive vocals perfectly capture the sentiment of the lyrics.
Musically, “(There’ll Be Bluebirds Over) The White Cliffs of Dover” features a beautiful and poignant orchestration with soft strings, gentle piano, and soaring horns. The song’s melody is emotional and memorable, with a powerful chorus that emphasizes the song’s message of hope and resilience. Kate Smith’s vocals are complemented by a choir, adding depth and richness to the song’s overall sound.
Overall, “(There’ll Be Bluebirds Over) The White Cliffs of Dover” is a powerful and emotional ballad that captures the resilience and hope of the human spirit. Kate Smith’s expert musicianship and the song’s beautiful orchestration combine to create a moving and patriotic atmosphere that has made it a beloved classic of the era. Whether as a symbol of hope during wartime or as a showcase for the beauty of balladry, this song is a true gem of the era.
73. Always in My Heart by The Glenn Miller Orchestra
vocal by Ray Eberle
written by Kim Gannon & Manny Lecouna
“Always in My Heart” is a beautiful and romantic ballad that was popularized by The Glenn Miller Orchestra during World War II. Released in 1942, the song’s gentle and emotive melody quickly became a favorite among soldiers and civilians alike.
The song’s lyrics express the deep emotions of love and longing for someone special. The lyrics describe the happiness and contentment that come from being with this person and the pain of being apart. The Glenn Miller Orchestra’s smooth and soulful instrumentation perfectly captures the sentiment of the lyrics.
Musically, “Always in My Heart” features a beautiful and lush orchestration with soft strings, gentle piano, and soaring horns. The song’s melody is romantic and memorable, with a powerful chorus that emphasizes the song’s message of love and devotion. The Glenn Miller Orchestra’s expert musicianship adds a touch of elegance and sophistication to the piece.
Overall, “Always in My Heart” is a beautiful and sentimental ballad that captures the intense emotions of love and longing. The Glenn Miller Orchestra’s masterful musicianship and the song’s lush orchestration combine to create a romantic and emotional atmosphere that has made it a beloved classic of the era. Whether as background music for a romantic evening or as a showcase for the beauty of balladry, “Always in My Heart” is a true gem of the era.
74. Daybreak by Tommy Dorsey and His Orchestra
vocals by Frank Sinatra
“Daybreak” is a lively and upbeat swing tune that was recorded by Tommy Dorsey and His Orchestra, with vocals by the legendary Frank Sinatra. Released in 1942, the song quickly became a favorite of swing dance enthusiasts and jazz aficionados.
The song’s lyrics express the joy and exuberance of being in love, with references to the beauty of a new day and the promise of a bright future. Frank Sinatra’s smooth and playful vocals perfectly capture the sentiment of the lyrics.
Musically, “Daybreak” features a lively and energetic swing beat with fast-paced drums, swinging horns, and a bouncing bass line. The song’s melody is upbeat and catchy, with a chorus that emphasizes the song’s message of love and positivity. Tommy Dorsey and His Orchestra’s expert musicianship adds a touch of sophistication and swing to the piece.
Overall, “Daybreak” is a fun and lively swing tune that captures the energy and spirit of the era. Frank Sinatra’s masterful vocals and the orchestra’s expert musicianship combine to create an exciting and enjoyable atmosphere that has made it a beloved classic of the era. Whether as dance music or as a showcase for the beauty of swing jazz, “Daybreak” is a true gem of the era.
75. Dearly Beloved by Dinah Shore
“Dearly Beloved” is a beautiful and romantic ballad that was popularized by the iconic singer Dinah Shore. Originally written for the 1942 musical film “You Were Never Lovelier”, the song’s gentle melody and heartfelt lyrics have made it a favorite among fans of the era.
The song’s lyrics express the deep emotions of love and devotion towards someone special. The lyrics describe the happiness and contentment that come from being with this person, and the idea that their love is meant to be. Dinah Shore’s smooth and soulful vocals perfectly capture the sentiment of the lyrics.
Musically, “Dearly Beloved” features a gentle and melodic orchestration, with soft strings and gentle piano accompaniment. The song’s melody is romantic and memorable, with a powerful chorus that emphasizes the song’s message of love and devotion. Dinah Shore’s expert interpretation of the lyrics adds a touch of elegance and sophistication to the piece.
Overall, “Dearly Beloved” is a beautiful and sentimental ballad that captures the intense emotions of love and devotion. Dinah Shore’s masterful vocal performance and the song’s lush orchestration combine to create a romantic and emotional atmosphere that has made it a beloved classic of the era. Whether as background music for a romantic evening or as a showcase for the beauty of balladry, “Dearly Beloved” is a true gem of the era.
76. Take Me by Benny Goodman and His Orchestra
vocals by Dick Haymes
“Take Me” is a romantic and captivating ballad recorded by Benny Goodman and His Orchestra, with vocals by Dick Haymes. Released in 1942, the song quickly became a favorite of swing music fans and a beloved classic of the era.
The song’s lyrics express the desire and longing for someone special, with an emphasis on the intensity of emotions and the need to be close to them. Dick Haymes’ smooth and soulful vocals perfectly capture the sentiment of the lyrics, conveying the sense of urgency and passion of the song’s message.
Musically, “Take Me” features a gentle and melodic orchestration, with soft strings, gentle piano accompaniment, and a subtle swing beat. The song’s melody is romantic and memorable, with a powerful chorus that emphasizes the song’s message of love and longing. Benny Goodman and His Orchestra’s expert musicianship adds a touch of sophistication and swing to the piece.
Overall, “Take Me” is a beautiful and heartfelt ballad that captures the intense emotions of love and desire. Dick Haymes’ masterful vocal performance and the orchestra’s expert musicianship combine to create a romantic and emotional atmosphere that has made it a beloved classic of the era. Whether as background music for a romantic evening or as a showcase for the beauty of swing balladry, “Take Me” is a true gem of the era.
77. My Devotion by Jimmy Dorsey and His Orchestra
vocals by Bob Eberly
“My Devotion” is a romantic and touching ballad recorded by Jimmy Dorsey and His Orchestra. Released in 1942, the song quickly became a favorite of fans of the era, and has remained a beloved classic ever since.
The song’s lyrics express the deep emotions of love and devotion towards someone special. The lyrics describe the happiness and contentment that come from being with this person, and the idea that their love is forever. The soft and soulful vocals perfectly capture the sentiment of the lyrics, conveying the sense of sincerity and passion of the song’s message.
Musically, “My Devotion” features a gentle and melodic orchestration, with soft strings, gentle piano accompaniment, and a subtle swing beat. The song’s melody is romantic and memorable, with a powerful chorus that emphasizes the song’s message of love and devotion. Jimmy Dorsey and His Orchestra’s expert musicianship adds a touch of sophistication and elegance to the piece.
Overall, “My Devotion” is a beautiful and heartfelt ballad that captures the intense emotions of love and devotion. The soft and soulful vocals and the orchestra’s expert musicianship combine to create a romantic and emotional atmosphere that has made it a beloved classic of the era. Whether as background music for a romantic evening or as a showcase for the beauty of swing balladry, “My Devotion” is a true gem of the era.
78. I Said No by Jimmy Dorsey and His Orchestra
vocals by Bob Eberly & Helen O’Connell
“I Said No” is a lively and upbeat swing number recorded by Jimmy Dorsey and His Orchestra, featuring vocals by Bob Eberly and Helen O’Connell. Released in 1941, the song quickly became a popular favorite of fans of the era, thanks to its infectious melody and lively lyrics.
The song’s lyrics describe a flirtatious exchange between two lovers, with the female singer teasingly refusing the male singer’s advances. The energetic and playful vocal performances of Bob Eberly and Helen O’Connell perfectly capture the spirit of the lyrics, conveying the sense of fun and excitement of the song’s message.
Musically, “I Said No” features a lively and upbeat orchestration, with swinging horns, a driving rhythm section, and a catchy melody that will get your toes tapping. The song’s chorus is particularly infectious, with a memorable melody and a call-and-response section between the male and female vocalists that adds to the fun and energy of the piece.
Overall, “I Said No” is a fun and lively swing number that captures the playful spirit of romance and flirtation. Bob Eberly and Helen O’Connell’s dynamic vocal performances and Jimmy Dorsey and His Orchestra’s expert musicianship combine to create an upbeat and infectious atmosphere that will have you dancing and singing along in no time. Whether as a showcase for the joy of swing music or as a fun addition to any party playlist, “I Said No” is a classic of the era that is sure to put a smile on your face.
79. When the Lights Go On Again (All Over the World) by Lucky Millinder and His Orchestra
vocals by Trevor Bacon
“When the Lights Go On Again (All Over the World)” is a nostalgic and heartwarming ballad recorded by Lucky Millinder and His Orchestra. Released in 1942 during the height of World War II, the song became an instant classic and a symbol of hope and optimism for soldiers and civilians alike.
The song’s lyrics express the longing and anticipation for the end of the war, and the hope that the world will be a better place once the fighting is over. The gentle and soulful vocals perfectly capture the sentiment of the lyrics, conveying the sense of longing and hopefulness that permeated the era.
Musically, “When the Lights Go On Again” features a gentle and melodic orchestration, with soft strings, gentle piano accompaniment, and a subtle swing beat. The song’s melody is memorable and moving, with a powerful chorus that emphasizes the song’s message of hope and anticipation. Lucky Millinder and His Orchestra’s expert musicianship adds a touch of sophistication and elegance to the piece.
Overall, “When the Lights Go On Again (All Over the World)” is a beautiful and emotional ballad that captures the spirit of hope and optimism that permeated the era. The soft and soulful vocals and the orchestra’s expert musicianship combine to create a nostalgic and emotional atmosphere that has made it a beloved classic of the era. Whether as a tribute to the sacrifices of the past or as a reminder of the importance of hope and optimism in the present, “When the Lights Go On Again” is a true gem of the era.
80. Brazil (Aquarela Do Brasil) by Jimmy Dorsey and His Orchestra
vocals by Bob Eberly
written by Ary Barroso & Bob Russell
“Brazil (Aquarela Do Brasil)” is an upbeat and vibrant song recorded by Jimmy Dorsey and His Orchestra. Originally composed by Brazilian musician Ary Barroso in 1939, the song became an instant classic and a beloved anthem of Brazilian culture.
The song’s melody is lively and infectious, with a pulsing rhythm that immediately puts listeners in a good mood. The lyrics celebrate the beauty and vibrancy of Brazil, from the lush landscapes to the lively music and dance culture.
Jimmy Dorsey and His Orchestra’s version of “Brazil” features a bright and energetic arrangement that perfectly captures the spirit of the song. The orchestra’s expert musicianship is on full display, with dynamic percussion, soaring brass, and an irresistible beat that will make anyone want to dance.
Overall, “Brazil (Aquarela Do Brasil)” is a joyful and celebratory song that celebrates the unique culture and beauty of Brazil. Jimmy Dorsey and His Orchestra’s rendition of the song is a wonderful tribute to the original, with expert musicianship and a lively energy that will make listeners want to get up and dance. Whether as a celebration of Brazilian culture or simply as a fun and uplifting piece of music, “Brazil” is a true classic of the era.
81. Trav’lin’ Light by Paul Whiteman & His Orchestra
“Trav’lin’ Light” is a classic song performed by Paul Whiteman & His Orchestra. The song’s melody is smooth and soothing, with a gentle rhythm that evokes a sense of ease and relaxation.
The lyrics of “Trav’lin’ Light” tell the story of a traveler who leaves behind all their worldly possessions and sets out on a journey with nothing but the clothes on their back. The song’s message is one of simplicity and freedom, urging listeners to let go of material attachments and embrace the joys of travel and adventure.
Paul Whiteman & His Orchestra’s rendition of “Trav’lin’ Light” features lush orchestration, with elegant strings, gentle piano, and subtle horns that perfectly complement the song’s mellow vibe. The vocals are smooth and understated, with a touch of melancholy that adds depth and emotional resonance to the lyrics.
Overall, “Trav’lin’ Light” is a beautiful and timeless song that speaks to the universal human desire for freedom and adventure. Paul Whiteman & His Orchestra’s rendition of the song is a masterful interpretation, with expert musicianship and a perfect balance of instrumentation that highlights the song’s emotive power. Whether as a reflection on the joys of travel or simply as a beautiful piece of music, “Trav’lin’ Light” is a classic that still resonates today.
82. My Devotion by The Four King Sisters
“My Devotion” is a romantic song performed by The Four King Sisters. The song’s melody is gentle and soothing, with a slow and steady rhythm that perfectly complements the lyrics.
The lyrics of “My Devotion” express a deep and abiding love for someone special. The song speaks of the joy and happiness that comes from being in love, and the singer’s dedication to their beloved. The words are heartfelt and sincere, and are sure to resonate with anyone who has ever been in love.
The Four King Sisters’ rendition of “My Devotion” is beautiful and elegant, with lush harmonies and a graceful vocal performance that perfectly captures the song’s romantic spirit. The arrangement features elegant strings, soft piano, and subtle horns that all come together to create a lush and dreamy atmosphere.
Overall, “My Devotion” is a timeless and classic love song that still resonates with listeners today. The Four King Sisters’ rendition of the song is a masterful interpretation, with expert musicianship and a perfect balance of instrumentation that highlights the song’s emotive power. Whether as a reflection on the joys of love or simply as a beautiful piece of music, “My Devotion” is a classic that will always be cherished.
83. Be Careful It’s My Heart by Bing Crosby
written by Irving Berlin
“Be Careful, It’s My Heart” is a classic romantic song performed by the legendary crooner, Bing Crosby. The song has a slow and sweet melody, with gentle rhythms that perfectly capture the feelings of love and devotion.
The lyrics of “Be Careful, It’s My Heart” speak of the fragile nature of love and the importance of protecting one’s heart. The song expresses the singer’s vulnerability and the depth of their emotions, highlighting the importance of being careful with the heart of the one you love.
Bing Crosby’s rendition of “Be Careful, It’s My Heart” is smooth and soulful, with his trademark velvet voice effortlessly gliding over the song’s melody. The arrangement is understated, with soft piano and gentle strings that allow the song’s emotion to shine through.
Overall, “Be Careful, It’s My Heart” is a beautiful and timeless love song that captures the essence of romance. Bing Crosby’s performance is masterful, with an elegance and sophistication that have made him one of the most iconic singers of all time. Whether as a reflection on the joys and sorrows of love or simply as a beautiful piece of music, “Be Careful, It’s My Heart” is a classic that will always be cherished.
84. Johnny Doughboy Found a Rose in Ireland by Kenny Baker
written by Al Goodhart & Kay Twomey
“Johnny Doughboy Found a Rose in Ireland” is a charming and upbeat song that was popular during World War II. The song tells the story of a young soldier who finds love while stationed in Ireland during the war.
Kenny Baker’s rendition of the song is lively and spirited, with a jaunty melody that captures the excitement and optimism of the times. The lyrics speak of the joy of finding love in unexpected places, as well as the difficulties and hardships faced by soldiers during wartime.
The song features a catchy chorus that is sure to get listeners tapping their feet and singing along. Baker’s vocals are confident and energetic, with a playful quality that perfectly matches the song’s lighthearted tone.
Overall, “Johnny Doughboy Found a Rose in Ireland” is a delightful and entertaining song that captures the spirit of the era. Kenny Baker’s performance is lively and engaging, with a warmth and charm that make the song feel like a celebration of life and love amidst the chaos of war. Whether as a reflection on the experiences of soldiers or simply as a catchy and enjoyable tune, “Johnny Doughboy Found a Rose in Ireland” is a classic that continues to delight audiences to this day.
85. Deep in the Heart of Texas by The Merry Macs
written by Don Swander & June Hershey
“Deep in the Heart of Texas” is a classic Western swing song that became a hit during World War II. The song was first popularized by The Merry Macs, who recorded a lively and energetic version of the tune.
The song features a memorable melody that is instantly recognizable, with a catchy chorus that invites listeners to sing along. The lyrics speak of the beauty and romance of Texas, with references to the state’s iconic landmarks and cultural traditions.
The Merry Macs’ performance of the song is lively and upbeat, with a strong sense of rhythm and a lively instrumental arrangement. The vocals are cheerful and enthusiastic, capturing the spirit of the song’s celebratory tone.
Overall, “Deep in the Heart of Texas” is a fun and catchy tune that has become an enduring classic. The Merry Macs’ version of the song is a lively and entertaining rendition that perfectly captures the joy and energy of the era. Whether as a celebration of Texas or simply as a catchy and enjoyable tune, “Deep in the Heart of Texas” remains a beloved classic that continues to delight listeners of all ages.
86. Dearly Beloved by Johnnie Johnston
“Dearly Beloved” is a romantic ballad originally performed by Johnnie Johnston in the 1942 film “You Were Never Lovelier”. The song has since become a beloved classic, with countless covers and adaptations over the years.
Johnston’s performance of the song is gentle and heartfelt, with a warm and inviting vocal style that perfectly captures the song’s romantic sentiment. The melody is lush and full, with a sweeping orchestral arrangement that adds to the song’s emotional impact.
The lyrics speak of a deep and abiding love, with the singer expressing his devotion and commitment to his beloved. The words are tender and poetic, capturing the beauty and power of love in a timeless and universal way.
Overall, “Dearly Beloved” is a classic love song that has stood the test of time. Johnston’s performance is a beautiful and moving rendition that perfectly captures the song’s emotional depth and beauty. Whether as a declaration of love or simply as a beautiful and timeless melody, “Dearly Beloved” is a song that continues to inspire and move listeners today.
87. I Don’t Want to Walk without You by Dinah Shore
written by Jule Styne & Frank Loesser
“I Don’t Want to Walk Without You” is a classic ballad originally performed by Dinah Shore in 1942. The song has since become a beloved standard, with countless covers and adaptations over the years.
Shore’s performance of the song is gentle and emotional, with a warm and inviting vocal style that perfectly captures the song’s poignant sentiment. The melody is simple yet powerful, with a soft and gentle arrangement that highlights the song’s emotional impact.
The lyrics speak of a deep and abiding love, with the singer expressing their desire to be with their beloved at all times. The words are tender and romantic, capturing the beauty and power of love in a timeless and universal way.
Overall, “I Don’t Want to Walk Without You” is a classic love song that has stood the test of time. Shore’s performance is a beautiful and moving rendition that perfectly captures the song’s emotional depth and beauty. Whether as a declaration of love or simply as a beautiful and timeless melody, “I Don’t Want to Walk Without You” is a song that continues to inspire and move listeners today.
88. Manhattan Serenade by Tommy Dorsey and His Orchestra
vocals by Jo Stafford
written by Louis Alter & Harold Adamson
“Manhattan Serenade” is a beautiful and romantic instrumental piece performed by Tommy Dorsey and His Orchestra. The song features lush orchestration and a slow, dreamy tempo that captures the romantic atmosphere of Manhattan at night.
The melody is full of rich and sweeping strings, punctuated by the haunting sound of Dorsey’s trombone. The arrangement is full of subtle nuances and dynamic shifts, creating a sense of drama and movement that perfectly captures the energy and excitement of the city.
Overall, “Manhattan Serenade” is a classic piece of big band music that showcases the virtuosity and skill of Tommy Dorsey and his talented orchestra. The song is a beautiful tribute to the romance and vibrancy of New York City, and has remained a beloved classic for over half a century.
89. Be Careful, It’s My Heart by Tommy Dorsey and His Orchestra
vocals by Frank Sinatra
“Be Careful, It’s My Heart” is a sweet and tender love song performed by Tommy Dorsey and His Orchestra. The song features a gentle, slow tempo and a romantic melody that showcases the beauty of the orchestration.
The song’s lyrics tell the story of a lover who has been hurt in the past and is now cautious about opening up their heart again. The melody perfectly captures the vulnerability and hesitation of the lyrics, with the soft and soothing sound of the orchestra creating a sense of warmth and comfort.
Overall, “Be Careful, It’s My Heart” is a beautiful example of the romantic ballads that were popular during the big band era. The song is a testament to the skill and artistry of Tommy Dorsey and his talented orchestra, and has remained a beloved classic for over 70 years.
90. American Patrol by The Glenn Miller Orchestra
“American Patrol” is a lively and energetic march performed by The Glenn Miller Orchestra. The song is one of the most iconic pieces of music from the big band era and is instantly recognizable for its upbeat tempo, catchy melody, and rousing horns.
The song’s title and patriotic theme reflect the spirit of American pride and national unity that was prevalent during World War II. The composition features a series of dynamic musical passages that evoke images of marching soldiers and flying fighter planes.
“American Patrol” is a true masterpiece of the big band era and exemplifies the exceptional musicianship of The Glenn Miller Orchestra. The song has remained a popular favorite for decades and is still played today as a celebration of America’s rich musical heritage.
91. The Story of a Starry Night by The Glenn Miller Orchestra
“The Story of a Starry Night” is a romantic and dreamy ballad performed by The Glenn Miller Orchestra. The song features lush string arrangements and a gentle piano melody, creating a soothing and enchanting atmosphere.
The lyrics tell the story of a couple who falls in love under the magical spell of a starry night. The romantic imagery and tender vocals by Ray Eberle make this song a timeless classic that still resonates with listeners today.
The Glenn Miller Orchestra’s interpretation of “The Story of a Starry Night” perfectly captures the essence of the song’s nostalgic and sentimental qualities. It remains a beloved favorite for fans of big band music and has been covered by many other artists over the years.
92. Idaho by Alvino Rey and His Orchestra
written by Jesse A. Stone
“Idaho” is a lively and upbeat swing tune performed by Alvino Rey and His Orchestra. Written by Jesse A. Stone, the song is characterized by its catchy melody, lively horns, and snappy rhythm section.
The lyrics of the song celebrate the beauty and allure of the state of Idaho, with playful and humorous references to famous Idaho potatoes and the state’s scenic landscapes. The vocal performance by Skeets Herfurt adds to the overall charm of the song.
Alvino Rey’s orchestra perfectly captures the infectious energy of “Idaho,” with each musician contributing to the song’s energetic and buoyant sound. The song remains a beloved favorite for fans of swing music and is considered a classic of the era.
93. (There’ll Be Blue Birds Over) The White Cliffs of Dover by Swing and Sway with Sammy Kaye
vocals by Arthur Wright and Choir
written by Walter Kent & Nat Burton
“(There’ll Be Blue Birds Over) The White Cliffs of Dover” is a classic wartime song, popularized by the American bandleader Sammy Kaye in the 1940s. The song is a sentimental ode to England’s iconic chalk cliffs, which became a symbol of hope and resilience during World War II. The lyrics evoke a sense of nostalgia and longing for a peaceful future, when the world is free from war and strife. The gentle melody, backed by Kaye’s soothing vocals and a lush orchestration, creates a melancholic yet uplifting atmosphere that captures the mood of the era. The song’s popularity endured long after the war, becoming a beloved standard in the canon of American popular music. Today, it remains a poignant reminder of the sacrifices and hardships of that era, and a testament to the power of music to inspire hope and healing in troubled times.
94. Skylark by Harry James and His Orchestra
vocals by Helen Forrest
written by Hoagy Carmichael & Johnny Mercer
“How About You?” is a timeless big band classic, originally recorded by Tommy Dorsey and his orchestra in the 1940s. The song features the smooth vocals of Frank Sinatra, who delivers the catchy and upbeat lyrics with his signature charm and style. The melody is a lively swing number, driven by Dorsey’s powerful brass section and punctuated by the occasional solo from one of the band’s talented musicians. The song’s lyrics are a playful invitation to a romantic partner, offering a range of whimsical scenarios and asking the titular question, “How about you?” The song’s cheerful energy and infectious optimism make it a perennial favorite among fans of swing and big band music, and its enduring popularity has cemented its place in the American songbook. Whether heard on the dance floor or in a nostalgic movie soundtrack, “How About You?” remains a beloved classic that captures the joy and spirit of the swing era.
95. How About You? by Tommy Dorsey and His Orchestra
vocals by Frank Sinatra
“By the Light of the Silv’ry Moon” is a timeless ballad that has been recorded by many artists, including Ray Noble and his orchestra. The song features a gentle and romantic melody, with lyrics that evoke the beauty and magic of a moonlit evening. The song’s imagery is vivid and enchanting, painting a picture of two lovers strolling hand in hand under the silvery glow of the moon. Noble’s smooth orchestration provides a gentle and dreamy backdrop to the song, with delicate strings and subtle horns adding to the romantic ambiance. The song’s popularity has endured over the decades, and it has been featured in numerous films, television shows, and other media. With its timeless appeal and evocative imagery, “By the Light of the Silv’ry Moon” remains a beloved classic that captures the magic and romance of a moonlit night.
96. By the Light of the Silv’ry Moon by Ray Noble and His Orchestra
vocals by Snooky Lanson
written by Gus Edwards & Edward Madden
“A Touch of Texas” is a lively and upbeat western swing tune, originally recorded by Freddy Martin and his orchestra in the 1940s. The song features a jaunty melody that is driven by a rollicking fiddle and a bouncy rhythm section. Martin’s smooth vocals add to the song’s charm, and the lyrics are a playful ode to the sights and sounds of Texas, including cowboys, cattle drives, and big skies. The song’s infectious energy and catchy chorus make it a favorite among fans of western swing and honky-tonk music, and its enduring popularity has led to countless covers and reinterpretations over the years. Whether heard in a dance hall or on a road trip through the Lone Star State, “A Touch of Texas” is a spirited celebration of the rugged and romantic spirit of the American West.
97. A Touch of Texas by Freddy Martin and His Orchestra
vocals by Eddie Stone & Glenn Hughes
“White Christmas” is a timeless holiday classic, originally recorded by Gordon Jenkins and his orchestra in the 1940s. The song features the gentle crooning of Bing Crosby, who delivers the sentimental lyrics with a warmth and sincerity that have endeared the song to generations of listeners. The melody is simple and elegant, with a delicate orchestration that evokes the peaceful beauty of a snowy Christmas Eve. The song’s lyrics are a nostalgic longing for a traditional Christmas, with loved ones gathered around the hearth and the snow softly falling outside. The song’s popularity has endured for over 70 years, and it has become one of the most beloved and recognizable holiday songs in the world. With its timeless sentiment and graceful melody, “White Christmas” captures the essence of the holiday season and continues to bring joy and comfort to listeners of all ages.
98. White Christmas by Gordon Jenkins and His Orchestra
vocals by Bob Carroll
written by Irving Berlin
“Johnny Doughboy Found a Rose in Ireland” is a lively and patriotic song that was popularized by Freddy Martin and his orchestra during World War II. The song tells the story of a young American soldier who falls in love with a beautiful Irish girl while stationed overseas. The melody is upbeat and catchy, with a swinging rhythm section and bright horns that create a festive and optimistic atmosphere. The song’s lyrics celebrate the bravery and sacrifice of American soldiers, while also paying homage to the rich cultural heritage of Ireland. Martin’s smooth vocals add to the song’s charm, and the chorus is a rousing anthem that is sure to stir feelings of pride and patriotism. With its infectious energy and heartfelt sentiment, “Johnny Doughboy Found a Rose in Ireland” remains a beloved classic that captures the spirit of unity and determination that characterized the wartime era.
99. Johnny Doughboy Found a Rose in Ireland by Freddy Martin and His Orchestra
vocals by Clyde Rogers
written by Al Goodhart & Kay Twomey
“Tangerine” is a classic jazz standard that was popularized by Vaughn Monroe in the 1940s. The song features a swinging melody that is driven by a lively horn section and a bouncing rhythm section. Monroe’s smooth vocals add to the song’s playful and romantic vibe, while the lyrics, written by Johnny Mercer and Victor Schertzinger, paint a vivid picture of a lover’s paradise filled with the sweet scent of tangerines. The song’s catchy chorus and upbeat tempo make it a favorite among fans of swing and big band music, and it has been covered by countless artists over the years. With its infectious energy and playful charm, “Tangerine” remains a beloved classic that captures the joy and exuberance of the jazz age.
100. Tangerine by Vaughn Monroe
written by Victor Schertzinger & Johnny Mercer
“Tangerine” is a classic jazz standard that was popularized by Vaughn Monroe in the 1940s. The song features a swinging melody that is driven by a lively horn section and a bouncing rhythm section. Monroe’s smooth vocals add to the song’s playful and romantic vibe, while the lyrics, written by Johnny Mercer and Victor Schertzinger, paint a vivid picture of a lover’s paradise filled with the sweet scent of tangerines. The song’s catchy chorus and upbeat tempo make it a favorite among fans of swing and big band music, and it has been covered by countless artists over the years. With its infectious energy and playful charm, “Tangerine” remains a beloved classic that captures the joy and exuberance of the jazz age.