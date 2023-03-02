

The 1930s was a decade marked by significant cultural, social, and economic change. The Great Depression left an indelible mark on the world, and people turned to music to cope with the struggles of the era. The 1930s saw the rise of new genres of music such as jazz, swing, and blues. These new styles of music were popularized by artists like Louis Armstrong, Benny Goodman, Billie Holiday, and Duke Ellington. These musicians were instrumental in shaping the sound of the 1930s and their contributions continue to influence music today. The 100 Greatest Popular Songs of the 1930s represents a snapshot of the most iconic and memorable songs of the era. These songs captured the essence of the times, with themes ranging from love and romance to social commentary and political satire. Some of the most popular songs of the decade include “Over the Rainbow” by Judy Garland, “Cheek to Cheek” by Fred Astaire, “Blue Moon” by Benny Goodman, and “Minnie the Moocher” by Cab Calloway. These songs have stood the test of time and remain beloved classics to this day. The 100 Greatest Popular Songs of the 1930s offer a window into the past, providing insight into the music, culture, and society of the era. This collection is a testament to the enduring legacy of the music of the 1930s, which continues to inspire and entertain people around the world.

1. In The Mood – Glenn Miller

Glenn Miller’s “In The Mood” is a timeless classic that embodies the spirit of the swing era. The song is an instrumental piece that features Miller’s signature big band sound, characterized by a rich blend of brass and woodwinds. The opening notes of the song immediately grab the listener’s attention, with a driving rhythm that sets the tone for the rest of the piece. The song is known for its catchy melody and infectious beat, which make it a popular choice for dancing. “In The Mood” has been covered by countless artists over the years, and its popularity shows no signs of waning.

2. God Bless America – Kate Smith

“God Bless America” is a patriotic anthem that has become synonymous with the United States. The song was originally written by Irving Berlin in 1918, but it wasn’t until Kate Smith’s rendition in 1938 that it became a national sensation. Smith’s powerful voice and emotional delivery struck a chord with Americans, who were looking for a unifying symbol in the face of growing tensions around the world. “God Bless America” has since become a staple at sporting events, political rallies, and other patriotic gatherings.

3. Over The Rainbow – Judy Garland / Glenn Miller

“Over The Rainbow” is one of the most beloved songs in the history of cinema. The song was written by Harold Arlen and Yip Harburg for the 1939 movie “The Wizard of Oz,” and was famously performed by Judy Garland in her role as Dorothy. The song’s wistful melody and hopeful lyrics have resonated with audiences for generations, and it has been covered by countless artists over the years. Glenn Miller’s instrumental version of the song is also noteworthy, with a lush orchestration that captures the song’s melancholic beauty.

4. Sing, Sing, Sing (With A Swing) – Benny Goodman

“Sing, Sing, Sing (With A Swing)” is a high-energy jazz tune that showcases the talents of bandleader Benny Goodman and his orchestra. The song features a driving rhythm section, a swinging horn section, and a memorable solo by drummer Gene Krupa. The song was originally recorded in 1936, but it wasn’t until a live performance at the 1938 Carnegie Hall jazz concert that it became a hit. The song’s infectious beat and lively melody have made it a favorite among jazz aficionados and casual listeners alike.

5. Silent Night, Holy Night – Bing Crosby

“Silent Night, Holy Night” is a Christmas classic that has been covered by countless artists over the years. Bing Crosby’s version of the song is particularly notable for its understated elegance and emotional resonance. The song features Crosby’s smooth vocals, accompanied by a simple arrangement of strings and choir. The song’s gentle melody and reverent lyrics capture the spirit of the holiday season, and have made it a perennial favorite. Crosby’s version of the song remains one of the most popular Christmas recordings of all time.

6. Minnie The Moocher – Cab Calloway

“Minnie The Moocher” is a classic song by jazz legend Cab Calloway. The song is a lively and infectious number that features Calloway’s signature scatting and high-energy vocals. The song’s memorable chorus has become a part of popular culture, with its catchy refrain of “Hi-de-hi-de-hi-de-ho!” The song’s lyrics tell the story of a down-on-her-luck woman named Minnie, who turns to a life of crime and ends up in jail. The song’s upbeat tempo and jazzy instrumentation make it a popular choice for dancing and partying.

7. Strange Fruit – Billie Holiday

“Strange Fruit” is a haunting and powerful song by Billie Holiday that addresses the issue of lynching in the United States. The song’s lyrics describe the bodies of lynching victims hanging from trees, and the emotional impact of witnessing such a brutal scene. Holiday’s emotional delivery and stark imagery make the song a powerful indictment of the racism and violence that have plagued the country for generations. “Strange Fruit” has become an iconic song of protest, and remains a testament to the power of music as a tool for social change.

8. Crossroads Blues – Robert Johnson

“Crossroads Blues” is a classic blues song by Robert Johnson that tells the story of a man who makes a deal with the devil in exchange for musical talent. The song’s lyrics are rich in symbolism and mythology, with references to the crossroads as a place of spiritual and supernatural significance. Johnson’s haunting vocals and intricate guitar work make the song a standout in the blues canon. “Crossroads Blues” has since become a staple of the blues repertoire, and has been covered by countless artists over the years.

9. Moonlight Serenade – Glenn Miller

“Moonlight Serenade” is a romantic ballad by Glenn Miller that captures the spirit of the swing era. The song’s gentle melody and lush orchestration have made it a favorite among fans of big band music. The song’s romantic lyrics and dreamy atmosphere evoke a sense of nostalgia and longing, and have made it a popular choice for weddings and other romantic occasions. Miller’s version of the song remains a classic of the swing era, and has influenced countless musicians over the years.

10. If I Didn’t Care – Ink Spots

“If I Didn’t Care” is a classic love song by the Ink Spots that has become a timeless favorite. The song’s smooth harmonies and gentle melody have made it a popular choice for slow dances and romantic moments. The song’s lyrics describe the depth of the singer’s feelings for their lover, and the fear of losing them. The Ink Spots’ version of the song is considered a classic of the doo-wop genre, and has been covered by numerous artists over the years. “If I Didn’t Care” remains a beloved song that continues to captivate audiences with its timeless charm.

11. Mood Indigo – Duke Ellington

“Mood Indigo” is a classic jazz standard by Duke Ellington that has become a staple of the genre. The song’s melancholy melody and rich harmonies create a dreamy, introspective atmosphere that captures the essence of the blues. The song’s haunting quality has made it a favorite among jazz musicians and fans alike, and it has been covered by numerous artists over the years. Ellington’s original version of the song remains a classic of the jazz canon.

12. One O’Clock Jump – Count Basie / Benny Goodman / Harry James

“One O’Clock Jump” is a classic swing tune that has become a staple of the big band repertoire. The song’s infectious energy and swinging rhythm have made it a favorite among jazz enthusiasts and dancers alike. The song’s memorable melody and driving beat have made it a popular choice for movies and television shows, and it has been covered by countless artists over the years. The versions by Count Basie, Benny Goodman, and Harry James are all considered classics of the swing era.

13. Wabash Cannon Ball – Roy Acuff

“Wabash Cannon Ball” is a classic country song that has become a beloved standard of the genre. The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy melody have made it a favorite among fans of traditional country music. The song’s lyrics tell the story of a train that travels from the midwest to the southern United States, and the various sights and sounds that can be experienced along the way. Roy Acuff’s version of the song is considered a classic of the country genre, and has been covered by numerous artists over the years.

14. Can The Circle Be Unbroken (Bye And Bye) – Carter Family

“Can The Circle Be Unbroken (Bye And Bye)” is a classic gospel song that has become a beloved standard of the genre. The song’s beautiful harmonies and uplifting message have made it a favorite among fans of traditional gospel music. The song’s lyrics speak of the hope and comfort that can be found in the promise of eternal life, and the joy of being reunited with loved ones who have passed on. The Carter Family’s version of the song is considered a classic of the gospel canon, and has been covered by numerous artists over the years.

15. Stormy Weather – Ethel Waters / Leo Reisman (Harold Arlen)

“Stormy Weather” is a classic song that has become a favorite of jazz and pop music fans alike. The song’s haunting melody and emotional lyrics capture the feeling of heartbreak and despair that can accompany a tumultuous relationship. The song’s memorable chorus and beautiful instrumentation have made it a favorite among singers and instrumentalists alike, and it has been covered by countless artists over the years. Ethel Waters’ version of the song is considered a classic of the jazz canon, while Leo Reisman’s version with Harold Arlen on vocals is a classic of the pop music world.

16. Body And Soul – Coleman Hawkins / Paul Whiteman / Libby Holman

“Body and Soul” is a jazz standard composed by Johnny Green, with lyrics by Edward Heyman, Robert Sour, and Frank Eyton. It was first recorded by Coleman Hawkins in 1939 and has since been covered by numerous artists in various genres. The song is known for its haunting melody, emotive lyrics, and soulful saxophone solos, particularly by Hawkins on his iconic recording. “Body and Soul” has become one of the most recorded jazz standards of all time and remains a beloved classic.

17. I’m In The Mood For Love – Louis Armstrong / Little Jack Little

“I’m in the Mood for Love” is a popular song composed by Jimmy McHugh, with lyrics by Dorothy Fields. It was first introduced in the 1935 film “Every Night at Eight” and has since become a beloved standard in the jazz and pop canon. The song has been covered by countless artists over the years, but perhaps the most famous version is Louis Armstrong’s 1951 recording, which features his signature raspy vocals and distinctive trumpet playing. The song’s romantic lyrics and playful melody have made it a timeless classic.

18. Begin The Beguine – Artie Shaw

“Begin the Beguine” is a swing-era classic composed by Cole Porter in 1935. It was first introduced in the Broadway musical “Jubilee” and has since become a beloved standard in the jazz and pop canons. The song’s exotic rhythm and melody were inspired by the beguine, a dance popular in Martinique and Guadeloupe. Artie Shaw’s 1938 recording of the song was a massive hit and helped solidify his reputation as one of the era’s premier bandleaders. The song’s lush arrangement, featuring a soaring clarinet solo by Shaw, has become one of the most iconic recordings of the swing era.

19. I Can’t Get Started – Bunny Berigan

“I Can’t Get Started” is a jazz standard composed by Vernon Duke, with lyrics by Ira Gershwin. It was first introduced in the 1936 Broadway musical “Ziegfeld Follies” and has since become a beloved standard in the jazz canon. The song’s wistful melody and introspective lyrics have made it a favorite among jazz musicians and fans alike. Bunny Berigan’s 1937 recording of the song, featuring his soaring trumpet playing, is considered one of the definitive versions of the tune.

20. A Tisket, A Tasket – Ella Fitzgerald with Chick Webb’s Orchestra

“A Tisket, A Tasket” is a nursery rhyme turned jazz standard, with music and lyrics by Ella Fitzgerald and Al Feldman. It was first recorded by Ella Fitzgerald with Chick Webb’s Orchestra in 1938 and became a massive hit, helping to launch Fitzgerald’s career as a solo artist. The song’s catchy melody, playful lyrics, and scat singing have made it a beloved classic of the swing era. The song’s success also helped cement Fitzgerald’s reputation as one of the greatest vocalists of all time.

21. All Or Nothing At All – Frank Sinatra with Harry James

“All or Nothing At All” is a popular song originally written in 1939 by Arthur Altman with lyrics by Jack Lawrence. Frank Sinatra’s version of the song with Harry James and his Orchestra was recorded in 1939 and helped launch Sinatra’s career. Sinatra’s smooth and romantic vocals combined with James’ swinging horn arrangements make this version a classic. The song’s lyrics tell the story of a lover who wants a relationship to be “all or nothing at all,” conveying the idea that love is not a halfway affair.

22. Don’t Be That Way – Benny Goodman

“Don’t Be That Way” is a swing jazz instrumental composed by Edgar Sampson and first recorded by Benny Goodman and his Orchestra in 1938. The song’s upbeat tempo and lively melody showcase the musical prowess of the Goodman band and became an instant hit. The song features a call-and-response pattern between the horn section and the rhythm section, creating a dynamic and infectious sound that was hugely popular with swing dancers of the time.

23. Pennies From Heaven – Bing Crosby / Eddy Duchin / Teddy Wilson featuring Billie Holiday

“Pennies from Heaven” is a popular song with music by Arthur Johnston and lyrics by Johnny Burke. It was first introduced by Bing Crosby in the 1936 film of the same name and has since been recorded by a wide range of artists. The song’s catchy melody and optimistic lyrics, which describe the idea of finding happiness in small things, struck a chord with audiences during the Great Depression. The versions by Eddy Duchin and Teddy Wilson featuring Billie Holiday showcase the song’s versatility, with Duchin’s piano-driven interpretation and Wilson’s slower, more soulful take both bringing out the song’s emotional depth.

24. Roll ‘Em Pete – Pete Johnson & Joe Turner

“Roll ‘Em Pete” is a boogie-woogie song written by blues pianist Pete Johnson and singer Joe Turner in 1938. The song features Johnson’s rollicking piano playing and Turner’s soulful vocals and is widely considered one of the first rock and roll records. The song’s infectious beat and driving rhythm inspired countless musicians in the years to come, and Johnson and Turner went on to become pioneers of the boogie-woogie and jump blues styles.

25. Tea For Two – Art Tatum

“Tea for Two” is a popular song from the 1925 musical “No, No, Nanette” with music by Vincent Youmans and lyrics by Irving Caesar. The song has become a jazz standard and has been recorded by a wide range of artists. Art Tatum’s solo piano version of the song is particularly noteworthy for its virtuosic playing and innovative approach to harmonies and improvisation. Tatum’s version features lightning-fast runs and arpeggios, showcasing his technical mastery and creative genius.

26. Heartaches – Ted Weems

“Heartaches” is a song that was originally composed by Al Hoffman and John Klenner in 1931. It gained fame when Ted Weems recorded it with his orchestra and featuring the vocals of Elmo Tanner in 1933. The song became a huge hit and stayed at the top of the charts for eight weeks. It is considered one of the most popular songs of the 1930s and is a classic example of a sentimental ballad. “Heartaches” features a slow and mournful melody that is perfectly matched with Tanner’s deep and emotive vocals. The song tells the story of a brokenhearted lover who is struggling to cope with the pain of a lost love. It is a powerful and moving song that captures the raw emotion of heartbreak and loss.

27. Cheek To Cheek – Fred Astaire / Eddy Duchin / Guy Lombardo

“Cheek to Cheek” is a song from the 1935 musical film “Top Hat”. It was written by Irving Berlin and is considered one of his most famous compositions. The song has been recorded by many artists over the years, including Fred Astaire, Eddy Duchin, and Guy Lombardo. “Cheek to Cheek” is a romantic and upbeat song that captures the joy of falling in love. The lyrics describe the feeling of being so in love that one is almost floating on air. The melody is light and breezy, with a catchy and memorable chorus that is easy to sing along with. The song has become a classic and is often used in films and television shows to evoke a sense of romance and nostalgia.

28. Deep Purple – Larry Clinton (Bea Wain) / Jimmy Dorsey

“Deep Purple” is a song that was written by Peter DeRose and Mitchell Parish in 1933. It was first recorded by Larry Clinton and his orchestra, featuring the vocals of Bea Wain. The song became a hit and has since been covered by many artists, including Jimmy Dorsey. “Deep Purple” is a beautiful and romantic song that features a dreamy melody and romantic lyrics. The song tells the story of a lover who is lost in the beauty and magic of a deep purple twilight. The melody is slow and languid, with a sense of longing and nostalgia that perfectly captures the bittersweet feeling of love.

29. Boogie Woogie – Tommy Dorsey

“Boogie Woogie” is a song that was first recorded by Pinetop Smith in 1928. It is considered one of the first boogie-woogie songs and was a significant influence on the development of rock and roll. Tommy Dorsey recorded a version of the song in 1938, which became a hit and helped to popularize the genre.

“Boogie Woogie” is an upbeat and lively song that features a driving rhythm and infectious melody. The song is characterized by its use of a repeated bass figure that creates a powerful and energetic groove. The song has since become a classic and has been covered by many artists over the years.

30. Woodchopper’s Ball – Woody Herman

“Woodchopper’s Ball” is a song that was written by Joe Bishop and Woody Herman in 1939. It was first recorded by Herman’s orchestra and became a hit, reaching number one on the charts in 1940. The song is considered one of the most famous swing tunes of the era. “Woodchopper’s Ball” is an upbeat and lively song that features a driving rhythm and infectious melody. The song is characterized by its use of a repeated riff

31. Stein Song (University Of Maine) – Rudy Vallee

“Stein Song” is the fight song of the University of Maine, written by Lincoln Colcord in 1902. Rudy Vallee, a singer and band leader, recorded the song in 1929 with his band, The Connecticut Yankees. The song has a cheerful and uplifting melody, with lyrics that celebrate the spirit of camaraderie and loyalty among students of the University of Maine. The song became a hit and has been played at every University of Maine football game since then. It is a classic example of a college fight song and has become an anthem for the university.

32. It Don’t Mean A Thing (If It Ain’t Got That Swing) – Duke Ellington (Ivie Anderson) / Mills Brothers

“It Don’t Mean A Thing (If It Ain’t Got That Swing)” is a jazz standard composed by Duke Ellington with lyrics by Irving Mills. The song was first recorded in 1932 by Duke Ellington and his Orchestra with Ivie Anderson on vocals. The song has a catchy melody and a swing rhythm that became synonymous with the Jazz Age. The song’s lyrics emphasize the importance of the “swing” or rhythmic feeling in jazz music. The Mills Brothers also recorded a popular version of the song in 1932, which helped to popularize the song beyond the jazz world. The song has been covered by many artists over the years, and its influence can still be heard in contemporary jazz and pop music.

33. Brother, Can You Spare A Dime? – Bing Crosby / Rudy Vallee

“Brother, Can You Spare A Dime?” is a song written by Jay Gorney with lyrics by E. Y. Harburg, and it was part of the musical revue Americana in 1932. The song is a powerful commentary on the Great Depression, and it tells the story of a man who was once prosperous but has fallen on hard times. The song became an anthem for the unemployed and dispossessed, and it was recorded by many artists, including Bing Crosby and Rudy Vallee. Crosby’s version, recorded in 1932, became a hit and helped to popularize the song. The song’s lyrics and haunting melody capture the sense of desperation and hopelessness that characterized the Great Depression.

34. Night And Day – Fred Astaire & Leo Reisman / Eddy Duchin

“Night and Day” is a popular song composed by Cole Porter in 1932. The song was first introduced in the musical play “Gay Divorce” and was later recorded by Fred Astaire with Leo Reisman and His Orchestra in 1932. The song has a memorable melody and features Porter’s sophisticated lyrics that capture the sensuality and romanticism of the time. The song became a hit and has been covered by many artists over the years. Eddy Duchin, a popular bandleader and pianist, also recorded a popular version of the song in 1932. The song’s enduring popularity has made it a classic of the Great American Songbook.

35. Cherokee – Charlie Barnet

“Cherokee” is a jazz standard composed by Ray Noble in 1938. The song features a fast tempo and intricate melody, with a distinctive opening riff that has become a signature of the song. The song was first recorded by Charlie Barnet and His Orchestra in 1939 and became a hit. The song’s intricate melody and complex chord changes have made it a favorite among jazz musicians, and it has been covered by many artists over the years.

36. Marie – Tommy Dorsey (Jack Leonard)

“Marie” is a popular song written by Irving Berlin in 1928. It has been covered by several artists over the years, but one of the most notable versions is by Tommy Dorsey with vocals by Jack Leonard. The song’s melody and lyrics are simple yet charming and romantic. The song has a gentle tempo and a catchy melody that make it a perfect dance tune. Tommy Dorsey was one of the most popular bandleaders of the swing era, and he and his orchestra were known for their smooth sound and excellent arrangements. Jack Leonard was one of the most popular male vocalists of the time and was known for his clear and warm voice. Together, they bring “Marie” to life with a beautiful performance. Leonard’s smooth voice perfectly complements Dorsey’s polished arrangements, and the result is a delightful and timeless classic.

37. Puttin’ On The Ritz – Harry Richman With Earl Burtnett

“Puttin’ On The Ritz” is a popular song written by Irving Berlin in 1929. The song has been covered by many artists over the years, but the version by Harry Richman with Earl Burtnett is one of the most famous. The song has a fast tempo and an upbeat melody that make it a perfect dance tune. Harry Richman was a popular singer and entertainer during the 1920s and 1930s. He was known for his smooth voice and charismatic stage presence. Earl Burtnett was a bandleader and arranger who worked with many of the top artists of the time. Together, they bring “Puttin’ On The Ritz” to life with a lively and entertaining performance. The song’s catchy melody and upbeat tempo make it an enduring classic that is still enjoyed today.

38. The Way You Look Tonight – Fred Astaire / Guy Lombardo / Teddy Wilson featuring Billie Holiday

“The Way You Look Tonight” is a classic love song written by Jerome Kern and Dorothy Fields in 1936. It has been covered by many artists over the years, but some of the most notable versions are by Fred Astaire, Guy Lombardo, and Teddy Wilson featuring Billie Holiday. The song has a slow tempo and a gentle melody that make it a perfect romantic tune. Fred Astaire was one of the most famous performers of the 1930s and 1940s. He was known for his smooth dancing and his charming personality. Guy Lombardo was a bandleader and arranger who was famous for his sweet and melodic music. Teddy Wilson was a pianist and bandleader who worked with many of the top jazz musicians of the time. Billie Holiday was one of the most famous jazz singers of the era and was known for her unique voice and emotive performances.

39. Star Dust – Louis Armstrong / Benny Goodman / Tommy Dorsey

“Stardust” is a popular song written by Hoagy Carmichael in 1927. It has been covered by many artists over the years, but some of the most notable versions are by Louis Armstrong, Benny Goodman, and Tommy Dorsey. The song has a slow tempo and a haunting melody that make it a perfect romantic tune.

40. Bei Mir Bist Du Schoen – Andrews Sisters

“Bei Mir Bist Du Schoen” is a Yiddish song that became an international hit when the Andrews Sisters recorded their swing version in 1937. The song’s title translates to “To Me You’re Beautiful,” and its catchy melody and upbeat tempo made it a favorite among audiences during the swing era. The Andrews Sisters’ recording features their signature tight harmonies and energetic delivery, making it one of their most famous and enduring hits. The song’s popularity continues to this day, with countless covers and uses in films, TV shows, and commercials.

41. And The Angels Sing – Benny Goodman (Martha Tilton)

“And The Angels Sing” is a classic swing tune performed by Benny Goodman and his orchestra featuring vocals by Martha Tilton. This song was written by Ziggy Elman and Johnny Mercer, and was a hit in 1939. The song features an upbeat melody and catchy lyrics that make it a crowd-pleaser to this day.

42. All Of Me – Louis Armstrong / Paul Whiteman (Mildred Bailey)

“All Of Me” is a romantic ballad that has been covered by countless artists over the years. Louis Armstrong’s version is one of the most popular, but Paul Whiteman’s recording featuring vocals by Mildred Bailey is equally as iconic. The song was written by Gerald Marks and Seymour Simons and was first recorded in 1931.

43. Cocktails For Two – Duke Ellington

“Cocktails For Two” is a classic jazz tune written by Arthur Johnston and Sam Coslow. Duke Ellington’s version features his signature style and includes some improvisational solos. The song was first recorded in 1934 and has since become a popular song to play at weddings and other events.

44. I’m Getting Sentimental Over You – Tommy Dorsey

“I’m Getting Sentimental Over You” is a romantic ballad that was written by George Bassman and Ned Washington. Tommy Dorsey’s version, featuring a solo by trombonist Tommy Dorsey, is the most popular and has become a classic in its own right. The song was first recorded in 1935 and has been covered by many artists since.

45. Heart And Soul – Larry Clinton

“Heart And Soul” is a classic tune that has been covered by countless artists over the years. Larry Clinton’s version is one of the most popular and features vocals by Bea Wain. The song was written by Hoagy Carmichael and Frank Loesser and was first recorded in 1938. The catchy melody and playful lyrics have made it a favorite for generations. In conclusion, the songs on this list represent some of the best music from the 1930s. These songs have stood the test of time and have become classics in their own right. From the swing tunes of Benny Goodman and Duke Ellington to the romantic ballads of Louis Armstrong and Tommy Dorsey, these songs continue to be enjoyed by music lovers around the world.

46. Stompin’ At The Savoy – Benny Goodman / Chick Webb

“Stompin’ at the Savoy” is a popular jazz standard composed by Edgar Sampson, Chick Webb, and Benny Goodman in 1934. The song was inspired by the Savoy Ballroom, a popular dance venue in Harlem, New York City. The song has been performed by many jazz musicians and big bands, but the most famous versions are those recorded by Benny Goodman and Chick Webb. Goodman’s version of the song is characterized by its fast tempo, energetic swing, and the virtuosic playing of the clarinet by Goodman himself. The song became one of Goodman’s signature tunes and was a staple of his repertoire for many years. Chick Webb’s version of the song, on the other hand, features more of a call-and-response style of playing between the band and the audience. The song features the dynamic drumming of Webb, who was known as one of the best drummers of his time.

47. Back In The Saddle Again – Gene Autry

“Back in the Saddle Again” is a classic western song written by Gene Autry and Ray Whitley in 1939. The song became a hit for Autry and helped solidify his status as a popular western music artist. The song has since become a classic in its own right and has been covered by many other artists over the years. The song’s lyrics are about a cowboy returning to his life on the range after being away for some time. The song’s catchy melody and Autry’s distinctive voice make it a memorable tune. The song has become synonymous with the western genre and is often used in movies and television shows set in the Old West.

48. Tumbling Tumbleweeds – Sons Of The Pioneers

“Tumbling Tumbleweeds” is a classic western song written by Bob Nolan in 1934. The song was first recorded by the Sons of the Pioneers, a western music group that Nolan was a part of. The song became one of the group’s signature tunes and helped establish them as one of the premier western music groups of the time. The song’s lyrics are about the beauty and solitude of the western landscape, as symbolized by the rolling tumbleweeds. The song’s melody and harmonies are simple yet effective, creating a peaceful and calming atmosphere. The song has been covered by many other artists over the years, but the Sons of the Pioneers’ version remains the most popular and enduring.

49. My Prayer – Ink Spots / Glenn Miller

“My Prayer” is a popular song written by Georges Boulanger and Jimmy Kennedy in 1939. The song became a hit for the Ink Spots, a popular vocal group of the time, and later for Glenn Miller and his orchestra. The song has since become a classic of the pop and easy listening genres. The song’s lyrics are about a lover’s plea for the return of their loved one. The song’s melody and harmonies are lush and romantic, creating a dreamy and nostalgic mood. The Ink Spots’ version of the song features their trademark close harmony singing, while Miller’s version features a more orchestral arrangement.

50. Once In A While – Tommy Dorsey / Horace Heidt

“Once in a While” is a popular song written by Michael Edwards and Bud Green in 1937. The song has been covered by many artists over the years, but the most famous versions are those recorded by Tommy Dorsey and Horace Heidt. Dorsey’s version of the song features a slow and romantic arrangement, with the trombone playing of Dorsey himself adding a touch of melancholy to the song.

51. These Foolish Things – Benny Goodman / Teddy Wilson featuring Billie Holiday

“These Foolish Things” is a romantic ballad that was composed in 1936 by Jack Strachey, with lyrics by Eric Maschwitz and Holt Marvell. It has since become a popular jazz standard, recorded by many artists throughout the years. Benny Goodman and Teddy Wilson, featuring the soulful vocals of Billie Holiday, give a heartfelt rendition of the song, with the gentle and romantic piano accompaniment of Wilson. Holiday’s vocal style perfectly captures the melancholic longing of the lyrics, which speak of memories of past love that linger in the mind.

52. Thanks For The Memory – Bob Hope & Shirley Ross / Shep Fields

“Thanks For The Memory” is a classic tune that was introduced in the 1938 film “The Big Broadcast of 1938” by Bob Hope and Shirley Ross. It was written by Ralph Rainger and Leo Robin and has since become one of the most beloved songs of the era. Shep Fields and his orchestra recorded a popular version of the song, featuring the smooth vocals of Bob Goday. The song speaks of memories of a past relationship, with a nostalgic and bittersweet tone that is perfectly captured by the song’s lyrics and melody.

53. Indian Love Call – Jeanette MacDonald & Nelson Eddy

“Indian Love Call” is a romantic duet that was made famous by Jeanette MacDonald and Nelson Eddy in the 1936 film “Rose Marie”. The song was composed by Rudolf Friml with lyrics by Otto Harbach and Oscar Hammerstein II. It tells the story of a young couple in love, using the imagery of the American West to evoke a sense of adventure and romance. The rich and powerful voices of MacDonald and Eddy blend perfectly, creating a beautiful harmony that captures the passion and intensity of the song.

54. Blue Moon – Glen Gray / Benny Goodman

“Blue Moon” is a popular song that was written by Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart in 1934. The song has since become a jazz standard, with many artists recording their own unique versions. Glen Gray and Benny Goodman both recorded popular versions of the song, featuring the smooth and melodic sounds of the saxophone. The lyrics speak of a rare and magical moment, captured under the light of a blue moon. The song’s timeless melody and romantic lyrics have ensured its enduring popularity.

55. I’ve Got My Love To Keep Me Warm – Ray Noble (Howard Phillips) / Billie Holiday / Red Norvo (Mildred Bailey)

“I’ve Got My Love To Keep Me Warm” is a classic tune that was written by Irving Berlin in 1937. It has since become a holiday favorite, often associated with Christmas and the winter season. The song has been recorded by many artists over the years, including Ray Noble, Billie Holiday, and Red Norvo. The lyrics speak of a lover who is away, but the narrator finds comfort in the knowledge that they have their love to keep them warm. The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy melody make it a perennial favorite of the swing era.

56. It’s A Sin To Tell A Lie – Fats Waller

“It’s A Sin To Tell A Lie” is a popular song from the 1930s that has been covered by various artists throughout the years. However, Fats Waller’s version is one of the most popular and enduring versions of the song. Waller, a jazz pianist, singer, and songwriter, was known for his upbeat and humorous style, and this song is no exception. The song’s lyrics convey a message of honesty and the importance of telling the truth, even if it may hurt someone’s feelings. However, the upbeat melody and Waller’s playful delivery of the lyrics give the song a lighthearted and humorous feel.

57. Happy Days Are Here Again – Ben Selvin / Benny Meroff / Leo Reisman

“Happy Days Are Here Again” is a song that has become synonymous with the Great Depression era. The song’s upbeat melody and optimistic lyrics made it a popular choice among musicians and performers during a time of economic hardship and uncertainty.

The song’s origin is often attributed to Yip Harburg and Jay Gorney, who wrote the song for a film titled “Chasing Rainbows.” However, it was the version recorded by Ben Selvin and his Orchestra that became the most popular and enduring. The song’s instrumentation features a full orchestra, with horns and strings creating a bright and uplifting sound. The vocals, delivered by a chorus, are full and rich, with each line of the song building towards the rousing chorus of “happy days are here again.”

58. Caravan – Duke Ellington

“Caravan” is a jazz standard composed by Juan Tizol and made famous by Duke Ellington and his Orchestra. The song’s exotic melody and rhythm are influenced by Tizol’s Puerto Rican heritage, making it a unique and memorable tune in the jazz canon. The song’s instrumentation features the trumpet, trombone, and saxophone, creating a rich and complex sound that highlights the individual talents of the musicians. The use of percussion, particularly the conga drum, adds to the song’s exotic and rhythmic feel.

59. (Hep-Hep!) The Jumpin’ Jive – Cab Calloway

(Hep-Hep!) The Jumpin’ Jive is a lively and energetic swing song, performed by the legendary jazz musician Cab Calloway. Released in 1939, the song became an instant hit due to its catchy melody and the fast-paced, danceable rhythm that made it perfect for swing dancing. The song’s lyrics are a combination of humorous scatting and jive talk, adding to the song’s fun and carefree vibe. The song’s upbeat tempo and Calloway’s dynamic vocals make it a classic swing-era tune that is still popular today.

60. What A Little Moonlight Can Do – Teddy Wilson featuring Billie Holiday

What A Little Moonlight Can Do is a beautiful and soulful jazz standard, originally recorded in 1935 by the iconic singer Billie Holiday, accompanied by Teddy Wilson on piano. The song’s lyrics tell the story of a woman who finds love under the light of the moon, and the melancholy tone of Holiday’s voice perfectly captures the bittersweet emotions of the lyrics. Wilson’s elegant piano playing adds to the song’s romantic atmosphere, creating a timeless classic that has been covered by many artists over the years.

61. My Reverie – Larry Clinton / Bing Crosby

My Reverie is a dreamy and romantic ballad, originally recorded in 1938 by Larry Clinton and His Orchestra, with vocals by Bea Wain. The song’s sweeping melody and lush orchestration create a dreamlike atmosphere, and the lyrics describe a beautiful reverie that the singer experiences. The song became a hit, and it has been covered by many artists over the years, including the legendary singer Bing Crosby, whose version adds his signature crooning style to the song.

62. Alexander’s Ragtime Band – Bing Crosby & Connee Boswell / Boswell Sisters

Alexander’s Ragtime Band is a lively and energetic ragtime tune, originally written by Irving Berlin in 1911. The song tells the story of a band that plays ragtime music, and the infectious melody and upbeat tempo make it perfect for dancing. The song has been covered by many artists over the years, including Bing Crosby and Connee Boswell, as well as the Boswell Sisters, who were known for their close harmonies and lively performances.

63. Did You Ever See A Dream Walking – Eddy Duchin / Guy Lombardo / Bing Crosby

Did You Ever See A Dream Walking is a romantic ballad, originally recorded in 1933 by the pianist Eddy Duchin, with vocals by Ed Loyd. The song’s gentle melody and romantic lyrics make it a perfect slow dance song, and it became a hit in the 1930s. The song has been covered by many artists over the years, including the bandleader Guy Lombardo and the legendary singer Bing Crosby, whose version adds his smooth and mellow voice to the song.

64. Honeysuckle Rose – Fats Waller / Red Norvo

Honeysuckle Rose is a classic jazz standard, originally written in 1928 by the legendary jazz pianist Fats Waller. The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy melody make it a perfect song for dancing, and the lyrics describe the pleasures of love and romance. The song has been covered by many artists over the years, including the vibraphonist Red Norvo, who added his own unique twist to the song with his mellow playing style.

65. Just A Gigolo – Ted Lewis / Ben Bernie / Bing Crosby

Just A Gigolo is a popular song, originally written in 1929 by Leonello Casucci and Julius Brammer. The song’s lyrics describe the life of a gigolo who is left alone after his clients are gone, and the melancholy tone of the song captures the emptiness and loneliness of the character. The song has been covered by many artists over the years, including the clarinetist Ted Lewis, the bandleader Ben Bernie, and the legendary singer Bing Crosby, who added his own smooth vocals to the song.

66. Blue Yodel #9 (Standing On The Corner) – Jimmie Rodgers & Louis Armstrong

Blue Yodel #9 (Standing On The Corner) is a classic blues song, originally written and performed in 1930 by the country singer Jimmie Rodgers. The song’s lyrics tell the story of a man who is waiting for his sweetheart on a street corner, and the upbeat tempo and catchy melody make it a perfect song for dancing. In 1931, the song was recorded by the legendary jazz trumpeter Louis Armstrong, who added his own unique style to the song with his distinctive trumpet playing and smooth vocals.

67. Sugar Blues – Clyde McCoy

Sugar Blues is a classic jazz tune, originally recorded in 1931 by the jazz trumpeter Clyde McCoy. The song’s catchy melody and upbeat tempo make it a perfect song for dancing, and the lyrics describe the addictive nature of sugar and how it can be as irresistible as love. McCoy’s trumpet playing adds to the song’s infectious energy, creating a classic jazz tune that is still popular today.

68. King Porter (Stomp) – Benny Goodman

King Porter (Stomp) is a classic swing-era tune, originally written by the pianist and bandleader Jelly Roll Morton. The song’s energetic tempo and catchy melody make it a perfect song for dancing, and it became a hit in the 1930s when it was recorded by the legendary clarinetist and bandleader Benny Goodman. Goodman’s dynamic playing and innovative arrangements brought the song to new heights, making it a classic of the swing era that is still beloved by jazz fans today.

69. Red Sails In The Sunset – Bing Crosby / Guy Lombardo / Mantovani

“Red Sails in the Sunset” – This classic song was first recorded in 1935 by Bing Crosby and has since been covered by many artists including Guy Lombardo and Mantovani. The song is a romantic ballad that tells the story of two lovers who have to part ways. The lyrics compare the lovers’ separation to the setting sun and the red sails of a ship disappearing over the horizon. The song features a beautiful melody and the smooth vocals of Bing Crosby, making it a timeless classic.

70. Summertime – Billie Holiday / Sidney Bechet

“Summertime” – This song is a classic jazz standard written by George Gershwin and DuBose Heyward for the 1935 opera “Porgy and Bess”. The song has since become a popular jazz standard and has been covered by many artists including Billie Holiday and Sidney Bechet. The lyrics paint a picture of the lazy, hazy days of summer and the beauty of the season. Billie Holiday’s version of the song is particularly notable for her emotive and soulful delivery, making it a classic rendition of the song.

71. Goody-Goody – Benny Goodman / Bob Crosby / Freddy Martin

“Goody-Goody” – This song was written by Matty Malneck and Johnny Mercer and was first recorded by Benny Goodman in 1936. The song has since been covered by Bob Crosby and Freddy Martin. The lyrics of the song describe a woman who is playing hard to get and the frustration of the narrator in trying to win her over. The song features a catchy melody and the upbeat swing rhythms of the era, making it a fun and lively tune.

72. Smoke Gets In Your Eyes – Paul Whiteman / Leo Reisman / Emil Coleman

“Smoke Gets in Your Eyes” – This song was written by Jerome Kern and Otto Harbach for the 1933 musical “Roberta” and has since become a popular standard, recorded by many artists including Paul Whiteman, Leo Reisman, and Emil Coleman. The song features a haunting melody and poignant lyrics that describe the pain of lost love. The title refers to the tears that well up in one’s eyes when they are sad, which are often compared to the smoke from a fire. The song has a timeless quality that has made it a favorite of many generations.

73. Moon Glow – Benny Goodman / Duke Ellington

“Moon Glow” – This song was first recorded by Joe Venuti and his orchestra in 1934 and has since been covered by many artists including Benny Goodman and Duke Ellington. The song features a beautiful melody and evocative lyrics that describe the beauty and magic of moonlit nights. The song has a dreamy quality that perfectly captures the romantic allure of moonlit nights and has made it a favorite of jazz fans for decades. Benny Goodman’s version of the song features a lively swing arrangement and showcases the talents of his band, making it a standout rendition of the song.

74. Take My Hand, Precious Lord – Reverend Thomas A. Dorsey

“Take My Hand, Precious Lord” – This gospel hymn was written by Reverend Thomas A. Dorsey in 1932 after he lost his wife and newborn child during childbirth. The song has since become a gospel standard and has been covered by many artists including Mahalia Jackson and Elvis Presley. The lyrics of the song offer comfort and reassurance in times of sorrow and hardship, encouraging listeners to lean on their faith and trust in God’s guidance. Dorsey’s original version of the song is particularly powerful, with his emotive vocals and the gospel choir backing him up, making it a moving rendition of the song.

75. Sweet Leilani – Bing Crosby

“Sweet Leilani” – This song was written by Harry Owens for the 1937 film “Waikiki Wedding” and was made famous by Bing Crosby, who sang it in the film. The song is a beautiful ballad that pays tribute to the beauty of the Hawaiian islands and the flower lei. The lyrics describe a beautiful Hawaiian girl named Leilani and her flower lei, with the chorus singing her praises. Bing Crosby’s version of the song features his signature smooth vocals and a beautiful Hawaiian guitar accompaniment, making it a classic rendition of the song.

76. Tiger Rag – Mills Brothers

“Tiger Rag” – This song was first recorded by the Original Dixieland Jass Band in 1917 and has since become a jazz standard, with many artists covering the song including the Mills Brothers. The song features an upbeat and lively melody, with a catchy “hold that tiger” refrain that has become iconic. The Mills Brothers’ version of the song features their signature close harmonies and impressive scat singing, making it a standout rendition of the song.

77. The Peanut Vendor – Don Azpiazu / California Ramblers / Red Nichols

“The Peanut Vendor” – This song was written by Cuban composer Moises Simons in 1928 and was made famous by Don Azpiazu and his Havana Casino Orchestra. The song has since become a Latin jazz standard, with many artists covering the song including the California Ramblers and Red Nichols. The song features an infectious rhythm and lively melody, with the lyrics describing a peanut vendor selling his wares on the streets of Havana. The various versions of the song showcase the versatility of the tune, with each artist bringing their own unique interpretation to the song.

78. I’ve Got A Pocketful Of Dreams – Bing Crosby / Russ Morgan

“I’ve Got A Pocketful of Dreams” – This song was written by Johnny Burke and Jimmy Van Heusen for the 1938 film “Sing, You Sinners” and has since become a popular standard, recorded by many artists including Bing Crosby and Russ Morgan. The song features an upbeat and optimistic melody, with the lyrics encouraging listeners to dream big and pursue their goals. Bing Crosby’s version of the song features his smooth vocals and a lively swing arrangement, making it a classic rendition of the song. Russ Morgan’s version features a big band arrangement and showcases the talents of his orchestra, making it a standout version of the tune.

79. Until The Real Thing Comes Along – Andy Kirk / Fats Waller

“Until The Real Thing Comes Along” – This song was written in 1936 by Sammy Cahn, Saul Chaplin, L.E. Freeman, and Alberta Nichols and has been covered by many artists including Andy Kirk and Fats Waller. The song is a beautiful ballad that expresses the desire for true love and a longing for a genuine connection with someone. The lyrics are heartfelt and sincere, with the melody perfectly complementing the emotions conveyed in the song. Both Andy Kirk and Fats Waller deliver standout versions of the song, with their distinct vocal styles and musical arrangements adding to the beauty of the tune.

80. In A Shanty In Old Shanty Town – Ted Lewis / Ted Black

“In A Shanty In Old Shanty Town” – This song was written in 1932 by Jack Little, Joe Young, and John Siras and has been covered by many artists including Ted Lewis and Ted Black. The song is a nostalgic tune that evokes memories of a simpler time and a more humble way of life. The lyrics describe a shanty in an old shanty town, with the singer reminiscing about the good times they had there with a special someone. The melody is catchy and upbeat, with the various versions of the song showcasing different interpretations of the tune.

81. The Last Round-Up – George Olsen (Joe Morrison) / Guy Lombardo / Don Bestor / Gene Autry

“The Last Round-Up” – This song was written in 1933 by Billy Hill and has been covered by many artists including George Olsen, Guy Lombardo, Don Bestor, and Gene Autry. The song is a Western-themed ballad that tells the story of a cowboy bidding farewell to his horse and the open range. The lyrics are poignant and melancholic, with the melody beautifully capturing the emotions conveyed in the song. The various versions of the song showcase the versatility of the tune, with each artist bringing their own unique style to the song.

82. The Very Thought Of You – Ray Noble

“The Very Thought Of You” – This song was written in 1934 by Ray Noble and has been covered by many artists including Billie Holiday and Nat King Cole. The song is a beautiful ballad that expresses the depth of love and longing for someone special. The lyrics are poetic and romantic, with the melody perfectly capturing the sentiment of the song. Ray Noble’s version of the song features his smooth vocals and a lush orchestral arrangement, making it a standout rendition of the tune.

83. Jumpin’ At The Woodside – Count Basie

“Jumpin’ At The Woodside” – This song was written in 1938 by Count Basie and has become a jazz standard, with many artists covering the song including Count Basie himself. The song features a swinging melody and a catchy riff that has become iconic in jazz history. The various versions of the song showcase the improvisational skills of the artists, with each musician bringing their own unique flair to the tune. Count Basie’s version of the song features his signature piano playing and the standout soloing of his orchestra members, making it a standout rendition of the tune.

84. Goodnight, Sweetheart – Wayne King / Guy Lombardo / Bing Crosby

“Goodnight, Sweetheart” is a popular song that was first published in 1931 with music by Ray Noble and lyrics by Jimmy Campbell and Reg Connelly. It became a hit in 1931 and has been recorded by numerous artists over the years. Some of the most popular recordings of the song include those by Wayne King, Guy Lombardo, and Bing Crosby. The song is a romantic ballad that expresses the emotions of a person who is bidding farewell to their loved one. The lyrics are simple and heartfelt, expressing a desire to be together again in the future. The melody is soothing and memorable, making it a perfect lullaby to sing to a loved one.

85. Beer Barrel Polka – Will Glahe / Andrews Sisters

“Beer Barrel Polka” is a popular song that was first composed in 1927 by Jaromir Vejvoda, a Czech composer. The song’s original title was “Skoda Lasky,” which translates to “pity of love.” However, it was later renamed “Beer Barrel Polka” when it became popular in the United States. The song’s catchy melody and upbeat tempo have made it a favorite of polka bands and partygoers around the world. It has been recorded by numerous artists over the years, but some of the most popular versions include those by Will Glahe and the Andrews Sisters.

86. Carelessly – Teddy Wilson featuring Billie Holiday

“Carelessly” is a popular song that was composed by Charles F. Kenny and Nat Simon in 1939. The song’s original title was “Am I to Blame?” but it was later renamed “Carelessly” when it became popular. The song’s lyrics express the emotions of a person who has been hurt by someone they love. It’s a slow and melancholy ballad that features a beautiful melody and heartfelt lyrics. The song has been recorded by numerous artists over the years, but one of the most famous versions is the one by Teddy Wilson featuring Billie Holiday.

“Flat Foot Floogee” is a jazz and swing song that was popularized by Slim & Slam, a musical duo consisting of Slim Gaillard and Slam Stewart. The song was written in 1938 and features playful lyrics about a dance move known as the “flat foot floogee” and its ability to impress the ladies. The song’s upbeat tempo, catchy lyrics, and energetic performance make it a classic example of the swing genre. The song’s popularity led to several cover versions, including a 1938 recording by Louis Armstrong and The Mills Brothers. This version features Armstrong’s signature trumpet playing and the Mills Brothers’ harmonizing vocals. The arrangement also includes a lively piano solo by Armstrong, adding to the song’s infectious energy.

88. Sittin’ On Top Of The World – Mississippi Sheiks

“Sittin’ On Top Of The World” is a blues song recorded by the Mississippi Sheiks in 1930. It features a catchy melody with a simple three-chord structure and an upbeat tempo. The lyrics are about a man who has lost his lover but is feeling on top of the world because he knows he will find someone new. The song has been covered by many artists over the years, including Howlin’ Wolf, Bob Dylan, and Cream. It is considered a classic example of the blues genre and is often cited as one of the Mississippi Sheiks’ most influential recordings.

89. He’s Got The Whole World In His Hands – Marian Anderson

“He’s Got The Whole World In His Hands” is a spiritual song that has become a beloved classic in American culture. The song is based on a biblical passage that describes God as holding the whole world in his hands. Marian Anderson, one of the most celebrated contraltos of the 20th century, recorded a version of the song in 1958. Her powerful voice and emotive delivery make the song a moving tribute to the faith and hope that the lyrics inspire. “He’s Got The Whole World In His Hands” has been covered by many other artists, including Mahalia Jackson, Laurie London, and Nina Simone. Its message of hope and faith has made it a timeless classic.

90. I Got Rhythm – Red Nichols / Ethel Waters / Louis Armstrong

“I Got Rhythm” is a popular jazz standard written by George and Ira Gershwin in 1930. It was introduced in the musical “Girl Crazy” and has since become one of the most frequently recorded songs in the jazz repertoire. The song’s catchy melody and upbeat tempo make it a favorite of jazz musicians and audiences alike. Red Nichols, Ethel Waters, and Louis Armstrong all recorded versions of the song in the early 1930s. Armstrong’s rendition, recorded with his orchestra in 1930, features his signature scat singing and virtuosic trumpet playing. “I Got Rhythm” has been covered by countless other artists over the years, from Ella Fitzgerald to Judy Garland to the Beach Boys.

91. Organ Grinder’s Swing – Jimmie Lunceford / Benny Goodman

“Organ Grinder’s Swing” is a jazz instrumental that was first recorded by the Jimmie Lunceford Orchestra in 1936. The song features a swinging rhythm and catchy melody, with solos by saxophonist Willie Smith and trumpeter Joe Thomas. The tune was a hit in its time and has since become a standard of the swing era. Benny Goodman, one of the most popular bandleaders of the era, recorded a version of the song in 1937 that became a hit in its own right. The song has been covered by many other artists over the years, including Duke Ellington and Count Basie. Its catchy melody and swinging rhythm have made it a perennial favorite of jazz fans.

92. Little Brown Jug – Glenn Miller

“Little Brown Jug” is a swing tune that was originally written in 1869 as a drinking song. The song was popularized in the swing era by bandleader Glenn Miller, who recorded a version of it in 1939 that became a hit. The song’s catchy melody and sing-along chorus made it a favorite of audiences during the swing era and it has since become a classic of the genre. The song has been covered by many other artists over the years, including the Andrews Sisters and Frank Sinatra. Its playful lyrics and catchy melody have made it a beloved classic of American popular music.

93. The Object Of My Affection – Boswell Sisters / Jimmie Grier

“The Object of My Affection” is a classic love song that was written in 1934 by Pinky Tomlin, Jimmie Grier, and Coy Poe. The Boswell Sisters, a popular vocal group of the time, recorded a memorable version of the song that showcases their tight harmonies and jazzy vocal style. Jimmie Grier’s orchestra provided the instrumental backing, with a bouncy and upbeat arrangement that perfectly complements the song’s romantic lyrics. “The Object of My Affection” became a hit upon its release, and has since been covered by numerous artists, including Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, and Ella Fitzgerald.

94. Let’s Fall In Love – Eddy Duchin

“Let’s Fall In Love” is a classic love song that was composed by Harold Arlen and Ted Koehler in 1933. Eddy Duchin, a popular pianist and bandleader of the era, recorded a memorable version of the song that features his signature piano style and smooth vocals. The arrangement is simple and understated, with lush strings and a gentle saxophone solo providing the perfect backdrop for Duchin’s romantic crooning. “Let’s Fall In Love” became a popular hit upon its release, and has since been covered by a wide range of artists, including Louis Armstrong, Nat King Cole, and Diana Krall.

95. Lullabye Of Broadway – Dorsey Brothers (Bob Crosby)

“Lullaby of Broadway” is a classic show tune that was written by Harry Warren and Al Dubin for the 1935 musical film “Gold Diggers of 1935.” The song is an ode to the glamour and excitement of Broadway, and has been covered by many artists over the years. The Dorsey Brothers, with Bob Crosby on vocals, recorded a memorable version of the song that showcases their tight instrumental skills and Crosby’s smooth vocal style. The arrangement is upbeat and jazzy, with swinging horns and a lively rhythm section. “Lullaby of Broadway” remains a beloved classic, and has been featured in numerous films and television shows over the years.

96. The Glory Of Love – Benny Goodman

“The Glory of Love” is a classic love song that was written by Billy Hill in 1936. Benny Goodman, a renowned clarinetist and bandleader of the era, recorded a memorable version of the song that features his signature swing style and Helen Ward’s smooth vocals. The arrangement is upbeat and cheerful, with Goodman’s clarinet taking center stage in the instrumental breaks. “The Glory of Love” became a popular hit upon its release, and has since been covered by a wide range of artists, including Dean Martin, Bette Midler, and Otis Redding.

97. Forty-Second Street – Don Bestor / Hal Kemp

“Forty-Second Street” is a classic show tune that was written by Harry Warren and Al Dubin for the 1933 musical film of the same name. Don Bestor and Hal Kemp, both popular bandleaders of the era, recorded memorable versions of the song that showcase their tight instrumental skills and lively arrangements. The song is an ode to the hustle and bustle of New York’s famous 42nd Street, and the lyrics paint a vivid picture of the excitement and glamour of the city. The instrumental breaks are particularly impressive, with swinging horns and a lively rhythm section. “Forty-Second Street” remains a beloved classic, and has been featured in numerous films and television shows over the years.

98. You Must Have Been A Beautiful Baby – Bing Crosby

” You Must Have Been A Beautiful Baby” by Bing Crosby is a classic example of the cheerful and upbeat pop tunes that characterized the 1930s. The song, written by Johnny Mercer and Harry Warren, was introduced in the 1938 movie ” Hard to Get,” and became a hit for Crosby the following year. Crosby’s smooth vocals and the catchy melody of the song made it an instant classic. The song’s optimistic lyrics and playful melody captured the spirit of the time, offering a glimpse of hope and joy during the Great Depression.

99. Prisoner Of Love – Russ Columbo

“Prisoner of Love” by Russ Columbo is a romantic ballad that showcases the crooner’s tender vocals and emotional depth. The song, written by Leo Robin and Clarence Gaskill, was first recorded by Columbo in 1931 and became his signature tune. The song’s poignant lyrics and Columbo’s heartfelt performance resonate with the pain and longing that many people felt during the difficult times of the 1930s. The song’s slow tempo and lush orchestration create a dreamy atmosphere that invites the listener to indulge in their own feelings of love and loss.

100. Inka Dinka Doo – Jimmy Durante

“Inka Dinka Doo” by Jimmy Durante is a lighthearted and whimsical tune that showcases the performer’s unique brand of comedy and music. The song, written by Durante himself along with Ben Ryan, was first recorded in 1933 and became one of Durante’s most famous songs. The song’s nonsensical lyrics and Durante’s playful delivery create a sense of fun and joy that is infectious. The song’s catchy melody and Durante’s distinctive vocals make it a classic example of the vaudeville-inspired music that was popular in the 1930s.