The 1970s was a golden era of music, where many artists created timeless hits that have continued to be popular for generations. Among the many great musicians of that era, there were certain singers whose talent and unique style made them stand out from the rest. These singers captured the hearts and imaginations of audiences around the world with their powerful vocals, captivating performances, and innovative music.

In this article, we will take a look at the top 20 famous singers of the 1970s. From soulful crooners to electrifying rockers, these artists dominated the charts and influenced music for years to come. We will explore their backgrounds, examine their contributions to the music industry, and analyze the reasons for their enduring popularity.

Through their music, these singers reflected the social and cultural changes of the 1970s, a decade marked by political upheaval, social progress, and artistic experimentation. Their songs spoke to the hopes and dreams of a generation, and continue to inspire and entertain people of all ages today. Join us as we take a journey back in time to celebrate the music and legacy of these iconic artists.

1. Elton John

Elton John is a British singer, songwriter, and pianist, who rose to fame in the 1970s with hits like “Rocket Man”, “Crocodile Rock”, and “Tiny Dancer”. With a career spanning over five decades, Elton John has become one of the most successful and prolific musicians in the world, selling over 300 million records worldwide. He has won numerous awards, including five Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, and a Tony Award. Elton John is known for his flamboyant style, elaborate stage performances, and signature sunglasses. He is also an active philanthropist, particularly in the areas of HIV/AIDS prevention and LGBTQ+ rights.

2. David Bowie

David Bowie was an English singer, songwriter, and actor, who was known for his innovative and eclectic music style, as well as his bold and gender-bending fashion sense. Bowie’s career spanned over five decades, during which he released numerous successful albums, including “Ziggy Stardust”, “Heroes”, and “Let’s Dance”. He was known for his constant reinvention of his persona and music style, and his ability to stay relevant and ahead of the times. Bowie was also an accomplished actor, with roles in films such as “Labyrinth” and “The Prestige”. His impact on music and pop culture has been profound, and his influence can be seen in the work of many contemporary artists. Bowie passed away in 2016, but his legacy continues to inspire and captivate fans around the world.

3. Donna Summer

Donna Summer was an American singer, songwriter, and actress, who was often referred to as the “Queen of Disco”. She rose to fame in the late 1970s with hits such as “Hot Stuff”, “Bad Girls”, and “Last Dance”. Summer’s music was characterized by her powerful vocals, catchy beats, and disco-era sound. She went on to have a successful career in the 1980s and 1990s, with hits like “She Works Hard for the Money” and “This Time I Know It’s for Real”. Summer was also an accomplished songwriter, and her music has been covered by numerous artists. She passed away in 2012, but her impact on music continues to be felt today.

4. Diana Ross

Diana Ross is an American singer, actress, and record producer, who rose to fame as the lead singer of the Supremes, one of the most successful Motown groups of the 1960s. She went on to have a successful solo career, with hits like “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough”, “I’m Coming Out”, and “Upside Down”. Ross is known for her powerful voice, stage presence, and glamorous image. She has won numerous awards, including a Grammy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a Tony Award. Ross is also an accomplished actress, with roles in films such as “Lady Sings the Blues” and “The Wiz”. She continues to perform and record music, and her legacy as a pioneering female artist in the music industry is secure.

5. Marvin Gaye

Marvin Gaye was an American singer, songwriter, and record producer, who was known for his smooth, soulful voice and socially conscious lyrics. He rose to fame in the 1960s with hits like “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” and “What’s Going On”. Gaye’s music was characterized by its blend of R&B, soul, and funk, and his ability to connect with his audience through his lyrics. He went on to have a successful career in the 1970s and 1980s, with hits like “Let’s Get It On” and “Sexual Healing”. Gaye was also an accomplished musician and songwriter, and his influence can be heard in the work of many contemporary artists. He tragically passed away in 1984, but his music continues to inspire and resonate with fans around the world.

6. Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder is an American singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist who has been active in the music industry for over six decades. He rose to fame in the 1960s with hits such as “Superstition”, “Sir Duke”, and “Isn’t She Lovely”. Known for his soulful voice and innovative use of technology and instruments, Wonder has won 25 Grammy Awards and has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He is also a humanitarian and activist, using his platform to advocate for social justice and disability rights.

7. Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton-John is an Australian singer, actress, and activist who has been active in the music industry for over five decades. She rose to fame in the 1970s with hits such as “Hopelessly Devoted to You”, “Physical”, and “Xanadu”. Known for her angelic voice and upbeat pop sound, Newton-John has won four Grammy Awards and has sold over 100 million records worldwide. She is also a breast cancer survivor and has used her platform to raise awareness and funds for cancer research.

8. Willie Nelson

Willie Nelson is an American country singer, songwriter, and actor who has been active in the music industry for over six decades. Known for his distinctive voice and outlaw persona, Nelson has written hits such as “Crazy”, “On the Road Again”, and “Always on My Mind”. He has won 11 Grammy Awards and has been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Nelson is also an advocate for the legalization of marijuana and is the co-chair of the advisory board of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws.

9. Stevie Nicks

Stevie Nicks is an American singer, songwriter, and actress who is best known for her work with the band Fleetwood Mac. She has also had a successful solo career, with hits such as “Edge of Seventeen” and “Stand Back”. Known for her distinctive voice and mystical persona, Nicks has won numerous awards, including a Grammy Award and has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. She is also an advocate for animal rights and has supported various organizations that work to protect animals.

10. Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen is an American singer, songwriter, and musician who has been active in the music industry for over five decades. Known as “The Boss”, Springsteen is best known for his anthemic rock songs, including “Born to Run”, “Thunder Road”, and “Dancing in the Dark”. He has won 20 Grammy Awards and has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Springsteen is also a humanitarian and activist, using his platform to advocate for social justice and working-class issues.

11. Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton is an American singer, songwriter, and actress who has been active in the music industry for over six decades. Known for her country and bluegrass music, she has written over 3,000 songs, including hits such as “Jolene”, “9 to 5”, and “I Will Always Love You”. Parton has won nine Grammy Awards and has been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. She is also a philanthropist and has established several organizations that support literacy, children’s health, and disaster relief.

12. Ann Wilson

Ann Wilson is an American singer, songwriter, and musician who is best known as the lead vocalist of the band Heart. With hits such as “Barracuda”, “Crazy on You”, and “Alone”, Heart has sold over 35 million records worldwide. Wilson has also had a successful solo career and has collaborated with various other musicians. She has won four Grammy Awards and has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Wilson is also an animal rights activist and has supported various organizations that work to protect animals.

13. Freddie Mercury

Freddie Mercury was a British singer, songwriter, and musician who is best known as the lead vocalist of the band Queen. With hits such as “Bohemian Rhapsody”, “We Will Rock You”, and “Somebody to Love”, Queen has sold over 150 million records worldwide. Mercury had a powerful voice and a flamboyant stage presence, becoming one of the most iconic performers in rock history. He passed away in 1991 due to complications from AIDS. Mercury was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001.

14. Al Green

Al Green is an American singer, songwriter, and record producer who is best known for his soul and R&B music. With hits such as “Let’s Stay Together”, “Tired of Being Alone”, and “I’m Still in Love with You”, Green has sold over 20 million records worldwide. He has won 11 Grammy Awards and has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Green is also a pastor and has released several gospel albums.

15. Glenn Frey

Glenn Frey was an American singer, songwriter, and actor who is best known as a founding member of the Eagles. With hits such as “Hotel California”, “Take it Easy”, and “Desperado”, the Eagles have sold over 150 million records worldwide. Frey also had a successful solo career, with hits such as “The Heat is On” and “You Belong to the City”. He passed away in 2016 due to complications from rheumatoid arthritis, acute ulcerative colitis, and pneumonia. Frey was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Eagles in 1998.

16. Tina Turner

Tina Turner is an American-born Swiss singer, songwriter, dancer, and actress who is widely regarded as the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll”. With hits such as “What’s Love Got to Do with It”, “Proud Mary”, and “Private Dancer”, Turner has sold over 100 million records worldwide. She has won 12 Grammy Awards and has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Turner is also an actress, having appeared in several films and TV shows.

17. Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin was an American singer, songwriter, pianist, and civil rights activist who is widely regarded as one of the greatest singers of all time. With hits such as “Respect”, “Chain of Fools”, and “Think”, Franklin was known for her powerful voice and her ability to blend soul, gospel, and R&B music. She has won 18 Grammy Awards and has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Franklin passed away in 2018, leaving behind a legacy as one of the most influential musicians in history.

18. Robert Plant

Robert Plant is an English singer, songwriter, and musician who is best known as the lead vocalist of the band Led Zeppelin. With hits such as “Stairway to Heaven”, “Whole Lotta Love”, and “Black Dog”, Led Zeppelin is one of the most influential and successful bands in rock history. Plant has also had a successful solo career and has collaborated with various other musicians. He has won several Grammy Awards and has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

19. Gloria Gaynor

Gloria Gaynor is an American singer, songwriter, and actress who is best known for her disco music. With hits such as “I Will Survive”, “Never Can Say Goodbye”, and “I Am What I Am”, Gaynor has sold over 100 million records worldwide. She has won several Grammy Awards and has been inducted into the Dance Music Hall of Fame. Gaynor is also an author and motivational speaker.

20. Patti Smith

Patti Smith is an American singer, songwriter, poet, and visual artist who is known for her punk rock music and her contributions to the New York City art scene in the 1970s. With hits such as “Because the Night”, “Dancing Barefoot”, and “People Have the Power”, Smith has influenced countless musicians and artists. She has won several awards for her music and her writing, including the National Book Award for her memoir “Just Kids”. Smith continues to perform and create art, remaining an influential figure in the world of music and beyond.