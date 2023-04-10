Wyoming may not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of famous singers, but this western state has produced a surprising number of talented artists over the years. From country music icons to indie rock stars, Wyoming has been home to some of the most influential voices in American music.

One of the most famous singers to come out of Wyoming is country music legend Chris LeDoux, who gained fame in the 1980s and 1990s with hits like “Whatcha Gonna Do With a Cowboy” and “This Cowboy’s Hat.” Other notable country artists from Wyoming include Michael Martin Murphey, Ned LeDoux, and Chancey Williams.

Wyoming has also produced several successful indie rock and alternative musicians, including Zachary Cole Smith of the band DIIV, indie folk singer-songwriter Lobo Marino, and indie rock duo The Native Sibling.

In addition to these well-known names, Wyoming has been home to a variety of other talented singers and musicians over the years, spanning genres as diverse as jazz, blues, and classical. Whether they were born and raised in Wyoming or simply spent time there, these 20 famous singers have all made an impact on the world of music in their own unique ways.

1. Chris LeDoux

Chris LeDoux was an American country music singer and songwriter who gained popularity in the 1980s and 1990s for his unique blend of cowboy music and modern country sounds. Born in Biloxi, Mississippi in 1948, LeDoux was raised on a ranch in Wyoming and spent much of his life working as a rodeo cowboy.

LeDoux began writing and recording his own music in the 1970s, releasing his first album, “Songs of Rodeo Life,” in 1976. He gained a loyal following among rodeo fans and country music enthusiasts alike, thanks in part to his authentic cowboy persona and his songs that celebrated the Western way of life.

LeDoux’s career reached new heights in the 1990s, when he signed with a major label and released several hit albums, including “Western Underground” and “Stampede.” He also gained widespread recognition for his duet with Garth Brooks, “Whatcha Gonna Do with a Cowboy,” which became a chart-topping hit.

Throughout his career, LeDoux remained true to his roots and his love of rodeo and the Western lifestyle. He was posthumously inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in 2005, and his influence can be heard in the music of many contemporary country artists.

2. Scott Avett

Scott Avett is an American singer, songwriter, and musician best known as the co-lead vocalist and founding member of the folk-rock band The Avett Brothers. Born in 1976 in North Carolina, Avett started playing the guitar and writing songs at a young age, and later formed The Avett Brothers with his brother Seth in 2000.

The Avett Brothers quickly gained a following for their unique blend of bluegrass, folk, and rock music, and have released numerous critically acclaimed albums over the years. Avett’s distinctive vocals and heartfelt lyrics have been praised for their emotional depth and sincerity, and his onstage performances are known for their energy and passion.

In addition to his work with The Avett Brothers, Avett has also released solo albums and collaborated with other musicians. He is known for his versatility as a musician and his willingness to experiment with different musical styles and genres.

Despite his success, Avett remains grounded and committed to his art, and continues to tour and record with The Avett Brothers. He has been recognized for his contributions to music with numerous awards and accolades, including induction into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame in 2016.

3. Chancey Williams

Chancey Williams is an American country music singer and songwriter known for his unique blend of traditional country music and modern rock influences. Born and raised in Wyoming, Williams grew up on a cattle ranch and developed a love for country music from an early age. He began playing guitar and writing songs as a teenager, and formed his first band, the Younger Brothers Band, in 2008.

Williams and his band quickly gained a following in the Wyoming music scene, and have since toured extensively throughout the United States, performing at major music festivals and opening for some of the biggest names in country music. Williams’ high-energy performances and catchy, sing-along choruses have earned him a reputation as one of the most exciting live acts in country music today.

In addition to his music career, Williams is also a champion rodeo cowboy, and has competed in the National Finals Rodeo. His love of rodeo and the Western way of life is evident in many of his songs, which celebrate the joys and challenges of ranching, rodeo, and small-town life.

With his distinctive voice and dynamic stage presence, Chancey Williams is a rising star in the world of country music, and is poised to make a big impact on the genre in the years to come.

4. Foreverlin

Foreverlin is an American Christian singer-songwriter known for his honest and introspective lyrics, catchy melodies, and heartfelt performances. Born and raised in Pennsylvania, Foreverlin (whose real name is Michael Neagle) began writing and recording music as a teenager, and released his first album, “No Turning Back,” in 2012.

Since then, Foreverlin has continued to release critically acclaimed albums and singles, and has become known for his ability to blend elements of indie rock, folk, and pop music into his unique sound. His songs often explore themes of faith, doubt, and redemption, and his lyrics are both personal and relatable, touching on universal experiences and emotions.

In addition to his music career, Foreverlin is also a worship leader and pastor, and has worked with churches and organizations throughout the United States to lead worship services and mentor young musicians. His commitment to using his music to inspire and uplift others is evident in his powerful performances and heartfelt lyrics.

With his infectious melodies, heartfelt lyrics, and unwavering faith, Foreverlin is a rising star in the world of Christian music, and is sure to continue making an impact in the years to come.

5. Luke Bell

Luke Bell is an American country singer-songwriter known for his traditional honky-tonk sound and heartfelt lyrics. Born and raised in Wyoming, Bell grew up listening to classic country music and began playing guitar and writing songs at an early age. He honed his craft playing in honky-tonks and bars throughout the Western United States, and eventually moved to Nashville to pursue a career in music.

Bell’s music is a throwback to the classic country sounds of the 1950s and 60s, with twangy guitars, pedal steel, and straightforward lyrics that reflect the struggles and joys of everyday life. His powerful voice and authentic sound have earned him a loyal following among fans of traditional country music, and he has been praised by critics for his ability to capture the essence of the genre while adding his own unique voice.

In addition to his music career, Bell is also a working cowboy, and his love of the Western way of life is evident in many of his songs, which celebrate the joys and challenges of ranching, rodeo, and small-town life. With his authentic sound and honest lyrics, Luke Bell is a rising star in the world of traditional country music, and is sure to continue making an impact in the years to come.

6. Bo Elledge

Bo Elledge is a singer-songwriter from Birmingham, Alabama, known for his soulful voice and introspective lyrics. He began playing guitar and writing songs in his teenage years, and quickly developed a passion for music that would lead him to pursue a career as a musician. He draws inspiration from a wide range of artists, including Otis Redding, James Taylor, and Ray Charles, and his music reflects a deep appreciation for the classic sounds of soul and blues.

Elledge’s music is characterized by his powerful voice, which is rich and soulful, and his songwriting, which often explores themes of love, loss, and the complexities of relationships. He is also known for his dynamic live performances, which showcase his impressive vocal range and energetic stage presence.

Despite being a relatively new artist, Bo Elledge has already made a name for himself in the Birmingham music scene, and has been praised by fans and critics alike for his talent and dedication to his craft. With his soulful sound and honest lyrics, he is sure to continue making an impact in the world of music in the years to come.

7. Teenage Bottlerocket

Teenage Bottlerocket is a punk rock band hailing from Laramie, Wyoming. Formed in 2001, the band consists of Ray Carlisle on guitar and vocals, Kody Templeman on guitar and vocals, Miguel Chen on bass, and Darren Chewka on drums. Their music is characterized by catchy melodies, fast-paced rhythms, and a general sense of fun and irreverence.

Teenage Bottlerocket has released several albums and EPs, including 2005’s “Total,” 2008’s “Warning Device,” and 2019’s “Stay Rad!” Their music often touches on themes of teenage angst, heartbreak, and rebellion, and their lyrics are known for their humor and tongue-in-cheek attitude.

Despite their relatively small-town origins, Teenage Bottlerocket has developed a large and dedicated fan base, and has toured extensively throughout the United States and Europe. They have been praised by fans and critics alike for their energetic live shows and infectious punk rock sound, and have been cited as an influence by many younger punk bands.

With their catchy hooks and irreverent lyrics, Teenage Bottlerocket is sure to continue winning over fans and rocking out for years to come.

8. Ian Munsick

Ian Munsick is a rising country music artist from Wyoming, known for his smooth vocals, catchy melodies, and unique blend of traditional and modern country sounds. Growing up on a ranch in Wyoming, Munsick was influenced by the wide-open spaces and rugged terrain of the American West, which is reflected in his music.

Munsick’s debut album, “Coyote Cry,” was released in 2018, and showcases his talents as both a singer and songwriter. The album features a mix of upbeat, danceable tracks and soulful ballads, with lyrics that touch on themes of love, heartbreak, and the beauty of the American West.

In addition to his musical talents, Munsick is also an accomplished cowboy and rodeo rider, and his love of the Western lifestyle is evident in his music. He has been praised for his ability to blend traditional country sounds with modern production techniques, creating a sound that is both classic and contemporary.

With his smooth vocals, catchy melodies, and unique blend of country sounds, Ian Munsick is quickly becoming one of the most exciting new artists in country music today. Fans of both traditional and modern country will find much to enjoy in his music.

9. Jared Rogerson

Jared Rogerson is a singer and songwriter from the American West who is known for his heartfelt lyrics and authentic cowboy sound. Born and raised in Pinedale, Wyoming, Rogerson grew up on a ranch and developed a deep love for the rugged beauty of the land and the stories of the people who lived there. This passion for the western way of life is evident in his music, which blends traditional cowboy themes with modern sensibilities.

Rogerson’s music is rooted in the storytelling tradition of country and western music, with songs that capture the struggles, triumphs, and tragedies of everyday life. His voice is rich and powerful, with a distinctive twang that adds to the authenticity of his sound. His live performances are dynamic and engaging, with Rogerson often sharing personal stories and insights into his music.

Over the course of his career, Rogerson has released several albums, including his debut album, “Peaceful Easy Feeling,” which was released in 2009. He has also shared the stage with some of the biggest names in country music, including Toby Keith, Trace Adkins, and Lee Ann Womack.

Despite his success, Rogerson remains grounded and committed to his roots. He continues to write and perform music that celebrates the spirit of the American West, and his songs resonate with audiences who appreciate the honesty and authenticity of his work.

10. The Lillingtons

The Lillingtons are actually a punk rock band, not a singer. The band was formed in 1995 in Wyoming, USA, and consists of four members: Kody Templeman (vocals, guitar), Cory Laurence (guitar), Zachary Rawhouser (bass), and Tim O’Hara (drums).

Known for their fast-paced, high-energy music and witty, tongue-in-cheek lyrics, The Lillingtons have become a mainstay in the punk rock scene. Their music draws on a variety of influences, including classic punk bands like The Ramones and The Descendents, as well as sci-fi and horror themes.

The band has released several well-received albums over the years, including “Death by Television” (1999), “Backchannel Broadcast” (2001), and “The Too Late Show” (2006). They have also toured extensively, both in the United States and internationally, and have shared the stage with other prominent punk rock bands like The Queers and Screeching Weasels.

Despite a brief hiatus in the mid-2000s, The Lillingtons continue to make music and remain a beloved figure in the punk rock community. With their infectious melodies and irreverent lyrics, they have inspired a new generation of punk rockers and continue to push the boundaries of the genre.

11. Ned LeDoux

Ned LeDoux is a country singer and songwriter known for his unique blend of traditional country music and modern sounds. Born in Kansas in 1977, he is the son of legendary country singer Chris LeDoux and grew up around music and horses on his family’s ranch. After his father’s passing in 2005, Ned continued his legacy by pursuing a career in music.

LeDoux released his debut album, “Sagebrush,” in 2017, which received critical acclaim and established him as a rising star in the country music scene. The album features a range of songs that reflect his rural upbringing and western heritage, such as “We Ain’t Got It All,” “Brother Highway,” and “Forever A Cowboy.”

In 2019, LeDoux released his sophomore album, “Next In Line,” which continued to showcase his songwriting skills and musicianship. The album features collaborations with country music veterans such as Mac McAnally and Corb Lund.

LeDoux has toured extensively throughout the United States, sharing the stage with country music icons such as Toby Keith and Garth Brooks. He has also performed at major country music festivals, including the CMA Fest and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. With his distinctive voice and powerful lyrics, Ned LeDoux has become a beloved figure in the country music community.

12. Michael Jagmin

Michael Jagmin is a singer and songwriter best known as the lead vocalist of the post-hardcore band A Skylit Drive. Born in California in 1986, Jagmin grew up listening to a wide variety of music and was particularly influenced by bands like Linkin Park, Slipknot, and Deftones.

In 2007, Jagmin joined A Skylit Drive and contributed to the band’s signature sound, which blends heavy guitar riffs, soaring melodies, and emotive lyrics. With Jagmin as their frontman, the band released several acclaimed albums, including “Wires… and the Concept of Breathing” and “Adelphia,” which helped establish them as one of the leading bands in the post-hardcore scene.

In addition to his work with A Skylit Drive, Jagmin has collaborated with other artists and has released solo material. He has also been involved in various philanthropic efforts and has used his platform to raise awareness and support for causes such as mental health and animal welfare.

With his powerful vocals and dynamic stage presence, Michael Jagmin has earned a loyal following and has become a respected figure in the post-hardcore and alternative music scenes.

13. Josh Dorr

Josh Dorr is a country singer and songwriter hailing from Montana. Born in 1987, he grew up in a small town and began playing guitar and writing songs at a young age. After attending college in Colorado, Dorr moved to Nashville to pursue a career in music.

Dorr’s music blends traditional country sounds with a modern pop sensibility, resulting in catchy hooks and heartfelt lyrics. He has released several EPs and singles, including “Save Your Breath” and “All or Nothing,” which have received critical acclaim and have earned him a growing fan base.

In addition to his solo work, Dorr has also collaborated with other country music artists, including Tim McGraw and Jake Owen. He has toured extensively throughout the United States and has performed at major country music festivals such as CMA Fest and the Country Thunder Music Festival.

With his smooth vocals and dynamic stage presence, Josh Dorr has become a rising star in the country music scene. He is known for his heartfelt lyrics, which often touch on themes of love, loss, and the struggles of everyday life. As he continues to grow as an artist, Dorr’s music is sure to connect with even more listeners and cement his place in the country music world.

14. Laurie Anders

Laurie Anders is a relatively unknown singer-songwriter who released her first and only album, “The Girl Who Sang Folk Songs” in 1963. Despite her brief foray into the music industry, Anders’ music has gained a cult following among fans of folk and Americana music.

Anders’ music is characterized by her delicate yet powerful voice, which she uses to convey poignant lyrics about love, loss, and the struggles of everyday life. Her songs are simple yet deeply emotional, often featuring only her voice and a guitar or banjo.

Despite the fact that she only released one album, Anders’ music has had a lasting impact on the folk and Americana genres. Her music has been covered by a number of other artists, and her style and approach to songwriting have influenced countless others.

Though she has largely remained out of the public eye since the 1960s, Laurie Anders’ legacy lives on through her music, which continues to be cherished and celebrated by fans of folk and Americana music.

15. Daron Little

Daron Little cowboys for a living on the TA Ranch north of Saratoga Wyoming, and writes and performs contemporary cowboy music reflecting his experiences on the ranch. He was named 2009 Top Male Vocalist in the Western category by the Academy of Western Artists. His award-winning music has been included in several documentaries and independent films. Daron mainly just loves what he does and does what he loves, both on the ranch and when he’s making music.

Daron lives in a house full of women with his wife and three daughters, which is probably poetic justice. He names his musical influences as Gail Steiger, Mike Beck, Guy Clark, and a LOT of Southern rock bands. Who says all cowboy songs sound the same? He writes music for working cowboys and hopes that all with an appreciation of ranching can enjoy it.

16. Spencer Bohren

Spencer Bohren was an American singer-songwriter and blues musician known for his soulful voice and unique guitar style. Born in Wyoming in 1950, Bohren began his career as a musician in the 1970s and released his first album, “Born in a Biscayne,” in 1984.

Bohren’s music was heavily influenced by the blues and other American roots music, and he was known for his masterful guitar playing, often incorporating slide guitar and other techniques into his performances. He also had a distinctive voice that was both gritty and expressive, allowing him to convey a wide range of emotions in his music.

Over the course of his career, Bohren released more than a dozen albums and toured extensively throughout the United States and Europe. He was also a respected music historian and educator, using his vast knowledge of American roots music to educate and inspire other musicians and fans.

Bohren passed away in 2019, leaving behind a legacy as one of the most talented and respected blues musicians of his generation. His music continues to be celebrated and remembered by fans of the blues and American roots music.

17. Cris Williamson

Cris Williamson is an American singer-songwriter and feminist icon who rose to fame in the 1970s as a prominent figure in the women’s music movement. Born in South Dakota in 1947, Williamson began her music career in the late 1960s and released her first album, “The Artistry of Cris Williamson,” in 1969.

Williamson’s music is characterized by her powerful voice and deeply personal lyrics, which often explore themes of love, loss, and social justice. She is known for her innovative use of open guitar tunings and intricate fingerpicking patterns, which give her music a unique and haunting quality.

Throughout her career, Williamson has been a tireless advocate for women’s rights and LGBTQ+ equality. Her music has been celebrated for its empowering messages and groundbreaking representation of queer and feminist experiences.

Today, Williamson continues to perform and record music, and her influence on the feminist and LGBTQ+ communities remains as strong as ever. She is widely regarded as one of the most important and influential voices in American folk music and a trailblazer for queer and feminist artists around the world.

18. Bobby V

Bobby V (formerly known as Bobby Valentino) is an American singer, songwriter, and actor known for his smooth vocals and romantic R&B ballads. Born in Mississippi in 1980, Bobby V began his music career in the late 1990s as a member of the group Mista before embarking on a successful solo career in the early 2000s.

Bobby V’s music is characterized by his soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics, which often explore themes of love, romance, and heartbreak. He is known for his ability to blend elements of R&B, pop, and hip-hop into his music, creating a unique sound that has earned him a dedicated following of fans around the world.

Throughout his career, Bobby V has released a number of successful albums and singles, including the hits “Slow Down,” “Tell Me,” and “Anonymous.” He has also collaborated with a number of other notable artists, including Lil Wayne, Ludacris, and Nicki Minaj.

Today, Bobby V continues to be a respected and beloved figure in the R&B and hip-hop communities, and his music continues to inspire and connect with fans around the world.

19. Bobby Cool

Bobby Cool is an American country music artist known for his dynamic performances and catchy, upbeat songs. Originally from Tennessee, Bobby Cool has been a mainstay of the Nashville music scene for over a decade.

Bobby Cool’s music is characterized by his signature blend of country, rock, and pop influences. He is known for his soulful vocals and energetic stage presence, which have earned him a reputation as one of the most exciting and engaging performers in country music.

Over the course of his career, Bobby Cool has released several albums and singles, including the hits “All Summer Long,” “Alcohol,” and “Wagon Wheel.” He has also toured extensively throughout the United States, sharing the stage with some of the biggest names in country music.

In addition to his music career, Bobby Cool is also a respected songwriter and producer, and has worked with a number of other notable artists in the country music industry.

Today, Bobby Cool continues to be a popular and beloved figure in the country music world, and his music continues to inspire and entertain fans of all ages.

20. Jeb Loy Nichols

Jeb Loy Nichols is an American singer-songwriter known for his eclectic blend of folk, country, blues, and soul music. Born in Wyoming in 1954, Nichols spent his early years traveling around the world, soaking up musical influences from a wide range of cultures and styles.

Nichols’ music is characterized by his soulful voice and deeply personal lyrics, which often explore themes of love, loss, and the human condition. He is known for his ability to blend disparate musical genres into a cohesive whole, creating a sound that is both unique and timeless.

Over the course of his career, Nichols has released several critically acclaimed albums and singles, including the hits “Heaven Right Here,” “As the Rain,” and “Come See Me.” He has also collaborated with a number of other notable artists, including Spooner Oldham, Daniel Lanois, and Adrian Sherwood.

Today, Jeb Loy Nichols continues to be a respected and influential figure in the world of Americana music, and his music continues to inspire and connect with fans around the world.