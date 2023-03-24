Alaska, the largest state in the United States, is known for its rugged terrain, icy landscapes, and natural beauty. Despite its remote location, Alaska has produced many talented musicians who have left their mark on the music industry. From rock to country, Alaska has a diverse music scene that has given rise to some of the most famous singers in the world.

One of the most well-known singers from Alaska is Jewel Kilcher, who rose to fame in the 1990s with her debut album “Pieces of You.” Other notable Alaskan singers include Kate Earl, who gained a following with her unique blend of folk and indie rock, and John Gourley of the indie rock band Portugal. The Man.

Alaska has also produced successful heavy metal artists such as Brock Lindow, the lead vocalist of 36 Crazyfists, and Erin Heist of the all-female metal band Sub Rosa. The state is also home to a thriving Native American music scene, with performers like the Inupiaq singer and drummer, Irene Bedard.

Overall, the range of musical talent from Alaska is impressive, and their contributions to the music industry have made a lasting impact on the world of music.

1. Jewel

Jewel is an American singer-songwriter who first rose to fame in the 1990s with her unique blend of folk, pop, and country music. Born in Payson, Utah in 1974, Jewel grew up in Alaska and began her career as a street performer before being discovered by a record executive in San Diego.

Jewel’s music is characterized by her hauntingly beautiful vocals, poetic lyrics, and acoustic guitar-driven melodies. Her breakthrough album, “Pieces of You,” released in 1995, became one of the best-selling debut albums of all time, featuring hit singles like “Who Will Save Your Soul” and “You Were Meant for Me.” Over the course of her career, Jewel has released multiple albums, and her music has been recognized with numerous awards and accolades.

In addition to her success as a musician, Jewel is also a writer, actress, and philanthropist. She has authored several books, including a memoir and a book of poetry, and has appeared in films and television shows. She is also a passionate advocate for various charitable causes, including education, mental health, and environmental issues.

Jewel’s enduring popularity and influence on the music industry can be attributed to her unique voice, honest lyrics, and timeless sound. Her music has touched the hearts of millions of fans around the world and continues to be celebrated for its authenticity and emotional depth.

2. Lincoln Brewster

Lincoln Brewster is a contemporary Christian musician, worship leader, and songwriter known for his powerful guitar playing and soulful vocals. Born in Fairbanks, Alaska in 1971, Brewster began playing guitar at a young age and became a skilled musician by his teens. He eventually moved to California and joined the worship team at his local church, where he began to gain recognition for his talent.

Brewster’s music is characterized by his energetic guitar riffs, inspiring lyrics, and heartfelt worship songs. He has released numerous albums over the course of his career, including “Amazed,” “Real Life,” and “God of the Impossible,” all of which have received critical acclaim and charted on the Billboard Top Christian Albums chart.

In addition to his success as a musician, Brewster is also an accomplished producer and songwriter, having written and produced music for numerous other Christian artists. He has also collaborated with notable musicians like Steve Perry, Journey’s former lead singer.

Brewster’s enduring popularity and influence in the Christian music industry can be attributed to his authentic faith, musical talent, and commitment to spreading the message of hope and love through his music. His performances and recordings have inspired countless fans and fellow musicians alike and continue to be celebrated for their uplifting and inspiring messages.

3. Portugal. The Man

Portugal. The Man is an American rock band hailing from Wasilla, Alaska. Formed in 2004, the band consists of John Gourley, Zach Carothers, Kyle O’Quin, Jason Sechrist, and Eric Howk. The band’s music is characterized by its eclectic blend of genres, including indie rock, psychedelic pop, and experimental rock.

Portugal. The Man’s breakthrough came with their eighth studio album, “Woodstock,” released in 2017. The album features the hit single “Feel It Still,” which became a global success, reaching the top of the charts in multiple countries and winning a Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. The band’s music is known for its catchy hooks, danceable beats, and socially conscious lyrics, addressing themes like politics, society, and the environment.

In addition to their musical success, Portugal. The Man is also known for their activism and commitment to social and environmental issues. They have been involved in numerous charitable causes, including raising awareness about climate change and supporting organizations like the ACLU and the Indigenous Environmental Network.

Portugal. The Man’s unique sound and socially conscious message have made them one of the most exciting and innovative bands of the past decade. Their music continues to inspire and influence fans around the world, and their dedication to making a positive impact on society is a testament to their values and commitment to making a difference.

4. John Luther Adams

John Luther Adams is an American composer known for his innovative and experimental approach to music. Born in Mississippi in 1953, Adams grew up in various parts of the United States before settling in Alaska, where he has lived since the 1970s. His music is heavily influenced by the natural world, and many of his compositions are inspired by the landscapes and ecosystems of Alaska.

Adams is best known for his works for large ensembles, including orchestras and percussion groups, as well as his site-specific works, which are designed to be performed in specific locations, such as national parks and other natural environments. His compositions often feature long, sustained tones and textures, creating a sense of space and openness that reflects the natural world.

Adams has won numerous awards and honors for his work, including a Pulitzer Prize for Music in 2014 for his piece “Become Ocean.” He has also been recognized for his environmental advocacy, and his work has been praised for its ability to promote a deeper understanding and appreciation of the natural world.

John Luther Adams’ unique approach to music has made him one of the most influential composers of his generation. His commitment to exploring the intersections between music and nature has resulted in some of the most innovative and thought-provoking compositions of the past few decades.

5. Jason Everman

Jason Everman is a musician and former member of two iconic grunge bands, Nirvana and Soundgarden. Born in Alaska in 1967, Everman grew up in Washington State and first made a name for himself in the Seattle music scene in the late 1980s. He joined Nirvana as a second guitarist in 1989, playing on the band’s first album, Bleach. However, he left the band before the release of their breakthrough album, Nevermind, and was not included in the band’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2014.

After leaving Nirvana, Everman briefly played with Soundgarden before embarking on a career as a special forces soldier in the U.S. Army. He served in the 75th Ranger Regiment and later the Special Forces, completing tours of duty in Afghanistan and Iraq. After his military service, Everman went on to earn a degree in philosophy from Columbia University.

In addition to his musical and military careers, Everman has also worked as a producer and audio engineer, and has contributed to numerous music projects over the years. His unique background and experiences have made him a fascinating and enigmatic figure in the world of rock music.

6. Vivica Genaux

Vivica Genaux is an American mezzo-soprano known for her virtuosic technique, dazzling coloratura runs, and expressive interpretations of Baroque and Classical repertoire. Born in Fairbanks, Alaska in 1969, Genaux studied voice at Western Washington University and then at Indiana University, where she honed her skills in early music and Baroque performance practice. She made her operatic debut in 1995 in Handel’s Giulio Cesare in Egitto, and quickly gained recognition for her stunning performances in works by Handel, Vivaldi, and Mozart.

Genaux has performed in many of the world’s leading opera houses and concert halls, including the Metropolitan Opera, the Royal Opera House Covent Garden, and the Teatro alla Scala. She has collaborated with many of the leading conductors and orchestras of our time, and has received numerous awards and accolades for her performances, including a Grammy nomination for her recording of Vivaldi’s Bajazet.

In addition to her operatic work, Genaux is also an advocate for contemporary music and has premiered several new works by American composers. She is highly regarded for her commitment to historical performance practice, and has been praised for her ability to bring fresh insight and emotional depth to Baroque and Classical works.

Bearfoot is an American bluegrass band formed in Alaska in 1999. Known for their tight harmonies, energetic performances, and innovative approach to traditional bluegrass, the band has earned a devoted following in the roots music scene. The group’s original members were all students at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, and they quickly gained attention for their lively shows and impressive musicianship. Over the years, the band’s lineup has shifted, but they have remained committed to exploring new sounds and pushing the boundaries of the bluegrass genre.

Bearfoot has released several albums, including “Follow Me” and “Doors and Windows”, and has won numerous awards for their music, including the Telluride Bluegrass Festival Band Contest and the International Bluegrass Music Association Emerging Artist of the Year award. They have performed at many of the country’s leading music festivals, including Bonnaroo, MerleFest, and the Newport Folk Festival, and have shared the stage with many of the biggest names in bluegrass and Americana.

While the band is no longer active, their legacy lives on in the many fans and musicians who continue to be inspired by their innovative approach to bluegrass and their commitment to pushing the boundaries of traditional music.

8. Nathan West

Nathan West is an American singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and actor. He began his career in the entertainment industry as a child actor, appearing in a number of films and television shows, including “The Adventures of Mary-Kate & Ashley,” “7th Heaven,” and “Bring It On Again.” However, he eventually turned his focus to music and began writing and recording his own songs.

Nathan West’s music is characterized by his soulful, raspy voice, thoughtful lyrics, and a blend of genres including folk, rock, and pop. He has released several albums, including “Nothing Ordinary,” “Homecoming,” and “Gravity.” He has also collaborated with a number of other musicians, including his wife, actress and singer Chyler Leigh.

In addition to his music career, Nathan West is also known for his work as a producer and composer for film and television. He has composed music for a number of projects, including the film “Cabin Fever” and the television series “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Nathan West’s music has been praised for its honesty, emotion, and authenticity, and he has built a loyal fan base around the world. He continues to write, record, and perform music, and his work has become an important part of the independent music scene.

9. Artis the Spoonman

Artis the Spoonman, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., is a street musician from Seattle who gained fame in the 1990s for his unique percussion style, which involves playing a pair of spoons as a musical instrument. He was introduced to the world through the popular grunge band Soundgarden’s hit song “Spoonman”, which was written about him.

Artis the Spoonman’s playing style is heavily influenced by the traditional African-American art of playing spoons as a percussion instrument, which has been passed down through generations. He often performs in public spaces and at festivals, using his spoons to create a wide range of sounds and rhythms, from delicate taps to thunderous beats.

In addition to his music, Artis the Spoonman is also known for his colorful personality and appearance, which includes a flamboyant dress sense and a quirky sense of humor. He has collaborated with a variety of musicians and artists over the years and has performed on numerous albums, including Soundgarden’s “Superunknown” and Pearl Jam’s “Yield.”

Artis the Spoonman has become a beloved figure in the Seattle music scene and beyond, inspiring countless musicians with his unique style and infectious energy.

10. Marian Call

Marian Call is a singer-songwriter hailing from Alaska. Her music blends elements of folk, jazz, and pop with thoughtful, introspective lyrics that often touch on themes of identity, connection, and community.

Marian Call began her career as a musician in the early 2000s, performing at local coffee shops and open mic nights in Anchorage. She quickly gained a following for her emotive, soulful voice and her introspective, often poignant songwriting. Over the years, she has released several albums, including “Vanilla,” “Something Fierce,” and “Standing Stones.”

In addition to her music, Marian Call is also known for her unique approach to touring and fan engagement. She has been known to perform house concerts and other intimate shows, often interacting directly with fans and fostering a sense of community among her listeners. She has also been involved in a number of collaborative projects, including a series of live performances with fellow musician Seth Boyer.

Marian Call’s music has been praised for its raw emotional power, its intricate musical arrangements, and its ability to connect with listeners on a deep, personal level. She continues to tour and perform regularly, both in Alaska and beyond, and has become a beloved figure in the independent music scene.

11. Marcus Shelby

Marcus Shelby is an American jazz bassist, composer, and bandleader based in San Francisco, California. He has released numerous albums and composed several jazz suites that incorporate social and political themes, such as the Civil Rights Movement and the African-American experience.

Shelby is recognized for his distinct sound and ability to blend traditional jazz with contemporary music genres, such as hip-hop and blues. His performances are often accompanied by spoken word or other visual elements to enhance the narrative of his compositions.

Shelby has also been involved in music education, teaching at various institutions and offering workshops to young aspiring musicians. He founded the Marcus Shelby Orchestra, a group of musicians that performs his original works and has collaborated with other notable musicians, such as Tom Waits, Marcus Printup, and Howard Wiley.

In addition to his music career, Shelby is also an advocate for social justice and uses his platform to address issues related to race, inequality, and justice. He has received several awards for his contributions to music and community activism, including the Creative Work Fund award and the Oakland Citizen Humanitarian Award.

Marcus Shelby’s music is an important representation of the jazz genre, combining traditional elements with contemporary influences and using his compositions to express important societal themes.

12. Hilary Weeks

Hilary Weeks is an American singer-songwriter known for her uplifting and inspirational music. She began her career in the early 2000s and has since released several albums that have received critical acclaim and commercial success.

Weeks’ music is heavily influenced by her Mormon faith and often features themes of love, faith, and hope. She has a unique ability to connect with her audience through her lyrics, which are relatable and often resonate with people of all ages and backgrounds.

In addition to her music career, Weeks is also a speaker and author, using her platform to share her personal experiences and inspire others to find joy and purpose in their own lives. She is a sought-after performer and has toured extensively across the United States, performing for sold-out crowds in venues ranging from small churches to large stadiums.

Weeks has been recognized for her contributions to music and faith-based communities, receiving awards such as the Inspirational Country Music Award and the Pearl Award for Best Contemporary Album. She is also actively involved in various humanitarian efforts and has worked with organizations such as the American Red Cross and Operation Underground Railroad to help those in need.

Hilary Weeks’ music is a testament to the power of faith and positivity, and her message of hope and love has resonated with audiences around the world.

13. Mythological Horses

Mythological Horses is not a specific singer, but rather a collective term for horses that appear in mythological stories from around the world. Horses have played a significant role in mythology, often representing strength, beauty, speed, and freedom.

In Greek mythology, Pegasus is perhaps the most famous mythological horse, known for his ability to fly and his association with the Muses. The horse Arion was also highly regarded for his speed and grace, and was said to have been gifted with the ability to speak by the god Poseidon. In Norse mythology, the eight-legged horse Sleipnir was ridden by the god Odin and was able to travel between the worlds of the living and the dead.

Other mythological horses include the Chinese dragon horse, which is a symbol of nobility and strength, and the Kelpie, a shape-shifting water spirit in Scottish folklore that often takes the form of a horse.

Overall, mythological horses have captured the imagination of people for centuries and continue to be a popular subject in art, literature, and film. They serve as a reminder of the powerful and mystical qualities that horses have come to symbolize in our culture.

14. Janet Gardner

Janet Gardner is an American rock singer, best known as the lead vocalist of the all-female hard rock band Vixen. Born in June 1962 in California, Gardner grew up in a musical family and started playing the guitar at a young age. She moved to Los Angeles in the mid-1980s to pursue a career in music and joined the band Vixen in 1987.

Vixen’s self-titled debut album was released in 1988, and it became a major commercial success, featuring hit singles such as “Edge of a Broken Heart” and “Cryin'”. Gardner’s powerful and emotive vocals were a major part of the band’s appeal, and she quickly became one of the most recognizable female rock singers of the era.

After leaving Vixen in the early 1990s, Gardner continued to work in the music industry, recording and performing with various bands and artists. She also released two solo albums, “Dancing with the Devil” in 2017 and “Your Place in the Sun” in 2019.

Gardner’s voice is known for its range, power, and emotion, and her music often features a mix of hard rock, blues, and pop influences. She continues to be an influential figure in the world of rock music, inspiring generations of female musicians with her talent and tenacity.

15. Kelly Moneymaker

Kelly Moneymaker is an American singer-songwriter and actress. She was born on June 4, 1969, in Fairbanks, Alaska. Moneymaker grew up in a musical family and started performing at a young age. She started her music career in the 1990s as a member of the all-female band, Exposé, which was known for its dance-pop and freestyle music. With Exposé, Moneymaker released several successful albums and singles, including “Seasons Change,” “Come Go with Me,” and “What You Don’t Know.” She left the band in 1995 to pursue a solo career.

As a solo artist, Moneymaker released her debut album, “World of Hurt,” in 1999, which featured a mix of pop, rock, and country music. The album received positive reviews and spawned the hit single “Desire.” She also wrote and recorded songs for movie soundtracks, including “Under the Gun” for the film “Gun Shy” in 2000.

In addition to her music career, Moneymaker has also acted in several films and TV shows, including “Renegade,” “Pacific Blue,” and “The Perfect Sleep.” She is also known for her philanthropic work and has been involved in several charities and organizations that support causes such as animal welfare and children’s health.

Overall, Kelly Moneymaker is a talented singer, songwriter, and actress who has made significant contributions to the music and entertainment industries.

16. Matthew Burtner

Matthew Burtner is a composer, sound artist, and professor of music at the University of Virginia. His work is highly innovative and interdisciplinary, combining his expertise in music with his deep knowledge of environmental studies, computer science, and other fields. He has been recognized with numerous awards and honors, including the Guggenheim Fellowship, the Fulbright Fellowship, and the Rome Prize in Music Composition.

Burtner’s music often incorporates elements of the natural world, including recordings of animals, wind, and water, and his work frequently explores themes related to climate change and environmental sustainability. He is also known for his pioneering work in the field of eco-acoustics, which involves the study of sound in relation to ecology and the environment.

Burtner’s compositions have been performed by leading orchestras and ensembles around the world, including the London Sinfonietta, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and the Seattle Symphony Orchestra. He has also created numerous interactive installations and works of sound art, using technology to create immersive and interactive experiences for audiences.

Overall, Burtner’s work represents an exciting and innovative fusion of music, technology, and environmentalism, and he continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in contemporary music and sound art.

17. Erin Heist

Erin Heist is an American singer-songwriter who has been gaining recognition in the music industry with her unique and soulful sound. Born and raised in Ohio, Erin began writing songs and playing guitar at a young age. She draws inspiration from her personal experiences and her love for storytelling, creating music that is both emotional and relatable.

Erin’s music can be described as a fusion of indie, folk, and alternative rock. Her songs are characterized by her soulful vocals, intricate guitar work, and heartfelt lyrics. Her debut album, “Roses,” released in 2021, features 10 original tracks that showcase her raw talent and songwriting skills.

Erin has performed at various music festivals and venues across the United States, including the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in Austin, Texas. She has also been featured on several radio stations, including NPR’s “Tiny Desk Contest” and “Folk Alley.”

With her powerful voice and captivating lyrics, Erin Heist is definitely an artist to watch in the music industry. Her passion for music and dedication to her craft have already earned her a dedicated fanbase and critical acclaim, and she is sure to continue making waves in the years to come.

18. Kate Earl

Kate Earl is a singer-songwriter known for her soulful and folk-inspired music. Born in Anchorage, Alaska, she began singing at a young age and started playing the guitar and writing her own songs in her teens. Her music is often characterized by her powerful and emotive vocals, which she blends with elements of pop, rock, and R&B.

Earl released her first album, “Fate Is the Hunter,” in 2005, which received critical acclaim and helped to establish her as an up-and-coming artist in the indie music scene. Since then, she has released several more albums, including “Kate Earl” (2009), “Stronger” (2012), and “Thief & Rescue” (2017).

In addition to her solo work, Earl has collaborated with a number of other musicians, including Brett Dennen, the Counting Crows, and the band Train. She has also had her music featured in a variety of films and television shows, including Grey’s Anatomy, Private Practice, and The Vampire Diaries.

Throughout her career, Earl has been praised for her powerful and soulful vocals, as well as her ability to write deeply personal and emotionally resonant songs. Her music has won her a devoted fan base and critical acclaim, and she continues to be one of the most exciting and dynamic singer-songwriters in the indie music scene.

19. John Gourley

John Gourley is an American singer, songwriter, and musician best known as the lead vocalist and guitarist of the indie rock band Portugal. The Man. Born on May 12, 1981, in Alaska, Gourley spent most of his childhood in Wasilla. He started playing music at a young age and formed Portugal. The Man with his friends in 2004.

Gourley’s singing style is distinctive and versatile, ranging from powerful and soulful to delicate and falsetto. He has been praised for his ability to convey complex emotions through his vocals and lyrics. Portugal. The Man’s music often features experimental and psychedelic elements, with Gourley’s guitar playing adding to the band’s distinctive sound.

In addition to his work with Portugal. The Man, Gourley has collaborated with other musicians, including Danger Mouse and Brian Burton, on various projects. He has also been involved in charitable causes, such as raising awareness for environmental issues and supporting local communities in Alaska.

Gourley’s musical talents have earned him critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base. He continues to evolve as an artist, exploring new sounds and themes in his music while staying true to his roots.

20. Brock Lindow

Brock Lindow is an American musician and vocalist, best known as the lead singer of the Alaskan metalcore band 36 Crazyfists. Born in Anchorage, Alaska, Lindow started singing in various local bands in the mid-1990s before co-founding 36 Crazyfists in 1994. With his emotionally charged lyrics and powerful vocals, Lindow helped to establish 36 Crazyfists as one of the most respected and influential bands in the heavy metal scene.

Lindow’s vocal style is characterized by his ability to switch between clean singing and screaming, often within the same song. His lyrics often explore themes of loss, heartbreak, and personal struggles, drawing from his own experiences growing up in Alaska. Over the course of his career with 36 Crazyfists, Lindow has released nine studio albums and toured extensively throughout the United States and Europe, earning a dedicated fan base along the way.

In addition to his work with 36 Crazyfists, Lindow has also collaborated with several other artists and bands, including Roadrunner United, Alice in Chains, and Strapping Young Lad. Despite facing personal challenges and setbacks over the years, Lindow’s passion for music has never waned, and he remains a respected and influential figure in the heavy metal community.