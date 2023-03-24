Alabama has been home to many great musicians who have left their mark on the world of music. From country to soul, rock to hip-hop, Alabama singers have made an indelible impact on the industry, producing some of the most iconic songs and performances in history.

In this article, we will take a closer look at 20 famous singers from Alabama, their contributions to music, and the impact they have had on the industry.

Some of the most notable singers from Alabama include Hank Williams Sr., who is widely considered one of the most influential figures in country music history, Tammy Wynette, the “First Lady of Country Music,” Percy Sledge, whose soulful ballads continue to captivate audiences around the world, and Lionel Richie, one of the best-selling artists of all time. Other notable Alabama singers include the Alabama band, who brought a unique blend of country and rock to the music scene, and contemporary artists like Jason Isbell, who have continued to push the boundaries of the genre with their innovative and thought-provoking lyrics.

Through their music, these Alabama singers have helped to define the sound of their respective genres, and their influence can still be felt in the music of today. Whether through their soaring vocals, memorable lyrics, or innovative compositions, these singers have left an indelible mark on the world of music, and their contributions will continue to be celebrated for generations to come.

1. Hank Williams Sr.

Hank Williams Sr. was an American country singer and songwriter who achieved widespread fame in the 1940s and 1950s. Born in Alabama in 1923, Williams grew up listening to gospel music and learned to play the guitar as a young child. He began performing in local talent shows and on radio stations in his teens, and by the late 1930s, he was playing with various bands and honing his songwriting skills.

Williams’ breakthrough came in 1947 with the release of his hit single “Move It on Over,” which launched him into stardom. Over the next few years, he became one of the most popular and influential country musicians of all time, with hits like “Lovesick Blues,” “Your Cheatin’ Heart,” and “Hey Good Lookin’.” Williams’ songs were known for their emotional honesty, catchy melodies, and timeless appeal.

Unfortunately, Williams’ success was marred by personal troubles, including chronic health problems, substance abuse, and a tumultuous marriage. He died at the young age of 29 in 1953, but his legacy lived on through his music. Williams’ songs continue to be covered by musicians of all genres and his influence can be heard in countless country, rock, and pop songs to this day. He was posthumously inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1961, cementing his place as one of the greatest musicians of all time.

2. The Commodores

The Commodores are an American funk and soul band formed in 1968 in Tuskegee, Alabama. The band was originally composed of Lionel Richie, Thomas McClary, Milan Williams, William King, Ronald LaPread, and Walter “Clyde” Orange. Their unique blend of R&B, funk, and pop music made them one of the most successful acts of the 1970s and 1980s.

The Commodores achieved their first major success in 1974 with their single “Machine Gun,” which reached number 22 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. They continued to release hit after hit throughout the decade, with songs like “Brick House,” “Easy,” and “Three Times a Lady” becoming staples of the era’s music scene. The band’s success continued into the 1980s, with hits like “Nightshift” and “Lady (You Bring Me Up)” topping the charts.

In addition to their chart success, the Commodores were known for their electrifying live performances and dynamic stage presence. They toured extensively throughout their career and became one of the most sought-after live acts of their time.

Although the Commodores have undergone several lineup changes over the years, they continue to perform and record music to this day. Their legacy as one of the most successful and influential bands of the funk and soul era remains secure.

3. Lionel Richie

Lionel Richie is an American singer, songwriter, and producer who first gained fame as a member of the legendary funk and soul band The Commodores. Born in Tuskegee, Alabama in 1949, Richie began his music career in the 1960s and became one of the most successful artists of the 1980s.

As a solo artist, Richie’s career took off with his 1982 self-titled debut album, which included hits like “Truly” and “You Are.” His follow-up album, “Can’t Slow Down,” became one of the biggest albums of the 1980s and included hit singles like “All Night Long,” “Hello,” and “Stuck on You.” Richie’s smooth vocals, catchy melodies, and heartfelt lyrics made him one of the era’s most beloved artists.

In addition to his successful solo career, Richie has written and produced music for other artists, including Michael Jackson, Kenny Rogers, and Diana Ross. He has won multiple Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1994.

Richie’s music continues to be a beloved part of popular culture and his influence can be heard in countless artists today. He remains one of the most successful and respected musicians of his generation, with a career that has spanned over five decades.

4. Alabama band

Alabama is an American country band that formed in Fort Payne, Alabama in 1969. The band was originally composed of cousins Randy Owen, Teddy Gentry, and Jeff Cook, and drummer Mark Herndon joined later. Alabama is considered one of the most successful country bands of all time, with over 75 million records sold worldwide and numerous hit songs.

Alabama’s music is known for its blend of traditional country and Southern rock, with catchy melodies and heartfelt lyrics. Their debut album, “My Home’s in Alabama,” was released in 1980 and included the hit title track, which became a regional success. They achieved national fame with their second album, “Feels So Right,” which included hit singles like “Love in the First Degree” and the title track.

Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, Alabama continued to release hit after hit, with 21 consecutive number one singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Their signature songs, such as “Mountain Music,” “Dixieland Delight,” and “Song of the South,” have become beloved classics of the country music genre.

In addition to their musical success, Alabama is known for their philanthropic work and support of various charities. They were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2005, cementing their place as one of the greatest country bands of all time.

5. Jimmy Buffett

Jimmy Buffett is an American singer-songwriter, author, and businessman known for his laid-back style and tropical-themed music. Born in Pascagoula, Mississippi in 1946, Buffett began his music career in the early 1970s and became a pioneer of the “Gulf and Western” subgenre of country music, which combines elements of country, folk, rock, and Caribbean music.

Buffett’s music is known for its island-inspired themes and laid-back, beachy vibe. His signature song, “Margaritaville,” is a classic of the genre and has become a cultural touchstone. Buffett’s music has also inspired a devoted fan base, known as “Parrotheads,” who embrace his carefree, tropical lifestyle.

In addition to his music career, Buffett is a prolific author, with several best-selling books to his name. He is also a successful businessman, with a chain of Margaritaville restaurants and a line of clothing and merchandise.

Despite his success, Buffett remains down-to-earth and committed to his roots. He is known for his philanthropic work and support of environmental causes, particularly in the Gulf Coast region. He continues to tour and record music to this day, and his influence can be heard in countless artists who have followed in his footsteps.

6. Nat King Cole

Nat King Cole was an American singer, pianist, and songwriter known for his smooth and velvety voice, elegant phrasing, and sophisticated jazz-influenced style. Born in Montgomery, Alabama in 1919, Cole began his music career as a jazz pianist, but he quickly became a popular singer and a cultural icon.

Cole’s music is characterized by its romantic ballads, jazz standards, and popular hits, which he performed with his trademark charm and grace. He was one of the first African-American artists to achieve mainstream success in the United States, and he broke down barriers with his talent and his dignified demeanor.

Some of Cole’s most beloved hits include “Unforgettable,” “Mona Lisa,” and “The Christmas Song,” which have become classics of the American songbook. He also hosted his own television variety show, “The Nat King Cole Show,” in the 1950s, which was groundbreaking for its time.

Despite facing racism and discrimination throughout his life, Cole remained a trailblazer and a role model for generations of musicians. His legacy as one of the greatest singers of the 20th century is secure, and his influence can be heard in countless artists who have followed in his footsteps.

7. Tammy Wynette

Tammy Wynette was an American country music singer known for her powerful, emotive vocals and her signature songwriting style. Born in Mississippi in 1942, Wynette began her music career in the 1960s and quickly became one of the most successful and beloved country artists of her era.

Wynette’s music is known for its themes of heartbreak, resilience, and the struggles of everyday life. Some of her most famous hits include “Stand by Your Man,” “D-I-V-O-R-C-E,” and “Til I Can Make It on My Own.” She was also known for her collaborations with other country artists, including George Jones, with whom she was married for a time.

Wynette’s music was groundbreaking for its time, as she was one of the first female country artists to achieve mainstream success. She was a trailblazer for women in the music industry and inspired countless other artists with her talent and her determination.

Despite facing personal struggles and setbacks throughout her life, Wynette remained a beloved figure in the country music community until her death in 1998. Her music continues to be celebrated and revered, and her influence can be heard in countless artists today.

8. Wilson Pickett

Wilson Pickett was an American soul singer and songwriter known for his electrifying performances, raw vocal power, and iconic hits. Born in Alabama in 1941, Pickett began his music career in the 1950s and quickly became one of the most influential and respected soul artists of his era.

Pickett’s music is characterized by its gritty, soulful sound, which blended elements of gospel, R&B, and rock and roll. Some of his most famous hits include “In the Midnight Hour,” “Mustang Sally,” and “Land of 1,000 Dances,” which have become classics of the soul and R&B genres.

Pickett’s dynamic stage presence and passionate delivery made him a beloved figure among audiences and fellow musicians alike. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991 and remains one of the most influential and celebrated soul singers of all time.

Despite facing personal struggles and setbacks throughout his life, Pickett continued to record and perform music until his death in 2006. His legacy as a pioneer of soul music and a trailblazer for future generations of artists is secure, and his influence can be heard in countless musicians who have followed in his footsteps.

9. Jason Isbell

Jason Isbell is an American singer-songwriter known for his honest and introspective lyrics, heartfelt vocals, and his ability to blend various musical genres, including rock, folk, and country. Born in Alabama in 1979, Isbell first gained fame as a member of the Drive-By Truckers, a critically acclaimed southern rock band.

Isbell’s solo career began in 2007, and he has since released a series of critically acclaimed albums, including “Southeastern,” “Something More Than Free,” and “The Nashville Sound.” His music is known for its themes of addiction, love, and loss, and his ability to tell deeply personal stories that resonate with audiences.

In addition to his songwriting talent, Isbell is also an accomplished guitarist and has been praised for his technical skill and musical versatility. He has won multiple Grammy Awards and Americana Music Awards for his music, and has been hailed as one of the most important voices in contemporary Americana and country music.

Despite facing personal struggles and setbacks throughout his life, including addiction and a battle with cancer, Isbell has remained a beloved figure in the music community, and his music continues to inspire and connect with fans around the world.

10. Emmylou Harris

Emmylou Harris is an American singer-songwriter and musician known for her unique blend of country, folk, and rock music, as well as her stunning vocals and emotionally resonant songwriting. Born in Alabama in 1947, Harris began her music career in the late 1960s and quickly became one of the most respected and beloved artists of her era.

Harris’s music is characterized by its poetic lyrics, intricate guitar work, and the emotional depth of her vocal performances. Some of her most famous hits include “Boulder to Birmingham,” “Orphan Girl,” and “Red Dirt Girl,” which have become classics of the country and folk genres.

Harris has also collaborated with a wide range of artists throughout her career, including Gram Parsons, Bob Dylan, and Neil Young. Her ability to blend various musical styles and work with a diverse range of musicians has made her a celebrated and influential figure in the music community.

Harris has won multiple Grammy Awards and other honors for her music, and has been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. She continues to record and perform music today, and her legacy as a pioneer of country and folk music, and a champion for women in the industry, is secure.

11. Alabama Shakes

Alabama Shakes is an American rock band known for their unique blend of southern rock, soul, and blues music, as well as the powerful vocals and dynamic stage presence of lead singer Brittany Howard. Formed in Athens, Alabama in 2009, the band quickly gained a following for their electrifying live performances and their debut album “Boys & Girls” was a commercial and critical success.

Alabama Shakes’s music is characterized by its gritty, raw sound, which draws on influences ranging from classic rock and roll to gospel and R&B. Howard’s vocals, in particular, have been praised for their emotional depth and range, and her songwriting has been noted for its personal and introspective themes.

The band has continued to release critically acclaimed albums, including “Sound & Color” and “The Boys & Girls Live from the Alabama Theatre,” and they have won multiple Grammy Awards for their music. Their ability to seamlessly blend different genres and create a sound that is uniquely their own has made them one of the most exciting and innovative rock bands of their era.

Despite taking a hiatus in 2018, Alabama Shakes remain a beloved and influential force in the music community, and their legacy as pioneers of southern rock and soul music is secure.

12. Percy Sledge

Percy Sledge was an American R&B and soul singer known for his distinctive and powerful vocals, as well as his iconic hit song “When a Man Loves a Woman.” Born in Alabama in 1940, Sledge began his music career singing in local gospel groups before moving on to perform in clubs and talent shows throughout the South.

Sledge’s breakthrough came in 1966 with the release of “When a Man Loves a Woman,” which quickly became a chart-topping hit and a classic of the soul genre. His soulful, emotive vocals on the song, which he co-wrote, remain some of the most recognizable in the history of popular music.

Over the course of his career, Sledge released numerous other hits, including “Warm and Tender Love,” “Take Time to Know Her,” and “Cover Me.” He was known for his ability to infuse his songs with a sense of raw emotion and vulnerability, and his music continues to resonate with audiences around the world.

Sledge passed away in 2015, but his legacy as one of the most important voices in soul and R&B music remains secure. His powerful vocals, emotional depth, and timeless songs continue to inspire and connect with fans of all ages and backgrounds.

13. Jamey Johnson

Jamey Johnson is an American country singer-songwriter known for his deep, soulful voice and his emotionally resonant songwriting. Born in Alabama in 1975, Johnson began his music career in the early 2000s, writing songs for other country artists before releasing his own critically acclaimed debut album, “The Dollar,” in 2006.

Johnson’s music is characterized by its introspective and poignant lyrics, which explore themes of heartache, loss, and redemption. His distinctive voice, which has been compared to those of country legends like Merle Haggard and Waylon Jennings, gives his songs a powerful emotional punch.

Some of Johnson’s most well-known songs include “In Color,” “High Cost of Living,” and “The Guitar Song,” which have become modern classics of the country genre. He has also collaborated with a range of other musicians, including Willie Nelson, George Strait, and Alison Krauss.

Despite a relatively low profile in the mainstream country music industry, Johnson’s music has earned him critical acclaim and a dedicated following of fans. He has won multiple Grammy Awards and other honors for his music, and his legacy as a unique and authentic voice in country music is secure.

14. Clarence Carter

Clarence Carter is an American R&B and soul singer known for his smooth, soulful vocals and his hits of the 1960s and 1970s. Born in Alabama in 1936, Carter grew up singing in gospel choirs before transitioning to R&B music in his teenage years.

Carter’s breakthrough hit came in 1968 with the release of “Slip Away,” which quickly became a chart-topping hit and established him as a leading voice in the soul music genre. He followed this up with a string of other hits, including “Patches,” “Too Weak to Fight,” and “Snatching It Back.”

Carter’s music is characterized by his emotive, soulful vocals and his ability to convey a range of emotions in his songs. He was known for his ability to infuse his music with a sense of honesty and authenticity, which made his songs resonate with audiences around the world.

Despite a career that spanned several decades, Carter never lost his ability to connect with his audience through his music. His contributions to the soul and R&B genres have earned him a place among the greats of American music, and his legacy continues to influence musicians around the world.

15. Big Mama Thornton

Big Mama Thornton was an American blues singer and songwriter known for her powerful voice and her role in pioneering the blues genre. Born in Alabama in 1926, Thornton began her music career singing in gospel choirs before transitioning to the blues in the 1940s.

Thornton’s biggest hit came in 1953 with the release of “Hound Dog,” which became a chart-topping hit and established her as a leading voice in the blues genre. The song was later famously covered by Elvis Presley, but Thornton’s original recording remains a classic of American music.

Throughout her career, Thornton was known for her commanding stage presence and her ability to convey a range of emotions through her music. She was a trailblazer for female blues artists, and her influence can be heard in the work of countless musicians who followed in her footsteps.

Despite facing numerous challenges and setbacks throughout her life and career, Thornton remained dedicated to her craft until her passing in 1984. Her music and legacy continue to inspire and influence musicians around the world, and her place in the pantheon of American music is secure.

16. Dinah Washington

Dinah Washington, also known as the “Queen of the Blues,” was an American singer and pianist who became a leading voice in the jazz and blues genres in the 1940s and 1950s. Born in Alabama in 1924, Washington began her music career singing gospel music before transitioning to jazz and blues in her teenage years.

Throughout her career, Washington was known for her powerful voice and her ability to convey a wide range of emotions through her music. She was a master of both the ballad and the uptempo blues, and her performances were marked by her soulful delivery and her ability to connect with her audience.

Washington’s biggest hits included “What a Difference a Day Makes” and “Unforgettable,” which remain classics of the jazz and blues genres to this day. She was also known for her collaborations with other leading musicians of her time, including Quincy Jones and Brook Benton.

Despite facing numerous challenges and obstacles throughout her life and career, Washington remained dedicated to her craft until her passing in 1963. Her contributions to the jazz and blues genres have earned her a place among the greats of American music, and her legacy continues to influence musicians around the world.

17. Gucci Mane

Gucci Mane, born Radric Delantic Davis, is an American rapper, songwriter, and record executive known for his unique flow and contribution to the hip-hop genre. Born in Alabama in 1980, he grew up in Atlanta, Georgia, and began his music career in the early 2000s.

Gucci Mane’s music is characterized by his distinctive southern drawl and gritty lyrics that reflect his experiences growing up in poverty and struggling with addiction. He is known for his ability to create infectious hooks and catchy melodies that have earned him a dedicated fan base and numerous chart-topping hits.

Throughout his career, Gucci Mane has released numerous albums, mixtapes, and collaborations with other leading hip-hop artists. He is also the founder and CEO of 1017 Records, which has become one of the most successful independent labels in the music industry.

Despite his struggles with addiction and brushes with the law, Gucci Mane has remained dedicated to his music and his fans. His contributions to the hip-hop genre have earned him a place among the leading voices in modern rap, and his legacy continues to influence a new generation of musicians.

18. Odetta

Odetta Holmes, known simply as Odetta, was an American folk singer and civil rights activist who became one of the leading voices of the 1960s folk revival. Born in Birmingham, Alabama in 1930, Odetta began her music career as a teenager singing in gospel choirs before transitioning to folk music in the late 1950s.

Odetta’s music was characterized by her powerful voice and her ability to convey a range of emotions through her performances. She was a master of both traditional folk songs and original compositions, and her music reflected her commitment to social justice and civil rights.

Throughout her career, Odetta performed at countless civil rights rallies and protests, using her music to inspire and mobilize activists in the fight for equality. She was a powerful and influential voice in the movement, and her music helped to galvanize a generation of young people committed to social change.

Despite facing numerous challenges and obstacles throughout her life and career, Odetta remained dedicated to her music and her activism until her passing in 2008. Her contributions to the folk music and civil rights movements have earned her a place among the greats of American music, and her legacy continues to inspire and influence musicians and activists around the world.

19. Eddie Levert

Eddie Levert is an American R&B singer and songwriter, best known as the lead vocalist of the legendary soul group The O’Jays. Born in 1942 in Alabama, Levert grew up in Canton, Ohio, where he formed The Triumphs with his friends in high school. The Triumphs later became The O’Jays and went on to become one of the most successful soul groups of the 1970s and 80s.

Levert’s music is characterized by his powerful and soulful voice, which has been compared to that of Otis Redding and Wilson Pickett. His lyrics often reflect the social and political issues of the times, and his music has remained relevant and influential throughout his career.

In addition to his work with The O’Jays, Levert has also released several solo albums and collaborations with other leading R&B artists. He has received numerous awards and accolades for his contributions to music, including induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2005.

Throughout his career, Levert has remained dedicated to his music and his fans, and his powerful voice and soulful performances continue to captivate audiences around the world.

20. Eddie Floyd

Eddie Floyd is an American soul singer and songwriter who rose to prominence in the 1960s and 70s with a string of hits that have become classics of the genre. Born in Montgomery, Alabama in 1937, Floyd moved to Detroit as a young man and began his career as a songwriter, penning hits for artists like Wilson Pickett and Otis Redding.

Floyd’s music is characterized by his smooth, soulful vocals and his ability to write songs that combine catchy melodies with meaningful lyrics. His best-known songs include “Knock on Wood,” “Raise Your Hand,” and “Big Bird,” which have all become staples of soul radio and have been covered by countless other artists over the years.

In addition to his success as a performer, Floyd has also been recognized for his contributions to the music industry as a songwriter and producer. He has received numerous awards and honors throughout his career, including induction into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame in 1995.

Despite facing numerous challenges and setbacks over the years, Floyd has remained dedicated to his music and his fans, and his enduring legacy as a soul music pioneer continues to inspire and influence musicians around the world.