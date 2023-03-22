The 1990s were a decade of significant change in the world of rock music, as the genre continued to evolve and new sub-genres emerged. The decade saw the rise of grunge and alternative rock, with bands like Nirvana, Pearl Jam, and Soundgarden dominating the airwaves. However, there were also influential bands outside of these sub-genres that were making waves in the rock scene, such as Green Day, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Oasis. The 1990s were also marked by the emergence of nu-metal, with bands like Korn and Limp Bizkit gaining popularity. The decade saw the introduction of new technologies and the internet, which transformed the way people consumed and shared music. Despite these changes, the rock bands of the 1990s left a lasting impact on the music industry and continue to influence artists today. In this article, we will take a look at the top 20 famous rock bands of the 1990s, their sound, and their legacy, showcasing the diverse and exciting music that defined this era.

1. Nirvana

Nirvana was an American rock band formed in 1987 by Kurt Cobain, Krist Novoselic, and Dave Grohl. They were at the forefront of the grunge movement, which emerged in the Pacific Northwest in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Nirvana’s music was characterized by its heavy and distorted guitar sound, and Cobain’s introspective lyrics. Their breakthrough album, “Nevermind” (1991), contained the hit single “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” which catapulted the band to worldwide fame.

Nirvana’s music has been described as a fusion of punk rock and heavy metal, with a pop sensibility that made their songs accessible to a wider audience. They were known for their energetic live performances and rebellious attitude, which made them icons of the 1990s alternative rock scene. Tragically, Cobain’s suicide in 1994 marked the end of the band’s short but influential career.

2. Radiohead

Radiohead is an English rock band formed in 1985 in Oxfordshire. The band consists of Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, Colin Greenwood, Ed O’Brien, and Philip Selway. They are known for their experimental approach to rock music, incorporating elements of electronic, jazz, and classical music into their sound. Radiohead’s music often explores themes of alienation, technology, and politics.

Radiohead’s breakthrough album, “OK Computer” (1997), was hailed as a masterpiece and is often cited as one of the greatest albums of all time. Its songs tackled themes of modern life, such as consumerism, technology, and the loss of human connection. Radiohead’s subsequent albums continued to push the boundaries of rock music, experimenting with different styles and sounds.

Radiohead is also known for their activism and commitment to social justice causes. They have performed at numerous benefit concerts and have supported campaigns against climate change and nuclear disarmament. Their music and activism have inspired a generation of fans, and they remain one of the most important and influential bands of the past few decades.

3. Alice In Chains

Alice In Chains is an American rock band formed in Seattle in 1987. The band’s music combines heavy metal and alternative rock elements, with a focus on vocal harmonies and introspective lyrics. The original lineup included vocalist Layne Staley, guitarist Jerry Cantrell, bassist Mike Starr, and drummer Sean Kinney. They achieved commercial success with their albums “Dirt” (1992) and “Jar of Flies” (1994), which both received critical acclaim and produced hit singles.

Alice In Chains’ music often deals with themes of addiction, depression, and personal struggle. Staley’s haunting vocals and Cantrell’s intricate guitar work are key components of the band’s sound. After Staley’s death in 2002, the band went on hiatus but eventually reformed with new vocalist William DuVall. They continue to tour and release new music to this day.

4. R.E.M.

R.E.M. is an American rock band formed in Athens, Georgia, in 1980. The band consists of singer Michael Stipe, guitarist Peter Buck, bassist Mike Mills, and drummer Bill Berry (who retired in 1997). R.E.M. is known for their jangly guitar sound, cryptic lyrics, and melodic hooks. They were at the forefront of the alternative rock movement in the 1980s and 1990s, and their influence can be heard in many bands that followed.

R.E.M.’s breakthrough album, “Document” (1987), contained the hit singles “The One I Love” and “It’s the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine).” Their subsequent albums, including “Out of Time” (1991) and “Automatic for the People” (1992), cemented their status as one of the biggest bands of the era. R.E.M. continued to release critically acclaimed albums throughout the 1990s and 2000s before calling it quits in 2011.

5. U2

U2 is an Irish rock band formed in Dublin in 1976. The band consists of Bono (lead vocals and guitar), The Edge (guitar, keyboards, and backing vocals), Adam Clayton (bass guitar), and Larry Mullen Jr. (drums and percussion). U2’s sound is characterized by The Edge’s signature guitar sound, which is created by his use of delay and other effects pedals. The band’s lyrics often touch on social and political themes, with Bono’s distinctive voice delivering powerful messages of hope and redemption. U2 has released many successful albums throughout their career, including The Joshua Tree, Achtung Baby, and How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb. The band has won numerous awards, including 22 Grammy Awards, and has sold over 170 million records worldwide.

6. Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam is an American rock band formed in Seattle in 1990. The band consists of Eddie Vedder (lead vocals, guitar), Mike McCready (lead guitar), Stone Gossard (rhythm guitar), Jeff Ament (bass guitar), and Matt Cameron (drums). Pearl Jam’s sound is characterized by their powerful, often raw guitar sound, which is driven by the band’s strong rhythm section. The band’s lyrics often touch on social and political themes, with Vedder’s distinctive voice delivering emotive and powerful messages. Pearl Jam has released many successful albums throughout their career, including Ten, Vs., and Vitalogy. The band has won numerous awards, including five American Music Awards and a Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock Performance. Pearl Jam is also known for their activism, particularly on environmental and social justice issues.

7. Oasis

Oasis is an English rock band formed in Manchester in 1991. The band consists of brothers Liam Gallagher (vocals) and Noel Gallagher (lead guitar, vocals), as well as Gem Archer (rhythm guitar), Andy Bell (bass guitar), and Chris Sharrock (drums). Oasis is known for their anthemic rock sound, heavily influenced by British rock bands of the 1960s and 70s, as well as their sibling rivalry and turbulent personal relationships. The band has released many successful albums throughout their career, including Definitely Maybe, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, and Be Here Now. Oasis has sold over 75 million records worldwide and has won many awards, including multiple Brit Awards.

8. Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters is an American rock band formed in Seattle in 1994 by Dave Grohl, the former drummer of Nirvana. The band consists of Grohl (vocals, guitar), Pat Smear (guitar), Nate Mendel (bass), Taylor Hawkins (drums), and Chris Shiflett (guitar). Foo Fighters is known for their high-energy, guitar-driven sound, which blends elements of classic rock, punk, and metal. The band has released many successful albums throughout their career, including The Colour and the Shape, There Is Nothing Left to Lose, and Wasting Light. Foo Fighters has won multiple Grammy Awards and has sold over 12 million records in the United States alone.

9. Blur

Blur is an English rock band formed in London in 1988. The band consists of Damon Albarn (vocals, keyboards), Graham Coxon (guitar, vocals), Alex James (bass guitar), and Dave Rowntree (drums). Blur’s sound is characterized by their Britpop style, which blends elements of rock, pop, and indie music. The band has released many successful albums throughout their career, including Parklife, The Great Escape, and Blur. Blur has won multiple Brit Awards and has been nominated for numerous other awards, including a Grammy Award. The band is also known for their rivalry with Oasis during the Britpop era of the mid-1990s.

10. Green Day

Green Day is an American punk rock band formed in Berkeley, California in 1987. The band consists of Billie Joe Armstrong (lead vocals, guitar), Mike Dirnt (bass guitar, backing vocals), and Tré Cool (drums, percussion). Green Day’s sound is characterized by fast-paced, energetic guitar riffs and politically charged lyrics. The band has released many successful albums throughout their career, including Dookie, American Idiot, and Revolution Radio. Green Day has won multiple Grammy Awards and has sold over 85 million records worldwide.

11. Hootie & The Blowfish

Hootie & The Blowfish is an American rock band formed in Columbia, South Carolina in 1986. The band consists of Darius Rucker (lead vocals, rhythm guitar), Mark Bryan (lead guitar, backing vocals), Dean Felber (bass guitar, backing vocals), and Jim “Soni” Sonefeld (drums, percussion, backing vocals). Hootie & The Blowfish’s sound is characterized by their catchy, melodic pop rock style, which draws influences from folk, blues, and country music. The band has released many successful albums throughout their career, including Cracked Rear View, Fairweather Johnson, and Musical Chairs. Hootie & The Blowfish has won multiple awards, including several Grammy Awards and American Music Awards.

12. Red Hot Chili Peppers

Red Hot Chili Peppers is an American rock band formed in Los Angeles in 1983. The band consists of Anthony Kiedis (lead vocals), Flea (bass guitar), Chad Smith (drums), and John Frusciante (guitar). Red Hot Chili Peppers’ sound is characterized by their fusion of funk, punk, and rock, as well as Kiedis’ distinctive vocal style. The band has released many successful albums throughout their career, including Blood Sugar Sex Magik, Californication, and Stadium Arcadium. Red Hot Chili Peppers has won multiple Grammy Awards and has sold over 80 million records worldwide. The band is also known for their energetic live performances and their advocacy for various social and political causes.

13. Soundgarden

Soundgarden is an American rock band formed in Seattle in 1984. The band consists of Chris Cornell (lead vocals, rhythm guitar), Kim Thayil (lead guitar), Ben Shepherd (bass guitar, backing vocals), and Matt Cameron (drums, percussion). Soundgarden’s sound is characterized by their heavy, distorted guitar riffs and Cornell’s powerful vocals. The band has released many successful albums throughout their career, including Badmotorfinger, Superunknown, and Down on the Upside. Soundgarden has won multiple Grammy Awards and has sold over 25 million records worldwide. The band is also known for their contribution to the grunge movement of the early 1990s.

14. Suede

Suede is an English rock band formed in London in 1989. The band consists of Brett Anderson (lead vocals), Richard Oakes (lead guitar), Neil Codling (keyboards), Mat Osman (bass guitar), and Simon Gilbert (drums). Suede’s sound is characterized by their glam rock-influenced sound, theatrical vocals, and poetic lyrics. The band has released many successful albums throughout their career, including Suede, Dog Man Star, and Coming Up. Suede has won multiple Brit Awards and has been nominated for many other awards, including a Mercury Prize. The band is also known for their role in the Britpop movement of the mid-1990s.

15. Guns N’Roses

Guns N’ Roses is an American rock band formed in Los Angeles in 1985. The band consists of Axl Rose (lead vocals), Slash (lead guitar), Duff McKagan (bass guitar, backing vocals), Dizzy Reed (keyboards, backing vocals), and Frank Ferrer (drums). Guns N’ Roses’ sound is characterized by their hard rock style, which draws influences from heavy metal and punk rock. The band has released many successful albums throughout their career, including Appetite for Destruction, Use Your Illusion I & II, and Chinese Democracy. Guns N’ Roses has won multiple awards, including several MTV Video Music Awards and American Music Awards. The band is also known for their tumultuous personal relationships and their wild, rock and roll lifestyle.

16. Pantera

Pantera is an American heavy metal band formed in Arlington, Texas in 1981. The band consists of Phil Anselmo (lead vocals), Dimebag Darrell (guitar), Vinnie Paul (drums), and Rex Brown (bass guitar). Pantera’s sound is characterized by their heavy, groove-oriented riffs and Anselmo’s aggressive vocals. The band has released many successful albums throughout their career, including Cowboys from Hell, Vulgar Display of Power, and Far Beyond Driven. Pantera has won multiple awards, including several Grammy Awards and Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards. The band is also known for their contribution to the development of the groove metal subgenre.

17. The Smashing Pumpkins

The Smashing Pumpkins is an American alternative rock band formed in Chicago in 1988. The band consists of Billy Corgan (lead vocals, guitar), James Iha (guitar, backing vocals), Jimmy Chamberlin (drums, percussion), and D’arcy Wretzky (bass guitar, backing vocals). The Smashing Pumpkins’ sound is characterized by their heavy, guitar-driven sound and Corgan’s distinctive vocals. The band has released many successful albums throughout their career, including Siamese Dream, Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, and Adore. The Smashing Pumpkins has won multiple awards, including several MTV Video Music Awards and American Music Awards. The band is also known for their contribution to the alternative rock movement of the early 1990s.

18. Blink-182

Blink-182 is an American punk rock band formed in Poway, California in 1992. The band consists of Mark Hoppus (lead vocals, bass guitar), Travis Barker (drums, percussion), and Matt Skiba (guitar, backing vocals). Blink-182’s sound is characterized by their fast-paced, energetic pop punk style and humorous lyrics. The band has released many successful albums throughout their career, including Enema of the State, Take Off Your Pants and Jacket, and California. Blink-182 has won multiple awards, including several MTV Video Music Awards and Teen Choice Awards. The band is also known for their influence on the pop punk and skate punk subgenres, as well as their iconic music videos.

19. Weezer

Weezer is an American alternative rock band formed in Los Angeles, California in 1992. The band consists of Rivers Cuomo (lead vocals, guitar), Brian Bell (guitar, backing vocals), Scott Shriner (bass guitar, backing vocals), and Patrick Wilson (drums, percussion). Weezer’s sound is characterized by their catchy, guitar-driven melodies and witty lyrics. The band has released many successful albums throughout their career, including their self-titled debut album (also known as The Blue Album), Pinkerton, and The White Album. Weezer has won multiple awards, including a Grammy Award for Best Music Video for their song “Pork and Beans.” The band is also known for their iconic music videos, which often feature quirky and humorous themes.

20. Spiritualized

Spiritualized is an English space rock band formed in Rugby, Warwickshire in 1990. The band consists of Jason Pierce (lead vocals, guitar), John Coxon (guitar, keyboards), Doggen Foster (guitar), Kevin Bales (drums), Tom Edwards (keyboards, guitar), and Christopher Davis (bass guitar). Spiritualized’s sound is characterized by their use of psychedelic and experimental elements, including ambient soundscapes and electronic instruments. The band has released many successful albums throughout their career, including Lazer Guided Melodies, Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating in Space, and And Nothing Hurt. Spiritualized has won multiple awards, including a nomination for the Mercury Prize. The band is also known for their epic live performances, which often include elaborate light shows and projections.