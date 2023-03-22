Country music has a rich history that dates back to the early 20th century. It is a genre that celebrates the joys and struggles of everyday life, often drawing inspiration from rural and small-town America. While male artists have traditionally dominated the country music scene, female singers have played a pivotal role in shaping the genre’s sound and image. From the early days of Patsy Cline and Kitty Wells to the contemporary artists like Miranda Lambert and Kacey Musgraves, female country singers have left an indelible mark on the music industry.

In this article, we will explore the top 20 famous female country singers who have made significant contributions to the genre. These women have not only achieved commercial success but have also inspired generations of fans and fellow musicians. Their voices, songwriting, and performances have shaped the sound of country music and have helped to break down barriers for women in the male-dominated industry. From the iconic voices of Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn to the trailblazing careers of Tammy Wynette and Emmylou Harris, we will take a look at the lives and legacies of some of the most influential women in country music history.

1. Maybelle Carter

Maybelle Carter was an American country musician and singer who played a crucial role in the development of the country music genre. Born in 1909 in Virginia, she was one-third of the legendary Carter Family group, which included her husband A.P. Carter and sister-in-law Sara Carter. Maybelle is credited with popularizing the style of guitar playing known as the “Carter Scratch,” which involves playing melody and rhythm simultaneously on the guitar. This unique technique became a hallmark of the Carter Family’s sound and has influenced generations of musicians. Maybelle’s distinctive voice and guitar skills made her a standout in the country music scene of the 1920s and 1930s. Her contributions to the genre were recognized with her induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1970, making her the first woman to be honored in that category. Maybelle continued to perform and record music throughout her life, and her influence on country music can still be heard in the work of countless artists today.

2. Patsy Cline

Patsy Cline was an American country singer who rose to fame in the late 1950s and early 1960s. Born Virginia Patterson Hensley in 1932, she began performing at a young age and was soon discovered by a local radio station. She went on to become one of the most successful and influential female artists in the history of country music. Cline’s powerful voice and emotive delivery made her a favorite among fans of both country and pop music. Her hits included “Crazy,” “Walkin’ After Midnight,” and “I Fall to Pieces,” which remain beloved classics to this day. Despite her short career, which was tragically cut short by her death in a plane crash in 1963, Cline left an indelible mark on country music and inspired countless artists who followed in her footsteps. She was posthumously inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1973, and her influence can still be heard in the work of many contemporary country artists.

3. Kitty Wells

Kitty Wells, born as Muriel Ellen Deason, was an American country music singer and songwriter who gained fame in the 1950s. She is credited with breaking down barriers for women in country music, as she was the first female artist to achieve significant success in the genre with her hit song “It Wasn’t God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels.” Known as the “Queen of Country Music,” Kitty’s powerful voice and emotive delivery made her a favorite among fans of traditional country music. She continued to record and tour throughout her life and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1976.

4. Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton is an American singer, songwriter, actress, and philanthropist who has become a beloved icon in country music and popular culture. Born in Tennessee in 1946, she began her career as a songwriter before breaking out as a solo artist in the late 1960s. With hits such as “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors,” and “9 to 5,” Dolly’s distinctive voice and unique style have made her one of the most successful and influential artists in the history of country music. Her philanthropic work, particularly in her efforts to improve childhood literacy through her Imagination Library program, has also earned her widespread admiration and respect.

5. Loretta Lynn

Loretta Lynn is an American country music singer and songwriter who rose to fame in the 1960s and 1970s. Born in Kentucky in 1932, she began singing at a young age and was discovered by record producer Norm Burley in the early 1960s. Her hits such as “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “Don’t Come Home A’ Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind),” and “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)” made her one of the most successful female artists of the era. Loretta’s honest and unapologetic approach to her music, which often dealt with themes of female empowerment and domestic issues, made her a trailblazer for women in country music. She has won numerous awards throughout her career, including multiple Grammy Awards, and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1988.

6. Tammy Wynette

Tammy Wynette was an American country music singer and songwriter who became known as the “First Lady of Country Music.” Born in Mississippi in 1942, she rose to fame in the late 1960s and early 1970s with hits such as “Stand By Your Man,” “D-I-V-O-R-C-E,” and “Til I Get It Right.” Tammy’s powerful voice and emotive delivery, combined with her ability to convey the struggles and joys of everyday life, made her one of the most beloved artists of her era. She continued to record and tour throughout her life and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1998.

7. Emmylou Harris

Emmylou Harris is an American singer, songwriter, and musician who has been a fixture in the country music scene since the 1970s. Born in Alabama in 1947, she began her career as a folk singer before transitioning to country music. With hits such as “Boulder to Birmingham,” “Two More Bottles of Wine,” and “Blue Kentucky Girl,” Emmylou’s angelic voice and heartfelt performances have won her a legion of fans. She has also collaborated with many other notable artists, including Dolly Parton and Linda Ronstadt, and has been recognized with numerous awards throughout her career, including multiple Grammy Awards.

8. Bobbie Gentry

Bobbie Gentry is an American singer-songwriter who rose to fame in the late 1960s with her hit song “Ode to Billie Joe.” Born in Mississippi in 1944, she began her career as a model before transitioning to music. Her distinctive voice and unique style, which blended elements of country, pop, and folk music, made her a favorite among fans and critics alike. In addition to “Ode to Billie Joe,” Bobbie had several other hits, including “Fancy” and “I’ll Never Fall in Love Again.” Despite her relatively short career, she has had a lasting impact on the country music genre and has inspired many other artists with her unique approach to songwriting and performance.

9. Dottie West

Dottie West was an American country music singer and songwriter who rose to fame in the 1960s and 1970s. Born in Tennessee in 1932, she began her career as a songwriter before transitioning to singing. With hits such as “Here Comes My Baby,” “Country Sunshine,” and “Every Time Two Fools Collide,” Dottie’s distinctive voice and ability to convey emotion through her performances made her a favorite among fans of traditional country music. She continued to record and tour throughout her life and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2018.

10. Connie Smith

Connie Smith is an American country music singer who gained fame in the 1960s with hits such as “Once a Day,” “Cincinnati, Ohio,” and “Ain’t Had No Lovin’.” Born in Ohio in 1941, she began singing at a young age and was discovered by country music legend Bill Anderson in the early 1960s. Connie’s powerful voice and ability to convey the complexities of love and relationships through her music made her a favorite among fans of traditional country music. She has won numerous awards throughout her career, including multiple Grammy Awards, and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2012.

11. Linda Ronstadt

Linda Ronstadt is an American singer, songwriter, and musician who has been active since the 1960s. Born in Arizona in 1946, she began her career as a folk singer before transitioning to rock and pop music. With hits such as “You’re No Good,” “Blue Bayou,” and “When Will I Be Loved,” Linda’s powerful voice and wide-ranging musical abilities have made her one of the most successful and influential artists of her generation. She has collaborated with many other notable musicians, including Emmylou Harris and Dolly Parton, and has been recognized with numerous awards throughout her career, including multiple Grammy Awards. In addition to her music, Linda is also known for her activism on behalf of various social and political causes.

12. Lynn Anderson

Lynn Anderson was an American country music singer who rose to fame in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Born in North Dakota in 1947, she grew up in California and began performing as a teenager. With hits such as “Rose Garden,” “You’re My Man,” and “Top of the World,” Lynn’s smooth, velvety voice and ability to convey emotion through her performances made her one of the most beloved artists of her era. She continued to record and tour throughout her life and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2021.

13. Brenda Lee

Brenda Lee is an American singer and songwriter who became famous in the 1950s and 1960s with hits such as “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” “I’m Sorry,” and “All Alone Am I.” Born in Georgia in 1944, she began performing at a young age and quickly gained a reputation as one of the most talented young singers of her generation. With her powerful voice and energetic performances, Brenda helped pave the way for future generations of female artists. She has been recognized with numerous awards throughout her career, including induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002.

14. Wanda Jackson

Wanda Jackson is an American singer, songwriter, and guitarist who became known as the “Queen of Rockabilly” in the 1950s and 1960s. Born in Oklahoma in 1937, she began performing as a teenager and quickly gained a following with her energetic stage presence and powerful voice. With hits such as “Let’s Have a Party,” “Mean Mean Man,” and “Fujiyama Mama,” Wanda helped popularize rockabilly music and inspired many other musicians with her unique style. She continued to record and tour throughout her life and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2009.

15. Crystal Gayle

Crystal Gayle is an American country music singer who rose to fame in the 1970s and 1980s with hits such as “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue,” “Talking in Your Sleep,” and “Half the Way.” Born in Kentucky in 1951, she grew up in a musical family and began performing with her siblings at a young age. With her smooth, silky voice and glamorous stage presence, Crystal became one of the most popular and successful female artists of her era. She has won numerous awards throughout her career, including multiple Grammy Awards, and was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2017.

16. Barbara Mandrell

Barbara Mandrell is an American country music singer, songwriter, and actress who became famous in the 1970s and 1980s with hits such as “Sleeping Single in a Double Bed,” “I Was Country When Country Wasn’t Cool,” and “Years.” Born in Texas in 1948, she began performing with her family’s band at a young age and quickly gained a reputation as one of the most talented young musicians in country music. With her powerful voice and dynamic stage presence, Barbara helped pave the way for future generations of female artists. She has won numerous awards throughout her career, including multiple Grammy Awards, and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2009.

17. Jean Shepard

Jean Shepard was an American country music singer and songwriter who rose to fame in the 1950s and 1960s with hits such as “A Dear John Letter,” “Second Fiddle (To an Old Guitar),” and “Slippin’ Away.” Born in Oklahoma in 1933, she began performing as a teenager and quickly gained a reputation as one of the most talented and versatile female artists of her generation. With her clear, expressive voice and ability to convey emotion through her performances, Jean helped pave the way for future generations of female artists. She continued to record and tour throughout her life and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2011.

18. Anne Murray

Anne Murray is a Canadian country and pop singer who rose to fame in the 1970s and 1980s with hits such as “Snowbird,” “You Needed Me,” and “Danny’s Song.” Born in Nova Scotia in 1945, she began performing as a teenager and quickly gained a reputation as one of Canada’s most talented young artists. With her clear, expressive voice and ability to convey emotion through her performances, Anne became one of the most successful and influential female singers of her era. She has won numerous awards throughout her career, including multiple Grammy Awards and a spot in the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

19. Tanya Tucker

Tanya Tucker is an American country music singer who rose to fame in the 1970s and 1980s with hits such as “Delta Dawn,” “Texas (When I Die),” and “Strong Enough to Bend.” Born in Texas in 1958, she began performing as a child and quickly gained a reputation as one of the most talented young artists in country music. With her powerful voice and dynamic stage presence, Tanya became one of the most successful and influential female singers of her era. She has won numerous awards throughout her career, including multiple Grammy Awards, and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2020.

20. Alison Krauss

Alison Krauss is an American bluegrass and country music singer and fiddle player who rose to fame in the 1990s and 2000s with hits such as “When You Say Nothing at All,” “The Lucky One,” and “Baby, Now That I’ve Found You.” Born in Illinois in 1971, she began performing as a child and quickly gained a reputation as one of the most talented young musicians in bluegrass music. With her angelic voice and virtuosic fiddle playing, Alison has become one of the most successful and influential female artists in bluegrass and country music. She has won numerous awards throughout her career, including multiple Grammy Awards, and has collaborated with some of the biggest names in music.