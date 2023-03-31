Stream/download: https://li.sten.to/kqf9mj5p

Morgan James, a renowned vocalist, Broadway performer, and Juilliard School alumna, has just released the first track from her upcoming album, Nobody’s Fool. The song is a cover of the iconic artist Jeff Buckley’s “Everybody Here Wants You,” and James has been praised as a “phenomenal talent” by The New York Times. Nobody’s Fool is set to be released on March 31st.

James has now revealed the complete tracklist for Nobody’s Fool, a 90s-style R&B album, which includes collaborations with renowned artists such as Raphael Saadiq, Memphis saxophonist Lannie McMillan (Silk Sonic, Al Green), and producers/songwriters Sam Watters and Louis Biancaniello (Kelly Clarkson, Anastacia). Her husband and musical collaborator, Doug Wamble, also co-wrote, arranged, and produced the album.

James explained that her first studio album, Hunter, was rooted in R&B, and while her subsequent albums leaned more towards classic soul, she knew that she wanted to return to her R&B roots at some point. As a 90s kid, that style of music has a special place in her heart.

James has a reputation for paying homage to artists who have influenced her career, such as Joni Mitchell, D’Angelo, and The Beatles. She covered Buckley’s entire album Grace a few years ago, and while recording Nobody’s Fool in Memphis, James was inspired to pay tribute to Buckley once again with the album’s sole cover.

James will begin a tour in support of Nobody’s Fool on March 25th, starting in Memphis, where the album was the third she recorded at Memphis Magnetic Recording. The two-month trek runs until May 23rd in Baton Rouge, followed by two Symphonic Soul dates in Florida. A full tour itinerary is included below.

Album Song List

1. Everybody

2. As It Is

3. Let It In

4. Everybody Here Wants You

5. Interlude (Like I Do)

6. I Waited For You

7. Nobody’s Fool

8. Interlude (Take Away My Sorrow)

9. Nobody’s Fool But Mine

10. I’ll Be Holding On

11. The Hurting Kind

12. You Found Me

MORGAN JAMES: NOBODY’S FOOL TOUR 2023

*denotes symphony dates

March

25 – Memphis, TN – Crosstown Arts

31 – Manchester, NH – Palace Theatre

April

1 – Boston, MA – City Winery

2 – Pawling, NY – Daryl’s House

5 – Red Bank, NJ – The Vogel

6 – York, PA – Appell Center for the Performing Arts

7 – Washington, DC – The Hamilton

8 – Philadelphia, PA – City Winery Philadelphia

10 – Kent, OH – Kent Stage

11 – Ann Arbor, MI – The Ark

12 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Midtown

13 – Chicago, IL – City Winery Chicago

14 – Carmel, IN – Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael

15 – Carmel, IN – Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael

16 – Milwaukee, WI – Back Room Colectivo

17 – Minneapolis, MN – The Dakota

18 – Minneapolis, MN – The Dakota

20 – St. Louis, MO – Blue Strawberry

22 – Denver, CO – Soiled Dove Underground

23 – Carbondale, CO – Steve’s Guitars

28 – St. George, UT – Pops Performance*

29 – Las Vegas, NV – Myron’s Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center

30 – Phoenix, AZ – Musical Instruments Museum

May

2 – West Hollywood, CA – The Peppermint Club

3 – San Juan Capistrano, CA – Coach House Concert Hall

4 – Ramona, CA – Ramona Mainstage

6 – Napa, CA – Blue Note Napa

7 – Napa, CA – Blue Note Napa

10 – Bend, OR – Tower Theatre

11 – Portland, OR – The Mission

12 – Seattle, WA – Triple Door

13 – Vancouver, Canada – Fox Cabaret

15 – Boise, ID – The Olympic Venue

16 – Salt Lake City, UT – The State Room

18 – Austin, TX – Antone’s

19 – Dallas, TX – Deep Ellum Art Company

20 – Houston, TX – Dosey Doe Big Barn

23 – Baton Rouge, LA – Manship Theatre

25 – Destin, FL – Dugas Pavilion*

28 – Alys Beach, FL – Alys Beach Amphitheater*