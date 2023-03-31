Grace Weber, the Grammy-winning R&B artist, has released a new single called “Lonely” that aims to empower women worldwide. The Milwaukee-born singer has taken her game to the next level with this new track, which showcases a more seductive side of the veteran singer/songwriter, who is known for her clear vocals and charming personality.

The timing of the single couldn’t be better, as Women’s History Month hits its midpoint. In recognition of her fans, Weber’s team organized a self-care sweepstake for those who pre-saved her new single. She is always on the lookout for ways to show love and appreciation to her supporters.

“Lonely” is a perfect anthem for women looking to feel confident. Grace’s new single is a refreshing departure from the negative R&B vibes that have taken over the mainstream. Her lyrics are infused with love and positivity, and her latest track offers a glimpse into the direction she’s headed with her new project. With a total of over 7.5 million streams on all streaming platforms, Weber’s career is set for exciting new beginnings.

Make sure to tune in to Grace Weber’s Women’s History Month debut, “Lonely,” on your favorite DSP today!

