Denaron, the R&B crooner from Houston, has released “Deserve It,” one of his most anticipated singles, which embodies his music of passion and life. Denaron aims to create music that is as timeless as the artists who inspire him. Since the age of 12, he has been inspired by legendary artists such as Ronald Isley, David Ruffin, and Luther Vandross, whose soulful, melodic sound he has incorporated into his own work.

Denaron has firmly established himself among the most recognized names in the music industry, having shared the stage with contemporary R&B artists such as Ginuwine, Jagged Edge, and Adina Howard. His music speaks the language of love to the masses and is poised to become the soundtrack for marriages, dating, and life for generations to come.

Produced by Atlanta’s Bladz and written by Tr3Ace and Denaron, “Deserve It” is a deeply personal song for the artist, conveying the message that a man who truly values his woman will give her everything she deserves. The song suggests that chivalry is not dead, and showering one’s significant other with material things to celebrate them can be a joy.

Denaron brings a fresh take on R&B that pays tribute to the genre’s past, and his new release is a testament to that. Fans can follow the R&B gentleman on Instagram at @denaronmusic or visit his website at www.denaron.com to keep up with his latest projects. They can also subscribe to his YouTube channel, “Denaron Babineaux,” to watch the new video for “Deserve It.”

Interview

What made you decide that you wanted to become a singer?

I learned at an young age to love what makes you money and have fun doing it. With that, I was trying many things to make money but nothing could top singing. Making people dance, sing along and making people’s day was always fun to me. So many people requesting and calling to see me sing somewhere was very thrilling to me. So I fell in love real quick with being a singer.

What goals do you have for the next year?

So many are to be reached. Definitely releasing a new album. Music placed on different films and acting in films. Pushing to be on my own tour by this time next year. The world should definitely know who Denaron is by next year.

Who inspires you the most musically?

As a kid my dad threw a lot of his era of music on me such as Sam Cook, The Temptations and Tyrone Davis, and I actually fell in love with R&B too. My music inspirations growing up we’re D’Angelo, Musiq Soulchild and Joe. Those guys were like the epitome of R & B to me.

If you could tell our audience one thing about yourself, what would it be?

To everyone out there.. Denaron is guy with passion about his music and don’t mean any harm to nobody. A guy that loves to have fun, laugh at stuff on social media, travel and giving y’all an experience to remember while I’m on stage performing.