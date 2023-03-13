Nola Ade, a rising AfroSoul artist, is excited to announce the debut of her latest single “Royal,” released under the label Meeting Everyone Through Art. The song, which aims to promote self-love, self-awareness, and inner beauty, serves as the lead single of her upcoming six-track EP, also entitled “Royal,” set to launch on April 14.

Reflecting on the making of the song, Nola Ade said, “This record is so special to me because of how it all came together! I wrote this song over a year ago. I hope to encourage so many people to love their authentic selves, believe that they are not only worthy, but be who God created them to be!”

“Royal,” produced by Wolfazar, features Nola Ade proclaiming “I ain’t running no more” while wearing various shades of purple, a color symbolizing royalty, as seen in the song’s accompanying video directed by Azeez Alayah of Upscale Film Production.

Furthermore, Nola Ade invites her fans to take part in the #RoyalChallenge on social media by showcasing their genuine selves.

“Royal” Video Link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OsMMzS1xfII

Spotify Link:

https://open.spotify.com/album/2gr4GBKWVevUtdsDScSB32?si=4tw–GD6R2GigeDRJkF3qw

