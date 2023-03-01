The 1960s was a decade of immense cultural and societal change, marked by significant events such as the Civil Rights Movement, the Vietnam War, and the rise of counterculture. This era also saw the emergence of some of the most iconic and influential popular music of all time. From the British Invasion to the Motown sound, the 1960s produced a wealth of timeless and memorable songs that continue to resonate with audiences today.

In this article, we will be exploring the 100 greatest popular songs of the 1960s. These songs have been selected based on their enduring popularity, cultural significance, and overall impact on music and society. We will be covering a wide range of genres, including rock and roll, soul, folk, and pop, and highlighting the artists and songwriters who made these songs possible.

Whether you are a fan of classic rock or simply appreciate great music, this list is sure to have something for everyone. From the unforgettable melodies of The Beatles to the soulful vocals of Aretha Franklin, these songs represent the very best of what the 1960s had to offer. So sit back, relax, and let’s take a trip down memory lane as we explore the 100 greatest popular songs of the 1960s.

1. “Will You Love Me Tomorrow” by Shirelles

“Will You Love Me Tomorrow” is a classic 1960s ballad by The Shirelles, written by Carole King and Gerry Goffin. The song is a tender plea from a woman to her lover, asking if he will still love her tomorrow. With its soulful vocals and heartfelt lyrics, “Will You Love Me Tomorrow” has become a timeless love song, covered by countless artists over the years. The Shirelles’ version remains the most popular, however, and continues to be a beloved classic of the 1960s era.

2. “Georgia On My Mind” by Ray Charles

“Georgia On My Mind” is a soulful ballad by Ray Charles, written by Hoagy Carmichael and Stuart Gorrell. The song is a tribute to the state of Georgia, where Charles was born and raised, and has become an unofficial anthem for the state. With its heartfelt lyrics and Charles’ signature soulful vocals, “Georgia On My Mind” has become a timeless classic, covered by countless artists over the years. The song’s enduring popularity and cultural significance have earned it a place in the Grammy Hall of Fame and the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry.

3. “Only The Lonely” by Roy Orbison

“Only The Lonely” is a classic ballad by Roy Orbison, written by Orbison and Joe Melson. The song tells the story of a man who is alone and heartbroken, longing for the love of his lost companion. With its haunting melody and Orbison’s trademark soaring vocals, “Only The Lonely” has become one of the most iconic and recognizable songs of the 1960s era. The song’s timeless themes of love, loss, and loneliness have resonated with audiences for generations, earning it a place in the Grammy Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

4. “Let’s Go, Let’s Go, Let’s Go” by Hank Ballard & the Midnighters

“Let’s Go, Let’s Go, Let’s Go” is a high-energy rock and roll song by Hank Ballard & the Midnighters. Written by Ballard, the song features an upbeat rhythm and catchy lyrics, encouraging listeners to hit the dance floor and let loose. With its infectious energy and driving beat, “Let’s Go, Let’s Go, Let’s Go” has become a beloved classic of the 1960s era, influencing countless artists in the years since its release. The song’s enduring popularity and legacy as a dancefloor favorite have earned it a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s list of “500 Songs That Shaped Rock and Roll”.

5. “Stay” by Maurice Williams & the Zodiacs

“Stay” is a doo-wop classic by Maurice Williams & the Zodiacs, written by Williams himself. The song is a plea from a man to his lover, asking her to stay with him and not leave him alone. With its simple yet memorable melody and Williams’ soulful vocals, “Stay” has become a beloved classic of the 1960s era, covered by countless artists over the years. The song’s enduring popularity and legacy as a romantic ballad have earned it a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s list of “500 Songs That Shaped Rock and Roll”.

6. “Chain Gang” by Sam Cooke

“Chain Gang” is a powerful R&B ballad by Sam Cooke, written by Cooke himself and featuring his signature soulful vocals. The song tells the story of a group of prisoners working on a chain gang, and the hardship and pain they endure. With its haunting melody and poignant lyrics, “Chain Gang” has become a timeless classic, recognized as one of Cooke’s most iconic and influential songs. The song’s themes of injustice and oppression continue to resonate with audiences today, cementing its place in the Grammy Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s list of “500 Songs That Shaped Rock and Roll”.

7. “Save The Last Dance For Me” by Drifters

“Save The Last Dance For Me” is a classic R&B ballad by The Drifters, written by Doc Pomus and Mort Shuman. The song is a bittersweet plea from a man to his lover, asking her to enjoy her night out dancing but to remember to save the last dance for him. With its romantic lyrics and soaring harmonies, “Save The Last Dance For Me” has become one of the most beloved and iconic songs of the 1960s era, covered by countless artists over the years. The song’s enduring popularity and legacy as a timeless love song have earned it a place in the Grammy Hall of Fame.

8. “Shop Around” by Miracles

“Shop Around” is an upbeat and catchy R&B song by The Miracles, written by Smokey Robinson and Berry Gordy. The song is a cautionary tale to young lovers, advising them to “shop around” and not settle for the first person they meet. With its irresistible melody and Robinson’s soulful vocals, “Shop Around” has become a classic of the Motown sound, recognized as one of The Miracles’ most iconic and influential songs. The song’s legacy as a dancefloor favorite and a timeless example of Motown’s golden era has earned it a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s list of “500 Songs That Shaped Rock and Roll”.

9. “The Twist” by Chubby Checker

“The Twist” is a dance craze song by Chubby Checker, written by Hank Ballard. The song features a simple yet infectious beat, and Checker’s call to “twist” became a sensation across dancefloors worldwide in the early 1960s. With its driving rhythm and Checker’s lively vocals, “The Twist” has become one of the most iconic and recognizable songs of the 1960s era, influencing countless artists in the years since its release. The song’s legacy as a dancefloor favorite and a symbol of the youthful exuberance of the era has earned it a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s list of “500 Songs That Shaped Rock and Roll”.

10. “Cathy’s Clown” by Everly Brothers

“Cathy’s Clown” is a classic rock and roll song by the Everly Brothers, written by Don and Phil Everly. The song features a distinctive guitar riff and the Everly Brothers’ trademark harmonies, and tells the story of a man who has been wronged by his lover and feels like a “clown” in her eyes. With its memorable melody and emotional lyrics, “Cathy’s Clown” has become one of the most beloved and enduring songs of the 1960s era, recognized as one of the Everly Brothers’ greatest hits. The song’s legacy as a timeless example of rock and roll storytelling has earned it a place in the Grammy Hall of Fame.

11. “Shakin’ All Over” by Johnny Kidd & the Pirates

“Shakin’ All Over” is a classic rock and roll song by Johnny Kidd & the Pirates, written by Frederick Heath. The song features a driving rhythm and a memorable guitar riff, and tells the story of a man who is so smitten with his lover that he feels like he’s “shakin’ all over”. With its raw energy and irresistible beat, “Shakin’ All Over” has become a beloved and enduring classic of the 1960s era, recognized as one of the greatest hits of the British Invasion. The song’s legacy as a timeless example of rock and roll rebellion has earned it a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s list of “500 Songs That Shaped Rock and Roll”.

12. “Spoonful” by Howlin’ Wolf

“Spoonful” is a blues classic by Howlin’ Wolf, written by Willie Dixon. The song features a slow, grinding rhythm and Wolf’s powerful vocals, and uses the metaphor of a “spoonful” to describe the pleasures of life. With its deep, hypnotic groove and Wolf’s fierce delivery, “Spoonful” has become a defining example of the Chicago blues sound, influencing generations of blues and rock musicians in the years since its release. The song’s legacy as a timeless example of the power of the blues has earned it a place in the Grammy Hall of Fame.

13. “Spanish Harlem” by Ben E. King

“Spanish Harlem” is a soulful ballad by Ben E. King, written by Jerry Leiber and Phil Spector. The song features King’s smooth, romantic vocals and a lush orchestral arrangement, and tells the story of a man who is entranced by the beauty and mystery of Spanish Harlem. With its evocative lyrics and King’s heartfelt performance, “Spanish Harlem” has become one of the most beloved and enduring love songs of the 1960s era, recognized as one of King’s greatest hits. The song’s legacy as a timeless example of soulful storytelling has earned it a place in the Grammy Hall of Fame.

14. “Walk–Don’t Run” by Ventures

“Walk–Don’t Run” is a classic instrumental track by the Ventures, written by jazz guitarist Johnny Smith. The song features the distinctive sound of the Ventures’ dual lead guitars, with their intricate, melodic lines intertwining over a driving rhythm section. With its catchy hook and infectious energy, “Walk–Don’t Run” became an instant hit upon its release in 1960, and has since become a beloved and enduring classic of the surf rock genre. The song’s legacy as a pioneering example of instrumental rock and roll has earned it a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s list of “500 Songs That Shaped Rock and Roll”.

15. “Wonderful World” by Sam Cooke

“Wonderful World” is a soulful and optimistic song by Sam Cooke, written in collaboration with Lou Adler and Herb Alpert. The song features Cooke’s smooth and powerful vocals, backed by a simple yet effective arrangement of acoustic guitar and strings. With its uplifting message and catchy melody, “Wonderful World” has become one of Cooke’s most beloved and enduring hits, recognized as a classic example of the soul music of the 1960s era. The song’s legacy as a timeless expression of hope and positivity has earned it a place in the Grammy Hall of Fame.

16. “New Orleans” by Gary U.S. Bonds

“New Orleans” is an energetic and upbeat song by Gary U.S. Bonds, co-written by Frank Guida and Joseph Royster. The song features Bonds’ lively vocals, backed by a lively horn section and a propulsive rhythm section. With its infectious groove and catchy chorus, “New Orleans” became an instant hit upon its release in 1960, and has since become a beloved classic of the rock and roll genre. The song’s legacy as a quintessential example of the upbeat and danceable music of the era has earned it a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s list of “500 Songs That Shaped Rock and Roll”.

17. “At Last” by Etta James

“At Last” is a soulful and romantic ballad by Etta James, written by Mack Gordon and Harry Warren. The song features James’ powerful and emotive vocals, backed by a lush orchestral arrangement of strings and horns. With its timeless melody and heartfelt lyrics, “At Last” has become one of James’ signature songs, and a beloved classic of the R&B and soul genres. The song’s legacy as a timeless expression of love and longing has earned it a place in the Grammy Hall of Fame, and has made it a popular choice for weddings and romantic occasions.

18. “He Will Break Your Heart” by Jerry Butler

“He Will Break Your Heart” is a soulful and melancholic ballad by Jerry Butler, co-written by Butler himself along with Curtis Mayfield and Calvin Carter. The song features Butler’s smooth and emotive vocals, backed by a lush orchestral arrangement of strings and horns. With its haunting melody and poignant lyrics, “He Will Break Your Heart” has become a classic of the soul genre, and a signature song for Butler. The song’s legacy as a timeless expression of heartbreak and betrayal has earned it a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s list of “500 Songs That Shaped Rock and Roll”.

19. “It’s Now Or Never” by Elvis Presley

“It’s Now or Never” is a romantic and dramatic ballad by Elvis Presley, based on the classic Neapolitan song “O Sole Mio”. The song features Presley’s powerful and expressive vocals, backed by a lush orchestral arrangement of strings, horns, and accordion. With its soaring melody and passionate lyrics, “It’s Now or Never” has become one of Presley’s signature songs, and a beloved classic of the rock and roll genre. The song’s legacy as a timeless expression of love and urgency has earned it a place in the Grammy Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s list of “500 Songs That Shaped Rock and Roll”.

20. “I’m Sorry” by Brenda Lee

“I’m Sorry” is a heart-wrenching ballad by Brenda Lee, featuring her powerful and emotive vocals. The song’s lyrics express remorse and regret over a lost love, with Lee lamenting the mistakes she made that led to the end of the relationship. The sparse and simple arrangement, with piano, guitar, and drums, allows Lee’s voice to take center stage, delivering the poignant lyrics with heartfelt sincerity. “I’m Sorry” became a massive hit for Lee, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1960, and has since become a beloved classic of the early rock and roll era.

21. “When Will I Be Loved” by Everly Brothers

“When Will I Be Loved” is a classic rock and roll song by the Everly Brothers, featuring their signature tight harmonies and catchy melodies. The song’s lyrics express frustration and longing for a love that seems out of reach, with the narrator wondering when they will finally find someone who will truly love and appreciate them. The upbeat tempo and lively guitar riff give the song a joyful, energetic feel, making it a popular dance number at the time of its release in 1960. “When Will I Be Loved” has since become a staple of the early rock and roll era and remains a beloved classic to this day.

22. “Gee Whiz” by Carla Thomas

Carla Thomas’ “Gee Whiz” is a timeless love song that exudes innocence and romance. Released in 1960, the song reached #5 on the US R&B chart and #10 on the US pop chart, cementing Thomas as a leading female voice in soul music. The song’s simple instrumentation and Thomas’ smooth, sultry vocals combine to create a nostalgic and heartfelt ode to falling in love for the first time. With its memorable chorus and tender lyrics, “Gee Whiz” has remained a beloved classic in the soul genre and a testament to Thomas’ enduring talent as a singer and songwriter.

23. “This Magic Moment” by Drifters

“This Magic Moment” by The Drifters is a classic love song that captures the essence of falling in love. The song, released in 1960, has a soulful melody and enchanting lyrics that make it an enduring favorite. The opening piano chords immediately grab the listener’s attention, and the soaring harmonies of the chorus create a sense of longing and romance. The song has been covered by many artists over the years, but the original recording remains the most beloved. “This Magic Moment” is a timeless classic that continues to capture the hearts of listeners of all ages.

24. “Doggin’ Around” by Jackie Wilson

Released in 1960, “Doggin’ Around” by Jackie Wilson is a classic rhythm and blues tune that showcases Wilson’s electrifying vocals and commanding stage presence. The song features an upbeat tempo and an infectious melody that is sure to get listeners moving. Lyrically, “Doggin’ Around” tells the story of a man who is fed up with his partner’s infidelity and decides to leave her for good. With its catchy hooks and soulful delivery, “Doggin’ Around” became a top ten hit for Wilson and solidified his status as one of the most dynamic performers of his era.

25. “Fingerpoppin’ Time” by Hank Ballard & the Midnighters

Released in 1960, “Fingerpoppin’ Time” is a high-energy rhythm and blues song by Hank Ballard & the Midnighters. The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy melody make it a classic example of early rock and roll. The song’s lyrics encourage listeners to let loose and have a good time on the dance floor. The electric guitar, saxophone, and piano solos add to the song’s dynamic feel. “Fingerpoppin’ Time” became a hit for the Midnighters, reaching the top 10 of the R&B chart and becoming a favorite of fans of early rock and roll music.

26. “Back Door Man” by Howlin’ Wolf

“Howlin’ Wolf’s “Back Door Man” is a blues standard that tells the tale of a man sneaking in the back door to meet his lover while her husband is away. The song features Wolf’s signature growling vocals and bluesy guitar riffs, creating a dark and sultry atmosphere. The lyrics, with their sly references and double entendres, add to the seductive and mysterious quality of the song. With its raw energy and sexually charged lyrics, “Back Door Man” is a prime example of Howlin’ Wolf’s powerful and influential brand of Chicago blues.”

27. “Please Come Home For Christmas” by Charles Brown

“Please Come Home For Christmas” is a holiday classic written and originally recorded by blues singer and pianist Charles Brown in 1960. The song has since been covered by many artists, including the Eagles, Bon Jovi, and Kelly Clarkson. It features a slow bluesy rhythm with Brown’s smooth vocals lamenting a lover’s absence during the holidays, while the piano, saxophone, and guitar provide a soulful accompaniment. The song has become a staple of Christmas playlists and continues to evoke feelings of nostalgia and longing for loved ones during the holiday season, making it a timeless holiday classic.

28. “Stuck On You” by Elvis Presley

Released in 1960, “Stuck on You” is a classic rock and roll hit song by Elvis Presley. The upbeat tempo and catchy melody are typical of the early 1960s rock and roll sound, featuring Presley’s signature vocals accompanied by a prominent horn section. The song’s lyrics describe a deep attraction to a lover, with Presley declaring that he is “stuck” on them and unable to let go. With its catchy hook and lively rhythm, “Stuck on You” became one of Presley’s biggest hits, reaching number one on the charts and cementing his position as a leading figure in the rock and roll genre.

29. “Are You Lonesome Tonight” by Elvis Presley

“Are You Lonesome Tonight” is a timeless classic that showcases Elvis Presley’s signature vocal style. Released in 1960, the song is a haunting ballad that speaks to the loneliness and heartbreak of lost love. The arrangement is understated, with a simple piano and guitar accompaniment that allows Elvis’s voice to take center stage. The song builds to a climax in the bridge, where Elvis delivers a spoken-word passage that adds to the song’s emotional impact. “Are You Lonesome Tonight” is a testament to Elvis’s enduring popularity and his ability to convey complex emotions through his music.

30. “Blue Angel” by Roy Orbison

“Blue Angel” is a classic rockabilly song by Roy Orbison, released in 1956. It showcases Orbison’s unique vocal range and emotive delivery, with his signature falsetto soaring over the infectious melody. The song tells the story of a heartbroken man who is still in love with his ex-girlfriend, and finds himself staring at the blue angel neon sign where they used to meet. The lyrics are simple yet effective, with Orbison’s voice conveying a deep sense of longing and despair. “Blue Angel” has since become a fan favorite and a classic in Orbison’s vast catalog of timeless hits.

31. “Baby (You’ve Got What It Takes)” by Brook Benton & Dinah Washington

“Baby (You’ve Got What It Takes)” is a duet by Brook Benton and Dinah Washington released in 1960. The song features Benton and Washington trading verses over a bluesy, swing-style melody with catchy call-and-response lyrics. The combination of Benton’s smooth baritone voice and Washington’s powerful vocals creates a playful, flirtatious energy that makes the song irresistible. The song was a commercial success and reached the top 10 on both the pop and R&B charts. It has since been covered by various artists and remains a beloved classic of the early 1960s R&B and pop music.

32. “Big Boss Man” by Jimmy Reed

“Big Boss Man” by Jimmy Reed is a classic blues track with a driving rhythm and a catchy melody. The song is about a hardworking man who is being pushed around by his boss, but he doesn’t let it get him down. With his powerful vocals and dynamic guitar playing, Reed creates a lively and upbeat atmosphere that is sure to get listeners up and dancing. The song has been covered by numerous artists over the years, but Reed’s original version remains the definitive version, a testament to his enduring legacy as a blues icon.

33. “Walking To New Orleans” by Fats Domino

“Walking to New Orleans” is a classic rock and roll song by Fats Domino, released in 1960. The song tells the story of a man who has to leave his lover behind and walk to New Orleans, but he promises to return soon. The catchy piano riff and Domino’s smooth vocals make this song an enduring classic. The lyrics and melody have a playful and upbeat feel, making it a popular choice for dancing. With its simple yet infectious melody and lyrics, “Walking to New Orleans” is an excellent example of Fats Domino’s unique style and influence on rock and roll music.

34. “A Rockin’ Good Way” by Brook Benton & Dinah Washington

“A Rockin’ Good Way” is a duet between Brook Benton and Dinah Washington, released in 1960. The song has a catchy, upbeat rhythm that makes it a classic rock and roll hit. Benton and Washington’s voices blend perfectly, creating a harmonious sound that captures the essence of 1960s music. The song’s lyrics tell the story of two people falling in love and finding a “rockin’ good way” to make their relationship work. This duet became a popular hit, reaching the top of the R&B and pop charts and cementing Benton and Washington’s places in the annals of rock and roll history.

35. “A Fool In Love” by Ike & Tina Turner

“A Fool in Love” by Ike & Tina Turner is a classic rhythm and blues song that was released in 1960. The song features Tina Turner’s powerful and emotive vocals, which perfectly capture the pain and heartache of being in love with someone who doesn’t return your feelings. The song has a strong beat, with a prominent saxophone riff that adds to its sense of urgency and drama. “A Fool in Love” was a major hit for the Ike & Tina Turner Revue and is widely regarded as one of their greatest songs, as well as a classic of the R&B genre.

36. “Let It Rock” by Chuck Berry

“Let It Rock” is a high-energy rock and roll song by Chuck Berry, released in 1960. The song’s lively beat and guitar riffs are instantly recognizable, and Berry’s lyrics tell a story of a train conductor and the trouble he encounters on the job. The song features Berry’s signature guitar style, including his iconic double-stringed solos. “Let It Rock” became a popular track among rock and roll fans, and its influence can be heard in later rock songs. The song’s fast-paced rhythm and catchy guitar licks continue to make it a favorite among rock and roll enthusiasts today.

37. “The Sky Is Crying” by Elmore James

“The Sky Is Crying” is a blues standard originally recorded by Elmore James in 1959. The song features James’ signature slide guitar and soulful vocals, backed by a driving rhythm section. The lyrics speak of heartbreak and despair, with James lamenting the loss of his love. The song has been covered by many artists over the years, including Stevie Ray Vaughan, Eric Clapton, and Gary B.B. Coleman, among others. Its haunting melody and powerful emotional resonance make it a timeless classic of the blues genre, and a testament to the enduring power of James’ music.

38. “I Count The Tears” by Drifters

“I Count The Tears” by The Drifters is a soulful ballad about a man’s regret for not appreciating the love he once had. The smooth, melodic tune accompanied by the rich vocal harmonies of the group create a nostalgic and emotional atmosphere. The lyrics express the pain and heartache that comes with losing someone special and the longing to have them back. The song features a memorable chorus that showcases the Drifters’ signature doo-wop sound. Overall, “I Count The Tears” is a timeless classic that captures the essence of love, loss, and the power of music to heal the heart.

39. “True Love Ways” by Buddy Holly

“True Love Ways” is a poignant and romantic ballad by Buddy Holly, released posthumously in 1960. The song features Holly’s signature guitar playing and heartfelt vocals, accompanied by lush strings and a gentle piano melody. The lyrics express a deep and enduring love, with Holly singing about the joys and struggles of being in a committed relationship. The song’s melancholic tone and Holly’s untimely death make it a haunting and bittersweet tribute to the power of true love. “True Love Ways” is a testament to Holly’s songwriting talent and his enduring influence on popular music.

40. “Kiddio” by Brook Benton

“Kiddio” is a charming and upbeat song by Brook Benton, a talented singer-songwriter who had many hits in the 1950s and 1960s. The song’s catchy melody is complemented by Benton’s smooth and soulful vocals, which tell the story of a man who is completely smitten with a girl named Kiddio. The lyrics are playful and romantic, and the upbeat tempo and cheerful horns make the song a perfect pick-me-up for anyone feeling down. “Kiddio” is a classic example of Benton’s unique blend of R&B, soul, and pop, and remains a beloved favorite of fans of the era.

41. “Dance By The Light Of The Moon” by Olympics

“Dance By The Light Of The Moon” by Olympics is a classic doo-wop song that was first released in 1960. The song features a catchy melody and upbeat rhythm, with lyrics that tell the story of a couple dancing under the moonlight. The vocals are performed by the group’s lead singer, who is accompanied by a chorus of backing vocalists. The instrumentation includes saxophones, piano, and drums, which add to the song’s lively and fun atmosphere. “Dance By The Light Of The Moon” is a timeless classic that has remained popular for over six decades, and continues to be enjoyed by music fans around the world.

42. “Wild Weekend” by Rockin’ Rebels

“Wild Weekend” by Rockin’ Rebels is an energetic instrumental rock song that was released in 1963. The song is characterized by its fast-paced rhythm and driving beat, which is powered by the lively guitar riffs and pounding drums. The song has a catchy melody that is easy to sing along to, and it’s often associated with the carefree spirit of the early 1960s. “Wild Weekend” has been featured in numerous films and TV shows over the years, and its popularity has ensured that it remains a favorite of rock fans around the world.

43. “My Girl Josephine” by Fats Domino

“My Girl Josephine” by Fats Domino is a classic rhythm and blues song that was first released in 1960. The song features Fats Domino’s distinctive voice and piano playing, and it’s accompanied by a horn section, drums, and bass. The lyrics tell the story of a man who has fallen in love with a woman named Josephine, and the catchy chorus is easy to sing along to. “My Girl Josephine” was a huge hit for Fats Domino, and it remains a favorite of fans of rock and roll and rhythm and blues music. The song has been covered by many other artists over the years, and it’s often included in compilations of classic rock and roll songs.

44. “Big Boy Pete” by Olympics

“Big Boy Pete” by the Olympics is a fun and upbeat rock and roll song that was first released in 1960. The song features catchy guitar riffs and a driving beat, and it’s characterized by its energetic vocals and lively backing harmonies. The lyrics tell the story of a man named Big Boy Pete who loves to dance and have a good time. The song has a playful and carefree vibe, and it’s often associated with the youth culture of the early 1960s. “Big Boy Pete” is a classic rock and roll song that has remained popular with music fans for over six decades.

45. “The Wind” by Jesters

“The Wind” by the Jesters is a classic doo-wop song that was released in 1961. The song features a haunting melody and melancholic lyrics, with the lead vocalist singing about lost love and the feeling of being alone. The harmonies provided by the backing vocalists add depth and emotion to the song, while the instrumentation, which includes a piano and saxophone, creates a dreamy atmosphere. “The Wind” is a timeless classic that has remained popular with doo-wop and rock and roll fans for over six decades. The song has been covered by many other artists, but the Jesters’ original recording remains a favorite.

46. “You Talk Too Much” by Joe Jones

“You Talk Too Much” by Joe Jones is a classic rhythm and blues song that was released in 1960. The song features a catchy melody and upbeat rhythm, with Jones’ vocals delivered in a playful and sassy manner. The lyrics are about a person who talks too much and annoys those around them, and Jones’ delivery adds humor to the song. The instrumentation, which includes horns, drums, and guitar, creates a lively and fun atmosphere. “You Talk Too Much” was a huge hit for Jones, and it remains a favorite of fans of rhythm and blues and early rock and roll music.

47. “Hot Rod Lincoln” by Johnny Bond

“Hot Rod Lincoln” by Johnny Bond is a classic country and western song that was first released in 1955. The song tells the story of a man driving his hot rod car on the highway, and the lyrics are full of references to car culture and American slang. The catchy melody is driven by the twangy guitar riffs and energetic drumming, and the song has a lively and upbeat feel. “Hot Rod Lincoln” has been covered by many other artists over the years, and it remains a favorite of fans of country and western music and classic car enthusiasts.

48. “Mule Skinner Blues” by Fendermen

“Mule Skinner Blues” by the Fendermen is a classic rockabilly song that was released in 1960. The song features lively guitar playing and a driving beat, with the vocals delivered in a distinctive twangy style. The lyrics are about a man who works as a mule skinner, and the song is full of references to life on the farm and rural America. The catchy melody and upbeat rhythm make the song perfect for dancing, and it’s been covered by many other artists over the years. “Mule Skinner Blues” is a classic rock and roll song that remains popular with fans of the genre.

49. “You Can Have Her” by Roy Hamilton

“You Can Have Her” is a classic soul song that was first released by Roy Hamilton in 1961. The song features Hamilton’s powerful vocals, which convey the pain and heartbreak of losing a lover. The instrumentation, which includes a horn section and piano, adds depth and emotion to the song. The lyrics are about a man who is giving up his love to someone else, and the chorus is a poignant plea for the woman to be treated well. “You Can Have Her” is a timeless classic that has been covered by many other artists over the years, and it remains a favorite of soul music fans.

50. “Angel Baby” by Rosie & the Originals

“Angel Baby” by Rosie & the Originals is a classic doo-wop song that was first released in 1960. The song features Rosie Hamlin’s beautiful, emotive vocals and a simple, yet memorable melody. The lyrics are about a girl who has fallen in love with an “angel,” and the song’s dreamy, romantic atmosphere perfectly captures the feeling of being in love. “Angel Baby” has been covered by many other artists over the years, but Rosie & the Originals’ original recording remains the definitive version. The song is a timeless classic that has remained popular with doo-wop and oldies fans for over six decades.

51. “Tonight’s The Night” by Shirelles

“Tonight’s The Night” by The Shirelles is a classic doo-wop song that was released in 1960. The song features the group’s signature harmonies and a catchy melody that is perfect for dancing. The lyrics are about a girl who is excited to finally be going out on a date with her crush, and the song captures the anticipation and excitement of young love. “Tonight’s The Night” was a huge hit for The Shirelles, and it remains a favorite of fans of doo-wop and early rock and roll music. The song’s infectious energy and joyful lyrics make it a classic that is still beloved today.

52. “Good Timin'” by Jimmy Jones

“Good Timin'” by Jimmy Jones is a classic doo-wop song that was first released in 1960. The song features Jones’ smooth vocals and a catchy melody that is driven by a rhythmic piano riff. The lyrics are about a man who has finally found the right girl after years of searching, and the song’s upbeat, optimistic tone perfectly captures the feeling of falling in love. “Good Timin'” was a big hit for Jimmy Jones, and it remains a favorite of fans of doo-wop and early rock and roll music. The song’s catchy melody and positive message make it a classic that is still enjoyed today.

53. “Bye Bye Johnny” by Chuck Berry

“Bye Bye Johnny” is a classic rock and roll song by Chuck Berry, released in 1960. The song features Berry’s signature guitar playing and vocals, along with a driving beat and catchy melody. The lyrics are about a boy who is leaving home to pursue his dreams, and the song’s upbeat, celebratory tone perfectly captures the excitement of new beginnings. “Bye Bye Johnny” is a testament to Berry’s songwriting and musical talents, and it remains a favorite of rock and roll fans around the world. The song’s energy and spirit are a testament to the enduring power of rock and roll music.

54. “Ooh Poo Pah Doo” by Jessie Hill

“Ooh Poo Pah Doo” is a classic rhythm and blues song by Jessie Hill, first released in 1960. The song features a driving beat, funky horn section, and Hill’s soulful vocals. The lyrics are about a party where everyone is dancing to the music and having a good time. “Ooh Poo Pah Doo” has become a party anthem and a classic of the New Orleans music scene, where Hill was a popular performer. The song’s infectious groove and joyful lyrics have made it a favorite of rhythm and blues and funk fans around the world.

55. “Bye Bye Baby” by Mary Wells

“Bye Bye Baby” is a classic Motown song by Mary Wells, released in 1960. The song features Wells’ soulful vocals and a catchy melody, backed by Motown’s legendary house band, the Funk Brothers. The lyrics are about a woman who is leaving her lover behind, but can’t help feeling a little sad about it. “Bye Bye Baby” was a hit for Wells and helped establish her as one of Motown’s top female vocalists. The song’s infectious energy and emotional depth have made it a classic of the Motown catalog and a favorite of soul and R&B fans around the world.

56. “There Is Something On Your Mind” by Bobby Marchan

“There Is Something On Your Mind” is a classic R&B song by Bobby Marchan, first released in 1960. The song features Marchan’s powerful vocals and a haunting, bluesy melody, backed by a soulful horn section. The lyrics are about a man who suspects that his lover is hiding something from him, and the emotional turmoil that he feels as a result. “There Is Something On Your Mind” is a slow-burning, deeply felt song that captures the raw emotions of love and heartbreak. The song has become a classic of the R&B genre, and Marchan’s passionate delivery remains an inspiration to singers and musicians today.

57. “Sleep” by Little Willie John

“Sleep” is a classic R&B song by Little Willie John, first released in 1957. The song features John’s powerful vocals and a smooth, jazzy melody, backed by a tight rhythm section and a soulful horn section. The lyrics are about a man who can’t sleep because he is consumed by thoughts of his lover, and the desperate longing that he feels as a result. “Sleep” is a slow-burning, deeply felt song that captures the raw emotions of love and desire. The song has become a classic of the R&B genre, and John’s soulful delivery remains an inspiration to singers and musicians today.

58. “Bewildered” by James Brown

“Bewildered” is a soulful R&B ballad by James Brown, first released in 1961. The song features Brown’s smooth, emotive vocals and a sparse, bluesy arrangement, backed by a soulful horn section and a slow, steady rhythm section. The lyrics are about a man who is confused and lost without his lover, and the deep sense of yearning that he feels as a result. “Bewildered” is a slow-burning, deeply felt song that captures the raw emotions of love and heartbreak. The song has become a classic of the R&B genre, and Brown’s powerful delivery remains an inspiration to singers and musicians today.

59. “(I Don’t Know Why) But I Do” by Clarence “Frogman” Henry

“(I Don’t Know Why) But I Do” is a classic R&B song by Clarence “Frogman” Henry, first released in 1961. The song features Henry’s distinctive, high-pitched vocals and a simple, catchy melody, backed by a tight rhythm section and a soulful horn section. The lyrics are about a man who can’t explain why he is so deeply in love with his partner, but knows that his feelings are true. “(I Don’t Know Why) But I Do” is a joyful, upbeat song that captures the infectious energy of early R&B. The song has become a classic of the genre, and Henry’s unique style remains an inspiration to singers and musicians today.

60. “That’s All You Gotta Do” by Brenda Lee

“That’s All You Gotta Do” is a classic rock and roll song by Brenda Lee, released in 1960. The song features Lee’s powerful, soulful vocals and a driving, upbeat rhythm that is guaranteed to get listeners moving. The lyrics are about a woman who has been hurt by her lover, but is now ready to move on and find someone new. The song’s catchy chorus and infectious melody make it a favorite among fans of early rock and roll, and it remains a beloved classic of the genre. Lee’s energetic performance is a testament to her talent and charisma as a performer.

61. “Such A Night” by Elvis Presley

“Such a Night” is a classic song by Elvis Presley, released in 1960. The song is known for its rollicking, upbeat rhythm, infectious melody, and Presley’s signature vocals. The lyrics describe a magical night spent with a woman, with the singer recounting the joy and excitement of the experience. The song features a distinctive horn section and a memorable piano riff, adding to its catchy and memorable sound. “Such a Night” remains a beloved classic of early rock and roll, and is a testament to Presley’s talent and influence on the genre.

62. “All In My Mind” by Maxine Brown

“All In My Mind” is a soulful, heart-wrenching ballad by Maxine Brown. Released in 1960, the song tells the story of a woman struggling to come to terms with a failed relationship. Brown’s emotive vocals perfectly capture the pain and longing of the lyrics, while the song’s gentle instrumentation, including strings and piano, adds to its melancholic and introspective tone. “All In My Mind” became a hit for Brown and remains a beloved classic of the era, known for its timeless themes of heartbreak and unrequited love.

63. “Wang Dang Doodle” by Howlin’ Wolf

“Howlin’ Wolf’s” 1960 classic “Wang Dang Doodle” is a blues standard that has been covered by numerous artists over the years. The song has an upbeat tempo with an infectious guitar riff and a driving rhythm. Wolf’s powerful and gritty vocals deliver the lyrics with energy and intensity, as he invites the listener to join him in a night of wild partying and revelry. The song’s catchy refrain of “All night long” adds to its infectious quality and has made it a staple of blues and rock music. “Wang Dang Doodle” is a timeless classic that embodies the spirit of the blues.

64. “(I Wanna) Love My Life Away” by Gene Pitney

“(I Wanna) Love My Life Away” is a classic 1960’s pop song by Gene Pitney. The song features upbeat and catchy melodies with a driving beat, which was typical of the pop music of the era. The lyrics express the joy and excitement of being in love and wanting to spend every moment with the loved one. Pitney’s distinctive vocals bring a sense of emotional depth to the song, and the upbeat tempo and catchy melody make it a timeless classic. The song was a hit at the time of its release and remains popular today among fans of 60s pop music.

65. “I’ll Go Crazy” by James Brown

“I’ll Go Crazy” is a classic soul tune by the Godfather of Soul himself, James Brown. The song, released in 1960, features Brown’s signature call-and-response style and catchy horn riffs that make it an infectious dancefloor filler. Brown’s vocal performance is electrifying, and his lyrics express a powerful emotion that speaks to the soul of his listeners. With its driving beat and raw energy, “I’ll Go Crazy” is a perfect example of the early R&B sound that James Brown helped to create, and it remains a timeless classic of the genre to this day.

66. “Wild One” by Bobby Rydell

Released in 1960, “Wild One” is a classic rock and roll song by Bobby Rydell. The catchy tune with its up-tempo beat and memorable chorus was an instant hit and reached #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song is a celebration of youth, rebellion, and the wildness of being young. With its iconic opening riff and Rydell’s energetic vocal performance, “Wild One” has become a quintessential song of the early rock and roll era. Its influence can still be heard in contemporary music and remains a favorite of fans of the genre today.

67. “You’re Sixteen” by Johnny Burnette

“You’re Sixteen” is a lively and upbeat rock and roll song originally written by the Sherman Brothers and recorded by Johnny Burnette in 1960. The song is about a boy who is head over heels in love with a sixteen-year-old girl, and he can’t resist her charm and beauty. The song features a catchy and infectious melody, complete with hand claps and a saxophone solo that adds to the overall fun and joyous feel of the song. Burnette’s energetic vocals perfectly capture the excitement and passion of young love, making it a timeless classic in the world of rock and roll.

68. “A Woman, A Lover, A Friend” by Jackie Wilson

“A Woman, A Lover, A Friend” is a classic R&B song by Jackie Wilson, released in 1960. The song showcases Wilson’s powerful and soulful vocals, backed by a lush orchestration. The lyrics describe a man who has found the perfect woman who is not only his lover but also his friend. The song became a hit on both the pop and R&B charts, solidifying Wilson’s position as one of the top performers of the era. Its catchy melody and heartfelt lyrics make it a timeless classic that has been covered by various artists over the years.

69. “Because They’re Young” by Duane Eddy

“Because They’re Young” by Duane Eddy is a classic instrumental rock and roll track released in 1960. The song is characterized by Eddy’s signature twangy guitar sound, backed by a steady beat and catchy melody. It became a hit in the United States, reaching #4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song was also featured in the film of the same name, starring Dick Clark. “Because They’re Young” is considered one of Eddy’s most successful songs and is often cited as a prime example of the instrumental rock genre, influencing countless other guitarists in the years since its release.

70. “Heartbreak (It’s Hurtin’ Me)” by Jon Thomas / Little Willie John

“Heartbreak (It’s Hurtin’ Me)” is a soulful ballad that showcases the powerful, emotive vocals of Little Willie John. Originally written and recorded by Jon Thomas, this song tells the story of a man who is struggling to cope with the pain of a broken heart. The lush instrumentation, including strings and a saxophone solo, adds to the emotional intensity of the song. John’s vocal performance is raw and vulnerable, conveying the pain and heartache of the lyrics. The song was a hit for John in 1960, cementing his reputation as one of the greatest soul singers of all time.

71. “Volare” by Bobby Rydell

“Volare” is a classic Italian love song originally composed by Domenico Modugno and Franco Migliacci in 1958. Bobby Rydell’s version, released in 1960, is an upbeat and joyful adaptation that combines elements of rock and roll and swing music. Rydell’s smooth vocals and the catchy melody create an infectious atmosphere that makes it impossible to resist tapping your feet and singing along. The song’s lyrics speak of the beauty of love and the desire to fly high above the clouds with the one you love. “Volare” remains a beloved classic that has stood the test of time and continues to bring joy and happiness to listeners worldwide.

72. “Think” by James Brown

“Think” by James Brown is a classic soul and funk anthem that encourages listeners to think for themselves and use their own minds to make decisions. Released in 1960, the song features Brown’s signature funky beats, powerful vocals, and a catchy horn section that will have you moving your feet. The lyrics are a call to action for people to break free from conformity and question the world around them. Brown’s energetic performance, punctuated by his trademark screams, make “Think” a timeless hit that continues to inspire people to think critically and stand up for what they believe in.

73. “Step By Step” by Crests

“Step By Step” by The Crests is a classic doo-wop song that was released in 1960. The song’s smooth harmonies, catchy melody, and upbeat rhythm create a nostalgic, romantic atmosphere that will transport you back in time. The lyrics are a declaration of love, with the singer expressing his devotion and promising to take things slow and steady, step by step. The song’s simple yet charming lyrics, combined with the group’s polished vocal performance, make “Step By Step” a timeless classic that still resonates with listeners today.

74. “Tell Laura I Love Her” by Ray Peterson

“Tell Laura I Love Her” by Ray Peterson is a heart-wrenching ballad that tells the tragic story of a young man named Tommy who risks his life in a car race to win money for a wedding ring for his girlfriend Laura. The song’s emotional lyrics and Peterson’s powerful vocals create a sense of sadness and regret, as Tommy’s love for Laura ultimately leads to his untimely death. Released in 1960, the song became an instant classic and a chart-topping hit, resonating with listeners who were touched by its poignant storyline and unforgettable melody.

75. “I Want To Be Wanted” by Brenda Lee

“I Want to Be Wanted” by Brenda Lee is a classic love ballad that explores the desire for affection and acceptance. Released in 1960, the song’s simple yet powerful lyrics, combined with Lee’s soulful voice, create a sense of vulnerability and longing. The song’s gentle melody, featuring a prominent string section and piano, adds to its emotional impact, making it a timeless classic that still resonates with listeners today. Lee’s performance captures the song’s emotional depth, conveying the universal desire for love and acceptance that we all experience at some point in our lives.

76. “Harbor Lights” by Platters

“Harbor Lights” by The Platters is a romantic ballad that tells the story of a couple who share a magical moment together under the harbor lights. Released in 1960, the song’s smooth, soulful melody, combined with The Platters’ signature harmonies, creates a dreamy atmosphere that transports listeners to a place of romance and serenity. The lyrics capture the feeling of being lost in the moment with someone special, and the song’s gentle instrumentation adds to its emotional impact. “Harbor Lights” is a timeless classic that captures the beauty and power of love, making it a favorite among listeners of all ages.

77. “Lonely Teenager” by Dion

“Lonely Teenager” by Dion is a classic doo-wop ballad that captures the loneliness and angst of teenage life. Released in 1960, the song’s poignant lyrics and Dion’s soulful vocals create a sense of vulnerability and emotional depth. The song’s gentle melody, featuring a prominent saxophone solo, adds to its melancholic atmosphere, making it a hauntingly beautiful song that still resonates with listeners today. “Lonely Teenager” speaks to the universal experience of feeling alone and disconnected, making it a timeless classic that continues to touch the hearts of listeners of all ages.

78. “Shoppin’ For Clothes” by Coasters

“Shoppin’ for Clothes” by The Coasters is a classic R&B song that tells the story of a man on a shopping spree to impress his girlfriend. Released in 1960, the song’s catchy melody, upbeat rhythm, and playful lyrics create a sense of fun and lightheartedness. The Coasters’ energetic performance, featuring their signature harmonies and a driving horn section, adds to the song’s infectious groove. “Shoppin’ for Clothes” is a playful and entertaining song that captures the spirit of the era, making it a favorite among fans of 1960s R&B and doo-wop.

79. “Rip Van Winkle” by Devotions

“Rip Van Winkle” by The Devotions is a classic doo-wop song that tells the story of a man who falls asleep for 20 years and wakes up to find that everything has changed. Released in 1963, the song’s catchy melody, smooth harmonies, and playful lyrics create a sense of nostalgia and humor. The Devotions’ vocal performance, featuring their signature falsetto harmonies, adds to the song’s charm and appeal. “Rip Van Winkle” is a fun and lighthearted song that captures the innocence and optimism of the early 1960s, making it a favorite among fans of doo-wop and classic R&B.

80. “A Thousand Stars” by Kathy Young & the Innocents

“A Thousand Stars” by Kathy Young & The Innocents is a classic love ballad that captures the feeling of being lost in love. Released in 1960, the song’s gentle melody, featuring a prominent string section and piano, creates a dreamy atmosphere that perfectly complements Young’s sweet, innocent vocals. The lyrics capture the timeless sentiment of wanting to be with someone forever, and the song’s emotional impact is enhanced by The Innocents’ signature harmonies. “A Thousand Stars” is a beautiful and heartfelt song that captures the essence of young love, making it a favorite among fans of 1960s pop and doo-wop.

81. “Once In Awhile” by Chimes

“Once In Awhile” by The Chimes is a classic doo-wop ballad that tells the story of a man who longs to be with the girl he loves. Released in 1960, the song’s gentle melody, featuring a prominent piano and saxophone, creates a wistful atmosphere that perfectly complements The Chimes’ harmonious vocals. The lyrics capture the timeless sentiment of waiting for love, and the song’s emotional impact is enhanced by the group’s soulful performance. “Once In Awhile” is a beautiful and heartfelt song that captures the essence of teenage romance, making it a favorite among fans of 1960s doo-wop and R&B.

82. “A Million To One” by Jimmy Charles

“A Million to One” by Jimmy Charles is a classic doo-wop ballad that tells the story of a man who has lost the love of his life. Released in 1960, the song’s mournful melody, featuring a prominent string section and piano, creates a melancholic atmosphere that perfectly complements Charles’ soulful vocals. The lyrics capture the heartbreaking sentiment of losing love and the regret that comes with it. “A Million to One” is a beautiful and emotional song that speaks to the universal experience of heartbreak, making it a favorite among fans of 1960s doo-wop and R&B.

83. “All I Could Do Was Cry” by Etta James

“All I Could Do Was Cry” by Etta James is a powerful soul ballad that captures the raw emotion of heartbreak. Released in 1960, the song’s haunting melody, featuring a prominent piano and saxophone, creates a melancholic atmosphere that perfectly complements James’ soulful and heart-wrenching vocals. The lyrics tell the story of a woman who watches the man she loves marry someone else, and the pain and anguish she feels are palpable in every note. “All I Could Do Was Cry” is a timeless classic that showcases James’ incredible vocal range and emotional depth, making it a favorite among fans of soul and R&B music.

84. “Sugar Bee” by Cleveland Crochet

“Sugar Bee” by Cleveland Crochet is a classic Cajun dance tune that has become a staple of Louisiana music. Released in 1961, the song’s upbeat tempo, featuring a prominent accordion and fiddle, creates a lively and infectious rhythm that is perfect for dancing. The lyrics, sung in a mix of English and Cajun French, tell the story of a man who is infatuated with a woman named Sugar Bee. “Sugar Bee” is a fun and energetic song that captures the spirit of Louisiana culture and the joy of dancing, making it a favorite among fans of Cajun and Zydeco music.

85. “Once Upon A Time” by Rochell & the Candles

“Once Upon a Time” by Rochell & the Candles is a classic doo-wop ballad that tells the story of a lost love. Released in 1961, the song’s gentle melody, featuring a prominent piano and saxophone, creates a romantic and nostalgic atmosphere that perfectly complements Rochell’s smooth and soulful vocals. The lyrics capture the bittersweet memories of a past love, and the song’s emotional impact is heightened by the group’s harmonious and heartfelt performance. “Once Upon a Time” is a timeless classic that showcases the beauty and simplicity of doo-wop music, making it a favorite among fans of 1960s R&B.

86. “Three Nights A Week” by Fats Domino

“Three Nights a Week” by Fats Domino is a fun and upbeat rock and roll song that tells the story of a man who is infatuated with a woman he sees only three nights a week. Released in 1953, the song’s lively tempo, featuring a prominent piano and saxophone, creates an infectious rhythm that is perfect for dancing. The lyrics, delivered in Fats Domino’s distinctive New Orleans drawl, are filled with playful and flirtatious lines that capture the excitement of a new romance. “Three Nights a Week” is a classic rock and roll song that showcases Fats Domino’s unique style and enduring popularity.

87. “I Gotta Know” by Elvis Presley

“I Gotta Know” by Elvis Presley is a classic rock and roll song that captures the excitement and uncertainty of a new romance. Released in 1960, the song’s energetic tempo, featuring a prominent guitar and drums, creates a lively and upbeat rhythm that perfectly complements Elvis’s powerful vocals. The lyrics, filled with questions and doubts about the singer’s love interest, are delivered with Elvis’s trademark charisma and passion. “I Gotta Know” is a quintessential Elvis song that showcases his unique style and enduring popularity, and remains a favorite among fans of rock and roll and 1960s pop music.

88. “Let The Little Girl Dance” by Bill Bland

“Let The Little Girl Dance” by Billy Bland is a classic rhythm and blues song that invites listeners to hit the dance floor and move their feet. Released in 1960, the song’s infectious melody, featuring a prominent piano and saxophone, creates a lively and energetic rhythm that is perfect for dancing. The lyrics, delivered in Bland’s smooth and soulful vocals, are filled with playful and flirtatious lines that capture the excitement and joy of dancing with a new partner. “Let The Little Girl Dance” is a timeless classic that continues to be popular among fans of 1960s R&B and rock and roll music.

89. “Lonely Weekends” by Charlie Rich

“Lonely Weekends” by Charlie Rich is a soulful and bluesy rock and roll song that captures the feeling of loneliness and heartache that comes with a breakup. Released in 1960, the song’s mournful piano and Rich’s emotional vocals create a melancholic and introspective mood that perfectly conveys the pain of lost love. The lyrics, filled with longing and regret, are delivered with raw and heartfelt emotion that resonates with listeners who have experienced heartbreak. “Lonely Weekends” is a classic song that showcases Charlie Rich’s unique voice and enduring legacy as a legendary performer in the world of rock and roll and country music.

90. “Calendar Girl” by Neil Sedaka

“Calendar Girl” by Neil Sedaka is a catchy and upbeat pop song that celebrates the passing of time and the beauty of youth. Released in 1961, the song’s bouncy melody and Sedaka’s playful vocals create a joyful and nostalgic mood that is perfect for dancing and singing along. The lyrics, filled with references to famous women of the past and their corresponding months on the calendar, are a clever and whimsical tribute to the passing of time and the beauty of the changing seasons. “Calendar Girl” is a classic song that captures the fun and carefree spirit of the early 1960s pop music scene.

91. “Alley Oop” by Hollywood Argyles / Dante & the Evergreens

“Alley Oop” is a fun and catchy rock and roll song originally recorded by The Hollywood Argyles in 1960, and later covered by Dante & The Evergreens. The song’s lively beat and playful lyrics about a prehistoric caveman named Alley Oop who becomes a basketball star make it an iconic tune of the early 1960s. The song features a memorable guitar riff and simple but infectious vocal harmonies that make it impossible not to dance along to. “Alley Oop” remains a beloved classic of the era, a testament to the enduring popularity of fun, lighthearted rock and roll music.

92. “Reconsider Baby” by Elvis Presley

“Reconsider Baby” is a blues song originally written and recorded by Lowell Fulson in 1954, but it was Elvis Presley’s 1960 cover that brought it to a wider audience. Presley’s rendition is a soulful and emotive performance that showcases his vocal range and skillful phrasing. The song’s slow and steady rhythm, punctuated by the occasional bluesy guitar riff, perfectly complements Presley’s raw and heartfelt delivery. “Reconsider Baby” is widely regarded as one of Presley’s best performances, and it remains a beloved classic of blues and rock music.

93. “So Sad (To Watch Good Love Go Bad)” by Everly Brothers

“So Sad (To Watch Good Love Go Bad)” is a melancholy and wistful ballad by the Everly Brothers, released in 1960. The song features the trademark close harmonies of the duo, along with a simple yet elegant arrangement of acoustic guitar, bass, and drums. The lyrics tell the story of a couple whose love has faded away, leaving them feeling sad and helpless. The Everly Brothers’ heartfelt performance, combined with the song’s timeless melody, has made it a classic of the early rock era and a testament to the enduring power of heartfelt ballads.

94. “The Madison Time” by Ray Bryant Combo

“The Madison Time” by the Ray Bryant Combo is a lively and energetic instrumental track that is sure to get you up and dancing. It features a catchy melody played by a horn section and a driving rhythm section that never lets up. The song was specifically designed to accompany a popular dance craze of the time called the Madison, and the music perfectly captures the excitement and fun of the dance. With its infectious beat and memorable melody, “The Madison Time” became a hit in its own right and remains a favorite among fans of 1960s dance music.

95. “I Love The Way You Love” by Marv Johnson

“I Love The Way You Love” is a classic R&B song by Marv Johnson. The song was released in 1960 and became a top 10 hit on the US R&B chart. The upbeat tempo, catchy melody, and Johnson’s soulful vocals make it a quintessential example of the Motown sound. The song’s lyrics express the singer’s adoration for his lover’s affection, with Johnson’s smooth delivery and passionate vocals adding to the emotional impact. “I Love The Way You Love” is a timeless classic that continues to be celebrated for its infectious groove and heartfelt sentiment.

96. “Image Of A Girl” by Safaris

“Image of a Girl” by Safaris is a classic doo-wop ballad from the 1960s. The song tells the story of a young man who is searching for the girl of his dreams, and when he finally finds her, he is so smitten that he can’t take his eyes off her. The lush harmonies and romantic lyrics create a dreamy, nostalgic atmosphere that transports the listener to a simpler time. With its smooth vocals, gentle guitar strumming, and soaring strings, “Image of a Girl” remains a beloved classic in the doo-wop genre and a testament to the enduring power of love songs.

97. “Baby You’re Right” by James Brown

Released in 1961, “Baby You’re Right” by James Brown is a soulful R&B track with an upbeat tempo and a lively horn section. Brown’s smooth and dynamic vocals are on full display, as he sings about his love for a woman who has captured his heart. The song features a call and response style, with Brown leading the charge and the backing vocals providing a rich and energetic response. The catchy lyrics and groovy instrumental backing make “Baby You’re Right” a standout track in Brown’s extensive discography and a must-listen for fans of classic R&B and soul music.

98. “White Silver Sands” by Bill Black’s Combo

“White Silver Sands” by Bill Black’s Combo is a lively instrumental track that was a hit in 1960. Led by Bill Black, who was Elvis Presley’s bassist, the group combines rock and roll, rhythm and blues, and jazz influences to create a catchy tune with a driving beat. The song features a prominent saxophone riff and guitar solo, backed by Black’s powerful bassline and the band’s tight rhythm section. “White Silver Sands” has a feel-good vibe that was perfect for the dance floor, making it a popular choice for jukeboxes and sock hops in the early 1960s.

99. “Diamonds And Pearls” by Paradons

“Diamonds and Pearls” by Paradons is a classic doo-wop ballad that tells a story of a man’s love for his significant other. The smooth, soulful vocals of the group combined with the romantic lyrics and the simple yet effective instrumentation make for a timeless love song. The chorus, which features the title phrase, is especially memorable and adds to the overall romantic and dreamy atmosphere of the song. With its gentle rhythm and heartfelt lyrics, “Diamonds and Pearls” captures the essence of classic doo-wop and remains a beloved song of the genre to this day.

100. “Everybody’s Somebody’s Fool” by Connie Francis

“Everybody’s Somebody’s Fool” is a classic ballad by American singer Connie Francis, released in 1960. The song describes the pain of heartbreak and the realization that everyone, at some point in their life, will experience the same feeling. Francis’ emotional delivery, backed by a lush orchestration, captures the sorrow and vulnerability of the lyrics. The song was a commercial success, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and becoming Francis’ first chart-topping hit. It remains one of her most iconic and beloved songs, a timeless classic that captures the universal experience of heartbreak.